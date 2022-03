Matt Waldman breakdown of Carson Strong

Best QB in the draft and it's not close.Think Carson Palmer with the clutch gene. This is a true NFL Franchise QB. 6'4" 226 pounds. Makes every NFL throw on the field. Drives the ball with velocity. Tremendous inside the Red Zone. Incredible pocket presence and pocket manipulation. Extremely smart, knows where to go with the ball, makes great decisions, calls his own audibles at the line. Excellent leader, loves football, great work ethic.While the ESPN Draft Machine hypes up clearly worse prospects, Carson Strong is strongly coveted by NFL teams (28 NFL teams were in attendance at his Pro Day).Likeliest destinations on Draft Day:#6 overall to Carolina#8 overall to Atlanta#9 overall to SeattleHe is going inside the Top 10, believe that."Carson Strong is my top graded guy"- Matt Waldman (see video in link) Link - ( New Window