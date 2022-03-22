for display only
Shea Tierney at Liberty Pro Day

Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:43 pm
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Hearing Giants QB coach Shea Tierney has made the trek to Liberty Pro Day, where Malik Willis is the featured prospect.

Tierney was in Pittsburgh watching Kenny Pickett yesterday.

More evaluation for NYG, who are likely more invested in who wants to move up for QB in Top 10.
orlovsky said he's a lock to go top 10  
Eric on Li : 2:45 pm : link
qbs rising is very good for business, especially if they think they are good enough to consider drafting.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:45 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
If the Giants aren't sold on drafting Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis for themselves, which I don't believe they are, the consecutive Pro Days for Pickett and Willis have seemed to juice the trade-back market up a bit.

That's good for business if you're Joe Schoen.
Exactly  
jvm52106 : 2:46 pm : link
We are not drafting a QB in the top 10...

Pittsburgh could look to move to 7. That is a big jump but, of the did and they gave us a couple of 2022 picks and 2023 picks we would have to consider it.
take Willis  
UConn4523 : 2:46 pm : link
!
A couple posters on here  
Maryland Blows : 2:47 pm : link
just more excited than they should. Would love to trade out of that 7th pick. Get some extra picks and get this team moving in the right direction.
i think there's going to be an over correction to teams not trading up  
Eric on Li : 2:49 pm : link
for qbs in the last few drafts.

Carolina as an example had the chance to trade up for Herbert in 2020 and passed on that only trade picks for Darnold.

Then last year who knows how many teams passed on trading up for Mac Jones. Atlanta and Carolina both passed on him outright without trade ups.

The nyg are in a really nice spot with a bunch of teams immediately behind them looking for Qbs and likely feeling the need to be aggressive overcorrecting their mistakes the last couple years.
...  
broadbandz : 2:49 pm : link
Ownership isnt going to draft Willis. They still call the shots. Pickett is more their style but those baby hands scare me.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15640924 broadbandz said:
Quote:
Ownership isnt going to draft Willis. They still call the shots. Pickett is more their style but those baby hands scare me.


yawn. if ownership called the shots flores would probably be the HC.
The Giants are in a really nice position draft wise.  
Heisenberg : 3:04 pm : link
If they want to pick a QB and they see one they like, they can do that, including moving all the way to 1. If someone else wants one, they can trade down for more picks or future picks with a good offer. Or they can stay put and get two of the best 7 players in the draft.

The only scenario that is a fail is trading up for a bust QB. I can't see Schoen doing that, though.
All it takes is for one team  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:23 pm : link
to determine that that they see a franchise QB and by waiting they will lose out.
Apparently he had a great pro day  
santacruzom : 3:24 pm : link
And this throw is phenomenal.

I want this guy.
Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )
Willis is built like a brick shithouse  
Go Terps : 3:29 pm : link
.
RE: Apparently he had a great pro day  
Thegratefulhead : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15640972 santacruzom said:
Quote:
And this throw is phenomenal.

I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )
Juice, is worth the squeeze. We have 2 first rounders. The upside is Watson/Mahomes. Swing, Jones upside is Kirk Cousins and that is not very likely at this point.
RE: All it takes is for one team  
Victor in CT : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15640969 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
to determine that that they see a franchise QB and by waiting they will lose out.


can you say EJ Manuel?
RE: RE: All it takes is for one team  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15640969 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15640969 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


to determine that that they see a franchise QB and by waiting they will lose out.



can you say EJ Manuel?


Lots of teams have reached. I don't put much into these pro days. Scripted. Kyle Boller threw the ball 70 yards on a knee.
This throw  
santacruzom : 3:34 pm : link
May even be better
What an arm - ( New Window )
 
christian : 3:36 pm : link
If only the Giants had a head and QB coach with a proven track record building a small school into a star. Hmmmm.
RE: Apparently he had a great pro day  
NoGainDayne : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15640972 santacruzom said:
Quote:
And this throw is phenomenal.

I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )


Damn. I wouldn't be upset if the Giants took him. I feel like the way he's performed though he'll go to the Panthers. Don't see him getting past the Seahawks
RE: …  
NoGainDayne : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15640988 christian said:
Quote:
If only the Giants had a head and QB coach with a proven track record building a small school into a star. Hmmmm.


I can't imagine a better sign that management has actually changed than drafting Willis. He is not an "old Giants" prospect in any way shape or form.

I also agree that from an asset management perspective if you want to maximize your value you play to the strengths of your team and there is a good chance that our staff is perhaps the best placed to get the most out of Willis.

I 100% would use my tickets for the first time in a couple years to watch Willis start though. So that's something.
I could see him going to Detroit  
Eric on Li : 3:41 pm : link
Campbell can get himself a smash mouth QB with toughness/leadership ability. they have Goff who can start for the time being if he's not ready but becomes very easily cuttable (or maybe even tradeable) next year.
RE: RE: Apparently he had a great pro day  
santacruzom : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15640972 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15640972 santacruzom said:


Quote:


And this throw is phenomenal.

I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )



Damn. I wouldn't be upset if the Giants took him. I feel like the way he's performed though he'll go to the Panthers. Don't see him getting past the Seahawks


I think I'd be upset if we don't.

I know if the risks, but he's an exciting propsect and seems like a great guy and leader.
I can understand why they wouldn't go QB  
crackerjack465 : 3:41 pm : link
but if they did, wouldn't complain at all.
he is my favorite QB this draft  
KDavies : 3:42 pm : link
I will put my faith in this new front office. If they think he has a good chance to be our version of Josh Allen, it would be a chance worth taking at 5.
RE: RE: RE: Apparently he had a great pro day  
NoGainDayne : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15640989 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15640989 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15640972 santacruzom said:


Quote:


And this throw is phenomenal.

I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )

I think I'd be upset if we don't.

I know if the risks, but he's an exciting propsect and seems like a great guy and leader.


I see both sides. Willis is very exciting and if there weren't OT and Edge players they looked like such great value at 5 and 7 I'd be right there with you. But you might waste his entire rookie deal before you could put a competitive team around him that's if the bet pays off. I think that's my main issue the duel risk of even if he pays off the rest of the team may be holding him back.

Wouldn't be upset was too soft though, I'd definitely be happy if they took him.
RE: I could see him going to Detroit  
FStubbs : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15641000 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Campbell can get himself a smash mouth QB with toughness/leadership ability. they have Goff who can start for the time being if he's not ready but becomes very easily cuttable (or maybe even tradeable) next year.


There's no way Detroit can pass on Hutchinson if he's there at #2.
RE: RE: RE: Apparently he had a great pro day  
bwitz : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15640989 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15640989 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15640972 santacruzom said:


Quote:


And this throw is phenomenal.

I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )



Damn. I wouldn't be upset if the Giants took him. I feel like the way he's performed though he'll go to the Panthers. Don't see him getting past the Seahawks



I think I'd be upset if we don't.

I know if the risks, but he's an exciting propsect and seems like a great guy and leader.


Lots of QB prospects have shown the same and flamed out. It means nothing. It would be a stupid pick with all of the holes this team needs to fill. Let someone else gamble and, likely, lose.
is willis running the 40  
JJ2525 : 3:56 pm : link
at his pro day?
hutchinson seems to be locked into 1OA right now  
Eric on Li : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15641000 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15641000 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Campbell can get himself a smash mouth QB with toughness/leadership ability. they have Goff who can start for the time being if he's not ready but becomes very easily cuttable (or maybe even tradeable) next year.



There's no way Detroit can pass on Hutchinson if he's there at #2.
There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
Go Terps : 4:00 pm : link
Need isn't a correct reason to pass on Willis.
Orlovsky is a believer  
Professor Falken : 4:03 pm : link
Dan Orlovsky
@danorlovsky7
Willis a top 10 lock. Lock.
2:25 PM · Mar 22, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
RE: There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
Mike in NY : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15641032 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Need isn't a correct reason to pass on Willis.


The fact that he is not an NFL QB this year and possibly not ever is a correct reason though. He throws a great scripted deep ball in practice, but the game film shows no ability to make progressions or read defenses. That is exactly what we rightly criticize Daniel Jones for. Why has that not been corrected by any of the staffs that Willis has played for? Willis reminds me of the critique of Sam Darnold, that he is still making the same mistakes now that he made in his first games at USC. There is no QB in this draft (1) that can step in immediately and (2) has the realistic upside to want to give even the fifth year option. When I talk about realistic upside I am not talking about best or worse case scenario, but looking at what is the most realistic outcome. Gun to my head, I say Desmond Ridder ends up the best because I see the year over year improvements that make me think with good NFL coaching and proper development that can continue. That being said, I still think he is a Day 2 talent. I could be wrong here and it wouldn't be the first time, but I really have concerns about Willis.
RE: Orlovsky is a believer  
Mike in NY : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15641038 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Dan Orlovsky
@danorlovsky7
Willis a top 10 lock. Lock.
2:25 PM · Mar 22, 2022·Twitter for iPhone


That tweet doesn't mean Orlovsky would take Willis in Top 10. He is saying that Willis is going in Top 10.
RE: Apparently he had a great pro day  
Jimmy Googs : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15640972 santacruzom said:
Quote:
And this throw is phenomenal.

I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )


He should have plenty of time behind the Giants OL to make those type of throws next season...

:-)
RE: RE: Orlovsky is a believer  
UConn4523 : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15641038 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
In comment 15641038 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


Dan Orlovsky
@danorlovsky7
Willis a top 10 lock. Lock.
2:25 PM · Mar 22, 2022·Twitter for iPhone



That tweet doesn't mean Orlovsky would take Willis in Top 10. He is saying that Willis is going in Top 10.


Maybe. He's not shy in his opinion though, i'm sure he'd state or will state if he thinks otherwise.
Mike in NY  
Go Terps : 4:17 pm : link
Daniel Jones has no ability to make plays off schedule. Willis does. I agree Willis didn't seem to make many complex reads at Liberty. Does that mean he can't? I don't know. I do know how physical ability is through the roof. I also know that our coaches have recent experience with Allen and Mahomes, two guys who were categorized as rough diamonds in college.

There's obviously much to gain if you hit with Willis. He's a high ceiling prospect. Jones never had anything close to that ceiling. I don't think it's an apt comparison.
*his physical ability  
Go Terps : 4:18 pm : link
.
RE: Apparently he had a great pro day  
bluepepper : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15640972 santacruzom said:
Quote:
And this throw is phenomenal.

I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )

I'll say this - he sure looks like he's having fun out there. Not sure that means much but I kind of like it.
RE: RE: There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
Thegratefulhead : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15641032 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15641032 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Need isn't a correct reason to pass on Willis.



The fact that he is not an NFL QB this year and possibly not ever is a correct reason though. He throws a great scripted deep ball in practice, but the game film shows no ability to make progressions or read defenses. That is exactly what we rightly criticize Daniel Jones for. Why has that not been corrected by any of the staffs that Willis has played for? Willis reminds me of the critique of Sam Darnold, that he is still making the same mistakes now that he made in his first games at USC. There is no QB in this draft (1) that can step in immediately and (2) has the realistic upside to want to give even the fifth year option. When I talk about realistic upside I am not talking about best or worse case scenario, but looking at what is the most realistic outcome. Gun to my head, I say Desmond Ridder ends up the best because I see the year over year improvements that make me think with good NFL coaching and proper development that can continue. That being said, I still think he is a Day 2 talent. I could be wrong here and it wouldn't be the first time, but I really have concerns about Willis.
Watch his highlights. In the red zone, at Liberty, they said go score.

He can run inside with power, has the speed to take it outside and the athleticism to defeat the zero and still throw a strike. He has warts, but he has talents Jones can't dream of. He is better than Jones in the red zone, right now, as a raw prospect from Liberty and it isn't close.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Apparently he had a great pro day  
Ivan15 : 4:20 pm : link

I see both sides. Willis is very exciting and if there weren't OT and Edge players they looked like such great value at 5 and 7 I'd be right there with you. But you might waste his entire rookie deal before you could put a competitive team around him that's if the bet pays off. I think that's my main issue the duel risk of even if he pays off the rest of the team may be holding him back.

Wouldn't be upset was too soft though, I'd definitely be happy if they took him. [/quote]

You do realize you just described the Giants’ current dilemma.
Teams wanting a QB don’t send only one coach to a workout.  
Ivan15 : 4:21 pm : link
.
RE: he is my favorite QB this draft  
Maryland Blows : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15641005 KDavies said:
Quote:
I will put my faith in this new front office. If they think he has a good chance to be our version of Josh Allen, it would be a chance worth taking at 5.



I agree completely. If they still believe in DJ I am okay with that too.
RE: Teams wanting a QB don’t send only one coach to a workout.  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15641067 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
.


Not sure you have a absolute blueprint for this.
RE: There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
Maryland Blows : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15641032 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Need isn't a correct reason to pass on Willis.


Here we go again! Wrong yet again today, doesn't this get hard for you to be this wrong all day long?
RE: RE: There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
Mike from Ohio : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15641032 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15641032 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Need isn't a correct reason to pass on Willis.



Here we go again! Wrong yet again today, doesn't this get hard for you to be this wrong all day long?


So having a below average starter on an expiring contract at the most important position on the team does not indicate a need to you?

Oh that's right...30 sure fire hall of famers will be in the 2023 class so we can just get one then! I always forget about the otherworldly greatness of the 2023 class.

If Schoen and Daboll see something they like in Willis I'd fully support that pick. Seems like we already have a few posters with no particular expertise who have decided if they pick a QB they are idiots.
RE: RE: RE: There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
Mike in NY : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15641065 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15641046 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15641032 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Need isn't a correct reason to pass on Willis.



The fact that he is not an NFL QB this year and possibly not ever is a correct reason though. He throws a great scripted deep ball in practice, but the game film shows no ability to make progressions or read defenses. That is exactly what we rightly criticize Daniel Jones for. Why has that not been corrected by any of the staffs that Willis has played for? Willis reminds me of the critique of Sam Darnold, that he is still making the same mistakes now that he made in his first games at USC. There is no QB in this draft (1) that can step in immediately and (2) has the realistic upside to want to give even the fifth year option. When I talk about realistic upside I am not talking about best or worse case scenario, but looking at what is the most realistic outcome. Gun to my head, I say Desmond Ridder ends up the best because I see the year over year improvements that make me think with good NFL coaching and proper development that can continue. That being said, I still think he is a Day 2 talent. I could be wrong here and it wouldn't be the first time, but I really have concerns about Willis.

Watch his highlights. In the red zone, at Liberty, they said go score.

He can run inside with power, has the speed to take it outside and the athleticism to defeat the zero and still throw a strike. He has warts, but he has talents Jones can't dream of. He is better than Jones in the red zone, right now, as a raw prospect from Liberty and it isn't close.


I don't watch highlights, I watch ALL film. Liberty's offense was single read and if that was not open Willis was to take off running. There were plays that Willis missed because he did not look to the opposite side of the field. When I saw Josh Allen in college, he did run, but his eyes were always downfield scanning looking to make plays. I watch Willis and he is lowering his eyes and running.
RE: RE: Teams wanting a QB don’t send only one coach to a workout.  
Mike from Ohio : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15641067 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15641067 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


.



Not sure you have a absolute blueprint for this.


So if you aren't interested in drafting the guy, and even a casual fan knows you don't send just the QB Coach to a pro day for a guy you like so it can't be a smokescreen, why do you think they sent him?
RE: Mike in NY  
Mike in NY : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15641058 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones has no ability to make plays off schedule. Willis does. I agree Willis didn't seem to make many complex reads at Liberty. Does that mean he can't? I don't know. I do know how physical ability is through the roof. I also know that our coaches have recent experience with Allen and Mahomes, two guys who were categorized as rough diamonds in college.

There's obviously much to gain if you hit with Willis. He's a high ceiling prospect. Jones never had anything close to that ceiling. I don't think it's an apt comparison.


I don't deny that he has more physical ability and ceiling than Jones. If Willis had any ability to make complex reads it would have shown up at some point in his film from somewhere. It hasn't. People who have seen him since High School say he is still the same QB he was then.
Networking!!!  
Jolly Blue Giant : 4:50 pm : link
Go to the pro day and see who’s interested in the QBs. Chat and discuss possible trade scenarios. Great place to get this done.
RE: Networking!!!  
Mike from Ohio : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15641114 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Go to the pro day and see who’s interested in the QBs. Chat and discuss possible trade scenarios. Great place to get this done.


The QB Coach is discussing trade scenarios? Is Schoen really that much of a delegator?

Darnold looked great in the rain!  
ZogZerg : 4:53 pm : link
BBI was all excited about him as well.

Since Carolina is drafting 6th, Giants would need to trade the 5th pick to a team wanting to jump in front of Carolina.

Carolina has no QB worth a shit on their roster at the moment.

With a guy like Willis  
give66 : 4:57 pm : link
You can play him and he can win some games with his athleticism while he learns and grows as a passer. I think it's worth taking a shot.
RE: With a guy like Willis  
UConn4523 : 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15641127 give66 said:
Quote:
You can play him and he can win some games with his athleticism while he learns and grows as a passer. I think it's worth taking a shot.


It’s like people didn’t watch Jalen Hurts who has nowhere near the arm talent as Willis. Despite that they scored 10ppg more than we did. Willis is more athletic and has more plus traits overall. He’s a guy you coach up and the sky can be the limit with the right structure.
Schoen and Daboll  
Joey in VA : 5:02 pm : link
Stumped for Josh Allen when his value was all over the place draft wise. They liked what they saw and believed in him. If we take a QB at any point I have plenty of faith that those two know QB talent.
I'll be interested to see what contingent we send to Oxford  
FranknWeezer : 5:03 pm : link
for Matt Corral's pro day. If it's more than just Tierney, I would that might indicate interest in Rd 2-4.
O M G  
gslkgr3 : 5:03 pm : link
Here we go again.

Please, make it stop.

Please!

The Giants are not drafting this workout warrior.

0.00% chance.




RE: Schoen and Daboll  
gslkgr3 : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15641133 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Stumped for Josh Allen when his value was all over the place draft wise. They liked what they saw and believed in him. If we take a QB at any point I have plenty of faith that those two know QB talent.



Allen and Willis are not comparable prospects at all.
RE: RE: With a guy like Willis  
Mike from Ohio : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15641127 give66 said:
Quote:
In comment 15641127 give66 said:


Quote:


You can play him and he can win some games with his athleticism while he learns and grows as a passer. I think it's worth taking a shot.



It’s like people didn’t watch Jalen Hurts who has nowhere near the arm talent as Willis. Despite that they scored 10ppg more than we did. Willis is more athletic and has more plus traits overall. He’s a guy you coach up and the sky can be the limit with the right structure.


I think there are a lot of people om this site who only watch the Giants and have no idea how the QB position has evolved. Day 1 defenses have to game plan for Malik Willis. Nobody is game planning to stop Daniel Jones. he is self-stopping.
RE: RE: Mike in NY  
gslkgr3 : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15641058 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15641058 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones has no ability to make plays off schedule. Willis does. I agree Willis didn't seem to make many complex reads at Liberty. Does that mean he can't? I don't know. I do know how physical ability is through the roof. I also know that our coaches have recent experience with Allen and Mahomes, two guys who were categorized as rough diamonds in college.

There's obviously much to gain if you hit with Willis. He's a high ceiling prospect. Jones never had anything close to that ceiling. I don't think it's an apt comparison.



I don't deny that he has more physical ability and ceiling than Jones. If Willis had any ability to make complex reads it would have shown up at some point in his film from somewhere. It hasn't. People who have seen him since High School say he is still the same QB he was then.



Bingo.

A lot of dupes on this thread..  
Sean : 5:06 pm : link
Looks like there are some that are especially triggered at the thought of drafting a QB.
RE: A lot of dupes on this thread..  
gslkgr3 : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15641141 Sean said:
Quote:
Looks like there are some that are especially triggered at the thought of drafting a QB.


No, we are triggered by the thought of drafting the wrong QB.

Carson Strong? Sign me up immediately. He's the only Franchise QB in this draft. That's a guy worth drafting for the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
gslkgr3 : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15641065 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15641065 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 15641046 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15641032 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Need isn't a correct reason to pass on Willis.



The fact that he is not an NFL QB this year and possibly not ever is a correct reason though. He throws a great scripted deep ball in practice, but the game film shows no ability to make progressions or read defenses. That is exactly what we rightly criticize Daniel Jones for. Why has that not been corrected by any of the staffs that Willis has played for? Willis reminds me of the critique of Sam Darnold, that he is still making the same mistakes now that he made in his first games at USC. There is no QB in this draft (1) that can step in immediately and (2) has the realistic upside to want to give even the fifth year option. When I talk about realistic upside I am not talking about best or worse case scenario, but looking at what is the most realistic outcome. Gun to my head, I say Desmond Ridder ends up the best because I see the year over year improvements that make me think with good NFL coaching and proper development that can continue. That being said, I still think he is a Day 2 talent. I could be wrong here and it wouldn't be the first time, but I really have concerns about Willis.

Watch his highlights. In the red zone, at Liberty, they said go score.

He can run inside with power, has the speed to take it outside and the athleticism to defeat the zero and still throw a strike. He has warts, but he has talents Jones can't dream of. He is better than Jones in the red zone, right now, as a raw prospect from Liberty and it isn't close.



I don't watch highlights, I watch ALL film. Liberty's offense was single read and if that was not open Willis was to take off running. There were plays that Willis missed because he did not look to the opposite side of the field. When I saw Josh Allen in college, he did run, but his eyes were always downfield scanning looking to make plays. I watch Willis and he is lowering his eyes and running.


+1

This!

Excellent post.

Someone who gets it.
RE: RE: Schoen and Daboll  
bw in dc : 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15641133 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15641133 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


Stumped for Josh Allen when his value was all over the place draft wise. They liked what they saw and believed in him. If we take a QB at any point I have plenty of faith that those two know QB talent.




Allen and Willis are not comparable prospects at all.


Certainly not height/size wise.

Both however have thick, sturdy bodies

But they have similar arms, make plays off platform, are good athletes, and both can run.

Willis is faster.

RE: RE: There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
compton : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15641032 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15641032 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Need isn't a correct reason to pass on Willis.



The fact that he is not an NFL QB this year and possibly not ever is a correct reason though.


You can make that claim about any prospect. There is no guarantee that any player selected will amount to anything. Besides how do you know he is not an NFL QB? He is a better prospect than Daniel Jones was.
RE: RE: A lot of dupes on this thread..  
Mike from Ohio : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15641141 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15641141 Sean said:


Quote:


Looks like there are some that are especially triggered at the thought of drafting a QB.



No, we are triggered by the thought of drafting the wrong QB.

Carson Strong? Sign me up immediately. He's the only Franchise QB in this draft. That's a guy worth drafting for the Giants.


You are kind of on an island with that opinion. I don't think I have seen him projected to go higher than the third round. Nobody else seems to view him as a franchise QB.
If Schoen and Daboll are convinced of Willis’ talent  
cosmicj : 5:16 pm : link
You take him at 5 and don’t look back. Esp true given what Cross did at his workout, meaning there are more talented OL and one will be there at 7.
Josh Allen is  
Dave on the UWS : 5:17 pm : link
6-5 240. Willis is 6 ft 200. Anyone else see a problem with this comparison? Especially since the HC has said he likes “ big QBs”.
This is why we hired Daboll and Kafka  
Producer : 5:19 pm : link
If they see a prospect they can help mold with elite upside, we try to obtain that player. I trust them to make the assessment.

To those who think there is a zero percent chance we would draft a guy like that, I don't think you are paying attention to what is happening.
if schoen/daboll pass on willis will they have disagreed w/ bbi gurus?  
Eric on Li : 5:19 pm : link
or is it HOM (hand of mara)? does the vote to decide happen ahead of time or after the pick?
RE: Josh Allen is  
Mike from Ohio : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15641157 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
6-5 240. Willis is 6 ft 200. Anyone else see a problem with this comparison? Especially since the HC has said he likes “ big QBs”.


After getting a look at his new 6-5 220 QB, he may realize size does not directly correlate to talent.
RE: Josh Allen is  
Producer : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15641157 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
6-5 240. Willis is 6 ft 200. Anyone else see a problem with this comparison? Especially since the HC has said he likes “ big QBs”.


Willis is bigger and more athletic than Russell Wilson. His frame will not be a problem.
RE: RE: RE: RE: There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
bw in dc : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15641107 Mike in NY said:
Quote:

I don't watch highlights, I watch ALL film. Liberty's offense was single read and if that was not open Willis was to take off running. There were plays that Willis missed because he did not look to the opposite side of the field. When I saw Josh Allen in college, he did run, but his eyes were always downfield scanning looking to make plays. I watch Willis and he is lowering his eyes and running.


How would you say Liberty's OL performed in 2021?
RE: if schoen/daboll pass on willis will they have disagreed w/ bbi gurus?  
Go Terps : 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15641161 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
or is it HOM (hand of mara)? does the vote to decide happen ahead of time or after the pick?


If they pass on Willis I'm not going to kill them for it. He's not a slam dunk that you can't pass on.
I think anyone flipping out on Schoen/Daboll  
Mike from Ohio : 5:46 pm : link
for taking Willis would be an idiot. Conversely, anyone flipping out on them for not taking him would also be an idiot. They are the professionals and have a much better read on his potential and his weaknesses than literally everyone on this board.

This is fun to discuss as fans, but posters who think they have the definitive answer one way or the other are fooling themselves.
Pro days are bad enough  
jeff57 : 5:48 pm : link
But QB pro days are the worst. May last year these folks were drooling over Zach Wilson.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
Mike in NY : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15641107 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15641107 Mike in NY said:


Quote:



I don't watch highlights, I watch ALL film. Liberty's offense was single read and if that was not open Willis was to take off running. There were plays that Willis missed because he did not look to the opposite side of the field. When I saw Josh Allen in college, he did run, but his eyes were always downfield scanning looking to make plays. I watch Willis and he is lowering his eyes and running.



How would you say Liberty's OL performed in 2021?


He had a poor OL, just like Josh Allen did in his draft year. However, I think Willis made them look worse than they were because of his complete inability to go through progressions. When a QB is scrambling it makes it look like there was pressure coming when there really was not. I think they would have looked a lot better and Willis would not have taken unnecessary hits if he was able to read a defense and do more than locking into primary target or run.
RE: Pro days are bad enough  
Producer : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15641204 jeff57 said:
Quote:
But QB pro days are the worst. May last year these folks were drooling over Zach Wilson.


And? Have you decided Zach Wilson is a bust? I don't think there is a single GM in the league who would take Daniel Jones over Zach Wilson at this disagree stage.
Just like Pickett yesterday  
Snablats : 5:56 pm : link
Would be huge for the Giants if Willis nails his pro day. Let the trades down begin!
RE: RE: Pro days are bad enough  
jeff57 : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15641204 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15641204 jeff57 said:


Quote:


But QB pro days are the worst. May last year these folks were drooling over Zach Wilson.



And? Have you decided Zach Wilson is a bust? I don't think there is a single GM in the league who would take Daniel Jones over Zach Wilson at this disagree stage.


My point is that they were falling all over themselves after his pro day (and others). And he was awful last year.
Seems like a good prospect  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:58 pm : link
in the late 2nd or third round. Jeremiah did not have him in the first round.

I still think that Auburn situation is a big deal and him ending up at Liberty was Malzahn sending his good friend a QB who had a better chance at a more appropriate level.
RE: RE: RE: A lot of dupes on this thread..  
gslkgr3 : 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15641142 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15641142 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


In comment 15641141 Sean said:


Quote:


Looks like there are some that are especially triggered at the thought of drafting a QB.



No, we are triggered by the thought of drafting the wrong QB.

Carson Strong? Sign me up immediately. He's the only Franchise QB in this draft. That's a guy worth drafting for the Giants.



You are kind of on an island with that opinion. I don't think I have seen him projected to go higher than the third round. Nobody else seems to view him as a franchise QB.


QB draft analyst Matt Waldman emphatically disagrees with you.

Here's his recent Carson Strong breakdown video.

Waldman even says it himself: Based purely on talent and tape, Strong is the #1 QB in this draft.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Josh Allen is  
UConn4523 : 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15641157 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
6-5 240. Willis is 6 ft 200. Anyone else see a problem with this comparison? Especially since the HC has said he likes “ big QBs”.


He’s not 200 lbs, not even close actually. And he’s built like a truck.
RE: RE: Josh Allen is  
gslkgr3 : 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15641157 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
In comment 15641157 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


6-5 240. Willis is 6 ft 200. Anyone else see a problem with this comparison? Especially since the HC has said he likes “ big QBs”.



After getting a look at his new 6-5 220 QB, he may realize size does not directly correlate to talent.


But that is not the point.

The point is, Allen and Willis are not comparable prospects at all. Stop comparing the 2.
RE: take Willis  
joeinpa : 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15640914 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
!


I ve heard on several podcasts talent evaluators being referenced in regard to Jones and the quarterbacks coming out, consensus, Jones was a higher rated prospect.

If they are correct Using a 5 or 7 pick on any of them would be a repeat of the mistake so many here rail about in regard to Jones’ daft status
RE: RE: RE: Pro days are bad enough  
Producer : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15641211 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15641211 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15641204 jeff57 said:


Quote:


But QB pro days are the worst. May last year these folks were drooling over Zach Wilson.



And? Have you decided Zach Wilson is a bust? I don't think there is a single GM in the league who would take Daniel Jones over Zach Wilson at this disagree stage.



My point is that they were falling all over themselves after his pro day (and others). And he was awful last year.


Zach was the consensus #2 pick well before his pro day. The pro day just cemented what observers already thought.
 
christian : 6:08 pm : link
The Buffalo guys have recent success taking a guy from a small program, and building him into a super star QB.

Add in Kafka, and at a minimum you have a group who have seen a modern super star in action.

The Giants have the exact right people in place to make a decision. If they like Willis, that’s awesome.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
bw in dc : 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15641169 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15641169 bw in dc said:

He had a poor OL, just like Josh Allen did in his draft year. However, I think Willis made them look worse than they were because of his complete inability to go through progressions. When a QB is scrambling it makes it look like there was pressure coming when there really was not. I think they would have looked a lot better and Willis would not have taken unnecessary hits if he was able to read a defense and do more than locking into primary target or run.


Poor is an understatement. That OL was abysmal.

I really don't know had badly Willis struggled with his progressions. But I do know that if he didn't make it to his second or third read, Willis had the speed and quickness to gain nearly 900 yard rushing (for the second year in a row) and score 13 TDs.

That's a nice complimentary skill to have...right?
RE: RE: take Willis  
Producer : 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15641226 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15640914 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


!



I ve heard on several podcasts talent evaluators being referenced in regard to Jones and the quarterbacks coming out, consensus, Jones was a higher rated prospect.

If they are correct Using a 5 or 7 pick on any of them would be a repeat of the mistake so many here rail about in regard to Jones’ daft status


I don't believe you. I would love for you to tell me where I can hear an evaluator say that Daniel Jones was a better prospe3ct than Willis and Pickett. I remember when Jones was picked and I was dismayed by evaluators on podcasts that were literally blown away that the Giants took Jones at #6. They thought Jones was a 2nd round prospect at best. A few had him rated at a 3rd or 4th round talent.
RE: RE: A lot of dupes on this thread..  
joeinpa : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15641142 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15641141 Sean said:


Quote:


Looks like there are some that are especially triggered at the thought of drafting a QB.



No, we are triggered by the thought of drafting the wrong QB.

Carson Strong? Sign me up immediately. He's the only Franchise QB in this draft. That's a guy worth drafting for the Giants.


Yep
As it regards Willis, he has an unbelievably rare running/arm combo  
Producer : 6:12 pm : link
He has a power arm maybe a notch below Allen.

And he runs maybe a notch below Lamar.

That is an insane combination. And I'm sure Daboll and Kafka are thinking long and hard about what they could do with him.
RE: RE: RE: A lot of dupes on this thread..  
gslkgr3 : 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15641149 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15641142 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


In comment 15641141 Sean said:


Quote:


Looks like there are some that are especially triggered at the thought of drafting a QB.



No, we are triggered by the thought of drafting the wrong QB.

Carson Strong? Sign me up immediately. He's the only Franchise QB in this draft. That's a guy worth drafting for the Giants.



You are kind of on an island with that opinion. I don't think I have seen him projected to go higher than the third round. Nobody else seems to view him as a franchise QB.


I just gave you Matt Waldman who agrees with me on Carson Strong.

Here's another: Drew Boylhart - has Strong rated his #1 QB and Top 15 overall player.


I am not "on an island"

Matt Waldman and Drew Boylhart both agree with me on Strong.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: A lot of dupes on this thread..  
gslkgr3 : 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15641142 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15641142 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


In comment 15641141 Sean said:


Quote:


Looks like there are some that are especially triggered at the thought of drafting a QB.



No, we are triggered by the thought of drafting the wrong QB.

Carson Strong? Sign me up immediately. He's the only Franchise QB in this draft. That's a guy worth drafting for the Giants.



Yep



Drew Boylhart's #1 QB and Top 15 overall prospect.

"STRENGTHS
Carson reminds me a lot of former Bengals/Cardinals QB Carson Palmer. He has the type of arm talent that makes NFL coaches drool with anticipation of opening up the playbook to using any route all over the field. He is smart and makes quick decisions getting rid of the ball quickly. He has the velocity and accuracy in the red zone to make the difficult throw look easy. Carson is strong in the pocket and throws the deep ball with the accuracy and touch that receivers will love when they go deep. He shows excellent leadership skills and looks to be very smart taking the right throw at the right time in a game and protecting the ball."



Link - ( New Window )
RE: As it regards Willis, he has an unbelievably rare running/arm combo  
gslkgr3 : 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15641236 Producer said:
Quote:
He has a power arm maybe a notch below Allen.

And he runs maybe a notch below Lamar.

That is an insane combination. And I'm sure Daboll and Kafka are thinking long and hard about what they could do with him.


None of that stuff matters in the NFL if you can't play the Quarterback position.

It's so crazy that football fans automatically think that Big Arm + Mobility = great NFL QB.

That's now how the NFL QB position works at all.

I trust Schoen and Daboll on Willis  
dpinzow : 6:25 pm : link
If they draft him, best of luck to them. If they don't, I trust they made the correct evaluation
Matt Waldman  
gslkgr3 : 6:25 pm : link
direct quote at 53-plus minute mark:

"Carson Strong is my top graded guy"


Watch this breakdown of QB1 Carson Strong


Best NFL comp: Carson Palmer with the clutch gene


Link - ( New Window )
I'd  
AcidTest : 6:26 pm : link
be stunned if they draft him. As others have said, he will need a lot of time to learn to read defenses at the NFL level. His OL was pretty bad, but from the tape I've seen he was one read and run. But I could easily see someone becoming enamored with his physical skills and drafting him in the top 10. QBs always get overdrafted.

Pickett and Willis are players to consider in the mid to late 20s, and they'll likely be long gone by then.

Strong's knee injury in high school has limited his mobility too much for today's NFL IMO.
Gsl  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:27 pm : link
I thought a issue with Strong was his knee and that he lacks mobility. Agree with you about the arm and running fast. Plenty of high school kids throw the ball 75 yards. The deep out or seam pass on a line and accurate is a better indicator of arm talent.
I haven't studied Ridder and Howell  
gslkgr3 : 6:27 pm : link
But here are the NFL comps for the other 4 QBs:

Matt Corral = Baker Mayfield. Undersized, thin-framed college system QB.

Malik Willis = combo of Kordell Stewart, Sam Darnold, and Jalen Hurts

Kenny Pickett = Kirk Cousins

Carson Strong = combo of Carson Palmer and Big Ben
RE: Gsl  
gslkgr3 : 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15641257 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I thought a issue with Strong was his knee and that he lacks mobility. Agree with you about the arm and running fast. Plenty of high school kids throw the ball 75 yards. The deep out or seam pass on a line and accurate is a better indicator of arm talent.


His pocket presence and pocket manipulation is #1 in this draft class. You have to understand - pocket movement has nothing to do with athleticism. Strong is "mobile enough" - kinda like Stafford and Burrow, the 2 QBs who just played in the latest Super Bowl.
RE: RE: take Willis  
UConn4523 : 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15641226 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15640914 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


!



I ve heard on several podcasts talent evaluators being referenced in regard to Jones and the quarterbacks coming out, consensus, Jones was a higher rated prospect.

If they are correct Using a 5 or 7 pick on any of them would be a repeat of the mistake so many here rail about in regard to Jones’ daft status


So it’s over before it starts? I really don’t care about the consensus. And Jones never had these plus traits which are X factors. Lots of the analysis is still being done through the lens of the prototype QB, it’s dated.
RE: I'd  
gslkgr3 : 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15641256 AcidTest said:
Quote:
be stunned if they draft him. As others have said, he will need a lot of time to learn to read defenses at the NFL level. His OL was pretty bad, but from the tape I've seen he was one read and run. But I could easily see someone becoming enamored with his physical skills and drafting him in the top 10. QBs always get overdrafted.

Pickett and Willis are players to consider in the mid to late 20s, and they'll likely be long gone by then.

Strong's knee injury in high school has limited his mobility too much for today's NFL IMO.


How mobile is Matt Stafford?

His 40 time is 4.81 seconds.

He's the reigning Super Bowl winning QB. And likely Hall of Famer after 3 more strong regular season.
Kyle Boller threw a pass through the uprights, kneeling on the 50  
widmerseyebrow : 6:36 pm : link
once. Everyone went apeshit and it probably earned him some more money.

I expect a pro caliber QB to throw 60 yard strikes in gym clothes to uncovered guys in gym clothes. I like that Willis looks like he's built to take a hit, but that workout shouldn't sway anyone either way. His biggest questions remain unanswered.
Gsl  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:46 pm : link
I’ll keep a eye out for him. When I said knee I was meaning it was a pretty severe injury. Pocket mobility is far more important than running skills. An occasional smart run is sufficient. Too risky in a 17 game NFL season to risk your QB.

That’s interesting stuff about Strong  
cosmicj : 6:54 pm : link
Widmerseye- Willis has demonstrated high level long passing skills in NCAA action.

Mike’s point about Willis’ reads is key.

Schoen and Daboll’s scouting of Willis IMO is the most important ongoing process for the Giants. Much more important than what they think of DJ.
RE: I haven't studied Ridder and Howell  
Producer : 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15641258 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
But here are the NFL comps for the other 4 QBs:

Matt Corral = Baker Mayfield. Undersized, thin-framed college system QB.

Malik Willis = combo of Kordell Stewart, Sam Darnold, and Jalen Hurts

Kenny Pickett = Kirk Cousins

Carson Strong = combo of Carson Palmer and Big Ben


Your comps are highly subjective and not rooted in much reality.

A Pickett/Cousins comp is sort of laughable. Why those two? Because they're both white and you think they are both good but not elite? You do realize there are dimensions to Picketts' game that Cousins (who is a very fine passer) does not possess? Cousins can't run and has no second reaction ability. Meanwhile, in addition to being a gifted passer, Pickett is very athletic and has a meaningful second reax component to his game. And he throws well on the run, which is something Cousins cannot do. So these two players really aren't alike.

I agree Strong is intriguing but you have to acknowledge he has a serious knee problem from an untreated injury from high school, that some observers are afraid could be degenerative and shorten his pro career. He has zero running ability and zero 2nd reax ability. Zero. That alone knocks him out of the first round. He has a decent power arm but Cosell has said that his power doesn't always show up on tape, which is to say, he does not always effectively utilize this trait. So he's a statue with a plus arm but he will need proper coaching to get the best out of the skills he does possess.
RE: Apparently he had a great pro day  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15640972 santacruzom said:
Quote:
And this throw is phenomenal.

I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )


Way too much air under that throw.
RE: Kyle Boller threw a pass through the uprights, kneeling on the 50  
bw in dc : 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15641267 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
once. Everyone went apeshit and it probably earned him some more money.

I expect a pro caliber QB to throw 60 yard strikes in gym clothes to uncovered guys in gym clothes. I like that Willis looks like he's built to take a hit, but that workout shouldn't sway anyone either way. His biggest questions remain unanswered.


It's not the distance that Willis can throw. It's the ball speed and how quickly he can get the ball on the target. That gift from the football gods creates a lot of opportunity. Specifically, it helps with small windows and throwing guys open who are tightly covered.

RE: RE: RE: take Willis  
joeinpa : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15641232 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15641226 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15640914 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


!



I ve heard on several podcasts talent evaluators being referenced in regard to Jones and the quarterbacks coming out, consensus, Jones was a higher rated prospect.

If they are correct Using a 5 or 7 pick on any of them would be a repeat of the mistake so many here rail about in regard to Jones’ daft status



I don't believe you. I would love for you to tell me where I can hear an evaluator say that Daniel Jones was a better prospe3ct than Willis and Pickett. I remember when Jones was picked and I was dismayed by evaluators on podcasts that were literally blown away that the Giants took Jones at #6. They thought Jones was a 2nd round prospect at best. A few had him rated at a 3rd or 4th round talent.


You don’t believe he should be rated higher, ok. But really don’t appreciate you suggesting that I never heard this….I did.

Don’t remember where,, not even arguing the opinion is true, but I heard it.
a few things about Willis people need to realize in their comps  
Eric on Li : 7:42 pm : link
1. Josh Allen - his accuracy wasn't pro ready but he did play in a more pro style system. I may be misremembering but think there was a stat that among the 2018 QBs he took the most snaps under center. Yes he had running ability, but he was a pass first QB (3x the passing attempts as rushing). The accuracy was the question, and how he unlocked his accuracy in the pros is something professionals have commented went against the thinking of what's possible. It's something that hasn't really been done before. without that is he a franchise QB? likely not. is a black swan a good comp?

2. Lamar Jackson - the guy won the Heisman as a Sophomore in his first full year as starter. and took a Louisville team that had been unranked into the top 3 for a time, which included some record setting beat downs on ranked schools like FSU (when that meant something). He ran a ton, and did come close to matching his rush attempts with completed passes - which is why even with his performance in the p5 there was discussion about him shifting to another position. But year over year he made steady accuracy gains, including into the pros like Josh Allen though not to that extent. Whether or not he can develop further as a passer is what will determine whether or not he's a true franchise QB or just the next version of Vick.

So all that brings us to Willis, who is a hybrid of both of the above and has many of the same questions both of the above had. Their successes don't predict his but it should certainly have everyone in the NFL focused on evaluating him, and the fact that there's less discussion of him at another position than Lamar would seem to indicate that is the case. There are concerns with him that the other 2 didn't have. The competition level was lower, the style of offense was less ideal than either, and getting beat out at Auburn by 2 jags instead of thriving with the same guy who coached Cam Newton to a NC is a flag.

more than typical I see no way for anyone who doesn't spend time with him to evaluate whether or not he can make the transition to the NFL because it's an entirely mental question at a level of understanding football beyond us as fans. The tools are obviously worthy. A benefit of hiring the guys who took a chance on Josh Allen is that they should be in the best position possible to make the assessment. I'd rather roll the dice on upside than someone like Pickett though so if they pick him I'll be excited because betting their futures on him would be a pretty good clue that he passed their tests, but I also wouldn't be surprised or blame them if they pass.
RE: RE: if schoen/daboll pass on willis will they have disagreed w/ bbi gurus?  
Jay on the Island : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15641184 Go Terps said:
Quote:

If they pass on Willis I'm not going to kill them for it. He's not a slam dunk that you can't pass on.

I do not want to take a QB this year because none of them are “slam dunks”. I’m not saying they aren’t talented enough to go in the top 10 because Willis has the physical talent to be a franchise QB. However, he struggled against any big programs in college and he reportedly has trouble reading defenses which is a major concern.

If Schoen and Daboll think they can develop him then I am in full support of it but I prefer to wait until 2023 because there are so many holes on this roster.
One more thing  
Jay on the Island : 7:47 pm : link
Why the hell do certain people continue to get excited about pro days? When have we ever seen a report that a top QB looked like shit at his pro day? It’s throwing in shorts with no defense to players he’s played with at least a year.
Just an FYI on Willis at Auburn...  
bw in dc : 7:48 pm : link
Once 5-star Bo Nix committed to Auburn, Willis really had no chance to start. With Nix's dad being an Auburn hero/legend (Patrick), Bo was going to be the starter.

That's just how it works sometimes.

Happened to Brady at Michigan with Drew Henson.
Eric on LI  
cosmicj : 7:53 pm : link
Really good post and fair assessment.
RE: Just an FYI on Willis at Auburn...  
Eric on Li : 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15641382 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Once 5-star Bo Nix committed to Auburn, Willis really had no chance to start. With Nix's dad being an Auburn hero/legend (Patrick), Bo was going to be the starter.

That's just how it works sometimes.

Happened to Brady at Michigan with Drew Henson.


Distortions on both ends but expected as usual.

Was it Tom Brady or Drew Henson who started every game in 98 and 99?

Was it Tom Brady or Drew Henson who threw for almost 400 yards and 4 tds to upset Bama in a 35-34 combeack in the orange bowl his final game as a senior prior to getting drafted?
RE: RE: Orlovsky is a believer  
santacruzom : 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15641049 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15641038 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


Dan Orlovsky
@danorlovsky7
Willis a top 10 lock. Lock.
2:25 PM · Mar 22, 2022·Twitter for iPhone



That tweet doesn't mean Orlovsky would take Willis in Top 10. He is saying that Willis is going in Top 10.


Apparently many in attendance just don't see how he falls past the Lions now.
RE: RE: RE: Orlovsky is a believer  
bwitz : 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15641402 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15641049 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15641038 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


Dan Orlovsky
@danorlovsky7
Willis a top 10 lock. Lock.
2:25 PM · Mar 22, 2022·Twitter for iPhone



That tweet doesn't mean Orlovsky would take Willis in Top 10. He is saying that Willis is going in Top 10.



Apparently many in attendance just don't see how he falls past the Lions now.


Good. Let them gamble on a tiny ass school QB.
Leaving Auburn was a lack of  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:15 pm : link
Ability issue. Another big program would have picked him up. He was not even a highly touted high school recruit. Lot of QB’s are smart. Processing information in real time is a totally different concept. This is where the vast majority fail going from high school college and then college to the pros. Now you are asking him to do it at a much faster speed and talent level.

Allen did play in a pro offense. The HC came from NDSU. He also didn’t do what a lot of QB’s have. Played three sports, no camps. My guess is the Bills gambled on the ability to correct the mechanics. They probably were convinced he was making the correct decisions just often off target.He also wax someone who battled to play Division 1 as he was not recruited. I bet that played into the selection.
RE: Leaving Auburn was a lack of  
bwitz : 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15641430 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Ability issue. Another big program would have picked him up. He was not even a highly touted high school recruit. Lot of QB’s are smart. Processing information in real time is a totally different concept. This is where the vast majority fail going from high school college and then college to the pros. Now you are asking him to do it at a much faster speed and talent level.

Allen did play in a pro offense. The HC came from NDSU. He also didn’t do what a lot of QB’s have. Played three sports, no camps. My guess is the Bills gambled on the ability to correct the mechanics. They probably were convinced he was making the correct decisions just often off target.He also wax someone who battled to play Division 1 as he was not recruited. I bet that played into the selection.


Thank you.
I'm going on record...  
90.Cal : 8:23 pm : link
I want Malik Willis at 5 or 7.
RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15640924 broadbandz said:
Quote:
Ownership isnt going to draft Willis. They still call the shots. Pickett is more their style but those baby hands scare me.

Why don't you tell us why you think Pickett is more their style than Willis?

Say the quiet part out loud.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Orlovsky is a believer  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15641402 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15641402 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 15641049 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15641038 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


Dan Orlovsky
@danorlovsky7
Willis a top 10 lock. Lock.
2:25 PM · Mar 22, 2022·Twitter for iPhone



That tweet doesn't mean Orlovsky would take Willis in Top 10. He is saying that Willis is going in Top 10.



Apparently many in attendance just don't see how he falls past the Lions now.



Good. Let them gamble on a tiny ass school QB.

Uhhh, are you stupid, or just dumb?

Awesome pic of Simms  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:31 pm : link
He sure put some size on.
RE: RE: Just an FYI on Willis at Auburn...  
bw in dc : 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15641394 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15641382 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Once 5-star Bo Nix committed to Auburn, Willis really had no chance to start. With Nix's dad being an Auburn hero/legend (Patrick), Bo was going to be the starter.

That's just how it works sometimes.

Happened to Brady at Michigan with Drew Henson.



Distortions on both ends but expected as usual.

Was it Tom Brady or Drew Henson who started every game in 98 and 99?

Was it Tom Brady or Drew Henson who threw for almost 400 yards and 4 tds to upset Bama in a 35-34 combeack in the orange bowl his final game as a senior prior to getting drafted?


What's distorted? Brady was clearly the better player, but Henson still got time because Carr was always trying to get him reps. And that was because Henson was a highly decorated 5-star recruit in football (baseball, too, actually) out of Brighton HS, right in Michigan's back yard. The donors really wanted Henson to play...
RE: RE: RE: Just an FYI on Willis at Auburn...  
Eric on Li : 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15641479 bw in dc said:
Quote:


What's distorted? Brady was clearly the better player, but Henson still got time because Carr was always trying to get him reps. And that was because Henson was a highly decorated 5-star recruit in football (baseball, too, actually) out of Brighton HS, right in Michigan's back yard. The donors really wanted Henson to play...


how is Malik Willis losing a QB competition and transferring out of Auburn at all similar to Tom Brady beating out Drew Henson? If it were an SAT question I think they'd call those 2 situations opposites.
Don’t see any Brady connection  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:00 pm : link
He competed with Henson. He didn’t go to a bottom tier program. He also was a 6th round pick for perceived physical limitations. His mind AND competitiveness made him a multiple Champion as he improved his physical attributes
RE: There is no bigger need on this roster than QB  
TDTONEY : 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15641032 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Need isn't a correct reason to pass on Willis.


😂😂😂😂😂
RE: One more thing  
AcidTest : 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15641380 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Why the hell do certain people continue to get excited about pro days? When have we ever seen a report that a top QB looked like shit at his pro day? It’s throwing in shorts with no defense to players he’s played with at least a year.


^This. Willis is a classic "boom" or "bust" prospect with a "high ceiling" and a "low floor."
RE: RE: RE: RE: Just an FYI on Willis at Auburn...  
bw in dc : 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15641484 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15641479 bw in dc said:


Quote:




What's distorted? Brady was clearly the better player, but Henson still got time because Carr was always trying to get him reps. And that was because Henson was a highly decorated 5-star recruit in football (baseball, too, actually) out of Brighton HS, right in Michigan's back yard. The donors really wanted Henson to play...



how is Malik Willis losing a QB competition and transferring out of Auburn at all similar to Tom Brady beating out Drew Henson? If it were an SAT question I think they'd call those 2 situations opposites.


The similarities are that Henson and Nix were 5-star, in-state recruits at Michigan and Alabama, respectively. And they were expected to play right away over less heralded players in Brady and Willis. Remember, Brady did nothing in '97 because Griese led UM to the national championship.

When Henson got to Michigan, he was also a high touted baseball player. He was a first-round draft prospect, but decided to go to UM because he was getting some assurances he was going to get the start.

Credit to Carr for giving the job to Brady after the summer practices. But in the following year - see the link below - Carr went to the rotating system with Brady and Henson despite Brady being the better player. It was a clown show for a while in Ann Arbor.

But at least Brady got a fair crack at the job. It was pretty clear Willis didn't get the same opportunity once Nix arrived. The keys to the car we given to Nix almost right away...

Willis is getting the last laugh. He'll be drafted high in the first round, Nix will be lucky to get drafted (now in Oregon), and Malzhan got fired from Auburn.
Carr Managing Brady and Henson - ( New Window )
RE: Eric on LI  
Johnny5 : 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15641389 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Really good post and fair assessment.

+1 agreed
RE: As it regards Willis, he has an unbelievably rare running/arm combo  
TDTONEY : 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15641236 Producer said:
Quote:
He has a power arm maybe a notch below Allen.

And he runs maybe a notch below Lamar.

That is an insane combination. And I'm sure Daboll and Kafka are thinking long and hard about what they could do with him.


Don’t forget the Allen IQ too, smart smart kid unlike Jackson is
