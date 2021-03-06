Is now the time to trade Daniel Jones?

We'll get so little in return it doesn't make any sense. Keep the optionality for 2022 when he'll sink or swim. He's capable of "playing", how well is the question 2022 will answer. Starter vs capable career backup...
We'll get so little in return it doesn't make any sense. Keep the optionality for 2022 when he'll sink or swim. He's capable of "playing", how well is the question 2022 will answer. Starter vs capable career backup...
Any return is sufficient. If we get a 7th rounder and use that pick to draft a QB to play behind Taylor, that's a better use of Jones than keeping him on the roster.
Jones has no value on the roster.
RE: RE: Some (most?) of BBI thinks he's the worst QB in the league
as a potential starter this year? If we can trade him I am on board since I think he is gone next year for nothing, but there isn't going to be much coming back. Best case is a team like the Falcons who may draft someone this year and need a stop gap until they are ready to play next year.
If the Giants dont want him what team is going to want to spend $8 Mil on a backup QB? So then you have Tyrod Taylor as the main QB and no backup. A pure salary dump, for maybe a 5th round pick. Not sure how it really helps us. You still need a quality backup for $2-3 Mil to Taylor. I know some people think Taylor is a better player, if he is he can win the job in camp.
It would be a little cap space. I know a lot of people are down on DJ but the OL is still bad. The team is bad overall and we will probably make that position worse. i dont see a Rookie option so whats the plan then?
I for one would like to see DJ in a real NFL O. When he was under Shurmur he was at least serviceable. Under Garrett the O was an abomination. then DJ got hurt and it got way worse. I think before the season DJ is considered a low end starter high end backup. Maybe at the end of the season he can be a capable starter or better and we can either move on from him or sign him if warranted. Until the O line is fixed and the skill positions can at least stay healthy not many QBs can win throwing to guys that cant catch or get open.
They are in a perfect spot. If they want to draft a QB, they have a mentor in Taylor and they can trade Jones after. It will lessen his value if we do it in that order, but that is so small, it is worth the ambiguity.
They are in a perfect spot. If they want to draft a QB, they have a mentor in Taylor and they can trade Jones after. It will lessen his value if we do it in that order, but that is so small, it is worth the ambiguity.
So somebody,or everybody Post here all the Dog QB's in the NFL..And I'll wager DJ is one of about 80 Dog QB's in this league..let's face it,there are about 10 pretty darn good ones...Then another 10 not that bad..Look what's left..And most of you knot heads want to dump him in 2022..Well just get the 2 super dogs backed up Danny last year..Or just suit up yourself..Maybe you will live to still walk after game one.
The concept of a veteran mentor helping a rookie is a myth. The need for a bridge QB while a rookie acclimates is a myth.
A guy can either play or he can't. The only way to find out is for him to play.
Mentor might not be the perfect word but not inaccurate either. I want the Giants to draft Willis and I don't start him week 1. Late in the year to get his feet wet maybe, but largely, I would want him to watch Taylor for a year.
RE: RE: So we save $15M combined by trading Jones and Barkley
I don't think DJ is the answer but trading him at this point is a boneheaded idea. He's a cost controlled qb that is no worse than any of the other bottom barrel drudge you would have to pay to replace him.
The concept of a veteran mentor helping a rookie is a myth. The need for a bridge QB while a rookie acclimates is a myth.
A guy can either play or he can't. The only way to find out is for him to play.
Mentor might not be the perfect word but not inaccurate either. I want the Giants to draft Willis and I don't start him week 1. Late in the year to get his feet wet maybe, but largely, I would want him to watch Taylor for a year.
I'm with you here, especially on Willis. It seems logical to expect that he's going to have a longer learning curve. So having him sit, watch, and learn from a capable vet like Taylor.
On guys like Pickett and Corral, I think they could take the ball earlier and play. Their level of coaching and competition likely prepared them better the moment than Willis.
The Ravens, for example, were very measured bringing LJax along. They used him more as in running packages first...
The whole Jones/Barkley days will always be remembered as a joke. I just cannot wait until they're both gone.
They both mean nothing to the Giants in historical mention and are both worth nothing in trade value.
The one game that always haunts me is the last game of the year against Philly in 2019. These bums couldn't even beat a depleted Eagles team. Everyone was healthy so there were no excuses. It was Philly who had the right to use the excuses and the Giants STILL GOT FUCKING BLOWN OUT.
You're telling me that an offense lead by these jokers who couldn't even beat a bunch of SCRUBS is worth anything?
I shouldn't be hearing these two mentioned anymore. We lose nothing by letting them go.
The concept of a veteran mentor helping a rookie is a myth. The need for a bridge QB while a rookie acclimates is a myth.
A guy can either play or he can't. The only way to find out is for him to play.
Mentor might not be the perfect word but not inaccurate either. I want the Giants to draft Willis and I don't start him week 1. Late in the year to get his feet wet maybe, but largely, I would want him to watch Taylor for a year.
I'm with you here, especially on Willis. It seems logical to expect that he's going to have a longer learning curve. So having him sit, watch, and learn from a capable vet like Taylor.
On guys like Pickett and Corral, I think they could take the ball earlier and play. Their level of coaching and competition likely prepared them better the moment than Willis.
The Ravens, for example, were very measured bringing LJax along. They used him more as in running packages first...
I have been watching his highlights. I understand that I was looking only at highs, but, Willis has a high volume of red zone highlights and was quite a weapon. I would start there if I drafted him. He can attack with power up the middle, has the speed to go outside and the athleticism to completely neutralize a free blitzer on his own. He is a tough defend down there.
RE: Some (most?) of BBI thinks he's the worst QB in the league
I don't think he's going to learn anything by watching that he wouldn't by playing. Throw him in and let him take his lumps - this has two advantages:
1. The band aid is being ripped off early. If he sits the first year he still is going to have to acclimate to game speed in year two. Why not endure this in 2022, which is a tear down year anyway?
2. The evaluation process can start right away. By the end of his rookie year the Giants will have a sense of what they're working with. That will give them a greater idea of their options going into 2023.
Draft Willis and get him playing. If it breaks him then he wasn't the right guy to begin with.
RE: RE: Some (most?) of BBI thinks he's the worst QB in the league
There are still some people dumb enough to blame his supporting cast. Maybe one of them is in an NFL front office.
He s kind of has a very good pt. You can’t degrade as a quarterback to the extent you do then turn around and expect someone to trade for him.
Equating the same stupidity yo attribute to some fans to an NFL front office is not a solid argument.
It has basis in fact: an NFL GM was stupid enough to draft him sixth overall. Many NFL teams are extremely poorly run. The Giants have been exploited by players, agents, and GMs for a decade. Maybe try being the exploiter for a change?
RE: RE: Some (most?) of BBI thinks he's the worst QB in the league
The concept of a veteran mentor helping a rookie is a myth. The need for a bridge QB while a rookie acclimates is a myth.
A guy can either play or he can't. The only way to find out is for him to play.
I once gave you the benefit of the doubt but I’d like that back, please. What you just said is just incredibly ridiculous. Of course having a mentor will help a QB develop. Yes he can learn on his own but someone who’s been playing for years in the league can definitely guide a ROOKIE and provide knowledge that may have taken him years to acquire by himself. You’re wrong on this one.
RE: RE: Some (most?) of BBI thinks he's the worst QB in the league
I don't think he's going to learn anything by watching that he wouldn't by playing. Throw him in and let him take his lumps - this has two advantages:
1. The band aid is being ripped off early. If he sits the first year he still is going to have to acclimate to game speed in year two. Why not endure this in 2022, which is a tear down year anyway?
2. The evaluation process can start right away. By the end of his rookie year the Giants will have a sense of what they're working with. That will give them a greater idea of their options going into 2023.
Draft Willis and get him playing. If it breaks him then he wasn't the right guy to begin with.
This is hard to argue with because much of that is true. However, confidence is real. I would ease him in with certain packages, then, later in the year, when I thought he was ready, if the team were no longer in the hunt, I would let him start. Terps, I actually think this kid has it, but at Liberty, it was, hey Malik, go win. All you buddy. Having a year to see a pro QB do it has value to me for a player like Willis.
They should wait until after he wins us a couple of Super Bowls and is demanding to be the highest paid player in the NFL. We get multiple 1st round picks and let some other team worry about giving $60M/year with $400M guaranteed!
If the Giants dont want him what team is going to want to spend $8 Mil on a backup QB? So then you have Tyrod Taylor as the main QB and no backup. A pure salary dump, for maybe a 5th round pick. Not sure how it really helps us. You still need a quality backup for $2-3 Mil to Taylor. I know some people think Taylor is a better player, if he is he can win the job in camp.
It would be a little cap space. I know a lot of people are down on DJ but the OL is still bad. The team is bad overall and we will probably make that position worse. i dont see a Rookie option so whats the plan then?
I for one would like to see DJ in a real NFL O. When he was under Shurmur he was at least serviceable. Under Garrett the O was an abomination. then DJ got hurt and it got way worse. I think before the season DJ is considered a low end starter high end backup. Maybe at the end of the season he can be a capable starter or better and we can either move on from him or sign him if warranted. Until the O line is fixed and the skill positions can at least stay healthy not many QBs can win throwing to guys that cant catch or get open.
He wouldn't cost $8M for a team that trades for him.
The Giants are on the hook for his amortized bonus money. Any team that trades for DJ would owe him $4.2M, with the Giants eating $4.2M in dead money, reflecting his remaining amortized bonus.
They should wait until after he wins us a couple of Super Bowls and is demanding to be the highest paid player in the NFL. We get multiple 1st round picks and let some other team worry about giving $60M/year with $400M guaranteed!
Between this sort of nonsense and your constant Boylhart quotes, it's becoming increasingly difficult to take you seriously.
RE: RE: RE: Some (most?) of BBI thinks he's the worst QB in the league
If the Giants dont want him what team is going to want to spend $8 Mil on a backup QB? So then you have Tyrod Taylor as the main QB and no backup. A pure salary dump, for maybe a 5th round pick. Not sure how it really helps us. You still need a quality backup for $2-3 Mil to Taylor. I know some people think Taylor is a better player, if he is he can win the job in camp.
It would be a little cap space. I know a lot of people are down on DJ but the OL is still bad. The team is bad overall and we will probably make that position worse. i dont see a Rookie option so whats the plan then?
I for one would like to see DJ in a real NFL O. When he was under Shurmur he was at least serviceable. Under Garrett the O was an abomination. then DJ got hurt and it got way worse. I think before the season DJ is considered a low end starter high end backup. Maybe at the end of the season he can be a capable starter or better and we can either move on from him or sign him if warranted. Until the O line is fixed and the skill positions can at least stay healthy not many QBs can win throwing to guys that cant catch or get open.
He wouldn't cost $8M for a team that trades for him.
The Giants are on the hook for his amortized bonus money. Any team that trades for DJ would owe him $4.2M, with the Giants eating $4.2M in dead money, reflecting his remaining amortized bonus.
You are correct, I was confusing him with Barkley. Now its an even Dumber idea to trade him...lol
If the Giants dont want him what team is going to want to spend $8 Mil on a backup QB? So then you have Tyrod Taylor as the main QB and no backup. A pure salary dump, for maybe a 5th round pick. Not sure how it really helps us. You still need a quality backup for $2-3 Mil to Taylor. I know some people think Taylor is a better player, if he is he can win the job in camp.
It would be a little cap space. I know a lot of people are down on DJ but the OL is still bad. The team is bad overall and we will probably make that position worse. i dont see a Rookie option so whats the plan then?
I for one would like to see DJ in a real NFL O. When he was under Shurmur he was at least serviceable. Under Garrett the O was an abomination. then DJ got hurt and it got way worse. I think before the season DJ is considered a low end starter high end backup. Maybe at the end of the season he can be a capable starter or better and we can either move on from him or sign him if warranted. Until the O line is fixed and the skill positions can at least stay healthy not many QBs can win throwing to guys that cant catch or get open.
He wouldn't cost $8M for a team that trades for him.
The Giants are on the hook for his amortized bonus money. Any team that trades for DJ would owe him $4.2M, with the Giants eating $4.2M in dead money, reflecting his remaining amortized bonus.
You are correct, I was confusing him with Barkley. Now its an even Dumber idea to trade him...lol
The Giants just cut a much better player for a minuscule cap savings in Logan Ryan.
On this roster, there are no dumb trades if it sheds DG's fingerprints and opens up cap flexibility. The only exceptions are Thomas and McKinney.
They should wait until after he wins us a couple of Super Bowls and is demanding to be the highest paid player in the NFL. We get multiple 1st round picks and let some other team worry about giving $60M/year with $400M guaranteed!
Between this sort of nonsense and your constant Boylhart quotes, it's becoming increasingly difficult to take you seriously.
Instead it's the ten thousandth thread about trading Jones that you choose to take seriously.
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
The market determines the trade value and there is demand for QB play in the NFL. If I had a team, I wouldn't trade for Jones, but I think there are teams that may be interested.
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
But he is. Why would anyone take on those contracts for such bad players?
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
By that logic, Nate Solder could not possibly have been bad, because someone was willing to make him the highest paid OL in the history of the game (at that time).
And Patrick Omameh had to have good, since someone signed him.
Alec Ogletree must have been good - someone traded for him.
I can go on all night. It's not a "created paradox."
We'll get so little in return it doesn't make any sense. Keep the optionality for 2022 when he'll sink or swim. He's capable of "playing", how well is the question 2022 will answer. Starter vs capable career backup...
Any return is sufficient. If we get a 7th rounder and use that pick to draft a QB to play behind Taylor, that's a better use of Jones than keeping him on the roster.
Jones has no value on the roster.
Your as predictable as the sun rise. This may be the dumbest post of the year.
We'll get so little in return it doesn't make any sense. Keep the optionality for 2022 when he'll sink or swim. He's capable of "playing", how well is the question 2022 will answer. Starter vs capable career backup...
Any return is sufficient. If we get a 7th rounder and use that pick to draft a QB to play behind Taylor, that's a better use of Jones than keeping him on the roster.
Jones has no value on the roster.
Your as predictable as the sun rise. This may be the dumbest post of the year.
Right down to your handle, your entire existence here is solely to attempt to troll Terps.
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
Actually, the one here not making a point is you. Especially since you base your whole point on a pipe dream theory that DJ stinks so bad that we must get rid of him but that depends on a GM who's a so-called "fool".....LOL, you actually believe that is a valid point??
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
By that logic, Nate Solder could not possibly have been bad, because someone was willing to make him the highest paid OL in the history of the game (at that time).
And Patrick Omameh had to have good, since someone signed him.
Alec Ogletree must have been good - someone traded for him.
I can go on all night. It's not a "created paradox."
It's a "strawman argument."
Not at all, Solder was grossly overpaid because DG missed out on Whitworth and he had to do something.
Ogletree was a decent LB while here. Overpaid but decent.
If you truly want to justify your argument why don't you use a QB as a comparison instead of the apples to oranges you've thrown out here
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
Actually, the one here not making a point is you. Especially since you base your whole point on a pipe dream theory that DJ stinks so bad that we must get rid of him but that depends on a GM who's a so-called "fool".....LOL, you actually believe that is a valid point??
So is Darnold better than Jones since someone not only traded for him but gave up a 2nd round pick for him?
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
The market determines the trade value and there is demand for QB play in the NFL. If I had a team, I wouldn't trade for Jones, but I think there are teams that may be interested.
So that's what most of us are trying to guess.
So you're claiming there is demand for "QB play" even if that QB is dogshit according to you?
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
By that logic, Nate Solder could not possibly have been bad, because someone was willing to make him the highest paid OL in the history of the game (at that time).
And Patrick Omameh had to have good, since someone signed him.
Alec Ogletree must have been good - someone traded for him.
I can go on all night. It's not a "created paradox."
It's a "strawman argument."
Not at all, Solder was grossly overpaid because DG missed out on Whitworth and he had to do something. DG didn't miss out on Whitworth; that was Reese.
Ogletree was a decent LB while here. Overpaid but decent. No.
If you truly want to justify your argument why don't you use a QB as a comparison instead of the apples to oranges you've thrown out here. I just did in my previous post.
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
Actually, the one here not making a point is you. Especially since you base your whole point on a pipe dream theory that DJ stinks so bad that we must get rid of him but that depends on a GM who's a so-called "fool".....LOL, you actually believe that is a valid point??
So is Darnold better than Jones since someone not only traded for him but gave up a 2nd round pick for him?
I've never been a Darnold fan so unequivocally no, but what I do know is that the majority in this thread believes DJ is utter crap as a QB. Now that is the fool in Carolina that Terps is talking about but do you think he's going to do that again? Especially with a QB that is supposedly so bad as DJ is?
I'll frame it another way: if the Giants trade Jones for a 7th round pick will you be here beating your chest and saying "I guess someone in the league didn't agree with Go Terps that Jones stinks."
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
Mara has proven himself a fool in football matters many times over. His stances on Jones and Barkley only confirm that.
"Make or break years" are a foolish concept in an ultra competitive environment like the NFL. Giving a player a chance to prove himself is weakness. A smarter, stronger approach is to put the burden on the player to prove he belongs. That's what separates the wheat from the chaff.
It's no wonder our sentimental fanboys call for players to get "prove it" years. They're as lost as Mara.
If Jones succeeds in 2022 I will get destroyed by the fanboys. How confident are you that happens?
If Jones fails again I'll be the one here asking why we wasted a single snap on him in 2022. I know how confident I am in that happening.
There were prescient posters saying the worst case for 2021 was Jones missing part of the season to injury as it would give Mara an excuse for another "make or break" year. I wrote those concerns off as I did not think anyone, even Mara, could be that stupid.
Speaking of wrong, I was hoping Jones would have a good year, prove the "haters" wrong and get the Giants to 9-8, 8-9 but that fumble against Denver in the first week of the season pissed me off so much. Same old bullshit.
That fumble wasn't on the offensive line, Engram, Garrett or Judge or his "lack of weapons" etc that fumble was on him 100%.
Roll your eyes all you'd like to because dad is telling you something you do not like but we've seen enough of him.
Speaking of wrong, I was hoping Jones would have a good year, prove the "haters" wrong and get the Giants to 9-8, 8-9 but that fumble against Denver in the first week of the season pissed me off so much. Same old bullshit.
That fumble wasn't on the offensive line, Engram, Garrett or Judge or his "lack of weapons" etc that fumble was on him 100%.
Roll your eyes all you'd like to because dad is telling you something you do not like but we've seen enough of him.
Speaking of wrong, I was hoping Jones would have a good year, prove the "haters" wrong and get the Giants to 9-8, 8-9 but that fumble against Denver in the first week of the season pissed me off so much. Same old bullshit.
That fumble wasn't on the offensive line, Engram, Garrett or Judge or his "lack of weapons" etc that fumble was on him 100%.
Roll your eyes all you'd like to because dad is telling you something you do not like but we've seen enough of him.
That fumble in a game we would have lost anyway? Cool story bro
Very disappointed by Schoen so far. Appears reactive rather than proactive.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
Actually, the one here not making a point is you. Especially since you base your whole point on a pipe dream theory that DJ stinks so bad that we must get rid of him but that depends on a GM who's a so-called "fool".....LOL, you actually believe that is a valid point??
So is Darnold better than Jones since someone not only traded for him but gave up a 2nd round pick for him?
I've never been a Darnold fan so unequivocally no, but what I do know is that the majority in this thread believes DJ is utter crap as a QB. Now that is the fool in Carolina that Terps is talking about but do you think he's going to do that again? Especially with a QB that is supposedly so bad as DJ is?
I guess for the same reason that eBay and yard sales exist, there will always be somebody who thinks they can find utility in something that someone else no longer wants.
Trading DJ wouldn't require all 31 other teams to agree on his value. It would only require one or two to talk themselves into the same excuses that the DJFC espouses.
Very disappointed by Schoen so far. Appears reactive rather than proactive.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
Speaking of wrong, I was hoping Jones would have a good year, prove the "haters" wrong and get the Giants to 9-8, 8-9 but that fumble against Denver in the first week of the season pissed me off so much. Same old bullshit.
That fumble wasn't on the offensive line, Engram, Garrett or Judge or his "lack of weapons" etc that fumble was on him 100%.
Roll your eyes all you'd like to because dad is telling you something you do not like but we've seen enough of him.
is there a QB who has never fumbled? The GOAT has fumbled. To expect improvement is one thing, and yes he absolutely has to improve, but to expect perfection? Like, “DJ must have zero fumbles or he’s dead to me!” That’s just irrational. Tiki Barber fumbled ALL THE TIME!! Coughlin taught him how to hold onto the ball. He didn’t fix it overnight. He had to work on it. Now nobody remembers his fumbling issues. DJ can learn. There was nobody here that was actually developing him. Couple that with the fact that he’s running for his life on every play and improvement just takes longer. You get some REAL coaches in the building and improve the OL and play calling, he’s going to do better. How much better? That’s the question. If he rises up and blows everyone away? AWESOME! If he ends up just being mediocre? Doesn’t hurt us much at all. We have Tyrod and likely a high pick in 2023. But yeah. He fumbled against Denver, so pull the plug. 🙄
Very disappointed by Schoen so far. Appears reactive rather than proactive.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
Totally agree. Schoen should have added several All-Pros to the Offensive Line by now...free agency has been open for a week for crying out loud. What's taking him so long?
And agree also on Jones. The number of suitors for him and his injured neck versus Russell Wilson or D. Watson were probably ten-fold. Wouldn't it be better to be holding yet another #1 pick now versus later?
Jones is not a good starter. But his value is greater than zero. Post Giants, he will have 5-10 more years in the league as a backup or bridge starter. He'll make $5 M or more on average.
Say he's the 30th best QB in the league. There is a market for that. There is a massive difference between the 30th best QB and the 60th best QB. There are a lot of reasons a team might want the 30th best QB - backup on a good team, bridge to remain competitive while searching for the next QB, lottery ticket to become actually good.
I don't know exactly what his market is right now. But this whole "ooohhh you said he's not good so no other team would want him" is so freaking dumb.
Jones is not a good starter. But his value is greater than zero. Post Giants, he will have 5-10 more years in the league as a backup or bridge starter. He'll make $5 M or more on average.
Say he's the 30th best QB in the league. There is a market for that. There is a massive difference between the 30th best QB and the 60th best QB. There are a lot of reasons a team might want the 30th best QB - backup on a good team, bridge to remain competitive while searching for the next QB, lottery ticket to become actually good.
I don't know exactly what his market is right now. But this whole "ooohhh you said he's not good so no other team would want him" is so freaking dumb.
Well, this is what some posters apparently default to when their other excuses get laughed at...
Very disappointed by Schoen so far. Appears reactive rather than proactive.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
You know we have no money, right? I'm still holding out hope this is a long con, for your sake.
Very disappointed by Schoen so far. Appears reactive rather than proactive.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
You know we have no money, right? I'm still holding out hope this is a long con, for your sake.
Gettlemen did a real shitty job with the Giants and left them in total crap mode for the next two years. It sucks. like i said before, this team will look just as good as the Texas State Fighting Armadillos.
You know we have no money, right? I'm still holding out hope this is a long con, for your sake.
Yea I know that. So let's see resources are scarce so let's sign 2 back-ups one of which to the tune of up 18 million when we have a starting QB that no one really knows is really starting material entering his 4th year.
Very disappointed by Schoen so far. Appears reactive rather than proactive.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
Very disappointed by Schoen so far. Appears reactive rather than proactive.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
.
This is either sarcasm or you’re trolling .
Man, you are on top of things for a guy who joined yesterday. Good job...
We'll get so little in return it doesn't make any sense. Keep the optionality for 2022 when he'll sink or swim. He's capable of "playing", how well is the question 2022 will answer. Starter vs capable career backup...
Any return is sufficient. If we get a 7th rounder and use that pick to draft a QB to play behind Taylor, that's a better use of Jones than keeping him on the roster.
Jones has no value on the roster.
Your as predictable as the sun rise. This may be the dumbest post of the year.
Right down to your handle, your entire existence here is solely to attempt to troll Terps.
How's that working out for you?
Listen Terps ass jockey, my guess if Terps sat down he would break your neck. I post on and about lots of things. I will respond to moronic comments, he just so happens to make more than most on this board.
Schoen and the FO have a plan that is why he was hired. Let the plan be implemented, if that means Jones and Barkley stays great if it means they go then that is great too. I leave this up to Schoen to make that decision.
Coming on every day to read his BS about DG, SB, DJ, we get it he hates them. It is Freakin March how about we let things play out. All I have to do is pull each thread he is on for the last year to see him say the same thing.
Poor Willard heading to Maryland from Seton Hall. He should have avoided that job, Maryland sucks.
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Amen! Can we just let it play out. I mean every day say crap on here. It is like watching Groundhog Day over and over.
And having a good year behind an improved Line?
Why all the pre determined hatrid on him?
We all know this is a make or break year so lets let him determine his fate.
Same with Saquon for that matter
The fact that none of it is likely and neither of them will be here in 2023 anyway.
What was your previous handle?
The fact you say its not likely is defeatist
I have never been on this site before.. actually it's my first foray into this world of blogging or whatever this is
Do I remind you of someone else?
As soon as question the morons on this board they call you a dupe. You will get used to it. Most people on here are very good, Gatorade Dunk and his ass jockey say the same shit all the time. They live to hear someone tell them they were right for something they said 5 years ago. Meanwhile, Terps wanted Glennon to start over Jones last year. How did Glennon look last year? Get my point? I did not post I used to lurk just could not stand reading the same crap all the time so I had to post. I immediately was labeled a dupe. Because some of the posters that called GT on BS got banned.
This place gets hopping during draft time and training camp. Great place to come and get the news of the day not just in sports. Again, welcome.
I'll frame it another way: if the Giants trade Jones for a 7th round pick will you be here beating your chest and saying "I guess someone in the league didn't agree with Go Terps that Jones stinks."
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
Why does Jones need a make or break year when you told me last season he was a top ten QB?
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Amen! Can we just let it play out. I mean every day say crap on here. It is like watching Groundhog Day over and over.
It is like groundhog day, but from the "let it play out" side. That's all we've heard every off-season since DG was hired. Let it play out, this year will be better! And how's it played out? In a horrible 4 year long football nightmare that's set this franchise back years.
JS absolutely should be looking to jettison DGs mistakes and that includes Jones and Saquon. We've seen this movie before, the new director would be wise to rewrite the script
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Amen! Can we just let it play out. I mean every day say crap on here. It is like watching Groundhog Day over and over.
It is like groundhog day, but from the "let it play out" side. That's all we've heard every off-season since DG was hired. Let it play out, this year will be better! And how's it played out? In a horrible 4 year long football nightmare that's set this franchise back years.
JS absolutely should be looking to jettison DGs mistakes and that includes Jones and Saquon. We've seen this movie before, the new director would be wise to rewrite the script
The great thing about this board is this is your opinion and Schoen has his opinion. Right now the Giants FO will be following the plan the Schoen is looking to implement, this is not hard to figure out. Now we all hope that are ideas Schoen follows because it makes us look smart that he did what we are thinking. How realistic is this? There are lots of reasons that Schoen will make the decisions and not make the decisions he does. I am sure he would love to bring some players or not let some others go but that is not possible.
They see things in players we don't. I will wait to make my judgements when all the roster moves have been made and then they will continue to make mores decisions as the year goes on. It is my hope he knows more than me or that would really suck to him as our GM. I like what I have seen so far. I come on here every day in the hopes to see the next move. To me this is an exciting time. 2 other times this Franchise was put into the same place. Re-building both times I trusted the process and we were awarded 2 Super Bowls each time. All I can say is in Schoen I Trust!!!
"make or break" year, for the third fucking year in a row eh?
It is perplexing that you guys could watch him bumble the ball all over the field like a moron for three years and still think that he is a viable starting QB.
LMAO...."Holy overreaction Batman"....The decision if he gets a make-or-break year next season is not up to any of us. We have zero influence either way. Listing an opinion on what the Giants are going to do is not a vote of confidence either way so lets stop with the dramatics here
I'll frame it another way: if the Giants trade Jones for a 7th round pick will you be here beating your chest and saying "I guess someone in the league didn't agree with Go Terps that Jones stinks."
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
Why does Jones need a make or break year when you told me last season he was a top ten QB?
Because of what Mara declared in his speech when he forcibly pointed out that the Giants had completely dropped the ball in helping the kid succeed. Do I have to repeat this 3 more times before it's understood?
Very disappointed by Schoen so far. Appears reactive rather than proactive.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Jones a top 10 QB but the team is holding him back?
And having a good year behind an improved Line?
Why all the pre determined hatrid on him?
We all know this is a make or break year so lets let him determine his fate.
Same with Saquon for that matter
The fact that none of it is likely and neither of them will be here in 2023 anyway.
What was your previous handle?
The fact you say its not likely is defeatist
I have never been on this site before.. actually it's my first foray into this world of blogging or whatever this is
Do I remind you of someone else?
As soon as question the morons on this board they call you a dupe. You will get used to it. Most people on here are very good, Gatorade Dunk and his ass jockey say the same shit all the time. They live to hear someone tell them they were right for something they said 5 years ago. Meanwhile, Terps wanted Glennon to start over Jones last year. How did Glennon look last year? Get my point? I did not post I used to lurk just could not stand reading the same crap all the time so I had to post. I immediately was labeled a dupe. Because some of the posters that called GT on BS got banned.
This place gets hopping during draft time and training camp. Great place to come and get the news of the day not just in sports. Again, welcome.
Thanks for the heads up...I wish there was a smaller place to chop Giants talk up in a controlled respectful manner
RE: RE: No one thought Jones should win games by himself
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Amen! Can we just let it play out. I mean every day say crap on here. It is like watching Groundhog Day over and over.
It is like groundhog day, but from the "let it play out" side. That's all we've heard every off-season since DG was hired. Let it play out, this year will be better! And how's it played out? In a horrible 4 year long football nightmare that's set this franchise back years.
JS absolutely should be looking to jettison DGs mistakes and that includes Jones and Saquon. We've seen this movie before, the new director would be wise to rewrite the script
The great thing about this board is this is your opinion and Schoen has his opinion. Right now the Giants FO will be following the plan the Schoen is looking to implement, this is not hard to figure out. Now we all hope that are ideas Schoen follows because it makes us look smart that he did what we are thinking. How realistic is this? There are lots of reasons that Schoen will make the decisions and not make the decisions he does. I am sure he would love to bring some players or not let some others go but that is not possible.
They see things in players we don't. I will wait to make my judgements when all the roster moves have been made and then they will continue to make mores decisions as the year goes on. It is my hope he knows more than me or that would really suck to him as our GM. I like what I have seen so far. I come on here every day in the hopes to see the next move. To me this is an exciting time. 2 other times this Franchise was put into the same place. Re-building both times I trusted the process and we were awarded 2 Super Bowls each time. All I can say is in Schoen I Trust!!!
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Who said it has to be a good draft pick? Many here have said they'd be happy to deal him for a 7th.
And having a good year behind an improved Line?
Why all the pre determined hatrid on him?
We all know this is a make or break year so lets let him determine his fate.
Same with Saquon for that matter
The fact that none of it is likely and neither of them will be here in 2023 anyway.
What was your previous handle?
The fact you say its not likely is defeatist
I have never been on this site before.. actually it's my first foray into this world of blogging or whatever this is
Do I remind you of someone else?
As soon as question the morons on this board they call you a dupe. You will get used to it. Most people on here are very good, Gatorade Dunk and his ass jockey say the same shit all the time. They live to hear someone tell them they were right for something they said 5 years ago. Meanwhile, Terps wanted Glennon to start over Jones last year. How did Glennon look last year? Get my point? I did not post I used to lurk just could not stand reading the same crap all the time so I had to post. I immediately was labeled a dupe. Because some of the posters that called GT on BS got banned.
This place gets hopping during draft time and training camp. Great place to come and get the news of the day not just in sports. Again, welcome.
It's a good thing you just joined and missed all the really stupid posters. We used to have one on here who was a huge Dave Gettleman fan and defended him for years until he finally got so embarrassed by being proven wrong consistently that he finally just disappeared. He'd call everyone on the board who thought the Giants were making bad moves an idiot. It was years of comedy.
So as bad as you think these guys are, be glad you missed one of the most moronic posters this site has seen.
Mara has proven himself a fool in football matters many times over. His stances on Jones and Barkley only confirm that.
"Make or break years" are a foolish concept in an ultra competitive environment like the NFL. Giving a player a chance to prove himself is weakness. A smarter, stronger approach is to put the burden on the player to prove he belongs. That's what separates the wheat from the chaff.
It's no wonder our sentimental fanboys call for players to get "prove it" years. They're as lost as Mara.
If Jones succeeds in 2022 I will get destroyed by the fanboys. How confident are you that happens?
If Jones fails again I'll be the one here asking why we wasted a single snap on him in 2022. I know how confident I am in that happening.
Who's calling for "Prove it" years? You are so in deep with the yearning to be correct about Jones that it has truly clouded your judgment. Listing an opinion on what the Giants are going to do is not indicative of calling for anything but you can't see that because it's so vital that you are perceived as being "correct" on a damn Internet anonymous messege board. It's really somewhat odd to witness
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Nobody believes he is generating a good pick. He can be a solid backup in this league and could certainly get a pick between 5th and 7th round. That is all anyone who suggests trading him is really expecting.
I'll frame it another way: if the Giants trade Jones for a 7th round pick will you be here beating your chest and saying "I guess someone in the league didn't agree with Go Terps that Jones stinks."
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
Why does Jones need a make or break year when you told me last season he was a top ten QB?
Because of what Mara declared in his speech when he forcibly pointed out that the Giants had completely dropped the ball in helping the kid succeed. Do I have to repeat this 3 more times before it's understood?
If he was a top ten QB last season he wouldn't need a make or break year.
Nobody is wondering if this is a make or break year for Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert.
I'll frame it another way: if the Giants trade Jones for a 7th round pick will you be here beating your chest and saying "I guess someone in the league didn't agree with Go Terps that Jones stinks."
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
Why does Jones need a make or break year when you told me last season he was a top ten QB?
Because of what Mara declared in his speech when he forcibly pointed out that the Giants had completely dropped the ball in helping the kid succeed. Do I have to repeat this 3 more times before it's understood?
If he was a top ten QB last season he wouldn't need a make or break year.
Nobody is wondering if this is a make or break year for Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert.
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Who said it has to be a good draft pick? Many here have said they'd be happy to deal him for a 7th.
Because it's completely unrealistic that the Giants are going to trade DJ for a 7th. They won't do that for a cost-controlled QB chosen in the 1st round that they admitted they have dropped the ball on
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Nobody believes he is generating a good pick. He can be a solid backup in this league and could certainly get a pick between 5th and 7th round. That is all anyone who suggests trading him is really expecting.
Exactly. And then Schoen can re-allocate the extra cap space from shedding Jones and Barkley and maybe put it to better use like adding swing Tackle or help pay for the rookie class. Anything that will go towards future value for the rebuild...
I'll frame it another way: if the Giants trade Jones for a 7th round pick will you be here beating your chest and saying "I guess someone in the league didn't agree with Go Terps that Jones stinks."
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
Why does Jones need a make or break year when you told me last season he was a top ten QB?
Because of what Mara declared in his speech when he forcibly pointed out that the Giants had completely dropped the ball in helping the kid succeed. Do I have to repeat this 3 more times before it's understood?
If he was a top ten QB last season he wouldn't need a make or break year.
Nobody is wondering if this is a make or break year for Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert.
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Teams have different valuations on players which is why one team might be willing to trade for Jones. The Darnold trade was one of the more obvious dumb things done recently - there are always incredibly dumb teams in the NFL. The Giants have been one of those for the past decade, unfortunately. Capitalizing on idiots is good strategy.
I don't think Jones could get more than fourth or fifth given his production and injury.
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Who said it has to be a good draft pick? Many here have said they'd be happy to deal him for a 7th.
Because it's completely unrealistic that the Giants are going to trade DJ for a 7th. They won't do that for a cost-controlled QB chosen in the 1st round that they admitted they have dropped the ball on
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Who said it has to be a good draft pick? Many here have said they'd be happy to deal him for a 7th.
Because it's completely unrealistic that the Giants are going to trade DJ for a 7th. They won't do that for a cost-controlled QB chosen in the 1st round that they admitted they have dropped the ball on
Schoen didn't drop that ball. That guy is gone...
This is correct.
For some fans, hope trumps intelligence.
And for some of those, it's not even a fair fight to begin with.
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Who said it has to be a good draft pick? Many here have said they'd be happy to deal him for a 7th.
Because it's completely unrealistic that the Giants are going to trade DJ for a 7th. They won't do that for a cost-controlled QB chosen in the 1st round that they admitted they have dropped the ball on
And my point is that that is foolish, backwards thinking. What we would expect from football fools like Mara and Gettleman.
Jones is not worth the $8M we'd get for trading him. The trade return isn't really relevant.
RE: RE: RE: Not sure if its spring fever or something
Or is there one? I cannot get my head around the Taylor signing.
It only makes sense as a forward thinking approach if he trades Jones.
Otherwise am I reading this correctly or reading between the lines.
You went out and signed one of the most expensive backups in pro football; decided to pay upwards of of 50 percent more for him because you wanted to safe guard against having to play Glennon and Fromm again? I mean really do Jones wasn’t hurt you think you would’ve won out or something?
The quality of the posters telling us to let it play out speaks for itself.
This coming from the guy who is right one less time than a broken clock each day.
So genius what are we supposed to do call Giants and Schoen and ask him to implement your plan? Tell them that you have a few posters who are most likely your family members who agree with you and that you have the real plan on how to turn this franchise around. Is that what we should do? What else are we supposed to do than to let it play out. I am going to ask a question of all posters on this site, has Schoen or any one else in the front office called you for your opinion on how to turn this franchise around? Anyone?
Do you understand that all we can do is wait to see what actually happens, we can discuss what they do but we do not and can not control what happens. If we do we have the wrong GM.
And Googs is himself a dupe. Used to be LEH. But he loves calling out others
I do not remember LEH, he is only Googs to me. Seems more like a complete handle change than a dupe, but I do not know the details and don't necessarily care to. The tribalism on the board can be tedious at times, I don't take sides and change my mind when presented with new information. The whole, having enemies on football forum seems small to me.
And Googs is himself a dupe. Used to be LEH. But he loves calling out others
haha, like shooting fish in a barrel...
Only I am not a dupe but you are
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Nope.
Long Answer: He’ll be thrown to the wolves one more season then Joe Schoen will kick him to the curb.
There are still some people dumb enough to blame his supporting cast. Maybe one of them is in an NFL front office.
Any return is sufficient. If we get a 7th rounder and use that pick to draft a QB to play behind Taylor, that's a better use of Jones than keeping him on the roster.
Jones has no value on the roster.
Quote:
Who's going to trade for THAT?
There are still some people dumb enough to blame his supporting cast. Maybe one of them is in an NFL front office.
So wait..his supporting cast was good? This is getting confusing
Exactly.
If I were another team, I'd have the Giants add a player(s) to take Jones from them. "Throw in Barkley and maybe Kenny Galloday ... And I give up nothing"
One of those kinds of deals.
This team honestly sucks so much ass and most of this board doesn't have any idea as to how bad they are. Let me add another reminder:
The Giants are a garbage bottom 5 team.
Nope.
Long Answer: He’ll be thrown to the wolves one more season then Joe Schoen will kick him to the curb.
He's lucky to even get a chance to be thrown to the wolves.
He's not a fucking starting QB.
Quote:
In comment 15639830 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Who's going to trade for THAT?
There are still some people dumb enough to blame his supporting cast. Maybe one of them is in an NFL front office.
So wait..his supporting cast was good? This is getting confusing
The sign of a limited mind is binary thinking.
Jones's supporting cast held him back. Jones's supporting cast was held back by Jones.
BOTH ARE TRUE.
It would be a little cap space. I know a lot of people are down on DJ but the OL is still bad. The team is bad overall and we will probably make that position worse. i dont see a Rookie option so whats the plan then?
I for one would like to see DJ in a real NFL O. When he was under Shurmur he was at least serviceable. Under Garrett the O was an abomination. then DJ got hurt and it got way worse. I think before the season DJ is considered a low end starter high end backup. Maybe at the end of the season he can be a capable starter or better and we can either move on from him or sign him if warranted. Until the O line is fixed and the skill positions can at least stay healthy not many QBs can win throwing to guys that cant catch or get open.
Mentor? For who? Jones?
A guy can either play or he can't. The only way to find out is for him to play.
The Giants get the early workout period today on April 4. Presumably Jones can pass a physical and the new staff see him in-person doing a little work.
The draft is April 28-30, a lot will shake out. Maybe the fates conspire and the Giants get their QB on round 2. Maybe some team doesn’t get their guy.
The Giants save the full 8M on the cap if he’s traded before camp. But they save ~4M any time before the season begins.
I can Carolina having interest. Maybe even Detroit.
But the time to trade Jones is when he's deemed to be healthy to play.
Now, if we draft a QB with a high pick, I'd then be willing to release Jones and not worry about compensation. If you are willing to trade him, why wouldn't you be willing to release him?
Sadly, this is very true. Take two 6th or 2 7ths, save the cash and run.
It really is preposterous at this point to keep both.
Quote:
The compensation doesn't even matter at that point.
Sadly, this is very true. Take two 6th or 2 7ths, save the cash and run.
wow...
A guy can either play or he can't. The only way to find out is for him to play.
Quote:
The compensation doesn't even matter at that point.
It really is preposterous at this point to keep both.
I think you mean, either.
But yes...
He is coming off an injury to a “scary” part of the body. I don’t think I’ve heard, definitely, that he is able to take hits.
Quote:
The concept of a veteran mentor helping a rookie is a myth. The need for a bridge QB while a rookie acclimates is a myth.
A guy can either play or he can't. The only way to find out is for him to play.
Mentor might not be the perfect word but not inaccurate either. I want the Giants to draft Willis and I don't start him week 1. Late in the year to get his feet wet maybe, but largely, I would want him to watch Taylor for a year.
I'm with you here, especially on Willis. It seems logical to expect that he's going to have a longer learning curve. So having him sit, watch, and learn from a capable vet like Taylor.
On guys like Pickett and Corral, I think they could take the ball earlier and play. Their level of coaching and competition likely prepared them better the moment than Willis.
The Ravens, for example, were very measured bringing LJax along. They used him more as in running packages first...
They both mean nothing to the Giants in historical mention and are both worth nothing in trade value.
The one game that always haunts me is the last game of the year against Philly in 2019. These bums couldn't even beat a depleted Eagles team. Everyone was healthy so there were no excuses. It was Philly who had the right to use the excuses and the Giants STILL GOT FUCKING BLOWN OUT.
You're telling me that an offense lead by these jokers who couldn't even beat a bunch of SCRUBS is worth anything?
I shouldn't be hearing these two mentioned anymore. We lose nothing by letting them go.
You suck.
Jones and Barkley need to be on the next "get the fuck out of here" train
Quote:
In comment 15639954 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The concept of a veteran mentor helping a rookie is a myth. The need for a bridge QB while a rookie acclimates is a myth.
A guy can either play or he can't. The only way to find out is for him to play.
Mentor might not be the perfect word but not inaccurate either. I want the Giants to draft Willis and I don't start him week 1. Late in the year to get his feet wet maybe, but largely, I would want him to watch Taylor for a year.
I'm with you here, especially on Willis. It seems logical to expect that he's going to have a longer learning curve. So having him sit, watch, and learn from a capable vet like Taylor.
On guys like Pickett and Corral, I think they could take the ball earlier and play. Their level of coaching and competition likely prepared them better the moment than Willis.
The Ravens, for example, were very measured bringing LJax along. They used him more as in running packages first...
Seattle said good things about Lock after acquiring him. Someone would trade for DJ
Quote:
Who's going to trade for THAT?
There are still some people dumb enough to blame his supporting cast. Maybe one of them is in an NFL front office.
And some even dumber who don't think the (non) supporting cast makes any difference at all.
1. The band aid is being ripped off early. If he sits the first year he still is going to have to acclimate to game speed in year two. Why not endure this in 2022, which is a tear down year anyway?
2. The evaluation process can start right away. By the end of his rookie year the Giants will have a sense of what they're working with. That will give them a greater idea of their options going into 2023.
Draft Willis and get him playing. If it breaks him then he wasn't the right guy to begin with.
Quote:
Who's going to trade for THAT?
There are still some people dumb enough to blame his supporting cast. Maybe one of them is in an NFL front office.
He s kind of has a very good pt. You can’t degrade as a quarterback to the extent you do then turn around and expect someone to trade for him.
Equating the same stupidity yo attribute to some fans to an NFL front office is not a solid argument.
Quote:
In comment 15639830 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Who's going to trade for THAT?
There are still some people dumb enough to blame his supporting cast. Maybe one of them is in an NFL front office.
He s kind of has a very good pt. You can’t degrade as a quarterback to the extent you do then turn around and expect someone to trade for him.
Equating the same stupidity yo attribute to some fans to an NFL front office is not a solid argument.
It has basis in fact: an NFL GM was stupid enough to draft him sixth overall. Many NFL teams are extremely poorly run. The Giants have been exploited by players, agents, and GMs for a decade. Maybe try being the exploiter for a change?
Quote:
Who's going to trade for THAT?
There are still some people dumb enough to blame his supporting cast. Maybe one of them is in an NFL front office.
Quote:
Look around the league and tell me what teams he would be an upgrade for.
Exactly.
If I were another team, I'd have the Giants add a player(s) to take Jones from them. "Throw in Barkley and maybe Kenny Galloday ... And I give up nothing"
One of those kinds of deals.
This team honestly sucks so much ass and most of this board doesn't have any idea as to how bad they are. Let me add another reminder:
The Giants are a garbage bottom 5 team.
Quote:
Nope.
Long Answer: He’ll be thrown to the wolves one more season then Joe Schoen will kick him to the curb.
He's lucky to even get a chance to be thrown to the wolves.
He's not a fucking starting QB.
Just like he wasn't good in high school. (0 star recruit)
Just like he wasn't good in college. (never made 3rd team All-ACC)
Facts are stubborn.
A guy can either play or he can't. The only way to find out is for him to play.
Quote:
Who's going to trade for THAT?
Seattle said good things about Lock after acquiring him. Someone would trade for DJ
According to some, he's probably at least 10x worse than Lock, who would even trade a 7th?
1. The band aid is being ripped off early. If he sits the first year he still is going to have to acclimate to game speed in year two. Why not endure this in 2022, which is a tear down year anyway?
2. The evaluation process can start right away. By the end of his rookie year the Giants will have a sense of what they're working with. That will give them a greater idea of their options going into 2023.
Draft Willis and get him playing. If it breaks him then he wasn't the right guy to begin with.
All other QB needy teams are filling out:
Indy - Ryan
Pitt - Trubisky
NO - Winston
Atlanta - Mariota
Carolina - Draft most likely
Maybe I’m missing a team, but Seattle is the only team I think might consider it.
All other QB needy teams are filling out:
Indy - Ryan
Pitt - Trubisky
NO - Winston
Atlanta - Mariota
Carolina - Draft most likely
Maybe I’m missing a team, but Seattle is the only team I think might consider it.
I wouldn't rule Atlanta out. Jones and Mariota are close enough in skill sets that either could be the backup for the other.
I'd throw them our lower 5th for the 3rd they just got for Ryan.
Maybe I’m missing a team, but Seattle is the only team I think might consider it.
Seattle should be the target market - 100%. Right now, they have a gaping hole at QB. And the QB market is shriveling up.
It would be a little cap space. I know a lot of people are down on DJ but the OL is still bad. The team is bad overall and we will probably make that position worse. i dont see a Rookie option so whats the plan then?
I for one would like to see DJ in a real NFL O. When he was under Shurmur he was at least serviceable. Under Garrett the O was an abomination. then DJ got hurt and it got way worse. I think before the season DJ is considered a low end starter high end backup. Maybe at the end of the season he can be a capable starter or better and we can either move on from him or sign him if warranted. Until the O line is fixed and the skill positions can at least stay healthy not many QBs can win throwing to guys that cant catch or get open.
He wouldn't cost $8M for a team that trades for him.
The Giants are on the hook for his amortized bonus money. Any team that trades for DJ would owe him $4.2M, with the Giants eating $4.2M in dead money, reflecting his remaining amortized bonus.
Between this sort of nonsense and your constant Boylhart quotes, it's becoming increasingly difficult to take you seriously.
Quote:
In comment 15639830 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Who's going to trade for THAT?
Seattle said good things about Lock after acquiring him. Someone would trade for DJ
According to some, he's probably at least 10x worse than Lock, who would even trade a 7th?
Quote:
If the Giants dont want him what team is going to want to spend $8 Mil on a backup QB? So then you have Tyrod Taylor as the main QB and no backup. A pure salary dump, for maybe a 5th round pick. Not sure how it really helps us. You still need a quality backup for $2-3 Mil to Taylor. I know some people think Taylor is a better player, if he is he can win the job in camp.
It would be a little cap space. I know a lot of people are down on DJ but the OL is still bad. The team is bad overall and we will probably make that position worse. i dont see a Rookie option so whats the plan then?
I for one would like to see DJ in a real NFL O. When he was under Shurmur he was at least serviceable. Under Garrett the O was an abomination. then DJ got hurt and it got way worse. I think before the season DJ is considered a low end starter high end backup. Maybe at the end of the season he can be a capable starter or better and we can either move on from him or sign him if warranted. Until the O line is fixed and the skill positions can at least stay healthy not many QBs can win throwing to guys that cant catch or get open.
He wouldn't cost $8M for a team that trades for him.
The Giants are on the hook for his amortized bonus money. Any team that trades for DJ would owe him $4.2M, with the Giants eating $4.2M in dead money, reflecting his remaining amortized bonus.
You are correct, I was confusing him with Barkley. Now its an even Dumber idea to trade him...lol
Quote:
Look around the league and tell me what teams he would be an upgrade for.
Exactly.
If I were another team, I'd have the Giants add a player(s) to take Jones from them. "Throw in Barkley and maybe Kenny Galloday ... And I give up nothing"
One of those kinds of deals.
This team honestly sucks so much ass and most of this board doesn't have any idea as to how bad they are. Let me add another reminder:
The Giants are a garbage bottom 5 team.
Quote:
I don’t know what the Browns want for Mayfield, but the Giants can demand less. Jones & Lock were in the same draft class and can compete for the job.
Maybe I’m missing a team, but Seattle is the only team I think might consider it.
Seattle should be the target market - 100%. Right now, they have a gaping hole at QB. And the QB market is shriveling up.
Heard a report on Sirius today that Seattle is saying they are going to give it a go with Lock and see what he can do. I guess they liked him coming out of the draft
Why all the pre determined hatrid on him?
We all know this is a make or break year so lets let him determine his fate.
Same with Saquon for that matter
Quote:
In comment 15639917 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
If the Giants dont want him what team is going to want to spend $8 Mil on a backup QB? So then you have Tyrod Taylor as the main QB and no backup. A pure salary dump, for maybe a 5th round pick. Not sure how it really helps us. You still need a quality backup for $2-3 Mil to Taylor. I know some people think Taylor is a better player, if he is he can win the job in camp.
It would be a little cap space. I know a lot of people are down on DJ but the OL is still bad. The team is bad overall and we will probably make that position worse. i dont see a Rookie option so whats the plan then?
I for one would like to see DJ in a real NFL O. When he was under Shurmur he was at least serviceable. Under Garrett the O was an abomination. then DJ got hurt and it got way worse. I think before the season DJ is considered a low end starter high end backup. Maybe at the end of the season he can be a capable starter or better and we can either move on from him or sign him if warranted. Until the O line is fixed and the skill positions can at least stay healthy not many QBs can win throwing to guys that cant catch or get open.
He wouldn't cost $8M for a team that trades for him.
The Giants are on the hook for his amortized bonus money. Any team that trades for DJ would owe him $4.2M, with the Giants eating $4.2M in dead money, reflecting his remaining amortized bonus.
You are correct, I was confusing him with Barkley. Now its an even Dumber idea to trade him...lol
The Giants just cut a much better player for a minuscule cap savings in Logan Ryan.
On this roster, there are no dumb trades if it sheds DG's fingerprints and opens up cap flexibility. The only exceptions are Thomas and McKinney.
Why all the pre determined hatrid on him?
We all know this is a make or break year so lets let him determine his fate.
Same with Saquon for that matter
The fact that none of it is likely and neither of them will be here in 2023 anyway.
What was your previous handle?
Quote:
And having a good year behind an improved Line?
Why all the pre determined hatrid on him?
We all know this is a make or break year so lets let him determine his fate.
Same with Saquon for that matter
The fact that none of it is likely and neither of them will be here in 2023 anyway.
What was your previous handle?
The fact you say its not likely is defeatist
I have never been on this site before.. actually it's my first foray into this world of blogging or whatever this is
Do I remind you of someone else?
Quote:
They should wait until after he wins us a couple of Super Bowls and is demanding to be the highest paid player in the NFL. We get multiple 1st round picks and let some other team worry about giving $60M/year with $400M guaranteed!
Between this sort of nonsense and your constant Boylhart quotes, it's becoming increasingly difficult to take you seriously.
+1
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
The market determines the trade value and there is demand for QB play in the NFL. If I had a team, I wouldn't trade for Jones, but I think there are teams that may be interested.
So that's what most of us are trying to guess.
Quote:
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
But he is. Why would anyone take on those contracts for such bad players?
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
But he is. Why would anyone take on those contracts for such bad players?
Were in a coma when the Panthers traded for Darnold?
By that logic, Nate Solder could not possibly have been bad, because someone was willing to make him the highest paid OL in the history of the game (at that time).
And Patrick Omameh had to have good, since someone signed him.
Alec Ogletree must have been good - someone traded for him.
I can go on all night. It's not a "created paradox."
It's a "strawman argument."
Quote:
We'll get so little in return it doesn't make any sense. Keep the optionality for 2022 when he'll sink or swim. He's capable of "playing", how well is the question 2022 will answer. Starter vs capable career backup...
Any return is sufficient. If we get a 7th rounder and use that pick to draft a QB to play behind Taylor, that's a better use of Jones than keeping him on the roster.
Jones has no value on the roster.
Your as predictable as the sun rise. This may be the dumbest post of the year.
I hate how much that I agree with this post
Quote:
In comment 15639851 EJNNJ said:
Quote:
We'll get so little in return it doesn't make any sense. Keep the optionality for 2022 when he'll sink or swim. He's capable of "playing", how well is the question 2022 will answer. Starter vs capable career backup...
Any return is sufficient. If we get a 7th rounder and use that pick to draft a QB to play behind Taylor, that's a better use of Jones than keeping him on the roster.
Jones has no value on the roster.
Your as predictable as the sun rise. This may be the dumbest post of the year.
Right down to your handle, your entire existence here is solely to attempt to troll Terps.
How's that working out for you?
Quote:
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
Actually, the one here not making a point is you. Especially since you base your whole point on a pipe dream theory that DJ stinks so bad that we must get rid of him but that depends on a GM who's a so-called "fool".....LOL, you actually believe that is a valid point??
Quote:
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
By that logic, Nate Solder could not possibly have been bad, because someone was willing to make him the highest paid OL in the history of the game (at that time).
And Patrick Omameh had to have good, since someone signed him.
Alec Ogletree must have been good - someone traded for him.
I can go on all night. It's not a "created paradox."
It's a "strawman argument."
Not at all, Solder was grossly overpaid because DG missed out on Whitworth and he had to do something.
Ogletree was a decent LB while here. Overpaid but decent.
If you truly want to justify your argument why don't you use a QB as a comparison instead of the apples to oranges you've thrown out here
Quote:
In comment 15640273 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
Actually, the one here not making a point is you. Especially since you base your whole point on a pipe dream theory that DJ stinks so bad that we must get rid of him but that depends on a GM who's a so-called "fool".....LOL, you actually believe that is a valid point??
So is Darnold better than Jones since someone not only traded for him but gave up a 2nd round pick for him?
Quote:
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
The market determines the trade value and there is demand for QB play in the NFL. If I had a team, I wouldn't trade for Jones, but I think there are teams that may be interested.
So that's what most of us are trying to guess.
So you're claiming there is demand for "QB play" even if that QB is dogshit according to you?
Quote:
In comment 15640273 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
By that logic, Nate Solder could not possibly have been bad, because someone was willing to make him the highest paid OL in the history of the game (at that time).
And Patrick Omameh had to have good, since someone signed him.
Alec Ogletree must have been good - someone traded for him.
I can go on all night. It's not a "created paradox."
It's a "strawman argument."
Not at all, Solder was grossly overpaid because DG missed out on Whitworth and he had to do something. DG didn't miss out on Whitworth; that was Reese.
Ogletree was a decent LB while here. Overpaid but decent. No.
If you truly want to justify your argument why don't you use a QB as a comparison instead of the apples to oranges you've thrown out here. I just did in my previous post.
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
Quote:
In comment 15640275 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15640273 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
Actually, the one here not making a point is you. Especially since you base your whole point on a pipe dream theory that DJ stinks so bad that we must get rid of him but that depends on a GM who's a so-called "fool".....LOL, you actually believe that is a valid point??
So is Darnold better than Jones since someone not only traded for him but gave up a 2nd round pick for him?
I've never been a Darnold fan so unequivocally no, but what I do know is that the majority in this thread believes DJ is utter crap as a QB. Now that is the fool in Carolina that Terps is talking about but do you think he's going to do that again? Especially with a QB that is supposedly so bad as DJ is?
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
"Make or break years" are a foolish concept in an ultra competitive environment like the NFL. Giving a player a chance to prove himself is weakness. A smarter, stronger approach is to put the burden on the player to prove he belongs. That's what separates the wheat from the chaff.
It's no wonder our sentimental fanboys call for players to get "prove it" years. They're as lost as Mara.
If Jones succeeds in 2022 I will get destroyed by the fanboys. How confident are you that happens?
If Jones fails again I'll be the one here asking why we wasted a single snap on him in 2022. I know how confident I am in that happening.
It is perplexing that you guys could watch him bumble the ball all over the field like a moron for three years and still think that he is a viable starting QB.
Look how wrong I was.
Just like he wasn't good in high school. (0 star recruit)
Just like he wasn't good in college. (never made 3rd team All-ACC)
Facts are stubborn.
That fumble wasn't on the offensive line, Engram, Garrett or Judge or his "lack of weapons" etc that fumble was on him 100%.
Roll your eyes all you'd like to because dad is telling you something you do not like but we've seen enough of him.
That fumble wasn't on the offensive line, Engram, Garrett or Judge or his "lack of weapons" etc that fumble was on him 100%.
Roll your eyes all you'd like to because dad is telling you something you do not like but we've seen enough of him.
That fumble wasn't on the offensive line, Engram, Garrett or Judge or his "lack of weapons" etc that fumble was on him 100%.
Roll your eyes all you'd like to because dad is telling you something you do not like but we've seen enough of him.
That fumble in a game we would have lost anyway? Cool story bro
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
Quote:
In comment 15640287 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15640275 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15640273 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Again, you only have to find one fool. I know it feels like you're making a point, but you aren't.
Actually, the one here not making a point is you. Especially since you base your whole point on a pipe dream theory that DJ stinks so bad that we must get rid of him but that depends on a GM who's a so-called "fool".....LOL, you actually believe that is a valid point??
So is Darnold better than Jones since someone not only traded for him but gave up a 2nd round pick for him?
I've never been a Darnold fan so unequivocally no, but what I do know is that the majority in this thread believes DJ is utter crap as a QB. Now that is the fool in Carolina that Terps is talking about but do you think he's going to do that again? Especially with a QB that is supposedly so bad as DJ is?
I guess for the same reason that eBay and yard sales exist, there will always be somebody who thinks they can find utility in something that someone else no longer wants.
Trading DJ wouldn't require all 31 other teams to agree on his value. It would only require one or two to talk themselves into the same excuses that the DJFC espouses.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
Ugh, you're back?
That fumble wasn't on the offensive line, Engram, Garrett or Judge or his "lack of weapons" etc that fumble was on him 100%.
Roll your eyes all you'd like to because dad is telling you something you do not like but we've seen enough of him.
Ugh, you're back?
Is that a problem?
Get to bed, Zoomers.
The market determines the trade value and there is demand for QB play in the NFL. If I had a team, I wouldn't trade for Jones, but I think there are teams that may be interested.
So that's what most of us are trying to guess.
So you're claiming there is demand for "QB play" even if that QB is dogshit according to you?
Absolutely. It's the old - "one man's junk is another man's gold..."
I don't know why this is so challenging to understand because so much of talent evaluation is subjective.
There's literally nothing else to talk about when then NYG suck so bad.
Quote:
In comment 15640276 bw in dc said:
The market determines the trade value and there is demand for QB play in the NFL. If I had a team, I wouldn't trade for Jones, but I think there are teams that may be interested.
So that's what most of us are trying to guess.
So you're claiming there is demand for "QB play" even if that QB is dogshit according to you?
Absolutely. It's the old - "one man's junk is another man's gold..."
I don't know why this is so challenging to understand because so much of talent evaluation is subjective.
Agreed, not sure why several on this thread cannot comprehend a simple concept that is actually being proven out throughout these last several offseasons.
Starting QBs that have failed or disappointed, and even backup QBs that may be given a chance to start as stop-gaps are changing hands in the NFL almost every week now.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
Totally agree. Schoen should have added several All-Pros to the Offensive Line by now...free agency has been open for a week for crying out loud. What's taking him so long?
And agree also on Jones. The number of suitors for him and his injured neck versus Russell Wilson or D. Watson were probably ten-fold. Wouldn't it be better to be holding yet another #1 pick now versus later?
Schoen is not very proactive...
Quote:
Ugh, you're back?
Is that a problem?
In the sense that you suck, yeah, it is.
Say he's the 30th best QB in the league. There is a market for that. There is a massive difference between the 30th best QB and the 60th best QB. There are a lot of reasons a team might want the 30th best QB - backup on a good team, bridge to remain competitive while searching for the next QB, lottery ticket to become actually good.
I don't know exactly what his market is right now. But this whole "ooohhh you said he's not good so no other team would want him" is so freaking dumb.
it was a question.
listen, i believe in the guy. I like DJ. The problem i see is the Giants are in a very tough spot. Our team has alot of needs. And i am not particularly sold that the team believes in him either.
so thats why i posed the question
Say he's the 30th best QB in the league. There is a market for that. There is a massive difference between the 30th best QB and the 60th best QB. There are a lot of reasons a team might want the 30th best QB - backup on a good team, bridge to remain competitive while searching for the next QB, lottery ticket to become actually good.
I don't know exactly what his market is right now. But this whole "ooohhh you said he's not good so no other team would want him" is so freaking dumb.
Well, this is what some posters apparently default to when their other excuses get laughed at...
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
You know we have no money, right? I'm still holding out hope this is a long con, for your sake.
Quote:
Very disappointed by Schoen so far. Appears reactive rather than proactive.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
You know we have no money, right? I'm still holding out hope this is a long con, for your sake.
Gettlemen did a real shitty job with the Giants and left them in total crap mode for the next two years. It sucks. like i said before, this team will look just as good as the Texas State Fighting Armadillos.
You know we have no money, right? I'm still holding out hope this is a long con, for your sake.
Yea I know that. So let's see resources are scarce so let's sign 2 back-ups one of which to the tune of up 18 million when we have a starting QB that no one really knows is really starting material entering his 4th year.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
This is either sarcasm or you’re trolling .
Quote:
Very disappointed by Schoen so far. Appears reactive rather than proactive.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
.
This is either sarcasm or you’re trolling .
Man, you are on top of things for a guy who joined yesterday. Good job...
:-)
Quote:
In comment 15639854 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15639851 EJNNJ said:
Quote:
We'll get so little in return it doesn't make any sense. Keep the optionality for 2022 when he'll sink or swim. He's capable of "playing", how well is the question 2022 will answer. Starter vs capable career backup...
Any return is sufficient. If we get a 7th rounder and use that pick to draft a QB to play behind Taylor, that's a better use of Jones than keeping him on the roster.
Jones has no value on the roster.
Your as predictable as the sun rise. This may be the dumbest post of the year.
Right down to your handle, your entire existence here is solely to attempt to troll Terps.
How's that working out for you?
Listen Terps ass jockey, my guess if Terps sat down he would break your neck. I post on and about lots of things. I will respond to moronic comments, he just so happens to make more than most on this board.
Schoen and the FO have a plan that is why he was hired. Let the plan be implemented, if that means Jones and Barkley stays great if it means they go then that is great too. I leave this up to Schoen to make that decision.
Coming on every day to read his BS about DG, SB, DJ, we get it he hates them. It is Freakin March how about we let things play out. All I have to do is pull each thread he is on for the last year to see him say the same thing.
Poor Willard heading to Maryland from Seton Hall. He should have avoided that job, Maryland sucks.
Amen! Can we just let it play out. I mean every day say crap on here. It is like watching Groundhog Day over and over.
Quote:
In comment 15640219 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
And having a good year behind an improved Line?
Why all the pre determined hatrid on him?
We all know this is a make or break year so lets let him determine his fate.
Same with Saquon for that matter
The fact that none of it is likely and neither of them will be here in 2023 anyway.
What was your previous handle?
The fact you say its not likely is defeatist
I have never been on this site before.. actually it's my first foray into this world of blogging or whatever this is
Do I remind you of someone else?
As soon as question the morons on this board they call you a dupe. You will get used to it. Most people on here are very good, Gatorade Dunk and his ass jockey say the same shit all the time. They live to hear someone tell them they were right for something they said 5 years ago. Meanwhile, Terps wanted Glennon to start over Jones last year. How did Glennon look last year? Get my point? I did not post I used to lurk just could not stand reading the same crap all the time so I had to post. I immediately was labeled a dupe. Because some of the posters that called GT on BS got banned.
This place gets hopping during draft time and training camp. Great place to come and get the news of the day not just in sports. Again, welcome.
Quote:
I'll frame it another way: if the Giants trade Jones for a 7th round pick will you be here beating your chest and saying "I guess someone in the league didn't agree with Go Terps that Jones stinks."
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
Why does Jones need a make or break year when you told me last season he was a top ten QB?
Quote:
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Amen! Can we just let it play out. I mean every day say crap on here. It is like watching Groundhog Day over and over.
It is like groundhog day, but from the "let it play out" side. That's all we've heard every off-season since DG was hired. Let it play out, this year will be better! And how's it played out? In a horrible 4 year long football nightmare that's set this franchise back years.
JS absolutely should be looking to jettison DGs mistakes and that includes Jones and Saquon. We've seen this movie before, the new director would be wise to rewrite the script
The quality of the posters telling us to let it play out speaks for itself.
Just like he wasn't good in high school. (0 star recruit)
Just like he wasn't good in college. (never made 3rd team All-ACC)
Facts are stubborn.
Wow. Eerily similar to Josh Allen. Huh.
Hey Terps, I hear Daniel wasn't even the capo di tutti capi of his neighborhood sandbox when he was seven.
Quote:
In comment 15640273 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Amen! Can we just let it play out. I mean every day say crap on here. It is like watching Groundhog Day over and over.
It is like groundhog day, but from the "let it play out" side. That's all we've heard every off-season since DG was hired. Let it play out, this year will be better! And how's it played out? In a horrible 4 year long football nightmare that's set this franchise back years.
JS absolutely should be looking to jettison DGs mistakes and that includes Jones and Saquon. We've seen this movie before, the new director would be wise to rewrite the script
The great thing about this board is this is your opinion and Schoen has his opinion. Right now the Giants FO will be following the plan the Schoen is looking to implement, this is not hard to figure out. Now we all hope that are ideas Schoen follows because it makes us look smart that he did what we are thinking. How realistic is this? There are lots of reasons that Schoen will make the decisions and not make the decisions he does. I am sure he would love to bring some players or not let some others go but that is not possible.
They see things in players we don't. I will wait to make my judgements when all the roster moves have been made and then they will continue to make mores decisions as the year goes on. It is my hope he knows more than me or that would really suck to him as our GM. I like what I have seen so far. I come on here every day in the hopes to see the next move. To me this is an exciting time. 2 other times this Franchise was put into the same place. Re-building both times I trusted the process and we were awarded 2 Super Bowls each time. All I can say is in Schoen I Trust!!!
It is perplexing that you guys could watch him bumble the ball all over the field like a moron for three years and still think that he is a viable starting QB.
LMAO...."Holy overreaction Batman"....The decision if he gets a make-or-break year next season is not up to any of us. We have zero influence either way. Listing an opinion on what the Giants are going to do is not a vote of confidence either way so lets stop with the dramatics here
Quote:
In comment 15640296 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'll frame it another way: if the Giants trade Jones for a 7th round pick will you be here beating your chest and saying "I guess someone in the league didn't agree with Go Terps that Jones stinks."
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
Why does Jones need a make or break year when you told me last season he was a top ten QB?
Because of what Mara declared in his speech when he forcibly pointed out that the Giants had completely dropped the ball in helping the kid succeed. Do I have to repeat this 3 more times before it's understood?
Quote:
Very disappointed by Schoen so far. Appears reactive rather than proactive.
Signing a bunch of back ups--one of them might actually be more effective than our starter -- for 11mil to 18 mil and a bunch of lineman who I never even heard of.
He is not exactly making his mark.
Even if you were planning on drafting a QB the following year -- guess what so is everyone else and the league needs QBs now. There could not be a better time to unload Jones which you are going to have to do anyway (barring a miracle).
Ugh, you're back?
Jets are looking for fans
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Quote:
In comment 15640258 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15640219 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
And having a good year behind an improved Line?
Why all the pre determined hatrid on him?
We all know this is a make or break year so lets let him determine his fate.
Same with Saquon for that matter
The fact that none of it is likely and neither of them will be here in 2023 anyway.
What was your previous handle?
The fact you say its not likely is defeatist
I have never been on this site before.. actually it's my first foray into this world of blogging or whatever this is
Do I remind you of someone else?
As soon as question the morons on this board they call you a dupe. You will get used to it. Most people on here are very good, Gatorade Dunk and his ass jockey say the same shit all the time. They live to hear someone tell them they were right for something they said 5 years ago. Meanwhile, Terps wanted Glennon to start over Jones last year. How did Glennon look last year? Get my point? I did not post I used to lurk just could not stand reading the same crap all the time so I had to post. I immediately was labeled a dupe. Because some of the posters that called GT on BS got banned.
This place gets hopping during draft time and training camp. Great place to come and get the news of the day not just in sports. Again, welcome.
Thanks for the heads up...I wish there was a smaller place to chop Giants talk up in a controlled respectful manner
Quote:
Just like he wasn't good in high school. (0 star recruit)
Just like he wasn't good in college. (never made 3rd team All-ACC)
Facts are stubborn.
Wow. Eerily similar to Josh Allen. Huh.
Hey Terps, I hear Daniel wasn't even the capo di tutti capi of his neighborhood sandbox when he was seven.
DJ has played three NFL seasons.
Why do you guys insist on fellating mediocrity?
Quote:
In comment 15640713 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15640273 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Either he has trade value which means he is nowhere near as bad as some think or he doesn't have value which means no one will trade for him. Some of you need to figure out exactly what side of your created paradox you're on
Amen! Can we just let it play out. I mean every day say crap on here. It is like watching Groundhog Day over and over.
It is like groundhog day, but from the "let it play out" side. That's all we've heard every off-season since DG was hired. Let it play out, this year will be better! And how's it played out? In a horrible 4 year long football nightmare that's set this franchise back years.
JS absolutely should be looking to jettison DGs mistakes and that includes Jones and Saquon. We've seen this movie before, the new director would be wise to rewrite the script
The great thing about this board is this is your opinion and Schoen has his opinion. Right now the Giants FO will be following the plan the Schoen is looking to implement, this is not hard to figure out. Now we all hope that are ideas Schoen follows because it makes us look smart that he did what we are thinking. How realistic is this? There are lots of reasons that Schoen will make the decisions and not make the decisions he does. I am sure he would love to bring some players or not let some others go but that is not possible.
They see things in players we don't. I will wait to make my judgements when all the roster moves have been made and then they will continue to make mores decisions as the year goes on. It is my hope he knows more than me or that would really suck to him as our GM. I like what I have seen so far. I come on here every day in the hopes to see the next move. To me this is an exciting time. 2 other times this Franchise was put into the same place. Re-building both times I trusted the process and we were awarded 2 Super Bowls each time. All I can say is in Schoen I Trust!!!
Excellent post Maryland
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Who said it has to be a good draft pick? Many here have said they'd be happy to deal him for a 7th.
Quote:
In comment 15640258 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15640219 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
And having a good year behind an improved Line?
Why all the pre determined hatrid on him?
We all know this is a make or break year so lets let him determine his fate.
Same with Saquon for that matter
The fact that none of it is likely and neither of them will be here in 2023 anyway.
What was your previous handle?
The fact you say its not likely is defeatist
I have never been on this site before.. actually it's my first foray into this world of blogging or whatever this is
Do I remind you of someone else?
As soon as question the morons on this board they call you a dupe. You will get used to it. Most people on here are very good, Gatorade Dunk and his ass jockey say the same shit all the time. They live to hear someone tell them they were right for something they said 5 years ago. Meanwhile, Terps wanted Glennon to start over Jones last year. How did Glennon look last year? Get my point? I did not post I used to lurk just could not stand reading the same crap all the time so I had to post. I immediately was labeled a dupe. Because some of the posters that called GT on BS got banned.
This place gets hopping during draft time and training camp. Great place to come and get the news of the day not just in sports. Again, welcome.
It's a good thing you just joined and missed all the really stupid posters. We used to have one on here who was a huge Dave Gettleman fan and defended him for years until he finally got so embarrassed by being proven wrong consistently that he finally just disappeared. He'd call everyone on the board who thought the Giants were making bad moves an idiot. It was years of comedy.
So as bad as you think these guys are, be glad you missed one of the most moronic posters this site has seen.
"Make or break years" are a foolish concept in an ultra competitive environment like the NFL. Giving a player a chance to prove himself is weakness. A smarter, stronger approach is to put the burden on the player to prove he belongs. That's what separates the wheat from the chaff.
It's no wonder our sentimental fanboys call for players to get "prove it" years. They're as lost as Mara.
If Jones succeeds in 2022 I will get destroyed by the fanboys. How confident are you that happens?
If Jones fails again I'll be the one here asking why we wasted a single snap on him in 2022. I know how confident I am in that happening.
Who's calling for "Prove it" years? You are so in deep with the yearning to be correct about Jones that it has truly clouded your judgment. Listing an opinion on what the Giants are going to do is not indicative of calling for anything but you can't see that because it's so vital that you are perceived as being "correct" on a damn Internet anonymous messege board. It's really somewhat odd to witness
And Montana comes running to their defense.
What a weird dynamic.
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Nobody believes he is generating a good pick. He can be a solid backup in this league and could certainly get a pick between 5th and 7th round. That is all anyone who suggests trading him is really expecting.
Quote:
In comment 15640298 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15640296 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'll frame it another way: if the Giants trade Jones for a 7th round pick will you be here beating your chest and saying "I guess someone in the league didn't agree with Go Terps that Jones stinks."
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
Why does Jones need a make or break year when you told me last season he was a top ten QB?
Because of what Mara declared in his speech when he forcibly pointed out that the Giants had completely dropped the ball in helping the kid succeed. Do I have to repeat this 3 more times before it's understood?
If he was a top ten QB last season he wouldn't need a make or break year.
Nobody is wondering if this is a make or break year for Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert.
I think some old friends are back with new names.
Ponderous.
I love the lengthy posts explaining why BBIers aren’t making the decision. Is this some form of “post-irony” I haven’t yet understood?
Quote:
In comment 15640741 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15640298 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15640296 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'll frame it another way: if the Giants trade Jones for a 7th round pick will you be here beating your chest and saying "I guess someone in the league didn't agree with Go Terps that Jones stinks."
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
Why does Jones need a make or break year when you told me last season he was a top ten QB?
Because of what Mara declared in his speech when he forcibly pointed out that the Giants had completely dropped the ball in helping the kid succeed. Do I have to repeat this 3 more times before it's understood?
If he was a top ten QB last season he wouldn't need a make or break year.
Nobody is wondering if this is a make or break year for Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert.
This isn't going to go well.
Maybe I can help.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Who said it has to be a good draft pick? Many here have said they'd be happy to deal him for a 7th.
Because it's completely unrealistic that the Giants are going to trade DJ for a 7th. They won't do that for a cost-controlled QB chosen in the 1st round that they admitted they have dropped the ball on
Quote:
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Nobody believes he is generating a good pick. He can be a solid backup in this league and could certainly get a pick between 5th and 7th round. That is all anyone who suggests trading him is really expecting.
Exactly. And then Schoen can re-allocate the extra cap space from shedding Jones and Barkley and maybe put it to better use like adding swing Tackle or help pay for the rookie class. Anything that will go towards future value for the rebuild...
Quote:
In comment 15640741 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15640298 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15640296 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'll frame it another way: if the Giants trade Jones for a 7th round pick will you be here beating your chest and saying "I guess someone in the league didn't agree with Go Terps that Jones stinks."
You think that's validation? A 7th round pick?
You won't see him traded at all for a 7th round pick, nor a 6th or a 5th. Maybe a 4th since Taylor is here now but that's doubtful.
You guys keep forgetting what was said by Mara regarding Jones. About how the Giants have dropped the ball with him. He's not going anywhere this year because of that statement alone. He is going to be given a make or break year with a short lease on him this next season. Same with Barkley unless someone offers a sweetheart trade for him.
Why does Jones need a make or break year when you told me last season he was a top ten QB?
Because of what Mara declared in his speech when he forcibly pointed out that the Giants had completely dropped the ball in helping the kid succeed. Do I have to repeat this 3 more times before it's understood?
If he was a top ten QB last season he wouldn't need a make or break year.
Nobody is wondering if this is a make or break year for Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert.
Then go whine to Mara about it..LOL
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Teams have different valuations on players which is why one team might be willing to trade for Jones. The Darnold trade was one of the more obvious dumb things done recently - there are always incredibly dumb teams in the NFL. The Giants have been one of those for the past decade, unfortunately. Capitalizing on idiots is good strategy.
I don't think Jones could get more than fourth or fifth given his production and injury.
Quote:
In comment 15640783 montanagiant said:
Quote:
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Who said it has to be a good draft pick? Many here have said they'd be happy to deal him for a 7th.
Because it's completely unrealistic that the Giants are going to trade DJ for a 7th. They won't do that for a cost-controlled QB chosen in the 1st round that they admitted they have dropped the ball on
Schoen didn't drop that ball. That guy is gone...
Quote:
In comment 15640789 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15640783 montanagiant said:
Quote:
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Who said it has to be a good draft pick? Many here have said they'd be happy to deal him for a 7th.
Because it's completely unrealistic that the Giants are going to trade DJ for a 7th. They won't do that for a cost-controlled QB chosen in the 1st round that they admitted they have dropped the ball on
Schoen didn't drop that ball. That guy is gone...
This is correct.
For some fans, hope trumps intelligence.
And for some of those, it's not even a fair fight to begin with.
And Montana comes running to their defense.
What a weird dynamic.
LMAO...You truly are one weird miserable fuck on here. I haven't defended anybody's position except my own you idiot
Quote:
but some serious chuckleheads are on the prowl in today's threads...
I think some old friends are back with new names.
Ponderous.
Can always check the archives to see who they might be.
That's if someone didn't purposefully alter them...
Quote:
In comment 15640783 montanagiant said:
Quote:
If he is as bad as you believe what trade is there going to be for him? This is the odd part here that I first pointed out. If he is the utter crap many believe then no one is going to trade for him. So why is this even a discussion?
If you believe he's junk then let's stop with the fantasy that he is going to generate a good draft pick in a trade. Why that logic bothers you guys who don't like him is baffling
Who said it has to be a good draft pick? Many here have said they'd be happy to deal him for a 7th.
Because it's completely unrealistic that the Giants are going to trade DJ for a 7th. They won't do that for a cost-controlled QB chosen in the 1st round that they admitted they have dropped the ball on
And my point is that that is foolish, backwards thinking. What we would expect from football fools like Mara and Gettleman.
Jones is not worth the $8M we'd get for trading him. The trade return isn't really relevant.
Quote:
In comment 15640798 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
but some serious chuckleheads are on the prowl in today's threads...
I think some old friends are back with new names.
Ponderous.
Can always check the archives to see who they might be.
That's if someone didn't purposefully alter them...
I have a decent sense of some of them.
Memelord is definitely Saquads (and probably Denny).
I actually don't think FMIC would come back under a dupe handle - too much pride (and he's reappeared quietly a few times since he left), so it's not him.
I think "Maryland Blows" is Britt.
AROCK is probably another Simo dupe.
Chop is a good guess, too.
Snablats is another handle if you're going dupe hunting.
And one of them is chopperhatch.
Yeah. Fairly easy spot going after you so much...
One of them has to be either Saquads or fmic?
And Googs is himself a dupe. Used to be LEH. But he loves calling out others
Or is there one? I cannot get my head around the Taylor signing.
It only makes sense as a forward thinking approach if he trades Jones.
Otherwise am I reading this correctly or reading between the lines.
You went out and signed one of the most expensive backups in pro football; decided to pay upwards of of 50 percent more for him because you wanted to safe guard against having to play Glennon and Fromm again? I mean really do Jones wasn’t hurt you think you would’ve won out or something?
Quote:
Are pathetic and they know it. Cowards at heart.
And Googs is himself a dupe. Used to be LEH. But he loves calling out others
haha, like shooting fish in a barrel...
The quality of the posters telling us to let it play out speaks for itself.
This coming from the guy who is right one less time than a broken clock each day.
So genius what are we supposed to do call Giants and Schoen and ask him to implement your plan? Tell them that you have a few posters who are most likely your family members who agree with you and that you have the real plan on how to turn this franchise around. Is that what we should do? What else are we supposed to do than to let it play out. I am going to ask a question of all posters on this site, has Schoen or any one else in the front office called you for your opinion on how to turn this franchise around? Anyone?
Do you understand that all we can do is wait to see what actually happens, we can discuss what they do but we do not and can not control what happens. If we do we have the wrong GM.
Quote:
Are pathetic and they know it. Cowards at heart.
And Googs is himself a dupe. Used to be LEH. But he loves calling out others
Making a dupe handle to troll someone is pitiful.
Quote:
In comment 15640845 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Are pathetic and they know it. Cowards at heart.
And Googs is himself a dupe. Used to be LEH. But he loves calling out others
haha, like shooting fish in a barrel...
Only I am not a dupe but you are