John Mara on SiriusXM - Interesting Comment

BH28 : 3/29/2022 5:03 pm
He's on with Jim and Pat, I didn't get to listen to entire interview, but I found this comment telling. He said he loves the communication level between Brian and Joe and was coming from a situation where the GM and HC didn't really communicate at all.

There is a lot to unwrap with that comment...
While the comment is interesting  
Mike from Ohio : 3/29/2022 5:12 pm : link
I am not sure why he would volunteer that the last coach and GM didn't communicate well. Who does that help? It seems he could praise the collaboration between Schoen and Daboll without bringing up Judge and DG.

I really hate when he talks to the press about the Giants specifically. Much better when he sticks to broader NFL matters.
Wait...  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 5:13 pm : link
so Mara said Judge and Gettleman rarely communicated?

Doesn't add up. I could have sworn Mara said he loved he way the Judge and Gettleman worked together...??
RE: Wait...  
Mike in NY : 3/29/2022 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15649270 bw in dc said:

so Mara said Judge and Gettleman rarely communicated?

Doesn't add up. I could have sworn Mara said he loved he way the Judge and Gettleman worked together...??


Look at what he is comparing it to. Ernie Accorsi talking about Unitas/Bert Jones stories, Tom Coughlin who has a reputation of being very demanding, and Dave Gettleman. Perhaps seeing Daboll/Schoen made him realize what thinks could and should have been like.
RE: Wait...  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/29/2022 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15649270 bw in dc said:

so Mara said Judge and Gettleman rarely communicated?

Doesn't add up. I could have sworn Mara said he loved he way the Judge and Gettleman worked together...??
Supposedly the relationship declined rapidly at the end of the first year and during the second year.
Why do you think Ron Rivera didn’t want to come here?  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 5:16 pm : link
Literally no one likes him lol
It wouldn't surprise me to learn  
81_Great_Dane : 3/29/2022 5:16 pm : link
that both Judge and Gettleman looked at the other and said "That guy's full of shit. Why would I want to talk to him?"

But y'know, a year ago, we were all thinking that they were working together well on the draft, because the Giants were doing Patriot things like trading down.
Mara did say last year said he was bringing DG back for 2021  
shyster : 3/29/2022 5:17 pm : link
because he and Judge were working so well together.

Nj.com put it in the headline, see link.

It is interesting that Mara is back on the radio. He did that a lot in the later years of Reese's tenure. Then he seemed to do less during Gettleman's.

Now he's back out front and talking when a lot of people hoped he'd really fade away.

nj.com - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Wait...  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15649274 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:







so Mara said Judge and Gettleman rarely communicated?

Doesn't add up. I could have sworn Mara said he loved he way the Judge and Gettleman worked together...??

Supposedly the relationship declined rapidly at the end of the first year and during the second year.


Fascinating. Mara painted a much different picture.

However, the video at the draft where Gettleman walks away from Judge in disgust, with the Mara brothers in the background, might have been a picture telling a thousand words...

If he knew that, Mara should have fired DG after 2020, btw, if the relationship was that fractured. He already had three years of poor performance by DG at that point...JFC.
He says whatever people want to hear at that time  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 5:20 pm : link
“ “I think the combination of Joe and Dave works. They don’t agree 100 percent of the time, but what’s impressed me so far is that neither one is engaged in any kind of power struggle. When it comes to a decision, it’s a Giants decision at the end of the day, not a Dave Gettleman or Joe Judge decision,” Mara said.
RE: RE: RE: Wait...  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15649280 bw in dc said:













so Mara said Judge and Gettleman rarely communicated?

Doesn't add up. I could have sworn Mara said he loved he way the Judge and Gettleman worked together...??

Supposedly the relationship declined rapidly at the end of the first year and during the second year.



Fascinating. Mara painted a much different picture.

However, the video at the draft where Gettleman walks away from Judge in disgust, with the Mara brothers in the background, might have been a picture telling a thousand words...

If he knew that, Mara should have fired DG after 2020, btw, if the relationship was that fractured. He already had three years of poor performance by DG at that point...JFC.


But Dave was his friend….who cares there was turmoil and that he got also got fired in Carolina for being a toxic douche!!!
At this point...  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 5:22 pm : link
can we all agree that Mara has ZERO credibility anymore?
If Gettleman and Judge weren’t communicating  
Jay on the Island : 3/29/2022 5:22 pm : link
Why the hell did Mara bring Gettleman back last season? His record was reason enough to move on.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Wait...  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15649284 TDTONEY said:



But Dave was his friend….who cares there was turmoil and that he got also got fired in Carolina for being a toxic douche!!!


Such a good point. That was exactly why Gettleman got tossed in Carolina. He was viewed as a complete jackass.
.  
Go Terps : 3/29/2022 5:27 pm : link
Again, Mara just sounds like a colossal fool. I wouldn't trust this guy to run a Madden franchise. He's the guy who foisted Judge and Gettleman on each other, and then Garrett on Judge. People with different backgrounds, timelines, and agendas. What did he expect?

And how does he know how they communicate? That's right...because he's in every room that matters on the football side. He was there front and center when they were interviewing prospects at the Combine - you could see him in the puff piece video they put out.

John Mara, Fordham law class of '79 with a specialty in labor and employment law, watching prospects break down concepts at a white board.

I feel for Judge..  
Sean : 3/29/2022 5:30 pm : link
Guy was set up to fail. Retaining Gettleman after 2019 was an enormous blunder.
I suspect  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/29/2022 5:30 pm : link
that DG having cancer had something to do with their thought process, whether it should of or not.
RE: At this point...  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15649285 bw in dc said:

can we all agree that Mara has ZERO credibility anymore?


Did he ever really have any?
RE: RE: At this point...  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15649295 TDTONEY said:







can we all agree that Mara has ZERO credibility anymore?



Did he ever really have any?


Around here there is plenty of support for our "classy" and "kind" owner.
Owners and accountability  
Think I've Had Enough : 3/29/2022 5:37 pm : link
John and Chris don't entirely grasp that at times they're responsible when things go wrong, such as when their two most important employees don't communicate with one another. If they're not communicating, they're not doing their jobs. John and Chris are the bosses. They picked those guys and they are responsible.

Apparently, front office members and coaches come and go, but owners who fail to progress with the times can lead to extended periods of losing. It's past time for John and Chris and others of their ilk to take a big step back and allow the experts to operate. Brian and Joe seem to get along great.
RE: I feel for Judge..  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15649292 Sean said:

Guy was set up to fail. Retaining Gettleman after 2019 was an enormous blunder.


That is such a paradox. On one hand, Judge probably shouldn't have been hired in the first place.

But on the other hand, it looks like he walked into a situation - now that Mara has spilled the beans - that was set-up to fail.

Then there is this. If there is a communication issue with two of the biggest decision makers in the building, shouldn't our owner step in a fix it?
At this point, how does NOBODY tell him  
Matt M. : 3/29/2022 5:38 pm : link
he needs to not speak. It can be done professionally, like just a reminder that he is not obligated to do interviews, speak to the press,etc.

He's a complete embarrassment at this point.
Gettleman  
TommyWiseau : 3/29/2022 6:00 pm : link
Was the worst thing to ever happen to this franchise. We are still paying for his ineptitude. Lets see how long he haunts us for. Schoen, even if he hits home runs at pick 5 and 7, still has a long way to go to pull us out of this mess Gettleman created
RE: It wouldn't surprise me to learn  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/29/2022 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15649276 81_Great_Dane said:

that both Judge and Gettleman looked at the other and said "That guy's full of shit. Why would I want to talk to him?"

But y'know, a year ago, we were all thinking that they were working together well on the draft, because the Giants were doing Patriot things like trading down.


Except when Gettleman threw a hissy fit because the Giants decided to draft a guy who set the team's rookie sack record.

Man I wish I knew who Gettleman wanted...
Re: Judge back in NE  
morrison40 : 3/29/2022 6:03 pm : link
I bet the happiest person is Judges wife, getting to keep that motormouth out of the house and in the football office.
RE: RE: RE: At this point...  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15649298 bw in dc said:













can we all agree that Mara has ZERO credibility anymore?



Did he ever really have any?



Around here there is plenty of support for our "classy" and "kind" owner.


LOL so blind!! He hired Gettleman after getting canned in Carolina for being a raging twat waffle. And his only other candidates then were Marc Ross, Abrams and Riddick. He didn’t even interview guys like Pioli or Caserio. I mean he hired Accorsi to “help” lol. AKA they knew they were hiring Gettleman from the start. Looking back at all this it just gets worse and worse. At least he went outside the family tree this team that’s already a win.
What is there to gain from Mara doing radio interviews?  
j_rud : 3/29/2022 6:08 pm : link
You can say it's piling on but this guy needs to just shut up and fall back into the shadows. Do an interview when the team returns to prominence. *If* the team returns to prominence. Until then just shut up. No one wants to hear it. Especially when you start contradicting yourself like this shit about Gettleman/Judge. What a clown.
RE: RE: It wouldn't surprise me to learn  
shyster : 3/29/2022 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15649314 sb from NYT Forum said:




Except when Gettleman threw a hissy fit because the Giants decided to draft a guy who set the team's rookie sack record.

Man I wish I knew who Gettleman wanted...


I don't think anyone has good info on what that was about.

My own theory is that they were watching the TV coverage and DG was reacting to an ESPN screen crawl about how many turnovers Jones had in his two seasons and about Barkley missing most of the season with the ACL.
RE: RE: RE: It wouldn't surprise me to learn  
Jimmy Googs : 3/29/2022 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15649322 shyster said:










Except when Gettleman threw a hissy fit because the Giants decided to draft a guy who set the team's rookie sack record.

Man I wish I knew who Gettleman wanted...



I don't think anyone has good info on what that was about.

My own theory is that they were watching the TV coverage and DG was reacting to an ESPN screen crawl about how many turnovers Jones had in his two seasons and about Barkley missing most of the season with the ACL.


I think they were targeting an OL in Rd 2 and there were a handful they liked still on the board so they took the deal to trade down to grab some extra juice and assumed they would still get one they liked.

Then, sure enough, a few OTs and a Guard were all drafted between those picks and maybe one was a guy DG liked. So the backup plan was to go with Ojulari.

DG was a moron thru-and-thru so it's not a big deal. Whomever he wanted had a better chance to fail than succeed.

He was always Shleprock...

RE: What is there to gain from Mara doing radio interviews?  
mfsd : 3/29/2022 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15649319 j_rud said:

You can say it's piling on but this guy needs to just shut up and fall back into the shadows. Do an interview when the team returns to prominence. *If* the team returns to prominence. Until then just shut up. No one wants to hear it. Especially when you start contradicting yourself like this shit about Gettleman/Judge. What a clown.


This is my reaction. All his recent chatter about Jones, Saquon, Bradberry only puts Schoen in a more difficult position when it comes to making hard decisions about these guys.

I’m glad he’s happy with Schoen and Daboll so far. Now STFU and let them get to work shoveling out the shit that’s piled up
RE: I feel for Judge..  
BH28 : 3/29/2022 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15649292 Sean said:

Guy was set up to fail. Retaining Gettleman after 2019 was an enormous blunder.


This was my initial reaction as well. At the same time though, Judge seemed to make his own bed with the gaffes at the end of the year.

But with that initial comment from Mara, you have to wonder how much DG was really involved with the Judge hiring process?

Would Judge have been successful with someone like Schoen at GM?

My gut says that if Judge didn't shoot himself in the foot and was offered a third year with Schoen, that he still would have needed to go back to NE for some seasoning before getting anoter oppurtunity.
RE: Mara did say last year said he was bringing DG back for 2021  
jvm52106 : 3/29/2022 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15649278 shyster said:

because he and Judge were working so well together.

Nj.com put it in the headline, see link.

It is interesting that Mara is back on the radio. He did that a lot in the later years of Reese's tenure. Then he seemed to do less during Gettleman's.

Now he's back out front and talking when a lot of people hoped he'd really fade away. nj.com - ( New Window )


Dear God, he is an owner at the owner's meetings, of course he is being interviewed..
The joke in DC is that the scariest place is between Chuck Schumer  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/29/2022 6:58 pm : link
& a microphone. I'm getting similar vibes with Mara...can he go ONE DAY without opining on something? As mentioned above, he's putting the football people in a tough place. I don't doubt Mara's intentions are good, but John...less is better.
I think Judge had a lot of say  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/29/2022 7:00 pm : link
After his first year and they put Dave in the background.

Run the ball, stop the run….versus it’s a passing league and you build the defense back to front.

Toney, Galloday, Ryan. Jackson. Not very DG.

Dave let Norman walk. He invested heavily in front 7.

As pointed out something was off this past draft and Dave looked upset. Some said he wanted a lineman.

Mara should just move on from past imv. Leaders shouldn’t go this route.

Please, for the love  
Silver Spoon : 3/29/2022 7:11 pm : link
of god, shut up already. Mealy Mouth sure loves to hear himself speak.
I appreciate the Mara Family  
fanoftheteam : 3/29/2022 7:18 pm : link
…..dont kill me BBI Booger Eaters
RE: Mara did say last year said he was bringing DG back for 2021  
joeinpa : 3/29/2022 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15649278 shyster said:

because he and Judge were working so well together.

Nj.com put it in the headline, see link.

It is interesting that Mara is back on the radio. He did that a lot in the later years of Reese's tenure. Then he seemed to do less during Gettleman's.

Now he's back out front and talking when a lot of people hoped he'd really fade away. nj.com - ( New Window )


Speak for yourself. I m interested in hearing from the owner. I don’t share in the distain so prevalent on this site. As a fan since 56, the Mara own Giants have given me many special moments too.
RE: Wait...  
Thegratefulhead : 3/29/2022 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15649270 bw in dc said:

so Mara said Judge and Gettleman rarely communicated?

Doesn't add up. I could have sworn Mara said he loved he way the Judge and Gettleman worked together...??
Mara is brain dead. I don't know that it is fair to hold someone of such low capacity accountable for their actions. Not fit.
joeinpa.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/29/2022 7:29 pm : link
I don't mind hearing from Mara now & again. Like, Jones has a segment on Dallas radio each week so I guess it could be worse. That said, I sometime wish he'd opine less on things & just leave it @...'Well, that's Joe & Brian's call.' I think he likes the sound of his own voice too much.
RE: RE: Mara did say last year said he was bringing DG back for 2021  
j_rud : 3/29/2022 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15649405 joeinpa said:







because he and Judge were working so well together.

Nj.com put it in the headline, see link.

It is interesting that Mara is back on the radio. He did that a lot in the later years of Reese's tenure. Then he seemed to do less during Gettleman's.

Now he's back out front and talking when a lot of people hoped he'd really fade away. nj.com - ( New Window )



Speak for yourself. I m interested in hearing from the owner. I don’t share in the distain so prevalent on this site. As a fan since 56, the Mara own Giants have given me many special moments too.

Appreciate the Mara family and their part in your special memories. Absolutely.

But the team has been an unmitigated disaster for a decade. He has directly contributed to it and these daily updates are accomplishing nothing. If you love the team like you say you can't be pleased with his performance. He's been dreadful and Hess not going anywhere. But he doesn't have to be out in front saying dumb shit every day.

Remember when we made fun of the Jerry Jones for this kinda crap?
LOL  
UberAlias : 3/29/2022 7:35 pm : link
What a miserable lot.
I'm more thankful for Pete Rozelle stepping in  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/29/2022 7:38 pm : link
& gifting us GY than anything the Maras have ever done. If it wasn't for that, we might be the East Coast version of the Lions. The Maras seem like good people, but their football acumen leaves a lot to be desired.
Imagine getting this worked up  
UConn4523 : 3/29/2022 7:50 pm : link
about the owner of a sports team talking about things. Some of you guys need bubble wrap.
UConn.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/29/2022 7:55 pm : link
The Giants have been a dumpster fire for the last decade & the fish rots from the head. You think people are going to be defending Mara? He's been atrocious at his hiring, tone deaf with a lot of decisions (Medium Pepsi?), & talking way too much.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/29/2022 7:56 pm : link
When Mara opens his mouth, he inevitably pulls back the curtain a little more, and what is exposed is not pretty.

Yet he isn't smart enough to check himself.

It's actually pretty funny.

RE: ...  
BH28 : 3/29/2022 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15649429 Eric from BBI said:

When Mara opens his mouth, he inevitably pulls back the curtain a little more, and what is exposed is not pretty.


This is the asepct I find fascinating. I think a lot of people assume that people running a billion dollar business know what they are doing and it's scary when they don't. I think this is why people believe in conspiracy theories so much, it's much more comforting beleiving that the people in charge are much 'smarter' than the average person; it's frightening when that is not the case.
RE: UConn.  
UConn4523 : 3/29/2022 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15649428 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

The Giants have been a dumpster fire for the last decade & the fish rots from the head. You think people are going to be defending Mara? He's been atrocious at his hiring, tone deaf with a lot of decisions (Medium Pepsi?), & talking way too much.


Or it doesn't matter? I'm always impressed by how much people care about owners talking whether the team is great or terrible. "Please STFU" posts kill me, I picture BBIers in utter agony over anything Mara says. I hope he keeps it up!
RE: RE: UConn.  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15649428 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:






The Giants have been a dumpster fire for the last decade & the fish rots from the head. You think people are going to be defending Mara? He's been atrocious at his hiring, tone deaf with a lot of decisions (Medium Pepsi?), & talking way too much.



Or it doesn't matter? I'm always impressed by how much people care about owners talking whether the team is great or terrible. "Please STFU" posts kill me, I picture BBIers in utter agony over anything Mara says. I hope he keeps it up! [/quote

I do too actually, it’s pure comedy. The guy is an absolute clown that never fails to contradict or embarrass himself. Although his hires made that pretty easy…

“ Between March 29, 2017 and March 29, 2022, the New York Giants and the New York Jets are tied for the worst record, with a record of 22-59.”


😂😂😂😂😂😂
This quote from a little over a year ago is so telling  
Poktown Pete : 3/29/2022 8:16 pm : link
“I think the way Dave and Joe worked together and I thought our personnel decisions were really sound this year,” Mara said on Wednesday. “I feel better about our roster. The two of them working together have built something that can have sustained success. I didn’t think making a change at this point in time would be beneficial.”

This is a clueless guy.

After reading this, what screamed out to me was, "when your every instinct is wrong, then doing the opposite must be right".
RE: This quote from a little over a year ago is so telling  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15649454 Poktown Pete said:

“I think the way Dave and Joe worked together and I thought our personnel decisions were really sound this year,” Mara said on Wednesday. “I feel better about our roster. The two of them working together have built something that can have sustained success. I didn’t think making a change at this point in time would be beneficial.”

This is a clueless guy.

After reading this, what screamed out to me was, "when your every instinct is wrong, then doing the opposite must be right".


I’m convinced it’s all a joke and he’s trolling at this point. Or he’s a full blown alcoholic. Or Alzheimer’s. No wait..Xanax addict. Has to be one of those because there is absolutely no other explanation.
RE: Imagine getting this worked up  
fanoftheteam : 3/29/2022 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15649425 UConn4523 said:

about the owner of a sports team talking about things. Some of you guys need bubble wrap.




+1

I actually lose interest in football a little sometimes when
Coming to this site.
RE: This quote from a little over a year ago is so telling  
Jimmy Googs : 3/29/2022 9:30 pm : link
In comment 15649454 Poktown Pete said:

“I think the way Dave and Joe worked together and I thought our personnel decisions were really sound this year,” Mara said on Wednesday. “I feel better about our roster. The two of them working together have built something that can have sustained success. I didn’t think making a change at this point in time would be beneficial.”

This is a clueless guy.

After reading this, what screamed out to me was, "when your every instinct is wrong, then doing the opposite must be right".


A good portion of fans on this site bought this hook, line and sinker and were suggesting the two were a good combination...
I don't remember which podcast  
Matt in SGS : 3/29/2022 9:35 pm : link
I was listening to where they were talking to one of the beat writers and they mentioned that there was a rift starting between Gettleman and Judge going into the 2021 season and it got worse as the year went along and things fell apart.

I think they said part of it was the fact that Judge wanted to fire Garrett in the offseason he wasn't allowed to do it, and that ate away at him. It took the ineptitude in Tampa to finally give him the authority to do it, but by that time, the wheels had already more or less come off.

Of course there are the reports that came out after the fact that Judge was a Type A and not well liked in the Giants offices (though people seemed to like the Christmas bonus he was able to get for a bunch of the front office staff)

And I think they noted that the whole Kelvin Benjamin thing was a little mini-skirmish that showed how Judge and Gettleman were not on the same page. Benjamin was Gettleman's guy, Judge didn't really want him. Benjamin shows up overweight when Judge wanted him to lose a bunch and they couldn't even figure out how to cut him properly.

The reality was, the whole shit show on twitter with Verderosa and Pat Hanlon, with that anonymous scout guy, blew the doors off much of what was going on behind the scenes with the Giants and forced the mass changes. Eric's daughter's clown picture, along with that twitter battle, in many ways was Herm Edwards 2.0. It ripped away everything and forced the change to Schoen and Daboll. If that didn't happen, we likely get Abrams and Judge in 2022. So I"m trying to remain positive going into this year that we finally have the right people in place now to bring the Giants back.
Some of you guys are ridiculous with the way you read into things  
blueblood : 3/29/2022 9:44 pm : link
At my job I have one guy that I have worked with for 6 years and another guy who I worked with for 10 years at another location and now six years at this one for a total of 16.. Who do you think I have the better communication with..

Schoen and Daboll who have worked together, are familiar with one another, know each others work ethic, and know each other on a personal level from beingin the same organization have better communication that Gettleman and Judge had..

SHOCKING..
RE: I'm more thankful for Pete Rozelle stepping in  
rsjem1979 : 3/29/2022 9:44 pm : link
In comment 15649420 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

& gifting us GY than anything the Maras have ever done. If it wasn't for that, we might be the East Coast version of the Lions. The Maras seem like good people, but their football acumen leaves a lot to be desired.


Far too many people seem unaware that the Mara family, left to its own devices, has been absolutely inept since the 1960s. Everything good that has happened in the last 40 years can be traced back to George Young.

If not for Rozelle interceding and arbitrating the Mara family feud this organization would be pathetic.
RE: This quote from a little over a year ago is so telling  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 9:45 pm : link
In comment 15649454 Poktown Pete said:

“I think the way Dave and Joe worked together and I thought our personnel decisions were really sound this year,” Mara said on Wednesday. “I feel better about our roster. The two of them working together have built something that can have sustained success. I didn’t think making a change at this point in time would be beneficial.”


Good find. I referred to this in an earlier post. The 180 Mara pulled today to totally contradict these words is just brilliant.

If you want to imagine something really interesting, imagine if we had reporters who could piece this together, report on it, and continue to press Mara on it...
RE: RE: ...  
rsjem1979 : 3/29/2022 10:06 pm : link
In comment 15649437 BH28 said:







When Mara opens his mouth, he inevitably pulls back the curtain a little more, and what is exposed is not pretty.





This is the asepct I find fascinating. I think a lot of people assume that people running a billion dollar business know what they are doing and it's scary when they don't. I think this is why people believe in conspiracy theories so much, it's much more comforting beleiving that the people in charge are much 'smarter' than the average person; it's frightening when that is not the case.


John Mara inherited one of the most valuable franchises in the world - it's essentially impossible to fuck that up given the NFL's finances. He's done nothing in his life to earn what he has. On the day he was born he was better off than almost everybody on Earth.
RE: I don't remember which podcast  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15649521 Matt in SGS said:

I was listening to where they were talking to one of the beat writers and they mentioned that there was a rift starting between Gettleman and Judge going into the 2021 season and it got worse as the year went along and things fell apart.

I think they said part of it was the fact that Judge wanted to fire Garrett in the offseason he wasn't allowed to do it, and that ate away at him. It took the ineptitude in Tampa to finally give him the authority to do it, but by that time, the wheels had already more or less come off.

Of course there are the reports that came out after the fact that Judge was a Type A and not well liked in the Giants offices (though people seemed to like the Christmas bonus he was able to get for a bunch of the front office staff)

And I think they noted that the whole Kelvin Benjamin thing was a little mini-skirmish that showed how Judge and Gettleman were not on the same page. Benjamin was Gettleman's guy, Judge didn't really want him. Benjamin shows up overweight when Judge wanted him to lose a bunch and they couldn't even figure out how to cut him properly.

The reality was, the whole shit show on twitter with Verderosa and Pat Hanlon, with that anonymous scout guy, blew the doors off much of what was going on behind the scenes with the Giants and forced the mass changes. Eric's daughter's clown picture, along with that twitter battle, in many ways was Herm Edwards 2.0. It ripped away everything and forced the change to Schoen and Daboll. If that didn't happen, we likely get Abrams and Judge in 2022. So I"m trying to remain positive going into this year that we finally have the right people in place now to bring the Giants back.


I mean Gettleman was pretty much trying to give Benjamin a free pass and easy ride. Gettleman was the same way in Carolina only his guys got special treatment. Hence they like 10 ex-players have come out and basically called Gettleman the biggest sack of shit to ever exist. And Mara still hired the guy 😂
RE: I don't remember which podcast  
Jimmy Googs : 3/29/2022 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15649521 Matt in SGS said:

I was listening to where they were talking to one of the beat writers and they mentioned that there was a rift starting between Gettleman and Judge going into the 2021 season and it got worse as the year went along and things fell apart.

I think they said part of it was the fact that Judge wanted to fire Garrett in the offseason he wasn't allowed to do it, and that ate away at him. It took the ineptitude in Tampa to finally give him the authority to do it, but by that time, the wheels had already more or less come off.

Of course there are the reports that came out after the fact that Judge was a Type A and not well liked in the Giants offices (though people seemed to like the Christmas bonus he was able to get for a bunch of the front office staff)

And I think they noted that the whole Kelvin Benjamin thing was a little mini-skirmish that showed how Judge and Gettleman were not on the same page. Benjamin was Gettleman's guy, Judge didn't really want him. Benjamin shows up overweight when Judge wanted him to lose a bunch and they couldn't even figure out how to cut him properly.

The reality was, the whole shit show on twitter with Verderosa and Pat Hanlon, with that anonymous scout guy, blew the doors off much of what was going on behind the scenes with the Giants and forced the mass changes. Eric's daughter's clown picture, along with that twitter battle, in many ways was Herm Edwards 2.0. It ripped away everything and forced the change to Schoen and Daboll. If that didn't happen, we likely get Abrams and Judge in 2022. So I"m trying to remain positive going into this year that we finally have the right people in place now to bring the Giants back.


Yes, the Benjamin incident was a dead giveaway that Judge had no respect for Gettleman’s judgment...and rightly so. He was wasting everybody’s time with KB.

Although the smart focus cane from those that said Benjamin was a free tryout so what’s the problem? Haha
Joe Judge was a clown  
HomerJones45 : 3/29/2022 11:00 pm : link
He and Gettlemen were the Alphonse and Gaston of pro football.

And John Mara should be embarrassed enough about his shitty decisions to have the good sense to keep still.
RE: Joe Judge was a clown  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15649575 HomerJones45 said:

He and Gettlemen were the Alphonse and Gaston of pro football.

And John Mara should be embarrassed enough about his shitty decisions to have the good sense to keep still.


I don’t think Judge was really a clown just in over his head yet Sack of Shit 1 and Sack of Shit 2 still hired him then didn’t even let him pick his own staff
