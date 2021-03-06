Kyle Hamilton runs 4.74 at ND Pro Day

Dane Brugler
This is true. I was told 4.70 and 4.74 for Kyle Hamilton at the ND pro day.
Daniel Jeremiah
I was told he ran in low 4.7's.
Daniel Jeremiah
APT times were 4.74/4.70. From a diff scout in attendance, 4.75/4.72. He ran 4.59 in Indy.
His stock already dropped after a slow combine 40..:
I just read that his 40 time was 4.56. What is this nonsense you post Kevin in CT?!
I saw the 4.56 too and he said it still wasn’t what he was aiming for.
I’ve watched a decent amount of his games and he seems to me to have great instincts and break on the ball. I think that makes up for any lack of speed. He might not be the fastest Safety but he sure looked to always be right there where he needed to be in time in the games I saw.
But that's not the kind of number I want to see if I'm taking a safety in the top 7. If you take a safety that high, it should be a centerfield type that can blanket receivers/tight ends, not a box player.
So Jerry Rice running a 4.71 was irrelevant? I mean look at Hamiltons tape and production, it makes no sense. And we have no idea where this new 40 time came from 3 days after the original one was recorded with his 8 other teammates whose time didn’t change. Doesn’t add up. Regardless it means nothing….
Larry Fitzgerald ran a 4.63
Ksm Chancellor a 4.69
Terrell Suggs 4.84
Cooper Kupp 4.62
Jarvis Lanary 4.65
Allen Robinson 4.6
There is track speed and there is game speed. I saw Hamilton get from mid-field to the sideline to intercept a pass in front of the intended receiver. Someone running a 4.7 does not do that.
Taller players are generally slower off the blocks than shorter ones. Takes longer to get those long legs going. Probably why Jerry Rice ran a 4.65, but ran away from DBs down the field.
I will leave it to the experts.
RE: RE: You are not covering pro receivers running a 4.7
There is track speed and there is game speed. I saw Hamilton get from mid-field to the sideline to intercept a pass in front of the intended receiver. Someone running a 4.7 does not do that.
Taller players are generally slower off the blocks than shorter ones. Takes longer to get those long legs going. Probably why Jerry Rice ran a 4.65, but ran away from DBs down the field.
is not accurate, you may want to delete this thread.
Daniel Jeremiah is a pretty credible source. The times he referenced were third party times. Lots of times at pro days the school's coaches are quick with the stopwatch, I wonder if that happened here.
...I haven't any more than the big games and almost all of what I have seen from Hamilton is highlights.
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:01 pm : link : reply
Jamal Adams 4.56
Tyrann Mathieu 4.50
Jesse Bates 4.50
Jordan Poywer 4.54
Justin Simmons 4.61
Micah Hyde 4.61
All All-Pro 1st or second team players.
Quote Tweet
Daniel Jeremiah
@MoveTheSticks
· 45m
Replying to @BengalYouTube
Daniel Jeremiah
@MoveTheSticks
Replying to
@dpbrugler
I think the 40 is overrated, but a 4.7 is not good.
Kyle Hamilton out to prove... - ( New Window )
I saw the 4.56 too and he said it still wasn’t what he was aiming for.
I’ve watched a decent amount of his games and he seems to me to have great instincts and break on the ball. I think that makes up for any lack of speed. He might not be the fastest Safety but he sure looked to always be right there where he needed to be in time in the games I saw.
Yep both of these Tweets sources were…”I was told” 3 days later. Something doesn’t add up
So how did the time change considering it was measured 3 days ago at 4.56?
Ed Reed was taken 24th so…
ND track may be a bit slow - but it is still noteworthy
So how did the time change considering it was measured 3 days ago at 4.56?
Consider the source of the 4.56
Sy, isn’t all that matters is how fast he’s played in his career?
Mosly, yes.
Also have to consider he suffered a knee injury this past fall. Did that make an impact? That is a serious thing to consider.
The NFL Draft official Twitter account…Sports Illustrated…every article from that day? I mean I don’t know the name of the guy that timed him do you?
Why did his time change 3 days later but the other 8 guys timed that day didn’t?
What am I missing here?
On the other hand, wasn't the surface at the Combine considered fast this year?
“ He moves in all directions effortlessly and has zero trouble when tasked with flipping his hips when mirroring a wide receiver’s routes either in man coverage or when approaching in zone”
His change of direction, and hips scare me.
“ He moves in all directions effortlessly and has zero trouble when tasked with flipping his hips when mirroring a wide receiver’s routes either in man coverage or when approaching in zone”
We’ll see when he takes the field, I don’t see it.
Georgia lineman Jordan Davis, at 341 pounds, ran a 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.
Lots of receivers and defensive backs ran in the 4.5s and 4.6s back in the early 80s. Fast forward to today where training for the 40 is a science and 4.74 is slow any way you slice it. There is exactly one receiver who ran over a 4.7 (Anquan Boldin) that had a good career. There are exceptions to every rule, but thats not a good way to maximize your odds of picking an impact player.
So Jerry Rice running a 4.71 was irrelevant? I mean look at Hamiltons tape and production, it makes no sense. And we have no idea where this new 40 time came from 3 days after the original one was recorded with his 8 other teammates whose time didn’t change. Doesn’t add up. Regardless it means nothing….
Larry Fitzgerald ran a 4.63
Ksm Chancellor a 4.69
Terrell Suggs 4.84
Cooper Kupp 4.62
Jarvis Lanary 4.65
Allen Robinson 4.6
I’m just curious how he had better coverage grades over slower safeties playing against worse competition then?
There is track speed and there is game speed. I saw Hamilton get from mid-field to the sideline to intercept a pass in front of the intended receiver. Someone running a 4.7 does not do that.
Taller players are generally slower off the blocks than shorter ones. Takes longer to get those long legs going. Probably why Jerry Rice ran a 4.65, but ran away from DBs down the field.
I will leave it to the experts.
Has to drop him out of top ten.
There is track speed and there is game speed. I saw Hamilton get from mid-field to the sideline to intercept a pass in front of the intended receiver. Someone running a 4.7 does not do that.
Taller players are generally slower off the blocks than shorter ones. Takes longer to get those long legs going. Probably why Jerry Rice ran a 4.65, but ran away from DBs down the field.
I will leave it to the experts.
Yep try to tell me he’s running a 4.7 here….
https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1508595593979047937?s=20&t=nswFI8404uOKv6chmdlZGQ - ( New Window )
Daniel Jeremiah is a pretty credible source. The times he referenced were third party times. Lots of times at pro days the school's coaches are quick with the stopwatch, I wonder if that happened here.
And that draft was only 40 years ago.
Will be the best pick we have had in a while...
And there are also reports that number was made up (just like this could be) and that he actually There’s also reports Deion Sanders ran a 3.9 like cmon
4.63
Hakeem Nicks ran a 4.6 as well. He'll never outrun DB's in the pros...
Exactly, it’s not. No team with an ounce of intelligence will pass on him because of some fake profile day 40 time
“Although they are taking the same test, it is being graded differently.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, an Electronic Timing System is used. At most Pro Days, manually operated stopwatches are used to time athletes.”
So what? Even then players ran in the 4.3s. Except for World Class sprinters, speed has not changed that much and even in that class it has not moved that much.
Yep anonymous scouts when the pro day times are always faster than the combine. Weird the other 8 Norte Dame players had no discrepancies 3 days after the results…
mediocre 40? Not saying Hamilton will drop but I can see teams stay away and it'll have no effect when he plays.
4.63
Hakeem Nicks ran a 4.6 as well. He'll never outrun DB's in the pros...
Hakeem Nicks ran a 4.51, not a 4.6.