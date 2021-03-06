what's happening behind the scenes with bradberry? (long)

lost in a lot of the discussion re: bradberry are 2 things:



1. schoen is playing the situation out like he believes Bradberry has positive value @ a 13.5m cap hit. or else he'd have cut him like Ryan when there were still viable replacement options on the FA market (like say Anthony Averett who got a 1 year deal for 3.3m or Levi Wallace who got 2 years 8m).



2. since they didn't the nyg have very little rush to get space until July, which is coincidentally brutal timing for FA to get FMV bc league wide cap space is limited with all teams maxing out their 90 man rosters for camp. so bradberry is on the hook to lose some money (let's say $3-5m or so less than the 13.4m base he's set to make right now).



so if we take those 2 things together, what's schoen's plan? here's my guess.



plan a - pursue a trade. and taken a step further, let his agent pursue a trade and gauge his market. you can bet Bradberry's agent is the most motivated/incentivized person on the planet to get Bradberry the most money, and knowing there's a threat of lost money both he and the nyg are mutually aligned in finding the team that most values bradberry.



plan b - this is the step i think most are overlooking. in the event plan a hasn't come to fruition, Bradberry and his agent are now incentivized to do some kind of deal with the nyg bc they know if they don't they are at risk to lose money. remember in this scenario they have already spent months exhausting conversations around the league to find a home for him at his current cap # and havent. entering the market at a bad time it's only logical to expect they won't be able to get whole. but since we know schoen thinks he is a positive value asset at 13.5m, it may be that the team that values him most is the one he's on. so what does a deal with the nyg look like? i'd guess they add 1 or 2 years on his deal and flatten his cap hits down around 10-13m per year. Bradberry gets some security and cash in hand that equals what he was set to make this year, nyg get 8-10m in cap savings and get to keep a premium position player at a reasonable number, similar to what they did with shepard/martinez.



plan c - cut Bradberry in July. this is plan C because i think it's the most unlikely, though not impossible. im pretty sure the only way this ends up the outcome is if Bradberry really doesn't want to be here. reading between the lines on the Logan Ryan cut, I think they gave him the choice of staying or leaving at equivalent cap impacts. i also think they let him/his agent gauge the market out there to make that decision - which is likely how he had such a quick deal in Tampa. and even with almost no savings the nyg were ok letting him walk bc he didn't want to be here. if they truly didn't want Ryan the better move would have been to cut him earlier to hope to recoup as much cap room as possible via offset.



so net-net what i think is happening behind the scenes right now is schoen has told bradberry's agent he values him but can't carry the 20m cap hit so they either need to find a suitable trade or work out an extension.



and every day that goes by with cap space drying up and without his agent being able to find interested parties schoen gets a little more leverage for potential extension talks. i'd probably still guess he gets dealt at the draft to a team who misses out on the CB they want early, but if he sticks past the draft my guess would shift to extension.



1 other note - post June 1 trading Adoree Jackson would save $10.7m against the cap this year per otc. He has 1 extra year on his contract, is a year younger than Bradberry, and slightly cheaper for an acquiring team. It would not shock me to see the nyg elect to trade Jackson for a 2023 pick and extend Bradberry because in combination those 2 moves could save close to $20m against the cap this year while also adding a future pick if they end up unable to get one for Bradberry.