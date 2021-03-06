If Daniel Jones proves this year that he is the franchise qb superspynyg : 9:48 am

going forward. By that I mean the oline gives him adequate protection, he wins some close games againts some good teams (Titans, Dallas, Ravens or Eagles) and even has some good game winning drives. We finish in a close race for a wild card spot (or even a wild card spot 9-8) I do not mean he has a Mahomes/Allen type year. But he plays very well..



What kind of contract do you think he should get in the offseason? What would be fair to him and the Giants?