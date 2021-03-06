Jihad Ward signed

presumably once he moved on this is where they moved on. he made 2.5m for jax last year, presumably this is for less. connection to wink also. bigger than carter, and they needed more size on the DL so if this is for less seems like a decent value/need.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
The Giants are signing DE Jihad Ward. Pretty sure this signing was broken by the Giants PR staffer announcing that he's about to speak on a Zoom call. Ward had three sacks for the Ravens in 2020. First defensive signing by the new regime.
Spent two years in junior college prior to transferring to Illinois in 2014. Ward is an evolving athlete with some rare traits that will be sure to catch the eyes of coaches. The former high school wide receiver carries his weight with ease and shows relentless effort from sideline to sideline. It is rare to see a player that splits time between end and tackle making plays all over the field that way Ward does. He is a versatile talent with upside. Ideally his best fit is left defensive end in a 4-3.
*Another guy here I can see NYG being high enough on to spend a mid round pick on. Ward can be moved around more than most of the guys on this list, seamlessly. Very active guy that probably has the best football ahead of him. NYG could use a guy like this that needs a year of development behind what appears to be a trial year for 2 or 3 of their current DEs.
He will have to learn to deal with double teams more effectively and learn more complete pass rushing moves, but there is no doubt in my mind of the impact Jihad can have in the NFL. I really like his on field maturity, confidence and leadership skills and that along with his natural talent, strength and ability to shed blockers and tackle makes Jihad potentially one of the better defensive linemen in this pool of very talented defensive lineman for this draft.
he's a depth piece Wink was comfortable playing when baltimore was the 2nd best defense in the league. seems like he's a down lineman so likely a cheaper alternative to the snaps that went to austin johnson at a far lower price (with Lawrence and some TBD signing likely to take on more NT snaps).
This does not reflect well on Boylhart.
He seems mostly like JAG, but he does seem to suit 3-4 DE better
I think this profile says more about Boylhart's flair for hyperbole than it does about Ward.
It was probably for more money then we were willing to pay so he left. GA may also be his home so theres that. This is a fill in guy, a place holder to compete with whoever else we bring in and the guys on the roster. Hes a known player and fit the budget. Certainly has not lived up to the praise he got in his draft writeups, not yet anyway but Wink thought enough of him to give the nod.
off tackle for years now. Bettcher's D couldn't do anything, and Graham's was soft on the edges both years. Playing Dex at the 5 was incompetent. Opponents would get him moving laterally with outside zones and it was candy from a baby. Couldn't keep up with the OL and not athletic to make a play on the RB in space. He's athletic - for a Nose Tackle. He is by no means a 5T DE.
Ward's a legit strongside DE that can set a proper edge.
A 30 front of Ward (5T) - Lawrence (NT) - Williams (3T) can be pretty good, with everyone playing their natural position. Let Lawrence get as big as he wants and plug up the middle.
Quality post.
At worst, Ward is solid depth. Still think they want to address DL in the draft.
Quality post.
At worst, Ward is solid depth. Still think they want to address DL in the draft.
+2. One of the main reasons we haven't been able to set the edge is because Lawrence has been playing out of position as a 5T DE. He simply doesn't have the lateral mobility to do so, and teams exploited that by simply running past him.
Quality post.
At worst, Ward is solid depth. Still think they want to address DL in the draft.
I think so, too, but I still hope they can sign a FA NT before the draft.
Quality post.
At worst, Ward is solid depth. Still think they want to address DL in the draft.
+2. One of the main reasons we haven't been able to set the edge is because Lawrence has been playing out of position as a 5T DE. He simply doesn't have the lateral mobility to do so, and teams exploited that by simply running past him.
Same; can't understand why two coaching staffs thought that was a good idea.
Both Graham and Betcher made such head scratching decisions at times. Graham was better than Betcher but they alike have been hard not to be. Getting Wink seems to be a Godsend. Can't say it for sure but good God playing a 340 lb NT at end was behind moronic
saying you've never heard of him do realize he was a 2nd round draft pick just a few years ago?
2016 Second Round Pick by the Raiders. And a guy that obviously went too high in the draft since he has been basically on a different team every single year he has played in the NFL since.
Shocking he doesn't stick to memory...
:-)
Upside Pro Comparison: Mario Williams/MIA
Ward is decently disruptive...moves well for his size, 10 career sacks
You wouldn't have. Definition of a role player. Been around the league.
Hope his play lives up to his first name in our system
THAT'S for sure.
Maybe we'll grow to like this part-time player.
I hope this guy doesn't "jihad" in shedding blocks. (grin).
Hey, I know you're upset about losing Lorenzo "The Heartfelt Tweeter" Carter, but do you have to take it out on Jihad Ward?
Yep. That's much more because we suck rather than Jihad being something special.
Fine, but the season isn't starting today.
who gets more sacks in 2022:
Lorenzo Carter or Jihad Ward.
Go.
They are very different players
Quote:
This does not reflect well on Boylhart.
If Carter gets more sacks I'll send you both a heartfelt tweet.
What does?
Wait is he an edge or 3-4 DE? I hope DE because the Giants have a huge hole there. He isn’t great but he should be a decent rotational DE.
We assumed we would lose L.Carter....he had his chance to impress...unfortunately, like most Giants...he did not impress enough....I hope he does well.....next.
6'5'', 290 pounds... he's an end.
He seems to hold up at the point of attack/set the edge pretty well.
Ward's a legit strongside DE that can set a proper edge.
A 30 front of Ward (5T) - Lawrence (NT) - Williams (3T) can be pretty good, with everyone playing their natural position. Let Lawrence get as big as he wants and plug up the middle.
Quality post.
At worst, Ward is solid depth. Still think they want to address DL in the draft.
If you look at how Wink used Ward, he was lined up wide quite a bit.
Jihad Ward Highlights - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
One of our biggest problems last year was poor run defense. I know everyone screams we need edge rushers but we were not good against the run.
An effective defense stops the run and makes you one dimensional. Then your edge rushers come into play.
Both Graham and Betcher made such head scratching decisions at times. Graham was better than Betcher but they alike have been hard not to be. Getting Wink seems to be a Godsend. Can't say it for sure but good God playing a 340 lb NT at end was behind moronic
Or this:
Who are those guys? - ( New Window )
+1
No one is saying that. But the Giants are very thin on the DL right now and he may be employed more than you think unless they bring in another vet and/or draft a DL high.
2016 Second Round Pick by the Raiders. And a guy that obviously went too high in the draft since he has been basically on a different team every single year he has played in the NFL since.
Shocking he doesn't stick to memory...
:-)