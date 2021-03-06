Giants have added 5 OLs who have started in the NFL Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2022 3:55 pm : 3/28/2022 3:55 pm

Jamil Douglas (Age: 30; Career starts: 11)

Jon Feliciano (Age: 30; Career starts: 39)

Max Garcia (Age: 30; Career starts: 52)

Mark Glowinski (Age: 29; Career starts: 74)

Matt Gono (Age: 25; Career starts: 4)



Everyone of these guys could end up a starter this year. Or the majority of them could/should be relegated as primary back-ups.



But the key point here is there is a degree of proficiency here, especially in numbers, that hasn't been around in recent years.



And when you take into account the Giants are likely to draft two OLs, including one in the first round, this is a pretty stunning transformation in a short time.



This doesn't mean things are set in 2023 and beyond. Most of these guys are 1-year rentals. But it's fascinating to watch.