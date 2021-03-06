Charles Cross Pro Day and Giants

Matt Miller
Hearing Charles Cross was amazing at his pro day today. Did a lot of work at RT—which could benefit a team like the NYG in the top 10. That’s if he makes it to them. Cross is very much in the mix in the top 5 picks.
One note to add: Teams love his versatility and some see him as a LT while others want him at RT. One scout who last saw him in-season told me he's "MUCH" improved in his run-game technique and power.
Multiple New York Giants scouts praised Charles Cross after his Pro Day concluded.
Charles Cross said that he’s heard from all of the NFL teams but is hearing most from the Jets and Giants.
An even bigger question could turn out to be how close Giants have Charles Cross and Trevor Penning to Ickey Ekwonu and Evan Neal, depending on potential offers for 5 if either Ekwonu or Neal are there.
Charles Cross creating a bit of a buzz for himself in Starkville today.
The question: how high does he go, and would either pull the trigger with their first of two Top 10 picks?
Lets go
Not to mention the ability to take the highest rated D player available to us with the other 1st rounder.
In other words, if we get 2 (obviously not 2 Ts) of the following in round 1, who is complaining?
Neal
Ekwonu
Cross
Penning
Walker
Thibs
Hamilton
Gardner
Johnson
Stingley
a) Ikem Ekwonu
b) Evan Neal
c) Charles Cross
d) Drake London
e) Garrett Wilson
I believe a good argument can be made for each of them.
Last year, they averaged 54 passing plays a game vs. 20 running plays.
If the Giants draft him, he would be coming into a team with a head coach who was OC for the Bills last year. They had 655 passing attempts vs 461 rushing attempts (339 if you take away Allen's 339 attempts). The OC is from another pass heavy offense in the KC Chiefs. Last year they had 675 passing attempts to 431 rushing attempts.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants even favored an OT like Cross over an OT thought to be more dominant in the run game.
NO, NO, NO,...
It's a four player draft!
What worries me about across is he is good because he is technically sound in pass pro, and a plus athlete. Not a mauler by any means. If you completely scrap his technique by switching him to RT, will he still be as good?
My gut tells me yes but that’s a big question in his eval.
Ickey is less technically sound in his pass sets and could use some coaching. But he has skills that transfer to anywhere on the OLine with his natural power, elite athleticism and nastiness.
Neal is safest projection at RT- incredible size and length, and has played both sides at Bama.
I do not see much difference between 5 and 7....or 7 and 9
He makes it look so effortless.
Everything works together when this guy pass blocks. Arms, legs, hands, torso… he’s a natural. You could put on a clinic just watching a few of his pass sets.
Agreed, I believe Neal is the superior athlete but Cross is a downright technician.
If Gardner is on the board at 5, he'll likely be there at 7.
And if they don't fall to #5 there will be some defensive players who do that should rate very highly like Walker and Gardner. Not an impossible pick but also doesn't seem like a fit.
This is a passing league. I will accept a little less run blocking for much improved pass blocking than the alternative.
Neal is a good prospect but has pluses and minuses to his game just like the other top Tackles Cross and Ekwonu (and even Penning).
Quite frankly, it's somewhat a toss-up who has the brightest future and how they will come off the board may be more of specific team-fit than anything...
that's too short term thinking since jones will be gone. the good teams don't run the ball anymore
Jones is your QB and you need to run the ball to set things up for him, and control the clock. Same for most QBs ... set the tone! That never changes in football, trust me.
that's too short term thinking since jones will be gone. the good teams don't run the ball anymore
Those teams have the QB and they are few, let's not put the cart before the horse.
he was always going to crush his workouts. it was clear in watching his film he was extremely agile, ahtletic and light on his feet. his concerns seem to be strength, punch / hand placement, and allowing an inside rush (ickey is also vulnerable to this).
It’d be nice to be able to get Icky also to have 2 young guys to pop one in at Guard, working them in, and with Cross having the option in 2 years to let AT move on( and I love the guy) if his ankle in not worthy of a 2nd contract, or if he wants to move on.
IK it’s only a somewhat reasonable argument for 2 OL early and the better option is O and D , but after the last 10 years of Murphys Law…..
Jones is your QB and you need to run the ball to set things up for him, and control the clock. Same for most QBs ... set the tone! That never changes in football, trust me.
that's too short term thinking since jones will be gone. the good teams don't run the ball anymore
Those teams have the QB and they are few, let's not put the cart before the horse.
i would argue a good pass blocking OT will help a QB more than a good run blocking OT, regardless of who the QB is. i want nasty guys on the inside. i want guys on the outside that i can leave on an island.
he was always going to crush his workouts. it was clear in watching his film he was extremely agile, ahtletic and light on his feet. his concerns seem to be strength, punch / hand placement, and allowing an inside rush (ickey is also vulnerable to this).
+1
And then go with best defender on their board with the other pick...
I would be ok with Cross at 5 with Thibs or Johnson at 7 if it fell this way.
Boy this is gonna be an interesting draft.
I think Pickett is gonna be a hot commodity and somebody wants to move up ahead of the Panthers to get him. I just learned today on Good Morning Football that Matt Rhule recruited Pickett to be his QB at Temple. Then Rhule went to Baylor and Pickett transferred to Pitt.
Rhule has yet to figure out his QB situation. My guess is he is looking to get Pickett at 6. Question is will somebody trade up to get him at 5?
I'm thinking something like one of the big 4 tackles plus Thibs, Johnson or Walker at 5 and 7. Then grab Christian Harris at 36. All of a sudden your OL and front 7 are looking MUCH improved.
I think that's why you're seeing a lot of variance on how he's rated. It's a matter of how smoothly they feel he can make that transition from a scheme that isn't the easiest to scout. His pedigree is encouraging though, it's not like he was this undersized 2* kid or bloated TE that was propped up.
Cross is a very accomplished pass blocker but he can be bull rushed and has a difficult time at the point of attack.
You love his smoothness and agility but without punch he will have limited upside.
He does not get movement in the run game
Perhaps he did not have a lot of experience in run blocking and is now just learning how to get low and drive.
That is possible and if so he can become a really good tackle.
Based upon videos I prefer Icky first, Neal second, Penning third , and then Cross.
I prefer mean nasty physical OL
That is significant and may cause him to go earlier than expected
The Giants do not need a LT but having a player who can play LT if Thomas were injured would be a great asset.
Cross is the same guy Bobby Skinner showed having the same bad technique as Peart? bad/no punch and poor foot work?
unless Cross is potentially good enough to shift Thomas over.
This is a passing league. I will accept a little less run blocking for much improved pass blocking than the alternative.
Same. This is why Cross is my favorite OL in the draft. Seems like the best OL to plug and play right away. I expect him to have a short learning curve adjusting to the passing game since he did so much pass blocking in Leach's offense. And he did it very well.
Having a third tackle to choose from really helps the Giants
@RVacchianoSNY
The Giants sent OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and asst OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. to Mississippi State's Pro Day today to see OT Charles Cross.
I'd bet on a similar presence at the N.C. State and Alabama Pro Days next Tuesday. They are zeroing in on O-line at 5 and/or 7.
The New York Giants' interest in #MississippiState LT Charles Cross is very, very real.
The Giants' staff members in attendance were OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr.
NYG has picks 5 and 7 in the NFL Draft.
I was thinking that Cross may move up in the estimations of evaluators as he may be the best LT prospect of the bunch.
Cross is the same guy Bobby Skinner showed having the same bad technique as Peart? bad/no punch and poor foot work?
If a player wants to accept coaching that can be taught. He was coming from an offense that run blocking was a distant second to pass blocking.
The New York Giants' interest in #MississippiState LT Charles Cross is very, very real. The Giants' staff members in attendance were OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. NYG has picks 5 and 7 in the NFL Draft.
With Ekwonu, Neal, and Cross being so bunched together talent-wise (each with a unique set of positives and negatives) I wonder how much it comes down to which of the three you'd most like to spend the next five years working with every day.
Personality goes a long way
He is tempting at #5. Bookend OT's set a strong foundation offensively, and they are expensive in free agency.
Neal's got that pesky inconsistent moniker. Benefitting from the Alabama name and his freakish size a bit. He kind of reeks of a bust. Meanwhile, Cross is the dancing bear who is now crushing the offseason under closer scrutiny. It wouldn't be shocking at all if teams had Cross the #1 OT on their board. You have to look through the hype, where they went to school and find the best football player.
The New York Giants' interest in #MississippiState LT Charles Cross is very, very real. The Giants' staff members in attendance were OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. NYG has picks 5 and 7 in the NFL Draft.
With Ekwonu, Neal, and Cross being so bunched together talent-wise (each with a unique set of positives and negatives) I wonder how much it comes down to which of the three you'd most like to spend the next five years working with every day.
Personality goes a long way
Not for nothing and fwiw for all the jumpers on Cross bandwagon, but for those who follow KSIXI on twitter, he likes the position pick (T) and per se likes the player (Cross) but not a fan at #5 or #7. Skinner too?
Last year, they averaged 54 passing plays a game vs. 20 running plays.
If the Giants draft him, he would be coming into a team with a head coach who was OC for the Bills last year. They had 655 passing attempts vs 461 rushing attempts (339 if you take away Allen's 339 attempts). The OC is from another pass heavy offense in the KC Chiefs. Last year they had 675 passing attempts to 431 rushing attempts.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants even favored an OT like Cross over an OT thought to be more dominant in the run game.
That’s a great point, and in an Air Raid system, he would be playing in a 2 pt stance, which isn’t optimal for run blocking.
The Giants sent OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and asst OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. to Mississippi State's Pro Day today to see OT Charles Cross.
I'd bet on a similar presence at the N.C. State and Alabama Pro Days next Tuesday. They are zeroing in on O-line at 5 and/or 7.
Smoke screen.
WRs are the real target...
Cross - ( New Window )
Nice find!!!!
An even bigger question could turn out to be how close Giants have Charles Cross and Trevor Penning to Ickey Ekwonu and Evan Neal, depending on potential offers for 5 if either Ekwonu or Neal are there.
This is not toward Eric (and really not toward Art), but why not just write his actual name? Ikem is shorter than Ickey. Just write his given name.