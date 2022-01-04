Are you confident Mara will be patient with Schoen/Daboll? Sean : 3/31/2022 9:51 pm

The roster and cap situation are a disaster right now. It should be clear to everyone that this will take time. I have some worries that Mara will have unreasonable expectations. He has already said that he expects the team to win more games this year.



I think it is reasonable to see something like this:



2022: Jones starts and the Giants win about 5-6 games.

2023: Giants draft a rookie QB and go through some growing pains.

2024: Already year 3 for Schoen & Daboll.



Despite what Mara says publicly, I hope he realizes this is a long term project. Mara has not been patient with regards to a long term plan imo, I hope he is now.