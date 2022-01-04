Are you confident Mara will be patient with Schoen/Daboll?

The roster and cap situation are a disaster right now. It should be clear to everyone that this will take time. I have some worries that Mara will have unreasonable expectations. He has already said that he expects the team to win more games this year.
I think it is reasonable to see something like this:
2022: Jones starts and the Giants win about 5-6 games.
2023: Giants draft a rookie QB and go through some growing pains.
2024: Already year 3 for Schoen & Daboll.
Despite what Mara says publicly, I hope he realizes this is a long term project. Mara has not been patient with regards to a long term plan imo, I hope he is now.
Otherwise, it is like hiring a chef and then tossing ingredients into his soup
Mara is ultimately directly responsible for the mess the Giants are in. He makes the hires and I would assume has the ability to at least have 'input' on some personnel decisions. I also have to believe he wants what is best for the organization. There are some real P.O.S. owners in the league and Mara is not one of them. Mara has gone out of his comfort zone with these hires, yet I think he will demonstrate the patience needed to let this rebuild happen.
So the only "impatience" was with Shurmur, but does anyone think things would have changed if he had been given another year? Mara has many faults, a lack of loyalty isn't one of them.
I agree. The recent "quick hooks" don't strike me as a sign of impatience. They seem like deserved firings of poorly performing coaches. The problem has been bad hires, not overly impatient changes from those hires. I'm much less concerned with patience from the owners in the new front office and coaching staff than whether or not the new guys can capably run the team well.
If he voices his opinion, then he is putting his thumb on the scale. He is the boss and he can steer decisions when he said "I think xyz but it is your decision guys".
We need him to refrain from voicing his opinion on players and any coach other than the head coach... period. He needs to focus on marketing, and running the office.
The problem is Mara is George Costanza.
Promotion/Demotion whatever - they value Abrams, it's the only reasonable conclusion as to why he has a job ... period. Bottom line - he's still got a seat at the table, that's all that matters.
He’s let his feelings on Jones be known on multiple occasions.
He would have preferred to keep Abrams and Judge but the mob was at the gates.
Judge lost the job with his rant week 16 or 17. Abrams being a “cap guru” put this team in cap hell this season. How would he have succeeded as this teams GM this season?
He’s let his feelings on Jones be known on multiple occasions.
As I've said repeatedly, Mara is going to have to be dragged away from Jones kicking and screaming. Eventually he'll either come to realize that Jones isn't Eli and never was, or he'll continue to wallow in the guilt he's felt since he gave the go-ahead to bench Eli in favor of Geno Smith, and continue to drag the Giants down by the albatross QB he's kept strung around the team's neck.
He’s let his feelings on Jones be known on multiple occasions.
Not to defend Mara here, but every owner is going to have a strong say with QB. It’s essentially the CEO of the time.
Just in the last week we’ve seen strong comments from the Colts & Ravens owner about QB. The Browns owner has taken heat about the Watson decision. We’ve known Lurie to meddle heavily with Eagles personnel as well.
It’s reported Kraft meddled to retain Brady when Belichick wanted to move off him a few years back. It isn’t unique to the Giants.
has patience. The fans don't.
He would have preferred to keep Abrams and Judge but the mob was at the gates.
Judge lost the job with his rant week 16 or 17. Abrams being a “cap guru” put this team in cap hell this season. How would he have succeeded as this teams GM this season?
For the same reason why Mara hired Gettleman.
this place (rightfully) was on the verge of eruption if Judge didn't get fired.
Shurmur and McAdoo too.
And 3, 5 years later look where those 2 are. Unemployed and a bottom of the barrel OC job that is unlikely to last more than a year.
Mara has made some shitty hires, and the fans have rightfully lost patience once that became irrefutable.
we don't need more patience we need better hires. if schoen/daboll are the right people things will turn quick, especially with the 2 top 7 picks.
Who is unemployed? Last time I looked Shurmur had a job and McAdoo was hired to be an OC.
Just in the last week we’ve seen strong comments from the Colts & Ravens owner about QB. The Browns owner has taken heat about the Watson decision. We’ve known Lurie to meddle heavily with Eagles personnel as well.
Definitely not unique, but almost never helpful.
This is dead on.
I now there are posters who chose to ignore or gloss over what Mara says as irrelevant. But not me, especially on Jones. Mara has declared his position very clearly the last two times he has spoken publicly. He is unequivocally convinced Jones is the guy now and for the future. And I think that suggests there is a pretty good likelihood that Jones is a happy man on May 2nd.
Think about it. Mara has taken all the blame off Jones and put it on himself. No accountability for Jones. What a magnanimous gesture by Mara to Jones...
JFC.
The problem is Mara is George Costanza.
Leadership is both an ability you can be "born" with and a skill you have to hone and improve upon. I know Mara never honed his leadership skills because that is a baptism of fire and I think he is very confused about the respect he gets from his position and what earned respect looks like. He's not even very good at hiding this, when he says things like everyone things Tim McDonald is the smartest person in the building he shows he doesn't know the difference between what people say to you because they have to and what is earned. Abrams, McDonald, no one should be gushing about their intelligence when their performance in their jobs has been by all accounts atrocious.
His performance hiring people and running this team demonstrates his lack of innate leadership ability. Good leaders get the people they lead to perform at their best.
I think the "meddling" thing is a huge distinction. Good leaders being involved in any process is a value add. Bad leaders absolutely meddle and that is a huge difference because while I don't know the situations as well, the results seem to indicate there are plenty of good leaders in charge of NFL teams. Some teams are perennial winners, some losers. And I do believe the Giants had a decent leadership paradigm at one point but it is very clearly antiquated.
I've been more positive on the Giants than I have in a while, Schoen wasn't my favorite candidate. In fact a few of my favorites didn't even want to talk to us seemingly. However he seems like he absolutely has a plan and I'd have more faith that his competence would yield results if we didn't have the poor leadership we have. There is no reason to believe the Mara's won't keep meddling and taking it out on their scape goat du jour.
I'd echo some people's other statements. I think despite him looking like a complete fool and a liar they would have kept JJ were it not for both the fan outrage and what I'd guess was GM candidates not wanting to work with him. So I think Mara will be as patient as he can. Firing is the last thing he wants to do because this continues to reflect poorly on him but I think he realized last year that you can't just sell a fan base on things being good when they aren't.
Hard to argue that moving on from MacAdoo, Shurmur, Gettleman and Judge were the wrong moves.
im so old i remember when mara was going to make schoen hire flores. and tim mcdonnell text messages that validate the interest. how'd that movie end?
You don’t think John Mara has substantial say or influence on picking up Jones’s option?
He should also defer to the HC & GM
Over the past decade, Mara has hired the wrong people. He has, IMO, allowed them to do their jobs...albeit poorly.
influence a decision that big.
You don’t think John Mara has substantial say or influence on picking up Jones’s option?
I think he has as much say in it as he does with what the giants do at 5 or 7.
Schoen says "we are doing X" and Mara says ok.
The only way I see Mara's opinion mattering in either scenario is if gas mask pics leak out.
He should also defer to the HC & GM
Mara/Tisch shitty decision making results in poor hirings and firings decisions. What Bizarro world must you be living in to think Mcadoo was a good hire??? Why would you fire a HOF head coach over fungible FO hacks??? Why can't we hire a HC with some cachet instead of sloppy seconds no one wants and everyone is laughing at like Mcadoo, Shurmur, JJ and Daboll (probably)?
Clearly the Giant problems are deep and endemic.
he acknowledged the decision to not pursue watson was his.
he acknowledged he had multiple phone calls with flores before he even chose a GM.
I'm pretty sure his confidence and unwillingness to settle the Flores lawsuit is because he knows that Flores was his top choice but he deferred to let Schoen make the decision.
daboll had very little connection to the nyg prior to schoen (other than belichek, but mara said he didn't speak to belichek and since that's a direct allegation in an active legal proceeding i cant imagine he'd lie about that). mcdonnell was pitching flores on daboll as his OC a few weeks before he was named head coach over flores, how else could the outcome have shifted in that direction if not schoen? sometimes the obvious answer is the right one.
Said he expect Jones to be the starter this year but it is the coaches decision.
Said that they still think he can be the future. Not unreasonable for a lot of factors and it really does not tell you very much imv. Plenty of HC's and QB's have received support and were gone shortly thereafter. He has a great attitude, works very hard and by all indications has a lot of respect in the building. No sense throwing darts at this point.
I think JS will call the shots for at least two years but he is going to be smart and listen to others and hopefully play nice while working his objectives.
The problems with the NYG front office started before DG took over.
He was a part of the problem - but he's definitely not THE problem.
Said he expect Jones to be the starter this year but it is the coaches decision.
Mara should have at least offset the glowing remarks by placing some accountability with Jones. Make a public comment that Jones needs to start playing a helluva lot better, too.
This is pro football, not college or high school. Jones should be able to handle it.
And all of this talk that Jones is well-liked, works hard, respect, etc. BFD. That's part of the job description. Why does he deserve compliments for that?
The problems with the NYG front office started before DG took over.
He was a part of the problem - but he's definitely not THE problem.
Said they did just about everything to screw the kid up. Pretty fair statement considering the roster and coaching.
Said he expect Jones to be the starter this year but it is the coaches decision.
Mara should have at least offset the glowing remarks by placing some accountability with Jones. Make a public comment that Jones needs to start playing a helluva lot better, too.
This is pro football, not college or high school. Jones should be able to handle it.
And all of this talk that Jones is well-liked, works hard, respect, etc. BFD. That's part of the job description. Why does he deserve compliments for that?
Whatever level it is talent is a critical component and I would argue more so at the pro level since you have so much parity.
Plenty of examples of QB's through the history of the NFL whose circumstances changed greatly when provided better talent around them.
It is the position that is most reliant on its supporting structure. I have serious concerns on Jones but to deny that his supporting cast has been terrible is probably someone who never played this game and certainly never stood in the pocket imv.
...should have substantial say in DJs 5th year option.
He should also defer to the HC & GM
Mara/Tisch shitty decision making results in poor hirings and firings decisions. What Bizarro world must you be living in to think Mcadoo was a good hire??? Why would you fire a HOF head coach over fungible FO hacks??? Why can't we hire a HC with some cachet instead of sloppy seconds no one wants and everyone is laughing at like Mcadoo, Shurmur, JJ and Daboll (probably)?
Clearly the Giant problems are deep and endemic.
...and it's a misquote to boot.
Mara should have at least offset the glowing remarks by placing some accountability with Jones. Make a public comment that Jones needs to start playing a helluva lot better, too.
on what planet is it the owners job to to throw specific players under the bus or comment on their performance beyond the typical vagaries?
you guys hate mara - which is fine and completely within your rights - but just admit it. whatever he does there will be a criticism. he let schoen pick daboll. he let them sign taylor. he will let them make the draft picks and contractual decisions they want. no need to invent nefarious reasons things are happening before they even happen.
you guys hate mara - which is fine and completely within your rights - but just admit it. whatever he does there will be a criticism. he let schoen pick daboll. he let them sign taylor. he will let them make the draft picks and contractual decisions they want. no need to invent nefarious reasons things are happening before they even happen.
I'll gladly admit it. He's the owner who is largely responsible for a disastrous decade of Giants football.
As for "letting" his GM and coach make personnel decisions, I'm glad it SEEMS like Mara has it finally figured out, but I'm going to need a little more evidence. And I'm going to need for him to stop saying things like he wouldn't "block" certain moves, because that's the opposite of letting the GM and coach do their jobs.
And also fuck Chris Mara, Tim McDonnell, and Chris Petit too.
Schoen/Daboll just need to 'right the ship' and make the Giants into a modern organization. If the arrow isn't looking up by year 3 they probably won't get a year 4. I think it's pretty clear in the modern NFL whether or not you have the right guys in place..They haven't done anything stupid, yet.
Schoen/Daboll just need to 'right the ship' and make the Giants into a modern organization. If the arrow isn't looking up by year 3 they probably won't get a year 4. I think it's pretty clear in the modern NFL whether or not you have the right guys in place..They haven't done anything stupid, yet.
According to reports Mara still wanted to keep him even though Judge pretty clearly tried to get himself fired lol. Tisch intervened apparently. Not sure if true but 100% believable given Mara’s history of loyalty and friendships before business
Kevin Abrams is only there because he’s a great numbers cruncher, but, he has no backbone, nor independent thought process when it come to being a GM, or telling ownership you’re killing your cap situation by doing what you’re doing…
The Chris’s will not be fired, nor let go. They are family, and John doesn’t fire family. Any family.
As to firing, John “typically” allows people loyal to the organization to depart gracefully, or retire, and even when people are terminated, pays the remainder of their contract.
The Mara family always supports players with issues…whether it’s on OT with a very ill child, a player suffering a career ending injury, or front office person with cancer, or an addiction to drugs (LT), or alcohol (Kerry Collins), or a Head Coach over his head (there have been several…going back to Alex Webster and going forward.
Adopting any other management model will only see the light of day should the Mara’s sell the team…that’s not going to happen either, not in anyone’s lifetime currently on this Forum.
According to reports Mara still wanted to keep him even though Judge pretty clearly tried to get himself fired lol. Tisch intervened apparently. Not sure if true but 100% believable given Mara’s history of loyalty and friendships before business
If Judge hadn't completely melted down, Mara would have been able to reasonably sell an Abrams/Judge partnership going forward.
Instead, on top of Tisch's intervention, I believe it's likely that any potential GM candidate made it pretty clear that they weren't interested in inheriting Judge as head coach, so Mara's hand was essentially forced.
Conducting the first legitimate GM search of his ownership tenure deserves no credit if it's done begrudgingly.
According to reports Mara still wanted to keep him even though Judge pretty clearly tried to get himself fired lol. Tisch intervened apparently. Not sure if true but 100% believable given Mara’s history of loyalty and friendships before business
Are we so sure about that? Stuff came out about Abrams and the nepotism culture and I don’t think he was selling anyone on that. And what’s funny if Abrams denied being the “cap guy” for some time which was apparently false
“ But Steven Verderosa, a former Giants scout of more than three decades, has cautioned against hiring Abrams.
“Kevin has been the one negotiating the bad signings (Nate Solder, Kenny Golladay, etc.). He is not a football guy — never played, coached or scouted. Need a football guy!””
Doesn't change the counter production of his public comments on Jones. I've never quite seen an owner make so many excuses and be so emotionally invested in such a mediocre player.
I'm willing to bet Schoen would have preferred Mara keep to the bolded sentiments and then shut up for the offseason.
Doesn't change the counter production of his public comments on Jones. I've never quite seen an owner make so many excuses and be so emotionally invested in such a mediocre player.
I'm willing to bet Schoen would have preferred Mara keep to the bolded sentiments and then shut up for the offseason.
“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here,” Mara said. “We keep changing coaches, keep changing offensive coordinators, keep changing offensive line coaches. I take a lot of responsibility for that. Let’s bring in the right group of coaches now, give him some continuity, try to rebuild the offensive line and try to make an intelligent evaluation of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or not.”
“We still have a lot of confidence in Daniel and think he’s going to be a very good quarterback if we just put the right pieces around him and give him a little bit more continuity and stability,” Mara said. “He hasn’t had that since he’s been here. Let’s give him a chance to prove himself. He’s shown flashes of it, for sure.
“You tell me what quarterback could have thrived over these last couple years with what we had out there on offense?” Mara said. “I was in a health and safety committee meeting the other day and they showed our injuries over the last four years as compared with [other teams]. The last four years, we had more injuries than anybody in the league and a lot of ’em were on offense. So let’s give him a chance with a new staff and a better offensive line and we think he’ll be very successful.”
“That [a second contract from the Giants] is certainly our hope. I would say yeah, I could see that happening but obviously he’s going to have to prove that this year and he knows that. But he also knows how much confidence we have in him.”
Is he necessarily wrong though? They need to build all those things whether Jones is here next year or not. He went on to say he has to earn it too
he may not have his eye on a QB because there's just not a good one in the draft but that's beside the point.
id also guess mara said all those same things to schoen, and to a degree schoen agrees with them.
i think the degree at which he stops agreeing is when he has a QB he believes in more and as ive been saying there's 0 chance he or daboll will pass on a player like that.
Technically Mara picked Daboll, he made it clear when he hired Schoen he would make the final decision on a head coach. I mean that was the obvious choice but still the fact he publicly said that makes him a turd
Judge would still be here if he hadn't gone full crazy.
What Should John Mara do?
He should set an expectation with everyone who works for his team and follows his team that he will act as a CEO, the final decision maker if one is needed, and his brother and nephew will have a voice in the hiring and firing of GMs and HCs as well as the drafting, trading and free agents that make up the teams roster. Because they do and he's insulting everyone's intelligence pretending that being an owner isn't their only qualification.
That's how the Giants are going to operate it will NEVER change in anyone's lifetime who is reading this. If you're old enough to read this than when Tim McDonnell takes over for John and Chris Mara he and the next generation of Mara's are going to run the team the same way. Just like Wellington did. The Mara's need to own that. It's produced 4 Super Bowl wins. Lean on that and stop lying to the media and the fans. John you're not fooling anyone.
John Mara should also offer his GM a very large level of autonomy. If you listen to what is coming out of 1925 Giants Way from their mouthpiece's everything that went wrong was Dave Gettleman's fault. He picked Jones on his own, he picked Barkley on his own and the horrible free agent signings and trades were Gettleman and no one could control him. Anyone buying that for a second?
But let's say that's true. If Joe Schoen is competent, I think he is, then he should be in good shape to build the team and reshape the front office with the exception of the 2 owners in player personnel. He should have a spending budget from the CEO for every department that reports to him and for the money the Giants will pay players - which is different than the salary cap and the authority to hire and fire anyone that reports to him. The Mara's said Joe Schoen will have the budget to hire a HC and that the HC will have a budget to hire a staff with competitive salaries. That appears to be true. Brown, Kafka, Wink etc did not come cheap. So far so good.
But in the next 100 days we'll see the real test. Mara is the anti Belichick in almost every way. He falls in love with his own players. He makes emotional decisions. He worries about marketing players and face of the franchise nonsense. Belichick is a cold blooded prick. There is some middle ground that can work in the NFL but if you had to choose the Mara way or the Belichick way it's not a tough choice.
Mara is in middle school girl love with Barkley and Jones. Those two players are the face of the franchise in the worst way possible. They are the two visible reminders of the epic historic rein of terror of Dave Gettleman on Giants fans. Let's see how things play out between now and May 2nd and the start of training camp with the two of them and we'll have a pretty good idea of whether the GM is charge of the roster or just the newest part of the ownership committee that really runs the team.
Mara’s been crystal clear he’s part of the decision making process on Jones’s 5th year option.
Not to defend Mara here, but every owner is going to have a strong say with QB. It’s essentially the CEO of the time.
Some are good at it and others, like Mara and Khan, are not. The issue is with those who continue to do so when it is apparent that they do not have the knowledge or talent to do so. That's the situation here.
Judge was over his head and out of his depth. He was a real gamble and should have never been hired in the first place. When the going got tough, he came unglued.