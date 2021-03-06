Requiem: The brief tenure of Joe Judge

I'm reluctant to be critical, we know so damn little and Ialso know that good decisions can turn out wrong.
Having said that: The Joe Judge years were probably the most disappointing time I can remember. High hopes made them worse than the Robestelli, Webster pre-George Young years.
Does anyone else remember the "hose" incident? The drill was about recovering a wet football and Joe Judge participated and the players wet him down. It was a moment of great camraderie and seemed "right". Wow, I thought, this is the way it should be, we really have something here.
There were warning signs and I ignored them. The Marc Columbo firing and an unseemly fight. in retrospect I have read that the rushing attack was actually coming together, Andrew was starting to play well and the team was averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.
The sense of well being continued and I blamed Columbo.
The Offensive coordinator gets fired next (scapegoated next?, Garrett deserved better),Two vets come to camp and retire...and i'm still doing my serendipity thing. 4 and 2 and we punt - we constantly punt, no matter the field position. Guys like Slayton and many others, regress and I was still on board.
I knew early that MacAdoo was a liabilty but it took joe Judge's unseemly and near paranoid rants in front of a microphone for me to finally get it. On top of all the bluster those rants spoke to a coward who was desperate.
All the hopes and it was just a wasted time and a guy who was as wrong as wrong could be.
In retrospect, It makes me wonder why we invest so much of ourselves on the outcome and future of a bunch of spoiled, barely wet behind the ears, millionaires who we identify with and maybe die a little with.
Bad years.
I don't always look on the bright side, but I think we were very close to hiring Rhule, and he may be back in college soon.
Weren’t you saying to “stay the course” last season?
What really did him in (I thnk) were his bizarre media rants.
Joe Judge’s Giants firing talks more about a lost franchise than a coach - ( New Window )
I disdain the revolving door of the coaches...rebuilding every two years is a disaster.
Good point. Rhule, Judge and McCarthy were all bad hires. Judge is the only one who's gone.
How the Giants invested their resources made little sense.
Gettleman was a really terrible GM. He was a fine talent evaluator, but he didn't know how to build a team.
How you are literally a below 500 team and spend on 2 top FA is foolish. Using pick #2 on a RB is a bad read on positional value. With a questionable line moving on from Zeitler was really risky play and it totally backfired.
Basically GM could have should have shielded the new HC by investing in strentghening the roster with capable talent, and as the team improved (which it never did) then you can make a splash and bring in a guy that can take you from good to better then good. That trade for Deandre Baker was negligence. I've questioned every gettleman rd 1 pick save Thomas.
This front office/coach may have a rough year, but i like how they are proceeding - finally.
The downfall with him seems more difficult because he came into the job saying all the right things about how the team was going to be built. We knew the talent level was poor, but we were told we were going to see guys playing smart, discplined, hard-nosed football which we all want. What we saw was a team that was almost comically confused more often than not.
I'm sure Judge is a decent guy, and if he gets another shot to be the top guy, my advice to him would be "Just be yourself. Don't try to be a coach from a feel-good movie. Players and fans can smell someone playing dress up from a mile away."
Oh, and you don't need 8 players who only play specials on the 53 man roster.
I don’t know if I agree with this comment. The core of the Giants from 05-11 was pretty damn good. Maybe you could say that about the 2011 team who had grown old, but even then there were real stars on the roster.
Yep and Accorsi laid the groundwork for those championship teams. Reese did have some key drafts in 07 and 08 though. 07 was crucial to the championship teams . Not sure where the magic went after that
Garrett was a Mara hire and he wasn’t allowed to fire him the year prior. And apparently Colombo was a Garrett choice lol it was so dysfunctional
me personally - when I saw the dive in the mud for the ball stunt, that made me very worried. it reeked of a coach trying to promote his image.
a good coach doesn't need to do that or worry about that. a good coach isn't focused on himself and how he is perceived. a good coach is focused on the players and their development.
Its one of the most quick/shocking falls from grace you’ll ever see. After those 2 games, I knew he was a fraud.
You mean 2014 - when Mara turned on TC and made him intertwine his offense with Ben fucking McAdoo. Disastrous decision. I still want to know whose idea McAdoo was.
THere has been 2 players deemed worthy of an extension - thats' right 2. One was OBJ and one was Shepard.
Every player the Giants have drafted for 8 straight years have played out their rookie deal and then moved on or are out of the league.
The Giants still have members of the scouting and personnel staffs that are currently employed by the NYG. That should be shameful to the NYG fan base.
The NYG aren't in this mess because of Reece, Gettleman, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge, Garrett, Graham, or Bettcher.
It's because the NYG have created an infrastructure that is fractured at the top levels and they don't seem interested in changing it.
IF they were capable of looking honestly internally about the problems they were having as a franchise - they would take good hard look at the nepotism and cronyism happening at the top levels of the organization and makes changes.
After Mara spoke the other day, I am losing hope that Schoen and Daboll will suffer a different fate.
I thought TC and McAdoo proved to be a good marriage. In their 2nd year together, they were 6th in points, 8th in yardage. An abysmal defense was the reason the team struggled. The bad decision was hiring McAdoo as HC. It became clear pretty quickly how much of an influence TC had on McAdoo's offense.
Judge was prepared to be a HC. He had his plan and process. The issue was it was working as expected and was not able to adjust accordingly to maximize the potential imv.
Kind of like someone very book smart but lack the ability to understand conceptual concepts when things go awry and can't adjust to circumstances. Very common issue in many professions.
I was hopeful after year one, but the 'In Judge We Trust' stuff was insane.
Quote:
it happens all the time, but his hiring isn't what has hampered this franchise. That would be the hire made in 2018.
He promoted McAdoo to prevent him from going to the Eagles which in turn prevented Coughlin from going to the Eagles I think
He boasted about treating every player equally - that just doesn't fly with professionals.
Those vet O-linemen were on the back end of the careers - probably more than happy to take reserve roles if it means another year of paychecks before retirement. And he had them running punishment wind sprints?
It's basic stuff. My company has a sales force of 200+. You don't manage the sales rep a few years from retirement the same way you'd manage a new hire who is hungry to climb the organization.
Was that really why Looney retired? I mean ….
“ Giants' Joe Looney loves running laps: 'It holds us accountable'”
Add in Mara’s insistence on Garrett who either called a game plan based on his own sense of the game or adjusted it because he didn’t trust Jones and certainly didn’t trust the OL. Colombo was never the successful OL coach at Dallas he was portrayed here when hired and did not do a good job. Look at how Andrew Thomas improved when Colombo was fired. And firing Colombo was a good move on Judge’s part.
In the end, firing Judge was the right move because it enabled the team to bring in a GM and coach at the same time and the fact that the ones hired know each other and should be able to work together well. And, Judge clearly screwed the pooch with those press conferences. But, the notion that he can’t coach is way off and it will surprise me if he doesn’t get another HC job and if he doesn’t succeed unless he gets another Gettleman.
He was definitely a fraud. If not he certainly looked like one of his own doing.
He wasn’t a scape goat he was an incompetent hire force upon him from Mara. Judge wanted him gone long before that, as we all did
pat graham wasn't any savior, but he inherited the worst nyg D in the modern era and made it competent cutting points against by more than a TD.
garrett inherited an offense that had scored 22-23 ppg the previous 2 seasons and did the exact opposite. and judge was helpless to know how to fix it.
TD- not directed at you, but this is bizarre.
From the linked article:
"But the giants’ decision to put Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm as backup quarterbacks made them look like schoolboys. So when the fed up judge ran two quarterbacks to escape security against Washington, the pitchfork went out of action and the giants had nowhere to hide."
Sorry, but I can't help commenting. A human actually wrote this article? No one caught this before it was published? This reads like it was translated from another language. Decision to "put" them as backup quarterbacks? Made them look like schoolboys? WTF? The words Giants and Judge not being capitalized? The half baked sentence that's missing the word sneak? Finally the autocorrect error where "security" is used instead of "scrunity" That's a whole lot of badness. It's pretty near unintelligible.
I did briefly relatively like him because he could actually string together sentences in a press conference and locker room unlike Mcadoo and Shurmur. But that's just the low standards of a long suffering Giants fan.
The starting QB got injured on the second play of the game following Garrett's firing. That's why things went backwards.Judge certainly helped to escort himself out at the end of the year but Garrett's scheme was a huge ablatross for the offense and was someone who Judge apparently wanted gone last offseason but was convinced otherwise.
Quote:
I was shocked after game 3 last year And if you wanted any proof of his incompetence, firing Garrett and going backwards was all the proof anyone would ever need. That was bad. Management right there. Garrett was the perfect scape goat and instead Judge exposed himself as having no answers.
The starting QB got injured on the second play of the game following Garrett's firing. That's why things went backwards.Judge certainly helped to escort himself out at the end of the year but Garrett's scheme was a huge ablatross for the offense and was someone who Judge apparently wanted gone last offseason but was convinced otherwise.
judge's post-nyg career decision makes it clear where the deficiency was. as does garrett's continued unemployment.
A lot of media is outsourced to cheaper non native english speakers. Typical fake news. I mean NBC was just recently caught amateurishly doctoring photos.
I don't always look on the bright side, but I think we were very close to hiring Rhule, and he may be back in college soon.
Much like Mcadoo and Shurmur--these 3 guys were all so bad it didn't take long to conclude they needed to go.
I guess you take the approach we had the same bad HC for 6 years and now get a fresh start...kinda feels that way.
especially because he stressed management, and the human factors that were lacking in the two coaches before him.
Judge might have fared better if he had a competent OC. He seemed to not have the background to be able to intervene.
If Judge made a critical mistake, it was using so many college coaches.
But therein lies the problem. This organization has a dysfunctional process. Pairing him with Gettleman was not setting him up for success. Hard to tell from the outside which one was more responsible, although Judge clearly melt down last year, and just seemed out of his league.
The overaching problem that I have is that the same general dysfunctional process remains in place. Yes, there seem to have been some changes and the new GM seems to have a lot more autonomy. But key is "seems"... we don't know what's going on in that building (at least, I don't). So we are left with hope, my heart tells me that it should be better, but my head tells me that there's no rational basis for that. Prove it. Win more games.
And John Mara, STFU and GTF out of the way.
This is exactly the problem and until there’s some form of formal agreement on the hierarchy and dynamic nothing is going to change. Remember when Mara hired Schoen he immediately said it will be a joint head coach search that he has to sign off on. Surprised Schoen didn’t quit in the spot.
But what turned things for me was the repeated press conferences with ludicrous statements about how he can see progress in practice and in the locker room and he's building a foundation, things are improving... that works maybe the first or second time, but by the fifth, you have a problem.
By the time we reached the consecutive surrender formations I was already moving on from Judge and that right there shoved me out the door and nailed it shut.
Never mind "the rant". That was just piling on by that point.
Quote:
Our Front Office has been so inept and so bad for so long, it really shows you how great Eli was, winning 2 Super Bowls despite them.
Yep and Accorsi laid the groundwork for those championship teams. Reese did have some key drafts in 07 and 08 though. 07 was crucial to the championship teams . Not sure where the magic went after that
Personally I think the skill sets of Accorsi and Reese just happened to match perfectly to create a high quality run from ‘05-‘12 (specifically ‘07-‘11). Accorsi laid a solid foundation particularly in building the o-line, and it allowed Reese to come in and do what he did well which was identify athletic guys who could really ball out, but they needed the Accorsi foundational pieces to flourish. Reese’s Achilles heel was that he simply could not evaluate OL successfully (was better at evaluating skills positions on O), so the further we got from the Accorsi years, the more that foundation deteriorated and Reese could not hold it together. Eli peaking in his career in 2011 also helped to cover up some of the deterioration— the Accorsi foundation was just still strong enough at that point to allow a superstar-version of Eli + great skills players to make a super bowl run. Then the floor just fell out completely.
Nicks was "slow" iirc like a 4.6 40 or something. A think a few synapses fried in Reese's brain at some point.
Good luck to Schoen, Brown and Daboll they're going to need it but they've got a little better chance. At least there are 3 of them and all of them have shown competence at the their previous jobs. They are all moving a rung up the ladder and there are lifetime bureaucratic sycophants and multiple owners who think they're football experts they're going to have to navigate.
He self destructed last year but Joe Judge never stood a chance against all of that.
That and, you know, all the losing.
Judge's 2021 campaign was just a mess, from the KC headphones debacle to that bizarre post game rant vs. Chicago. I wish him well, but I'd be floored if he ever was a HC in the NFL again. Perhaps college, but I can't see him being the top dog in the pros.