Why Not Mayfield To The Giants

JoeDonLooney : 3/21/2022 3:51 pm
I am not recommending it. God knows the Cap Situation. Yet, aside from Carolina, who? Miami? Houston (doubt it)? I do not think the Eagles would consider him. Atlanta? Maybe. Seattle? Possibly.

If the Giants could manage it, say for a 3rd rounder this year, plus perhaps a 4th or 5th next year, then the question becomes what to do with Danny Dimes. He has a year remaining of, I believe, $2.2 million in one bonus; plus another $6.425 million for the fourth year.

He has been and remains, IMHO, the "fly in the ointment".

I do not particularly care whether he improves this year or not. His drafting at #6 was a huge blunder by any measure.

I understand Mayfield's cap number is at $18.858 million for 2022. Is it worth a one year flyer to find out? I think it is worth consideration.

Of course we can wait until 2023.
Is Mayfield appreciably better than Jones  
Ben in Tampa : 3/21/2022 3:55 pm : link
to justify dealing with his bullshit?

I'd say no
Baker  
Straw Hat : 3/21/2022 3:57 pm : link
Sucks.
Because this year is critical to evaluate Jones  
Anando : 3/21/2022 3:57 pm : link
We need to give Jones the opportunity to start. See how he does, and make a determination (either at the end of the year or replacing him with Tyrod at some point in the season).

If he's not the QB we at least have flexibility in our contract with Tyrod - that's why he's seen as our "bridge" until our QB of the future (most likely draft).

By taking on Baker we just encumber ourselves with another contract and lose flexibility.
Baker has an $18M cap hit  
BH28 : 3/21/2022 3:58 pm : link
we barely have enough money to sign anyone else.
what does the world see in this guy?  
djm : 3/21/2022 3:58 pm : link
is it really all about posting decent (at best) stats and a so so won loss record? Isn't there more to evaluating the QB position? Are the Browns not one of the better rosters in the NFL the last 3-4 years? Can we all agree there? If so...Mayfield has merely been the caretaker and not the difference maker.

No thanks, even if he is a slight upgrade over Jones. We need more than slightly better and I still think if Jones was placed in Baker's shoes he might not do any worse in Cleveland the last 2-3 years.
So you  
HMunster : 3/21/2022 3:59 pm : link
think Jones was a blunder at #6 but have no problem taking Mayfield who was picked #1 and is an even bigger blunder?

fucking Carton  
djm : 3/21/2022 3:59 pm : link
calling this guy a stud and word for word saying he's on par with Lamar Jackson. My God... go talk something else, please.
I think Mayfield is better than people here admit  
Greg from LI : 3/21/2022 4:02 pm : link
But he's not a top echelon QB, and he's a head case. Pass.
RE: So you  
JoeDonLooney : 3/21/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15639847 HMunster said:
Quote:
think Jones was a blunder at #6 but have no problem taking Mayfield who was picked #1 and is an even bigger blunder?
First, I did not recommend, merely consider. Besides, it would be a one year deal. B-t-W, Mayfield averaged 15 games per season. What did Jones do in his first 3?

From your comment, the only thing I can conclude is the Giants draft a QB in 2023. That is OK by me.
So far, in Baker's 4 years as starter  
allstarjim : 3/21/2022 4:05 pm : link
He's shown Daniel Jones' type of productivity except with a worse attitude, less of the prototypical NFL-body, less arm talent, and less of a threat to hurt a defense with his legs.

That's 4 full years. The only positive I can come up with in favor of Baker is he has shown the ability to be more durable than Jones.

At least Jones still has an outside shot at putting it together, and given his toolset, which is far superior to Baker, I see absolutely no reason to bring Baker in.

I'm not saying Jones is a good QB. I'm saying I know Baker is not, and I don't think that's ever going to change. Jones at least still has an outside chance if he can improve his decision-making and mental processing of what he sees on the field more quickly.

In either scenario, the Giants very, very likely would be looking at drafting a QB very high in 2023, as they should. So the answer is the cheaper option that has the most upside. That's Jones.
replace a poor QB  
Dave on the UWS : 3/21/2022 4:07 pm : link
with a mediocre one. Great GMing guys!
No thanks,  
darren in pdx : 3/21/2022 4:09 pm : link
Mayfield is barely an upgrade over Jones. Suck it up in 2022 and get the next QB in 2023. Taylor is the stopgap.
They are both slated to be  
Dave on the UWS : 3/21/2022 4:10 pm : link
backups in the league. Not sure if BM's ego could stand it at this point.
The Colts just took a completely cooked Matt Ryan over Baker  
Heisenberg : 3/21/2022 4:16 pm : link
Come the fuck on. Word is out on the guy. Cleveland is paying a rapist the bank because they don't want him. Jesus, I can't believe this idea won't go away, even on BBI.
RE: The Colts just took a completely cooked Matt Ryan over Baker  
bwitz : 3/21/2022 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15639879 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
Come the fuck on. Word is out on the guy. Cleveland is paying a rapist the bank because they don't want him. Jesus, I can't believe this idea won't go away, even on BBI.


“Hello!” - Bill Cowher.
So Mayfield had arguably with Cleveland:  
Tom in NY : 3/21/2022 4:18 pm : link
A top 5 Oline
A top 5 RB
Solid to very good receiving corps, combined with a top offensive play caller AND still managed to lose his job.

Given all that, you'd like to bring him here to the Giants who do not have all of the above to see if he is the long-term answer.

Do I have this right?
Serves no point..  
Sean : 3/21/2022 4:18 pm : link
He’s entering his 5th and final contract year. If you trade for him, it’s with the impression you are hoping to sign him to a new contract. Pass for me.
RE: RE: So you  
HMunster : 3/21/2022 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15639858 JoeDonLooney said:
Quote:
In comment 15639847 HMunster said:


Quote:


think Jones was a blunder at #6 but have no problem taking Mayfield who was picked #1 and is an even bigger blunder?


First, I did not recommend, merely consider. Besides, it would be a one year deal. B-t-W, Mayfield averaged 15 games per season. What did Jones do in his first 3?

From your comment, the only thing I can conclude is the Giants draft a QB in 2023. That is OK by me.

I'd love for Jones to prove otherwise, but I expect the Giants to do exactly that.

Regarding the one year deal comment, we basically have Jones on a one year deal as it is at a lower cost.
Most NFL fans and analysts agree that Baker  
shadow_spinner0 : 3/21/2022 4:20 pm : link
is a mediocre QB, yet only Giants fans would be the ones saying "I'd rather have Daniel Jones than Baker Mayfield". You'd get laughed off social media saying this.
several reasons  
UConn4523 : 3/21/2022 4:21 pm : link
1. his 2022 cap hit
2. giving up a pick for him
3. while I think he's better than Jones its likely not enough to warrant a long term investment thus extending him to decrease the 2022 cap hit has a ton of downside
4. maturity issues isn't something we need to add

If he was a FA and it was a 1 year prove it deal where we can control the cost, i'd be game. But too much downside for a player who likely doesn't have enough upside to be worth it.
No offense  
Gman11 : 3/21/2022 4:22 pm : link
but, "I do not particularly care whether he improves this year or not. His drafting at #6 was a huge blunder by any measure."
is one of the dumbest things I've read lately.

So, it doesn't matter if Jones plays better just replace him with somebody because you didn't like where he was drafted. OK.
Mayfield Blows  
ZogZerg : 3/21/2022 4:25 pm : link
And he cost $18 million
RE: Most NFL fans and analysts agree that Baker  
allstarjim : 3/21/2022 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15639891 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
is a mediocre QB, yet only Giants fans would be the ones saying "I'd rather have Daniel Jones than Baker Mayfield". You'd get laughed off social media saying this.


There's no upside to Baker. At this point we all know what he is. DJ has a sliver of upside left, and costs a lot less, and we can move on from him after one more year. So yeah, I prefer DJ, because of the circumstances.
Its ok to want to move on from Jones, I do  
UConn4523 : 3/21/2022 4:28 pm : link
but its not ok to take the "anything is better" approach and come up with another bust who's more expensive with a shittier attitude as the alternative option.
Baker had a hard time avoiding stirring up nonsense in Cleveland  
mfsd : 3/21/2022 4:29 pm : link
I think the NY media would eat him alive
Jones was NOT a wasted Pick at 6  
Rafflee : 3/21/2022 4:36 pm : link
At some points, he has looked like an NFL Starter. By definition, that's really all you can really hope for when you draft a QB at the top of the draft. Marriota, Winston, Mayfield, Haskins, Rosen, Darnold...WENTZ!!!!.....Goff... all of those guys may have looked like can't miss at some point....except Haskins, to Me. They didn't develop or keep pace...maybe some still will.

How arrogant are the posters who think QB pro day visits are some sort of disguise!? You may see a Giant QB at draft position 5 or 7. I believe they will have a Rookie QB on this Roster, and it will be a guy who they see with talent to play.... Shoen and Daboll may not be as Knowledgeable about scouting for NFL QB's as the Scouts on this Board.
RE: I think Mayfield is better than people here admit  
djm : 3/21/2022 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15639853 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But he's not a top echelon QB, and he's a head case. Pass.


Maybe he needs a change of scenery. I liked him a lot coming to the pros thought he could be an russell Wilson type but he seems limited to me.
Id be OK with it if it wasnt for the salary  
Rudy5757 : 3/21/2022 4:45 pm : link
He is not affordable right now. Even if we traded DJ hes not affordable. He had a much better cast than the Giants and wasnt that great. Id rather roll with DJ this year and see whats available either in FA or the draft next year. Get the guy you want not the guy you have to settle for.
RE: So far, in Baker's 4 years as starter  
Jim in Tampa : 3/21/2022 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15639859 allstarjim said:
Quote:
He's shown Daniel Jones' type of productivity except with a worse attitude, less of the prototypical NFL-body, less arm talent, and less of a threat to hurt a defense with his legs.

That's 4 full years. The only positive I can come up with in favor of Baker is he has shown the ability to be more durable than Jones.

At least Jones still has an outside shot at putting it together, and given his toolset, which is far superior to Baker, I see absolutely no reason to bring Baker in.

I'm not saying Jones is a good QB. I'm saying I know Baker is not, and I don't think that's ever going to change. Jones at least still has an outside chance if he can improve his decision-making and mental processing of what he sees on the field more quickly.

In either scenario, the Giants very, very likely would be looking at drafting a QB very high in 2023, as they should. So the answer is the cheaper option that has the most upside. That's Jones.

I hate Mayfield and do not want him as the Giants QB under any circumstances, but let's be honest about how he compares to Jones.

When you compare the first 3 years of their respective careers Mayfield passed for more yards and more TDs than Jones, EVERY YEAR.

Here are the totals for their first 3 years:

Total TDs- Mayfield-75 Jones-45
Total Yds- Mayfield- 11,115 Jones- 8,398
Interceptions- Mayfield-43 Jones-29
Fumbles- Mayfield-21 Jones-36

The only thing Jones does better is throw less INTs.

Again, I hate Mayfield, but let's not pretend he's somehow worse than Jones.
Jim  
UConn4523 : 3/21/2022 5:08 pm : link
I think he’s better but are those Mayfield's stats on the Giants? I see a guy who’s struggle here and have more INTs with less TDs. How many is a question no one can answer but I can say pretty definitively it would be different by a decent amount.

Maybe he plays well if Barkley is peak Barkley a la 2018 but otherwise Mayfield doesn’t do anything that makes me thinkwe’d be any different of a team if we had him playing for us all these years over Jones.
RE: RE: So far, in Baker's 4 years as starter  
BMac : 3/21/2022 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15639957 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15639859 allstarjim said:


Quote:


He's shown Daniel Jones' type of productivity except with a worse attitude, less of the prototypical NFL-body, less arm talent, and less of a threat to hurt a defense with his legs.

That's 4 full years. The only positive I can come up with in favor of Baker is he has shown the ability to be more durable than Jones.

At least Jones still has an outside shot at putting it together, and given his toolset, which is far superior to Baker, I see absolutely no reason to bring Baker in.

I'm not saying Jones is a good QB. I'm saying I know Baker is not, and I don't think that's ever going to change. Jones at least still has an outside chance if he can improve his decision-making and mental processing of what he sees on the field more quickly.

In either scenario, the Giants very, very likely would be looking at drafting a QB very high in 2023, as they should. So the answer is the cheaper option that has the most upside. That's Jones.


I hate Mayfield and do not want him as the Giants QB under any circumstances, but let's be honest about how he compares to Jones.

When you compare the first 3 years of their respective careers Mayfield passed for more yards and more TDs than Jones, EVERY YEAR.

Here are the totals for their first 3 years:

Total TDs- Mayfield-75 Jones-45
Total Yds- Mayfield- 11,115 Jones- 8,398
Interceptions- Mayfield-43 Jones-29
Fumbles- Mayfield-21 Jones-36

The only thing Jones does better is throw less INTs.

Again, I hate Mayfield, but let's not pretend he's somehow worse than Jones.


Fair point, but you ignore the elephant in the room...the team around Mayfield was head-and-shoulders better than that around Jones. Seems to me that makes a shitload of difference in and of itself.
I’d rather see Daniel Jones with the Cleveland supporting cast  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/21/2022 5:13 pm : link
than see Baker Mayfield with this mess. Mayfield would be horrendous.
I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 5:13 pm : link
with a day 2 or 3 pick. And give him a year to showcase his abilities/leadership.

If he does well, we could possibly keep him or, even better, trade him for more compensation.

JFC, Mayfield has WON A PLAYOFF GAME for those who need Prevagen. And he played great in that game (Pittsburgh) and played very good in the next game in KC.

I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.
RE: RE: So far, in Baker's 4 years as starter  
EricJ : 3/21/2022 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15639957 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15639859 allstarjim said:


Quote:


He's shown Daniel Jones' type of productivity except with a worse attitude, less of the prototypical NFL-body, less arm talent, and less of a threat to hurt a defense with his legs.

That's 4 full years. The only positive I can come up with in favor of Baker is he has shown the ability to be more durable than Jones.

At least Jones still has an outside shot at putting it together, and given his toolset, which is far superior to Baker, I see absolutely no reason to bring Baker in.

I'm not saying Jones is a good QB. I'm saying I know Baker is not, and I don't think that's ever going to change. Jones at least still has an outside chance if he can improve his decision-making and mental processing of what he sees on the field more quickly.

In either scenario, the Giants very, very likely would be looking at drafting a QB very high in 2023, as they should. So the answer is the cheaper option that has the most upside. That's Jones.


I hate Mayfield and do not want him as the Giants QB under any circumstances, but let's be honest about how he compares to Jones.

When you compare the first 3 years of their respective careers Mayfield passed for more yards and more TDs than Jones, EVERY YEAR.

Here are the totals for their first 3 years:

Total TDs- Mayfield-75 Jones-45
Total Yds- Mayfield- 11,115 Jones- 8,398
Interceptions- Mayfield-43 Jones-29
Fumbles- Mayfield-21 Jones-36

The only thing Jones does better is throw less INTs.

Again, I hate Mayfield, but let's not pretend he's somehow worse than Jones.


your point may still be valid and may not change much, but due to the games missed from injury, you need to convert your totals to a per-game total for each category to get a true comparison.
Because he's not mentally tough enough to play in NY  
arniefez : 3/21/2022 5:21 pm : link
He would be an awful fit in this market. Plus he's not good enough. Hopefully being a little better than Jones is not the bar the Giants are setting. I'm no Jones apologist but if you switched the two of them since they came in the league Jones would probably put up equal or better numbers than Mayfield did in Cleveland.
RE: RE: RE: So far, in Baker's 4 years as starter  
Jim in Tampa : 3/21/2022 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15640010 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15639957 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15639859 allstarjim said:


Quote:


He's shown Daniel Jones' type of productivity except with a worse attitude, less of the prototypical NFL-body, less arm talent, and less of a threat to hurt a defense with his legs.

That's 4 full years. The only positive I can come up with in favor of Baker is he has shown the ability to be more durable than Jones.

At least Jones still has an outside shot at putting it together, and given his toolset, which is far superior to Baker, I see absolutely no reason to bring Baker in.

I'm not saying Jones is a good QB. I'm saying I know Baker is not, and I don't think that's ever going to change. Jones at least still has an outside chance if he can improve his decision-making and mental processing of what he sees on the field more quickly.

In either scenario, the Giants very, very likely would be looking at drafting a QB very high in 2023, as they should. So the answer is the cheaper option that has the most upside. That's Jones.


I hate Mayfield and do not want him as the Giants QB under any circumstances, but let's be honest about how he compares to Jones.

When you compare the first 3 years of their respective careers Mayfield passed for more yards and more TDs than Jones, EVERY YEAR.

Here are the totals for their first 3 years:

Total TDs- Mayfield-75 Jones-45
Total Yds- Mayfield- 11,115 Jones- 8,398
Interceptions- Mayfield-43 Jones-29
Fumbles- Mayfield-21 Jones-36

The only thing Jones does better is throw less INTs.

Again, I hate Mayfield, but let's not pretend he's somehow worse than Jones.



your point may still be valid and may not change much, but due to the games missed from injury, you need to convert your totals to a per-game total for each category to get a true comparison.

I don't care enough to go back and do the math, but anyone else is free to do so. ;>)

To your point about games missed, I would argue that injuries is another reason that Jones does not compare favorably to Mayfield.

Jones missed more starts last year than Mayfield has in his 4 year career.
RE: I’d rather see Daniel Jones with the Cleveland supporting cast  
BSIMatt : 3/21/2022 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15640004 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
than see Baker Mayfield with this mess. Mayfield would be horrendous.


That seems to be the missing variable from his calculation. Baker would absolutely melt in NY.
Do people just  
Giants : 3/21/2022 5:29 pm : link
post these threads to try to draw-out the crazies
RE: RE: I’d rather see Daniel Jones with the Cleveland supporting cast  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15640026 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
In comment 15640004 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


than see Baker Mayfield with this mess. Mayfield would be horrendous.



That seems to be the missing variable from his calculation. Baker would absolutely melt in NY.


There is nothing more overrated than the big bad NY media.

Mayfield is actually made for NY. A tough kid who has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in life to compete at the highest levels. If he wasn't a stable guy, would Progressive trust him to sell their products nationally?

But, hey, let's keep rolling Jones out there because he is a nice guy, works hard and says the right things.

Of course, he can't score TDs or win games - those two rather important aspects of his job description.
RE: No offense  
Matt M. : 3/21/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15639898 Gman11 said:
Quote:
but, "I do not particularly care whether he improves this year or not. His drafting at #6 was a huge blunder by any measure."
is one of the dumbest things I've read lately.

So, it doesn't matter if Jones plays better just replace him with somebody because you didn't like where he was drafted. OK.
If we are being honest, improvement isn't enough. We are talking about a 2nd contract worth A LOT of $. In my opinion, he would have to improve to a top 5 QB this year to warrant that. We can all admit that is HIGHLY unlikely. So, in that context, does some improvement really matter?
I find the idea very intriguing  
Matt M. : 3/21/2022 5:51 pm : link
But, ultimately I'd have to say no, only because of that salary. I wouldn't pay him nearly $20M to see if Daboll/Kafka can do something with him.
Common BW  
Dave on the UWS : 3/21/2022 6:05 pm : link
as usual your hatred of Jones blinds you to the obvious. Cleveland jumped all over the opportunity to replace him - and with a questionable character at best. Mayfield is an arrogant prick. That doesn’t fly here. Both he and Jones were over drafted and are backup level QBs period. You replace Jones with someone who COULD be the answer, not another retread or someone else’s garbage.
we can't afford him - and he's not the answer - so what's the point  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/21/2022 6:11 pm : link
?
RE: Common BW  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15640070 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
as usual your hatred of Jones blinds you to the obvious. Cleveland jumped all over the opportunity to replace him - and with a questionable character at best. Mayfield is an arrogant prick. That doesn’t fly here. Both he and Jones were over drafted and are backup level QBs period. You replace Jones with someone who COULD be the answer, not another retread or someone else’s garbage.


Arrogance doesn't bother me at all. That can be harnessed.

If Mayfield comes here and performs well, doesn't that make him an asset to trade next year? If not, it's just a one-year experiment with no long-term cap implications.
RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
UConn4523 : 3/21/2022 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15640005 bw in dc said:
Quote:
with a day 2 or 3 pick. And give him a year to showcase his abilities/leadership.

If he does well, we could possibly keep him or, even better, trade him for more compensation.

JFC, Mayfield has WON A PLAYOFF GAME for those who need Prevagen. And he played great in that game (Pittsburgh) and played very good in the next game in KC.

I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.


You can bang this drum all you want. He costs almost $20m and whatever pick/s it would cost for a guy with serious flaws and an attitude problem. For someone who talks about asset allocation you sure are ignoring that right now.

And what’s the skill set that makes him so interesting for Daboll? For all Jones’ flaws he’s more athletic and taller. I can say Daboll might be able to do interesting things with that but you’d scoff at it. Can’t have it both ways.
Giants are better with Jones...  
Milton : 3/21/2022 6:37 pm : link
...than they would be with Mayfield. The grass you are smoking is not greener on the other side.
Do you want to know how good Mayfield is?  
Milton : 3/21/2022 6:43 pm : link
Cleveland will have to pick up a big chunk of his salary in any trade or they will have to give up picks along with Mayfield in order to get someone to take him off their hands. He's that fucking good!
A better question is this...  
Milton : 3/21/2022 6:47 pm : link
What draft pick compensation would you require from Cleveland if they were only willing to pick up $15M of his $18M salary?
RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
nyblue56 : 3/21/2022 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15640005 bw in dc said:
Quote:
with a day 2 or 3 pick. And give him a year to showcase his abilities/leadership.

If he does well, we could possibly keep him or, even better, trade him for more compensation.

JFC, Mayfield has WON A PLAYOFF GAME for those who need Prevagen. And he played great in that game (Pittsburgh) and played very good in the next game in KC.

I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.


That take is way off. Mayfield with all pro RBs and defense, won a playoff game so what. He was the key reason Cleveland could not get over the hump. He does throw a better ball, run, nor is his bone head decisions any better than Jones. There is nothing Baker does successfully that can't be attributed to Landry, Hunt, Chub, or the other skilled players making outstanding plays.
RE: RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15640084 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15640005 bw in dc said:


Quote:


with a day 2 or 3 pick. And give him a year to showcase his abilities/leadership.

If he does well, we could possibly keep him or, even better, trade him for more compensation.

JFC, Mayfield has WON A PLAYOFF GAME for those who need Prevagen. And he played great in that game (Pittsburgh) and played very good in the next game in KC.

I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.



You can bang this drum all you want. He costs almost $20m and whatever pick/s it would cost for a guy with serious flaws and an attitude problem. For someone who talks about asset allocation you sure are ignoring that right now.

And what’s the skill set that makes him so interesting for Daboll? For all Jones’ flaws he’s more athletic and taller. I can say Daboll might be able to do interesting things with that but you’d scoff at it. Can’t have it both ways.


It would be a one-year tryout at $19M for the most important position in the business. I'm not talking long term here; or signing a RB or S to a lucrative, long term contract. Positions that are at the bottom of the list in positional value. Seriously, what do we have to lose for one year? If Mayfield hits, he's an asset for the league market. If he fails, we end the relationship.

Mayfield can move, he's good off-platform and he has a plus arm. Those are good tools to me.

Yes, Jones is taller and more athletic. After that? A basket of mediocrity in my view.
I would take Baker over Jones  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/21/2022 7:19 pm : link
every day of the week. And I don't even think Baker is an upper echelon QB, but he's better than DJ.
Baker feels like QB purgatory  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/21/2022 7:21 pm : link
Good QB when healthy but way too many question marks and limitations with him.
RE: RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15640135 nyblue56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15640005 bw in dc said:


Quote:


with a day 2 or 3 pick. And give him a year to showcase his abilities/leadership.

If he does well, we could possibly keep him or, even better, trade him for more compensation.

JFC, Mayfield has WON A PLAYOFF GAME for those who need Prevagen. And he played great in that game (Pittsburgh) and played very good in the next game in KC.

I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.



That take is way off. Mayfield with all pro RBs and defense, won a playoff game so what. He was the key reason Cleveland could not get over the hump. He does throw a better ball, run, nor is his bone head decisions any better than Jones. There is nothing Baker does successfully that can't be attributed to Landry, Hunt, Chub, or the other skilled players making outstanding plays.



Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?

In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.

I could see Baker being someone’s Kerry Collins  
Sean : 3/21/2022 7:49 pm : link
He could be a decent 3-4 year transition QB for a decent team. Similar to Collins for the Giants from 99-03.
Collins was a lot better QB than people remember.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/21/2022 7:51 pm : link
Man had an absolute cannon. Of course he was as mobile as me after 10 IPAs so he needed a good OL, Haha.
RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
speedywheels : 3/21/2022 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15640005 bw in dc said:
Quote:


I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.


The stats comparison above would indicate otherwise.

And then, of course there's the fact that Mayfield supporting cast has been SIGNIFICANTLY better than Jones had.

But we know how those pesky facts get in the way of your narrative...
RE: RE: RE: I’d rather see Daniel Jones with the Cleveland supporting cast  
Tom in NY : 3/21/2022 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15640039 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15640026 BSIMatt said:


Quote:


In comment 15640004 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


than see Baker Mayfield with this mess. Mayfield would be horrendous.



That seems to be the missing variable from his calculation. Baker would absolutely melt in NY.



There is nothing more overrated than the big bad NY media.

Mayfield is actually made for NY. A tough kid who has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in life to compete at the highest levels. If he wasn't a stable guy, would Progressive trust him to sell their products nationally?

But, hey, let's keep rolling Jones out there because he is a nice guy, works hard and says the right things.

Of course, he can't score TDs or win games - those two rather important aspects of his job description.


Actually heard an interview today with Mary Kay Cabbot from the Cleveland market, On Sirius who has been covering the Browns for decades. She said in his press conferences Mayfield was fine, but the overall issue is he never made himself available to the Cleveland media, and was very defensive with most of his answers. Those 2 traits would lead to NY media to torture this guy for sport (e.g. Leonard).
RE: RE: RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
speedywheels : 3/21/2022 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15640174 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15640135 nyblue56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15640005 bw in dc said:


Quote:


with a day 2 or 3 pick. And give him a year to showcase his abilities/leadership.

If he does well, we could possibly keep him or, even better, trade him for more compensation.

JFC, Mayfield has WON A PLAYOFF GAME for those who need Prevagen. And he played great in that game (Pittsburgh) and played very good in the next game in KC.

I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.



That take is way off. Mayfield with all pro RBs and defense, won a playoff game so what. He was the key reason Cleveland could not get over the hump. He does throw a better ball, run, nor is his bone head decisions any better than Jones. There is nothing Baker does successfully that can't be attributed to Landry, Hunt, Chub, or the other skilled players making outstanding plays.




Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?

In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.


LOL! And what about the 2nd playoff game that year?

With the exact same team, he had a very mediocre 23/37, 204, 5.5 YPA, 1TD/1INT

But that doesn't play into your narrative, so....
He’s $18m plus picks  
UConn4523 : 3/21/2022 8:07 pm : link
he’s not a free agent
He’s a very overrated QB.  
BigBlue7 : 3/21/2022 8:11 pm : link
Can’t play from the pocket. Not a good enough athlete to run around like Wilson and Jackson.
RE: RE: RE: I’d rather see Daniel Jones with the Cleveland supporting cast  
speedywheels : 3/21/2022 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15640039 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15640026 BSIMatt said:


Quote:


In comment 15640004 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


than see Baker Mayfield with this mess. Mayfield would be horrendous.



That seems to be the missing variable from his calculation. Baker would absolutely melt in NY.



There is nothing more overrated than the big bad NY media.

Mayfield is actually made for NY. A tough kid who has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in life to compete at the highest levels. If he wasn't a stable guy, would Progressive trust him to sell their products nationally?

But, hey, let's keep rolling Jones out there because he is a nice guy, works hard and says the right things.

Of course, he can't score TDs or win games - those two rather important aspects of his job description.


Holy shit - did you just actually say he must be stable because he has a national commercial contact?! WTF???

Jared Fogle once had a national commercial contract, how'd that work out?

Mayfield wouldn't last 5 minutes in NY - his thin skin couldn't handle the pressure in CLE, there is zero chance he'd survive in NY.

Not to mention that his stats are comparable to Jones with Landry, Chubb, etc - what would he do with Slayton? Engram (thankfully he;s no longer on the team to increase Jones's INT totals)? Barkley (who according to you and others, sucks)? Golloday (ditto)?

LOL...

RE: RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15640185 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15640005 bw in dc said:


Quote:




I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.



The stats comparison above would indicate otherwise.

And then, of course there's the fact that Mayfield supporting cast has been SIGNIFICANTLY better than Jones had.

But we know how those pesky facts get in the way of your narrative...


What stats? I'll get to 2021 shortly, but Mayfield's QBRs ascended his first three years - from 51+ his rookie year to a top ten 65+ in 2020 when the Browns made the playoffs. Meanwhile, Jones's QBRs have descended every year.

Further, Jones's career completion % is 63%, 45/29 TD/INT, TD% 3.5, 6.6 YPA and three year QBR < 50.

Mayfield, even including 2021 when he should have stopped playing when he injured his shoulder at the halfway point, has a career completion % of 62%, 92TDs/56INTS, TD% 4.8, 7.3 YPA. And a QBR of 50+.

Back to 2021, before Mayfield hurt his shoulder, he was having a very solid year - 8 TDs/3 INTs, 7 YPA, 64% completion % and a 50+ QBR. But because he was playing for an extension, he tried to play through an injury that clearly prohibited his throwing. And that really hurt the team.

Anything else I can help with?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15640192 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15640174 bw in dc said:

Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?

In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.




LOL! And what about the 2nd playoff game that year?

With the exact same team, he had a very mediocre 23/37, 204, 5.5 YPA, 1TD/1INT

But that doesn't play into your narrative, so....


In that KC game, Mayfield had a very respectable 57+ QBR. Interesting that you left that out...
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’d rather see Daniel Jones with the Cleveland supporting cast  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15640197 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15640039 bw in dc said:

There is nothing more overrated than the big bad NY media.

Mayfield is actually made for NY. A tough kid who has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in life to compete at the highest levels. If he wasn't a stable guy, would Progressive trust him to sell their products nationally?

But, hey, let's keep rolling Jones out there because he is a nice guy, works hard and says the right things.

Of course, he can't score TDs or win games - those two rather important aspects of his job description.



Holy shit - did you just actually say he must be stable because he has a national commercial contact?! WTF???

Jared Fogle once had a national commercial contract, how'd that work out?

Mayfield wouldn't last 5 minutes in NY - his thin skin couldn't handle the pressure in CLE, there is zero chance he'd survive in NY.

Not to mention that his stats are comparable to Jones with Landry, Chubb, etc - what would he do with Slayton? Engram (thankfully he;s no longer on the team to increase Jones's INT totals)? Barkley (who according to you and others, sucks)? Golloday (ditto)?

LOL...


Remind me what national products our highly drafted QB endorses since he's so reliable and nice with the big, bad NY media. Uh - there are none. Why? Because he hasn't performed. Mayfield has.

If we ever got Mayfield, I would hope the NYG front office could provide the resources to help Mayfield manage the big, bad NY media. And maybe a change of scenery would help Mayfield start to mature and get a better perspective.

Bottom line is this - if Mayfield performs, everything else falls in place. Like in 2020 when he led the Browns to the playoffs for the first time in 30 years...

Look, to be clear, I'm not really a Mayfield guy. But he's better than what currently have; and if he performs well in a one-year tryout situation, we have a very nice asset to play with...



RE: He’s $18m plus picks  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15640194 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
he’s not a free agent


Picks? Not so sure. A pick? More likely. And very likely a second day pick, which is what I would be willing to risk...

But I certainly would not risk a first-round pick.
Are there really people who think DJ is better than Mayfield?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/21/2022 8:33 pm : link
Like, come on. Mayfield is not a Burrow or Mahomes, but he's a helluva lot better than Jones.
RE: He’s a very overrated QB.  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15640196 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
Can’t play from the pocket. Not a good enough athlete to run around like Wilson and Jackson.


Who compared Mayfield to Wilson or LJax? And how is he overrated? If anything, he actually "rated" - a good QB who has shown the ability to be a top ten QB...
RE: Baker has an $18M cap hit  
Adirondack GMen : 3/21/2022 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15639845 BH28 said:
Quote:
we barely have enough money to sign anyone else.

Real reason we wouldn’t consider Baker nor him considering us is -he has daily tee time with Manziel!
The absurd defenses of Jones are back with us.  
Producer : 3/21/2022 8:41 pm : link
Mayfield is clearly better than Jones. But it is also rational not to add him for a variety of reasons. Mainly he is probably not a top-10 guy and we should ultimately aim higher.

But all things equal:

Baker > Jones

Kitchen and Judge  
SleepyOwl : 3/21/2022 8:55 pm : link
Loved the guy…. Would’ve been a very real possibility I they were still here I think.
Baker vs Daniel  
Alamo : 3/21/2022 8:55 pm : link
Baker...unfriendly...complainer..childish..
Daniel..mature..good teammate..easy to coach..
I'll take Danny Boy..Let the baby do commercials for
Out Houses back home..
RE: RE: RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
nyblue56 : 3/21/2022 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15640174 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15640135 nyblue56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15640005 bw in dc said:


Quote:


with a day 2 or 3 pick. And give him a year to showcase his abilities/leadership.

If he does well, we could possibly keep him or, even better, trade him for more compensation.

JFC, Mayfield has WON A PLAYOFF GAME for those who need Prevagen. And he played great in that game (Pittsburgh) and played very good in the next game in KC.

I think Daboll might be able to do some interesting things with Mayfield's skill set. He's absolutely a better QB than Jones.



That take is way off. Mayfield with all pro RBs and defense, won a playoff game so what. He was the key reason Cleveland could not get over the hump. He does throw a better ball, run, nor is his bone head decisions any better than Jones. There is nothing Baker does successfully that can't be attributed to Landry, Hunt, Chub, or the other skilled players making outstanding plays.




Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?

In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.


Again you are comparing a QB (mayfield) with chubb, Hunt, a decent Oline, a reliable receiver in Landry who is a leader and a defense that most have compared to the 2000 ravens, talent wise. To DJ with Barkley and Booker, a disinterested Golladay, a always hurt shep, a bunch of street FA WRs, a Oline not worth talking about and a defense that was average at best. Baker has clearly not done more with his teammates than yhe browns FO expected. DJ has not done much with the trash he is dealing with. I have no doubts DJ on that browns team looks much better, if not out produce Baker.
I have no problem....  
nyblue56 : 3/21/2022 9:13 pm : link
Saying Baker is a product of his circumstances. He landed in an org that put a serious team around him. He failed. He is not that good. Great in college but was not that good in the pros. He is a limited athlete, lack height, and will have to be on a good to great team to produce. That is not the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
bw in dc : 3/21/2022 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15640230 nyblue56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15640174 bw in dc said:

Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?

In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.




Again you are comparing a QB (mayfield) with chubb, Hunt, a decent Oline, a reliable receiver in Landry who is a leader and a defense that most have compared to the 2000 ravens, talent wise. To DJ with Barkley and Booker, a disinterested Golladay, a always hurt shep, a bunch of street FA WRs, a Oline not worth talking about and a defense that was average at best. Baker has clearly not done more with his teammates than yhe browns FO expected. DJ has not done much with the trash he is dealing with. I have no doubts DJ on that browns team looks much better, if not out produce Baker.


Let me help you here. The reason Cleveland moved on from Mayfield was not because he wasn't a good QB. He actually was. His top ten QBR in 2020 proves that.

Cleveland moved on because they were able to add a GREAT QB in Watson. They understand how critical it is to have the best QB possible...even if it means possibly selling your soul to do it.

I have no problem admitting, btw, that Cleveland likely over-drafted Mayfield. He was more likely a late first round/early second round prospect. But he deserves credit for his 2020 performance and being an integral part of leading Cleveland to the playoffs, to a playoff win and nearly a win in KC.

RE: RE: Common BW  
upnyg : 3/21/2022 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15640082 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15640070 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


as usual your hatred of Jones blinds you to the obvious. Cleveland jumped all over the opportunity to replace him - and with a questionable character at best. Mayfield is an arrogant prick. That doesn’t fly here. Both he and Jones were over drafted and are backup level QBs period. You replace Jones with someone who COULD be the answer, not another retread or someone else’s garbage.



Arrogance doesn't bother me at all. That can be harnessed.

If Mayfield comes here and performs well, doesn't that make him an asset to trade next year? If not, it's just a one-year experiment with no long-term cap implications.

If it was a straight up player for player and the salary mathed up, Id make the trade. Ive seen Jones play here, I like his demeanor, his work habits and he jas skills...but he's often injured.

Id take mayfield for the enterntainment piece and the hope he can turn it around here. otherwise, its going to be a boring year if Taylor is our starter. He safe, but he's the checkdown guy.
Terrible takes in this thread  
allstarjim : 12:29 am : link
Mayfield misses too many throws a high-end NFL QB should be able to make. It's why OBJ got out of town. OBJ was getting open. Mayfield couldn't get him the ball.

The reason for Mayfield's average modicum of success was that the running game was dominant. It absolutely goes back to complementary football. It's hard to stop the Cleveland rushing attack. And when you do, chances are you're leaving easy throwing lanes for an average QB to make.

Top it with a good defense led by Myles Garrett, sure, Mayfield could put up superior numbers to Jones. But I'd feel comfortable that Jones could easily have similar success given Mayfield's team he had around him.

RE: Jones was NOT a wasted Pick at 6  
Bear vs Shark : 12:30 am : link
In comment 15639929 Rafflee said:
Quote:
At some points, he has looked like an NFL Starter. By definition, that's really all you can really hope for when you draft a QB at the top of the draft. Marriota, Winston, Mayfield, Haskins, Rosen, Darnold...WENTZ!!!!.....Goff... all of those guys may have looked like can't miss at some point....except Haskins, to Me. They didn't develop or keep pace...maybe some still will.

How arrogant are the posters who think QB pro day visits are some sort of disguise!? You may see a Giant QB at draft position 5 or 7. I believe they will have a Rookie QB on this Roster, and it will be a guy who they see with talent to play.... Shoen and Daboll may not be as Knowledgeable about scouting for NFL QB's as the Scouts on this Board.

This is a very believable troll. Dudes been holding his cards since 2012
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
UConn4523 : 7:59 am : link
In comment 15640252 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15640230 nyblue56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15640174 bw in dc said:

Do you think it's easy to play QB in the NFL even when you have talent? And what successful QB and team doesn't have talent? Cleveland hadn't won a playoff game in like 30 years. So their #1 pick doesn't get any credit for living up at least for one year - the expectation of getting to the playoffs?

In that playoff game Cleveland won over Pittsburgh last year, Mayfield and the offense scored 41 points, excluding the defensive TD. And he was 21/34, 263, 7.3 YPA. 3TDs/0INTs, and an outstanding 90.6 QBR.




Again you are comparing a QB (mayfield) with chubb, Hunt, a decent Oline, a reliable receiver in Landry who is a leader and a defense that most have compared to the 2000 ravens, talent wise. To DJ with Barkley and Booker, a disinterested Golladay, a always hurt shep, a bunch of street FA WRs, a Oline not worth talking about and a defense that was average at best. Baker has clearly not done more with his teammates than yhe browns FO expected. DJ has not done much with the trash he is dealing with. I have no doubts DJ on that browns team looks much better, if not out produce Baker.



Let me help you here. The reason Cleveland moved on from Mayfield was not because he wasn't a good QB. He actually was. His top ten QBR in 2020 proves that.

Cleveland moved on because they were able to add a GREAT QB in Watson. They understand how critical it is to have the best QB possible...even if it means possibly selling your soul to do it.

I have no problem admitting, btw, that Cleveland likely over-drafted Mayfield. He was more likely a late first round/early second round prospect. But he deserves credit for his 2020 performance and being an integral part of leading Cleveland to the playoffs, to a playoff win and nearly a win in KC.


Except Cleveland told Mayfield to take a hike well before they landed Watson. In fact, I believe they were completely out of it until they came back at the 11th hour and fully guaranteed the deal and secured him financial if suspended.

Mayfield was on his way out after the season regardless. The writing was on the wall. Timing worked out for Cleveland, at the expense of their morals and integrity.

Pining for Mayfield is cute. He's a very flawed QB with minimal success despite one of the best supporting casts in football. Be honest about it, its ok to not act 100% right all the time.
RE: Are there really people who think DJ is better than Mayfield?  
BlueVinnie : 8:31 am : link
In comment 15640214 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Like, come on. Mayfield is not a Burrow or Mahomes, but he's a helluva lot better than Jones.

Sadly, yes there are peole who still think Jones is the answer. Mark my words, if Jones plays poorly again this year, we will see the "he just needs another year in Daboll's system" comments here.
Wait, "bw in dc" actually thinks Mayfield is good?  
dpinzow : 9:02 am : link
I think Eric needs to take action on this guy
RE: RE: Are there really people who think DJ is better than Mayfield?  
UConn4523 : 9:08 am : link
In comment 15640377 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 15640214 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Like, come on. Mayfield is not a Burrow or Mahomes, but he's a helluva lot better than Jones.


Sadly, yes there are peole who still think Jones is the answer. Mark my words, if Jones plays poorly again this year, we will see the "he just needs another year in Daboll's system" comments here.


I don't think the number is that high. But if you are interested in seeing what Daboll can do with a Mayfield, you should be interested in what he can do with Jones too, that's my take. And you don't have to give away a pick and almost $19m to do that.

We just let Lorenzo Carter go because we didn't want to take on the $3.5m or whatever it was, yet we can add Mayfield even if we offload Jones? Makes 0 sense.
He had the shoulder injury  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:12 am : link
this past year but let's take a look at his 2020 season. The Brown ran for about 150 ypg. They averaged 31 rushing attempts. What I saw the couple times I watched him is they were hesitant to push the ball down the field.

You give those types of rushing yards and attempts to a QB everything gets a heck of a lot easier. The last time the Giants did that was probably 2008.

The Browns recognized his limitations and sought to find a upgrade.

Imagine Baker in a offense where you can't win down/distance battle? It would get ugly imv.
Baker Mayfield is a marginal upgrade on Jones  
dpinzow : 9:15 am : link
so acquiring Mayfield is putting yourself in QB hell. Look at OBJ's production with Stafford vs. Mayfield and you see how limited Baker is
RE: RE: Are there really people who think DJ is better than Mayfield?  
Jim in Tampa : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15640377 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 15640214 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Like, come on. Mayfield is not a Burrow or Mahomes, but he's a helluva lot better than Jones.


Sadly, yes there are peole who still think Jones is the answer. Mark my words, if Jones plays poorly again this year, we will see the "he just needs another year in Daboll's system" comments here.

Agreed. Some posters will always find another excuse for Jones's poor play. It's the OL or the WRs. It's that damn Engram. (Oh wait, he's gone.) It's the OC or Jones needs time to adjust to another new system. The excuses just keep coming.

Fortunately I don't think that the new GM/HC are tied to Jones. So if he doesn't play well this year, the Giants will move on, no matter what the Jones fanboys think.
Baker's a demonstrated better QB than Jones  
JonC : 9:20 am : link
trust your eyes, he's better. But, I wouldn't trade for him. He's a whiner lacking self-awareness and often opens his mouth when he shouldn't. I wouldn't invest in him given the weaknesses, simply don't envision him hoisting a Lombardi. It's true he was having issues making throws even in the Browns' 2020 season where he had a ton of help around him.

He's still better than Jones.
Because he's not that good.  
Section331 : 9:20 am : link
He's better than who we have, but he's not going to move the needle. If we can't find the prospective QB of the future, don't mess with half-measures, just go with who we have and figure it out on the fly.
RE: RE: RE: Are there really people who think DJ is better than Mayfield?  
BlueVinnie : 9:25 am : link
In comment 15640422 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15640377 BlueVinnie said:


Quote:


In comment 15640214 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Like, come on. Mayfield is not a Burrow or Mahomes, but he's a helluva lot better than Jones.


Sadly, yes there are peole who still think Jones is the answer. Mark my words, if Jones plays poorly again this year, we will see the "he just needs another year in Daboll's system" comments here.



I don't think the number is that high. But if you are interested in seeing what Daboll can do with a Mayfield, you should be interested in what he can do with Jones too, that's my take. And you don't have to give away a pick and almost $19m to do that.

We just let Lorenzo Carter go because we didn't want to take on the $3.5m or whatever it was, yet we can add Mayfield even if we offload Jones? Makes 0 sense.

I'm not pushing for a Mayfield trade (although he would be a fairly significant upgrade from Jones). The draft, this year or next, is probably a better option for finding our next QB. My post was strictly a comment on those who still can't accept that Jones is not the guy.
RE: RE: RE: Are there really people who think DJ is better than Mayfield?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15640436 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15640377 BlueVinnie said:


Quote:


In comment 15640214 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Like, come on. Mayfield is not a Burrow or Mahomes, but he's a helluva lot better than Jones.


Sadly, yes there are peole who still think Jones is the answer. Mark my words, if Jones plays poorly again this year, we will see the "he just needs another year in Daboll's system" comments here.


Agreed. Some posters will always find another excuse for Jones's poor play. It's the OL or the WRs. It's that damn Engram. (Oh wait, he's gone.) It's the OC or Jones needs time to adjust to another new system. The excuses just keep coming.

Fortunately I don't think that the new GM/HC are tied to Jones. So if he doesn't play well this year, the Giants will move on, no matter what the Jones fanboys think.


The “excuses” can’t be more nonsensical than people thinking it doesn’t matter that the OL is horrendous or that skill position players aren’t good. A QB shouldn’t need everything to be right to succeed, but when nothing is right, expecting quality performance is just moronic. Baker Mayfield has average at best physical ability and has spent his entire career playing with anywhere from above average to league best OL talent and skill position players. If people truly believe that he would’ve performed well in the mess that’s been the NY Giants organization the past few years (and beyond), they’re insane. He’s average with all of the surrounding talent in CLE and the fact no one is beating down CLE’s door to get him says more than any BBI opinion could.

The Jones hate shouldn’t be so irrational that people must resort to defending walking turds like Jason Garrett or Evan Engram and making threads about the OL not being that bad despite a new regime coming in and all they did was sign one new offensive lineman after another. IDGAF if Daniel Jones starts another game for the Giants, but people need to take a wider view of the situation when judging him and other QBs like Mayfield.
BlueVinne  
UConn4523 : 10:14 am : link
I lumped separate thoughts in that response, my bad.
3700 yards, 25 TDs per season on average  
JonC : 10:18 am : link
isn't indicative of an average NFL QB, not even considering today's outrageous passing stats.
Mayfield needs a change of venue and a brain reset.  
Jimmy Googs : 10:21 am : link
I would have been fine considering him as a QB as he still has decent abilities and can win games.

But not with the two other stiffs already on the roster. Unless one gets moved...
In my opinion, Mayfield has proven to be a better and more successful  
Matt M. : 10:23 am : link
QB than Jones. That said, at nearly $18M, I wouldn't view it as a wise risk to try to determine by what margin is he better? This is no different than not wanting to pick up the 5th year option on Jones. Let's not pretend that Mayfield is worse than Jones. But, let's also not pretend that he is clearly a much better option to plan long term with. I wouldn't pay picks + $20M to find out.
anyone advocating paying 2.5x more $ & giving up draft picks  
Eric on Li : 10:42 am : link
for Mayfield's 5th season while simultaneously arguing against jones' 4th season at a lower cost is a hypocrite.

by almost all metrics Mayfield has been a worse or equal passer to Jones despite a better situation. he has 56 interceptions in 59 starts, coming off his 2nd worst year by interception % at 3.1% of his passes. Jones int% was almost half that last year at 1.9% of his passes and trended positive each of his 3 years. They threw for comparable YPG and jones has had a higher comp%. y/a and ay/a were comparable. and despite fewer TD's jones had the better QBR and QB rtg last year.

since i presume the argument will shift towards team records since there's basically no individual stat that says baker was the better player last year, but both had losing records. Baker went 6-8 while jones went 4-7. both are gambles on flashes of better play 2-3 years ago.

taking baker > jones is one thing. having watched both of them i wouldn't because jones is a better thrower of the football but i can see the argument the other way since baker has been far more durable.

but giving up assets and paying 1 far more than the other makes no sense. they are both unproven QBs but only 1 of them is still paid that way for this year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I would acquire Mayfield for sure...  
bw in dc : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15640347 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15640252 bw in dc said:

Let me help you here. The reason Cleveland moved on from Mayfield was not because he wasn't a good QB. He actually was. His top ten QBR in 2020 proves that.

Cleveland moved on because they were able to add a GREAT QB in Watson. They understand how critical it is to have the best QB possible...even if it means possibly selling your soul to do it.

I have no problem admitting, btw, that Cleveland likely over-drafted Mayfield. He was more likely a late first round/early second round prospect. But he deserves credit for his 2020 performance and being an integral part of leading Cleveland to the playoffs, to a playoff win and nearly a win in KC.




Except Cleveland told Mayfield to take a hike well before they landed Watson. In fact, I believe they were completely out of it until they came back at the 11th hour and fully guaranteed the deal and secured him financial if suspended.

Mayfield was on his way out after the season regardless. The writing was on the wall. Timing worked out for Cleveland, at the expense of their morals and integrity.

Pining for Mayfield is cute. He's a very flawed QB with minimal success despite one of the best supporting casts in football. Be honest about it, its ok to not act 100% right all the time.


I'm not pining for Mayfield. I'm willing to trade a day 2 or 3 pick to give Mayfield a one-year tryout at his current cap hit. So, this is not a long-term gambit.

And if he hits, we, again, have an asset at QB that we could parlay into adding more picks for the future. If Mayfield, misses, BFD. It's one year; and I imagine most of us aren't looking at 2022 as a year of great opportunity. So what is the downside? Another year of poor QB - just by a different QB...Again, BFD.

RE: Baker Mayfield is a marginal upgrade on Jones  
bw in dc : 10:53 am : link
In comment 15640430 dpinzow said:
Quote:
so acquiring Mayfield is putting yourself in QB hell. Look at OBJ's production with Stafford vs. Mayfield and you see how limited Baker is


We are currently in QB hell. If you don't think so than you are naive, daft or both. I'll let you decide which one applies...
RE: In my opinion, Mayfield has proven to be a better and more successful  
bw in dc : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15640542 Matt M. said:
Quote:
QB than Jones. That said, at nearly $18M, I wouldn't view it as a wise risk to try to determine by what margin is he better? This is no different than not wanting to pick up the 5th year option on Jones. Let's not pretend that Mayfield is worse than Jones. But, let's also not pretend that he is clearly a much better option to plan long term with. I wouldn't pay picks + $20M to find out.


I'm not suggesting long term. It's a one year tryout.

If we assume 2022 is going to be a bad year, which I think most of us anticipate, what's the harm in giving Mayfield a chance? His cap hit is one year.

What's the downside to that strategy? Another year of watching poor QB play, which we've seen for the last two years?

If he hits, then we have an asset we could likely trade for more future picks. Why is that a bad idea?

we can't afford him  
UConn4523 : 11:03 am : link
his cap hit is very real. Its a guaranteed $18M and there's no incentive for him to sign a small extension to push money forward without more guarantees (nor would that be wise for us) just so we can try him out.

He's going to try and play somewhere on that 1 year deal because its a huge chunk of money for him, and keeps him from giving up another year of FA by signing a small extension. This isn't a realistic scenario, especially for a player that isn't much of an upgrade if at all. You don't move mountains for Baker Mayfield.
RE: RE: In my opinion, Mayfield has proven to be a better and more successful  
Matt M. : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15640614 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15640542 Matt M. said:


Quote:


QB than Jones. That said, at nearly $18M, I wouldn't view it as a wise risk to try to determine by what margin is he better? This is no different than not wanting to pick up the 5th year option on Jones. Let's not pretend that Mayfield is worse than Jones. But, let's also not pretend that he is clearly a much better option to plan long term with. I wouldn't pay picks + $20M to find out.



I'm not suggesting long term. It's a one year tryout.

If we assume 2022 is going to be a bad year, which I think most of us anticipate, what's the harm in giving Mayfield a chance? His cap hit is one year.

What's the downside to that strategy? Another year of watching poor QB play, which we've seen for the last two years?

If he hits, then we have an asset we could likely trade for more future picks. Why is that a bad idea?
If he was cheaper, I would say yes. But, my point is what are the odds that he would be the QB beyond this season and/or for a long term plan. I would have to say slim. So, instead of a 1 year tryout, it's really more of a 1 year bridge. I don't think his status would be much different than Jones in that regard, so why pat $19M for that?
bw - Put another way, I view him similarly to Jones  
Matt M. : 11:17 am : link
in that, in order to want him beyond this season, he would need to be otherworldly good. Top 5 QB good. Is that likely? I don't think so. I agree that he is better than Jones, to date. But, I don't think the gap is significant enough to spend a pick and pay $19M for what I am 99% sure would be just this year.
RE: RE: In my opinion, Mayfield has proven to be a better and more successful  
speedywheels : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15640614 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15640542 Matt M. said:


Quote:


QB than Jones. That said, at nearly $18M, I wouldn't view it as a wise risk to try to determine by what margin is he better? This is no different than not wanting to pick up the 5th year option on Jones. Let's not pretend that Mayfield is worse than Jones. But, let's also not pretend that he is clearly a much better option to plan long term with. I wouldn't pay picks + $20M to find out.



I'm not suggesting long term. It's a one year tryout.

If we assume 2022 is going to be a bad year, which I think most of us anticipate, what's the harm in giving Mayfield a chance? His cap hit is one year.

What's the downside to that strategy? Another year of watching poor QB play, which we've seen for the last two years?

If he hits, then we have an asset we could likely trade for more future picks. Why is that a bad idea?


It's a bad idea to cough up significantly more - at $18 million dollars - for a guy who comparable to Jones. Plus having to give up draft pick(s); that is brilliant allocation of resources.

You love to quote QBR - you DO realize that Mayfield QBR's rating has been lower than Jones in three of his four seasons, right? And yes, as you stated above he had a nice QBR rating in 2020 of 65, but you conveniently ignore he had a 35 QBR in 2021!

That is much worse than Jones in 2021 (QBR of 41, which is terrible in its own right), despite having a SIGNIFICANTLY better supporting cast.

But keep sticking to your narrative, facts be damned...

They are better off drafting a rookie and/or going with Taylor than going with Mayfield
if we are going to blame everything on the labrum  
UConn4523 : 11:20 am : link
than I hope you also forgive the Jones injuries (I wouldn't but it seems like we just pick and choose what to excuse other middling QB's for).
RE: RE: Baker Mayfield is a marginal upgrade on Jones  
dpinzow : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15640603 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15640430 dpinzow said:


Quote:


so acquiring Mayfield is putting yourself in QB hell. Look at OBJ's production with Stafford vs. Mayfield and you see how limited Baker is



We are currently in QB hell. If you don't think so than you are naive, daft or both. I'll let you decide which one applies...


If we're going to be bad either way, it's insane to pay $18-20 million for Mayfield for one year plus draft picks when we'll be bad with Jones/Taylor for much less
Giants are supposed to be adding draft capital  
dpinzow : 11:41 am : link
and stripping the roster down (potentially including a Jones trade), not trading picks for middling at best QBs like Mayfield
Once again, just to give you an indication of Baker's mediocrity  
dpinzow : 11:45 am : link
OBJ had three QBs in his career

End of career Eli--he lit it up
Stafford--he became a top receiver again before he got hurt in the Super Bowl

Mayfield? He couldn't get OBJ the ball most of the time because he stinks
But we can get a comp pick back when Mayfield  
Jimmy Googs : 11:45 am : link
signs with someone else in 2023...
Giants should not be giving up  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:47 am : link
assets for Mayfield. They should be trying to adding draft capital and trying to replicate the supporting structure Mayfield has had.

QB is one piece of the puzzle. The bigger and root cause is still the same. The Giants don't win the battle along the lines. Until the changes expect the same results.
RE: 3700 yards, 25 TDs per season on average  
nyblue56 : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15640531 JonC said:
Quote:
isn't indicative of an average NFL QB, not even considering today's outrageous passing stats.


Here is the problem, IMO, with that view. All the credit goes to the QB. Absolves any action by front office and coaches. Getting the right QB is most important but getting yhe team to support that QB is also a very important point. Is Jones a franchise QB, I would vote no. Is he a qb you can win with, I would say yes. My problem is more with a Ftont office that has not fix an OL and running game since 2012. I actually agree with John Mara, that DJ was put in every horrible position possible. He has failed in those situations. Call them excuses but they are facts. He is not franchise but he could have been more successful, with better OL, better run support, and more consistent WR play. My take it is Baker would have been worse here. Despite the stats, that are clearly helped by all star running game and a D that gets you 4 to 5 more possessions per game.
RE: Because this year is critical to evaluate Jones  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15639843 Anando said:
Quote:
We need to give Jones the opportunity to start. See how he does, and make a determination (either at the end of the year or replacing him with Tyrod at some point in the season).

If he's not the QB we at least have flexibility in our contract with Tyrod - that's why he's seen as our "bridge" until our QB of the future (most likely draft).

By taking on Baker we just encumber ourselves with another contract and lose flexibility.

THIS YEAR is critical?

Last year was critical - he sucked and got hurt.

The year before that was critical - he got hurt and sucked.

There are no more critical evaluation years. Jones is on the roster because he's cheap and hasn't been replaced yet. Accept that.
