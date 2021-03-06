for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Charles Cross Pro Day and Giants

Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:44 pm
Matt Miller
@nfldraftscout
·
1h
Hearing Charles Cross was amazing at his pro day today. Did a lot of work at RT—which could benefit a team like the NYG in the top 10. That’s if he makes it to them. Cross is very much in the mix in the top 5 picks.

One note to add: Teams love his versatility and some see him as a LT while others want him at RT. One scout who last saw him in-season told me he's "MUCH" improved in his run-game technique and power.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:44 pm : link
Jon Sokoloff
@JonSokoloff
Multiple New York Giants scouts praised Charles Cross after his Pro Day concluded.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:44 pm : link
Robbie Faulk
@robbiefaulk247
Charles Cross said that he’s heard from all of the NFL teams but is hearing most from the Jets and Giants.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:45 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
An even bigger question could turn out to be how close Giants have Charles Cross and Trevor Penning to Ickey Ekwonu and Evan Neal, depending on potential offers for 5 if either Ekwonu or Neal are there.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:46 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Charles Cross creating a bit of a buzz for himself in Starkville today.

The question: how high does he go, and would either pull the trigger with their first of two Top 10 picks?
A fine OT will be available for the Giants to take at 5.  
Optimus-NY : 2:48 pm : link
If not, then fine pass rusher will be as well. Hopefully the NYG get a combo of each at picks 5 and 7 respectively.
Gardner at 5  
Rory : 2:51 pm : link
Cross at 7

Lets go
Bookend tackles is not a bad place to start  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:53 pm : link
The positional flexibility is a big plus with AT's injuries. It also allows the Giants to not be pressed to resign him if he continues to be injured or to overpay relative to performance.
We are really in an amazing position in this draft  
Chris684 : 2:54 pm : link
Is there a better year for seemingly 4 plug and play RTs staring us in the face in round 1?

Not to mention the ability to take the highest rated D player available to us with the other 1st rounder.

In other words, if we get 2 (obviously not 2 Ts) of the following in round 1, who is complaining?

Neal
Ekwonu
Cross
Penning
Walker
Thibs
Hamilton
Gardner
Johnson
Stingley
People  
AcidTest : 2:55 pm : link
are just nitpicking these tackles to death. Anyone of Neal, Ekwonu, or Cross is fine at #5 or #7.
It'll be interesting  
Milton : 2:56 pm : link
It wouldn't surprise me one bit if Cross was the first OL off the board, maybe even as high as #1 overall. Which of the following prospects would do the most to help Trevor Lawrence?...
a) Ikem Ekwonu
b) Evan Neal
c) Charles Cross
d) Drake London
e) Garrett Wilson

I believe a good argument can be made for each of them.
good news  
KDavies : 2:57 pm : link
one more option for the Giants. I think the run game concerns are a bit overblown. Cross played for the air raid system for Mike Leach. A lot of that may simply be a lack of reps

Last year, they averaged 54 passing plays a game vs. 20 running plays.

If the Giants draft him, he would be coming into a team with a head coach who was OC for the Bills last year. They had 655 passing attempts vs 461 rushing attempts (339 if you take away Allen's 339 attempts). The OC is from another pass heavy offense in the KC Chiefs. Last year they had 675 passing attempts to 431 rushing attempts.

I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants even favored an OT like Cross over an OT thought to be more dominant in the run game.
RE: We are really in an amazing position in this draft  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15640935 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Is there a better year for seemingly 4 plug and play RTs staring us in the face in round 1?

Not to mention the ability to take the highest rated D player available to us with the other 1st rounder.

In other words, if we get 2 (obviously not 2 Ts) of the following in round 1, who is complaining?

Neal
Ekwonu
Cross
Penning
Walker
Thibs
Hamilton
Gardner
Johnson
Stingley


NO, NO, NO,...

It's a four player draft!
If I remember right,  
River Mike : 3:13 pm : link
Sy liked Cross more than most of the other "experts"
If I needed a LT  
Breeze_94 : 3:14 pm : link
I’d take Cross over Ickey.

What worries me about across is he is good because he is technically sound in pass pro, and a plus athlete. Not a mauler by any means. If you completely scrap his technique by switching him to RT, will he still be as good?

My gut tells me yes but that’s a big question in his eval.

Ickey is less technically sound in his pass sets and could use some coaching. But he has skills that transfer to anywhere on the OLine with his natural power, elite athleticism and nastiness.

Neal is safest projection at RT- incredible size and length, and has played both sides at Bama.
I am still hoping the QB market heats up.....  
George from PA : 3:15 pm : link
Would love someone over pay us to jump Carolina....

I do not see much difference between 5 and 7....or 7 and 9
Charles Cross  
M.S. : 3:19 pm : link
Is a great pass blocker.

He makes it look so effortless.

Everything works together when this guy pass blocks. Arms, legs, hands, torso… he’s a natural. You could put on a clinic just watching a few of his pass sets.
RE: Charles Cross  
aGiantGuy : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15640968 M.S. said:
Quote:
Is a great pass blocker.

He makes it look so effortless.

Everything works together when this guy pass blocks. Arms, legs, hands, torso… he’s a natural. You could put on a clinic just watching a few of his pass sets.


Agreed, I believe Neal is the superior athlete but Cross is a downright technician.
LT/RT argument is meaningless to me. Just get great players. If he's  
Victor in CT : 3:34 pm : link
the best OL and legitimately considered a top 5 or 7 player in this draft then take him.
I'm dying to see Sy's evaluations  
Dave on the UWS : 3:39 pm : link
this year. Should be more entertaining and informative than usual.
I know Ekwonu and Neal get all the love here  
j_rud : 3:40 pm : link
but in my novice opinion Cross looks the smoothest. His pass sets are just effortless. I'd be more than pleased with him at either 5 or 7.
Prefer the mean nasty run blockers  
JonC : 3:43 pm : link
unless Cross is potentially good enough to shift Thomas over.
.....  
ryanmkeane : 3:45 pm : link
to me, it would make zero sense to take Gardner at 5. Panthers are 6, they took Horn in round 1 last season, and although he got injured, they have a ton of needs. They have invested heavily in defense through the draft. Rhule's last season to prove himself as a coach. They are going OL, DL, or QB would be m guess.

If Gardner is on the board at 5, he'll likely be there at 7.
Cross doesn't seem to fit the type they drafted/signed in BUF  
Eric on Li : 3:46 pm : link
not saying it's impossible but with the way things are going it seems likely 1 of the other OTs (who do fit) falls to #5.

And if they don't fall to #5 there will be some defensive players who do that should rate very highly like Walker and Gardner. Not an impossible pick but also doesn't seem like a fit.
RE: Prefer the mean nasty run blockers  
Mike in NY : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15641007 JonC said:
Quote:
unless Cross is potentially good enough to shift Thomas over.


This is a passing league. I will accept a little less run blocking for much improved pass blocking than the alternative.
Until you realize  
JonC : 3:51 pm : link
Jones is your QB and you need to run the ball to set things up for him, and control the clock. Same for most QBs ... set the tone! That never changes in football, trust me.
One of the bigger question marks is why Evan Neal  
Jimmy Googs : 3:52 pm : link
came into the offseason as the clear #1 Offensive Tackle, no less than overall #1 pick by many. He struggled in several SEC matchups last season.

Neal is a good prospect but has pluses and minuses to his game just like the other top Tackles Cross and Ekwonu (and even Penning).

Quite frankly, it's somewhat a toss-up who has the brightest future and how they will come off the board may be more of specific team-fit than anything...
RE: Until you realize  
GiantsFan84 : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15641021 JonC said:
Quote:
Jones is your QB and you need to run the ball to set things up for him, and control the clock. Same for most QBs ... set the tone! That never changes in football, trust me.


that's too short term thinking since jones will be gone. the good teams don't run the ball anymore
Given Neal's size, talent, and the talent around him  
JonC : 4:01 pm : link
I frankly expected more of him, tho he is dominant at times. The problem is there is such a thing as too big for your joints (eg, Becton).
RE: RE: Until you realize  
JonC : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15641031 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 15641021 JonC said:


Quote:


Jones is your QB and you need to run the ball to set things up for him, and control the clock. Same for most QBs ... set the tone! That never changes in football, trust me.



that's too short term thinking since jones will be gone. the good teams don't run the ball anymore


Those teams have the QB and they are few, let's not put the cart before the horse.
i've liked cross from jump  
GiantsFan84 : 4:03 pm : link
but there are people like skinner and falato who are very knowledgeable offensive line guys and they found issues with cross in the film.

he was always going to crush his workouts. it was clear in watching his film he was extremely agile, ahtletic and light on his feet. his concerns seem to be strength, punch / hand placement, and allowing an inside rush (ickey is also vulnerable to this).
I like Cross  
Joe Beckwith : 4:04 pm : link
as insurance over ATs ankle, as well as whatever RT skills he can develop.
It’d be nice to be able to get Icky also to have 2 young guys to pop one in at Guard, working them in, and with Cross having the option in 2 years to let AT move on( and I love the guy) if his ankle in not worthy of a 2nd contract, or if he wants to move on.
IK it’s only a somewhat reasonable argument for 2 OL early and the better option is O and D , but after the last 10 years of Murphys Law…..
RE: RE: RE: Until you realize  
GiantsFan84 : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15641035 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15641031 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


In comment 15641021 JonC said:


Quote:


Jones is your QB and you need to run the ball to set things up for him, and control the clock. Same for most QBs ... set the tone! That never changes in football, trust me.



that's too short term thinking since jones will be gone. the good teams don't run the ball anymore



Those teams have the QB and they are few, let's not put the cart before the horse.


i would argue a good pass blocking OT will help a QB more than a good run blocking OT, regardless of who the QB is. i want nasty guys on the inside. i want guys on the outside that i can leave on an island.
A premium RT  
JonC : 4:08 pm : link
should be able to do both.
RE: i've liked cross from jump  
Rave7 : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15641036 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
but there are people like skinner and falato who are very knowledgeable offensive line guys and they found issues with cross in the film.

he was always going to crush his workouts. it was clear in watching his film he was extremely agile, ahtletic and light on his feet. his concerns seem to be strength, punch / hand placement, and allowing an inside rush (ickey is also vulnerable to this).

+1
Well hopefully some of these overrated Edge Rushers go ahead  
Jimmy Googs : 4:12 pm : link
of our two picks leaving Schoen/Daboll with some options as to what they want to do at Offensive Tackle.

And then go with best defender on their board with the other pick...



This is very good news, but so you take Cross  
Rjanyg : 4:13 pm : link
with Thibs on the board still? or do you get Thibs at 7?

I would be ok with Cross at 5 with Thibs or Johnson at 7 if it fell this way.

Boy this is gonna be an interesting draft.

I think Pickett is gonna be a hot commodity and somebody wants to move up ahead of the Panthers to get him. I just learned today on Good Morning Football that Matt Rhule recruited Pickett to be his QB at Temple. Then Rhule went to Baylor and Pickett transferred to Pitt.

Rhule has yet to figure out his QB situation. My guess is he is looking to get Pickett at 6. Question is will somebody trade up to get him at 5?
I really wish Bradberry fit for another year  
Chris684 : 4:15 pm : link
Doesn't mean we can't still address CB this year with a later pick, a guy like Woolen at 67?

I'm thinking something like one of the big 4 tackles plus Thibs, Johnson or Walker at 5 and 7. Then grab Christian Harris at 36. All of a sudden your OL and front 7 are looking MUCH improved.
Cross wasn't recruited for the Air Raid  
AcesUp : 4:17 pm : link
He was a 5* blue chip recruited to play in Jim Moorheads scheme which has a lot more carryover to the NFL. Lack of reps in the run game and the system he played in may be the question more than his ability or desire to run block itself. I'd rather have the pro ready pass blocker with the physical makeup that just needs reps vs the run than the college masher that may be limited athletically that you have to worry about pass pro.

I think that's why you're seeing a lot of variance on how he's rated. It's a matter of how smoothly they feel he can make that transition from a scheme that isn't the easiest to scout. His pedigree is encouraging though, it's not like he was this undersized 2* kid or bloated TE that was propped up.
Cross  
Archer : 4:22 pm : link
I am always reticent to take players who have great physical skills but they do not show up on the videos.

Cross is a very accomplished pass blocker but he can be bull rushed and has a difficult time at the point of attack.
You love his smoothness and agility but without punch he will have limited upside.

He does not get movement in the run game
Perhaps he did not have a lot of experience in run blocking and is now just learning how to get low and drive.

That is possible and if so he can become a really good tackle.

Based upon videos I prefer Icky first, Neal second, Penning third , and then Cross.
I prefer mean nasty physical OL
Cross  
Archer : 4:36 pm : link
I was thinking that Cross may move up in the estimations of evaluators as he may be the best LT prospect of the bunch.

That is significant and may cause him to go earlier than expected

The Giants do not need a LT but having a player who can play LT if Thomas were injured would be a great asset.
RE: Cross  
section125 : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15641094 Archer said:
Quote:
I was thinking that Cross may move up in the estimations of evaluators as he may be the best LT prospect of the bunch.

That is significant and may cause him to go earlier than expected

The Giants do not need a LT but having a player who can play LT if Thomas were injured would be a great asset.


Cross is the same guy Bobby Skinner showed having the same bad technique as Peart? bad/no punch and poor foot work?
RE: RE: Prefer the mean nasty run blockers  
bw in dc : 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15641013 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15641007 JonC said:


Quote:


unless Cross is potentially good enough to shift Thomas over.



This is a passing league. I will accept a little less run blocking for much improved pass blocking than the alternative.


Same. This is why Cross is my favorite OL in the draft. Seems like the best OL to plug and play right away. I expect him to have a short learning curve adjusting to the passing game since he did so much pass blocking in Leach's offense. And he did it very well.
The last part of that tweet the OP posted is the most important  
Snablats : 4:48 pm : link
The Scout saying that Cross is much improved in his run blocking technique and power today is big

Having a third tackle to choose from really helps the Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:49 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
The Giants sent OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and asst OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. to Mississippi State's Pro Day today to see OT Charles Cross.

I'd bet on a similar presence at the N.C. State and Alabama Pro Days next Tuesday. They are zeroing in on O-line at 5 and/or 7.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:50 pm : link
on Sokoloff
@JonSokoloff
The New York Giants' interest in #MississippiState LT Charles Cross is very, very real.

The Giants' staff members in attendance were OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr.

NYG has picks 5 and 7 in the NFL Draft.
RE: RE: Cross  
Mike in NY : 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15641095 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15641094 Archer said:


Quote:


I was thinking that Cross may move up in the estimations of evaluators as he may be the best LT prospect of the bunch.

That is significant and may cause him to go earlier than expected

The Giants do not need a LT but having a player who can play LT if Thomas were injured would be a great asset.



Cross is the same guy Bobby Skinner showed having the same bad technique as Peart? bad/no punch and poor foot work?


If a player wants to accept coaching that can be taught. He was coming from an offense that run blocking was a distant second to pass blocking.
RE: ...  
Milton : 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15641115 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
on Sokoloff
@JonSokoloff
The New York Giants' interest in #MississippiState LT Charles Cross is very, very real. The Giants' staff members in attendance were OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. NYG has picks 5 and 7 in the NFL Draft.

With Ekwonu, Neal, and Cross being so bunched together talent-wise (each with a unique set of positives and negatives) I wonder how much it comes down to which of the three you'd most like to spend the next five years working with every day.
Personality goes a long way
This is fascinating.  
mittenedman : 5:40 pm : link
We all assume the amateurs have it right, but Cross has that pass blocking pedigree that will instantly make him a useful player in the NFL.

He is tempting at #5. Bookend OT's set a strong foundation offensively, and they are expensive in free agency.

Neal's got that pesky inconsistent moniker. Benefitting from the Alabama name and his freakish size a bit. He kind of reeks of a bust. Meanwhile, Cross is the dancing bear who is now crushing the offseason under closer scrutiny. It wouldn't be shocking at all if teams had Cross the #1 OT on their board. You have to look through the hype, where they went to school and find the best football player.
People get carried away with pro days  
jeff57 : 5:46 pm : link
Would prefer Neal or Okwonu over him. And prefer Penning at RT
RE: RE: ...  
ColHowPepper : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15641158 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15641115 Eric from BBI said:

Quote:

on Sokoloff @JonSokoloff
The New York Giants' interest in #MississippiState LT Charles Cross is very, very real. The Giants' staff members in attendance were OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. NYG has picks 5 and 7 in the NFL Draft.

With Ekwonu, Neal, and Cross being so bunched together talent-wise (each with a unique set of positives and negatives) I wonder how much it comes down to which of the three you'd most like to spend the next five years working with every day.
Personality goes a long way

Not for nothing and fwiw for all the jumpers on Cross bandwagon, but for those who follow KSIXI on twitter, he likes the position pick (T) and per se likes the player (Cross) but not a fan at #5 or #7. Skinner too?
RE: good news  
Section331 : 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15640940 KDavies said:
Quote:
one more option for the Giants. I think the run game concerns are a bit overblown. Cross played for the air raid system for Mike Leach. A lot of that may simply be a lack of reps

Last year, they averaged 54 passing plays a game vs. 20 running plays.

If the Giants draft him, he would be coming into a team with a head coach who was OC for the Bills last year. They had 655 passing attempts vs 461 rushing attempts (339 if you take away Allen's 339 attempts). The OC is from another pass heavy offense in the KC Chiefs. Last year they had 675 passing attempts to 431 rushing attempts.

I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants even favored an OT like Cross over an OT thought to be more dominant in the run game.


That’s a great point, and in an Air Raid system, he would be playing in a 2 pt stance, which isn’t optimal for run blocking.
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15641113 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
The Giants sent OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and asst OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. to Mississippi State's Pro Day today to see OT Charles Cross.

I'd bet on a similar presence at the N.C. State and Alabama Pro Days next Tuesday. They are zeroing in on O-line at 5 and/or 7.


Smoke screen.

WRs are the real target...
OL coach Bobby Johnson  
Professor Falken : 7:01 pm : link
working with Cross at Pro Day.
Cross - ( New Window )
Wow  
mittenedman : 7:28 pm : link
Cross can really move.
Giants have been God Awful  
mittenedman : 7:34 pm : link
running that outside zone. Check out Cross in that video. That was Barkley's bread and butter at PSU and the Giants have never been able to do it.
Cross looks the part  
Stan in LA : 8:08 pm : link
Big, that nice nasty look and light on his feet.
RE: OL coach Bobby Johnson  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15641299 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
working with Cross at Pro Day. Cross - ( New Window )


Nice find!!!!

RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15640912 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
An even bigger question could turn out to be how close Giants have Charles Cross and Trevor Penning to Ickey Ekwonu and Evan Neal, depending on potential offers for 5 if either Ekwonu or Neal are there.

This is not toward Eric (and really not toward Art), but why not just write his actual name? Ikem is shorter than Ickey. Just write his given name.
I like Penning  
kelly : 8:31 pm : link
Nasty, strong, and a very good athlete.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 