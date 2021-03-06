Ralph’s 3 round mock, posted moments ago

|
|Quote:
|
First round (5th overall) – North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu
First round (7th overall) – Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner
Second round (36th overall) – Colorado State TE Trey McBride
Third round (67th overall) – Georgia DT DeVonte Wyatt
Third round (81st overall) – Georgia RB James Cook
Clearly it's someone still in house that's opening their mouth. I'm guessing it's Pettit.
Great point, we are assuming that the Cook smoke is legit.
You never know. We already have a potential culprit. :)
Lots of teams like Cook's game and many of them were at the Georgia Pro Day, just like Schoen...
Yeah, I don't know how Wyatt gets out of the first round.
So now Schoen is Tyrion Lannister?
Quote:
is dropping some names to them and seeing what gets leaked out. see who you can trust.
So now Schoen is Tyrion Lannister?
Lol it is done in real world situations! But I think its a stretch in this instance...If Schoen has doubts and has been given the reigns, he can just remove him. Also, as little of i think of Pettit, I truly dont think its in his best interest after surprisingly being kept on to be leaking. He's undoubtably heard all the things said about him on twitter.
Also on Cook. I think as Art Stapleton alluded to....they like cook, but more so they like the profile of cook. Just under 6 foot, north and south runner with great hands.
Yes
I hope the Giants double up on OL and TE’s in the draft. In round 4 I would prefer a second TE out of who is left among Cade Otten, Jelani Woods, Jeremy Ruckert, and Charlie Kolar.
Wink's system is valuable more for good man cover corners than pass rushers.
Quote:
And then no edge in the 2nd or 3rd. Just think that’s overlooking an equal talent with a bigger need.
Wink's system is valuable more for good man cover corners than pass rushers.
Yes but if Travon Walker is on the board the Giants would be unwise to pass on him for a CB. The Giants can’t fill all their holes in the draft so they might be forced to wait until next year while hoping that Elerson Smith or Roche step up.
Quote:
And then no edge in the 2nd or 3rd. Just think that’s overlooking an equal talent with a bigger need.
Wink's system is valuable more for good man cover corners than pass rushers.
But it when it was DG that would have been a “see the hole, fill the hole”. I’m counting on Schoen to be the GM and see the big picture not have Wnk be the de facto GM.
McBride is the top TE in the draft he won’t fall to round 3. He might go at the end of round 1.
I think NT/DT is also a very big need. Not sure they will see Lawrence as a solution.
What Harris would do is bring the presence that Crowder does not - ie being able to read plays and fill holes at the right times
Quote:
In comment 15640496 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
is dropping some names to them and seeing what gets leaked out. see who you can trust.
So now Schoen is Tyrion Lannister?
Lol it is done in real world situations! But I think its a stretch in this instance...If Schoen has doubts and has been given the reigns, he can just remove him. Also, as little of i think of Pettit, I truly dont think its in his best interest after surprisingly being kept on to be leaking. He's undoubtably heard all the things said about him on twitter.
Also on Cook. I think as Art Stapleton alluded to....they like cook, but more so they like the profile of cook. Just under 6 foot, north and south runner with great hands.
I forget what league it was -- either MLB or NBA -- but they caught a team leaking stuff by selectively telling teams certain info and false info.
I wonder if Schoen is going to start leaking fake stuff to certain people in the org to see if he can find the snake.
Quote:
I'd wager you're correct, or at least he's one.
I wonder if Schoen is going to start leaking fake stuff to certain people in the org to see if he can find the snake.
The snakes own the team. It's Chris and Tim.
The scout reports I've read on McBride is all about his receiving ability, but almost nothing about his blocking. I'm not saying he isn't a two-way TE, but what have you learned about his blocking ability?
Cade Otton and Jeremy Ruckert are the top two-way tight ends I have seen so far.
Quote:
I'd wager you're correct, or at least he's one.
I wonder if Schoen is going to start leaking fake stuff to certain people in the org to see if he can find the snake.
Absolutely.
Quote:
But Wyatt in Round 2 and McBride in Round 3.
McBride is the top TE in the draft he won’t fall to round 3. He might go at the end of round 1.
I wouldn't lock him in at Top TE nor would I be shocked if teams waited until the 3rd round of the draft to start the run given the depth at the position in that range.
McBride's strength is as a receiver and he didn't test that way. That doesn't scream 2nd round lock to me.
LOL.
I'm not a fan of Ralph's mock. I don't want a CB at 7. If it was my call as long as one of the top 2 OTs was there at 5 I would take one of them. But at 7 I'd want to trade back if I could find a partner or take a DE/Edge. I don't want to hear that Wink can get pressure with anyone the Giants need to upgrade DE/Edge - DL period. This draft has a lot of good DE/Edge. The Giants also need a starting level young OG.
First 5 picks for me are 2 OL, 2 DL and either TE, CB, WR or RB. The last 4 picks would be a combination of TE, CB, WR or RB. Just my .2 cents
Has Jeff Okudah lived up to his draft position? Wasn't he picked 5th overall in 2018?
Garder seems like a very good player but 7th overall? I want an edge player there. Give me Neal or Ekwonu at 5 and Jermaine Johnson at 7. Top of round 2 I would look CB.
Was that an extension of Wink's or Baltimores philosophy? You can't really say but there is a pretty strong history there that supports which of the positions they prioritized. Schoen has also said that he doesn't believe in drafting for scheme, so we'll see.
Maybe gets us another pick
Why have they not canned him yet? What on Earth has he shown in the last 10 years to keep him around with this regime change?
The leaks are Chris Mara, Chris Pettit and Tim McDonnell. This doesn't require too much investigation.
Quote:
I'd wager you're correct, or at least he's one.
Why have they not canned him yet? What on Earth has he shown in the last 10 years to keep him around with this regime change?
Having Mara blood.