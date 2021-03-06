According to NFLPA site, NYG salary cap right now Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/26/2022 10:04 am : 3/26/2022 10:04 am

Not counting the Richie James signing, we're at $2,026,107 under.



Daily update on the Giants' incredible shrinking cap space: They're down to $2M after the Justin Ellis contract was processed. These VSB deals have been trimming $222,500 off the cap, so they should be down to $1.8M after Richie James' contract is processed.