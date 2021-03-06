for display only
How willing are you to trade down?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2022 9:59 pm
It is possible that at least a couple of teams may be looking to trade up for a QB.

Would you consider a trade down? If so, how far and for what type of compensation?(Be realistic).

A team like Atlanta may be looking to move ahead of the Panthers for example.
RE: RE: Would you  
bwitz : 3/23/2022 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15642879 Ned In Atlanta said:

In comment 15642878 Eric from BBI said:





consider trading with Washington?



Whoever offers the biggest haul. This team needs help everywhere and 2023 picks


Yup. This.
no issue with a trade but plan A is to pick 2 guys they can't pass up  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2022 11:04 pm : link
Jamarr Chase was #5
Patrick Surtain was #9
Devonta Smith #10
Micah Parsons was #12
Rashawn Slater was #13

schoen needs to go bed every night until the draft visualizing just how much can be accomplished immediately if he gets these 2 picks right.
I'd trade either pick  
myquealer : 3/23/2022 11:06 pm : link
for a good package that includes a first next year. If Jones doesn't work out this year, we need the ammunition to move up as high as we can for a QB next year.

If we trade the 5th it is presumably for a QB. Carolina might pick a Tackle if one is still on the board, or they might trade down since they only have one pick in the top 100 currently. If they trade down, there's no telling who the team who moves up will take.

If only one of the two Tackles is there at 5, I think that's my pick. If not, I look to trade the 5th and am fairly confident the player we wanted at 5 will be there at 7.
It depends on their draft board and how the prospects are falling...  
Milton : 3/23/2022 11:12 pm : link
If they can come away from this draft with an OT that is worthy of a top five or ten pick, they need to seize that opportunity. If they can do that and still manage to pick up extra picks in a trade, all the better. In other words, it comes down to the grades they apply to Ekwonu, Neal, and Cross. If they love all three of them, it makes it easier.
what about Green Bay at 22 and 28  
Chip : 3/23/2022 11:21 pm : link
could be Linderbaum and Green to go with the tackle fixes the OL once and for all. Also Zion Johnson could be there.
Despite the NFL network plugging these QBs.  
Chip : 3/23/2022 11:23 pm : link
I don't know why anyone would trade up for them one with small hands and is a fumbler and the other is from FCS.
I'm all for trading down...  
bw in dc : 3/23/2022 11:36 pm : link
Unless we can get Walker at 5 or 7, the only blue-chip prospect I see, move down, collect more picks, and leverage this draft which is rich in solid quality.
willing  
Producer : 3/23/2022 11:45 pm : link
don't have a lot of hope we'll find a partner with a suitable offer. My guess is there will be one big trade up in the first round, whereas most years there are around three. Will we be the ones to pull it off? Hope so.
Yes as there will be additional CAP savings  
MarvelousMike : 3/24/2022 12:02 am : link
There was a chart on a Twitter posting showing the cost of the five years for each first round pick. Two top ten picks will become expensive down the line and Giants need more bites at the apple.
I  
mdthedream : 3/24/2022 12:22 am : link
would think Carolina,Seattle and Atlanta are in play.
Depends on whether Ickey or Neal is there at  
kdog77 : 3/24/2022 12:26 am : link
#5, but I would most certainly trade back from #7 if there is a team in the top 20 picks willing to give up 2023 1st rounder and at least a 3rd/4th round pick this year. Looking at OTC's draft value chart (https://overthecap.com/draft-trade-value-chart/), I could see Giants trading pick #5 or #7 to Steelers for #20, #84 and 2023 first round pick.

It is hard to gauge how much leverage the Giants would have in a trade down with Carolina, Atlanta, Seattle and the Commanderps without taking offers from teams in the bottom half of the first round. Even if it is a weak draft class some team is going to feel the need to reach on a QB. Giants should be taking calls from all comers.
Very willing,  
darren in pdx : 3/24/2022 12:26 am : link
especially if there’s a QB or two they are already thinking for next year. That ammo to trade up if needed is more important than a slightly higher rated player this draft.
They really should trade down  
Snablats : 3/24/2022 12:31 am : link
Its still amazing how many here still dont get that the trade down target is a 2023 first round pick. Instead of taking a 2nd this year, you take a first next year and a 3rd this year

If they trade down and dont get a first next year, then they really do believe in Jones, or they are willing to give up 2023 and 2024 premium draft picks to move up next year
I've Been Beating The Trade Down Drum  
Trainmaster : 3/24/2022 1:05 am : link
for quite some time.

Of course it "takes two to Tango".

I think the Falcons / Panthers QB angling is a very interesting scenario. The key is not trading until after the first 4 picks are in.

If the Giants top OT or the Giants top Edge are still available at #5, the trade down would have to be the proverbial "King's Ransom".

However, if the top OT and top Edge are gone by the time #5 comes around and the other OT and Edge are equally rated, a drop down from, say #5 to #8 or #9, while picking up another 2nd rounder (or more) would be ideal.

I agree with another poster that said any trade with Washington would have to include a "division rival premium".

It really depends how they have the Rd 1 guys graded.  
BigBlueNH : 3/24/2022 1:12 am : link
If they have a top tier of 8 guys, then they should not go below that, except for a well-above market haul. Personally, I wouldn't want to go below 10, but what really matters is where Schoen and Co have them graded.

Also, if Neal or Ickey makes it to 5, I'm taking him. I am too sick and tired of watching this suck-ass OL to pass that up.
Very willing to trade down  
giantstock : 3/24/2022 4:13 am : link
And to trade in 2023 to get another 1st round. It's what I would prefer. Just need fair enough value.
I would if they get blown away  
Dankbeerman : 3/24/2022 4:50 am : link
5 is the spot to trade because its ahead ofCarolina. Pitt or NO coming up for willis makes since. I would want at least their 1st, 2nd and next years 1st.
Due to such a deep draft and so many needs  
USAF NYG Fan : 3/24/2022 5:09 am : link
I would be willing to trade down with both picks. As for compensation, just fair compensation is all I would want. How far down? Anywhere in the teens. Maybe even the low 20s. Again, fair compensation though. It would be nice to get a 2023 1st rounder in case we need to go after a QB next year. However, at least 2nd rounders in 2022 would be needed.

I believe a good/great RT & LB will still be available. Good/Great OGs and OCs can be had in the 2nd or even 3rd. Good/Great TEs can be found in the 3rd or even 4th. I think a an elite CB would need a top 10 pick though so it depends on what happens with Bradberry too.

All dependent on what players are available at the time though.
For the right price I’d move anywhere in the first round  
Chris684 : 3/24/2022 5:52 am : link
There are a bunch of prospects we don’t talk about a lot because they don’t project where we picking at the moment, but after a slide down players like Linderbaum, Dean, Lloyd, Elam come into focus.
If we can get good value we should do it  
giantBCP : 3/24/2022 6:32 am : link
but expecting to get the kind of return that Gettleman got last year is not realistic.

I wonder what kind of pick we could get from Carolina to drop down to #6 if a QB is in the running for the #5 pick.
What our #5 is Worth Trading Down in Round One  
M.S. : 3/24/2022 7:18 am : link

How To Read: If the Giants swapped picks with Seattle (i.e., trade down from #5 to #9), the Giants should also receive the 55th pick in Draft based on a standard NFL Trade Value Chart.

6 Carolina 100 Pick
8 Atlanta 60 Pick
9 Seattle 55 Pick
10 NY Jets 50 Pick
11 Washington 46 Pick
12 Minnesota 41 Pick
13 Houston 36 Pick
14 Baltimore 31 Pick
15 Philadelphia 28/29 Pick
16 Philadelphia 26 Pick
17 LA Chargers 23/24 Pick
18 New Orleans 21 Pick
19 Philadelphia 20/21 Pick
20 Pittsburgh 20 Pick
21 New England 18 Pick
22 Green Bay 17/18 Pick
23 Arizona 17 Pick
24 Dallas 17 Pick
25 Buffalo 16 Pick
26 Tennessee 16 Pick
27 Tampa Bay 15/16 Pick
28 Green Bay 15 Pick
29 Kansas City 15 Pick
30 Kansas City 14/15 Pick
31 Cincinnati 14 Pick
32 Detroit 14 Pick







I am not so sure about trading down  
Rjanyg : 3/24/2022 7:21 am : link
We talk about getting more picks and to some extent I agree having more 2nd round picks seems to be the best way to build a team, even getting another 2023 1st round pick. But we traded down last year and passed on the DROY in Parsons. Was that a smart move? When do we select players that elevate the play of their teammates?

So, let’s say at 5 Ekwonu is there. You can solidify a position on your weakest unit of the last decade or you can trade away for multiple picks. What do you do?

We have 9 picks. This is a deep draft. We could use some of our picks to move up into round 2 from round 3. Schoen had said he hopes to come away with 7 great football players, not 9.

The deal would have to be amazing for us to trade back at all. We can get 2 excellent starters at 5 & 7. We earned this spot by passing on an All Pro.
Not Willing  
Jim in Tampa : 3/24/2022 7:39 am : link
If the latest rumors are true and Hutchinson, Willis and Walker are going top 3 then we are assured of getting either Icky or Neal at 5 and then have a great chance of landing either Thibodeaux or Johnson at 7.

We land two studs at our biggest positions of need.

Let's not get cute and pass on superior players for more picks.
I am ok with trading back  
Mark from Jersey : 3/24/2022 7:50 am : link
one of the two first rounders. I would like to come out of a trade down at 5 or 7 with picks in next years draft. In a perfect world I would like to have the ammo to trade up, if necessary, to acquire a QB in next years draft should an opportunity present itself.

I am also ok trading back spots in the later rounds to accumulate more later round picks this or next year. We need depth and bodies.

I am treating 2022 as a "lost year". I want us to improve the culture, get young guys experience, be competitive, etc but I am more concerned with building a foundation for 2023/2024 and beyond.
I'd want a lot  
US1 Giants : 3/24/2022 7:56 am : link
probably an overpay. Have confidence in Schoen.
I'm an advocate  
Biteymax22 : 3/24/2022 7:58 am : link
for trade backs in pretty much every draft so my opinion may be bias here, but not only would I be okay with a trade back, I'd almost prefer to trade either 5 or 7 (not both) given the chance.

To me an ideal situation is taking a blue chip at 5 and trading 7 back into the teens. There are going to be good players left that would start for this team all the way until the end of the 1st round, so I wouldn't flip out about "missing out".

For compensation I would prefer a first NEXT year, similar to what we did in the last draft. My gut says we'll be moving on from Jones and being able to get the right guy long term in next years draft is a far more important franchise decision than anything that will go on in the 2022 draft. I want all the capital I may possibly need to get "my guy" next year.
I posted about this  
YANKEE28 : 3/24/2022 8:04 am : link
a few days ago.

When you put anything up for sale, you have to let buyers know the price. And I have a price, and no, it is not negotiable.

The price is a first in 2022 and a first in 2023 plus a 3rd in 2022 (not a future year).

The 2022 first must be within the first 20 picks this year. Obviously the closer to the top of the draft the better and I have confidence in Schoen.

When you look at what other teams have given up in QB trades this year the asking price is reasonable.

And don't forget Gettleman traded down 9 spots and got 2 firsts and a fourth. And that pick 5 and pick 7 are more valuable then last years trade of pick 11.

And remember what the Jets paid to move up 3 spots with the Colts for Darnold.

If no one is willing to pay that price, you stay at 5 and 7.

Done

RE: I posted about this  
M.S. : 3/24/2022 8:16 am : link
In comment 15643005 YANKEE28 said:

a few days ago.

When you put anything up for sale, you have to let buyers know the price. And I have a price, and no, it is not negotiable.

The price is a first in 2022 and a first in 2023 plus a 3rd in 2022 (not a future year).

The 2022 first must be within the first 20 picks this year. Obviously the closer to the top of the draft the better and I have confidence in Schoen.

When you look at what other teams have given up in QB trades this year the asking price is reasonable.

And don't forget Gettleman traded down 9 spots and got 2 firsts and a fourth. And that pick 5 and pick 7 are more valuable then last years trade of pick 11.

And remember what the Jets paid to move up 3 spots with the Colts for Darnold.

If no one is willing to pay that price, you stay at 5 and 7.

Done

“Not negotiable” is a good way NOT to make a deal.
I’m not as willing as most here  
UberAlias : 3/24/2022 8:17 am : link
We really need some difference makers on this roster. Usually even bad teams have a few guys that are impact players, and SB caliber teams always have a few on both sides of the ball. Who are ours? I think we’re in good position as it is now at 5 and 7. Now if we’re talking someone’s 1 for next year we could use if targeting a QB, that’s a different story.
RE: I posted about this  
section125 : 3/24/2022 8:18 am : link
In comment 15643005 YANKEE28 said:

a few days ago.

When you put anything up for sale, you have to let buyers know the price. And I have a price, and no, it is not negotiable.

The price is a first in 2022 and a first in 2023 plus a 3rd in 2022 (not a future year).

The 2022 first must be within the first 20 picks this year. Obviously the closer to the top of the draft the better and I have confidence in Schoen.

When you look at what other teams have given up in QB trades this year the asking price is reasonable.

And don't forget Gettleman traded down 9 spots and got 2 firsts and a fourth. And that pick 5 and pick 7 are more valuable then last years trade of pick 11.

And remember what the Jets paid to move up 3 spots with the Colts for Darnold.

If no one is willing to pay that price, you stay at 5 and 7.

Done


I agree with this. I'd prefer a 2nd to the 3rd as part of the compensation, but swapping 1st, getting a 2nd or 3rd plus next years #1 is good by me.
Very willing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/24/2022 8:21 am : link
as long as you feel you are not passing on a elite talent. Everyone likes the idea of getting a extra first next year (as I do) but those extra picks whether in the 2nd, 3rd, etc. are just as crucial. Bottom line for me is the Giants biggest issue has been along the OL and front 7 for a decade now. This draft has a good talent pool in both areas.

So how far back they go is not that big a deal to me as long as they get a proportionate return of picks. Of course you have to use them effectively to have a impact but that is why they changed the front office.
Only open if it includes a 1st next year.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/24/2022 8:24 am : link
If we can get a 2 1sts from ATL, incl next years for sure I'd do that.
I think every year for the past  
Dnew15 : 3/24/2022 8:31 am : link
five years I've advocated for trading down.

I think it's a good question because, given the draft talent, not many teams are going to want to move up and there may not be a ton of teams floating good returns on a Giants trade down.

BUT - as people always say - it just takes one team.
can't trade lower than #4 overall  
KDavies : 3/24/2022 8:38 am : link
as I've heard there's only 4 players in the draft
This draft is all about depth  
chuckydee9 : 3/24/2022 9:17 am : link
the top players are not on par with last years or most of the years but there are good quality players all the way down to 4th round.. so keep moving down unless you can pick up one of the 2 top tackles with the 5th pick..
RE: I posted about this  
Snablats : 3/24/2022 9:17 am : link
In comment 15643005 YANKEE28 said:

a few days ago.

When you put anything up for sale, you have to let buyers know the price. And I have a price, and no, it is not negotiable.

The price is a first in 2022 and a first in 2023 plus a 3rd in 2022 (not a future year).

The 2022 first must be within the first 20 picks this year. Obviously the closer to the top of the draft the better and I have confidence in Schoen.

When you look at what other teams have given up in QB trades this year the asking price is reasonable.

And don't forget Gettleman traded down 9 spots and got 2 firsts and a fourth. And that pick 5 and pick 7 are more valuable then last years trade of pick 11.

And remember what the Jets paid to move up 3 spots with the Colts for Darnold.

If no one is willing to pay that price, you stay at 5 and 7.

Done

The exact same trade I proposed earlier in this thread
Trading down  
jvm52106 : 3/24/2022 9:35 am : link
needs to be about acquiring more picks in 2022 and maybe some picks in 2023, not the other way around. We need solid bodies, middle of the roster and starting level players.
RE: Trading down  
Snablats : 3/24/2022 9:38 am : link
In comment 15643104 jvm52106 said:

needs to be about acquiring more picks in 2022 and maybe some picks in 2023, not the other way around. We need solid bodies, middle of the roster and starting level players.

Only if you are completely sold on Jones being your quarterback of the future. If you're not, you're going to need another 2023 first rounder to trade up for a quarterback
It's good practice  
AcesUp : 3/24/2022 9:38 am : link
to look for opportunities to trade down in every draft. The draft is where your cap relief comes from, it's how you build out the foundation of your roster cheap. It also gives you extra capital to move up for a player when the situation calls for it or turn that capital into a veteran player. It gives you flexibility.

The FOMO aspect I get, you absolutely need difference-makers to win in the NFL but it's not as tightly correlated to how high the player is drafted as people believe. The big blockbuster trades this year? Tyreek Hill was a 5th round pick, Davante Adams was a 2nd round pick, Russell Wilson was a 3rd round pick and Deshaun Watson was the 12th pick. Give yourself more opportunities to connect on these. If you have the misfortune of filling out your roster with good but not great cheap talent - there appears to be a robust veteran trade market out there for premium guys, you can make your push then.

Given the complexion of this draft and the immediate cap relief it could provide should make it a no-brainer for most fans if it is on the table.
I’d also only want to trade down for a 2023 first  
NoGainDayne : 3/24/2022 9:40 am : link
the only other trade I’d do is grabbing something from Carolina to trade down a spot for them to take Willis if we aren’t sold on him.
Hell yes trade down, and not for premium picks if we can't get them  
mikeinbloomfield : 3/24/2022 9:44 am : link
Not only are there no great starters on this team, there's a shocking lack of depth behind the JAGs. Schoen needs the resources for both, so if he can get a number of picks in the middle rounds, go for it.

You can get decent starters at the OL positions of need outside of the first round, so unless there's a blue chip EDGE sitting there, heck, trade both if there are takers.
RE: RE: I posted about this  
Jay on the Island : 3/24/2022 9:44 am : link
In comment 15643016 M.S. said:

In comment 15643005 YANKEE28 said:


Quote:


a few days ago.

When you put anything up for sale, you have to let buyers know the price. And I have a price, and no, it is not negotiable.

The price is a first in 2022 and a first in 2023 plus a 3rd in 2022 (not a future year).

The 2022 first must be within the first 20 picks this year. Obviously the closer to the top of the draft the better and I have confidence in Schoen.

When you look at what other teams have given up in QB trades this year the asking price is reasonable.

And don't forget Gettleman traded down 9 spots and got 2 firsts and a fourth. And that pick 5 and pick 7 are more valuable then last years trade of pick 11.

And remember what the Jets paid to move up 3 spots with the Colts for Darnold.

If no one is willing to pay that price, you stay at 5 and 7.

Done



“Not negotiable” is a good way NOT to make a deal.

How? It's setting their price without the BS. If no team is willing to pay it then Schoen will be happy to stay where he is to select two top 10 prospects.
RE: I think a swap with Atlanta would likely  
Adirondack GMen : 3/24/2022 9:46 am : link
In comment 15642873 Ben in Tampa said:

land Giants the Falcons 2nd round pick (43rd overall)

I’m pretty sure I would pull the trigger on that deal

Only if they included mustard with the pretzel!
I want one of the top OT's at #5 or #7.  
PatersonPlank : 3/24/2022 9:58 am : link
If we can secure that, then I'm fine trading down the other pick. This is a deep draft and we can plug some holes.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/24/2022 10:02 am : link
guess it depends on the trade offer. But something like trading 7 for something in the teens and then getting a 1st rounder for 2023 would definitely make sense.
RE: RE: RE: I posted about this  
M.S. : 3/24/2022 11:16 am : link
In comment 15643112 Jay on the Island said:

In comment 15643016 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15643005 YANKEE28 said:


Quote:


a few days ago.

When you put anything up for sale, you have to let buyers know the price. And I have a price, and no, it is not negotiable.

The price is a first in 2022 and a first in 2023 plus a 3rd in 2022 (not a future year).

The 2022 first must be within the first 20 picks this year. Obviously the closer to the top of the draft the better and I have confidence in Schoen.

When you look at what other teams have given up in QB trades this year the asking price is reasonable.

And don't forget Gettleman traded down 9 spots and got 2 firsts and a fourth. And that pick 5 and pick 7 are more valuable then last years trade of pick 11.

And remember what the Jets paid to move up 3 spots with the Colts for Darnold.

If no one is willing to pay that price, you stay at 5 and 7.

Done



“Not negotiable” is a good way NOT to make a deal.


How? It's setting their price without the BS. If no team is willing to pay it then Schoen will be happy to stay where he is to select two top 10 prospects.

I'm with you in much preferring, no haggling, no bullshit, just the actual deal, take it or leave it. But that's not how people operate, who make the upfront assumption that ALL negotiations have some built-in wiggle room.
I have a feeling that of these posters  
Mike from Ohio : 3/24/2022 2:25 pm : link
Who think all first round trade backs require a first round pick next year, regardless of where they are picking, will expect something very different if we are bundling picks next year to move up.

2022 - Atlanta moving from #8 to #5 will require a swap of fists plus a first next year.

2023 - Giants moving up from #7 to #2? “A swap plus a 3rd next year should be enough!”

We have a lot of unrealistic fans here.
Becoming less enamored with trade down as I think the Gmen  
Jimmy Googs : 3/24/2022 2:37 pm : link
are in prime position to grab both a top OT and a top defender to build a core.

Should always listen to offers but the parameters would have to be something like this:
- no moving down beyond #15 or so
- if only moving down a few spots then want a 2nd rounder in 2022
- if moving down all the way to #15 or so, then want a 2nd rounder in 2022 plus a 1st rounder in 2023

Otherwise stay as is...
RE: I have a feeling that of these posters  
TDTONEY : 3/24/2022 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15643582 Mike from Ohio said:

Who think all first round trade backs require a first round pick next year, regardless of where they are picking, will expect something very different if we are bundling picks next year to move up.

2022 - Atlanta moving from #8 to #5 will require a swap of fists plus a first next year.

2023 - Giants moving up from #7 to #2? “A swap plus a 3rd next year should be enough!”

We have a lot of unrealistic fans here.


Yep there’s a simple value chart that gives you an idea of where negotiations will start. Some teams may overpay but not nearly what some here think lol. Especially not for a QB in this draft
No trade down  
Vanzetti : 3/24/2022 10:36 pm : link
This is a strong draft at 5-10. Giants can get a building block on both OL and DL.
