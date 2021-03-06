Requiem: The brief tenure of Joe Judge Grizz99 : 3/30/2022 6:25 am

I'm reluctant to be critical, we know so damn little and Ialso know that good decisions can turn out wrong.

Having said that: The Joe Judge years were probably the most disappointing time I can remember. High hopes made them worse than the Robestelli, Webster pre-George Young years.

Does anyone else remember the "hose" incident? The drill was about recovering a wet football and Joe Judge participated and the players wet him down. It was a moment of great camraderie and seemed "right". Wow, I thought, this is the way it should be, we really have something here.

There were warning signs and I ignored them. The Marc Columbo firing and an unseemly fight. in retrospect I have read that the rushing attack was actually coming together, Andrew was starting to play well and the team was averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.

The sense of well being continued and I blamed Columbo.

The Offensive coordinator gets fired next (scapegoated next?, Garrett deserved better),Two vets come to camp and retire...and i'm still doing my serendipity thing. 4 and 2 and we punt - we constantly punt, no matter the field position. Guys like Slayton and many others, regress and I was still on board.

I knew early that MacAdoo was a liabilty but it took joe Judge's unseemly and near paranoid rants in front of a microphone for me to finally get it. On top of all the bluster those rants spoke to a coward who was desperate.

All the hopes and it was just a wasted time and a guy who was as wrong as wrong could be.

In retrospect, It makes me wonder why we invest so much of ourselves on the outcome and future of a bunch of spoiled, barely wet behind the ears, millionaires who we identify with and maybe die a little with.

Bad years.

