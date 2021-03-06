crickets on him....not really getting a sense, that anyone is interested in signing him yet. Is it possible he goes from a 2nd round draft pick to out of the league within 4 years? My guess is he signs a 1 year minimum deal at the end of Free Agency.
What a terrible draft pick.
Hoping Schoen is different than previous regimes in that they cut bait on failed projects sooner - regardless of draft status.
How many OL coaches did he have? Five? I can't keep track. Not likely it was a coaching issue.
What makes you think that? Because one player was worth signing a 3/$30M deal and the other will be camp fodder? Oh - and Cincy got a 7th rounder as well. Gettleman is the gift that keeps on giving.
The only Giant who benefitted from that deal is Austin Johnson, who probably doesn't get his contract in LA if Hill were still taking snaps from him.
To be a Guard in today's NFL, you have to be an athlete that can move. Will Hernandez is not a good athlete...anybody can tell that by watching him on film.
The best olineman, (Wirfs, Zach Martin, Q Nelson, Jason Kelce, Ryan Kelly,etc.) They can all hit moving targets and move their feet.
Everyone in the league knew Billy Price sucked, except good ole Dave who just knew Price was a formed 1st round pick.
Quote:
I honestly think the Giants coaches and staff ruined a lot of players the last few years
How many OL coaches did he have? Five? I can't keep track. Not likely it was a coaching issue.
hernandez was a flawed player but he regressed from his rookie so it's hard to absolve coaching. this past year pff graded him in the bottom 25% of guards (60/82) but as a rookie they had him in the top 25% (21/77).
i think he kept getting bigger and lost some athleticism but he had enough ability that if he linked up with bill callahan for a year he'd probably cash in like flowers (and then disappoint and get cut post-callahan).
Quote:
I honestly think the Giants coaches and staff ruined a lot of players the last few years
How many OL coaches did he have? Five? I can't keep track. Not likely it was a coaching issue.
Or that was the exact issue
Quote:
the Billy Price trade is looking worse and worse by the day.
Everyone in the league knew Billy Price sucked, except good ole Dave who just knew Price was a formed 1st round pick.
There seemed to be a few of those on the rosters in 2021, 1st and 2nd round picks who appeared to have been failed reclamation projects: Price, John Ross, Reggie Ragland, Danny Shelton, Isaiah (forget his last name).
He's a younger Billy Price.
What I know about OL play could fit in a small shoebox and still have room for the shoes. But I've watched NFL football for a long time and I've never seen an OG that played 4 years and couldn't pick up even a high school twist.
I would imagine someone will give him a shot on a vet minimum contract after the draft but I'll be surprised if he makes another roster. It's unbelievable how bad the Gettleman years were.
on an organization. And not in a good way.
Exhibit A: New York Giants
on an organization. And not in a good way.
Exhibit A: New York Giants
Of course the big question now is how the Giants went wrong and how to change it.
career earnings:
justin pugh - 47.6m
richburg - 34.7m
flowers - 38.1m
hernandez - 8.1m
teams other than the giants are probably going to have paid out almost 100m to those guys. im not arguing they were good picks because they weren't, but worse than the picks is what the nyg were able to get out of them relative to others.
that's the defining property of this org post-coughlin that crosses over all regimes. getting the least production possible.
Quote:
on an organization. And not in a good way.
Exhibit A: New York Giants
Of course the big question now is how the Giants went wrong and how to change it.
Exactly. And it really makes me wonder how Joe Schoen is approaching / thinking about all of the scouting reports generated from yesterday's regime. And what does he intend to do with that regime once the Draft is over. Clean house or just make a few changes?
We signed guys who were crap and over payed, we drafted lower round guys who were complete whiffs and then last we signe Vets who decided they would rather quit and retire before playing for the 2021 Giants.
I think Schoen is going to draft not 1, not 2 but 3 Olinemen this year.. If we trade down and add picks that number could be 5.
Quote:
Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, Ereck Flowers, Will Hernandez
career earnings:
justin pugh - 47.6m
richburg - 34.7m
flowers - 38.1m
hernandez - 8.1m
teams other than the giants are probably going to have paid out almost 100m to those guys. im not arguing they were good picks because they weren't, but worse than the picks is what the nyg were able to get out of them relative to others.
that's the defining property of this org post-coughlin that crosses over all regimes. getting the least production possible.
You make a good point. Also, at least for the first two guys, injuries played a significant role in their truncated careers with the Giants. Ereck Flowers is a complete mystery to me. When he charges ahead and gets his mitts on someone, he looks real good. But then there are all those plays in which he looks so stiff and awkward with stunts and trying to block on the move. As for Hernandez, welp, we've seen enough of his body of work to just hope we don't make a draft mistake like that again.
Wrong, he was a highly rated center in the draft but it was not the Giants who ruined him. He had a very good OL coach his first couple of years in Cincinnati but he couldn't even beat out Trey Hopkins last year who was released by the Bengals and replaced by FA signing Ted Karras. Price is just not a good football player.
Don't forget all the mid to late rounders that never amounted to more than a hill of beans. Also, Solder.
The only guy that panned out was Thomas who was 4th overall and Gates who is rehabbing a brutal injury. Literally no one else. Incredible.
We signed guys who were crap and over payed, we drafted lower round guys who were complete whiffs and then last we signe Vets who decided they would rather quit and retire before playing for the 2021 Giants.
I think Schoen is going to draft not 1, not 2 but 3 Olinemen this year.. If we trade down and add picks that number could be 5.
I'm all for going early and often with O-Lineman, but I just got a feeling that Joe Schoen ain't gonna go whole hog like you suggest. I could see one O-lineman in the first round and then another one in third round. In any event, will be fun to watch!
Quote:
I honestly think the Giants coaches and staff ruined a lot of players the last few years
How many OL coaches did he have? Five? I can't keep track. Not likely it was a coaching issue.
not so sure about that. you don't think 5 coaches in 4 years could be detrimental to a young player's development? maybe he would have been a bust with Scarnecchia too, but my experience watching football tells me that unstable/poor coaching is usually bad for young players. How many OLs did these 5 coaches actually help improve in the 4 years? Gates? Even Thomas was floundering until they dumped Colombo.
Unfortunately - I think Dexter Lawrence is going to go that route. He isn't a 3-4 end. Some 4-3 base defense team is going to grab him and I'm guessing he has a big year.
Such a desperation move by a guy that insisted on going into camp with status quo (unless signing washout Zach Fulton, who in 2020 have up 11 sacks and 39 pressures, is considered a smart proactive move).
And then, when coupled with letting Tomlinson walk, he gutted what was a strength for the Giants. They went from 9th in rushing yards/attempt in 2020 to 23rd in 2021.
But yeah, maybe I should move on, but damn the past 4 years has scarred me.
What?? Quenton Nelson was the highest rated OL prospect in that draft, and it wasn't even close.
And that has proven out too. In a landslide...
Giants Drafts (2020 - 2019)
9 Flowers, Ereck
19 Pugh, Justin
34 Hernandez, Will
43 Richburg, Weston
117 Brewer, James
131 Mosley, Brandon
147 Petrus, Mitch
200 Bisnowaty, Adam
201 McCants, Matt
225 Herman, Eric
226 Hart, Bobby
232 Asafo-Adjei, George
Quote:
failure and it, combined with drafting players that required an Oline to be successful is what DG's legacy here was all about.
We signed guys who were crap and over payed, we drafted lower round guys who were complete whiffs and then last we signe Vets who decided they would rather quit and retire before playing for the 2021 Giants.
I think Schoen is going to draft not 1, not 2 but 3 Olinemen this year.. If we trade down and add picks that number could be 5.
I'm all for going early and often with O-Lineman, but I just got a feeling that Joe Schoen ain't gonna go whole hog like you suggest. I could see one O-lineman in the first round and then another one in third round. In any event, will be fun to watch!
Its not Hog Mollie, it is we have NO depth and really still need two starters as well. We have to get them somewhere.
Brutal.
It still blows my mind that Reese went into a season with Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart as the starting tackles with only rookie 6th round pick Adam Bisnowaty as the backup.
A primary reason for the NYG fall from grace these past 10 years.
And James Brewer is an all-time favorite of mine...
I hope he (Schoen)guts the scouting dept after the draft.
Quote:
It still blows my mind that Reese went into a season with Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart as the starting tackles with only rookie 6th round pick Adam Bisnowaty as the backup.
Quote:
Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, Ereck Flowers, Will Hernandez
career earnings:
justin pugh - 47.6m
richburg - 34.7m
flowers - 38.1m
hernandez - 8.1m
teams other than the giants are probably going to have paid out almost 100m to those guys. im not arguing they were good picks because they weren't, but worse than the picks is what the nyg were able to get out of them relative to others.
that's the defining property of this org post-coughlin that crosses over all regimes. getting the least production possible.
I'm not sure I buy that. What this probably tells us is that the supply of quality OLs in the league is so scarce that average players - at best - have a chance to have longer shelf lives.
If there is any position in the league where the "grass could be greener" theory is most applied by other teams, it's very likely OL.
Quote:
It still blows my mind that Reese went into a season with Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart as the starting tackles with only rookie 6th round pick Adam Bisnowaty as the backup.
We should use the first rounders on a Wide Receiver.
i dont regret letting any of them go, just that they were able to do better elsewhere.
winning organizations are the ones that reverse that dynamic and get better play than elsewhere.
Of course the injury bug is another problem that needs to be solved.
The reality is that many here overrated his rookie year, teams learned how to confuse him, and picked up on his significant deficiencies. He never could move in space. He never could pick up a stunt.
I recall that there were draft analysts who liked him, but I certainly don't recall any/many that had him as the best OG in that class. The idea that he was the 34th best player in that draft was ludicrous then, and even more so now.
He was a bad pick by an awful GM.
This is selective memory. When they left, most Giants fans were glad. Both had issues staying healthy.
Will Beatty was drafted in 2009.
The reality is that many here overrated his rookie year, teams learned how to confuse him, and picked up on his significant deficiencies. He never could move in space. He never could pick up a stunt.
I recall that there were draft analysts who liked him, but I certainly don't recall any/many that had him as the best OG in that class. The idea that he was the 34th best player in that draft was ludicrous then, and even more so now.
He was a bad pick by an awful GM.
Gil Brandt loved the pick at the time
This is selective memory. When they left, most Giants fans were glad.
This should not be a meaningful barometer though. No offense, but it shouldn't.
There are guys who have been purged from this franchise as if they were the problem who went on to have successful careers as part of winning situations. They can argue as to the amount of success, but they went on to make something of themselves as players Everything that's gone on the past two years with this team shows that we fans have real blind spots.
The reality is that many here overrated his rookie year, teams learned how to confuse him, and picked up on his significant deficiencies. He never could move in space. He never could pick up a stunt.
I recall that there were draft analysts who liked him, but I certainly don't recall any/many that had him as the best OG in that class. The idea that he was the 34th best player in that draft was ludicrous then, and even more so now.
He was a bad pick by an awful GM.
This is a Stalinist memory whole. fwiw the consensus draftniks was a early 2nd round grade, fwiw. Sy was so notable because of his sticking to his guns and his "minority report" on HERnandez.
Quote:
This is selective memory. When they left, most Giants fans were glad.
This should not be a meaningful barometer though. No offense, but it shouldn't.
There are guys who have been purged from this franchise as if they were the problem who went on to have successful careers as part of winning situations. They can argue as to the amount of success, but they went on to make something of themselves as players Everything that's gone on the past two years with this team shows that we fans have real blind spots.
The problem with Justin Puke was he was a panic reach pick beyond the butt end of an OL run and a JAG guard prospect with a 1st round pick. Which is exactly what he turned out to be.
Sy really nailed that one.
Quote:
short-circuited by poor coaching, how does that explain the complete lack of interest from other teams? They would certainly be aware if his failures were due to coaching, you would think that some enterprising team would have jumped on him by now.
The reality is that many here overrated his rookie year, teams learned how to confuse him, and picked up on his significant deficiencies. He never could move in space. He never could pick up a stunt.
I recall that there were draft analysts who liked him, but I certainly don't recall any/many that had him as the best OG in that class. The idea that he was the 34th best player in that draft was ludicrous then, and even more so now.
He was a bad pick by an awful GM.
Gil Brandt loved the pick at the time
Probably because of his 225 reps. I am guessing lots of old school types (ahem... DG) drooled over that and ignored that he is no good in the modern NFL where pass rushes frequently come between the tackles.
Quote:
who got second contracts from better organizations than ours. Can't compare them to lowers and Hernandez. List omits Beatty who was another good pick who was part of our horrendous injury run in the 2010-19 era
This is selective memory. When they left, most Giants fans were glad. Both had issues staying healthy.
Again, the injury bug is something that still needs to be solved (and probably won't be).
Quote:
who got second contracts from better organizations than ours. Can't compare them to lowers and Hernandez. List omits Beatty who was another good pick who was part of our horrendous injury run in the 2010-19 era
This is selective memory. When they left, most Giants fans were glad. Both had issues staying healthy.
Richburg started like every game his first few years and then got a concussion, not much of a history there. They came in SanFran. He was absolutely solid with the Giants
Quote:
who got second contracts from better organizations than ours. Can't compare them to lowers and Hernandez. List omits Beatty who was another good pick who was part of our horrendous injury run in the 2010-19 era
This is selective memory. When they left, most Giants fans were glad. Both had issues staying healthy.
Yeah, their cutting was cheered by 90%. I actually wasn't as down on Pugh as others. He had injuries here but did a lot better at AZ. People thought he was overdrafted by Coughlin because he was from Syracuse
As a result, their staffs simply stunk on the whole, and it never showed more than with the OL. Some of those team-wide coaches were guys nobody else in the NFL would hire, and that's not what you need to build a winning team.
Pugh and Richberg were quality players who seriously regressed under GIANTS coaching. Flowers could have been one, but he's too damn pig-headed, plus he was at the wrong position AND really didn't want to be in NY either. A few of the other OLs might have developed with good coaching, but a lot of them were simply poor draft choices and that reflects more on the GM and scouting staffs.
My hope is that the new management is a lot more professional than the clowns that have been running this franchise for the past decade-plus, and that they hire more capable coaches who can actually develop players rather than just watching them regress.
Quote:
In comment 15643329 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
who got second contracts from better organizations than ours. Can't compare them to lowers and Hernandez. List omits Beatty who was another good pick who was part of our horrendous injury run in the 2010-19 era
This is selective memory. When they left, most Giants fans were glad. Both had issues staying healthy.
Richburg started like every game his first few years and then got a concussion, not much of a history there. They came in SanFran. He was absolutely solid with the Giants
no he wasn't. he was consistently blown up and knocked backwards.
Or, Quenton Nelson, Nick Chubb, then Justin Herbert in 2020.
But unfortunately, none of them were "touched by the hand of god" so here we are.
They did not invest enough resources in 2009-10. Kept that good OL till they reached expiration with little behind them. Then tried to correct by adding Pugh and WR but it was not nearly enough and already way too late.
I am hoping they draft at least 3 OL and and more in UDFA. Same next year. Then again.
As a result, their staffs simply stunk on the whole, and it never showed more than with the OL. Some of those team-wide coaches were guys nobody else in the NFL would hire, and that's not what you need to build a winning team.
Pugh and Richberg were quality players who seriously regressed under GIANTS coaching. Flowers could have been one, but he's too damn pig-headed, plus he was at the wrong position AND really didn't want to be in NY either. A few of the other OLs might have developed with good coaching, but a lot of them were simply poor draft choices and that reflects more on the GM and scouting staffs.
My hope is that the new management is a lot more professional than the clowns that have been running this franchise for the past decade-plus, and that they hire more capable coaches who can actually develop players rather than just watching them regress.
OL coaches since Flaherty…
1. Solari…went to SEA where they never built a great line ( with superior talent) and Wilson complained about it lol. Well he’s now UNEMPLOYED
2. Hunter…LOL UNEMPLOYED for 2 years after the Giants until just being hired as an ASSISTANT
3. Colombo…well um fired and UNEMPLOYED since
4. Sale… already back to college football after one failed year in the NFL
All trash since 2015…
He left to probably make more money with the Gators in a safe job, the way college guys get paid. Don't tell me he failed because he couldn't make the shit sandwich of Solder Hernandez and Price good.
We could have also had Darnold and Rosen.
He left to probably make more money with the Gators in a safe job, the way college guys get paid. Don't tell me he failed because he couldn't make the shit sandwich of Solder Hernandez and Price good.
My bad I actually left of Dave DeGuglielmo, Thomas actually turned the corner under him…
Sale is a good Coach. Herm wanted to keep him at Arizona State. He went with Napier who is now the HC at Florida and Sale has been with him at previous spots. He is now the OC and don't be surprised to see him get a HC job in a few years at a big college program.
Assuming you meant the range to be 2010-2019 or 2011-2019, note that Bobby Hart has survived, unlike many others. He was never expected to be a starting tackle, but he has hung in there. After Coughlin left, many of the other failures can at least be partly attributed to bad coaching. Has Hal Hunter been able to find another job in college or pros? Maybe he is coaching HS football somewhere.
Darius Leonard
Braden Smith
All, right after Will Hernandez.
FFS.
-Dalton Miller
Sim Rankings Evaluator
IMO this writeup is a little bit good for Hernandez and kind of bad for Ekwonu, since we all know that Hernandez has been a huge disappointment.
Quote:
We could have had - 1st round, Josh Allen, 2nd round Nick Chubb. We would have had our QB and RB. No need for Barkley and no need to draft Jones in 2019.
Or, Quenton Nelson, Nick Chubb, then Justin Herbert in 2020.
But unfortunately, none of them were "touched by the hand of god" so here we are.
It's possible that if the Giants had Nelson and Chubb in 2019, they may not have had a draft position higher than 6th in 2020 which is where the Chargers were when the drafted Herbert. Better to draft Allen and forgo Nelson IMO.
Quote:
Quote:
who got second contracts from better organizations than ours. Can't compare them to lowers and Hernandez. List omits Beatty who was another good pick who was part of our horrendous injury run in the 2010-19 era
This is selective memory. When they left, most Giants fans were glad. Both had issues staying healthy.
The Giants fans were glad because Pugh and Richberg were always injured not because they lacked talent. Pugh and Richberg were good players.
Quote:
Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, Ereck Flowers, Will Hernandez
Don't forget all the mid to late rounders that never amounted to more than a hill of beans. Also, Solder.
The only guy that panned out was Thomas who was 4th overall and Gates who is rehabbing a brutal injury. Literally no one else. Incredible.
Keep in mind that the Giants were mathematically incapable of screwing up the Thomas pick. 4 franchise OTs in that draft and the Giants had the #4 overall pick.
Keep in mind that the Giants were mathematically incapable of screwing up the Thomas pick. 4 franchise OTs in that draft and the Giants had the #4 overall pick.
Tell that to the Jets.
2) Hernandez certainly has an issue moving. But, bigger than that was the mental aspect of his game. He was completely unable to read and pick-up blitzes, stunts, etc. I don't think he ever picked up the right person. This was one reason I liked Lemieux in 2020. He moved in the running game and what he lacked in ability in the passing game, he at least made the right choice on pick-ups every time. I think this was part of the reason Thomas started playing better during that period.
and if it's over $3m it should be another comp pick here. id say the odds of that happening are close to 50/50 but i'd bet the under.
They did not invest enough resources in 2009-10. Kept that good OL till they reached expiration with little behind them. Then tried to correct by adding Pugh and WR but it was not nearly enough and already way too late.
I am hoping they draft at least 3 OL and and more in UDFA. Same next year. Then again.
i think it was more that they lucked into that special group, which was kind of cross-generational. Seubert was a UDFA back from the Fassel/Mouse McNally days. Diehl was a mid-round pick at guard pre-coughlin that moved to LT out of semi-desperation and it worked. Snee was a great pick. McKenzie a great FA. O'hara i'd consider a lucky find. and then all of them staying healthy the way they did was just super natural.
everything after that group was watered down and flawed.
Beatty was a decent project but then couldn't stay healthy.
Shawn Andrews was a risky signing because the only reason a guy that talented is available is mental.
Baas got hurt right away.
way too many like Marshall Newhouse and John Jerry got jobs without competition.
way too many late round picks were visible busts right away (bisnowaty, mosely, pancake king eric herman etc)
When they drafted pugh/flowers/richburg they actually put in the right amount of draft capital they just didnt hit on the picks or coach them up. and it was way too late.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
This is selective memory. When they left, most Giants fans were glad.
This should not be a meaningful barometer though. No offense, but it shouldn't.
There are guys who have been purged from this franchise as if they were the problem who went on to have successful careers as part of winning situations. They can argue as to the amount of success, but they went on to make something of themselves as players Everything that's gone on the past two years with this team shows that we fans have real blind spots.
The problem with Justin Puke was he was a panic reach pick beyond the butt end of an OL run and a JAG guard prospect with a 1st round pick. Which is exactly what he turned out to be.
Quote:
Assuming you meant the range to be 2010-2019 or 2011-2019, note that Bobby Hart has survived, unlike many others. He was never expected to be a starting tackle, but he has hung in there. After Coughlin left, many of the other failures can at least be partly attributed to bad coaching. Has Hal Hunter been able to find another job in college or pros? Maybe he is coaching HS football somewhere.
Yes, that's correct -- 2010-2019