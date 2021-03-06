Everyone knows DG did a horrible job, but Dr. D : 3/29/2022 1:47 pm

I see a lot of posts damning Mara for allowing DG to retire instead of firing him. I understand the frustration. DG took over a bad situation and didn't improve it (it remains to be seen if some of his draft picks and FAs (e.g. Golladay) still work out).



But I don't get the sentiment that it was such a horrible thing that Mara allowed the old man to retire vs. firing him. The guy was with the Giants for a total of about 18 years. And let's not act like it was well known he was incompetent all those years.



DG was a Giants scout in '98 and promoted to Pro Personnel Director in '99. He was possibly/likely involved in bringing in Kerry Collins (possibly), Mike Barrow and the FAs on the OL (likely) that helped us go to the SB in 2000.



He was also likely heavily involved in signing: Shaun O'Hara, Kareem McKenzie, Antonio Pierce, Plaxico Burress, Sam Madison, Kawika Mitchell, Antrel Rolle, Michael Boley, Lawrence Tynes (via trade) and others who helped us win 2 SBs ('12 was his last yr, 1st time around).



I recall some BBIers wishing DG got the GM job in '07 instead of Reese.



I'm not trying to defend DG's performance as GM, but what exactly would be the difference if Mara had fired the old man instead of allowing him to retire? It would make some Giants fans feel better? Like they got some blood?



Firing him would've made absolutely no difference for the team going forward. He's 71 yrs old; his contract was up (if not mistaken). Allowing him to retire was the decent human thing to do and there was no need to do otherwise (imo).