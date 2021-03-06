for display only
According to NFLPA site, NYG salary cap right now

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/26/2022 10:04 am
Not counting the Richie James signing, we're at $2,026,107 under.

******

Dan Duggan ✔ @DDuggan21

Daily update on the Giants' incredible shrinking cap space: They're down to $2M after the Justin Ellis contract was processed. These VSB deals have been trimming $222,500 off the cap, so they should be down to $1.8M after Richie James' contract is processed.
Eric on Li  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/26/2022 10:38 am : link
Depends on what Wink thinks about Bradberry's fit for our defense and how much he thinks he has left in the tank.

To be honest, Bradberry didn't have a great year last year. There were games he played really well, and there were games where he looked like his head wasn't in the game. Effect of being on a bad team?
RE: RE: …  
TDTONEY : 3/26/2022 10:38 am : link
In comment 15645404 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15645400 christian said:


Quote:


It’s safe to assume the market for James Bradberry at a 13.4M cap hit is in the late rounds or doesn’t exist.

The best approach is to wait out the draft and free agency and see if the market develops.



I think everyone is playing chicken right now.


And probably talking to Gilmore at the same time. Who blinks first
 
christian : 3/26/2022 10:40 am : link
In comment 15645404 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I think everyone is playing chicken right now.


Exactly. There’s no urgency really for anyone.

- The Giants don’t need the money until post-draft
- Bradberry isn’t going to restructure until the 11th hour
- Trade partners can wait up to or after the draft
RE: Eric on Li  
Eric on Li : 3/26/2022 10:41 am : link
In comment 15645409 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Depends on what Wink thinks about Bradberry's fit for our defense and how much he thinks he has left in the tank.

To be honest, Bradberry didn't have a great year last year. There were games he played really well, and there were games where he looked like his head wasn't in the game. Affect of being on a bad team?


agreed - im really fascinated by wink's analysis of both jackson and bradberry. both had reputations as man coverage guys and for whatever reason graham's defense never worked when they played man. as a DC he was competent but very much a 1 trick pony keeping everything in front of the DBs, basically just hoping someone could get a takeaway.

it wouldn't shock me if either of them look a lot better with wink. and it also wouldn't shock me if he trades either of them.
RE: Does this change your mind about Bradbury?  
guitarguybs12 : 3/26/2022 10:42 am : link
In comment 15645369 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
As for this moment I think I think I want them to trade him
I think....


So here's where were at with being able to sign our draft class. (At least for the summer, additional cap space will have to be cleared once full roster calculation starts in September)

Pick 5 - $6,582,955
Pick 7 - $5,130,077
Pick 36 - $1,804,599
Pick 67 - $1,049,469
Pick 81 - $997,027
Pick 112 - $938,420

Total Draft Pool Cap Space Required: $16,502,547

Players Dropped Off Top 51 Calculation with Draft Pick Signings:
Myarick - $895,000
Johnson - $895,000
Bredeson - $895,000
Brightwell - $869,718
Williams - $868,284
Johnson - $835,000

Total Cap Offset = $5,258,002

Draft Picks Cap Space Allotment: $16,502,547 - $5,258,002 = $11,244,545

Current Cap Space = $2,026,107

Additional Cap Space Required = $11,244,545 - $2,026,107 = $9,218,438

And here are the options with Bradberry:
Bradberry:
*Trade: $12,136,111 (Savings) - ~$825,000 (Top 51 Addition) = $11,311,111
*Cut: $10,136,111 (Savings) - ~$825,000 (Top 51 Addition) = $9,311,111

It basically HAS to get done, there is no option.

we  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/26/2022 10:42 am : link
don't know what the trade talk is like.

But let's assume they have an offer from KC for a 5th rounder. And end of the round 5th rounder after comp picks is a 6th round pick. I value all draft picks, but that's almost a throw-away pick.

Schoen probably should have kept his mouth shut about wanting to cut $40 million because he telegraphed his desire (cut now rather than do extensions).

But although the damage was done, he is doing the right thing by sticking to his guns. He's basically gambling with a 6th rounder? So what?
guitarguybs12  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/26/2022 10:43 am : link
Well, there are options. He can re-structure someone's contract. He doesn't want to do that, but it is an option.
RE: Eric on Li  
TDTONEY : 3/26/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15645409 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Depends on what Wink thinks about Bradberry's fit for our defense and how much he thinks he has left in the tank.

To be honest, Bradberry didn't have a great year last year. There were games he played really well, and there were games where he looked like his head wasn't in the game. Effect of being on a bad team?


Some teams at the bottom of the first need a CB bad though like the Bills, Cardinals, Patriots and Steelers
RE: we  
Eric on Li : 3/26/2022 10:48 am : link
In comment 15645418 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
don't know what the trade talk is like.

But let's assume they have an offer from KC for a 5th rounder. And end of the round 5th rounder after comp picks is a 6th round pick. I value all draft picks, but that's almost a throw-away pick.

Schoen probably should have kept his mouth shut about wanting to cut $40 million because he telegraphed his desire (cut now rather than do extensions).

But although the damage was done, he is doing the right thing by sticking to his guns. He's basically gambling with a 6th rounder? So what?


he telegraphed the $40m but if he didn't that would still be obvious to any onlooker at this point. They've cut 28m and need 12m for their draft picks.

he also telegraphed that he didn't want to kick money to next year and yet he did so with Shepard, Martinez, and Gano.

i think so far he's shown competence and a measured/disciplined approach to value. he's gone case by case with each player on the roster and cut where's he felt the need to like with Ryan and kept others i wouldn't have expected. also supposedly considered resigning a few i wouldn't have necessarily expected. i like that he seems open minded.
And Chiefs but that was obvious  
TDTONEY : 3/26/2022 10:48 am : link
Lol
RE: we  
BillT : 3/26/2022 10:49 am : link
In comment 15645418 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
don't know what the trade talk is like.

But let's assume they have an offer from KC for a 5th rounder. And end of the round 5th rounder after comp picks is a 6th round pick. I value all draft picks, but that's almost a throw-away pick.

Schoen probably should have kept his mouth shut about wanting to cut $40 million because he telegraphed his desire (cut now rather than do extensions).

But although the damage was done, he is doing the right thing by sticking to his guns. He's basically gambling with a 6th rounder? So what?

Not sure what Schoen said about the $40m mattered. Anyone looking at our cap (including folks on this board) knew we needed to cut $40m at a minimum.
I like that Schoen went public with that actually.  
Jimmy Googs : 3/26/2022 10:49 am : link
We have too many overpaid underperformers on the defensive roster and several need to think clearly about their futures. A couple of them did and it saved us some money, and we still need more.

Schoen should keep shedding all marketable assets and pick up draft picks before this draft (Bradberry, Saquon and maybe even Williams). Then navigate the draft a bit with some of them and try and get more Day 2 picks.

Nice deep draft and plenty of value will be hanging around in Rd 3 to put quality players in the TE, RB and LB units...
Just look at the draft chart  
UConn4523 : 3/26/2022 10:51 am : link
A mid 5th is 25 points, mid 6th is 10 points and 7th is basically nothing.

If you want no worse than a mid 4th that’s worth 48 points, or 75 for a high 4th. It seems to me that losing out on a 5th or later is worth the risk since they are effectively garbage.

Stick to your guns. Teams that need a CB will still need a CB after the draft if they don’t land a top guy. And even if you get a solid 3rd round CB it’s a lot to ask them to start and play well year 1.

There’s virtually no risk in waiting.
BillT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/26/2022 10:51 am : link
No because many teams, including the Giants in recent years, simply move that debt into future years. Schoen doesn't want to do that, but he would have been better off not saying it.

Teams would think the Giants valued Bradberry more than they do.
RE: RE: Does this change your mind about Bradbury?  
AROCK1000 : 3/26/2022 10:52 am : link
In comment 15645417 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
In comment 15645369 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


As for this moment I think I think I want them to trade him
I think....



So here's where were at with being able to sign our draft class. (At least for the summer, additional cap space will have to be cleared once full roster calculation starts in September)

Pick 5 - $6,582,955
Pick 7 - $5,130,077
Pick 36 - $1,804,599
Pick 67 - $1,049,469
Pick 81 - $997,027
Pick 112 - $938,420

Total Draft Pool Cap Space Required: $16,502,547

Players Dropped Off Top 51 Calculation with Draft Pick Signings:
Myarick - $895,000
Johnson - $895,000
Bredeson - $895,000
Brightwell - $869,718
Williams - $868,284
Johnson - $835,000

Total Cap Offset = $5,258,002

Draft Picks Cap Space Allotment: $16,502,547 - $5,258,002 = $11,244,545

Current Cap Space = $2,026,107

Additional Cap Space Required = $11,244,545 - $2,026,107 = $9,218,438

And here are the options with Bradberry:
Bradberry:
*Trade: $12,136,111 (Savings) - ~$825,000 (Top 51 Addition) = $11,311,111
*Cut: $10,136,111 (Savings) - ~$825,000 (Top 51 Addition) = $9,311,111

It basically HAS to get done, there is no option.

This could open up the possibility of trading either 5 or 7 down or even out of the first round for next year or more picks in the later rounds to save cap space
 
christian : 3/26/2022 10:52 am : link
I’ve watched a bunch of highlights of Bradberry from Carolina, and Rivera played a lot of on and off coverage. He also played a lot of zone.

Bradberry played well in zone coverage as a Panther and well as a Giant in 2020. He’s an effective jammer at the LOS, and is to his advantage when he’s playing close to the line.

Bradberry has never been a very fast player. It was one of the knocks on him in the draft process. He was going to get moved to safety at Arkansas State, and that’s one of the reasons he transferred.

I think there’s a good chance he’s not a fit if Martindale envisions a lot of man-to-man on an island coverage.
RE: Just look at the draft chart  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/26/2022 10:53 am : link
In comment 15645428 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
A mid 5th is 25 points, mid 6th is 10 points and 7th is basically nothing.

If you want no worse than a mid 4th that’s worth 48 points, or 75 for a high 4th. It seems to me that losing out on a 5th or later is worth the risk since they are effectively garbage.

Stick to your guns. Teams that need a CB will still need a CB after the draft if they don’t land a top guy. And even if you get a solid 3rd round CB it’s a lot to ask them to start and play well year 1.

There’s virtually no risk in waiting.


You said it better than me.

At this point, it is worth the risk of waiting. If they lose the de facto 6th rounder, so what?

If they can get a 4th in next year's draft, that would mean more.

(Again, I'm not saying a trade can't happen before or during this year's draft, but there is no pressure to move now).
RE: i think he means maybe keep him instead of trade?  
AROCK1000 : 3/26/2022 10:57 am : link
In comment 15645390 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if they extended him @ 10-12m per year, which id contend is close to what the open market rate was this year, and flatten the cap hits, that would get them to 10-12m under and basically puts them in range of having all the cap room they need without any other meaningful moves (trade slayton for a day 3 maybe, pay cut/extension for gates to add a year since he may not play this year anyway). and they have 2 starting CBs under contract.

the bradberry extension could effectively be adding on 1 extra year, so you'd get his a28 and a29 years.

to me it doesn't change anything - that's always been a viable option if they don't get a pick to their liking. I don't care if it's a pick this year or next, but im not giving up a starting corner for less than a 4th. JCJ brought NE back a 3rd round comp pick on the open market, any team that trades for Bradberry stands to recoup a 3rd-5th next year via comp pick if they treat him as a no-risk rental.

the only reason you dump him for less is if you think he's an ineffective player, but schoen's actions so far tell us they don't think that. or else they would have dumped him pre-FA and secured 1 of the starting CBs from BUF/BAL who were available at a lot less $ last week.

I actually think its quite possible he could wait until he is on the clock after the Jets pick #4 happens
If he feels the 2 best Edge and OL are off the table and he agrees with me he may go CB and then trade Bradberry
He may also want to trade back and load up on 3rd and 4th round picks saving capn space that way..that is a good way to solve the RB/TE needs too
Take them in those later rounds with more darts at the dart board
Have another month to make deals before the  
Jimmy Googs : 3/26/2022 10:58 am : link
2022 Draft. Plenty of time...
Let’s not forget Bradberry is a one year rental  
TDTONEY : 3/26/2022 10:58 am : link
Most teams would want to negotiate an extension with him before a trade I’d think…
RE: Eric on Li  
AROCK1000 : 3/26/2022 11:00 am : link
In comment 15645409 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Depends on what Wink thinks about Bradberry's fit for our defense and how much he thinks he has left in the tank.

To be honest, Bradberry didn't have a great year last year. There were games he played really well, and there were games where he looked like his head wasn't in the game. Effect of being on a bad team?

This fact is undeniable...he did not have a great year..but he also had zero pass rush so it makes evaluating him even harder for a new regime
RE: i think he means maybe keep him instead of trade?  
Bill in UT : 3/26/2022 11:00 am : link
In comment 15645390 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
(trade slayton for a day 3 maybe,


I don't think Slayton brings more than a Day 4 pick
AROCK1000  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/26/2022 11:01 am : link
I don't like absolutes with football.

2020 may have been a career year for Bradberry. He may simply never be as good again.

Or like Jack Rabbit when he was here, the losing may be wearing on him.
Also  
UConn4523 : 3/26/2022 11:02 am : link
both sides have leverage. Teams know we need to make caproom, no way around that. But Bradberry will want to go to his choice of team if cut which means you risk losing him to someone willing to pay more (unless location and how ready the team is to win trumps money). Take the top 10 teams in the NFL - how many need an upgrade at CB 1 or 2? The answer is likely most of them.
guitarguybs12  
M.S. : 3/26/2022 11:03 am : link

Much thanks for your chart. Really helped me understand something I am totally ignorant about.
RE: guitarguybs12  
guitarguybs12 : 3/26/2022 11:07 am : link
In comment 15645448 M.S. said:
Quote:

Much thanks for your chart. Really helped me understand something I am totally ignorant about.


no problem! a lot of people don't realize that for every signing you make, it's offset by another player not being included in the calculation anymore. So while yes, our draft picks cost ~$16 Million in cap space...in actuality, because of that offset, the actual space required is much less.
 
christian : 3/26/2022 11:08 am : link
Schoen has only moved cap space from 2022 > 2023 on Gano I believe.

Martinez is not under contract and the void year on Shepard kept his bonus money where it was, attached to 2023.

But in terms of net gains, I think Schoen has created more or equal 2023 cap space than he’s spent. He’s saved a material amount cutting and absorbing Ryan into 2022 and saved Shepard’s entire salary. That was close to 20M right there.
RE: AROCK1000  
AROCK1000 : 3/26/2022 11:11 am : link
In comment 15645445 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't like absolutes with football.

2020 may have been a career year for Bradberry. He may simply never be as good again.

Or like Jack Rabbit when he was here, the losing may be wearing on him.

I Respectfully disagree about absolutes,as this seems a cop out no??
There is plenty of film on him to make a judgement
Did he lose a step?
I guess my point is this a a difficult decision for a new regime and I am ok with either decision
I dont really like taking a CB so early unless its a tremendous need.. which it currently is not
That said I am of the mind that there is a huge drop off from the top 2 OL and Edge guys...so alot will depend on what happens in front of us
How bout Bradberry's face mask tho  
JonC : 3/26/2022 11:13 am : link
??
Christian it's hard to find good stats on CBs but here are a few  
Eric on Li : 3/26/2022 11:16 am : link
for bradberry that are interesting when comparing 2020 vs. 2021. ranks among all corners in ().

2020 (15g)
routes defended - 577 (4th most)
targets against - 104 (14th most)
catches allowed - 71 (10th most)
catch rate against - 68% (63rd)
average separation - .9 yards (14th best)
tds allowed - 5 (16th)
yards per target against - 6.9 (16th best)

2021 (17g)
routes defended - 543 (6th most)
targets against - 92 (81st)
catches allowed - 53 (84th)
catch rate against - 57% (35th)
average separation - 1.8 yards (61st)
tds allowed - 7 (89th)
yards per target against - 7.4 (42nd)

so he was targeted less frequently, and less successfully overall, but when targeted successfully gave up slightly more yardage and a couple more tds. he went from top 25th percentile of starters in 2020 to more 50th percentile.

the key thing imo is that both years he was in the top 6 in routes defended. there simply aren't many corners who can handle that kind of volume and not got exposed. to the eye he wasn't as consistent in 2021 but like eric said he did have some very good individual games. was the inconsistency a byproduct of a defense that regressed overall? or skill erosion?
https://www.playerprofiler.com/nfl/james-bradberry/ - ( New Window )
RE: we  
bw in dc : 3/26/2022 11:18 am : link
In comment 15645418 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


Schoen probably should have kept his mouth shut about wanting to cut $40 million because he telegraphed his desire (cut now rather than do extensions).


Exactly. Schoen has been pretty solid so far, but this was a gaffe. Giving such a specific number was amateur hour. He should have chosen his words much more carefully and broadly. Something like:

"We certainly recognize that we need to be in a better cap position. I don't want to get into specifics, but we are going to execute the plan we have in place. This will get us in a position to be active in free agency and have the space we need for the draft..."
RE: …  
TDTONEY : 3/26/2022 11:18 am : link
In comment 15645451 christian said:
Quote:
Schoen has only moved cap space from 2022 > 2023 on Gano I believe.

Martinez is not under contract and the void year on Shepard kept his bonus money where it was, attached to 2023.

But in terms of net gains, I think Schoen has created more or equal 2023 cap space than he’s spent. He’s saved a material amount cutting and absorbing Ryan into 2022 and saved Shepard’s entire salary. That was close to 20M right there.


Shepherd is still a $4.25M hit next year but Martinez is off the books completely
 
christian : 3/26/2022 11:19 am : link
The Giants are down Ryan, Peppers, and potentially Bradberry. Love is in his walk year. Jackson is on a bad contract. Secondary is definitely an area they need to invest.
Ah I see what you mean that was his original bonus money  
TDTONEY : 3/26/2022 11:20 am : link
Right nothing more was moved
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 3/26/2022 11:20 am : link
In comment 15645451 christian said:
Quote:
Schoen has only moved cap space from 2022 > 2023 on Gano I believe.

Martinez is not under contract and the void year on Shepard kept his bonus money where it was, attached to 2023.

But in terms of net gains, I think Schoen has created more or equal 2023 cap space than he’s spent. He’s saved a material amount cutting and absorbing Ryan into 2022 and saved Shepard’s entire salary. That was close to 20M right there.


yes on martinez but no on shepard. i thought they added void years on both for some reason. but shepard they could have cut and cleared the 4.2m that will hit next year bc of the void year.
It was clumsy  
JonC : 3/26/2022 11:20 am : link
but aslo easy enough to look at their cap situation and deduce his back was against the wall, representing potential opportunities for other teams.
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 3/26/2022 11:21 am : link
In comment 15645459 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants are down Ryan, Peppers, and potentially Bradberry. Love is in his walk year. Jackson is on a bad contract. Secondary is definitely an area they need to invest.


i think that sums up very neatly why they aren't cutting a CB who has handled top 6 route volume the last 2 years for nothing. it is not going to be easy to replace.
RE: …  
JonC : 3/26/2022 11:22 am : link
In comment 15645459 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants are down Ryan, Peppers, and potentially Bradberry. Love is in his walk year. Jackson is on a bad contract. Secondary is definitely an area they need to invest.


I've been saying it all offseason, their investments have been hit or miss and they need to invest more.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 3/26/2022 11:23 am : link
In comment 15645458 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
But in terms of net gains, I think Schoen has created more or equal 2023 cap space than he’s spent. He’s saved a material amount cutting and absorbing Ryan into 2022 and saved Shepard’s entire salary. That was close to 20M right there.

Shepherd is still a $4.25M hit next year but Martinez is off the books completely


The 4.25M for Shepard on the 2023 cap is the remaining portion of his original signing bonus + restructure bonus.

His entire salary was eliminated from 2023 as part of his new agreement.
RE: Just look at the draft chart  
bw in dc : 3/26/2022 11:24 am : link
In comment 15645428 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
A mid 5th is 25 points, mid 6th is 10 points and 7th is basically nothing.

If you want no worse than a mid 4th that’s worth 48 points, or 75 for a high 4th. It seems to me that losing out on a 5th or later is worth the risk since they are effectively garbage.

Stick to your guns. Teams that need a CB will still need a CB after the draft if they don’t land a top guy. And even if you get a solid 3rd round CB it’s a lot to ask them to start and play well year 1.

There’s virtually no risk in waiting.


Interesting. Yet, the hit rate finding a starter in rounds 4,5,6 and 7 isn't that much different. It's basically 6-9%. You hit the cliff after round three.
RE: BillT  
BillT : 3/26/2022 11:29 am : link
In comment 15645429 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
No because many teams, including the Giants in recent years, simply move that debt into future years. Schoen doesn't want to do that, but he would have been better off not saying it.

Teams would think the Giants valued Bradberry more than they do.

Ok. Fair enough.
RE: …  
TDTONEY : 3/26/2022 11:30 am : link
In comment 15645459 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants are down Ryan, Peppers, and potentially Bradberry. Love is in his walk year. Jackson is on a bad contract. Secondary is definitely an area they need to invest.


Is it really a bad contract? Jackson was hurt to begin the season and very effective after. I think he’ll have a good year under Martindale, if not he’s an easy cut after the year with only a $4m hit so not really a concern either way
RE: RE: RE: …  
TDTONEY : 3/26/2022 11:31 am : link
In comment 15645465 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15645458 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


But in terms of net gains, I think Schoen has created more or equal 2023 cap space than he’s spent. He’s saved a material amount cutting and absorbing Ryan into 2022 and saved Shepard’s entire salary. That was close to 20M right there.

Shepherd is still a $4.25M hit next year but Martinez is off the books completely



The 4.25M for Shepard on the 2023 cap is the remaining portion of his original signing bonus + restructure bonus.

His entire salary was eliminated from 2023 as part of his new agreement.


Yes I corrected myself after I saw that
RE: RE: i think he means maybe keep him instead of trade?  
Klaatu : 3/26/2022 11:38 am : link
In comment 15645443 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15645390 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


(trade slayton for a day 3 maybe,



I don't think Slayton brings more than a Day 4 pick


Giants have $98M in space next year; 4th most  
TDTONEY : 3/26/2022 12:04 pm : link
That can easily become the most in the league by adding $30M from Jackson and Williams.
Presuming guitarguy  
Joe Beckwith : 3/26/2022 12:11 pm : link
is correct, with ZERO reason to doubt him, moving out of #5, #7, or maybe both-extremely doubtful and generally unnecessary - and moving Bradberry, means we are at the mercy of the partners at both ends, and, dims some of what JS wants in ‘ more swings’, at least for ‘22.
Partners know our crunch on JB , especially after opening up about taking money back we can’t afford to.
Anyone wanting the #5 or #7 can offer less knowing we need the $6M on one of the spots and barely afford to swap positions down in the first, though it gives someone in the very late teens or the 20s to trade way up and dump the cost off into 23 and 24.
Unenviable position for JS and BB , given they were dealt a 2, 4, 7, 9, and Jack, only the 2 and Jack are are the same suit, and they have to play.
We know they’ll do whatever have to but it may hurt as a fan.
RE: Giants have $98M in space next year; 4th most  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/26/2022 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15645492 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
That can easily become the most in the league by adding $30M from Jackson and Williams.


You take Leonard Williams off this team and the DL turns really crappy immediately.
RE: RE: Giants have $98M in space next year; 4th most  
TDTONEY : 3/26/2022 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15645505 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15645492 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


That can easily become the most in the league by adding $30M from Jackson and Williams.



You take Leonard Williams off this team and the DL turns really crappy immediately.


For sure, not saying they should or would just saying it’s possible . Maybe he’s not a fit for Martindale and they find someone better suited at a lower cost? I think is possible. It’s crazy how quickly this roster is being turned over. There may not be anyone on the team now that’s here in 2024
Eric I see your point about Schoen tipping his hand  
arniefez : 3/26/2022 12:19 pm : link
but I think - I hope - it's part of a bigger plan to send a message that we won 4 games with you we can win 4 games without you. I think that's why he didn't say we're not trading Barkley and left open all possibilities regrading Jones. I also think it's why there have been very few moves that have moved money forward and the reason Williams, Golladay and Jackson's contracts haven't been and hopefully won't be touched. I think he wants to be able to cut them after 2022 if they don't fit what I hope to be a big change in mentality. When was the last time we saw the Giants play the with attitude and aggression of the recent Ravens teams? 2008?

Quote:
"We're going to bring in competition everywhere, but Daniel Jones is our starting quarterback right now," Schoen said when asked whether he'll bring in QB competition.


That was before Taylor was signed.

When he was asked about possibly trading Barkley he said:

Quote:
“We’re still working through that, but I’m open to anything. Like whether it’s trading player for player. I’ll listen to anybody,” Schoen said, via NFL.com. “I’m not going to say we’re open for business on our entire roster. But if anybody is going to call and they’re interested in any of our players, I’ll certainly listen.

“We’re in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap and we’re not in very good salary cap health. I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going to listen and be open to situations that are best for the New York Giants.”


So far so good. Message sent. Open for business. We won 4 with you we can win 4 without you. No one is on scholarship anymore.
 
christian : 3/26/2022 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15645505 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You take Leonard Williams off this team and the DL turns really crappy immediately.


The Giants defensive line as of today is already pretty crappy.
