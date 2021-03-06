Charles Cross Pro Day and Giants Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:44 pm : 2:44 pm

Hearing Charles Cross was amazing at his pro day today. Did a lot of work at RT—which could benefit a team like the NYG in the top 10. That’s if he makes it to them. Cross is very much in the mix in the top 5 picks.



One note to add: Teams love his versatility and some see him as a LT while others want him at RT. One scout who last saw him in-season told me he's "MUCH" improved in his run-game technique and power.