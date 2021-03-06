Rumor: NYG asks for 2-4 rd'er for Bradberry; 5 rd's offered

Quote: NFL Insider

The #Giants are asking for a 2-4 round pick for CB James Bradberry. Many teams are offering a 5th but the Giants are unlikely to budge for a 5th. Schoen and the crew thinks Bradberry is worth more then a 5th round pick. #TogetherBlue #NFL



This doesn’t mean the #Giants will get a round 2-4 pick but that’s what they’re asking. They definitely can get a 5th round pick but they believe teams who need a CB will budge and give them what they’re asking for. #TogetherBlue #NFL

NFL Insider

Former NFL insider/scouter for 2 NFL franchises. Inside NFL Source. Dm always open. Know plenty about NFL Franchises on the inside. Believe me or not.

Not many followers on Twitter, but just tossing it out there for fodder, as it sounds conceivably true...