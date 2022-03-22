Shea Tierney at Liberty Pro Day Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:43 pm : 2:43 pm

Hearing Giants QB coach Shea Tierney has made the trek to Liberty Pro Day, where Malik Willis is the featured prospect.



Tierney was in Pittsburgh watching Kenny Pickett yesterday.



More evaluation for NYG, who are likely more invested in who wants to move up for QB in Top 10.