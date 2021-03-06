for display only
Everyone knows DG did a horrible job, but

Dr. D : 3/29/2022 1:47 pm
I see a lot of posts damning Mara for allowing DG to retire instead of firing him. I understand the frustration. DG took over a bad situation and didn't improve it (it remains to be seen if some of his draft picks and FAs (e.g. Golladay) still work out).

But I don't get the sentiment that it was such a horrible thing that Mara allowed the old man to retire vs. firing him. The guy was with the Giants for a total of about 18 years. And let's not act like it was well known he was incompetent all those years.

DG was a Giants scout in '98 and promoted to Pro Personnel Director in '99. He was possibly/likely involved in bringing in Kerry Collins (possibly), Mike Barrow and the FAs on the OL (likely) that helped us go to the SB in 2000.

He was also likely heavily involved in signing: Shaun O'Hara, Kareem McKenzie, Antonio Pierce, Plaxico Burress, Sam Madison, Kawika Mitchell, Antrel Rolle, Michael Boley, Lawrence Tynes (via trade) and others who helped us win 2 SBs ('12 was his last yr, 1st time around).

I recall some BBIers wishing DG got the GM job in '07 instead of Reese.

I'm not trying to defend DG's performance as GM, but what exactly would be the difference if Mara had fired the old man instead of allowing him to retire? It would make some Giants fans feel better? Like they got some blood?

Firing him would've made absolutely no difference for the team going forward. He's 71 yrs old; his contract was up (if not mistaken). Allowing him to retire was the decent human thing to do and there was no need to do otherwise (imo).
Yes. Schadenfreude.  
giantsfaninphilly : 3/29/2022 1:51 pm : link
But...nothing  
rsjem1979 : 3/29/2022 1:51 pm : link
Quote:
I'm not trying to defend DG's performance as GM, but what exactly would be the difference if Mara had fired the old man instead of allowing him to retire? It would make some Giants fans feel better? Like they got some blood?


Gettleman should have been gone with Shurmur two years ago, and even that's generous given that he never should have been hired in the first place.

The blame goes squarely on Mara for that one, though, that process was complete bullshit. There have been more thorough searches for a cashier at a family-owned deli than that.
Jerry Reese was fired mid-season  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/29/2022 1:52 pm : link
He was a massively more successful GM than DG.
Agreed  
Blue92 : 3/29/2022 1:53 pm : link
The most important thing for the Giants was to move on from DG, which was already built in. If he'd had a year left on his contract and chose not to retire, they likely would have fired him.
Makes people feel  
section125 : 3/29/2022 1:53 pm : link
better....
To me it's personality based.  
j_rud : 3/29/2022 1:54 pm : link
Yes, it was the decent thing to do. But he was a smug and condescending jerk and it can be argued that he didn't deserve it.
DG was a terrible GM but he did leave the Giants with 2  
NYRiese : 3/29/2022 1:54 pm : link
1st round picks of which his involvement is very little is remarked about.
He should have been fired after the 2019 season...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/29/2022 1:55 pm : link
...it was clear he didn't know what the fuck he was doing.
Everyone knows?  
JohninSC : 3/29/2022 1:55 pm : link
Ya sure?
Sorry, the idea that he was deserving  
jvm52106 : 3/29/2022 1:57 pm : link
of some sort of sentimental send off flies in the face of his persona- a blowhard who talked old school, Jersey/New York tough guy sounding, 50's mentality with a lot of bluster about what he was going to do and then the hiring of Schurmur saying we have an adult in the room...

No, DG royally fucked this team up with pretty much everyone of his decisions and choices and then when you add in his condescending talk, his Dahling comment and his overall demeanor-which revealed just how out of touch he was with todays football, he was lucky he wasn't fired outright much sooner.

DG is a very clear representation of how off the rails the Giants have become over the last 5-8 years.
Because there’s no accountability on Mara’s part for hiring him  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 1:57 pm : link
Or keeping him as long as he did and admitting it was a grave mistake and failure. And there was none when he made Judge hire Garrett and also making him keep him too long.
Its overall a massive F You to the fans  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/29/2022 1:59 pm : link
A garbage product put on the field, a ruined cap, no accountability and while he gets to stand on the field that last home game with his friends and family, we are offered a free medium Pepsi.

No accountability because its a family run garbage barge.
I don't think that more than  
Bill in UT : 3/29/2022 2:02 pm : link
a small minority here really care whether he retired or got fired. We're just glad he's gone.
RE: Jerry Reese was fired mid-season  
UConn4523 : 3/29/2022 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15648977 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
He was a massively more successful GM than DG.


And did that matter either?
Don't care  
Thegratefulhead : 3/29/2022 2:05 pm : link
That he was allowed to resign. He got cancer and still did his job. He was awful at it but there is no need to kick him, contract was up.
I tend to think Mara  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/29/2022 2:05 pm : link
gave him a mandate when he joined and that was part of his reasoning.

Comments I see tend to just focus of DG but the systemic issues already long existed. What Dave did not have was a QB coning off a SB MVP like Reese had post 2011 in his prime.

I think the 2012-15 years were far worse compared to the most recent four years. That said, DG did very little to help and extended this long demise of the franchise. Let's hope for a better future with Schoen.
Completely agree with OP  
Festina Lente : 3/29/2022 2:07 pm : link
People who are upset about that make me question humanity and our Values. It's just a pound of flesh mentality. I hated him as the gm (worst hire ever probably) but i didn't see the purpose in not acting with some civility.
RE: Don't care  
Chris684 : 3/29/2022 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15649006 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
That he was allowed to resign. He got cancer and still did his job. He was awful at it but there is no need to kick him, contract was up.


This.
We should be thankful that Gettleman finished the season  
Jay on the Island : 3/29/2022 2:12 pm : link
Had he been fired midseason Abrams would have taken over as GM. I am convinced Mara would direct team officials to leak reports about how impressed they are by Abrams to try to sell to the fans that Abrams is the right choice moving forward.
RE: I tend to think Mara  
Chris684 : 3/29/2022 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15649008 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
gave him a mandate when he joined and that was part of his reasoning.

Comments I see tend to just focus of DG but the systemic issues already long existed. What Dave did not have was a QB coning off a SB MVP like Reese had post 2011 in his prime.

I think the 2012-15 years were far worse compared to the most recent four years. That said, DG did very little to help and extended this long demise of the franchise. Let's hope for a better future with Schoen.


You actually bring up a fantastic point. 2012-2015 (particularly those drafts) is where this franchise went from consistent playoff appearances and multiple Super Bowl titles to completely running out of gas, seemingly overnight (late October 2012 to be exact).
RE: Sorry, the idea that he was deserving  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15648990 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
of some sort of sentimental send off...


I never said he deserved any kind of sentimental send off, w/ a bouquet of f*ing roses. It was obvious he wasn't coming back, so what difference does it make if he retired or was fired?
Thegrateful  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/29/2022 2:16 pm : link
makes a good point.

No issue with BM being fired but Reese should have been allowed to finish the season imv. I would not be surprised if JM regrets it but the blowback after that benching was immense and Mara needed cover even though he was in on the plan.

RE: Completely agree with OP  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15649010 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
People who are upset about that make me question humanity and our Values. It's just a pound of flesh mentality. I hated him as the gm (worst hire ever probably) but i didn't see the purpose in not acting with some civility.


Yet it was OK when he fired the GM that helped build a team that won two Super Bowls? When you suck ass at your job you get fired. Again no accountability on Mara’a part…or consistent track record
Insisting that Mara fire Gettleman rather than allow him to resign  
BlackLight : 3/29/2022 2:20 pm : link
is just stupid and spiteful.
RE: Insisting that Mara fire Gettleman rather than allow him to resign  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15649036 BlackLight said:
Quote:
is just stupid and spiteful.


Is it spiteful when the average person gets fired for underperforming? Only they didn’t get free millions…
Gettleman  
Les in TO : 3/29/2022 2:23 pm : link
Retired the same way Coughlin resigned after 2015. It was to try and save face for a long tenured employee.
RE: RE: Insisting that Mara fire Gettleman rather than allow him to resign  
jvm52106 : 3/29/2022 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15649040 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15649036 BlackLight said:


Quote:


is just stupid and spiteful.



Is it spiteful when the average person gets fired for underperforming? Only they didn’t get free millions…


No, stupid is giving him one last season when you knew he was going and you had a Coach in his second year that you "wanted" to grow and succeed. Instead you let the lame duck GM stay, his choices sink the team and the new coach who clearly was over his head at that point.
RE: Gettleman  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15649041 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Retired the same way Coughlin resigned after 2015. It was to try and save face for a long tenured employee.


Are you seriously comparing his resignation after being complete trash to a two time Super Bowl winning coach?
some differences with Reese  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 2:30 pm : link
Reese wasn't retirement age, had no plans of retiring and had already been given a gift, a lifeline from Mara when he was allowed to stay after Coughlin "resigned".

Also, excepting 2016 (which was like a house built on sand), it had been a long time since Reese had demonstrated success and with relatively high expectations going into '17, it became one of the worst starts to a season in team history (2-10). The shituations aren't apples and apples, imo.
RE: RE: Completely agree with OP  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/29/2022 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15649031 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15649010 Festina Lente said:


Quote:


People who are upset about that make me question humanity and our Values. It's just a pound of flesh mentality. I hated him as the gm (worst hire ever probably) but i didn't see the purpose in not acting with some civility.



Yet it was OK when he fired the GM that helped build a team that won two Super Bowls? When you suck ass at your job you get fired. Again no accountability on Mara’a part…or consistent track record


I think Reese should have finished the season but let's not forget Dave was involved in those two SB's as well. Giants had some very good addition made during his time here both in higher tier FA's and some lower under the radar pickups.

Mara certainly has a sentimental side...  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 2:30 pm : link
A huge soft side. Once Gettleman got cancer, IMV, it no longer became about results, it came about protecting Gettleman and exhausting every year of his contract to turn the ship. Sentimentality is Mara's biggest blind spot.

After 2019, Mara should have gone to Gettleman, had a long conversation, and compelled DG to resign.
RE: RE: RE: Insisting that Mara fire Gettleman rather than allow him to resign  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15649044 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15649040 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15649036 BlackLight said:


Quote:


is just stupid and spiteful.



Is it spiteful when the average person gets fired for underperforming? Only they didn’t get free millions…



No, stupid is giving him one last season when you knew he was going and you had a Coach in his second year that you "wanted" to grow and succeed. Instead you let the lame duck GM stay, his choices sink the team and the new coach who clearly was over his head at that point.


Right so Judge gets fired but the guy that made all the horrendous personnel decisions he had to work with gets to resign. And Mara slips through the back door after throwing a chair. Awesome
RE: Jerry Reese was fired mid-season  
Gmen703 : 3/29/2022 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15648977 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
He was a massively more successful GM than DG.


Amen.
I think he was allowed to retire  
Biteymax22 : 3/29/2022 2:34 pm : link
Because Mara felt bad for axing Reese before the season ended. Almost making up for his past mistake.

Either way, I personally wouldn't have went this route as I would have let him go the second I decided I didn't want him around, but I understand why Mara did it.
Judge had a lot of input  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/29/2022 2:34 pm : link
in the draft and even more in FA imv. Follow the signings and special team focus. Lots of it extends to Judge.

RE: Judge had a lot of input  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15649065 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
in the draft and even more in FA imv. Follow the signings and special team focus. Lots of it extends to Judge.


Yet Mara wouldn’t even let him pick a OC lol sounds about right
Gettleman conducted himself like a disgusting jerk  
Go Terps : 3/29/2022 2:41 pm : link
Besides that, he ran the football operation like an incompetent slob.

After the way he spoke to the fans through the media despite complete incompetence, you can't be surprised when people wanted him unceremoniously shitcanned. It's what he deserved.

Regardless, he will be a figure of mockery and bad memories as long as the Giants exist. Fuck him.
RE: DG was a terrible GM but he did leave the Giants with 2  
FStubbs : 3/29/2022 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15648985 NYRiese said:
Quote:
1st round picks of which his involvement is very little is remarked about.


Which we may have to burn one to replace a CB we already have on the roster, effectively making it pointless.
RE: RE: Judge had a lot of input  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/29/2022 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15649076 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15649065 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


in the draft and even more in FA imv. Follow the signings and special team focus. Lots of it extends to Judge.




Yet Mara wouldn’t even let him pick a OC lol sounds about right


Galloday. Paticia worked with Judge for 8 years and he had been fired. Also O'Brien was brought into the FO who also worked with Judge for years.

Ryan. Judge favorite and NE ties. Jackson who played with Ryan at Tennessee.

All the secondary and special teams focused picks.

The OC being forced is most likely or at least highly encouraged but Judge had a lot of input here imv.
I looked but couldn't find details on DG's original contract  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 2:49 pm : link
could be wrong, but for some reason I think it was for 4 years. If correct the point is, it's not like he was "allowed to resign". His contract was up and it was obvious to everyone he wasn't coming back. There was no need to fire him (especially considering the rash of injuries in '21), regardless of whether you like the guy or not.

Judge's contract wasn't up and he had proven this season he was over his head and deserved to be gone (regardless of the injuries).
RE: Its overall a massive F You to the fans  
Chris in Philly : 3/29/2022 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15648997 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
A garbage product put on the field, a ruined cap, no accountability and while he gets to stand on the field that last home game with his friends and family, we are offered a free medium Pepsi.

No accountability because its a family run garbage barge.


This is silly. If you are that wound up that letting the guy just leave instead of firing him is a fuck you, then you need to re-evaluate.
Mara protecting his ass  
give66 : 3/29/2022 2:51 pm : link
If Mara embarrasses DG on the way out the door, then he's opening himself up for attacks from DG. I'm sure he got a nice retirement package also to keep his mouth shut.
Guy managed the cap so bad they couldn't even field a full 53 players every game.
I've said it on here many times:  
81_Great_Dane : 3/29/2022 2:53 pm : link
This was the best thing to do for the Giants which is all I really care about.

It's the best thing for the Giants because they had to recruit the next GM from a small talent pool, where top candidates usually have their choice of jobs. That talent pool watches how each organization treats guys on the way out. If you treat guys badly, you have trouble recruiting the next guy, or you have to pay him more.

Everybody knows that Gettleman face-planted as GM and that he didn't want to retire. He was not going to be back regardless. Once the Giants made that decision, all that matters is what is best for the organization going forward. Punishing him would have made some fans feel better but that's pretty much all it would have done.

Some people protest "Accountability!" Geez, the guy was forced out of his job and his career is over. That's the real accountability. This isn't a fry cook at Applebee's who you make an example of to scare your minimum-wage dish washers. NFL GMs have to be treated like talent, because they are talent. it's always a seller's market for their services. You don't humiliate a guy on the way out just to make him feel good.
Make *yourself* feel good.  
81_Great_Dane : 3/29/2022 2:53 pm : link
.
RE: Jerry Reese was fired mid-season  
Ivan15 : 3/29/2022 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15648977 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
He was a massively more successful GM than DG.


We may never know the real story about Eli’s benching and how it was handled.
Maybe Mara, in his mind, wanted it done in a certain way and either Reese lost control of the situation or at least allowed it to go in a different direction. There are a lot of negative things that can be said about John Mara and the Mara family but I don’t think Mara would have allowed Reese to take a hit for a situation if he had no responsibility for the outcome.
RE: Mara protecting his ass  
Mad Mike : 3/29/2022 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15649097 give66 said:
Quote:
If Mara embarrasses DG on the way out the door, then he's opening himself up for attacks from DG. I'm sure he got a nice retirement package also to keep his mouth shut.
Guy managed the cap so bad they couldn't even field a full 53 players every game.

The cap management was terrible, but no team fields 53 players in a game, and the Giants were never without a full active gameday roster.
RE: RE: Jerry Reese was fired mid-season  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/29/2022 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15649108 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15648977 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


He was a massively more successful GM than DG.



We may never know the real story about Eli’s benching and how it was handled.
Maybe Mara, in his mind, wanted it done in a certain way and either Reese lost control of the situation or at least allowed it to go in a different direction. There are a lot of negative things that can be said about John Mara and the Mara family but I don’t think Mara would have allowed Reese to take a hit for a situation if he had no responsibility for the outcome.


Probably not but JM was in on it. My understanding is they wanted to get a look at QB's in the second half of games out of reach (John's words).

Mu suspicion is that JR wanted to move on from both Eli and TC years earlier.
.  
Go Terps : 3/29/2022 3:00 pm : link
No one was going to turn down the Giants' GM job of they fired Gettleman. Incompetent GMs get fired all the time, and they are always replaced. If anything, candidates might have been turned off by ownership's incompetence in keeping that fool.

Seems like a good time to remind everyone about the pathetic article they planted in December 2019 just before they were to announce that Gettleman would remain GM after they fired Shurmur.
Absolutely pathetic from ownership - ( New Window )
I agree  
joeinpa : 3/29/2022 3:00 pm : link
But pointless argument here.

81  
UConn4523 : 3/29/2022 3:01 pm : link
I agree. The whole accountability thing in sports is a phenomena I will never understand. What the hell does it even mean?

And there aren't many things that can be considered more humiliating that an entire fanbase hating you.
RE: Make *yourself* feel good.  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15649104 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
.

Great point, Great Dane. I was thinking that also, but didn't want OP being longer than it already was.

Bottom line, probably everyone in the league including prospective GM candidates, knew DG wasn't coming back, so there was no good reason to fire him, other than make some bloodthirsty fans happy.
A number of posters have killed their credibility by defending this  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/29/2022 3:07 pm : link
goof. Good to see it continue.
RE: I've said it on here many times:  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/29/2022 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15649102 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:


It's the best thing for the Giants because they had to recruit the next GM from a small talent pool, where top candidates usually have their choice of jobs. That talent pool watches how each organization treats guys on the way out. If you treat guys badly, you have trouble recruiting the next guy, or you have to pay him more.

Everybody knows that Gettleman face-planted as GM and that he didn't want to retire. He was not going to be back regardless. Once the Giants made that decision, all that matters is what is best for the organization going forward. Punishing him would have made some fans feel better but that's pretty much all it would have done.

Some people protest "Accountability!" Geez, the guy was forced out of his job and his career is over. That's the real accountability. This isn't a fry cook at Applebee's who you make an example of to scare your minimum-wage dish washers. NFL GMs have to be treated like talent, because they are talent. it's always a seller's market for their services. You don't humiliate a guy on the way out just to make him feel good.


For arguments sake, what's the definition of humiliation here? Why are we just blanket-assuming firing a GM midseason is 'mistreatment' or 'humiliation'? Coaches are talent too. No one blinks an eye when coaches are fired.

What's the supporting argument that a team that fires a GM midseason has trouble recruiting the next GM?
RE: Gettleman conducted himself like a disgusting jerk  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15649080 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Besides that, he ran the football operation like an incompetent slob.

After the way he spoke to the fans through the media despite complete incompetence, you can't be surprised when people wanted him unceremoniously shitcanned. It's what he deserved.

Regardless, he will be a figure of mockery and bad memories as long as the Giants exist. Fuck him.


100% this! You’re only supposed to be a cocky arrogant prick when you’re GOOD at what you do. Not when you’re the most incapable sack of shit that no one else would have hired.

And yes he was the “director of pro personnel” here for years helping deliver some pieces to the championship but Coughlin and Accorsi may have had a title more influence.
RE: A number of posters have killed their credibility by defending this  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15649129 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
goof. Good to see it continue.

Who exactly is "defending this goof"? I haven't seen a single poster defending DG's performance as GM. You seem to be missing the point here. I specifically said "I'm not trying to defend his performance as GM..."
________  
I am Ninja : 3/29/2022 3:26 pm : link
Maybe OPs point is legitimate. But there shouldnt have been a going away party on the field before the final game. He shouldnt have wanted it, and they shouldnt have allowed it.
RE: ________  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/29/2022 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15649150 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
Maybe OPs point is legitimate. But there shouldnt have been a going away party on the field before the final game. He shouldnt have wanted it, and they shouldnt have allowed it.


This is a very fair point.
I think this "party before the game" stuff is a little overblown  
mikeinbloomfield : 3/29/2022 3:32 pm : link
I was at that game. He took a couple pics and people were walking around. There are usually players on the field before games, so it not like he was hitting a pinata on the 50.

I also don't care that they let him retire. As long as he's gone, I'm happy.

I would have liked him to explain himself and the things he did to my favorite team before he left. He treated the press (and therefore the fans) with with contempt and condescension for daring to question him.
RE: ________  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15649150 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
Maybe OPs point is legitimate. But there shouldnt have been a going away party on the field before the final game. He shouldnt have wanted it, and they shouldnt have allowed it.

I wasn't aware of that and can't disagree with you. Would've been better if he just waddled off into the sunset.
Because....  
WeekendLife56 : 3/29/2022 3:35 pm : link
You dont save face for old arrogant white dudes anymore, especially not ones who have his kinda aurora.....its a new world now


RE: I think this  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15649156 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
I was at that game. He took a couple pics and people were walking around. There are usually players on the field before games, so it not like he was hitting a pinata on the 50.

I also don't care that they let him retire. As long as he's gone, I'm happy.

I would have liked him to explain himself and the things he did to my favorite team before he left. He treated the press (and therefore the fans) with with contempt and condescension for daring to question him.

thanks for the input Mike.
RE: I think this  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15649156 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
I was at that game. He took a couple pics and people were walking around. There are usually players on the field before games, so it not like he was hitting a pinata on the 50.

I also don't care that they let him retire. As long as he's gone, I'm happy.

I would have liked him to explain himself and the things he did to my favorite team before he left. He treated the press (and therefore the fans) with with contempt and condescension for daring to question him.


Because he was insecure about being a complete failure
lets not forget Jerry Reese created the problem  
Chip : 3/29/2022 3:39 pm : link
which Gettleman failed to fix. The offensive line which is what was need then and now. It is time to stop pointing fingers and move on and get the job done. Can't wait for 2023. Start the fix this year and lets get competitive in 23.
RE: Because....  
Chris684 : 3/29/2022 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15649161 WeekendLife56 said:
Quote:
You dont save face for old arrogant white dudes anymore, especially not ones who have his kinda aurora.....its a new world now



You are a fucking moron.
RE: Because....  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15649161 WeekendLife56 said:
Quote:
You dont save face for old arrogant white dudes anymore, especially not ones who have his kinda aurora.....its a new world now


Whoa. Didn't know DG has a colorful glowing halo around his pole (caused by energy released from the collision of ions of the solar wind with atoms of oxygen and nitrogen from the Earth's atmosphere). That's wild.

Btw, I saw the aurora borealis once, but have no desire to see aurora DGealis.
RE: RE: Because....  
KDavies : 3/29/2022 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15649170 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15649161 WeekendLife56 said:


Quote:


You dont save face for old arrogant white dudes anymore, especially not ones who have his kinda aurora.....its a new world now





You are a fucking moron.


aurora lol. And apparently Dave Gettleman's tenure is a racial issue ....
RE: I've said it on here many times:  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15649102 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
This was the best thing to do for the Giants which is all I really care about.

It's the best thing for the Giants because they had to recruit the next GM from a small talent pool, where top candidates usually have their choice of jobs. That talent pool watches how each organization treats guys on the way out. If you treat guys badly, you have trouble recruiting the next guy, or you have to pay him more.

Everybody knows that Gettleman face-planted as GM and that he didn't want to retire. He was not going to be back regardless. Once the Giants made that decision, all that matters is what is best for the organization going forward. Punishing him would have made some fans feel better but that's pretty much all it would have done.

Some people protest "Accountability!" Geez, the guy was forced out of his job and his career is over. That's the real accountability. This isn't a fry cook at Applebee's who you make an example of to scare your minimum-wage dish washers. NFL GMs have to be treated like talent, because they are talent. it's always a seller's market for their services. You don't humiliate a guy on the way out just to make him feel good.


So I'm clear on this, it was good for our PR and league wide image to keep an incompetent fool in his chair - at least two years too long, btw - to avoid scaring off potential candidates? JFC.

I don't want some dove in the GM chair worried about how he'll be fired. I want a hawk who embraces the opportunity and challenge of being part of a very select club - one of 32 GMs in most popular sport in the country - and leading the team out of decade of despair.

The problem a smart candidate shouldn't be how he'll be fired. It should be how the owner(s) influence decisions, the infrastructure and delegations of authority.

JFC.

.....I'll try agian  
WeekendLife56 : 3/29/2022 3:55 pm : link
Damn this site has been fun for years ot really has but I'm probably not going survive this one....

I'll try agian. Assholes from Boston who speak the way he does and carry that level of arrogance dont get the benefit of the doubt anymore..


They emit the wrong colors and energy...
The guy got FIRED after 5 successful season with CAR  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 4:00 pm : link
The year after they made the Super Bowl I think. Dig into the story it’s ironic because he got fired for being ruthless with players and not sentimental…yet Mara hired him here when he’s the exact opposite lol
RE: We should be thankful that Gettleman finished the season  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15649018 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Had he been fired midseason Abrams would have taken over as GM. I am convinced Mara would direct team officials to leak reports about how impressed they are by Abrams to try to sell to the fans that Abrams is the right choice moving forward.

Jay with another good point (like usual).
RE: Jerry Reese was fired mid-season  
eric2425ny : 3/29/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15648977 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
He was a massively more successful GM than DG.


This, 100% agree. Gettleman’s arrogance in interviews is a trait that left many wanting him canned. He acted like he knew everything. Reese was more robotic in his responses and didn’t act like he was the smartest guy in the room all the time, which made me dislike him a lot less than DG.
RE: lets not forget Jerry Reese created the problem  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15649167 Chip said:
Quote:
which Gettleman failed to fix. The offensive line which is what was need then and now. It is time to stop pointing fingers and move on and get the job done. Can't wait for 2023. Start the fix this year and lets get competitive in 23.

sounds good to me. My OP was intended to put the retire vs. fire thing to bed, but I look fwd to a bright future, hopefully, finally.
Dr. D  
M.S. : 3/29/2022 4:08 pm : link

Very well said, indeed!

I have not seen  
Gman11 : 3/29/2022 4:08 pm : link
one comment about how much good it would have done to fire him instead of letting him retire. So, he wasn't successful in managing your favorite team. That means it's OK to be an asshole and make a spectacle of it. Maybe they should have tarred and feathered him or burned him at the stake. That might satisfy some people.
RE: Dr. D  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15649191 M.S. said:
Quote:

Very well said, indeed!

Thanks M.S.! I don't hear that kind of thing often.
RE: I have not seen  
Go Terps : 3/29/2022 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15649192 Gman11 said:
Quote:
one comment about how much good it would have done to fire him instead of letting him retire. So, he wasn't successful in managing your favorite team. That means it's OK to be an asshole and make a spectacle of it. Maybe they should have tarred and feathered him or burned him at the stake. That might satisfy some people.


Did you feel the same way when they fired Reese? McAdoo? Shurmur? Judge?

Gettleman was worse at his job than all of them, yet didn't suffer the same fate. Why? Because he was a friend of the Maras. That's how they run a $3B business.

And if you can judge a man by the quality of his friends...
RE: I have not seen  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15649192 Gman11 said:
Quote:
one comment about how much good it would have done to fire him instead of letting him retire. So, he wasn't successful in managing your favorite team. That means it's OK to be an asshole and make a spectacle of it. Maybe they should have tarred and feathered him or burned him at the stake. That might satisfy some people.


Why did Mara fire Reese then mid season? Oh and Gettleman got fired in CAR after 5 winning seasons and a Super Bowl trip, there’s a reason why….
RE: RE: I have not seen  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15649202 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15649192 Gman11 said:


Quote:


one comment about how much good it would have done to fire him instead of letting him retire. So, he wasn't successful in managing your favorite team. That means it's OK to be an asshole and make a spectacle of it. Maybe they should have tarred and feathered him or burned him at the stake. That might satisfy some people.



Did you feel the same way when they fired Reese? McAdoo? Shurmur? Judge?

Gettleman was worse at his job than all of them, yet didn't suffer the same fate. Why? Because he was a friend of the Maras. That's how they run a $3B business.

And if you can judge a man by the quality of his friends...


I never looked into why he got fired in Carolina, I’m actually dying laughing because he’s the exact opposite of what Mara believes in and the culture he wants but…you know they go way back and his bud needed a job. Fucking UNREAL
WOW how did I miss this from one of our previous players  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 4:20 pm : link
“ "Dave Gettleman is an atrocious GM and not a good person IMO. The fact he’s had this much time to not be good at his job, while deciding others’ fates, and indebting one of the most historically respected franchises is embarrassing, and also a strong example of karma existing," Simonson wrote.
RE: I have not seen  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15649192 Gman11 said:
Quote:
one comment about how much good it would have done to fire him instead of letting him retire. So, he wasn't successful in managing your favorite team. That means it's OK to be an asshole and make a spectacle of it. Maybe they should have tarred and feathered him or burned him at the stake. That might satisfy some people.


If there are any opening at 125 Giants Way, you should apply. Your attitude fits perfectly with the Mara Way. It's better to be nice and make colossal mistakes than run a winning business by holding people accountable.
RE: The guy got FIRED after 5 successful season with CAR  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15649187 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
The year after they made the Super Bowl I think. Dig into the story it’s ironic because he got fired for being ruthless with players and not sentimental…yet Mara hired him here when he’s the exact opposite lol

Tom Coughlin got FIRED after taking an expansion team to the conference championship twice in its first 4 years of existence. He was also known as a hardass, not player friendly; yet Mara (Sr.) hired him. That (after Coughlin changed a little in '07) worked out just fine.
RE: RE: I have not seen  
Chris684 : 3/29/2022 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15649202 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15649192 Gman11 said:


Quote:


one comment about how much good it would have done to fire him instead of letting him retire. So, he wasn't successful in managing your favorite team. That means it's OK to be an asshole and make a spectacle of it. Maybe they should have tarred and feathered him or burned him at the stake. That might satisfy some people.



Did you feel the same way when they fired Reese? McAdoo? Shurmur? Judge?

Gettleman was worse at his job than all of them, yet didn't suffer the same fate. Why? Because he was a friend of the Maras. That's how they run a $3B business.

And if you can judge a man by the quality of his friends...


You are really unhinged when it comes to this topic. You act as if NYG bent over backwards for DG, they didn’t. First off, he was old when he got this job. He was likely never going to be here for a long time. Mara was probably comfortable with the familiarity he had with DG given most of his prior track record here was positive. It can’t be overstated how terribly the decision backfired and DG’s tenure was an epic failure.

That said, the writing was on the wall the last couple of seasons. He was neutered, I think, to a pretty decent extent l, complete with other members of the front office taking away from his face time with the media. Knowing that the guy sucked here as GM, dealt with cancer, no one seemed to like him and everyone knew he was gone anyway, what else should the organization have done? The guy had 5 minutes with his family before his last game which was likely more for his overall time served here (which includes some good work whether you’d like to admit it or not) prior to his becoming an awful GM here.
RE: RE: The guy got FIRED after 5 successful season with CAR  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15649216 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15649187 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


The year after they made the Super Bowl I think. Dig into the story it’s ironic because he got fired for being ruthless with players and not sentimental…yet Mara hired him here when he’s the exact opposite lol


Tom Coughlin got FIRED after taking an expansion team to the conference championship twice in its first 4 years of existence. He was also known as a hardass, not player friendly; yet Mara (Sr.) hired him. That (after Coughlin changed a little in '07) worked out just fine.


UM he had 3 losing seasons in a row before getting canned
Chris  
Go Terps : 3/29/2022 4:28 pm : link
What should the organization have done? Hmmm...

- Hold an actual interview process in 2018?
- Fire Gettleman after 2019?
- Not try to deceive the fanbase with a pathetic puff piece in December 2019?
- Provide the media a chance to ask Gettleman questions during the 2021 season?

Just a thought. Some of us care about the wins and losses.
RE: RE: I have not seen  
Gman11 : 3/29/2022 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15649215 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15649192 Gman11 said:


Quote:


one comment about how much good it would have done to fire him instead of letting him retire. So, he wasn't successful in managing your favorite team. That means it's OK to be an asshole and make a spectacle of it. Maybe they should have tarred and feathered him or burned him at the stake. That might satisfy some people.



If there are any opening at 125 Giants Way, you should apply. Your attitude fits perfectly with the Mara Way. It's better to be nice and make colossal mistakes than run a winning business by holding people accountable.


Please explain to us all how much good it would have done to fire him without you sounding like a complete jerk.
He needed to be fired  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/29/2022 4:30 pm : link
Before 2021.

There was enough evidence he was terrible and keeping him one last year where he tried to win with shortsighted FA signings and kicking the can down the salary cap road ultimately has hamstrung his successor
RE: I don't think that more than  
ZoneXDOA : 3/29/2022 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15649000 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
a small minority here really care whether he retired or got fired. We're just glad he's gone.
How DARE you call Go Terps a small minority! I'm sure he's at least average height!
RE: RE: The guy got FIRED after 5 successful season with CAR  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15649216 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15649187 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


The year after they made the Super Bowl I think. Dig into the story it’s ironic because he got fired for being ruthless with players and not sentimental…yet Mara hired him here when he’s the exact opposite lol


Tom Coughlin got FIRED after taking an expansion team to the conference championship twice in its first 4 years of existence. He was also known as a hardass, not player friendly; yet Mara (Sr.) hired him. That (after Coughlin changed a little in '07) worked out just fine.

slight mistake, the Jags 2nd trip to the AFC title game was in it's 5th yr of existence.

Interestingly, Tom Coughlin's reg season winning % is exactly the same with the Jags and Giants: .531.

His playoff win % with the Giants was .727. Not too shabby.
RE: Chris  
Chris684 : 3/29/2022 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15649226 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What should the organization have done? Hmmm...

- Hold an actual interview process in 2018?
- Fire Gettleman after 2019?
- Not try to deceive the fanbase with a pathetic puff piece in December 2019?
- Provide the media a chance to ask Gettleman questions during the 2021 season?

Just a thought. Some of us care about the wins and losses.


I don’t disagree with that I’m speaking specifically about last year. Why Mara very obviously demoted him or at least transitioned more to Abrams and Judge without actually firing DG I don’t know, but Gettleman was pushed aside the last couple of seasons.
RE: To me it's personality based.  
FranknWeezer : 3/29/2022 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15648984 j_rud said:
Quote:
Yes, it was the decent thing to do. But he was a smug and condescending jerk and it can be argued that he didn't deserve it.


This ^^^, dahlin.
RE: RE: RE: The guy got FIRED after 5 successful season with CAR  
Dr. D : 3/29/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15649221 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15649216 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 15649187 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


The year after they made the Super Bowl I think. Dig into the story it’s ironic because he got fired for being ruthless with players and not sentimental…yet Mara hired him here when he’s the exact opposite lol


Tom Coughlin got FIRED after taking an expansion team to the conference championship twice in its first 4 years of existence. He was also known as a hardass, not player friendly; yet Mara (Sr.) hired him. That (after Coughlin changed a little in '07) worked out just fine.



UM he had 3 losing seasons in a row before getting canned

Um, the owner also later said he regretted firing him and should've given him more time to rebuild.
RE: RE: Chris  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15649233 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15649226 Go Terps said:


Quote:


What should the organization have done? Hmmm...

- Hold an actual interview process in 2018?
- Fire Gettleman after 2019?
- Not try to deceive the fanbase with a pathetic puff piece in December 2019?
- Provide the media a chance to ask Gettleman questions during the 2021 season?

Just a thought. Some of us care about the wins and losses.



I don’t disagree with that I’m speaking specifically about last year. Why Mara very obviously demoted him or at least transitioned more to Abrams and Judge without actually firing DG I don’t know, but Gettleman was pushed aside the last couple of seasons.


That would explain why the free agency signings and draft picks got better
First of all, I always thought he should have been fired  
Matt M. : 3/29/2022 4:40 pm : link
prior to last season. Second, they used his comment about retiring as an excuse for overlooking lousy results. Third, he never officially announced he was retiring at the end of the season; he hinted at it. They were so bad this season that he should have been let go earlier so they could begin addressing the position and the entire front office earlier. His prior tenure here has nothing to do with how downright awful he was in the GM role. If you are so concerned about being decent to an old man with cancer, then you remove him as GM and allow a hollow title for the remainder of the Co tract. But, besides being a lousy GM, he proved to be a lousy human being, so, for me, there is no benefit of the doubt.
For all the people that wanted him fired,  
DonnieD89 : 3/29/2022 4:59 pm : link
Who gives a shit? He’s gone. Get over it. Let’s go forward. Build a team to be successful. He’s not doing anything with the Giants now. Just don’t wallow in the shit about Gettleman and think about how the opportunity of success for Shoen and Daboll and the Giants.
DG was a historically bad NFL general manager with the Giants...  
lax counsel : 3/29/2022 5:02 pm : link
Not just bad. He took a bad team and made it into a laughing stock. He continuously evaluated the state of the team incorrectly, and made every wrong decision he could possibly make. Some of that could have been forgiven but for his unparalleled self-righteous and smug personality, which made him irredeemable as a GM and NYG figure.

He should have been fired and not allowed to parade around on the field prior to the Giants last home game (where they were embarrassed by an equally bad organization). It would have depicted accountability and a refusal to accept continued failure to a loyal fan base.

The only comment I will make on Reese is that he likely would have been given far better treatment on his way out if not for the Eli benching debacle. Of course, in typical NYG fashion, the powers that be completely misread the fan revolt on that as well.
RE: RE: Insisting that Mara fire Gettleman rather than allow him to resign  
BlackLight : 3/29/2022 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15649040 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15649036 BlackLight said:


Quote:


is just stupid and spiteful.



Is it spiteful when the average person gets fired for underperforming? Only they didn’t get free millions…


Only when they offer to resign first. Which is what Gettleman did.
RE: I've said it on here many times:  
Jimmy Googs : 3/29/2022 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15649102 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
This was the best thing to do for the Giants which is all I really care about.

It's the best thing for the Giants because they had to recruit the next GM from a small talent pool, where top candidates usually have their choice of jobs. That talent pool watches how each organization treats guys on the way out. If you treat guys badly, you have trouble recruiting the next guy, or you have to pay him more.

Everybody knows that Gettleman face-planted as GM and that he didn't want to retire. He was not going to be back regardless. Once the Giants made that decision, all that matters is what is best for the organization going forward. Punishing him would have made some fans feel better but that's pretty much all it would have done.

Some people protest "Accountability!" Geez, the guy was forced out of his job and his career is over. That's the real accountability. This isn't a fry cook at Applebee's who you make an example of to scare your minimum-wage dish washers. NFL GMs have to be treated like talent, because they are talent. it's always a seller's market for their services. You don't humiliate a guy on the way out just to make him feel good.


DG forced himself out of this job and his career should have been over years ago.

Agree, no one had to humiliate him on the way out and I am glad they didn't. But don't you think he basically did that very same thing to himself over these past few years?

I will most certainly miss his press conferences. Some of the most comical moments in NYG history...
RE: For all the people that wanted him fired,  
Jimmy Googs : 3/29/2022 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15649256 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
Who gives a shit? He’s gone. Get over it. Let’s go forward. Build a team to be successful. He’s not doing anything with the Giants now. Just don’t wallow in the shit about Gettleman and think about how the opportunity of success for Shoen and Daboll and the Giants.


No, we can do both...
RE: RE: RE: Insisting that Mara fire Gettleman rather than allow him to resign  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15649316 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 15649040 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15649036 BlackLight said:


Quote:


is just stupid and spiteful.



Is it spiteful when the average person gets fired for underperforming? Only they didn’t get free millions…



Only when they offer to resign first. Which is what Gettleman did.


I meant there were reports during the season he was going to get fired. He only resigned because Mara let him. Guy is clueless
Everyone knows DG did a horrible job, but  
Spider43 : 3/29/2022 6:40 pm : link
No ifs, ands, or buts.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Insisting that Mara fire Gettleman rather than allow him to resign  
BlackLight : 3/29/2022 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15649343 TDTONEY said:
Quote:

I meant there were reports during the season he was going to get fired. He only resigned because Mara let him. Guy is clueless


No, it's called having class.
RE: Everyone knows DG did a horrible job, but  
Jimmy Googs : 3/29/2022 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15649345 Spider43 said:
Quote:
No ifs, ands, or buts.


His Fan Club disagrees. So much most of them left the site.

Or quietly converted...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Insisting that Mara fire Gettleman rather than allow him to resign  
Go Terps : 3/29/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15649347 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 15649343 TDTONEY said:


Quote:



I meant there were reports during the season he was going to get fired. He only resigned because Mara let him. Guy is clueless



No, it's called having class.


Handing a crucial job in a $3B business to an incompetent friend (who also happens to be stupid asshole) is the opposite of class.
RE: RE: For all the people that wanted him fired,  
DonnieD89 : 3/29/2022 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15649342 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15649256 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


Who gives a shit? He’s gone. Get over it. Let’s go forward. Build a team to be successful. He’s not doing anything with the Giants now. Just don’t wallow in the shit about Gettleman and think about how the opportunity of success for Shoen and Daboll and the Giants.



No, we can do both...


No. I’m not going to sit around complaining that I have my panties up my crotch. Move forward. Nothing anybody can do about it.
RE: For all the people that wanted him fired,  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/29/2022 7:08 pm : link
In comment 15649256 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
Who gives a shit? He’s gone. Get over it. Let’s go forward. Build a team to be successful. He’s not doing anything with the Giants now. Just don’t wallow in the shit about Gettleman and think about how the opportunity of success for Shoen and Daboll and the Giants.


This is a fine take to have for yourself but also don't tell people they shouldn't bother talking about very arguably the worst 4 years in team history.
Reese got fired during the season while DG was allowed  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/29/2022 7:11 pm : link
to take photos with his family on the field before the WFT game. You're damn right that didn't sit well with me. That was ownership giving the middle finger to the fanbase. DG is THE worst hire in my lifetime as a Giant. Handley isn't even in the conversation as far as I'm concerned. Gettleman was THAT fucking bad. And he was a jackass to boot.
DG did a horrible job, but........  
johnboyw : 3/29/2022 7:19 pm : link
Totally agree with Dr D. Letting DG retire was the right thing to do. He inherited a pile of shit from Reese and that lazy ass clown Ross. He just could not fix it in 4 years. The biggest mistake he made was taking Barclay (the shiny trophy) and not taking Quentin Nelson (the nasty road grader) when the line was horrible. With all due respect to Barclay, RB was not the big need at that time. The line needed to be rebuilt because Reese never addressed it. Nelson would have been the cornerstone of the rebuild and would have made everyone around him better. So then DG has to overpay for washed up veterans like Solder. Obviously it did not work out.

Schoen is now tasked with fixing the Gettleman mess the same way Gettleman was charged with fixing the Reese mess. Let’s hope he makes better personnel decisions.

Yes, DG could not fix the mess he inherited but letting him retire was still
the right thing to do.


RE: RE: Everyone knows  
ZoneXDOA : 3/29/2022 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15649350 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15649345 Spider43 said:


Quote:


No ifs, ands, or buts.



His Fan Club disagrees. So much most of them left the site.

Or quietly converted...
actually, I’m a loud and proud convert. I never really paid attention to the financials. I just liked the talent he signed. After witnessing the hole he left is by overpaying that talent I can no longer defend the man and agree he is a moron. That said, I also agree with the OP. Firing him does nothing when it’s he’s in his last year on contract. The same outcome is achieved by letting him retire. Firing him would literally just be a move intended to humiliate him. He already humiliated himself. I don’t like his money management but I don’t have that much hatred in me for anyone.
You all know I was one of the biggest DG critics  
.McL. : 3/29/2022 8:36 pm : link
He was awful from the get go.
Should have been fired after the first season.
In fact, never should have been hired.

He is gone now, thank god. I really don't care the manner of his departure, just that he is gone.

Time to move forward, I do not care to litigate him any further. It not interesting. More liking picking at a fresh scab.
If it weren’t for the clown meme  
Ned In Atlanta : 3/29/2022 8:43 pm : link
They probably would have just promoted Abrams. That’s what Mara wanted all along. scwartz, dottino, banks and papa were all greasing the skids for keeping the status quo. Between the retirement ceremony and the thank you letter to season ticket holders it was clear they thought fans should genuflect to Dave for a lifetime of service. They’ve been an embarrassment for Super Bowl 46 and have been delusional in assessing the state of affairs and the pulse of the fan base
RE: DG did a horrible job, but........  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15649402 johnboyw said:
Quote:
Totally agree with Dr D. Letting DG retire was the right thing to do. He inherited a pile of shit from Reese and that lazy ass clown Ross. He just could not fix it in 4 years. The biggest mistake he made was taking Barclay (the shiny trophy) and not taking Quentin Nelson (the nasty road grader) when the line was horrible. With all due respect to Barclay, RB was not the big need at that time. The line needed to be rebuilt because Reese never addressed it. Nelson would have been the cornerstone of the rebuild and would have made everyone around him better. So then DG has to overpay for washed up veterans like Solder. Obviously it did not work out.

Schoen is now tasked with fixing the Gettleman mess the same way Gettleman was charged with fixing the Reese mess. Let’s hope he makes better personnel decisions.

Yes, DG could not fix the mess he inherited but letting him retire was still
the right thing to do.


The same Reese that was GM when we won two Super Bowls but was fired mid season?

Funny you bring up Ross..Mara interviewed him for GM along with Gettleman lol!!!!

Mara has no clue what he’s doing, it’s so embarrassing it’s comical at this point
RE: RE: RE: For all the people that wanted him fired,  
Jimmy Googs : 3/29/2022 9:40 pm : link
In comment 15649368 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 15649342 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15649256 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


Who gives a shit? He’s gone. Get over it. Let’s go forward. Build a team to be successful. He’s not doing anything with the Giants now. Just don’t wallow in the shit about Gettleman and think about how the opportunity of success for Shoen and Daboll and the Giants.



No, we can do both...



No. I’m not going to sit around complaining that I have my panties up my crotch. Move forward. Nothing anybody can do about it.


No worries...we’ll cover it without you
I can't think of a bigger waste of time  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/29/2022 9:40 pm : link
than arguing over this shit.

The fucker is gone.
RE: RE: RE: Everyone knows DG did a horrible job, but  
Jimmy Googs : 3/29/2022 9:45 pm : link
In comment 15649432 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 15649350 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15649345 Spider43 said:


Quote:


No ifs, ands, or buts.



His Fan Club disagrees. So much most of them left the site.

Or quietly converted...

actually, I’m a loud and proud convert. I never really paid attention to the financials. I just liked the talent he signed. After witnessing the hole he left is by overpaying that talent I can no longer defend the man and agree he is a moron. That said, I also agree with the OP. Firing him does nothing when it’s he’s in his last year on contract. The same outcome is achieved by letting him retire. Firing him would literally just be a move intended to humiliate him. He already humiliated himself. I don’t like his money management but I don’t have that much hatred in me for anyone.


It’s not hatred. Moreso disdain.

But good for you...better late than never
It's not even true that Gettleman  
eclipz928 : 3/29/2022 10:19 pm : link
inherited a "pile of shit" from Jerry Reese. At minimum he was left with a manageable cap situation. An ACTUAL pile of shit is what's been handed over to Schoen.

But regardless, it's not even about whether he merited being allowed to retire - the issue is (and always has been) a lack of consistency on the part ownership. They fired Jerry Reese in-season, and they gave Dave Gettleman a farewell ceremony...

Oddly, I have yet to see anyone here who is arguing that letting DG retire was the classy thing to do also say that it was mistake* by the Giants to not let Reese at least finish the season. That would be a much more credible position compared to suggesting that Giants always do things the right way.
RE: It's not even true that Gettleman  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15649556 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
inherited a "pile of shit" from Jerry Reese. At minimum he was left with a manageable cap situation. An ACTUAL pile of shit is what's been handed over to Schoen.

But regardless, it's not even about whether he merited being allowed to retire - the issue is (and always has been) a lack of consistency on the part ownership. They fired Jerry Reese in-season, and they gave Dave Gettleman a farewell ceremony...


Here's the thing about Reese and McAdoo getting fired before the season ended. They were fired for following Mara's orders to end Eli's streak. And when the blowback occurred with the media and fans, Mara pulled the cowardly act of using Reese and McAdoo as fall guys for HIS plan...
RE: Jerry Reese was fired mid-season  
Bear vs Shark : 3/29/2022 11:48 pm : link
In comment 15648977 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
He was a massively more successful GM than DG.
This x1000

Reese brought the Giants 2 rings.

DG brought them the worst period in their franchise history, and the worst fucking record a GM has had with one team.

Sitting there at the worst fucking game I've ever been at in my 26 years of having season tickets (from age 5, with my dad) -- at the ONLY game my dad ever skipped -- and seeing him ham it up was sickening.

Dude was a pathetic GM, bad hire from the start, and every fucking move he made was not only awful, but known as awful by anyone who wasn't a bootlicking sycophant.

RE: RE: RE: For all the people that wanted him fired,  
Bear vs Shark : 3/29/2022 11:50 pm : link
In comment 15649368 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 15649342 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15649256 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


Who gives a shit? He’s gone. Get over it. Let’s go forward. Build a team to be successful. He’s not doing anything with the Giants now. Just don’t wallow in the shit about Gettleman and think about how the opportunity of success for Shoen and Daboll and the Giants.



No, we can do both...



No. I’m not going to sit around complaining that I have my panties up my crotch. Move forward. Nothing anybody can do about it.
This shit isn't fucking complicated. It's just a blatant example of this dumbass "keep it in the family, giants way" mentality the Giants selectively have with people which got us to being the worst franchise in the league for the last half decade in the first place.

You couldn't figure this shit out on your own?

Also, fuck Gettleman, he was awful and deserved to fucking be fired.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 3/30/2022 9:14 am : link
It would have made fans happy.

I don't have the same animosity for Shurmur/Judge as I did DG. He was awful and an asshole. Mara didn't need to humiliate him - DG already did that himself. The pre-game 'celebration' on the field was completely out of touch from a PR perspective.

It doesn't really matter that he 'retired' but he should have been fired.
RE: It's not even true that Gettleman  
TDTONEY : 3/30/2022 9:32 am : link
In comment 15649556 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
inherited a "pile of shit" from Jerry Reese. At minimum he was left with a manageable cap situation. An ACTUAL pile of shit is what's been handed over to Schoen.

But regardless, it's not even about whether he merited being allowed to retire - the issue is (and always has been) a lack of consistency on the part ownership. They fired Jerry Reese in-season, and they gave Dave Gettleman a farewell ceremony...

Oddly, I have yet to see anyone here who is arguing that letting DG retire was the classy thing to do also say that it was mistake* by the Giants to not let Reese at least finish the season. That would be a much more credible position compared to suggesting that Giants always do things the right way.


I mean he did, the 2l017 was one of the worst rosters ever. And he actually took over a decent cap situation
What about Reese?  
TyreeHelmet : 3/30/2022 9:36 am : link
Wheres the Giants "classy way" to let him step down with some respect? Who by the way was about 10 times better as a GM than Gettleman to put it lightly.

I'm not saying he needed to publicly tar and feather the guy. But he also didn't deserve a proper send off at the final game with photo ops and everything.

He wasn't just bad at his job, I'm not sure he could have been worse if he tried. Has to be the worst sports exec in this area in decades.
That was the quietest  
Dnew15 : 3/30/2022 10:10 am : link
"retirement" in Giants history.

I think this was Mara's way on trying NOT to throw gasoline on his house which is currently on fire.
