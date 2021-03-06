Leonard: Bradberry will be traded soon (teams to watch)

He goes and shares some inside info and then of course has to take his shot at the Giants by saying that he wouldn't trade Bradberry and that he would trade Adoree' Jackson instead. Of course Leonard has no idea about cap implications from doing so.
Of course what the great Pat Leonard thinks is always the right move and if you deviate from his thinking you're wrong.
It sounds like he is just speculating on the destinations
has shown to be an excellent attribute. (as opposed to DG who panicked at the drop of a hat). More draft capital to fill more holes with new talent- YES please!!
The Giants may be forced to do this to get cap room sign their draft class, but the chance of their getting enough "draft capital" to get more than a 10-15% of getting a player of Bradbury's caliber is next to 0. The most anyone has talked about is a later 3rd rounder.
This misses the point. Getting draft pick(s)for a guy who isn’t a necessity this coming season and won’t be on the team next season and who’s salary pays for the entire draft class is a win.
but I get it.... they don't trade out of the two one's bet they draft a CB or Safety... as much as all this stings.. I am on board.... could be wrong but think Schoen might the teams best GM since Young and yeah I get it is way early to be saying that.
RE: RE: No I was. Some opinions, let’s say shifted, some
This misses the point. Getting draft pick(s)for a guy who isn’t a necessity this coming season and won’t be on the team next season and who’s salary pays for the entire draft class is a win.
First, unless the Giants are writing this year off, as they say they aren't and as they shouldn't, they need Bradbury this year. There is no question that this year's team will almost surely be worse off with whatever draft picks they might get than with Bradbury. If there were no cap and the Giants traded Bradbury for a mid to late round pick to save money everyone would, rightly so, be up in arms about the management being cheap. Trading Bradbury may be the best one can do with a bad cap situation, but it should be recognized as being forced to take a horrible deal, not something celebrated.
Leonard is a fuckin twat so just don't listen to him.
Quote:
The speculation is boring me.
Pick up less of JB'salary for Indy or KC.
I'd be shocked if anything more than 1 pick. Take a little less and save the cash...
He's not a reporter. He's a nudge.
At least until after the draft...right?
No. You weren't paying attention.
Quote:
This misses the point. Getting draft pick(s)for a guy who isn’t a necessity this coming season and won’t be on the team next season and who’s salary pays for the entire draft class is a win.
No.
The people who said wait are the ones like me who said don't accept a 5th (de facto 6th) rounder for Bradberry. We said if they can get more before the draft, do it. But don't settle.
You have turned that into people saying wait until after the draft.
Quote:
as the thread matured...
No.
Okay, agree the concept of getting the best deal is the goal and discussed.
But I also know what was said about potentially waiting until after the draft that I vehemently disagreed with so let’s not ignore true debating topic.
Quote:
In comment 15646492 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
First, unless the Giants are writing this year off, as they say they aren't and as they shouldn't, they need Bradbury this year. There is no question that this year's team will almost surely be worse off with whatever draft picks they might get than with Bradbury. If there were no cap and the Giants traded Bradbury for a mid to late round pick to save money everyone would, rightly so, be up in arms about the management being cheap. Trading Bradbury may be the best one can do with a bad cap situation, but it should be recognized as being forced to take a horrible deal, not something celebrated.