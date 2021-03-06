Let's talk Kayvon Thibodeaux

he can rush from the inside just as good as the outside were most good edge guys are only good at one....he also has that bend when coming hard from the outside and will get his hands up to block passes....really starting to like this guy.
guy, all the time. That he may be interested in KT the brand than KT the football player.
That being said, here is what I think:
1) He has very nice length, both in height and in arm length.
2) He is a multifaceted Edge player, he can play the run and the pass both via power and via pursuit.
3) His pass rusher is varied, inside and outside with dip and rush ability or by using his long arms to jack up the tackle and redirect his rush as needed. That is very Strahan, Very Reggie White like style but, his ability to dip and swim is more Derrick Thomas and LT like. So he can rush from a variety of stances and forms. He splits double teams well and maintains positioning on outside runs, holding up the blocker and still allowing himself the ability to disengage and take the outside away.
4) He is a bit choppy in his footwork in close quarters redirects but that can be overcome with coaching and maybe a bit more push from some veterans.
5) he uses his hands well (as mentioned before) but he also does so by getting his hands up in the throwing lanes. he will be a disruptive force in the NFL.
6) he clearly has natural football instincts and maintains proper angles and containment responsibility. He will need to be ready for better competition at Ot but his athletic ability and football smarts says he will quickly adapt to the increased competition.
I think the Giants would seriously need to consider taking him at 5 or 7 and be quite happy they did.
but he took plays off at Oregon, if you've played the game you're able to see the change in speed watching him play to play. Is it a regular habit and/or was he protecting himself for the big NFL pay day are big questions for him.
I touched upon the basic concerns above. Is his passion and focus on football or does his brand surpass it. In the ultimate team sport it matters unless he's able to optimize himself for both.
you can't see effort watching a player, but you most certainly can. Especially if you watch the player rep after rep, you can see it, you can differentiate full effort versus taking foot off the gas or taking the play off.
guy, all the time. That he may be interested in KT the brand than KT the football player.
That being said, here is what I think:
1) He has very nice length, both in height and in arm length.
2) He is a multifaceted Edge player, he can play the run and the pass both via power and via pursuit.
3) His pass rusher is varied, inside and outside with dip and rush ability or by using his long arms to jack up the tackle and redirect his rush as needed. That is very Strahan, Very Reggie White like style but, his ability to dip and swim is more Derrick Thomas and LT like. So he can rush from a variety of stances and forms. He splits double teams well and maintains positioning on outside runs, holding up the blocker and still allowing himself the ability to disengage and take the outside away.
4) He is a bit choppy in his footwork in close quarters redirects but that can be overcome with coaching and maybe a bit more push from some veterans.
5) he uses his hands well (as mentioned before) but he also does so by getting his hands up in the throwing lanes. he will be a disruptive force in the NFL.
6) he clearly has natural football instincts and maintains proper angles and containment responsibility. He will need to be ready for better competition at Ot but his athletic ability and football smarts says he will quickly adapt to the increased competition.
I think the Giants would seriously need to consider taking him at 5 or 7 and be quite happy they did.
Good analysis. I havent watched enough full games to see him taking plays off, but I am seeing what you see. I like hime better than Walker and you cant compare the talent around them.
He plays very clean. He has the advantage over everyone who is trying to block him. I love his footwork, always adjusting and juking in a phone booth. Combines that with arm work. Leverage. He looks really good. I'd say run to the podium. My bet is he is the best edge rusher the Giants would have since JPP.
You can make an excellent highlight out of Evan Engram's career and he can look like All pro TE.
Let's not judge player by their highlight, there's more to it.
All 22 can tell you more than highlight, probably that's where KT's weakness showed, which some people say his motor is in question. On the other hand, Hutchinson and Walker are all lauded by scouts for their excellent motor and relentless effort.
As I said, I think KT is a top 10 talent but his risk outweighs the benefit at this time. This franchise cannot afford to miss on 5 or 7.
who've been Flavor of the Week over the last few months. KT was supposed to be the consensus #1 overall pick, now it's Hutchinson, except it might not be. Walker is up, Karlaftis is down. A big swath of BBI loves Johnson. Boye Mafe is rising.
If it's true that the Giants want to limit themselves to only one first-rounder in 2022, then that is a very tough choice. Biggest need is probably RT, not Edge, since Martindale seems to be saying he can generate a pass rush if the secondary is good. But you can get a RT later in the draft.
So: Run to the podium? I don't think the Giants would. I think they'll be open to trading that pick or drafting KT and then trading him during the draft.
Me, personally? I'd love to see the Giants land a true game-wrecking Edge type player who is both an elite pass rusher and a stout run defender. I might prefer that to another OT at 5 or 7.
like Parsons was last year. I’m watching Nick Falato with Skinner on Talkin Giants where they are talking about KT. Extensive tape shows NO taking plays off, he looks like the biggest game wrecker in this draft . He’s a gamble but he could be a home run
Don't see the comp. Parsons played relentlessly and ruthlessly at Penn State. There was ZERO question about his play between the lines.
Too many misconstrued MP's off field circumstances and couldn't get over it. And dinged him too harshly, like the dolts at Jints Central.
you would be crazy not to want him on the Giants. Knowing that there are concerns about desire and love of football may raise some red flags.
So, the thought I have is since there are other pass rushers who don't have this issue who seem to love the game and give 100% all the time like Jermaine Johnson, you don't have to take KT. There are other options with less question marks.
All this said, I trust Scheon to make the right decision if they take KT. It will be his first draft and I believe they want to start off on the right foot.
like Parsons was last year. I’m watching Nick Falato with Skinner on Talkin Giants where they are talking about KT. Extensive tape shows NO taking plays off, he looks like the biggest game wrecker in this draft . He’s a gamble but he could be a home run
Don't see the comp. Parsons played relentlessly and ruthlessly at Penn State. There was ZERO question about his play between the lines.
Too many misconstrued MP's off field circumstances and couldn't get over it. And dinged him too harshly, like the dolts at Jints Central.
I think he’s talking about character concerns, one being a complete scumbag and the other not having the heart lol
Thibs burst off the line is ridiculous in some of those clips
You draft this kid every single time especially at 5 or 7 when every other player probably carries a perceived flaw as well.
Call me crazy, but i'd rather have the guy that is talented and productive enough to be accused of taking a play off once in a while. Even a guy like Clowney who has been the comparison, was virtually un-blockable in many big games when he was healthy for the Texans. Effort didn't do Clowney in as much as injuries did.
I don't think it's fair to question effort when the guy is constantly moving up field and drawing attn from the opposing OL.
the games and plays I saw, he was going all out. But if he was “taking plays off,” it might have been because he sprained his ankle in the season opener last year. He also might have been protecting himself because he knew he’d be a top 10 pick in the draft.
Oregon was blown out in both games against Utah (38 – 7 and 38 – 10).
The bigger question is whether football is his highest priority. I can’t answer that, but I’d pass if I thought it was true. Not with a top 10 pick, especially given the desultory state of the franchise. I’d also probably take an OT and CB instead, or trade down, which is what I think the Giants will do. But if the Giants are satisfied about his commitment to football, then I’m fine taking him at #5 or #7. What would be interesting is if they passed on KT for another edge like Johnson or Walker.
say they have, I'll sit this argument out and say that if the new Giants brain trust decides to take him or decides to pass, I'll accept whatever.
He was the #2 recruit in 2019 and one of the best players in college the last three years. Not sure how you accomplish that if your head isn’t in it and you take plays off. But what do I know I’m not a scout
guy, all the time. That he may be interested in KT the brand than KT the football player.
That being said, here is what I think:
1) He has very nice length, both in height and in arm length.
2) He is a multifaceted Edge player, he can play the run and the pass both via power and via pursuit.
3) His pass rusher is varied, inside and outside with dip and rush ability or by using his long arms to jack up the tackle and redirect his rush as needed. That is very Strahan, Very Reggie White like style but, his ability to dip and swim is more Derrick Thomas and LT like. So he can rush from a variety of stances and forms. He splits double teams well and maintains positioning on outside runs, holding up the blocker and still allowing himself the ability to disengage and take the outside away.
4) He is a bit choppy in his footwork in close quarters redirects but that can be overcome with coaching and maybe a bit more push from some veterans.
5) he uses his hands well (as mentioned before) but he also does so by getting his hands up in the throwing lanes. he will be a disruptive force in the NFL.
6) he clearly has natural football instincts and maintains proper angles and containment responsibility. He will need to be ready for better competition at Ot but his athletic ability and football smarts says he will quickly adapt to the increased competition.
I think the Giants would seriously need to consider taking him at 5 or 7 and be quite happy they did.
This. Let the Jest deal with his "Business Decisions". Hope someone does take him, that leaves better options for Gmen.
but if he does I think you have to run to the podium and take him. Feel like KT is a bit like the 2021 version of Justin Fields. Fields has been in the spotlight since high school - produced on the field but because he's been under the microscope for so long people over-exaggerate his flaws. I'll still never understand how Fields goes 4th in that class of QB's - feel like he was the no brainer #2 but I guess we'll find out the truth soon.
Of people in the industry. I wouldn’t touch him, I don’t think his heads all in it
Can you elaborate how they came to this conclusion? Was it something he said? Or didn’t say? Off the field interests? There are multiple reports that there is nothing in the film he takes plays off
Work ethic, and love of the game. He absolutely takes plays off too, but some think he was just cruising and trying to protect himself. Some think he’s just in it for himself, doesn’t put in the needed work to succeed at the next level and may just walk away after he gets some money for something else.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
That said, I’ll leave it to our FO.
That being said, here is what I think:
1) He has very nice length, both in height and in arm length.
2) He is a multifaceted Edge player, he can play the run and the pass both via power and via pursuit.
3) His pass rusher is varied, inside and outside with dip and rush ability or by using his long arms to jack up the tackle and redirect his rush as needed. That is very Strahan, Very Reggie White like style but, his ability to dip and swim is more Derrick Thomas and LT like. So he can rush from a variety of stances and forms. He splits double teams well and maintains positioning on outside runs, holding up the blocker and still allowing himself the ability to disengage and take the outside away.
4) He is a bit choppy in his footwork in close quarters redirects but that can be overcome with coaching and maybe a bit more push from some veterans.
5) he uses his hands well (as mentioned before) but he also does so by getting his hands up in the throwing lanes. he will be a disruptive force in the NFL.
6) he clearly has natural football instincts and maintains proper angles and containment responsibility. He will need to be ready for better competition at Ot but his athletic ability and football smarts says he will quickly adapt to the increased competition.
I think the Giants would seriously need to consider taking him at 5 or 7 and be quite happy they did.
Can you elaborate how they came to this conclusion? Was it something he said? Or didn’t say? Off the field interests? There are multiple reports that there is nothing in the film he takes plays off
I touched upon the basic concerns above. Is his passion and focus on football or does his brand surpass it. In the ultimate team sport it matters unless he's able to optimize himself for both.
There are too many solid prospects to potentially waste a pick on a guy who won't even complete the job interview process.
Wow! Sign me up!!!
When I look at Thibodeaux or at Stingley, I see two players that had Freshman seasons that were beyond belief. You couldn't wait for these guys to be draft eligible and picture them wearing blue.
But then in the following years, their play/injuries just doesn't match their Freshman season.
With the current status of the Giants, the risk just doesn't match the possible reward at #5 or #7 for either player.
That being said, here is what I think:
1) He has very nice length, both in height and in arm length.
2) He is a multifaceted Edge player, he can play the run and the pass both via power and via pursuit.
3) His pass rusher is varied, inside and outside with dip and rush ability or by using his long arms to jack up the tackle and redirect his rush as needed. That is very Strahan, Very Reggie White like style but, his ability to dip and swim is more Derrick Thomas and LT like. So he can rush from a variety of stances and forms. He splits double teams well and maintains positioning on outside runs, holding up the blocker and still allowing himself the ability to disengage and take the outside away.
4) He is a bit choppy in his footwork in close quarters redirects but that can be overcome with coaching and maybe a bit more push from some veterans.
5) he uses his hands well (as mentioned before) but he also does so by getting his hands up in the throwing lanes. he will be a disruptive force in the NFL.
6) he clearly has natural football instincts and maintains proper angles and containment responsibility. He will need to be ready for better competition at Ot but his athletic ability and football smarts says he will quickly adapt to the increased competition.
I think the Giants would seriously need to consider taking him at 5 or 7 and be quite happy they did.
Good analysis. I havent watched enough full games to see him taking plays off, but I am seeing what you see. I like hime better than Walker and you cant compare the talent around them.
Lets go Giants !!
When I look at Thibodeaux or at Stingley, I see two players that had Freshman seasons that were beyond belief. You couldn't wait for these guys to be draft eligible and picture them wearing blue.
But then in the following years, their play/injuries just doesn't match their Freshman season.
With the current status of the Giants, the risk just doesn't match the possible reward at #5 or #7 for either player.
Didn’t he play in every game this year? He had a lot more tackles and almost as many sacks as his freshman year,
I'm intrigued, I would like to know more if you can elaborate on it.
Let's not judge player by their highlight, there's more to it.
All 22 can tell you more than highlight, probably that's where KT's weakness showed, which some people say his motor is in question. On the other hand, Hutchinson and Walker are all lauded by scouts for their excellent motor and relentless effort.
As I said, I think KT is a top 10 talent but his risk outweighs the benefit at this time. This franchise cannot afford to miss on 5 or 7.
When I look at Thibodeaux or at Stingley, I see two players that had Freshman seasons that were beyond belief. You couldn't wait for these guys to be draft eligible and picture them wearing blue.
But then in the following years, their play/injuries just doesn't match their Freshman season.
With the current status of the Giants, the risk just doesn't match the possible reward at #5 or #7 for either player.
I think Stingley you are spot on about but Thibodeaux is less injury worry than his personal want to. Stingley for me is a HUGE NO GO. The guy has done very little since his Freshmen year.
If it's true that the Giants want to limit themselves to only one first-rounder in 2022, then that is a very tough choice. Biggest need is probably RT, not Edge, since Martindale seems to be saying he can generate a pass rush if the secondary is good. But you can get a RT later in the draft.
So: Run to the podium? I don't think the Giants would. I think they'll be open to trading that pick or drafting KT and then trading him during the draft.
Me, personally? I'd love to see the Giants land a true game-wrecking Edge type player who is both an elite pass rusher and a stout run defender. I might prefer that to another OT at 5 or 7.
Don't see the comp. Parsons played relentlessly and ruthlessly at Penn State. There was ZERO question about his play between the lines.
Too many misconstrued MP's off field circumstances and couldn't get over it. And dinged him too harshly, like the dolts at Jints Central.
So, the thought I have is since there are other pass rushers who don't have this issue who seem to love the game and give 100% all the time like Jermaine Johnson, you don't have to take KT. There are other options with less question marks.
All this said, I trust Scheon to make the right decision if they take KT. It will be his first draft and I believe they want to start off on the right foot.
Quote:
like Parsons was last year. I’m watching Nick Falato with Skinner on Talkin Giants where they are talking about KT. Extensive tape shows NO taking plays off, he looks like the biggest game wrecker in this draft . He’s a gamble but he could be a home run
Don't see the comp. Parsons played relentlessly and ruthlessly at Penn State. There was ZERO question about his play between the lines.
Too many misconstrued MP's off field circumstances and couldn't get over it. And dinged him too harshly, like the dolts at Jints Central.
I think he’s talking about character concerns, one being a complete scumbag and the other not having the heart lol
You draft this kid every single time especially at 5 or 7 when every other player probably carries a perceived flaw as well.
Call me crazy, but i'd rather have the guy that is talented and productive enough to be accused of taking a play off once in a while. Even a guy like Clowney who has been the comparison, was virtually un-blockable in many big games when he was healthy for the Texans. Effort didn't do Clowney in as much as injuries did.
I don't think it's fair to question effort when the guy is constantly moving up field and drawing attn from the opposing OL.
Oregon was blown out in both games against Utah (38 – 7 and 38 – 10).
The bigger question is whether football is his highest priority. I can’t answer that, but I’d pass if I thought it was true. Not with a top 10 pick, especially given the desultory state of the franchise. I’d also probably take an OT and CB instead, or trade down, which is what I think the Giants will do. But if the Giants are satisfied about his commitment to football, then I’m fine taking him at #5 or #7. What would be interesting is if they passed on KT for another edge like Johnson or Walker.
He was the #2 recruit in 2019 and one of the best players in college the last three years. Not sure how you accomplish that if your head isn’t in it and you take plays off. But what do I know I’m not a scout
Agree with JonC about AT. He needs to improve the run game and I think that is more about his wobble ankle issues. He was a beast in college in the run game.
That being said, here is what I think:
1) He has very nice length, both in height and in arm length.
2) He is a multifaceted Edge player, he can play the run and the pass both via power and via pursuit.
3) His pass rusher is varied, inside and outside with dip and rush ability or by using his long arms to jack up the tackle and redirect his rush as needed. That is very Strahan, Very Reggie White like style but, his ability to dip and swim is more Derrick Thomas and LT like. So he can rush from a variety of stances and forms. He splits double teams well and maintains positioning on outside runs, holding up the blocker and still allowing himself the ability to disengage and take the outside away.
4) He is a bit choppy in his footwork in close quarters redirects but that can be overcome with coaching and maybe a bit more push from some veterans.
5) he uses his hands well (as mentioned before) but he also does so by getting his hands up in the throwing lanes. he will be a disruptive force in the NFL.
6) he clearly has natural football instincts and maintains proper angles and containment responsibility. He will need to be ready for better competition at Ot but his athletic ability and football smarts says he will quickly adapt to the increased competition.
I think the Giants would seriously need to consider taking him at 5 or 7 and be quite happy they did.
This. Let the Jest deal with his "Business Decisions". Hope someone does take him, that leaves better options for Gmen.
I mean Golladay had great years when the Lion were complete ass. The Giants rarely threw him the ball or know how to use him
I don't think anyone is suggesting Schoen is not watching the tape and talking to him. The people who are relying on twitter are fans, and who cares what they think?
Quote:
Of people in the industry. I wouldn’t touch him, I don’t think his heads all in it
Can you elaborate how they came to this conclusion? Was it something he said? Or didn’t say? Off the field interests? There are multiple reports that there is nothing in the film he takes plays off
Work ethic, and love of the game. He absolutely takes plays off too, but some think he was just cruising and trying to protect himself. Some think he’s just in it for himself, doesn’t put in the needed work to succeed at the next level and may just walk away after he gets some money for something else.