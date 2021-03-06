for display only
Giants Sign DT Justin Ellis [1-Year]

Anando : 2:13 pm
Anando : 2:13 pm : link

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
The #Giants are signing former #Ravens DT Justin Ellis, source said, giving him a 1-year deal. More familiarity for DC Wink Martindale, who had him in Baltimore.
Anando : 2:14 pm : link

Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Nose. 6-2, 350 fits on that line
Anando : 2:14 pm : link
Talkin’ Giants
@TalkinGiants
Giants are signing DT Justin Ellis per
@RapSheet
He played 35% of the snaps for the Ravens & Wink Martindale in 2021.
great  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:15 pm : link
we NEEDED a NT.
RE: great  
Klaatu : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15642383 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
we NEEDED a NT.


We certainly did.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:15 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
The #Giants are signing former Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis, per @RapSheet.

Connections to Wink Martindale. A low-cost replacement for Austin Johnson.
Hopefully this guy  
Matt in SGS : 2:16 pm : link
is a real space eater unlike Danny Shelton. I've never seen a 350 pound guy like Shelton play on roller skates before.
That helps some  
jvm52106 : 2:18 pm : link
and certainly gives us a true NT which we didn't have on the roster.
RE: Hopefully this guy  
Big Blue '56 : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15642386 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
is a real space eater unlike Danny Shelton. I've never seen a 350 pound guy like Shelton play on roller skates before.


I didn’t expect star quality production, but I fully expected Shelton to be a reasonable force. Awful.
RE: That helps some  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15642390 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
and certainly gives us a true NT which we didn't have on the roster.


Depends on where Wink wants Dexter Lawrence.
Should provide a solid practice opponent  
FranknWeezer : 2:25 pm : link
for Feliciano, the new Center.
solid signing and i would presume around the minimum  
Eric on Li : 2:25 pm : link
they are doing a good job knocking off needs at very low price points.

i posted this am i expected them to add linval, brandon williams, or star lotouleiei and ellis fits right in with all those guys except younger and likely cheaper (he made the minimum last year).
Last couple of years...  
Klaatu : 2:26 pm : link
He's averaged less than 40% of the defensive snaps for the Ravens. Can't imagine the Giants are penciling him in as a starter.
Pure  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:28 pm : link
space eater. He played in all 17 games last year with 5 starts yet only had seven tackles.
RE: Last couple of years...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15642405 Klaatu said:
Quote:
He's averaged less than 40% of the defensive snaps for the Ravens. Can't imagine the Giants are penciling him in as a starter.


Same. Depends on where Wink wants Dexter Lawrence.
RE: RE: Last couple of years...  
jvm52106 : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15642408 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15642405 Klaatu said:


Quote:


He's averaged less than 40% of the defensive snaps for the Ravens. Can't imagine the Giants are penciling him in as a starter.



Same. Depends on where Wink wants Dexter Lawrence.


I don't know, Lawrence just does nothing for me but maybe nose might be a better spot for him.
RE: Last couple of years...  
Jay on the Island : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15642405 Klaatu said:
Quote:
He's averaged less than 40% of the defensive snaps for the Ravens. Can't imagine the Giants are penciling him in as a starter.

He will play almost exclusively on 1st down and obvious running plays. He's not a solid pickup for the price. I still hope that Lawrence plays some NT this season.
Strictly  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:34 pm : link
a run defender. Only 0.5 sacks and 4 QB hits in his career.
RE: RE: RE: Last couple of years...  
Jay on the Island : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15642415 jvm52106 said:
Quote:


I don't know, Lawrence just does nothing for me but maybe nose might be a better spot for him.

I am hopeful that Lawrence breaks out this season under Patterson. Andre Patterson is one of the best DL coaches in the NFL. Hopefully Lawrence will break out as Linval Joseph did under Patterson.
RE: Pure  
Eric on Li : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15642406 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
space eater. He played in all 17 games last year with 5 starts yet only had seven tackles.


the key # is that he played 40% of the snaps in 2020 when the Baltimore D was really good. so cross fingers wink can assemble a good D around him and he can just play a role.
If you go  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:36 pm : link
back and review the games, Lawrence has really good games and not-so-good games. He can play, but they need to get him to be more consistent.

Personally, I've never understood playing him at end.
Space Eater  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:37 pm : link
RE: If you go  
Mike in NY : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15642426 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
back and review the games, Lawrence has really good games and not-so-good games. He can play, but they need to get him to be more consistent.

Personally, I've never understood playing him at end.


I think they were hoping for a Haloti Ngata-type player. Only problem is he was not as nimble as Ngata.
RE: Space Eater  
solarmike : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15642428 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


Yikes!
RE: If you go  
Eric on Li : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15642426 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
back and review the games, Lawrence has really good games and not-so-good games. He can play, but they need to get him to be more consistent.

Personally, I've never understood playing him at end.


i feel like they put him at end because they thought the other guys around him were at their best at NT (Tomlinson, Johnson). but that's a backwards way to do things since lawrence was the better talent. hopefully moving to NT he can take off, pretty sure that's where he played most at Clemson even though they were 4-3.
RE: Space Eater  
Klaatu : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15642428 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I hope they're not paying him by the pound.
RE: RE: Last couple of years...  
speedywheels : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15642416 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15642405 Klaatu said:


Quote:


He's averaged less than 40% of the defensive snaps for the Ravens. Can't imagine the Giants are penciling him in as a starter.


He will play almost exclusively on 1st down and obvious running plays. He's not a solid pickup for the price. I still hope that Lawrence plays some NT this season.


Was the amount of the contract released? How do we know it's not a solid pickup?
Ellis gives them 65 guys under contract + 9 draft picks = 74/90  
Eric on Li : 2:42 pm : link
which would would leave 16 spots for UDFAs.

so they probably don't have too many more veteran signings left before the draft, though i'm still holding out hope on Ryan Bates.
RE: Hopefully this guy  
mattlawson : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15642386 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
is a real space eater unlike Danny Shelton. I've never seen a 350 pound guy like Shelton play on roller skates before.


Did you ever go to an actual game and compare him to other players? A guy like Chris Canty was a helmet above everyone else. Shelton was a good helmet under everyone else and was not athletic. Stood out like a sore thumb. Another great DG move that looked good on paper but lost its luster when you saw the results.
Solid  
Toth029 : 2:46 pm : link
Move. Betting it's cheap.

Pure run defender and doesn't play really above 40% of the snaps. But helps depth also and Wink usually uses a lot of two DL formations. Lots of OLB looks.
The guys nickname is Jelly  
mattlawson : 2:48 pm : link
Atleast he knows the defense….
RE: Pure  
Lowell : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15642406 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
space eater. He played in all 17 games last year with 5 starts yet only had seven tackles.


7 tackles? He must have 15 inch arms.
the dude  
Andy in Boston : 2:54 pm : link
ran a 5.0 flat at the combine years ago when he was drafted..at 340 pounds.

I'm guessing we draft a NT as well. He'll be no guarantee to make the roster.
RE: The guys nickname is Jelly  
Klaatu : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15642449 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Atleast he knows the defense….


Are we ready for this Jelly?
He's  
Professor Falken : 2:55 pm : link
eating a lot more than space. We should just call him an eater.
2021  
Professor Falken : 2:57 pm : link
highlights.
Jelly - ( New Window )
I think it's a great idea to bring in as many bottom of the roster  
arniefez : 2:59 pm : link
players from the Bills and Ravens as possible. It's been so long since the Giants have had a winning team I think the more players they can bring in from winning programs the better.
RE: If you go  
prdave73 : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15642426 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
back and review the games, Lawrence has really good games and not-so-good games. He can play, but they need to get him to be more consistent.

Personally, I've never understood playing him at end.


Agree, 100%
RE: 2021  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15642462 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
highlights. Jelly - ( New Window )


Better than I thought. He's tough to move.
RE: 2021  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15642462 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
highlights. Jelly - ( New Window )


Watch him keep his feet moving. That's great for a big man.
RE: RE: 2021  
Eric on Li : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15642476 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15642462 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


highlights. Jelly - ( New Window )



Watch him keep his feet moving. That's great for a big man.


he made a few plays in pursuit too. he was 20 yards downfield on that screen pass vs. mia.
I think he will be 40-49%  
jvm52106 : 3:10 pm : link
of the plays kind of guy. Of course a lot changes once the draft happens and UDFA get added as NT/Dt can be found in either area.
RE: I think he will be 40-49%  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15642482 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
of the plays kind of guy. Of course a lot changes once the draft happens and UDFA get added as NT/Dt can be found in either area.


Probably not as high as that. His % of defensive snaps in Baltimore the last three years were 27 percent (four games that he played after being signed), 40 percent, and 35 percent.
RE: RE: I think he will be 40-49%  
jvm52106 : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15642488 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15642482 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


of the plays kind of guy. Of course a lot changes once the draft happens and UDFA get added as NT/Dt can be found in either area.



Probably not as high as that. His % of defensive snaps in Baltimore the last three years were 27 percent (four games that he played after being signed), 40 percent, and 35 percent.


Baltimore was a much better team than us and a deeper Dline. LIke I said a lot depends on what happens with the draft and UDFA. BUT, since we could be trailing A LOT, we may be seeing our run defense on the field way more than what it would seem right now.
jvm52106  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:27 pm : link
Possible, but he also turns 32 in December.
NT is a critical position to make a 3/4 work. giants have let go of  
plato : 3:33 pm : link
some superb NT’s in past 10 years so someone is undervaluing the position in terms of money and talent.

Furthermore one NT not enough., Dexter might be able to slide there but then we need more DT’s . I’m just glad someone is paying attention to our D line. Seems like most here are screaming about qb, which is ridiculous this year, and Edge etc. Just like O line needs good bodies, our D line is depleted. Need good bodies there and Ellis hardly looks like a good body
he just officially signed  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:37 pm : link
Uncle Phil 3.0.  
Klaatu : 3:39 pm : link
(Sorry Kareem).
We need to improve the talent level on this team...  
EricJ : 3:41 pm : link
and that means both starters and the bench. If this move helps us there, then I am for it.
RE: RE: If you go  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15642429 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15642426 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


back and review the games, Lawrence has really good games and not-so-good games. He can play, but they need to get him to be more consistent.

Personally, I've never understood playing him at end.



I think they were hoping for a Haloti Ngata-type player. Only problem is he was not as nimble as Ngata.


Really not even close, without piling on the guy.

Ngata had freakish strength and quickness. Dex was never that guy and he seems to struggle keeping his weight down to the point that he could be more nimble.

Space Eater?  
JerseyCityJoe : 3:43 pm : link
That guy been eating more than space if you ask me.
For the 1st time here  
Alamo : 3:47 pm : link
I'm going to make a statement,that has to have some truth to it..The new GM..HC..And all the NEW OFFICE PERSONNEL,at one time or another,worked for the UNITED STATES SECRET SERVICE..There are no leaks to be had on any and all dealings so far..This is unbelievable for this franchise..This is now a professional staff,and I am one fan that is tickled to death..Go Big Blue !!
He fits a role and that need...perfectly.  
George from PA : 3:48 pm : link
Check!

We must just pray he is not done
Another  
AcidTest : 3:58 pm : link
good low cost signing, but it shouldn't preclude us from taking an NT on day three, especially since Lawrence could be gone after this season.
We’ll know by September  
Joe Beckwith : 3:59 pm : link
If he still has it.
We only need one year out of him, while the 3rd, or 4th or 5th rd DT gets developed.
what the hell has he been hitting  
TJ : 4:04 pm : link
with that elbow?
Big Jelly  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:06 pm : link
is in the house.


Big Jelly checkin’ in - ( New Window )
Love the nickname.....  
George from PA : 4:13 pm : link
RE: what the hell has he been hitting  
Klaatu : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15642541 TJ said:
Quote:
with that elbow?
The guy standing between him and the buffet.
