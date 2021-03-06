for display only
If Daniel Jones proves this year that he is the franchise qb

superspynyg : 9:48 am
going forward. By that I mean the oline gives him adequate protection, he wins some close games againts some good teams (Titans, Dallas, Ravens or Eagles) and even has some good game winning drives. We finish in a close race for a wild card spot (or even a wild card spot 9-8) I do not mean he has a Mahomes/Allen type year. But he plays very well..

What kind of contract do you think he should get in the offseason? What would be fair to him and the Giants?
Impossible with this OL  
TDTONEY : 9:54 am : link
He’s set up to fail just like Eli was his last few years
Franchise QB  
rsjem1979 : 9:54 am : link
Quote:
I do not mean he has a Mahomes/Allen type year. But he plays very well..


Mahomes and Allen are franchise QBs. I think the question you're really asking is that if Daniel Jones plays adequately but not great SHOULD the Giants consider signing him long term?

My answer is no. You either have a franchise QB or you don't. And if you don't, there's no sense figuring out a "fair" contract for someone who isn't going to get you where you want to go.

Let someone else pay him a fair contract to maybe make it to Wild Card weekend.
Go Terps  
Maryland Blows : 9:56 am : link
will probably die or change his handle on this site.
RE: Go Terps  
rsjem1979 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15641809 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
will probably die or change his handle on this site.


How dare you even suggest this possibly  
lono801 : 10:00 am : link
Blasphemous!
*  
Mad Mike : 10:00 am : link
If Jones is anything less than all pro  
Producer : 10:02 am : link
You don't give him a contract.

Capice?
Daniel Jones has not shown that he is a franchise QB.  
GiantBlue : 10:03 am : link
Look at the Vikings and Cousins.

He is a good QB, but not a franchise QB.

They have paid him over 100 Million to basically be good enough to finish over 500 for a number of years.

That would be our curse with Jones. Paying him exorbitant QB salaries while we continue our climb and stay in mediocrity.
RE: Daniel Jones has not shown that he is a franchise QB.  
Producer : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15641829 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Look at the Vikings and Cousins.

He is a good QB, but not a franchise QB.

They have paid him over 100 Million to basically be good enough to finish over 500 for a number of years.

That would be our curse with Jones. Paying him exorbitant QB salaries while we continue our climb and stay in mediocrity.


Yes. And Jones is presently a far, far cry from Cousins.
RE: RE: Daniel Jones has not shown that he is a franchise QB.  
Four Aces : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15641832 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15641829 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


Look at the Vikings and Cousins.

He is a good QB, but not a franchise QB.


They have paid him over 100 Million to basically be good enough to finish over 500 for a number of years.

That would be our curse with Jones. Paying him exorbitant QB salaries while we continue our climb and stay in mediocrity.



Yes. And Jones is presently a far, far cry from Cousins.


And look at the OL and offensive weapons, Cousins has had to play with Cook, Thielen, Diggs, Jefferson, Rudolph, Smith etc. Go figure!!! Smh
RE: RE: Daniel Jones has not shown that he is a franchise QB.  
superspynyg : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15641829 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15641829 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


Look at the Vikings and Cousins.

He is a good QB, but not a franchise QB.

They have paid him over 100 Million to basically be good enough to finish over 500 for a number of years.

That would be our curse with Jones. Paying him exorbitant QB salaries while we continue our climb and stay in mediocrity.



Yes. And Jones is presently a far, far cry from Cousins.

SO if he will never be better than even Cousins
So are you in favor of punting him now and either taking a qb this year or totally tanking the season so we guaranteed to finish with pick 1 and take the best guy next year?
What if Barkley stays healthy and has a monster year  
ZogZerg : 10:11 am : link
similar to his rookie year?
How much is the tag?

Not sure which odds are lower.

Then you pay the man.  
Chip : 10:13 am : link
It is not rocket science. He can run throws an excellent ball when given time to throw. We saw Mahomes running around like an idiot in the super bowl when he had all the back ups playing at the two tackle spots.
If that happens... he'd probably get the Franchise Tag  
90.Cal : 10:14 am : link
And have to play 2023 under it... I'll say this also, if that happens his trade value definitely goes up going into the 2023 off-season.
RE: What if Barkley stays healthy and has a monster year  
bw in dc : 10:15 am : link
In comment 15641845 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
similar to his rookie year?
How much is the tag?

Not sure which odds are lower.


This is the easiest one - you DON'T sign SB at all. Let him walk and thank him for his work. Signing a RB to a big second contract is almost as dumb as drafting one in the lottery.

Recent proof? CMC.
RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones has not shown that he is a franchise QB.  
Producer : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15641832 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15641832 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15641829 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


Look at the Vikings and Cousins.

He is a good QB, but not a franchise QB.


They have paid him over 100 Million to basically be good enough to finish over 500 for a number of years.

That would be our curse with Jones. Paying him exorbitant QB salaries while we continue our climb and stay in mediocrity.



Yes. And Jones is presently a far, far cry from Cousins.



And look at the OL and offensive weapons, Cousins has had to play with Cook, Thielen, Diggs, Jefferson, Rudolph, Smith etc. Go figure!!! Smh


He's not as good as Cousins in isolation either. Here's an idea, don't project a level of play to a player he has never demonstrated and established. Jones doesn't get credit for playing at a level he has never once attained for a sustained period. We're going on year 4 for chrissakes. I'm smdh at you for thinking you can just posit that he's capable of Cousins level play. The assumptions are done with this player.
RE: If Jones is anything less than all pro  
GNewGiants : 10:19 am : link
In comment 15641823 Producer said:
Quote:
You don't give him a contract.

Capice?


So if he is the third best QB in the NFL this year - you dont re-sign him?

Thats a very odd take....
RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones has not shown that he is a franchise QB.  
Producer : 10:20 am : link
In comment 15641832 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15641832 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15641829 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


Look at the Vikings and Cousins.

He is a good QB, but not a franchise QB.

They have paid him over 100 Million to basically be good enough to finish over 500 for a number of years.

That would be our curse with Jones. Paying him exorbitant QB salaries while we continue our climb and stay in mediocrity.



Yes. And Jones is presently a far, far cry from Cousins.


SO if he will never be better than even Cousins
So are you in favor of punting him now and either taking a qb this year or totally tanking the season so we guaranteed to finish with pick 1 and take the best guy next year?


I favor moving on from Jones. I trust Daboll to decide when.
My take  
GNewGiants : 10:21 am : link
This is what is needed

Over 4,000 combine yards
30 TDs combined
less than 15 turnovers
QB of a playoff team.
the RB franchise tag this year was = evan engram's contract w/ jax  
Eric on Li : 10:21 am : link
so if barkley repeats his 2018 you can bet that would be in consideration, if not likely. even at RB teams don't generally let all pros walk for nothing but a comp pick, if that's how he plays.

even if he turns the clock back i doubt they would resign him long term but im sure they would have no problem letting him play on the tag or trading him. they can tag him twice to effectively have him for 3 more seasons including this one and then let him walk.

barkley seems like a good guy so i hope he can find some of what he had before all the injuries. if not wishing misfortune on someone makes me a homer i can live with that. it would also be by far the best outcome for the nyg to get value from him in the future (whether that's via trade or comp pick).
As a Giants fan  
Beer Man : 10:22 am : link
I am going to root for both Jones and Barkley to be highly successful. As a bonus, if they do manage to elevate their game to the next level, we get to see the BBI naysayers heads explode while they eat crow.
RE: Impossible with this OL  
cokeduplt : 10:26 am : link
In comment 15641805 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
He’s set up to fail just like Eli was his last few years


Impossible because he’s not. Cincinnati has a bad Oline maybe worse than NYG, it’s seems they have a franchise QB though.
RE: As a Giants fan  
mavric : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:
Quote:
I am going to root for both Jones and Barkley to be highly successful. As a bonus, if they do manage to elevate their game to the next level, we get to see the BBI naysayers heads explode while they eat crow.


My thoughts exactly - thanks for posting
RE: As a Giants fan  
Maryland Blows : 10:37 am : link
In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:
Quote:
I am going to root for both Jones and Barkley to be highly successful. As a bonus, if they do manage to elevate their game to the next level, we get to see the BBI naysayers heads explode while they eat crow.



Exactly, it the immortal words of Ralph Kramden, "How sweet it is." It would be too perfect.
I'm not sure anyone has attempted to actually answer the question  
BSIMatt : 10:40 am : link
you posed.

This would be the best possible problem for the Giants to have, however, I'm know if this did happen..to the extent the Giants were willing to negotiate a new deal...there'd be some sticker shock in Giantland. He'd be making well over 20million per year(franchise tag for QB sitting at 29mill). I don't know the variances in guaranteed money among the premium quarterbacks that aren't still on their rookie deals, not sure what kind of protections could be in the contract on the Giants side...QBs seem to have the NFL by the balls right now.
Franchise QB's in the current NFL  
Alamo : 10:41 am : link
TOM BRADY
AARON RODGERS
JOE BURROW
Justin Herbert
Mathew Stafford
Josh Allen
Russell Wilson
-----------------------------------------------------
Close:
Kyler Murray
Phillip Rivers
Derek Carr
Kurt Cousins
----------------------------------------------------
Could have a good chance:
Mac Jones
Trevor Lawrence
Trey Lance
Zack Wilson
Justin Fields

OFF THE TOP OF MY HEAD,THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK OF..
SEVEN FRANCHISE QB's out of 32 teams..
Not easy getting one is it ??


Outside  
Sammo85 : 10:41 am : link
of Jones playing really really well and putting up big numbers, the likelihood is he won't get a long-term deal.

Maybe a franchise tag for one year or a short term 2 year deal with guarantees/bonuses with voidable years.

Also, the situation sets itself up, where Giants may be better off even with a marginally okay year from Jones to just go ahead and draft a QB in 2023, so they have a cheaper rookie contract for four seasons and a fifth year option again.

The choice isn't just about Jones. To me, the onus is on Jones, not the Giants to panic and say "OMG - we have to lock up a QB and there is nobody else".

You can't be afraid in today's NFL to go ahead and draft a QB and if it fails, still do it again (even if same or new front office regime).

To me, the writing on the wall is beginning to come clearer into focus and darken with underline/bold/italics that this coaching staff is going to draft one relatively high in the next two years.
RE: As a Giants fan  
Maryland Blows : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:
Quote:
I am going to root for both Jones and Barkley to be highly successful. As a bonus, if they do manage to elevate their game to the next level, we get to see the BBI naysayers heads explode while they eat crow.



Exactly, it the immortal words of Ralph Kramden, "How sweet it is." It would be too perfect.
RE: As a Giants fan  
Go Terps : 10:46 am : link
In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:
Quote:
I am going to root for both Jones and Barkley to be highly successful. As a bonus, if they do manage to elevate their game to the next level, we get to see the BBI naysayers heads explode while they eat crow.


How long do we have to watch Jones and Barkley suck in the real world before you have to eat crow?
RE: Franchise QB's in the current NFL  
Producer : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15641916 Alamo said:
Quote:
TOM BRADY
AARON RODGERS
JOE BURROW
Justin Herbert
Mathew Stafford
Josh Allen
Russell Wilson
-----------------------------------------------------
Close:
Kyler Murray
Phillip Rivers
Derek Carr
Kurt Cousins
----------------------------------------------------
Could have a good chance:
Mac Jones
Trevor Lawrence
Trey Lance
Zack Wilson
Justin Fields

OFF THE TOP OF MY HEAD,THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK OF..
SEVEN FRANCHISE QB's out of 32 teams..
Not easy getting one is it ??


It's way easier than building a champion without one.
RE: Go Terps  
Mike from Ohio : 10:54 am : link
In comment 15641809 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
will probably die or change his handle on this site.


You are a really creepy guy.
Absent an All-Pro type year  
Mike from Ohio : 10:56 am : link
I don't think you even consider re-signing Jones. How many times has a guy shown improvement in a contract year only to regress when he gets paid? Marginal improvement is not sufficient. There needs to be a light bulb that comes on for him this year that has been, to this point in his career, off.
RE: Franchise QB's in the current NFL  
bw in dc : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15641916 Alamo said:
Quote:

Close:
Kyler Murray
Phillip Rivers
Derek Carr
Kurt Cousins



Phillip Rivers is currently a high school coach in Alabama.
Daniel Jones, franchise QB  
Greg from LI : 11:02 am : link
I think if he plays well you Franchise him  
Rudy5757 : 11:04 am : link
make him prove its not a 1 year thing then sign him long term.

Under the circumstances of this team its going to be really difficult for him to have a great year. Our OL only signed 1 potential upgrades as of right now. Feliciano may be an upgrade but he doesnt have much C experience. Whos playing LG and RT? We started off great in FA and now reality is that we have no money and may actually have a worse team than last year if thats possible. Where is our TE room right now? Its ugly. We are going to have to restructure some contracts just to be able to sign draft picks.

I root for Jones but the likelihood of him improving with similar talent isnt something I'd bet on. Hopefully Daboll can work some magic and put together a decent O with what we have.
RE: RE: Impossible with this OL  
FStubbs : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15641805 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15641805 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


He’s set up to fail just like Eli was his last few years



Impossible because he’s not. Cincinnati has a bad Oline maybe worse than NYG, it’s seems they have a franchise QB though.


Billy Price couldn't make Cincinnati's roster and started for us. So there's no comparison between their line and ours.
RE: My take  
Blue21 : 11:18 am : link
In comment 15641863 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
This is what is needed

Over 4,000 combine yards
30 TDs combined
less than 15 turnovers
QB of a playoff team.


I agree. And if he does this he ain't gong anywhere. Don't know the price but they won't let him walk within reason. Although I don't speak in absolutes with him this is as close as I'll get to that.
RE: RE: As a Giants fan  
Johnny5 : 11:21 am : link
In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:


Quote:


I am going to root for both Jones and Barkley to be highly successful. As a bonus, if they do manage to elevate their game to the next level, we get to see the BBI naysayers heads explode while they eat crow.



My thoughts exactly - thanks for posting

Agreed lol
To those who REALLY like and believe in Jones  
Matt M. : 11:23 am : link
Please answer honestly: [bold]How[/bold] exactly can Jones prove he is the franchise QB? I have stated this in a few threads now. From my perspective, with a hefty price tag and the franchise future in the balance, he would have to be a top 5 (maybe top 10) QB in the league to warrant a new deal. I realistically don't see that happening. I do believe he will improve in the new system with a new staff. But, I just can't see him elevating his game anywhere near a level that would make me confident he was the guy to invest the next 5 or more years in.
RE: RE: Impossible with this OL  
Johnny5 : 11:24 am : link
In comment 15641805 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15641805 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


He’s set up to fail just like Eli was his last few years



Impossible because he’s not. Cincinnati has a bad Oline maybe worse than NYG, it’s seems they have a franchise QB though.

If you think Cincy's OL was worse than the Giants after Gates went down? I'll just sit here SMH.

I swear to God I wonder what games people are watching.
RE: As a Giants fan  
Greg from LI : 11:26 am : link
In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:
Quote:
I am going to root for both Jones and Barkley to be highly successful. As a bonus, if they do manage to elevate their game to the next level, we get to see the BBI naysayers heads explode while they eat crow.


You can believe in Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy too if you like. Wish in one hand....
RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones has not shown that he is a franchise QB.  
Scuzzlebutt : 11:28 am : link
In comment 15641843 Four Aces said:
Quote:
In comment 15641843 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 15641832 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15641829 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


Look at the Vikings and Cousins.

He is a good QB, but not a franchise QB.


They have paid him over 100 Million to basically be good enough to finish over 500 for a number of years.

That would be our curse with Jones. Paying him exorbitant QB salaries while we continue our climb and stay in mediocrity.



Yes. And Jones is presently a far, far cry from Cousins.



And look at the OL and offensive weapons, Cousins has had to play with Cook, Thielen, Diggs, Jefferson, Rudolph, Smith etc. Go figure!!! Smh



He's not as good as Cousins in isolation either. Here's an idea, don't project a level of play to a player he has never demonstrated and established. Jones doesn't get credit for playing at a level he has never once attained for a sustained period. We're going on year 4 for chrissakes. I'm smdh at you for thinking you can just posit that he's capable of Cousins level play. The assumptions are done with this player.


In my opinion, Jones is more likely gone after this season than he is to get a second contract. With that said, I am not totally convinced Jones couldn’t be a franchise QB away from this shitshow of an organization. By your logic Eli and Simms would have been written off as busts after 3 years… and they both were.
RE: To those who REALLY like and believe in Jones  
Johnny5 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15642037 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Please answer honestly: How (Matt M it's [b] not [bold]) exactly can Jones prove he is the franchise QB? I have stated this in a few threads now. From my perspective, with a hefty price tag and the franchise future in the balance, he would have to be a top 5 (maybe top 10) QB in the league to warrant a new deal. I realistically don't see that happening. I do believe he will improve in the new system with a new staff. But, I just can't see him elevating his game anywhere near a level that would make me confident he was the guy to invest the next 5 or more years in.

IMO he is a middle of the road starting QB. We have a ton of needs and a new coaching staff (AGAIN) implementing a new system. We have to fix other things and we absolutely should fix other things until it makes sense to get get "the guy". I'll trust Schoen and Daboll to make that decision now, because really it's up to them now. While Jones is on the roster, I will root for him to kick ass. I'd love to see this team improve and for this staff to get the best possible out of our existing roster. Just the way it is for me.
I don't think you can prove yourself  
an_idol_mind : 11:37 am : link
to be a franchise player after one year.

If Jones has a great year, he gets a new contract. But I wouldn't consider him a definitive answer unless he proves that he can do it consistently.
DJ as a Giant is broken  
Dnew15 : 11:38 am : link
it would best for DJ's career to move on from the Giants, and the best thing for the NYG franchise is for them to move on from DJ.

Sometimes - moving on - is just the best thing for both sides of a relationship.


It's like none of you BBIers have ever had a toxic relationship before :)

RE: RE: As a Giants fan  
Jimmy Googs : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:


Quote:


I am going to root for both Jones and Barkley to be highly successful. As a bonus, if they do manage to elevate their game to the next level, we get to see the BBI naysayers heads explode while they eat crow.



You can believe in Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy too if you like. Wish in one hand....


that was funny...
RE: Franchise QB's in the current NFL  
allstarjim : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15641916 Alamo said:
Quote:
TOM BRADY
AARON RODGERS
JOE BURROW
Justin Herbert
Mathew Stafford
Josh Allen
Russell Wilson
-----------------------------------------------------
Close:
Kyler Murray
Phillip Rivers
Derek Carr
Kurt Cousins
----------------------------------------------------
Could have a good chance:
Mac Jones
Trevor Lawrence
Trey Lance
Zack Wilson
Justin Fields

OFF THE TOP OF MY HEAD,THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK OF..
SEVEN FRANCHISE QB's out of 32 teams..
Not easy getting one is it ??


Rivers is retired. Watson should be on your franchise QB list. So should Dak. Matt Ryan is close (still). So is Tannehill. His name is Kirk Cousins.
RE: If Jones is anything less than all pro  
Eli Wilson : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15641823 Producer said:
Quote:
You don't give him a contract.

Capice?


All Pro?

So - if he's the 2nd best QB in the league, then - no soup for you?
And I forgot Lamar Jackson  
allstarjim : 11:43 am : link
Probably belongs in the franchise QB list, but I'd put him in the "close" category.
Dear lord, why do people keep bringing up Phil Simms??  
Greg from LI : 11:45 am : link
The NFL of 1979 might as well have been played on the moon, given how different it was from the NFL of 2021.
It all depends on what he does  
Section331 : 11:48 am : link
to prove he's a franchise QB. Surprising a couple of teams shouldn't qualify him for a new contract, just as those who like to point out that losses shouldn't be held against him. If we win 7 games, win a few we shouldn't, and Jones is at 63%, 3,200 yds, 20 TD's, 10 INT's and 6.5 YPA, should he be offered an extension? No. It isn't good enough.

North of 25 TD's (over 30 preferably), close to 4,000 yds, and over 7 YPA, then we can talk.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones has not shown that he is a franchise QB.  
rsjem1979 : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15642049 Scuzzlebutt said:
Quote:
By your logic Eli and Simms would have been written off as busts after 3 years… and they both were.


The context of those situations is not the same as the modern NFL.

The Giants didn't have to make an enormous financial commitment to Simms, they owned his rights forever before the era of free agency. They could afford to be patient, because there was urgency in making a decision.

I imagine if the situation was different, the Giants would have been looking at a QB in the stacked 1983 draft when both Jim Kelly and Dan Marino would have been available to them at #10 overall.
RE: Franchise QB's in the current NFL  
PatersonPlank : 11:52 am : link
In comment 15641916 Alamo said:
Quote:
TOM BRADY
AARON RODGERS
JOE BURROW
Justin Herbert
Mathew Stafford
Josh Allen
Russell Wilson
-----------------------------------------------------
Close:
Kyler Murray
Phillip Rivers
Derek Carr
Kurt Cousins
----------------------------------------------------
Could have a good chance:
Mac Jones
Trevor Lawrence
Trey Lance
Zack Wilson
Justin Fields

OFF THE TOP OF MY HEAD,THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK OF..
SEVEN FRANCHISE QB's out of 32 teams..
Not easy getting one is it ??


IMO Kyler Murray is no where close
Also Lance, Fields, Wilson have barely played so how can you say "good chance".
RE: Outside  
Section331 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 15641918 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
of Jones playing really really well and putting up big numbers, the likelihood is he won't get a long-term deal.

Maybe a franchise tag for one year or a short term 2 year deal with guarantees/bonuses with voidable years.


The FT for QB's is almost certainly going to be north of $35M next year, Jones would have to be a top 10 QB this year to even consider it.
RE: Impossible with this OL  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:59 am : link
In comment 15641805 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
He’s set up to fail just like Eli was his last few years

What was/were your previous handle(s) here?
RE: Go Terps  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:59 am : link
In comment 15641809 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
will probably die or change his handle on this site.

The way that you did?
RE: RE: If Jones is anything less than all pro  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15641861 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15641823 Producer said:


Quote:


You don't give him a contract.

Capice?



So if he is the third best QB in the NFL this year - you dont re-sign him?

Thats a very odd take....

JFC, sure, if he's the 3rd best QB, sign him.

He won't be.

30th is closer to realistic.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 12:20 pm : link
If he proves to be a franchise QB the gmen can at least franchise him.

But what makes you think that would happen? Both in what he's shown, the team he'll have around him, and his injury history?
If Daniel Jones proves this year that he is the franchise qb  
Spider43 : 1:05 pm : link
Jews and Muslims are going to sing kumbayah on the Late Show.
40 mil a year seems to be the floor  
ron mexico : 1:11 pm : link
for franchise QBs these days
RE: ......  
BSIMatt : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15642166 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
If he proves to be a franchise QB the gmen can at least franchise him.

But what makes you think that would happen? Both in what he's shown, the team he'll have around him, and his injury history?


Was a hypothetical, he never said he was thinking it would(or wouldn't) happen.
RE: RE: To those who REALLY like and believe in Jones  
Matt M. : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15642037 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15642037 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Please answer honestly: How (Matt M it's [b] not [bold]) exactly can Jones prove he is the franchise QB? I have stated this in a few threads now. From my perspective, with a hefty price tag and the franchise future in the balance, he would have to be a top 5 (maybe top 10) QB in the league to warrant a new deal. I realistically don't see that happening. I do believe he will improve in the new system with a new staff. But, I just can't see him elevating his game anywhere near a level that would make me confident he was the guy to invest the next 5 or more years in.


IMO he is a middle of the road starting QB. We have a ton of needs and a new coaching staff (AGAIN) implementing a new system. We have to fix other things and we absolutely should fix other things until it makes sense to get get "the guy". I'll trust Schoen and Daboll to make that decision now, because really it's up to them now. While Jones is on the roster, I will root for him to kick ass. I'd love to see this team improve and for this staff to get the best possible out of our existing roster. Just the way it is for me.
That doesn't really contradict what I posed. I'm rooting for him to succeed as well. What I am saying is, given this is year 4, I don't think he can improve enough to justify either a hefty franchise tag or 2nd contract. Schoen and Daboll may have a lower threshold to make that happen.
RE: I think if he plays well you Franchise him  
Matt M. : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15641980 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
make him prove its not a 1 year thing then sign him long term.

Under the circumstances of this team its going to be really difficult for him to have a great year. Our OL only signed 1 potential upgrades as of right now. Feliciano may be an upgrade but he doesnt have much C experience. Whos playing LG and RT? We started off great in FA and now reality is that we have no money and may actually have a worse team than last year if thats possible. Where is our TE room right now? Its ugly. We are going to have to restructure some contracts just to be able to sign draft picks.

I root for Jones but the likelihood of him improving with similar talent isnt something I'd bet on. Hopefully Daboll can work some magic and put together a decent O with what we have.
At this point, I don't really see that as a more viable option than signing a second contract after the season. That tag carries a significant price tag/cap allocation. I just don't think he belongs on their 2023 roster unless they are 100% sure he is their guy moving forward. For me, that means he has to have an elite season.
I don't comment  
Thegratefulhead : 1:45 pm : link
On what I would do if I saw a pig flying.

This is the same thing.
LOL - that would be great - making the playoffs would be pretty close  
stoneman : 1:56 pm : link
I would love to see where all the know-it-alls hide - how many dupes would we see :)
matt m if there's a path for jones it's dak  
Eric on Li : 2:12 pm : link
ahead of Dak's 4th season in 2019 Kellen Moore was promoted to offensive coordinator and that offense took off stepping out of the stone age garrett/linehan offense (incidentally since getting replaced linehan has been out of the NFL).

he went from very modest yardage and TD totals to explosive mvp numbers. jones' 24 tds in his rookie year were more in fewer games than Dak had any of his first 3 years. their ypg, comp%, and even INT% were pretty similar despite very different talent environments.

Dak went from being considered a dual threat game manager most didn't fear as a passer, and a questionable player on a franchise tag, to a 40m per year player (which his own team didn't even believe until it happened).



not saying this will happen but if there's a realistic "best case" that's probably it. Jones has a lot of the same physical abilities as dak, and also a lot of the same weaknesses people thought Dak had through his first few years ("doesn't see the field well enough to be a big time passer").

one other interesting thing i only just observed, look at the sack rates for Dak the last 3 years in Kellen Moore's offense vs. the first 3 in the garrett offense. That was sort of unexpected since the attempts have gone by roughly 20% and he's getting sacked a lot less even as the DAL OL has gotten older/more injured. Another indication the Garrett system was a real POS all around.
RE: LOL - that would be great - making the playoffs would be pretty close  
gfinop : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15642350 stoneman said:
Quote:
I would love to see where all the know-it-alls hide - how many dupes would we see :)


Yeah... the field would flip the other way though. You would have Jones supporters jumping all over anyone who disagrees.

I fully expect this in between games this season. As it was last season!
RE: RE: RE: To those who REALLY like and believe in Jones  
Johnny5 : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15642335 Matt M. said:
Quote:

That doesn't really contradict what I posed. I'm rooting for him to succeed as well. What I am saying is, given this is year 4, I don't think he can improve enough to justify either a hefty franchise tag or 2nd contract. Schoen and Daboll may have a lower threshold to make that happen.

Yep I can't disagree with that. We can hope though... lol. I'd love to see it happen where he flips out and we beef the OL, and he plays out of his mind under Daboll/Kafka. I don't think anything will be enough, but I'm rooting for the kid.
RE: matt m if there's a path for jones it's dak  
rsjem1979 : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15642377 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
ahead of Dak's 4th season in 2019 Kellen Moore was promoted to offensive coordinator and that offense took off stepping out of the stone age garrett/linehan offense (incidentally since getting replaced linehan has been out of the NFL).


If this assessment is true, it's going to pose quite a conundrum for those in the overlapping portion of the "Dak stinks" and "Jones has elite potential" Venn Diagram.
RE: RE: matt m if there's a path for jones it's dak  
Eric on Li : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15642388 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15642377 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


ahead of Dak's 4th season in 2019 Kellen Moore was promoted to offensive coordinator and that offense took off stepping out of the stone age garrett/linehan offense (incidentally since getting replaced linehan has been out of the NFL).



If this assessment is true, it's going to pose quite a conundrum for those in the overlapping portion of the "Dak stinks" and "Jones has elite potential" Venn Diagram.


i thought the rumors of dak wanting $30m per year were a joke pre-2019, and then due to some bad strategizing i ended up with him as my QB in fantasy football. was miserable about it because someone snaked me in an auction for Lamar Jackson over like $2.

any way you may remember that year Dallas opened against the NYG and Dak proceeded to drop 400 yards and 4tds on Bettcher's D with tavon austin and randall cobb. that was kellen moore's first game as OC. I rode Dak to a FF championship that year and watching a lot of him let's just say my opinion of the man changed, as well as how much of an impact offensive systems can have.
RE: RE: RE: matt m if there's a path for jones it's dak  
Johnny5 : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15642388 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15642388 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15642377 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


ahead of Dak's 4th season in 2019 Kellen Moore was promoted to offensive coordinator and that offense took off stepping out of the stone age garrett/linehan offense (incidentally since getting replaced linehan has been out of the NFL).



If this assessment is true, it's going to pose quite a conundrum for those in the overlapping portion of the "Dak stinks" and "Jones has elite potential" Venn Diagram.



i thought the rumors of dak wanting $30m per year were a joke pre-2019, and then due to some bad strategizing i ended up with him as my QB in fantasy football. was miserable about it because someone snaked me in an auction for Lamar Jackson over like $2.

any way you may remember that year Dallas opened against the NYG and Dak proceeded to drop 400 yards and 4tds on Bettcher's D with tavon austin and randall cobb. that was kellen moore's first game as OC. I rode Dak to a FF championship that year and watching a lot of him let's just say my opinion of the man changed, as well as how much of an impact offensive systems can have.

I agree Eric. Even my Cowboys fans friends who hated Dak really grew to like him, especially last year (well until that last playoff game anyway... lol) The fact that we had a horrible OL and Jason Garret's putrid offense is what gives me hope that somehow DJ can be rebooted with a half decent OL, good coaching and a good offensive system that fits him.
Is There Consensus Definition of What "Franchise QB Means?"  
clatterbuck : 2:38 pm : link
-- Wins championships?
-- Elevates the level of play of those around him?
-- Analytics? Numbers in top range of starting QBs?
-- Capable of carrying a team to performance beyond its collective talent?
-- Big performance in big games; wins in the clutch?
--Can a QB be "franchise" on a specific team but not on another? Are attributes that make a QB "franchise" apparent no matter the success of the team he's on?

Beats me.
RE: Is There Consensus Definition of What  
Jimmy Googs : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15642430 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
-- Wins championships?
-- Elevates the level of play of those around him?
-- Analytics? Numbers in top range of starting QBs?
-- Capable of carrying a team to performance beyond its collective talent?
-- Big performance in big games; wins in the clutch?
--Can a QB be "franchise" on a specific team but not on another? Are attributes that make a QB "franchise" apparent no matter the success of the team he's on?

Beats me.


Good enough that the franchise isn't looking for another QB over the forseeable future...
RE: RE: As a Giants fan  
Rory : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:


Quote:


I am going to root for both Jones and Barkley to be highly successful. As a bonus, if they do manage to elevate their game to the next level, we get to see the BBI naysayers heads explode while they eat crow.



How long do we have to watch Jones and Barkley suck in the real world before you have to eat crow?


You are literally rooting for both of them to fail (so you can be vindicated and proven right) over succeeding and the team winning.

fucking pathetic.
RE: RE: RE: As a Giants fan  
Go Terps : 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15641929 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15641929 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15641867 Beer Man said:


Quote:


I am going to root for both Jones and Barkley to be highly successful. As a bonus, if they do manage to elevate their game to the next level, we get to see the BBI naysayers heads explode while they eat crow.



How long do we have to watch Jones and Barkley suck in the real world before you have to eat crow?



You are literally rooting for both of them to fail (so you can be vindicated and proven right) over succeeding and the team winning.

fucking pathetic.


No, I'm observing they suck.

What's pathetic is not being able to separate what you root for from what you see. No one gives a shit what you root for.
