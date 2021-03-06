for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Requiem: The brief tenure of Joe Judge

Grizz99 : 3/30/2022 6:25 am
I'm reluctant to be critical, we know so damn little and Ialso know that good decisions can turn out wrong.
Having said that: The Joe Judge years were probably the most disappointing time I can remember. High hopes made them worse than the Robestelli, Webster pre-George Young years.
Does anyone else remember the "hose" incident? The drill was about recovering a wet football and Joe Judge participated and the players wet him down. It was a moment of great camraderie and seemed "right". Wow, I thought, this is the way it should be, we really have something here.
There were warning signs and I ignored them. The Marc Columbo firing and an unseemly fight. in retrospect I have read that the rushing attack was actually coming together, Andrew was starting to play well and the team was averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.
The sense of well being continued and I blamed Columbo.
The Offensive coordinator gets fired next (scapegoated next?, Garrett deserved better),Two vets come to camp and retire...and i'm still doing my serendipity thing. 4 and 2 and we punt - we constantly punt, no matter the field position. Guys like Slayton and many others, regress and I was still on board.
I knew early that MacAdoo was a liabilty but it took joe Judge's unseemly and near paranoid rants in front of a microphone for me to finally get it. On top of all the bluster those rants spoke to a coward who was desperate.
All the hopes and it was just a wasted time and a guy who was as wrong as wrong could be.
In retrospect, It makes me wonder why we invest so much of ourselves on the outcome and future of a bunch of spoiled, barely wet behind the ears, millionaires who we identify with and maybe die a little with.
Bad years.
Today, I'm glad we didn't get  
ATL_Giants : 3/30/2022 6:53 am : link
Matt Rhule or Mike McCarthy. Our coach went sour, but we were able to move off of him in just two years, with the right timing to hire the crew we have today.

I don't always look on the bright side, but I think we were very close to hiring Rhule, and he may be back in college soon.
Garrett was a Mara hire  
TDTONEY : 3/30/2022 6:53 am : link
And Colombo was a Garrett “recommendation”
If he did what he said he was going to do.....there wouldn't be an iss  
George from PA : 3/30/2022 7:17 am : link
We weren't proud of this team...

He didn't put players in best place to succeed....they fit the players into their hole.

We Weren't expecting much.....and he still under delivered.

RE: If he did what he said he was going to do.....there wouldn't be an iss  
Sean : 3/30/2022 7:26 am : link
In comment 15649679 George from PA said:
Quote:
We weren't proud of this team...

He didn't put players in best place to succeed....they fit the players into their hole.

We Weren't expecting much.....and he still under delivered.

Weren’t you saying to “stay the course” last season?
He talked a big game  
jnoble : 3/30/2022 7:27 am : link
But always coached scared and played not to win but not to lose by a lot. His gym teacher tough guy act grew thin quick
conservative game planning  
Dnew15 : 3/30/2022 7:41 am : link
coaching conflicts, "angry gym teacher" mentality aside...

What really did him in (I thnk) were his bizarre media rants.

Didn’t matter who the coach was, they were set up to fail  
TDTONEY : 3/30/2022 7:46 am : link
Especially a first time coach with an ego. No, I’m not giving him a pass, he sucked. But so would everyone else have. I honestly believe he fully checked out after the disagreement with Gettleman on bringing that out of shape clown Benjamin aboard because it was a Gettleman guy. And then the draft room disagreement. Oh and Mara making him hire and keep Garrett. It was a two year episode of the 3 stooges. This article sums it up well…
Joe Judge’s Giants firing talks more about a lost franchise than a coach - ( New Window )
Sean, yes...prior to Gannon....I gave him the rope.....  
George from PA : 3/30/2022 7:50 am : link
Hoping he would learn on the job to become a HC.

I disdain the revolving door of the coaches...rebuilding every two years is a disaster.
RE: Today, I'm glad we didn't get  
Ira : 3/30/2022 8:04 am : link
In comment 15649663 ATL_Giants said:
Quote:
Matt Rhule or Mike McCarthy. Our coach went sour, but we were able to move off of him in just two years, with the right timing to hire the crew we have today.

I don't always look on the bright side, but I think we were very close to hiring Rhule, and he may be back in college soon.


Good point. Rhule, Judge and McCarthy were all bad hires. Judge is the only one who's gone.
It's more the tenure of Gettleman  
DavidinBMNY : 3/30/2022 8:17 am : link
To me. Judge was always going to have some learnings needed.

How the Giants invested their resources made little sense.

Gettleman was a really terrible GM. He was a fine talent evaluator, but he didn't know how to build a team.

How you are literally a below 500 team and spend on 2 top FA is foolish. Using pick #2 on a RB is a bad read on positional value. With a questionable line moving on from Zeitler was really risky play and it totally backfired.

Basically GM could have should have shielded the new HC by investing in strentghening the roster with capable talent, and as the team improved (which it never did) then you can make a splash and bring in a guy that can take you from good to better then good. That trade for Deandre Baker was negligence. I've questioned every gettleman rd 1 pick save Thomas.

This front office/coach may have a rough year, but i like how they are proceeding - finally.


How about this angle?  
No Where Man : 3/30/2022 8:40 am : link
Our Front Office has been so inept and so bad for so long, it really shows you how great Eli was, winning 2 Super Bowls despite them.
I am no Judge apologist  
Mike from Ohio : 3/30/2022 8:52 am : link
but the word "coward" used to describe him is over the top. He played way too conservatively, but the man did not come across as a coward.

The downfall with him seems more difficult because he came into the job saying all the right things about how the team was going to be built. We knew the talent level was poor, but we were told we were going to see guys playing smart, discplined, hard-nosed football which we all want. What we saw was a team that was almost comically confused more often than not.

I'm sure Judge is a decent guy, and if he gets another shot to be the top guy, my advice to him would be "Just be yourself. Don't try to be a coach from a feel-good movie. Players and fans can smell someone playing dress up from a mile away."

Oh, and you don't need 8 players who only play specials on the 53 man roster.
RE: How about this angle?  
Ben in Tampa : 3/30/2022 8:54 am : link
In comment 15649737 No Where Man said:
Quote:
Our Front Office has been so inept and so bad for so long, it really shows you how great Eli was, winning 2 Super Bowls despite them.


I don’t know if I agree with this comment. The core of the Giants from 05-11 was pretty damn good. Maybe you could say that about the 2011 team who had grown old, but even then there were real stars on the roster.

RE: How about this angle?  
TDTONEY : 3/30/2022 9:00 am : link
In comment 15649737 No Where Man said:
Quote:
Our Front Office has been so inept and so bad for so long, it really shows you how great Eli was, winning 2 Super Bowls despite them.


Yep and Accorsi laid the groundwork for those championship teams. Reese did have some key drafts in 07 and 08 though. 07 was crucial to the championship teams . Not sure where the magic went after that
Not one coach in the past 8 years  
AnnapolisMike : 3/30/2022 9:12 am : link
Had a roster capable of winning long term. The Giants repeatedly failed on acquisitions of core trench players and went after skill players with a win now mentality. Barkley was a terrible pick and Jones was over-drafted at 6. McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge all showed promise during year one. All three fell apart in year two as players got hurt and others checked out. Judge was a bad hire in retrospect as he had no experience as a D or O coordinator. He was a figurehead coach who was dependent on his other coaches for game planning.
Judge was like a forst year employee given a VP level job  
PatersonPlank : 3/30/2022 9:18 am : link
He wasn't ready skill wise or mentally. The "chaos" around the team (things like Colombo, firing Garret, vets coming in and immediately leaving, etc.) were all symptoms of lousy management by Judge. He thought he could just bully his way around since he was "the guy". I think in the future we will learn that the team was much more dysfunctional than we knew.
RE: Judge was like a forst year employee given a VP level job  
TDTONEY : 3/30/2022 9:21 am : link
In comment 15649797 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He wasn't ready skill wise or mentally. The "chaos" around the team (things like Colombo, firing Garret, vets coming in and immediately leaving, etc.) were all symptoms of lousy management by Judge. He thought he could just bully his way around since he was "the guy". I think in the future we will learn that the team was much more dysfunctional than we knew.


Garrett was a Mara hire and he wasn’t allowed to fire him the year prior. And apparently Colombo was a Garrett choice lol it was so dysfunctional
He was hired for a job he wasn't prepared for,  
Section331 : 3/30/2022 9:21 am : link
it happens all the time, but his hiring isn't what has hampered this franchise. That would be the hire made in 2018.
it's healthy  
The Jake : 3/30/2022 9:26 am : link
to exorcise the demons of the past few years. every single fan who has been lying to themselves about the franchise should do this.

me personally - when I saw the dive in the mud for the ball stunt, that made me very worried. it reeked of a coach trying to promote his image.

a good coach doesn't need to do that or worry about that. a good coach isn't focused on himself and how he is perceived. a good coach is focused on the players and their development.
11 days  
mittenedman : 3/30/2022 9:26 am : link
(The span of our first 2 games last year.) Joe Judge went from a beloved stalwart of the Giants to a pumpkin.

Its one of the most quick/shocking falls from grace you’ll ever see. After those 2 games, I knew he was a fraud.
RE: He was hired for a job he wasn't prepared for,  
mittenedman : 3/30/2022 9:30 am : link
In comment 15649809 Section331 said:
Quote:
it happens all the time, but his hiring isn't what has hampered this franchise. That would be the hire made in 2018.


You mean 2014 - when Mara turned on TC and made him intertwine his offense with Ben fucking McAdoo. Disastrous decision. I still want to know whose idea McAdoo was.
all hat, no cattle  
Greg from LI : 3/30/2022 9:33 am : link
It's hilarious in retrospect how gung-ho some people here were about him based on a press conference. Shows you how utterly meaningless those things are.
The FO ineptitude started in 2011...  
Dnew15 : 3/30/2022 9:37 am : link
since that draft the NYG have made 63 draft picks.

THere has been 2 players deemed worthy of an extension - thats' right 2. One was OBJ and one was Shepard.

Every player the Giants have drafted for 8 straight years have played out their rookie deal and then moved on or are out of the league.

The Giants still have members of the scouting and personnel staffs that are currently employed by the NYG. That should be shameful to the NYG fan base.

The NYG aren't in this mess because of Reece, Gettleman, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge, Garrett, Graham, or Bettcher.

It's because the NYG have created an infrastructure that is fractured at the top levels and they don't seem interested in changing it.

IF they were capable of looking honestly internally about the problems they were having as a franchise - they would take good hard look at the nepotism and cronyism happening at the top levels of the organization and makes changes.

After Mara spoke the other day, I am losing hope that Schoen and Daboll will suffer a different fate.
RE: RE: He was hired for a job he wasn't prepared for,  
Section331 : 3/30/2022 9:38 am : link
In comment 15649824 mittenedman said:
Quote:

You mean 2014 - when Mara turned on TC and made him intertwine his offense with Ben fucking McAdoo. Disastrous decision. I still want to know whose idea McAdoo was.


I thought TC and McAdoo proved to be a good marriage. In their 2nd year together, they were 6th in points, 8th in yardage. An abysmal defense was the reason the team struggled. The bad decision was hiring McAdoo as HC. It became clear pretty quickly how much of an influence TC had on McAdoo's offense.
Judge, lol  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/30/2022 9:39 am : link
turned into an absolute lunatic when the ship was sinking.

Lack of talent has been the biggest issue  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/30/2022 9:47 am : link
for a decade and I agree with Mike in Annapolis that is starts in trenches and I'll add in front 7. Yes we need a better QB but that is not the primary issue imv.

Judge was prepared to be a HC. He had his plan and process. The issue was it was working as expected and was not able to adjust accordingly to maximize the potential imv.
s
Kind of like someone very book smart but lack the ability to understand conceptual concepts when things go awry and can't adjust to circumstances. Very common issue in many professions.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 3/30/2022 9:52 am : link
People being so hyped up about the wet footballs was a sign Judge had little substance.

I was hopeful after year one, but the 'In Judge We Trust' stuff was insane.
RE: RE: He was hired for a job he wasn't prepared for,  
TDTONEY : 3/30/2022 9:56 am : link
In comment 15649824 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15649809 Section331 said:


Quote:


it happens all the time, but his hiring isn't what has hampered this franchise. That would be the hire made in 2018.



You mean 2014 - when Mara turned on TC and made him intertwine his offense with Ben fucking McAdoo. Disastrous decision. I still want to know whose idea McAdoo was.


He promoted McAdoo to prevent him from going to the Eagles which in turn prevented Coughlin from going to the Eagles I think
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 3/30/2022 10:04 am : link
Looking back now - the two vet OL retiring in training camp were definite red flags I brushed off.

He boasted about treating every player equally - that just doesn't fly with professionals.

Those vet O-linemen were on the back end of the careers - probably more than happy to take reserve roles if it means another year of paychecks before retirement. And he had them running punishment wind sprints?

It's basic stuff. My company has a sales force of 200+. You don't manage the sales rep a few years from retirement the same way you'd manage a new hire who is hungry to climb the organization.
RE: .......  
TDTONEY : 3/30/2022 10:12 am : link
In comment 15649887 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
Looking back now - the two vet OL retiring in training camp were definite red flags I brushed off.

He boasted about treating every player equally - that just doesn't fly with professionals.

Those vet O-linemen were on the back end of the careers - probably more than happy to take reserve roles if it means another year of paychecks before retirement. And he had them running punishment wind sprints?

It's basic stuff. My company has a sales force of 200+. You don't manage the sales rep a few years from retirement the same way you'd manage a new hire who is hungry to climb the organization.


Was that really why Looney retired? I mean ….

“ Giants' Joe Looney loves running laps: 'It holds us accountable'”
In Judge’s Defense  
Samiam : 3/30/2022 10:19 am : link
He was given a 5 year contract and was told that he would be given the 5 years. Mara’s biggest mistake was hiring him disconnected from the GM job. There was no way Gettleman was going to be around that long and Judge’s view, I think, was long term while Gettleman’s view, in part because of the way he was hired was short term. And, as written here a million times, Gettleman was a horrible GM. Almost every move he made wasn’t just bad, these were big time bad. I don’t know many coaches who would have succeeded with the roster Judge was given.

Add in Mara’s insistence on Garrett who either called a game plan based on his own sense of the game or adjusted it because he didn’t trust Jones and certainly didn’t trust the OL. Colombo was never the successful OL coach at Dallas he was portrayed here when hired and did not do a good job. Look at how Andrew Thomas improved when Colombo was fired. And firing Colombo was a good move on Judge’s part.

In the end, firing Judge was the right move because it enabled the team to bring in a GM and coach at the same time and the fact that the ones hired know each other and should be able to work together well. And, Judge clearly screwed the pooch with those press conferences. But, the notion that he can’t coach is way off and it will surprise me if he doesn’t get another HC job and if he doesn’t succeed unless he gets another Gettleman.
Well, as one who drank the Judge koolaid,  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/30/2022 10:32 am : link
I was shocked after game 3 last year And if you wanted any proof of his incompetence, firing Garrett and going backwards was all the proof anyone would ever need. That was bad. Management right there. Garrett was the perfect scape goat and instead Judge exposed himself as having no answers.

He was definitely a fraud. If not he certainly looked like one of his own doing.
RE: Well, as one who drank the Judge koolaid,  
TDTONEY : 3/30/2022 10:35 am : link
In comment 15649924 gidiefor said:
Quote:
I was shocked after game 3 last year And if you wanted any proof of his incompetence, firing Garrett and going backwards was all the proof anyone would ever need. That was bad. Management right there. Garrett was the perfect scape goat and instead Judge exposed himself as having no answers.

He was definitely a fraud. If not he certainly looked like one of his own doing.


He wasn’t a scape goat he was an incompetent hire force upon him from Mara. Judge wanted him gone long before that, as we all did
judge had a chance but outsourcing the entire offense broke him  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2022 10:38 am : link
that's why he's now trying to learn how to coach offense under belichek. he chose the wrong guy to outsource the offense to and it got him fired.

pat graham wasn't any savior, but he inherited the worst nyg D in the modern era and made it competent cutting points against by more than a TD.

garrett inherited an offense that had scored 22-23 ppg the previous 2 seasons and did the exact opposite. and judge was helpless to know how to fix it.
RE: Didn’t matter who the coach was, they were set up to fail  
Poktown Pete : 3/30/2022 10:44 am : link
In comment 15649696 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Especially a first time coach with an ego. No, I’m not giving him a pass, he sucked. But so would everyone else have. I honestly believe he fully checked out after the disagreement with Gettleman on bringing that out of shape clown Benjamin aboard because it was a Gettleman guy. And then the draft room disagreement. Oh and Mara making him hire and keep Garrett. It was a two year episode of the 3 stooges. This article sums it up well… Joe Judge’s Giants firing talks more about a lost franchise than a coach - ( New Window )


TD- not directed at you, but this is bizarre.

From the linked article:
"But the giants’ decision to put Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm as backup quarterbacks made them look like schoolboys. So when the fed up judge ran two quarterbacks to escape security against Washington, the pitchfork went out of action and the giants had nowhere to hide."

Sorry, but I can't help commenting. A human actually wrote this article? No one caught this before it was published? This reads like it was translated from another language. Decision to "put" them as backup quarterbacks? Made them look like schoolboys? WTF? The words Giants and Judge not being capitalized? The half baked sentence that's missing the word sneak? Finally the autocorrect error where "security" is used instead of "scrunity" That's a whole lot of badness. It's pretty near unintelligible.
overlooked one other  
Poktown Pete : 3/30/2022 10:48 am : link
The pitchforks went out of action?
Never felt good about Judge  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/30/2022 11:19 am : link
he was clearly a panic hire, again, sloppy seconds - which is an indictment of the org. At least Mara didn't get bamboozled into hiring him by Philly like Mcadoo.

I did briefly relatively like him because he could actually string together sentences in a press conference and locker room unlike Mcadoo and Shurmur. But that's just the low standards of a long suffering Giants fan.
RE: Well, as one who drank the Judge koolaid,  
middleground : 3/30/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15649924 gidiefor said:
Quote:
I was shocked after game 3 last year And if you wanted any proof of his incompetence, firing Garrett and going backwards was all the proof anyone would ever need. That was bad. Management right there. Garrett was the perfect scape goat and instead Judge exposed himself as having no answers.

He was definitely a fraud. If not he certainly looked like one of his own doing.


The starting QB got injured on the second play of the game following Garrett's firing. That's why things went backwards.Judge certainly helped to escort himself out at the end of the year but Garrett's scheme was a huge ablatross for the offense and was someone who Judge apparently wanted gone last offseason but was convinced otherwise.
RE: RE: Well, as one who drank the Judge koolaid,  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2022 11:30 am : link
In comment 15650006 middleground said:
Quote:
In comment 15649924 gidiefor said:


Quote:


I was shocked after game 3 last year And if you wanted any proof of his incompetence, firing Garrett and going backwards was all the proof anyone would ever need. That was bad. Management right there. Garrett was the perfect scape goat and instead Judge exposed himself as having no answers.

He was definitely a fraud. If not he certainly looked like one of his own doing.



The starting QB got injured on the second play of the game following Garrett's firing. That's why things went backwards.Judge certainly helped to escort himself out at the end of the year but Garrett's scheme was a huge ablatross for the offense and was someone who Judge apparently wanted gone last offseason but was convinced otherwise.


judge's post-nyg career decision makes it clear where the deficiency was. as does garrett's continued unemployment.
RE: overlooked one other  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/30/2022 11:30 am : link
In comment 15649946 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
The pitchforks went out of action?


A lot of media is outsourced to cheaper non native english speakers. Typical fake news. I mean NBC was just recently caught amateurishly doctoring photos.
RE: Today, I'm glad we didn't get  
djm : 3/30/2022 11:36 am : link
In comment 15649663 ATL_Giants said:
Quote:
Matt Rhule or Mike McCarthy. Our coach went sour, but we were able to move off of him in just two years, with the right timing to hire the crew we have today.

I don't always look on the bright side, but I think we were very close to hiring Rhule, and he may be back in college soon.


Much like Mcadoo and Shurmur--these 3 guys were all so bad it didn't take long to conclude they needed to go.

I guess you take the approach we had the same bad HC for 6 years and now get a fresh start...kinda feels that way.
Mistakes are amplified when you are losing  
rasbutant : 3/30/2022 2:37 pm : link
A lot went wrong for Judge that was out of his control. In a different situations I can see him being very successful as a head coach. We shall see.
I Was Hoping Judge Would Work Out  
OntheRoad : 3/30/2022 3:52 pm : link

especially because he stressed management, and the human factors that were lacking in the two coaches before him.

Judge might have fared better if he had a competent OC. He seemed to not have the background to be able to intervene.

If Judge made a critical mistake, it was using so many college coaches.
Judge was such a disappointment because he said all the right things  
Chris in LA : 3/30/2022 4:01 pm : link
And you can see how he impressed the owners in the interview.

But therein lies the problem. This organization has a dysfunctional process. Pairing him with Gettleman was not setting him up for success. Hard to tell from the outside which one was more responsible, although Judge clearly melt down last year, and just seemed out of his league.

The overaching problem that I have is that the same general dysfunctional process remains in place. Yes, there seem to have been some changes and the new GM seems to have a lot more autonomy. But key is "seems"... we don't know what's going on in that building (at least, I don't). So we are left with hope, my heart tells me that it should be better, but my head tells me that there's no rational basis for that. Prove it. Win more games.

And John Mara, STFU and GTF out of the way.
RE: Judge was such a disappointment because he said all the right things  
TDTONEY : 3/30/2022 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15650542 Chris in LA said:
Quote:
And you can see how he impressed the owners in the interview.

But therein lies the problem. This organization has a dysfunctional process. Pairing him with Gettleman was not setting him up for success. Hard to tell from the outside which one was more responsible, although Judge clearly melt down last year, and just seemed out of his league.

The overaching problem that I have is that the same general dysfunctional process remains in place. Yes, there seem to have been some changes and the new GM seems to have a lot more autonomy. But key is "seems"... we don't know what's going on in that building (at least, I don't). So we are left with hope, my heart tells me that it should be better, but my head tells me that there's no rational basis for that. Prove it. Win more games.

And John Mara, STFU and GTF out of the way.


This is exactly the problem and until there’s some form of formal agreement on the hierarchy and dynamic nothing is going to change. Remember when Mara hired Schoen he immediately said it will be a joint head coach search that he has to sign off on. Surprised Schoen didn’t quit in the spot.
At first, I was all in on Judge  
D HOS : 3/30/2022 4:25 pm : link
At the start of the second season I already had some skepticism.

But what turned things for me was the repeated press conferences with ludicrous statements about how he can see progress in practice and in the locker room and he's building a foundation, things are improving... that works maybe the first or second time, but by the fifth, you have a problem.

By the time we reached the consecutive surrender formations I was already moving on from Judge and that right there shoved me out the door and nailed it shut.

Never mind "the rant". That was just piling on by that point.
RE: RE: How about this angle?  
Leg of Theismann : 3/30/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15649771 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15649737 No Where Man said:


Quote:


Our Front Office has been so inept and so bad for so long, it really shows you how great Eli was, winning 2 Super Bowls despite them.



Yep and Accorsi laid the groundwork for those championship teams. Reese did have some key drafts in 07 and 08 though. 07 was crucial to the championship teams . Not sure where the magic went after that


Personally I think the skill sets of Accorsi and Reese just happened to match perfectly to create a high quality run from ‘05-‘12 (specifically ‘07-‘11). Accorsi laid a solid foundation particularly in building the o-line, and it allowed Reese to come in and do what he did well which was identify athletic guys who could really ball out, but they needed the Accorsi foundational pieces to flourish. Reese’s Achilles heel was that he simply could not evaluate OL successfully (was better at evaluating skills positions on O), so the further we got from the Accorsi years, the more that foundation deteriorated and Reese could not hold it together. Eli peaking in his career in 2011 also helped to cover up some of the deterioration— the Accorsi foundation was just still strong enough at that point to allow a superstar-version of Eli + great skills players to make a super bowl run. Then the floor just fell out completely.
And just to add to what I said  
Leg of Theismann : 3/30/2022 4:54 pm : link
I do think Reese often doesn’t get enough credit here. IMO he did more than just have one decent draft in ‘07. So much of that 2011 team was Reese’s roster. I don’t buy the idea that we just won that super bowl all with the remains of the “Accorsi greats” while all the other good pieces were just JAG role players. Nicks and Cruz were 2 of the most important players on that team, both were Reese guys with the latter being an undrafted player. JPP was the 2nd most important player along with Eli.
I disliked Reese's pick of Steve Smith  
Spiciest Memelord : 3/30/2022 4:58 pm : link
small, slow and pumped up by the media because he was in a big time famous program with Hollywood celebrities on the sideline. Glad to be wrong.

Nicks was "slow" iirc like a 4.6 40 or something. A think a few synapses fried in Reese's brain at some point.
I like Joe Judge a lot  
arniefez : 3/30/2022 5:15 pm : link
It turned out the job was too big for him when he was hired. I bought the whole act. I thought we had the next parcels to root for. But It's almost impossible for a young first time HC to have succeeded with The Mara's and Gettleman as Owners and the GM.

Good luck to Schoen, Brown and Daboll they're going to need it but they've got a little better chance. At least there are 3 of them and all of them have shown competence at the their previous jobs. They are all moving a rung up the ladder and there are lifetime bureaucratic sycophants and multiple owners who think they're football experts they're going to have to navigate.

He self destructed last year but Joe Judge never stood a chance against all of that.
RE: At first, I was all in on Judge  
D HOS : 3/30/2022 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15650565 D HOS said:
Quote:
But what turned things for me was the repeated press conferences with ludicrous statements

That and, you know, all the losing.



Not sure if discussed...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/30/2022 7:17 pm : link
But I'd my house on Mara all but forcing Garrett on Judge as OC. Mara loves Garrett; the Princeton connection, Jersey guy, & a former Giant backup.

Judge's 2021 campaign was just a mess, from the KC headphones debacle to that bizarre post game rant vs. Chicago. I wish him well, but I'd be floored if he ever was a HC in the NFL again. Perhaps college, but I can't see him being the top dog in the pros.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 