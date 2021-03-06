Giants Insider Podcast with Dave Syvertsen (Sy'56)

Three interesting takes 2 by Syvertsen on quarterbacks and 1 by Bisignano on Jones.
1. Thinks Corral is most impressive of all quarterbacks in draft
2. Believes these quarterbacks last year would all have been second day picks
3. Bisignano- Daboll really likes Jones, thinks he can do some special things
with him
Great those are my three favorites as well. I know McBride is the top pick but I would rather grab Woods or Otten in the 3rd round and then Kolar in the 4th. Woods is already a solid receiver with a big upside but more importantly for year one he is a very good blocker. He can serve as the main blocking TE while he is developing as a receiver.
I will be disappointed if they don’t. This is an extremely deep draft at TE and the Giants would be wise and to draft two. I wouldn’t take one in the first two rounds but in round 3 I would select Jelani Woods, Jeremy Ruckert, or Cade Otten and then also select Charlie Kolar in round 4 unless one of those three are somehow still on the board in the 4th.
TE is the second biggest need behind RT. As of now the Giants clearly have the worst group of TE’s in football.
Good stuff from Sy. Giants should come away with two very good football periods.
I get some would not like two OL picks in round 1 and I agree with that but if they are plus players along with Thomas that could be a team strength. The last really good Giants had one and having a potentially young one with room to grow is not the worst thing.
Yes you miss out of D guys. If they add a QB in 2023/24 having a really good OL is very advantageous. They just have to be willing to part ways with one if they all work out. With lots of FA money coming up they can fill other areas as needed.
It was great listening to Sy - but then you'd get the solid breakdown, and Bisigano (I believe) would jump in: "Here's what I said...it's the same thing!" He did that continuously. Sy was far more articulate, but it's like the guy couldn't just leave it there after the excellent analysis....Me! I thought that! Ooooh, same! I wrote it! Really annoying.
when it comes to investing 2 high picks in the OL - having to pay all of them (if they pan out) 5 years from now.
But keep in mind they likely will not be paying a QB market price at that time and it will give them that extra wiggle room.
I look at it like this as well. If Thomas/Ickey/Neal are all studs and need to be paid as such the Giants will be a very good team and that is a very good problem to have. If it really came down to no being able to afford all 3 (which I think is still possible as you note we won't be paying a QB to money).
But you can always trade one of them for top tier value. Laremy Tunsil who was a good LT (I wouldn't call him a great one). Landed 2 1sts and a 2nd rounder along with 2 players. If you really needed to trade them there isn't a shortage of teams that would pay top dollar for a top lineman.
This is exactly right.
There's no "gotcha" for teams that draft the best players even if they're at the same position. Especially with the franchise tag, the team that drafts well will always have options and control.
if one of them was versatile enough to bounce inside. Not sure that is the case here though. Besides, there should be multiple defensive players at or around our two picks that have sufficient grades not to double up on Tackles.
For the NY Giants this is really just lining up to be a Offensive Tackle with one pick and BPA-Defensively with the other who is likely to be an Edge guy or CB. And even that is going to be telegraphed by whether they move Bradberry before the draft.
Not too difficult to see...
Just listened to the Sy's podcast on Giant Insider
+1
RE: Just listened to the Sy's podcast on Giant Insider
Great job Sy.
I was really annoyed listening to Chris B. He was a parrot repeating everything Sy said...
Chris is an acquired taste and does have some idiosyncrasies that make him a bit annoying at times. But I think he is pretty dialed in and respected in the building. He is also a bit more pragmatic. I regularly listen to that podcast and believe he knows his stuff regarding the Giants.
the cowboys paid all 3 of martin/tyron/fredrick, and had collins on a 2nd contract.
the browns currently have teller, bitonio, and conklin on big 2nd contracts. also had tretter.
and maneuvering the cap is a problem 3-5 years down the road any way. having 3 elite OL you want to keep, worthy of big contracts is a great problem to have.
the positive to drafting both OL is that it almost guarantees you get at least 1 impact OL. and it raises the talent level and depth beyond the tipping point of a good unit.
the negative is obviously that you forgo a high end talent at another position.
in terms of asset allocation for example, is it better to take both OL top 10, or take 1 at 5, trade back, and add whichever IOL prospect they like best (Zion Johnson/Linderbaum/Green) + extra draft picks? Since center is an important position that needs depth i think the extra picks and adding a player with C versatility is key if they've already secured the T prospect they like best at 5OA.
but more likely if both (or all 3) tackles are on the board at 5, i think it's more likely they take their highest ranked player at #5 and then take a tackle at #7 knowing they may still have a choice. I will say though if the 4 off the board are Hutchinson, Walker, Thibodeux, and Gardner im not sure who that next best player is other than an OT. Davis, Johnson, or Hamilton probably. And they may think they have good options at those positions at #36. so net-net i think that's the trade down scenario. get what you can from a team that wants to jump Carolina for a QB, take a tackle at #7, and get back on the clock 5-10 picks later for a player like Neal/Hamilton/Wilson.
But I see the thought process. Rest of roster would be a gamble and timing issue with needing QB, skill players needing replacement.
I’d prefer trading down still.
It makes little sense to take OT's at 5 and 7. That is too much invested at the tackle position. QB will sort itself out. The Giants are positioned to move on from Jones in 23 if they need too.
Ekwonu is a G in my opinion. Putting two rookies on the OL is likely to lead to some early season struggles and not sure that puts Jones in great spot to get hot out of the gate. People need to recognize the risk probability there right away. I’m of belief that this draft offers lots of talent later on. You’re more likely to get solid OL impact talent (especially at C/G) down into the 4th and 5th.
But if you believe you have All Pro talent at OL with both picks, you trust your process, convictions and have an agile change methodology in hand to plan it forward.
But keep in mind they likely will not be paying a QB market price at that time and it will give them that extra wiggle room.
To me, this is saying you expect Jones is more likely to sink than swim this season. Thank for all you do, Sy.
You have to think the Giants are operating like they will need to draft a QB in 23. But they will give Jones the opportunity to prove them wrong. If Jones proves them wrong, the Giants will be positioned to win in 23 and 24. If he fails (the more likely scenario) The earliest would be 2024.
When you're drafting this high and have as many job openings as the Giants have, it's really all about value. If the Giants were to land Neal or Ekwonu at #5 and Cross at #7, the OL could be a top 5 OL within two years, especially if they and Thomas are the kind of team players that allow for the best combination (in other words, if that means Cross at left tackle, Thomas at right tackle, and Neal at left or right guard, so be it, and no complaints from Thomas or Neal).
The two guys who scare me the most are Stingley and Thibodeaux. Talent-wise they are probably the two most worthy of #1 overall, so the potential for greatness is legit, but Stingley's injury history worries me (it's just tempting fate) and Thibodeaux's mouth and ego is just a bad combination, especially in NYC (if he doesn't know enough to shut up now, we can only imagine what he'll be like with millions in the bank and just a hint of success).
When you're drafting this high and have as many job openings as the Giants have, it's really all about value. If the Giants were to land Neal or Ekwonu at #5 and Cross at #7, the OL could be a top 5 OL within two years, especially if they and Thomas are the kind of team players that allow for the best combination (in other words, if that means Cross at left tackle, Thomas at right tackle, and Neal at left or right guard, so be it, and no complaints from Thomas or Neal).
The two guys who scare me the most are Stingley and Thibodeaux. Talent-wise they are probably the two most worthy of #1 overall, so the potential for greatness is legit, but Stingley's injury history worries me (it's just tempting fate) and Thibodeaux's mouth and ego is just a bad combination, especially in NYC (if he doesn't know enough to shut up now, we can only imagine what he'll be like with millions in the bank and just a hint of success).
Agreed! Personally, I'm excited about the prospect of OL with both of the picks. Throw everything at fixing it once and for all. Then work on the defense. Our offense is so far behind, but I don't feel the same about the defense. There were times last year where the defense put up some real solid efforts, but had to be on the field for the majority of the game because the offense was so piss poor. They got tired frequently as a result.
Would have no issue with 2 of Neal/Ekwonu/Cross. Or one of Neal/Ekwonu and a trade down to net a later 1st and more picks, and aim for one of the guards later in the 1st (Zion!)
picked three OL with high picks is a huge problem in itself. What it does is make it more difficult to land those impact D guys. You either have to get fortunate finding them in a later round or spend big money in FA.
Dallas had to use a first to acquire Cooper and then pay him as a example. Their D has also been problematic.
Some seem to focus on the "modern NFL" but most years the SB Champs have at least a few impact players on D. Percentage wise these tend to come in round 1.
The Rams found a way around it and it worked. Three HOF's are on that D.
He's better at this than some of these guys on TV.
We're so lucky to have Sy's insight.
rates them as more top 15 picks. Draft is deep at tackle per Sy.
Says Cross is his #8 best prospect in the draft.
Thinks all of the QBs would have been day 2 last year.
No WR talk yet.
Spent last 5 minutes talking about what the Giants will do at QB.
Thibodoux at #3, Johnson at #4.
A draft of solid quality across many rounds.
Pretty good podcast. Bisignano can be an acquired taste, but he is not a hack like so many Giant beat writers. Daboll gave him crap asking if he was from NC at his introductory press conference.
I work with Jerry. Good guy and he and Chris are passionate about it.
I have a friend who works in the Pac12 and he says the Oregon coaching staff were concerned.
Concerned about Corral's body type but LOVES his release and decision making.
Yes, but he doesn't think they are first-round QBs.
Quote:
has superstar potential.
Right, but you have to adjust for the premium position variable and that always moves TOO many QBs into the first round bucket.
Quote:
In comment 15644901 bw in dc said:
Quote:
has superstar potential.
But that the Giants won't take any of them this year in the second round either even if they were there.
He has Stingley ahead of Gardner.
Had Stingley as #1 in draft at one point.
JFC
Chris has been saying that for a while. He is in the building fwiw.
Hmmmmmm.
If Gardner is ahead of Stingley, teams must have a concern about foot. But he loves Gardner too.
Quote:
"I know for a fact that Daboll think he can do some really good things with Jones..."
I don't doubt it. But it makes me ill...
Says he's got heavy hands, can really set the edge, and has him right there with Thibs as a rusher.
Says he's got heavy hands, can really set the edge, and has him right there with Thibs as a rusher.
Further, says JJ is an "elite run defender"...
Best tape was freshman year, but has not been the same since...
USFL draft?
Like the idea of the Giants taking a flyer on him and red-shirting him. Does not like him at all as a run defender.
Second rounder.
Best blocker who can catch.
He's better at this than some of these guys on TV.
Great those are my three favorites as well. I know McBride is the top pick but I would rather grab Woods or Otten in the 3rd round and then Kolar in the 4th. Woods is already a solid receiver with a big upside but more importantly for year one he is a very good blocker. He can serve as the main blocking TE while he is developing as a receiver.
Concerned about his foot and tackling.
Says he saw the practice tape where he was doing a great job on Chase at LSU.
Many of us here saw that, but it was only a few clips. Like it was film put out to show off Stingley.
Quote:
Really handles himself well.
Easily. Very steady and explains himself very well.
Basically do it all backs that you don't want taking on a fulk workload.
I do two, might like Williams slightly more. Would love it if they took either.
Devonte Wyatt is his #2, but more a penetrator. Not fit for Giants.
Thinks Giants could go Travis Jones in round two.
Devonte Wyatt is his #2, but more a penetrator. Not fit for Giants.
Thinks Giants could go Travis Jones in round two.
Daniel Jeremiah had him going in the first in his latest mock. That stood out to me.
But sounds like Sy is drinking some NYG Blue Kool Aid and is pulling the sympathy card for Jones to get another year... ;)
See similar trajectory to Dalton Schultz.
GREAT run blocker!
Sy gets paid. He may want a raise however. ;)
Quote:
But I think it's clear he wants Eric to pony up cash. ;)
It's time. He said he has a two year old.
And inflation is at historic highs... ;)
Quote:
In comment 15644986 bw in dc said:
Quote:
But I think it's clear he wants Eric to pony up cash. ;)
And inflation is at historic highs... ;)
Nah, has to pay for his Cross Fit membership!
Evan Neal would be a monster at RT for the Giants.
Those 2 would be my dream draft for the Giants.
Jermaine Johnson will be best defensive player in draft
Jermaine Johnson will be best defensive player in draft
In terms of production + projection, there is a good case.
In terms of pure projection, I'm sticking with Walker.
I’d be delighted with Hamilton and Cross based on what I’ve learned..
Thanks Sy
Evan Neal would be a monster at RT for the Giants.
Those 2 would be my dream draft for the Giants.
+1 on Neal - can't teach size - will not like Cross pick
I tried to get you to add them to your Twitter scroll last year and you ignored the request.
Meanwhile, they have one of the most popular Giants podcasts and Chris Bisignano is one of the most respected Giants beat writers by the Giants organization.
Can you finally please add their Twitter feed now?!? They have shouted out BBI on a lot of podcasts over the years.
I think the Giants would have a better record too if they had a special player at QB. They dont.
Do you listen to their podcast, that s not even close to the truth. If anything he s the anti Dottino
Quote:
he's on the verge of veering into Dittino territory.
I will be disappointed if they don’t. This is an extremely deep draft at TE and the Giants would be wise and to draft two. I wouldn’t take one in the first two rounds but in round 3 I would select Jelani Woods, Jeremy Ruckert, or Cade Otten and then also select Charlie Kolar in round 4 unless one of those three are somehow still on the board in the 4th.
TE is the second biggest need behind RT. As of now the Giants clearly have the worst group of TE’s in football.
Quote:
It’s crazy how many people say they’re not going to compete - did anyone think the Bengals would this past year?
Well we’ll soon find out
I think the Giants would have a better record too if they had a special player at QB. They dont.
Quote:
even know Giants Insider was still a thing.
I tried to get you to add them to your Twitter scroll last year and you ignored the request.
Meanwhile, they have one of the most popular Giants podcasts and Chris Bisignano is one of the most respected Giants beat writers by the Giants organization.
Can you finally please add their Twitter feed now?!? They have shouted out BBI on a lot of podcasts over the years.
Sure. I honestly don't remember the request.
Quote:
In comment 15644878 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
even know Giants Insider was still a thing.
I tried to get you to add them to your Twitter scroll last year and you ignored the request.
Meanwhile, they have one of the most popular Giants podcasts and Chris Bisignano is one of the most respected Giants beat writers by the Giants organization.
Can you finally please add their Twitter feed now?!? They have shouted out BBI on a lot of podcasts over the years.
Sure. I honestly don't remember the request.
Thank you.
Good to know his OL ranking.
1a. Neal 1b. Ekwonu 3. Cross. ( Neal over Ekwonu if Giants have to pick at 5)
All top 8 for SY.
Chris does not do the play by play others do at camp. But he is enjoyable to listen too. I’d actual like to hear you on that podcast. You where good with that that few time you did it.
Could you imagine
LT - Thomas
LG - Ickey
C - Feliciano
RG - Glowinski
RT - Neal
holy shit...talk about excited to potentially having an elite oline.
Yes! If I remember correctly, Chris had some family obligations and missed a couple days of camp.
He does a great job relaying camp action and updates. He’s also very plugged in with the players, and has a close relationship with Carl Banks.
Yep, this sums it up.
But the BBI warriors will still claim Jones sucks, his circumstances be damned; they have their narrative to stick to.
Nevermind the fact that Sy knows more than all of us combined.
Quote:
Team still stinks. Affects Jones.
Yep, this sums it up.
But the BBI warriors will still claim Jones sucks, his circumstances be damned; they have their narrative to stick to.
Nevermind the fact that Sy knows more than all of us combined.
Sy says he warned of Jones's inability to process information. Does that not fit your narrative?
Sy says he warned of Jones's inability to process information. Does that not fit your narrative?
The bottom line on QB was that the Giants would not go QB this draft in RD 1 or 2. The Giants have more pressing needs and a full QB room this season. Jones will get the year to sink or swim.
There was something there for everyone’s narrative.
Eric has helped me a lot - he owes me nothing. If anything, I owe him.
I get some would not like two OL picks in round 1 and I agree with that but if they are plus players along with Thomas that could be a team strength. The last really good Giants had one and having a potentially young one with room to grow is not the worst thing.
Yes you miss out of D guys. If they add a QB in 2023/24 having a really good OL is very advantageous. They just have to be willing to part ways with one if they all work out. With lots of FA money coming up they can fill other areas as needed.
Thanks
My biggest takeaway is that this will be one crazy draft
With so much depth and so many players who have similar grades it will come down to the personal preference of the teams
I believe that it will be difficult for the Giants to trade down unless someone wants to jump Carolina for a QB
Great stuff
Thought you did a really nice job, good listen from my perspective. Appreciate it...
I look at it like this as well. If Thomas/Ickey/Neal are all studs and need to be paid as such the Giants will be a very good team and that is a very good problem to have. If it really came down to no being able to afford all 3 (which I think is still possible as you note we won't be paying a QB to money).
But you can always trade one of them for top tier value. Laremy Tunsil who was a good LT (I wouldn't call him a great one). Landed 2 1sts and a 2nd rounder along with 2 players. If you really needed to trade them there isn't a shortage of teams that would pay top dollar for a top lineman.
Quote:
This is exactly right.
There's no "gotcha" for teams that draft the best players even if they're at the same position. Especially with the franchise tag, the team that drafts well will always have options and control.
I’d prefer trading down still.
For the NY Giants this is really just lining up to be a Offensive Tackle with one pick and BPA-Defensively with the other who is likely to be an Edge guy or CB. And even that is going to be telegraphed by whether they move Bradberry before the draft.
Not too difficult to see...
I was really annoyed listening to Chris B. He was a parrot repeating everything Sy said...
I was really annoyed listening to Chris B. He was a parrot repeating everything Sy said...
Chris is an acquired taste and does have some idiosyncrasies that make him a bit annoying at times. But I think he is pretty dialed in and respected in the building. He is also a bit more pragmatic. I regularly listen to that podcast and believe he knows his stuff regarding the Giants.
I’d prefer trading down still.
It makes little sense to take OT's at 5 and 7. That is too much invested at the tackle position. QB will sort itself out. The Giants are positioned to move on from Jones in 23 if they need too.
the browns currently have teller, bitonio, and conklin on big 2nd contracts. also had tretter.
and maneuvering the cap is a problem 3-5 years down the road any way. having 3 elite OL you want to keep, worthy of big contracts is a great problem to have.
the positive to drafting both OL is that it almost guarantees you get at least 1 impact OL. and it raises the talent level and depth beyond the tipping point of a good unit.
the negative is obviously that you forgo a high end talent at another position.
in terms of asset allocation for example, is it better to take both OL top 10, or take 1 at 5, trade back, and add whichever IOL prospect they like best (Zion Johnson/Linderbaum/Green) + extra draft picks? Since center is an important position that needs depth i think the extra picks and adding a player with C versatility is key if they've already secured the T prospect they like best at 5OA.
but more likely if both (or all 3) tackles are on the board at 5, i think it's more likely they take their highest ranked player at #5 and then take a tackle at #7 knowing they may still have a choice. I will say though if the 4 off the board are Hutchinson, Walker, Thibodeux, and Gardner im not sure who that next best player is other than an OT. Davis, Johnson, or Hamilton probably. And they may think they have good options at those positions at #36. so net-net i think that's the trade down scenario. get what you can from a team that wants to jump Carolina for a QB, take a tackle at #7, and get back on the clock 5-10 picks later for a player like Neal/Hamilton/Wilson.
To me, this is saying you expect Jones is more likely to sink than swim this season. Thank for all you do, Sy.
Quote:
But I see the thought process. Rest of roster would be a gamble and timing issue with needing QB, skill players needing replacement.
I’d prefer trading down still.
It makes little sense to take OT's at 5 and 7. That is too much invested at the tackle position. QB will sort itself out. The Giants are positioned to move on from Jones in 23 if they need too.
Ekwonu is a G in my opinion. Putting two rookies on the OL is likely to lead to some early season struggles and not sure that puts Jones in great spot to get hot out of the gate. People need to recognize the risk probability there right away. I’m of belief that this draft offers lots of talent later on. You’re more likely to get solid OL impact talent (especially at C/G) down into the 4th and 5th.
But if you believe you have All Pro talent at OL with both picks, you trust your process, convictions and have an agile change methodology in hand to plan it forward.
Quote:
To me, this is saying you expect Jones is more likely to sink than swim this season. Thank for all you do, Sy.
You have to think the Giants are operating like they will need to draft a QB in 23. But they will give Jones the opportunity to prove them wrong. If Jones proves them wrong, the Giants will be positioned to win in 23 and 24. If he fails (the more likely scenario) The earliest would be 2024.
"Why did we waste so many snaps on a guy that we were just going to let walk anyway?"
Just saying!
The two guys who scare me the most are Stingley and Thibodeaux. Talent-wise they are probably the two most worthy of #1 overall, so the potential for greatness is legit, but Stingley's injury history worries me (it's just tempting fate) and Thibodeaux's mouth and ego is just a bad combination, especially in NYC (if he doesn't know enough to shut up now, we can only imagine what he'll be like with millions in the bank and just a hint of success).
In fact I'm not 100% convinced they take a right tackle in the top 10 either, although if it were my decision I'd be inclined to go tackle and defense at 5 and 7 depending on how things fall.
"Why did we waste so many snaps on a guy that we were just going to let walk anyway?"
You're not wrong.
I see no future for Jones. To me it makes sense to unload him for a pick ASAP.
Seeing how Sy's pre-draft analysis on Jones was spot on only solidifies that belief for me
The two guys who scare me the most are Stingley and Thibodeaux. Talent-wise they are probably the two most worthy of #1 overall, so the potential for greatness is legit, but Stingley's injury history worries me (it's just tempting fate) and Thibodeaux's mouth and ego is just a bad combination, especially in NYC (if he doesn't know enough to shut up now, we can only imagine what he'll be like with millions in the bank and just a hint of success).
Agreed! Personally, I'm excited about the prospect of OL with both of the picks. Throw everything at fixing it once and for all. Then work on the defense. Our offense is so far behind, but I don't feel the same about the defense. There were times last year where the defense put up some real solid efforts, but had to be on the field for the majority of the game because the offense was so piss poor. They got tired frequently as a result.
Would have no issue with 2 of Neal/Ekwonu/Cross. Or one of Neal/Ekwonu and a trade down to net a later 1st and more picks, and aim for one of the guards later in the 1st (Zion!)
Dallas had to use a first to acquire Cooper and then pay him as a example. Their D has also been problematic.
Some seem to focus on the "modern NFL" but most years the SB Champs have at least a few impact players on D. Percentage wise these tend to come in round 1.
The Rams found a way around it and it worked. Three HOF's are on that D.
JFC
What does Daboll know?
I also agree that using 2 high premium picks at the same position group also ignores other areas of need.
Finally, and perhaps must importantly, it seems that IOL in particular can be filled with a strong starter in the second or third round.
Your comfort level speaking is really top notch. Not many can both write and speak so well.
Quote:
Really handles himself well.
He's better at this than some of these guys on TV.
We're so lucky to have Sy's insight.