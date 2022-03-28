Giants sign G Max Garcia

from Glowinski and Feliciano, they're signing a bunch of guys (Gano, Douglas, Garcia) to go with Bredeson, Lemieux, and hope that some emerge as at least competent backups. We have a lot of bodies, and will add at least one more in the draft. That's the best we can do this year.
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Giants new O-linemen this offseason:
Jamil Douglas (Age: 30; Career starts: 11)
Jon Feliciano (Age: 30; Career starts: 39)
Max Garcia (Age: 30; Career starts: 52)
Mark Glowinski (Age: 29; Career starts: 74)
Matt Gono (Age: 25; Career starts: 4)
from Glowinski and Feliciano, they're signing a bunch of guys (Gano, Douglas, Garcia) to go with Bredeson, Lemieux, and hope that some emerge as at least competent backups. We have a lot of bodies, and will add at least one more in the draft. That's the best we can do this year.
Yep these are all placeholders for 1 year. The future line comes in the draft and with the $100M in cap space next year
Should we start a pool for which one goes on IR first?
Should we start a pool for which one goes on IR first?
Or unexpectedly retires.
Garcia the "JAG", was a Pro Bowl alternate last season......
People need top realize that when anyone says something like that, it does not mean these guys are going to be great, or there are huge expectations, etc. What it means is we had one of the 2 or 3 worst OLs in the league for more than a few years. These signings are all cost effective and veterans who should all have a shot to win a starting job and if not, provide depth, which is something we have been sorely lacking.
Personally, I expect these moves to allow us to have an average OL, which is still an important and significant upgrade. That is more a testament to how bad we were, as opposed to how good these guys are. Make no mistake, none of these signings is a top tier OL who, by themselves, will make a huge difference. But, adding some veterans who can play with 1-2 highly rated draft picks should make the unit, as a whole, better.
Probably not someone I’d want to see them have to rely on starting at LG for a long period of time next year but it’s nice to add guys on cheap contracts who can play. And he’s probably instantly better than Hernandez. If they draft an OL in the first and maybe another later, they should be in much better shape than they were last season.
*Coaches favorite and team captain. Has a good amount of experience at guard and center. An underrated athlete with really good weight room strength. Garcia started to break out a little and I know a few guys that think he is better than any of the centers I discussed above. He might be a guy you look for day 3 and becomes a starter in year 1.
If they had done this last year (multiple layers of depth)
Make an impact, teach the young bucks how to be a NFL, draft and develop behind them and get a talent pipeline flowing. Look at the solid vets they're adding who are all seasoned, versatile, not ancient, etc.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Assuming the Giants did not break the bank on Max Garcia - and there isn't much bank to break - they'll have signed six veteran OL this offseason, all but one on one-year deals and all but two for under $1.5m each.
RE: Cheap, short contract, incremental improvements
Make an impact, teach the young bucks how to be a NFL, draft and develop behind them and get a talent pipeline flowing. Look at the solid vets they're adding who are all seasoned, versatile, not ancient, etc.
It's not a one year problem or fix.
Why can’t people understand this. It’s blatantly obvious, it’s all we can do and it’s a win-win for all parties involved. It’s like some of these fans really expected Schoen to come in and erase Gettlemans mistake in a season and be in the playoffs this year like WTF
no better place to advertise than New York. It is a step up if they don't retire before the season begins and don't get hurt at the beginning of the year.
You are obviously upset about the quality of personnel that has been added this off-season. And I get that to a point...dont see any potential all pro players being added here. But when you take in to consideration the money that they have to spend, what are you suggesting that they do? Whats your solution?
We get a bunch of guys with starting experience and add some rookies through the draft and let them all rumble during training camp. Add any combination Cross, Neal or Ikwonu to this group and another day two pick and this unit looks markedly better in just one off season.
"Garcia started 11 of 15 games in large part because Rodney Hudson was out with COVID, Justin Murray was on injured reserve, and Josh Jones was struggling at right guard. With all things considered, Garcia was a quality backup thrusted into the starting lineup with center and guard flexibility. With Justin Murray expected to make a full recovery and the Cardinals wanting to further develop Josh Jones, Garcia likely walks."
It's so clear by the size of these contracts that Schoen has SOOO much of a better feel for market value than our previous regime. He hasn't been here very long but he's shown to be pretty adept so far at operating at the lower end of the market at least. None of these are contracts that I have to try to talk myself into, which is extremely refreshing.
is an upgrade from last year....which on of our "JAG's" would have started 11 games last year for AZ?
Yeah, so looking forward to starting JAGs on our OL! Huge upgrade.
The Cardinals also have nine players that are pro bowl alternates: tight end Zach Ertz, linebacker Markus Golden, guard MAX GARCIA, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center Rodney Hudson, tackle D.J. Humphries, punter Andy Lee, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and kicker Matt Prater.
In the current
YANKEE28 : 3/27/2022 1:30 pm : link : reply
NFL, its just impossible to find qualified offensive linemen.
25 of the NFLs 32 teams have beat writers stating that their team needs serious offensive line help this offseason. The Giants are not alone in their need.
Last year the Giants had only 8 OLs on the roster, and instead used valuable roster space for 2 fullbacks, an injured rugby player that only played specials, and a one year ST only guy that cost us a 6th round pick in 2023.
This year, its my hope that the Giants final 53 will include 9 (instead of 8) offensive linemen.
Find good ones and protect them from the many other teams with the same need.
I am glad to see all these veteran signings. Hopefully next we will add 3 or 4 more between the April draft and the UDFAs.
Let them get comfortable with Johnson's O line system. Let the young ones be nurtured and improved. Let the veterans fight for the competition for a starter/back up role.
And most importantly, make sure 9 make your final roster.
at the three IOL positions, all they need is a starting caliber RT, and it's time to go to war.
I'm increasingly confident they'll use 5 or 7 for the RT. Unlike the rest of the interior they haven't brought in a credible starter. Seems to be a safe guess they'll pick Neal, Ekwonu or Cross if they stay put.
who were horrible, and all these guys is the new OL coach, HC and GM are familiar or have coached most if not all of them. So they know what they are getting. AVG competent guys either as starters or depth, improving the quality and performance of the unit as a whole. Also, having two top picks at tackle to go with this bunch makes sense from an allocation of resources standpoint.
Yankee nailed it, wish you would post more again.
RE: RE: Giants have added three NFL starters, and upgrades
at the three IOL positions, all they need is a starting caliber RT, and it's time to go to war.
I'm increasingly confident they'll use 5 or 7 for the RT. Unlike the rest of the interior they haven't brought in a credible starter. Seems to be a safe guess they'll pick Neal, Ekwonu or Cross if they stay put.
It's looking that way, and I sure hope they're not skipping a better player on defense plugging a hole.
The Giants have added several short term options and created competition for the interior spots. Feliciano will start at C and Glowinski will start at RG but the LG spot is wide open with Lemieux, Bredeson, Garcia, Gono, and Douglas competing for the starting job and backup spots.
The Giants will likely select their starting RT early in the draft and another developmental interior OL at some point. This player will sit for a year while he gets acclimated to the NFL game.
None of the FA offensive linemen that the Giants signed are big names but keep in mind that Bobby Johnson and Daboll have a great track record with cast off OL from their time in Buffalo. Ike Boettger, Jon Feliciano, Ryan Bates, Quinton Spain, and Daryl Williams were journeymen, UDFA's, or day 3 picks that performed well when given a chance.
throwing bodies at interior OL especially is a pretty efficient investment. his pff grades aren't good and i assume this is a low cost signing, but that's ok. he has started games and this raises the floor.
RE: RE: RE: Giants have added three NFL starters, and upgrades
at the three IOL positions, all they need is a starting caliber RT, and it's time to go to war.
I'm increasingly confident they'll use 5 or 7 for the RT. Unlike the rest of the interior they haven't brought in a credible starter. Seems to be a safe guess they'll pick Neal, Ekwonu or Cross if they stay put.
It's looking that way, and I sure hope they're not skipping a better player on defense plugging a hole.
That's kind of my point. Seems to me that if Schoen's board had 7 guys ahead of the tackles, he'd have brought in a glowinski level signing to be a credible starter. I don't think Gono is that guy. Plus you have to think he's gotta maintain ability to trade out of one of those picks. The fact that he didn't bring in a vet tells me he's earmarked one of thoses picks for a tackle. I feel like these moves tell me he's got at those tackles in his top 7 and he's gonna pick the best one that is available when they pick.
our 2nd round pick. But if so, he'll be a day one starter at OG for several years. But Garcia is a slight upgrade over Hernandez. Glowinski is a huge upgrade at the other OG spot. Feliciano is at least a slight upgrade at center. So our IOL has improved, and that is even before the draft. Now we just need another stud starting OT from the draft to play opposite Thomas...and this is the best OL on paper we'll have had in a long time.
These guys on the OL may not be stars, but they all appear to be competent, veterans, have proven themselves as starters, and come cheap. Like someone said, I now feel we are a RT away from feeling depressed about our OL. These 5 new guys plus Bredeson and Lemieux should hold down the IOL good enough…..I hope.
Maybe I'm just late figuring stuff out, but all our new OL except Gono were drafted 2015 4th round? Just coincidence, or is that some kind of thing? If we had taken Daryl Williams (and I assume we won't) that still would be true.
He will give Shane Lemieux a good run for the starting LG spot.
If you think Lemieux stands a chance at beating out Garcia barring injury, Will Smith would like to have a word with you.
When did Garcia become Zach Martin? Lemieux flashed plenty during his rookie season and was the starting LG last year before his knee injury. He is the favorite for the LG spot but Garcia and Bredeson will give him a run for it.
He will give Shane Lemieux a good run for the starting LG spot.
If you think Lemieux stands a chance at beating out Garcia barring injury, Will Smith would like to have a word with you.
When did Garcia become Zach Martin? Lemieux flashed plenty during his rookie season and was the starting LG last year before his knee injury. He is the favorite for the LG spot but Garcia and Bredeson will give him a run for it.
Lemieux and Bredeson both absolutely have a chance to beat out Garcia. Garcia is a career backup who can be a decent spot starter. But he signed for the league min likely. If he was any bit better than "serviceable" then he would be paid as such.
Schoen expects offensive lineman Shane Lemieux to be ready for camp after having surgery to repair his patellar tendon in September. But the Giants aren’t banking on Lemieux to reclaim the starting left guard job, as Schoen has loaded up on veteran interior offensive linemen in free agency.
Hopefully the guys this year last more than a few days before retiring.
Glowinski is the real deal.
Otherwise. Yep. Hopefully they grab a couple in the draft.
So he started 11 games for a playoff team last year but is a backup. OK….
Yep these are all placeholders for 1 year. The future line comes in the draft and with the $100M in cap space next year
Quote:
Personally, I expect these moves to allow us to have an average OL, which is still an important and significant upgrade. That is more a testament to how bad we were, as opposed to how good these guys are. Make no mistake, none of these signings is a top tier OL who, by themselves, will make a huge difference. But, adding some veterans who can play with 1-2 highly rated draft picks should make the unit, as a whole, better.
Kids have been replaced by men
Our GM, Daboll and OL coach could sign any of our guys from last but chose these guys instead.....
i might be wrong but my bet is they are better
We are doing good, on paper, at achieving competent status.
*Coaches favorite and team captain. Has a good amount of experience at guard and center. An underrated athlete with really good weight room strength. Garcia started to break out a little and I know a few guys that think he is better than any of the centers I discussed above. He might be a guy you look for day 3 and becomes a starter in year 1.
Gettleman hired two guys who had one foot out the door, watched them retire, and just shrugged.
Figured Glowinski and Feliciano are likely starters. LG addressed in the draft hopefully.
Depth behind them includes Lemieux, Bredeson, Garcia, Douglas.
Not too bad for a team that entered FA with 0 cap space
It's not a one year problem or fix.
Did you guys expect them to sign so many offensive linemen given their desire to cut $40 million?
I didn't.
And these guy are not camp fodder. They are NFL starters.
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Garcia was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season.
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Assuming the Giants did not break the bank on Max Garcia - and there isn't much bank to break - they'll have signed six veteran OL this offseason, all but one on one-year deals and all but two for under $1.5m each.
It's not a one year problem or fix.
Why can’t people understand this. It’s blatantly obvious, it’s all we can do and it’s a win-win for all parties involved. It’s like some of these fans really expected Schoen to come in and erase Gettlemans mistake in a season and be in the playoffs this year like WTF
Yeah, so looking forward to starting JAGs on our OL! Huge upgrade.
You are obviously upset about the quality of personnel that has been added this off-season. And I get that to a point...dont see any potential all pro players being added here. But when you take in to consideration the money that they have to spend, what are you suggesting that they do? Whats your solution?
Its sad, but this is easily the best OL we’ve had since 2012.
"Garcia started 11 of 15 games in large part because Rodney Hudson was out with COVID, Justin Murray was on injured reserve, and Josh Jones was struggling at right guard. With all things considered, Garcia was a quality backup thrusted into the starting lineup with center and guard flexibility. With Justin Murray expected to make a full recovery and the Cardinals wanting to further develop Josh Jones, Garcia likely walks."
Dude was handed a real tough assignment and is doing what he can with what he has.
Got to give him that.
I’m bullish on Daboll’s knowledge of personnel. We’ll see.
It's so clear by the size of these contracts that Schoen has SOOO much of a better feel for market value than our previous regime. He hasn't been here very long but he's shown to be pretty adept so far at operating at the lower end of the market at least. None of these are contracts that I have to try to talk myself into, which is extremely refreshing.
Of improvement.
And Max Garcia for Will Hernandez feels like an improvement even before the players get together.
Not saying we won , but, we didn’t lose.
Price - former first round talent
Bredeson and Skura - former starters
How are they different than the players just picked up?
Considering the cap impact as well.... how is this not an upgrade?
Oh, when the JAG's come marching in.
Will they give a boost to the O-Line,
Or will it still suck like last year?
No massive bucks, to aging vets,
Well past their prime - those were bad bets.
No sleeping on a slug like Pio,
Or trading for a joke like Price.
Schoen got them cheap, but don't rejoice,
It's not like he had any choice.
Let's hope they'll serve us well in the short-term,
While he upgrades in the draft.
Oh, when the JAG's come marching in,
Place-holders all, but that's no sin.
They'll be replaced, as soon as we're able,
And they'll march right out again.
A backup.
Emergency starter.
I'm increasingly confident they'll use 5 or 7 for the RT. Unlike the rest of the interior they haven't brought in a credible starter. Seems to be a safe guess they'll pick Neal, Ekwonu or Cross if they stay put.
Yankee nailed it, wish you would post more again.
We already have more depth at OL. Last year our starters were Jags. What did you expect? We could sign a roster full of pro-bowlers on a shoestring budget?
The Giants will likely select their starting RT early in the draft and another developmental interior OL at some point. This player will sit for a year while he gets acclimated to the NFL game.
None of the FA offensive linemen that the Giants signed are big names but keep in mind that Bobby Johnson and Daboll have a great track record with cast off OL from their time in Buffalo. Ike Boettger, Jon Feliciano, Ryan Bates, Quinton Spain, and Daryl Williams were journeymen, UDFA's, or day 3 picks that performed well when given a chance.
He seems the complete opposite of Gettleman
He seems the complete opposite of Gettleman
now if we can just keep our owner from opening his mouth
We said we needed four new starting OLs and by gosh we are going to have them...
Mic'd Up — OL Max Garcia - ( New Window )
Gettleman hired two guys who had one foot out the door, watched them retire, and just shrugged.
Bingo
most likely this is a deal close to the minimum and will not impact comp pick formula.
it's highly likely hernandez got more $ than Garcia, and if so the nyg could stand to gain a pick if he gets above $3m AAV.
He was not cut. He was on a one year contract. Doubt there is any change to anything. Giants are signing these guys to vet minimums, and at worst, this would be offset by Hernandez.
If you think Lemieux stands a chance at beating out Garcia barring injury, Will Smith would like to have a word with you.
So I don't have any reason to believe why he won't be ready. This all happened early in the season.
So I don't have any reason to believe why he won't be ready. This all happened early in the season.
They first said it was tendinitis and not a long term thing, then it was a partial tear. Partial tears from what I’ve read typically don’t require surgery.
Patellar tendon tears are ultra serious, especially for a big man. I think it’s curious we’ve heard basically nothing since the surgery.
And even he will be rehabbing from surgery...
from duggan's article on today's press conference. pretty good article linked below.
N.Y. Giants GM Joe Schoen likely standing pat with Saquon Barkley, plus an update on draft plans and James Bradberry - ( New Window )