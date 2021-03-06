Why Not Mayfield To The Giants

I am not recommending it. God knows the Cap Situation. Yet, aside from Carolina, who? Miami? Houston (doubt it)? I do not think the Eagles would consider him. Atlanta? Maybe. Seattle? Possibly.
If the Giants could manage it, say for a 3rd rounder this year, plus perhaps a 4th or 5th next year, then the question becomes what to do with Danny Dimes. He has a year remaining of, I believe, $2.2 million in one bonus; plus another $6.425 million for the fourth year.
He has been and remains, IMHO, the "fly in the ointment".
I do not particularly care whether he improves this year or not. His drafting at #6 was a huge blunder by any measure.
I understand Mayfield's cap number is at $18.858 million for 2022. Is it worth a one year flyer to find out? I think it is worth consideration.
Of course we can wait until 2023.
I'd say no
If he's not the QB we at least have flexibility in our contract with Tyrod - that's why he's seen as our "bridge" until our QB of the future (most likely draft).
By taking on Baker we just encumber ourselves with another contract and lose flexibility.
No thanks, even if he is a slight upgrade over Jones. We need more than slightly better and I still think if Jones was placed in Baker's shoes he might not do any worse in Cleveland the last 2-3 years.
From your comment, the only thing I can conclude is the Giants draft a QB in 2023. That is OK by me.
That's 4 full years. The only positive I can come up with in favor of Baker is he has shown the ability to be more durable than Jones.
At least Jones still has an outside shot at putting it together, and given his toolset, which is far superior to Baker, I see absolutely no reason to bring Baker in.
I'm not saying Jones is a good QB. I'm saying I know Baker is not, and I don't think that's ever going to change. Jones at least still has an outside chance if he can improve his decision-making and mental processing of what he sees on the field more quickly.
In either scenario, the Giants very, very likely would be looking at drafting a QB very high in 2023, as they should. So the answer is the cheaper option that has the most upside. That's Jones.
“Hello!” - Bill Cowher.
A top 5 RB
Solid to very good receiving corps, combined with a top offensive play caller AND still managed to lose his job.
Given all that, you'd like to bring him here to the Giants who do not have all of the above to see if he is the long-term answer.
Do I have this right?
Quote:
think Jones was a blunder at #6 but have no problem taking Mayfield who was picked #1 and is an even bigger blunder?
First, I did not recommend, merely consider. Besides, it would be a one year deal. B-t-W, Mayfield averaged 15 games per season. What did Jones do in his first 3?
From your comment, the only thing I can conclude is the Giants draft a QB in 2023. That is OK by me.
I'd love for Jones to prove otherwise, but I expect the Giants to do exactly that.
Regarding the one year deal comment, we basically have Jones on a one year deal as it is at a lower cost.
2. giving up a pick for him
3. while I think he's better than Jones its likely not enough to warrant a long term investment thus extending him to decrease the 2022 cap hit has a ton of downside
4. maturity issues isn't something we need to add
If he was a FA and it was a 1 year prove it deal where we can control the cost, i'd be game. But too much downside for a player who likely doesn't have enough upside to be worth it.
is one of the dumbest things I've read lately.
So, it doesn't matter if Jones plays better just replace him with somebody because you didn't like where he was drafted. OK.
There's no upside to Baker. At this point we all know what he is. DJ has a sliver of upside left, and costs a lot less, and we can move on from him after one more year. So yeah, I prefer DJ, because of the circumstances.
How arrogant are the posters who think QB pro day visits are some sort of disguise!? You may see a Giant QB at draft position 5 or 7. I believe they will have a Rookie QB on this Roster, and it will be a guy who they see with talent to play.... Shoen and Daboll may not be as Knowledgeable about scouting for NFL QB's as the Scouts on this Board.
Maybe he needs a change of scenery. I liked him a lot coming to the pros thought he could be an russell Wilson type but he seems limited to me.
I hate Mayfield and do not want him as the Giants QB under any circumstances, but let's be honest about how he compares to Jones.
When you compare the first 3 years of their respective careers Mayfield passed for more yards and more TDs than Jones, EVERY YEAR.
Here are the totals for their first 3 years:
Total TDs- Mayfield-75 Jones-45
Total Yds- Mayfield- 11,115 Jones- 8,398
Interceptions- Mayfield-43 Jones-29
Fumbles- Mayfield-21 Jones-36
The only thing Jones does better is throw less INTs.
Again, I hate Mayfield, but let's not pretend he's somehow worse than Jones.
Maybe he plays well if Barkley is peak Barkley a la 2018 but otherwise Mayfield doesn’t do anything that makes me thinkwe’d be any different of a team if we had him playing for us all these years over Jones.
Quote:
He's shown Daniel Jones' type of productivity except with a worse attitude, less of the prototypical NFL-body, less arm talent, and less of a threat to hurt a defense with his legs.
Fair point, but you ignore the elephant in the room...the team around Mayfield was head-and-shoulders better than that around Jones. Seems to me that makes a shitload of difference in and of itself.
If he does well, we could possibly keep him or, even better, trade him for more compensation.
JFC, Mayfield has WON A PLAYOFF GAME for those who need Prevagen. And he played great in that game (Pittsburgh) and played very good in the next game in KC.
I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.
Quote:
He's shown Daniel Jones' type of productivity except with a worse attitude, less of the prototypical NFL-body, less arm talent, and less of a threat to hurt a defense with his legs.
your point may still be valid and may not change much, but due to the games missed from injury, you need to convert your totals to a per-game total for each category to get a true comparison.
Quote:
In comment 15639859 allstarjim said:
Quote:
He's shown Daniel Jones' type of productivity except with a worse attitude, less of the prototypical NFL-body, less arm talent, and less of a threat to hurt a defense with his legs.
your point may still be valid and may not change much, but due to the games missed from injury, you need to convert your totals to a per-game total for each category to get a true comparison.
I don't care enough to go back and do the math, but anyone else is free to do so. ;>)
To your point about games missed, I would argue that injuries is another reason that Jones does not compare favorably to Mayfield.
Jones missed more starts last year than Mayfield has in his 4 year career.
That seems to be the missing variable from his calculation. Baker would absolutely melt in NY.
Quote:
than see Baker Mayfield with this mess. Mayfield would be horrendous.
That seems to be the missing variable from his calculation. Baker would absolutely melt in NY.
There is nothing more overrated than the big bad NY media.
Mayfield is actually made for NY. A tough kid who has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in life to compete at the highest levels. If he wasn't a stable guy, would Progressive trust him to sell their products nationally?
But, hey, let's keep rolling Jones out there because he is a nice guy, works hard and says the right things.
Of course, he can't score TDs or win games - those two rather important aspects of his job description.
is one of the dumbest things I've read lately.
So, it doesn't matter if Jones plays better just replace him with somebody because you didn't like where he was drafted. OK.
Arrogance doesn't bother me at all. That can be harnessed.
If Mayfield comes here and performs well, doesn't that make him an asset to trade next year? If not, it's just a one-year experiment with no long-term cap implications.
If he does well, we could possibly keep him or, even better, trade him for more compensation.
JFC, Mayfield has WON A PLAYOFF GAME for those who need Prevagen. And he played great in that game (Pittsburgh) and played very good in the next game in KC.
I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.
You can bang this drum all you want. He costs almost $20m and whatever pick/s it would cost for a guy with serious flaws and an attitude problem. For someone who talks about asset allocation you sure are ignoring that right now.
And what’s the skill set that makes him so interesting for Daboll? For all Jones’ flaws he’s more athletic and taller. I can say Daboll might be able to do interesting things with that but you’d scoff at it. Can’t have it both ways.
That take is way off. Mayfield with all pro RBs and defense, won a playoff game so what. He was the key reason Cleveland could not get over the hump. He does throw a better ball, run, nor is his bone head decisions any better than Jones. There is nothing Baker does successfully that can't be attributed to Landry, Hunt, Chub, or the other skilled players making outstanding plays.
Quote:
You can bang this drum all you want. He costs almost $20m and whatever pick/s it would cost for a guy with serious flaws and an attitude problem. For someone who talks about asset allocation you sure are ignoring that right now.
And what’s the skill set that makes him so interesting for Daboll? For all Jones’ flaws he’s more athletic and taller. I can say Daboll might be able to do interesting things with that but you’d scoff at it. Can’t have it both ways.
It would be a one-year tryout at $19M for the most important position in the business. I'm not talking long term here; or signing a RB or S to a lucrative, long term contract. Positions that are at the bottom of the list in positional value. Seriously, what do we have to lose for one year? If Mayfield hits, he's an asset for the league market. If he fails, we end the relationship.
Mayfield can move, he's good off-platform and he has a plus arm. Those are good tools to me.
Yes, Jones is taller and more athletic. After that? A basket of mediocrity in my view.
Quote:
That take is way off. Mayfield with all pro RBs and defense, won a playoff game so what. He was the key reason Cleveland could not get over the hump. He does throw a better ball, run, nor is his bone head decisions any better than Jones. There is nothing Baker does successfully that can't be attributed to Landry, Hunt, Chub, or the other skilled players making outstanding plays.
Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?
In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.
I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.
The stats comparison above would indicate otherwise.
And then, of course there's the fact that Mayfield supporting cast has been SIGNIFICANTLY better than Jones had.
But we know how those pesky facts get in the way of your narrative...
Quote:
In comment 15640004 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
than see Baker Mayfield with this mess. Mayfield would be horrendous.
That seems to be the missing variable from his calculation. Baker would absolutely melt in NY.
There is nothing more overrated than the big bad NY media.
Mayfield is actually made for NY. A tough kid who has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in life to compete at the highest levels. If he wasn't a stable guy, would Progressive trust him to sell their products nationally?
But, hey, let's keep rolling Jones out there because he is a nice guy, works hard and says the right things.
Of course, he can't score TDs or win games - those two rather important aspects of his job description.
Actually heard an interview today with Mary Kay Cabbot from the Cleveland market, On Sirius who has been covering the Browns for decades. She said in his press conferences Mayfield was fine, but the overall issue is he never made himself available to the Cleveland media, and was very defensive with most of his answers. Those 2 traits would lead to NY media to torture this guy for sport (e.g. Leonard).
Quote:
In comment 15640005 bw in dc said:
Quote:
That take is way off. Mayfield with all pro RBs and defense, won a playoff game so what. He was the key reason Cleveland could not get over the hump. He does throw a better ball, run, nor is his bone head decisions any better than Jones. There is nothing Baker does successfully that can't be attributed to Landry, Hunt, Chub, or the other skilled players making outstanding plays.
Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?
In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.
LOL! And what about the 2nd playoff game that year?
With the exact same team, he had a very mediocre 23/37, 204, 5.5 YPA, 1TD/1INT
But that doesn't play into your narrative, so....
Quote:
In comment 15640004 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
than see Baker Mayfield with this mess. Mayfield would be horrendous.
That seems to be the missing variable from his calculation. Baker would absolutely melt in NY.
There is nothing more overrated than the big bad NY media.
Mayfield is actually made for NY. A tough kid who has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in life to compete at the highest levels. If he wasn't a stable guy, would Progressive trust him to sell their products nationally?
But, hey, let's keep rolling Jones out there because he is a nice guy, works hard and says the right things.
Of course, he can't score TDs or win games - those two rather important aspects of his job description.
Holy shit - did you just actually say he must be stable because he has a national commercial contact?! WTF???
Jared Fogle once had a national commercial contract, how'd that work out?
Mayfield wouldn't last 5 minutes in NY - his thin skin couldn't handle the pressure in CLE, there is zero chance he'd survive in NY.
Not to mention that his stats are comparable to Jones with Landry, Chubb, etc - what would he do with Slayton? Engram (thankfully he;s no longer on the team to increase Jones's INT totals)? Barkley (who according to you and others, sucks)? Golloday (ditto)?
LOL...
Quote:
I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.
The stats comparison above would indicate otherwise.
And then, of course there's the fact that Mayfield supporting cast has been SIGNIFICANTLY better than Jones had.
But we know how those pesky facts get in the way of your narrative...
What stats? I'll get to 2021 shortly, but Mayfield's QBRs ascended his first three years - from 51+ his rookie year to a top ten 65+ in 2020 when the Browns made the playoffs. Meanwhile, Jones's QBRs have descended every year.
Further, Jones's career completion % is 63%, 45/29 TD/INT, TD% 3.5, 6.6 YPA and three year QBR < 50.
Mayfield, even including 2021 when he should have stopped playing when he injured his shoulder at the halfway point, has a career completion % of 62%, 92TDs/56INTS, TD% 4.8, 7.3 YPA. And a QBR of 50+.
Back to 2021, before Mayfield hurt his shoulder, he was having a very solid year - 8 TDs/3 INTs, 7 YPA, 64% completion % and a 50+ QBR. But because he was playing for an extension, he tried to play through an injury that clearly prohibited his throwing. And that really hurt the team.
Anything else I can help with?
Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?
In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.
LOL! And what about the 2nd playoff game that year?
With the exact same team, he had a very mediocre 23/37, 204, 5.5 YPA, 1TD/1INT
But that doesn't play into your narrative, so....
In that KC game, Mayfield had a very respectable 57+ QBR. Interesting that you left that out...
There is nothing more overrated than the big bad NY media.
Mayfield is actually made for NY. A tough kid who has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in life to compete at the highest levels. If he wasn't a stable guy, would Progressive trust him to sell their products nationally?
But, hey, let's keep rolling Jones out there because he is a nice guy, works hard and says the right things.
Of course, he can't score TDs or win games - those two rather important aspects of his job description.
Holy shit - did you just actually say he must be stable because he has a national commercial contact?! WTF???
Jared Fogle once had a national commercial contract, how'd that work out?
Mayfield wouldn't last 5 minutes in NY - his thin skin couldn't handle the pressure in CLE, there is zero chance he'd survive in NY.
Not to mention that his stats are comparable to Jones with Landry, Chubb, etc - what would he do with Slayton? Engram (thankfully he;s no longer on the team to increase Jones's INT totals)? Barkley (who according to you and others, sucks)? Golloday (ditto)?
LOL...
Remind me what national products our highly drafted QB endorses since he's so reliable and nice with the big, bad NY media. Uh - there are none. Why? Because he hasn't performed. Mayfield has.
If we ever got Mayfield, I would hope the NYG front office could provide the resources to help Mayfield manage the big, bad NY media. And maybe a change of scenery would help Mayfield start to mature and get a better perspective.
Bottom line is this - if Mayfield performs, everything else falls in place. Like in 2020 when he led the Browns to the playoffs for the first time in 30 years...
Look, to be clear, I'm not really a Mayfield guy. But he's better than what currently have; and if he performs well in a one-year tryout situation, we have a very nice asset to play with...
Picks? Not so sure. A pick? More likely. And very likely a second day pick, which is what I would be willing to risk...
But I certainly would not risk a first-round pick.
Who compared Mayfield to Wilson or LJax? And how is he overrated? If anything, he actually "rated" - a good QB who has shown the ability to be a top ten QB...
Real reason we wouldn’t consider Baker nor him considering us is -he has daily tee time with Manziel!
But all things equal:
Baker > Jones
Daniel..mature..good teammate..easy to coach..
I'll take Danny Boy..Let the baby do commercials for
Out Houses back home..
Quote:
In comment 15640005 bw in dc said:
Quote:
That take is way off. Mayfield with all pro RBs and defense, won a playoff game so what. He was the key reason Cleveland could not get over the hump. He does throw a better ball, run, nor is his bone head decisions any better than Jones. There is nothing Baker does successfully that can't be attributed to Landry, Hunt, Chub, or the other skilled players making outstanding plays.
Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?
In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.
Again you are comparing a QB (mayfield) with chubb, Hunt, a decent Oline, a reliable receiver in Landry who is a leader and a defense that most have compared to the 2000 ravens, talent wise. To DJ with Barkley and Booker, a disinterested Golladay, a always hurt shep, a bunch of street FA WRs, a Oline not worth talking about and a defense that was average at best. Baker has clearly not done more with his teammates than yhe browns FO expected. DJ has not done much with the trash he is dealing with. I have no doubts DJ on that browns team looks much better, if not out produce Baker.
Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?
In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.
Again you are comparing a QB (mayfield) with chubb, Hunt, a decent Oline, a reliable receiver in Landry who is a leader and a defense that most have compared to the 2000 ravens, talent wise. To DJ with Barkley and Booker, a disinterested Golladay, a always hurt shep, a bunch of street FA WRs, a Oline not worth talking about and a defense that was average at best. Baker has clearly not done more with his teammates than yhe browns FO expected. DJ has not done much with the trash he is dealing with. I have no doubts DJ on that browns team looks much better, if not out produce Baker.
Let me help you here. The reason Cleveland moved on from Mayfield was not because he wasn't a good QB. He actually was. His top ten QBR in 2020 proves that.
Cleveland moved on because they were able to add a GREAT QB in Watson. They understand how critical it is to have the best QB possible...even if it means possibly selling your soul to do it.
I have no problem admitting, btw, that Cleveland likely over-drafted Mayfield. He was more likely a late first round/early second round prospect. But he deserves credit for his 2020 performance and being an integral part of leading Cleveland to the playoffs, to a playoff win and nearly a win in KC.
Quote:
as usual your hatred of Jones blinds you to the obvious. Cleveland jumped all over the opportunity to replace him - and with a questionable character at best. Mayfield is an arrogant prick. That doesn’t fly here. Both he and Jones were over drafted and are backup level QBs period. You replace Jones with someone who COULD be the answer, not another retread or someone else’s garbage.
Arrogance doesn't bother me at all. That can be harnessed.
If Mayfield comes here and performs well, doesn't that make him an asset to trade next year? If not, it's just a one-year experiment with no long-term cap implications.
If it was a straight up player for player and the salary mathed up, Id make the trade. Ive seen Jones play here, I like his demeanor, his work habits and he jas skills...but he's often injured.
Id take mayfield for the enterntainment piece and the hope he can turn it around here. otherwise, its going to be a boring year if Taylor is our starter. He safe, but he's the checkdown guy.
The reason for Mayfield's average modicum of success was that the running game was dominant. It absolutely goes back to complementary football. It's hard to stop the Cleveland rushing attack. And when you do, chances are you're leaving easy throwing lanes for an average QB to make.
Top it with a good defense led by Myles Garrett, sure, Mayfield could put up superior numbers to Jones. But I'd feel comfortable that Jones could easily have similar success given Mayfield's team he had around him.
How arrogant are the posters who think QB pro day visits are some sort of disguise!? You may see a Giant QB at draft position 5 or 7. I believe they will have a Rookie QB on this Roster, and it will be a guy who they see with talent to play.... Shoen and Daboll may not be as Knowledgeable about scouting for NFL QB's as the Scouts on this Board.
This is a very believable troll. Dudes been holding his cards since 2012
Quote:
In comment 15640174 bw in dc said:
Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?
In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.
Again you are comparing a QB (mayfield) with chubb, Hunt, a decent Oline, a reliable receiver in Landry who is a leader and a defense that most have compared to the 2000 ravens, talent wise. To DJ with Barkley and Booker, a disinterested Golladay, a always hurt shep, a bunch of street FA WRs, a Oline not worth talking about and a defense that was average at best. Baker has clearly not done more with his teammates than yhe browns FO expected. DJ has not done much with the trash he is dealing with. I have no doubts DJ on that browns team looks much better, if not out produce Baker.
Let me help you here. The reason Cleveland moved on from Mayfield was not because he wasn't a good QB. He actually was. His top ten QBR in 2020 proves that.
Cleveland moved on because they were able to add a GREAT QB in Watson. They understand how critical it is to have the best QB possible...even if it means possibly selling your soul to do it.
I have no problem admitting, btw, that Cleveland likely over-drafted Mayfield. He was more likely a late first round/early second round prospect. But he deserves credit for his 2020 performance and being an integral part of leading Cleveland to the playoffs, to a playoff win and nearly a win in KC.
Except Cleveland told Mayfield to take a hike well before they landed Watson. In fact, I believe they were completely out of it until they came back at the 11th hour and fully guaranteed the deal and secured him financial if suspended.
Mayfield was on his way out after the season regardless. The writing was on the wall. Timing worked out for Cleveland, at the expense of their morals and integrity.
Pining for Mayfield is cute. He's a very flawed QB with minimal success despite one of the best supporting casts in football. Be honest about it, its ok to not act 100% right all the time.
Sadly, yes there are peole who still think Jones is the answer. Mark my words, if Jones plays poorly again this year, we will see the "he just needs another year in Daboll's system" comments here.
Quote:
Like, come on. Mayfield is not a Burrow or Mahomes, but he's a helluva lot better than Jones.
Sadly, yes there are peole who still think Jones is the answer. Mark my words, if Jones plays poorly again this year, we will see the "he just needs another year in Daboll's system" comments here.
I don't think the number is that high. But if you are interested in seeing what Daboll can do with a Mayfield, you should be interested in what he can do with Jones too, that's my take. And you don't have to give away a pick and almost $19m to do that.
We just let Lorenzo Carter go because we didn't want to take on the $3.5m or whatever it was, yet we can add Mayfield even if we offload Jones? Makes 0 sense.
You give those types of rushing yards and attempts to a QB everything gets a heck of a lot easier. The last time the Giants did that was probably 2008.
The Browns recognized his limitations and sought to find a upgrade.
Imagine Baker in a offense where you can't win down/distance battle? It would get ugly imv.
Quote:
Like, come on. Mayfield is not a Burrow or Mahomes, but he's a helluva lot better than Jones.
Sadly, yes there are peole who still think Jones is the answer. Mark my words, if Jones plays poorly again this year, we will see the "he just needs another year in Daboll's system" comments here.
Agreed. Some posters will always find another excuse for Jones's poor play. It's the OL or the WRs. It's that damn Engram. (Oh wait, he's gone.) It's the OC or Jones needs time to adjust to another new system. The excuses just keep coming.
Fortunately I don't think that the new GM/HC are tied to Jones. So if he doesn't play well this year, the Giants will move on, no matter what the Jones fanboys think.
He's still better than Jones.
Quote:
In comment 15640214 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Like, come on. Mayfield is not a Burrow or Mahomes, but he's a helluva lot better than Jones.
Sadly, yes there are peole who still think Jones is the answer. Mark my words, if Jones plays poorly again this year, we will see the "he just needs another year in Daboll's system" comments here.
I don't think the number is that high. But if you are interested in seeing what Daboll can do with a Mayfield, you should be interested in what he can do with Jones too, that's my take. And you don't have to give away a pick and almost $19m to do that.
We just let Lorenzo Carter go because we didn't want to take on the $3.5m or whatever it was, yet we can add Mayfield even if we offload Jones? Makes 0 sense.
I'm not pushing for a Mayfield trade (although he would be a fairly significant upgrade from Jones). The draft, this year or next, is probably a better option for finding our next QB. My post was strictly a comment on those who still can't accept that Jones is not the guy.
Quote:
In comment 15640214 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Like, come on. Mayfield is not a Burrow or Mahomes, but he's a helluva lot better than Jones.
Sadly, yes there are peole who still think Jones is the answer. Mark my words, if Jones plays poorly again this year, we will see the "he just needs another year in Daboll's system" comments here.
Agreed. Some posters will always find another excuse for Jones's poor play. It's the OL or the WRs. It's that damn Engram. (Oh wait, he's gone.) It's the OC or Jones needs time to adjust to another new system. The excuses just keep coming.
Fortunately I don't think that the new GM/HC are tied to Jones. So if he doesn't play well this year, the Giants will move on, no matter what the Jones fanboys think.
The “excuses” can’t be more nonsensical than people thinking it doesn’t matter that the OL is horrendous or that skill position players aren’t good. A QB shouldn’t need everything to be right to succeed, but when nothing is right, expecting quality performance is just moronic. Baker Mayfield has average at best physical ability and has spent his entire career playing with anywhere from above average to league best OL talent and skill position players. If people truly believe that he would’ve performed well in the mess that’s been the NY Giants organization the past few years (and beyond), they’re insane. He’s average with all of the surrounding talent in CLE and the fact no one is beating down CLE’s door to get him says more than any BBI opinion could.
The Jones hate shouldn’t be so irrational that people must resort to defending walking turds like Jason Garrett or Evan Engram and making threads about the OL not being that bad despite a new regime coming in and all they did was sign one new offensive lineman after another. IDGAF if Daniel Jones starts another game for the Giants, but people need to take a wider view of the situation when judging him and other QBs like Mayfield.
But not with the two other stiffs already on the roster. Unless one gets moved...
by almost all metrics Mayfield has been a worse or equal passer to Jones despite a better situation. he has 56 interceptions in 59 starts, coming off his 2nd worst year by interception % at 3.1% of his passes. Jones int% was almost half that last year at 1.9% of his passes and trended positive each of his 3 years. They threw for comparable YPG and jones has had a higher comp%. y/a and ay/a were comparable. and despite fewer TD's jones had the better QBR and QB rtg last year.
since i presume the argument will shift towards team records since there's basically no individual stat that says baker was the better player last year, but both had losing records. Baker went 6-8 while jones went 4-7. both are gambles on flashes of better play 2-3 years ago.
taking baker > jones is one thing. having watched both of them i wouldn't because jones is a better thrower of the football but i can see the argument the other way since baker has been far more durable.
but giving up assets and paying 1 far more than the other makes no sense. they are both unproven QBs but only 1 of them is still paid that way for this year.
Let me help you here. The reason Cleveland moved on from Mayfield was not because he wasn't a good QB. He actually was. His top ten QBR in 2020 proves that.
Cleveland moved on because they were able to add a GREAT QB in Watson. They understand how critical it is to have the best QB possible...even if it means possibly selling your soul to do it.
I have no problem admitting, btw, that Cleveland likely over-drafted Mayfield. He was more likely a late first round/early second round prospect. But he deserves credit for his 2020 performance and being an integral part of leading Cleveland to the playoffs, to a playoff win and nearly a win in KC.
Except Cleveland told Mayfield to take a hike well before they landed Watson. In fact, I believe they were completely out of it until they came back at the 11th hour and fully guaranteed the deal and secured him financial if suspended.
Mayfield was on his way out after the season regardless. The writing was on the wall. Timing worked out for Cleveland, at the expense of their morals and integrity.
Pining for Mayfield is cute. He's a very flawed QB with minimal success despite one of the best supporting casts in football. Be honest about it, its ok to not act 100% right all the time.
I'm not pining for Mayfield. I'm willing to trade a day 2 or 3 pick to give Mayfield a one-year tryout at his current cap hit. So, this is not a long-term gambit.
And if he hits, we, again, have an asset at QB that we could parlay into adding more picks for the future. If Mayfield, misses, BFD. It's one year; and I imagine most of us aren't looking at 2022 as a year of great opportunity. So what is the downside? Another year of poor QB - just by a different QB...Again, BFD.
We are currently in QB hell. If you don't think so than you are naive, daft or both. I'll let you decide which one applies...
I'm not suggesting long term. It's a one year tryout.
If we assume 2022 is going to be a bad year, which I think most of us anticipate, what's the harm in giving Mayfield a chance? His cap hit is one year.
What's the downside to that strategy? Another year of watching poor QB play, which we've seen for the last two years?
If he hits, then we have an asset we could likely trade for more future picks. Why is that a bad idea?
He's going to try and play somewhere on that 1 year deal because its a huge chunk of money for him, and keeps him from giving up another year of FA by signing a small extension. This isn't a realistic scenario, especially for a player that isn't much of an upgrade if at all. You don't move mountains for Baker Mayfield.
Quote:
QB than Jones. That said, at nearly $18M, I wouldn't view it as a wise risk to try to determine by what margin is he better? This is no different than not wanting to pick up the 5th year option on Jones. Let's not pretend that Mayfield is worse than Jones. But, let's also not pretend that he is clearly a much better option to plan long term with. I wouldn't pay picks + $20M to find out.
I'm not suggesting long term. It's a one year tryout.
If we assume 2022 is going to be a bad year, which I think most of us anticipate, what's the harm in giving Mayfield a chance? His cap hit is one year.
What's the downside to that strategy? Another year of watching poor QB play, which we've seen for the last two years?
If he hits, then we have an asset we could likely trade for more future picks. Why is that a bad idea?
Quote:
QB than Jones. That said, at nearly $18M, I wouldn't view it as a wise risk to try to determine by what margin is he better? This is no different than not wanting to pick up the 5th year option on Jones. Let's not pretend that Mayfield is worse than Jones. But, let's also not pretend that he is clearly a much better option to plan long term with. I wouldn't pay picks + $20M to find out.
I'm not suggesting long term. It's a one year tryout.
If we assume 2022 is going to be a bad year, which I think most of us anticipate, what's the harm in giving Mayfield a chance? His cap hit is one year.
What's the downside to that strategy? Another year of watching poor QB play, which we've seen for the last two years?
If he hits, then we have an asset we could likely trade for more future picks. Why is that a bad idea?
It's a bad idea to cough up significantly more - at $18 million dollars - for a guy who comparable to Jones. Plus having to give up draft pick(s); that is brilliant allocation of resources.
You love to quote QBR - you DO realize that Mayfield QBR's rating has been lower than Jones in three of his four seasons, right? And yes, as you stated above he had a nice QBR rating in 2020 of 65, but you conveniently ignore he had a 35 QBR in 2021!
That is much worse than Jones in 2021 (QBR of 41, which is terrible in its own right), despite having a SIGNIFICANTLY better supporting cast.
But keep sticking to your narrative, facts be damned...
They are better off drafting a rookie and/or going with Taylor than going with Mayfield
Quote:
so acquiring Mayfield is putting yourself in QB hell. Look at OBJ's production with Stafford vs. Mayfield and you see how limited Baker is
We are currently in QB hell. If you don't think so than you are naive, daft or both. I'll let you decide which one applies...
If we're going to be bad either way, it's insane to pay $18-20 million for Mayfield for one year plus draft picks when we'll be bad with Jones/Taylor for much less
End of career Eli--he lit it up
Stafford--he became a top receiver again before he got hurt in the Super Bowl
Mayfield? He couldn't get OBJ the ball most of the time because he stinks
QB is one piece of the puzzle. The bigger and root cause is still the same. The Giants don't win the battle along the lines. Until the changes expect the same results.
Here is the problem, IMO, with that view. All the credit goes to the QB. Absolves any action by front office and coaches. Getting the right QB is most important but getting yhe team to support that QB is also a very important point. Is Jones a franchise QB, I would vote no. Is he a qb you can win with, I would say yes. My problem is more with a Ftont office that has not fix an OL and running game since 2012. I actually agree with John Mara, that DJ was put in every horrible position possible. He has failed in those situations. Call them excuses but they are facts. He is not franchise but he could have been more successful, with better OL, better run support, and more consistent WR play. My take it is Baker would have been worse here. Despite the stats, that are clearly helped by all star running game and a D that gets you 4 to 5 more possessions per game.
If he's not the QB we at least have flexibility in our contract with Tyrod - that's why he's seen as our "bridge" until our QB of the future (most likely draft).
By taking on Baker we just encumber ourselves with another contract and lose flexibility.
THIS YEAR is critical?
Last year was critical - he sucked and got hurt.
The year before that was critical - he got hurt and sucked.
There are no more critical evaluation years. Jones is on the roster because he's cheap and hasn't been replaced yet. Accept that.