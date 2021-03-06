Has Schoen Giving Jones the Pieces to Succeed?

Assume Jones can be a middle of the pack QB and Daboll/Kafka have a viable NFL system.
Assume succeed means be right there for a playoff spot, so 10 wins.
What do you think the big holes are? I'd say in priority order:
- Right tackle
- Starting tight end
- 3rd down back
- Swing tackle
- Blocking tight end
If the Giants were able to upgrade those positions meaningfully, do you think they compete for the playoffs this year?
You put a 0 after the 1 by accident
Jones could be a big part of the reason for such success...
... You could also be a big part of the reason that success he's not achieved.
Golladay, Toney, and Slayton conceivably are your starters. Maybe more depth? Shepard is a long shot to stay healthy.
As for Jones, everyone knows we can't fully evaluate him until he is done with his second NFL Contract, so in like 4 years from now. :)
Jones holds the team and the development of the offense back. We have enough information to make this assessment.
We've now heard twice from our owner that he's unequivocally convinced that Jones has the goods and it's just a matter of putting the right parts around him. Yet, he never puts any responsibility on Jones to make the team better. He's completely taken Jones off the hook. I've never seen anything like it. At least Eli had performed, and I could buy - to a degree - going into 2018 why Mara wanted to try one more run at magic carpet ride. But Jones has regressed every year by so many key metrics.
But I digress. To the question posed...
Despite signing a bevy of low cost OLs, which is decent strategy, I think we still need two high ceiling OL prospects from the draft. This is going to be tricky for Schoen because it is hard to find the right OLs in the draft.
We also need at least two running backs because you can't count on Barkley playing more than half a season. He's now a piece of porcelain. If Schoen is a good GM, he should be able to solve this fairly easy.
Obviously, we need a receiving TE and blocking TE.
I think we have pretty good receivers. But they need to stay healthy, and Jones just needs to be a better QB at throwing receivers open. Adding a few more receivers from the draft and/or UDFA pool would also be smart.
In other words, we need to build a really, really good team so Jones can finally show us the goods Mara says he clearly has...
When Eli's OL went south, so too did his ability to command a successful O.
The WR corp are holdovers from the DG era. They're good enough to do OK.
Assuming a system conducive to DJ and the WR to click, what's left is the OL, TE, and RB. of those, OL is the most important. if the OL clicks, everything else looks better.
I doubt the budget shopping on OL is going to yield a gourmet meal, no matter how good the chef. Draft may spice it up a bit.
Bottom line, it's a longshot to think the OL is going to be good enough for DJ's iffy processing to relax enough to optimize.
I agree. Does Mara?
I agree. Does Mara?
He runs recklessly outside the pocket and gets injured. What part do the Giants add to fix that?
Hopefully coaching is the answer, but so far it has not worked in 4 years of college or 3 years of the NFL. Maybe the 8th year it will take?
You’re right it’s just one of many factors like little talent around him, two different head coaches, 3 different offensive coordinators, etc. And let’s not pretend Eli wasn’t hot garbage after 2011 with bad OLs, he had like one more good season. Burrow must suck, couldn’t win it all with that shitty OL….
The lack of accountability on Jones is going to destroy the team. All those men on offense, all the coaches on the team are to become really, really bitter when the losing starts and we start just ripping them to pieces, the coaches, the players on the OL, all for Daniel Jones.
Maybe we should have paid him more and named the stadium after him too.
FFS.
Rip the OL, yeah, gimme a pitchfork.
Hold Daniel Jones accountability to his performance.
Fucking haters, why are you so negative all the time?
Not Jones.
Poor Daniel Jones.
For 3 years a multi-billion dollar corporation put the all of the efforts behind his success.
But wait.
Mara says we did everything possible to screw this kid up?
He fucking hired coaches based on developing the young QB.
The other possibility is that Mara is a fucking dipshit and talent skipped a generation or 2 and JOnes is thw one that really sucks, not everyone else.
Maybe, just maybe, a little Occam's Razer?
Judging by the offseason we’ve seen thus far, it seems like Schoen disagrees with you.
You are being disingenuous. You may not believe he is a franchise quarterback, but please be honest with your comments. Otherwise, you lose credibility on other points you make.
Yes, I do have hard time believing Schoen thinks Jones is anything.
Let's play it out.
What will the media narrative be if Schoen sticks with DG's mess and he completely flops.
That Schoen failed as badly as DG in evaluating our roster. The media and fans are going kill him if Jones fails if he sticks with the mistake. Jones isn't going anywhere and becoming Aaron Rodgers so cutting him is no risk at all for Schoen.
If Jones performs Schoen will be in good spot. It is a large risk though, because Jones hasn't shown it anywhere in 6 years.
Still hoping for a miracle on draft day.
That is exactly what we need to get the offense going again.
Imagine a 3rd down back like Conner Heyward (big bulldozer) to be lined up with Toney - a mixture of Ricochet Rabbit and the Incredible Hulk - which one does the defense focus on???
Does that actually seem like an apt comparison in your head?
TE - we really have sub par talent here. As of right now worse that what we had last year
WR - Golladay had a terrible season, Shep is injured, Toney is still an unknown. the rest are just bodies including Slayton who has terrible hands. We are worse than where we were last year and will probably go into the season with a similar group. i dont see WR in rounds 1 or 2
Swing Tackle - I think they want Gono for that
Blocking TE / Hback/FB - we dont have one right now so its a big need
3rd down back for me isnt that big of a deal, we have enough players to go into the season. I expect a 4th or later pick
Right Tackle is the big question, can a rookie do it well from the getgo?
One thing you overlooked is scheme, I think this is where Daboll and Kafka will help this team tremendously. When we had Shurmur the O was at least an NFL O. DJ was successful and got us all excited. Under Garrett this O was awful. DJ was terrible in it and the whole team suffered because there was no creativity. You can blame the players but the last 2 years of offense was offensive. This team may not have the talent to be successful but the scheme will not fail them like it has the last 2 years.
How come that doesn't scare you? To me it is a strong sign that Mara is still meddling, which is the ultimate reason we keep having double digit loss seasons, year after year.
Yes, I do have hard time believing Schoen thinks Jones is anything.
Let's play it out.
What will the media narrative be if Schoen sticks with DG's mess and he completely flops.
That Schoen failed as badly as DG in evaluating our roster. The media and fans are going kill him if Jones fails if he sticks with the mistake. Jones isn't going anywhere and becoming Aaron Rodgers so cutting him is no risk at all for Schoen.
If Jones performs Schoen will be in good spot. It is a large risk though, because Jones hasn't shown it anywhere in 6 years.
Still hoping for a miracle on draft day.
Pretty sure he meant our OL is a big problem regardless of who our QB is/will be
We have heard twice this offseason from Mara - and even last offseason, btw - that the goal is indeed about building this team for Jones.
But you are right. We don't have our QB. And we should still be trying to solve that through the draft.
also here's a question, how many 1k yard players has Josh Allen had in his career? I'm pretty sure the answer is basically just diggs (and no 1k yard RBs). So while it's fair to question how much injuries have eroded their skills, Barkley and Golladay are 2 legitimate pieces by resume. Toney could be another. And they could add more in the draft too.
what they can control for this season are the OL and system being functional. if that happens then jones will either show he can win games or not.
exactly - I would include when we go to training camp -- there are still going to be more FA, UDFA and Draftees added
The lack of talent at wide receiver, tight end and at running back
You seem to ignore the elephant in the room due to your hatred for Jones. Facts are facts
There is also a lack of talent at QB. That's not only my assessment; it's the assessment of the university recruiting landscape that had him a zero star recruit and a walk on at Duke, where he never even made 3rd team All-ACC.
Facts are facts.
I don't hate Jones. I hate losing. Playing Jones at quarterback will result in more losing.
-The whole team will be learning a new system, offense and defense
-The OL will have never played together so they haven't sync'd up with each other
-The entire receiving core has not been reliable. They can't stay on the field so again, can't sync up with the team properly
-For those they think the cap is a myth; Nearly the entire team is currently made up of low level jags and a perfect draft will still only add in rookies to the equation simply because the team has no choice due to piss poor management of the cap.
If Jones somehow succeeds, great. If he fails, we try to sign a better QB (draft, FA, whatever) next year. I don't care which at this point. I do know this. Absolutely no QB, past or present, could have taken last year's Giants' team to the playoffs. Not Eli Manning. Not Tom Brady. Not Joe Montana. Not Wilson. Not Rogers. None.
People need to stop pointing out that "blah blah QB made the playoffs with a bad OL", "blah blah QB made the playoffs with a ton of injuries", blah blah QB made the playoffs with terrible coaching", etc. It wasn't just 1 of those things. It was all of those things. They failed to put the QB (regardless of who it is/was) in a position to succeed.
So tell me. What QB made the playoffs with one of the 5 worst OLs in the game, at least bottom 5 in the league for number of injured players (Giants had the most injured players btw), had their OC fired mid-season, etc etc? Go ahead. Name the QB that did that please.
-The regime who drafted him is long gone (Gettleman & Shurmur).
-Jones is now on his third coach.
-His career record is 12-25.
-He has durability issues.
Jones has had more than a fair chance here.
I'm not kidding when I say I really think we drafted him because he looks like Eli & the Cutcliffe connection. Other than that, I don't get it. At all.
-The regime who drafted him is long gone (Gettleman & Shurmur).
-Jones is now on his third coach.
-His career record is 12-25.
-He has durability issues.
Jones has had more than a fair chance here.
I'm convinced it's a coping mechanism. Not having the QB is a big step back, so they continue to hope becomes good
Maybe you missed the OP — what are the areas you think need to be improved for Jones to get a fair shot?
This happens on both sides of any argument.
My point is when someone asks a question like Christian did or someone asks a question about how the new GM might do something that the old GM did not do... Too many people want to revert back to Old arguments.
The upcoming season should be exciting for everyone right now. That said, most of us recognize that we're going to lose a lot of football games regardless of how the quarterback plays or what pieces are put on the field...
...
-The regime who drafted him is long gone (Gettleman & Shurmur).
-Jones is now on his third coach.
-His career record is 12-25.
-He has durability issues.
Jones has had more than a fair chance here.
You’re right he’s not Eli, he’s only been rated higher than him through his first 3 seasons than Eli was.
Being on his 3rd head coach and 5th offensive coordinator actually makes the above even more impressive
Let’s not leave out the worst OL in the league. Eli had one good year with a bad OL…ONE
More
You want to bring up records? What was Eli’s his last 5 years?
Gets hurt once…durability issues lol
Some of you really haven’t been paying attention
I think you know I’m progressively bearish on Jones. But there are lots of mediocre QBs who’ve been to the playoffs in the post-Ty Law rules era.
Ultimately you have to reach a cumulative talent threshold on offense. On most teams the quarterback fills a lot of that thermometer, but there are other ways.
There’s got to be a situation where the other talent augments him enough that as a passenger he gets to the playoffs.
This happens on both sides of any argument.
My point is when someone asks a question like Christian did or someone asks a question about how the new GM might do something that the old GM did not do... Too many people want to revert back to Old arguments.
The upcoming season should be exciting for everyone right now. That said, most of us recognize that we're going to lose a lot of football games regardless of how the quarterback plays or what pieces are put on the field...
...
Yes but miraculously only one will get the blame, probably from guys that wanted Haskins. Or think Lamar Jackson will learn to read a defense in a playoff game
I think you know I’m progressively bearish on Jones. But there are lots of mediocre QBs who’ve been to the playoffs in the post-Ty Law rules era.
Ultimately you have to reach a cumulative talent threshold on offense. On most teams the quarterback fills a lot of that thermometer, but there are other ways.
There’s got to be a situation where the other talent augments him enough that as a passenger he gets to the playoffs.
I'm sure there is, but that's obviously not the goal. And besides, is that scenario something that can be executed before Jones's contract expires? And is it the best realistic scenario to pursue?
There simply aren't enough QBs with "magic" to allow those without to pursue the golden goose.
Build with available resources and get the most out of them.
I think the two qualifiers I’ve laid out are hopefully what Mara is thinking:
1) the goal is to compete for the playoffs soon
2) Jones has the requisite talent to be a decent QB
Now, if you don’t believe Jones has number two, all bets are off because the talent required to counterbalance is too expensive. I agree. But Mara keeps saying he doesn’t think that.
And so far the Giants have added one decent, and several minimum salary lineman. And added a first time head coach and first time coordinator with good resumes. That seems way short of what Mara thinks he needs.
That's what's scary about Mara's comments. There's every reason to believe he's mandating Jones, because if Schoen and Daboll are intelligent, logical, and operating independently he'd be gone.
Mara's recent comments just point to him and his brother being the true GM.
What I hope happens is Jones is traded prior to the draft, and the Giants pick Willis.
What I’m convinced happens is Mara doesn’t feel the Giants have improved enough and this a two year evaluation.
There’s nothing in anything this brutally earnest group has said, that sounds like ‘this is Jones’s last chance, no matter how far short we come to building a good surrounding cast.’
did they not just pursue 2 QBs they've had before? and sign 1 of them (who they'd ironically inherited in BUF in the first place)?
hate to be the bearer of bad news but if you think they took jobs in a place where they can't do something as simple as play whoever it is they view as the best QB to win games for them (aka succeed at their jobs) then you don't actually think they are smart/intelligent.
did they not just pursue 2 QBs they've had before? and sign 1 of them (who they'd ironically inherited in BUF in the first place)?
hate to be the bearer of bad news but if you think they took jobs in a place where they can't do something as simple as play whoever it is they view as the best QB to win games for them (aka succeed at their jobs) then you don't actually think they are smart/intelligent.
Jones gives them the best opportunity to win for the least amount of cap expenditure. You have to be truly going through some serious mental gymnastics to think that any of this is an endorsement of Jones.
Its literally fucking incomprehensible for anyone to think that DJ is the Giants QB moving forward. Not only is he not good, but even if he was, there is no way the Giants sign him moving forward. At best he'll get franchised, and even then, that's only if he pulls a 35 TD 12 INT 4000+ yd season out of his ass. That shit ain't happening.
Give it a fucking rest and come to terms with reality like most sane people
did they not just pursue 2 QBs they've had before? and sign 1 of them (who they'd ironically inherited in BUF in the first place)?
hate to be the bearer of bad news but if you think they took jobs in a place where they can't do something as simple as play whoever it is they view as the best QB to win games for them (aka succeed at their jobs) then you don't actually think they are smart/intelligent.
Wait so they signed a QB they are familiar with and like but they don’t have a say in it? What lol
lol wut? Next year is a lost year, they are cutting cap to put themselves in a better position moving forward.
Jones gives them the best opportunity to win for the least amount of cap expenditure. You have to be truly going through some serious mental gymnastics to think that any of this is an endorsement of Jones.
Its literally fucking incomprehensible for anyone to think that DJ is the Giants QB moving forward. Not only is he not good, but even if he was, there is no way the Giants sign him moving forward. At best he'll get franchised, and even then, that's only if he pulls a 35 TD 12 INT 4000+ yd season out of his ass. That shit ain't happening.
Give it a fucking rest and come to terms with reality like most sane people
LOL exactly!! There’s like 30 spots that need to be filled next year yet all these 1 year journeyman signings are a sign they are keeping Jones? lol!!! Delusional clowns
you know what would have cheaper than starting Jones? trading jones for a 7th round pick like Case Keenum and starting Taylor. They could have signed Trubisky and Taylor as backup and it would have actually been cheaper.
i do think it so far appears you made 1 accurate observation about their thinking:
In comment 15649609 Bear vs Shark said:
Jones gives them the best opportunity to win for the least amount of cap expenditure.
and it's basically my entire point in the first place - they are starting whoever they think gives them the best opportunity to win this year or any other because they are the ones that get fired if the team doesn't win. whether that's jones or someone else.
that's also why they will draft a QB at #5 if there's one that they believe in. if any HC or GM sees a Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow they will handcuff themselves to that guy and eat the key. because that's their golden ticket. no hc or gm is passing on their golden ticket.
In comment 15649594 Go Terps said:
imo there's every reason to believe they are going to choose whoever they think gives them the best chance to win.
because if they dont win there's every reason to believe they are the ones who will be on the chopping block 20 months from now.
1. Jones may never be a top 10 or even top 15 QB in this league
2. The supporting cast around Jones limits his ability to be the best that HE can be (whatever that ceiling is) AND it would likely limit the potential of any QB we bring in here.
So, stop getting triggered by comments from anyone within the Giants when they say we need to build around Jones. What they are really saying is we need to put a better team around our QB. They insert the name Jones simply because as of this moment, he happens to be the starting QB.
So, stop getting triggered by comments from anyone within the Giants when they say we need to build around Jones. What they are really saying is we need to put a better team around our QB. They insert the name Jones simply because as of this moment, he happens to be the starting QB.
I fully believe that John Mara is looking for ANY excuse to make Jones the long term QB for this team, and I fully expect that if Jones throws 25 TDs this year, Mara is going to be pushing to make that a reality.
Until Jones is no longer a Giant, I'm going to be concerned about what this organization is going to do with him. I have no interest in being saddled with a QB can't win a SB at $25-30 million per year.
I fully believe that John Mara is looking for ANY excuse to make Jones the long term QB for this team, and I fully expect that if Jones throws 25 TDs this year, Mara is going to be pushing to make that a reality.
Until Jones is no longer a Giant, I'm going to be concerned about what this organization is going to do with him. I have no interest in being saddled with a QB can't win a SB at $25-30 million per year.
I mean his point stands, we are rebuilding the entire roster. It’s not for Jones it’s for whoever plays QB
the same will happen again whenever Daboll decides it so. and if daboll is so ineffective of a head coach that he chooses to willingly pass on a prospect he believes in during the draft or play a QB he doesn't believe in over one he does nothing else matters, he'll be gone 20 months from now just like mcadoo, shurmur, and judge before him.
people are making this a question of mara because they don't want to acknowledge that it's actually almost entirely a question of daboll and it's easier to say mara is an idiot than daboll knows nothing of QBs.
I thought they got him what he needed last year. He needs a great defense, think 85 Bears or 2000s Ravens. He needs a defense good enough that he takes chances and learns from mistakes. They broke him trying to stop the turnovers and he no longer plays instinctively. He is afraid to make a mistake.
A great defense allows you take chances.
What I do know is there’s no upside to an owner weighing in publicly on personnel matters or having emotional attachments to players.
The staff might agree with him now, but that might change. And if it does, an owner making a public excuse for a player complicates things.
Plus John Mara traditionally sucks endorsing players (Jernigan cough cough).
I fully believe that John Mara is looking for ANY excuse to make Jones the long term QB for this team, and I fully expect that if Jones throws 25 TDs this year, Mara is going to be pushing to make that a reality.
Until Jones is no longer a Giant, I'm going to be concerned about what this organization is going to do with him. I have no interest in being saddled with a QB can't win a SB at $25-30 million per year.
This is exactly my fear. I don't think he sucks as bad as GoTerps or BW thinks but that's even worse, because with a stable environment and competent game-planning, he could jump to the 15-20 QB range, the giants could go 9-8, he gets a big contract and either stagnates over the next few seasons or regresses/gets injured. At that point, it's another lost four years.
What I do know is there’s no upside to an owner weighing in publicly on personnel matters or having emotional attachments to players.
The staff might agree with him now, but that might change. And if it does, an owner making a public excuse for a player complicates things.
Plus John Mara traditionally sucks endorsing players (Jernigan cough cough).
there's nothing to infer. both were in demand and had options. do you think they chose the job where they didn't have the ability to make the most important decisions?
black monday post-2023 is like 20 months from now. if you were a first time head coach how many of those months would you waste on a player you didn't believe in? because if they choose to stick with Jones it's at least 11 months until next march for a FA or 13 until the '23 draft.
i think many are underestimating the possibility that their rhetoric is a smoke screen for the draft. because my answer to the question above would be 0. im not wasting a second of the little time i get as a head coach on player i dont view as having the ability to win games. and if that's how i viewed jones i'd have traded him and moved on to trubisky or taylor even if there's not a qb in the draft.
Unfortunately, the variable in the equation that surfaced and we were not fully expecting is whether those pieces added were provided by an incompetent GM/FO. At some point, the entire experiment needs to be redesigned rather than just shuffling pieces and expecting different results.
This is exactly my fear. I don't think he sucks as bad as GoTerps or BW thinks but that's even worse, because with a stable environment and competent game-planning, he could jump to the 15-20 QB range, the giants could go 9-8, he gets a big contract and either stagnates over the next few seasons or regresses/gets injured. At that point, it's another lost four years.
Yep. Look at the Browns and Baker Mayfield. Whether or not you believe the rumor that Mayfield turned down a long term contract worth $30 million per year, think about how lucky the Browns are that they didn't end up extending him beyond 2022. His first three years were better than anything Daniel Jones has done, and now it's clear that Mayfield isn't "the guy" and they have moved on.
If the scenario we're discussing plays out and Jones gets 5 more years to be QB12-15 in the NFL at $25-30 million, we're screwed.
I looked for a few minutes and couldn’t find any comments about football from Pegula after the owners meeting. That’s the environment from which Schoen and Daboll come.
At best it’s a headache, at worst it’s disruptive. Anyone who’s ever worked for an owner or investor who isn’t an expert but likes to play one knows it’s a bad environment.
Imagine you’re Daboll and you want to cut Jones after camp. You think that’s practical now?
I looked for a few minutes and couldn’t find any comments about football from Pegula after the owners meeting. That’s the environment from which Schoen and Daboll come.
At best it’s a headache, at worst it’s disruptive. Anyone who’s ever worked for an owner or investor who isn’t an expert but likes to play one knows it’s a bad environment.
Imagine you’re Daboll and you want to cut Jones after camp. You think that’s practical now?
a quick search of 'pegula' pulls up plenty of articles that you could easily autocorrect to 'mara' (right down to family members in high places). 4 months ago steve cohen had farcical articles written about him that he was getting advice from chris christie's son on who to hire as his gm. those articles quieted down after the mets signed Max Scherzer.
owners say whatever they want because reporters ask and they can because they are owners. they answer to nobody.
if mara made a mistake this offseason it's in hiring schoen - including if schoen allows himself or his coach to make decisions that aren't in the best interest of the team on the field. everything else is noise.
https://wyrk.com/kim-pegula-buffalo-bills-sabres/ - ( New Window )
He approached Reese and McAdoo about seeing what they had in Webb and Smith, he then fired them because it was handled sloppily.
It was reported Shurmur had to run it by Mara when he wanted to start Jones.
Now Mara will be part of deciding if the Giants extend the 5th year option on Jones.
Pegula steps in it a lot and has his wife involved in the business — but I don’t see him making himself available for interviews at the Breakers to discuss the quarterback position with Paul Schwartz.
1000%
Quote:
If Jones was on the Eagles not even the staunchest Jones defenders on this site would remotely think he was a decent quarterback and in fact we would be wishing, praying even, for the Eagles to be dumb enough to give him a long term deal.
1000%
Absolutely, and that's why you really can't them too seriously. When an opinion is based primarily on hopes and rooting interest, it's not a serious opinion. Many of those people will tell you that Dak Prescott sucks without a shred of irony.
When the Jones selection was made, the instinct for most Giants fans (myself included) was to accept it and hope that it would work out. Unfortunately, the GM at the time felt the constant need to defend himself against critics of the pick, and I think that mindset is still present in too many Giants fans in the present.
That kind of reflexive defensiveness suggests a lack of conviction but an unwillingness to admit an error. It's okay to be wrong, but being wrong, biased, and stubborn is a recipe for failure.
He approached Reese and McAdoo about seeing what they had in Webb and Smith, he then fired them because it was handled sloppily.
It was reported Shurmur had to run it by Mara when he wanted to start Jones.
Now Mara will be part of deciding if the Giants extend the 5th year option on Jones.
Pegula steps in it a lot and has his wife involved in the business — but I don’t see him making himself available for interviews at the Breakers to discuss the quarterback position with Paul Schwartz.
if he didn't talk to the media the complaint would be that he refuses to face the music. hate to bring everything back to the mets but i suppose the wilponzis conditioned me to know how much worse things can be.
we get the owners we get, not the ones we choose. mara has his obvious deficiencies but i think he's generally pretty honest and genuinely cares. when they had a competent coach the team was able to succeed, which is why he was rightly so hesitant to move on from Coughlin all those years.
we get the owners we get, not the ones we choose. mara has his obvious deficiencies but i think he's generally pretty honest and genuinely cares. when they had a competent coach the team was able to succeed, which is why he was rightly so hesitant to move on from Coughlin all those years.
The problem with Mara is that he doesn't seem to know WHY they were good, and when he inherited the team the situation and foundation was very good so he didn't have to worry about it.
The foundation put in place by George Young and subsequently Ernie Accorsi in the era of free agency provided the Giants with a very stable football operation. Young built the teams that were among the NFL's best in the mid 80s and early 90s, and Accorsi modernized things to get them back on solid ground in the late 90s and allowed them to again reach the top of the NFL from 2007-2011.
Unfortunately, when things began to go wrong for Accorsi's successor, Reese, Mara had no idea where to turn, and fell back on Accorsi to hire a buffoon as GM.
Wellington Mara was never a capable "football man" in the modern era of the NFL. John Mara was never a football man, period. It was only when Pete Rozelle rescued the Mara family from itself that the Giants began to find success, and if John Mara has realized this, it's only recently and (apparently) reluctantly.
Desperately clinging to Ernie (and less desperately looking to keep Coughlin within the organization) was probably his attempt to continue along that same foundation you are talking about. Gettleman too obviously, though i think he felt there was some external validation there from his time in Carolina.
the problem (imo) has been finding talent outside of the organization. they tried to do it with Mcadoo originally as OC. They tried to do it with Judge bringing more of a Patriots way. I would make the case one of the biggest original sins was the failure to assess Marc Ross as the failed executive he was prior to joining the nyg and then promote him over a decade as the scouting department fell to it's lowest depths.
Mara has failed at finding competent football leadership but that's not exactly an easy or obvious task. teams in all sports spend a tremendous amount of $ and resource and far more coaches/gms fail than succeed.
Coughlin is the last coach his dad hired, and I imagine Coughlin would have had no problem telling Mara to back off or quiet down when needed.
I have no criticisms of Mara’s sincerity or honesty. I think it’s a symptom of not trusting his hires when he chimes in on football matters.
I think being coach or GM of the Giants is a tough gig.
Drafting three Senior Bowl MVPs in a row makes me think there's still some annoying influence.
Conducting an actual search would have been a good start. That's the whole point, Mara only knows one way to do things, and it's a way that was established by the first outside GM in franchise history 26 years before John took ownership of the team.
More to the point, John Mara isn't qualified to make decisions on the talents of his football players. He's not qualified to make an educated FOOTBALL decision on Daniel Jones. He thinks he is, but he's not.
I think the Giants need to evaluate Jones based on an improved OL. The line was horrible the past 2 seasons.Let hope we can be competitive and next year we have much more cap room...
Drafting three Senior Bowl MVPs in a row makes me think there's still some annoying influence.
things will only get adopted if he hired the wrong people to begin with (which to be clear, he did). but if he could rehire a stubborn age 40 tom coughlin who does things entirely his way i think he would. maras preferences seeping into the product were a symptom of weak leadership. the root cause is still weak leadership.
which is basically my point to christian, in a lot of ways right now the goose is already cooked. either schoen/daboll are strong leaders or they aren't and we'll be cycling through replacements in 20ish months. the fact that schoen didn't cave on flores is an early win bc i think experienced coaches like flores was clearly maras preference (mine too honestly) and that one was exposed as a landmine avoided by schoen right away.
on the second point re senior bowl that has nothing to do with the maras - jim nagy has turned it into probably the most important predraft event even beyond the combine. 10+ senior bowl players have been going in the first round and something like half of the top 100. So that's a casual relationship at best.
john mara's football acumen on players has nothing to do with anything. that's a coach or gms job, and that's what john mara is in charge of hiring.
which owner is qualified to hire a competent leader of football ops (coach or gm)?
how many competent leaders (again coach or gm) even exist?
there are 32 teams and certainly not 32 good leaders out there.
this is consistent across all sports btw. Jim Dolan is a moron. 90% of the time the teams he's owned have sucked. the 10% when they haven't are the fleeting moments he's had good coaches like gerard gallant this year. it's not complicated.
I don't think it has a lot to do with strong or weak leadership, which I think is often situation driven. TC had a long leash because he was successful. Belichick ran away from the Jets because of an uncertain ownership position. Flores had a strong personality, a decent amount of success for the talent provided, and got canned because he couldn't get along with others. I think you win some and lose some. The part owner makes a suggestion on a mid-round pick, you give in to fight another day.
Coughlin gave in on the personality stuff. It's unclear on whether he gave up on the player stuff at some points - Mara's comments post-firing indicate TC was given more and more power as time went on, though.
I don't think it has a lot to do with strong or weak leadership, which I think is often situation driven. TC had a long leash because he was successful. Belichick ran away from the Jets because of an uncertain ownership position. Flores had a strong personality, a decent amount of success for the talent provided, and got canned because he couldn't get along with others. I think you win some and lose some. The part owner makes a suggestion on a mid-round pick, you give in to fight another day.
Coughlin gave in on the personality stuff. It's unclear on whether he gave up on the player stuff at some points - Mara's comments post-firing indicate TC was given more and more power as time went on, though.
if chris mara had input on the webb pick it's on marc ross, ben mcadoo, and jerry reese in that order for listening to it. marc ross ran the draft, ben mcadoo was a head coach off an 11 win season, and jerry reese was a 2x super bowl winner with 20+ years in the organization.
if they were making a pick based on chris mara's input it's on them for allowing that to happen. full stop.
when i used the phrase strong leader i don't mean rah rah or charismatic leadership. i mean simply that they have convictions in being strong enough to do what they believe to be the right thing for the organization at all times. if someone suggests they do something they disagree with, like draft davis webb, they don't do it if they have the power to not do it. if they think it's no big deal, or they go along with it because it's harmless, or because they think it's not a bad idea it's on them.
daboll deciding the starting QB right now is a text book case. unless he is incompetent he is making that decision and he is starting whoever it is he believes to give him the best chance to win. and if he's not he is already lost.
john mara's football acumen on players has nothing to do with anything. that's a coach or gms job, and that's what john mara is in charge of hiring.
Then John Mara should shut the fuck up about whether or not he thinks Daniel Jones has what it takes to be the long term answer at QB. He's not capable of making that decision, so he need not answer the question.
He should trust the GM and coach the organization just hired to make EVERY SINGLE FOOTBALL DECISION WITHOUT HIS INPUT. That's the whole point. Neither John nor his family members are capable of staying out of the way.
which owner is qualified to hire a competent leader of football ops (coach or gm)?
how many competent leaders (again coach or gm) even exist?
there are 32 teams and certainly not 32 good leaders out there.
this is consistent across all sports btw. Jim Dolan is a moron. 90% of the time the teams he's owned have sucked. the 10% when they haven't are the fleeting moments he's had good coaches like gerard gallant this year. it's not complicated.
But Mara and Dolan ultimately make the decisions so it does matter what they’ think about personnel. Was Phil Jackson a bad coach? Because Dolan wouldn’t let him run his roster either
But Mara and Dolan ultimately make the decisions so it does matter what they’ think about personnel. Was Phil Jackson a bad coach? Because Dolan wouldn’t let him run his roster either
did phil jackson coach the knicks? or was he hired to a different role than he'd done before?
But Mara and Dolan ultimately make the decisions so it does matter what they’ think about personnel. Was Phil Jackson a bad coach? Because Dolan wouldn’t let him run his roster either
did phil jackson coach the knicks? or was he hired to a different role than he'd done before?
But Mara and Dolan ultimately make the decisions so it does matter what they’ think about personnel. Was Phil Jackson a bad coach? Because Dolan wouldn’t let him run his roster either
did phil jackson coach the knicks? or was he hired to a different role than he'd done before?
No, the point is that they can pretend they are delegating or giving up control when in fact they never do. You can’t just point to the small windows when they are successful and say “oh but that time it must have been the coach”
if chris mara had input on the webb pick it's on marc ross, ben mcadoo, and jerry reese in that order for listening to it. marc ross ran the draft, ben mcadoo was a head coach off an 11 win season, and jerry reese was a 2x super bowl winner with 20+ years in the organization.
if they were making a pick based on chris mara's input it's on them for allowing that to happen. full stop.
when i used the phrase strong leader i don't mean rah rah or charismatic leadership. i mean simply that they have convictions in being strong enough to do what they believe to be the right thing for the organization at all times. if someone suggests they do something they disagree with, like draft davis webb, they don't do it if they have the power to not do it. if they think it's no big deal, or they go along with it because it's harmless, or because they think it's not a bad idea it's on them.
daboll deciding the starting QB right now is a text book case. unless he is incompetent he is making that decision and he is starting whoever it is he believes to give him the best chance to win. and if he's not he is already lost.
I don't think McAdoo or Reese are all that into the details of a fourth round pick, for example. So when an owner makes a suggestion, it weighs a little heavier.
And those are guys with weight to them. If you're someone like DG/Judge who doesn't have the pelts on the wall, it's a tougher balance. I don't know for sure if Mara forced Garrett on Judge - but how hard are you going to fight if you're a first time head coach?
I think things are probably changing. But Mara definitely seems like a guy who voices opinions and distracts the room. Not as mettlesome as guys like Snyder, but obnoxiously damaging on the margins.
In the abstract it’s easy to say don’t let your superiors influence your decisions — but in reality it takes time and credibility to navigate.
Guys have options, but there are only 32 gigs and no one wants to develop the reputation as difficult or disrespectful to an owner. Especially a first time guy like Schoen.
Privately I guarantee Schoen’s preference would be no involvement in public or private from John Mara on who the QB is.
In the abstract it’s easy to say don’t let your superiors influence your decisions — but in reality it takes time and credibility to navigate.
Guys have options, but there are only 32 gigs and no one wants to develop the reputation as difficult or disrespectful to an owner. Especially a first time guy like Schoen.
Privately I guarantee Schoen’s preference would be no involvement in public or private from John Mara on who the QB is.
This is a better way of saying what I'm trying to get at.
And that is why owners should not also be personnel guys.
You cant fire an owner for performance, and your non-mara employees will feel indirect pressure (at best) to satisfy them.
I think both he and his brother view themselves as football guys. And frankly, having been raised on the field so to speak, I bet they do know a ton about football. Lots of people think Chris is a highly skilled scout.
But they need to exhibit extreme self restraint involving themselves in personnel decisions — because by structure there is no recourse if they fail.
And the backbone of all high performing organizations in the long run is accountability. Which is impossible to self assert when you own the team.
I think both he and his brother view themselves as football guys. And frankly, having been raised on the field so to speak, I bet they do know a ton about football. Lots of people think Chris is a highly skilled scout.
But they need to exhibit extreme self restraint involving themselves in personnel decisions — because by structure there is no recourse if they fail.
And the backbone of all high performing organizations in the long run is accountability. Which is impossible to self assert when you own the team.
I don't know why some people keep repeating that Mara *is a good man*. You don't know that. Why do you think this? Because you feel you can devine the personal qualities of Mara from a few press statements. You are deluding yourself. You know nothing of multimillionaire prince Mara. He lives a privileged lifestyle you can only dream of.
But one thing is for sure. He's been a lousy owner
Good man? Unknown.
Good owner? Definitively, no
In the abstract it’s easy to say don’t let your superiors influence your decisions — but in reality it takes time and credibility to navigate.
Guys have options, but there are only 32 gigs and no one wants to develop the reputation as difficult or disrespectful to an owner. Especially a first time guy like Schoen.
Privately I guarantee Schoen’s preference would be no involvement in public or private from John Mara on who the QB is.
no disagreement with any of this - but the failure rate on coaches is what it is. i'd bet a lot of money Brian Daboll is the nyg coach over Brian Flores in part right now because Bill Parcells told Joe Schoen when you get your chance you go with the guy you trust because you may only get one shot.
the key decisions that are going to either make them successful or get them fired need to be their decisions. they need to take ownership of that or else they are already lost.
that's true of anyone in a significant leadership position. the key decisions have to be yours or else you are letting someone else roll the dice on your success.
I think both he and his brother view themselves as football guys. And frankly, having been raised on the field so to speak, I bet they do know a ton about football. Lots of people think Chris is a highly skilled scout.
But they need to exhibit extreme self restraint involving themselves in personnel decisions — because by structure there is no recourse if they fail.
And the backbone of all high performing organizations in the long run is accountability. Which is impossible to self assert when you own the team.
This is the best way to describe it, it’s been a “family” run business that has valued the relationships built over the years more than the business and results. I mean when he hired Gettleman after getting canned for being “toxic” to the Panthers, the only other “candidates” had Giants ties lol. And Louis Riddick…
The fact that you have all these titles and roles but the Maras fingerprints are on every one while they pretend to delegate the responsibilities is comical. John said Chris is really just a scout and voice lol. He’s the Senior VP of personnel and was in the GM interviews!
With that said, he only interviewed 8 guys with no ties to the giants this time. A win by default
And that is why owners should not also be personnel guys.
You cant fire an owner for performance, and your non-mara employees will feel indirect pressure (at best) to satisfy them.
over small decisions they deem inconsequential maybe, over the big ones yes you stake your job on it, and in a lot of ways they already did because they (schoen/daboll) were in demand this past offseason and they chose to accept the jobs here, working for John Mara. My entire point on this thread is that leaders are responsible for the big decisions, including if they let someone else influence them.
Joe Schoen owns the final decision to hire as head coach (Brian Daboll).
Brian Daboll owns the final decision of who his QB is (whoever that ends up being).
they own those decisions because they are the single most consequential decisions they are going to make in determining whether they succeed or get fired. Getting those decisions right is the only salvation. If they get them wrong Mara is still going to be here, they won't.
I think both he and his brother view themselves as football guys. And frankly, having been raised on the field so to speak, I bet they do know a ton about football. Lots of people think Chris is a highly skilled scout.
But they need to exhibit extreme self restraint involving themselves in personnel decisions — because by structure there is no recourse if they fail.
And the backbone of all high performing organizations in the long run is accountability. Which is impossible to self assert when you own the team.
I agree John Mara means well, and I agree that puts him above a lot of owners who are a lot more self destructive.
I think many have a tendency to overcomplicate and the simple truth is hiring NFL coaches/GMs is hard and he has sucked at it - and that may be the simple problem without anything more nefarious. As mentioned above his dad hired Coughlin so he literally didn't have to make any moves for a decade and things basically went fine. Mcadoo and gettleman were promotions hoping to keep that gravy train rolling as coughlin simply got too old. Evolution not revolution.
He's really only been involved in 3 external hires - Shurmur, Judge, and now Schoen/Daboll. I tend towards optimism so hopefully 3rd time is the charm but honestly the odds are probably against. With 5-10 coaches getting cycled through the NFL every year they are probably more like 1/5 or 1/10.
over small decisions they deem inconsequential maybe, over the big ones yes you stake your job on it, and in a lot of ways they already did because they (schoen/daboll) were in demand this past offseason and they chose to accept the jobs here, working for John Mara. My entire point on this thread is that leaders are responsible for the big decisions, including if they let someone else influence them.
Joe Schoen owns the final decision to hire as head coach (Brian Daboll).
Brian Daboll owns the final decision of who his QB is (whoever that ends up being).
they own those decisions because they are the single most consequential decisions they are going to make in determining whether they succeed or get fired. Getting those decisions right is the only salvation. If they get them wrong Mara is still going to be here, they won't.
There's also perspective to consider here as well. We are not professionals, so we're looking at the team from a largely emotional perspective. People with a resume of talent evaluation are on record indicating the level of accuracy that goes into late-round picks. For you, or any fan who has his heart in his hands a 4th round pick may appear to be a big decision. For someone who does this for a living, it is very possibly not a 'line in the sand' type of moment. Who to pick at 5 and 7 are franchise-defining decisions with all hands on deck. Day 3 stuff isn't.
Quote:
On the spectrum of bad qualities for an owner, I don’t think John Mara is in the evil category. He’s a good man and he invests in the team.
I think both he and his brother view themselves as football guys. And frankly, having been raised on the field so to speak, I bet they do know a ton about football. Lots of people think Chris is a highly skilled scout.
But they need to exhibit extreme self restraint involving themselves in personnel decisions — because by structure there is no recourse if they fail.
And the backbone of all high performing organizations in the long run is accountability. Which is impossible to self assert when you own the team.
I agree John Mara means well, and I agree that puts him above a lot of owners who are a lot more self destructive.
I think many have a tendency to overcomplicate and the simple truth is hiring NFL coaches/GMs is hard and he has sucked at it - and that may be the simple problem without anything more nefarious. As mentioned above his dad hired Coughlin so he literally didn't have to make any moves for a decade and things basically went fine. Mcadoo and gettleman were promotions hoping to keep that gravy train rolling as coughlin simply got too old. Evolution not revolution.
He's really only been involved in 3 external hires - Shurmur, Judge, and now Schoen/Daboll. I tend towards optimism so hopefully 3rd time is the charm but honestly the odds are probably against. With 5-10 coaches getting cycled through the NFL every year they are probably more like 1/5 or 1/10.
Herein lies the problem, he hasn’t made it that difficult because he’s hired guys he’s known, Gettleman being the biggest. And I’m pretty sure he only hired Judge because he was a Belichick “endorsement” which if you look up the exact quote is hilarious…
"He's better than the last two guys you hired," Belichick told Mara of Judge, according to the New York Post's Ian O'Connor.
over small decisions they deem inconsequential maybe, over the big ones yes you stake your job on it, and in a lot of ways they already did because they (schoen/daboll) were in demand this past offseason and they chose to accept the jobs here, working for John Mara. My entire point on this thread is that leaders are responsible for the big decisions, including if they let someone else influence them.
Joe Schoen owns the final decision to hire as head coach (Brian Daboll).
Brian Daboll owns the final decision of who his QB is (whoever that ends up being).
they own those decisions because they are the single most consequential decisions they are going to make in determining whether they succeed or get fired. Getting those decisions right is the only salvation. If they get them wrong Mara is still going to be here, they won't.
There's also perspective to consider here as well. We are not professionals, so we're looking at the team from a largely emotional perspective. People with a resume of talent evaluation are on record indicating the level of accuracy that goes into late-round picks. For you, or any fan who has his heart in his hands a 4th round pick may appear to be a big decision. For someone who does this for a living, it is very possibly not a 'line in the sand' type of moment. Who to pick at 5 and 7 are franchise-defining decisions with all hands on deck. Day 3 stuff isn't.
it's beside my main point re the big decisions, but i'd actually argue it the other way - that for professionals those picks are what they/their teams work and travel 1000s of hours per years for. The 9 picks the nyg make this year represent how much time spent in crappy motels, airports, cars, away from families, staring at video screens?
throwing those picks away as meaningless (even a 4th) or going way off the board for the wrong reasons seems like the easiest way to lose respect and break your own scouting department. im not saying that has or hasn't happened (we don't know) just that i'd presume the best organizational leaders run things the right away and treat every asset they have with the seriousness it deserves. how you do anything is how you do everything.