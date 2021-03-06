for display only
Let's talk Kayvon Thibodeaux

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:38 pm
Does he make it to #5 or #7?

If so, should the Giants run to the podium to draft him?
Every guy who watches tape that I trust.says he doesn't take plays off  
George from PA : 1:28 pm : link
I think his issue is personality off thee field.....not on it
There's a bunch of guys  
Johnny5 : 1:33 pm : link
I'll be happy with at 5 and 7.
No way should we pass on this guy given the chance  
JerseyCityJoe : 1:33 pm : link
Yes he looked almost disinterested at times but there is no denying his talent. We need talent.
Can someone explain his character concerns?  
TDTONEY : 1:34 pm : link
I’m not finding much
Parsons choked and hazed teammates, no?  
TDTONEY : 1:35 pm : link
Why the comparison to him?
the thing about KT is...  
BCD : 1:38 pm : link
he can rush from the inside just as good as the outside were most good edge guys are only good at one....he also has that bend when coming hard from the outside and will get his hands up to block passes....really starting to like this guy.
I work with a bunch  
MyNameIsMyName : 1:43 pm : link
Of people in the industry. I wouldn’t touch him, I don’t think his heads all in it
As for me,  
Joe Beckwith : 1:43 pm : link
I just have a gut feeling he won’t be as good as the hype.
That said, I’ll leave it to our FO.
He kind of reminds me of Clowney......  
Simms11 : 1:45 pm : link
Where he was thought of as coming in and lighting the NFL on fire and not. He’s got the athleticism to compete in this league, but is that enough?
No thanks  
uncledave : 1:47 pm : link
Hard pass
There is talk that he isn't a full hustle  
jvm52106 : 1:47 pm : link
guy, all the time. That he may be interested in KT the brand than KT the football player.

That being said, here is what I think:

1) He has very nice length, both in height and in arm length.

2) He is a multifaceted Edge player, he can play the run and the pass both via power and via pursuit.

3) His pass rusher is varied, inside and outside with dip and rush ability or by using his long arms to jack up the tackle and redirect his rush as needed. That is very Strahan, Very Reggie White like style but, his ability to dip and swim is more Derrick Thomas and LT like. So he can rush from a variety of stances and forms. He splits double teams well and maintains positioning on outside runs, holding up the blocker and still allowing himself the ability to disengage and take the outside away.

4) He is a bit choppy in his footwork in close quarters redirects but that can be overcome with coaching and maybe a bit more push from some veterans.

5) he uses his hands well (as mentioned before) but he also does so by getting his hands up in the throwing lanes. he will be a disruptive force in the NFL.

6) he clearly has natural football instincts and maintains proper angles and containment responsibility. He will need to be ready for better competition at Ot but his athletic ability and football smarts says he will quickly adapt to the increased competition.

I think the Giants would seriously need to consider taking him at 5 or 7 and be quite happy they did.
RE: I work with a bunch  
TDTONEY : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15648964 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
Of people in the industry. I wouldn’t touch him, I don’t think his heads all in it


Can you elaborate how they came to this conclusion? Was it something he said? Or didn’t say? Off the field interests? There are multiple reports that there is nothing in the film he takes plays off
I like KT's skill set a lot as a football player  
JonC : 1:55 pm : link
but he took plays off at Oregon, if you've played the game you're able to see the change in speed watching him play to play. Is it a regular habit and/or was he protecting himself for the big NFL pay day are big questions for him.

I touched upon the basic concerns above. Is his passion and focus on football or does his brand surpass it. In the ultimate team sport it matters unless he's able to optimize himself for both.
Absolutely not.  
Red Dog : 2:01 pm : link
The guy's got more red flags than Communist China. Let him be a bust for someone else.

There are too many solid prospects to potentially waste a pick on a guy who won't even complete the job interview process.

I heard the analogy: "he's like a ferrari with a  
NYRiese : 2:02 pm : link
balky ignition switch"
I've seen many here state  
JonC : 2:09 pm : link
you can't see effort watching a player, but you most certainly can. Especially if you watch the player rep after rep, you can see it, you can differentiate full effort versus taking foot off the gas or taking the play off.
RE: I don't know  
Grey Pilgrim : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15648857 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this looks pretty darn good to me... Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Career Highlights - ( New Window )


Wow! Sign me up!!!
For me  
YANKEE28 : 2:11 pm : link
its pretty simple.

When I look at Thibodeaux or at Stingley, I see two players that had Freshman seasons that were beyond belief. You couldn't wait for these guys to be draft eligible and picture them wearing blue.

But then in the following years, their play/injuries just doesn't match their Freshman season.

With the current status of the Giants, the risk just doesn't match the possible reward at #5 or #7 for either player.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2:14 pm : link
probably a weird question - but doesn't mostly every defensive end take a few plays off every once in awhile? nearly impossible to go full tilt on every snap for a full game.
Y28  
JonC : 2:15 pm : link
I tend to agree. A lot of great work from you on the forum as of late, many thanks!
RE: There is talk that he isn't a full hustle  
Rudy5757 : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15648972 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
guy, all the time. That he may be interested in KT the brand than KT the football player.

That being said, here is what I think:

1) He has very nice length, both in height and in arm length.

2) He is a multifaceted Edge player, he can play the run and the pass both via power and via pursuit.

3) His pass rusher is varied, inside and outside with dip and rush ability or by using his long arms to jack up the tackle and redirect his rush as needed. That is very Strahan, Very Reggie White like style but, his ability to dip and swim is more Derrick Thomas and LT like. So he can rush from a variety of stances and forms. He splits double teams well and maintains positioning on outside runs, holding up the blocker and still allowing himself the ability to disengage and take the outside away.

4) He is a bit choppy in his footwork in close quarters redirects but that can be overcome with coaching and maybe a bit more push from some veterans.

5) he uses his hands well (as mentioned before) but he also does so by getting his hands up in the throwing lanes. he will be a disruptive force in the NFL.

6) he clearly has natural football instincts and maintains proper angles and containment responsibility. He will need to be ready for better competition at Ot but his athletic ability and football smarts says he will quickly adapt to the increased competition.

I think the Giants would seriously need to consider taking him at 5 or 7 and be quite happy they did.


Good analysis. I havent watched enough full games to see him taking plays off, but I am seeing what you see. I like hime better than Walker and you cant compare the talent around them.
Based of the highlights  
TroutMan : 2:16 pm : link
He plays very clean. He has the advantage over everyone who is trying to block him. I love his footwork, always adjusting and juking in a phone booth. Combines that with arm work. Leverage. He looks really good. I'd say run to the podium. My bet is he is the best edge rusher the Giants would have since JPP.
JonC  
YANKEE28 : 2:17 pm : link
your the guy whose posts I always enjoy for its wisdom and analysis

Lets go Giants !!
...  
ryanmkeane : 2:18 pm : link
he just looks very fluid on the field. It doesn't seem hard for him, like when he's rushing the passer it seems the OL is the one off balance all the time, not him.
RE: For me  
TDTONEY : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15649016 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
its pretty simple.

When I look at Thibodeaux or at Stingley, I see two players that had Freshman seasons that were beyond belief. You couldn't wait for these guys to be draft eligible and picture them wearing blue.

But then in the following years, their play/injuries just doesn't match their Freshman season.

With the current status of the Giants, the risk just doesn't match the possible reward at #5 or #7 for either player.


Didn’t he play in every game this year? He had a lot more tackles and almost as many sacks as his freshman year,
RE: I work with a bunch  
Rave7 : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15648964 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
Of people in the industry. I wouldn’t touch him, I don’t think his heads all in it


I'm intrigued, I would like to know more if you can elaborate on it.
Highlight  
Rave7 : 2:29 pm : link
You can make an excellent highlight out of Evan Engram's career and he can look like All pro TE.
Let's not judge player by their highlight, there's more to it.
All 22 can tell you more than highlight, probably that's where KT's weakness showed, which some people say his motor is in question. On the other hand, Hutchinson and Walker are all lauded by scouts for their excellent motor and relentless effort.
As I said, I think KT is a top 10 talent but his risk outweighs the benefit at this time. This franchise cannot afford to miss on 5 or 7.
RE: For me  
jvm52106 : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15649016 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
its pretty simple.

When I look at Thibodeaux or at Stingley, I see two players that had Freshman seasons that were beyond belief. You couldn't wait for these guys to be draft eligible and picture them wearing blue.

But then in the following years, their play/injuries just doesn't match their Freshman season.

With the current status of the Giants, the risk just doesn't match the possible reward at #5 or #7 for either player.


I think Stingley you are spot on about but Thibodeaux is less injury worry than his personal want to. Stingley for me is a HUGE NO GO. The guy has done very little since his Freshmen year.
There are about 10 guys  
81_Great_Dane : 2:35 pm : link
who've been Flavor of the Week over the last few months. KT was supposed to be the consensus #1 overall pick, now it's Hutchinson, except it might not be. Walker is up, Karlaftis is down. A big swath of BBI loves Johnson. Boye Mafe is rising.

If it's true that the Giants want to limit themselves to only one first-rounder in 2022, then that is a very tough choice. Biggest need is probably RT, not Edge, since Martindale seems to be saying he can generate a pass rush if the secondary is good. But you can get a RT later in the draft.

So: Run to the podium? I don't think the Giants would. I think they'll be open to trading that pick or drafting KT and then trading him during the draft.

Me, personally? I'd love to see the Giants land a true game-wrecking Edge type player who is both an elite pass rusher and a stout run defender. I might prefer that to another OT at 5 or 7.
RE: KT is a bit of a gamble  
bw in dc : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15648924 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
like Parsons was last year. I’m watching Nick Falato with Skinner on Talkin Giants where they are talking about KT. Extensive tape shows NO taking plays off, he looks like the biggest game wrecker in this draft . He’s a gamble but he could be a home run


Don't see the comp. Parsons played relentlessly and ruthlessly at Penn State. There was ZERO question about his play between the lines.

Too many misconstrued MP's off field circumstances and couldn't get over it. And dinged him too harshly, like the dolts at Jints Central.
Watching the video  
Rjanyg : 2:42 pm : link
you would be crazy not to want him on the Giants. Knowing that there are concerns about desire and love of football may raise some red flags.

So, the thought I have is since there are other pass rushers who don't have this issue who seem to love the game and give 100% all the time like Jermaine Johnson, you don't have to take KT. There are other options with less question marks.

All this said, I trust Scheon to make the right decision if they take KT. It will be his first draft and I believe they want to start off on the right foot.
RE: RE: KT is a bit of a gamble  
TDTONEY : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15649074 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15648924 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


like Parsons was last year. I’m watching Nick Falato with Skinner on Talkin Giants where they are talking about KT. Extensive tape shows NO taking plays off, he looks like the biggest game wrecker in this draft . He’s a gamble but he could be a home run



Don't see the comp. Parsons played relentlessly and ruthlessly at Penn State. There was ZERO question about his play between the lines.

Too many misconstrued MP's off field circumstances and couldn't get over it. And dinged him too harshly, like the dolts at Jints Central.


I think he’s talking about character concerns, one being a complete scumbag and the other not having the heart lol
RE: ..  
djm : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15648868 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Thibs burst off the line is ridiculous in some of those clips


You draft this kid every single time especially at 5 or 7 when every other player probably carries a perceived flaw as well.

Call me crazy, but i'd rather have the guy that is talented and productive enough to be accused of taking a play off once in a while. Even a guy like Clowney who has been the comparison, was virtually un-blockable in many big games when he was healthy for the Texans. Effort didn't do Clowney in as much as injuries did.

I don't think it's fair to question effort when the guy is constantly moving up field and drawing attn from the opposing OL.
draft Thibs and one of Lloyd or Dean at LB  
djm : 2:55 pm : link
and watch this defense go from OK to dangerous overnight.
I haven't seen Thibs taking plays off. But given a number of posters  
Ira : 3:03 pm : link
say they have, I'll sit this argument out and say that if the new Giants brain trust decides to take him or decides to pass, I'll accept whatever.
In  
AcidTest : 3:08 pm : link
the games and plays I saw, he was going all out. But if he was “taking plays off,” it might have been because he sprained his ankle in the season opener last year. He also might have been protecting himself because he knew he’d be a top 10 pick in the draft.

Oregon was blown out in both games against Utah (38 – 7 and 38 – 10).

The bigger question is whether football is his highest priority. I can’t answer that, but I’d pass if I thought it was true. Not with a top 10 pick, especially given the desultory state of the franchise. I’d also probably take an OT and CB instead, or trade down, which is what I think the Giants will do. But if the Giants are satisfied about his commitment to football, then I’m fine taking him at #5 or #7. What would be interesting is if they passed on KT for another edge like Johnson or Walker.
Lloyd  
ryanmkeane : 3:14 pm : link
is a guy who is pretty intriguing. But the age is a concern. Isn't he almost 24 already?
RE: I haven't seen Thibs taking plays off. But given a number of posters  
TDTONEY : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15649124 Ira said:
Quote:
say they have, I'll sit this argument out and say that if the new Giants brain trust decides to take him or decides to pass, I'll accept whatever.


He was the #2 recruit in 2019 and one of the best players in college the last three years. Not sure how you accomplish that if your head isn’t in it and you take plays off. But what do I know I’m not a scout
I think the Giants pass  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:32 pm : link
on him but we will see. Wink wants to stop the run with his scheme to help the corners and utilize his blitz packages to get pressure. I think Walker is someone the Giants would favor.

Agree with JonC about AT. He needs to improve the run game and I think that is more about his wobble ankle issues. He was a beast in college in the run game.
RE: There is talk that he isn't a full hustle  
NNJ Tom : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15648972 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
guy, all the time. That he may be interested in KT the brand than KT the football player.

That being said, here is what I think:

1) He has very nice length, both in height and in arm length.

2) He is a multifaceted Edge player, he can play the run and the pass both via power and via pursuit.

3) His pass rusher is varied, inside and outside with dip and rush ability or by using his long arms to jack up the tackle and redirect his rush as needed. That is very Strahan, Very Reggie White like style but, his ability to dip and swim is more Derrick Thomas and LT like. So he can rush from a variety of stances and forms. He splits double teams well and maintains positioning on outside runs, holding up the blocker and still allowing himself the ability to disengage and take the outside away.

4) He is a bit choppy in his footwork in close quarters redirects but that can be overcome with coaching and maybe a bit more push from some veterans.

5) he uses his hands well (as mentioned before) but he also does so by getting his hands up in the throwing lanes. he will be a disruptive force in the NFL.

6) he clearly has natural football instincts and maintains proper angles and containment responsibility. He will need to be ready for better competition at Ot but his athletic ability and football smarts says he will quickly adapt to the increased competition.

I think the Giants would seriously need to consider taking him at 5 or 7 and be quite happy they did.


This. Let the Jest deal with his "Business Decisions". Hope someone does take him, that leaves better options for Gmen.
we almost never take a top end talent  
ryanmkeane : 3:37 pm : link
that has even a hint of a red flag. the flags with this guy are iffy at best. I'd take him.
I think it is 50/50 if he makes it to the Giants  
csb : 3:44 pm : link
but if he does I think you have to run to the podium and take him. Feel like KT is a bit like the 2021 version of Justin Fields. Fields has been in the spotlight since high school - produced on the field but because he's been under the microscope for so long people over-exaggerate his flaws. I'll still never understand how Fields goes 4th in that class of QB's - feel like he was the no brainer #2 but I guess we'll find out the truth soon.
I’d take him at 7  
Doubledeuce22 : 4:20 pm : link
If Gardner and Walker are gone which I assume they will be.
I'd take either OT first  
David B. : 4:26 pm : link
If he's still there at 7, Great. But there are Some good pass rushers in rounds 2 and beyond.
I can't quite put my finger on it  
santacruzom : 4:44 pm : link
But I guess the best word I can come up with to express my concern is "front-runner." Seems like a guy who'd give it his all in optimum conditions but not during a down turn. Sorta like Golladay.
RE: I can't quite put my finger on it  
TDTONEY : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15649246 santacruzom said:
Quote:
But I guess the best word I can come up with to express my concern is "front-runner." Seems like a guy who'd give it his all in optimum conditions but not during a down turn. Sorta like Golladay.


I mean Golladay had great years when the Lion were complete ass. The Giants rarely threw him the ball or know how to use him
RE: So watch his tape and interview the kid  
Mike from Ohio : 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15648871 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Don’t go by these Twitter rumors with no credible source and potentially manipulative motives


I don't think anyone is suggesting Schoen is not watching the tape and talking to him. The people who are relying on twitter are fans, and who cares what they think?
110% every play every day  
Giant John : 5:30 pm : link
Or GTFO.
RE: RE: I work with a bunch  
MyNameIsMyName : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15648975 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15648964 MyNameIsMyName said:


Quote:


Of people in the industry. I wouldn’t touch him, I don’t think his heads all in it



Can you elaborate how they came to this conclusion? Was it something he said? Or didn’t say? Off the field interests? There are multiple reports that there is nothing in the film he takes plays off


Work ethic, and love of the game. He absolutely takes plays off too, but some think he was just cruising and trying to protect himself. Some think he’s just in it for himself, doesn’t put in the needed work to succeed at the next level and may just walk away after he gets some money for something else.
Member when they said the DROY was a headcase?  
adamg : 5:50 pm : link
.
