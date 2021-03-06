Vacchiano: Cap & QB are reasons NYG may look to trade down

|
| As for the Giants, there are multiple reasons why they’re interested in trading down, according to sources, one being financial complications. They have nine picks in this year’s draft, which will cost them about $12.5 million in salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.com.
That’s a problem considering they are currently only about $3 million under the $208.2 million cap, according to NFL Players Association records. Even if they eventually trade cornerback James Bradberry, that would only clear another $12.1 million off the books – less if they have to pay some of his salary to make a deal.
Trading the 7th overall pick to a quarterback-needy team like the Saints and dropping to 18, for example, would save almost $2.2 million in cap space. They’d clear more than $5 million if they traded away that pick and didn’t get a first-round pick this year in return – which is something one source said the Giants might be willing to do.
| The other possible reason might be more significant. The Giants seem unlikely to pick up the fifth-year option for 2023 on quarterback Daniel Jones’ contract, which they must decide on by May 2 -- two days after the draft.
That opens-up the possibility that they’ll be looking for a replacement in the 2023 draft. Having two first-round picks gives them more options in a draft that scouts believe will have several franchise quarterbacks. It will also give them ammunition if they feel they need to move up to get the quarterback they want.
Not saying they won't do it, because for the right offer, anything is on the table. But 2 million is not the reason...
Mara likes him. Same way anyone survives decades in the same company when regimes change and change and change.
Good question. It never ceases to amaze me how many incompetent people manage to hold prominent positions. Imagine how many better qualified people there are to hold that position? Like, the guy from OTC would be better. And imagine too how enormously fucked up anyone would have to be to do any worse than KA? It truly boggles the mind.
Most of BBI thinks that Jones and Barkley are the worst players at their position - and in the case of Jones, most think he's worse than 10-15 backups; who the fuck is going to trade for them?!
Again, Gettleman...worst Giants hire EVER.
Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.
Most of BBI thinks that Jones and Barkley are the worst players at their position - and in the case of Jones, most think he's worse than 10-15 backups; who the fuck is going to trade for them?!
The next two years are clean slates. If they move back and get another first in 2023, Schoen would have the picks and the money to build the team from scratch. It’s like an expansion team.
Can you imagine how many worthless players that last regime would have purchased if there wasn’t...
Two, it has been stated numerous times that Abrams wasn't doing the cap last year.
At some point you’re going to put up a decent post that is worth saying, right?
The next two years are clean slates. If they move back and get another first in 2023, Schoen would have the picks and the money to build the team from scratch. It’s like an expansion team.
Just BTW, it’s been mentioned here a number of times and is in the Abrams interview but he isn’t in charge of the cap. Hasn’t been for a while.
Again, Gettleman...worst Giants hire EVER.
Still wondering why we hired him. I liked how Accorsi did things ("You can never have too many pass rushers"), but he apparently didn't realize that Gettleman was evidently a poor disciple.
I would LOVE to hear a beat reporter ask Mara why Gettleman got that treatment & Reese didn't.
Two, it has been stated numerous times that Abrams wasn't doing the cap last year.
Between a rock and a hardplace though. If you disagree with the cap strategy all the time and want to be a GM someday, then you’re digging your own grave by going along. Or if he truly moved to player evaluation and away from the cap, then why aren’t the players any better?
Pick your poison...
I wanted him fired in 2020.
In corporate politics, while the Cassandras are rarely rewarded, if they can say "I told you this would happen," they don't get fired. Without going into the details, my boss has told me "Be sure you have this in writing to the higher-ups so if it blows up, it doesn't blow up on YOU."
Two, it has been stated numerous times that Abrams wasn't doing the cap last year.
It’s worse. Abrams oversaw the guys doing the cap, and was the chief negotiator and architect of the veteran acquisitions.
So fucking stupid.
Yes - it's so fucking stupid to think someone is going to trade for either one...
At some point you’re going to put up a decent post that is worth saying, right?
Same could be said for you...
Abrams isnt the one who handed out the contracts. He didnt make the deals. Gettleman says this is deal.. now YOU make it work under the cap..
Yeah this is pretty ridiculous. There are ways to get cap space and if they trade out of the top 7 for 2023 capital there had better be a *lot* of it.
Exactly, it’s so hypocritical. They will say “some dumb team” will trade for them lol
At some point you’re going to put up a decent post that is worth saying, right?
Same could be said for you...
Don’t be upset. I was asking an honest question...
That said, there are instances where it makes sense. And if you are about to pass on a draft prospect you love because of money, then you pull out the credit card (i.e., find a contract to restructure) and take your guy.
I'm not buying this.
Could the Giants trade down? Yes. They could do it more than once. But I don't think money will be THE reason.
It's interesting that former professional QBs who study the NFL have said Jones was the best player on the Giants this past season.
Not saying they won’t trade down, but the reason they would trade down is not because they can’t afford not to
Sad to see really what has happened here in the past 10 years but I think it’s just a reflection of the depths our culture has sunk to. The Giants are not trading out of the first round, and not because of finances (cap) for sure.
That said, there are instances where it makes sense. And if you are about to pass on a draft prospect you love because of money, then you pull out the credit card (i.e., find a contract to restructure) and take your guy.
I'm not buying this.
Could the Giants trade down? Yes. They could do it more than once. But I don't think money will be THE reason.
Agree. I can't believe they'd pass on a prospect they like or take a trade down they don't simply to save money, when a restructure would create the cap space they need to sign the player.
It's interesting that former professional QBs who study the NFL have said Jones was the best player on the Giants this past season.
I wouldn't put a lot of stock into that. That's just a testament how bad the entire team was. Not how good Jones was.
Furthermore, and let's be real on this, LW is an infinitely better football player than Jones. Jones is one of the worst players in the league at his position.
It's interesting that former professional QBs who study the NFL have said Jones was the best player on the Giants this past season.
Lol no one has said this 😂
Two, it has been stated numerous times that Abrams wasn't doing the cap last year.
robbie -- it's also been stated that Abrams negotiated all of the big contract last year
One, just because your boss tells you to do something doesn't mean that person sucks.
Two, it has been stated numerous times that Abrams wasn't doing the cap last year.
robbie -- it's also been stated that Abrams negotiated all of the big contract last year
“ The truth is, for the last 15 years, Matt Harris, Martin Mayhew and Triggs have been our cap guys more so than I have. I might be over the shoulder a little bit or might have some direction,” Abrams said. “Ultimately, I suppose the buck rests with me and then Ernie [Accorsi], Jerry [Reese] or Dave [Gettleman], whoever the GM is. But we’ve empowered other people to really manage our day-to-day salary cap and our contract structures ”
That said, there are instances where it makes sense. And if you are about to pass on a draft prospect you love because of money, then you pull out the credit card (i.e., find a contract to restructure) and take your guy.
I'm not buying this.
Could the Giants trade down? Yes. They could do it more than once. But I don't think money will be THE reason.
But this does make sense if the move is to trade Bradberry and draft sauce
It kills two birds with 1 stone and even gives us money to play with for FA
I am a Bradberry guy but...if Sauce has the goods it could make fiscal sense here
It's possible his input was not valued and thus ignored. Of course, that then begs the question why he was being considered for GM and why he was kept on in a reduced role.
I'm with Eric on hating borrowing from the future, but we're in a desperate situation, so it may be necessary.
This angle doesn't jive with the rumor that Giants are willing to eat Bradberry salary for a better pick in trade. Wouldn't that increase draft dollars?
but if they can slide back to #10-15 and still get a player they like a lot - like Nakobe Dean - I'm all for it. I'd have no issue with him at #7 though.
because Mara.
That said, there are instances where it makes sense. And if you are about to pass on a draft prospect you love because of money, then you pull out the credit card (i.e., find a contract to restructure) and take your guy.
I'm not buying this.
Could the Giants trade down? Yes. They could do it more than once. But I don't think money will be THE reason.
I actually like the smoke and mirrors they are putting out there. It has everyone guessing and that is what we want. Let it be known that we're open to a trade-back while also looking at some of the players not assumed to be in our wheelhouse.
Somehow ownership would have to see where we are with this and absolve him of this shitty situation.
if they had more money i think it's likely some of these veteran benefit deals they've given out may have been a little bit higher. the type of players they've been adding like ward/breida are likely signing here more to get a full year of tape in hopes of a better deal next year than squeezing out an extra 100k elsewhere without the chance to get as much playing time.
Also, we better not be making draft decisions based on salary cap. We need this draft in a big way to start building a foundation for the future. No one on the current roster should jeopardize that. Do whatever they need to do to get the cap compliant, but don’t fucking mess with with the draft. The draft is how we get out of this mess.
Ralphie is stirring up the shit for click baits.
And, the Giants may trade one of their two #1s and the reason is for more picks in day 2 and/or an extra #1 in 2023. The side effect is a bit of salary savings. But I would not bet the farm on them trading one of them.
He is going to be prepared and have a plan for all possible outcomes as best as he can. Just like good HC's.
A first rounder is a huge asset if he can manage it not giving up too much value.
Good crop of QB's next year. Like always you other teams will be in the market. So wanting a QB and being able to acquire one are two different things. Fix the bigger issue in the interim.....increase the overall talent.
Ralphie is stirring up the shit for click baits.
And, the Giants may trade one of their two #1s and the reason is for more picks in day 2 and/or an extra #1 in 2023. The side effect is a bit of salary savings. But I would not bet the farm on them trading one of them.
This. The cap situation is always manageable, Ralph doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
Yes it’s bad but it’s nowhere near having to trade away picks because you can’t sign them bad.
On one side you have the "the cap is fluid you moron, the Giants can sign anyone at any time just by making cap space. Look how Schoen already signed people and you mouthbreathers said the Giants had no space"
on the other side you have "the Giants have to trade down in the draft out of #5 and #7 because cap space is so tight they can't even afford to sign their current slate of draft picks"
Because both things cannot be true and only one you survives.
But, Barkley needs to go to clear that $7 mil off the cap now.
Make the team better with this year's picks and if there's a guy they must have next year they can always steal from the future drafts.
Owners are at least equally as responsible as Dave & Co. for the state of things. Schoen is an unknown as to how he's going to handle it, and much of the speculation is fascinating. At least they're not kicking the can down the road and getting books in order.
Having two first-round picks gives them more options in a draft that scouts believe will have several franchise quarterbacks
keep in my that these scouts touted guys like Darnold and Rosen to be franchise QBs. Heck, at one time they had Fromm as a first round talent.
Make the team better with this year's picks and if there's a guy they must have next year they can always steal from the future drafts.
In this year's first round, the Giants wont hurt themselves by trading down to acquire a 2023 first rounder, so they will be making this year's team better while also setting up for next year's QBs. Because of the Bears trade last year, the Giants are in a good position to save those future years draft picks by trading down this year for extra 2023 ammo
We all know what the Giants can do to make room. Schoen told us he needed $40 mill and he isn't there yet.
Ralphie is stirring up the shit for click baits.
And, the Giants may trade one of their two #1s and the reason is for more picks in day 2 and/or an extra #1 in 2023. The side effect is a bit of salary savings. But I would not bet the farm on them trading one of them.
This. The cap situation is always manageable, Ralph doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
Yes it’s bad but it’s nowhere near having to trade away picks because you can’t sign them bad.
Ralph has been doing it all off-season. He tweeted this year the Giants couldn't even afford bargain signings. Few hours later they sign Glowinski.
But why have no 2024 first rounder when you can keep it by trading down this year for an extra 2023 first rounder, which the Giants are well positioned to do
Would you rather have pick 10-20 this year AND the 2024 first rounder or pick 7 this year and NO 2024 first rounder? The former is much better than the latter
This feels correct. While obviously QB is uber-critical, this rebuild requires so many pieces that it doesn't make sense to go chasing for next year until take some steps this year.
Consider all offer of course, but leaving a potential cornerstone player on the board this year for a "player to be named later" shouldn't be Plan A.
A lot of fans watch their teams only with their hearts. If the Giants hired them or acquired them, they must be special.
year it does NOT preclude them from taking a QB. 1. the team is "LIKELY" going to be bottom five bad this year. 2. they can always use a 2024 first rounder to sweeten the pot.
This feels correct. While obviously QB is uber-critical, this rebuild requires so many pieces that it doesn't make sense to go chasing for next year until take some steps this year.
Consider all offer of course, but leaving a potential cornerstone player on the board this year for a "player to be named later" shouldn't be Plan A.
Because you cant get a cornerstone player at pick 15 while adding a 2023 first rounder?
Good Lord...I can't believe posters were defending this man as late as this past season.
A lot of fans watch their teams only with their hearts. If the Giants hired them or acquired them, they must be special.
It got to be more than that from a handful of posters who were probably defending their own positions moreso than the GM himself at some point.
Some had nowhere to go but let it run its course. Dramatics.
This feels correct. While obviously QB is uber-critical, this rebuild requires so many pieces that it doesn't make sense to go chasing for next year until take some steps this year.
Consider all offer of course, but leaving a potential cornerstone player on the board this year for a "player to be named later" shouldn't be Plan A.
Because you cant get a cornerstone player at pick 15 while adding a 2023 first rounder?
Maybe. But sometimes you wind up with a guy like Kadarius Toney versus a Slater or Parsons.
With the way this first round stacks up - all the edge rushers have question marks, not much difference between the 7th pick and the 20th to get an impact player, the Giants having needs everywhere, two quarterbacks looking like top 10 picks now - it's really obvious the best move is to trade down and get a 2023 first rounder
I can make an argument that a rebuilding team like the Giants could go in several directions like a) taking some risks/opport in finding their next QB right now; or b) trading down and gathering more 2022 picks because they need players everywhere; or c) staying pat because better to add two solid quality cornerstones, or even d) trading for an extra 2023 pick because its a supposedly stronger QB draft.
In 2018, trading down worked out well for the Colts as they landed a few cornerstone players but then again are also still out there looking for a QB. On the other hand, not trading down or picking a QB has been a disaster for the Giants as they missed on some QBs and didn't even land a cornerstone guy. If Gettleman had any positional intelligence and awareness of his poor team, he could have at least added a true cornerstone versus a RB, but he clearly struggled at the job.
I would actually think a first year GM with more problems than solutions like Schoen is going to stay pat and pick an OT and a BPA-type defensive player.
There's always a way. The Giants weren't loaded with tons of draft capital to trade in 04.
Trading down for a 2023 first round pick guarantees nothing. Chances are unless we are in the top 5 next year we will not be able to draft a worthy QB. The teams in the top 3 or 4 probably are there because they need a QB as well so they will grab the OSU or Bama QBs. If they are that good no one will trade their pick next year and forfeit the opportunity to sign a franchise QB. Listen as bad as some of you think the Giants are my guess is they will win some games next year. 6 or 7 not out of the realm of possibilities.
There's always a way. The Giants weren't loaded with tons of draft capital to trade in 04.
In order to trade up/down you always need a willing party. As much as you may think it is controllable its not. That is why half these trade down possibilities people post here are not realistic.
With the way this first round stacks up - all the edge rushers have question marks, not much difference between the 7th pick and the 20th to get an impact player, the Giants having needs everywhere, two quarterbacks looking like top 10 picks now - it's really obvious the best move is to trade down and get a 2023 first rounder
The Dolphins and Packers did a trade down strategy in ultimately obtaining those two great QBs?
The poster right above yours said Rodgers and Marino were drafted late in their respective round ones.
Trading down for a 2023 first round pick guarantees nothing. Chances are unless we are in the top 5 next year we will not be able to draft a worthy QB. The teams in the top 3 or 4 probably are there because they need a QB as well so they will grab the OSU or Bama QBs. If they are that good no one will trade their pick next year and forfeit the opportunity to sign a franchise QB. Listen as bad as some of you think the Giants are my guess is they will win some games next year. 6 or 7 not out of the realm of possibilities.
There's always a way. The Giants weren't loaded with tons of draft capital to trade in 04.
Also the draft class for QBs in 04 were exceptional. Giants were picking 5th so they had a great chance of getting 1 of the 3. Even if they had not gotten Eli they would have had Rivers and or Ben. They picked Rivers and traded him to get Eli. At that point one could argue it was equal value for equal value although we added some draft capital to close the deal. Fact is if we were picking somewhere between 8-12 that year and with only 2 stud QBs out there things may have been different.
At the end of the round like Marino and Rodgers
With the way this first round stacks up - all the edge rushers have question marks, not much difference between the 7th pick and the 20th to get an impact player, the Giants having needs everywhere, two quarterbacks looking like top 10 picks now - it's really obvious the best move is to trade down and get a 2023 first rounder
The Dolphins and Packers did a trade down strategy in ultimately obtaining those two great QBs?
2 points. Those are the exception not the rule. Next year there are 2 stud QBs that everyone is projecting will go 1,2. After that it is an unknown. 2nd point is where the Dolphin and Green Bay picks were were towards the back end of the 1st round. If that is the case you would not need to grab another first rounder in 2023 when you can make that pick with your normal pick. Again IMO I think the Giants right now would be somewhere between 8-12 in picking.
With the way this first round stacks up - all the edge rushers have question marks, not much difference between the 7th pick and the 20th to get an impact player, the Giants having needs everywhere, two quarterbacks looking like top 10 picks now - it's really obvious the best move is to trade down and get a 2023 first rounder
The Dolphins and Packers did a trade down strategy in ultimately obtaining those two great QBs?
2 points. Those are the exception not the rule. Next year there are 2 stud QBs that everyone is projecting will go 1,2. After that it is an unknown. 2nd point is where the Dolphin and Green Bay picks were were towards the back end of the 1st round. If that is the case you would not need to grab another first rounder in 2023 when you can make that pick with your normal pick. Again IMO I think the Giants right now would be somewhere between 8-12 in picking.
Why are those two exceptions?...both were strong QB prospects that fell or were picked later for certain reasons.
Agree with 2nd point because it was mine. You flipped because above you said Giants had to be in the top 5 just to get a worthy QB.
Anyway I admit it's fun though it stinks that this is the most exciting time of the year to be a Giants fan.
At the end of the round like Marino and Rodgers
With the way this first round stacks up - all the edge rushers have question marks, not much difference between the 7th pick and the 20th to get an impact player, the Giants having needs everywhere, two quarterbacks looking like top 10 picks now - it's really obvious the best move is to trade down and get a 2023 first rounder
The Dolphins and Packers did a trade down strategy in ultimately obtaining those two great QBs?
You said dont trade down or you lose the chance to get a cornerstone. I gave you two examples of cornerstones drafted late in the round
Here we go again, "we'll be in great cap shape in 2023, when we have FUCKING NO ONE under contract!"
That isn't a definition of good cap shape, it is another example of a dysfunctional regime.
Deal with QB next year in 2023 when things are clearer as to what they look like, where we draft and whether we need to use additional draft capital to move up for a QB target we like.
Would also consider moving into the back of Rd 1 (from Rd 2) this year if Schoen sees a guy with some promise that is falling or still available. Okay with some risks with our picks but not our #5 and #7.
We are in great shape for next season. Patience will be a virtue.
Here we go again, "we'll be in great cap shape in 2023, when we have FUCKING NO ONE under contract!"
That isn't a definition of good cap shape, it is another example of a dysfunctional regime.
And? The new regime is working to fix it, should they not?
--Beat Writers 1/10-4/28
Anyway I admit it's fun though it stinks that this is the most exciting time of the year to be a Giants fan.
I'm actually looking forward to the season for the first time in a long while, the last season was some of the most boring Giants football I've ever seen. I don't expect the Giants to be particularly good, but I expect them to at least be competitive and enjoyable to watch.