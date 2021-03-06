for display only
Neal or Ekwonu?

Giantophile : 3/29/2022 9:13 pm
The way a lot of mocks have been going the Giants might have their pick between the 2, or more interestingly, have both on the board at #5 and decide to take a D prospect and let the chips fall where they may knowing 1 will be around at #7.

If you were making the pick between the 2 who you got? And if they're close enough do you take someone else at #5 and settle for whoever may be left after #6?
Cross  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 9:15 pm : link
I think Neal has the highest ceiling  
Saos1n : 3/29/2022 9:17 pm : link
The Bills, with Schoen as assistant, were never scared to bet on upside

He’s the pick, if there. I’m not sure Cross has ever played on the right side.
Bill in TN : 3/29/2022 9:19 pm : link
Agree 100 %
Following the OP's criteria...  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 9:20 pm : link
I'm going Neal. His experience at Bama playing multiple positions and getting better every year is very impressive.
If it helps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/29/2022 9:22 pm : link
I think Sy suggested he would have both tied, with Cross slightly behind them.
Neal  
blueblood : 3/29/2022 9:23 pm : link
easy for me.
Tome, it looks like Neal has better balance in pass protection. I  
Ira : 3/29/2022 9:28 pm : link
like Cross the best of the three.
Neal but also more likely to pull a trade knowing one will be at 7  
George from PA : 3/29/2022 9:29 pm : link
So if a QB hungry team come knocking....

Especially if Sy views them even...at RT
RE: If it helps  
bw in dc : 3/29/2022 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15649503 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I think Sy suggested he would have both tied, with Cross slightly behind them.


I believe Sy said, however, that Cross was the best pass blocking T in this draft.

Since this is primarily a pass league now, that is why I think Cross is the best OL prospect in this draft.
How about two out of Neal, Ickey, cross, penning  
kelly : 3/29/2022 9:41 pm : link
At 5 and 7

Why not fix this line once and for all.

A good offense will do more to help the defense then any defensive player we can draft.

Also two tight ends.
Neal but it's real close.  
Larry from WV : 3/29/2022 9:43 pm : link
Trading back would work since I know we wouldn't be stuck with Cross if both are there at 5.
I thought  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/29/2022 9:49 pm : link
this guy did a good job breaking down the tackles.... fast forward to last three....


The Top 10 Offensive Tackles in The 2022 NFL Draft - ( New Window )
Ekwonu  
Jimmy Googs : 3/29/2022 9:49 pm : link
with the other two tied for second.

Ekwonu has highest upside in his development. If Giants can ever develop anybody...
RE: If it helps  
mphbullet36 : 3/29/2022 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15649503 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I think Sy suggested he would have both tied, with Cross slightly behind them.


correct but he said gun to his head he would pick Neal because he has played 3 positions in college and played on the right side and he values that versatility.
lot of Cross fans here  
mphbullet36 : 3/29/2022 9:53 pm : link
I am scared he just doesn't have the strength to be a dominant lineman. He has good footwork and athleticism but his blocking style is more mirror the guy rather than dominate. How many of those type of guys truly succeed in the NFL?

In college you can get away with that because you don't usually go up against bigger stronger guys but that will happen with Cross at the next level.
RE: Neal  
stoneman : 3/29/2022 10:11 pm : link
In comment 15649505 blueblood said:
Quote:
easy for me.


+1 can't teach size
Yes  
David B. : 3/29/2022 10:28 pm : link
Please.
RE: RE: Neal  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 10:40 pm : link
In comment 15649549 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 15649505 blueblood said:


Quote:


easy for me.



+1 can't teach size


They said that about Becton and that started and ended poorly (to date). Neal has admitted he struggles controlling his weight before
I think both of them will be good players.  
short lease : 3/29/2022 11:06 pm : link

Either one and I will be satisfied.

The thing with Neal (from the little I read) - he played right tackle in college. With Thomas progressing nicely - it looks like we do not need a LT(?)

If Neal is drafted and lives up to his draft pick position we might have our bookend tackles for the next 10 years? Fingers crossed.

RE: I think both of them will be good players.  
TDTONEY : 3/29/2022 11:10 pm : link
In comment 15649579 short lease said:
Quote:

Either one and I will be satisfied.

The thing with Neal (from the little I read) - he played right tackle in college. With Thomas progressing nicely - it looks like we do not need a LT(?)

If Neal is drafted and lives up to his draft pick position we might have our bookend tackles for the next 10 years? Fingers crossed.


Neal played RT, G and LT. He started every game last season at LT and I think that’s where he sticks
RE: RE: If it helps  
Rave7 : 3/29/2022 11:14 pm : link
In comment 15649539 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15649503 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I think Sy suggested he would have both tied, with Cross slightly behind them.



correct but he said gun to his head he would pick Neal because he has played 3 positions in college and played on the right side and he values that versatility.

+1. I agree with Sy.
I’ll go with Neal.
Tomorrow is his pro day. He didn’t do any drills in the combine so this will be huge tomorrow.
If he doesn’t show up well tomorrow then Ekwonu will be the pick.
Neal  
Vanzetti : 3/29/2022 11:23 pm : link
I think Ekwonu is the safer bet but Neal has a higher ceiling because of his physical attributes.
IGGY BITCH!  
adamg : 3/29/2022 11:24 pm : link
LFG!
Either  
uconngiant : 3/30/2022 12:09 am : link
I like Icky and Neal the same with Icky a touch higher but either would be good. Cross has great feet but listening to people who work with linemen that going left to right tackle is not easy folks.

RE: RE: I think both of them will be good players.  
short lease : 3/30/2022 12:12 am : link
In comment 15649581 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15649579 short lease said:


Quote:



Either one and I will be satisfied.

The thing with Neal (from the little I read) - he played right tackle in college. With Thomas progressing nicely - it looks like we do not need a LT(?)

If Neal is drafted and lives up to his draft pick position we might have our bookend tackles for the next 10 years? Fingers crossed.




Neal played RT, G and LT. He started every game last season at LT and I think that’s where he sticks



Ok - even better. Versatile. But, if he is a LT .... will he be willing to give up LT money? I am not 100% sure but, they have to be the highest paid position on the OL? .... to play another position?

Might not be a good fit here?
Ekwonu to me  
Breeze_94 : 3/30/2022 12:43 am : link
will not live up to his draft status as an OT selected early in R1.

Not saying he'll be a bad player, but I think he's better suited inside.

On the other hand, I see some Wirfs in him. Wirfs was a plus athlete with tremendous upside that many projected as a guard at the pro level due to lapses in pass pro technique. He's now the best RT in the league.

Guess this is why they pay Schoen and co the big bucks because I have no idea. But Neal seems safer to me.
Given the choice I’d go  
Giant John : 3/30/2022 1:23 am : link
Neal. But would be thankful for one of Cross or Ekwonu. Penning is further down and really needs a bit more discipline in his game.
I am still worried about Cross’ size  
cosmicj : 3/30/2022 6:37 am : link
Weight measures can be manipulated. He just looks too small.

Neal looks like a flat out Blue Goose. I thought a month ago that the Jags would take him #1. With that probably not happening, we should thank our lucky stars if he slides to #5. It would be such a lucky break.
I want Penning  
jvm52106 : 3/30/2022 6:39 am : link
And yes, over those 3. He will be a monster RT for years and will transform the attitude of the line.
If both are available  
nochance : 3/30/2022 6:50 am : link
And are rated equal by the giants if no trade down is available draft the best defender and take the one available at 7
Yes one of those guys  
Producer : 3/30/2022 7:02 am : link
or Cross.
RE: I thought  
Ira : 3/30/2022 7:08 am : link
In comment 15649537 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this guy did a good job breaking down the tackles.... fast forward to last three....
The Top 10 Offensive Tackles in The 2022 NFL Draft - ( New Window )


Good find, Eric. This is the best breakdown of the tackle prospects in the draft that I've seen. He starts at the 10th and works his way to 1, so if you just want to look at the top 3 or 4, fast forward as Eric suggested.
RE: I thought  
Optimus-NY : 3/30/2022 7:08 am : link
In comment 15649537 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this guy did a good job breaking down the tackles.... fast forward to last three....
The Top 10 Offensive Tackles in The 2022 NFL Draft - ( New Window )


Good stuff. Thanks E! Charles Cross is a stud.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2022 7:23 am : link
My preference is Ekwonu, Cross, Neal in that order

Can’t put my finger on it but something about Neal being on the ground a lot scares me, he might be a tad sloppy
Cross  
pa_giant_fan : 3/30/2022 7:24 am : link
Then Neal
Neal slips to Giants? 2QBs top 5 lol  
TDTONEY : 3/30/2022 7:26 am : link
This guy thinks so
Neal at 5, Hamilton at 7 - ( New Window )
The link to the tackle breakdown  
Ira : 3/30/2022 7:29 am : link
Link - ( New Window )
Neal for me  
BLUATHRT : 3/30/2022 7:49 am : link
I think Ekwonu's best position is G.
RE: RE: RE: Neal  
section125 : 3/30/2022 8:09 am : link
In comment 15649566 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15649549 stoneman said:


Quote:


In comment 15649505 blueblood said:


Quote:


easy for me.



+1 can't teach size



They said that about Becton and that started and ended poorly (to date). Neal has admitted he struggles controlling his weight before


Becton had and still has back issues. Neal doesn't. Also, weight will be controlled by the team. He will be placed on a strength and conditioning regimen and probably drop to the 345/350 area. Nobody has ever said Neal is "afraid of work."

I would like either Neal or Ekwonu and even Cross or Penning(later).
In a nutshell  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/30/2022 8:21 am : link
Ekwonu = best run blocker, questions about pass blocking

Cross = best pass blocker, questions about his run blocking

Neal = Not as good as Ekwonu as a run blocker or Cross as a pass blocker, but better than Ekwonu as a pass blocker and better than Cross as a run blocker. Neal has also played both sides.
Not hard and fast but prized Alabama offensive linemen in the past  
Jimmy Googs : 3/30/2022 8:30 am : link
have often seen there best days as a Junior or Senior in college.

Think Neal has some very strong parts to his game but you can go look at a few SEC games last season and not be too enthralled by what you see...
Neal is the safer pick  
jeff57 : 3/30/2022 8:41 am : link
Just get an OT  
David B. : 3/30/2022 8:55 am : link
in one of the first two picks. I honestly don't care that much which.

I'd be OK taking an OT at 5 AND at 7 if the value was there. (I realize this won't happen).

But they kind of need to come out of this draft with at least TWO OTs, if you think about it. Because if either Thomas or the 5/7 draft pick goes down, they don't have much behind them. And it's proven very hard for the Giants to keep their starting OLs healthy at the same time.
Neal to me is clearly the better player.  
Section331 : 3/30/2022 9:27 am : link
I would argue that Icky has the higher ceiling, but there are a number of analysts who think he'd be better at OG. I don't see that as a barrier to drafting him as others do, but given the choice between the 2, it's Neal, and it's not particularly close.
And I agree with TDTONEY,  
Section331 : 3/30/2022 9:28 am : link
I'd take Cross before Icky, I'm not sure about Neal though.
RE: Neal is the safer pick  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2022 9:38 am : link
In comment 15649740 jeff57 said:
Quote:
i actually think Neal is the riskiest due to the weight
RE: In a nutshell  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2022 9:52 am : link
In comment 15649721 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ekwonu = best run blocker, questions about pass blocking

Cross = best pass blocker, questions about his run blocking

Neal = Not as good as Ekwonu as a run blocker or Cross as a pass blocker, but better than Ekwonu as a pass blocker and better than Cross as a run blocker. Neal has also played both sides.


the other aspect of the nutshell is that Neal is a rarely massive nutshell.

unless there's a meaningful difference in on field technique/performance or offield demeanor, which there doesn't appear to be, he'd be my choice. He's been groomed for the nfl since IMG and competed against first round picks in practice every day for 3 years. i know bama's OL hit rate leaves a lot to be desired but a few have hit and Neal's physical gifts are enormous.

the most tempting differentiator between the 3 is what i've read about ekwonu's intelligence, disposition, and leadership. putting all 3 of their physical gifts aside, if there was 1 who just stood out on toughness and intelligence i'd probably lean that way but its impossible to say if there is or not from where we sit.
This is tough  
Jay on the Island : 3/30/2022 10:31 am : link
If both were on the board I would probably give a slight edge to Ekwonu because he is more versatile. If Ekwonu doesn't work out at tackle he can kick inside where he will be an excellent guard. I hate to use the term "safe prospect" as there is no such thing but Ekwonu is pretty close to that. I know Neal has tremendous upside as a tackle which is why I would be happy with either.

I am a huge fan of Tyler Smith who I just took in the BBI mock draft with the 27th pick. If he was still on the board at 36 he would make a great selection along with Ekownu as the Giants can figure out which one to play at LG and which to play at RT. Whoever moves to LG would also provide the added benefit of being the swing tackle.
For what the Giants need…  
STLGiant : 3/30/2022 5:00 pm : link
Neal is the safest pick. He could start day one and be available to play LT should an injury occur…

By safest, I mean most experienced on the right side…the side that must be addressed…
Neal for me...  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2022 5:16 pm : link
I like his size and his versatility on the OL.
I like Penning  
kelly : 3/30/2022 5:45 pm : link
I think he has the highest ceiling.
Pass protecting is important  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/30/2022 6:04 pm : link
But you're talking about a top 10 draft pick. If he needs a lot of work at run blocking, is that really a top 10 guy?

My expectation of a pick like that is you plug him in and go. An Andrew Thomas like struggle year would be a disappointment.
RE: For what the Giants need…  
TDTONEY : 3/30/2022 6:08 pm : link
In comment 15650600 STLGiant said:
Quote:
Neal is the safest pick. He could start day one and be available to play LT should an injury occur…

By safest, I mean most experienced on the right side…the side that must be addressed…


Neal started every game at LT last year, that’s where most teams seem to see him
Both Neal and Ekwonu played tackle in college, but Neal should be able  
Ira : 3/30/2022 6:13 pm : link
to play tackle in the pros. I don't think Ekwonu will be an nfl tackle, but will be a very good guard. There are very good guards available in the 2nd round.
