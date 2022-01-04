Stapleton makes the point that I've been trying to make

Doug Farrar ✍
@NFL_DougFarrar
I love Charles Cross' pass-blocking attributes. They're obvious. But I'm also impressed with his body control, side-to-side match ability, and target accuracy in space when it's time to run-block. You just don't see Cross getting out of sorts a lot.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Doug is a big fan of Charles Cross. Check out some of his recent posts. It's just a reminder that Cross may in fact be OT1 on some teams' boards, including the Giants.
So if that happens when draft gets here, don't be "no one had Cross as top OT" guy.
Wirfs, Thomas, Becton and Wills are all quality OTs.
If Cross can be very good/elite at pass pro while being at least average to above average in the run game, I'll live with that.
I think we've gotta pick an OT at 5 though (Cross, Icky, or Neal), not 7 since the Panthers will either go OT or QB at 6. We can get our rusher at 7 (KT or JJ).
Plenty of people posting rookie OL video comparisons and people whining about Giants picking Thomas instead of Becton (or others).
Becton was clearly a big risk, boom or bust.
So wanting a true LT Thomas was the cleanest pick and his tangibles have always been underrated for some reason. Guys with 36 inch arms who start for 3 straight years in the SEC aren't exactly common.
As a prospect his resume would be competitive with all 3 of the top OTs in this draft. Here he is vs. Ekwonu's combine for comparison, athletically pretty similar but the 36 inch arms are the trait that stands out to me because that's just very rare (and important for a LT).
Notable with this video is the fact that while Leal is one of the "big names" in this draft, its unlikely he plays edge in the NFL.
He ran a 5.00 40, jumped under 30inches and has arms under 34". He's likely a 5 technique that won't even be lining up on the tackles outside shoulder, so watching Cross beating him to spots isn't exactly that impressive.
I think we've gotta pick an OT at 5 though (Cross, Icky, or Neal), not 7 since the Panthers will either go OT or QB at 6. We can get our rusher at 7 (KT or JJ).
Exactly how I think it’s going to play out. I think the Panthers would be complete morons if they don’t take a T
And BBI goes nuts about how it’s a terrible pick.
all 3 of the top OTs this year played LT so any of them are a hedge. they will pick whichever 1 of the 3 is the best remaining player when they pick (which may be cross).
Penning is the ideal RT prospect.
Quote:
a Thomas guy in that draft. I don't remember him having a large contingent of posters on this site supporting him.
The Giants had a contest for correctly picking the 1st rd pick, and I picked Thomas, Still waiting for my prize.
The free medium Pepsi wasn't enough?
Quote:
When it comes to pass blocking, it has to be about the entire unit, moreso than the individual's. Defenses can control where they attack and can easily scheme around a dominant pass blocker. In the run game, however, it's the offense who determines the point of attack. A mauler who can move people can have a very big impact. That's why I've been a big proponent that if we are taking an OLine in the top 5 or top 10, he better be a difference maker in the running game.
That's very 1980s thinking. Just like all the people here who want a dominant "old school" fullback. The game has changed. Even the run game. One of Coughlin's shortcomings was he continued with '80s football till the end. His philosophy when it was first and goal at the 5 was to line up against the other team with three tight ends and a fullback, hand the ball off and run into a stacked defense and whichever team wins the one on one battles wins. Other teams run from spread formations in that scenario, rather than telling the other team what they are going to do.
The game has changed, no doubt. But looking at it as pass > run is a massive over simplification. I am not making the point that run is more important than pass. I am saying that an INDIVIDUAL Oline can have a very big impact in running game because the Offense dictates the point of attack. Contrast to Pass game. One indivvidual is great, but you need entire unit and defense can dictate where to attack the pass protection so much easier to scheme around a great pass blocker. Those are facts regardless of the era. For that reason if I am selecting an OL in the top 5, he better be a beast at BOTH. If you think short yardage and goalline situations don't have a very big impact on the game then you aren't watching.
Williams had a great year. Should be a late first or early second round prospect. But that sexual battery arrest - albeit dropped - stands out the wrong way...
Sam Williams - ( New Window )
I would agree that AT was the consensus #4 OT here, but I think most liked Thomas, just not as much as the others. I wanted Wirfs, but I completely understood the Giants thinking in taking AT - he may not have had the ceiling of some of the others, but he definitely had the highest floor.
Quote:
100% go with the best pass blocker. If we're talking at 5, he better also be a beast in the run game. Is Cross that?
He's not at the same level as the other two, but the other two are not at the same level as him as a pass blocker. The issue with Cross is the offense he came from is very pass-centric so he wasn't afforded the opportunity to showcase run blocking like the others.
Btw, I agree with Eric, there were very few who wanted Thomas of those 4.
Btw, I agree with Eric, there were very few who wanted Thomas of those 4.
None of this years OL has is quite Wirfs in that regard.
Giants have a desparate need for a RT. If they selected Cross over the other top OT still on the board (Neal or Icky) then I'm fine with it... even though I'm hoping for Neal.
A stud pass protector with average run blocking would still be one of the best tackles in the league today.
A stud pass protector with average run blocking would still be one of the best tackles in the league today.
and I get that there is "learning" for all three of them, but Ekwonu easily has the furthest to go in that department.
If Cross can be very good/elite at pass pro while being at least average to above average in the run game, I'll live with that.
Or in the case of the Giants, you never run left because your #1 RB can’t run inside the tackles and can’t run left.
Do you take Ekwonu at #7 and end up with 3 LTs ?
Obviously, Ekwonu would end up at LG.
Quote:
was talking about Edge Sam Williams of Old Miss. They said he completely dominated Tackle Charles cross
Williams had a great year. Should be a late first or early second round prospect. But that sexual battery arrest - albeit dropped - stands out the wrong way... Sam Williams - ( New Window )
Apparently the Cowboys crave Sam Williams. I hope he goes elsewhere.
In this thread, dvm52106 makes a valid point that Schoen and Daboll drafted Penning’s teammate, Spencer Brown, last year. Do you think they didn’t also take a good long look at Penning, who is a much better prospect, at that time?
Penning just might be the best OT prospect in this draft for what the Giants really need. His presence alone would give the line immediate credibility. It would not surprise me if he ended up being their pick.
Reverse order is more likely, if Cross is there at #5 I don't think they risk waiting to #7
Smart, Tough, Dependable.
Technicque aside, i think this should be factored into the equation.
Cross being the pick, would make some sense seeing Thomas as a RT.
A year from now Penning will be best right tackle in the draft.
Fixing the O line once and for all does more than drafting any other player to help our defense.
Would love for us to have the best O line in our division. Tired of Dallas and Philly always beating us in the trench.
Quote:
like Thibodeaux at 5, Cross at 7. God willing.
Reverse order is more likely, if Cross is there at #5 I don't think they risk waiting to #7
Yep with Carolina at 6 only makes sense
In this thread, dvm52106 makes a valid point that Schoen and Daboll drafted Penning’s teammate, Spencer Brown, last year. Do you think they didn’t also take a good long look at Penning, who is a much better prospect, at that time?
Penning just might be the best OT prospect in this draft for what the Giants really need. His presence alone would give the line immediate credibility. It would not surprise me if he ended up being their pick.
I would have more an eye for Penning or Cross if we didn't already have AT. If Ickey can be a versatile "guard" like Larry Allen, not too shabby and fits our need a bit better.
Is Cross thick and strong enough to be a really good NFL OT? I have my doubts and think projecting him into the NFL carries way more risks than you want from a top 10 pick.
Becton was clearly a big risk, boom or bust.
Eric - Would you happen to have the RAS scores for Neal, Cross and maybe Penning? I’d be really curious to see them.
The Icky foot speed questions really come out of the RAS score summary. He’s also much shorter than most OTs.
Quote:
Wirfs and Wills were great prospects but they played RT.
Becton was clearly a big risk, boom or bust.
Eric - Would you happen to have the RAS scores for Neal, Cross and maybe Penning? I’d be really curious to see them.
The Icky foot speed questions really come out of the RAS score summary. He’s also much shorter than most OTs.
Neal didn’t do enough to get a RAS ascot which is a bummer but here are the rest and some Ekwonu footwork film
Penning um is pretty athletic lol - ( New Window )
If Cross can be very good/elite at pass pro while being at least average to above average in the run game, I'll live with that.