John Mara speaks on Daniel Jones

and it's not what most of us want to hear. You would think after a decade of horrible football and arguably the worst roster in the NFL that has his and brothers and nephews finger prints all over it he still can't stop talking.
Giants’ John Mara backs Daniel Jones as NFL QB carousel runs wild
|“I’ve never seen anything like it with the quarterback carousel and what’s going on,” John Mara, the Giants’ co-owner, told The Post Sunday morning from the NFL owners’ meeting. “People are realizing it’s by far the most important position in sports and either you have one or you don’t. We think we have one.”
Mara, relaxed and seated in a shaded area outside in a courtyard at The Breakers hotel, firmly established the quarterback pecking order, saying Taylor was signed “as the backup.” What if the summer arrives and Taylor clearly outplays Jones? Mara does not foresee that happening and added, “That’s a coaching decision. But we fully expect Daniel to be the starter.”
- ( New Window
)
If you're a screw up at work, and your boss hired you, keeps you on, and continues to allow you to be a screw up at work, that's on your boss.
Sure they do, but they're generally given only local coverage.
How is that difficult to do?
Because that's not how most owners think. Same with CEO's, Presidents, Generals, etc. They won't normally defer to subordinates because they want people to know who's in charge...where the proverbial buck stops. It's an ego thing.
Have you guys learned nothing this past month to see how poorly this organization was run... from Mara's nephew texting like a schoolgirl to how the salary cap was handled to everything in between?
The buck stops with ownership.
They Giants are now on their third GM and 5th HC in recent years. Hello.
Mara started opening his mouth about Jones again at Schoen's press conference. Why?
Just shut up.
And there’s no denying that, it is ultimately on him and the people he puts in place to lead this franchise. Letting Gettleman “step down” was an absolute disgrace. It’s been time for Mara to sell for a while now, he’s shaming the families history. I just think blanket statement like these don’t hold much weight
Have you guys learned nothing this past month to see how poorly this organization was run... from Mara's nephew texting like a schoolgirl to how the salary cap was handled to everything in between?
The buck stops with ownership.
They Giants are now on their third GM and 5th HC in recent years. Hello.
Mara started opening his mouth about Jones again at Schoen's press conference. Why?
Just shut up.
^This.
Quote:
A great GM anywhere else, right? Lol.
If you're a screw up at work, and your boss hired you, keeps you on, and continues to allow you to be a screw up at work, that's on your boss.
Quote:
In comment 15646457 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Schoen is the GM. Daboll is the head coach.
But Mara has his guys, like Jones and Barkley, and Schoen and Daboll know the house rules.
So much for Willis, Pickett, Corral, etc.
Now I expect a WR at 5 or 7.
I read it more as the morons I hired in Gettleman and Judge and Garrett ruined this kid and I’m ultimately responsible for it. I don’t think Jones is Maras guy like Eli was, not even a tiny bit
You really underestimate that Mara sees Eli's personality and character in Jones. And that has great appeal, substance, and sustainability with Mara.
Mara is desperate for Eli 2.0. Desperate.
It's amazement that he keeps getting a pass.
He's the one constant.
How is that difficult to do?
it's not and you're right. Anyone belittling others for being a bit nonplussed about his comments are overlooking this. Besides, it really does show more evidence of the fact that he got a staff that he wants to "make it work" with DJ. It's also not exactly great for Taylor to hear in public and just press pressure on the coaching staff.
Quote:
In comment 15646457 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Schoen is the GM. Daboll is the head coach.
But Mara has his guys, like Jones and Barkley, and Schoen and Daboll know the house rules.
So much for Willis, Pickett, Corral, etc.
Now I expect a WR at 5 or 7.
I read it more as the morons I hired in Gettleman and Judge and Garrett ruined this kid and I’m ultimately responsible for it. I don’t think Jones is Maras guy like Eli was, not even a tiny bit
You really underestimate that Mara sees Eli's personality and character in Jones. And that has great appeal, substance, and sustainability with Mara.
Mara is desperate for Eli 2.0. Desperate.
Maybe so, but there's going to come a time when he's forced to accept the fact that Jones isn't Eli (and never was). It's probably going to take another year. I don't like it, but to use a cliche', it is what it is.
Agree 100%. I also think he's telling the truth about
about how the new GM and HC feel. Does that mean they won't change their mind? Of course not. But have all these coaches that DJ has had been lying? I don't think so. We all have a pretty good idea he's getting one last chance and they are hoping/planning he'll be the guy. Having said that I'd be surprised if they give him the 5th year option before May. Then again if they do this this place will explode. He's asked the question and he's suppose to answer negative to satisfy half of BBI? I'm in the we'll see what happens camp.
He’s done about everything his critics on here never believed he would with respect to the leadership changes, hiring process and most specifically who he didn’t hire. It won’t take me long to go find some of the Jan & Feb threads where some posters on this very thread were 100% incorrect in how this has played out this offseason.
How long before this thread turns to further nonsense like conspiracy theories and Chris Mara concerns once again too? I guess it’s only 4pm so give it some time to bubble over into that...
The Giants are a toy they all inherited.
I used to laugh at the likes of Snyder but we have our own buffoon in the room and have so now for quite some time.
The Giants are a toy they all inherited.
Who's the bigger fool? The fool, or the fool who roots for a team run by a fool?
Unless he sells his half of the team, we're stuck with him, for better or worse.
Quote:
And why wouldn't they be? Wellington was a fool too.
The Giants are a toy they all inherited.
Who's the bigger fool? The fool, or the fool who roots for a team run by a fool?
Unless he sells his half of the team, we're stuck with him, for better or worse.
I agree we're stuck with him. I'm not going to pretend he's not a fool because of that.
Quote:
In comment 15646521 Go Terps said:
Quote:
And why wouldn't they be? Wellington was a fool too.
The Giants are a toy they all inherited.
Who's the bigger fool? The fool, or the fool who roots for a team run by a fool?
Unless he sells his half of the team, we're stuck with him, for better or worse.
I agree we're stuck with him. I'm not going to pretend he's not a fool because of that.
Many years ago I called in to WFAN just to call George Steinbrenner "Stein-Hitler." I hated him. Before he died, I ended up loving him.
Things can change. Keep hope alive.
Have you guys learned nothing this past month to see how poorly this organization was run... from Mara's nephew texting like a schoolgirl to how the salary cap was handled to everything in between?
The buck stops with ownership.
They Giants are now on their third GM and 5th HC in recent years. Hello.
Mara started opening his mouth about Jones again at Schoen's press conference. Why?
Just shut up.
This is a crappy take. Mara didn’t select the players. Maybe he wanted Jones (actually I think that’s pretty clear) But he didn’t scout anyone or select the rest. Mara isn’t responsible for the bad OL and terrible run of coaching, among many other things. Complaining about the owners is such an easy way to make sure you can continue to complain.
Also, Mara saying what he did doesn’t mean anything. No reason for him to STFU other than it will make you or whoever happy.
It's amazement that he keeps getting a pass.
He's the one constant.
Gets a pass? From who? Is there a world where John Mara pats a penalty for his team sucking? What exactly is he getting a pass from? What about all the other shitty owners, do they have passes?
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch’s message: He doesn’t trust John Mara to get it right anymore.. - ( New Window )
It's amazement that he keeps getting a pass.
He's the one constant.
Does he get a pass though? Seems like he gets plenty of vitriol. Some deserved, some not. What is supposed to happen? Is he supposed to sell the team in order to be seen as not getting a pass?
If he does, it won't be pointed at him.
Quote:
Gettleman didn't fuck up this organization. Mara and Tisch did. They hired Gettleman.
Have you guys learned nothing this past month to see how poorly this organization was run... from Mara's nephew texting like a schoolgirl to how the salary cap was handled to everything in between?
The buck stops with ownership.
They Giants are now on their third GM and 5th HC in recent years. Hello.
Mara started opening his mouth about Jones again at Schoen's press conference. Why?
Just shut up.
This is a crappy take. Mara didn’t select the players. Maybe he wanted Jones (actually I think that’s pretty clear) But he didn’t scout anyone or select the rest. Mara isn’t responsible for the bad OL and terrible run of coaching, among many other things. Complaining about the owners is such an easy way to make sure you can continue to complain.
Also, Mara saying what he did doesn’t mean anything. No reason for him to STFU other than it will make you or whoever happy.
Mara orchestrated the joke of a process that resulted in a moron with below average intelligence running the football operation.
If someone allows a chimp to fly a plane into a mountain, it's not really the chimp's fault.
Quote:
It's not hatred.
It's amazement that he keeps getting a pass.
He's the one constant.
Does he get a pass though? Seems like he gets plenty of vitriol. Some deserved, some not. What is supposed to happen? Is he supposed to sell the team in order to be seen as not getting a pass?
Maybe he should take more accountability like admitting he made Judge hire Garrett as his OC.
I still think Schoen will make the decision on QB directin AFTER this season. And Mara will back him (even if privately he wants to stay with Jones). That's not a lot of movement from John, but it's some.
He hired Reese.
He hired Gettleman.
He fired Coughlin and kept Reese.
He hired McAdoo.
He hired Shurmur.
He hired Judge.
He allows his brother to have a senior position in personnel.
He says his brother's role isn't important, but his brother is one of three people in the interview (no other owner, Mara or Tisch is there).
His nephew has a senior personnel position.
He keeps commenting on personnel issues for no apparent reason other than to hear himself speak.
Yet, most of the venom is directed at Gettleman, the buffoon he hired and kept on, while apparently allowing the organization to deteriorate around him. We've heard how bad communication and trust has gotten. You have the PR director picking fights with former scouts on Twitter. It's not like Mara has other business diverting has attention.
Whose running this operation?
There are no situations where it makes it easier for the staff, and a bunch where it makes it harder.
Schoen and Daboll have proven nothing.
Right now, Mara is 0-for-5 on hires.
It might be wise for him to just say, "no comment" right now.
Quote:
It's not hatred.
It's amazement that he keeps getting a pass.
He's the one constant.
Gets a pass? From who? Is there a world where John Mara pats a penalty for his team sucking? What exactly is he getting a pass from? What about all the other shitty owners, do they have passes?
Agree, emotional commentary with no basis. Mara certainly doesn’t get a pass on BBI.
Good lord, not even close...
He hired Reese.
He hired Gettleman.
He fired Coughlin and kept Reese.
He hired McAdoo.
He hired Shurmur.
He hired Judge.
He allows his brother to have a senior position in personnel.
He says his brother's role isn't important, but his brother is one of three people in the interview (no other owner, Mara or Tisch is there).
His nephew has a senior personnel position.
He keeps commenting on personnel issues for no apparent reason other than to hear himself speak.
Yet, most of the venom is directed at Gettleman, the buffoon he hired and kept on, while apparently allowing the organization to deteriorate around him. We've heard how bad communication and trust has gotten. You have the PR director picking fights with former scouts on Twitter. It's not like Mara has other business diverting has attention.
Whose running this operation?
The one guy who can't be fired.
That's not giving him a pass - that's accepting reality and learning to live with it.
The ONLY excuse he could have to make these Jones comments if his true intent is to trade Jones.
Otherwise, STFU John... nobody thinks that you are a good football executive. You are "Tommy Boy".
None of it means anything in regards to his Jones comments. They are comments any NFL owner, good bad or otherwise, would make. Bunch of sensitive people with nothing better to do with their Sunday afternoon.
He hired Reese.
He hired Gettleman.
He fired Coughlin and kept Reese.
He hired McAdoo.
He hired Shurmur.
He hired Judge.
He allows his brother to have a senior position in personnel.
He says his brother's role isn't important, but his brother is one of three people in the interview (no other owner, Mara or Tisch is there).
His nephew has a senior personnel position.
He keeps commenting on personnel issues for no apparent reason other than to hear himself speak.
Yet, most of the venom is directed at Gettleman, the buffoon he hired and kept on, while apparently allowing the organization to deteriorate around him. We've heard how bad communication and trust has gotten. You have the PR director picking fights with former scouts on Twitter. It's not like Mara has other business diverting has attention.
Whose running this operation?
You seem to be confusing Mara having bad judgment in hiring/firing with getting a pass. No one thinks he’s all that good of an owner, but that isn’t doesn’t mean he is getting a pass.
The GM runs the football operations. How many times do we need to go through this?
He hired Reese.
He hired Gettleman.
He fired Coughlin and kept Reese.
He hired McAdoo.
He hired Shurmur.
He hired Judge.
He allows his brother to have a senior position in personnel.
He says his brother's role isn't important, but his brother is one of three people in the interview (no other owner, Mara or Tisch is there).
His nephew has a senior personnel position.
He keeps commenting on personnel issues for no apparent reason other than to hear himself speak.
Yet, most of the venom is directed at Gettleman, the buffoon he hired and kept on, while apparently allowing the organization to deteriorate around him. We've heard how bad communication and trust has gotten. You have the PR director picking fights with former scouts on Twitter. It's not like Mara has other business diverting has attention.
Whose running this operation?
Let’s not pick on Reese he nailed his first two drafts as GM that led to those trophies. But he was only in the organization because of Accorsi lol. Don’t give Mara credit where it’s not due
Both QB's (Jones and Taylor) will be transitional QB's. The real QB will be drafted either this year or (more likely) next year. Pretty much all the players that signed up this off season are either going to be transitional or at best, depth. Until the cap is fixed, that's all you can expect.
The expectations here are way too high for the 2022 season. A full tear down HURTS, there's no way around it. The damage done by four years of Gettelman is too much to fix in 1-2 years.
All we can hope for is steady progress at this point, and that the FO gets fixed first (better scouting has to be a priority). So I don't care what John Mara says about Jones. In a way, it might help pump up his trade value if a contender's QB goes down during the season.
Jones won't be here in 2023. Taylor has a two year contract, I believe, so he will be able to run the offense when Jones gets injured again (likely), and to start the 2023 season until the drafted QB is ready. It's pretty obvious at this point.
He has looked like a genius only by comparison.
His terrible drafts and free agent signings saw the demise of the Giants, which led to Gettleman.
[quote] 2022 is going to be a teardown-rebuild year. There's no chance any QB would look good at this point. Too many holes, not enough cap flexibility. I expect a 3-4 win season.
All due respect but that is overly pessimistic imo. I see people every day that are throwing next year and the year after away, I just don’t see that as how the nfl works these days
These guys are out to win next year. As they should be. The last 3 coaches lasted 2 years. If they think they have some long leash it is a foolish take. Even fans now that think tearing the team down to the studs is advisable or plausible are not I. Touch with reality. Another 4 win season and the blood lust will be evident. The patience will be gone. We all know this.
Parity exists and is evident every year. Look at Philly and cincy. Vegas has the giants as 8 win over under. That seems reasonable. Good coaching can get a cpl games. Injuries and bad luck can take a cpl. Either way .500 is a team competing for a playoff spot. That is the expectation next year. Thankfully the FO feels that way as well. Compete today and build for tomorrow.
This is not a call to go “all in” or claim this is a championship contender. This team has some talent and a lot of draft picks. It is in a middling division in a significantly weaker conference. If we have the right GM and coaching staff anything less then competition for a WC and even the division is the expectation and anything less is a losers mentality
Admittedly I am generally optimistic every year
✔
@ZackBlatt
John Mara: “Our offensive line should be better, god willing.”
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
John Mara claims the #Giants are not actively shopping Saquon Barkley but if Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll want to make a move, they can. Mara says that’s not something the Giants are actively seeking to do but doesn’t close the door.
Mara stated that he is confident in his QB and that the new administration also believes in Jones.
He did not say that the Giants are committing to a 5th year or beyond next year.
Mara has made many errors that were well documented by Eric but I do not think that Mara is making any personnel decisions this year.
He may be parroting what he has heard in the building, so if you want to criticise anyone it should be Schoen and Daboll
I expect that Jones will surprise many of you next year and Giant fans should be rooting for him to succeed
However, if he fails the Giants will have a new QB next year