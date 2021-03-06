for display only
Kyle Hamilton runs 4.74 at ND Pro Day

Kevin in CT : 3/28/2022 7:48 pm
Does he drop out of the top 10 now?
Or does this call into question track material & structure?  
NYRiese : 3/28/2022 7:51 pm : link
Slow!!  
Stan in LA : 3/28/2022 7:52 pm : link
I’ll keep saying it  
Doubledeuce22 : 3/28/2022 7:54 pm : link
He’s the most overrated player in this draft and should not be a top 10 pick. I’ll be pretty irritated if the Giants take him unless it’s a massive trade down.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/28/2022 7:55 pm : link
Other notables
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:01 pm : link : reply
Jamal Adams 4.56
Tyrann Mathieu 4.50
Jesse Bates 4.50
Jordan Poywer 4.54
Justin Simmons 4.61
Micah Hyde 4.61

All All-Pro 1st or second team players.
SleepyOwl : 3/28/2022 7:57 pm : link
WOW… that slow time will absolutely drop Hamilton  
Rick in Dallas : 3/28/2022 7:58 pm : link
In the draft. Still a good player but that is slow!!!!
Wow  
Johnny5 : 3/28/2022 7:59 pm : link
That's crazy. I have been singing his praises but that is clearly not a good time for a top flight safety.
I'm a ND homer so I've seen Hamilton more than most...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/28/2022 8:00 pm : link
I really think he's going to be special in the NFL. I'd be over the moon if we took him @ 5 or 7.
Wait a minute.  
Johnny5 : 3/28/2022 8:02 pm : link
I just read that his 40 time was 4.56. What is this nonsense you post Kevin in CT?!
From the link  
Stan in LA : 3/28/2022 8:04 pm : link
Quote:
Dane Brugler
@dpbrugler
·
24m
This is true. I was told 4.70 and 4.74 for Kyle Hamilton at the ND pro day.
Quote Tweet
Daniel Jeremiah
@MoveTheSticks
· 45m
Replying to @BengalYouTube
I was told he ran in low 4.7's.
Daniel Jeremiah
@MoveTheSticks
Replying to
@dpbrugler
APT times were 4.74/4.70. From a diff scout in attendance, 4.75/4.72. He ran 4.59 in Indy.
His stock already dropped after a slow combine 40..:  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 8:06 pm : link
That was 4.59….now this….YIKES
if  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2022 8:06 pm : link
that is an accurate time, that's got to hurt him.

I think the 40 is overrated, but a 4.7 is not good.
Link to a report saying 4.56 at pro day  
Johnny5 : 3/28/2022 8:07 pm : link
Quote:
Hamilton ran a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash during his pro day workout Friday at Notre Dame, a time that marked improvement from his 4.59 clocked at the NFL Combine.

This prob allows philly  
Breeze_94 : 3/28/2022 8:08 pm : link
to get their hands on him. No team is taking a safety that ran 4.7 inside of the top 10...guarantee it.
RE: Wait a minute.  
Eman11 : 3/28/2022 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15648235 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
I just read that his 40 time was 4.56. What is this nonsense you post Kevin in CT?!


I saw the 4.56 too and he said it still wasn’t what he was aiming for.

I’ve watched a decent amount of his games and he seems to me to have great instincts and break on the ball. I think that makes up for any lack of speed. He might not be the fastest Safety but he sure looked to always be right there where he needed to be in time in the games I saw.
That isn’t good  
UConn4523 : 3/28/2022 8:12 pm : link
but it doesn’t replace his film. Lots of fast guys don’t know what their doing on the field so I’ll just default to the pro analysis on this one.
Well his pro day was 3 days ago and it was a 4.56  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 8:12 pm : link
According to all credible outlets. Where are these new numbers sourced from?!
if this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2022 8:13 pm : link
is not accurate, you may want to delete this thread.
he could have ran a 4.5  
mphbullet36 : 3/28/2022 8:16 pm : link
and im still not picking a safety in the top 10
RE: if this  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15648254 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is not accurate, you may want to delete this thread.


Yep both of these Tweets sources were…”I was told” 3 days later. Something doesn’t add up
I mean it’s from two very plugged in NFL insiders  
Kevin in CT : 3/28/2022 8:17 pm : link
I have no problem deleting this thread.
4.7+ is real  
Sy'56 : 3/28/2022 8:17 pm : link
ND track may be a bit slow - but it is still noteworthy
RE: 4.7+ is real  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15648262 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
ND track may be a bit slow - but it is still noteworthy


So how did the time change considering it was measured 3 days ago at 4.56?
The thing this screams is  
Dankbeerman : 3/28/2022 8:23 pm : link
he is not all the way back from his injury. No way he played at that kind of speed. He is a Saftey not a corner so jump and anticipation will mask a 4.59, idk about 4.7.
He ran a 4.59 on his first attempt.  
Giant John : 3/28/2022 8:26 pm : link
Check it out..
You don't take a safety at 5 unless he's Ed Reed  
Producer : 3/28/2022 8:28 pm : link
Is he Ed Reed?
RE: You don't take a safety at 5 unless he's Ed Reed  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15648277 Producer said:
Quote:
Is he Ed Reed?


Ed Reed was taken 24th so…
RE: RE: 4.7+ is real  
Sy'56 : 3/28/2022 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15648265 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15648262 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


ND track may be a bit slow - but it is still noteworthy



So how did the time change considering it was measured 3 days ago at 4.56?


Consider the source of the 4.56
RE: RE: RE: 4.7+ is real  
Big Blue '56 : 3/28/2022 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15648291 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15648265 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15648262 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


ND track may be a bit slow - but it is still noteworthy



So how did the time change considering it was measured 3 days ago at 4.56?



Consider the source of the 4.56


Sy, isn’t all that matters is how fast he’s played in his career?
RE: RE: RE: RE: 4.7+ is real  
Sy'56 : 3/28/2022 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15648295 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15648291 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15648265 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15648262 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


ND track may be a bit slow - but it is still noteworthy



So how did the time change considering it was measured 3 days ago at 4.56?



Consider the source of the 4.56



Sy, isn’t all that matters is how fast he’s played in his career?


Mosly, yes.

Also have to consider he suffered a knee injury this past fall. Did that make an impact? That is a serious thing to consider.
RE: RE: RE: 4.7+ is real  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15648291 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15648265 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15648262 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


ND track may be a bit slow - but it is still noteworthy



So how did the time change considering it was measured 3 days ago at 4.56?



Consider the source of the 4.56


The NFL Draft official Twitter account…Sports Illustrated…every article from that day? I mean I don’t know the name of the guy that timed him do you?

Why did his time change 3 days later but the other 8 guys timed that day didn’t?

What am I missing here?
RE: 4.7+ is real  
bw in dc : 3/28/2022 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15648262 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
ND track may be a bit slow - but it is still noteworthy


On the other hand, wasn't the surface at the Combine considered fast this year?
I don’t see a top 10 pick  
MyNameIsMyName : 3/28/2022 8:57 pm : link
His change of direction, and hips scare me.
RE: I don’t see a top 10 pick  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15648318 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
His change of direction, and hips scare me.


“ He moves in all directions effortlessly and has zero trouble when tasked with flipping his hips when mirroring a wide receiver’s routes either in man coverage or when approaching in zone”
RE: RE: I don’t see a top 10 pick  
MyNameIsMyName : 3/28/2022 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15648321 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15648318 MyNameIsMyName said:


Quote:


His change of direction, and hips scare me.



“ He moves in all directions effortlessly and has zero trouble when tasked with flipping his hips when mirroring a wide receiver’s routes either in man coverage or when approaching in zone”


We’ll see when he takes the field, I don’t see it.
Will probably be a good player  
widmerseyebrow : 3/28/2022 9:13 pm : link
But that's not the kind of number I want to see if I'm taking a safety in the top 7. If you take a safety that high, it should be a centerfield type that can blanket receivers/tight ends, not a box player.
I know this WR that  
section125 : 3/28/2022 9:15 pm : link
ran a 4.65 at his Pro Day. He was drafted the 1st round. Multiple All Pro seasons. 1st ballot Hall of Fame. He was not slow when he ran.

That is S-L-O-W, for the sake of comparison ....  
Manny in CA : 3/28/2022 10:06 pm : link

Georgia lineman Jordan Davis, at 341 pounds, ran a 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.
Does his game tape warrant a selection at 5 or 7?  
Dave in PA : 3/28/2022 10:09 pm : link
That’s all that matters. 40 yard dash in tights is meaningless.
RE: I know this WR that  
widmerseyebrow : 3/28/2022 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15648329 section125 said:
Quote:
ran a 4.65 at his Pro Day. He was drafted the 1st round. Multiple All Pro seasons. 1st ballot Hall of Fame. He was not slow when he ran.


Lots of receivers and defensive backs ran in the 4.5s and 4.6s back in the early 80s. Fast forward to today where training for the 40 is a science and 4.74 is slow any way you slice it. There is exactly one receiver who ran over a 4.7 (Anquan Boldin) that had a good career. There are exceptions to every rule, but thats not a good way to maximize your odds of picking an impact player.
He ran a  
tyrik13 : 3/28/2022 10:33 pm : link
4.56 not a 4.74, Don’t believe this bullshit. Also he plays way faster on the field and it shows on tape. Y’all rely too much on the underwear Olympics instead of what actually shows on tape and then sour on a player.
RE: RE: I know this WR that  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15648390 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 15648329 section125 said:


Quote:


ran a 4.65 at his Pro Day. He was drafted the 1st round. Multiple All Pro seasons. 1st ballot Hall of Fame. He was not slow when he ran.




Lots of receivers and defensive backs ran in the 4.5s and 4.6s back in the early 80s. Fast forward to today where training for the 40 is a science and 4.74 is slow any way you slice it. There is exactly one receiver who ran over a 4.7 (Anquan Boldin) that had a good career. There are exceptions to every rule, but thats not a good way to maximize your odds of picking an impact player.


So Jerry Rice running a 4.71 was irrelevant? I mean look at Hamiltons tape and production, it makes no sense. And we have no idea where this new 40 time came from 3 days after the original one was recorded with his 8 other teammates whose time didn’t change. Doesn’t add up. Regardless it means nothing….

Larry Fitzgerald ran a 4.63
Ksm Chancellor a 4.69
Terrell Suggs 4.84
Cooper Kupp 4.62
Jarvis Lanary 4.65
Allen Robinson 4.6
You are not covering pro receivers running a 4.7  
kelly : 3/28/2022 10:37 pm : link
Has to drop him out of top ten.

RE: You are not covering pro receivers running a 4.7  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 10:41 pm : link
In comment 15648405 kelly said:
Quote:
Has to drop him out of top ten.


I’m just curious how he had better coverage grades over slower safeties playing against worse competition then?
RE: You are not covering pro receivers running a 4.7  
section125 : 3/28/2022 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15648405 kelly said:
Quote:
Has to drop him out of top ten.


There is track speed and there is game speed. I saw Hamilton get from mid-field to the sideline to intercept a pass in front of the intended receiver. Someone running a 4.7 does not do that.
Taller players are generally slower off the blocks than shorter ones. Takes longer to get those long legs going. Probably why Jerry Rice ran a 4.65, but ran away from DBs down the field.

I will leave it to the experts.
RE: RE: You are not covering pro receivers running a 4.7  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15648415 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15648405 kelly said:


Quote:


Has to drop him out of top ten.




There is track speed and there is game speed. I saw Hamilton get from mid-field to the sideline to intercept a pass in front of the intended receiver. Someone running a 4.7 does not do that.
Taller players are generally slower off the blocks than shorter ones. Takes longer to get those long legs going. Probably why Jerry Rice ran a 4.65, but ran away from DBs down the field.

I will leave it to the experts.


Yep try to tell me he’s running a 4.7 here….
https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1508595593979047937?s=20&t=nswFI8404uOKv6chmdlZGQ - ( New Window )
RE: if this  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/28/2022 11:41 pm : link
In comment 15648254 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is not accurate, you may want to delete this thread.


Daniel Jeremiah is a pretty credible source. The times he referenced were third party times. Lots of times at pro days the school's coaches are quick with the stopwatch, I wonder if that happened here.
RE: I know this WR that  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/28/2022 11:44 pm : link
In comment 15648329 section125 said:
Quote:
ran a 4.65 at his Pro Day. He was drafted the 1st round. Multiple All Pro seasons. 1st ballot Hall of Fame. He was not slow when he ran.


And that draft was only 40 years ago.
Didn't McKinney drop out of the first round because of  
shadow_spinner0 : 3/28/2022 11:48 pm : link
mediocre 40? Not saying Hamilton will drop but I can see teams stay away and it'll have no effect when he plays.
Great. Let him drop and let’s trade back into end of Rd 1  
Jimmy Googs : 3/28/2022 11:52 pm : link
and take him.

Will be the best pick we have had in a while...
RE: RE: I know this WR that  
TDTONEY : 3/28/2022 11:54 pm : link
In comment 15648440 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15648329 section125 said:


Quote:


ran a 4.65 at his Pro Day. He was drafted the 1st round. Multiple All Pro seasons. 1st ballot Hall of Fame. He was not slow when he ran.




And that draft was only 40 years ago.


And there are also reports that number was made up (just like this could be) and that he actually There’s also reports Deion Sanders ran a 3.9 like cmon
RE: Didn't McKinney drop out of the first round because of  
Toth029 : 3:04 am : link
In comment 15648443 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
mediocre 40? Not saying Hamilton will drop but I can see teams stay away and it'll have no effect when he plays.


4.63

Hakeem Nicks ran a 4.6 as well. He'll never outrun DB's in the pros...
If he ran a 4.59  
giantBCP : 6:36 am : link
at the combine, why is this 4.7+ time even relevant?
Combined with the positional value question  
jeff57 : 7:52 am : link
He'll drop out of the top 10 for sure.
RE: If he ran a 4.59  
TDTONEY : 7:56 am : link
In comment 15648468 giantBCP said:
Quote:
at the combine, why is this 4.7+ time even relevant?


Exactly, it’s not. No team with an ounce of intelligence will pass on him because of some fake profile day 40 time

“Although they are taking the same test, it is being graded differently.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, an Electronic Timing System is used. At most Pro Days, manually operated stopwatches are used to time athletes.”
this is saying from a couple scouts in attendance.  
BLUATHRT : 8:00 am : link
Scouts that want him to drop perhaps?
RE: RE: I know this WR that  
section125 : 8:03 am : link
In comment 15648440 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15648329 section125 said:


Quote:


ran a 4.65 at his Pro Day. He was drafted the 1st round. Multiple All Pro seasons. 1st ballot Hall of Fame. He was not slow when he ran.




And that draft was only 40 years ago.


So what? Even then players ran in the 4.3s. Except for World Class sprinters, speed has not changed that much and even in that class it has not moved that much.
RE: this is saying from a couple scouts in attendance.  
TDTONEY : 8:07 am : link
In comment 15648493 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
Scouts that want him to drop perhaps?


Yep anonymous scouts when the pro day times are always faster than the combine. Weird the other 8 Norte Dame players had no discrepancies 3 days after the results…
Not to be obtuse  
Dave on the UWS : 9:17 am : link
here, but what was his knee injury?
Indy seemed fast  
AcesUp : 9:56 am : link
So his 4.6+ was something to pay attention to. I agree that the 40 is overrated but when you're discussing a safety in the Top 10, he's gotta check every box.
RE: RE: Didn't McKinney drop out of the first round because of  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:23 am : link
In comment 15648463 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15648443 shadow_spinner0 said:


Quote:


mediocre 40? Not saying Hamilton will drop but I can see teams stay away and it'll have no effect when he plays.



4.63

Hakeem Nicks ran a 4.6 as well. He'll never outrun DB's in the pros...


Hakeem Nicks ran a 4.51, not a 4.6.
Anyway, I'll defer to the BBI'ers that have watched alot of ND  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:34 am : link
...I haven't any more than the big games and almost all of what I have seen from Hamilton is highlights.
