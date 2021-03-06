Text I received.

High wonderlic so the question is can you get him to see the field better? Too much risk for me at 5 or 7 especially when he played against lower level comp. That being said the physical tools are there.
You know who else had all the physical tools? JaMarcus Russel. And he actually played for legitimate football program, not some rinkey dink wannabe college football program.
And you know who else had physical tools? Terry Bradshaw. And you know who else? Big Ben. And you know who else? Josh Allen. And they all played for "rinkey dink wannabe college football programs."
You want to say there is an element of risk in choosing guys based on their physical abilities or that the learning curve for these guys is greater compared to others, sure. But to write off their physical abilities or write them off because of where they played is just ignorant.
He looks like a tools player, who looks good in shorts but can't make it in the NFL, like Jamarcus Russell or Akili Smith. You're right.
But that's not a data point. That's an impression. There are prospects from the past who have had that look and failed, but...
He also looks a lot like a guy who there were a lot of questions about but then when you saw him in the NFL you felt, how did so many teams (including us) pass on him. And you can include Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes in that category.
So, Willis looks both like a historic bust AND a tools guy who becomes elite.
That is the nature of risk/reward. Is the risk worth the reward? If Daboll really likes him then the answer is obviously yes. Because for the value of one high first rounder (though now it might take more), You are getting a player that might be worth ten first rounders - which is probably, conservatively, what an elite QB costs. You risk he is a toolsy bust, like Jamarcus Russell, in the hopes that he's a massive, winning lottery ticket, like Pat Mahomes.
And I found the other guy regarding Bates. Issue there is he is an RFA and he is meeting with three other teams. Can't see it (plus we'd lose a pick).
they only have the right to match. I'm not 100% positive but I don't think Bates would even qualify in the comp pick formula, since technically he was tendered. I originally didn't think they'd tender him below the 2nd round level but they did, then I didn't think Schoen would be the guy to screw Beane, but if he's going to sign an offer sheet any way i'm sure beane would prefer it not be with NE.
Buffalo also signed an interior OL in the last couple days - so there's definitely some smoke to believe they may not match. But zero so far connecting the NYG, which is actually a little odd. He's 25 and would basically lock in a solid new interior OL ahead of the draft. I assume he will sign for a multi-year deal close to what Glowinski got.
Bills gave his an ORIGINAL round $2.4 million tender. That means no comp pick since Bates was an undrafted player.
will be interesting to see if that guy is legit. the bills extended Morse at C, signed Saffold who has started mostly at LG, and have Cody Ford who started 7 games last year. Then they signed a guy named greg mancz as Bates started his tour. And they could bring back Boettger or Williams.
I assume they have a limit to what they'd pay bates if they view him as a super sub. I thought they were going to give him C and cut Morse but I guess they didn't want to risk it.
that's true but he basically wally pipped felciano at lg last year from everything i've seen. and has experience at almost every position. 25 years old, seems like a useful player to give a shot (almost like Nick Gates before getting the starting C job).
We wouldn't be missing out on any can't miss blue chips, and we'd still have another high first round pick. A losing season like 2022 figures to be is also the best time to break in the new guy. Get the rookie growing pains out of the way and let him grow into the new project with the new coaches.
There's a question to be asked here also about the importance of physical skill and making plays extemporaneously vs. being able to get through four reads quickly. Which is more important in the modern NFL. Which is more important for a young QB to be able to do out of college?
The flaw in the thinking on Willis is he can function as a rookie and be good by year 2. Why?? He comes from a low level of competition, hasn’t shown any cerebral pocket skills. He’s fast, an elusive athlete with a strong arm. He can make plays off schedule. Woopde do! You still have to win in the pocket, set protections, read defenses. He’s shown ZERO ability in this regard so far. And it may take him SEVERAL years ( of at all to learn them). Let someone else try.
Giants need to take the very best players out of this draft at 5 and 7 that can be dominant type players. I see five of those who could be available when we pick and posses elite traits. Gardner, Ekwonu, Thibodeaux, Walker, Johnson. I’m willing to bet we end up with two of these guys instead of QB.
We wouldn't be missing out on any can't miss blue chips, and we'd still have another high first round pick. A losing season like 2022 figures to be is also the best time to break in the new guy. Get the rookie growing pains out of the way and let him grow into the new project with the new coaches.
There's a question to be asked here also about the importance of physical skill and making plays extemporaneously vs. being able to get through four reads quickly. Which is more important in the modern NFL. Which is more important for a young QB to be able to do out of college?
I think the athletic “on the fly” style works just fine out of the gates and even later on but you need to make the reads and dissect defenses to win long term and in the postseason. Still it’s a nice starting point.
Where I might disagree more is what we’d be giving up I think there’s plenty of blue chip talent in the top ten, notably defense and OL.
I wish we had 3 first round picks and even then I’d want to cluster draft. I can’t decide yet.
We wouldn't be missing out on any can't miss blue chips, and we'd still have another high first round pick. A losing season like 2022 figures to be is also the best time to break in the new guy. Get the rookie growing pains out of the way and let him grow into the new project with the new coaches.
There's a question to be asked here also about the importance of physical skill and making plays extemporaneously vs. being able to get through four reads quickly. Which is more important in the modern NFL. Which is more important for a young QB to be able to do out of college?
The one thing you ignore or aa least do not seem acknowledge is with a developmental QB you are potentially wasting the pic when you the rest of the team is still being torn down, thus his play and possible bad habits become worn down and worse. Look at David Carr. he was a world ahead of any QB in this years draft and the Texans expansion team killed him- sack after sack... You risk wasting a year on development with a guy who needs some protection, some stability to learn adn grow, not get beaten up and worn down.
I don't buy any of that. There is no "right time to draft a QB". You strike when the opportunity presents itself.
Fixing "X" and then drafting a QB isn't a thing. Or at least if it is a thing, it shouldn't be.
Exactly what the Giants did with Jones. This is beyond tiresome.
The Bills, who gave Bates a low-level tender, have the right of first refusal. Essentially, they can match whatever deal Bates signs and have the lineman return to Buffalo for 2022. If the Bills do not match the offer, however, Bates will leave and Buffalo will be left without any compensation.
Bates started six games at guard (four regular season, two postseason) in 2021 and played very well for Buffalo. He was penalized one time last season while allowing no sacks. Although guard may be his best spot, part of Bates’ appeal is his ability to play across the line.
Buffalo is in a wait and see mode, but if any of the three teams above like Bates’ potential as a long-term starter it may not be difficult to give him a contract that the Bills would have trouble matching.
I know nothing about evaluating football players. But I gotta admit I’m having trouble getting bought into Willis at 5 or 7. I’m a casual Syracuse fan and I watched Liberty vs Syracuse last year (yeah, I know. It’s only one game and what do I know?). But by the 3rd quarter Willis was basically taking a three step drop, not even looking downfield, and ducking and running. He completely abandoned the concept of the QB position and became a RB. And Syracuse is a terrible team. I remember watching that game and thinking this guy is really going to struggle in the NFL. Phenomenal tools, no doubt. But he just seems like a lottery ticket. If he’s there in the 2nd, great. But for a team with so many needs, I can’t see passing on other building blocks that are desperately needed.
Rhule is on the semi hot seat but not scalding yet. Carolina will trade up to get Willis who has elite arm and scrambling and a high wonderlic. Willis will sit for a year, maybe a year and a half and they will stay with Darnold for the rebuild. It also cements Rhule as the drafter of Willis. Do we all forget how much power and money Rhule was given when hired?
They get yet another high draft pick again next year.
This is not hard math.
Willis taken in the top 4 or as a trade down for the Giants
He comes across as an intelligent really good person with some amazing skills.
I just for once want the team to fix the glaring holes we have had for the last 10 years first and foremost. I see and understand Terp's view that a team grabs a good QB when it can. I think that is an excellent idea when a team is a couple of years away. I also see BMac's take that this would virtually be the same route we took with Jones.
I just think this team is still too far away for that though, and it would throw away a golden opportunity to get both a key starting O-lineman and a true edge that induces some fear in opposing teams, or even a trade down that still enables us to get both and additional draft picks.
Let's hope it becomes true
High wonderlic so the question is can you get him to see the field better? Too much risk for me at 5 or 7 especially when he played against lower level comp. That being said the physical tools are there.
You know who else had all the physical tools? JaMarcus Russel. And he actually played for legitimate football program, not some rinkey dink wannabe college football program.
You want to say there is an element of risk in choosing guys based on their physical abilities or that the learning curve for these guys is greater compared to others, sure. But to write off their physical abilities or write them off because of where they played is just ignorant.
i wonder if Rico will have any info this draft season with the new regime in charge
if you see GoDeep or Peppers post, pay attention.
And I found the other guy regarding Bates. Issue there is he is an RFA and he is meeting with three other teams. Can't see it (plus we'd lose a pick).
But that's not a data point. That's an impression. There are prospects from the past who have had that look and failed, but...
He also looks a lot like a guy who there were a lot of questions about but then when you saw him in the NFL you felt, how did so many teams (including us) pass on him. And you can include Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes in that category.
So, Willis looks both like a historic bust AND a tools guy who becomes elite.
That is the nature of risk/reward. Is the risk worth the reward? If Daboll really likes him then the answer is obviously yes. Because for the value of one high first rounder (though now it might take more), You are getting a player that might be worth ten first rounders - which is probably, conservatively, what an elite QB costs. You risk he is a toolsy bust, like Jamarcus Russell, in the hopes that he's a massive, winning lottery ticket, like Pat Mahomes.
And I found the other guy regarding Bates. Issue there is he is an RFA and he is meeting with three other teams. Can't see it (plus we'd lose a pick).
they only have the right to match. I'm not 100% positive but I don't think Bates would even qualify in the comp pick formula, since technically he was tendered. I originally didn't think they'd tender him below the 2nd round level but they did, then I didn't think Schoen would be the guy to screw Beane, but if he's going to sign an offer sheet any way i'm sure beane would prefer it not be with NE.
Buffalo also signed an interior OL in the last couple days - so there's definitely some smoke to believe they may not match. But zero so far connecting the NYG, which is actually a little odd. He's 25 and would basically lock in a solid new interior OL ahead of the draft. I assume he will sign for a multi-year deal close to what Glowinski got.
Bills gave his an ORIGINAL round $2.4 million tender. That means no comp pick since Bates was an undrafted player.
Two more in the playoffs...total of six.
Hell yeah. I find myself agreeing with many of your takes lately.
Bills gave his an ORIGINAL round $2.4 million tender. That means no comp pick since Bates was an undrafted player.
will be interesting to see if that guy is legit. the bills extended Morse at C, signed Saffold who has started mostly at LG, and have Cody Ford who started 7 games last year. Then they signed a guy named greg mancz as Bates started his tour. And they could bring back Boettger or Williams.
I assume they have a limit to what they'd pay bates if they view him as a super sub. I thought they were going to give him C and cut Morse but I guess they didn't want to risk it.
that's true but he basically wally pipped felciano at lg last year from everything i've seen. and has experience at almost every position. 25 years old, seems like a useful player to give a shot (almost like Nick Gates before getting the starting C job).
There's a question to be asked here also about the importance of physical skill and making plays extemporaneously vs. being able to get through four reads quickly. Which is more important in the modern NFL. Which is more important for a young QB to be able to do out of college?
This is the right answer in my view.
The flaw in the thinking on Willis is he can function as a rookie and be good by year 2. Why?? He comes from a low level of competition, hasn’t shown any cerebral pocket skills. He’s fast, an elusive athlete with a strong arm. He can make plays off schedule. Woopde do! You still have to win in the pocket, set protections, read defenses. He’s shown ZERO ability in this regard so far. And it may take him SEVERAL years ( of at all to learn them). Let someone else try.
if you see GoDeep or Peppers post, pay attention.
The flaw in the thinking on Willis is he can function as a rookie and be good by year 2. Why?? He comes from a low level of competition, hasn’t shown any cerebral pocket skills. He’s fast, an elusive athlete with a strong arm. He can make plays off schedule. Woopde do! You still have to win in the pocket, set protections, read defenses. He’s shown ZERO ability in this regard so far. And it may take him SEVERAL years ( of at all to learn them). Let someone else try.
There are no guarantees in the draft.
Willis has tremendous upside.
There's a question to be asked here also about the importance of physical skill and making plays extemporaneously vs. being able to get through four reads quickly. Which is more important in the modern NFL. Which is more important for a young QB to be able to do out of college?
I think the athletic “on the fly” style works just fine out of the gates and even later on but you need to make the reads and dissect defenses to win long term and in the postseason. Still it’s a nice starting point.
Where I might disagree more is what we’d be giving up I think there’s plenty of blue chip talent in the top ten, notably defense and OL.
I wish we had 3 first round picks and even then I’d want to cluster draft. I can’t decide yet.
The one thing you ignore or aa least do not seem acknowledge is with a developmental QB you are potentially wasting the pic when you the rest of the team is still being torn down, thus his play and possible bad habits become worn down and worse. Look at David Carr. he was a world ahead of any QB in this years draft and the Texans expansion team killed him- sack after sack... You risk wasting a year on development with a guy who needs some protection, some stability to learn adn grow, not get beaten up and worn down.
I don't buy any of that. There is no "right time to draft a QB". You strike when the opportunity presents itself.
Fixing "X" and then drafting a QB isn't a thing. Or at least if it is a thing, it shouldn't be.
Exactly what the Giants did with Jones. This is beyond tiresome.
More on Bates:
The Bills, who gave Bates a low-level tender, have the right of first refusal. Essentially, they can match whatever deal Bates signs and have the lineman return to Buffalo for 2022. If the Bills do not match the offer, however, Bates will leave and Buffalo will be left without any compensation.
Bates started six games at guard (four regular season, two postseason) in 2021 and played very well for Buffalo. He was penalized one time last season while allowing no sacks. Although guard may be his best spot, part of Bates’ appeal is his ability to play across the line.
Buffalo is in a wait and see mode, but if any of the three teams above like Bates’ potential as a long-term starter it may not be difficult to give him a contract that the Bills would have trouble matching.
Guess you missed the throw at 14:20.
Why aren’t you commenting on his quick release, effortless theorist motion, and multiple arm angle throws?
Pro Day - ( New Window )
Two questions.
Did you write any of this with a straight face?
Did you even watch Willis's workout?
Sit him and let him watch what not to do when Jones is on the field
They get yet another high draft pick again next year.
This is not hard math.
Pickett, Willis, and Cross gave the Giants just what they needed
I just for once want the team to fix the glaring holes we have had for the last 10 years first and foremost. I see and understand Terp's view that a team grabs a good QB when it can. I think that is an excellent idea when a team is a couple of years away. I also see BMac's take that this would virtually be the same route we took with Jones.
I just think this team is still too far away for that though, and it would throw away a golden opportunity to get both a key starting O-lineman and a true edge that induces some fear in opposing teams, or even a trade down that still enables us to get both and additional draft picks.