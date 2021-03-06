How willing are you to trade down?

It is possible that at least a couple of teams may be looking to trade up for a QB.
Would you consider a trade down? If so, how far and for what type of compensation?(Be realistic).
A team like Atlanta may be looking to move ahead of the Panthers for example.
Quote:
consider trading with Washington?
Whoever offers the biggest haul. This team needs help everywhere and 2023 picks
Yup. This.
Patrick Surtain was #9
Devonta Smith #10
Micah Parsons was #12
Rashawn Slater was #13
schoen needs to go bed every night until the draft visualizing just how much can be accomplished immediately if he gets these 2 picks right.
If we trade the 5th it is presumably for a QB. Carolina might pick a Tackle if one is still on the board, or they might trade down since they only have one pick in the top 100 currently. If they trade down, there's no telling who the team who moves up will take.
If only one of the two Tackles is there at 5, I think that's my pick. If not, I look to trade the 5th and am fairly confident the player we wanted at 5 will be there at 7.
It is hard to gauge how much leverage the Giants would have in a trade down with Carolina, Atlanta, Seattle and the Commanderps without taking offers from teams in the bottom half of the first round. Even if it is a weak draft class some team is going to feel the need to reach on a QB. Giants should be taking calls from all comers.
If they trade down and dont get a first next year, then they really do believe in Jones, or they are willing to give up 2023 and 2024 premium draft picks to move up next year
Of course it "takes two to Tango".
I think the Falcons / Panthers QB angling is a very interesting scenario. The key is not trading until after the first 4 picks are in.
If the Giants top OT or the Giants top Edge are still available at #5, the trade down would have to be the proverbial "King's Ransom".
However, if the top OT and top Edge are gone by the time #5 comes around and the other OT and Edge are equally rated, a drop down from, say #5 to #8 or #9, while picking up another 2nd rounder (or more) would be ideal.
I agree with another poster that said any trade with Washington would have to include a "division rival premium".
Also, if Neal or Ickey makes it to 5, I'm taking him. I am too sick and tired of watching this suck-ass OL to pass that up.
I believe a good/great RT & LB will still be available. Good/Great OGs and OCs can be had in the 2nd or even 3rd. Good/Great TEs can be found in the 3rd or even 4th. I think a an elite CB would need a top 10 pick though so it depends on what happens with Bradberry too.
All dependent on what players are available at the time though.
I wonder what kind of pick we could get from Carolina to drop down to #6 if a QB is in the running for the #5 pick.
How To Read: If the Giants swapped picks with Seattle (i.e., trade down from #5 to #9), the Giants should also receive the 55th pick in Draft based on a standard NFL Trade Value Chart.
6 Carolina 100 Pick
8 Atlanta 60 Pick
9 Seattle 55 Pick
10 NY Jets 50 Pick
11 Washington 46 Pick
12 Minnesota 41 Pick
13 Houston 36 Pick
14 Baltimore 31 Pick
15 Philadelphia 28/29 Pick
16 Philadelphia 26 Pick
17 LA Chargers 23/24 Pick
18 New Orleans 21 Pick
19 Philadelphia 20/21 Pick
20 Pittsburgh 20 Pick
21 New England 18 Pick
22 Green Bay 17/18 Pick
23 Arizona 17 Pick
24 Dallas 17 Pick
25 Buffalo 16 Pick
26 Tennessee 16 Pick
27 Tampa Bay 15/16 Pick
28 Green Bay 15 Pick
29 Kansas City 15 Pick
30 Kansas City 14/15 Pick
31 Cincinnati 14 Pick
32 Detroit 14 Pick
So, let’s say at 5 Ekwonu is there. You can solidify a position on your weakest unit of the last decade or you can trade away for multiple picks. What do you do?
We have 9 picks. This is a deep draft. We could use some of our picks to move up into round 2 from round 3. Schoen had said he hopes to come away with 7 great football players, not 9.
The deal would have to be amazing for us to trade back at all. We can get 2 excellent starters at 5 & 7. We earned this spot by passing on an All Pro.
We land two studs at our biggest positions of need.
Let's not get cute and pass on superior players for more picks.
I am also ok trading back spots in the later rounds to accumulate more later round picks this or next year. We need depth and bodies.
I am treating 2022 as a "lost year". I want us to improve the culture, get young guys experience, be competitive, etc but I am more concerned with building a foundation for 2023/2024 and beyond.
To me an ideal situation is taking a blue chip at 5 and trading 7 back into the teens. There are going to be good players left that would start for this team all the way until the end of the 1st round, so I wouldn't flip out about "missing out".
For compensation I would prefer a first NEXT year, similar to what we did in the last draft. My gut says we'll be moving on from Jones and being able to get the right guy long term in next years draft is a far more important franchise decision than anything that will go on in the 2022 draft. I want all the capital I may possibly need to get "my guy" next year.
When you put anything up for sale, you have to let buyers know the price. And I have a price, and no, it is not negotiable.
The price is a first in 2022 and a first in 2023 plus a 3rd in 2022 (not a future year).
The 2022 first must be within the first 20 picks this year. Obviously the closer to the top of the draft the better and I have confidence in Schoen.
When you look at what other teams have given up in QB trades this year the asking price is reasonable.
And don't forget Gettleman traded down 9 spots and got 2 firsts and a fourth. And that pick 5 and pick 7 are more valuable then last years trade of pick 11.
And remember what the Jets paid to move up 3 spots with the Colts for Darnold.
If no one is willing to pay that price, you stay at 5 and 7.
Done
“Not negotiable” is a good way NOT to make a deal.
I agree with this. I'd prefer a 2nd to the 3rd as part of the compensation, but swapping 1st, getting a 2nd or 3rd plus next years #1 is good by me.
So how far back they go is not that big a deal to me as long as they get a proportionate return of picks. Of course you have to use them effectively to have a impact but that is why they changed the front office.
I think it's a good question because, given the draft talent, not many teams are going to want to move up and there may not be a ton of teams floating good returns on a Giants trade down.
BUT - as people always say - it just takes one team.
The exact same trade I proposed earlier in this thread
Only if you are completely sold on Jones being your quarterback of the future. If you're not, you're going to need another 2023 first rounder to trade up for a quarterback
The FOMO aspect I get, you absolutely need difference-makers to win in the NFL but it's not as tightly correlated to how high the player is drafted as people believe. The big blockbuster trades this year? Tyreek Hill was a 5th round pick, Davante Adams was a 2nd round pick, Russell Wilson was a 3rd round pick and Deshaun Watson was the 12th pick. Give yourself more opportunities to connect on these. If you have the misfortune of filling out your roster with good but not great cheap talent - there appears to be a robust veteran trade market out there for premium guys, you can make your push then.
Given the complexion of this draft and the immediate cap relief it could provide should make it a no-brainer for most fans if it is on the table.
You can get decent starters at the OL positions of need outside of the first round, so unless there's a blue chip EDGE sitting there, heck, trade both if there are takers.
Quote:
a few days ago.
“Not negotiable” is a good way NOT to make a deal.
How? It's setting their price without the BS. If no team is willing to pay it then Schoen will be happy to stay where he is to select two top 10 prospects.
I’m pretty sure I would pull the trigger on that deal
Only if they included mustard with the pretzel!
Quote:
In comment 15643005 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
a few days ago.
“Not negotiable” is a good way NOT to make a deal.
How? It's setting their price without the BS. If no team is willing to pay it then Schoen will be happy to stay where he is to select two top 10 prospects.
I'm with you in much preferring, no haggling, no bullshit, just the actual deal, take it or leave it. But that's not how people operate, who make the upfront assumption that ALL negotiations have some built-in wiggle room.
2022 - Atlanta moving from #8 to #5 will require a swap of fists plus a first next year.
2023 - Giants moving up from #7 to #2? “A swap plus a 3rd next year should be enough!”
We have a lot of unrealistic fans here.
Should always listen to offers but the parameters would have to be something like this:
- no moving down beyond #15 or so
- if only moving down a few spots then want a 2nd rounder in 2022
- if moving down all the way to #15 or so, then want a 2nd rounder in 2022 plus a 1st rounder in 2023
Otherwise stay as is...
2022 - Atlanta moving from #8 to #5 will require a swap of fists plus a first next year.
2023 - Giants moving up from #7 to #2? “A swap plus a 3rd next year should be enough!”
We have a lot of unrealistic fans here.
Yep there’s a simple value chart that gives you an idea of where negotiations will start. Some teams may overpay but not nearly what some here think lol. Especially not for a QB in this draft