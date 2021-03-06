Why Not Mayfield To The Giants JoeDonLooney : 3/21/2022 3:51 pm

I am not recommending it. God knows the Cap Situation. Yet, aside from Carolina, who? Miami? Houston (doubt it)? I do not think the Eagles would consider him. Atlanta? Maybe. Seattle? Possibly.



If the Giants could manage it, say for a 3rd rounder this year, plus perhaps a 4th or 5th next year, then the question becomes what to do with Danny Dimes. He has a year remaining of, I believe, $2.2 million in one bonus; plus another $6.425 million for the fourth year.



He has been and remains, IMHO, the "fly in the ointment".



I do not particularly care whether he improves this year or not. His drafting at #6 was a huge blunder by any measure.



I understand Mayfield's cap number is at $18.858 million for 2022. Is it worth a one year flyer to find out? I think it is worth consideration.



Of course we can wait until 2023.