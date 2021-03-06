Giants have added 5 OLs who have started in the NFL

Jamil Douglas (Age: 30; Career starts: 11)
Jon Feliciano (Age: 30; Career starts: 39)
Max Garcia (Age: 30; Career starts: 52)
Mark Glowinski (Age: 29; Career starts: 74)
Matt Gono (Age: 25; Career starts: 4)
Everyone of these guys could end up a starter this year. Or the majority of them could/should be relegated as primary back-ups.
But the key point here is there is a degree of proficiency here, especially in numbers, that hasn't been around in recent years.
And when you take into account the Giants are likely to draft two OLs, including one in the first round, this is a pretty stunning transformation in a short time.
This doesn't mean things are set in 2023 and beyond. Most of these guys are 1-year rentals. But it's fascinating to watch.
He only drafted five offensive lineman over four drafts. Which is absolutely insane given the fact that the line was horrible when he first came in as well.
Are these guys all pros that Schoen has signed? No. But they are cheap, experienced options that can start if necessary. These moves allow you to build the line out over the next two drafts instead of being forced to draft 3 starters in one draft.
both of the last 2 regimes failed to ever bring in enough quality depth on the OL. and they tended to overpay the guys they did bring in.
how was this not being done every offseason over the last 10 years after Snee/McKenzie/Ohara retired?
these moves may not raise the ceiling much but they raise the floor. which is welcomed for an organization who has crashed below ground level seemingly every year of the last decade, most due to OL.
It's not just Gettleman it goes back to Jerry Reese as well.
Makes for great camp battles for roster spots.
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Shane Lemieux, Max Garcia, Ben Bredeson
C Jonn Feliciano
RG Mark Glowinski, Jamil Douglas
RT Draft pick, Matt Gono
And Douglas and Garcia can play center.
Another guy who has been a starter and is now age 29.
When Quentin Nelson went down injured several games last year, Reed did a very nice job filling in as a starter for 6 Colts games.
Reed has 29 NFL starts during his time with Jax, Miami, Carolina, and the Colts.
i'd guess they take an interior OL at some point also. they met with Fortner and Parham who would both be in the 3rd round range. Cole Strange and some others would fit in that range too.
serviceable veteran depth and a pair of high end OTs have the potential to be a galactic leap forward from what we're accustomed to.
I agree with the depths observation, but this new batch pound-for-pound actually remind me a lof of the Newhouse, Jerry, JD Walton years.
im a little surprised they didn't sign Reed or Boettger over Garcia. I presume the injury may have been the drawback on Boettger. Maybe they like that Garcia has the more extensive track record? im not sure they have room enough to be attractive to another interior OL looking for playing time. Not sure who the colts are replacing Glowinski with but Reed would seem a good candidate since they rotated him in some snaps when nelson was back healthy.
Color me optimistic
how many years do we go back with guys like Marshall Newhouse, John Jerry, Bobby Hart penciled
I agree with the depths observation, but this new batch pound-for-pound actually remind me a lof of the Newhouse, Jerry, JD Walton years.
christian i agree, my point is it's still double the volume so even if the talent level is mediocre (which it is) there will at least be a real competition. If camp opened tomorrow there are like 5-6 real candidates for LG. And likely more after the draft/UDFAs.
Perhaps he will have interest in joining the Giants in 2023 and getting back with Daboll and Johnson.
You don't think Glowinksi is going to be big upgrade over Hernandez at right guard?
I would also wager that Feliciano is going to be an upgrade over Price (who is still a FA). Feliciano has been a long time starter in the NFL and he says center is his best position.
The Falcons placed a 2nd-round tender on Gono in March 2021. That's how high they were on him before he missed the season with an injury. Pretty good bet he's better than Solder, who is still a FA.
Color me optimistic
Nail the draft and use your $100M of cap space effectively and next year will be fun to watch
I've been wondering that quite a lot.
you mean as tedious as the Jones sucks contingent?
No one on this thread said the OL is fixed.
Neither of the previous regimes brought in 5 offensive line starters in one offseason. In fact, there were free agent classes where Reese and Gettleman didn't address the OL at all.
Like I said last night, we needed to at least get to "competent". Now as long as we don't have two guys retire AND one or two get cut also, we should be good to go here, assuming we draft well.
In fact, if we draft well, and a few breaks go our way, we might actually pass competent to achieve "pretty good", but let's see how it goes.
Just to remind you, Schoen hasn’t drafted any O-linemen yet. DG signed free agent o-linemen too. They just didn’t stick.
That is why is spanned multiple GMs .... scouting
the OL is looking much improved:
i'd guess they take an interior OL at some point also. they met with Fortner and Parham who would both be in the 3rd round range. Cole Strange and some others would fit in that range too.
serviceable veteran depth and a pair of high end OTs have the potential to be a galactic leap forward from what we're accustomed to.
Yes Parham is a perfect fit because he could use a year to get stronger and prepare to take over the starting center job in 2023.
Do you know if Chris Reed can play center also? I know Garcia and Douglas can but I would like to see Garcia compete with Lemieux at LG but I would love to see another solid vet like Reed compete with Felciano in the middle.
Hey Rico, Is there any information you want to share?
How about revamping their Training Staff?
It's nice that the management team and coaching staff have been revised and appear to be taking a professional approach to things.
But considering the Jints have been at the top of the league in terms of injuries the past couple of years further steps appear necessary.
What concerns?
It's called a joke.
DG brought in lots of OL free agents that had decent careers before the Giants (Solder, Price, Skura, Remmers, Fleming, Omameh, etc.) and drafted OL in Round 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7. Let's see what these guys can do in pads in August.
@Ourlads_Sy
The one "sure thing" (I know that does not actually exist):
NYG ignoring RT in free agency, but signing three interior vets (all 3 will likely be starting) means there are using #5 to #7 on one of the OTs. Lock it in.
Until I see it I am not expecting much more than what we had
Agreed, and the mantra of they’re just more JAGS is tedious. These guys started and played well, not great, well which is better than the shitshow we put out there the past few years, plus they give us some low cost depth. Garcia was 2nd team pro bowl.
https://youtu.be/FJbmB9k2Y88
Let's see how these guys and those that get drafted play, and how they play together before declaring the OL fix. Seems to me both JR and DG brought in guys that excited BBI only to have them fall flat later. I certainly appreciate that the new leadership team recognizes the OL as a major issue and is working hard to resolve it, but until we see an OL on the field opening holes for RBs and keeping our QB upright I'm not giving anyone credit.
No one on this thread said the OL is fixed.
Neither of the previous regimes brought in 5 offensive line starters in one offseason. In fact, there were free agent classes where Reese and Gettleman didn't address the OL at all.
By signing FIVE players who have started in the NFL, they have ADDRESSED the offensive line.
Definition of address: to direct the efforts or attention
I also clearly stated above that since most of these players are 1-year rentals, this does not resolve long-term OL issues.
But two of the players will be starters in 2022 for the Giants. Another has a chance to start. Those who don't have a great chance to be decent depth. We're talking about former NFL starters here who are not over the hill.
We haven't even been able to field remotely competent players in recent years. And again, if you look at who Reese and Gettleman signed each offseason, they never hit the OL like this.
2. You could use the same logic and say we haven’t signed a ER or CB in free agency so these will be the positions targeted at 5 and 7 due to need (assuming Bradberry gets traded)
He may be right and we may very well go RT with one of these picks, but idk if I’d “lock it in”
2. You could use the same logic and say we haven’t signed a ER or CB in free agency so these will be the positions targeted at 5 and 7 due to need (assuming Bradberry gets traded)
He may be right and we may very well go RT with one of these picks, but idk if I’d “lock it in”
He's saying that four of the five signings have been interior linemen. The 5th guy is the one with the fewest starts. Because they've largely ignore the tackle position in free agency, it suggests their focus is going to be tackle. I come to the same conclusion.
Doesn't mean they won't/can't address the interior line in the draft, but OT is the obvious need spot on the line right now.
So shall it be done.
Funny that’s how I picture his hair
But being better than Gettleman just means you are competent...
1. What does signing 3 IOL have to to do with picks 5 and 7? It’s not like there’s some premiere IOL we would be passing on for a RT
2. You could use the same logic and say we haven’t signed a ER or CB in free agency so these will be the positions targeted at 5 and 7 due to need (assuming Bradberry gets traded)
He may be right and we may very well go RT with one of these picks, but idk if I’d “lock it in”
He's saying that four of the five signings have been interior linemen. The 5th guy is the one with the fewest starts. Because they've largely ignore the tackle position in free agency, it suggests their focus is going to be tackle. I come to the same conclusion.
Doesn't mean they won't/can't address the interior line in the draft, but OT is the obvious need spot on the line right now.
These are all 1 year deals mostly close to the vet minimum. Giants don’t have the money to sign anyone of value that will be here next year. And What if their top 2 tackles go ahead of them and they don’t feel the next on their list is worthy of a pick at that spot? I think we’re reading too much into dumpster diving FA acquisitions
Like I always say, Defense wins Championships, but the Oline gets you there.
Lets look at it realistically
Jamil Douglas (Age: 30; Career starts: 11) - 11 starts at age 30 spells journeyman backup.
Jon Feliciano (Age: 30; Career starts: 39) - 39 starts at age 30, only 2 at center also spells career backup. May be better than Price but thats not saying much
Max Garcia (Age: 30; Career starts: 52) - More of a starter quality, I would probably pencil him in as one of the Gs unless a draft pick knocks him off.
Mark Glowinski (Age: 29; Career starts: 74) - Quality starter, definitely signed to be a starter
Matt Gono (Age: 25; Career starts: 4) - was supposed to start in ATL but coming off a season ending injury, no one knows what we have here. Still shocked if we dont draft a 1st round OT.
We signed Cam Flemming to be a backup and he would up starting and was terrible and most thought he was a good signing. The point is that most of these guys have started but doesnt mean they are starters. Its a good start and I am happy that it was addressed but we still probably need 2 starter quality OL in the draft so these guys could go back to their natural backup spots. If these guys are the backups we are in great shape or if by mid season they are backups the arrow is pointing up. Remember, someone is going to sign Price and see that he has started and think he is pretty good but that doesnt tell the story.
Probably a good TE/WR for second pick.