Neal or Ekwonu? Giantophile : 3/29/2022 9:13 pm

The way a lot of mocks have been going the Giants might have their pick between the 2, or more interestingly, have both on the board at #5 and decide to take a D prospect and let the chips fall where they may knowing 1 will be around at #7.



If you were making the pick between the 2 who you got? And if they're close enough do you take someone else at #5 and settle for whoever may be left after #6?