Vacchiano: Cap & QB are reasons NYG may look to trade down

As for the Giants, there are multiple reasons why they’re interested in trading down, according to sources, one being financial complications. They have nine picks in this year’s draft, which will cost them about $12.5 million in salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.com.



That’s a problem considering they are currently only about $3 million under the $208.2 million cap, according to NFL Players Association records. Even if they eventually trade cornerback James Bradberry, that would only clear another $12.1 million off the books – less if they have to pay some of his salary to make a deal.



Trading the 7th overall pick to a quarterback-needy team like the Saints and dropping to 18, for example, would save almost $2.2 million in cap space. They’d clear more than $5 million if they traded away that pick and didn’t get a first-round pick this year in return – which is something one source said the Giants might be willing to do.