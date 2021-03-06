How willing are you to trade down? Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2022 9:59 pm : 3/23/2022 9:59 pm

It is possible that at least a couple of teams may be looking to trade up for a QB.



Would you consider a trade down? If so, how far and for what type of compensation?(Be realistic).



A team like Atlanta may be looking to move ahead of the Panthers for example.