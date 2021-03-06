Has Schoen Giving Jones the Pieces to Succeed? christian : 3/29/2022 12:29 pm

Assume Jones can be a middle of the pack QB and Daboll/Kafka have a viable NFL system.



Assume succeed means be right there for a playoff spot, so 10 wins.



What do you think the big holes are? I'd say in priority order:



- Right tackle

- Starting tight end

- 3rd down back

- Swing tackle

- Blocking tight end



If the Giants were able to upgrade those positions meaningfully, do you think they compete for the playoffs this year?



