Chiefs beat writer: They want Bradberry

i'd take the 2 fourths and a conditional pick in 2023.
or a 3rd + 4th this year.
maybe they can even expand the deal and throw in a pick for Slayton? imo he's better than MVS and obviously costs way less than 10m per year.
In no universe is Slayton better than MVS .
MVS is trash. Slayton has as many TDs as MVS in 1 fewer season on the NYG offense than MVS in 4 years of more starts with Aaron freaking Rodgers. Slayton has a higher catch% too.
sorry but on earth is it possible to catch fewer passes and fewer tds with more targets from aaron rodgers than the nyg offense?
Slayton is also trash. MVS at least has speed, and has effected games in a positive way. Yes, having Rodgers helps,but MVS has produced as a second option behind Adams. For many games last season, due to injuries, Slayton should have been option #1 and still couldn’t find a way to be productive. Slayton had a better than expected rookie season, but has been trending downwards since. In 2021 he was downright awful. No one would be the least bit surprised if Slayton was flat out cut.
Slayton ran a 4.39. MVS ran a 4.37. MVS at least has speed? Lol
Maybe MVS’s speed seems to show up more in games? I’ll concede Slayton has speed as well. So as not to miller this thread, I will only say that imo it is easy for me to see why a team would trade for MVS, and why Slayton may just end up cut. MVS, in my view, seems much more consistent and valuable than Slayton who has been invisible as of late.
Show up more in games how? Catching fewer touchdowns and fewer targets his way?
It’s perfectly fair to say they are both trash receivers, however 1 of them costs 2.5m and the other just got 10m per year. I’m confident I’d take whichever was 1/4 the price of the other. As I said in my initial post.
Fact is, NO ONE has a clue what JB will ultimately
if they take Gardner too then there is no trade down. Id take the OL and trade down. Sy has said there are multiple #1 corners in this draft. The question becomes how much better is Gardner over the other top corners compared to how much better Neal/Ekwonu/Cross is over the next level of RT
RE: Think the losing has affected posters on here in strange fashion
The problem is that Stingley has never been the same since the injury. For a team in the situation we are in, we need to hit on our picks whether they are doubles or triples. We don't need homerun picks. Imo, Stingley is too risky with the players on the board at 5/7. If we trade down and acquire more picks then you help offset the risk. I agree with others that when he's at the top of his game that he is the best player in this draft. That's the upside. The downside is that foot injuries for skill players can make him a flat out bust. You have to be realistic with both sides of the coin.
Good thoughts. The persistent foot issue is a red flag for me and disqualifies Stingley for a lottery investment. He is a terrific athlete but you can't depend on him to tackle; and he marches to the beat of his own drummer in terms of when he wants to play hard. In today's game, I think being able to get the receiver down quickly is almost as important as sticky coverage.
“ Significant interest for James Bradberry around the league. Considering Joe Schoen and the #Giants will also pay a portion of his salary, I’d expect a trade for the Pro Bowl corner (would be shocked if he’s released). #Chiefs in play, as we said, w/hopes of a multi-yr extension.”
“ Significant interest for James Bradberry around the league. Considering Joe Schoen and the #Giants will also pay a portion of his salary, I’d expect a trade for the Pro Bowl corner (would be shocked if he’s released). #Chiefs in play, as we said, w/hopes of a multi-yr extension.”
So maybe the compensation has been worked out, but nothing can happen until the acquiring team and Bradberry agree on an extension.
“ Significant interest for James Bradberry around the league. Considering Joe Schoen and the #Giants will also pay a portion of his salary, I’d expect a trade for the Pro Bowl corner (would be shocked if he’s released). #Chiefs in play, as we said, w/hopes of a multi-yr extension.”
So maybe the compensation has been worked out, but nothing can happen until the acquiring team and Bradberry agree on an extension.
Yep, doubt they’d give up anything significant for a one year rental
Why not just keep him. Isn't he worth more to us than a mid range draft pick?
They need the cap space bad and he’s a free agent next year. Makes sense to move him now. They have to free up money to sign the draft class
Ahhh...Thanks!
Yep. It's unfortunate because I Bradberry is our #1 CB and we'll need to replace him if we trade him. But Gettleman REALLY fucked things up for us salary-cap wise and Schoen is forced to clean up the mess, which means getting rid of quality players due to their cap savings.
I think they're close to certain to pick a CB high if they trade Bradbeerry.
Btw, Giants really need two CBs in the pipeline because Adoree could be next a year from now. That doesn't account for injuries etc that figure to occur in 2022.
I'd be fine picking both Sauce and Stingley. I think an argument can be made that CB is the second most important position on the team with Wink as the defensive coordinator. And you've got to run three deep at the position at least.
My concern with Stingley is that his best tape was his Freshman year. Since then he has battled injuries and there were a lot of "business decisions" when he was healthy. If we went with a 2nd CB in addition to Sauce I think I prefer Trent McDuffie with the pick.
After listening to Sy’s podcast, I went back and rewatched and read about Stingley. I can see why Sy has him over Sauce.
If Stingley foot checks out by our medical staff, I want Stingley over Sauce. Sauce is good and safer player, but Stingley can be really special and I want elite player in the top 10.
Seth Galina in PFF is fan of Stingley. Link - ( New Window )
Whether it checks out or not it’s two consecutive seasons of injuries. And along with those he seemed to get lazy and take plays off according to most scouting reports. Not sure I’m risking a top 7 pick with those red flags.
No Sauce....no deal
No top 2 OL,top 2 Edge no deal
Zero reason to make a panic type move here
RE: I really hope the Giants do not take a CB in the top 10
IMO the George Young philosophy about the finite amount of big people on the planet still applies. More things change the more they stay the same except the weight of the big people. The Giants have 5 picks in the top 100 and holes all over their roster. IMO the biggest on the OL & at TE on offense and EDGE/ILB on defense.
I hoping for 2 OLs including a RT in round 1 and a C/OG in round 3. With other 3 picks I'm hoping for fast aggressive OLB/ILBs and a TE. IMO the Giants have been one of the softest teams in the NFL for a decade. I think the best way to build a winning team is with an improvedOL/TE and an improved DL/LB. Start to win at the LOS and start to beat up other teams instead of getting beat up. They can use the last 4 picks on CB, WR, RB, S in some combination.
Quote:
This year's National Football League draft was especially rich in highly-rated offensive tackles ranging from 6 feet 4 inches to 6 feet 7 inches and from 276 pounds to 305 pounds. George Young, the Giants' general manager and a 300-pounder himself, called it the Dance of the Elephants.
The Giants are trying to rebuild their offensive line, and yesterday, in the first two rounds of the draft, they collected 597 pounds worth of those elephants. On the first round, they took the 6-5, 292-pound Eric Moore of Indiana. On the second round, they selected the 6-6, 305-pound John Elliott of Michigan.
N.F.L. DRAFT '88; Giants Beef Up The Line - ( New Window )
Sound, as always. Nice post.
RE: I understand the dynamics of why the Giants need to
Trade Bradberry. But there was a time always when it was difficult to wrap my head around the concept of , “ getting better by getting rid of your better players”
Have gotten used to it since the era was of free agency and salary caps became part of the landscape ,
I don't think it's getting better as much as a matter of straight up financces that forces them to diminish their roster if they want to sign their draft picks. They can get the 12 mil chopping up the rest of the roster, but it does more damage than good. They don't necessarily want to get rid of Bradbury. They have to, but it doesn't really make them better.
This year's National Football League draft was especially rich in highly-rated offensive tackles ranging from 6 feet 4 inches to 6 feet 7 inches and from 276 pounds to 305 pounds. George Young, the Giants' general manager and a 300-pounder himself, called it the Dance of the Elephants.
The Giants are trying to rebuild their offensive line, and yesterday, in the first two rounds of the draft, they collected 597 pounds worth of those elephants. On the first round, they took the 6-5, 292-pound Eric Moore of Indiana. On the second round, they selected the 6-6, 305-pound John Elliott of Michigan.
The following year they selected Brian Williams and Bob Kratch with their first two picks and the year after that they won the Super Bowl.
I think Gettleman was the worst thing since a kick in the nuts, but Schoen is making a choice. There are other ways to get under the cap.
Aaron Robinson was picked 9 picks later than Bradberry, in their respective drafts. Maybe this is a vote of confidence in him as well.
Can you exmplain the other options? Becuase Bradberry is the only one in the last year of his deal making the exact kind of money they need to sign the upcoming draft. Why keep him and get nothing in return ? I would pray Schoen doesn’t extend a CB that is past his prime.
I think they're close to certain to pick a CB high if they trade Bradbeerry.
Btw, Giants really need two CBs in the pipeline because Adoree could be next a year from now. That doesn't account for injuries etc that figure to occur in 2022.
I'd be fine picking both Sauce and Stingley. I think an argument can be made that CB is the second most important position on the team with Wink as the defensive coordinator. And you've got to run three deep at the position at least.
This thread is a perfect example...
This thread is a perfect example...
this is the simpleton thinking that sees bj hill and markus golden unable to get playing time only to turn into productive players on teams that win double digit games.
The problem is that Stingley has never been the same since the injury. For a team in the situation we are in, we need to hit on our picks whether they are doubles or triples. We don't need homerun picks. Imo, Stingley is too risky with the players on the board at 5/7. If we trade down and acquire more picks then you help offset the risk. I agree with others that when he's at the top of his game that he is the best player in this draft. That's the upside. The downside is that foot injuries for skill players can make him a flat out bust. You have to be realistic with both sides of the coin.
Good thoughts. The persistent foot issue is a red flag for me and disqualifies Stingley for a lottery investment. He is a terrific athlete but you can't depend on him to tackle; and he marches to the beat of his own drummer in terms of when he wants to play hard. In today's game, I think being able to get the receiver down quickly is almost as important as sticky coverage.
It’s dead money on the cap otherwise teams would do it more often lol
It's usually a bad idea to get rid of a guy if you will immediately start looking for another guy just like him.
Unfortunately, in this case, the cap implications of retaining Bradberry would force cutting multiple other starters.
Trading him is better because in the absence of concessions, there is no dead money.
Trade Bradberry.
It's usually a bad idea to get rid of a guy if you will immediately start looking for another guy just like him.
Unfortunately, in this case, the cap implications of retaining Bradberry would force cutting multiple other starters.
Trading him is better because in the absence of concessions, there is no dead money.
He’s a free agent after this year which we know is a wash so it’s obvious they don’t see him as a long term fit regardless or they could extend him and lower the cap hit this year
still a red chip troll.
It's usually a bad idea to get rid of a guy if you will immediately start looking for another guy just like him.
It wouldn't exactly be "another guy just like him." It would be a much younger guy at a much cheaper cost, locked in for four or five years.
them both...
still a red chip troll.
Not really. Though I do like red chip players...as long you don’t pay them like they are blue.
You know the type...
So maybe the compensation has been worked out, but nothing can happen until the acquiring team and Bradberry agree on an extension.
“ Significant interest for James Bradberry around the league. Considering Joe Schoen and the #Giants will also pay a portion of his salary, I’d expect a trade for the Pro Bowl corner (would be shocked if he’s released). #Chiefs in play, as we said, w/hopes of a multi-yr extension.”
So maybe the compensation has been worked out, but nothing can happen until the acquiring team and Bradberry agree on an extension.
Yep, doubt they’d give up anything significant for a one year rental
They need the cap space bad and he’s a free agent next year. Makes sense to move him now. They have to free up money to sign the draft class
Why not just keep him. Isn't he worth more to us than a mid range draft pick?
They need the cap space bad and he’s a free agent next year. Makes sense to move him now. They have to free up money to sign the draft class
Ahhh...Thanks!
Why not just keep him. Isn't he worth more to us than a mid range draft pick?
They need the cap space bad and he’s a free agent next year. Makes sense to move him now. They have to free up money to sign the draft class
Ahhh...Thanks!
Yep. It's unfortunate because I Bradberry is our #1 CB and we'll need to replace him if we trade him. But Gettleman REALLY fucked things up for us salary-cap wise and Schoen is forced to clean up the mess, which means getting rid of quality players due to their cap savings.
I’d rather the Giants be paying a 23-year-old second round CB 2.2M in 2023, than 10M+ to 30-year-old James Bradberry.
Yep, happens to almost every corner with the stats to back it up. Think it’s why Stephon Gilmore is still a free agent. It’s the right move no doubt i
I think they're close to certain to pick a CB high if they trade Bradbeerry.
Btw, Giants really need two CBs in the pipeline because Adoree could be next a year from now. That doesn't account for injuries etc that figure to occur in 2022.
I'd be fine picking both Sauce and Stingley. I think an argument can be made that CB is the second most important position on the team with Wink as the defensive coordinator. And you've got to run three deep at the position at least.
My concern with Stingley is that his best tape was his Freshman year. Since then he has battled injuries and there were a lot of "business decisions" when he was healthy. If we went with a 2nd CB in addition to Sauce I think I prefer Trent McDuffie with the pick.
After listening to Sy’s podcast, I went back and rewatched and read about Stingley. I can see why Sy has him over Sauce.
If Stingley foot checks out by our medical staff, I want Stingley over Sauce. Sauce is good and safer player, but Stingley can be really special and I want elite player in the top 10.
Seth Galina in PFF is fan of Stingley. Link - ( New Window )
Whether it checks out or not it’s two consecutive seasons of injuries. And along with those he seemed to get lazy and take plays off according to most scouting reports. Not sure I’m risking a top 7 pick with those red flags.
No Sauce....no deal
No top 2 OL,top 2 Edge no deal
Zero reason to make a panic type move here
I hoping for 2 OLs including a RT in round 1 and a C/OG in round 3. With other 3 picks I'm hoping for fast aggressive OLB/ILBs and a TE. IMO the Giants have been one of the softest teams in the NFL for a decade. I think the best way to build a winning team is with an improvedOL/TE and an improved DL/LB. Start to win at the LOS and start to beat up other teams instead of getting beat up. They can use the last 4 picks on CB, WR, RB, S in some combination.
This year's National Football League draft was especially rich in highly-rated offensive tackles ranging from 6 feet 4 inches to 6 feet 7 inches and from 276 pounds to 305 pounds. George Young, the Giants' general manager and a 300-pounder himself, called it the Dance of the Elephants.
The Giants are trying to rebuild their offensive line, and yesterday, in the first two rounds of the draft, they collected 597 pounds worth of those elephants. On the first round, they took the 6-5, 292-pound Eric Moore of Indiana. On the second round, they selected the 6-6, 305-pound John Elliott of Michigan.
N.F.L. DRAFT '88; Giants Beef Up The Line - ( New Window )
Have gotten used to it since the era was of free agency and salary caps became part of the landscape ,
The Giants are trying to rebuild their offensive line, and yesterday, in the first two rounds of the draft, they collected 597 pounds worth of those elephants. On the first round, they took the 6-5, 292-pound Eric Moore of Indiana. On the second round, they selected the 6-6, 305-pound John Elliott of Michigan.
I’d rather the Giants be paying a 23-year-old second round CB 2.2M in 2023, than 10M+ to 30-year-old James Bradberry.
And due to the latest Gettleman fuck up, we will be having to spend a higher pick on that CB than we will get by trading Bradberry
Aaron Robinson was picked 9 picks later than Bradberry, in their respective drafts. Maybe this is a vote of confidence in him as well.
Aaron Robinson was picked 9 picks later than Bradberry, in their respective drafts. Maybe this is a vote of confidence in him as well.
Can you exmplain the other options? Becuase Bradberry is the only one in the last year of his deal making the exact kind of money they need to sign the upcoming draft. Why keep him and get nothing in return ? I would pray Schoen doesn’t extend a CB that is past his prime.
Aaron Robinson was picked 9 picks later than Bradberry, in their respective drafts. Maybe this is a vote of confidence in him as well.
I liked what I saw with Robinson. This is one of the players I actually think Gettleman got right. So, I would be perfectly fine rolling with him and AJax as the starters for next year.
I'm hoping this new defensive staff can actually develop players.
I think Gettleman was the worst thing since a kick in the nuts, but Schoen is making a choice. There are other ways to get under the cap.
Aaron Robinson was picked 9 picks later than Bradberry, in their respective drafts. Maybe this is a vote of confidence in him as well.
I liked what I saw with Robinson. This is one of the players I actually think Gettleman got right. So, I would be perfectly fine rolling with him and AJax as the starters for next year.
I'm hoping this new defensive staff can actually develop players.
I believe Sy really like Robinson’s game as far as feisty news and solid skills
We get it. He fucked up a lot.
Do we have to continue to whine about it every step of the way?
Bradberry needs to go. The cap is fucked. Move forward.
Even if the Giants find a way to move all of Bradberry's salary, they still need to free up space to operate.
Come the beginning of the regular season, every contract counts against the cap. You need a buffer to allow for injuries and replacements.
The Giants probably have two big moves to make.
I think they're close to certain to pick a CB high if they trade Bradbeerry.
Btw, Giants really need two CBs in the pipeline because Adoree could be next a year from now. That doesn't account for injuries etc that figure to occur in 2022.
I'd be fine picking both Sauce and Stingley. I think an argument can be made that CB is the second most important position on the team with Wink as the defensive coordinator. And you've got to run three deep at the position at least.
And not draft an OL????????
You are insufferable.
I guess it's like me calling those same people that seem to use it chuckleheads...
They don't have to "fix the OL" in the first round. This is especially true I'd they're going to punt the season with Jones anyway.
You are insufferable.
They don't have to "fix the OL" in the first round. This is especially true I'd they're going to punt the season with Jones anyway.
You are insufferable.
Terps is busy with his nose up Sy56’s asscrack, please leave a message while they discuss how Haskins was their #1 pick in that draft 😂😂😂😂😂
This is plainly wrong, Jimmy: I use the term at least once a month w/r/t to my wife, and I say it to her face! (:
when posting on BBI. Not really in the mainstream.
This is plainly wrong, Jimmy: I use the term at least once a month w/r/t to my wife, and I say it to her face! (:
sort of disagree, it's likely he's seeing it more often than typical.
I was being quintissentially Googsish, at once irony, sarcasm, and truth
...
I was being quintissentially Googsish, at once irony, sarcasm, and truth
Ha, although CHP my post was for the other sore guy...