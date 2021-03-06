for display only
Ralph’s 3 round mock, posted moments ago

Big Blue '56 : 9:41 am
Quote:


First round (5th overall) – North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu

First round (7th overall) – Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner


Second round (36th overall) – Colorado State TE Trey McBride


Third round (67th overall) – Georgia DT DeVonte Wyatt

Third round (81st overall) – Georgia RB James Cook

No way Wyatt lasts that long  
Ned In Atlanta : 9:42 am : link
And really concerning if they’ve let the internet in cook leak. I’d be fine if they draft him but they need to keep a lid on who they like
RE: No way Wyatt lasts that long  
BLUATHRT : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15640476 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
And really concerning if they’ve let the internet in cook leak. I’d be fine if they draft him but they need to keep a lid on who they like


Clearly it's someone still in house that's opening their mouth. I'm guessing it's Pettit.
ryanmkeane : 9:55 am : link
that would be highly ideal
BLU  
JonC : 9:56 am : link
I'd wager you're correct, or at least he's one.
Isn't Ralph  
The Dude : 9:57 am : link
albeit, the week of the draft which is a huge difference...usually spot on with who the giants want? Feel like he's been spot on for the first rounders the last few years.
i wonder if part of schoen's analysis of the personnel guys  
JJ2525 : 9:58 am : link
is dropping some names to them and seeing what gets leaked out. see who you can trust.
RE: i wonder if part of schoen's analysis of the personnel guys  
Lionhart28 : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15640496 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
is dropping some names to them and seeing what gets leaked out. see who you can trust.


Great point, we are assuming that the Cook smoke is legit.
Not for nothing,  
section125 : 10:04 am : link
but isn't this a fairly standard mock draft scenario? Why would this indicate any leaks? Maybe the 1st time I've seen McBride, but everyone knows they need a TE. Hell, they need everything.
RE: i wonder if part of schoen's analysis of the personnel guys  
Harvest Blend : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15640496 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
is dropping some names to them and seeing what gets leaked out. see who you can trust.


You never know. We already have a potential culprit. :)
Wyatt is never going to be available in Rd 3  
Jimmy Googs : 10:05 am : link
And probably not worth getting hot and bothered about a hypothetical leak on Cook. Let's not get the conspiracies started yet again.

Lots of teams like Cook's game and many of them were at the Georgia Pro Day, just like Schoen...
I would love that draft  
Jay on the Island : 10:06 am : link
But I doubt Wyatt falls that far. James Cook is my favorite RB in the draft.
I’d much prefer Christian Harris at 36  
Chris684 : 10:12 am : link
and find the TE later. Very deep TE class.
RE: No way Wyatt lasts that long  
barens : 10:15 am : link
In comment 15640476 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
And really concerning if they’ve let the internet in cook leak. I’d be fine if they draft him but they need to keep a lid on who they like


Yeah, I don't know how Wyatt gets out of the first round.
RE: i wonder if part of schoen's analysis of the personnel guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:17 am : link
In comment 15640496 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
is dropping some names to them and seeing what gets leaked out. see who you can trust.


So now Schoen is Tyrion Lannister?
RE: RE: i wonder if part of schoen's analysis of the personnel guys  
The Dude : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15640530 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15640496 JJ2525 said:


Quote:


is dropping some names to them and seeing what gets leaked out. see who you can trust.



So now Schoen is Tyrion Lannister?


Lol it is done in real world situations! But I think its a stretch in this instance...If Schoen has doubts and has been given the reigns, he can just remove him. Also, as little of i think of Pettit, I truly dont think its in his best interest after surprisingly being kept on to be leaking. He's undoubtably heard all the things said about him on twitter.

Also on Cook. I think as Art Stapleton alluded to....they like cook, but more so they like the profile of cook. Just under 6 foot, north and south runner with great hands.
RE: I’d much prefer Christian Harris at 36  
Snablats : 10:38 am : link
In comment 15640522 Chris684 said:
Quote:
and find the TE later. Very deep TE class.

Yes
While my top two choices for Round 2  
Jay on the Island : 10:38 am : link
Are OL Tyler Smith and Zion Johnson I would be happy with Trey McBride or even James Cook. I doubt that Cook will be on the board in round 3 as he is too good.

I hope the Giants double up on OL and TE’s in the draft. In round 4 I would prefer a second TE out of who is left among Cade Otten, Jelani Woods, Jeremy Ruckert, and Charlie Kolar.
works for me  
UConn4523 : 10:40 am : link
No to Gardner with Thibodeaux on the board  
BillT : 10:46 am : link
And then no edge in the 2nd or 3rd. Just think that’s overlooking an equal talent with a bigger need.
McBride would be the first real two way tight end we've had in a long  
Ira : 10:50 am : link
time.
RE: No to Gardner with Thibodeaux on the board  
Toth029 : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15640585 BillT said:
Quote:
And then no edge in the 2nd or 3rd. Just think that’s overlooking an equal talent with a bigger need.


Wink's system is valuable more for good man cover corners than pass rushers.
RE: RE: No to Gardner with Thibodeaux on the board  
Jay on the Island : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15640596 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15640585 BillT said:


Quote:


And then no edge in the 2nd or 3rd. Just think that’s overlooking an equal talent with a bigger need.



Wink's system is valuable more for good man cover corners than pass rushers.

Yes but if Travon Walker is on the board the Giants would be unwise to pass on him for a CB. The Giants can’t fill all their holes in the draft so they might be forced to wait until next year while hoping that Elerson Smith or Roche step up.
I have a hard time believing we do not draft and Edge  
Rjanyg : 11:11 am : link
in the first 3 rounds. I love Ojulari and think Roche and Smith are decent depth but we just lost Carter to Atlanta which most here don't care but they tried to re-sign him. Unless the bring in Z'Darius Smith or even bring in Jerry Hughes, they need to land a viable ER #1. Hutchinson will be gone but one of Walker, Thibs and Johnson should be there at 5 or 7.
I can see that happening  
AcesUp : 11:14 am : link
But Wyatt in Round 2 and McBride in Round 3.
Cook is a top 100 player  
uther99 : 11:18 am : link
It's no "leak" that Giants would consider him at 81. This conspiracy stuff is out of control
That’s a great draft......  
Simms11 : 11:18 am : link
If it falls that way, we’re in real good shape IMO.
RE: RE: No to Gardner with Thibodeaux on the board  
BillT : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15640585 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15640585 BillT said:


Quote:


And then no edge in the 2nd or 3rd. Just think that’s overlooking an equal talent with a bigger need.



Wink's system is valuable more for good man cover corners than pass rushers.

But it when it was DG that would have been a “see the hole, fill the hole”. I’m counting on Schoen to be the GM and see the big picture not have Wnk be the de facto GM.
I'd pick Harris at #36 too  
JonC : 11:31 am : link
he'd be a steal there, and would bring the presence Blake does not.
RE: I can see that happening  
Jay on the Island : 11:32 am : link
In comment 15640632 AcesUp said:
Quote:
But Wyatt in Round 2 and McBride in Round 3.

McBride is the top TE in the draft he won’t fall to round 3. He might go at the end of round 1.
Too high for McBride  
jeff57 : 11:35 am : link
Wyatt not a good fit for a 3-4 unless Lawrence is moving to NT. No RB in the first two days
Dont like Ralph or his draft  
averagejoe : 11:45 am : link
we will do better than this
I can see the first two picks going this way  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:18 pm : link
I agree with those liking Harris. They are going to want a speedy potential impact player at ILB.

I think NT/DT is also a very big need. Not sure they will see Lawrence as a solution.

I LOVE this one.  
Red Dog : 12:35 pm : link
I would be ecstatic if things turned out like this. Addresses top needs with quality prospects.
RE: I'd pick Harris at #36 too  
Snablats : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15640662 JonC said:
Quote:
he'd be a steal there, and would bring the presence Blake does not.

What Harris would do is bring the presence that Crowder does not - ie being able to read plays and fill holes at the right times
RE: RE: RE: i wonder if part of schoen's analysis of the personnel guys  
Mike from SI : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15640564 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15640530 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15640496 JJ2525 said:


Quote:


is dropping some names to them and seeing what gets leaked out. see who you can trust.



So now Schoen is Tyrion Lannister?



Lol it is done in real world situations! But I think its a stretch in this instance...If Schoen has doubts and has been given the reigns, he can just remove him. Also, as little of i think of Pettit, I truly dont think its in his best interest after surprisingly being kept on to be leaking. He's undoubtably heard all the things said about him on twitter.

Also on Cook. I think as Art Stapleton alluded to....they like cook, but more so they like the profile of cook. Just under 6 foot, north and south runner with great hands.


I forget what league it was -- either MLB or NBA -- but they caught a team leaking stuff by selectively telling teams certain info and false info.
RE: BLU  
mphbullet36 : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15640493 JonC said:
Quote:
I'd wager you're correct, or at least he's one.


I wonder if Schoen is going to start leaking fake stuff to certain people in the org to see if he can find the snake.
A bit too high for McBride  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:30 pm : link
Way too low for Wyatt and Cook.
RE: RE: BLU  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15640817 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15640493 JonC said:


Quote:


I'd wager you're correct, or at least he's one.



I wonder if Schoen is going to start leaking fake stuff to certain people in the org to see if he can find the snake.

The snakes own the team. It's Chris and Tim.
RE: McBride would be the first real two way tight end we've had in a long  
Gregorio : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15640592 Ira said:
Quote:
time.


The scout reports I've read on McBride is all about his receiving ability, but almost nothing about his blocking. I'm not saying he isn't a two-way TE, but what have you learned about his blocking ability?

Cade Otton and Jeremy Ruckert are the top two-way tight ends I have seen so far.
In a  
Will Shine : 1:49 pm : link
NY minute!
I would bet good money the new regime is planting false leaks  
BigBlue7 : 2:06 pm : link
Amongst the front office and scouting staff to see if any of the leaks pop up in the media leading up to the draft
RE: RE: BLU  
BigBlue7 : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15640817 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15640493 JonC said:


Quote:


I'd wager you're correct, or at least he's one.



I wonder if Schoen is going to start leaking fake stuff to certain people in the org to see if he can find the snake.


Absolutely.
RE: RE: I can see that happening  
AcesUp : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15640665 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15640632 AcesUp said:


Quote:


But Wyatt in Round 2 and McBride in Round 3.


McBride is the top TE in the draft he won’t fall to round 3. He might go at the end of round 1.


I wouldn't lock him in at Top TE nor would I be shocked if teams waited until the 3rd round of the draft to start the run given the depth at the position in that range.

McBride's strength is as a receiver and he didn't test that way. That doesn't scream 2nd round lock to me.
RE: A bit too high for McBride  
Carson53 : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15640821 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Way too low for Wyatt and Cook.
.

LOL.
Makes perfect sense if …..  
morrison40 : 2:22 pm : link
They draft for positional need.
I agree with Dunk  
arniefez : 2:29 pm : link
the people that own the team have relationships with the media. They feed them stories and they never get criticized. The beats aren't stupid they've outlasted 3 GMs and 5 HCs in the past 6 years. That's why I doubt the leaks will ever end.

I'm not a fan of Ralph's mock. I don't want a CB at 7. If it was my call as long as one of the top 2 OTs was there at 5 I would take one of them. But at 7 I'd want to trade back if I could find a partner or take a DE/Edge. I don't want to hear that Wink can get pressure with anyone the Giants need to upgrade DE/Edge - DL period. This draft has a lot of good DE/Edge. The Giants also need a starting level young OG.

First 5 picks for me are 2 OL, 2 DL and either TE, CB, WR or RB. The last 4 picks would be a combination of TE, CB, WR or RB. Just my .2 cents
OT and ER are obvious needs  
Rjanyg : 2:39 pm : link
There should be players at 5 & 7 that meet these needs that also justify value.

Has Jeff Okudah lived up to his draft position? Wasn't he picked 5th overall in 2018?

Garder seems like a very good player but 7th overall? I want an edge player there. Give me Neal or Ekwonu at 5 and Jermaine Johnson at 7. Top of round 2 I would look CB.
Baltimore with Wink  
AcesUp : 2:47 pm : link
strongly emphasized CB over Edge. They consistently let their Edge guys walk in FA while extending their corners and even going to the trade market to add more corners.

Was that an extension of Wink's or Baltimores philosophy? You can't really say but there is a pretty strong history there that supports which of the positions they prioritized. Schoen has also said that he doesn't believe in drafting for scheme, so we'll see.
Not sure how you can't like this  
Rory : 2:59 pm : link
Also this probably means Bradberry gets traded in some way since Gardner would start.

Maybe gets us another pick

RE: BLU  
montanagiant : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15640493 JonC said:
Quote:
I'd wager you're correct, or at least he's one.

Why have they not canned him yet? What on Earth has he shown in the last 10 years to keep him around with this regime change?
RE: i wonder if part of schoen's analysis of the personnel guys  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15640496 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
is dropping some names to them and seeing what gets leaked out. see who you can trust.

The leaks are Chris Mara, Chris Pettit and Tim McDonnell. This doesn't require too much investigation.
RE: RE: BLU  
Angel Eyes : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15641163 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15640493 JonC said:


Quote:


I'd wager you're correct, or at least he's one.


Why have they not canned him yet? What on Earth has he shown in the last 10 years to keep him around with this regime change?

Having Mara blood.
