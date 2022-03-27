for display only
John Mara speaks on Daniel Jones

arniefez : 2:40 pm
and it's not what most of us want to hear. You would think after a decade of horrible football and arguably the worst roster in the NFL that has his and brothers and nephews finger prints all over it he still can't stop talking.


Quote:
“I’ve never seen anything like it with the quarterback carousel and what’s going on,” John Mara, the Giants’ co-owner, told The Post Sunday morning from the NFL owners’ meeting. “People are realizing it’s by far the most important position in sports and either you have one or you don’t. We think we have one.”

Mara, relaxed and seated in a shaded area outside in a courtyard at The Breakers hotel, firmly established the quarterback pecking order, saying Taylor was signed “as the backup.” What if the summer arrives and Taylor clearly outplays Jones? Mara does not foresee that happening and added, “That’s a coaching decision. But we fully expect Daniel to be the starter.”



RE: Gettlemen was fantastic  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15646491 UberAlias said:
Quote:
A great GM anywhere else, right? Lol.


If you're a screw up at work, and your boss hired you, keeps you on, and continues to allow you to be a screw up at work, that's on your boss.
Gettleman was atrocious.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:59 pm : link
But blame John for that shame GM hiring process.
“That’s a coaching decision."  
TC : 3:59 pm : link
Yes it is! Keep your thumb off the scales, John.
HOW DARE THE OWNER TALK ABOUT HIS TEAM!  
Geomon : 4:00 pm : link
What a piece of garbage!
RE: Why does he have to speak at all?  
Klaatu : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15646477 moespree said:
Quote:
Most of the other owners don't.


Sure they do, but they're generally given only local coverage.

Quote:
And if he does speak or is asked this question why is it so difficult to say...that's up for the coaches to decide, this is why I hired them, and I'm not going to speak on roster or personnel decisions.

How is that difficult to do?


Because that's not how most owners think. Same with CEO's, Presidents, Generals, etc. They won't normally defer to subordinates because they want people to know who's in charge...where the proverbial buck stops. It's an ego thing.
RE: Guys  
TDTONEY : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15646487 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Gettleman didn't fuck up this organization. Mara and Tisch did. They hired Gettleman.

Have you guys learned nothing this past month to see how poorly this organization was run... from Mara's nephew texting like a schoolgirl to how the salary cap was handled to everything in between?

The buck stops with ownership.

They Giants are now on their third GM and 5th HC in recent years. Hello.

Mara started opening his mouth about Jones again at Schoen's press conference. Why?

Just shut up.


And there’s no denying that, it is ultimately on him and the people he puts in place to lead this franchise. Letting Gettleman “step down” was an absolute disgrace. It’s been time for Mara to sell for a while now, he’s shaming the families history. I just think blanket statement like these don’t hold much weight
RE: Guys  
AcidTest : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15646487 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Gettleman didn't fuck up this organization. Mara and Tisch did. They hired Gettleman.

Have you guys learned nothing this past month to see how poorly this organization was run... from Mara's nephew texting like a schoolgirl to how the salary cap was handled to everything in between?

The buck stops with ownership.

They Giants are now on their third GM and 5th HC in recent years. Hello.

Mara started opening his mouth about Jones again at Schoen's press conference. Why?

Just shut up.


^This.
RE: RE: Gettlemen was fantastic  
UberAlias : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15646493 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15646491 UberAlias said:


Quote:


A great GM anywhere else, right? Lol.



If you're a screw up at work, and your boss hired you, keeps you on, and continues to allow you to be a screw up at work, that's on your boss.
Eric your hatted of Mara has you painting a black and white picture which isn’t so. Mara made many huge mistakes. He had a blind spot and we all know. But the bad picks and horrible contracts were made by DG, not Mara, and are the reason there is as much rebuilding to do as there is. My belief is that if the men in charge now are legit, the team is going to get a lot better. Obviously you don’t believe so. We’re going to have to see.
RE: RE: RE: Translation...  
Festina Lente : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15646475 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15646459 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15646457 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Schoen is the GM. Daboll is the head coach.

But Mara has his guys, like Jones and Barkley, and Schoen and Daboll know the house rules.

So much for Willis, Pickett, Corral, etc.

Now I expect a WR at 5 or 7.




I read it more as the morons I hired in Gettleman and Judge and Garrett ruined this kid and I’m ultimately responsible for it. I don’t think Jones is Maras guy like Eli was, not even a tiny bit



You really underestimate that Mara sees Eli's personality and character in Jones. And that has great appeal, substance, and sustainability with Mara.

Mara is desperate for Eli 2.0. Desperate.
i really think so as well. It's like wishing against factual evidence things will work out
UberAlias  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:07 pm : link
It's not hatred.

It's amazement that he keeps getting a pass.

He's the one constant.
RE: Why does he have to speak at all?  
Festina Lente : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15646477 moespree said:
Quote:
Most of the other owners don't. And if he does speak or is asked this question why is it so difficult to say...that's up for the coaches to decide, this is why I hired them, and I'm not going to speak on roster or personnel decisions.

How is that difficult to do?

it's not and you're right. Anyone belittling others for being a bit nonplussed about his comments are overlooking this. Besides, it really does show more evidence of the fact that he got a staff that he wants to "make it work" with DJ. It's also not exactly great for Taylor to hear in public and just press pressure on the coaching staff.
RE: RE: RE: Translation...  
Klaatu : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15646475 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15646459 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15646457 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Schoen is the GM. Daboll is the head coach.

But Mara has his guys, like Jones and Barkley, and Schoen and Daboll know the house rules.

So much for Willis, Pickett, Corral, etc.

Now I expect a WR at 5 or 7.




I read it more as the morons I hired in Gettleman and Judge and Garrett ruined this kid and I’m ultimately responsible for it. I don’t think Jones is Maras guy like Eli was, not even a tiny bit



You really underestimate that Mara sees Eli's personality and character in Jones. And that has great appeal, substance, and sustainability with Mara.

Mara is desperate for Eli 2.0. Desperate.


Maybe so, but there's going to come a time when he's forced to accept the fact that Jones isn't Eli (and never was). It's probably going to take another year. I don't like it, but to use a cliche', it is what it is.
I don’t think Taylor will  
MyNameIsMyName : 4:11 pm : link
Be given a real shot to win the QB battle. The only time he see’s the field will be when Jones gets hurt
Getting a pass, from who?  
UberAlias : 4:12 pm : link
Have you read any Mara threads? The man could say anything g no matter how benign and post after post will rip him. He gets booed everywhere he goes. I don’t know what pass you are talking about. The mere mention of his name and things get ugly. I fail to see how that is getting a pass.
RE: What is so bad about that?  
Blue21 : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15646405 TrustTheProcess said:
Quote:
Showing full confidence in your “projected” starting QB is a good thing, not a bad thing. He’s also projected to BE the franchise QB if things go well this year so, you want him to have a clear head as much possible going into the season. Any little bit helps. Imagine he DIDN'T say that, and said something that was completely the opposite. He loses either way with the fans.


Agree 100%. I also think he's telling the truth about
about how the new GM and HC feel. Does that mean they won't change their mind? Of course not. But have all these coaches that DJ has had been lying? I don't think so. We all have a pretty good idea he's getting one last chance and they are hoping/planning he'll be the guy. Having said that I'd be surprised if they give him the 5th year option before May. Then again if they do this this place will explode. He's asked the question and he's suppose to answer negative to satisfy half of BBI? I'm in the we'll see what happens camp.
I am not a big fan of John Mara talking but you guys are ridiculous  
Jimmy Googs : 4:13 pm : link
in how you despise it and just convince yourselves his words alone will directly lead to doom and gloom.

He’s done about everything his critics on here never believed he would with respect to the leadership changes, hiring process and most specifically who he didn’t hire. It won’t take me long to go find some of the Jan & Feb threads where some posters on this very thread were 100% incorrect in how this has played out this offseason.

How long before this thread turns to further nonsense like conspiracy theories and Chris Mara concerns once again too? I guess it’s only 4pm so give it some time to bubble over into that...

John's a fool. Chris is a fool.  
Go Terps : 4:13 pm : link
And why wouldn't they be? Wellington was a fool too.

The Giants are a toy they all inherited.
Mara  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 4:15 pm : link
Damn, he's become such a drag.

I used to laugh at the likes of Snyder but we have our own buffoon in the room and have so now for quite some time.
The fact that Mara believes what he said  
UberAlias : 4:18 pm : link
And I believe he does, but that fact in consideration that the team neglected to pick up Jones 5th year is an important detail.
RE: John's a fool. Chris is a fool.  
Klaatu : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15646521 Go Terps said:
Quote:
And why wouldn't they be? Wellington was a fool too.

The Giants are a toy they all inherited.


Who's the bigger fool? The fool, or the fool who roots for a team run by a fool?

Unless he sells his half of the team, we're stuck with him, for better or worse.
In case you forgot that Mara talks out his ass and it means nothing…  
TDTONEY : 4:21 pm : link
“ He fired Judge on Tuesday night. Just two and a half months earlier, Mara spoke glowingly in public about Judge’s future with the organization”
RE: RE: John's a fool. Chris is a fool.  
Go Terps : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15646526 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15646521 Go Terps said:


Quote:


And why wouldn't they be? Wellington was a fool too.

The Giants are a toy they all inherited.



Who's the bigger fool? The fool, or the fool who roots for a team run by a fool?

Unless he sells his half of the team, we're stuck with him, for better or worse.


I agree we're stuck with him. I'm not going to pretend he's not a fool because of that.
RE: RE: RE: John's a fool. Chris is a fool.  
Klaatu : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15646530 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15646526 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15646521 Go Terps said:


Quote:


And why wouldn't they be? Wellington was a fool too.

The Giants are a toy they all inherited.



Who's the bigger fool? The fool, or the fool who roots for a team run by a fool?

Unless he sells his half of the team, we're stuck with him, for better or worse.



I agree we're stuck with him. I'm not going to pretend he's not a fool because of that.


Many years ago I called in to WFAN just to call George Steinbrenner "Stein-Hitler." I hated him. Before he died, I ended up loving him.

Things can change. Keep hope alive.
Mara should have sign on his desk that says  
Bill in UT : 4:26 pm : link
STFU
RE: Guys  
UConn4523 : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15646487 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Gettleman didn't fuck up this organization. Mara and Tisch did. They hired Gettleman.

Have you guys learned nothing this past month to see how poorly this organization was run... from Mara's nephew texting like a schoolgirl to how the salary cap was handled to everything in between?

The buck stops with ownership.

They Giants are now on their third GM and 5th HC in recent years. Hello.

Mara started opening his mouth about Jones again at Schoen's press conference. Why?

Just shut up.


This is a crappy take. Mara didn’t select the players. Maybe he wanted Jones (actually I think that’s pretty clear) But he didn’t scout anyone or select the rest. Mara isn’t responsible for the bad OL and terrible run of coaching, among many other things. Complaining about the owners is such an easy way to make sure you can continue to complain.

Also, Mara saying what he did doesn’t mean anything. No reason for him to STFU other than it will make you or whoever happy.
RE: UberAlias  
UConn4523 : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15646508 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It's not hatred.

It's amazement that he keeps getting a pass.

He's the one constant.


Gets a pass? From who? Is there a world where John Mara pats a penalty for his team sucking? What exactly is he getting a pass from? What about all the other shitty owners, do they have passes?
Remember when Tisch said he’d have more control?  
TDTONEY : 4:29 pm : link
LULZ…. : Dec. 30, 2019, 1:21 p.m. | Published: Dec. 30, 2019, 12:58 p.m.


Giants co-owner Steve Tisch’s message: He doesn’t trust John Mara to get it right anymore.. - ( New Window )
RE: UberAlias  
bigblueny : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15646508 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It's not hatred.

It's amazement that he keeps getting a pass.

He's the one constant.


Does he get a pass though? Seems like he gets plenty of vitriol. Some deserved, some not. What is supposed to happen? Is he supposed to sell the team in order to be seen as not getting a pass?
RE: Mara should have sign on his desk that says  
Klaatu : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15646533 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
STFU


If he does, it won't be pointed at him.
RE: RE: Guys  
Go Terps : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15646534 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646487 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Gettleman didn't fuck up this organization. Mara and Tisch did. They hired Gettleman.

Have you guys learned nothing this past month to see how poorly this organization was run... from Mara's nephew texting like a schoolgirl to how the salary cap was handled to everything in between?

The buck stops with ownership.

They Giants are now on their third GM and 5th HC in recent years. Hello.

Mara started opening his mouth about Jones again at Schoen's press conference. Why?

Just shut up.



This is a crappy take. Mara didn’t select the players. Maybe he wanted Jones (actually I think that’s pretty clear) But he didn’t scout anyone or select the rest. Mara isn’t responsible for the bad OL and terrible run of coaching, among many other things. Complaining about the owners is such an easy way to make sure you can continue to complain.

Also, Mara saying what he did doesn’t mean anything. No reason for him to STFU other than it will make you or whoever happy.


Mara orchestrated the joke of a process that resulted in a moron with below average intelligence running the football operation.

If someone allows a chimp to fly a plane into a mountain, it's not really the chimp's fault.
RE: RE: UberAlias  
TDTONEY : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15646542 bigblueny said:
Quote:
In comment 15646508 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


It's not hatred.

It's amazement that he keeps getting a pass.

He's the one constant.



Does he get a pass though? Seems like he gets plenty of vitriol. Some deserved, some not. What is supposed to happen? Is he supposed to sell the team in order to be seen as not getting a pass?


Maybe he should take more accountability like admitting he made Judge hire Garrett as his OC.
BW and Eric  
Dave on the UWS : 4:41 pm : link
I hear what you are saying, but I think you are over reacting. If John said " we are picking up the 5th year option, giving him an extension and he's our guy for the next 5 years", THEN you would have MORE than enough reason to rip him. Looking at the big picture, its easy to see why Mara (and I believe Daboll and Schoen) want to give Jones THIS year. There are so many problems on this team, he's not the top of the list (for this year).
I still think Schoen will make the decision on QB directin AFTER this season. And Mara will back him (even if privately he wants to stay with Jones). That's not a lot of movement from John, but it's some.
I only read  
River Mike : 4:43 pm : link
maybe the first dozen or so responses, but it just hard to fathom the vitriol to what Mara said. Good grief. I found zero wrong with anything he said. I know that opinion won't go over very well. Does the blame for all these years ultimately reside with ownership? Sure. But wow, that degree of hate for his vanilla comment is stunning.
He does  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:46 pm : link
get a pass from a lot of fans here.

He hired Reese.
He hired Gettleman.
He fired Coughlin and kept Reese.
He hired McAdoo.
He hired Shurmur.
He hired Judge.
He allows his brother to have a senior position in personnel.
He says his brother's role isn't important, but his brother is one of three people in the interview (no other owner, Mara or Tisch is there).
His nephew has a senior personnel position.
He keeps commenting on personnel issues for no apparent reason other than to hear himself speak.

Yet, most of the venom is directed at Gettleman, the buffoon he hired and kept on, while apparently allowing the organization to deteriorate around him. We've heard how bad communication and trust has gotten. You have the PR director picking fights with former scouts on Twitter. It's not like Mara has other business diverting has attention.

Whose running this operation?
...  
christian : 4:47 pm : link
Anyone who's worked in an environment where their superiors are disconnected from the operations -- whether that be an owner, investor, board member etc. -- knows there is no upside to Mara weighing in.

There are no situations where it makes it easier for the staff, and a bunch where it makes it harder.
And I'll throw this out here  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:50 pm : link
right now...

Schoen and Daboll have proven nothing.

Right now, Mara is 0-for-5 on hires.

It might be wise for him to just say, "no comment" right now.
RE: RE: UberAlias  
Jimmy Googs : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15646537 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15646508 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


It's not hatred.

It's amazement that he keeps getting a pass.

He's the one constant.



Gets a pass? From who? Is there a world where John Mara pats a penalty for his team sucking? What exactly is he getting a pass from? What about all the other shitty owners, do they have passes?


Agree, emotional commentary with no basis. Mara certainly doesn’t get a pass on BBI.

Good lord, not even close...
RE: He does  
Klaatu : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15646566 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
get a pass from a lot of fans here.

He hired Reese.
He hired Gettleman.
He fired Coughlin and kept Reese.
He hired McAdoo.
He hired Shurmur.
He hired Judge.
He allows his brother to have a senior position in personnel.
He says his brother's role isn't important, but his brother is one of three people in the interview (no other owner, Mara or Tisch is there).
His nephew has a senior personnel position.
He keeps commenting on personnel issues for no apparent reason other than to hear himself speak.

Yet, most of the venom is directed at Gettleman, the buffoon he hired and kept on, while apparently allowing the organization to deteriorate around him. We've heard how bad communication and trust has gotten. You have the PR director picking fights with former scouts on Twitter. It's not like Mara has other business diverting has attention.

Whose running this operation?


The one guy who can't be fired.

That's not giving him a pass - that's accepting reality and learning to live with it.
I dont trust John Mara at all...  
EricJ : 4:53 pm : link
he is no better than the Wilpons at this point.

The ONLY excuse he could have to make these Jones comments if his true intent is to trade Jones.

Otherwise, STFU John... nobody thinks that you are a good football executive. You are "Tommy Boy".
Terps  
UConn4523 : 4:57 pm : link
cool analogy. Seems to me like he doesn’t “get a pass” at all. It also means there’s 20+ bad owners in this league, in order words, the norm.

None of it means anything in regards to his Jones comments. They are comments any NFL owner, good bad or otherwise, would make. Bunch of sensitive people with nothing better to do with their Sunday afternoon.
RE: He does  
Jimmy Googs : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15646566 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
get a pass from a lot of fans here.

He hired Reese.
He hired Gettleman.
He fired Coughlin and kept Reese.
He hired McAdoo.
He hired Shurmur.
He hired Judge.
He allows his brother to have a senior position in personnel.
He says his brother's role isn't important, but his brother is one of three people in the interview (no other owner, Mara or Tisch is there).
His nephew has a senior personnel position.
He keeps commenting on personnel issues for no apparent reason other than to hear himself speak.

Yet, most of the venom is directed at Gettleman, the buffoon he hired and kept on, while apparently allowing the organization to deteriorate around him. We've heard how bad communication and trust has gotten. You have the PR director picking fights with former scouts on Twitter. It's not like Mara has other business diverting has attention.

Whose running this operation?


You seem to be confusing Mara having bad judgment in hiring/firing with getting a pass. No one thinks he’s all that good of an owner, but that isn’t doesn’t mean he is getting a pass.

The GM runs the football operations. How many times do we need to go through this?
RE: He does  
TDTONEY : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15646566 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
get a pass from a lot of fans here.

He hired Reese.
He hired Gettleman.
He fired Coughlin and kept Reese.
He hired McAdoo.
He hired Shurmur.
He hired Judge.
He allows his brother to have a senior position in personnel.
He says his brother's role isn't important, but his brother is one of three people in the interview (no other owner, Mara or Tisch is there).
His nephew has a senior personnel position.
He keeps commenting on personnel issues for no apparent reason other than to hear himself speak.

Yet, most of the venom is directed at Gettleman, the buffoon he hired and kept on, while apparently allowing the organization to deteriorate around him. We've heard how bad communication and trust has gotten. You have the PR director picking fights with former scouts on Twitter. It's not like Mara has other business diverting has attention.

Whose running this operation?


Let’s not pick on Reese he nailed his first two drafts as GM that led to those trophies. But he was only in the organization because of Accorsi lol. Don’t give Mara credit where it’s not due
Does it matter what JM says?  
JohnF : 4:59 pm : link
2022 is going to be a teardown-rebuild year. There's no chance any QB would look good at this point. Too many holes, not enough cap flexibility. I expect a 3-4 win season.

Both QB's (Jones and Taylor) will be transitional QB's. The real QB will be drafted either this year or (more likely) next year. Pretty much all the players that signed up this off season are either going to be transitional or at best, depth. Until the cap is fixed, that's all you can expect.

The expectations here are way too high for the 2022 season. A full tear down HURTS, there's no way around it. The damage done by four years of Gettelman is too much to fix in 1-2 years.

All we can hope for is steady progress at this point, and that the FO gets fixed first (better scouting has to be a priority). So I don't care what John Mara says about Jones. In a way, it might help pump up his trade value if a contender's QB goes down during the season.

Jones won't be here in 2023. Taylor has a two year contract, I believe, so he will be able to run the offense when Jones gets injured again (likely), and to start the 2023 season until the drafted QB is ready. It's pretty obvious at this point.

I don’t think half the people commenting even read the comment  
TDTONEY : 5:06 pm : link
It’s just assumed it was trash based on JM’s track record. Can you blame anyone ? He’s been hot 🗑
The greatest accomplishment John Mara ever had  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:17 pm : link
Is having Fred and Jeff Wilpon and Jim Dolan, and Woody Johnson as owners in the same city.

He has looked like a genius only by comparison.


TDTONEY  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:18 pm : link
Reese ended up being a horrific GM.

His terrible drafts and free agent signings saw the demise of the Giants, which led to Gettleman.
RE: Does it matter what JM says?  
dancing blue bear : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15646583 JohnF said:
[quote] 2022 is going to be a teardown-rebuild year. There's no chance any QB would look good at this point. Too many holes, not enough cap flexibility. I expect a 3-4 win season.

All due respect but that is overly pessimistic imo. I see people every day that are throwing next year and the year after away, I just don’t see that as how the nfl works these days
These guys are out to win next year. As they should be. The last 3 coaches lasted 2 years. If they think they have some long leash it is a foolish take. Even fans now that think tearing the team down to the studs is advisable or plausible are not I. Touch with reality. Another 4 win season and the blood lust will be evident. The patience will be gone. We all know this.

Parity exists and is evident every year. Look at Philly and cincy. Vegas has the giants as 8 win over under. That seems reasonable. Good coaching can get a cpl games. Injuries and bad luck can take a cpl. Either way .500 is a team competing for a playoff spot. That is the expectation next year. Thankfully the FO feels that way as well. Compete today and build for tomorrow.

This is not a call to go “all in” or claim this is a championship contender. This team has some talent and a lot of draft picks. It is in a middling division in a significantly weaker conference. If we have the right GM and coaching staff anything less then competition for a WC and even the division is the expectation and anything less is a losers mentality


Admittedly I am generally optimistic every year
No reason to worry gents  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:22 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
John Mara: “Our offensive line should be better, god willing.”
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:23 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
John Mara claims the #Giants are not actively shopping Saquon Barkley but if Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll want to make a move, they can. Mara says that’s not something the Giants are actively seeking to do but doesn’t close the door.
Mara  
Archer : 5:25 pm : link
I think that there are those are making too much ado about nothing.

Mara stated that he is confident in his QB and that the new administration also believes in Jones.

He did not say that the Giants are committing to a 5th year or beyond next year.

Mara has made many errors that were well documented by Eric but I do not think that Mara is making any personnel decisions this year.

He may be parroting what he has heard in the building, so if you want to criticise anyone it should be Schoen and Daboll

I expect that Jones will surprise many of you next year and Giant fans should be rooting for him to succeed

However, if he fails the Giants will have a new QB next year

