According to NFLPA site, NYG salary cap right now

Not counting the Richie James signing, we're at $2,026,107 under.
Daily update on the Giants' incredible shrinking cap space: They're down to $2M after the Justin Ellis contract was processed. These VSB deals have been trimming $222,500 off the cap, so they should be down to $1.8M after Richie James' contract is processed.
To be honest, Bradberry didn't have a great year last year. There were games he played really well, and there were games where he looked like his head wasn't in the game. Effect of being on a bad team?
It’s safe to assume the market for James Bradberry at a 13.4M cap hit is in the late rounds or doesn’t exist.
The best approach is to wait out the draft and free agency and see if the market develops.
I think everyone is playing chicken right now.
And probably talking to Gilmore at the same time. Who blinks first
Exactly. There’s no urgency really for anyone.
- The Giants don’t need the money until post-draft
- Bradberry isn’t going to restructure until the 11th hour
- Trade partners can wait up to or after the draft
agreed - im really fascinated by wink's analysis of both jackson and bradberry. both had reputations as man coverage guys and for whatever reason graham's defense never worked when they played man. as a DC he was competent but very much a 1 trick pony keeping everything in front of the DBs, basically just hoping someone could get a takeaway.
it wouldn't shock me if either of them look a lot better with wink. and it also wouldn't shock me if he trades either of them.
I think....
So here's where were at with being able to sign our draft class. (At least for the summer, additional cap space will have to be cleared once full roster calculation starts in September)
Pick 5 - $6,582,955
Pick 7 - $5,130,077
Pick 36 - $1,804,599
Pick 67 - $1,049,469
Pick 81 - $997,027
Pick 112 - $938,420
Total Draft Pool Cap Space Required: $16,502,547
Players Dropped Off Top 51 Calculation with Draft Pick Signings:
Myarick - $895,000
Johnson - $895,000
Bredeson - $895,000
Brightwell - $869,718
Williams - $868,284
Johnson - $835,000
Total Cap Offset = $5,258,002
Draft Picks Cap Space Allotment: $16,502,547 - $5,258,002 = $11,244,545
Current Cap Space = $2,026,107
Additional Cap Space Required = $11,244,545 - $2,026,107 = $9,218,438
And here are the options with Bradberry:
Bradberry:
*Trade: $12,136,111 (Savings) - ~$825,000 (Top 51 Addition) = $11,311,111
*Cut: $10,136,111 (Savings) - ~$825,000 (Top 51 Addition) = $9,311,111
It basically HAS to get done, there is no option.
But let's assume they have an offer from KC for a 5th rounder. And end of the round 5th rounder after comp picks is a 6th round pick. I value all draft picks, but that's almost a throw-away pick.
Schoen probably should have kept his mouth shut about wanting to cut $40 million because he telegraphed his desire (cut now rather than do extensions).
But although the damage was done, he is doing the right thing by sticking to his guns. He's basically gambling with a 6th rounder? So what?
Some teams at the bottom of the first need a CB bad though like the Bills, Cardinals, Patriots and Steelers
he telegraphed the $40m but if he didn't that would still be obvious to any onlooker at this point. They've cut 28m and need 12m for their draft picks.
he also telegraphed that he didn't want to kick money to next year and yet he did so with Shepard, Martinez, and Gano.
i think so far he's shown competence and a measured/disciplined approach to value. he's gone case by case with each player on the roster and cut where's he felt the need to like with Ryan and kept others i wouldn't have expected. also supposedly considered resigning a few i wouldn't have necessarily expected. i like that he seems open minded.
Not sure what Schoen said about the $40m mattered. Anyone looking at our cap (including folks on this board) knew we needed to cut $40m at a minimum.
Schoen should keep shedding all marketable assets and pick up draft picks before this draft (Bradberry, Saquon and maybe even Williams). Then navigate the draft a bit with some of them and try and get more Day 2 picks.
Nice deep draft and plenty of value will be hanging around in Rd 3 to put quality players in the TE, RB and LB units...
If you want no worse than a mid 4th that’s worth 48 points, or 75 for a high 4th. It seems to me that losing out on a 5th or later is worth the risk since they are effectively garbage.
Stick to your guns. Teams that need a CB will still need a CB after the draft if they don’t land a top guy. And even if you get a solid 3rd round CB it’s a lot to ask them to start and play well year 1.
There’s virtually no risk in waiting.
Teams would think the Giants valued Bradberry more than they do.
As for this moment I think I think I want them to trade him
This could open up the possibility of trading either 5 or 7 down or even out of the first round for next year or more picks in the later rounds to save cap space
Bradberry played well in zone coverage as a Panther and well as a Giant in 2020. He’s an effective jammer at the LOS, and is to his advantage when he’s playing close to the line.
Bradberry has never been a very fast player. It was one of the knocks on him in the draft process. He was going to get moved to safety at Arkansas State, and that’s one of the reasons he transferred.
I think there’s a good chance he’s not a fit if Martindale envisions a lot of man-to-man on an island coverage.
You said it better than me.
At this point, it is worth the risk of waiting. If they lose the de facto 6th rounder, so what?
If they can get a 4th in next year's draft, that would mean more.
(Again, I'm not saying a trade can't happen before or during this year's draft, but there is no pressure to move now).
the bradberry extension could effectively be adding on 1 extra year, so you'd get his a28 and a29 years.
to me it doesn't change anything - that's always been a viable option if they don't get a pick to their liking. I don't care if it's a pick this year or next, but im not giving up a starting corner for less than a 4th. JCJ brought NE back a 3rd round comp pick on the open market, any team that trades for Bradberry stands to recoup a 3rd-5th next year via comp pick if they treat him as a no-risk rental.
the only reason you dump him for less is if you think he's an ineffective player, but schoen's actions so far tell us they don't think that. or else they would have dumped him pre-FA and secured 1 of the starting CBs from BUF/BAL who were available at a lot less $ last week.
I actually think its quite possible he could wait until he is on the clock after the Jets pick #4 happens
If he feels the 2 best Edge and OL are off the table and he agrees with me he may go CB and then trade Bradberry
He may also want to trade back and load up on 3rd and 4th round picks saving capn space that way..that is a good way to solve the RB/TE needs too
Take them in those later rounds with more darts at the dart board
This fact is undeniable...he did not have a great year..but he also had zero pass rush so it makes evaluating him even harder for a new regime
I don't think Slayton brings more than a Day 4 pick
2020 may have been a career year for Bradberry. He may simply never be as good again.
Or like Jack Rabbit when he was here, the losing may be wearing on him.
Much thanks for your chart. Really helped me understand something I am totally ignorant about.
Much thanks for your chart. Really helped me understand something I am totally ignorant about.
no problem! a lot of people don't realize that for every signing you make, it's offset by another player not being included in the calculation anymore. So while yes, our draft picks cost ~$16 Million in cap space...in actuality, because of that offset, the actual space required is much less.
Martinez is not under contract and the void year on Shepard kept his bonus money where it was, attached to 2023.
But in terms of net gains, I think Schoen has created more or equal 2023 cap space than he’s spent. He’s saved a material amount cutting and absorbing Ryan into 2022 and saved Shepard’s entire salary. That was close to 20M right there.
2020 may have been a career year for Bradberry. He may simply never be as good again.
Or like Jack Rabbit when he was here, the losing may be wearing on him.
I Respectfully disagree about absolutes,as this seems a cop out no??
There is plenty of film on him to make a judgement
Did he lose a step?
I guess my point is this a a difficult decision for a new regime and I am ok with either decision
I dont really like taking a CB so early unless its a tremendous need.. which it currently is not
That said I am of the mind that there is a huge drop off from the top 2 OL and Edge guys...so alot will depend on what happens in front of us
2020 (15g)
routes defended - 577 (4th most)
targets against - 104 (14th most)
catches allowed - 71 (10th most)
catch rate against - 68% (63rd)
average separation - .9 yards (14th best)
tds allowed - 5 (16th)
yards per target against - 6.9 (16th best)
2021 (17g)
routes defended - 543 (6th most)
targets against - 92 (81st)
catches allowed - 53 (84th)
catch rate against - 57% (35th)
average separation - 1.8 yards (61st)
tds allowed - 7 (89th)
yards per target against - 7.4 (42nd)
so he was targeted less frequently, and less successfully overall, but when targeted successfully gave up slightly more yardage and a couple more tds. he went from top 25th percentile of starters in 2020 to more 50th percentile.
the key thing imo is that both years he was in the top 6 in routes defended. there simply aren't many corners who can handle that kind of volume and not got exposed. to the eye he wasn't as consistent in 2021 but like eric said he did have some very good individual games. was the inconsistency a byproduct of a defense that regressed overall? or skill erosion?
https://www.playerprofiler.com/nfl/james-bradberry/ - ( New Window )
Schoen probably should have kept his mouth shut about wanting to cut $40 million because he telegraphed his desire (cut now rather than do extensions).
Exactly. Schoen has been pretty solid so far, but this was a gaffe. Giving such a specific number was amateur hour. He should have chosen his words much more carefully and broadly. Something like:
"We certainly recognize that we need to be in a better cap position. I don't want to get into specifics, but we are going to execute the plan we have in place. This will get us in a position to be active in free agency and have the space we need for the draft..."
Martinez is not under contract and the void year on Shepard kept his bonus money where it was, attached to 2023.
But in terms of net gains, I think Schoen has created more or equal 2023 cap space than he’s spent. He’s saved a material amount cutting and absorbing Ryan into 2022 and saved Shepard’s entire salary. That was close to 20M right there.
Shepherd is still a $4.25M hit next year but Martinez is off the books completely
Martinez is not under contract and the void year on Shepard kept his bonus money where it was, attached to 2023.
But in terms of net gains, I think Schoen has created more or equal 2023 cap space than he’s spent. He’s saved a material amount cutting and absorbing Ryan into 2022 and saved Shepard’s entire salary. That was close to 20M right there.
yes on martinez but no on shepard. i thought they added void years on both for some reason. but shepard they could have cut and cleared the 4.2m that will hit next year bc of the void year.
i think that sums up very neatly why they aren't cutting a CB who has handled top 6 route volume the last 2 years for nothing. it is not going to be easy to replace.
I've been saying it all offseason, their investments have been hit or miss and they need to invest more.
Shepherd is still a $4.25M hit next year but Martinez is off the books completely
The 4.25M for Shepard on the 2023 cap is the remaining portion of his original signing bonus + restructure bonus.
His entire salary was eliminated from 2023 as part of his new agreement.
Interesting. Yet, the hit rate finding a starter in rounds 4,5,6 and 7 isn't that much different. It's basically 6-9%. You hit the cliff after round three.
Teams would think the Giants valued Bradberry more than they do.
Ok. Fair enough.
Is it really a bad contract? Jackson was hurt to begin the season and very effective after. I think he’ll have a good year under Martindale, if not he’s an easy cut after the year with only a $4m hit so not really a concern either way
But in terms of net gains, I think Schoen has created more or equal 2023 cap space than he’s spent. He’s saved a material amount cutting and absorbing Ryan into 2022 and saved Shepard’s entire salary. That was close to 20M right there.
Shepherd is still a $4.25M hit next year but Martinez is off the books completely
The 4.25M for Shepard on the 2023 cap is the remaining portion of his original signing bonus + restructure bonus.
His entire salary was eliminated from 2023 as part of his new agreement.
Yes I corrected myself after I saw that
(trade slayton for a day 3 maybe,
I don't think Slayton brings more than a Day 4 pick
Partners know our crunch on JB , especially after opening up about taking money back we can’t afford to.
Anyone wanting the #5 or #7 can offer less knowing we need the $6M on one of the spots and barely afford to swap positions down in the first, though it gives someone in the very late teens or the 20s to trade way up and dump the cost off into 23 and 24.
Unenviable position for JS and BB , given they were dealt a 2, 4, 7, 9, and Jack, only the 2 and Jack are are the same suit, and they have to play.
We know they’ll do whatever have to but it may hurt as a fan.
You take Leonard Williams off this team and the DL turns really crappy immediately.
That can easily become the most in the league by adding $30M from Jackson and Williams.
You take Leonard Williams off this team and the DL turns really crappy immediately.
For sure, not saying they should or would just saying it’s possible . Maybe he’s not a fit for Martindale and they find someone better suited at a lower cost? I think is possible. It’s crazy how quickly this roster is being turned over. There may not be anyone on the team now that’s here in 2024
That was before Taylor was signed.
When he was asked about possibly trading Barkley he said:
“We’re in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap and we’re not in very good salary cap health. I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going to listen and be open to situations that are best for the New York Giants.”
So far so good. Message sent. Open for business. We won 4 with you we can win 4 without you. No one is on scholarship anymore.
The Giants defensive line as of today is already pretty crappy.