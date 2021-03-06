Giants Sign DT Justin Ellis [1-Year]

back and review the games, Lawrence has really good games and not-so-good games. He can play, but they need to get him to be more consistent.
Personally, I've never understood playing him at end.
i feel like they put him at end because they thought the other guys around him were at their best at NT (Tomlinson, Johnson). but that's a backwards way to do things since lawrence was the better talent. hopefully moving to NT he can take off, pretty sure that's where he played most at Clemson even though they were 4-3.
is a real space eater unlike Danny Shelton. I've never seen a 350 pound guy like Shelton play on roller skates before.
Did you ever go to an actual game and compare him to other players? A guy like Chris Canty was a helmet above everyone else. Shelton was a good helmet under everyone else and was not athletic. Stood out like a sore thumb. Another great DG move that looked good on paper but lost its luster when you saw the results.
of the plays kind of guy. Of course a lot changes once the draft happens and UDFA get added as NT/Dt can be found in either area.
Probably not as high as that. His % of defensive snaps in Baltimore the last three years were 27 percent (four games that he played after being signed), 40 percent, and 35 percent.
Baltimore was a much better team than us and a deeper Dline. LIke I said a lot depends on what happens with the draft and UDFA. BUT, since we could be trailing A LOT, we may be seeing our run defense on the field way more than what it would seem right now.
some superb NT’s in past 10 years so someone is undervaluing the position in terms of money and talent.
Furthermore one NT not enough., Dexter might be able to slide there but then we need more DT’s . I’m just glad someone is paying attention to our D line. Seems like most here are screaming about qb, which is ridiculous this year, and Edge etc. Just like O line needs good bodies, our D line is depleted. Need good bodies there and Ellis hardly looks like a good body
I'm going to make a statement,that has to have some truth to it..The new GM..HC..And all the NEW OFFICE PERSONNEL,at one time or another,worked for the UNITED STATES SECRET SERVICE..There are no leaks to be had on any and all dealings so far..This is unbelievable for this franchise..This is now a professional staff,and I am one fan that is tickled to death..Go Big Blue !!
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
2m
The #Giants are signing former #Ravens DT Justin Ellis, source said, giving him a 1-year deal. More familiarity for DC Wink Martindale, who had him in Baltimore.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Nose. 6-2, 350 fits on that line
@TalkinGiants
·
20s
Giants are signing DT Justin Ellis per
@RapSheet
.
He played 35% of the snaps for the Ravens & Wink Martindale in 2021.
We certainly did.
✔
@ZackBlatt
The #Giants are signing former Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis, per @RapSheet.
Connections to Wink Martindale. A low-cost replacement for Austin Johnson.
I didn’t expect star quality production, but I fully expected Shelton to be a reasonable force. Awful.
Depends on where Wink wants Dexter Lawrence.
i posted this am i expected them to add linval, brandon williams, or star lotouleiei and ellis fits right in with all those guys except younger and likely cheaper (he made the minimum last year).
Same. Depends on where Wink wants Dexter Lawrence.
Quote:
He's averaged less than 40% of the defensive snaps for the Ravens. Can't imagine the Giants are penciling him in as a starter.
Same. Depends on where Wink wants Dexter Lawrence.
I don't know, Lawrence just does nothing for me but maybe nose might be a better spot for him.
He will play almost exclusively on 1st down and obvious running plays. He's not a solid pickup for the price. I still hope that Lawrence plays some NT this season.
I don't know, Lawrence just does nothing for me but maybe nose might be a better spot for him.
I am hopeful that Lawrence breaks out this season under Patterson. Andre Patterson is one of the best DL coaches in the NFL. Hopefully Lawrence will break out as Linval Joseph did under Patterson.
the key # is that he played 40% of the snaps in 2020 when the Baltimore D was really good. so cross fingers wink can assemble a good D around him and he can just play a role.
I think they were hoping for a Haloti Ngata-type player. Only problem is he was not as nimble as Ngata.
Yikes!
Quote:
He's averaged less than 40% of the defensive snaps for the Ravens. Can't imagine the Giants are penciling him in as a starter.
He will play almost exclusively on 1st down and obvious running plays. He's not a solid pickup for the price. I still hope that Lawrence plays some NT this season.
Was the amount of the contract released? How do we know it's not a solid pickup?
so they probably don't have too many more veteran signings left before the draft, though i'm still holding out hope on Ryan Bates.
Pure run defender and doesn't play really above 40% of the snaps. But helps depth also and Wink usually uses a lot of two DL formations. Lots of OLB looks.
7 tackles? He must have 15 inch arms.
I'm guessing we draft a NT as well. He'll be no guarantee to make the roster.
Are we ready for this Jelly?
Jelly - ( New Window )
Agree, 100%
Better than I thought. He's tough to move.
Watch him keep his feet moving. That's great for a big man.
Quote:
highlights. Jelly - ( New Window )
Watch him keep his feet moving. That's great for a big man.
he made a few plays in pursuit too. he was 20 yards downfield on that screen pass vs. mia.
Quote:
of the plays kind of guy. Of course a lot changes once the draft happens and UDFA get added as NT/Dt can be found in either area.
Quote:
back and review the games, Lawrence has really good games and not-so-good games. He can play, but they need to get him to be more consistent.
I think they were hoping for a Haloti Ngata-type player. Only problem is he was not as nimble as Ngata.
Really not even close, without piling on the guy.
Ngata had freakish strength and quickness. Dex was never that guy and he seems to struggle keeping his weight down to the point that he could be more nimble.
We must just pray he is not done
We only need one year out of him, while the 3rd, or 4th or 5th rd DT gets developed.
Big Jelly checkin’ in - ( New Window )