If Daniel Jones proves this year that he is the franchise qb  

going forward. By that I mean the oline gives him adequate protection, he wins some close games againts some good teams (Titans, Dallas, Ravens or Eagles) and even has some good game winning drives. We finish in a close race for a wild card spot (or even a wild card spot 9-8) I do not mean he has a Mahomes/Allen type year. But he plays very well..
What kind of contract do you think he should get in the offseason? What would be fair to him and the Giants?
Mahomes and Allen are franchise QBs. I think the question you're really asking is that if Daniel Jones plays adequately but not great SHOULD the Giants consider signing him long term?
My answer is no. You either have a franchise QB or you don't. And if you don't, there's no sense figuring out a "fair" contract for someone who isn't going to get you where you want to go.
Let someone else pay him a fair contract to maybe make it to Wild Card weekend.
Capice?
He is a good QB, but not a franchise QB.
They have paid him over 100 Million to basically be good enough to finish over 500 for a number of years.
That would be our curse with Jones. Paying him exorbitant QB salaries while we continue our climb and stay in mediocrity.
Yes. And Jones is presently a far, far cry from Cousins.
Quote:
Look at the Vikings and Cousins.
Yes. And Jones is presently a far, far cry from Cousins.
And look at the OL and offensive weapons, Cousins has had to play with Cook, Thielen, Diggs, Jefferson, Rudolph, Smith etc. Go figure!!! Smh
Quote:
Look at the Vikings and Cousins.
Yes. And Jones is presently a far, far cry from Cousins.
SO if he will never be better than even Cousins
So are you in favor of punting him now and either taking a qb this year or totally tanking the season so we guaranteed to finish with pick 1 and take the best guy next year?
How much is the tag?
Not sure which odds are lower.
How much is the tag?
Not sure which odds are lower.
This is the easiest one - you DON'T sign SB at all. Let him walk and thank him for his work. Signing a RB to a big second contract is almost as dumb as drafting one in the lottery.
Recent proof? CMC.
In comment 15641829 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
He's not as good as Cousins in isolation either. Here's an idea, don't project a level of play to a player he has never demonstrated and established. Jones doesn't get credit for playing at a level he has never once attained for a sustained period. We're going on year 4 for chrissakes. I'm smdh at you for thinking you can just posit that he's capable of Cousins level play. The assumptions are done with this player.
Capice?
So if he is the third best QB in the NFL this year - you dont re-sign him?
Thats a very odd take....
Quote:
In comment 15641829 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
SO if he will never be better than even Cousins
So are you in favor of punting him now and either taking a qb this year or totally tanking the season so we guaranteed to finish with pick 1 and take the best guy next year?
I favor moving on from Jones. I trust Daboll to decide when.
Over 4,000 combine yards
30 TDs combined
less than 15 turnovers
QB of a playoff team.
even if he turns the clock back i doubt they would resign him long term but im sure they would have no problem letting him play on the tag or trading him. they can tag him twice to effectively have him for 3 more seasons including this one and then let him walk.
barkley seems like a good guy so i hope he can find some of what he had before all the injuries. if not wishing misfortune on someone makes me a homer i can live with that. it would also be by far the best outcome for the nyg to get value from him in the future (whether that's via trade or comp pick).
Impossible because he’s not. Cincinnati has a bad Oline maybe worse than NYG, it’s seems they have a franchise QB though.
My thoughts exactly - thanks for posting
Exactly, it the immortal words of Ralph Kramden, "How sweet it is." It would be too perfect.
This would be the best possible problem for the Giants to have, however, I'm know if this did happen..to the extent the Giants were willing to negotiate a new deal...there'd be some sticker shock in Giantland. He'd be making well over 20million per year(franchise tag for QB sitting at 29mill). I don't know the variances in guaranteed money among the premium quarterbacks that aren't still on their rookie deals, not sure what kind of protections could be in the contract on the Giants side...QBs seem to have the NFL by the balls right now.
AARON RODGERS
JOE BURROW
Justin Herbert
Mathew Stafford
Josh Allen
Russell Wilson
-----------------------------------------------------
Close:
Kyler Murray
Phillip Rivers
Derek Carr
Kurt Cousins
----------------------------------------------------
Could have a good chance:
Mac Jones
Trevor Lawrence
Trey Lance
Zack Wilson
Justin Fields
OFF THE TOP OF MY HEAD,THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK OF..
SEVEN FRANCHISE QB's out of 32 teams..
Not easy getting one is it ??
Maybe a franchise tag for one year or a short term 2 year deal with guarantees/bonuses with voidable years.
Also, the situation sets itself up, where Giants may be better off even with a marginally okay year from Jones to just go ahead and draft a QB in 2023, so they have a cheaper rookie contract for four seasons and a fifth year option again.
The choice isn't just about Jones. To me, the onus is on Jones, not the Giants to panic and say "OMG - we have to lock up a QB and there is nobody else".
You can't be afraid in today's NFL to go ahead and draft a QB and if it fails, still do it again (even if same or new front office regime).
To me, the writing on the wall is beginning to come clearer into focus and darken with underline/bold/italics that this coaching staff is going to draft one relatively high in the next two years.
Exactly, it the immortal words of Ralph Kramden, "How sweet it is." It would be too perfect.
How long do we have to watch Jones and Barkley suck in the real world before you have to eat crow?
It's way easier than building a champion without one.
You are a really creepy guy.
Phillip Rivers is currently a high school coach in Alabama.
Under the circumstances of this team its going to be really difficult for him to have a great year. Our OL only signed 1 potential upgrades as of right now. Feliciano may be an upgrade but he doesnt have much C experience. Whos playing LG and RT? We started off great in FA and now reality is that we have no money and may actually have a worse team than last year if thats possible. Where is our TE room right now? Its ugly. We are going to have to restructure some contracts just to be able to sign draft picks.
I root for Jones but the likelihood of him improving with similar talent isnt something I'd bet on. Hopefully Daboll can work some magic and put together a decent O with what we have.
Billy Price couldn't make Cincinnati's roster and started for us. So there's no comparison between their line and ours.
Over 4,000 combine yards
30 TDs combined
less than 15 turnovers
QB of a playoff team.
I agree. And if he does this he ain't gong anywhere. Don't know the price but they won't let him walk within reason. Although I don't speak in absolutes with him this is as close as I'll get to that.
Agreed lol
If you think Cincy's OL was worse than the Giants after Gates went down? I'll just sit here SMH.
I swear to God I wonder what games people are watching.
You can believe in Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy too if you like. Wish in one hand....
In comment 15641832 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15641829 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
In my opinion, Jones is more likely gone after this season than he is to get a second contract. With that said, I am not totally convinced Jones couldn’t be a franchise QB away from this shitshow of an organization. By your logic Eli and Simms would have been written off as busts after 3 years… and they both were.
IMO he is a middle of the road starting QB. We have a ton of needs and a new coaching staff (AGAIN) implementing a new system. We have to fix other things and we absolutely should fix other things until it makes sense to get get "the guy". I'll trust Schoen and Daboll to make that decision now, because really it's up to them now. While Jones is on the roster, I will root for him to kick ass. I'd love to see this team improve and for this staff to get the best possible out of our existing roster. Just the way it is for me.
If Jones has a great year, he gets a new contract. But I wouldn't consider him a definitive answer unless he proves that he can do it consistently.
Sometimes - moving on - is just the best thing for both sides of a relationship.
It's like none of you BBIers have ever had a toxic relationship before :)
Quote:
I am going to root for both Jones and Barkley to be highly successful. As a bonus, if they do manage to elevate their game to the next level, we get to see the BBI naysayers heads explode while they eat crow.
You can believe in Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy too if you like. Wish in one hand....
that was funny...
Rivers is retired. Watson should be on your franchise QB list. So should Dak. Matt Ryan is close (still). So is Tannehill. His name is Kirk Cousins.
Capice?
All Pro?
So - if he's the 2nd best QB in the league, then - no soup for you?
North of 25 TD's (over 30 preferably), close to 4,000 yds, and over 7 YPA, then we can talk.
The context of those situations is not the same as the modern NFL.
The Giants didn't have to make an enormous financial commitment to Simms, they owned his rights forever before the era of free agency. They could afford to be patient, because there was urgency in making a decision.
I imagine if the situation was different, the Giants would have been looking at a QB in the stacked 1983 draft when both Jim Kelly and Dan Marino would have been available to them at #10 overall.
IMO Kyler Murray is no where close
Also Lance, Fields, Wilson have barely played so how can you say "good chance".
Maybe a franchise tag for one year or a short term 2 year deal with guarantees/bonuses with voidable years.
The FT for QB's is almost certainly going to be north of $35M next year, Jones would have to be a top 10 QB this year to even consider it.
What was/were your previous handle(s) here?
The way that you did?
JFC, sure, if he's the 3rd best QB, sign him.
He won't be.
30th is closer to realistic.
But what makes you think that would happen? Both in what he's shown, the team he'll have around him, and his injury history?
But what makes you think that would happen? Both in what he's shown, the team he'll have around him, and his injury history?
Was a hypothetical, he never said he was thinking it would(or wouldn't) happen.
Under the circumstances of this team its going to be really difficult for him to have a great year. Our OL only signed 1 potential upgrades as of right now. Feliciano may be an upgrade but he doesnt have much C experience. Whos playing LG and RT? We started off great in FA and now reality is that we have no money and may actually have a worse team than last year if thats possible. Where is our TE room right now? Its ugly. We are going to have to restructure some contracts just to be able to sign draft picks.
I root for Jones but the likelihood of him improving with similar talent isnt something I'd bet on. Hopefully Daboll can work some magic and put together a decent O with what we have.
This is the same thing.
he went from very modest yardage and TD totals to explosive mvp numbers. jones' 24 tds in his rookie year were more in fewer games than Dak had any of his first 3 years. their ypg, comp%, and even INT% were pretty similar despite very different talent environments.
Dak went from being considered a dual threat game manager most didn't fear as a passer, and a questionable player on a franchise tag, to a 40m per year player (which his own team didn't even believe until it happened).
not saying this will happen but if there's a realistic "best case" that's probably it. Jones has a lot of the same physical abilities as dak, and also a lot of the same weaknesses people thought Dak had through his first few years ("doesn't see the field well enough to be a big time passer").
one other interesting thing i only just observed, look at the sack rates for Dak the last 3 years in Kellen Moore's offense vs. the first 3 in the garrett offense. That was sort of unexpected since the attempts have gone by roughly 20% and he's getting sacked a lot less even as the DAL OL has gotten older/more injured. Another indication the Garrett system was a real POS all around.
Yeah... the field would flip the other way though. You would have Jones supporters jumping all over anyone who disagrees.
I fully expect this in between games this season. As it was last season!
That doesn't really contradict what I posed. I'm rooting for him to succeed as well. What I am saying is, given this is year 4, I don't think he can improve enough to justify either a hefty franchise tag or 2nd contract. Schoen and Daboll may have a lower threshold to make that happen.
Yep I can't disagree with that. We can hope though... lol. I'd love to see it happen where he flips out and we beef the OL, and he plays out of his mind under Daboll/Kafka. I don't think anything will be enough, but I'm rooting for the kid.
If this assessment is true, it's going to pose quite a conundrum for those in the overlapping portion of the "Dak stinks" and "Jones has elite potential" Venn Diagram.
Quote:
In comment 15642377 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
I agree Eric. Even my Cowboys fans friends who hated Dak really grew to like him, especially last year (well until that last playoff game anyway... lol) The fact that we had a horrible OL and Jason Garret's putrid offense is what gives me hope that somehow DJ can be rebooted with a half decent OL, good coaching and a good offensive system that fits him.
-- Elevates the level of play of those around him?
-- Analytics? Numbers in top range of starting QBs?
-- Capable of carrying a team to performance beyond its collective talent?
-- Big performance in big games; wins in the clutch?
--Can a QB be "franchise" on a specific team but not on another? Are attributes that make a QB "franchise" apparent no matter the success of the team he's on?
Beats me.
Good enough that the franchise isn't looking for another QB over the forseeable future...
How long do we have to watch Jones and Barkley suck in the real world before you have to eat crow?
You are literally rooting for both of them to fail (so you can be vindicated and proven right) over succeeding and the team winning.
fucking pathetic.
You are literally rooting for both of them to fail (so you can be vindicated and proven right) over succeeding and the team winning.
fucking pathetic.
No, I'm observing they suck.
What's pathetic is not being able to separate what you root for from what you see. No one gives a shit what you root for.