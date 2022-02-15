Giants targeting Charles Cross?

I don't know how legit this guy is.
Mar 22
Report: An NFC East scout believes the #Giants will be taking Miss. St OT Charles Cross at #5 overall.
#TogetherBlue
Out of the Tackle film I have watched, Cross is the best in pure pass protection and levels ahead in outside footwork.
Mar 22
Don’t sleep on Cross. Neal is a stud, but Cross could be better.
Mar 22
He is a top 2 tackle. Ikem Ekwonu should be playing guard. Very powerful and dominant run blocker with work to do in pass pro. He’ll be much better at guard in the #NFL
Mar 22
Ikem is believed to be the #1 OL as of right now. However most teams would be moving him to guard as that’s where he should be in the NFL. Giants are looking specifically for a definitive pass protector opposite of Thomas, and no one fits that better then Cross
Mar 22
He’s a stud, with unlimited potential, but comes with greater risk and a lot more work to do in terms of technique
Much prefer Ekwonu, Neal, and Penning. However I am curious what Sy thinks.
I'm ready for this, we draft Cross, hes OK or not
But Neal and Icky are Pro bowlers it will happen
Cross does seem to fit the LT role better....which is usually more valuable.
You don't know that. No one does.
You're just like me - hope springs eternal when the offseason draft talk starts up :)
Neal has more upside, but seems sloppy to me. And the weight is a concern.
You're just like me - hope springs eternal when the offseason draft talk starts up :)
???
However, conventional wisdom is meaningless.
Cross makes sense if the Giants miss out on Neal.
How do you know that? Seriously.
All of the reports do not say this.
His system he played in designates this type of discussion. It isn't his fault. Eagles chose a similar situation years ago with Andre Dillard. He's not lived up to his selection and is "soft". Cross is getting this similar billing because he comes from the same scheme.
1h
Hearing Charles Cross was amazing at his pro day today. Did a lot of work at RT—which could benefit a team like the NYG in the top 10. That’s if he makes it to them. Cross is very much in the mix in the top 5 picks.
One note to add: Teams love his versatility and some see him as a LT while others want him at RT. One scout who last saw him in-season told me he's "MUCH" improved in his run-game technique and power.
Charles Cross said that he’s heard from all of the NFL teams but is hearing most from the Jets and Giants.
Multiple New York Giants scouts praised Charles Cross after his Pro Day concluded.
The Giants sent OC Mike Kafka, OL coach Bobby Johnson and asst OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. to Mississippi State's Pro Day today to see OT Charles Cross.
I'm not a Cross fan. He doesn't play with strength and those guys are usually the ones that fail in the NFL. With that said, it is a passing league and pass protection should be the main focus. Also, if this regime declares that Cross is their guy then they deserve the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.
If Cross looks to have the best feet and to be the best in pass pro, that’s exciting.
Pair him with Gardner, J Johnson, KT or Walker and I’m thrilled.
Im Ok with Cross because you know he can pass block
Was going to say the exact same thing. People kept bitching about why the Giants didn't get Becton or Wills or Wirf. Giants got the best LT of the bunch.
I'm going to have faith in Schoen and company until they prove otherwise.
If the Giants pick Cross, there should be immediate competition for LT. Thomas always fit the RT profile better anyway.
Mar 22
If you think he's a quality starting tackle or an All-Pro guard, then sure, he's a top 10 pick. But imagine the wailing and gnashing of teeth on this forum if the Giants draft him as a tackle and he ends up at guard. (Shades of Robert Gallery, the can't-miss, blue-goose OLT that many BBIers wanted instead of Eli Manning, but who ended up at guard)
And since it's been reported that Schoen considers positional value, if they see Ekwonu as a guard, it seems unlikely the Giants would take him at 5 while Cross is still available. The question is: If Neal is available, what then? I think this draft is going to be especially unpredictable.
I'd be really happy with it. He's a fantastic prospect.
1h
I have seen this said about almost every player considered a top 10. Thibodaux, Neal, Hutchinson, Ekwonu, Hamilton, Walker and Sauce Gardner. I am guessing that if we stay at picks 5 and 7 that any one of these players will be available for us to draft in those slots unless rules have changed.
What kills OTs in the NFL is pass blocking.
Exactly
all the other OL and people will bitch now when we "miss out" on whoever was taken in front of us.
Agreed. I'm very happy with Thomas.
Both are very high level athletes above the 80th percentile for OT's (also included Andrew Thomas - who happens to be in the exact same percentile as Cross), so seems like a classic style preference. Mauling power vs. better technique.
A few interesting things that stand out about Thomas in this context, whose athleticism at the combine was never quite given the credit deserved, are the faster 3 cone drill and explosion drills despite carrying more weight. Also the 36 inch arms.
I'd still prefer Neal, but I'd take Cross over Ekwonu.
Exactly! And I can bet Dabol and Schoen are thinking something similar. While Dabol adjusts his scheme, if you watch his last two years as the Buffalo OC he rarely kept a TE in to block, preferring to use Dawson Knox as a vertical threat.
I'm clearly in the minority on BBI because I actually prefer Cross, but not because I don't like Neal or Ekwonu (I think they will be great players) but because I want a pass pro first RT, and I want Sauce Gardner at 5 and I think Cross will still be there at 7.
After allowing 44 pressures on 574 pass-blocking snaps last season, he gave up only 16 pressures on 719 pass-blocking snaps this year.
Didn’t allow a pressure on 66 pass-blocking snaps vs. Alabama (2021)
50+ pass-blocking snaps in 10 of 12 games (2021)
they compare him to Laremy Tunsil, who like him was a 5 star recruit out of HS.
How great would it be to have bookend tackles for the next 5 years+
How great would it be to have bookend tackles for the next 5 years+
i think they are going to secure the bookends once and for all and then get whoever they deem the best value on D with the second pick (possibly via trade down).
that would be quite a start to the foundation building.
then use the remaining 7+ picks to load up on playmakers and skill guys (both sides of the ball).
I'd be thrilled.
I'm much higher on him as a pro right away and long-term (think 1st 5 years and prospect for second contract value) than Neal and Ekwonu.
I think Neal will be just "ok" and Ekwonu to me is getting overhyped a bit and I see a good G but not a versatile OL that can play T - but I see lots of G talent in this draft down into 3rd and 4th round area that can play in NFL at high level.
Consider it was apparently Jason Garrett that drafted Thomas.
And if Panthers take him at 6 are you OK with taking Penning at 7?
Someone who catches, doesn’t lose balance, and easily redirects his opponent isn’t considered passive. It’s called being 3 steps ahead.
A jump set is also considered an aggressive technique for OL, which he does often with proficiency.
I'm merely pointing out there has been some group think going on here that we have to be careful of.
Cross is likely ranked ahead of the other two prospects by a number of teams. All I am saying is don't be shocked on Draft Day that we select him. He could be the best tackle in this draft.
I also mentioned earlier this week. There have been a number of "sure fire mauling" type offensive line who have failed in the last decade because they could not pass block.
Neal and Ekwonu are not sure things. Are they likely to be very good players? Yes. But we've seen this before.
If you're a team looking to run outside zone and throw a lot, Cross is a heckuva choice.
I like all 3 OT's - but if one smells like a bust, it's Neal IMO.
Only thing that concerns me is the Texas Tech competition level , and their record these last 2 years( the latter is less important).
We did that with WillH so I’m a little gun shy on the pick because of that.
But if they are ok with him, so am I.
Charles Cross
Is a great pass blocker.
He makes it look so effortless.
Everything works together when this guy pass blocks. Arms, legs, hands, torso… he’s a natural. You could put on a clinic just watching a few of his pass sets.
cross has the best feet of the bunch and is terrific at the second level. you can really seem him mirror the rushers with his feet. that part of his tape is exceptional.
If you draft Cross, you've spent a #4 overall and a #5 or #7 overall on a very similar player. Thomas is showing positive signs, but the leg has to get fixed and healed.
I think there's better players with more diverse strengths and upside to be had, and wish they'd go that route.
If they can get Neal or Ekwonu, you take them. If they're gone, Cross is a nice contingency.
I wouldn't be upset if the board fell right if Giants drafted BOTH Neal AND Ekwonu. How is having 3 quality OTs (all on rookie deals) a bad thing? Someone slides inside at first. BFD. You just cannot have too many of those guys. All of the sudden, your 10-year weakness is a strength, and you have some insurance when one OT inevitably gets hurt.
I realize it won't happen.
Thibodeaux, Walker, Cross & Gardner are names to watch.
If they can get Neal or Ekwonu, you take them. If they're gone, Cross is a nice contingency.
I wouldn't be upset if the board fell right if Giants drafted BOTH Neal AND Ekwonu. How is having 3 quality OTs (all on rookie deals) a bad thing? Someone slides inside at first. BFD. You just cannot have too many of those guys. All of the sudden, your 10-year weakness is a strength, and you have some insurance when one OT inevitably gets hurt.
I realize it won't happen.
That's just GREED, lol. Think the talent on defense is better than OL, to boot.
halfway through 2020 everyone was laughing at the Andrew Thomas pick. How did that turn out? You never know with Cross, he could end up the best of the bunch. In terms of technique, he's arguably the best.
Was going to say the exact same thing. People kept bitching about why the Giants didn't get Becton or Wills or Wirf. Giants got the best LT of the bunch.
I'm going to have faith in Schoen and company until they prove otherwise.
Wirfs looks the better player to me. And it's still early with AT. let's see how his fitness goes.
get the big nasty instead.
Thibodeaux, Walker, Cross & Gardner are names to watch.
Some asshattery here? I’m thrilled with that list. As of now I want Thibs and Gardner, and then find some gems along OL in rounds 2-4.
I'm ready for this, we draft Cross, hes OK or not
But Neal and Icky are Pro bowlers it will happen
You have obviously forgotten about Robert Gallery. Gallery was considered a sure-fire franchise LT and the safest pick in the draft at LT. He was a bust at OT but carved out a decent career as an above average guard.
halfway through 2020 everyone was laughing at the Andrew Thomas pick. How did that turn out? You never know with Cross, he could end up the best of the bunch. In terms of technique, he's arguably the best.
Was going to say the exact same thing. People kept bitching about why the Giants didn't get Becton or Wills or Wirf. Giants got the best LT of the bunch.
I'm going to have faith in Schoen and company until they prove otherwise.
Precisely!
Sy says Cross is the best pass blocker in this draft. Notes in the podcast Sy just did above. It's stickied...
Height in particular is overvalued by many, including the RAS score system cited above (which is otherwise good info).
This year's All Pro tackles at combine:
Trent Williams 6'4 1/2" 315
Tristan Wirfs 6'4 3/4" 320
I'm on board with two OL @ 5/7. Also wouldn't mind OT/WR.
I would prefer Oline and Edge to corner
When evaluating the OTs in 2020, Sy mentioned before the draft that when each player had everything working, Thomas was the best. That turned out to be deadly accurate. Interested how he feels about Cross.
Sy says Cross is the best pass blocker in this draft. Notes in the podcast Sy just did above. It's stickied...
BUT he likes Neal and Ekwonu more.
Cross is 3rd tackle.
I would just go with edge and cb/Hamilton/Garrett Wilson (most draftnik compared him to Stephon Diggs which Daboll and Schoen knows the value)
I would just go with edge and cb/Hamilton/Garrett Wilson (most draftnik compared him to Stephon Diggs which Daboll and Schoen knows the value)
Neal / Garrett Wilson sounds good to me.
they take Cross at 5 and Ikey at 7 to play guard. Would be a lot of $$ tied into the Oline but wow would that be a total rebuild in one year
I'm on board with two OL @ 5/7. Also wouldn't mind OT/WR.
they take Cross at 5 and Ikey at 7 to play guard. Would be a lot of $$ tied into the Oline but wow would that be a total rebuild in one year
I'm on board with two OL @ 5/7. Also wouldn't mind OT/WR.
I think Eric has pointed out that having all those premium picks invested in O-linemen becomes financially unsustainable in a few years.
I'm not a cap expert.
But it would seem tough to have three top 10 offensive linemen in their second contracts.
This. I would be fine with Cross. He seems like a pro. Neal's weight worries me and Icky might be better of starting at Guard, whereas Cross is a pure Tackle. the fact that he can play RT and has improved his run locking to already go with his stellar pass blocking says a lot. A guy who doesn't need help from a TE or a RB is more than ideal. To have two of them really creates a lot of options going forward. The fact that cross is also a LT offers even more versatility. This might be Eric Moore in reverse.
I’m worried about that weight because Cross simply looks too small to me. Metrics are gamed all the time, and the stakes here are high.
I'm merely pointing out there has been some group think going on here that we have to be careful of.
Cross is likely ranked ahead of the other two prospects by a number of teams. All I am saying is don't be shocked on Draft Day that we select him. He could be the best tackle in this draft.
I also mentioned earlier this week. There have been a number of "sure fire mauling" type offensive line who have failed in the last decade because they could not pass block.
Neal and Ekwonu are not sure things. Are they likely to be very good players? Yes. But we've seen this before.
Good post.
Mentioned before that I never understood why Neal was the named de facto top Tackle in this draft (and overal1 #1 in draft) in early discussion. Assume its because how much love Bama gets, but Neal struggled just enough in 2021 SEC games that he shouldn't just be given that benefit of the doubt.
Similar to your points Eric, I actually think these top 3 Tackles (maybe 4) are all very close in terms of prospect value. All for different reasons and each has some flaws, but I would put the order Ekwonu as #1 and Neal and Cross basically tied for a close second at 2a and 2b.
And since they are so close, how they come off the board imv with be less of a distinction in their overall ratings and moreso how teams see them from a "fit" perspective.
It will be good to add another piece to the OL at the top of the draft this year. Huge addition for the rebuild...