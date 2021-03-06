for display only
Giants have added 5 OLs who have started in the NFL

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2022 3:55 pm
Jamil Douglas (Age: 30; Career starts: 11)
Jon Feliciano (Age: 30; Career starts: 39)
Max Garcia (Age: 30; Career starts: 52)
Mark Glowinski (Age: 29; Career starts: 74)
Matt Gono (Age: 25; Career starts: 4)

Everyone of these guys could end up a starter this year. Or the majority of them could/should be relegated as primary back-ups.

But the key point here is there is a degree of proficiency here, especially in numbers, that hasn't been around in recent years.

And when you take into account the Giants are likely to draft two OLs, including one in the first round, this is a pretty stunning transformation in a short time.

This doesn't mean things are set in 2023 and beyond. Most of these guys are 1-year rentals. But it's fascinating to watch.
It really shows just how incompetent  
eric2425ny : 3/28/2022 4:00 pm : link
DG was. Schoen comes in and immediately addresses the offensive line, which DG practically ignored his entire time here.

He only drafted five offensive lineman over four drafts. Which is absolutely insane given the fact that the line was horrible when he first came in as well.

Are these guys all pros that Schoen has signed? No. But they are cheap, experienced options that can start if necessary. These moves allow you to build the line out over the next two drafts instead of being forced to draft 3 starters in one draft.
Whatever they can do  
UberAlias : 3/28/2022 4:00 pm : link
To free themselves up to maximize the talent with picks 5 & 7 is fine by me.
it shows the incompetence of the last decade  
Eric on Li : 3/28/2022 4:05 pm : link
how many years do we go back with guys like Marshall Newhouse, John Jerry, Bobby Hart penciled in as uncontested starters?

both of the last 2 regimes failed to ever bring in enough quality depth on the OL. and they tended to overpay the guys they did bring in.

how was this not being done every offseason over the last 10 years after Snee/McKenzie/Ohara retired?

these moves may not raise the ceiling much but they raise the floor. which is welcomed for an organization who has crashed below ground level seemingly every year of the last decade, most due to OL.
RE: It really shows just how incompetent  
Jay on the Island : 3/28/2022 4:17 pm : link
eric2425ny said:

DG was. Schoen comes in and immediately addresses the offensive line, which DG practically ignored his entire time here.

He only drafted five offensive lineman over four drafts. Which is absolutely insane given the fact that the line was horrible when he first came in as well.

Are these guys all pros that Schoen has signed? No. But they are cheap, experienced options that can start if necessary. These moves allow you to build the line out over the next two drafts instead of being forced to draft 3 starters in one draft.

It's not just Gettleman it goes back to Jerry Reese as well.
Their experience  
Joe Beckwith : 3/28/2022 4:18 pm : link
will allow the 2-3 OL draft picks to work their way into starter roles, particularly the interior.
Makes for great camp battles for roster spots.
With the likelihood that the Giants will draft at RT early  
Jay on the Island : 3/28/2022 4:20 pm : link
the OL is looking much improved:
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Shane Lemieux, Max Garcia, Ben Bredeson
C Jonn Feliciano
RG Mark Glowinski, Jamil Douglas
RT Draft pick, Matt Gono
RE: With the likelihood that the Giants will draft at RT early  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2022 4:21 pm : link
Jay on the Island said:

the OL is looking much improved:
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Shane Lemieux, Max Garcia, Ben Bredeson
C Jonn Feliciano
RG Mark Glowinski, Jamil Douglas
RT Draft pick, Matt Gono


And Douglas and Garcia can play center.
IMHO  
YANKEE28 : 3/28/2022 4:23 pm : link
the best remaining unsigned veteran is Guard Chris Reed.

Another guy who has been a starter and is now age 29.

When Quentin Nelson went down injured several games last year, Reed did a very nice job filling in as a starter for 6 Colts games.

Reed has 29 NFL starts during his time with Jax, Miami, Carolina, and the Colts.

RE: With the likelihood that the Giants will draft at RT early  
Eric on Li : 3/28/2022 4:24 pm : link
Jay on the Island said:

the OL is looking much improved:
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Shane Lemieux, Max Garcia, Ben Bredeson
C Jonn Feliciano
RG Mark Glowinski, Jamil Douglas
RT Draft pick, Matt Gono


i'd guess they take an interior OL at some point also. they met with Fortner and Parham who would both be in the 3rd round range. Cole Strange and some others would fit in that range too.

serviceable veteran depth and a pair of high end OTs have the potential to be a galactic leap forward from what we're accustomed to.
RE: it shows the incompetence of the last decade  
christian : 3/28/2022 4:25 pm : link
Eric on Li said:

how many years do we go back with guys like Marshall Newhouse, John Jerry, Bobby Hart penciled

I agree with the depths observation, but this new batch pound-for-pound actually remind me a lof of the Newhouse, Jerry, JD Walton years.
RE: IMHO  
Eric on Li : 3/28/2022 4:27 pm : link
YANKEE28 said:

the best remaining unsigned veteran is Guard Chris Reed.

Another guy who has been a starter and is now age 29.

When Quentin Nelson went down injured several games last year, Reed did a very nice job filling in as a starter for 6 Colts games.

Reed has 29 NFL starts during his time with Jax, Miami, Carolina, and the Colts.


im a little surprised they didn't sign Reed or Boettger over Garcia. I presume the injury may have been the drawback on Boettger. Maybe they like that Garcia has the more extensive track record? im not sure they have room enough to be attractive to another interior OL looking for playing time. Not sure who the colts are replacing Glowinski with but Reed would seem a good candidate since they rotated him in some snaps when nelson was back healthy.
With this deep draft and the moves thus far  
lono801 : 3/28/2022 4:31 pm : link
The possibilities are exciting…

Color me optimistic
RE: RE: it shows the incompetence of the last decade  
Eric on Li : 3/28/2022 4:32 pm : link
christian said:

Eric on Li said:





how many years do we go back with guys like Marshall Newhouse, John Jerry, Bobby Hart penciled


I agree with the depths observation, but this new batch pound-for-pound actually remind me a lof of the Newhouse, Jerry, JD Walton years.


christian i agree, my point is it's still double the volume so even if the talent level is mediocre (which it is) there will at least be a real competition. If camp opened tomorrow there are like 5-6 real candidates for LG. And likely more after the draft/UDFAs.
Would not shock me if 1-2 of these guys  
AcesUp : 3/28/2022 4:34 pm : link
Aren't on the opening roster - whether through a cut or injury. And I am not expecting massive upgrades over Hernandez, Price, etc. However, it is nice to see them take the volume approach in anticipation for injuries, bad play, retirement, etc. The starting point couldn't get any lower so it's a great start without making significant commitments.
Eric on Li  
YANKEE28 : 3/28/2022 4:36 pm : link
The Boettger contract with the Bills is only for one year.

Perhaps he will have interest in joining the Giants in 2023 and getting back with Daboll and Johnson.
RE: Would not shock me if 1-2 of these guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2022 4:39 pm : link
AcesUp said:

Aren't on the opening roster - whether through a cut or injury. And I am not expecting massive upgrades over Hernandez, Price, etc. However, it is nice to see them take the volume approach in anticipation for injuries, bad play, retirement, etc. The starting point couldn't get any lower so it's a great start without making significant commitments.


You don't think Glowinksi is going to be big upgrade over Hernandez at right guard?

I would also wager that Feliciano is going to be an upgrade over Price (who is still a FA). Feliciano has been a long time starter in the NFL and he says center is his best position.

The Falcons placed a 2nd-round tender on Gono in March 2021. That's how high they were on him before he missed the season with an injury. Pretty good bet he's better than Solder, who is still a FA.
RE: With this deep draft and the moves thus far  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 4:43 pm : link
lono801 said:

The possibilities are exciting…

Color me optimistic


Nail the draft and use your $100M of cap space effectively and next year will be fun to watch
How many are going to retire during camp?  
ZogZerg : 3/28/2022 4:46 pm : link
;)
RE: How many are going to retire during camp?  
Angel Eyes : 3/28/2022 4:47 pm : link
ZogZerg said:

;)

I've been wondering that quite a lot.
I do see upgrades there  
AcesUp : 3/28/2022 4:49 pm : link
But I wouldn't classify them as significant. Both players were basically starters that their teams were looking to upgrade or replace. The other signings are min deals that signed here because we're one of the few teams that can promise an opportunity for significant snaps. I'm hoping a couple surprise but I'm not banking on it. There's definitely a blackhole at RT, if we can somehow get +production out of that spot it will go a lot further than what Glow or Feliciano can give us.
these  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2022 4:53 pm : link
retirement concerns are becoming as tedious as the "this is Cedric Jones all over again" comments.
RE: these  
Snablats : 3/28/2022 5:00 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

retirement concerns are becoming as tedious as the "this is Cedric Jones all over again" comments.

you mean as tedious as the Jones sucks contingent?
Why would we sign these guys now?  
Rico : 3/28/2022 5:11 pm : link
When we could have just given up late round picks for them in late August? :-)
Most of these guys are stop gaps while the team builds the OL  
Beer Man : 3/28/2022 5:18 pm : link
Let's see how these guys and those that get drafted play, and how they play together before declaring the OL fix. Seems to me both JR and DG brought in guys that excited BBI only to have them fall flat later. I certainly appreciate that the new leadership team recognizes the OL as a major issue and is working hard to resolve it, but until we see an OL on the field opening holes for RBs and keeping our QB upright I'm not giving anyone credit.
RE: Most of these guys are stop gaps while the team builds the OL  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2022 5:23 pm : link
Beer Man said:

Let's see how these guys and those that get drafted play, and how they play together before declaring the OL fix. Seems to me both JR and DG brought in guys that excited BBI only to have them fall flat later. I certainly appreciate that the new leadership team recognizes the OL as a major issue and is working hard to resolve it, but until we see an OL on the field opening holes for RBs and keeping our QB upright I'm not giving anyone credit.


No one on this thread said the OL is fixed.

Neither of the previous regimes brought in 5 offensive line starters in one offseason. In fact, there were free agent classes where Reese and Gettleman didn't address the OL at all.
Well, we already have more depth on the oline and Glowinski s/b an  
Ira : 3/28/2022 5:29 pm : link
upgrade at right guard. Whoever we draft for right tackle will improve that position. So the line s/b better barring major injury problems.
We still must draft Oline smartly...  
D HOS : 3/28/2022 5:38 pm : link
But pre-draft, the work has been done, and done well.

Like I said last night, we needed to at least get to "competent". Now as long as we don't have two guys retire AND one or two get cut also, we should be good to go here, assuming we draft well.

In fact, if we draft well, and a few breaks go our way, we might actually pass competent to achieve "pretty good", but let's see how it goes.
or get injured...  
D HOS : 3/28/2022 5:38 pm : link
.
RE: It really shows just how incompetent  
Ivan15 : 3/28/2022 5:40 pm : link
eric2425ny said:

DG was. Schoen comes in and immediately addresses the offensive line, which DG practically ignored his entire time here.

He only drafted five offensive lineman over four drafts. Which is absolutely insane given the fact that the line was horrible when he first came in as well.

Are these guys all pros that Schoen has signed? No. But they are cheap, experienced options that can start if necessary. These moves allow you to build the line out over the next two drafts instead of being forced to draft 3 starters in one draft.


Just to remind you, Schoen hasn’t drafted any O-linemen yet. DG signed free agent o-linemen too. They just didn’t stick.
Th OL was never ignored  
MotownGIANTS : 3/28/2022 5:53 pm : link
picks of all rds have been used .... bargain FA to Splash level...they just did not workout. Scouting was/"is????" (jury still out /w Joe) trash .... both college and pro.

That is why is spanned multiple GMs .... scouting
RE: RE: With the likelihood that the Giants will draft at RT early  
Jay on the Island : 3/28/2022 6:01 pm : link
Eric on Li said:

Jay on the Island said:





the OL is looking much improved:
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Shane Lemieux, Max Garcia, Ben Bredeson
C Jonn Feliciano
RG Mark Glowinski, Jamil Douglas
RT Draft pick, Matt Gono



i'd guess they take an interior OL at some point also. they met with Fortner and Parham who would both be in the 3rd round range. Cole Strange and some others would fit in that range too.

serviceable veteran depth and a pair of high end OTs have the potential to be a galactic leap forward from what we're accustomed to.

Yes Parham is a perfect fit because he could use a year to get stronger and prepare to take over the starting center job in 2023.
RE: IMHO  
Jay on the Island : 3/28/2022 6:02 pm : link
YANKEE28 said:

the best remaining unsigned veteran is Guard Chris Reed.

Another guy who has been a starter and is now age 29.

When Quentin Nelson went down injured several games last year, Reed did a very nice job filling in as a starter for 6 Colts games.

Reed has 29 NFL starts during his time with Jax, Miami, Carolina, and the Colts.

Do you know if Chris Reed can play center also? I know Garcia and Douglas can but I would like to see Garcia compete with Lemieux at LG but I would love to see another solid vet like Reed compete with Felciano in the middle.
RE: Why would we sign these guys now?  
Jay on the Island : 3/28/2022 6:04 pm : link
Rico said:

When we could have just given up late round picks for them in late August? :-)

Hey Rico, Is there any information you want to share?
Or get injured  
ChicagoMarty : 3/28/2022 6:29 pm : link
Any updates as to whether the Jints are going to revamp their turf?

How about revamping their Training Staff?

It's nice that the management team and coaching staff have been revised and appear to be taking a professional approach to things.

But considering the Jints have been at the top of the league in terms of injuries the past couple of years further steps appear necessary.
i'm so glad DG is gone  
GiantsFan84 : 3/28/2022 6:34 pm : link
i don't have to worry about him signing bums like omameh to big money deals on the first day of free agency
Get us a RT  
TommyWiseau : 3/28/2022 6:35 pm : link
And a developmental Guard/Center and we are worlds better then the last few years. Oh what competency looks like
RE: these  
ZogZerg : 3/28/2022 6:38 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

retirement concerns are becoming as tedious as the "this is Cedric Jones all over again" comments.


What concerns?
It's called a joke.
I am not ready to start slapping Schoen on the back  
kdog77 : 3/28/2022 6:42 pm : link
and say he has done a good job just yet.

DG brought in lots of OL free agents that had decent careers before the Giants (Solder, Price, Skura, Remmers, Fleming, Omameh, etc.) and drafted OL in Round 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7. Let's see what these guys can do in pads in August.
I’m very impressed with the improvements thus far  
uncledave : 3/28/2022 7:10 pm : link
Especially given the cap constrictions
Sy speaks on Twitter  
Ira : 3/28/2022 7:46 pm : link
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
The one "sure thing" (I know that does not actually exist):

NYG ignoring RT in free agency, but signing three interior vets (all 3 will likely be starting) means there are using #5 to #7 on one of the OTs. Lock it in.
Link - ( New Window )
So it is written by Sy.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/28/2022 7:47 pm : link
So shall it be done.
I'm hopeful, but in all honesty AZ could be saying the same type  
PatersonPlank : 3/28/2022 8:19 pm : link
of thing about Hernandez (as an example). "Ooh, we got a guy who has started 56 games at G, was a 2nd rd pick, and was a college all-american".

Until I see it I am not expecting much more than what we had
If anyone didn’t know a tackle  
Giant John : 3/28/2022 8:31 pm : link
Would be a first round pick. They have been living under a rock.
RE: So it is written by Sy.  
PatersonPlank : 3/28/2022 8:45 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

So shall it be done.



RE: these  
Bleedin Blue : 3/28/2022 8:50 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

retirement concerns are becoming as tedious as the "this is Cedric Jones all over again" comments.


Agreed, and the mantra of they’re just more JAGS is tedious. These guys started and played well, not great, well which is better than the shitshow we put out there the past few years, plus they give us some low cost depth. Garcia was 2nd team pro bowl.
RE: Sy speaks on Twitter  
Bleedin Blue : 3/28/2022 8:53 pm : link
Ira said:

David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
The one "sure thing" (I know that does not actually exist):

NYG ignoring RT in free agency, but signing three interior vets (all 3 will likely be starting) means there are using #5 to #7 on one of the OTs. Lock it in. Link - ( New Window )


https://youtu.be/FJbmB9k2Y88
RE: RE: Most of these guys are stop gaps while the team builds the OL  
Beer Man : 3/28/2022 9:14 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

Beer Man said:





Let's see how these guys and those that get drafted play, and how they play together before declaring the OL fix. Seems to me both JR and DG brought in guys that excited BBI only to have them fall flat later. I certainly appreciate that the new leadership team recognizes the OL as a major issue and is working hard to resolve it, but until we see an OL on the field opening holes for RBs and keeping our QB upright I'm not giving anyone credit.



No one on this thread said the OL is fixed.

Neither of the previous regimes brought in 5 offensive line starters in one offseason. In fact, there were free agent classes where Reese and Gettleman didn't address the OL at all.
No, I could have sworn someone on this thread made the statement "Schoen comes in and immediately addresses the offensive line". The OL is not addressed, some spare parts and stand-in have been added, but it still has a ways to go to get to respectable.
Beer Man  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2022 9:36 pm : link
I swear some of you guys are just being argumentative or not bright.

By signing FIVE players who have started in the NFL, they have ADDRESSED the offensive line.

Definition of address: to direct the efforts or attention

I also clearly stated above that since most of these players are 1-year rentals, this does not resolve long-term OL issues.

But two of the players will be starters in 2022 for the Giants. Another has a chance to start. Those who don't have a great chance to be decent depth. We're talking about former NFL starters here who are not over the hill.

We haven't even been able to field remotely competent players in recent years. And again, if you look at who Reese and Gettleman signed each offseason, they never hit the OL like this.
I like Sy but…  
Finch : 3/28/2022 9:41 pm : link
1. What does signing 3 IOL have to to do with picks 5 and 7? It’s not like there’s some premiere IOL we would be passing on for a RT

2. You could use the same logic and say we haven’t signed a ER or CB in free agency so these will be the positions targeted at 5 and 7 due to need (assuming Bradberry gets traded)

He may be right and we may very well go RT with one of these picks, but idk if I’d “lock it in”
RE: I like Sy but…  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2022 9:48 pm : link
Finch said:

1. What does signing 3 IOL have to to do with picks 5 and 7? It’s not like there’s some premiere IOL we would be passing on for a RT

2. You could use the same logic and say we haven’t signed a ER or CB in free agency so these will be the positions targeted at 5 and 7 due to need (assuming Bradberry gets traded)

He may be right and we may very well go RT with one of these picks, but idk if I’d “lock it in”


He's saying that four of the five signings have been interior linemen. The 5th guy is the one with the fewest starts. Because they've largely ignore the tackle position in free agency, it suggests their focus is going to be tackle. I come to the same conclusion.

Doesn't mean they won't/can't address the interior line in the draft, but OT is the obvious need spot on the line right now.
Daryl Williams just sitting out there in FA has to be tempting too  
Eric on Li : 3/28/2022 10:20 pm : link
i can't imagine the price is high, so it's just a question of $. Billy Turner just signed a 1 year deal worth "up to" 5m, so gotta think the actual amount is more like $2.5-3m (the nyg could get creative with a void years and make something work pretty easily).
RE: RE: So it is written by Sy.  
eli4life : 3/28/2022 11:32 pm : link
PatersonPlank said:

SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





So shall it be done.





Funny that’s how I picture his hair
Ehh, nothing added that warrants much attention. Still a lot  
Jimmy Googs : 3/28/2022 11:41 pm : link
to invest on the OL. Glad Schoen has a brain though.

But being better than Gettleman just means you are competent...
RE: RE: I like Sy but…  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 11:48 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

Finch said:





1. What does signing 3 IOL have to to do with picks 5 and 7? It’s not like there’s some premiere IOL we would be passing on for a RT

2. You could use the same logic and say we haven’t signed a ER or CB in free agency so these will be the positions targeted at 5 and 7 due to need (assuming Bradberry gets traded)

He may be right and we may very well go RT with one of these picks, but idk if I’d “lock it in”



He's saying that four of the five signings have been interior linemen. The 5th guy is the one with the fewest starts. Because they've largely ignore the tackle position in free agency, it suggests their focus is going to be tackle. I come to the same conclusion.

Doesn't mean they won't/can't address the interior line in the draft, but OT is the obvious need spot on the line right now.


These are all 1 year deals mostly close to the vet minimum. Giants don’t have the money to sign anyone of value that will be here next year. And What if their top 2 tackles go ahead of them and they don’t feel the next on their list is worthy of a pick at that spot? I think we’re reading too much into dumpster diving FA acquisitions
I agree..  
prdave73 : 12:21 am : link
It's awesome to see what GM Schoen has done in just this off-season. This is exactly what inept DG should have done all those years.

Like I always say, Defense wins Championships, but the Oline gets you there.
I think they also have to address the IOL......  
Simms11 : 10:23 am : link
in the draft. Other then Glowinski, the other guys are only on one year deals. I’m not sold on Bredeson or Lemieux either. Need to improve talent inside too.
Besides Glowinski  
Rudy5757 : 10:39 am : link
these guys are marginal starters. Feliciano may be better than Price but is he better than Gates who was our starter at this point last year? I understand the position we are in and why we are signing 1 year minimum salary guys. They may be upgrades but maybe not.

Lets look at it realistically

Jamil Douglas (Age: 30; Career starts: 11) - 11 starts at age 30 spells journeyman backup.

Jon Feliciano (Age: 30; Career starts: 39) - 39 starts at age 30, only 2 at center also spells career backup. May be better than Price but thats not saying much

Max Garcia (Age: 30; Career starts: 52) - More of a starter quality, I would probably pencil him in as one of the Gs unless a draft pick knocks him off.

Mark Glowinski (Age: 29; Career starts: 74) - Quality starter, definitely signed to be a starter

Matt Gono (Age: 25; Career starts: 4) - was supposed to start in ATL but coming off a season ending injury, no one knows what we have here. Still shocked if we dont draft a 1st round OT.

We signed Cam Flemming to be a backup and he would up starting and was terrible and most thought he was a good signing. The point is that most of these guys have started but doesnt mean they are starters. Its a good start and I am happy that it was addressed but we still probably need 2 starter quality OL in the draft so these guys could go back to their natural backup spots. If these guys are the backups we are in great shape or if by mid season they are backups the arrow is pointing up. Remember, someone is going to sign Price and see that he has started and think he is pretty good but that doesnt tell the story.

What concerns me Eric....  
EdS56 : 11:12 am : link
is having Danny Dimes at QB. We'll have to see how he does IF the oline performs with some proficient veterans. I'm assuming edge with our next pick unless there's someone that can do the job in the second round.

Probably a good TE/WR for second pick.
Jones should have better protection  
gmenrule : 11:27 am : link
and a cleaner uniform this year - unless the turf monster "tackles" him again. You will see one OL (minimum) drafted every year now until all 5 young starters are found and capable backups are on the roster.
