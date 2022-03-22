Shea Tierney at Liberty Pro Day

Art Stapleton
Hearing Giants QB coach Shea Tierney has made the trek to Liberty Pro Day, where Malik Willis is the featured prospect.
Tierney was in Pittsburgh watching Kenny Pickett yesterday.
More evaluation for NYG, who are likely more invested in who wants to move up for QB in Top 10.
If the Giants aren't sold on drafting Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis for themselves, which I don't believe they are, the consecutive Pro Days for Pickett and Willis have seemed to juice the trade-back market up a bit.
That's good for business if you're Joe Schoen.
Pittsburgh could look to move to 7. That is a big jump but, of the did and they gave us a couple of 2022 picks and 2023 picks we would have to consider it.
Carolina as an example had the chance to trade up for Herbert in 2020 and passed on that only trade picks for Darnold.
Then last year who knows how many teams passed on trading up for Mac Jones. Atlanta and Carolina both passed on him outright without trade ups.
The nyg are in a really nice spot with a bunch of teams immediately behind them looking for Qbs and likely feeling the need to be aggressive overcorrecting their mistakes the last couple years.
yawn. if ownership called the shots flores would probably be the HC.
The only scenario that is a fail is trading up for a bust QB. I can't see Schoen doing that, though.
I want this guy.
Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )
I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )
can you say EJ Manuel?
to determine that that they see a franchise QB and by waiting they will lose out.
can you say EJ Manuel?
Lots of teams have reached. I don't put much into these pro days. Scripted. Kyle Boller threw the ball 70 yards on a knee.
What an arm - ( New Window )
I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )
Damn. I wouldn't be upset if the Giants took him. I feel like the way he's performed though he'll go to the Panthers. Don't see him getting past the Seahawks
I can't imagine a better sign that management has actually changed than drafting Willis. He is not an "old Giants" prospect in any way shape or form.
I also agree that from an asset management perspective if you want to maximize your value you play to the strengths of your team and there is a good chance that our staff is perhaps the best placed to get the most out of Willis.
I 100% would use my tickets for the first time in a couple years to watch Willis start though. So that's something.
And this throw is phenomenal.
I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )
Damn. I wouldn't be upset if the Giants took him. I feel like the way he's performed though he'll go to the Panthers. Don't see him getting past the Seahawks
I think I'd be upset if we don't.
I know if the risks, but he's an exciting propsect and seems like a great guy and leader.
And this throw is phenomenal.
I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )
I think I'd be upset if we don't.
I know if the risks, but he's an exciting propsect and seems like a great guy and leader.
I see both sides. Willis is very exciting and if there weren't OT and Edge players they looked like such great value at 5 and 7 I'd be right there with you. But you might waste his entire rookie deal before you could put a competitive team around him that's if the bet pays off. I think that's my main issue the duel risk of even if he pays off the rest of the team may be holding him back.
Wouldn't be upset was too soft though, I'd definitely be happy if they took him.
There's no way Detroit can pass on Hutchinson if he's there at #2.
Damn. I wouldn't be upset if the Giants took him. I feel like the way he's performed though he'll go to the Panthers. Don't see him getting past the Seahawks
I think I'd be upset if we don't.
I know if the risks, but he's an exciting propsect and seems like a great guy and leader.
Lots of QB prospects have shown the same and flamed out. It means nothing. It would be a stupid pick with all of the holes this team needs to fill. Let someone else gamble and, likely, lose.
Campbell can get himself a smash mouth QB with toughness/leadership ability. they have Goff who can start for the time being if he's not ready but becomes very easily cuttable (or maybe even tradeable) next year.
There's no way Detroit can pass on Hutchinson if he's there at #2.
@danorlovsky7
Willis a top 10 lock. Lock.
2:25 PM · Mar 22, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
The fact that he is not an NFL QB this year and possibly not ever is a correct reason though. He throws a great scripted deep ball in practice, but the game film shows no ability to make progressions or read defenses. That is exactly what we rightly criticize Daniel Jones for. Why has that not been corrected by any of the staffs that Willis has played for? Willis reminds me of the critique of Sam Darnold, that he is still making the same mistakes now that he made in his first games at USC. There is no QB in this draft (1) that can step in immediately and (2) has the realistic upside to want to give even the fifth year option. When I talk about realistic upside I am not talking about best or worse case scenario, but looking at what is the most realistic outcome. Gun to my head, I say Desmond Ridder ends up the best because I see the year over year improvements that make me think with good NFL coaching and proper development that can continue. That being said, I still think he is a Day 2 talent. I could be wrong here and it wouldn't be the first time, but I really have concerns about Willis.
@danorlovsky7
Willis a top 10 lock. Lock.
2:25 PM · Mar 22, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
That tweet doesn't mean Orlovsky would take Willis in Top 10. He is saying that Willis is going in Top 10.
I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )
He should have plenty of time behind the Giants OL to make those type of throws next season...
:-)
That tweet doesn't mean Orlovsky would take Willis in Top 10. He is saying that Willis is going in Top 10.
Maybe. He's not shy in his opinion though, i'm sure he'd state or will state if he thinks otherwise.
There's obviously much to gain if you hit with Willis. He's a high ceiling prospect. Jones never had anything close to that ceiling. I don't think it's an apt comparison.
I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )
I'll say this - he sure looks like he's having fun out there. Not sure that means much but I kind of like it.
Need isn't a correct reason to pass on Willis.
The fact that he is not an NFL QB this year and possibly not ever is a correct reason though. He throws a great scripted deep ball in practice, but the game film shows no ability to make progressions or read defenses. That is exactly what we rightly criticize Daniel Jones for. Why has that not been corrected by any of the staffs that Willis has played for? Willis reminds me of the critique of Sam Darnold, that he is still making the same mistakes now that he made in his first games at USC. There is no QB in this draft (1) that can step in immediately and (2) has the realistic upside to want to give even the fifth year option. When I talk about realistic upside I am not talking about best or worse case scenario, but looking at what is the most realistic outcome. Gun to my head, I say Desmond Ridder ends up the best because I see the year over year improvements that make me think with good NFL coaching and proper development that can continue. That being said, I still think he is a Day 2 talent. I could be wrong here and it wouldn't be the first time, but I really have concerns about Willis.
He can run inside with power, has the speed to take it outside and the athleticism to defeat the zero and still throw a strike. He has warts, but he has talents Jones can't dream of. He is better than Jones in the red zone, right now, as a raw prospect from Liberty and it isn't close.
I see both sides. Willis is very exciting and if there weren't OT and Edge players they looked like such great value at 5 and 7 I'd be right there with you. But you might waste his entire rookie deal before you could put a competitive team around him that's if the bet pays off. I think that's my main issue the duel risk of even if he pays off the rest of the team may be holding him back.
Wouldn't be upset was too soft though, I'd definitely be happy if they took him.
You do realize you just described the Giants’ current dilemma.
I agree completely. If they still believe in DJ I am okay with that too.
Not sure you have a absolute blueprint for this.
Here we go again! Wrong yet again today, doesn't this get hard for you to be this wrong all day long?
Here we go again! Wrong yet again today, doesn't this get hard for you to be this wrong all day long?
So having a below average starter on an expiring contract at the most important position on the team does not indicate a need to you?
Oh that's right...30 sure fire hall of famers will be in the 2023 class so we can just get one then! I always forget about the otherworldly greatness of the 2023 class.
If Schoen and Daboll see something they like in Willis I'd fully support that pick. Seems like we already have a few posters with no particular expertise who have decided if they pick a QB they are idiots.
The fact that he is not an NFL QB this year and possibly not ever is a correct reason though. He throws a great scripted deep ball in practice, but the game film shows no ability to make progressions or read defenses. That is exactly what we rightly criticize Daniel Jones for. Why has that not been corrected by any of the staffs that Willis has played for? Willis reminds me of the critique of Sam Darnold, that he is still making the same mistakes now that he made in his first games at USC. There is no QB in this draft (1) that can step in immediately and (2) has the realistic upside to want to give even the fifth year option. When I talk about realistic upside I am not talking about best or worse case scenario, but looking at what is the most realistic outcome. Gun to my head, I say Desmond Ridder ends up the best because I see the year over year improvements that make me think with good NFL coaching and proper development that can continue. That being said, I still think he is a Day 2 talent. I could be wrong here and it wouldn't be the first time, but I really have concerns about Willis.
Watch his highlights. In the red zone, at Liberty, they said go score.
He can run inside with power, has the speed to take it outside and the athleticism to defeat the zero and still throw a strike. He has warts, but he has talents Jones can't dream of. He is better than Jones in the red zone, right now, as a raw prospect from Liberty and it isn't close.
I don't watch highlights, I watch ALL film. Liberty's offense was single read and if that was not open Willis was to take off running. There were plays that Willis missed because he did not look to the opposite side of the field. When I saw Josh Allen in college, he did run, but his eyes were always downfield scanning looking to make plays. I watch Willis and he is lowering his eyes and running.
Not sure you have a absolute blueprint for this.
So if you aren't interested in drafting the guy, and even a casual fan knows you don't send just the QB Coach to a pro day for a guy you like so it can't be a smokescreen, why do you think they sent him?
There's obviously much to gain if you hit with Willis. He's a high ceiling prospect. Jones never had anything close to that ceiling. I don't think it's an apt comparison.
I don't deny that he has more physical ability and ceiling than Jones. If Willis had any ability to make complex reads it would have shown up at some point in his film from somewhere. It hasn't. People who have seen him since High School say he is still the same QB he was then.
The QB Coach is discussing trade scenarios? Is Schoen really that much of a delegator?
Since Carolina is drafting 6th, Giants would need to trade the 5th pick to a team wanting to jump in front of Carolina.
Carolina has no QB worth a shit on their roster at the moment.
It’s like people didn’t watch Jalen Hurts who has nowhere near the arm talent as Willis. Despite that they scored 10ppg more than we did. Willis is more athletic and has more plus traits overall. He’s a guy you coach up and the sky can be the limit with the right structure.
Please, make it stop.
Please!
The Giants are not drafting this workout warrior.
0.00% chance.
Allen and Willis are not comparable prospects at all.
You can play him and he can win some games with his athleticism while he learns and grows as a passer. I think it's worth taking a shot.
It’s like people didn’t watch Jalen Hurts who has nowhere near the arm talent as Willis. Despite that they scored 10ppg more than we did. Willis is more athletic and has more plus traits overall. He’s a guy you coach up and the sky can be the limit with the right structure.
I think there are a lot of people om this site who only watch the Giants and have no idea how the QB position has evolved. Day 1 defenses have to game plan for Malik Willis. Nobody is game planning to stop Daniel Jones. he is self-stopping.
Daniel Jones has no ability to make plays off schedule. Willis does. I agree Willis didn't seem to make many complex reads at Liberty. Does that mean he can't? I don't know. I do know how physical ability is through the roof. I also know that our coaches have recent experience with Allen and Mahomes, two guys who were categorized as rough diamonds in college.
There's obviously much to gain if you hit with Willis. He's a high ceiling prospect. Jones never had anything close to that ceiling. I don't think it's an apt comparison.
I don't deny that he has more physical ability and ceiling than Jones. If Willis had any ability to make complex reads it would have shown up at some point in his film from somewhere. It hasn't. People who have seen him since High School say he is still the same QB he was then.
Bingo.
No, we are triggered by the thought of drafting the wrong QB.
Carson Strong? Sign me up immediately. He's the only Franchise QB in this draft. That's a guy worth drafting for the Giants.
Watch his highlights. In the red zone, at Liberty, they said go score.
He can run inside with power, has the speed to take it outside and the athleticism to defeat the zero and still throw a strike. He has warts, but he has talents Jones can't dream of. He is better than Jones in the red zone, right now, as a raw prospect from Liberty and it isn't close.
I don't watch highlights, I watch ALL film. Liberty's offense was single read and if that was not open Willis was to take off running. There were plays that Willis missed because he did not look to the opposite side of the field. When I saw Josh Allen in college, he did run, but his eyes were always downfield scanning looking to make plays. I watch Willis and he is lowering his eyes and running.
Stumped for Josh Allen when his value was all over the place draft wise. They liked what they saw and believed in him. If we take a QB at any point I have plenty of faith that those two know QB talent.
Allen and Willis are not comparable prospects at all.
Certainly not height/size wise.
Both however have thick, sturdy bodies
But they have similar arms, make plays off platform, are good athletes, and both can run.
Willis is faster.
The fact that he is not an NFL QB this year and possibly not ever is a correct reason though.
You can make that claim about any prospect. There is no guarantee that any player selected will amount to anything. Besides how do you know he is not an NFL QB? He is a better prospect than Daniel Jones was.
No, we are triggered by the thought of drafting the wrong QB.
Carson Strong? Sign me up immediately. He's the only Franchise QB in this draft. That's a guy worth drafting for the Giants.
You are kind of on an island with that opinion. I don't think I have seen him projected to go higher than the third round. Nobody else seems to view him as a franchise QB.
To those who think there is a zero percent chance we would draft a guy like that, I don't think you are paying attention to what is happening.
After getting a look at his new 6-5 220 QB, he may realize size does not directly correlate to talent.
Willis is bigger and more athletic than Russell Wilson. His frame will not be a problem.
I don't watch highlights, I watch ALL film. Liberty's offense was single read and if that was not open Willis was to take off running. There were plays that Willis missed because he did not look to the opposite side of the field. When I saw Josh Allen in college, he did run, but his eyes were always downfield scanning looking to make plays. I watch Willis and he is lowering his eyes and running.
How would you say Liberty's OL performed in 2021?
If they pass on Willis I'm not going to kill them for it. He's not a slam dunk that you can't pass on.
This is fun to discuss as fans, but posters who think they have the definitive answer one way or the other are fooling themselves.
How would you say Liberty's OL performed in 2021?
He had a poor OL, just like Josh Allen did in his draft year. However, I think Willis made them look worse than they were because of his complete inability to go through progressions. When a QB is scrambling it makes it look like there was pressure coming when there really was not. I think they would have looked a lot better and Willis would not have taken unnecessary hits if he was able to read a defense and do more than locking into primary target or run.
And? Have you decided Zach Wilson is a bust? I don't think there is a single GM in the league who would take Daniel Jones over Zach Wilson at this disagree stage.
And? Have you decided Zach Wilson is a bust? I don't think there is a single GM in the league who would take Daniel Jones over Zach Wilson at this disagree stage.
My point is that they were falling all over themselves after his pro day (and others). And he was awful last year.
I still think that Auburn situation is a big deal and him ending up at Liberty was Malzahn sending his good friend a QB who had a better chance at a more appropriate level.
Carson Strong? Sign me up immediately. He's the only Franchise QB in this draft. That's a guy worth drafting for the Giants.
You are kind of on an island with that opinion. I don't think I have seen him projected to go higher than the third round. Nobody else seems to view him as a franchise QB.
QB draft analyst Matt Waldman emphatically disagrees with you.
Here's his recent Carson Strong breakdown video.
Waldman even says it himself: Based purely on talent and tape, Strong is the #1 QB in this draft.
Link - ( New Window )
He’s not 200 lbs, not even close actually. And he’s built like a truck.
After getting a look at his new 6-5 220 QB, he may realize size does not directly correlate to talent.
But that is not the point.
The point is, Allen and Willis are not comparable prospects at all. Stop comparing the 2.
I ve heard on several podcasts talent evaluators being referenced in regard to Jones and the quarterbacks coming out, consensus, Jones was a higher rated prospect.
If they are correct Using a 5 or 7 pick on any of them would be a repeat of the mistake so many here rail about in regard to Jones’ daft status
My point is that they were falling all over themselves after his pro day (and others). And he was awful last year.
Zach was the consensus #2 pick well before his pro day. The pro day just cemented what observers already thought.
Add in Kafka, and at a minimum you have a group who have seen a modern super star in action.
The Giants have the exact right people in place to make a decision. If they like Willis, that’s awesome.
He had a poor OL, just like Josh Allen did in his draft year. However, I think Willis made them look worse than they were because of his complete inability to go through progressions. When a QB is scrambling it makes it look like there was pressure coming when there really was not. I think they would have looked a lot better and Willis would not have taken unnecessary hits if he was able to read a defense and do more than locking into primary target or run.
Poor is an understatement. That OL was abysmal.
I really don't know had badly Willis struggled with his progressions. But I do know that if he didn't make it to his second or third read, Willis had the speed and quickness to gain nearly 900 yard rushing (for the second year in a row) and score 13 TDs.
That's a nice complimentary skill to have...right?
I ve heard on several podcasts talent evaluators being referenced in regard to Jones and the quarterbacks coming out, consensus, Jones was a higher rated prospect.
If they are correct Using a 5 or 7 pick on any of them would be a repeat of the mistake so many here rail about in regard to Jones’ daft status
I don't believe you. I would love for you to tell me where I can hear an evaluator say that Daniel Jones was a better prospe3ct than Willis and Pickett. I remember when Jones was picked and I was dismayed by evaluators on podcasts that were literally blown away that the Giants took Jones at #6. They thought Jones was a 2nd round prospect at best. A few had him rated at a 3rd or 4th round talent.
No, we are triggered by the thought of drafting the wrong QB.
Carson Strong? Sign me up immediately. He's the only Franchise QB in this draft. That's a guy worth drafting for the Giants.
Yep
And he runs maybe a notch below Lamar.
That is an insane combination. And I'm sure Daboll and Kafka are thinking long and hard about what they could do with him.
You are kind of on an island with that opinion. I don't think I have seen him projected to go higher than the third round. Nobody else seems to view him as a franchise QB.
I just gave you Matt Waldman who agrees with me on Carson Strong.
Here's another: Drew Boylhart - has Strong rated his #1 QB and Top 15 overall player.
I am not "on an island"
Matt Waldman and Drew Boylhart both agree with me on Strong.
Link - ( New Window )
Yep
Drew Boylhart's #1 QB and Top 15 overall prospect.
"STRENGTHS
Carson reminds me a lot of former Bengals/Cardinals QB Carson Palmer. He has the type of arm talent that makes NFL coaches drool with anticipation of opening up the playbook to using any route all over the field. He is smart and makes quick decisions getting rid of the ball quickly. He has the velocity and accuracy in the red zone to make the difficult throw look easy. Carson is strong in the pocket and throws the deep ball with the accuracy and touch that receivers will love when they go deep. He shows excellent leadership skills and looks to be very smart taking the right throw at the right time in a game and protecting the ball."
Link - ( New Window )
And he runs maybe a notch below Lamar.
That is an insane combination. And I'm sure Daboll and Kafka are thinking long and hard about what they could do with him.
None of that stuff matters in the NFL if you can't play the Quarterback position.
It's so crazy that football fans automatically think that Big Arm + Mobility = great NFL QB.
That's now how the NFL QB position works at all.
"Carson Strong is my top graded guy"
Watch this breakdown of QB1 Carson Strong
Best NFL comp: Carson Palmer with the clutch gene
Link - ( New Window )
Pickett and Willis are players to consider in the mid to late 20s, and they'll likely be long gone by then.
Strong's knee injury in high school has limited his mobility too much for today's NFL IMO.
Matt Corral = Baker Mayfield. Undersized, thin-framed college system QB.
Malik Willis = combo of Kordell Stewart, Sam Darnold, and Jalen Hurts
Kenny Pickett = Kirk Cousins
Carson Strong = combo of Carson Palmer and Big Ben
His pocket presence and pocket manipulation is #1 in this draft class. You have to understand - pocket movement has nothing to do with athleticism. Strong is "mobile enough" - kinda like Stafford and Burrow, the 2 QBs who just played in the latest Super Bowl.
So it’s over before it starts? I really don’t care about the consensus. And Jones never had these plus traits which are X factors. Lots of the analysis is still being done through the lens of the prototype QB, it’s dated.
Pickett and Willis are players to consider in the mid to late 20s, and they'll likely be long gone by then.
Strong's knee injury in high school has limited his mobility too much for today's NFL IMO.
How mobile is Matt Stafford?
His 40 time is 4.81 seconds.
He's the reigning Super Bowl winning QB. And likely Hall of Famer after 3 more strong regular season.
I expect a pro caliber QB to throw 60 yard strikes in gym clothes to uncovered guys in gym clothes. I like that Willis looks like he's built to take a hit, but that workout shouldn't sway anyone either way. His biggest questions remain unanswered.
Mike’s point about Willis’ reads is key.
Schoen and Daboll’s scouting of Willis IMO is the most important ongoing process for the Giants. Much more important than what they think of DJ.
Matt Corral = Baker Mayfield. Undersized, thin-framed college system QB.
Malik Willis = combo of Kordell Stewart, Sam Darnold, and Jalen Hurts
Kenny Pickett = Kirk Cousins
Carson Strong = combo of Carson Palmer and Big Ben
Your comps are highly subjective and not rooted in much reality.
A Pickett/Cousins comp is sort of laughable. Why those two? Because they're both white and you think they are both good but not elite? You do realize there are dimensions to Picketts' game that Cousins (who is a very fine passer) does not possess? Cousins can't run and has no second reaction ability. Meanwhile, in addition to being a gifted passer, Pickett is very athletic and has a meaningful second reax component to his game. And he throws well on the run, which is something Cousins cannot do. So these two players really aren't alike.
I agree Strong is intriguing but you have to acknowledge he has a serious knee problem from an untreated injury from high school, that some observers are afraid could be degenerative and shorten his pro career. He has zero running ability and zero 2nd reax ability. Zero. That alone knocks him out of the first round. He has a decent power arm but Cosell has said that his power doesn't always show up on tape, which is to say, he does not always effectively utilize this trait. So he's a statue with a plus arm but he will need proper coaching to get the best out of the skills he does possess.
I want this guy. Get this man a longer field - ( New Window )
Way too much air under that throw.
I expect a pro caliber QB to throw 60 yard strikes in gym clothes to uncovered guys in gym clothes. I like that Willis looks like he's built to take a hit, but that workout shouldn't sway anyone either way. His biggest questions remain unanswered.
It's not the distance that Willis can throw. It's the ball speed and how quickly he can get the ball on the target. That gift from the football gods creates a lot of opportunity. Specifically, it helps with small windows and throwing guys open who are tightly covered.
I don't believe you. I would love for you to tell me where I can hear an evaluator say that Daniel Jones was a better prospe3ct than Willis and Pickett. I remember when Jones was picked and I was dismayed by evaluators on podcasts that were literally blown away that the Giants took Jones at #6. They thought Jones was a 2nd round prospect at best. A few had him rated at a 3rd or 4th round talent.
You don’t believe he should be rated higher, ok. But really don’t appreciate you suggesting that I never heard this….I did.
Don’t remember where,, not even arguing the opinion is true, but I heard it.
2. Lamar Jackson - the guy won the Heisman as a Sophomore in his first full year as starter. and took a Louisville team that had been unranked into the top 3 for a time, which included some record setting beat downs on ranked schools like FSU (when that meant something). He ran a ton, and did come close to matching his rush attempts with completed passes - which is why even with his performance in the p5 there was discussion about him shifting to another position. But year over year he made steady accuracy gains, including into the pros like Josh Allen though not to that extent. Whether or not he can develop further as a passer is what will determine whether or not he's a true franchise QB or just the next version of Vick.
So all that brings us to Willis, who is a hybrid of both of the above and has many of the same questions both of the above had. Their successes don't predict his but it should certainly have everyone in the NFL focused on evaluating him, and the fact that there's less discussion of him at another position than Lamar would seem to indicate that is the case. There are concerns with him that the other 2 didn't have. The competition level was lower, the style of offense was less ideal than either, and getting beat out at Auburn by 2 jags instead of thriving with the same guy who coached Cam Newton to a NC is a flag.
more than typical I see no way for anyone who doesn't spend time with him to evaluate whether or not he can make the transition to the NFL because it's an entirely mental question at a level of understanding football beyond us as fans. The tools are obviously worthy. A benefit of hiring the guys who took a chance on Josh Allen is that they should be in the best position possible to make the assessment. I'd rather roll the dice on upside than someone like Pickett though so if they pick him I'll be excited because betting their futures on him would be a pretty good clue that he passed their tests, but I also wouldn't be surprised or blame them if they pass.
If they pass on Willis I'm not going to kill them for it. He's not a slam dunk that you can't pass on.
I do not want to take a QB this year because none of them are “slam dunks”. I’m not saying they aren’t talented enough to go in the top 10 because Willis has the physical talent to be a franchise QB. However, he struggled against any big programs in college and he reportedly has trouble reading defenses which is a major concern.
If Schoen and Daboll think they can develop him then I am in full support of it but I prefer to wait until 2023 because there are so many holes on this roster.
That's just how it works sometimes.
Happened to Brady at Michigan with Drew Henson.
That's just how it works sometimes.
Happened to Brady at Michigan with Drew Henson.
Distortions on both ends but expected as usual.
Was it Tom Brady or Drew Henson who started every game in 98 and 99?
Was it Tom Brady or Drew Henson who threw for almost 400 yards and 4 tds to upset Bama in a 35-34 combeack in the orange bowl his final game as a senior prior to getting drafted?
That tweet doesn't mean Orlovsky would take Willis in Top 10. He is saying that Willis is going in Top 10.
Apparently many in attendance just don't see how he falls past the Lions now.
Apparently many in attendance just don't see how he falls past the Lions now.
Good. Let them gamble on a tiny ass school QB.
Allen did play in a pro offense. The HC came from NDSU. He also didn’t do what a lot of QB’s have. Played three sports, no camps. My guess is the Bills gambled on the ability to correct the mechanics. They probably were convinced he was making the correct decisions just often off target.He also wax someone who battled to play Division 1 as he was not recruited. I bet that played into the selection.
Allen did play in a pro offense. The HC came from NDSU. He also didn’t do what a lot of QB’s have. Played three sports, no camps. My guess is the Bills gambled on the ability to correct the mechanics. They probably were convinced he was making the correct decisions just often off target.He also wax someone who battled to play Division 1 as he was not recruited. I bet that played into the selection.
Thank you.
Why don't you tell us why you think Pickett is more their style than Willis?
Say the quiet part out loud.
Good. Let them gamble on a tiny ass school QB.
Uhhh, are you stupid, or just dumb?
Once 5-star Bo Nix committed to Auburn, Willis really had no chance to start. With Nix's dad being an Auburn hero/legend (Patrick), Bo was going to be the starter.
That's just how it works sometimes.
Happened to Brady at Michigan with Drew Henson.
Distortions on both ends but expected as usual.
Was it Tom Brady or Drew Henson who started every game in 98 and 99?
Was it Tom Brady or Drew Henson who threw for almost 400 yards and 4 tds to upset Bama in a 35-34 combeack in the orange bowl his final game as a senior prior to getting drafted?
What's distorted? Brady was clearly the better player, but Henson still got time because Carr was always trying to get him reps. And that was because Henson was a highly decorated 5-star recruit in football (baseball, too, actually) out of Brighton HS, right in Michigan's back yard. The donors really wanted Henson to play...
What's distorted? Brady was clearly the better player, but Henson still got time because Carr was always trying to get him reps. And that was because Henson was a highly decorated 5-star recruit in football (baseball, too, actually) out of Brighton HS, right in Michigan's back yard. The donors really wanted Henson to play...
how is Malik Willis losing a QB competition and transferring out of Auburn at all similar to Tom Brady beating out Drew Henson? If it were an SAT question I think they'd call those 2 situations opposites.
^This. Willis is a classic "boom" or "bust" prospect with a "high ceiling" and a "low floor."
how is Malik Willis losing a QB competition and transferring out of Auburn at all similar to Tom Brady beating out Drew Henson? If it were an SAT question I think they'd call those 2 situations opposites.
The similarities are that Henson and Nix were 5-star, in-state recruits at Michigan and Alabama, respectively. And they were expected to play right away over less heralded players in Brady and Willis. Remember, Brady did nothing in '97 because Griese led UM to the national championship.
When Henson got to Michigan, he was also a high touted baseball player. He was a first-round draft prospect, but decided to go to UM because he was getting some assurances he was going to get the start.
Credit to Carr for giving the job to Brady after the summer practices. But in the following year - see the link below - Carr went to the rotating system with Brady and Henson despite Brady being the better player. It was a clown show for a while in Ann Arbor.
But at least Brady got a fair crack at the job. It was pretty clear Willis didn't get the same opportunity once Nix arrived. The keys to the car we given to Nix almost right away...
Willis is getting the last laugh. He'll be drafted high in the first round, Nix will be lucky to get drafted (now in Oregon), and Malzhan got fired from Auburn.
Carr Managing Brady and Henson - ( New Window )
And he runs maybe a notch below Lamar.
That is an insane combination. And I'm sure Daboll and Kafka are thinking long and hard about what they could do with him.
