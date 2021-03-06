Vacchiano's Latest Mock Draft

i also don't buy the notion that the Panthers will trade down. Rhule is on the hot seat.
Can't that mean anything? If he takes a QB doesn't he have to hope that QB is great out of the gate? If he goes OT who's playing QB? If they trade back from 6 it may not be that far and can still get their target. If they love a QB they may trade up with Houston, I don't know.
Pigeonholing teams doesn't make sense here, there's so many routes each team can go.
We have Jackson and Robinson who could be the starters for a year. Get a OL and ER with the first two picks. If Neal and Ekwonu are gone before 5 then take an Edge and Cross at 7. If Ekwonu or Neal are available you have to take one of them at 5. If you want Gardner at 7 and take an edge in the 2nd thats fine but I would prefer an edge. The wild card is Thibideaux if he is available at 5 you take him and Cross At 7.
in year 3 of a 7 year, $60m+ contract. I don't know how "hot" his seat is. I imagine the contract is fully guaranteed, or close to it.
i moved to charlotte in the fall....seemingly every Panthers fan here wants him gone. they turned on him quickly
I get that but my point was more along the lines of - he's set for life regardless of his success this year. And while I realize that the people at the top may not think that way, its still there.
Fitterer is not on the hotseat, however. He's got to make smart, long term decisions. Does he have more say than Rhule? I have no idea but that's a factor as well. If Tepper doesn't give a fuck about blowing money on Rhule than he should want/expect Fitterer to take the reigns on what's best for the roster long term.
Hutchinson and Walker moved up with strong combines, Neal and Ekwonu are still basically neck and neck as they've been the entire process. if he has a big pro day i assume that will move the public opinion but i'd assume nfl teams have made their decisions and some are high on him and others are high on Ekwonu/Cross.
Maybe you aren't correct on the QB talent? Is that a possibility or no?
We've seen "stronger" QB classes come up with a bunch of busts, nothing is guaranteed. If there's a QB that fits what you are looking for you take that player. Pushing to next year sounds great, until next year comes and you find your self picking 8th again in a draft with 2 great QB's and the rest mediocre. Then what?
Yes of course it's possible.. but didn't I have heard several draft experts say that none of this QB class was 1st round worthy
Now they have pro day...throwing with no D
All of a sudden 2 pop up in the top 8??
Also why would we draft a CB over OL and take the risk at 5?
My main issue is the qb frenzy
over Icky or Neal, that is a throw the remote control moment. Look, I am not a draft expert at all, but Sauce Gardner seems like a risky pick given his limitations in zone (and I don't care who you are, all teams play versions of zone).
Been watching for a long time. You throw the remote when they draft a scrub, those are highly regarded players. Might want to chill a bit. Drafting those players there is nothing like taking Jones at 6. Those players are expected to go top 10.
over Icky or Neal, that is a throw the remote control moment. Look, I am not a draft expert at all, but Sauce Gardner seems like a risky pick given his limitations in zone (and I don't care who you are, all teams play versions of zone).
Been watching for a long time. You throw the remote when they draft a scrub, those are highly regarded players. Might want to chill a bit. Drafting those players there is nothing like taking Jones at 6. Those players are expected to go top 10.
So yeah, I blame them for being short-sighted like fans, lol.
But what if they genuinely like the RTs more than the EDGE at the time they pick? Schoen seems like a straight shooter, he’s been blunt about everything and he stated the obvious that the team has so many holes they will go BPA
It is fallacious and just stops all legitimate discussions in their tracks. Cosell or Jeremiah said....
So what?
I can find an authority who said the opposite, always.
What happens next?
The authority is attacked for every single incorrect opinion. It derails discussions and it is a waste of time.
I don't care what your expert says. I don't, I am here to discuss things with the people, that can defend their position in real time.
/Off soapbox
The truth is that Willis could be the next Mahomes.
I know how unlikely that is but who was really saying Mahomes was going to be Mahomes? Willis has that kind of arm talent and athleticism. There is no way to know if he can put it all together, but he can throw from multiple arm angles and has plus elusiveness. That is the ceiling for Willis.
If Willis is there at 5 I run to the podium. If in 2 years, I don't know, don't know, is good enough to cut bait.
If you say you don't know, you actually know, you just don't want to admit it.
but I just don't see the OLs as better NFL prospects at #5 or #7 than the defenders. Mileage may vary for others, but I have no see hole plug hole bias, it drives me nuts.
The other thing about Oline is that, IMV, it's more about the unit as a whole than strength of select individuals, when it comes to pass blocking in particular. No need to force OT @5 or even @7. Our pick #3 is 36 overall --not far removed from a late 1st-- plus we have two 3s if the call was to deal up.
He was rarely going against players who were NFL level? I am. The AAC is 2nd level competition. There are plenty of good players who have come from that conference but most of the games are not against teams with multiple future NFL players. Singleton and Gabe Davis were AAC players that the Bills drafted but they were day 2 and day 3.
Cincinnati beat Notre Dame and lost to Alabama. The rest of their games combined probably have less than 2 dozen players who make an NFL roster in 2022 and that might be too high.
Last year Cincinnati had 4 players drafted, none on the first 2 days. 2 in the 7th round. There have only been three 2nd round picks from Cincinnati since 2000. They've never had a player drafted in the first round period let alone top 10.
This year coming off their BCS playoff loss there will probably be about 10 Cincinnati players drafted this year. Gardner will probably be the only one in the 1st round. I guess that's why Schoen and Daboll make the big bucks to make calls like this.
Hutchinson and Walker moved up with strong combines, Neal and Ekwonu are still basically neck and neck as they've been the entire process. if he has a big pro day i assume that will move the public opinion but i'd assume nfl teams have made their decisions and some are high on him and others are high on Ekwonu/Cross.
They all should have been close from the get-go. All being red chips and all having enough flaws/concerns not to be the consensus overall #1. All very good players though...
How the first handful or so of guys come off the board will be influenced greatly by fit/scheme for the respective team...
Sy said this is the deepest edge class he's ever scouted
I'm a big proponent of EDGE in round 1 as well but when you really break out the strength of CB vs Tackle vs Edge in this particular draft, EDGE seems to be the position you can look at with pick #36 and still envision plenty to choose from.
If you're talking about replacing a CB1 like Bradberry or finding a plug and play tackle to finally solidify this OL after years of mismanagement taking advantage of picks 5 and 7 to do it seems logical.
Side note for me, I really like Penning and if they could, I'd love to see them go best available impact D player at #5, then take #7 and slide back to the middle of round 1 for Penning. Maybe you grab an additional day 2 pick in the process and then you can maneuver for that other D position you didn't take at #5.
There's always historical players who defy this argument. Jerry Rice played college where? Josh Allen played college where?
I'll never forget Jerry Rice having a huge game in one of the all star bowls that I watched and I thought the Giants should draft that guy. But the 49ers jumped them by trading with NE for the 16th pick. Dallas had the pick after the 49ers took Rice and there were rumors they were going to take him. So thank you Bill Walsh and John McVay. for keeping Jerry Rice away from the Cowboys. The Giants with the 19th pick took George Adams who looked very promising before a career ending injury.
RE: Is anyone concerned that no matter good Gardner's college film looks
Eli Apple DeAndre Baker Dee Millner...no thanks.....
The picks HAVE to be OT/ER. Until we can compete at the LOS we have nothing. We will probably have 2 OT's and Jermaine Johnson sitting there. Build from the inside out.
This. Imo CBs are like QBs. You are as likely to get a bust as a stud.
I'd take Lloyd over Gardner. Our Lbs suck
Lbers don't bust?
They have so many holes though I don’t think a good pick there would change anything
i moved to charlotte in the fall....seemingly every Panthers fan here wants him gone. they turned on him quickly
Lbers don't bust?
Aaron Curry - he was a giant for a nanosecond I believe. lol
he's still got the 4th best odds according to vegas.
Aidan Hutchinson -250
Travon Walker +330
Ikem Ekwonu +1200
Evan Neal +1400
Hutchinson and Walker moved up with strong combines, Neal and Ekwonu are still basically neck and neck as they've been the entire process. if he has a big pro day i assume that will move the public opinion but i'd assume nfl teams have made their decisions and some are high on him and others are high on Ekwonu/Cross.
The picks HAVE to be OT/ER. Until we can compete at the LOS we have nothing. We will probably have 2 OT's and Jermaine Johnson sitting there. Build from the inside out.
Eli Apple DeAndre Baker Dee Millner...no thanks.....
The picks HAVE to be OT/ER. Until we can compete at the LOS we have nothing. We will probably have 2 OT's and Jermaine Johnson sitting there. Build from the inside out.
Using those guys as an example as to why you wouldn't draft Sauce is stupid.
Assuming Gardiner is a shut down CB is stupid. Maybe he sucks like Apple. Nothing else matters if you are getting your ass whipped at LOS
I could be wrong, but I don't think Apple or Baker were ever considered to be anything close to a top 5 pick like Sauce.
It's like saying we shouldn't draft a DE high because of Cedric Jones.
Makes sense, Martindale made it clear corners over rushers
Cross over Neal and Ekwonu? Thanks for the info.
Yes of course it's possible.. but didn't I have heard several draft experts say that none of this QB class was 1st round worthy
Now they have pro day...throwing with no D
All of a sudden 2 pop up in the top 8??
Also why would we draft a CB over OL and take the risk at 5?
My main issue is the qb frenzy
over Icky or Neal, that is a throw the remote control moment. Look, I am not a draft expert at all, but Sauce Gardner seems like a risky pick given his limitations in zone (and I don't care who you are, all teams play versions of zone).
Been watching for a long time. You throw the remote when they draft a scrub, those are highly regarded players. Might want to chill a bit. Drafting those players there is nothing like taking Jones at 6. Those players are expected to go top 10.
I'll add 2 names - Walker & Thibodeaux. Both seem unlikely.
Not so well kept secret the Giants like Cross a lot.
on Gardner and Cross, not hearing much on Edges.
I'll add 2 names - Walker & Thibodeaux. Both seem unlikely.
Not so well kept secret the Giants like Cross a lot.
I like the defenders over the OL, but seems they want a plug in RT early.
on Gardner and Cross, not hearing much on Edges.
I'll add 2 names - Walker & Thibodeaux. Both seem unlikely.
Not so well kept secret the Giants like Cross a lot.
I like the defenders over the OL, but seems they want a plug in RT early.
Are you hearing Giants like Cross over Neal and Ekwonu? or it's just they are assuming both are gone by #5.
Thanks.
on Gardner and Cross, not hearing much on Edges.
I'll add 2 names - Walker & Thibodeaux. Both seem unlikely.
Not so well kept secret the Giants like Cross a lot.
I like the defenders over the OL, but seems they want a plug in RT early.
Can you blame them, lol?
So yeah, I blame them for being short-sighted like fans, lol.
So yeah, I blame them for being short-sighted like fans, lol.
I thought the days of 'plugging holes' via the draft were over. That would be disappointing.
So yeah, I blame them for being short-sighted like fans, lol.
But what if they genuinely like the RTs more than the EDGE at the time they pick? Schoen seems like a straight shooter, he’s been blunt about everything and he stated the obvious that the team has so many holes they will go BPA
It is fallacious and just stops all legitimate discussions in their tracks. Cosell or Jeremiah said....
So what?
I can find an authority who said the opposite, always.
What happens next?
The authority is attacked for every single incorrect opinion. It derails discussions and it is a waste of time.
I don't care what your expert says. I don't, I am here to discuss things with the people, that can defend their position in real time.
The truth is that Willis could be the next Mahomes.
I know how unlikely that is but who was really saying Mahomes was going to be Mahomes? Willis has that kind of arm talent and athleticism. There is no way to know if he can put it all together, but he can throw from multiple arm angles and has plus elusiveness. That is the ceiling for Willis.
If Willis is there at 5 I run to the podium. If in 2 years, I don't know, don't know, is good enough to cut bait.
If you say you don't know, you actually know, you just don't want to admit it.
I would take
Gardner and whatever of the top 4 pass rushers left would be the best use of impact player with positional value taken into account.
Right Tackles can be found later in the draft (obviously not plug and play) and in free agency every year.
I don't expect them to go this route but would be the best use of resources long term.
This makes perfect sense. They have identified the guy most capable of coming in and pass blocking effectively in year one.
And that is helpful so Schoen can potentially gets his impact and value but also do it in a prudent roster building approach...
but I just don't see the OLs as better NFL prospects at #5 or #7 than the defenders. Mileage may vary for others, but I have no see hole plug hole bias, it drives me nuts.
Gardner and whatever of the top 4 pass rushers left would be the best use of impact player with positional value taken into account.
Right Tackles can be found later in the draft (obviously not plug and play) and in free agency every year.
I don't expect them to go this route but would be the best use of resources long term.
But right now it sure looks like they want to draft a plug and play RT. Plus there is a big dropoff in tackle talent after the big 4
With many saying Ekwonu is a guard in the NFL, the question is can he pass block at RT? We know Cross can
The question for me is do the Giants trade down with the other pick, as they should
remember when he was overall #1 or #2 in lots of mocks, like 2 months ago...
he's still got the 4th best odds according to vegas.
Aidan Hutchinson -250
Travon Walker +330
Ikem Ekwonu +1200
Evan Neal +1400
Hutchinson and Walker moved up with strong combines, Neal and Ekwonu are still basically neck and neck as they've been the entire process. if he has a big pro day i assume that will move the public opinion but i'd assume nfl teams have made their decisions and some are high on him and others are high on Ekwonu/Cross.
They all should have been close from the get-go. All being red chips and all having enough flaws/concerns not to be the consensus overall #1. All very good players though...
How the first handful or so of guys come off the board will be influenced greatly by fit/scheme for the respective team...
If you're talking about replacing a CB1 like Bradberry or finding a plug and play tackle to finally solidify this OL after years of mismanagement taking advantage of picks 5 and 7 to do it seems logical.
Side note for me, I really like Penning and if they could, I'd love to see them go best available impact D player at #5, then take #7 and slide back to the middle of round 1 for Penning. Maybe you grab an additional day 2 pick in the process and then you can maneuver for that other D position you didn't take at #5.
There's always historical players who defy this argument. Jerry Rice played college where? Josh Allen played college where?
This post contradicts itself like 5 times