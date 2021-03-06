for display only
Vacchiano: Cap & QB are reasons NYG may look to trade down

Sean : 3/24/2022 8:02 pm
It can’t be said enough how much Gettleman & Abrams destroyed the cap. The Giants may not even be able to afford the 5th & 7th picks.

Quote:
As for the Giants, there are multiple reasons why they’re interested in trading down, according to sources, one being financial complications. They have nine picks in this year’s draft, which will cost them about $12.5 million in salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.com.

That’s a problem considering they are currently only about $3 million under the $208.2 million cap, according to NFL Players Association records. Even if they eventually trade cornerback James Bradberry, that would only clear another $12.1 million off the books – less if they have to pay some of his salary to make a deal.

Trading the 7th overall pick to a quarterback-needy team like the Saints and dropping to 18, for example, would save almost $2.2 million in cap space. They’d clear more than $5 million if they traded away that pick and didn’t get a first-round pick this year in return – which is something one source said the Giants might be willing to do.

Quote:
The other possible reason might be more significant. The Giants seem unlikely to pick up the fifth-year option for 2023 on quarterback Daniel Jones’ contract, which they must decide on by May 2 -- two days after the draft.

That opens-up the possibility that they’ll be looking for a replacement in the 2023 draft. Having two first-round picks gives them more options in a draft that scouts believe will have several franchise quarterbacks. It will also give them ammunition if they feel they need to move up to get the quarterback they want.

How the hell does  
brandozilla : 3/24/2022 8:05 pm : link
Abrams still have a job?
I highly doubt  
Breeze_94 : 3/24/2022 8:06 pm : link
that they are considering a trade down because it would save a little over 2 mil in cap space.

Not saying they won't do it, because for the right offer, anything is on the table. But 2 million is not the reason...
or 5 mil for that matter  
Breeze_94 : 3/24/2022 8:07 pm : link
^
RE: How the hell does  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/24/2022 8:08 pm : link
In comment 15643945 brandozilla said:
Quote:
Abrams still have a job?


Mara likes him. Same way anyone survives decades in the same company when regimes change and change and change.
RE: How the hell does  
Ben in Tampa : 3/24/2022 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15643945 brandozilla said:
Quote:
Abrams still have a job?


Rhymes with Tara
This makes no sense at all  
5BowlsSoon : 3/24/2022 8:09 pm : link
Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.
I don't think we make a trade until we're on  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2022 8:10 pm : link
the clock & see who the first four are off the board.
The cap is only destroyed this year  
Chip : 3/24/2022 8:10 pm : link
We are in great shape for next season. Patience will be a virtue.
RE: How the hell does  
trueblueinpw : 3/24/2022 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15643945 brandozilla said:
Quote:
Abrams still have a job?


Good question. It never ceases to amaze me how many incompetent people manage to hold prominent positions. Imagine how many better qualified people there are to hold that position? Like, the guy from OTC would be better. And imagine too how enormously fucked up anyone would have to be to do any worse than KA? It truly boggles the mind.
RE: This makes no sense at all  
speedywheels : 3/24/2022 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15643952 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.


Most of BBI thinks that Jones and Barkley are the worst players at their position - and in the case of Jones, most think he's worse than 10-15 backups; who the fuck is going to trade for them?!
No Kevin Abrams defender...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2022 8:18 pm : link
& I sure as hell didn't want him as GM, but I could see Gettleman-worst Giants hire ever-telling him, 'We're signing _____ so make it work'. & the player's agent driving up costs & KA-in a no win position-making #s work.

Again, Gettleman...worst Giants hire EVER.
RE: RE: This makes no sense at all  
Go Terps : 3/24/2022 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15643956 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15643952 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.



Most of BBI thinks that Jones and Barkley are the worst players at their position - and in the case of Jones, most think he's worse than 10-15 backups; who the fuck is going to trade for them?!


So fucking stupid.
 
christian : 3/24/2022 8:19 pm : link
It’d be a funny to watch Gettleman have to clean up the mess he made of 2022. This is one of the most acute messes I’ve witnessed the Giants be in.

The next two years are clean slates. If they move back and get another first in 2023, Schoen would have the picks and the money to build the team from scratch. It’s like an expansion team.
The cap is fluid but  
Jimmy Googs : 3/24/2022 8:23 pm : link
thank the lord there is actually a limit.

Can you imagine how many worthless players that last regime would have purchased if there wasn’t...
Fear not  
santacruzom : 3/24/2022 8:24 pm : link
The cap isn't a real thing and teams can make space whenever they want.
Two things ...  
robbieballs2003 : 3/24/2022 8:25 pm : link
One, just because your boss tells you to do something doesn't mean that person sucks.

Two, it has been stated numerous times that Abrams wasn't doing the cap last year.
RE: RE: This makes no sense at all  
Jimmy Googs : 3/24/2022 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15643956 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15643952 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.



Most of BBI thinks that Jones and Barkley are the worst players at their position - and in the case of Jones, most think he's worse than 10-15 backups; who the fuck is going to trade for them?!


At some point you’re going to put up a decent post that is worth saying, right?
RE: …  
Jimmy Googs : 3/24/2022 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15643964 christian said:
Quote:
It’d be a funny to watch Gettleman have to clean up the mess he made of 2022. This is one of the most acute messes I’ve witnessed the Giants be in.

The next two years are clean slates. If they move back and get another first in 2023, Schoen would have the picks and the money to build the team from scratch. It’s like an expansion team.


And plays like one...
RE: How the hell does  
BillT : 3/24/2022 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15643945 brandozilla said:
Quote:
Abrams still have a job?

Just BTW, it’s been mentioned here a number of times and is in the Abrams interview but he isn’t in charge of the cap. Hasn’t been for a while.
RE: No Kevin Abrams defender...  
Angel Eyes : 3/24/2022 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15643962 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
& I sure as hell didn't want him as GM, but I could see Gettleman-worst Giants hire ever-telling him, 'We're signing _____ so make it work'. & the player's agent driving up costs & KA-in a no win position-making #s work.

Again, Gettleman...worst Giants hire EVER.

Still wondering why we hired him. I liked how Accorsi did things ("You can never have too many pass rushers"), but he apparently didn't realize that Gettleman was evidently a poor disciple.
I still don't know how people say RH was worse hire  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2022 8:29 pm : link
than Gettleman.
They might trade down, for more draft picks in 22 and 23 but  
George from PA : 3/24/2022 8:30 pm : link
Not because of cost of the rookies
The fact that Dave Gettleman was allowed to "resign"  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2022 8:32 pm : link
& take photos with his family on the field before the season finale vs. WFT...

I would LOVE to hear a beat reporter ask Mara why Gettleman got that treatment & Reese didn't.
RE: Two things ...  
Jimmy Googs : 3/24/2022 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15643976 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
One, just because your boss tells you to do something doesn't mean that person sucks.

Two, it has been stated numerous times that Abrams wasn't doing the cap last year.


Between a rock and a hardplace though. If you disagree with the cap strategy all the time and want to be a GM someday, then you’re digging your own grave by going along. Or if he truly moved to player evaluation and away from the cap, then why aren’t the players any better?

Pick your poison...
Dave Gettleman.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2022 8:34 pm : link
Good Lord...I can't believe posters were defending this man as late as this past season.
RE: Dave Gettleman.  
Angel Eyes : 3/24/2022 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15643991 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Good Lord...I can't believe posters were defending this man as late as this past season.

I wanted him fired in 2020.
RE: How the hell does  
81_Great_Dane : 3/24/2022 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15643945 brandozilla said:
Quote:
Abrams still have a job?
It's possible that Abrams warned DG and ownership, correctly, that there would be problems unless the cap went up by X dollars, and that they said "We know, we're signing off on these moves."

In corporate politics, while the Cassandras are rarely rewarded, if they can say "I told you this would happen," they don't get fired. Without going into the details, my boss has told me "Be sure you have this in writing to the higher-ups so if it blows up, it doesn't blow up on YOU."
RE: Two things ...  
christian : 3/24/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15643976 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
One, just because your boss tells you to do something doesn't mean that person sucks.

Two, it has been stated numerous times that Abrams wasn't doing the cap last year.


It’s worse. Abrams oversaw the guys doing the cap, and was the chief negotiator and architect of the veteran acquisitions.
I’m still amazed  
Silver Spoon : 3/24/2022 8:45 pm : link
how that fat old slob was allowed to retire and got a hero send off. He literally destroyed this organization from top to bottom.
RE: RE: RE: This makes no sense at all  
speedywheels : 3/24/2022 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15643963 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15643956 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15643952 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.



Most of BBI thinks that Jones and Barkley are the worst players at their position - and in the case of Jones, most think he's worse than 10-15 backups; who the fuck is going to trade for them?!



So fucking stupid.


Yes - it's so fucking stupid to think someone is going to trade for either one...
RE: RE: RE: This makes no sense at all  
speedywheels : 3/24/2022 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15643977 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15643956 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15643952 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.



Most of BBI thinks that Jones and Barkley are the worst players at their position - and in the case of Jones, most think he's worse than 10-15 backups; who the fuck is going to trade for them?!



At some point you’re going to put up a decent post that is worth saying, right?


Same could be said for you...
Sounds like this team  
bigblue18 : 3/24/2022 8:53 pm : link
will never be good again in my lifetime
RE: How the hell does  
blueblood : 3/24/2022 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15643945 brandozilla said:
Quote:
Abrams still have a job?


Abrams isnt the one who handed out the contracts. He didnt make the deals. Gettleman says this is deal.. now YOU make it work under the cap..
RE: This makes no sense at all  
RHPeel : 3/24/2022 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15643952 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.


Yeah this is pretty ridiculous. There are ways to get cap space and if they trade out of the top 7 for 2023 capital there had better be a *lot* of it.
People FOR YEARS have been crying trade down..  
blueblood : 3/24/2022 8:56 pm : link
and now that they are actually looking to do it.. People are STILL crying..
RE: RE: This makes no sense at all  
TDTONEY : 3/24/2022 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15643956 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15643952 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.



Most of BBI thinks that Jones and Barkley are the worst players at their position - and in the case of Jones, most think he's worse than 10-15 backups; who the fuck is going to trade for them?!


Exactly, it’s so hypocritical. They will say “some dumb team” will trade for them lol
RE: RE: RE: RE: This makes no sense at all  
Jimmy Googs : 3/24/2022 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15644006 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15643977 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15643956 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15643952 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.



Most of BBI thinks that Jones and Barkley are the worst players at their position - and in the case of Jones, most think he's worse than 10-15 backups; who the fuck is going to trade for them?!



At some point you’re going to put up a decent post that is worth saying, right?



Same could be said for you...


Don’t be upset. I was asking an honest question...
This article just says the same stuff a lot of us have been saying  
Snablats : 3/24/2022 9:05 pm : link
That the Giants are going to try to trade down with one of their picks and pick up a 2023 first-rounder in the package
I don't buy this at all.  
BigBlueNH : 3/24/2022 9:05 pm : link
If they really want to keep 5 and 7, cutting or trading Bradberry gets them there. If they decide to trade one, it won;t be because they were forced into it by their cap situation.
Those who know  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/24/2022 9:14 pm : link
my history on this site know I've preached fiscal responsibility for years. And I've long argued that the Giants have screwed things up by moving cap hits into future years.

That said, there are instances where it makes sense. And if you are about to pass on a draft prospect you love because of money, then you pull out the credit card (i.e., find a contract to restructure) and take your guy.

I'm not buying this.

Could the Giants trade down? Yes. They could do it more than once. But I don't think money will be THE reason.
RE: RE: This makes no sense at all  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3/24/2022 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15643956 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15643952 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.



Most of BBI thinks that Jones and Barkley are the worst players at their position - and in the case of Jones, most think he's worse than 10-15 backups; who the fuck is going to trade for them?!


It's interesting that former professional QBs who study the NFL have said Jones was the best player on the Giants this past season.
If  
Steve in Greenwich : 3/24/2022 9:33 pm : link
The cap is unmaneuverable to a point that they HAVE to accept a trade down just in order to afford the draft class then there’s not a chance in the world they would have cut Logan Ryan without designating him a June 1st cut which saves the same amount as this proposed trade down scenario

Not saying they won’t trade down, but the reason they would trade down is not because they can’t afford not to
Vacchiano”makes no sense at all” Whatevidence does he present for his  
plato : 3/24/2022 9:33 pm : link
Inflammatory commments, none really. Vacchiano is a media hack whose aim is attention rather than to inform. He gets the quick responders on the board to jump in, also without evidence, just emotion.

Sad to see really what has happened here in the past 10 years but I think it’s just a reflection of the depths our culture has sunk to. The Giants are not trading out of the first round, and not because of finances (cap) for sure.
RE: Those who know  
AcidTest : 3/24/2022 9:38 pm : link
In comment 15644031 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
my history on this site know I've preached fiscal responsibility for years. And I've long argued that the Giants have screwed things up by moving cap hits into future years.

That said, there are instances where it makes sense. And if you are about to pass on a draft prospect you love because of money, then you pull out the credit card (i.e., find a contract to restructure) and take your guy.

I'm not buying this.

Could the Giants trade down? Yes. They could do it more than once. But I don't think money will be THE reason.


Agree. I can't believe they'd pass on a prospect they like or take a trade down they don't simply to save money, when a restructure would create the cap space they need to sign the player.
RE: RE: RE: This makes no sense at all  
bw in dc : 3/24/2022 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15644034 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:


It's interesting that former professional QBs who study the NFL have said Jones was the best player on the Giants this past season.


I wouldn't put a lot of stock into that. That's just a testament how bad the entire team was. Not how good Jones was.

Furthermore, and let's be real on this, LW is an infinitely better football player than Jones. Jones is one of the worst players in the league at his position.
RE: RE: RE: This makes no sense at all  
Keaton028 : 3/24/2022 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15644034 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 15643956 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15643952 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Cut Gates and Slayton. Trade Bradberry, Saquon, and maybe even Jones…..problem solved.



Most of BBI thinks that Jones and Barkley are the worst players at their position - and in the case of Jones, most think he's worse than 10-15 backups; who the fuck is going to trade for them?!



It's interesting that former professional QBs who study the NFL have said Jones was the best player on the Giants this past season.


Lol no one has said this 😂
RE: Two things ...  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/24/2022 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15643976 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
One, just because your boss tells you to do something doesn't mean that person sucks.

Two, it has been stated numerous times that Abrams wasn't doing the cap last year.


robbie -- it's also been stated that Abrams negotiated all of the big contract last year
Trade/Cut Bradberry  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2022 9:52 pm : link
Cut Slayton, restructure Gates and you have about 16 mill to play with.
RE: RE: Two things ...  
TDTONEY : 3/24/2022 9:59 pm : link
In comment 15644055 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15643976 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


One, just because your boss tells you to do something doesn't mean that person sucks.

Two, it has been stated numerous times that Abrams wasn't doing the cap last year.



robbie -- it's also been stated that Abrams negotiated all of the big contract last year


“ The truth is, for the last 15 years, Matt Harris, Martin Mayhew and Triggs have been our cap guys more so than I have. I might be over the shoulder a little bit or might have some direction,” Abrams said. “Ultimately, I suppose the buck rests with me and then Ernie [Accorsi], Jerry [Reese] or Dave [Gettleman], whoever the GM is. But we’ve empowered other people to really manage our day-to-day salary cap and our contract structures ”
RE: Those who know  
AROCK1000 : 3/24/2022 10:01 pm : link
In comment 15644031 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
my history on this site know I've preached fiscal responsibility for years. And I've long argued that the Giants have screwed things up by moving cap hits into future years.

That said, there are instances where it makes sense. And if you are about to pass on a draft prospect you love because of money, then you pull out the credit card (i.e., find a contract to restructure) and take your guy.

I'm not buying this.

Could the Giants trade down? Yes. They could do it more than once. But I don't think money will be THE reason.

But this does make sense if the move is to trade Bradberry and draft sauce
It kills two birds with 1 stone and even gives us money to play with for FA
I am a Bradberry guy but...if Sauce has the goods it could make fiscal sense here
Abrams was allegedly  
fkap : 3/24/2022 10:11 pm : link
being groomed as successor with increased role. If so, he was not some yes man simply doing as told.

It's possible his input was not valued and thus ignored. Of course, that then begs the question why he was being considered for GM and why he was kept on in a reduced role.


I'm with Eric on hating borrowing from the future, but we're in a desperate situation, so it may be necessary.

This angle doesn't jive with the rumor that Giants are willing to eat Bradberry salary for a better pick in trade. Wouldn't that increase draft dollars?
I can’t find much info on Matt Harris  
TDTONEY : 3/24/2022 10:35 pm : link
And Martin Mayhew was only here for a year. Who the fuck really negotiated these contracts?! Sounds like it was Ed Triggs and he was retained lol
if they trade back it will be bc of extra picks not finances  
Eric on Li : 3/24/2022 11:11 pm : link
picking lesser players for a 1% cap reprieve would be such short sighted-ness i dont think it's ever happened before by even the most incompetent regimes, even in the old system pre-slot values.

but if they can slide back to #10-15 and still get a player they like a lot - like Nakobe Dean - I'm all for it. I'd have no issue with him at #7 though.
RE: How the hell does  
islander1 : 3/24/2022 11:34 pm : link
In comment 15643945 brandozilla said:
Quote:
Abrams still have a job?


because Mara.
RE: Those who know  
montanagiant : 12:17 am : link
In comment 15644031 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
my history on this site know I've preached fiscal responsibility for years. And I've long argued that the Giants have screwed things up by moving cap hits into future years.

That said, there are instances where it makes sense. And if you are about to pass on a draft prospect you love because of money, then you pull out the credit card (i.e., find a contract to restructure) and take your guy.

I'm not buying this.

Could the Giants trade down? Yes. They could do it more than once. But I don't think money will be THE reason.

I actually like the smoke and mirrors they are putting out there. It has everyone guessing and that is what we want. Let it be known that we're open to a trade-back while also looking at some of the players not assumed to be in our wheelhouse.
Wasn't there an article  
Andrew in Austin : 12:29 am : link
last year where Abrams talked about the CAP implications of signing all these players and how tight they were against the CAP?

Somehow ownership would have to see where we are with this and absolve him of this shitty situation.
montana i think you are on to something  
Eric on Li : 12:31 am : link
remember ranaan also got the leak that "they have no money" just ahead of FA when they then went out and spent decent money on glowinski/taylor. they have enough room to make another signing on that level if they chose to.

if they had more money i think it's likely some of these veteran benefit deals they've given out may have been a little bit higher. the type of players they've been adding like ward/breida are likely signing here more to get a full year of tape in hopes of a better deal next year than squeezing out an extra 100k elsewhere without the chance to get as much playing time.
Trading down for a first next year  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6:15 am : link
Is a great strategy. Of course, most of the teams that are likely to be in the top of the draft next year are already clustered around you and don’t need to move up a lot. Makes no sense to make this kind of trade with the good teams as anything higher than 15 isn’t much help in moving up. So it is a lot more complicated to do effectively than it first appears.
So they are looking to trade a pick to a QB needy team  
UberAlias : 6:24 am : link
Yet we are also looking to trade picks because we are targeting a QB in next years draft? That makes no sense. If we already know we need a QB next year, then we too are a QB needy team.

Also, we better not be making draft decisions based on salary cap. We need this draft in a big way to start building a foundation for the future. No one on the current roster should jeopardize that. Do whatever they need to do to get the cap compliant, but don’t fucking mess with with the draft. The draft is how we get out of this mess.
Why is everyone up in arms?  
section125 : 6:36 am : link
We all know what the Giants can do to make room. Schoen told us he needed $40 mill and he isn't there yet.

Ralphie is stirring up the shit for click baits.

And, the Giants may trade one of their two #1s and the reason is for more picks in day 2 and/or an extra #1 in 2023. The side effect is a bit of salary savings. But I would not bet the farm on them trading one of them.
I don't think it is because of cost  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:06 am : link
He won't pass on a franchise changing player to save a few million imv.

He is going to be prepared and have a plan for all possible outcomes as best as he can. Just like good HC's.

A first rounder is a huge asset if he can manage it not giving up too much value.

Good crop of QB's next year. Like always you other teams will be in the market. So wanting a QB and being able to acquire one are two different things. Fix the bigger issue in the interim.....increase the overall talent.

RE: Why is everyone up in arms?  
armstead98 : 7:15 am : link
In comment 15644189 section125 said:
Quote:
We all know what the Giants can do to make room. Schoen told us he needed $40 mill and he isn't there yet.

Ralphie is stirring up the shit for click baits.

And, the Giants may trade one of their two #1s and the reason is for more picks in day 2 and/or an extra #1 in 2023. The side effect is a bit of salary savings. But I would not bet the farm on them trading one of them.


This. The cap situation is always manageable, Ralph doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Yes it’s bad but it’s nowhere near having to trade away picks because you can’t sign them bad.
This thread should be an  
pjcas18 : 8:01 am : link
old fashioned empty lot street fight like in the Outsiders.

On one side you have the "the cap is fluid you moron, the Giants can sign anyone at any time just by making cap space. Look how Schoen already signed people and you mouthbreathers said the Giants had no space"

on the other side you have "the Giants have to trade down in the draft out of #5 and #7 because cap space is so tight they can't even afford to sign their current slate of draft picks"

Because both things cannot be true and only one you survives.

I think multiple  
jvm52106 : 8:03 am : link
Trade downs are coming and we load up on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Rd picks this and some picks next year.

But, Barkley needs to go to clear that $7 mil off the cap now.
While he may be right about  
Gman11 : 8:06 am : link
the 2023 QB's
Quote:
Having two first-round picks gives them more options in a draft that scouts believe will have several franchise quarterbacks
keep in my that these scouts touted guys like Darnold and Rosen to be franchise QBs. Heck, at one time they had Fromm as a first round talent.

Make the team better with this year's picks and if there's a guy they must have next year they can always steal from the future drafts.
To be fair  
Think I've Had Enough : 8:10 am : link
Chris Mara was a heavier influence during Dave's time as GM, not to mention before then, than he is now. Dave shouldn't be Chris' scapegoat when Chris hears the barbs in the men's grill.

Owners are at least equally as responsible as Dave & Co. for the state of things. Schoen is an unknown as to how he's going to handle it, and much of the speculation is fascinating. At least they're not kicking the can down the road and getting books in order.
RE: While he may be right about  
Snablats : 8:19 am : link
In comment 15644232 Gman11 said:
Quote:
the 2023 QB's

Quote:


Having two first-round picks gives them more options in a draft that scouts believe will have several franchise quarterbacks

keep in my that these scouts touted guys like Darnold and Rosen to be franchise QBs. Heck, at one time they had Fromm as a first round talent.

Make the team better with this year's picks and if there's a guy they must have next year they can always steal from the future drafts.

In this year's first round, the Giants wont hurt themselves by trading down to acquire a 2023 first rounder, so they will be making this year's team better while also setting up for next year's QBs. Because of the Bears trade last year, the Giants are in a good position to save those future years draft picks by trading down this year for extra 2023 ammo
Ralph is a dufus  
Dave on the UWS : 8:23 am : link
(I remember thinking that when meeting him in Albany). Pass on a Starter and difference maker because of 5 million? NO CHANCE. I DO think they will keep all options on the tablet, but passing on talent? Ralph is just stirring the pot. Schoen has already shown himself to be a lot smarter than that.
RE: RE: Why is everyone up in arms?  
Big Rick in FL : 8:26 am : link
In comment 15644207 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15644189 section125 said:


Quote:


We all know what the Giants can do to make room. Schoen told us he needed $40 mill and he isn't there yet.

Ralphie is stirring up the shit for click baits.

And, the Giants may trade one of their two #1s and the reason is for more picks in day 2 and/or an extra #1 in 2023. The side effect is a bit of salary savings. But I would not bet the farm on them trading one of them.



This. The cap situation is always manageable, Ralph doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Yes it’s bad but it’s nowhere near having to trade away picks because you can’t sign them bad.


Ralph has been doing it all off-season. He tweeted this year the Giants couldn't even afford bargain signings. Few hours later they sign Glowinski.
Getting another first rounder for next season  
jeff57 : 8:35 am : link
Makes some sense. It’s not just Stroud and Young. There are other potential first round QBs who could come out who are better than this year’s crop.
if they only have 1 first rounder next  
Dave on the UWS : 8:38 am : link
year it does NOT preclude them from taking a QB. 1. the team is "LIKELY" going to be bottom five bad this year. 2. they can always use a 2024 first rounder to sweeten the pot.
...  
ryanmkeane : 8:44 am : link
i wouldn't expect them to trade out unless the haul is truly significant. There is going to be some elite talent at 5 and 7. Hell - even a guy like Hamilton who hasn't been discussed much late here...he's a guy that will probably be available and is a fairly good backup plan if OL/DL are gone.
RE: if they only have 1 first rounder next  
Snablats : 8:48 am : link
In comment 15644256 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
year it does NOT preclude them from taking a QB. 1. the team is "LIKELY" going to be bottom five bad this year. 2. they can always use a 2024 first rounder to sweeten the pot.

But why have no 2024 first rounder when you can keep it by trading down this year for an extra 2023 first rounder, which the Giants are well positioned to do

Would you rather have pick 10-20 this year AND the 2024 first rounder or pick 7 this year and NO 2024 first rounder? The former is much better than the latter
I don't expect them to trade down unless  
JonC : 8:51 am : link
it's a haul. The cap space alone is not a show stopper. They need impact, cost-controlled talent to get the rebuild rolling and the draft is the best way to achieve it. They could well be looking at a starting OT and cornerstone on defense with those two picks, and they're not easy to score.
RE: if they only have 1 first rounder next  
chick310 : 8:52 am : link
In comment 15644256 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
year it does NOT preclude them from taking a QB. 1. the team is "LIKELY" going to be bottom five bad this year. 2. they can always use a 2024 first rounder to sweeten the pot.


This feels correct. While obviously QB is uber-critical, this rebuild requires so many pieces that it doesn't make sense to go chasing for next year until take some steps this year.

Consider all offer of course, but leaving a potential cornerstone player on the board this year for a "player to be named later" shouldn't be Plan A.
RE: Dave Gettleman.  
Mike from Ohio : 8:53 am : link
In comment 15643991 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Good Lord...I can't believe posters were defending this man as late as this past season.


A lot of fans watch their teams only with their hearts. If the Giants hired them or acquired them, they must be special.
RE: RE: if they only have 1 first rounder next  
Snablats : 8:57 am : link
In comment 15644269 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15644256 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


year it does NOT preclude them from taking a QB. 1. the team is "LIKELY" going to be bottom five bad this year. 2. they can always use a 2024 first rounder to sweeten the pot.



This feels correct. While obviously QB is uber-critical, this rebuild requires so many pieces that it doesn't make sense to go chasing for next year until take some steps this year.

Consider all offer of course, but leaving a potential cornerstone player on the board this year for a "player to be named later" shouldn't be Plan A.

Because you cant get a cornerstone player at pick 15 while adding a 2023 first rounder?
RE: RE: Dave Gettleman.  
chick310 : 9:02 am : link
In comment 15644270 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15643991 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Good Lord...I can't believe posters were defending this man as late as this past season.



A lot of fans watch their teams only with their hearts. If the Giants hired them or acquired them, they must be special.


It got to be more than that from a handful of posters who were probably defending their own positions moreso than the GM himself at some point.

Some had nowhere to go but let it run its course. Dramatics.
RE: RE: RE: if they only have 1 first rounder next  
chick310 : 9:05 am : link
In comment 15644273 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15644269 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15644256 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


year it does NOT preclude them from taking a QB. 1. the team is "LIKELY" going to be bottom five bad this year. 2. they can always use a 2024 first rounder to sweeten the pot.



This feels correct. While obviously QB is uber-critical, this rebuild requires so many pieces that it doesn't make sense to go chasing for next year until take some steps this year.

Consider all offer of course, but leaving a potential cornerstone player on the board this year for a "player to be named later" shouldn't be Plan A.


Because you cant get a cornerstone player at pick 15 while adding a 2023 first rounder?


Maybe. But sometimes you wind up with a guy like Kadarius Toney versus a Slater or Parsons.
Or you could end up with a Hall of Fame quarterback  
Snablats : 9:22 am : link
At the end of the round like Marino and Rodgers

With the way this first round stacks up - all the edge rushers have question marks, not much difference between the 7th pick and the 20th to get an impact player, the Giants having needs everywhere, two quarterbacks looking like top 10 picks now - it's really obvious the best move is to trade down and get a 2023 first rounder
Lets be realistic  
Bruner4329 : 9:24 am : link
Trading down for a 2023 first round pick guarantees nothing. Chances are unless we are in the top 5 next year we will not be able to draft a worthy QB. The teams in the top 3 or 4 probably are there because they need a QB as well so they will grab the OSU or Bama QBs. If they are that good no one will trade their pick next year and forfeit the opportunity to sign a franchise QB. Listen as bad as some of you think the Giants are my guess is they will win some games next year. 6 or 7 not out of the realm of possibilities.
There is no clear right or wrong answer until you see it play  
chick310 : 9:25 am : link
out. So many variables at play that the rational can easily be swayed one way or another, especially for a rebuilding team with no QB.

I can make an argument that a rebuilding team like the Giants could go in several directions like a) taking some risks/opport in finding their next QB right now; or b) trading down and gathering more 2022 picks because they need players everywhere; or c) staying pat because better to add two solid quality cornerstones, or even d) trading for an extra 2023 pick because its a supposedly stronger QB draft.

In 2018, trading down worked out well for the Colts as they landed a few cornerstone players but then again are also still out there looking for a QB. On the other hand, not trading down or picking a QB has been a disaster for the Giants as they missed on some QBs and didn't even land a cornerstone guy. If Gettleman had any positional intelligence and awareness of his poor team, he could have at least added a true cornerstone versus a RB, but he clearly struggled at the job.

I would actually think a first year GM with more problems than solutions like Schoen is going to stay pat and pick an OT and a BPA-type defensive player.
RE: Lets be realistic  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:26 am : link
In comment 15644298 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
Trading down for a 2023 first round pick guarantees nothing. Chances are unless we are in the top 5 next year we will not be able to draft a worthy QB. The teams in the top 3 or 4 probably are there because they need a QB as well so they will grab the OSU or Bama QBs. If they are that good no one will trade their pick next year and forfeit the opportunity to sign a franchise QB. Listen as bad as some of you think the Giants are my guess is they will win some games next year. 6 or 7 not out of the realm of possibilities.


There's always a way. The Giants weren't loaded with tons of draft capital to trade in 04.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 9:34 am : link
Schoen & Co. are doing a great job choreographing how hard their job is. They're placing the bar on the floor. Smart PR management.
RE: RE: Lets be realistic  
Bruner4329 : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15644300 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15644298 Bruner4329 said:


Quote:


Trading down for a 2023 first round pick guarantees nothing. Chances are unless we are in the top 5 next year we will not be able to draft a worthy QB. The teams in the top 3 or 4 probably are there because they need a QB as well so they will grab the OSU or Bama QBs. If they are that good no one will trade their pick next year and forfeit the opportunity to sign a franchise QB. Listen as bad as some of you think the Giants are my guess is they will win some games next year. 6 or 7 not out of the realm of possibilities.



There's always a way. The Giants weren't loaded with tons of draft capital to trade in 04.


In order to trade up/down you always need a willing party. As much as you may think it is controllable its not. That is why half these trade down possibilities people post here are not realistic.
RE: Or you could end up with a Hall of Fame quarterback  
chick310 : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15644294 Snablats said:
Quote:
At the end of the round like Marino and Rodgers

With the way this first round stacks up - all the edge rushers have question marks, not much difference between the 7th pick and the 20th to get an impact player, the Giants having needs everywhere, two quarterbacks looking like top 10 picks now - it's really obvious the best move is to trade down and get a 2023 first rounder


The Dolphins and Packers did a trade down strategy in ultimately obtaining those two great QBs?
Get Bradberry off the books  
AnnapolisMike : 9:35 am : link
You can find money in Leonard Williams well by converting $ to bonus or extending him. I actually think you could trade Jones but you are only saving 4M...so it's not really worth it.
RE: Lets be realistic  
chick310 : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15644298 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
Trading down for a 2023 first round pick guarantees nothing. Chances are unless we are in the top 5 next year we will not be able to draft a worthy QB.


The poster right above yours said Rodgers and Marino were drafted late in their respective round ones.
RE: RE: Lets be realistic  
Bruner4329 : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15644300 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15644298 Bruner4329 said:


Quote:


Trading down for a 2023 first round pick guarantees nothing. Chances are unless we are in the top 5 next year we will not be able to draft a worthy QB. The teams in the top 3 or 4 probably are there because they need a QB as well so they will grab the OSU or Bama QBs. If they are that good no one will trade their pick next year and forfeit the opportunity to sign a franchise QB. Listen as bad as some of you think the Giants are my guess is they will win some games next year. 6 or 7 not out of the realm of possibilities.



There's always a way. The Giants weren't loaded with tons of draft capital to trade in 04.


Also the draft class for QBs in 04 were exceptional. Giants were picking 5th so they had a great chance of getting 1 of the 3. Even if they had not gotten Eli they would have had Rivers and or Ben. They picked Rivers and traded him to get Eli. At that point one could argue it was equal value for equal value although we added some draft capital to close the deal. Fact is if we were picking somewhere between 8-12 that year and with only 2 stud QBs out there things may have been different.
RE: RE: Or you could end up with a Hall of Fame quarterback  
Bruner4329 : 9:42 am : link
In comment 15644309 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15644294 Snablats said:


Quote:


At the end of the round like Marino and Rodgers

With the way this first round stacks up - all the edge rushers have question marks, not much difference between the 7th pick and the 20th to get an impact player, the Giants having needs everywhere, two quarterbacks looking like top 10 picks now - it's really obvious the best move is to trade down and get a 2023 first rounder



The Dolphins and Packers did a trade down strategy in ultimately obtaining those two great QBs?


2 points. Those are the exception not the rule. Next year there are 2 stud QBs that everyone is projecting will go 1,2. After that it is an unknown. 2nd point is where the Dolphin and Green Bay picks were were towards the back end of the 1st round. If that is the case you would not need to grab another first rounder in 2023 when you can make that pick with your normal pick. Again IMO I think the Giants right now would be somewhere between 8-12 in picking.
RE: RE: RE: Or you could end up with a Hall of Fame quarterback  
chick310 : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15644322 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In comment 15644309 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15644294 Snablats said:


Quote:


At the end of the round like Marino and Rodgers

With the way this first round stacks up - all the edge rushers have question marks, not much difference between the 7th pick and the 20th to get an impact player, the Giants having needs everywhere, two quarterbacks looking like top 10 picks now - it's really obvious the best move is to trade down and get a 2023 first rounder



The Dolphins and Packers did a trade down strategy in ultimately obtaining those two great QBs?



2 points. Those are the exception not the rule. Next year there are 2 stud QBs that everyone is projecting will go 1,2. After that it is an unknown. 2nd point is where the Dolphin and Green Bay picks were were towards the back end of the 1st round. If that is the case you would not need to grab another first rounder in 2023 when you can make that pick with your normal pick. Again IMO I think the Giants right now would be somewhere between 8-12 in picking.


Why are those two exceptions?...both were strong QB prospects that fell or were picked later for certain reasons.

Agree with 2nd point because it was mine. You flipped because above you said Giants had to be in the top 5 just to get a worthy QB.
Yeah yeah  
Harvest Blend : 9:57 am : link
"the Giants could do this but they might not and do this instead unless they don't."

--Beat Writers 1/10-4/28

Anyway I admit it's fun though it stinks that this is the most exciting time of the year to be a Giants fan.
RE: RE: Or you could end up with a Hall of Fame quarterback  
Snablats : 11:04 am : link
In comment 15644309 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15644294 Snablats said:


Quote:


At the end of the round like Marino and Rodgers

With the way this first round stacks up - all the edge rushers have question marks, not much difference between the 7th pick and the 20th to get an impact player, the Giants having needs everywhere, two quarterbacks looking like top 10 picks now - it's really obvious the best move is to trade down and get a 2023 first rounder



The Dolphins and Packers did a trade down strategy in ultimately obtaining those two great QBs?

You said dont trade down or you lose the chance to get a cornerstone. I gave you two examples of cornerstones drafted late in the round
RE: The cap is only destroyed this year  
Section331 : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15643954 Chip said:
Quote:
We are in great shape for next season. Patience will be a virtue.


Here we go again, "we'll be in great cap shape in 2023, when we have FUCKING NO ONE under contract!"

That isn't a definition of good cap shape, it is another example of a dysfunctional regime.
Chicken or the egg with your point?  
chick310 : 11:21 am : link
My position...very simply, is don't trade down in 2022 order to just pick up another first round pick next year for a better chance at a QB to be named later in 2023. I would rather not lose the high potential of two cornerstone players at #5 and #7 this year.

Deal with QB next year in 2023 when things are clearer as to what they look like, where we draft and whether we need to use additional draft capital to move up for a QB target we like.

Would also consider moving into the back of Rd 1 (from Rd 2) this year if Schoen sees a guy with some promise that is falling or still available. Okay with some risks with our picks but not our #5 and #7.
RE: RE: The cap is only destroyed this year  
TDTONEY : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15644436 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15643954 Chip said:


Quote:


We are in great shape for next season. Patience will be a virtue.



Here we go again, "we'll be in great cap shape in 2023, when we have FUCKING NO ONE under contract!"

That isn't a definition of good cap shape, it is another example of a dysfunctional regime.


And? The new regime is working to fix it, should they not?
Can we retroactively unretire DG so we can fire him?  
Andy in Halifax : 11:28 am : link
with prejudice?
RE: Yeah yeah  
RCPhoenix : 11:58 am : link
In comment 15644353 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
"the Giants could do this but they might not and do this instead unless they don't."

--Beat Writers 1/10-4/28

Anyway I admit it's fun though it stinks that this is the most exciting time of the year to be a Giants fan.


I'm actually looking forward to the season for the first time in a long while, the last season was some of the most boring Giants football I've ever seen. I don't expect the Giants to be particularly good, but I expect them to at least be competitive and enjoyable to watch.
