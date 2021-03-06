Rumor: NYG asks for 2-4 rd'er for Bradberry; 5 rd's offered

|
The #Giants are asking for a 2-4 round pick for CB James Bradberry. Many teams are offering a 5th but the Giants are unlikely to budge for a 5th. Schoen and the crew thinks Bradberry is worth more then a 5th round pick. #TogetherBlue #NFL
This doesn’t mean the #Giants will get a round 2-4 pick but that’s what they’re asking. They definitely can get a 5th round pick but they believe teams who need a CB will budge and give them what they’re asking for. #TogetherBlue #NFL
You know we'll take a 4 in this deal but how about you give us a two because we asked nicely?
Imperfect info supplied through a rumor mill.
And it could be they meant a low 2nd round up to a high 4th round, squeezing that range.
5th , in a deep draft for 3-4th rd grades, get us a potential starter down the road
JFC, the hit rate between finding a starter in the 4th or 5th round is negligible. Take the 5th and move on...if the story is remotely true.
and get rid of that salary...
Or if they eat salary they could get a better pick. What exactly is the rush?
It also depends on how much salary the Giants are going to eat. I would figure more money for the Giants requires a better draft pick. More cap relief, lesser draft pick.
or at least until after day 1 to see what happens with the first 2 picks and who is still on the board entering day 2.
cb is a key position in wink's defense, seems like unless there's a deal you can't turn away it's not worth rushing now that FA has passed.
I thought we wanted a draft pick for this year? You think teams will give a higher draft pick next year?
Wouldn't you want the pick for this draft?
or if they take a cb they like day 2, it can come before or during day 3.
what's the rush to deal him right now? is there an immediate need of cap space?
get the rush. I'd be willing to wait until after the draft.
Wouldn't you want the pick for this draft?
Still would. Just waiting for a team to miss on the CBs they had targeted. They pivot for a trade for JB, and we take their 4th round pick.
(2) Teams that don't address CB in the draft will be more likely to give us a higher pick.
I have no problem trading him before the draft, but if they don't need the cap space until they sign the draft picks, wait if they are getting shitty offers.
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
Agreed, the main free agency period is essentially over. At this point the only thing we need cash for is signing our draft picks. That can wait. It’s also entirely possible that a team that is desperate for a corner can’t get one high in the draft and offers us a 2023 pick, which is also very acceptable in my opinion. This team is not going to be great this year anyway. Maybe a 2023 pick is a higher pick.
or if they take a cb they like day 2, it can come before or during day 3.
what's the rush to deal him right now? is there an immediate need of cap space?
No kidding. Comment was wait until after the draft which doesn't help with the pick timing (if any).
get the rush. I'd be willing to wait until after the draft.
Agreed, the main free agency period is essentially over. At this point the only thing we need cash for is signing our draft picks. That can wait. It’s also entirely possible that a team that is desperate for a corner can’t get one high in the draft and offers us a 2023 pick, which is also very acceptable in my opinion. This team is not going to be great this year anyway. Maybe a 2023 pick is a higher pick.
I should have read further down the thread, I basically echoed your exact thoughts with my last post Eric.
(2) Teams that don't address CB in the draft will be more likely to give us a higher pick.
I have no problem trading him before the draft, but if they don't need the cap space until they sign the draft picks, wait if they are getting shitty offers.
A pick next year had better be a higher pick than one offered this year.
It's a gamble.
But getting a 5th round pick right now for Bradberry is not ideal.
They could wait until after the draft and get a better offer, the same, or worse.
Our best return is likely in training camp if a major injury happens to a contender. All the people so confident we are going to ship him off if we draft Sauce I think are overlooking that angle. With Sauce we have more leverage to hold out and get the offer we want.
I will say this, the Giants were run more like a fan would run them before and I think that's why more of the fans liked the offseasons. Early returns are good on the professionalism of this regime. They aren't in a hurry, they seem to have a clear cut value of things and don't mind holding out and it's refreshing.
Some people might just say take the 5 but clearly they think he's worth at least a 4 and with such a clear view on the value do not mind keeping him for a 5. People that have no experience trading don't understand that these smaller undervalued transactions add up
Don't you think the value of the pick might be directly proportional to the amount of salary Schoen is willing to eat?
It's a gamble.
But getting a 5th round pick right now for Bradberry is not ideal.
They could wait until after the draft and get a better offer, the same, or worse.
Yeah, but lets keep things simple. To the extent JB is moved, would rather have the same round pick in a 2022 draft versus 2023. If have to defer to 2023, then the same round pick is obviously worth less.
Tell the teams what they expect to get in return to weed out those that will only give a 5th. Then hope more than 1 team is interested. The more the merrier interested parties. Get a small bidding competition going and that pick can still go down from a 4th rounder to a 3rd or even a 2nd.
Unlikely but there it is.
Also agree with Eric that they don't need to rush it. Another FA push will commence after team's draft. However, I think it effects the Giants' draft considerations if they can't unload him before the draft. For example, do you take Gardner if available when you still have Bradberry on the roster? I still would but I might consider other options (i.e. trade down, another big name drops, etc).
2 4ths is not too much to ask if they also take back 20% of salary to make it work.
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
"Hear that eating salary is a variable"? Raanan's comment on just this was posted in multiple places yesterday afternoon. Isn't it always a negotiating point when looking to move a big contract??
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
"Hear that eating salary is a variable"? Raanan's comment on just this was posted in multiple places yesterday afternoon. Isn't it always a negotiating point when looking to move a big contract??
I saw that, but it wasn't definitive. I read more like NYG would consider it.
the only thing I can think of is some are worried that if we don't get it done soon there might not be a market for him and then we dont' want to cut him.
At that point our only option to free up the room is restructuring deals which I think most of us don't want to do.
But yes I think most can agree we are impatient fans just want to know where the extra money is coming from for the draft even though we don't need it now. Thats why they pay Schoen the big bucks to be level headed and fans can be irrational and impatient LOL
You know we'll take a 4 in this deal but how about you give us a two because we asked nicely?
that's what I was thinking.
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
But what’s the rush? Neither of us have a clue about salary other than what the beats report. There’s no real reason to rush, and picks next year work so post draft is fine with me.
Ideally.
It's a gamble.
But getting a 5th round pick right now for Bradberry is not ideal.
They could wait until after the draft and get a better offer, the same, or worse.
Yeah, but lets keep things simple. To the extent JB is moved, would rather have the same round pick in a 2022 draft versus 2023. If have to defer to 2023, then the same round pick is obviously worth less.
Yeah, but a 5th round pick from KC this year is basically a 6th rounder (especially with all of the comp picks).
Its already obvious he is likely worth more to Schoen off than on the team (subject to him agreeing to a paycut). So we aren't in some good leverage position versus other teams by holding out after the Draft for a better deal.
Also, there probably only is some limited number of teams even considering Bradberry so its not like 31 teams are calling. Probably only a handful at best.
Lastly, those couple of teams can always solve for their CB issues using their own draft picks or making other deals during the draft. And every one of them that does, is one less team interested in JB.
agree. just do it.
I say keep him and extend him if you can't get a 3rd round pick in return. Shit, if you have to eat part of his salary and maybe get a 5th that blows.
I would prefer they do something this year prior to the draft either way.
Agree. Some team will give us a 3rd just watch. Someone who is a contender and needs db help, it would actually be a good deal for both sides.
Its already obvious he is likely worth more to Schoen off than on the team (subject to him agreeing to a paycut). So we aren't in some good leverage position versus other teams by holding out after the Draft for a better deal.
Also, there probably only is some limited number of teams even considering Bradberry so its not like 31 teams are calling. Probably only a handful at best.
Lastly, those couple of teams can always solve for their CB issues using their own draft picks or making other deals during the draft. And every one of them that does, is one less team interested in JB.
Again, a 4th round pick from a team in 2023 is going to be more valuable for a de facto 6th round pick from KC in 2022.
So your statement that we must get a pick this year doesn't hold water with me.
while I don't believe they have to do anything today, to the extent you are moving Bradberry then you would rather have the pick this year than 2023. All else being equal.
Time isn't on our side in any form or fashion here.
while I don't believe they have to do anything today, to the extent you are moving Bradberry then you would rather have the pick this year than 2023. All else being equal.
Time isn't on our side in any form or fashion here.
Sure time can be on our side. Teams that don't address positions in the draft can be highly motivated.
If they aren’t drafting a QB this year than it makes sense to load up on 2023 picks and if it’s between a 2023 3rd and a 2022 4th, who wants the 4th?
A KC 5th rounder is a de factor 6th rounder when you factor in all of the 5th round comp picks.
The Giants are rumored to be asking for a 4th rounder.
you keep talking yourself into that viewpoint.
while I don't believe they have to do anything today, to the extent you are moving Bradberry then you would rather have the pick this year than 2023. All else being equal.
Time isn't on our side in any form or fashion here.
Sure time can be on our side. Teams that don't address positions in the draft can be highly motivated.
Right, highly motivated to take advantage of the situation on Bradberry. And even less teams to bargain with to boot as some or all will address the position.
Meanwhile the Giants would have unzipped their fly already if they draft a CB fairly early. Or left yet another gaping hole on the roster if they don't.
A KC 5th rounder is a de factor 6th rounder when you factor in all of the 5th round comp picks.
The Giants are rumored to be asking for a 4th rounder.
Is the comp pick program ending in 2022? Won't that have the same effect irrespective of the year?
Also, I didn't increase the spread.
A KC 5th rounder is a de factor 6th rounder when you factor in all of the 5th round comp picks.
The Giants are rumored to be asking for a 4th rounder.
Is the comp pick program ending in 2022? Won't that have the same effect irrespective of the year?
(1) The only potential trade partner is not KC in 2023.
(2) More importantly, comp picks are awarded from rounds 3-7. The later the round, the more comp picks lie in between.
And trade parties will likely not grow, only reduce as GMs solve for their CB topics via own draft picks, other signings or deals.
Yeah, stick to your guns. A 5th is meh, so its worth trying to be shrewd. Getting a 4th (or better) is worth the risk of losing whatever 5th round offers exist. And as the pre-draft stuff comes to an end teams are going to have a better idea of which CB's are going to be gone by the time they pick, and will need to hedge against it.
And if we still don't like it just let the draft happen. Someone is going to lose their guy.
and get rid of that salary...
X infinity.
JFC, the hit rate between finding a starter in the 4th or 5th round is negligible. Take the 5th and move on...if the story is remotely true.
I'd hold out for a 3rd. Cough up your comp picks!
And trade parties will likely not grow, only reduce as GMs solve for their CB topics via own draft picks, other signings or deals.
Bradberry is not some run of the mill CB. He'd be no worse then the 3rd CB in FA if he were a free agent. He would probably cost more than his Giants salary as a FA. He is still a #1, press corner.
He is worth at least a 4th and more likely a 2nd because he is a known, proven player.
If there a suitors, they will still be there later.
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
But what’s the rush? Neither of us have a clue about salary other than what the beats report. There’s no real reason to rush, and picks next year work so post draft is fine with me.
There is the bird in the hand thought of instantly creating cap space, getting the pick and having one less situation to deal with.
but kind of reaching here this matters much.
And trade parties will likely not grow, only reduce as GMs solve for their CB topics via own draft picks, other signings or deals.
Bradberry is not some run of the mill CB. He'd be no worse then the 3rd CB in FA if he were a free agent. He would probably cost more than his Giants salary as a FA. He is still a #1, press corner.
He is worth at least a 4th and more likely a 2nd because he is a known, proven player.
If there a suitors, they will still be there later.
If all that is true, then Schoen should work on an extension instead to lower his cap hit and find the savings he needs without creating another hole to draft for this year.
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
But what’s the rush? Neither of us have a clue about salary other than what the beats report. There’s no real reason to rush, and picks next year work so post draft is fine with me.
There is the bird in the hand thought of instantly creating cap space, getting the pick and having one less situation to deal with.
Yes, although closer to or on draft day works fine. After that, there is downside risk as noted above.
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
But what’s the rush? Neither of us have a clue about salary other than what the beats report. There’s no real reason to rush, and picks next year work so post draft is fine with me.
There is the bird in the hand thought of instantly creating cap space, getting the pick and having one less situation to deal with.
Sure, but they don't seem to be in a hurry. We can look at it the other way until we are blue int he face but if they feel like waiting will net them a better pick, and in doing so they don't risk much (or anything) than its much to do about nothing.
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
But what’s the rush? Neither of us have a clue about salary other than what the beats report. There’s no real reason to rush, and picks next year work so post draft is fine with me.
There is the bird in the hand thought of instantly creating cap space, getting the pick and having one less situation to deal with.
is finding a new starting CB not a situation he'd have to deal with?
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
But what’s the rush? Neither of us have a clue about salary other than what the beats report. There’s no real reason to rush, and picks next year work so post draft is fine with me.
There is the bird in the hand thought of instantly creating cap space, getting the pick and having one less situation to deal with.
Sure, but they don't seem to be in a hurry. We can look at it the other way until we are blue int he face but if they feel like waiting will net them a better pick, and in doing so they don't risk much (or anything) than its much to do about nothing.
everyone knows the best deals come to those in a needless hurry.
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
But what’s the rush? Neither of us have a clue about salary other than what the beats report. There’s no real reason to rush, and picks next year work so post draft is fine with me.
There is the bird in the hand thought of instantly creating cap space, getting the pick and having one less situation to deal with.
Sure, but they don't seem to be in a hurry. We can look at it the other way until we are blue int he face but if they feel like waiting will net them a better pick, and in doing so they don't risk much (or anything) than its much to do about nothing.
everyone knows the best deals come to those in a needless hurry.
Exactly, no hurry. Take a nice methodical approach in ensuring the best deal....like the Leonard Williams negotiations.
It wasn't for you.
If Bradberry got traded to KC, he'd be thrilled.
Exactly, no hurry. Take a nice methodical approach in ensuring the best deal....like the Leonard Williams negotiations.
sounds like a plan considering leonard williams has likely been the most productive player on the roster the 2 years he's been here. with Bradberry probably second.
to save us both some time i assume the follow-up will be some version of "most productive players on a 4 win team".
and the reply to that will be "isn't the path to winning more games getting more good players, not less?"
i will never understand the love of theoretical extra cap room in the present, unspent, in lieu of good, productive players. is the goal to see if it's possible to play even worse football than we've seen the last few years?
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
But what’s the rush? Neither of us have a clue about salary other than what the beats report. There’s no real reason to rush, and picks next year work so post draft is fine with me.
There is the bird in the hand thought of instantly creating cap space, getting the pick and having one less situation to deal with.
is finding a new starting CB not a situation he'd have to deal with?
That should already be baked into Bradberry getting moved.
There is the bird in the hand thought of instantly creating cap space, getting the pick and having one less situation to deal with.
Sure, but they don't seem to be in a hurry. We can look at it the other way until we are blue int he face but if they feel like waiting will net them a better pick, and in doing so they don't risk much (or anything) than its much to do about nothing.
You asked what should they rush to complete a deal now. And I gave you why it may make sense to close it now versus waiting.
In my view, I don't see a lot of leverage here for NYG. They are tight on the cap, there are rumors they would be willing to subsidize JB's salary to incentive a trade, the market can actually wait them out (because he will likely be cut), and it's a player with eroding production.
That creates a different dynamic. Depending on how much of the salary we would subsidize, that would certainly dictate a much higher pick.
But I until I hear that that is a variable, I'm going to assume it's not in the offering.
But what’s the rush? Neither of us have a clue about salary other than what the beats report. There’s no real reason to rush, and picks next year work so post draft is fine with me.
There is the bird in the hand thought of instantly creating cap space, getting the pick and having one less situation to deal with.
is finding a new starting CB not a situation he'd have to deal with?
That should already be baked into Bradberry getting moved.
not sure you've noticed but they haven't added any DBs yet and let a few they were familiar with sign pretty cheaply elsewhere.
hey i have an idea? maybe they should wait and see if they can get a CB they like in the draft.
There is the bird in the hand thought of instantly creating cap space, getting the pick and having one less situation to deal with.
Sure, but they don't seem to be in a hurry. We can look at it the other way until we are blue int he face but if they feel like waiting will net them a better pick, and in doing so they don't risk much (or anything) than its much to do about nothing.
You asked what should they rush to complete a deal now. And I gave you why it may make sense to close it now versus waiting.
In my view, I don't see a lot of leverage here for NYG. They are tight on the cap, there are rumors they would be willing to subsidize JB's salary to incentive a trade, the market can actually wait them out (because he will likely be cut), and it's a player with eroding production.
I asked because you insinuated that getting it over with is optimal. And we also disagree on what leverage exists. What we do know is Schoen seems to be ok being patient, so i'd let that inform this discussion.
Exactly, no hurry. Take a nice methodical approach in ensuring the best deal....like the Leonard Williams negotiations.
sounds like a plan considering leonard williams has likely been the most productive player on the roster the 2 years he's been here. with Bradberry probably second.
to save us both some time i assume the follow-up will be some version of "most productive players on a 4 win team".
and the reply to that will be "isn't the path to winning more games getting more good players, not less?"
i will never understand the love of theoretical extra cap room in the present, unspent, in lieu of good, productive players. is the goal to see if it's possible to play even worse football than we've seen the last few years?
The goal is to build a winning team. Bad processes lead to bad decisions on players and/or their respective contracts, and that's what impedes winning.
What went down with Leonard was one such example and now he is a good but overpaid player with a bad contract. Bradberry's deal is another. But more relevant is the potentially flawed idea that the NYG are in some kind of better position to delay and trade him after the draft to get higher value in return. While possible, not plausible and potentially an unforced error which I hope Schoen does not make.
What’d I say?
Sorenson was awful. Really not a big loss for the Chiefs.
Holding out for a better deal could force the Giants to cut him for nothing if teams wait them out.
....
everyone knows the best deals come to those in a needless hurry.
Written in true DG style. Good riddance.
NO...
Hold on to him draft one of the offensive tackles and one of Walker, K.T. or J. Johnson.
Give me that scenario and Bradberry and we can take the damn division.
Restructure and Push the money into next year and beyond. Sure that's not ideal but no rule is absolute. And inflation is going to impact the cap, dear money now has a much lower Future value.
Dallas, Wash, Phila....we can be better than them.
NOW!