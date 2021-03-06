Everyone knows DG did a horrible job, but  

I see a lot of posts damning Mara for allowing DG to retire instead of firing him. I understand the frustration. DG took over a bad situation and didn't improve it (it remains to be seen if some of his draft picks and FAs (e.g. Golladay) still work out).
But I don't get the sentiment that it was such a horrible thing that Mara allowed the old man to retire vs. firing him. The guy was with the Giants for a total of about 18 years. And let's not act like it was well known he was incompetent all those years.
DG was a Giants scout in '98 and promoted to Pro Personnel Director in '99. He was possibly/likely involved in bringing in Kerry Collins (possibly), Mike Barrow and the FAs on the OL (likely) that helped us go to the SB in 2000.
He was also likely heavily involved in signing: Shaun O'Hara, Kareem McKenzie, Antonio Pierce, Plaxico Burress, Sam Madison, Kawika Mitchell, Antrel Rolle, Michael Boley, Lawrence Tynes (via trade) and others who helped us win 2 SBs ('12 was his last yr, 1st time around).
I recall some BBIers wishing DG got the GM job in '07 instead of Reese.
I'm not trying to defend DG's performance as GM, but what exactly would be the difference if Mara had fired the old man instead of allowing him to retire? It would make some Giants fans feel better? Like they got some blood?
Firing him would've made absolutely no difference for the team going forward. He's 71 yrs old; his contract was up (if not mistaken). Allowing him to retire was the decent human thing to do and there was no need to do otherwise (imo).
Gettleman should have been gone with Shurmur two years ago, and even that's generous given that he never should have been hired in the first place.
The blame goes squarely on Mara for that one, though, that process was complete bullshit. There have been more thorough searches for a cashier at a family-owned deli than that.
No, DG royally fucked this team up with pretty much everyone of his decisions and choices and then when you add in his condescending talk, his Dahling comment and his overall demeanor-which revealed just how out of touch he was with todays football, he was lucky he wasn't fired outright much sooner.
DG is a very clear representation of how off the rails the Giants have become over the last 5-8 years.
No accountability because its a family run garbage barge.
And did that matter either?
Comments I see tend to just focus of DG but the systemic issues already long existed. What Dave did not have was a QB coning off a SB MVP like Reese had post 2011 in his prime.
I think the 2012-15 years were far worse compared to the most recent four years. That said, DG did very little to help and extended this long demise of the franchise. Let's hope for a better future with Schoen.
This.
You actually bring up a fantastic point. 2012-2015 (particularly those drafts) is where this franchise went from consistent playoff appearances and multiple Super Bowl titles to completely running out of gas, seemingly overnight (late October 2012 to be exact).
I never said he deserved any kind of sentimental send off, w/ a bouquet of f*ing roses. It was obvious he wasn't coming back, so what difference does it make if he retired or was fired?
No issue with BM being fired but Reese should have been allowed to finish the season imv. I would not be surprised if JM regrets it but the blowback after that benching was immense and Mara needed cover even though he was in on the plan.
Yet it was OK when he fired the GM that helped build a team that won two Super Bowls? When you suck ass at your job you get fired. Again no accountability on Mara’a part…or consistent track record
Is it spiteful when the average person gets fired for underperforming? Only they didn’t get free millions…
is just stupid and spiteful.
Is it spiteful when the average person gets fired for underperforming? Only they didn’t get free millions…
No, stupid is giving him one last season when you knew he was going and you had a Coach in his second year that you "wanted" to grow and succeed. Instead you let the lame duck GM stay, his choices sink the team and the new coach who clearly was over his head at that point.
Are you seriously comparing his resignation after being complete trash to a two time Super Bowl winning coach?
Also, excepting 2016 (which was like a house built on sand), it had been a long time since Reese had demonstrated success and with relatively high expectations going into '17, it became one of the worst starts to a season in team history (2-10). The shituations aren't apples and apples, imo.
People who are upset about that make me question humanity and our Values. It's just a pound of flesh mentality. I hated him as the gm (worst hire ever probably) but i didn't see the purpose in not acting with some civility.
Yet it was OK when he fired the GM that helped build a team that won two Super Bowls? When you suck ass at your job you get fired. Again no accountability on Mara’a part…or consistent track record
I think Reese should have finished the season but let's not forget Dave was involved in those two SB's as well. Giants had some very good addition made during his time here both in higher tier FA's and some lower under the radar pickups.
After 2019, Mara should have gone to Gettleman, had a long conversation, and compelled DG to resign.
is just stupid and spiteful.
Is it spiteful when the average person gets fired for underperforming? Only they didn’t get free millions…
No, stupid is giving him one last season when you knew he was going and you had a Coach in his second year that you "wanted" to grow and succeed. Instead you let the lame duck GM stay, his choices sink the team and the new coach who clearly was over his head at that point.
Right so Judge gets fired but the guy that made all the horrendous personnel decisions he had to work with gets to resign. And Mara slips through the back door after throwing a chair. Awesome
Amen.
Either way, I personally wouldn't have went this route as I would have let him go the second I decided I didn't want him around, but I understand why Mara did it.
Yet Mara wouldn’t even let him pick a OC lol sounds about right
After the way he spoke to the fans through the media despite complete incompetence, you can't be surprised when people wanted him unceremoniously shitcanned. It's what he deserved.
Regardless, he will be a figure of mockery and bad memories as long as the Giants exist. Fuck him.
Which we may have to burn one to replace a CB we already have on the roster, effectively making it pointless.
in the draft and even more in FA imv. Follow the signings and special team focus. Lots of it extends to Judge.
Yet Mara wouldn’t even let him pick a OC lol sounds about right
Galloday. Paticia worked with Judge for 8 years and he had been fired. Also O'Brien was brought into the FO who also worked with Judge for years.
Ryan. Judge favorite and NE ties. Jackson who played with Ryan at Tennessee.
All the secondary and special teams focused picks.
The OC being forced is most likely or at least highly encouraged but Judge had a lot of input here imv.
Judge's contract wasn't up and he had proven this season he was over his head and deserved to be gone (regardless of the injuries).
No accountability because its a family run garbage barge.
This is silly. If you are that wound up that letting the guy just leave instead of firing him is a fuck you, then you need to re-evaluate.
Guy managed the cap so bad they couldn't even field a full 53 players every game.
It's the best thing for the Giants because they had to recruit the next GM from a small talent pool, where top candidates usually have their choice of jobs. That talent pool watches how each organization treats guys on the way out. If you treat guys badly, you have trouble recruiting the next guy, or you have to pay him more.
Everybody knows that Gettleman face-planted as GM and that he didn't want to retire. He was not going to be back regardless. Once the Giants made that decision, all that matters is what is best for the organization going forward. Punishing him would have made some fans feel better but that's pretty much all it would have done.
Some people protest "Accountability!" Geez, the guy was forced out of his job and his career is over. That's the real accountability. This isn't a fry cook at Applebee's who you make an example of to scare your minimum-wage dish washers. NFL GMs have to be treated like talent, because they are talent. it's always a seller's market for their services. You don't humiliate a guy on the way out just to make him feel good.
We may never know the real story about Eli’s benching and how it was handled.
Maybe Mara, in his mind, wanted it done in a certain way and either Reese lost control of the situation or at least allowed it to go in a different direction. There are a lot of negative things that can be said about John Mara and the Mara family but I don’t think Mara would have allowed Reese to take a hit for a situation if he had no responsibility for the outcome.
Guy managed the cap so bad they couldn't even field a full 53 players every game.
The cap management was terrible, but no team fields 53 players in a game, and the Giants were never without a full active gameday roster.
He was a massively more successful GM than DG.
We may never know the real story about Eli’s benching and how it was handled.
Maybe Mara, in his mind, wanted it done in a certain way and either Reese lost control of the situation or at least allowed it to go in a different direction. There are a lot of negative things that can be said about John Mara and the Mara family but I don’t think Mara would have allowed Reese to take a hit for a situation if he had no responsibility for the outcome.
Probably not but JM was in on it. My understanding is they wanted to get a look at QB's in the second half of games out of reach (John's words).
Mu suspicion is that JR wanted to move on from both Eli and TC years earlier.
Seems like a good time to remind everyone about the pathetic article they planted in December 2019 just before they were to announce that Gettleman would remain GM after they fired Shurmur.
Absolutely pathetic from ownership - ( New Window )
And there aren't many things that can be considered more humiliating that an entire fanbase hating you.
Great point, Great Dane. I was thinking that also, but didn't want OP being longer than it already was.
Bottom line, probably everyone in the league including prospective GM candidates, knew DG wasn't coming back, so there was no good reason to fire him, other than make some bloodthirsty fans happy.
It's the best thing for the Giants because they had to recruit the next GM from a small talent pool, where top candidates usually have their choice of jobs. That talent pool watches how each organization treats guys on the way out. If you treat guys badly, you have trouble recruiting the next guy, or you have to pay him more.
Everybody knows that Gettleman face-planted as GM and that he didn't want to retire. He was not going to be back regardless. Once the Giants made that decision, all that matters is what is best for the organization going forward. Punishing him would have made some fans feel better but that's pretty much all it would have done.
Some people protest "Accountability!" Geez, the guy was forced out of his job and his career is over. That's the real accountability. This isn't a fry cook at Applebee's who you make an example of to scare your minimum-wage dish washers. NFL GMs have to be treated like talent, because they are talent. it's always a seller's market for their services. You don't humiliate a guy on the way out just to make him feel good.
For arguments sake, what's the definition of humiliation here? Why are we just blanket-assuming firing a GM midseason is 'mistreatment' or 'humiliation'? Coaches are talent too. No one blinks an eye when coaches are fired.
What's the supporting argument that a team that fires a GM midseason has trouble recruiting the next GM?
After the way he spoke to the fans through the media despite complete incompetence, you can't be surprised when people wanted him unceremoniously shitcanned. It's what he deserved.
Regardless, he will be a figure of mockery and bad memories as long as the Giants exist. Fuck him.
100% this! You’re only supposed to be a cocky arrogant prick when you’re GOOD at what you do. Not when you’re the most incapable sack of shit that no one else would have hired.
And yes he was the “director of pro personnel” here for years helping deliver some pieces to the championship but Coughlin and Accorsi may have had a title more influence.
Who exactly is "defending this goof"? I haven't seen a single poster defending DG's performance as GM. You seem to be missing the point here. I specifically said "I'm not trying to defend his performance as GM..."
This is a very fair point.
I also don't care that they let him retire. As long as he's gone, I'm happy.
I would have liked him to explain himself and the things he did to my favorite team before he left. He treated the press (and therefore the fans) with with contempt and condescension for daring to question him.
I wasn't aware of that and can't disagree with you. Would've been better if he just waddled off into the sunset.
I also don't care that they let him retire. As long as he's gone, I'm happy.
I would have liked him to explain himself and the things he did to my favorite team before he left. He treated the press (and therefore the fans) with with contempt and condescension for daring to question him.
thanks for the input Mike.
I also don't care that they let him retire. As long as he's gone, I'm happy.
I would have liked him to explain himself and the things he did to my favorite team before he left. He treated the press (and therefore the fans) with with contempt and condescension for daring to question him.
Because he was insecure about being a complete failure
You are a fucking moron.
Whoa. Didn't know DG has a colorful glowing halo around his pole (caused by energy released from the collision of ions of the solar wind with atoms of oxygen and nitrogen from the Earth's atmosphere). That's wild.
Btw, I saw the aurora borealis once, but have no desire to see aurora DGealis.
You dont save face for old arrogant white dudes anymore, especially not ones who have his kinda aurora.....its a new world now
You are a fucking moron.
aurora lol. And apparently Dave Gettleman's tenure is a racial issue ....
It's the best thing for the Giants because they had to recruit the next GM from a small talent pool, where top candidates usually have their choice of jobs. That talent pool watches how each organization treats guys on the way out. If you treat guys badly, you have trouble recruiting the next guy, or you have to pay him more.
Everybody knows that Gettleman face-planted as GM and that he didn't want to retire. He was not going to be back regardless. Once the Giants made that decision, all that matters is what is best for the organization going forward. Punishing him would have made some fans feel better but that's pretty much all it would have done.
Some people protest "Accountability!" Geez, the guy was forced out of his job and his career is over. That's the real accountability. This isn't a fry cook at Applebee's who you make an example of to scare your minimum-wage dish washers. NFL GMs have to be treated like talent, because they are talent. it's always a seller's market for their services. You don't humiliate a guy on the way out just to make him feel good.
So I'm clear on this, it was good for our PR and league wide image to keep an incompetent fool in his chair - at least two years too long, btw - to avoid scaring off potential candidates? JFC.
I don't want some dove in the GM chair worried about how he'll be fired. I want a hawk who embraces the opportunity and challenge of being part of a very select club - one of 32 GMs in most popular sport in the country - and leading the team out of decade of despair.
The problem a smart candidate shouldn't be how he'll be fired. It should be how the owner(s) influence decisions, the infrastructure and delegations of authority.
JFC.
I'll try agian. Assholes from Boston who speak the way he does and carry that level of arrogance dont get the benefit of the doubt anymore..
They emit the wrong colors and energy...
Jay with another good point (like usual).
This, 100% agree. Gettleman’s arrogance in interviews is a trait that left many wanting him canned. He acted like he knew everything. Reese was more robotic in his responses and didn’t act like he was the smartest guy in the room all the time, which made me dislike him a lot less than DG.
sounds good to me. My OP was intended to put the retire vs. fire thing to bed, but I look fwd to a bright future, hopefully, finally.
Very well said, indeed!
Very well said, indeed!
Thanks M.S.! I don't hear that kind of thing often.
Did you feel the same way when they fired Reese? McAdoo? Shurmur? Judge?
Gettleman was worse at his job than all of them, yet didn't suffer the same fate. Why? Because he was a friend of the Maras. That's how they run a $3B business.
And if you can judge a man by the quality of his friends...
Why did Mara fire Reese then mid season? Oh and Gettleman got fired in CAR after 5 winning seasons and a Super Bowl trip, there’s a reason why….
one comment about how much good it would have done to fire him instead of letting him retire. So, he wasn't successful in managing your favorite team. That means it's OK to be an asshole and make a spectacle of it. Maybe they should have tarred and feathered him or burned him at the stake. That might satisfy some people.
Did you feel the same way when they fired Reese? McAdoo? Shurmur? Judge?
Gettleman was worse at his job than all of them, yet didn't suffer the same fate. Why? Because he was a friend of the Maras. That's how they run a $3B business.
And if you can judge a man by the quality of his friends...
I never looked into why he got fired in Carolina, I’m actually dying laughing because he’s the exact opposite of what Mara believes in and the culture he wants but…you know they go way back and his bud needed a job. Fucking UNREAL
If there are any opening at 125 Giants Way, you should apply. Your attitude fits perfectly with the Mara Way. It's better to be nice and make colossal mistakes than run a winning business by holding people accountable.
Tom Coughlin got FIRED after taking an expansion team to the conference championship twice in its first 4 years of existence. He was also known as a hardass, not player friendly; yet Mara (Sr.) hired him. That (after Coughlin changed a little in '07) worked out just fine.
one comment about how much good it would have done to fire him instead of letting him retire. So, he wasn't successful in managing your favorite team. That means it's OK to be an asshole and make a spectacle of it. Maybe they should have tarred and feathered him or burned him at the stake. That might satisfy some people.
Did you feel the same way when they fired Reese? McAdoo? Shurmur? Judge?
Gettleman was worse at his job than all of them, yet didn't suffer the same fate. Why? Because he was a friend of the Maras. That's how they run a $3B business.
And if you can judge a man by the quality of his friends...
You are really unhinged when it comes to this topic. You act as if NYG bent over backwards for DG, they didn’t. First off, he was old when he got this job. He was likely never going to be here for a long time. Mara was probably comfortable with the familiarity he had with DG given most of his prior track record here was positive. It can’t be overstated how terribly the decision backfired and DG’s tenure was an epic failure.
That said, the writing was on the wall the last couple of seasons. He was neutered, I think, to a pretty decent extent l, complete with other members of the front office taking away from his face time with the media. Knowing that the guy sucked here as GM, dealt with cancer, no one seemed to like him and everyone knew he was gone anyway, what else should the organization have done? The guy had 5 minutes with his family before his last game which was likely more for his overall time served here (which includes some good work whether you’d like to admit it or not) prior to his becoming an awful GM here.
The year after they made the Super Bowl I think. Dig into the story it’s ironic because he got fired for being ruthless with players and not sentimental…yet Mara hired him here when he’s the exact opposite lol
Tom Coughlin got FIRED after taking an expansion team to the conference championship twice in its first 4 years of existence. He was also known as a hardass, not player friendly; yet Mara (Sr.) hired him. That (after Coughlin changed a little in '07) worked out just fine.
UM he had 3 losing seasons in a row before getting canned
- Hold an actual interview process in 2018?
- Fire Gettleman after 2019?
- Not try to deceive the fanbase with a pathetic puff piece in December 2019?
- Provide the media a chance to ask Gettleman questions during the 2021 season?
Just a thought. Some of us care about the wins and losses.
one comment about how much good it would have done to fire him instead of letting him retire. So, he wasn't successful in managing your favorite team. That means it's OK to be an asshole and make a spectacle of it. Maybe they should have tarred and feathered him or burned him at the stake. That might satisfy some people.
If there are any opening at 125 Giants Way, you should apply. Your attitude fits perfectly with the Mara Way. It's better to be nice and make colossal mistakes than run a winning business by holding people accountable.
Please explain to us all how much good it would have done to fire him without you sounding like a complete jerk.
There was enough evidence he was terrible and keeping him one last year where he tried to win with shortsighted FA signings and kicking the can down the salary cap road ultimately has hamstrung his successor
The year after they made the Super Bowl I think. Dig into the story it’s ironic because he got fired for being ruthless with players and not sentimental…yet Mara hired him here when he’s the exact opposite lol
Tom Coughlin got FIRED after taking an expansion team to the conference championship twice in its first 4 years of existence. He was also known as a hardass, not player friendly; yet Mara (Sr.) hired him. That (after Coughlin changed a little in '07) worked out just fine.
slight mistake, the Jags 2nd trip to the AFC title game was in it's 5th yr of existence.
Interestingly, Tom Coughlin's reg season winning % is exactly the same with the Jags and Giants: .531.
His playoff win % with the Giants was .727. Not too shabby.
- Hold an actual interview process in 2018?
- Fire Gettleman after 2019?
- Not try to deceive the fanbase with a pathetic puff piece in December 2019?
- Provide the media a chance to ask Gettleman questions during the 2021 season?
Just a thought. Some of us care about the wins and losses.
I don’t disagree with that I’m speaking specifically about last year. Why Mara very obviously demoted him or at least transitioned more to Abrams and Judge without actually firing DG I don’t know, but Gettleman was pushed aside the last couple of seasons.
This ^^^, dahlin.
The year after they made the Super Bowl I think. Dig into the story it’s ironic because he got fired for being ruthless with players and not sentimental…yet Mara hired him here when he’s the exact opposite lol
Tom Coughlin got FIRED after taking an expansion team to the conference championship twice in its first 4 years of existence. He was also known as a hardass, not player friendly; yet Mara (Sr.) hired him. That (after Coughlin changed a little in '07) worked out just fine.
UM he had 3 losing seasons in a row before getting canned
Um, the owner also later said he regretted firing him and should've given him more time to rebuild.
What should the organization have done? Hmmm...
- Hold an actual interview process in 2018?
- Fire Gettleman after 2019?
- Not try to deceive the fanbase with a pathetic puff piece in December 2019?
- Provide the media a chance to ask Gettleman questions during the 2021 season?
Just a thought. Some of us care about the wins and losses.
I don’t disagree with that I’m speaking specifically about last year. Why Mara very obviously demoted him or at least transitioned more to Abrams and Judge without actually firing DG I don’t know, but Gettleman was pushed aside the last couple of seasons.
That would explain why the free agency signings and draft picks got better
He should have been fired and not allowed to parade around on the field prior to the Giants last home game (where they were embarrassed by an equally bad organization). It would have depicted accountability and a refusal to accept continued failure to a loyal fan base.
The only comment I will make on Reese is that he likely would have been given far better treatment on his way out if not for the Eli benching debacle. Of course, in typical NYG fashion, the powers that be completely misread the fan revolt on that as well.
is just stupid and spiteful.
Is it spiteful when the average person gets fired for underperforming? Only they didn’t get free millions…
Only when they offer to resign first. Which is what Gettleman did.
It's the best thing for the Giants because they had to recruit the next GM from a small talent pool, where top candidates usually have their choice of jobs. That talent pool watches how each organization treats guys on the way out. If you treat guys badly, you have trouble recruiting the next guy, or you have to pay him more.
Everybody knows that Gettleman face-planted as GM and that he didn't want to retire. He was not going to be back regardless. Once the Giants made that decision, all that matters is what is best for the organization going forward. Punishing him would have made some fans feel better but that's pretty much all it would have done.
Some people protest "Accountability!" Geez, the guy was forced out of his job and his career is over. That's the real accountability. This isn't a fry cook at Applebee's who you make an example of to scare your minimum-wage dish washers. NFL GMs have to be treated like talent, because they are talent. it's always a seller's market for their services. You don't humiliate a guy on the way out just to make him feel good.
DG forced himself out of this job and his career should have been over years ago.
Agree, no one had to humiliate him on the way out and I am glad they didn't. But don't you think he basically did that very same thing to himself over these past few years?
I will most certainly miss his press conferences. Some of the most comical moments in NYG history...
No, we can do both...
is just stupid and spiteful.
Is it spiteful when the average person gets fired for underperforming? Only they didn’t get free millions…
Only when they offer to resign first. Which is what Gettleman did.
I meant there were reports during the season he was going to get fired. He only resigned because Mara let him. Guy is clueless
I meant there were reports during the season he was going to get fired. He only resigned because Mara let him. Guy is clueless
No, it's called having class.
His Fan Club disagrees. So much most of them left the site.
Or quietly converted...
I meant there were reports during the season he was going to get fired. He only resigned because Mara let him. Guy is clueless
No, it's called having class.
Handing a crucial job in a $3B business to an incompetent friend (who also happens to be stupid asshole) is the opposite of class.
Who gives a shit? He’s gone. Get over it. Let’s go forward. Build a team to be successful. He’s not doing anything with the Giants now. Just don’t wallow in the shit about Gettleman and think about how the opportunity of success for Shoen and Daboll and the Giants.
No, we can do both...
No. I’m not going to sit around complaining that I have my panties up my crotch. Move forward. Nothing anybody can do about it.
This is a fine take to have for yourself but also don't tell people they shouldn't bother talking about very arguably the worst 4 years in team history.
Schoen is now tasked with fixing the Gettleman mess the same way Gettleman was charged with fixing the Reese mess. Let’s hope he makes better personnel decisions.
Yes, DG could not fix the mess he inherited but letting him retire was still
the right thing to do.
No ifs, ands, or buts.
His Fan Club disagrees. So much most of them left the site.
Or quietly converted...
Should have been fired after the first season.
In fact, never should have been hired.
He is gone now, thank god. I really don't care the manner of his departure, just that he is gone.
Time to move forward, I do not care to litigate him any further. It not interesting. More liking picking at a fresh scab.
Schoen is now tasked with fixing the Gettleman mess the same way Gettleman was charged with fixing the Reese mess. Let’s hope he makes better personnel decisions.
Yes, DG could not fix the mess he inherited but letting him retire was still
the right thing to do.
The same Reese that was GM when we won two Super Bowls but was fired mid season?
Funny you bring up Ross..Mara interviewed him for GM along with Gettleman lol!!!!
Mara has no clue what he’s doing, it’s so embarrassing it’s comical at this point
Who gives a shit? He’s gone. Get over it. Let’s go forward. Build a team to be successful. He’s not doing anything with the Giants now. Just don’t wallow in the shit about Gettleman and think about how the opportunity of success for Shoen and Daboll and the Giants.
No, we can do both...
No. I’m not going to sit around complaining that I have my panties up my crotch. Move forward. Nothing anybody can do about it.
No worries...we’ll cover it without you
The fucker is gone.
No ifs, ands, or buts.
His Fan Club disagrees. So much most of them left the site.
Or quietly converted...
actually, I’m a loud and proud convert. I never really paid attention to the financials. I just liked the talent he signed. After witnessing the hole he left is by overpaying that talent I can no longer defend the man and agree he is a moron. That said, I also agree with the OP. Firing him does nothing when it’s he’s in his last year on contract. The same outcome is achieved by letting him retire. Firing him would literally just be a move intended to humiliate him. He already humiliated himself. I don’t like his money management but I don’t have that much hatred in me for anyone.
It’s not hatred. Moreso disdain.
But good for you...better late than never
But regardless, it's not even about whether he merited being allowed to retire - the issue is (and always has been) a lack of consistency on the part ownership. They fired Jerry Reese in-season, and they gave Dave Gettleman a farewell ceremony...
Oddly, I have yet to see anyone here who is arguing that letting DG retire was the classy thing to do also say that it was mistake* by the Giants to not let Reese at least finish the season. That would be a much more credible position compared to suggesting that Giants always do things the right way.
But regardless, it's not even about whether he merited being allowed to retire - the issue is (and always has been) a lack of consistency on the part ownership. They fired Jerry Reese in-season, and they gave Dave Gettleman a farewell ceremony...
Here's the thing about Reese and McAdoo getting fired before the season ended. They were fired for following Mara's orders to end Eli's streak. And when the blowback occurred with the media and fans, Mara pulled the cowardly act of using Reese and McAdoo as fall guys for HIS plan...
Reese brought the Giants 2 rings.
DG brought them the worst period in their franchise history, and the worst fucking record a GM has had with one team.
Sitting there at the worst fucking game I've ever been at in my 26 years of having season tickets (from age 5, with my dad) -- at the ONLY game my dad ever skipped -- and seeing him ham it up was sickening.
Dude was a pathetic GM, bad hire from the start, and every fucking move he made was not only awful, but known as awful by anyone who wasn't a bootlicking sycophant.
Who gives a shit? He’s gone. Get over it. Let’s go forward. Build a team to be successful. He’s not doing anything with the Giants now. Just don’t wallow in the shit about Gettleman and think about how the opportunity of success for Shoen and Daboll and the Giants.
No, we can do both...
No. I’m not going to sit around complaining that I have my panties up my crotch. Move forward. Nothing anybody can do about it.
You couldn't figure this shit out on your own?
Also, fuck Gettleman, he was awful and deserved to fucking be fired.
I don't have the same animosity for Shurmur/Judge as I did DG. He was awful and an asshole. Mara didn't need to humiliate him - DG already did that himself. The pre-game 'celebration' on the field was completely out of touch from a PR perspective.
It doesn't really matter that he 'retired' but he should have been fired.
But regardless, it's not even about whether he merited being allowed to retire - the issue is (and always has been) a lack of consistency on the part ownership. They fired Jerry Reese in-season, and they gave Dave Gettleman a farewell ceremony...
Oddly, I have yet to see anyone here who is arguing that letting DG retire was the classy thing to do also say that it was mistake* by the Giants to not let Reese at least finish the season. That would be a much more credible position compared to suggesting that Giants always do things the right way.
I mean he did, the 2l017 was one of the worst rosters ever. And he actually took over a decent cap situation
I'm not saying he needed to publicly tar and feather the guy. But he also didn't deserve a proper send off at the final game with photo ops and everything.
He wasn't just bad at his job, I'm not sure he could have been worse if he tried. Has to be the worst sports exec in this area in decades.
I think this was Mara's way on trying NOT to throw gasoline on his house which is currently on fire.