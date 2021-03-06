Matt Waldman breakdown of Carson Strong

Best QB in the draft and it's not close.
Think Carson Palmer with the clutch gene. This is a true NFL Franchise QB. 6'4" 226 pounds. Makes every NFL throw on the field. Drives the ball with velocity. Tremendous inside the Red Zone. Incredible pocket presence and pocket manipulation. Extremely smart, knows where to go with the ball, makes great decisions, calls his own audibles at the line. Excellent leader, loves football, great work ethic.
While the ESPN Draft Machine hypes up clearly worse prospects, Carson Strong is strongly coveted by NFL teams (28 NFL teams were in attendance at his Pro Day).
Likeliest destinations on Draft Day:
#6 overall to Carolina
#8 overall to Atlanta
#9 overall to Seattle
He is going inside the Top 10, believe that.
"Carson Strong is my top graded guy"
- Matt Waldman (see video in link)
Link
- ( New Window
)
He's simply the best NFL Quarterback prospect from this class.
STRENGTHS
Carson reminds me a lot of former Bengals/Cardinals QB Carson Palmer. He has the type of arm talent that makes NFL coaches drool with anticipation of opening up the playbook to using any route all over the field. He is smart and makes quick decisions getting rid of the ball quickly. He has the velocity and accuracy in the red zone to make the difficult throw look easy. Carson is strong in the pocket and throws the deep ball with the accuracy and touch that receivers will love when they go deep. He shows excellent leadership skills and looks to be very smart taking the right throw at the right time in a game and protecting the ball.
Drew Boylhart's QB1
Link - ( New Window )
The NFL loves this prospect. I suspect many NFL teams have him as QB1 on their draft board.
Justin Herbert's arm talent in Matt Ryan's body is a great way to describe him.
Link - ( New Window )
Or do we stay at #5 and just pick up Duke Johnson?
This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.
Quote:
I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong
This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.
Is this the Duke Johnson guy?
Quote:
I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong
This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.
28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day.
Twenty-Eight.
Amazing that such a "blah player" can get 28 out of 32 NFL teams to attend his Pro Day live in person.
He will be a Top 10 pick. Draft floor is #9 overall to the Seahawks, that's the lowest he will go.
Hint - NFL teams are talking about Strong. A lot.
As for Strong, I'm mixed on him. Has a very nice arm and ideal size, but sometimes his release seems slow and his windup looks long. I didn't see a lot of off-platform ability, mobility, or athleticism.
Top ten prospect? NFW. But could be an interesting day 3 investment with the right team.
That's not where NFL teams have him rated.
NFL teams think much much much more highly of Strong than Draft Media thinks.
Top 10 pick.
“ Kenny Pickett is that top-ranked passer in my studies for the 2022 RSP, but Corrall is a close No.2 and”
As for Strong, I'm mixed on him. Has a very nice arm and ideal size, but sometimes his release seems slow and his windup looks long. I didn't see a lot of off-platform ability, mobility, or athleticism.
Top ten prospect? NFW. But could be an interesting day 3 investment with the right team.
Absolutely a Top 10 prospect.
The Seahawks traded away Russell Wilson for the #9 overall pick in this draft in order to start fresh with this QB. Strong is the prototype QB that Caroll wants in the post-Wilson era.
Old-school coach Pete Carroll is salivating at the idea of making Strong his next Franchise QB.
Quote:
In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:
I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong
This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.
Is this the Duke Johnson guy?
It might be. It's definitely already his second handle as the Carson Strong fanboy.
I predict he'll get banned at least twice more before the draft.
28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day live in person.
28.
It's safe to say, NFL teams (ignore what the media says) are strongly coveting this player.
It’s his partner, Strong is waiting to come out after the draft…
Quote:
I mean REALLY strange. Even by BBI's standards. Seriously though, is this guy a relative or connected to Carson Strong? Is it Carson Strong himself?
28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day live in person.
28.
It's safe to say, NFL teams (ignore what the media says) are strongly coveting this player.
Or they were there to see other players. How many teams attended the Pro Days for the other top QB’s?
Link - ( New Window )
Pocket manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.
Link - ( New Window )
Or do we stay at #5 and just pick up Duke Johnson?
Hahaha, that was the first poster that popped into my head when I read the OP.
Malik Willis = combination of Kordell Stewart, Sam Darnold, and Jalen Hurts
Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert
Gee, I wonder who the better NFL QB is going to be?
Tough one.
Easily.
Yup. Correct. Not even close or debatable, really.
Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert
LOL, Strong has nothing in common with Herbert. Herbert is a very mobile and athletic QB where as Strong is the opposite.
Quote:
In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:
I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong
This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.
28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day.
Twenty-Eight.
Amazing that such a "blah player" can get 28 out of 32 NFL teams to attend his Pro Day live in person.
He will be a Top 10 pick. Draft floor is #9 overall to the Seahawks, that's the lowest he will go.
Hint - NFL teams are talking about Strong. A lot.
Contrary to popular YT highlight reel junkies it's still the pocket QBs with arm talent that wins in the NFL. Not the damn running around in circles and launching the ball downfield.
This is why you will see a different KC offense this year even with Mahomes.
Quote:
because all will have the opportunity to select him if they want because he’s not going in the high first. Being that slow is likely going to be a huge hinderance, but I wish him luck.
Pocket manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.
Link - ( New Window )
Yeah, and unless he’s Tom Brady he’s going to have a fun time getting sacked a lot.
Actually don’t know why I’m replying, you aren’t interested in a conversation.
It will be interesting to see how NFL teams actually value an old school pocket passer.
I feel like if he's there in the 2nd or 3rd round we have to take him.
Yes but he struggled mightily during the senior bowl practices. He will take a lot of sacks in the NFL if he is to play plus he is injury prone.
Jared Goff #1 overall in 2016
Paxton Lynch #26 overall in 2016
Mitch Trubisky #2 overall in 2017
Baker Mayfield #1 overall in 2018
Sam Darnold #3 overall in 2018
Josh Rosen #10 overall in 2018
Daniel Jones #6 overall in 2019
Dwayne Haskins #15 overall in 2019
Tua T #5 overall in 2020
Justin Fields #11 overall in 2021
Mac Jones #15 overall in 2021
‐---------------
Carson Strong is a better NFL QB prospect than every single one of those QBs listed above. If those overrated prospects can go high Round 1, than Strong more than deserves to go high Round 1 as well.
And that’s where he needs to stay because he doesn’t want to be running with that twice surgically repaired knee. He’s not going to hold up in the NFL
Quote:
Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert
LOL, Strong has nothing in common with Herbert. Herbert is a very mobile and athletic QB where as Strong is the opposite.
That's why I said "combination of"
If Matt Ryan had Justin Herbert's Arm Talent (but not his athleticism)...he would be Carson Strong.
Think: Herbert's Arm attached to Matt Ryan's body.
Quote:
In comment 15646128 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:
I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong
This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.
28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day.
Twenty-Eight.
Amazing that such a "blah player" can get 28 out of 32 NFL teams to attend his Pro Day live in person.
He will be a Top 10 pick. Draft floor is #9 overall to the Seahawks, that's the lowest he will go.
Hint - NFL teams are talking about Strong. A lot.
Contrary to popular YT highlight reel junkies it's still the pocket QBs with arm talent that wins in the NFL. Not the damn running around in circles and launching the ball downfield.
This is why you will see a different KC offense this year even with Mahomes.
+1
Exactly!!!
Jared Goff #1 overall in 2016
Paxton Lynch #26 overall in 2016
Mitch Trubisky #2 overall in 2017
Baker Mayfield #1 overall in 2018
Sam Darnold #3 overall in 2018
Josh Rosen #10 overall in 2018
Daniel Jones #6 overall in 2019
Dwayne Haskins #15 overall in 2019
Tua T #5 overall in 2020
Justin Fields #11 overall in 2021
Mac Jones #15 overall in 2021
‐---------------
Carson Strong is a better NFL QB prospect than every single one of those QBs listed above. If those overrated prospects can go high Round 1, than Strong more than deserves to go high Round 1 as well.
Okay, this is really, really, really weird.
Quote:
In comment 15646174 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert
LOL, Strong has nothing in common with Herbert. Herbert is a very mobile and athletic QB where as Strong is the opposite.
That's why I said "combination of"
If Matt Ryan had Justin Herbert's Arm Talent (but not his athleticism)...he would be Carson Strong.
Think: Herbert's Arm attached to Matt Ryan's body.
Matt Ryan had better arm talent than Strong coming out which is why he was the #3 overall pick. Ryan is a pocket passer but while he is not a mobile QB he has strong pocket awareness and an ability to navigate the pocket similar to Eli Manning. Also the game has changed since Ryan was taken in round 1 fourteen years ago.
Quote:
In comment 15646158 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
because all will have the opportunity to select him if they want because he’s not going in the high first. Being that slow is likely going to be a huge hinderance, but I wish him luck.
Pocket manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.
Link - ( New Window )
Yeah, and unless he’s Tom Brady he’s going to have a fun time getting sacked a lot.
Actually don’t know why I’m replying, you aren’t interested in a conversation.
Joe Burrow led the NFL in Sacks, he just played in the Super Bowl. Your point is what, exactly?
Matt Stafford?
Matt Ryan?
Carson Palmer?
Big Ben?
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
Quote:
Marcus Mariota #2 overall in 2015
Jared Goff #1 overall in 2016
Paxton Lynch #26 overall in 2016
Mitch Trubisky #2 overall in 2017
Baker Mayfield #1 overall in 2018
Sam Darnold #3 overall in 2018
Josh Rosen #10 overall in 2018
Daniel Jones #6 overall in 2019
Dwayne Haskins #15 overall in 2019
Tua T #5 overall in 2020
Justin Fields #11 overall in 2021
Mac Jones #15 overall in 2021
‐---------------
Carson Strong is a better NFL QB prospect than every single one of those QBs listed above. If those overrated prospects can go high Round 1, than Strong more than deserves to go high Round 1 as well.
Okay, this is really, really, really weird.
Dude it's simple logic. There have been several first round bust QB's so that clearly means that Carson Strong is a great QB prospect.
Quote:
In comment 15646179 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646174 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert
LOL, Strong has nothing in common with Herbert. Herbert is a very mobile and athletic QB where as Strong is the opposite.
That's why I said "combination of"
If Matt Ryan had Justin Herbert's Arm Talent (but not his athleticism)...he would be Carson Strong.
Think: Herbert's Arm attached to Matt Ryan's body.
Matt Ryan had better arm talent than Strong coming out which is why he was the #3 overall pick. Ryan is a pocket passer but while he is not a mobile QB he has strong pocket awareness and an ability to navigate the pocket similar to Eli Manning. Also the game has changed since Ryan was taken in round 1 fourteen years ago.
Matt Ryan also had more than one knee that wasn’t tied together with a thread and needle
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
Quote:
outside of highlights, but based on what I've seen, Strong is easily the best pocket passer of the bunch.
Yes but he struggled mightily during the senior bowl practices. He will take a lot of sacks in the NFL if he is to play plus he is injury prone.
1) "practices". Not a game. Practice.
2) There are mixed reports about that. Some reports were positive about his Senior Bowl "practices"
3) Joe Burrow just led the NFL in Sacks. Took 51 in the regular season, 19 more in the playoffs. 1 drive away from winning the SB.
4) "injury prone" - 0 games missed due to injury last 2+ years. Played every single game in 2020 and 2021.
You then named a handful of guys that were drafted in a different NFL era. Cool.
Quote:
In comment 15646179 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646174 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
Carson Strong = combination of Matt Ryan, Carson Palmer, and Justin Herbert
LOL, Strong has nothing in common with Herbert. Herbert is a very mobile and athletic QB where as Strong is the opposite.
That's why I said "combination of"
If Matt Ryan had Justin Herbert's Arm Talent (but not his athleticism)...he would be Carson Strong.
Think: Herbert's Arm attached to Matt Ryan's body.
Matt Ryan had better arm talent than Strong coming out which is why he was the #3 overall pick. Ryan is a pocket passer but while he is not a mobile QB he has strong pocket awareness and an ability to navigate the pocket similar to Eli Manning. Also the game has changed since Ryan was taken in round 1 fourteen years ago.
Strong has elite pocket presence, elite pocket awareness, elite pocket manipulation. #1 in that regard in this draft class.
Surgically repaired twice since high school the second time being last year but he insists he is fine!!!
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
He absolutely does.
Watch the last 4 throws I just posted.
Elite Arm Talent.
Elite at knee surgeries!
Quote:
?
Surgically repaired twice since high school the second time being last year but he insists he is fine!!!
The throws the OP linked to look amazing - but this part would concern me.
He isn't getting past #9 to the Seahawks.
Pete Carroll traded away Russell Wilson for the #9 overall pick because he has his eyes set on Strong. Strong will compete with Drew Lock and easily beat him out.
Top 10 pick next month.
Quote:
nothing to see here
Elite at knee surgeries!
Watch the last 4 throws I just posted.
Interesting that he didn't do well at the combine. That definitely will hurt his stock a bit. In what areas did he falter at the combine, though?
Objectively, the guy looks like he has a great arm there. The geek part of me does want to see what an old school pocket passer like him can do in the modern NFL.
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
Link - ( New Window )
That's not the grade that real NFL teams have on him.
He is going inside the Top 10. #9 to the Seahawks with Pete Carroll and DK Metcalf makes perfect sense.
And they both have two knees so that settles that non-debate
Quote:
In comment 15646190 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I thought he was supposed to have an elite arm.
No he does not have an elite arm regardless of what this troll suggests.
Link - ( New Window )
Oh. My. God.
Link - ( New Window )
1) "practices". Not a game. Practice.
2) There are mixed reports about that. Some reports were positive about his Senior Bowl "practices"
3) Joe Burrow just led the NFL in Sacks. Took 51 in the regular season, 19 more in the playoffs. 1 drive away from winning the SB.
4) "injury prone" - 0 games missed due to injury last 2+ years. Played every single game in 2020 and 2021.
Man are you dumb. Anyone who follows the draft process knows that the senior bowl practices are infinitely more important than the senior bowl game. In fact some GM's and execs don't even stay to watch the game.
Joe Burrow is an athletic QB who is again nothing like Strong. Burrow was not sacked that many times because he is immobile and/or holds onto the ball too long. Burrow has a better arm and the reason he was sacked so many times is because he played behind a terrible offensive line. Did you notice how the Bengals went wild in free agency for the first time in their history by signing G Alex Cappa, C Ted Karras, and RT La'El Collins?
How much u want to bet Strong gets picked in Round 1?
Oh. My. God.
Link - ( New Window )
Wow a 15 yard pass that he put everything into.
Quote:
1) "practices". Not a game. Practice.
2) There are mixed reports about that. Some reports were positive about his Senior Bowl "practices"
3) Joe Burrow just led the NFL in Sacks. Took 51 in the regular season, 19 more in the playoffs. 1 drive away from winning the SB.
4) "injury prone" - 0 games missed due to injury last 2+ years. Played every single game in 2020 and 2021.
Man are you dumb. Anyone who follows the draft process knows that the senior bowl practices are infinitely more important than the senior bowl game. In fact some GM's and execs don't even stay to watch the game.
Joe Burrow is an athletic QB who is again nothing like Strong. Burrow was not sacked that many times because he is immobile and/or holds onto the ball too long. Burrow has a better arm and the reason he was sacked so many times is because he played behind a terrible offensive line. Did you notice how the Bengals went wild in free agency for the first time in their history by signing G Alex Cappa, C Ted Karras, and RT La'El Collins?
Did you just say Burrow has a better arm than Strong?
Yeah, you're wrong.
Burrow has nowhere close to the arm talent Strong has.
See:
Link - ( New Window )
How much u want to bet Strong gets picked in Round 1?
How much do you want to bet? You ignored my post about you quitting BBI if he isn't a top 20 pick but I would be more than happy to bet that he won't be a top 32 pick.
He finished with -208 yards rushing last year. Yes that’s a negative in front of that. Unless you have the best OL in the league this guy is not doing anything productive for you
Quote:
- Jay on the Island
Oh. My. God.
Link - ( New Window )
Wow a 15 yard pass that he put everything into.
What about the 10 throws I posted before that one?
Did you just say Burrow has a better arm than Strong?
Yeah, you're wrong.
Burrow has nowhere close to the arm talent Strong has.
See: Link - ( New Window )
This comment right here proves you're an idiot.
Quote:
In comment 15646245 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
- Jay on the Island
Oh. My. God.
Link - ( New Window )
Wow a 15 yard pass that he put everything into.
What about the 10 throws I posted before that one?
Wow 10 highlight video's that make Strong look good. You could find 10 of Daniel Jones in college with the same result.
He finished with -208 yards rushing last year. Yes that’s a negative in front of that. Unless you have the best OL in the league this guy is not doing anything productive for you
This is not a clean pocket.
This is the complete opposite of a clean pocket.
Link - ( New Window )
Weaknesses
Medical history is a significant red flag.
Lacking in his pre- and post-snap response to pressure.
Surgeries on right knee have robbed him of mobility.
Unwillingness to get the ball out quickly leads to sacks.
Needs to prove he can become a full-field reader.
Will linger on primary receivers a little too long.
Allows high safeties to get a head-start over the top.
Chance-taking could backfire on him as a pro.
Remains to be seen if he has patience to take what defenses give him.
Link - ( New Window )
#8 overall to Atlanta
#9 overall to Seattle
Quote:
In comment 15646252 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646245 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
- Jay on the Island
Oh. My. God.
Link - ( New Window )
Wow a 15 yard pass that he put everything into.
What about the 10 throws I posted before that one?
Wow 10 highlight video's that make Strong look good. You could find 10 of Daniel Jones in college with the same result.
Completed over 70% of his passes each of the last 2 years, with a high winning %.
Strong isn't some "highlight reel workout warrior" like, you know, Malik Willis.
He's actually an excellent Quarterback who knows how to play the QB position.
Stop arguing just for argument's sake.
— Inconsistent on his progression if his pre-snap read isn’t open.
— Benefitted from clean pockets versus only three pass-rushers.
— Can take a hitch too long when getting rid of the throw and make him late on throws.
Link - ( New Window )
— Inconsistent on his progression if his pre-snap read isn’t open.
— Benefitted from clean pockets versus only three pass-rushers.
— Can take a hitch too long when getting rid of the throw and make him late on throws. Link - ( New Window )
100% of NFL prospects have weaknesses.
This means absolutely nothing.
There is no such thing as a perfect, flawless prospect.
NFL scouts are taught to focus on Strengths, Traits, Intangibles...and Strong has those in spades.
Completed over 70% of his passes each of the last 2 years, with a high winning %.
Strong isn't some "highlight reel workout warrior" like, you know, Malik Willis.
He's actually an excellent Quarterback who knows how to play the QB position.
Stop arguing just for argument's sake.
As history has proven college stats are always the best way to evaluate a QB. Look at future hall famers like Josh Johnson, Dwayne Haskins, and all the 1st round busts you listed above. Hell Josh Johnson's final season stats in college were:
Completion % 68.4
43 TD"s
1 Int
Quote:
Did you just say Burrow has a better arm than Strong?
Yeah, you're wrong.
Burrow has nowhere close to the arm talent Strong has.
See: Link - ( New Window )
This comment right here proves you're an idiot.
I mean it’s hard to measure but there was a lot of concern about Burrows arm strength out of college and that’s the opposite for this kid. He’s got one the strongest arms according to scouts
100% of NFL prospects have weaknesses.
This means absolutely nothing.
There is no such thing as a perfect, flawless prospect.
NFL scouts are taught to focus on Strengths, Traits, Intangibles...and Strong has those in spades.
So your guaranteeing that Strong is a top 20 pick?
— Inconsistent on his progression if his pre-snap read isn’t open.
— Benefitted from clean pockets versus only three pass-rushers.
— Can take a hitch too long when getting rid of the throw and make him late on throws. Link - ( New Window )
"Benefitted from clean pockets vs only 3 pass rushers"
1) Teams were scared to blitz him because he sees it coming, makes an audible at the line, and defeats the blitz. It's why great QBs like Mahomes and Josh Allen see so many 3-man rushes. You generally don't want to blitz great QBs, because great QBs destroy the blitz.
2) The QB is supposed to have a clean pocket against a 3-man rush. Duh! It's a 3 man rush, you have 8 guys dropping into coverage.
Quote:
In comment 15646253 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
Did you just say Burrow has a better arm than Strong?
Yeah, you're wrong.
Burrow has nowhere close to the arm talent Strong has.
See: Link - ( New Window )
This comment right here proves you're an idiot.
I mean it’s hard to measure but there was a lot of concern about Burrows arm strength out of college and that’s the opposite for this kid. He’s got one the strongest arms according to scouts
Exactly.
JayOnTheIsland just made himself look silly with that last comment.
Carson Strong's arm strength
>>>
Joe Burrow's arm strength
Imagine calling me an idiot for pointing out this clear and obvious fact.
Quote:
Completed over 70% of his passes each of the last 2 years, with a high winning %.
Strong isn't some "highlight reel workout warrior" like, you know, Malik Willis.
He's actually an excellent Quarterback who knows how to play the QB position.
Stop arguing just for argument's sake.
As history has proven college stats are always the best way to evaluate a QB. Look at future hall famers like Josh Johnson, Dwayne Haskins, and all the 1st round busts you listed above. Hell Josh Johnson's final season stats in college were:
Completion % 68.4
43 TD"s
1 Int
You really love to argue simply for argument's sake.
You don't even believe what you're saying, you're just trying to create an argument out of nothing.
Repeat after me, fellas:
Pocket Manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.
Pocket Manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.
Pocket Manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.
One more time...
Pocket Manipulation has absolutely nothing to do with athleticism.
Quote:
In comment 15646257 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15646253 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
Did you just say Burrow has a better arm than Strong?
Yeah, you're wrong.
Burrow has nowhere close to the arm talent Strong has.
See: Link - ( New Window )
This comment right here proves you're an idiot.
I mean it’s hard to measure but there was a lot of concern about Burrows arm strength out of college and that’s the opposite for this kid. He’s got one the strongest arms according to scouts
Exactly.
JayOnTheIsland just made himself look silly with that last comment.
Carson Strong's arm strength
>>>
Joe Burrow's arm strength
Imagine calling me an idiot for pointing out this clear and obvious fact.
I mean it’s kind of a moot point because Burrow had the 4th most completions over 25+ yards last year and was #1 in yards per pass thrown..,,
JayOnTheIsland just made himself look silly with that last comment.
Carson Strong's arm strength
>>>
Joe Burrow's arm strength
Imagine calling me an idiot for pointing out this clear and obvious fact.
The guy who guarantees that Carson Strong won't get past the 9th pick is calling me silly. I'm sure NFL teams will jump at the chance to select an immobile QB with two major knee injuries in the top 10.
You really love to argue simply for argument's sake.
You don't even believe what you're saying, you're just trying to create an argument out of nothing.
You can't even defend your arguments when presented with facts so you just repeat comments like this.
The NFL loves this prospect. I suspect many NFL teams have him as QB1 on their draft board.
Justin Herbert's arm talent in Matt Ryan's body is a great way to describe him. Link - ( New Window )
Your are putting way too much hype on strong
Worth a rd 2 gamble? Sure. But top ten? I suppose a Seattle May do it, they love overdrafting
Weaknesses
Medical history is a significant red flag.
Lacking in his pre- and post-snap response to pressure.
Surgeries on right knee have robbed him of mobility.
Unwillingness to get the ball out quickly leads to sacks.
Needs to prove he can become a full-field reader.
Will linger on primary receivers a little too long.
Allows high safeties to get a head-start over the top.
Chance-taking could backfire on him as a pro.
Remains to be seen if he has patience to take what defenses give him.
Link - ( New Window )
Okay. He's not what I thought he was then. 5th round pick.
Good luck getting picked in the top 10.
28 teams attended his Pro Day. 28 teams. UH OH!
I feel similarly. I don't see an elite/plus-plus arm here. Definitely plus territory, but the ball doesn't explode out of his hand.
Willis, for example, has that attribute and it looks effortless. Big difference.
The question is his knee. He injured it in high school, and the injury was apparently almost career ending. He had surgery for the second time on it last February. The recovery period was approximately 10 months, which to me indicates that it was serious, and he admitted that he couldn’t push off on the knee last season. He also not surprisingly wore a brace.
The attached article says his knee is fine now, but the injury was obviously very serious:
“Moreover, the scan revealed that he had osteochondritis dissecans lesion, a condition in which the bone beneath the joint’s cartilage dies due to a lack of blood flow. To treat the crack in his lateral femoral condyle bone, eight biodegradable nails had to be used. He again underwent surgery to clean up cartilage. Similarly, an arthroscopy was also scheduled before the beginning of the fall camp in August. After Carson’s knees bled after the first fall camp practice session, he had it to have it drained a few times.”
Even if it is fine, his mobility is likely limited to the point where even scrambling for a first down might be difficult against the speed of NFL defenders.
I doubt the Giants are interested so the issue is likely moot.
Link - ( New Window )
Lol
1) It's the perfect fit and he does well.
2) He doesn't go to the perfect fit, is a career backup/out of the league in a few years, and people look back and say, "If he got drafted by anyone but <team>, he would have been the best QB in this draft!"
Quote:
but there is a whole lot more to playing QB in the NFL than a good arm. He doesn't have elite arm talent which would help mask his lack of mobility.
I feel similarly. I don't see an elite/plus-plus arm here. Definitely plus territory, but the ball doesn't explode out of his hand.
Willis, for example, has that attribute and it looks effortless. Big difference.
I've made it no secret that I don't want the Giants to draft a QB this year. If I had to pick one I would choose Willis just for his elite arm talent and athleticism. The concerns with him are real though. Willis' difficulty reading defenses is a major red flag IMO.
1) It's the perfect fit and he does well.
2) He doesn't go to the perfect fit, is a career backup/out of the league in a few years, and people look back and say, "If he got drafted by anyone but <team>, he would have been the best QB in this draft!"
He’s very much in the Mac Jone boat. Not similar players but impulse limitations and with the knee issues, maybe a more severe one. He needs to go to the right team with the right coaches and OL.
Here are the teams inside the Top 20 who should and will strongly consider drafting Strong:
#2 - Lions
#5,7 - Giants
#6 - Panthers
#8 - Falcons
#9 - Seahawks
#11 - Commanders
#12 - Vikings
#15,16,19 - Eagles
#18 - Saints
#20 - Steelers
That's 10 teams who would benefit from drafting Carson Strong. 1 of those 10 teams (Eagles) has 3 chances to draft Strong in the Top 20.
The odds are in my favor that 1 of those 10 teams drafts Strong, and that's not even including trade-up scenarios with the Bucs at #27 and Lions at #32.
Deal!
Quote:
And one of two things will happen:
1) It's the perfect fit and he does well.
2) He doesn't go to the perfect fit, is a career backup/out of the league in a few years, and people look back and say, "If he got drafted by anyone but <team>, he would have been the best QB in this draft!"
He’s very much in the Mac Jone boat. Not similar players but impulse limitations and with the knee issues, maybe a more severe one. He needs to go to the right team with the right coaches and OL.
Agreed. Strong has the right tools for exactly what you are describing.
Quote:
In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:
I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong
This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.
28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day.
Nevada has other plans that teams may want to check out, particularly their TE and Romeo Doubs at WR.
Quote:
“Due to his lack of mobility, knee injury issues and having a so-so performance at the Combine, Strong has seen his draft stock take a tumble downward”
Interesting that he didn't do well at the combine. That definitely will hurt his stock a bit. In what areas did he falter at the combine, though?
Objectively, the guy looks like he has a great arm there. The geek part of me does want to see what an old school pocket passer like him can do in the modern NFL.
The OP isn't totally insane. There was a time in which mocks put Strong as a top ten pick and the best QB in the class, maybe back in September or early October. But that changed and then never reverted, particularly once his knee became a concern again.
Or what he said.
Quote:
In comment 15646128 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15646118 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:
I'm not sure if you're a relative, his agent or what, but you have an unhealthy obsession with Carson Strong
This is his thing. Pick a very blah player nobody talks about and post about him obsessively. He is either really lonely, or just has a really bad case of OCD. He’ll be back next year with a new handle and a new obsession.
28 NFL teams attended Strong's Pro Day.
Nevada has other plans that teams may want to check out, particularly their TE and Romeo Doubs at WR.
What the... Other *players* not plans.
Quote:
You said Carson Strong will not get past Seattle at 9 correct? Pittsburgh is in need of a franchise QB and they have the 20th pick. How about this, if Strong goes top 20 I will delete my account and never post on BBI again. If he doesn't then you go away and troll another message board.
Here are the teams inside the Top 20 who should and will strongly consider drafting Strong:
#2 - Lions
#5,7 - Giants
#6 - Panthers
#8 - Falcons
#9 - Seahawks
#11 - Commanders
#12 - Vikings
#15,16,19 - Eagles
#18 - Saints
#20 - Steelers
That's 10 teams who would benefit from drafting Carson Strong. 1 of those 10 teams (Eagles) has 3 chances to draft Strong in the Top 20.
The odds are in my favor that 1 of those 10 teams drafts Strong, and that's not even including trade-up scenarios with the Bucs at #27 and Lions at #32.
Deal!
Good job naming the teams that need a QB. Gold star.