Leonard: Bradberry will be traded soon (teams to watch)

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:46 pm
Chiefs, Texans, Colts
https://www.tiktok.com/@plonnfl/video/7079863129907334446?_t=8Qzqs7PymH0&_r=1 - ( New Window )
Let's goooooo Texans  
j_rud : 3:47 pm : link
A 3rd would be phenomenal
Good.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:51 pm : link
Ready to turn the page.
Schoen's patience  
Dave on the UWS : 3:55 pm : link
has shown to be an excellent attribute. (as opposed to DG who panicked at the drop of a hat). More draft capital to fill more holes with new talent- YES please!!
Let me know when it actually happens.  
Klaatu : 4:04 pm : link
The speculation is boring me.
RE: Let me know when it actually happens.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:06 pm : link
Leonard says he'd rather get rid of Jackson....  
Jolly Blue Giant : 4:08 pm : link
but im not sure what he's basing that on....he had a better year than Bradberry, and he seems to fit Martindales defense as a man corner vs Bradberry that seems to play better in a zone scheme.....
RE: Leonard says he'd rather get rid of Jackson....  
robbieballs2003 : 4:09 pm : link
Leonard is a fuckin twat so just don't listen to him.
RE: RE: Let me know when it actually happens.  
Klaatu : 4:12 pm : link
I Will take Houstons  
Giantimistic : 4:14 pm : link
2 Ruth round top of the round picks please.
I liked what he had to say  
UberAlias : 4:28 pm : link
Until he shared his own opinion. Stick to reporting.
i would be happy with  
Dave on the UWS : 4:30 pm : link
Houston's 3rd and 4th (practically end of 2nd and 3rd rounds)
Pick up less of JB'salary for Indy or KC.
RE: i would be happy with  
section125 : 4:38 pm : link
I'd be shocked if anything more than 1 pick. Take a little less and save the cash...
RE: I liked what he had to say  
Klaatu : 4:40 pm : link
He's not a reporter. He's a nudge.
Leonard is a fucking tool  
Jay on the Island : 4:42 pm : link
He goes and shares some inside info and then of course has to take his shot at the Giants by saying that he wouldn't trade Bradberry and that he would trade Adoree' Jackson instead. Of course Leonard has no idea about cap implications from doing so.

Of course what the great Pat Leonard thinks is always the right move and if you deviate from his thinking you're wrong.
It sounds like he is just speculating on the destinations  
Jay on the Island : 4:47 pm : link
He says the "rebuilding" Texans would love to get their hands on Bradberry. Why would a rebuilding team trade draft picks for a 29 year old CB?
Section- assuming there are 3 teams  
Dave on the UWS : 4:50 pm : link
interested, multiple picks would be likely.
RE: Schoen's patience  
Mike in Boston : 4:50 pm : link
The Giants may be forced to do this to get cap room sign their draft class, but the chance of their getting enough "draft capital" to get more than a 10-15% of getting a player of Bradbury's caliber is next to 0. The most anyone has talked about is a later 3rd rounder.
Why so soon?  
Jimmy Googs : 5:05 pm : link
BBI convinced themselves that we should wait.

At least until after the draft...right?
RE: Why so soon?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:15 pm : link
No. You weren't paying attention.
RE: RE: Schoen's patience  
BillT : 5:16 pm : link
This misses the point. Getting draft pick(s)for a guy who isn’t a necessity this coming season and won’t be on the team next season and who’s salary pays for the entire draft class is a win.
No I was. Some opinions, let’s say shifted, some  
Jimmy Googs : 5:17 pm : link
as the thread matured...
RE: No I was. Some opinions, let’s say shifted, some  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:20 pm : link
No.

The people who said wait are the ones like me who said don't accept a 5th (de facto 6th) rounder for Bradberry. We said if they can get more before the draft, do it. But don't settle.

You have turned that into people saying wait until after the draft.

I wish we could keep him  
Crazed Dogs : 5:27 pm : link
but I get it.... they don't trade out of the two one's bet they draft a CB or Safety... as much as all this stings.. I am on board.... could be wrong but think Schoen might the teams best GM since Young and yeah I get it is way early to be saying that.
RE: RE: No I was. Some opinions, let’s say shifted, some  
Jimmy Googs : 5:27 pm : link
No.

The people who said wait are the ones like me who said don't accept a 5th (de facto 6th) rounder for Bradberry. We said if they can get more before the draft, do it. But don't settle.

You have turned that into people saying wait until after the draft.


Okay, agree the concept of getting the best deal is the goal and discussed.

But I also know what was said about potentially waiting until after the draft that I vehemently disagreed with so let’s not ignore true debating topic.
RE: RE: RE: Schoen's patience  
Mike in Boston : 5:28 pm : link
This misses the point. Getting draft pick(s)for a guy who isn’t a necessity this coming season and won’t be on the team next season and who’s salary pays for the entire draft class is a win.


First, unless the Giants are writing this year off, as they say they aren't and as they shouldn't, they need Bradbury this year. There is no question that this year's team will almost surely be worse off with whatever draft picks they might get than with Bradbury. If there were no cap and the Giants traded Bradbury for a mid to late round pick to save money everyone would, rightly so, be up in arms about the management being cheap. Trading Bradbury may be the best one can do with a bad cap situation, but it should be recognized as being forced to take a horrible deal, not something celebrated.
