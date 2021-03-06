for display only
Jihad Ward signed

Saos1n : 3/21/2022 12:32 pm
Per Art S
Ward  
Saos1n : 3/21/2022 12:34 pm : link
Big DE type, that was previously with the Jags last year and with Wink in Baltimore before that
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2022 12:35 pm : link
New York Giants

@Giants
We have signed LB Jihad Ward
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2022 12:35 pm : link
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
The Giants signed DE Jihad Ward. Played for the Jaguars last season. Had 2.0 sacks.
interesting given the rumor that they were interested in Carter  
Eric on Li : 3/21/2022 12:36 pm : link
presumably once he moved on this is where they moved on. he made 2.5m for jax last year, presumably this is for less. connection to wink also. bigger than carter, and they needed more size on the DL so if this is for less seems like a decent value/need.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2022 12:36 pm : link
Paul Schwartz

@NYPost_Schwartz
Giants have signed DE Jihad Ward. Was with the Ravens last season so has familiarity with new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2022 12:36 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
The #Giants signed EDGE Jihad Ward. Was with the Ravens in 2020 with Wink Martindale. Solid, versatile depth piece at edge.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2022 12:37 pm : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
The Giants are signing DE Jihad Ward. Pretty sure this signing was broken by the Giants PR staffer announcing that he's about to speak on a Zoom call. Ward had three sacks for the Ravens in 2020. First defensive signing by the new regime.
from Sy in 2016  
Eric on Li : 3/21/2022 12:38 pm : link
11 – JIHARD WARD – 6’5/297 – ILLINOIS: 73

Spent two years in junior college prior to transferring to Illinois in 2014. Ward is an evolving athlete with some rare traits that will be sure to catch the eyes of coaches. The former high school wide receiver carries his weight with ease and shows relentless effort from sideline to sideline. It is rare to see a player that splits time between end and tackle making plays all over the field that way Ward does. He is a versatile talent with upside. Ideally his best fit is left defensive end in a 4-3.

*Another guy here I can see NYG being high enough on to spend a mid round pick on. Ward can be moved around more than most of the guys on this list, seamlessly. Very active guy that probably has the best football ahead of him. NYG could use a guy like this that needs a year of development behind what appears to be a trial year for 2 or 3 of their current DEs.

Upside Pro Comparison: Mario Williams/MIA
Decent 3-4 DE  
Breeze_94 : 3/21/2022 12:38 pm : link
He’s probably in line to start right now considering him, Dex, and Leo are the only 3 NFL caliber dlinemen on the roster. Dex should move to NT.

Ward is decently disruptive...moves well for his size, 10 career sacks
One of the great names...  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 12:40 pm : link
for a defensive player - Jihad.
Boylhart loved him in 2016  
Milton : 3/21/2022 12:49 pm : link
Calls him a "clone of Fletcher Cox"...
Quote:
He will have to learn to deal with double teams more effectively and learn more complete pass rushing moves, but there is no doubt in my mind of the impact Jihad can have in the NFL. I really like his on field maturity, confidence and leadership skills and that along with his natural talent, strength and ability to shed blockers and tackle makes Jihad potentially one of the better defensive linemen in this pool of very talented defensive lineman for this draft.

full profile - ( New Window )
Never heard of him  
Jimmy Googs : 3/21/2022 12:54 pm : link
to be honest...
he's been a solid  
SirYesSir : 3/21/2022 1:03 pm : link
workman-like guy. effective player, dirty work, not flashy. good signing as a role player
here's the takeaway - in 2020 he played 40% of snaps in 10 games w Bal  
Eric on Li : 3/21/2022 1:06 pm : link
he's a depth piece Wink was comfortable playing when baltimore was the 2nd best defense in the league. seems like he's a down lineman so likely a cheaper alternative to the snaps that went to austin johnson at a far lower price (with Lawrence and some TBD signing likely to take on more NT snaps).
RE: Never heard of him  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/21/2022 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15639491 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
to be honest...


You wouldn't have. Definition of a role player. Been around the league.
If the season  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2022 1:17 pm : link
were to start today, Ward would probably start at end with Lawrence at NT.
This isn't a Carter switch-out.  
mittenedman : 3/21/2022 1:18 pm : link
Ward can play the strongside DE position Dexter Lawrence has been comically trying to fill.
RE: One of the great names...  
Joe Beckwith : 3/21/2022 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15639461 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for a defensive player - Jihad.


Hope his play lives up to his first name in our system
Nothing to get excited about  
M.S. : 3/21/2022 1:30 pm : link

THAT'S for sure.

Maybe we'll grow to like this part-time player.
I’m hopeful  
5BowlsSoon : 3/21/2022 1:44 pm : link
Based on what Sy and the other expert (forgot name) that was linked on this thread.
Jihad  
Mike in Marin : 3/21/2022 1:52 pm : link
Great name, as others have said. But it actually means "struggle" as in:

I hope this guy doesn't "jihad" in shedding blocks. (grin).
RE: Nothing to get excited about  
Klaatu : 3/21/2022 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15639568 M.S. said:
Quote:

THAT'S for sure.

Maybe we'll grow to like this part-time player.


Hey, I know you're upset about losing Lorenzo "The Heartfelt Tweeter" Carter, but do you have to take it out on Jihad Ward?
RE: If the season  
M.S. : 3/21/2022 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15639531 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
were to start today, Ward would probably start at end with Lawrence at NT.

Yep. That's much more because we suck rather than Jihad being something special.
RE: If the season  
Klaatu : 3/21/2022 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15639531 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
were to start today, Ward would probably start at end with Lawrence at NT.


Fine, but the season isn't starting today.
OK, the race is own  
M.S. : 3/21/2022 2:02 pm : link

who gets more sacks in 2022:

Lorenzo Carter or Jihad Ward.

Go.
RE: OK, the race is own  
BigBlue7 : 3/21/2022 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15639645 M.S. said:
Quote:

who gets more sacks in 2022:

Lorenzo Carter or Jihad Ward.

Go.


They are very different players
Again, Just Highlights, BUT:  
Piranah In NC : 3/21/2022 2:06 pm : link
Fingers Crossed In March, based on The Trash we've had.
RE: OK, the race is own  
Matt M. : 3/21/2022 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15639645 M.S. said:
Quote:

who gets more sacks in 2022:

Lorenzo Carter or Jihad Ward.

Go.
I couldn't care less. Carter did nothing to deserve a 2nd contract here. Period. So good riddance.
RE: Boylhart loved him in 2016  
Heisenberg : 3/21/2022 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15639482 Milton said:
Quote:
Calls him a "clone of Fletcher Cox"...


Quote:


He will have to learn to deal with double teams more effectively and learn more complete pass rushing moves, but there is no doubt in my mind of the impact Jihad can have in the NFL. I really like his on field maturity, confidence and leadership skills and that along with his natural talent, strength and ability to shed blockers and tackle makes Jihad potentially one of the better defensive linemen in this pool of very talented defensive lineman for this draft.

full profile - ( New Window )


This does not reflect well on Boylhart.
He seems mostly like JAG, but he does seem to suit 3-4 DE better  
Heisenberg : 3/21/2022 2:14 pm : link
than Dex.
RE: OK, the race is own  
Klaatu : 3/21/2022 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15639645 M.S. said:
Quote:

who gets more sacks in 2022:

Lorenzo Carter or Jihad Ward.

Go.


If Carter gets more sacks I'll send you both a heartfelt tweet.
RE: RE: Boylhart loved him in 2016  
Klaatu : 3/21/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15639482 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15639482 Milton said:


Quote:


Calls him a "clone of Fletcher Cox"...


Quote:


He will have to learn to deal with double teams more effectively and learn more complete pass rushing moves, but there is no doubt in my mind of the impact Jihad can have in the NFL. I really like his on field maturity, confidence and leadership skills and that along with his natural talent, strength and ability to shed blockers and tackle makes Jihad potentially one of the better defensive linemen in this pool of very talented defensive lineman for this draft.

full profile - ( New Window )



This does not reflect well on Boylhart.


What does?
RE: Boylhart loved him in 2016  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/21/2022 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15639482 Milton said:
Quote:
Calls him a "clone of Fletcher Cox"...


Quote:


He will have to learn to deal with double teams more effectively and learn more complete pass rushing moves, but there is no doubt in my mind of the impact Jihad can have in the NFL. I really like his on field maturity, confidence and leadership skills and that along with his natural talent, strength and ability to shed blockers and tackle makes Jihad potentially one of the better defensive linemen in this pool of very talented defensive lineman for this draft.

full profile - ( New Window )

I think this profile says more about Boylhart's flair for hyperbole than it does about Ward.
Just sayin'  
Red Dog : 3/21/2022 4:44 pm : link
Carter has more sacks in half the years in the league compared to Ward.
RE: If the season  
Jay on the Island : 3/21/2022 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15639531 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
were to start today, Ward would probably start at end with Lawrence at NT.

Wait is he an edge or 3-4 DE? I hope DE because the Giants have a huge hole there. He isn’t great but he should be a decent rotational DE.
Who cares who has more sacks.....this is not fantasy  
George from PA : 3/21/2022 5:13 pm : link
I hope and expected the Giants to have a better defense.

We assumed we would lose L.Carter....he had his chance to impress...unfortunately, like most Giants...he did not impress enough....I hope he does well.....next.
RE: RE: If the season  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2022 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15639531 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15639531 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


were to start today, Ward would probably start at end with Lawrence at NT.


Wait is he an edge or 3-4 DE? I hope DE because the Giants have a huge hole there. He isn’t great but he should be a decent rotational DE.


6'5'', 290 pounds... he's an end.
The Giants wanted Carter back  
Rudy5757 : 3/21/2022 5:43 pm : link
It was probably for more money then we were willing to pay so he left. GA may also be his home so theres that. This is a fill in guy, a place holder to compete with whoever else we bring in and the guys on the roster. Hes a known player and fit the budget. Certainly has not lived up to the praise he got in his draft writeups, not yet anyway but Wink thought enough of him to give the nod.
If you look  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2022 6:36 pm : link
at how Baltimore used Ward, they had him lined up at end, mostly in a down position. But he also was used in a stand-up role as well.

He seems to hold up at the point of attack/set the edge pretty well.
The Giants have been getting ripped  
mittenedman : 3/21/2022 6:44 pm : link
off tackle for years now. Bettcher's D couldn't do anything, and Graham's was soft on the edges both years. Playing Dex at the 5 was incompetent. Opponents would get him moving laterally with outside zones and it was candy from a baby. Couldn't keep up with the OL and not athletic to make a play on the RB in space. He's athletic - for a Nose Tackle. He is by no means a 5T DE.

Ward's a legit strongside DE that can set a proper edge.

A 30 front of Ward (5T) - Lawrence (NT) - Williams (3T) can be pretty good, with everyone playing their natural position. Let Lawrence get as big as he wants and plug up the middle.
RE: The Giants have been getting ripped  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2022 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15640102 mittenedman said:
Quote:
off tackle for years now. Bettcher's D couldn't do anything, and Graham's was soft on the edges both years. Playing Dex at the 5 was incompetent. Opponents would get him moving laterally with outside zones and it was candy from a baby. Couldn't keep up with the OL and not athletic to make a play on the RB in space. He's athletic - for a Nose Tackle. He is by no means a 5T DE.

Ward's a legit strongside DE that can set a proper edge.

A 30 front of Ward (5T) - Lawrence (NT) - Williams (3T) can be pretty good, with everyone playing their natural position. Let Lawrence get as big as he wants and plug up the middle.


Quality post.

At worst, Ward is solid depth. Still think they want to address DL in the draft.
RE: RE: The Giants have been getting ripped  
AcidTest : 3/21/2022 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15640134 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15640102 mittenedman said:


Quote:


off tackle for years now. Bettcher's D couldn't do anything, and Graham's was soft on the edges both years. Playing Dex at the 5 was incompetent. Opponents would get him moving laterally with outside zones and it was candy from a baby. Couldn't keep up with the OL and not athletic to make a play on the RB in space. He's athletic - for a Nose Tackle. He is by no means a 5T DE.

Ward's a legit strongside DE that can set a proper edge.

A 30 front of Ward (5T) - Lawrence (NT) - Williams (3T) can be pretty good, with everyone playing their natural position. Let Lawrence get as big as he wants and plug up the middle.



Quality post.

At worst, Ward is solid depth. Still think they want to address DL in the draft.


+2. One of the main reasons we haven't been able to set the edge is because Lawrence has been playing out of position as a 5T DE. He simply doesn't have the lateral mobility to do so, and teams exploited that by simply running past him.
RE: RE: The Giants have been getting ripped  
Klaatu : 3/21/2022 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15640134 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15640102 mittenedman said:


Quote:


off tackle for years now. Bettcher's D couldn't do anything, and Graham's was soft on the edges both years. Playing Dex at the 5 was incompetent. Opponents would get him moving laterally with outside zones and it was candy from a baby. Couldn't keep up with the OL and not athletic to make a play on the RB in space. He's athletic - for a Nose Tackle. He is by no means a 5T DE.

Ward's a legit strongside DE that can set a proper edge.

A 30 front of Ward (5T) - Lawrence (NT) - Williams (3T) can be pretty good, with everyone playing their natural position. Let Lawrence get as big as he wants and plug up the middle.



Quality post.

At worst, Ward is solid depth. Still think they want to address DL in the draft.


I think so, too, but I still hope they can sign a FA NT before the draft.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants have been getting ripped  
Angel Eyes : 3/21/2022 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15640153 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15640134 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15640102 mittenedman said:


Quote:


off tackle for years now. Bettcher's D couldn't do anything, and Graham's was soft on the edges both years. Playing Dex at the 5 was incompetent. Opponents would get him moving laterally with outside zones and it was candy from a baby. Couldn't keep up with the OL and not athletic to make a play on the RB in space. He's athletic - for a Nose Tackle. He is by no means a 5T DE.

Ward's a legit strongside DE that can set a proper edge.

A 30 front of Ward (5T) - Lawrence (NT) - Williams (3T) can be pretty good, with everyone playing their natural position. Let Lawrence get as big as he wants and plug up the middle.



Quality post.

At worst, Ward is solid depth. Still think they want to address DL in the draft.



+2. One of the main reasons we haven't been able to set the edge is because Lawrence has been playing out of position as a 5T DE. He simply doesn't have the lateral mobility to do so, and teams exploited that by simply running past him.

Same; can't understand why two coaching staffs thought that was a good idea.
In a 3 4 the end doesn’t set the edge  
Giants73 : 3/21/2022 7:51 pm : link
The lb does, when the giants went hybrid Lawrence was at the tackle with 4 down linemen.
RE: In a 3 4 the end doesn’t set the edge  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2022 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15640180 Giants73 said:
Quote:
The lb does, when the giants went hybrid Lawrence was at the tackle with 4 down linemen.


If you look at how Wink used Ward, he was lined up wide quite a bit.
Jihad Ward Highlights - ( New Window )
With a lot of these signings...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/21/2022 8:23 pm : link
...
Link - ( New Window )
Good Signing  
kelly : 3/21/2022 8:34 pm : link
Solid player who can set the edge. The giants were constantly beaten on sweeps to the defensive left side, over and over again beaten.

One of our biggest problems last year was poor run defense. I know everyone screams we need edge rushers but we were not good against the run.

An effective defense stops the run and makes you one dimensional. Then your edge rushers come into play.
I like the signing  
Rjanyg : 3/21/2022 9:14 pm : link
Play 5 Tech in base, play 3 tech or 1 tech in a 40 front.
RE: The Giants have been getting ripped  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/21/2022 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15640102 mittenedman said:
Quote:
off tackle for years now. Bettcher's D couldn't do anything, and Graham's was soft on the edges both years. Playing Dex at the 5 was incompetent. Opponents would get him moving laterally with outside zones and it was candy from a baby. Couldn't keep up with the OL and not athletic to make a play on the RB in space. He's athletic - for a Nose Tackle. He is by no means a 5T DE.

Ward's a legit strongside DE that can set a proper edge.

A 30 front of Ward (5T) - Lawrence (NT) - Williams (3T) can be pretty good, with everyone playing their natural position. Let Lawrence get as big as he wants and plug up the middle.


Both Graham and Betcher made such head scratching decisions at times. Graham was better than Betcher but they alike have been hard not to be. Getting Wink seems to be a Godsend. Can't say it for sure but good God playing a 340 lb NT at end was behind moronic
RE: With a lot of these signings...  
AcidTest : 3/21/2022 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15640207 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
... Link - ( New Window )


Or this:

Who are those guys? - ( New Window )
RE: Never heard of him  
Carson53 : 11:28 am : link
In comment 15639491 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
to be honest...


+1
You guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:48 am : link
saying you've never heard of him do realize he was a 2nd round draft pick just a few years ago?
This guy  
five5 : 11:55 am : link
Is a rotational piece. If u expect him to come in a make a huge difference stopping the run (or getting to the QB) well u might be disappointed.
RE: This guy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:57 am : link
In comment 15640700 five5 said:
Quote:
Is a rotational piece. If u expect him to come in a make a huge difference stopping the run (or getting to the QB) well u might be disappointed.


No one is saying that. But the Giants are very thin on the DL right now and he may be employed more than you think unless they bring in another vet and/or draft a DL high.
RE: You guys  
Jimmy Googs : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15640693 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
saying you've never heard of him do realize he was a 2nd round draft pick just a few years ago?


2016 Second Round Pick by the Raiders. And a guy that obviously went too high in the draft since he has been basically on a different team every single year he has played in the NFL since.

Shocking he doesn't stick to memory...

:-)

