for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Matt Waldman breakdown of Carson Strong

gslkgr3 : 10:18 am
Best QB in the draft and it's not close.

Think Carson Palmer with the clutch gene. This is a true NFL Franchise QB. 6'4" 226 pounds. Makes every NFL throw on the field. Drives the ball with velocity. Tremendous inside the Red Zone. Incredible pocket presence and pocket manipulation. Extremely smart, knows where to go with the ball, makes great decisions, calls his own audibles at the line. Excellent leader, loves football, great work ethic.

While the ESPN Draft Machine hypes up clearly worse prospects, Carson Strong is strongly coveted by NFL teams (28 NFL teams were in attendance at his Pro Day).

Likeliest destinations on Draft Day:

#6 overall to Carolina
#8 overall to Atlanta
#9 overall to Seattle

He is going inside the Top 10, believe that.

"Carson Strong is my top graded guy"
- Matt Waldman (see video in link)


Link - ( New Window )
Strong  
gslkgr3 : 10:22 am : link
doesn't get a lot of hype from the media because his game isn't sexy, flashy, or super exciting.

He's simply the best NFL Quarterback prospect from this class.


STRENGTHS
Carson reminds me a lot of former Bengals/Cardinals QB Carson Palmer. He has the type of arm talent that makes NFL coaches drool with anticipation of opening up the playbook to using any route all over the field. He is smart and makes quick decisions getting rid of the ball quickly. He has the velocity and accuracy in the red zone to make the difficult throw look easy. Carson is strong in the pocket and throws the deep ball with the accuracy and touch that receivers will love when they go deep. He shows excellent leadership skills and looks to be very smart taking the right throw at the right time in a game and protecting the ball.


Drew Boylhart's QB1
Link - ( New Window )
It's because he's not mobile.  
FStubbs : 10:24 am : link
Which is strange. A leadfooted QB with his size, arm, and stats was an undisputed #1 overall pick years ago.
I would be absolutely floored if he went in the top-10  
Anakim : 10:24 am : link
Especially with the knee concerns
28 NFL teams  
gslkgr3 : 10:25 am : link
Attended Strong's Pro Day

The NFL loves this prospect. I suspect many NFL teams have him as QB1 on their draft board.

Justin Herbert's arm talent in Matt Ryan's body is a great way to describe him.
Link - ( New Window )
If he is this good, do you think the Giants  
Mike from Ohio : 10:33 am : link
should try and package #5 and #7 to try and get #1 so we can get him? Sound like he may be gone after that.

Or do we stay at #5 and just pick up Duke Johnson?
Please get some help  
Eli Wilson : 10:35 am : link
I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong
RE: Please get some help  
Mike from Ohio : 10:44 am : link
In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:
I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong


This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.
RE: RE: Please get some help  
Anakim : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15646128 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:


Quote:


I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong



This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.


Is this the Duke Johnson guy?
I haven't been following qb's in this draft, so I have no opinion on  
Ira : 10:47 am : link
this, but now I'm at least curious to see where he actually does go.
RE: RE: Please get some help  
gslkgr3 : 10:54 am : link
In comment 15646128 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:


Quote:


I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong



This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.



28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day.

Twenty-Eight.

Amazing that such a "blah player" can get 28 out of 32 NFL teams to attend his Pro Day live in person.

He will be a Top 10 pick. Draft floor is #9 overall to the Seahawks, that's the lowest he will go.

Hint - NFL teams are talking about Strong. A lot.
While I have been watching video of Strong...  
bw in dc : 10:54 am : link
I must say I liked what I saw in their TE, Cole Turner. Big target, nice hands, go split out, and seems to run pretty well. Could be a decent day 3 TE prospect. Hell, even their WR Dobbs looked interesting.

As for Strong, I'm mixed on him. Has a very nice arm and ideal size, but sometimes his release seems slow and his windup looks long. I didn't see a lot of off-platform ability, mobility, or athleticism.

Top ten prospect? NFW. But could be an interesting day 3 investment with the right team.
Take a look at the GBN top 250 thread for a contrasting  
Del Shofner : 10:55 am : link
point of view. GBN has Strong as the 6th QB taken, at 66. That's still pretty good but it's nowhere near top 10. Late 2nd, early 3rd.
RE: Take a look at the GBN top 250 thread for a contrasting  
gslkgr3 : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15646139 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
point of view. GBN has Strong as the 6th QB taken, at 66. That's still pretty good but it's nowhere near top 10. Late 2nd, early 3rd.



That's not where NFL teams have him rated.

NFL teams think much much much more highly of Strong than Draft Media thinks.

Top 10 pick.
LOL who the F is Matt Walkman?!  
TDTONEY : 10:59 am : link
One glance at his Twitter and it says this…

“ Kenny Pickett is that top-ranked passer in my studies for the 2022 RSP, but Corrall is a close No.2 and”
RE: While I have been watching video of Strong...  
gslkgr3 : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15646137 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I must say I liked what I saw in their TE, Cole Turner. Big target, nice hands, go split out, and seems to run pretty well. Could be a decent day 3 TE prospect. Hell, even their WR Dobbs looked interesting.

As for Strong, I'm mixed on him. Has a very nice arm and ideal size, but sometimes his release seems slow and his windup looks long. I didn't see a lot of off-platform ability, mobility, or athleticism.

Top ten prospect? NFW. But could be an interesting day 3 investment with the right team.



Absolutely a Top 10 prospect.

The Seahawks traded away Russell Wilson for the #9 overall pick in this draft in order to start fresh with this QB. Strong is the prototype QB that Caroll wants in the post-Wilson era.

Old-school coach Pete Carroll is salivating at the idea of making Strong his next Franchise QB.
RE: RE: RE: Please get some help  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15646129 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15646128 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:


Quote:


I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong



This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.



Is this the Duke Johnson guy?

It might be. It's definitely already his second handle as the Carson Strong fanboy.

I predict he'll get banned at least twice more before the draft.
This thread is really strange  
Anakim : 11:01 am : link
I mean REALLY strange. Even by BBI's standards. Seriously though, is this guy a relative or connected to Carson Strong? Is it Carson Strong himself?
RE: This thread is really strange  
gslkgr3 : 11:04 am : link
In comment 15646151 Anakim said:
Quote:
I mean REALLY strange. Even by BBI's standards. Seriously though, is this guy a relative or connected to Carson Strong? Is it Carson Strong himself?




28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day live in person.

28.

It's safe to say, NFL teams (ignore what the media says) are strongly coveting this player.
If arm strength  
PaulN : 11:04 am : link
Was the only thing a QB needed, there would be 1,000 QB prospects. He is not even close to Malik, and he may not be a top ten pick. Your guy has a snowballs chance in hell to be a 1st round pick, let alone top 10.
There’s 28 teams there  
UConn4523 : 11:07 am : link
because all will have the opportunity to select him if they want because he’s not going in the high first. Being that slow is likely going to be a huge hinderance, but I wish him luck.
RE: This thread is really strange  
TDTONEY : 11:10 am : link
In comment 15646151 Anakim said:
Quote:
I mean REALLY strange. Even by BBI's standards. Seriously though, is this guy a relative or connected to Carson Strong? Is it Carson Strong himself?


It’s his partner, Strong is waiting to come out after the draft…
RE: RE: This thread is really strange  
Mike in NY : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15646152 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646151 Anakim said:


Quote:


I mean REALLY strange. Even by BBI's standards. Seriously though, is this guy a relative or connected to Carson Strong? Is it Carson Strong himself?





28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day live in person.

28.

It's safe to say, NFL teams (ignore what the media says) are strongly coveting this player.


Or they were there to see other players. How many teams attended the Pro Days for the other top QB’s?
Pocket Manipulation 101  
gslkgr3 : 11:14 am : link
This is how you work the pocket while looking to throw.


Link - ( New Window )
RE: There’s 28 teams there  
gslkgr3 : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15646158 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
because all will have the opportunity to select him if they want because he’s not going in the high first. Being that slow is likely going to be a huge hinderance, but I wish him luck.


Pocket manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.


Link - ( New Window )
RE: If he is this good, do you think the Giants  
Jay on the Island : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15646115 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
should try and package #5 and #7 to try and get #1 so we can get him? Sound like he may be gone after that.

Or do we stay at #5 and just pick up Duke Johnson?

Hahaha, that was the first poster that popped into my head when I read the OP.
RE: If arm strength  
gslkgr3 : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15646154 PaulN said:
Quote:
Was the only thing a QB needed, there would be 1,000 QB prospects. He is not even close to Malik, and he may not be a top ten pick. Your guy has a snowballs chance in hell to be a 1st round pick, let alone top 10.



Malik Willis = combination of Kordell Stewart, Sam Darnold, and Jalen Hurts

Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert

Gee, I wonder who the better NFL QB is going to be?

Tough one.
Oh this is the mobile QB troll dude lol  
TDTONEY : 11:19 am : link
It all makes sense now… 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
I haven't seen much of the QBs  
giantBCP : 11:19 am : link
outside of highlights, but based on what I've seen, Strong is easily the best pocket passer of the bunch.
RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
gslkgr3 : 11:20 am : link
In comment 15646177 giantBCP said:
Quote:
outside of highlights, but based on what I've seen, Strong is easily the best pocket passer of the bunch.



Easily.

Yup. Correct. Not even close or debatable, really.
RE: RE: If arm strength  
Jay on the Island : 11:22 am : link
In comment 15646174 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:


Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert

LOL, Strong has nothing in common with Herbert. Herbert is a very mobile and athletic QB where as Strong is the opposite.
RE: RE: RE: Please get some help  
bluewave : 11:22 am : link
In comment 15646136 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646128 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:


Quote:


I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong



This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.




28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day.

Twenty-Eight.

Amazing that such a "blah player" can get 28 out of 32 NFL teams to attend his Pro Day live in person.

He will be a Top 10 pick. Draft floor is #9 overall to the Seahawks, that's the lowest he will go.

Hint - NFL teams are talking about Strong. A lot.


Contrary to popular YT highlight reel junkies it's still the pocket QBs with arm talent that wins in the NFL. Not the damn running around in circles and launching the ball downfield.

This is why you will see a different KC offense this year even with Mahomes.
gslkgr3  
Jay on the Island : 11:23 am : link
You say that Strong is a lock to go in the top 10 right? How about this, if Strong doesn't go in the top 20 of round 1 you never post here again? That should be an easy bet for you as Strong is clearly the next Tom Brady.
RE: RE: There’s 28 teams there  
UConn4523 : 11:24 am : link
In comment 15646169 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646158 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


because all will have the opportunity to select him if they want because he’s not going in the high first. Being that slow is likely going to be a huge hinderance, but I wish him luck.



Pocket manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.
Link - ( New Window )


Yeah, and unless he’s Tom Brady he’s going to have a fun time getting sacked a lot.

Actually don’t know why I’m replying, you aren’t interested in a conversation.
RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
FStubbs : 11:24 am : link
In comment 15646177 giantBCP said:
Quote:
outside of highlights, but based on what I've seen, Strong is easily the best pocket passer of the bunch.


It will be interesting to see how NFL teams actually value an old school pocket passer.

I feel like if he's there in the 2nd or 3rd round we have to take him.
RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
Jay on the Island : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15646177 giantBCP said:
Quote:
outside of highlights, but based on what I've seen, Strong is easily the best pocket passer of the bunch.

Yes but he struggled mightily during the senior bowl practices. He will take a lot of sacks in the NFL if he is to play plus he is injury prone.
Far worse QB prospects have gone in Round 1  
gslkgr3 : 11:26 am : link
Marcus Mariota #2 overall in 2015
Jared Goff #1 overall in 2016
Paxton Lynch #26 overall in 2016
Mitch Trubisky #2 overall in 2017
Baker Mayfield #1 overall in 2018
Sam Darnold #3 overall in 2018
Josh Rosen #10 overall in 2018
Daniel Jones #6 overall in 2019
Dwayne Haskins #15 overall in 2019
Tua T #5 overall in 2020
Justin Fields #11 overall in 2021
Mac Jones #15 overall in 2021
‐---------------
Carson Strong is a better NFL QB prospect than every single one of those QBs listed above. If those overrated prospects can go high Round 1, than Strong more than deserves to go high Round 1 as well.
RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
TDTONEY : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15646177 giantBCP said:
Quote:
outside of highlights, but based on what I've seen, Strong is easily the best pocket passer of the bunch.


And that’s where he needs to stay because he doesn’t want to be running with that twice surgically repaired knee. He’s not going to hold up in the NFL
I like Strong's arm a lot  
Jay on the Island : 11:27 am : link
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
RE: RE: RE: If arm strength  
gslkgr3 : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15646179 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646174 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:




Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert



LOL, Strong has nothing in common with Herbert. Herbert is a very mobile and athletic QB where as Strong is the opposite.


That's why I said "combination of"

If Matt Ryan had Justin Herbert's Arm Talent (but not his athleticism)...he would be Carson Strong.

Think: Herbert's Arm attached to Matt Ryan's body.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Please get some help  
gslkgr3 : 11:28 am : link
In comment 15646180 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 15646136 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


In comment 15646128 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:


Quote:


I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong



This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.




28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day.

Twenty-Eight.

Amazing that such a "blah player" can get 28 out of 32 NFL teams to attend his Pro Day live in person.

He will be a Top 10 pick. Draft floor is #9 overall to the Seahawks, that's the lowest he will go.

Hint - NFL teams are talking about Strong. A lot.



Contrary to popular YT highlight reel junkies it's still the pocket QBs with arm talent that wins in the NFL. Not the damn running around in circles and launching the ball downfield.

This is why you will see a different KC offense this year even with Mahomes.



+1

Exactly!!!
No red flags here…  
TDTONEY : 11:29 am : link
“ Strong is seen as a potential first-round "talent," but two surgeries performed on his right knee likely won't allow him to be selected that high. The first surgery caused him to miss his senior year in high school, and the second surgery took place last February.”
RE: Far worse QB prospects have gone in Round 1  
Anakim : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15646187 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
Marcus Mariota #2 overall in 2015
Jared Goff #1 overall in 2016
Paxton Lynch #26 overall in 2016
Mitch Trubisky #2 overall in 2017
Baker Mayfield #1 overall in 2018
Sam Darnold #3 overall in 2018
Josh Rosen #10 overall in 2018
Daniel Jones #6 overall in 2019
Dwayne Haskins #15 overall in 2019
Tua T #5 overall in 2020
Justin Fields #11 overall in 2021
Mac Jones #15 overall in 2021
‐---------------
Carson Strong is a better NFL QB prospect than every single one of those QBs listed above. If those overrated prospects can go high Round 1, than Strong more than deserves to go high Round 1 as well.



Okay, this is really, really, really weird.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If arm strength  
Jay on the Island : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15646191 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646179 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15646174 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:




Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert



LOL, Strong has nothing in common with Herbert. Herbert is a very mobile and athletic QB where as Strong is the opposite.



That's why I said "combination of"

If Matt Ryan had Justin Herbert's Arm Talent (but not his athleticism)...he would be Carson Strong.

Think: Herbert's Arm attached to Matt Ryan's body.

Matt Ryan had better arm talent than Strong coming out which is why he was the #3 overall pick. Ryan is a pocket passer but while he is not a mobile QB he has strong pocket awareness and an ability to navigate the pocket similar to Eli Manning. Also the game has changed since Ryan was taken in round 1 fourteen years ago.
RE: RE: RE: There’s 28 teams there  
gslkgr3 : 11:31 am : link
In comment 15646184 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646169 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


In comment 15646158 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


because all will have the opportunity to select him if they want because he’s not going in the high first. Being that slow is likely going to be a huge hinderance, but I wish him luck.



Pocket manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.
Link - ( New Window )



Yeah, and unless he’s Tom Brady he’s going to have a fun time getting sacked a lot.

Actually don’t know why I’m replying, you aren’t interested in a conversation.


Joe Burrow led the NFL in Sacks, he just played in the Super Bowl. Your point is what, exactly?

Matt Stafford?

Matt Ryan?

Carson Palmer?

Big Ben?
RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
FStubbs : 11:31 am : link
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.


I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
RE: RE: Far worse QB prospects have gone in Round 1  
Jay on the Island : 11:32 am : link
In comment 15646194 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15646187 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


Marcus Mariota #2 overall in 2015
Jared Goff #1 overall in 2016
Paxton Lynch #26 overall in 2016
Mitch Trubisky #2 overall in 2017
Baker Mayfield #1 overall in 2018
Sam Darnold #3 overall in 2018
Josh Rosen #10 overall in 2018
Daniel Jones #6 overall in 2019
Dwayne Haskins #15 overall in 2019
Tua T #5 overall in 2020
Justin Fields #11 overall in 2021
Mac Jones #15 overall in 2021
‐---------------
Carson Strong is a better NFL QB prospect than every single one of those QBs listed above. If those overrated prospects can go high Round 1, than Strong more than deserves to go high Round 1 as well.




Okay, this is really, really, really weird.

Dude it's simple logic. There have been several first round bust QB's so that clearly means that Carson Strong is a great QB prospect.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If arm strength  
TDTONEY : 11:32 am : link
In comment 15646195 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646191 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


In comment 15646179 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15646174 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:




Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert



LOL, Strong has nothing in common with Herbert. Herbert is a very mobile and athletic QB where as Strong is the opposite.



That's why I said "combination of"

If Matt Ryan had Justin Herbert's Arm Talent (but not his athleticism)...he would be Carson Strong.

Think: Herbert's Arm attached to Matt Ryan's body.


Matt Ryan had better arm talent than Strong coming out which is why he was the #3 overall pick. Ryan is a pocket passer but while he is not a mobile QB he has strong pocket awareness and an ability to navigate the pocket similar to Eli Manning. Also the game has changed since Ryan was taken in round 1 fourteen years ago.


Matt Ryan also had more than one knee that wasn’t tied together with a thread and needle
RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
Jay on the Island : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.

No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
How vulnerable is Carson's knee to re-injury  
Ira : 11:33 am : link
?
RE: RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
gslkgr3 : 11:34 am : link
In comment 15646186 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646177 giantBCP said:


Quote:


outside of highlights, but based on what I've seen, Strong is easily the best pocket passer of the bunch.


Yes but he struggled mightily during the senior bowl practices. He will take a lot of sacks in the NFL if he is to play plus he is injury prone.



1) "practices". Not a game. Practice.

2) There are mixed reports about that. Some reports were positive about his Senior Bowl "practices"

3) Joe Burrow just led the NFL in Sacks. Took 51 in the regular season, 19 more in the playoffs. 1 drive away from winning the SB.

4) "injury prone" - 0 games missed due to injury last 2+ years. Played every single game in 2020 and 2021.
Joe Borrow has out of pocket game  
UConn4523 : 11:36 am : link
it’s also 1 example, an extreme outlier. You know basic statistics say that getting sacked a ton isn’t good, right?

You then named a handful of guys that were drafted in a different NFL era. Cool.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If arm strength  
gslkgr3 : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15646195 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646191 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


In comment 15646179 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15646174 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:




Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert



LOL, Strong has nothing in common with Herbert. Herbert is a very mobile and athletic QB where as Strong is the opposite.



That's why I said "combination of"

If Matt Ryan had Justin Herbert's Arm Talent (but not his athleticism)...he would be Carson Strong.

Think: Herbert's Arm attached to Matt Ryan's body.


Matt Ryan had better arm talent than Strong coming out which is why he was the #3 overall pick. Ryan is a pocket passer but while he is not a mobile QB he has strong pocket awareness and an ability to navigate the pocket similar to Eli Manning. Also the game has changed since Ryan was taken in round 1 fourteen years ago.




Strong has elite pocket presence, elite pocket awareness, elite pocket manipulation. #1 in that regard in this draft class.
RE: How vulnerable is Carson's knee to re-injury  
TDTONEY : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15646204 Ira said:
Quote:
?


Surgically repaired twice since high school the second time being last year but he insists he is fine!!!
The guy is elite at everything guys  
UConn4523 : 11:39 am : link
nothing to see here
RE: RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
gslkgr3 : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15646202 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.


No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
gslkgr3 : 11:42 am : link
In comment 15646202 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.


No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
gslkgr3 : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15646202 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.


No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
gslkgr3 : 11:44 am : link
In comment 15646202 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.


No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.

Link - ( New Window )
Here’s your summary  
TDTONEY : 11:45 am : link
“Due to his lack of mobility, knee injury issues and having a so-so performance at the Combine, Strong has seen his draft stock take a tumble downward”
RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
gslkgr3 : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.



He absolutely does.

Watch the last 4 throws I just posted.

Elite Arm Talent.
RE: The guy is elite at everything guys  
TDTONEY : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15646210 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
nothing to see here


Elite at knee surgeries!
RE: RE: How vulnerable is Carson's knee to re-injury  
FStubbs : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15646209 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15646204 Ira said:


Quote:


?



Surgically repaired twice since high school the second time being last year but he insists he is fine!!!


The throws the OP linked to look amazing - but this part would concern me.
RE: Here’s your summary  
gslkgr3 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15646217 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
“Due to his lack of mobility, knee injury issues and having a so-so performance at the Combine, Strong has seen his draft stock take a tumble downward”



He isn't getting past #9 to the Seahawks.

Pete Carroll traded away Russell Wilson for the #9 overall pick because he has his eyes set on Strong. Strong will compete with Drew Lock and easily beat him out.

Top 10 pick next month.
RE: RE: The guy is elite at everything guys  
gslkgr3 : 11:48 am : link
In comment 15646219 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15646210 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


nothing to see here



Elite at knee surgeries!



Watch the last 4 throws I just posted.
RE: Here’s your summary  
FStubbs : 11:49 am : link
In comment 15646217 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
“Due to his lack of mobility, knee injury issues and having a so-so performance at the Combine, Strong has seen his draft stock take a tumble downward”


Interesting that he didn't do well at the combine. That definitely will hurt his stock a bit. In what areas did he falter at the combine, though?

Objectively, the guy looks like he has a great arm there. The geek part of me does want to see what an old school pocket passer like him can do in the modern NFL.
RE: RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
gslkgr3 : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15646202 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.


No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.

Link - ( New Window )
Review of his pro day for all 28 teams to see lol  
TDTONEY : 11:50 am : link
“ I received a variety of opinions on Carson Strong, but the overriding theme was what I expected. He threw great deep passes but was inaccurate on the shorter throws and still needs to learn touch. One scout on hand told me outright he thought Strong struggled. This is a continuation of Strong’s performance from our daily reports at Senior Bowl practice.”
RE: RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
gslkgr3 : 11:52 am : link
In comment 15646202 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.


No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
gslkgr3 : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15646202 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.


No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
gslkgr3 : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15646202 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.


No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.

Link - ( New Window )
NFL Prospect Grade  
Tom from LI : 11:57 am : link
rates him as a 6.0 (an above average backup) We already have 2 of those on the team.
RE: RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
gslkgr3 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 15646202 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.


No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: NFL Prospect Grade  
gslkgr3 : 11:58 am : link
In comment 15646235 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
rates him as a 6.0 (an above average backup) We already have 2 of those on the team.



That's not the grade that real NFL teams have on him.

He is going inside the Top 10. #9 to the Seahawks with Pete Carroll and DK Metcalf makes perfect sense.
RE: NFL Prospect Grade  
TDTONEY : 11:59 am : link
In comment 15646235 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
rates him as a 6.0 (an above average backup) We already have 2 of those on the team.


And they both have two knees so that settles that non-debate
If he was available in the third round  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12:02 pm : link
I would take him.
RE: RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
gslkgr3 : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15646202 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646198 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.


No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.

Link - ( New Window )
"He does not have an elite arm"  
gslkgr3 : 12:04 pm : link
- Jay on the Island


Oh. My. God.


Link - ( New Window )
What an annoyance.  
Dave on the UWS : 12:06 pm : link
lets separate "fantasy" from reality. Strong actually WAS considered a high pick BEFORE his second knee surgery. Not only did it rob him of what mobility he did have, its also made him questionable to hold up as a pocket passer. Some team will take him day 3 because there IS talent there. But the injury concern, if nothing else pushes him to day 3, NOT top of first round.
RE: RE: RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
Jay on the Island : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15646205 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:

1) "practices". Not a game. Practice.

2) There are mixed reports about that. Some reports were positive about his Senior Bowl "practices"

3) Joe Burrow just led the NFL in Sacks. Took 51 in the regular season, 19 more in the playoffs. 1 drive away from winning the SB.

4) "injury prone" - 0 games missed due to injury last 2+ years. Played every single game in 2020 and 2021.

Man are you dumb. Anyone who follows the draft process knows that the senior bowl practices are infinitely more important than the senior bowl game. In fact some GM's and execs don't even stay to watch the game.

Joe Burrow is an athletic QB who is again nothing like Strong. Burrow was not sacked that many times because he is immobile and/or holds onto the ball too long. Burrow has a better arm and the reason he was sacked so many times is because he played behind a terrible offensive line. Did you notice how the Bengals went wild in free agency for the first time in their history by signing G Alex Cappa, C Ted Karras, and RT La'El Collins?
RE: What an annoyance.  
gslkgr3 : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15646247 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
lets separate "fantasy" from reality. Strong actually WAS considered a high pick BEFORE his second knee surgery. Not only did it rob him of what mobility he did have, its also made him questionable to hold up as a pocket passer. Some team will take him day 3 because there IS talent there. But the injury concern, if nothing else pushes him to day 3, NOT top of first round.




How much u want to bet Strong gets picked in Round 1?
RE:  
Jay on the Island : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15646245 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
- Jay on the Island


Oh. My. God.
Link - ( New Window )

Wow a 15 yard pass that he put everything into.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
gslkgr3 : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15646249 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646205 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:



1) "practices". Not a game. Practice.

2) There are mixed reports about that. Some reports were positive about his Senior Bowl "practices"

3) Joe Burrow just led the NFL in Sacks. Took 51 in the regular season, 19 more in the playoffs. 1 drive away from winning the SB.

4) "injury prone" - 0 games missed due to injury last 2+ years. Played every single game in 2020 and 2021.


Man are you dumb. Anyone who follows the draft process knows that the senior bowl practices are infinitely more important than the senior bowl game. In fact some GM's and execs don't even stay to watch the game.

Joe Burrow is an athletic QB who is again nothing like Strong. Burrow was not sacked that many times because he is immobile and/or holds onto the ball too long. Burrow has a better arm and the reason he was sacked so many times is because he played behind a terrible offensive line. Did you notice how the Bengals went wild in free agency for the first time in their history by signing G Alex Cappa, C Ted Karras, and RT La'El Collins?



Did you just say Burrow has a better arm than Strong?

Yeah, you're wrong.

Burrow has nowhere close to the arm talent Strong has.

See:

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: What an annoyance.  
Jay on the Island : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15646250 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:

How much u want to bet Strong gets picked in Round 1?

How much do you want to bet? You ignored my post about you quitting BBI if he isn't a top 20 pick but I would be more than happy to bet that he won't be a top 32 pick.
He does have a strong arm but keep in mind  
TDTONEY : 12:10 pm : link
That’s when he has a good knee and clean pocket. His mobility and ability to run sometimes you might ask?

He finished with -208 yards rushing last year. Yes that’s a negative in front of that. Unless you have the best OL in the league this guy is not doing anything productive for you
RE: RE:  
gslkgr3 : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15646252 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646245 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


- Jay on the Island


Oh. My. God.
Link - ( New Window )


Wow a 15 yard pass that he put everything into.


What about the 10 throws I posted before that one?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
Jay on the Island : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15646253 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:

Did you just say Burrow has a better arm than Strong?

Yeah, you're wrong.

Burrow has nowhere close to the arm talent Strong has.

See: Link - ( New Window )

This comment right here proves you're an idiot.
RE: RE: RE:  
Jay on the Island : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15646256 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646252 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15646245 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


- Jay on the Island


Oh. My. God.
Link - ( New Window )


Wow a 15 yard pass that he put everything into.



What about the 10 throws I posted before that one?

Wow 10 highlight video's that make Strong look good. You could find 10 of Daniel Jones in college with the same result.
RE: He does have a strong arm but keep in mind  
gslkgr3 : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15646255 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
That’s when he has a good knee and clean pocket. His mobility and ability to run sometimes you might ask?

He finished with -208 yards rushing last year. Yes that’s a negative in front of that. Unless you have the best OL in the league this guy is not doing anything productive for you



This is not a clean pocket.

This is the complete opposite of a clean pocket.


Link - ( New Window )
Let's check the scouting reports shall we  
Jay on the Island : 12:15 pm : link
NFL.com

Weaknesses
Medical history is a significant red flag.
Lacking in his pre- and post-snap response to pressure.
Surgeries on right knee have robbed him of mobility.
Unwillingness to get the ball out quickly leads to sacks.
Needs to prove he can become a full-field reader.
Will linger on primary receivers a little too long.
Allows high safeties to get a head-start over the top.
Chance-taking could backfire on him as a pro.
Remains to be seen if he has patience to take what defenses give him.


Link - ( New Window )
I'd like to know where I can place a bet against this happening....  
GFAN52 : 12:16 pm : link
Quote:
#6 overall to Carolina
#8 overall to Atlanta
#9 overall to Seattle
RE: RE: RE: RE:  
gslkgr3 : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15646259 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646256 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


In comment 15646252 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15646245 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


- Jay on the Island


Oh. My. God.
Link - ( New Window )


Wow a 15 yard pass that he put everything into.



What about the 10 throws I posted before that one?


Wow 10 highlight video's that make Strong look good. You could find 10 of Daniel Jones in college with the same result.



Completed over 70% of his passes each of the last 2 years, with a high winning %.

Strong isn't some "highlight reel workout warrior" like, you know, Malik Willis.

He's actually an excellent Quarterback who knows how to play the QB position.

Stop arguing just for argument's sake.

...  
Jay on the Island : 12:16 pm : link
— Below-average athlete with medical concerns. Struggles to create in tight pockets and extend plays.

— Inconsistent on his progression if his pre-snap read isn’t open.

— Benefitted from clean pockets versus only three pass-rushers.

— Can take a hitch too long when getting rid of the throw and make him late on throws.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
gslkgr3 : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15646268 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
— Below-average athlete with medical concerns. Struggles to create in tight pockets and extend plays.

— Inconsistent on his progression if his pre-snap read isn’t open.

— Benefitted from clean pockets versus only three pass-rushers.

— Can take a hitch too long when getting rid of the throw and make him late on throws. Link - ( New Window )



100% of NFL prospects have weaknesses.

This means absolutely nothing.

There is no such thing as a perfect, flawless prospect.

NFL scouts are taught to focus on Strengths, Traits, Intangibles...and Strong has those in spades.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE:  
Jay on the Island : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15646267 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:


Completed over 70% of his passes each of the last 2 years, with a high winning %.

Strong isn't some "highlight reel workout warrior" like, you know, Malik Willis.

He's actually an excellent Quarterback who knows how to play the QB position.

Stop arguing just for argument's sake.

As history has proven college stats are always the best way to evaluate a QB. Look at future hall famers like Josh Johnson, Dwayne Haskins, and all the 1st round busts you listed above. Hell Josh Johnson's final season stats in college were:
Completion % 68.4
43 TD"s
1 Int
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
TDTONEY : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15646257 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646253 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:



Did you just say Burrow has a better arm than Strong?

Yeah, you're wrong.

Burrow has nowhere close to the arm talent Strong has.

See: Link - ( New Window )


This comment right here proves you're an idiot.


I mean it’s hard to measure but there was a lot of concern about Burrows arm strength out of college and that’s the opposite for this kid. He’s got one the strongest arms according to scouts
RE: RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15646272 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:

100% of NFL prospects have weaknesses.

This means absolutely nothing.

There is no such thing as a perfect, flawless prospect.

NFL scouts are taught to focus on Strengths, Traits, Intangibles...and Strong has those in spades.

So your guaranteeing that Strong is a top 20 pick?
RE: ...  
gslkgr3 : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15646268 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
— Below-average athlete with medical concerns. Struggles to create in tight pockets and extend plays.

— Inconsistent on his progression if his pre-snap read isn’t open.

— Benefitted from clean pockets versus only three pass-rushers.

— Can take a hitch too long when getting rid of the throw and make him late on throws. Link - ( New Window )



"Benefitted from clean pockets vs only 3 pass rushers"

1) Teams were scared to blitz him because he sees it coming, makes an audible at the line, and defeats the blitz. It's why great QBs like Mahomes and Josh Allen see so many 3-man rushes. You generally don't want to blitz great QBs, because great QBs destroy the blitz.

2) The QB is supposed to have a clean pocket against a 3-man rush. Duh! It's a 3 man rush, you have 8 guys dropping into coverage.
Bad knees are ok in the  
Alamo : 12:24 pm : link
New spring football league..But the big,fast EDGE rushers in the NFL are like a hungry leopard,coming after a QB with good knees..Forget about the QB with bad or no legs to run with..
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
gslkgr3 : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15646274 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15646257 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15646253 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:



Did you just say Burrow has a better arm than Strong?

Yeah, you're wrong.

Burrow has nowhere close to the arm talent Strong has.

See: Link - ( New Window )


This comment right here proves you're an idiot.



I mean it’s hard to measure but there was a lot of concern about Burrows arm strength out of college and that’s the opposite for this kid. He’s got one the strongest arms according to scouts



Exactly.

JayOnTheIsland just made himself look silly with that last comment.

Carson Strong's arm strength

>>>

Joe Burrow's arm strength

Imagine calling me an idiot for pointing out this clear and obvious fact.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE:  
gslkgr3 : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15646273 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646267 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:




Completed over 70% of his passes each of the last 2 years, with a high winning %.

Strong isn't some "highlight reel workout warrior" like, you know, Malik Willis.

He's actually an excellent Quarterback who knows how to play the QB position.

Stop arguing just for argument's sake.



As history has proven college stats are always the best way to evaluate a QB. Look at future hall famers like Josh Johnson, Dwayne Haskins, and all the 1st round busts you listed above. Hell Josh Johnson's final season stats in college were:
Completion % 68.4
43 TD"s
1 Int



You really love to argue simply for argument's sake.

You don't even believe what you're saying, you're just trying to create an argument out of nothing.
RE: Bad knees are ok in the  
gslkgr3 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15646279 Alamo said:
Quote:
New spring football league..But the big,fast EDGE rushers in the NFL are like a hungry leopard,coming after a QB with good knees..Forget about the QB with bad or no legs to run with..



Repeat after me, fellas:

Pocket Manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.

Pocket Manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.

Pocket Manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.

One more time...


Pocket Manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
TDTONEY : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15646280 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646274 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15646257 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15646253 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:



Did you just say Burrow has a better arm than Strong?

Yeah, you're wrong.

Burrow has nowhere close to the arm talent Strong has.

See: Link - ( New Window )


This comment right here proves you're an idiot.



I mean it’s hard to measure but there was a lot of concern about Burrows arm strength out of college and that’s the opposite for this kid. He’s got one the strongest arms according to scouts




Exactly.

JayOnTheIsland just made himself look silly with that last comment.

Carson Strong's arm strength

>>>

Joe Burrow's arm strength

Imagine calling me an idiot for pointing out this clear and obvious fact.


I mean it’s kind of a moot point because Burrow had the 4th most completions over 25+ yards last year and was #1 in yards per pass thrown..,,
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I haven't seen much of the QBs  
Jay on the Island : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15646280 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:

JayOnTheIsland just made himself look silly with that last comment.

Carson Strong's arm strength

>>>

Joe Burrow's arm strength

Imagine calling me an idiot for pointing out this clear and obvious fact.

The guy who guarantees that Carson Strong won't get past the 9th pick is calling me silly. I'm sure NFL teams will jump at the chance to select an immobile QB with two major knee injuries in the top 10.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE:  
Jay on the Island : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15646283 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:

You really love to argue simply for argument's sake.

You don't even believe what you're saying, you're just trying to create an argument out of nothing.

You can't even defend your arguments when presented with facts so you just repeat comments like this.
RE: 28 NFL teams  
Payasdaddy : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15646104 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
Attended Strong's Pro Day

The NFL loves this prospect. I suspect many NFL teams have him as QB1 on their draft board.

Justin Herbert's arm talent in Matt Ryan's body is a great way to describe him. Link - ( New Window )



Your are putting way too much hype on strong
Worth a rd 2 gamble? Sure. But top ten? I suppose a Seattle May do it, they love overdrafting
I'll make you a deal  
Jay on the Island : 12:36 pm : link
You said Carson Strong will not get past Seattle at 9 correct? Pittsburgh is in need of a franchise QB and they have the 20th pick. How about this, if Strong goes top 20 I will delete my account and never post on BBI again. If he doesn't then you go away and troll another message board.
RE: Let's check the scouting reports shall we  
FStubbs : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15646262 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
NFL.com

Weaknesses
Medical history is a significant red flag.
Lacking in his pre- and post-snap response to pressure.
Surgeries on right knee have robbed him of mobility.
Unwillingness to get the ball out quickly leads to sacks.
Needs to prove he can become a full-field reader.
Will linger on primary receivers a little too long.
Allows high safeties to get a head-start over the top.
Chance-taking could backfire on him as a pro.
Remains to be seen if he has patience to take what defenses give him.
Link - ( New Window )


Okay. He's not what I thought he was then. 5th round pick.
I wouldn't be surprised to see Buffalo trade into the top 10  
Jay on the Island : 12:43 pm : link
So that they could select Carson Strong and pair him with Duke Johnson. That would be the greatest duo of all time.
Is the OP Strong’s agent?  
Rick in Dallas : 1:01 pm : link
He had a average at best week of practice at Senior Bowl.
Good luck getting picked in the top 10.
......  
Klaatu : 1:10 pm : link


28 teams attended his Pro Day. 28 teams. UH OH!
RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
bw in dc : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.


I feel similarly. I don't see an elite/plus-plus arm here. Definitely plus territory, but the ball doesn't explode out of his hand.

Willis, for example, has that attribute and it looks effortless. Big difference.
I  
AcidTest : 1:47 pm : link
agree based on talent he is the best QB in the class. Fantastic arm strength, really good accuracy, and excellent pocket awareness. He’s made some incredible throws, especially deep.

The question is his knee. He injured it in high school, and the injury was apparently almost career ending. He had surgery for the second time on it last February. The recovery period was approximately 10 months, which to me indicates that it was serious, and he admitted that he couldn’t push off on the knee last season. He also not surprisingly wore a brace.

The attached article says his knee is fine now, but the injury was obviously very serious:

“Moreover, the scan revealed that he had osteochondritis dissecans lesion, a condition in which the bone beneath the joint’s cartilage dies due to a lack of blood flow. To treat the crack in his lateral femoral condyle bone, eight biodegradable nails had to be used. He again underwent surgery to clean up cartilage. Similarly, an arthroscopy was also scheduled before the beginning of the fall camp in August. After Carson’s knees bled after the first fall camp practice session, he had it to have it drained a few times.”

Even if it is fine, his mobility is likely limited to the point where even scrambling for a first down might be difficult against the speed of NFL defenders.

I doubt the Giants are interested so the issue is likely moot.


Link - ( New Window )
The  
AcidTest : 1:53 pm : link
knee is too much of a risk for me despite his elite arm talent, and I would therefore pass. By his own admission, he couldn't even push off of it last season. As others have said, there is more to being successful in the NFL than elite arm talent. I might consider him on day three but he'll be long gone by then.
RE: Please get some help  
Festina Lente : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:
I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong


Lol
He's going to get draft  
ThreePoints : 2:29 pm : link
And one of two things will happen:

1) It's the perfect fit and he does well.

2) He doesn't go to the perfect fit, is a career backup/out of the league in a few years, and people look back and say, "If he got drafted by anyone but <team>, he would have been the best QB in this draft!"

RE: RE: I like Strong's arm a lot  
Jay on the Island : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15646329 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.



I feel similarly. I don't see an elite/plus-plus arm here. Definitely plus territory, but the ball doesn't explode out of his hand.

Willis, for example, has that attribute and it looks effortless. Big difference.

I've made it no secret that I don't want the Giants to draft a QB this year. If I had to pick one I would choose Willis just for his elite arm talent and athleticism. The concerns with him are real though. Willis' difficulty reading defenses is a major red flag IMO.
RE: He's going to get draft  
UConn4523 : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15646385 ThreePoints said:
Quote:
And one of two things will happen:

1) It's the perfect fit and he does well.

2) He doesn't go to the perfect fit, is a career backup/out of the league in a few years, and people look back and say, "If he got drafted by anyone but <team>, he would have been the best QB in this draft!"


He’s very much in the Mac Jone boat. Not similar players but impulse limitations and with the knee issues, maybe a more severe one. He needs to go to the right team with the right coaches and OL.
Autocorrect butchered that  
UConn4523 : 3:24 pm : link
not similar players but similar limitations*
RE: I'll make you a deal  
gslkgr3 : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15646292 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
You said Carson Strong will not get past Seattle at 9 correct? Pittsburgh is in need of a franchise QB and they have the 20th pick. How about this, if Strong goes top 20 I will delete my account and never post on BBI again. If he doesn't then you go away and troll another message board.



Here are the teams inside the Top 20 who should and will strongly consider drafting Strong:

#2 - Lions
#5,7 - Giants
#6 - Panthers
#8 - Falcons
#9 - Seahawks
#11 - Commanders
#12 - Vikings
#15,16,19 - Eagles
#18 - Saints
#20 - Steelers

That's 10 teams who would benefit from drafting Carson Strong. 1 of those 10 teams (Eagles) has 3 chances to draft Strong in the Top 20.

The odds are in my favor that 1 of those 10 teams drafts Strong, and that's not even including trade-up scenarios with the Bucs at #27 and Lions at #32.

Deal!
RE: RE: He's going to get draft  
bw in dc : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15646439 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646385 ThreePoints said:


Quote:


And one of two things will happen:

1) It's the perfect fit and he does well.

2) He doesn't go to the perfect fit, is a career backup/out of the league in a few years, and people look back and say, "If he got drafted by anyone but <team>, he would have been the best QB in this draft!"




He’s very much in the Mac Jone boat. Not similar players but impulse limitations and with the knee issues, maybe a more severe one. He needs to go to the right team with the right coaches and OL.


Agreed. Strong has the right tools for exactly what you are describing.
RE: RE: RE: Please get some help  
santacruzom : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15646136 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646128 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:


Quote:


I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong



This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.




28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day.


Nevada has other plans that teams may want to check out, particularly their TE and Romeo Doubs at WR.
Strong shows a  
Dave on the UWS : 3:53 pm : link
"good" arm in these videos, NOT elite. the ball doesn't jump out of his hand. Check out Justin Herbert college videos for a comparison. All things being equal medically (which they are not), he doesn't have any plus skills. In some ways he reminds me of Daniel Jones. And only the Giants would be stupid enough to draft that level of QB high in the first round.
Gslkgr3  
Joey in VA : 3:54 pm : link
Reading through this makes me think about Walton Goggins. If you meet an asshole in the morning and you meet an asshole in the afternoon and you meet an asshole at night, chances are...you're the asshole.


RE: RE: Here’s your summary  
santacruzom : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15646225 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15646217 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


“Due to his lack of mobility, knee injury issues and having a so-so performance at the Combine, Strong has seen his draft stock take a tumble downward”



Interesting that he didn't do well at the combine. That definitely will hurt his stock a bit. In what areas did he falter at the combine, though?

Objectively, the guy looks like he has a great arm there. The geek part of me does want to see what an old school pocket passer like him can do in the modern NFL.


The OP isn't totally insane. There was a time in which mocks put Strong as a top ten pick and the best QB in the class, maybe back in September or early October. But that changed and then never reverted, particularly once his knee became a concern again.
RE: What an annoyance.  
santacruzom : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15646247 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
lets separate "fantasy" from reality. Strong actually WAS considered a high pick BEFORE his second knee surgery. Not only did it rob him of what mobility he did have, its also made him questionable to hold up as a pocket passer. Some team will take him day 3 because there IS talent there. But the injury concern, if nothing else pushes him to day 3, NOT top of first round.


Or what he said.
This guy is a  
darren in pdx : 4:13 pm : link
next level troll because he definitely gets people to engage.
DUKE  
widmerseyebrow : 4:16 pm : link
JOHNSON
RE: RE: RE: RE: Please get some help  
santacruzom : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15646482 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15646136 gslkgr3 said:


Quote:


In comment 15646128 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:


Quote:


I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong



This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.




28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day.





Nevada has other plans that teams may want to check out, particularly their TE and Romeo Doubs at WR.


What the... Other *players* not plans.
Carson Strong hates puppies.  
Klaatu : 4:36 pm : link
I'm sorry, but that's a deal-breaker for me.
RE: RE: I'll make you a deal  
UConn4523 : 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15646447 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646292 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


You said Carson Strong will not get past Seattle at 9 correct? Pittsburgh is in need of a franchise QB and they have the 20th pick. How about this, if Strong goes top 20 I will delete my account and never post on BBI again. If he doesn't then you go away and troll another message board.




Here are the teams inside the Top 20 who should and will strongly consider drafting Strong:

#2 - Lions
#5,7 - Giants
#6 - Panthers
#8 - Falcons
#9 - Seahawks
#11 - Commanders
#12 - Vikings
#15,16,19 - Eagles
#18 - Saints
#20 - Steelers

That's 10 teams who would benefit from drafting Carson Strong. 1 of those 10 teams (Eagles) has 3 chances to draft Strong in the Top 20.

The odds are in my favor that 1 of those 10 teams drafts Strong, and that's not even including trade-up scenarios with the Bucs at #27 and Lions at #32.

Deal!


Good job naming the teams that need a QB. Gold star.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 