Dan Orlovsky on Daniel Jones

Where do you think Daniel Jones can be in this league? I think he's a top 13 QB at best, I'd love it if he could be top 10 but with a good defense you can win being top 13 Dan Orlovsky on Jones
its a really good way to see which QB's have plus traits and which don't. Jones doesn't have a plus trait, so its hard to see him coming near the top 10 even with a better team around him. Just look at Cousins, not a top 10 guy and he's much better than Jones.
From twitter posts I'd guess that Orlovsky likes him. For me it's hard to put much weight on what Orlovsky says though, considering he was a not only a bad NFL QB, but a pretty dumb one too.
Gauging Orolvsky's as an analyst based on his time as a player is silly. He's actually really good at what he does.
Respectfully disagree. I've watched videos of Orlovky's about Jones where he completely misrepresents things that happen on the field. One was a redzone INT where Jones held on to the ball too long and Orlovsky was like "look, he threw on his second step, he did everything right!" and when you slow down the video it was like his 4th step.
That's when I realized Orlovsky would twist the truth to fit his narrative.
What's his "narrative" ?
I've seen him be critical of Jones plenty. He's not exactly an apologist.
I havnen't seen him be critical of Jones, so if I am wrong, I apologize. He usually makes excuses from what I've seen.
I have a different opinion of Orlovsky that you do. Sorry it upsets you.
it is to get a top 5 QB, I can live with top 10. But Jones has 1 year to jump about 15 guys to get there.
The otherside of the coin is, yes Joe Burrow was supposed to be top 5 good coming out but the rest if the guys were not so well thought of coming into the draft.
Brady 6th rounder
Rodgers slid way down in the first
Russel wilson went in the 4th
Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Herbert where the 3rd QBs taken in their draft years.
Lamar Jackson was asked to switch positions at the combine.
Those are the QBs I would call top 8 in the league. There is no formula for finding the best guy. Its a crap shoot the only thing you can do is try out the next one until you hit it right.
I dont think the giants forcing a QB is a good idea. I think thats the kind of thinking that gets you in the position we are right now.
if he is in the top 1/2 of the league QBs, what it means is
Lol, it doesn't upset me at all. You're free to your opinion. I just didn't understand why you were using his playing career as some sort of barometer for his ability as an analyst when there's no relationship between the two.
its very difficult for the Giants to navigate right now. reaching for a QB in round 1 is not going to help this team. replacing a guy with a similar guy doesnt make the team better. We are pretty much stuck with Jones. If you are falling in love with one of the QBs at 5 or 7 you are not looking at the position logically. The QBs are not 1st round talents, its similar to the year Jones was drafted. You may get lucky sure but most of these guys have major things they will need to overcome to be successful. Its less likely to happen on this team because we will have either a lot rookies starting or guys at vet minimum contract starting. Not a good cast to work with.
We are a bad team, dont bring in a Rookie to get his head bashed in for the 1st year unless he is the Peyton Manning of the draft. If we are as bad as most people seem to think we should be in the top 5 in the draft again next year when there will be better options hopefully. We are signing bottom of the barrel players now and probably till the season starts. Even when Bradberry and hopefully SB get figured out we are still bargain hunters and not going to improve much unless we get lucky.
It assumes that they don't draft a rookie QB this year, and that if they drafted one in 2023, that they don't throw him to the wolves immediately.
Tyrod Taylor is a hedge against Jones getting hurt or flaming out, so they're not stuck with another cheaper backup, and having a Glennon-like disaster, like last year.
That notion is coming from several of the beat writers and the Talking Giants guys.
The QB rankings you can google, and pick your own source. Most show Taylor ranked lower than where Jones is currently ranked.
Orlovsky's premise is that DJ (if he improves) could be, at best, top 13. That's a lot better than he is now, and better than anyone is projecting Taylor.
That's why "my opinion," is I'd rather have the 13th best QB as the bridge guy.
So the only possible reasons I can think of that Jones OR Taylor is NOT QB1 in 2023 would be:
They draft a rookie QB this year (highly unlikely)
They're lucky enough to draft a top rookie QB NEXT year, AND they start him day 1. (might cost a lot of picks to get, and probably undesirable to start day 1).
They sign a FA QB1 before 2023 starts who's clearly better than Jones or Taylor. (Maybe, but who's that guy?)
Am I missing another scenario?
So if you move on from Jones for whatever reason, and you don't want to start a rookie day 1, that certainly could leave Taylor as the starter in 2023.
And the only people that matter who MAY think Jones' ceiling is higher than Orlovsky thinks it is are the Giants front office. And even they need to see the proof before committing to a contract. But that's your for instance.
I think most people STILL don't know what Jones might become in a better scenario. Orlovsky is saying he does know. He's generally a good analyst, but he can't really know, either.
Mahomes
Russell
Burrow
Allen
Brady
Rodgers
Stafford
Herbert
Lamar
Dak
Kyler
Watson ( I dont want him on the list but others would)
At 13 only those guys would be better then him
THat means he would be putting him above
Carr
Cousins
Lawrence
Wentz
Fields
Zach Wilson
Mac Jones
ECT.....
Except, I wouldn't put him ahead of most guys in that second tier either. He said top 13 AT BEST. Right now, Jones is in the bottom half of the league, and maybe not even that close to the middle.
I do expect improvement this year. But, I don't see any way the Giants move forward with him beyond this year. If I'm the GM, I would need to see a top 5 or top 10 performance this year to consider a 2nd contract. I just don't see that happening.
RE: if he is in the top 1/2 of the league QBs, what it means is
Was the complete opposite of "let's just build the team and get our QB when the time is right!" strategy. Are you guys utterly insane?
The Giants were in a position to get Eli in 2004 because the 2003 team - coming off a 10-6 record with Superbowl aspirations - completely collapsed, losing the coach his job and leaving the Giants with the 4th pick. It was serendipitous and unplanned.
Even then, a lot of fans and media wanted Gallery to rebuild the OL around Collins, or Sean Taylor to help the defense. It was only a ballsy dual powerplay by Eli and Accorsi which brought him to the team, and even then, the Giants were highly criticized for what they gave up.
Cutting Collins also drew a lot of heat from the vets on the team like Strahan and Hilliard. So in essence, it was the complete opposite of the passive "play it safe, see what we have in Jones and get our QB in 2023" that many are advocating here, nevermind that comparing Jones to Collins is an insult to the latter at this point.
You're overthinking it guy. The point is, we have to fix a number of things. We have a likely middling QB and no cap space this year. We dance with the girl we brung to the dance and root for full bloom love... even if it's unrealistic lol. You make a move when the time is right. I don't see any other better options unless Schoen / Daboll like someone in this draft (which I doubt). If they do, I will root for that pick to work out. If they don't I will root for Jones to kick ass. I root for the Giants, It's really that simple.
This is not about what the Giants are doing now. It's about presenting an ahistorical idea of how they acquired Eli. Getting Eli was not the culmination of a patient team-building process. It was an aggressive move to replace an already-established QB who had been to a Superbowl and had put up a handful of above-average seasons. Even then, the Giants gave up picks to get their guy when they could've stood pat and gotten Ben or Rivers.
Going with Jones and hoping your QB is there in 2023 is a very passive strategy in comparison to 2004.
And enough with fans saying Jones needs a top 5 Oline and great weapons to succeed. How about in their prime Randy Moss and Faulk too? Will that make him a decent QB?
I see the same argument with Knicks fans too. "If Obi Toppin had a great pass first point guard and elite defenders around him he could be good".
If you need to surround your top picks with that much talent for them to even be average at their position than they are simply not good enough to build around. Do you know how many QBs could succeed with a top 5 Oline???
First - I like this post.
I will observe that in all my years of Giants fandom (I'm 45, so going back into the early 80s) I don't think the Giants could claim to have had a top 5 QB in the NFL. Maybe Eli is 2011 at his absolute peak probably got there. But for his career, much as I loved him, I don't think you can really say he was a top five QB. And Simms was further down the totem poll than that, though again I was/am a huge fan.
So while I completely agree with everyone who has doubts about Daniel Jones' ceiling, and I completely agree that getting an elite QB is the highest of high priorities in building an NFL roster, I really think people underestimate how incredibly unlikely it is to find one.
As such, I really think the answer isn't 'Is Daniel Jones good or bad' it's always 'can the Giants do better' and what are the opportunity costs in doing so? (i.e. Russell Wilson, even diminished as he may be, is miles better but trading multiple first round picks and paying him $35 million a year in the hopes he could carry a lousy roster to the playoffs was not a good idea).
I just don't see an obvious answer for improving the Giants QB play in the short term. Trading for a veteran with this roster makes no sense (see above). There is no 'can't miss' prospect they can draft this year. Maybe they fall in love with someone and give it a shot... that's fine. But it's really not clear that's a good idea.
good posts and points by both of you guys.
RE: I don't feel like watching a 30 min video from before Halloween
I have a different opinion of Orlovsky that you do. Sorry it upsets you.
Lol, it doesn't upset me at all. You're free to your opinion. I just didn't understand why you were using his playing career as some sort of barometer for his ability as an analyst when there's no relationship between the two.
To me there is definitely a relationship between an analyst's ability and his experience. Generally, in any field, if someone portrays themselves as having some level of expertise, I look to their experience and whether they have had any success in what they are talking about.
Not being argumentative, but I would ask why you think an analyst's prior experience is not relevant to his current ability to give meaningful analysis.
good posts and points by both of you guys.
A reasonable debate on BBI!!!!
I think the "Can the giants do better" question is a great point and trumps is he good/bad. Right now given the roster/talent/cap/trade assets....the answer is no...but that changes in a year. Even on bad teams i've seen QBs raise the ability of those around them, something DJ has not done to me.....and don't get me wrong, I dont think hes been dealt the best hand to do so...Different era and age but Eli did that post superbowl and prior to retirement years greatly.
I have a different opinion of Orlovsky that you do. Sorry it upsets you.
Lol, it doesn't upset me at all. You're free to your opinion. I just didn't understand why you were using his playing career as some sort of barometer for his ability as an analyst when there's no relationship between the two.
To me there is definitely a relationship between an analyst's ability and his experience. Generally, in any field, if someone portrays themselves as having some level of expertise, I look to their experience and whether they have had any success in what they are talking about.
Not being argumentative, but I would ask why you think an analyst's prior experience is not relevant to his current ability to give meaningful analysis.
Some of the best coaches in the world and best talent evaluators in the world are men who never played or were marginal players. I'm not sure why you would need to be a great player or even a good player to analyze performance and relay that to an audience.
The comparison I remember about DJ when He was drafted was...
I have a different opinion of Orlovsky that you do. Sorry it upsets you.
Lol, it doesn't upset me at all. You're free to your opinion. I just didn't understand why you were using his playing career as some sort of barometer for his ability as an analyst when there's no relationship between the two.
To me there is definitely a relationship between an analyst's ability and his experience. Generally, in any field, if someone portrays themselves as having some level of expertise, I look to their experience and whether they have had any success in what they are talking about.
Not being argumentative, but I would ask why you think an analyst's prior experience is not relevant to his current ability to give meaningful analysis.
Some of the best coaches in the world and best talent evaluators in the world are men who never played or were marginal players. I'm not sure why you would need to be a great player or even a good player to analyze performance and relay that to an audience.
If Orlovsky worked for an NFL or college team as a coach or a scout, I would definitely give his opinions more weight. That's valid experience as much as playing is. But Orlovsky did none of that. He went to a barely 2nd tier school (only Big East his final year), was active for only 26 NFL games, started only 12 games and when he started he stunk. That's it... apart from posting on Twitter and then getting signed by ESPN.
I am not saying that good players automatically make good analysts, or that average players can't be good analysts. I am saying that if a guy portrays himself as a QB expert, his experience as a QB is relevant for me with regard to how much weight I give his opinion. Especially opinions that fly in the face of objective stats.
You're 100% entitled to your opinion, it's interesting to discuss
I would just say this. Brian Daboll played football at Rochester. He never played at the professional level.
He was a graduate assistant at Michigan State, but never held a lead coaching position at any level before being hired with the patriots.
Yet, he remained in the NFL for 21 years across various coaching trees and worked his way up the ladder. By the way you outlined your position, it would seem like Daboll would never have been qualified to work an NFL job coaching professionals and being responsible for putting professionals in position to succeed.
Good and even great coaches come from the fringe professional or never-pro ranks.
Alternatively being a great player doesn't make one a good coach. And as far as being a TV or radio analyst/personality, it's probably 50/50. Just because someone played doesn't mean they're offering good insight. Some of the dumbest baseball takes I've heard have come from former players.
I trust Orlovsky’s opinion more than I do the uniformed biased opinions of the hate Jones crowd
What will happen to all you die hard haters if Jones becomes a winning QB ?
I'll be very happy. But what evidence has Jones displayed that would lead you to believe he will be a good winning NFL QB. He hasn't been a really good QB at any level. He's all of a sudden going to become really good in his 4th NFL season? I just don't see it.
I trust Orlovsky’s opinion more than I do the uniformed biased opinions of the hate Jones crowd
What will happen to all you die hard haters if Jones becomes a winning QB ?
I'll be very happy. But what evidence has Jones displayed that would lead you to believe he will be a good winning NFL QB. He hasn't been a really good QB at any level. He's all of a sudden going to become really good in his 4th NFL season? I just don't see it.
I think if you look at this in it's entirety you are going to find a balance that can support your argument for either case. At least explains the split here on the board.
Despite the name calling, people around here are equally not as smart as we think we are.
good posts and points by both of you guys.
A reasonable debate on BBI!!!!
I think the "Can the giants do better" question is a great point and trumps is he good/bad. Right now given the roster/talent/cap/trade assets....the answer is no...but that changes in a year. Even on bad teams i've seen QBs raise the ability of those around them, something DJ has not done to me.....and don't get me wrong, I dont think hes been dealt the best hand to do so...Different era and age but Eli did that post superbowl and prior to retirement years greatly.
Thanks - and agreed things can change quickly. Heck, maybe the Giants really do fall in love with a prospect in the draft and that's the way to go (Mahomes and Watson were both drafted in what was supposed to be an awful QB year). And if they do that's fine - I like Jones and I think he can succeed in the NFL. But he's not a Super-Duper-Star and as per another thread that's active right now, I am not excited about paying him $30 million a year if he has a good year on what really looks to be an awful team. (Maybe we have to do it, but I'm not enthusiastic about it.)
What I'm really reacting to what I see as a lot of emotional language that Jones 'isn't the guy' or whatever other talking head fodder you like and therefore he should go.
I just don't think that's how you can think about it- unless you have 'in his prime' Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, John Elway, Dan Marino, or whomever absolute first ballot HOFer on a reasonable contract you should ALWAYS be thinking about upgrading your QB because really, it's that important.
But at the same time, you have to realize that guys like that are almost impossible to get and many of us will watch the Giants for our entire lifetimes and never see one.
TL:DR If it's 'top 5 or bust' that sounds to me like planning your retirement based on lotto winnings.
I would just say this. Brian Daboll played football at Rochester. He never played at the professional level.
He was a graduate assistant at Michigan State, but never held a lead coaching position at any level before being hired with the patriots.
Yet, he remained in the NFL for 21 years across various coaching trees and worked his way up the ladder. By the way you outlined your position, it would seem like Daboll would never have been qualified to work an NFL job coaching professionals and being responsible for putting professionals in position to succeed.
I wouldn't go that far. I am talking about a guy who portrays himself as an expert on NFL QB play who was actually really bad at being an NFL QB.
Regarding the Dabol example, I don't see the parallel. I am not saying anyone shouldn't get a coaching job because they haven't been successful as a college of NFL player. And of course coaching is much different job from being an NFL QB analyst. And once a guy becomes a coach, it's his experience and performance that matters 100% for any job he gets after that.
If Orlovsky had coaching experience, then great! I'd give more weight to his opinions.
I will start off by saying that I played division 1 football at Tulane U. for coach Jim Pittman
If you look up coach Pittman you can get some idea of how old I am.
I was to play QB, but I never played QB. Coach decided that I should play full back and linebacker.This was during a time where you could play both ways.
I was not good at either position and I was destined to be a bench player.
I am offering this to give perspective as to my position about Daniel Jones.
in addition to having played football
for over 20 years I volunteered to aid my friend Dave Te Thomas, in evaluations of prospects specifically QBs.
What I learned is that evaluating players is hard and there is so much information to assimilate.
Neither you or I have the ability or the knowledge to evaluate a pro QB or for that manner any other player. It is hard and difficult work.
Without the in depth data, film, and ability to breakdown a player it is impossible to know if a plays success or failure was related to a specific individuals actions. There is a lot more involved in QB play than meets the eye. And most of it is subtle and indistinguishable to the eye.
I do not know if Daniel Jones will ever be a great player but stop pretending that you do. I am agnostic when it comes to DJ, but I hope for the Giants sake that he succeeds.
I want him to become great, but if he does not demonstrate that ability next year then there will be another QB for the Giants
The reason that I am still hopeful for DJ is that he has the skills. Despite what you hear from the so called fan experts DJ has a very strong arm. He can make every throw and throws one of the best long balls in football.
He is athletic, strong, can run, is a leader, fearless to a fault and improves on areas of weakness.
DJ has many areas which he can improve . It is fair to criticize his accuracy when he is moving, he does not throw accurately to the middle of the field, he can telegraph throws, he is not a fluid athlete, and he still has a difficult time feeling pressure.
Orlovsky's main concerns when he initially evaluated Jones was that he did not protect the ball and he did not read zone defenses. By any matrix Jones significantly improved in both areas. Perhaps given good coaching he can improve in some of his other deficiencies
The Giants never gave DJ a chance, the surrounding cast was awful. Covid interceded in his development. He had two different OCs and Garrett was awful. The entire offense was injured last year.
As I have stated I am not saying that DJ will become a great QB, but, I think that he has a chance.
The reason that I am still hopeful for DJ is that he has the skills. Despite what you hear from the so called fan experts DJ has a very strong arm. He can make every throw and throws one of the best long balls in football.
For all of you wanting to move on, the next guy just isn't on the radar yet. Worst case scenario, Jones or Taylor is the bridge QB until they find the next "franchise" guy.
So if Jones does fail (or gets hurt again), Taylor will likely be QB1 in 2023. Won't that be a fun year?
Personally, I'd rather see Jones at 13th best in the league as the bridge guy over a career backup--Taylor (lower than 32nd in the league).
And that's just if Orlovsky is correct. There are people who think Jones' ceiling may be higher than Orlovsky does.
And that's just if Orlovsky is correct. There are people who think Jones' ceiling may be higher than Orlovsky does.
For instance...?
For all of you wanting to move on, the next guy just isn't on the radar yet. Worst case scenario, Jones or Taylor is the bridge QB until they find the next "franchise" guy.
So if Jones does fail (or gets hurt again), Taylor will likely be QB1 in 2023. Won't that be a fun year?
Where in god's name are you getting this notion?
Personally, I'd rather see Jones at 13th best in the league as the bridge guy over a career backup--Taylor (lower than 32nd in the league).
We are a bad team, dont bring in a Rookie to get his head bashed in for the 1st year unless he is the Peyton Manning of the draft. If we are as bad as most people seem to think we should be in the top 5 in the draft again next year when there will be better options hopefully. We are signing bottom of the barrel players now and probably till the season starts. Even when Bradberry and hopefully SB get figured out we are still bargain hunters and not going to improve much unless we get lucky.
Even if he were 13th, that isn't worth paying.
Tyrod Taylor is a hedge against Jones getting hurt or flaming out, so they're not stuck with another cheaper backup, and having a Glennon-like disaster, like last year.
That notion is coming from several of the beat writers and the Talking Giants guys.
The QB rankings you can google, and pick your own source. Most show Taylor ranked lower than where Jones is currently ranked.
Orlovsky's premise is that DJ (if he improves) could be, at best, top 13. That's a lot better than he is now, and better than anyone is projecting Taylor.
That's why "my opinion," is I'd rather have the 13th best QB as the bridge guy.
So the only possible reasons I can think of that Jones OR Taylor is NOT QB1 in 2023 would be:
They draft a rookie QB this year (highly unlikely)
They're lucky enough to draft a top rookie QB NEXT year, AND they start him day 1. (might cost a lot of picks to get, and probably undesirable to start day 1).
They sign a FA QB1 before 2023 starts who's clearly better than Jones or Taylor. (Maybe, but who's that guy?)
Am I missing another scenario?
So if you move on from Jones for whatever reason, and you don't want to start a rookie day 1, that certainly could leave Taylor as the starter in 2023.
And the only people that matter who MAY think Jones' ceiling is higher than Orlovsky thinks it is are the Giants front office. And even they need to see the proof before committing to a contract. But that's your for instance.
I think most people STILL don't know what Jones might become in a better scenario. Orlovsky is saying he does know. He's generally a good analyst, but he can't really know, either.
In No order
Mahomes
Russell
Burrow
Allen
Brady
Rodgers
Stafford
Herbert
Lamar
Dak
Kyler
Watson ( I dont want him on the list but others would)
At 13 only those guys would be better then him
THat means he would be putting him above
Carr
Cousins
Lawrence
Wentz
Fields
Zach Wilson
Mac Jones
ECT.....
I do expect improvement this year. But, I don't see any way the Giants move forward with him beyond this year. If I'm the GM, I would need to see a top 5 or top 10 performance this year to consider a 2nd contract. I just don't see that happening.
Eh, there's plenty of former players on TV and radio that have garbage opinions about the sport they played in.
Tyrod Taylor is a hedge against Jones getting hurt or flaming out, so they're not stuck with another cheaper backup, and having a Glennon-like disaster, like last year.
That notion is coming from several of the beat writers and the Talking Giants guys.
The QB rankings you can google, and pick your own source. Most show Taylor ranked lower than where Jones is currently ranked.
Orlovsky's premise is that DJ (if he improves) could be, at best, top 13. That's a lot better than he is now, and better than anyone is projecting Taylor.
That's why "my opinion," is I'd rather have the 13th best QB as the bridge guy.
So the only possible reasons I can think of that Jones OR Taylor is NOT QB1 in 2023 would be:
They draft a rookie QB this year (highly unlikely)
They're lucky enough to draft a top rookie QB NEXT year, AND they start him day 1. (might cost a lot of picks to get, and probably undesirable to start day 1).
They sign a FA QB1 before 2023 starts who's clearly better than Jones or Taylor. (Maybe, but who's that guy?)
Am I missing another scenario?
I understand, it just sounded like you were presenting it as a certainty that Taylor would be day 1 starter in 2023, which I think is presumptuous if they end up with a Stroud or Young.
I wouldn't be surprised at all if the drafted a QB this year either. I know the beat writers say otherwise on some of the above points but I find most of them to be wrong consistently.
Well said Victor, agreed.
The Giants were in a position to get Eli in 2004 because the 2003 team - coming off a 10-6 record with Superbowl aspirations - completely collapsed, losing the coach his job and leaving the Giants with the 4th pick. It was serendipitous and unplanned.
Even then, a lot of fans and media wanted Gallery to rebuild the OL around Collins, or Sean Taylor to help the defense. It was only a ballsy dual powerplay by Eli and Accorsi which brought him to the team, and even then, the Giants were highly criticized for what they gave up.
Cutting Collins also drew a lot of heat from the vets on the team like Strahan and Hilliard. So in essence, it was the complete opposite of the passive "play it safe, see what we have in Jones and get our QB in 2023" that many are advocating here, nevermind that comparing Jones to Collins is an insult to the latter at this point.
The Giants were in a position to get Eli in 2004 because the 2003 team - coming off a 10-6 record with Superbowl aspirations - completely collapsed, losing the coach his job and leaving the Giants with the 4th pick. It was serendipitous and unplanned.
Even then, a lot of fans and media wanted Gallery to rebuild the OL around Collins, or Sean Taylor to help the defense. It was only a ballsy dual powerplay by Eli and Accorsi which brought him to the team, and even then, the Giants were highly criticized for what they gave up.
Cutting Collins also drew a lot of heat from the vets on the team like Strahan and Hilliard. So in essence, it was the complete opposite of the passive "play it safe, see what we have in Jones and get our QB in 2023" that many are advocating here, nevermind that comparing Jones to Collins is an insult to the latter at this point.
You're overthinking it guy. The point is, we have to fix a number of things. We have a likely middling QB and no cap space this year. We dance with the girl we brung to the dance and root for full bloom love... even if it's unrealistic lol. You make a move when the time is right. I don't see any other better options unless Schoen / Daboll like someone in this draft (which I doubt). If they do, I will root for that pick to work out. If they don't I will root for Jones to kick ass. I root for the Giants, It's really that simple.
I see the same argument with Knicks fans too. "If Obi Toppin had a great pass first point guard and elite defenders around him he could be good".
If you need to surround your top picks with that much talent for them to even be average at their position than they are simply not good enough to build around. Do you know how many QBs could succeed with a top 5 Oline???
What will happen to all you die hard haters if Jones becomes a winning QB ?
It's TV's version of clickbate.
What will happen to all you die hard haters if Jones becomes a winning QB ?
Define "winning".
If Jones somehow becomes a great QB, I'll admit to being wrong. Will you ever admit to being wrong if/when Jones becomes a career NFL backup?
And "haters" is the dumbest word out there. Jones hasn't been good, pointing that out isn't being a hater.
Ask what people will say if jones becomes a winning QB some time in December.
No, it's rather a belief in the myth that a QB out of college will elevate the poor OL play and talent around them.
The talent, coaching and play by this team in the past decade made a 2-time Super Bowl MVP very ordinary!
I don't think Jones will survive this but with the current state or the Giants, Burrow, Herbert or insert any other QB here will be Daniel Jones on this team!
The otherside of the coin is, yes Joe Burrow was supposed to be top 5 good coming out but the rest if the guys were not so well thought of coming into the draft.
Brady 6th rounder
Rodgers slid way down in the first
Russel wilson went in the 4th
Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Herbert where the 3rd QBs taken in their draft years.
Lamar Jackson was asked to switch positions at the combine.
Those are the QBs I would call top 8 in the league. There is no formula for finding the best guy. Its a crap shoot the only thing you can do is try out the next one until you hit it right.
I dont think the giants forcing a QB is a good idea. I think thats the kind of thinking that gets you in the position we are right now.
First - I like this post.
I will observe that in all my years of Giants fandom (I'm 45, so going back into the early 80s) I don't think the Giants could claim to have had a top 5 QB in the NFL. Maybe Eli is 2011 at his absolute peak probably got there. But for his career, much as I loved him, I don't think you can really say he was a top five QB. And Simms was further down the totem poll than that, though again I was/am a huge fan.
So while I completely agree with everyone who has doubts about Daniel Jones' ceiling, and I completely agree that getting an elite QB is the highest of high priorities in building an NFL roster, I really think people underestimate how incredibly unlikely it is to find one.
As such, I really think the answer isn't 'Is Daniel Jones good or bad' it's always 'can the Giants do better' and what are the opportunity costs in doing so? (i.e. Russell Wilson, even diminished as he may be, is miles better but trading multiple first round picks and paying him $35 million a year in the hopes he could carry a lousy roster to the playoffs was not a good idea).
I just don't see an obvious answer for improving the Giants QB play in the short term. Trading for a veteran with this roster makes no sense (see above). There is no 'can't miss' prospect they can draft this year. Maybe they fall in love with someone and give it a shot... that's fine. But it's really not clear that's a good idea.
Lol, it doesn't upset me at all. You're free to your opinion. I just didn't understand why you were using his playing career as some sort of barometer for his ability as an analyst when there's no relationship between the two.
To me there is definitely a relationship between an analyst's ability and his experience. Generally, in any field, if someone portrays themselves as having some level of expertise, I look to their experience and whether they have had any success in what they are talking about.
Not being argumentative, but I would ask why you think an analyst's prior experience is not relevant to his current ability to give meaningful analysis.
A reasonable debate on BBI!!!!
I think the "Can the giants do better" question is a great point and trumps is he good/bad. Right now given the roster/talent/cap/trade assets....the answer is no...but that changes in a year. Even on bad teams i've seen QBs raise the ability of those around them, something DJ has not done to me.....and don't get me wrong, I dont think hes been dealt the best hand to do so...Different era and age but Eli did that post superbowl and prior to retirement years greatly.
What will happen to all you die hard haters if Jones becomes a winning QB ?
How are Jones 'haters' uninformed?
What will happen to all you die hard haters if Jones becomes a winning QB ?
I'll be very happy. But what evidence has Jones displayed that would lead you to believe he will be a good winning NFL QB. He hasn't been a really good QB at any level. He's all of a sudden going to become really good in his 4th NFL season? I just don't see it.
Thanks - and agreed things can change quickly. Heck, maybe the Giants really do fall in love with a prospect in the draft and that's the way to go (Mahomes and Watson were both drafted in what was supposed to be an awful QB year). And if they do that's fine - I like Jones and I think he can succeed in the NFL. But he's not a Super-Duper-Star and as per another thread that's active right now, I am not excited about paying him $30 million a year if he has a good year on what really looks to be an awful team. (Maybe we have to do it, but I'm not enthusiastic about it.)
What I'm really reacting to what I see as a lot of emotional language that Jones 'isn't the guy' or whatever other talking head fodder you like and therefore he should go.
I just don't think that's how you can think about it- unless you have 'in his prime' Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, John Elway, Dan Marino, or whomever absolute first ballot HOFer on a reasonable contract you should ALWAYS be thinking about upgrading your QB because really, it's that important.
But at the same time, you have to realize that guys like that are almost impossible to get and many of us will watch the Giants for our entire lifetimes and never see one.
TL:DR If it's 'top 5 or bust' that sounds to me like planning your retirement based on lotto winnings.
He was a graduate assistant at Michigan State, but never held a lead coaching position at any level before being hired with the patriots.
Yet, he remained in the NFL for 21 years across various coaching trees and worked his way up the ladder. By the way you outlined your position, it would seem like Daboll would never have been qualified to work an NFL job coaching professionals and being responsible for putting professionals in position to succeed.
I wouldn't go that far. I am talking about a guy who portrays himself as an expert on NFL QB play who was actually really bad at being an NFL QB.
Regarding the Dabol example, I don't see the parallel. I am not saying anyone shouldn't get a coaching job because they haven't been successful as a college of NFL player. And of course coaching is much different job from being an NFL QB analyst. And once a guy becomes a coach, it's his experience and performance that matters 100% for any job he gets after that.
If Orlovsky had coaching experience, then great! I'd give more weight to his opinions.
Thanks!
If you look up coach Pittman you can get some idea of how old I am.
I was to play QB, but I never played QB. Coach decided that I should play full back and linebacker.This was during a time where you could play both ways.
I was not good at either position and I was destined to be a bench player.
I am offering this to give perspective as to my position about Daniel Jones.
in addition to having played football
for over 20 years I volunteered to aid my friend Dave Te Thomas, in evaluations of prospects specifically QBs.
What I learned is that evaluating players is hard and there is so much information to assimilate.
Neither you or I have the ability or the knowledge to evaluate a pro QB or for that manner any other player. It is hard and difficult work.
Without the in depth data, film, and ability to breakdown a player it is impossible to know if a plays success or failure was related to a specific individuals actions. There is a lot more involved in QB play than meets the eye. And most of it is subtle and indistinguishable to the eye.
I do not know if Daniel Jones will ever be a great player but stop pretending that you do. I am agnostic when it comes to DJ, but I hope for the Giants sake that he succeeds.
I want him to become great, but if he does not demonstrate that ability next year then there will be another QB for the Giants
The reason that I am still hopeful for DJ is that he has the skills. Despite what you hear from the so called fan experts DJ has a very strong arm. He can make every throw and throws one of the best long balls in football.
He is athletic, strong, can run, is a leader, fearless to a fault and improves on areas of weakness.
DJ has many areas which he can improve . It is fair to criticize his accuracy when he is moving, he does not throw accurately to the middle of the field, he can telegraph throws, he is not a fluid athlete, and he still has a difficult time feeling pressure.
Orlovsky's main concerns when he initially evaluated Jones was that he did not protect the ball and he did not read zone defenses. By any matrix Jones significantly improved in both areas. Perhaps given good coaching he can improve in some of his other deficiencies
The Giants never gave DJ a chance, the surrounding cast was awful. Covid interceded in his development. He had two different OCs and Garrett was awful. The entire offense was injured last year.
As I have stated I am not saying that DJ will become a great QB, but, I think that he has a chance.
The reason that I am still hopeful for DJ is that he has the skills. Despite what you hear from the so called fan experts DJ has a very strong arm. He can make every throw and throws one of the best long balls in football.
Can he make this throw?
Link - ( New Window )