Giants Insider Podcast with Dave Syvertsen (Sy'56)

AnnapolisMike : 3/25/2022 4:07 pm
Just released today. Link below.

Good stuff as usual from Dave.
Spotify - ( New Window )
Very cool  
allstarjim : 3/25/2022 4:12 pm : link
worthy of a sticky, methinks.
Just listened  
joeinpa : 3/25/2022 4:20 pm : link
Was even going to link

Three interesting takes 2 by Syvertsen on quarterbacks and 1 by Bisignano on Jones.

1. Thinks Corral is most impressive of all quarterbacks in draft
2. Believes these quarterbacks last year would all have been second day picks
3. Bisignano- Daboll really likes Jones, thinks he can do some special things
with him

Excellent!!  
JohnB : 3/25/2022 4:20 pm : link
I'm on it now
interesting  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:32 pm : link
he doesn't think any of the OLs are top 5 guys. Has Cross a close 3rd, but says he's safer.
RE: interesting  
AnnapolisMike : 3/25/2022 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15644856 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
he doesn't think any of the OLs are top 5 guys. Has Cross a close 3rd, but says he's safer.


rates them as more top 15 picks. Draft is deep at tackle per Sy.
He  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:36 pm : link
has Neal and Ickey with same grade. Would go Evan Neal if both are there.

Says Cross is his #8 best prospect in the draft.
I'm guessing  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:37 pm : link
therefore Sy has all three tackles 6-8?
does  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:38 pm : link
seem to think Neal could be a top five OL in the NFL.
thinks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:39 pm : link
Panthers will go QB.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:39 pm : link
Doesn't think Detroit will go QB at #2.

Thinks all of the QBs would have been day 2 last year.
Thought  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:40 pm : link
Matt Coral had best Pro Day.
thinks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:41 pm : link
Coral could go at #6.
seems  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:43 pm : link
to like Taylor more than Trubisky. Thinks he's an excellent #2.
Anything on Drake London?  
Milton : 3/25/2022 4:44 pm : link
I don't have access to audio right now.
RE: Anything on Drake London?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15644873 Milton said:
Quote:
I don't have access to audio right now.


No WR talk yet.

Spent last 5 minutes talking about what the Giants will do at QB.
He  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:48 pm : link
has Walker #1, Hutchinson #2 at edge.

Thibodoux at #3, Johnson at #4.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:48 pm : link
those rankings are not overall, but solely at edge.
Says  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:49 pm : link
Johnson will be #15 on his board, but could be in play at #7 because of position value.
I didn't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:50 pm : link
even know Giants Insider was still a thing.
Sounds like Sy...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 4:53 pm : link
thinks there are NO blue chippers.

A draft of solid quality across many rounds.
Thinks...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 4:54 pm : link
Cross is a higher-level pass protector than Neal and Icki.
RE: I didn't  
AnnapolisMike : 3/25/2022 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15644878 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
even know Giants Insider was still a thing.


Pretty good podcast. Bisignano can be an acquired taste, but he is not a hack like so many Giant beat writers. Daboll gave him crap asking if he was from NC at his introductory press conference.
Serious question ...  
robbieballs2003 : 3/25/2022 4:55 pm : link
I easily see where Walker fits in Wink's defense but where would Hutch fit? If he's available I wonder if he'd be the pick.
RE: I didn't  
Victor in CT : 3/25/2022 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15644878 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
even know Giants Insider was still a thing.


I work with Jerry. Good guy and he and Chris are passionate about it.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:57 pm : link
Says he evaluates 850 prospects. The difference between someone at #9 and #21 is not great.
Sy...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 4:58 pm : link
said he wouldn't be opposed to taking two OLs at 5 and 7.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:58 pm : link
Has Thibidoux at #13.
has  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 4:59 pm : link
concerns about all of the top edge guys with their quick twitch suddenness, bend around the edge.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:01 pm : link
Concerned about Thibidoux's effort.
Has a pretty good assessment of Jones later in the podcast  
AnnapolisMike : 3/25/2022 5:01 pm : link
Goes over his weaknesses...and what if Jones was drafted by Andy Reid. Just does not know about Jones.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15644893 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Concerned about Thibidoux's effort.


I have a friend who works in the Pac12 and he says the Oregon coaching staff were concerned.
He  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:02 pm : link
thinks edge rushing class is the deepest he has ever scouted.
Willis...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:03 pm : link
has superstar potential.

Concerned about Corral's body type but LOVES his release and decision making.
Can't really  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:03 pm : link
on Ojulari being #1 pass rusher. Says they could get a better guy in round two this year.

RE: Willis...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15644901 bw in dc said:
Quote:
has superstar potential.

Concerned about Corral's body type but LOVES his release and decision making.


Yes, but he doesn't think they are first-round QBs.
yeah - no 90 Rankings  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/25/2022 5:05 pm : link
Dave is really mixing it up here
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:06 pm : link
Wonders with injury to Ojabo makes him a candidate for Giants on second day. Team isn't going to compete this year.
RE: RE: Willis...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15644903 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15644901 bw in dc said:


Quote:


has superstar potential.

Concerned about Corral's body type but LOVES his release and decision making.



Yes, but he doesn't think they are first-round QBs.


Right, but you have to adjust for the premium position variable and that always moves TOO many QBs into the first round bucket.
RE: RE: RE: Willis...  
AnnapolisMike : 3/25/2022 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15644908 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15644903 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15644901 bw in dc said:


Quote:


has superstar potential.

Concerned about Corral's body type but LOVES his release and decision making.



Yes, but he doesn't think they are first-round QBs.



Right, but you have to adjust for the premium position variable and that always moves TOO many QBs into the first round bucket.


But that the Giants won't take any of them this year in the second round either even if they were there.
he thinks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:10 pm : link
George Karlaftis is going to slide towards bottom of round 1/top round 2.
man  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:12 pm : link
I was butchering the spelling on Thibodeaux .

He has Stingley ahead of Gardner.

Had Stingley as #1 in draft at one point.
The one host says...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:12 pm : link
"I know for a fact that Daboll think he can do some really good things with Jones..."

JFC
regarding  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:13 pm : link
Stingley, the question is the foot. Has no info on that.
RE: The one host says...  
AnnapolisMike : 3/25/2022 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15644915 bw in dc said:
Quote:
"I know for a fact that Daboll think he can do some really good things with Jones..."

JFC


Chris has been saying that for a while. He is in the building fwiw.
Has Trevon Walker...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:14 pm : link
#1 Edge.

Hmmmmmm.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:14 pm : link
Stingley should be in picture at #5 and #7.

If Gardner is ahead of Stingley, teams must have a concern about foot. But he loves Gardner too.
RE: RE: The one host says...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15644920 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15644915 bw in dc said:


Quote:


"I know for a fact that Daboll think he can do some really good things with Jones..."

JFC



Chris has been saying that for a while. He is in the building fwiw.


I don't doubt it. But it makes me ill...
Could see Jermaine Johnson...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:17 pm : link
going at #7. Has ranked 15th overall but thinks a case can be made to take him higher.

Says he's got heavy hands, can really set the edge, and has him right there with Thibs as a rusher.
RE: Could see Jermaine Johnson...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15644927 bw in dc said:
Quote:
going at #7. Has ranked 15th overall but thinks a case can be made to take him higher.

Says he's got heavy hands, can really set the edge, and has him right there with Thibs as a rusher.


Further, says JJ is an "elite run defender"...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:18 pm : link
Had Daniel Jones as borderline 1st round pick. Similar to this draft class.

I don't take anything Bisignano says seriously  
arniefez : 3/25/2022 5:19 pm : link
he's on the verge of veering into Dittino territory.
Thibs...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:19 pm : link
"...effort and personality stuff..."

Best tape was freshman year, but has not been the same since...
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15644929 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Had Daniel Jones as borderline 1st round pick. Similar to this draft class.


USFL draft?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:20 pm : link
Jones, tough, good athlete, questions ability to raise play of those around him.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:21 pm : link
Team still stinks. Affects Jones.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:23 pm : link
TE... McBride is his #1 TE. Could sneak into 1st round.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:23 pm : link
is best TE class in a while, but no stud. 6-7 guys could be starters. Usually has three.
Never saw Ojabo..  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:23 pm : link
as a high firster even when healthy.

Like the idea of the Giants taking a flyer on him and red-shirting him. Does not like him at all as a run defender.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:24 pm : link
Good TE is QB's best friend.
says  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:24 pm : link
you can't count on TE to start/make impact as rookie.
ideal  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:25 pm : link
draft. OL, edge rusher, TE...first three picks.
Really likes the upside of Dominque Robinson...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:25 pm : link
of Miami of OH as DE prospect. Converted WR who is a freak athlete who could really be something special...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:26 pm : link
like Otton, Kolar, Woods
Ruckert  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:27 pm : link
is in his top 60.
Karlaftis...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:27 pm : link
is too much of a hand fighter, and Sy isn't sure if he has enough bend and length, which are red flag issues...

Second rounder.
RE: Ruckert  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15644949 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is in his top 60.


Best blocker who can catch.
Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:29 pm : link
could take two TEs.
Worst  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:29 pm : link
position on Giants is TE.
Sy has a great disposition, btw...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:29 pm : link
Really handles himself well.
thinks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:30 pm : link
Wydermyer may not even get drafted. Terrible blocker. Bad routes.
RE: Sy has a great disposition, btw...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15644955 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Really handles himself well.


He's better at this than some of these guys on TV.
RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 3/25/2022 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15644948 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
like Otton, Kolar, Woods

Great those are my three favorites as well. I know McBride is the top pick but I would rather grab Woods or Otten in the 3rd round and then Kolar in the 4th. Woods is already a solid receiver with a big upside but more importantly for year one he is a very good blocker. He can serve as the main blocking TE while he is developing as a receiver.
Stingley's best tape...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:32 pm : link
was 2019.

Concerned about his foot and tackling.

Says he saw the practice tape where he was doing a great job on Chase at LSU.

Many of us here saw that, but it was only a few clips. Like it was film put out to show off Stingley.
not that high  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:32 pm : link
on Ferguson.
RE: RE: Sy has a great disposition, btw...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15644958 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15644955 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Really handles himself well.



He's better at this than some of these guys on TV.


Easily. Very steady and explains himself very well.
things  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:33 pm : link
Giants will go after RB on day 3.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:35 pm : link
loves James Cook and Kyren Williams. But not big guys.
RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 3/25/2022 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15644966 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
loves James Cook and Kyren Williams. But not big guys.


Basically do it all backs that you don't want taking on a fulk workload.
RE: ...  
section125 : 3/25/2022 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15644966 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
loves James Cook and Kyren Williams. But not big guys.


I do two, might like Williams slightly more. Would love it if they took either.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:38 pm : link
DL...

Devonte Wyatt is his #2, but more a penetrator. Not fit for Giants.

Thinks Giants could go Travis Jones in round two.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:39 pm : link
Could go Ogbonnia later, but not a lot of 3-4 NTs in this draft.
RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 3/25/2022 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15644969 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
DL...

Devonte Wyatt is his #2, but more a penetrator. Not fit for Giants.

Thinks Giants could go Travis Jones in round two.


Daniel Jeremiah had him going in the first in his latest mock. That stood out to me.
Thanks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:41 pm : link
Sy for the plug!!!
doesn't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:42 pm : link
do mock drafts because he is terrible with them.
On Jones...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:42 pm : link
would fit with this QB class. Went back over old scouting report on Jones and underscored his inability to process information. Still thinks that issue still exists.

But sounds like Sy is drinking some NYG Blue Kool Aid and is pulling the sympathy card for Jones to get another year... ;)
Kyle Hamilton  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:42 pm : link
is a top 10 player in this draft. Would be OK with him at #5 or #7.
Logan  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:44 pm : link
getting cut makes him think that Hamilton is in play. (Thinks Hamilton could even play CB).
Really likes...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:46 pm : link
Rucker as TE. Top 50 player.
RE: Really likes...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15644981 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Rucker as TE. Top 50 player.


See similar trajectory to Dalton Schultz.

GREAT run blocker!
Nice plug for Eric..  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:52 pm : link
But I think it's clear he wants Eric to pony up cash. ;)

RE: Nice plug for Eric..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15644986 bw in dc said:
Quote:
But I think it's clear he wants Eric to pony up cash. ;)


Sy gets paid. He may want a raise however. ;)
RE: RE: Nice plug for Eric..  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15644988 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15644986 bw in dc said:


Quote:


But I think it's clear he wants Eric to pony up cash. ;)




Sy gets paid. He may want a raise however. ;)


It's time. He said he has a two year old.

And inflation is at historic highs... ;)
RE: RE: RE: Nice plug for Eric..  
section125 : 3/25/2022 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15644989 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15644988 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15644986 bw in dc said:


Quote:


But I think it's clear he wants Eric to pony up cash. ;)




Sy gets paid. He may want a raise however. ;)



It's time. He said he has a two year old.

And inflation is at historic highs... ;)


Nah, has to pay for his Cross Fit membership!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 5:58 pm : link
Giants would be a better football team with Hamilton  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/25/2022 6:08 pm : link
.
The Giants will have  
section125 : 3/25/2022 6:11 pm : link
the opportunity to draft a lot of good players.
Great respect for Sy …. But  
Andy in Boston : 3/25/2022 6:19 pm : link
It’s crazy how many people say they’re not going to compete - did anyone think the Bengals would this past year?
Several comments  
Rick in Dallas : 3/25/2022 6:30 pm : link
Jermaine Johnson most complete edge prospect in the draft.
Evan Neal would be a monster at RT for the Giants.
Those 2 would be my dream draft for the Giants.
I’m sticking to my guns  
Earl the goat : 3/25/2022 6:56 pm : link
And have said it for the last 6 weeks
Jermaine Johnson will be best defensive player in draft
I enjoyed that a lot. A great summary - especially for the first 3  
Ira : 3/25/2022 6:59 pm : link
rounds of the draft.
RE: I’m sticking to my guns  
bw in dc : 3/25/2022 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15645023 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
And have said it for the last 6 weeks
Jermaine Johnson will be best defensive player in draft


In terms of production + projection, there is a good case.

In terms of pure projection, I'm sticking with Walker.
RE: Giants would be a better football team with Hamilton  
Big Blue '56 : 3/25/2022 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15645000 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


I’d be delighted with Hamilton and Cross based on what I’ve learned..

Thanks Sy
RE: Several comments  
stoneman : 3/25/2022 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15645011 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Jermaine Johnson most complete edge prospect in the draft.
Evan Neal would be a monster at RT for the Giants.
Those 2 would be my dream draft for the Giants.


+1 on Neal - can't teach size - will not like Cross pick
Giants have so many holes  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/25/2022 7:12 pm : link
They aren’t going to cover all with the 9 picks they have. They need to get at least 3 starters and 4 legit backups out of this draft. That’s why the BPA model is best for this team to build depth.
RE: I didn't  
GiantGolfer : 3/25/2022 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15644878 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
even know Giants Insider was still a thing.


I tried to get you to add them to your Twitter scroll last year and you ignored the request.

Meanwhile, they have one of the most popular Giants podcasts and Chris Bisignano is one of the most respected Giants beat writers by the Giants organization.

Can you finally please add their Twitter feed now?!? They have shouted out BBI on a lot of podcasts over the years.
RE: Great respect for Sy …. But  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/25/2022 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15645006 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
It’s crazy how many people say they’re not going to compete - did anyone think the Bengals would this past year?


I think the Giants would have a better record too if they had a special player at QB. They dont.
RE: I don't take anything Bisignano says seriously  
joeinpa : 3/25/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15644932 arniefez said:
Quote:
he's on the verge of veering into Dittino territory.


Do you listen to their podcast, that s not even close to the truth. If anything he s the anti Dottino
RE: RE: I don't take anything Bisignano says seriously  
GiantGolfer : 3/25/2022 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15645051 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15644932 arniefez said:


Quote:


he's on the verge of veering into Dittino territory.



Do you listen to their podcast, that s not even close to the truth. If anything he s the anti Dottino


Agreed. He’s the opposite of Dottino.
RE: Giants  
Jay on the Island : 3/25/2022 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15644953 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
could take two TEs.

I will be disappointed if they don’t. This is an extremely deep draft at TE and the Giants would be wise and to draft two. I wouldn’t take one in the first two rounds but in round 3 I would select Jelani Woods, Jeremy Ruckert, or Cade Otten and then also select Charlie Kolar in round 4 unless one of those three are somehow still on the board in the 4th.

TE is the second biggest need behind RT. As of now the Giants clearly have the worst group of TE’s in football.
Thanks  
Toth029 : 3/25/2022 7:38 pm : link
Sy and Eric.
RE: RE: Great respect for Sy …. But  
Andy in Boston : 3/25/2022 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15645044 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15645006 Andy in Boston said:


Quote:


It’s crazy how many people say they’re not going to compete - did anyone think the Bengals would this past year?

Well we’ll soon find out



I think the Giants would have a better record too if they had a special player at QB. They dont.
RE: RE: I didn't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15645039 GiantGolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15644878 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


even know Giants Insider was still a thing.



I tried to get you to add them to your Twitter scroll last year and you ignored the request.

Meanwhile, they have one of the most popular Giants podcasts and Chris Bisignano is one of the most respected Giants beat writers by the Giants organization.

Can you finally please add their Twitter feed now?!? They have shouted out BBI on a lot of podcasts over the years.


Sure. I honestly don't remember the request.
RE: RE: RE: I didn't  
GiantGolfer : 3/25/2022 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15645093 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15645039 GiantGolfer said:


Quote:


In comment 15644878 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


even know Giants Insider was still a thing.



I tried to get you to add them to your Twitter scroll last year and you ignored the request.

Meanwhile, they have one of the most popular Giants podcasts and Chris Bisignano is one of the most respected Giants beat writers by the Giants organization.

Can you finally please add their Twitter feed now?!? They have shouted out BBI on a lot of podcasts over the years.



Sure. I honestly don't remember the request.


Thank you.
Great podcast!  
Rave7 : 3/25/2022 9:50 pm : link
Thanks Sy.
Good to know his OL ranking.
1a. Neal 1b. Ekwonu 3. Cross. ( Neal over Ekwonu if Giants have to pick at 5)
All top 8 for SY.
GiantGolfer  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2022 10:18 pm : link
Was that the Twitter feed that had really good updates from camp one day? If so, I remember it now. The reason I didn't add it is they stopped doing updates.
Awesome  
AcidTest : 3/25/2022 10:18 pm : link
information! Thanks Sy.
RE: GiantGolfer  
AnnapolisMike : 3/25/2022 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15645176 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Was that the Twitter feed that had really good updates from camp one day? If so, I remember it now. The reason I didn't add it is they stopped doing updates.


Chris does not do the play by play others do at camp. But he is enjoyable to listen too. I’d actual like to hear you on that podcast. You where good with that that few time you did it.

The word for the Giants is “IMPACT”. Forget position, need, etc.  
plato : 3/25/2022 11:00 pm : link
Which player when added to our roster will impact the play on the field the most. He’s the guy we should draft in the first 2-3 rounds. Than argue about position and who will fill a need.
Bisognano  
GeoMan999 : 3/25/2022 11:30 pm : link
Is a bit annoying. He repeats things over and over again, and he also says the other person’s name over and over again. He used to be on Pat Traina’s podcast and he would always end every sentence with Patty……I counted 40 times!

Not in love with his partner on his podcast who tries extremely hard to talk up Bisognano’s credentials.
what I found most interesting  
mphbullet36 : 3/25/2022 11:37 pm : link
is there is a chance both Neal/Ickey make it to 5 and Sy said he wouldn't surprise me if we picked one of them @5 and the other @7 since Carolina likely isn't going to pick a tackle.

Could you imagine

LT - Thomas
LG - Ickey
C - Feliciano
RG - Glowinski
RT - Neal

holy shit...talk about excited to potentially having an elite oline.
RE: GiantGolfer  
GiantGolfer : 3/26/2022 12:10 am : link
In comment 15645176 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Was that the Twitter feed that had really good updates from camp one day? If so, I remember it now. The reason I didn't add it is they stopped doing updates.


Yes! If I remember correctly, Chris had some family obligations and missed a couple days of camp.

He does a great job relaying camp action and updates. He’s also very plugged in with the players, and has a close relationship with Carl Banks.

RE: ...  
speedywheels : 3/26/2022 12:51 am : link
In comment 15644938 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Team still stinks. Affects Jones.


Yep, this sums it up.

But the BBI warriors will still claim Jones sucks, his circumstances be damned; they have their narrative to stick to.

Nevermind the fact that Sy knows more than all of us combined.

RE: RE: ...  
Gruber : 3/26/2022 2:18 am : link
In comment 15645275 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15644938 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Team still stinks. Affects Jones.



Yep, this sums it up.

But the BBI warriors will still claim Jones sucks, his circumstances be damned; they have their narrative to stick to.

Nevermind the fact that Sy knows more than all of us combined.


Sy says he warned of Jones's inability to process information. Does that not fit your narrative?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
AnnapolisMike : 3/26/2022 4:50 am : link
In comment 15645284 Gruber said:
Quote:


Sy says he warned of Jones's inability to process information. Does that not fit your narrative?


The bottom line on QB was that the Giants would not go QB this draft in RD 1 or 2. The Giants have more pressing needs and a full QB room this season. Jones will get the year to sink or swim.

There was something there for everyone’s narrative.
What a great job.....I sure hope he goes places...he deserves it  
George from PA : 3/26/2022 6:03 am : link
The Giants have more needs than picks....
I had a good time  
Sy'56 : 3/26/2022 7:23 am : link
Chris and Jerry are good guys
RE: Nice plug for Eric..  
Sy'56 : 3/26/2022 7:24 am : link
In comment 15644986 bw in dc said:
Quote:
But I think it's clear he wants Eric to pony up cash. ;)


Eric has helped me a lot - he owes me nothing. If anything, I owe him.
Thanks for posting  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/26/2022 7:28 am : link
Good stuff from Sy. Giants should come away with two very good football periods.

I get some would not like two OL picks in round 1 and I agree with that but if they are plus players along with Thomas that could be a team strength. The last really good Giants had one and having a potentially young one with room to grow is not the worst thing.

Yes you miss out of D guys. If they add a QB in 2023/24 having a really good OL is very advantageous. They just have to be willing to part ways with one if they all work out. With lots of FA money coming up they can fill other areas as needed.
I understand the notion re: money  
Sy'56 : 3/26/2022 7:45 am : link
when it comes to investing 2 high picks in the OL - having to pay all of them (if they pan out) 5 years from now.

But keep in mind they likely will not be paying a QB market price at that time and it will give them that extra wiggle room.
Great Podcast  
Archer : 3/26/2022 7:45 am : link
I listened to all 1:15 minutes and it was a great listen
Thanks

My biggest takeaway is that this will be one crazy draft
With so much depth and so many players who have similar grades it will come down to the personal preference of the teams

I believe that it will be difficult for the Giants to trade down unless someone wants to jump Carolina for a QB

Great stuff
RE: I had a good time  
Jimmy Googs : 3/26/2022 7:46 am : link
In comment 15645299 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Chris and Jerry are good guys


Thought you did a really nice job, good listen from my perspective. Appreciate it...
Uggh - that guy Bisignano  
Coopcomic : 3/26/2022 7:58 am : link
It was great listening to Sy - but then you'd get the solid breakdown, and Bisigano (I believe) would jump in: "Here's what I said...it's the same thing!" He did that continuously. Sy was far more articulate, but it's like the guy couldn't just leave it there after the excellent analysis....Me! I thought that! Ooooh, same! I wrote it! Really annoying.
Urban Meyer was right. Scouts are lazy.  
Klaatu : 3/26/2022 8:30 am : link
Sy should be working on his pre-draft evaluations, not dicking around on Spotify with Bob Hope and No Hope.

RE: I understand the notion re: money  
mphbullet36 : 3/26/2022 9:04 am : link
In comment 15645302 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
when it comes to investing 2 high picks in the OL - having to pay all of them (if they pan out) 5 years from now.

But keep in mind they likely will not be paying a QB market price at that time and it will give them that extra wiggle room.


I look at it like this as well. If Thomas/Ickey/Neal are all studs and need to be paid as such the Giants will be a very good team and that is a very good problem to have. If it really came down to no being able to afford all 3 (which I think is still possible as you note we won't be paying a QB to money).

But you can always trade one of them for top tier value. Laremy Tunsil who was a good LT (I wouldn't call him a great one). Landed 2 1sts and a 2nd rounder along with 2 players. If you really needed to trade them there isn't a shortage of teams that would pay top dollar for a top lineman.
RE: RE: I understand the notion re: money  
carousel : 3/26/2022 9:21 am : link
In comment 15645334 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15645302 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


when it comes to investing 2 high picks in the OL - having to pay all of them (if they pan out) 5 years from now.

But keep in mind they likely will not be paying a QB market price at that time and it will give them that extra wiggle room.



I look at it like this as well. If Thomas/Ickey/Neal are all studs and need to be paid as such the Giants will be a very good team and that is a very good problem to have. If it really came down to no being able to afford all 3 (which I think is still possible as you note we won't be paying a QB to money).

But you can always trade one of them for top tier value. Laremy Tunsil who was a good LT (I wouldn't call him a great one). Landed 2 1sts and a 2nd rounder along with 2 players. If you really needed to trade them there isn't a shortage of teams that would pay top dollar for a top lineman.


This is exactly right.

There's no "gotcha" for teams that draft the best players even if they're at the same position. Especially with the franchise tag, the team that drafts well will always have options and control.
Don’t like taking two OL early  
Sammo85 : 3/26/2022 9:24 am : link
But I see the thought process. Rest of roster would be a gamble and timing issue with needing QB, skill players needing replacement.

I’d prefer trading down still.
I don't think it is out of the question to draft two OTs  
Jimmy Googs : 3/26/2022 9:29 am : link
if one of them was versatile enough to bounce inside. Not sure that is the case here though. Besides, there should be multiple defensive players at or around our two picks that have sufficient grades not to double up on Tackles.

For the NY Giants this is really just lining up to be a Offensive Tackle with one pick and BPA-Defensively with the other who is likely to be an Edge guy or CB. And even that is going to be telegraphed by whether they move Bradberry before the draft.

Not too difficult to see...
Just listened to the Sy's podcast on Giant Insider  
Rick in Dallas : 3/26/2022 9:57 am : link
Great job Sy.
I was really annoyed listening to Chris B. He was a parrot repeating everything Sy said...
RE: Bisognano  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3/26/2022 10:03 am : link
In comment 15645243 GeoMan999 said:
Quote:
Is a bit annoying. He repeats things over and over again, and he also says the other person’s name over and over again. He used to be on Pat Traina’s podcast and he would always end every sentence with Patty……I counted 40 times!

Not in love with his partner on his podcast who tries extremely hard to talk up Bisognano’s credentials.


+1
RE: Just listened to the Sy's podcast on Giant Insider  
AnnapolisMike : 3/26/2022 10:11 am : link
In comment 15645359 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Great job Sy.
I was really annoyed listening to Chris B. He was a parrot repeating everything Sy said...


Chris is an acquired taste and does have some idiosyncrasies that make him a bit annoying at times. But I think he is pretty dialed in and respected in the building. He is also a bit more pragmatic. I regularly listen to that podcast and believe he knows his stuff regarding the Giants.
RE: Don’t like taking two OL early  
AnnapolisMike : 3/26/2022 10:17 am : link
In comment 15645342 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
But I see the thought process. Rest of roster would be a gamble and timing issue with needing QB, skill players needing replacement.

I’d prefer trading down still.


It makes little sense to take OT's at 5 and 7. That is too much invested at the tackle position. QB will sort itself out. The Giants are positioned to move on from Jones in 23 if they need too.
getting both OL and paying them is fine if pan out  
Eric on Li : 3/26/2022 10:18 am : link
the cowboys paid all 3 of martin/tyron/fredrick, and had collins on a 2nd contract.

the browns currently have teller, bitonio, and conklin on big 2nd contracts. also had tretter.

and maneuvering the cap is a problem 3-5 years down the road any way. having 3 elite OL you want to keep, worthy of big contracts is a great problem to have.

the positive to drafting both OL is that it almost guarantees you get at least 1 impact OL. and it raises the talent level and depth beyond the tipping point of a good unit.

the negative is obviously that you forgo a high end talent at another position.

in terms of asset allocation for example, is it better to take both OL top 10, or take 1 at 5, trade back, and add whichever IOL prospect they like best (Zion Johnson/Linderbaum/Green) + extra draft picks? Since center is an important position that needs depth i think the extra picks and adding a player with C versatility is key if they've already secured the T prospect they like best at 5OA.

but more likely if both (or all 3) tackles are on the board at 5, i think it's more likely they take their highest ranked player at #5 and then take a tackle at #7 knowing they may still have a choice. I will say though if the 4 off the board are Hutchinson, Walker, Thibodeux, and Gardner im not sure who that next best player is other than an OT. Davis, Johnson, or Hamilton probably. And they may think they have good options at those positions at #36. so net-net i think that's the trade down scenario. get what you can from a team that wants to jump Carolina for a QB, take a tackle at #7, and get back on the clock 5-10 picks later for a player like Neal/Hamilton/Wilson.
RE: I understand the notion re: money  
Bill in UT : 3/26/2022 10:22 am : link
In comment 15645302 Sy'56 said:
Quote:

But keep in mind they likely will not be paying a QB market price at that time and it will give them that extra wiggle room.


To me, this is saying you expect Jones is more likely to sink than swim this season. Thank for all you do, Sy.
RE: RE: Don’t like taking two OL early  
Sammo85 : 3/26/2022 10:27 am : link
In comment 15645376 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15645342 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


But I see the thought process. Rest of roster would be a gamble and timing issue with needing QB, skill players needing replacement.

I’d prefer trading down still.



It makes little sense to take OT's at 5 and 7. That is too much invested at the tackle position. QB will sort itself out. The Giants are positioned to move on from Jones in 23 if they need too.


Ekwonu is a G in my opinion. Putting two rookies on the OL is likely to lead to some early season struggles and not sure that puts Jones in great spot to get hot out of the gate. People need to recognize the risk probability there right away. I’m of belief that this draft offers lots of talent later on. You’re more likely to get solid OL impact talent (especially at C/G) down into the 4th and 5th.

But if you believe you have All Pro talent at OL with both picks, you trust your process, convictions and have an agile change methodology in hand to plan it forward.
RE: RE: I understand the notion re: money  
AnnapolisMike : 3/26/2022 10:32 am : link
In comment 15645382 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15645302 Sy'56 said:


Quote:



But keep in mind they likely will not be paying a QB market price at that time and it will give them that extra wiggle room.



To me, this is saying you expect Jones is more likely to sink than swim this season. Thank for all you do, Sy.


You have to think the Giants are operating like they will need to draft a QB in 23. But they will give Jones the opportunity to prove them wrong. If Jones proves them wrong, the Giants will be positioned to win in 23 and 24. If he fails (the more likely scenario) The earliest would be 2024.
Interested to see where Sy  
Doubledeuce22 : 3/26/2022 11:43 am : link
Has Andrew Booth Jr. I think he’d be a primary target for the Giants if they trade down.
This fall...  
Go Terps : 3/26/2022 11:54 am : link
"Why didn't we trade Jones for whatever we could get back in February/March?"

"Why did we waste so many snaps on a guy that we were just going to let walk anyway?"
Good pod.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/26/2022 12:13 pm : link
Sy is a treasure.
I sigh with joy  
Beef Wellington : 3/26/2022 12:25 pm : link
When hearing Sy opine!

Just saying!
I'd be perfectly fine with OL at 5 and 7 if the value is there  
Milton : 3/26/2022 12:56 pm : link
When you're drafting this high and have as many job openings as the Giants have, it's really all about value. If the Giants were to land Neal or Ekwonu at #5 and Cross at #7, the OL could be a top 5 OL within two years, especially if they and Thomas are the kind of team players that allow for the best combination (in other words, if that means Cross at left tackle, Thomas at right tackle, and Neal at left or right guard, so be it, and no complaints from Thomas or Neal).

The two guys who scare me the most are Stingley and Thibodeaux. Talent-wise they are probably the two most worthy of #1 overall, so the potential for greatness is legit, but Stingley's injury history worries me (it's just tempting fate) and Thibodeaux's mouth and ego is just a bad combination, especially in NYC (if he doesn't know enough to shut up now, we can only imagine what he'll be like with millions in the bank and just a hint of success).
I'm not against it on it's face  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/26/2022 1:27 pm : link
but I'd be surprised as hell if they took a player in the top 10 to play guard .

In fact I'm not 100% convinced they take a right tackle in the top 10 either, although if it were my decision I'd be inclined to go tackle and defense at 5 and 7 depending on how things fall.
RE: This fall...  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/26/2022 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15645485 Go Terps said:
Quote:
"Why didn't we trade Jones for whatever we could get back in February/March?"

"Why did we waste so many snaps on a guy that we were just going to let walk anyway?"


You're not wrong.

I see no future for Jones. To me it makes sense to unload him for a pick ASAP.

Seeing how Sy's pre-draft analysis on Jones was spot on only solidifies that belief for me
RE: I'd be perfectly fine with OL at 5 and 7 if the value is there  
bigblueny : 3/26/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15645557 Milton said:
Quote:
When you're drafting this high and have as many job openings as the Giants have, it's really all about value. If the Giants were to land Neal or Ekwonu at #5 and Cross at #7, the OL could be a top 5 OL within two years, especially if they and Thomas are the kind of team players that allow for the best combination (in other words, if that means Cross at left tackle, Thomas at right tackle, and Neal at left or right guard, so be it, and no complaints from Thomas or Neal).

The two guys who scare me the most are Stingley and Thibodeaux. Talent-wise they are probably the two most worthy of #1 overall, so the potential for greatness is legit, but Stingley's injury history worries me (it's just tempting fate) and Thibodeaux's mouth and ego is just a bad combination, especially in NYC (if he doesn't know enough to shut up now, we can only imagine what he'll be like with millions in the bank and just a hint of success).


Agreed! Personally, I'm excited about the prospect of OL with both of the picks. Throw everything at fixing it once and for all. Then work on the defense. Our offense is so far behind, but I don't feel the same about the defense. There were times last year where the defense put up some real solid efforts, but had to be on the field for the majority of the game because the offense was so piss poor. They got tired frequently as a result.

Would have no issue with 2 of Neal/Ekwonu/Cross. Or one of Neal/Ekwonu and a trade down to net a later 1st and more picks, and aim for one of the guards later in the 1st (Zion!)
I don't think if the Giants  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/26/2022 2:19 pm : link
picked three OL with high picks is a huge problem in itself. What it does is make it more difficult to land those impact D guys. You either have to get fortunate finding them in a later round or spend big money in FA.

Dallas had to use a first to acquire Cooper and then pay him as a example. Their D has also been problematic.

Some seem to focus on the "modern NFL" but most years the SB Champs have at least a few impact players on D. Percentage wise these tend to come in round 1.

The Rams found a way around it and it worked. Three HOF's are on that D.
RE: The one host says...  
Ron Johnson : 3/26/2022 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15644915 bw in dc said:
Quote:
"I know for a fact that Daboll think he can do some really good things with Jones..."

JFC


What does Daboll know?
I agree that putting too much money in one position group  
gersh : 3/26/2022 8:29 pm : link
group is generally not the best allocation of cap space.

I also agree that using 2 high premium picks at the same position group also ignores other areas of need.

Finally, and perhaps must importantly, it seems that IOL in particular can be filled with a strong starter in the second or third round.
RE: I had a good time  
Vanzetti : 3/26/2022 9:44 pm : link
In comment 15645299 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Chris and Jerry are good guys


Your comfort level speaking is really top notch. Not many can both write and speak so well.
RE: RE: Sy has a great disposition, btw...  
allstarjim : 12:47 am : link
In comment 15644958 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15644955 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Really handles himself well.



He's better at this than some of these guys on TV.


We're so lucky to have Sy's insight.
