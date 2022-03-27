John Mara speaks on Daniel Jones

“I’ve never seen anything like it with the quarterback carousel and what’s going on,” John Mara, the Giants’ co-owner, told The Post Sunday morning from the NFL owners’ meeting. “People are realizing it’s by far the most important position in sports and either you have one or you don’t. We think we have one.”



Mara, relaxed and seated in a shaded area outside in a courtyard at The Breakers hotel, firmly established the quarterback pecking order, saying Taylor was signed “as the backup.” What if the summer arrives and Taylor clearly outplays Jones? Mara does not foresee that happening and added, “That’s a coaching decision. But we fully expect Daniel to be the starter.”