Giants targeting Charles Cross?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:31 pm
I don't know how legit this guy is.

Film Talk Football
@FilmTalkFB

Mar 22

Report: An NFC East scout believes the #Giants will be taking Miss. St OT Charles Cross at #5 overall.
#TogetherBlue

Out of the Tackle film I have watched, Cross is the best in pure pass protection and levels ahead in outside footwork.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:34 pm : link
Film Talk Football
@FilmTalkFB
·
Mar 22
Don’t sleep on Cross. Neal is a stud, but Cross could be better.
I've seen other scouting reports that say the same here  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:34 pm : link
Film Talk Football
@FilmTalkFB
·
Mar 22
He is a top 2 tackle. Ikem Ekwonu should be playing guard. Very powerful and dominant run blocker with work to do in pass pro. He’ll be much better at guard in the #NFL
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:35 pm : link
Film Talk Football
@FilmTalkFB
·
Mar 22
Ikem is believed to be the #1 OL as of right now. However most teams would be moving him to guard as that’s where he should be in the NFL. Giants are looking specifically for a definitive pass protector opposite of Thomas, and no one fits that better then Cross
On Neal....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:36 pm : link
Film Talk Football
@FilmTalkFB
·
Mar 22
He’s a stud, with unlimited potential, but comes with greater risk and a lot more work to do in terms of technique
His  
Toth029 : 3/25/2022 1:36 pm : link
Concerns are can he be a successful run blocker and play Right Tackle.

Much prefer Ekwonu, Neal, and Penning. However I am curious what Sy thinks.
As a Giants fan,  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/25/2022 1:40 pm : link
I live in a continuous state of disappointment

I'm ready for this, we draft Cross, hes OK or not

But Neal and Icky are Pro bowlers it will happen

I can see it  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/25/2022 1:40 pm : link
RT and he is insurance for AT. In the event AT has future injuries or does not progress enough they move Cross to LT and let AT walk. Hopefully the drafting and development is much improved at by then.

Skimmer....the Podcaster that many here follow was not that  
George from PA : 3/25/2022 1:41 pm : link
Complimentary.

Cross does seem to fit the LT role better....which is usually more valuable.
RE: As a Giants fan,  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15644631 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
I live in a continuous state of disappointment

I'm ready for this, we draft Cross, hes OK or not

But Neal and Icky are Pro bowlers it will happen


You don't know that. No one does.
I'm also curious about Sy's opinion. From what I can tell, Cross is  
Ira : 3/25/2022 1:43 pm : link
the only tackle ready to handle nfl speed rushers. Neal will be ok in pass protection at tackle, but needs work. Icky will be a guard.
oh come on Eric...  
Dnew15 : 3/25/2022 1:44 pm : link
that mindset kinda fit with your "it can always get worse" mantra of late in the Giants' season :)

You're just like me - hope springs eternal when the offseason draft talk starts up :)
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/25/2022 1:44 pm : link
over the last few days I've actually been thinking Cross is a "plug him in and never worry about him" type of guy. Just seems like a dude who will be about his business.

Neal has more upside, but seems sloppy to me. And the weight is a concern.
Crossing my fingers.  
MOOPS : 3/25/2022 1:46 pm : link
2 thumbs up.
RE: oh come on Eric...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15644645 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
that mindset kinda fit with your "it can always get worse" mantra of late in the Giants' season :)

You're just like me - hope springs eternal when the offseason draft talk starts up :)


???
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/25/2022 1:47 pm : link
halfway through 2020 everyone was laughing at the Andrew Thomas pick. How did that turn out? You never know with Cross, he could end up the best of the bunch. In terms of technique, he's arguably the best.
Not interested in a right tackle  
Chris L. : 3/25/2022 1:48 pm : link
who is not also a physical run blocker and all the reports paint Cross that way.
Hope not  
jeff57 : 3/25/2022 1:48 pm : link
Neal and Ekwonu are better. And if they’re both gone, they shouldn’t reach for Cross. At least at 7.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/25/2022 1:49 pm : link
i don't get the "Cross isn't physical" thing. Is that actually based on anything? Or are there just no clips of him destroying people like there are Ekwonu or Penning?
Cross over Neal would be against conventional wisdom.  
81_Great_Dane : 3/25/2022 1:50 pm : link
Neal is generally considered a top 5 prospect and Cross is not.

However, conventional wisdom is meaningless.

Cross makes sense if the Giants miss out on Neal.
Hope NYG is putting out some misdirection  
JonC : 3/25/2022 1:52 pm : link
get the big nasty instead.
RE: Hope not  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15644657 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Neal and Ekwonu are better. And if they’re both gone, they shouldn’t reach for Cross. At least at 7.


How do you know that? Seriously.
RE: Not interested in a right tackle  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15644655 Chris L. said:
Quote:
who is not also a physical run blocker and all the reports paint Cross that way.


All of the reports do not say this.
I know he's not as highly regarded here  
j_rud : 3/25/2022 1:55 pm : link
And I know youtube highlights aren't "breaking down film". But watch the kid and it's obvious how smooth he is. I'd be thrilled with Cross, though I imagine there'd be some teeth gnashing if it were at 5.
RE: ...  
Toth029 : 3/25/2022 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15644658 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
i don't get the "Cross isn't physical" thing. Is that actually based on anything? Or are there just no clips of him destroying people like there are Ekwonu or Penning?


His system he played in designates this type of discussion. It isn't his fault. Eagles chose a similar situation years ago with Andre Dillard. He's not lived up to his selection and is "soft". Cross is getting this similar billing because he comes from the same scheme.
I posted this earlier this week  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:59 pm : link
Matt Miller
@nfldraftscout
·
1h
Hearing Charles Cross was amazing at his pro day today. Did a lot of work at RT—which could benefit a team like the NYG in the top 10. That’s if he makes it to them. Cross is very much in the mix in the top 5 picks.

One note to add: Teams love his versatility and some see him as a LT while others want him at RT. One scout who last saw him in-season told me he's "MUCH" improved in his run-game technique and power.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:59 pm : link
Robbie Faulk
@robbiefaulk247
Charles Cross said that he’s heard from all of the NFL teams but is hearing most from the Jets and Giants.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:59 pm : link
Jon Sokoloff
@JonSokoloff
Multiple New York Giants scouts praised Charles Cross after his Pro Day concluded.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 2:00 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
The Giants sent OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and asst OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. to Mississippi State's Pro Day today to see OT Charles Cross.
and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 2:01 pm : link
here is Bobby Johnson working with Cross...
https://twitter.com/MattStJeanWTVA/status/1506283499073978377 - ( New Window )
Well, people bitched when we took Thomas first over  
robbieballs2003 : 3/25/2022 2:04 pm : link
all the other OL and people will bitch now when we "miss out" on whoever was taken in front of us.

I'm not a Cross fan. He doesn't play with strength and those guys are usually the ones that fail in the NFL. With that said, it is a passing league and pass protection should be the main focus. Also, if this regime declares that Cross is their guy then they deserve the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.
Remember Beatty , draft Cross  
JoeMorrison40 : 3/25/2022 2:06 pm : link
You are one play away from needing a good LT. And pass rusher move to the right when stymied by Thomas .
Cross looks like an excellent prospect to me  
Chris684 : 3/25/2022 2:06 pm : link
I won’t pretend I know enough to be able to project which of the tackles will be the best, I just know I want one of them at the top of the draft to start from day 1.

If Cross looks to have the best feet and to be the best in pass pro, that’s exciting.

Pair him with Gardner, J Johnson, KT or Walker and I’m thrilled.
RE: Well, people bitched when we took Thomas first over  
Mike in NY : 3/25/2022 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15644685 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
all the other OL and people will bitch now when we "miss out" on whoever was taken in front of us.

I'm not a Cross fan. He doesn't play with strength and those guys are usually the ones that fail in the NFL. With that said, it is a passing league and pass protection should be the main focus. Also, if this regime declares that Cross is their guy then they deserve the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.


As bad as the previous regime was, there definitely were points last year where Thomas looked like the top OT from his draft class. Bechton is constantly hurt and coaches hate him, Wills may have started faster but he did not progress as much in Year 2 as Thomas did, Wirfs is playing RT in front of Tom Brady and a number of players who have sucked elsewhere looked great blocking for Brady.
The other worry, besides a possible soft label  
Snablats : 3/25/2022 2:09 pm : link
is having to move to the right. The big news out of his pro day is that he looked good at RT (though its a whole new level when the bullets are flying) and that a scout who saw him midseason said he dramatically improved his run blocking and power at the pro day

Im Ok with Cross because you know he can pass block
RE: ...  
KDavies : 3/25/2022 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15644652 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
halfway through 2020 everyone was laughing at the Andrew Thomas pick. How did that turn out? You never know with Cross, he could end up the best of the bunch. In terms of technique, he's arguably the best.


Was going to say the exact same thing. People kept bitching about why the Giants didn't get Becton or Wills or Wirf. Giants got the best LT of the bunch.

I'm going to have faith in Schoen and company until they prove otherwise.
I will also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 2:14 pm : link
throw this out there.... imagine having two OTs who don't need help from the TE or RB. Opens things up.
If you can play LT you can play RT  
AcesUp : 3/25/2022 2:17 pm : link
They're fairly interchangeable in today's game. If anything, I don't think you trust every RT to cover a QBs blindside in pass pro. So while I would prefer Neal or Ickey based on my amateur opinion, I can understand why they'd go in this direction if that's how they feel about the other two guys being able to play LT.
RE: I can see it  
Ivan15 : 3/25/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15644632 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
RT and he is insurance for AT. In the event AT has future injuries or does not progress enough they move Cross to LT and let AT walk. Hopefully the drafting and development is much improved at by then.

If the Giants pick Cross, there should be immediate competition for LT. Thomas always fit the RT profile better anyway.
Boylhart likes all three a lot...  
Milton : 3/25/2022 2:19 pm : link
But has them ranked Ekwonu, Cross, Neal. It sounds like Neal has more things to clean up than the other two. And he comes with concerns he is carrying too much weight to stay healthy over a 17 game season plus playoffs.
RE: I've seen other scouting reports that say the same here  
81_Great_Dane : 3/25/2022 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15644622 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Film Talk Football
@FilmTalkFB
·
Mar 22
He is a top 2 tackle. Ikem Ekwonu should be playing guard. Very powerful and dominant run blocker with work to do in pass pro. He’ll be much better at guard in the #NFL
There's been a lot of draft chatter to this effect. I've been kind of surprised at the groupthink that has him surging up to the top of the mocks. He was a mid-first-round prospect and now he's being projected as high as #1 overall in some mocks. The old ranking was probably too low, but top 4 is probably too high.

If you think he's a quality starting tackle or an All-Pro guard, then sure, he's a top 10 pick. But imagine the wailing and gnashing of teeth on this forum if the Giants draft him as a tackle and he ends up at guard. (Shades of Robert Gallery, the can't-miss, blue-goose OLT that many BBIers wanted instead of Eli Manning, but who ended up at guard)

And since it's been reported that Schoen considers positional value, if they see Ekwonu as a guard, it seems unlikely the Giants would take him at 5 while Cross is still available. The question is: If Neal is available, what then? I think this draft is going to be especially unpredictable.
.  
arcarsenal : 3/25/2022 2:20 pm : link
I have no "inside" info on this, but Cross to NYG feels very likely. I definitely don't think we're going to make both top 10 selections - we'll move one of the picks, but I think Cross is going to be the guy with the pick we keep.

I'd be really happy with it. He's a fantastic prospect.
How many players  
TrueBlue56 : 3/25/2022 2:21 pm : link
are going to get drafted before our pick?

Quote:
Matt Miller
@nfldraftscout
·
1h
Hearing Charles Cross was amazing at his pro day today. Did a lot of work at RT—which could benefit a team like the NYG in the top 10. That’s if he makes it to them. Cross is very much in the mix in the top 5 picks.


I have seen this said about almost every player considered a top 10. Thibodaux, Neal, Hutchinson, Ekwonu, Hamilton, Walker and Sauce Gardner. I am guessing that if we stay at picks 5 and 7 that any one of these players will be available for us to draft in those slots unless rules have changed.
Big fan of Cross...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 2:21 pm : link
Add water, stir, and instant starting tackle, either side.

Milton  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 2:22 pm : link
In other words, Cross is probably the safer pick if you want an OT.

What kills OTs in the NFL is pass blocking.
I really hope they have the 3 OTs stacked high there  
AcesUp : 3/25/2022 2:22 pm : link
It gives them more flexibility to grab defense at 5 or trade down.
RE: Big fan of Cross...  
Chris684 : 3/25/2022 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15644709 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Add water, stir, and instant starting tackle, either side.


Exactly
RE: RE: Well, people bitched when we took Thomas first over  
robbieballs2003 : 3/25/2022 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15644691 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15644685 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


all the other OL and people will bitch now when we "miss out" on whoever was taken in front of us.

I'm not a Cross fan. He doesn't play with strength and those guys are usually the ones that fail in the NFL. With that said, it is a passing league and pass protection should be the main focus. Also, if this regime declares that Cross is their guy then they deserve the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.



As bad as the previous regime was, there definitely were points last year where Thomas looked like the top OT from his draft class. Bechton is constantly hurt and coaches hate him, Wills may have started faster but he did not progress as much in Year 2 as Thomas did, Wirfs is playing RT in front of Tom Brady and a number of players who have sucked elsewhere looked great blocking for Brady.


Agreed. I'm very happy with Thomas.
Maybe they’re looking to trade down  
JohnB : 3/25/2022 2:27 pm : link
And they’re doing their homework on the OT’s below the top two
Bobby skinner film on him  
TrustTheProcess : 3/25/2022 2:30 pm : link
Has you more on the nervous side of things, than confident. He’s not a bad player but he’s not as good as the other two guys, Ikem and Neal. Now Bobby not a god but I always tend to agree on his film break downs. Cross is a fine tackle, but I don’t see the justification drafting him at 5. Maybe 7, but I rather move out of the top 10 and if he’s still there than I’m fine with it.
i love how much deception is out there  
Eric on Li : 3/25/2022 2:31 pm : link
for reference here's how cross' combine stacks up vs. Ekwonu's by percentile.

Both are very high level athletes above the 80th percentile for OT's (also included Andrew Thomas - who happens to be in the exact same percentile as Cross), so seems like a classic style preference. Mauling power vs. better technique.

A few interesting things that stand out about Thomas in this context, whose athleticism at the combine was never quite given the credit deserved, are the faster 3 cone drill and explosion drills despite carrying more weight. Also the 36 inch arms.



I'd be happy with Cross,  
Section331 : 3/25/2022 2:32 pm : link
I think his strengths are being largely overlooked, and his weaknesses way overstated. He played in an air raid offense at Miss St, so they didn't run a lot, and he would line up in an upright stance, not the optimal position to run block from.

I'd still prefer Neal, but I'd take Cross over Ekwonu.
RE: I will also  
Emil : 3/25/2022 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15644697 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
throw this out there.... imagine having two OTs who don't need help from the TE or RB. Opens things up.


Exactly! And I can bet Dabol and Schoen are thinking something similar. While Dabol adjusts his scheme, if you watch his last two years as the Buffalo OC he rarely kept a TE in to block, preferring to use Dawson Knox as a vertical threat.

I'm clearly in the minority on BBI because I actually prefer Cross, but not because I don't like Neal or Ekwonu (I think they will be great players) but because I want a pass pro first RT, and I want Sauce Gardner at 5 and I think Cross will still be there at 7.
here are a few interesting stats on cross from PFF  
Eric on Li : 3/25/2022 2:38 pm : link
that Alabama stat is pretty impressive since i assume some of those snaps were against Will Anderson (who had 4 sacks in that game, but presumably against others?

Quote:
After flashing traits in his first year as a starter in 2020, Cross became a dominant pass-protector in 2021.
After allowing 44 pressures on 574 pass-blocking snaps last season, he gave up only 16 pressures on 719 pass-blocking snaps this year.
Didn’t allow a pressure on 66 pass-blocking snaps vs. Alabama (2021)
50+ pass-blocking snaps in 10 of 12 games (2021)


they compare him to Laremy Tunsil, who like him was a 5 star recruit out of HS.
If Cross winds up being taken by, say the Panthers,  
Angel Eyes : 3/25/2022 2:44 pm : link
who would be a good alternative?
I am going to leave it to the experts  
larryflower37 : 3/25/2022 2:45 pm : link
As long as we draft 1 of the 3,with that said I prefer Neal big mauler type.RT is the biggest position of need and the talent is available pull the trigger on one.
How great would it be to have bookend tackles for the next 5 years+
Thomas has  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/25/2022 2:47 pm : link
36"+ arms.
larry i'd be really shocked if that isn't their plan  
Eric on Li : 3/25/2022 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15644745 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
As long as we draft 1 of the 3,with that said I prefer Neal big mauler type.RT is the biggest position of need and the talent is available pull the trigger on one.
How great would it be to have bookend tackles for the next 5 years+


i think they are going to secure the bookends once and for all and then get whoever they deem the best value on D with the second pick (possibly via trade down).

that would be quite a start to the foundation building.

then use the remaining 7+ picks to load up on playmakers and skill guys (both sides of the ball).
Nobody here outside of Sy  
Joey in VA : 3/25/2022 2:50 pm : link
Is truly capable of the evaluation. We are parroting others who are also not experts. Skinner lead among them.
Cross  
Sammo85 : 3/25/2022 2:51 pm : link
is my favorite OL in the draft.

I'd be thrilled.

I'm much higher on him as a pro right away and long-term (think 1st 5 years and prospect for second contract value) than Neal and Ekwonu.

I think Neal will be just "ok" and Ekwonu to me is getting overhyped a bit and I see a good G but not a versatile OL that can play T - but I see lots of G talent in this draft down into 3rd and 4th round area that can play in NFL at high level.
Great Athlete  
Larry from WV : 3/25/2022 2:56 pm : link
but I dislike passive OL. He catches everything but never initiates contact.
This only makes sense  
aGiantGuy : 3/25/2022 2:58 pm : link
The goal shouldn’t be to run it down anyone’s throat. Saquon excels in space and TE is the hardest position for a rookie. We need Tackles that can live on an island because this offense will have plenty of spread elements. Cross offers the highest floor and upside in regards to 1 on 1 pass protection in the entire draft. No brainer.
RE: RE: Well, people bitched when we took Thomas first over  
FStubbs : 3/25/2022 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15644691 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15644685 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


all the other OL and people will bitch now when we "miss out" on whoever was taken in front of us.

I'm not a Cross fan. He doesn't play with strength and those guys are usually the ones that fail in the NFL. With that said, it is a passing league and pass protection should be the main focus. Also, if this regime declares that Cross is their guy then they deserve the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.



As bad as the previous regime was, there definitely were points last year where Thomas looked like the top OT from his draft class. Bechton is constantly hurt and coaches hate him, Wills may have started faster but he did not progress as much in Year 2 as Thomas did, Wirfs is playing RT in front of Tom Brady and a number of players who have sucked elsewhere looked great blocking for Brady.


Consider it was apparently Jason Garrett that drafted Thomas.
RE: Hope not  
bluewave : 3/25/2022 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15644657 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Neal and Ekwonu are better. And if they’re both gone, they shouldn’t reach for Cross. At least at 7.


And if Panthers take him at 6 are you OK with taking Penning at 7?
Bobby skinner lost my respect  
WillieYoung : 3/25/2022 3:02 pm : link
with his film breakdown of Glowinski. Didn't mention once that they left him alone while center double teamed with left guard on every passing play. Was critical of a play where DT was flexed between Glowinski and center and center doubled other tackle instead of staying home and slowing flexed pass rusher
The reports of him at 290 had me concerned about him in  
NoGainDayne : 3/25/2022 3:03 pm : link
the run game and against power rushers but I feel way better about him at 310
RE: Great Athlete  
aGiantGuy : 3/25/2022 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15644758 Larry from WV said:
Quote:
but I dislike passive OL. He catches everything but never initiates contact.


Someone who catches, doesn’t lose balance, and easily redirects his opponent isn’t considered passive. It’s called being 3 steps ahead.

A jump set is also considered an aggressive technique for OL, which he does often with proficiency.
I have Cross third on my list  
Heisenberg : 3/25/2022 3:07 pm : link
and I suspect the Giants are preparing for Neal and Ickey to be gone when they pick. If that's the case, I'd gladly pick Cross in that case. He's got special athleticism. Trying to figure out which one to play at LT is a good problem to have
.  
SleepyOwl : 3/25/2022 3:09 pm : link
It's going  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 3:11 pm : link
to come across that I am lobbying for Cross. I'm not.

I'm merely pointing out there has been some group think going on here that we have to be careful of.

Cross is likely ranked ahead of the other two prospects by a number of teams. All I am saying is don't be shocked on Draft Day that we select him. He could be the best tackle in this draft.

I also mentioned earlier this week. There have been a number of "sure fire mauling" type offensive line who have failed in the last decade because they could not pass block.

Neal and Ekwonu are not sure things. Are they likely to be very good players? Yes. But we've seen this before.
I'm with you Eric.  
mittenedman : 3/25/2022 3:29 pm : link
I'm not sure why you have to defend that Cross being the best pass blocking OT in the draft means he may be valued very highly.

If you're a team looking to run outside zone and throw a lot, Cross is a heckuva choice.

I like all 3 OT's - but if one smells like a bust, it's Neal IMO.

Don’t really know much  
Joe Beckwith : 3/25/2022 3:35 pm : link
about Cross, but I like his versatility, and as I’ve mentioned half a dozen times, makes for good insurance for ATs ankles, even allowing AT planned games off to keep him as healthy as possible.
Only thing that concerns me is the Texas Tech competition level , and their record these last 2 years( the latter is less important).
We did that with WillH so I’m a little gun shy on the pick because of that.

But if they are ok with him, so am I.
THis is what I posted  
M.S. : 3/25/2022 3:40 pm : link

Charles Cross
M.S. : 3/22/2022 3:19 pm : link : reply
Is a great pass blocker.

He makes it look so effortless.

Everything works together when this guy pass blocks. Arms, legs, hands, torso… he’s a natural. You could put on a clinic just watching a few of his pass sets.
My only reason for liking  
Dave on the UWS : 3/25/2022 3:44 pm : link
the other two is “attitude”. They would bring the nasty to the line. That being said, from what Daboll showed in Buffalo, Cross would be the best fit. Two young, outstanding tackles would go a LONG way in fixing the OL mess we’ve endured. Schoen might be able to fix the line in the span of 4 months that has been a problem for a decade.
the tweets are what i said a while ago about these guys  
GiantsFan84 : 3/25/2022 3:45 pm : link
i worry that ickey is a guard. i worry about neal's balance issues and weight.

cross has the best feet of the bunch and is terrific at the second level. you can really seem him mirror the rushers with his feet. that part of his tape is exceptional.
Here's what really bugs me  
JonC : 3/25/2022 3:47 pm : link
Thomas is supposed to be the cornerstone, but they missed some issues with his foot, and now he's had the foot and an ankle.

If you draft Cross, you've spent a #4 overall and a #5 or #7 overall on a very similar player. Thomas is showing positive signs, but the leg has to get fixed and healed.

I think there's better players with more diverse strengths and upside to be had, and wish they'd go that route.

The on-field difference  
David B. : 3/25/2022 3:47 pm : link
between OLT and ORT in today's NFL is negligible. I'd rather have two OLTs with one playing ORT than an ORT that can't play OLT when the OLT inevitably gets hurt.

If they can get Neal or Ekwonu, you take them. If they're gone, Cross is a nice contingency.

I wouldn't be upset if the board fell right if Giants drafted BOTH Neal AND Ekwonu. How is having 3 quality OTs (all on rookie deals) a bad thing? Someone slides inside at first. BFD. You just cannot have too many of those guys. All of the sudden, your 10-year weakness is a strength, and you have some insurance when one OT inevitably gets hurt.

I realize it won't happen.
RE: Hope NYG is putting out some misdirection  
GiantGrit : 3/25/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15644663 JonC said:
Quote:
get the big nasty instead.


Thibodeaux, Walker, Cross & Gardner are names to watch.
RE: The on-field difference  
JonC : 3/25/2022 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15644817 David B. said:
Quote:
between OLT and ORT in today's NFL is negligible. I'd rather have two OLTs with one playing ORT than an ORT that can't play OLT when the OLT inevitably gets hurt.

If they can get Neal or Ekwonu, you take them. If they're gone, Cross is a nice contingency.

I wouldn't be upset if the board fell right if Giants drafted BOTH Neal AND Ekwonu. How is having 3 quality OTs (all on rookie deals) a bad thing? Someone slides inside at first. BFD. You just cannot have too many of those guys. All of the sudden, your 10-year weakness is a strength, and you have some insurance when one OT inevitably gets hurt.

I realize it won't happen.


That's just GREED, lol. Think the talent on defense is better than OL, to boot.
I know we all like OLinemen with a mean nasty streaky attitude, but  
DonnieD89 : 3/25/2022 3:53 pm : link
we had one in Will Hernandez, and where did that get him?
RE: RE: ...  
Festina Lente : 3/25/2022 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15644694 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15644652 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


halfway through 2020 everyone was laughing at the Andrew Thomas pick. How did that turn out? You never know with Cross, he could end up the best of the bunch. In terms of technique, he's arguably the best.



Was going to say the exact same thing. People kept bitching about why the Giants didn't get Becton or Wills or Wirf. Giants got the best LT of the bunch.

I'm going to have faith in Schoen and company until they prove otherwise.


Wirfs looks the better player to me. And it's still early with AT. let's see how his fitness goes.
RE: RE: Hope NYG is putting out some misdirection  
ryanmkeane : 3/25/2022 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15644823 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 15644663 JonC said:


Quote:


get the big nasty instead.



Thibodeaux, Walker, Cross & Gardner are names to watch.

Some asshattery here? I’m thrilled with that list. As of now I want Thibs and Gardner, and then find some gems along OL in rounds 2-4.
RE: As a Giants fan,  
Jay on the Island : 3/25/2022 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15644631 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
I live in a continuous state of disappointment

I'm ready for this, we draft Cross, hes OK or not

But Neal and Icky are Pro bowlers it will happen

You have obviously forgotten about Robert Gallery. Gallery was considered a sure-fire franchise LT and the safest pick in the draft at LT. He was a bust at OT but carved out a decent career as an above average guard.
RE: RE: ...  
Alan W : 3/25/2022 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15644694 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15644652 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


halfway through 2020 everyone was laughing at the Andrew Thomas pick. How did that turn out? You never know with Cross, he could end up the best of the bunch. In terms of technique, he's arguably the best.



Was going to say the exact same thing. People kept bitching about why the Giants didn't get Becton or Wills or Wirf. Giants got the best LT of the bunch.

I'm going to have faith in Schoen and company until they prove otherwise.


Precisely!
 
ryanmkeane : 3/25/2022 5:40 pm : link
When evaluating the OTs in 2020, Sy mentioned before the draft that when each player had everything working, Thomas was the best. That turned out to be deadly accurate. Interested how he feels about Cross.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15644971 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
When evaluating the OTs in 2020, Sy mentioned before the draft that when each player had everything working, Thomas was the best. That turned out to be deadly accurate. Interested how he feels about Cross.


Sy says Cross is the best pass blocker in this draft. Notes in the podcast Sy just did above. It's stickied...
I'm really warming to Cross after seeing Slater last year  
widmerseyebrow : 3/25/2022 6:04 pm : link
Not all tackles need to be 6'7 330lbs. We need guys that can play football well and Cross seems to be that.
RE: I'm really warming to Cross after seeing Slater last year  
shyster : 3/25/2022 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15644998 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Not all tackles need to be 6'7 330lbs. We need guys that can play football well and Cross seems to be that.


Height in particular is overvalued by many, including the RAS score system cited above (which is otherwise good info).

This year's All Pro tackles at combine:

Trent Williams 6'4 1/2" 315
Tristan Wirfs 6'4 3/4" 320
Imagine  
TommyWiseau : 3/25/2022 7:27 pm : link
they take Cross at 5 and Ikey at 7 to play guard. Would be a lot of $$ tied into the Oline but wow would that be a total rebuild in one year
RE: Imagine  
Producer : 3/25/2022 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15645048 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
they take Cross at 5 and Ikey at 7 to play guard. Would be a lot of $$ tied into the Oline but wow would that be a total rebuild in one year


I'm on board with two OL @ 5/7. Also wouldn't mind OT/WR.
I think Gardner is going to be a Giant  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/25/2022 7:44 pm : link
if we stand pat.
RE: I think Gardner is going to be a Giant  
TommyWiseau : 3/25/2022 9:13 pm : link
In comment 15645061 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
if we stand pat.


I would prefer Oline and Edge to corner
RE: RE: …  
Rave7 : 3/25/2022 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15644993 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15644971 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


When evaluating the OTs in 2020, Sy mentioned before the draft that when each player had everything working, Thomas was the best. That turned out to be deadly accurate. Interested how he feels about Cross.



Sy says Cross is the best pass blocker in this draft. Notes in the podcast Sy just did above. It's stickied...

BUT he likes Neal and Ekwonu more.
Cross is 3rd tackle.
If  
Rave7 : 3/25/2022 9:59 pm : link
Neal or Ekwonu is off at 5, which seems less likely at this point,
I would just go with edge and cb/Hamilton/Garrett Wilson (most draftnik compared him to Stephon Diggs which Daboll and Schoen knows the value)
RE: If  
Producer : 3/25/2022 10:01 pm : link
In comment 15645160 Rave7 said:
Quote:
Neal or Ekwonu is off at 5, which seems less likely at this point,
I would just go with edge and cb/Hamilton/Garrett Wilson (most draftnik compared him to Stephon Diggs which Daboll and Schoen knows the value)


Neal / Garrett Wilson sounds good to me.
RE: RE: Imagine  
81_Great_Dane : 3/25/2022 10:44 pm : link
In comment 15645053 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15645048 TommyWiseau said:


Quote:


they take Cross at 5 and Ikey at 7 to play guard. Would be a lot of $$ tied into the Oline but wow would that be a total rebuild in one year



I'm on board with two OL @ 5/7. Also wouldn't mind OT/WR.
I think Eric has pointed out that having all those premium picks invested in O-linemen becomes financially unsustainable in a few years.
RE: RE: RE: Imagine  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 10:55 pm : link
In comment 15645203 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15645053 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15645048 TommyWiseau said:


Quote:


they take Cross at 5 and Ikey at 7 to play guard. Would be a lot of $$ tied into the Oline but wow would that be a total rebuild in one year



I'm on board with two OL @ 5/7. Also wouldn't mind OT/WR.

I think Eric has pointed out that having all those premium picks invested in O-linemen becomes financially unsustainable in a few years.


I'm not a cap expert.

But it would seem tough to have three top 10 offensive linemen in their second contracts.
RE: I will also  
Optimus-NY : 3/26/2022 1:49 am : link
In comment 15644697 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
throw this out there.... imagine having two OTs who don't need help from the TE or RB. Opens things up.


This. I would be fine with Cross. He seems like a pro. Neal's weight worries me and Icky might be better of starting at Guard, whereas Cross is a pure Tackle. the fact that he can play RT and has improved his run locking to already go with his stellar pass blocking says a lot. A guy who doesn't need help from a TE or a RB is more than ideal. To have two of them really creates a lot of options going forward. The fact that cross is also a LT offers even more versatility. This might be Eric Moore in reverse.
RE: The reports of him at 290 had me concerned about him in  
cosmicj : 3/26/2022 3:40 am : link
In comment 15644768 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
the run game and against power rushers but I feel way better about him at 310


I’m worried about that weight because Cross simply looks too small to me. Metrics are gamed all the time, and the stakes here are high.
Remember when Aaron Donald came out of college? People were  
Ira : 3/26/2022 7:12 am : link
saying that he was too small to be a defensive tackle.
RE: It's going  
Jimmy Googs : 3/26/2022 8:11 am : link
In comment 15644783 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to come across that I am lobbying for Cross. I'm not.

I'm merely pointing out there has been some group think going on here that we have to be careful of.

Cross is likely ranked ahead of the other two prospects by a number of teams. All I am saying is don't be shocked on Draft Day that we select him. He could be the best tackle in this draft.

I also mentioned earlier this week. There have been a number of "sure fire mauling" type offensive line who have failed in the last decade because they could not pass block.

Neal and Ekwonu are not sure things. Are they likely to be very good players? Yes. But we've seen this before.


Good post.

Mentioned before that I never understood why Neal was the named de facto top Tackle in this draft (and overal1 #1 in draft) in early discussion. Assume its because how much love Bama gets, but Neal struggled just enough in 2021 SEC games that he shouldn't just be given that benefit of the doubt.

Similar to your points Eric, I actually think these top 3 Tackles (maybe 4) are all very close in terms of prospect value. All for different reasons and each has some flaws, but I would put the order Ekwonu as #1 and Neal and Cross basically tied for a close second at 2a and 2b.

And since they are so close, how they come off the board imv with be less of a distinction in their overall ratings and moreso how teams see them from a "fit" perspective.

It will be good to add another piece to the OL at the top of the draft this year. Huge addition for the rebuild...
