Giants targeting Charles Cross? Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 1:31 pm : 3/25/2022 1:31 pm

I don't know how legit this guy is.



Film Talk Football

@FilmTalkFB



Mar 22



Report: An NFC East scout believes the #Giants will be taking Miss. St OT Charles Cross at #5 overall.

Out of the Tackle film I have watched, Cross is the best in pure pass protection and levels ahead in outside footwork.