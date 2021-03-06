John Mara on SiriusXM - Interesting Comment

He's on with Jim and Pat, I didn't get to listen to entire interview, but I found this comment telling. He said he loves the communication level between Brian and Joe and was coming from a situation where the GM and HC didn't really communicate at all.
There is a lot to unwrap with that comment...
I really hate when he talks to the press about the Giants specifically. Much better when he sticks to broader NFL matters.
Look at what he is comparing it to. Ernie Accorsi talking about Unitas/Bert Jones stories, Tom Coughlin who has a reputation of being very demanding, and Dave Gettleman. Perhaps seeing Daboll/Schoen made him realize what thinks could and should have been like.
But y'know, a year ago, we were all thinking that they were working together well on the draft, because the Giants were doing Patriot things like trading down.
Nj.com put it in the headline, see link.
It is interesting that Mara is back on the radio. He did that a lot in the later years of Reese's tenure. Then he seemed to do less during Gettleman's.
Now he's back out front and talking when a lot of people hoped he'd really fade away.
nj.com - ( New Window )
so Mara said Judge and Gettleman rarely communicated?
Supposedly the relationship declined rapidly at the end of the first year and during the second year.
Fascinating. Mara painted a much different picture.
However, the video at the draft where Gettleman walks away from Judge in disgust, with the Mara brothers in the background, might have been a picture telling a thousand words...
If he knew that, Mara should have fired DG after 2020, btw, if the relationship was that fractured. He already had three years of poor performance by DG at that point...JFC.
In comment 15649270 bw in dc said:
so Mara said Judge and Gettleman rarely communicated?
Supposedly the relationship declined rapidly at the end of the first year and during the second year.
Such a good point. That was exactly why Gettleman got tossed in Carolina. He was viewed as a complete jackass.
And how does he know how they communicate? That's right...because he's in every room that matters on the football side. He was there front and center when they were interviewing prospects at the Combine - you could see him in the puff piece video they put out.
John Mara, Fordham law class of '79 with a specialty in labor and employment law, watching prospects break down concepts at a white board.
Did he ever really have any?
can we all agree that Mara has ZERO credibility anymore?
Did he ever really have any?
Around here there is plenty of support for our "classy" and "kind" owner.
Apparently, front office members and coaches come and go, but owners who fail to progress with the times can lead to extended periods of losing. It's past time for John and Chris and others of their ilk to take a big step back and allow the experts to operate. Brian and Joe seem to get along great.
That is such a paradox. On one hand, Judge probably shouldn't have been hired in the first place.
But on the other hand, it looks like he walked into a situation - now that Mara has spilled the beans - that was set-up to fail.
Then there is this. If there is a communication issue with two of the biggest decision makers in the building, shouldn't our owner step in a fix it?
He's a complete embarrassment at this point.
Except when Gettleman threw a hissy fit because the Giants decided to draft a guy who set the team's rookie sack record.
Man I wish I knew who Gettleman wanted...
In comment 15649285 bw in dc said:
can we all agree that Mara has ZERO credibility anymore?
Did he ever really have any?
Around here there is plenty of support for our "classy" and "kind" owner.
LOL so blind!! He hired Gettleman after getting canned in Carolina for being a raging twat waffle. And his only other candidates then were Marc Ross, Abrams and Riddick. He didn’t even interview guys like Pioli or Caserio. I mean he hired Accorsi to “help” lol. AKA they knew they were hiring Gettleman from the start. Looking back at all this it just gets worse and worse. At least he went outside the family tree this team that’s already a win.
Man I wish I knew who Gettleman wanted...
Man I wish I knew who Gettleman wanted...
I think they were targeting an OL in Rd 2 and there were a handful they liked still on the board so they took the deal to trade down to grab some extra juice and assumed they would still get one they liked.
Then, sure enough, a few OTs and a Guard were all drafted between those picks and maybe one was a guy DG liked. So the backup plan was to go with Ojulari.
DG was a moron thru-and-thru so it's not a big deal. Whomever he wanted had a better chance to fail than succeed.
He was always Shleprock...
This is my reaction. All his recent chatter about Jones, Saquon, Bradberry only puts Schoen in a more difficult position when it comes to making hard decisions about these guys.
I’m glad he’s happy with Schoen and Daboll so far. Now STFU and let them get to work shoveling out the shit that’s piled up
This was my initial reaction as well. At the same time though, Judge seemed to make his own bed with the gaffes at the end of the year.
But with that initial comment from Mara, you have to wonder how much DG was really involved with the Judge hiring process?
Would Judge have been successful with someone like Schoen at GM?
My gut says that if Judge didn't shoot himself in the foot and was offered a third year with Schoen, that he still would have needed to go back to NE for some seasoning before getting anoter oppurtunity.
Dear God, he is an owner at the owner's meetings, of course he is being interviewed..
Run the ball, stop the run….versus it’s a passing league and you build the defense back to front.
Toney, Galloday, Ryan. Jackson. Not very DG.
Dave let Norman walk. He invested heavily in front 7.
As pointed out something was off this past draft and Dave looked upset. Some said he wanted a lineman.
Mara should just move on from past imv. Leaders shouldn’t go this route.
Doesn't add up. I could have sworn Mara said he loved he way the Judge and Gettleman worked together...??
because he and Judge were working so well together.
Appreciate the Mara family and their part in your special memories. Absolutely.
But the team has been an unmitigated disaster for a decade. He has directly contributed to it and these daily updates are accomplishing nothing. If you love the team like you say you can't be pleased with his performance. He's been dreadful and Hess not going anywhere. But he doesn't have to be out in front saying dumb shit every day.
Remember when we made fun of the Jerry Jones for this kinda crap?
Yet he isn't smart enough to check himself.
It's actually pretty funny.
This is the asepct I find fascinating. I think a lot of people assume that people running a billion dollar business know what they are doing and it's scary when they don't. I think this is why people believe in conspiracy theories so much, it's much more comforting beleiving that the people in charge are much 'smarter' than the average person; it's frightening when that is not the case.
Or it doesn't matter? I'm always impressed by how much people care about owners talking whether the team is great or terrible. "Please STFU" posts kill me, I picture BBIers in utter agony over anything Mara says. I hope he keeps it up!
The Giants have been a dumpster fire for the last decade & the fish rots from the head. You think people are going to be defending Mara? He's been atrocious at his hiring, tone deaf with a lot of decisions (Medium Pepsi?), & talking way too much.
I do too actually, it’s pure comedy. The guy is an absolute clown that never fails to contradict or embarrass himself. Although his hires made that pretty easy…
“ Between March 29, 2017 and March 29, 2022, the New York Giants and the New York Jets are tied for the worst record, with a record of 22-59.”
😂😂😂😂😂😂
This is a clueless guy.
After reading this, what screamed out to me was, "when your every instinct is wrong, then doing the opposite must be right".
I’m convinced it’s all a joke and he’s trolling at this point. Or he’s a full blown alcoholic. Or Alzheimer’s. No wait..Xanax addict. Has to be one of those because there is absolutely no other explanation.
+1
I actually lose interest in football a little sometimes when
Coming to this site.
A good portion of fans on this site bought this hook, line and sinker and were suggesting the two were a good combination...
I think they said part of it was the fact that Judge wanted to fire Garrett in the offseason he wasn't allowed to do it, and that ate away at him. It took the ineptitude in Tampa to finally give him the authority to do it, but by that time, the wheels had already more or less come off.
Of course there are the reports that came out after the fact that Judge was a Type A and not well liked in the Giants offices (though people seemed to like the Christmas bonus he was able to get for a bunch of the front office staff)
And I think they noted that the whole Kelvin Benjamin thing was a little mini-skirmish that showed how Judge and Gettleman were not on the same page. Benjamin was Gettleman's guy, Judge didn't really want him. Benjamin shows up overweight when Judge wanted him to lose a bunch and they couldn't even figure out how to cut him properly.
The reality was, the whole shit show on twitter with Verderosa and Pat Hanlon, with that anonymous scout guy, blew the doors off much of what was going on behind the scenes with the Giants and forced the mass changes. Eric's daughter's clown picture, along with that twitter battle, in many ways was Herm Edwards 2.0. It ripped away everything and forced the change to Schoen and Daboll. If that didn't happen, we likely get Abrams and Judge in 2022. So I"m trying to remain positive going into this year that we finally have the right people in place now to bring the Giants back.
Schoen and Daboll who have worked together, are familiar with one another, know each others work ethic, and know each other on a personal level from beingin the same organization have better communication that Gettleman and Judge had..
SHOCKING..
Far too many people seem unaware that the Mara family, left to its own devices, has been absolutely inept since the 1960s. Everything good that has happened in the last 40 years can be traced back to George Young.
If not for Rozelle interceding and arbitrating the Mara family feud this organization would be pathetic.
Good find. I referred to this in an earlier post. The 180 Mara pulled today to totally contradict these words is just brilliant.
If you want to imagine something really interesting, imagine if we had reporters who could piece this together, report on it, and continue to press Mara on it...
When Mara opens his mouth, he inevitably pulls back the curtain a little more, and what is exposed is not pretty.
This is the asepct I find fascinating. I think a lot of people assume that people running a billion dollar business know what they are doing and it's scary when they don't. I think this is why people believe in conspiracy theories so much, it's much more comforting beleiving that the people in charge are much 'smarter' than the average person; it's frightening when that is not the case.
John Mara inherited one of the most valuable franchises in the world - it's essentially impossible to fuck that up given the NFL's finances. He's done nothing in his life to earn what he has. On the day he was born he was better off than almost everybody on Earth.
I mean Gettleman was pretty much trying to give Benjamin a free pass and easy ride. Gettleman was the same way in Carolina only his guys got special treatment. Hence they like 10 ex-players have come out and basically called Gettleman the biggest sack of shit to ever exist. And Mara still hired the guy 😂
Yes, the Benjamin incident was a dead giveaway that Judge had no respect for Gettleman’s judgment...and rightly so. He was wasting everybody’s time with KB.
Although the smart focus cane from those that said Benjamin was a free tryout so what’s the problem? Haha
I don’t think Judge was really a clown just in over his head yet Sack of Shit 1 and Sack of Shit 2 still hired him then didn’t even let him pick his own staff