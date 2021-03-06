Neal or Ekwonu?

The way a lot of mocks have been going the Giants might have their pick between the 2, or more interestingly, have both on the board at #5 and decide to take a D prospect and let the chips fall where they may knowing 1 will be around at #7.
If you were making the pick between the 2 who you got? And if they're close enough do you take someone else at #5 and settle for whoever may be left after #6?
He’s the pick, if there. I’m not sure Cross has ever played on the right side.
Especially if Sy views them even...at RT
I believe Sy said, however, that Cross was the best pass blocking T in this draft.
Since this is primarily a pass league now, that is why I think Cross is the best OL prospect in this draft.
Why not fix this line once and for all.
A good offense will do more to help the defense then any defensive player we can draft.
Also two tight ends.
The Top 10 Offensive Tackles in The 2022 NFL Draft - ( New Window )
Ekwonu has highest upside in his development. If Giants can ever develop anybody...
correct but he said gun to his head he would pick Neal because he has played 3 positions in college and played on the right side and he values that versatility.
In college you can get away with that because you don't usually go up against bigger stronger guys but that will happen with Cross at the next level.
+1 can't teach size
easy for me.
+1 can't teach size
They said that about Becton and that started and ended poorly (to date). Neal has admitted he struggles controlling his weight before
Either one and I will be satisfied.
The thing with Neal (from the little I read) - he played right tackle in college. With Thomas progressing nicely - it looks like we do not need a LT(?)
If Neal is drafted and lives up to his draft pick position we might have our bookend tackles for the next 10 years? Fingers crossed.
Neal played RT, G and LT. He started every game last season at LT and I think that’s where he sticks
I think Sy suggested he would have both tied, with Cross slightly behind them.
correct but he said gun to his head he would pick Neal because he has played 3 positions in college and played on the right side and he values that versatility.
+1. I agree with Sy.
I’ll go with Neal.
Tomorrow is his pro day. He didn’t do any drills in the combine so this will be huge tomorrow.
If he doesn’t show up well tomorrow then Ekwonu will be the pick.
Either one and I will be satisfied.
The thing with Neal (from the little I read) - he played right tackle in college. With Thomas progressing nicely - it looks like we do not need a LT(?)
If Neal is drafted and lives up to his draft pick position we might have our bookend tackles for the next 10 years? Fingers crossed.
Neal played RT, G and LT. He started every game last season at LT and I think that’s where he sticks
Ok - even better. Versatile. But, if he is a LT .... will he be willing to give up LT money? I am not 100% sure but, they have to be the highest paid position on the OL? .... to play another position?
Might not be a good fit here?
Not saying he'll be a bad player, but I think he's better suited inside.
On the other hand, I see some Wirfs in him. Wirfs was a plus athlete with tremendous upside that many projected as a guard at the pro level due to lapses in pass pro technique. He's now the best RT in the league.
Guess this is why they pay Schoen and co the big bucks because I have no idea. But Neal seems safer to me.
Neal looks like a flat out Blue Goose. I thought a month ago that the Jags would take him #1. With that probably not happening, we should thank our lucky stars if he slides to #5. It would be such a lucky break.
The Top 10 Offensive Tackles in The 2022 NFL Draft - ( New Window )
Good find, Eric. This is the best breakdown of the tackle prospects in the draft that I've seen. He starts at the 10th and works his way to 1, so if you just want to look at the top 3 or 4, fast forward as Eric suggested.
The Top 10 Offensive Tackles in The 2022 NFL Draft - ( New Window )
Good stuff. Thanks E! Charles Cross is a stud.
Can’t put my finger on it but something about Neal being on the ground a lot scares me, he might be a tad sloppy
Neal at 5, Hamilton at 7 - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
easy for me.
+1 can't teach size
They said that about Becton and that started and ended poorly (to date). Neal has admitted he struggles controlling his weight before
Becton had and still has back issues. Neal doesn't. Also, weight will be controlled by the team. He will be placed on a strength and conditioning regimen and probably drop to the 345/350 area. Nobody has ever said Neal is "afraid of work."
I would like either Neal or Ekwonu and even Cross or Penning(later).
Cross = best pass blocker, questions about his run blocking
Neal = Not as good as Ekwonu as a run blocker or Cross as a pass blocker, but better than Ekwonu as a pass blocker and better than Cross as a run blocker. Neal has also played both sides.
Think Neal has some very strong parts to his game but you can go look at a few SEC games last season and not be too enthralled by what you see...
I'd be OK taking an OT at 5 AND at 7 if the value was there. (I realize this won't happen).
But they kind of need to come out of this draft with at least TWO OTs, if you think about it. Because if either Thomas or the 5/7 draft pick goes down, they don't have much behind them. And it's proven very hard for the Giants to keep their starting OLs healthy at the same time.
i actually think Neal is the riskiest due to the weight
Cross = best pass blocker, questions about his run blocking
Neal = Not as good as Ekwonu as a run blocker or Cross as a pass blocker, but better than Ekwonu as a pass blocker and better than Cross as a run blocker. Neal has also played both sides.
the other aspect of the nutshell is that Neal is a rarely massive nutshell.
unless there's a meaningful difference in on field technique/performance or offield demeanor, which there doesn't appear to be, he'd be my choice. He's been groomed for the nfl since IMG and competed against first round picks in practice every day for 3 years. i know bama's OL hit rate leaves a lot to be desired but a few have hit and Neal's physical gifts are enormous.
the most tempting differentiator between the 3 is what i've read about ekwonu's intelligence, disposition, and leadership. putting all 3 of their physical gifts aside, if there was 1 who just stood out on toughness and intelligence i'd probably lean that way but its impossible to say if there is or not from where we sit.
I am a huge fan of Tyler Smith who I just took in the BBI mock draft with the 27th pick. If he was still on the board at 36 he would make a great selection along with Ekownu as the Giants can figure out which one to play at LG and which to play at RT. Whoever moves to LG would also provide the added benefit of being the swing tackle.
By safest, I mean most experienced on the right side…the side that must be addressed…
My expectation of a pick like that is you plug him in and go. An Andrew Thomas like struggle year would be a disappointment.
By safest, I mean most experienced on the right side…the side that must be addressed…
Neal started every game at LT last year, that’s where most teams seem to see him