Stapleton makes the point that I've been trying to make

I love Charles Cross' pass-blocking attributes. They're obvious. But I'm also impressed with his body control, side-to-side match ability, and target accuracy in space when it's time to run-block. You just don't see Cross getting out of sorts a lot.



Doug is a big fan of Charles Cross. Check out some of his recent posts. It's just a reminder that Cross may in fact be OT1 on some teams' boards, including the Giants.



So if that happens when draft gets here, don't be "no one had Cross as top OT" guy.