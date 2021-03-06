Jordan: NYG will eat part of Bradberry’s salary to move him

it is because the owner lack patience and, of course, there is some truth to it. But, let's be fair, its the fans that lack the patience and the owner, by and large, just reacts to that impatience. Do you think Mara would have fired Judge if the fans didn't revolt? I honestly don't think so. I also think that if Daboll has a miserable two years like Judge and Shurmur did, Mara will face that pressure again no matter that he had fired the last 3 coaches after two years.
Why are we so intent on getting rid of our cb1. It's a difficult position to find good players
Extension. It's really not the worst option on the planet because I think the CB market is seriously undervalued when Christian Kirk is getting more than JC Jackson. It's pretty obvious the Giants have been shopping him though so I'm not sure how willing Bradberry would be to extend with just 1 year left on the deal playing for a brand new regime.
I think it depends. If we draft a rookie QB next year, I suspect Daboll gets a second year with him.
Shurmur didn't with Jones, but I suspect Daboll would. Judge was going to get year three if he didn't implode and I thought there was very little to warrant a year three with him.
Jones is the key to the future of both Daboll/Schoen.
So, let's game this out.
(1) If they - smartly - get rid of Jones ASAP, then Danoll/Schoen should get at least get four years to fully implement their program because they need to solve for the QB.
(2) If they - stupidly - go all in on Jones because they actually believe Jones is the answer, and Jones fails, they both should be fired in two years if the team continues to be a train wreck.
(3) There is also the Mara factor. If we find out that Mara is still making the call on Jones, and ostensibly mandating Schoen/Daboll to develop him, then I would be perfectly fine giving them four years AFTER Mara finally agrees to part with Jones. That situation should not be held against either.
wait for inevitable injury to RB1 of a contending team.
There is no urgency to trade him now.
This is flawed thinking.. Here's why:
Minus his rookie year Barkley has not played a full season. He has been injured early a lot- 2019 injured week 3 missed 3 games and was limited quite a bit after returning, 2020 injured week 2 and gone for the season, 2021 injured in week 5 and missed significant time from there.
Based on his history and the fact that he has been injured by week 5 each of the last 3 years you cannot assume he will be fine up until the trade deadline.
The Giants need the cap space now and can't risk getting not being able to trade him at all. Plus, if we are truly rebuilding we know he isn't coming back next year. We move on now!
Why are we so intent on getting rid of our cb1. It's a difficult position to find good players
There is someway - called kicking the can down the road. I like Bradberry. I think the way Graham played the defense last year made him take a step back; he is a press corner, not a zone CB.
Problem is, he will not be part or the future. So they really need to move on.
to get him at a bargain. Thus the offer to take back money.
They need the cap they Can get , then go after restructures.
They are NOT in a position of power, vultures see a carcass and can just wait it out.
Giants have their failsafe point and the scenarios played out with the myriad of What-Ifs..
IK it’s an unpopular perspective, but at this point we are some percentage into a rebuild, and it’s over 50. Let’s just offer up LW as well and gauge if there interest, even taking back money for him. The AFC-W is looking for D, Cincy and now Phins are going for it and have $$. 2 guys under 30 for short term runs are perfect and 6 potential markets to start.
Get whatever picks you can , giving JS his ‘ more swings’, and I’m sure both players would welcome a better opportunity to get a ring.
They’re likely not even remotely considering that, but Sauce or next CB at 7, and a DT at 36 or later and a FA with freed up cap, and move forward.
since every other team seems to have easily figured out that NYG didn't have a lot of leverage. It's clear as day that they need all of the cap room, even just to sign their draft class.
So, rather than take a zero-ish return, is it worth NYG's while to make the contract cheaper for a trading partner to get a higher return. But in doing so, NYG essentially forces themselves to restructure a contract elsewhere to make up for the relief that otherwise would have come from moving Bradberry's contract.
RE: Maybe throw in a new set of Callaway golf clubs to the GM who agrees
If they are resigned to cutting him. And it cost for example $2mm more to cut him than trade him. Then why not eat $2mm if it means being able to trade him for a draft pick? It’s a sunk cost anyway.
Second, instead of eating money, I could see the giants taking back a fringe player instead. Ex, they take back $2mm player - to the other team that’s the same as the giants eating $2mm. To the giants, that fringe player can be a bottom of the roster player they’d have to spend a minimum salary in anyway. Costing them less than $2mm in real terms.
Lastly, I assume we start hearing Adoree rumors to follow next
RE: Anyone know the $$ difference if ge is cut v traded?
If they are resigned to cutting him. And it cost for example $2mm more to cut him than trade him. Then why not eat $2mm if it means being able to trade him for a draft pick? It’s a sunk cost anyway.
Second, instead of eating money, I could see the giants taking back a fringe player instead. Ex, they take back $2mm player - to the other team that’s the same as the giants eating $2mm. To the giants, that fringe player can be a bottom of the roster player they’d have to spend a minimum salary in anyway. Costing them less than $2mm in real terms.
Lastly, I assume we start hearing Adoree rumors to follow next
there would be no difference in $ saved either way if the contract remains as is.
he has $2m guaranteed this year if cut, but so long as he gets $2m from his next contract if cut that will offset the guarantee and wipe it off the nyg cap.
If the Giants approached Bradberry for a pay cut, and he declined, he knows getting cut is a possibility. That’s his choice and an outcome he has to deal with.
JB has the leverage because of the demand around the league for competent corners. And there is a very good likelihood he gets a much better deal on the open market than restructuring his contract here.
My guess is he and his agent have found multiple opportunities, sketched out some broad details, and are just waiting for the phone call from 1925 Giants Way.
I think Schoen can get two cracks at drafting a QB. I don't think Daboll can. I think the likely path for the Giants is starting Jones this year, drafting a QB next year. I think Daboll's longevity will mostly be tied to that QB while Schoen could get another chance to draft another QB.
guess is that he gets traded during the draft. Trading him now pretty much telegraphs that we'll take a CB at either #5, #7, or #36. We're only going to get a day three pick even if we agree to eat part of his salary, so he could be traded then to a team that didn't get the CB they wanted on the first two days.
This is my thinking too. The money is not needed until after the draft.
This is my thinking too. The money is not needed until after the draft.
guess is that he gets traded during the draft. Trading him now pretty much telegraphs that we'll take a CB at either #5, #7, or #36. We're only going to get a day three pick even if we agree to eat part of his salary, so he could be traded then to a team that didn't get the CB they wanted on the first two days.
It's known league wide Bradberry is done here based on our cap situation and the need to retool. For crissakes, Schoen telegraphed as much when he said he was breaking out the machete to cut $40M from the cap.
So, our potential need for a corner is no surprise.
Schoen wanted to wait until he scouted the Cincy corners
He looked slow last year to me but who knows how the league sees him. Some were talking of extending him and maybe moving him to safety. He has been a quality player in the league but this is not Charles Woodson.
I don't think Schoen is cornering himself at all here
if he wanted to cut Bradberry he would have cut him. I don't have the impression of him that he would keep him on the hope and prayer he could move him. I think he's done the analysis and is good to keep him if he doesn't get an offer he likes.
This to me looks like good due diligence. You can be content to keep a player and also investigate if sweetening the pot for a counter-party can fetch you an asset you want more.
In comment 15643262 bw in dc said:
Jones is the key to the future of both Daboll/Schoen.
So, let's game this out....//////
I think Schoen can get two cracks at drafting a QB. I don't think Daboll can. I think the likely path for the Giants is starting Jones this year, drafting a QB next year. I think Daboll's longevity will mostly be tied to that QB while Schoen could get another chance to draft another QB.
LOL, bw's '[s]o let's game this out...' sounds suspiciously similar to bw's LP stuck in the same groove, over and over and over, lawdy say it ain't so. (:
I'm with you on the likely path, Brett. I don't see why this is so challenging to plot. This FA season shows just how cap strapped the team is, and the new sheriffs in town are going to take in Dodge City with their own eyeballs, particularly if no QB this year excites the fancy. (btw, bw's play it out omitted TT, isn't he included in the ABJC (anyone but Jones club)?
I'm also with you vis à vis Eric, one of the most consistently insightful posters. He was imo being a bit uncharacteristically rigid in laying down a 2-year make or break for Daboll. Like you, I think the franchise, Schoen, fans, and even by gawd JM will be able to tell if the arrow is indeed pointing up in year 2 even if the wins aren't where we'd want them to be. Sheesh, some folks here are distressed that we won't be 8-9 this year, or 5-12.
Call it purge, call it re-build, call it a leveling and start-from-scratch, call it what you want, for the Giants this is a giant cleansing, unlike any since, when, Ray Perkins/Parcells? So, I see this as very much play it by ear and hope we see incremental but clear progress over the next two years, then you decide on Daboll, or even Schoen, but I doubt the latter.
RE: Don't think anybody thinks Bradberry is some necessary winning
current bills starting CB Taron Johnson was a 4th round draft pick in 2018. He's started 35 games and appeared in 55. His contract as a 4th round pick was 4 years $3.1m. And his value on the field was probably almost 10x that in terms of cost of replacement.
if that's how they spend the 4th round pick it would be well worth it to eat whatever they have to do to get a 4th round pick (or ideally better than a 4th round pick), and even just for an outside shot of that it's worth eating some money. Darnay Holmes and Aaron Robinson were both picked in that same general range and could end up with similar levels of ROI.
btw in Sept the Bills were able to extend Johnson 1 year early for 3 years 24m at a very reasonable 8m per year. when you hit on picks outside the top 75 you have a lot of leverage for early extensions because their career earnings to that point are so low they will sign on the dotted line to guarantee themselves 10m+ at the first opportunity. Most will at least.
so count me on the side of draft picks being more important than cap space. whether it's trades or comp pick manipulation, just get as many draft picks as possible. then get as many of those picks right as possible.
I was about to say...3rd and 4th rounders are valuable if a team knows how to draft. I think we have been so use to wasting 3rd/4th rounders we don't value them. Good teams get starters out of that position in the draft all the time.
RE: RE: Don't think anybody thinks Bradberry is some necessary winning
Yes agree Eric.
Simply put...hitting on draft picks should typically create efficiencies one way or another.
RE: RE: RE: Don't think anybody thinks Bradberry is some necessary winning
As mentioned, would seek clean deal here and a lower pick versus eating any salary.
Also I am huge believer in second round picks because imv you still get a high quality player but with so much less hype and expectations of a first rounder. I would hoard second rounders if I could. With that in mind, I don’t think a team is giving up their second rounder unless we take on a pretty good chunk of his salary.
an outlier of one, i think the Giants can compete next year...in a division that will be weaker. Dallas is, IMHO, through, Phila. with no QB as of this writing and Wentz and Wash scaring me the most.
I like Jones, I think Barclay will have a good year, I think the Oline will profit from the draft and the defense is, at most, an impact player away - read Walker, J. Johnson or K.T.
No rash of injuries, good coaching and a little luck and we've got as good a chance as anyone in the division. Bradbury could be a key component.
They were fired because they didn't show that they were getting the team in shape to achieve wins.
The immediate mandate is to be a leader. there's a short leash there. the W's will follow and have a much longer leash.
Daboll needs to show that he can coach, and to show he can help assemble a team. Shurmur and Judge failed miserably in those 2 areas.
Extension. It's really not the worst option on the planet because I think the CB market is seriously undervalued when Christian Kirk is getting more than JC Jackson. It's pretty obvious the Giants have been shopping him though so I'm not sure how willing Bradberry would be to extend with just 1 year left on the deal playing for a brand new regime.
There is no urgency to trade him now.
This is flawed thinking.. Here's why:
Minus his rookie year Barkley has not played a full season. He has been injured early a lot- 2019 injured week 3 missed 3 games and was limited quite a bit after returning, 2020 injured week 2 and gone for the season, 2021 injured in week 5 and missed significant time from there.
Based on his history and the fact that he has been injured by week 5 each of the last 3 years you cannot assume he will be fine up until the trade deadline.
The Giants need the cap space now and can't risk getting not being able to trade him at all. Plus, if we are truly rebuilding we know he isn't coming back next year. We move on now!
There is someway - called kicking the can down the road. I like Bradberry. I think the way Graham played the defense last year made him take a step back; he is a press corner, not a zone CB.
Problem is, he will not be part or the future. So they really need to move on.
We already guaranteed part of his salary by not cutting him by the deadline.
how much is a 4th rounder worth? 5th and below aren't worth much, IMO.
We may be just trying to get something for that additional guarantee cap hit we took on.
Devil is in the details, but I'm inclined to think we played chicken with taking on the guarantee and are now being forced to blink. Shouldn't have taken it on without a trade offer on the table.
there wouldn't be any additional cap hit because it will be offset.
the only black eye will be any fall off with whoever they get as a replacement since that's after-all the part of this that most impacts schoen.
They need the cap they Can get , then go after restructures.
They are NOT in a position of power, vultures see a carcass and can just wait it out.
Giants have their failsafe point and the scenarios played out with the myriad of What-Ifs..
IK it’s an unpopular perspective, but at this point we are some percentage into a rebuild, and it’s over 50. Let’s just offer up LW as well and gauge if there interest, even taking back money for him. The AFC-W is looking for D, Cincy and now Phins are going for it and have $$. 2 guys under 30 for short term runs are perfect and 6 potential markets to start.
Get whatever picks you can , giving JS his ‘ more swings’, and I’m sure both players would welcome a better opportunity to get a ring.
They’re likely not even remotely considering that, but Sauce or next CB at 7, and a DT at 36 or later and a FA with freed up cap, and move forward.
Kc also has 4 sevenths and 13 picks, all can’t make team
Give me two 7ths and call it a day
Not sure...the outrage?
Alot has to go right but this team is better right now.
OL has improved across the board....and this is before draft.
DL will be better. Big Jelli is better than Shelton.
Walking wounded are getting healthy
there is 0 practical difference to the nyg season and future at this point.
things that could make a difference:
draft picks
sauce gardner (or the nyg securing another cb they like in the draft)
james bradberry on a more team friendly deal
so who votes cut him now?
and who votes let's see what happens?
Lotsa positions wide open. Would not be surprised to find a couple decent players
Has anything happened with him yet? This is just a reporter writing a story until something happens.
So, rather than take a zero-ish return, is it worth NYG's while to make the contract cheaper for a trading partner to get a higher return. But in doing so, NYG essentially forces themselves to restructure a contract elsewhere to make up for the relief that otherwise would have come from moving Bradberry's contract.
Or a free medium Pepsi
there would be no difference in $ saved either way if the contract remains as is.
he has $2m guaranteed this year if cut, but so long as he gets $2m from his next contract if cut that will offset the guarantee and wipe it off the nyg cap.
JB has the leverage because of the demand around the league for competent corners. And there is a very good likelihood he gets a much better deal on the open market than restructuring his contract here.
My guess is he and his agent have found multiple opportunities, sketched out some broad details, and are just waiting for the phone call from 1925 Giants Way.
I think Schoen can get two cracks at drafting a QB. I don't think Daboll can. I think the likely path for the Giants is starting Jones this year, drafting a QB next year. I think Daboll's longevity will mostly be tied to that QB while Schoen could get another chance to draft another QB.
This is my thinking too. The money is not needed until after the draft.
It's known league wide Bradberry is done here based on our cap situation and the need to retool. For crissakes, Schoen telegraphed as much when he said he was breaking out the machete to cut $40M from the cap.
So, our potential need for a corner is no surprise.
Don't care when we move him but want a pick in this draft if we do...
I'm sorry I just find it annoying when someone who is a fucking nobody calls a millionaire business owner a moron.
just shut up
This to me looks like good due diligence. You can be content to keep a player and also investigate if sweetening the pot for a counter-party can fetch you an asset you want more.
Mara is a moron. This is at least a 3 year rebuild, assuming either Jones is the guy or we find the guy. If we get 5 wins I will be surprised
I'm sorry I just find it annoying when someone who is a fucking nobody calls a millionaire business owner a moron.
just shut up
I think that more pertains to Wellington. All John did was be the eldest son of Wellington.
I would be down. Its not like I care to use the cap space anywhere else outside of signing our draft picks and have enough for the UDFA period.
Time to get younger and healthier cap wise. Cutting/moving Bradberry accomplishes both.
Do you really want to gamble and try to win this year by keeping Bradberry?
Would rather not be paying for Bradberry AND ALSO forced to pick his replacement in 2022 with one of our premium picks.
Jones is the key to the future of both Daboll/Schoen.
So, let's game this out....//////
I think Schoen can get two cracks at drafting a QB. I don't think Daboll can. I think the likely path for the Giants is starting Jones this year, drafting a QB next year. I think Daboll's longevity will mostly be tied to that QB while Schoen could get another chance to draft another QB.
LOL, bw's '[s]o let's game this out...' sounds suspiciously similar to bw's LP stuck in the same groove, over and over and over, lawdy say it ain't so. (:
I'm with you on the likely path, Brett. I don't see why this is so challenging to plot. This FA season shows just how cap strapped the team is, and the new sheriffs in town are going to take in Dodge City with their own eyeballs, particularly if no QB this year excites the fancy. (btw, bw's play it out omitted TT, isn't he included in the ABJC (anyone but Jones club)?
I'm also with you vis à vis Eric, one of the most consistently insightful posters. He was imo being a bit uncharacteristically rigid in laying down a 2-year make or break for Daboll. Like you, I think the franchise, Schoen, fans, and even by gawd JM will be able to tell if the arrow is indeed pointing up in year 2 even if the wins aren't where we'd want them to be. Sheesh, some folks here are distressed that we won't be 8-9 this year, or 5-12.
Call it purge, call it re-build, call it a leveling and start-from-scratch, call it what you want, for the Giants this is a giant cleansing, unlike any since, when, Ray Perkins/Parcells? So, I see this as very much play it by ear and hope we see incremental but clear progress over the next two years, then you decide on Daboll, or even Schoen, but I doubt the latter.
Totally agree.
At what point would it be efficient? A first rounder - course. A second rounder?
convert more of Bradberry's money to signing bonus before we trade him so we eat it and the team is only on the hook for a lower base salary number?
Time to get younger and healthier cap wise. Cutting/moving Bradberry accomplishes both.
Do you really want to gamble and try to win this year by keeping Bradberry?
I don't want to keep Bradberry, I want to trade him. I was talking about the advantage to eating some of bradberry's salary to get a trade return instead of outright cutting him.
Mara is a moron. This is at least a 3 year rebuild, assuming either Jones is the guy or we find the guy. If we get 5 wins I will be surprised
I'm sorry I just find it annoying when someone who is a fucking nobody calls a millionaire business owner a moron.
just shut up
I think that more pertains to Wellington. All John did was be the eldest son of Wellington.
Even Wellington was a fortunate son. Old man Tim is the one that started it all.
I was about to say...3rd and 4th rounders are valuable if a team knows how to draft. I think we have been so use to wasting 3rd/4th rounders we don't value them. Good teams get starters out of that position in the draft all the time.
ingredient but I think eating a part of his salary is too inefficient.
Totally agree.
At what point would it be efficient? A first rounder - course. A second rounder?
I think strike price on a straight up trade is 3rd or 4th, so yes a 2nd would work if had to eat some of it.
Not sure that's how it would go down though. Would think both teams would just negotiate a straight up deal...
Yes agree Eric.
Simply put...hitting on draft picks should typically create efficiencies one way or another.
Totally agree.
At what point would it be efficient? A first rounder - course. A second rounder?
I think strike price on a straight up trade is 3rd or 4th, so yes a 2nd would work if had to eat some of it.
Not sure that's how it would go down though. Would think both teams would just negotiate a straight up deal...
I'm trying to look at this in terms of increasing our chances of finding a starter.
The chances of finding a starter in the first round is close to 60-65%. But we aren't getting a first for Bradberry.
For a second rounder, the hit rate is 25-30%. For a third, chances are 15%. For a fourth on, the hit rate is basically < 10%.
For me, whatever % of the salary we subsidize should be proportional the draft round hit %. So if we subsidize 25% of JB's salary we need to get at least a second rounder, etc...
Also I am huge believer in second round picks because imv you still get a high quality player but with so much less hype and expectations of a first rounder. I would hoard second rounders if I could. With that in mind, I don’t think a team is giving up their second rounder unless we take on a pretty good chunk of his salary.
I like Jones, I think Barclay will have a good year, I think the Oline will profit from the draft and the defense is, at most, an impact player away - read Walker, J. Johnson or K.T.
No rash of injuries, good coaching and a little luck and we've got as good a chance as anyone in the division. Bradbury could be a key component.