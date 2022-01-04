for display only
Stapleton makes the point that I've been trying to make

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2022 9:09 am
Doug Farrar ✍
@NFL_DougFarrar
I love Charles Cross' pass-blocking attributes. They're obvious. But I'm also impressed with his body control, side-to-side match ability, and target accuracy in space when it's time to run-block. You just don't see Cross getting out of sorts a lot.

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Doug is a big fan of Charles Cross. Check out some of his recent posts. It's just a reminder that Cross may in fact be OT1 on some teams' boards, including the Giants.

So if that happens when draft gets here, don't be "no one had Cross as top OT" guy.
To quote Antrel Rolle  
Dnew15 : 4/1/2022 10:21 am : link
at the end of the day, I think that all the OT taken in the 2020 draft are going to be very good NFL players.

Wirfs, Thomas, Becton and Wills are all quality OTs.
I won’t throw the remote  
illmatic : 4/1/2022 10:25 am : link
if the choose Cross over the other two guys. I’m going to try and trust this new front office/coaching group until proven otherwise.
I wanted Wills and Delpit.  
Klaatu : 4/1/2022 10:25 am : link
I got Thomas and McKinney. Cue the Rolling Stones.
Remember  
GiantGrit : 4/1/2022 10:26 am : link
Thomas grades out well in the run game. Of course you want two tackles than pass & run block at an elite level but thats hard to find. You can't run 100% of the time to the left but a dominant run blocking tandem will open up counters and cutbacks to the other side.

If Cross can be very good/elite at pass pro while being at least average to above average in the run game, I'll live with that.



disagree completely on Becton  
UConn4523 : 4/1/2022 10:29 am : link
he can't stay on the field and outside of flashes, has been pretty underwhelming. The other 3 have been much much better players.
He's a heluva player  
Optimus-NY : 4/1/2022 10:34 am : link
Super clean and polished. Pass blocking machine, with room for improvement in the run game. I'd be happy to have him. He also provides insurance for our current LT, should his ankles go bad on him (again).

I think we've gotta pick an OT at 5 though (Cross, Icky, or Neal), not 7 since the Panthers will either go OT or QB at 6. We can get our rusher at 7 (KT or JJ).
There was a lot of Beckton love on this  
ZogZerg : 4/1/2022 10:38 am : link
board before and after the draft.

Plenty of people posting rookie OL video comparisons and people whining about Giants picking Thomas instead of Becton (or others).

I was a Thomas guy because he was the cleanest pick by far  
Eric on Li : 4/1/2022 10:41 am : link
Wirfs and Wills were great prospects but they played RT.
Becton was clearly a big risk, boom or bust.

So wanting a true LT Thomas was the cleanest pick and his tangibles have always been underrated for some reason. Guys with 36 inch arms who start for 3 straight years in the SEC aren't exactly common.

As a prospect his resume would be competitive with all 3 of the top OTs in this draft. Here he is vs. Ekwonu's combine for comparison, athletically pretty similar but the 36 inch arms are the trait that stands out to me because that's just very rare (and important for a LT).

RE: gidie, Bobby Skinner made another video yesterday  
Biteymax22 : 4/1/2022 10:41 am : link
In comment 15652327 Ira said:
Quote:
"Charles Cross v. DeMarvin Leal Film Breakdown" which I think showed Cross in a different light. Link - ( New Window )


Notable with this video is the fact that while Leal is one of the "big names" in this draft, its unlikely he plays edge in the NFL.

He ran a 5.00 40, jumped under 30inches and has arms under 34". He's likely a 5 technique that won't even be lining up on the tackles outside shoulder, so watching Cross beating him to spots isn't exactly that impressive.
RE: He's a heluva player  
TDTONEY : 4/1/2022 10:43 am : link
In comment 15652398 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Super clean and polished. Pass blocking machine, with room for improvement in the run game. I'd be happy to have him. He also provides insurance for our current LT, should his ankles go bad on him (again).

I think we've gotta pick an OT at 5 though (Cross, Icky, or Neal), not 7 since the Panthers will either go OT or QB at 6. We can get our rusher at 7 (KT or JJ).


Exactly how I think it’s going to play out. I think the Panthers would be complete morons if they don’t take a T
I can totally imagine a scenario  
RCPhoenix : 4/1/2022 10:43 am : link
Where Neal, Ekwonu, Gardner, Thibodeaux, & Cross are available at #5 and the Giants take Cross.

And BBI goes nuts about how it’s a terrible pick.
Dallas Cowboys The Draft Show  
Des51 : 4/1/2022 10:47 am : link
was talking about Edge Sam Williams of Old Miss. They said he completely dominated Tackle Charles cross
Guys are penciling in Thomas  
RomanWH : 4/1/2022 10:47 am : link
For an everyday player for all 17 games. We don't know the full extent of that ankle injury he had. By picking Cross, we can hedge against that a bit. The more I think about it, they should draft Cross and let the two battle for the LT job in camp. May the best man win.
RE: Guys are penciling in Thomas  
Eric on Li : 4/1/2022 10:57 am : link
In comment 15652423 RomanWH said:
Quote:
For an everyday player for all 17 games. We don't know the full extent of that ankle injury he had. By picking Cross, we can hedge against that a bit. The more I think about it, they should draft Cross and let the two battle for the LT job in camp. May the best man win.


all 3 of the top OTs this year played LT so any of them are a hedge. they will pick whichever 1 of the 3 is the best remaining player when they pick (which may be cross).
Trevor Penning  
bluefin : 4/1/2022 10:59 am : link
is bigger, faster, stronger and meaner.

Penning is the ideal RT prospect.
RE: I was  
Des51 : 4/1/2022 11:00 am : link
In comment 15652350 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a Thomas guy in that draft. I don't remember him having a large contingent of posters on this site supporting him.
The Giants had a contest for correctly picking the 1st rd pick, and I picked Thomas, Still waiting for my prize.
RE: RE: I was  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 4/1/2022 11:09 am : link
In comment 15652440 Des51 said:
Quote:
In comment 15652350 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


a Thomas guy in that draft. I don't remember him having a large contingent of posters on this site supporting him.

The Giants had a contest for correctly picking the 1st rd pick, and I picked Thomas, Still waiting for my prize.


The free medium Pepsi wasn't enough?
I'm not blown away by Cross's tape  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/1/2022 11:24 am : link
but admittedly I wasn't by AT. But then again I did acknowledge AT looks like a prototype definition of a LT with 36+ inch arms.
RE: RE: He's got to be a beast in the run game IMO  
UberAlias : 4/1/2022 11:29 am : link
In comment 15652360 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15652268 UberAlias said:


Quote:


When it comes to pass blocking, it has to be about the entire unit, moreso than the individual's. Defenses can control where they attack and can easily scheme around a dominant pass blocker. In the run game, however, it's the offense who determines the point of attack. A mauler who can move people can have a very big impact. That's why I've been a big proponent that if we are taking an OLine in the top 5 or top 10, he better be a difference maker in the running game.



That's very 1980s thinking. Just like all the people here who want a dominant "old school" fullback. The game has changed. Even the run game. One of Coughlin's shortcomings was he continued with '80s football till the end. His philosophy when it was first and goal at the 5 was to line up against the other team with three tight ends and a fullback, hand the ball off and run into a stacked defense and whichever team wins the one on one battles wins. Other teams run from spread formations in that scenario, rather than telling the other team what they are going to do.


The game has changed, no doubt. But looking at it as pass > run is a massive over simplification. I am not making the point that run is more important than pass. I am saying that an INDIVIDUAL Oline can have a very big impact in running game because the Offense dictates the point of attack. Contrast to Pass game. One indivvidual is great, but you need entire unit and defense can dictate where to attack the pass protection so much easier to scheme around a great pass blocker. Those are facts regardless of the era. For that reason if I am selecting an OL in the top 5, he better be a beast at BOTH. If you think short yardage and goalline situations don't have a very big impact on the game then you aren't watching.
RE: Dallas Cowboys The Draft Show  
bw in dc : 4/1/2022 11:30 am : link
In comment 15652422 Des51 said:
Quote:
was talking about Edge Sam Williams of Old Miss. They said he completely dominated Tackle Charles cross


Williams had a great year. Should be a late first or early second round prospect. But that sexual battery arrest - albeit dropped - stands out the wrong way...
Sam Williams - ( New Window )
RE: I was  
Section331 : 4/1/2022 11:35 am : link
In comment 15652350 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a Thomas guy in that draft. I don't remember him having a large contingent of posters on this site supporting him.


I would agree that AT was the consensus #4 OT here, but I think most liked Thomas, just not as much as the others. I wanted Wirfs, but I completely understood the Giants thinking in taking AT - he may not have had the ceiling of some of the others, but he definitely had the highest floor.
RE: RE: If we were talking picking an OT at 18  
UberAlias : 4/1/2022 11:36 am : link
In comment 15652294 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15652291 UberAlias said:


Quote:


100% go with the best pass blocker. If we're talking at 5, he better also be a beast in the run game. Is Cross that?



He's not at the same level as the other two, but the other two are not at the same level as him as a pass blocker. The issue with Cross is the offense he came from is very pass-centric so he wasn't afforded the opportunity to showcase run blocking like the others.
If he can be a difference maker in the running game too, then sign me up. I have a few responses to my point make it out like run blocking hasn't mattered in 25 years. Truth is, goalline and short yardage are huge parts of the game and areas where an individual Oline can really stand out as difference makers. Pass blocking too, yes, but the focus there had better be building the best all around unit. One guy has less of impact if overall unit isn't strong and you don't need elite individuals to build a top unit.
For What This is Worth  
Samiam : 4/1/2022 11:39 am : link
Heard on a podcast, I think it was Skinner but might have been Giants Banter, they graded a 3 OTs being talked about as below all 4 OTs when the Giants drafted Thomas. The guys this year would not be elite prospects.

Btw, I agree with Eric, there were very few who wanted Thomas of those 4.
For What This is Worth  
Samiam : 4/1/2022 11:40 am : link
Heard on a podcast, I think it was Skinner but might have been Giants Banter, they graded a 3 OTs being talked about as below all 4 OTs when the Giants drafted Thomas. The guys this year would not be elite prospects.

Btw, I agree with Eric, there were very few who wanted Thomas of those 4.
I wanted Wirfs  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/1/2022 11:40 am : link
he had the highest floor and had an elite combo of agility and technique - albeit many would pencil him at RT. I would like to see what he can do at LT.

None of this years OL has is quite Wirfs in that regard.
Chances are very good...  
Jim in Tampa : 4/1/2022 11:40 am : link
that 2 of the top 3 OTs will still be available at 5 and one of them will be Cross.

Giants have a desparate need for a RT. If they selected Cross over the other top OT still on the board (Neal or Icky) then I'm fine with it... even though I'm hoping for Neal.
I get Greg Robinson vibes from Ekwonu  
widmerseyebrow : 4/1/2022 11:48 am : link
in that Robinson was a mauler as a run blocker and a lot of projection was done for his pass blocking simply based on his athleticism. Just a feeling from me. I don't like the idea of taking a tackle at 5 or 7 who needs to learn how to be a better pass blocker in a passing league.

A stud pass protector with average run blocking would still be one of the best tackles in the league today.
RE: I get Greg Robinson vibes from Ekwonu  
widmerseyebrow : 4/1/2022 11:49 am : link
In comment 15652499 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
in that Robinson was a mauler as a run blocker and a lot of projection was done for his pass blocking simply based on his athleticism. Just a feeling from me. I don't like the idea of taking a tackle at 5 or 7 who needs to learn how to be a better pass blocker in a passing league.

A stud pass protector with average run blocking would still be one of the best tackles in the league today.


and I get that there is "learning" for all three of them, but Ekwonu easily has the furthest to go in that department.
I'd pick Neal before Cross  
JonC : 4/1/2022 11:57 am : link
hope he's there if they're hellbent on adding an OT.
Look At Cross' Film  
Bernie : 4/1/2022 11:57 am : link
and it's obvious he is the most natural pass blocker of the bunch. Not sure why people think he can't play on the right side, but whatever. Given he played in Leach's offense, the question will always be about run blocking. The Giants picking him would not at all be a surprise, but I imagine there will be those who throw the remote.
it sure sounds  
mittenedman : 4/1/2022 12:30 pm : link
like Thibodeaux at 5, Cross at 7. God willing.
RE: Remember  
Ivan15 : 4/1/2022 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15652381 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Thomas grades out well in the run game. Of course you want two tackles than pass & run block at an elite level but thats hard to find. You can't run 100% of the time to the left but a dominant run blocking tandem will open up counters and cutbacks to the other side.

If Cross can be very good/elite at pass pro while being at least average to above average in the run game, I'll live with that.

Or in the case of the Giants, you never run left because your #1 RB can’t run inside the tackles and can’t run left.
What if Cross and Ekwonu are both available at #5 and the Giants pick  
Ivan15 : 4/1/2022 12:40 pm : link
Cross, then Carolina doesn’t take Ekwonu?

Do you take Ekwonu at #7 and end up with 3 LTs ?

Obviously, Ekwonu would end up at LG.
RE: RE: Dallas Cowboys The Draft Show  
FStubbs : 4/1/2022 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15652480 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15652422 Des51 said:


Quote:


was talking about Edge Sam Williams of Old Miss. They said he completely dominated Tackle Charles cross



Williams had a great year. Should be a late first or early second round prospect. But that sexual battery arrest - albeit dropped - stands out the wrong way... Sam Williams - ( New Window )


Apparently the Cowboys crave Sam Williams. I hope he goes elsewhere.
Stapleton makes the point......  
johnboyw : 4/1/2022 1:14 pm : link
In all this first round tackle discussion, I’m amazed that almost no one has ever really mentioned Trevor Penning and the Giants. Here’s a guy who as little as 2 months ago was considered a mid second round pick who, because of his size, combine numbers and playing demeanor is now on the cusp of being in the top 10-12. He has the capability of being a Quentin Nelson type brute who could set the tone for the line for a decade.

In this thread, dvm52106 makes a valid point that Schoen and Daboll drafted Penning’s teammate, Spencer Brown, last year. Do you think they didn’t also take a good long look at Penning, who is a much better prospect, at that time?

Penning just might be the best OT prospect in this draft for what the Giants really need. His presence alone would give the line immediate credibility. It would not surprise me if he ended up being their pick.

Penning will be a very good guard in the nfl, but I don't think he'll  
Ira : 4/1/2022 1:27 pm : link
be successful stopping nfl edge rushers if left on an island.
RE: it sure sounds  
RCPhoenix : 4/1/2022 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15652569 mittenedman said:
Quote:
like Thibodeaux at 5, Cross at 7. God willing.


Reverse order is more likely, if Cross is there at #5 I don't think they risk waiting to #7
mitt  
JonC : 4/1/2022 1:56 pm : link
Educated guess with four weeks to go, if Neal is gone they go defense at #5 and Cross at #7.
I believe Shoen's weight  
RAIN : 4/1/2022 2:13 pm : link
in character is higher than we've had in the building in some time, but more nuanced than Reese (whom like captains).

Smart, Tough, Dependable.

Technicque aside, i think this should be factored into the equation.

Cross being the pick, would make some sense seeing Thomas as a RT.
I'm going to be happy with any  
Red Dog : 4/1/2022 2:14 pm : link
of Neal, Icky, Cross, or Penning - just as long as they get one of these guys instead of waiting to day 3 to address the RT need like some previous GMs would have done.

Take two o linemen at 5and 7  
kelly : 4/1/2022 2:32 pm : link
Penning and one of the other three tackles.

A year from now Penning will be best right tackle in the draft.

Fixing the O line once and for all does more than drafting any other player to help our defense.

Would love for us to have the best O line in our division. Tired of Dallas and Philly always beating us in the trench.
Very unlikely they draft two OL  
JonC : 4/1/2022 2:34 pm : link
better chance they trade down from one spot.
RE: RE: it sure sounds  
TDTONEY : 4/1/2022 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15652698 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15652569 mittenedman said:


Quote:


like Thibodeaux at 5, Cross at 7. God willing.



Reverse order is more likely, if Cross is there at #5 I don't think they risk waiting to #7


Yep with Carolina at 6 only makes sense
I think Cross  
ep in md : 4/1/2022 2:41 pm : link
will have an excellent OT career and would be happy to see him picked at 5/7.
RE: Stapleton makes the point......  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/1/2022 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15652653 johnboyw said:
Quote:
In all this first round tackle discussion, I’m amazed that almost no one has ever really mentioned Trevor Penning and the Giants. Here’s a guy who as little as 2 months ago was considered a mid second round pick who, because of his size, combine numbers and playing demeanor is now on the cusp of being in the top 10-12. He has the capability of being a Quentin Nelson type brute who could set the tone for the line for a decade.

In this thread, dvm52106 makes a valid point that Schoen and Daboll drafted Penning’s teammate, Spencer Brown, last year. Do you think they didn’t also take a good long look at Penning, who is a much better prospect, at that time?

Penning just might be the best OT prospect in this draft for what the Giants really need. His presence alone would give the line immediate credibility. It would not surprise me if he ended up being their pick.


I would have more an eye for Penning or Cross if we didn't already have AT. If Ickey can be a versatile "guard" like Larry Allen, not too shabby and fits our need a bit better.
Can’t teach body control  
Mattman : 4/1/2022 3:20 pm : link
And balance
Football athleticism depends on both size and speed.  
cosmicj : 4/1/2022 4:54 pm : link
You know who can mirror any NFL pass rusher? Tyreek Hill. But he’d also get bowled over.

Is Cross thick and strong enough to be a really good NFL OT? I have my doubts and think projecting him into the NFL carries way more risks than you want from a top 10 pick.
RE: I was a Thomas guy because he was the cleanest pick by far  
cosmicj : 4/1/2022 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15652409 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Wirfs and Wills were great prospects but they played RT.
Becton was clearly a big risk, boom or bust.





Eric - Would you happen to have the RAS scores for Neal, Cross and maybe Penning? I’d be really curious to see them.

The Icky foot speed questions really come out of the RAS score summary. He’s also much shorter than most OTs.
RE: RE: I was a Thomas guy because he was the cleanest pick by far  
TDTONEY : 4/1/2022 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15652970 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15652409 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Wirfs and Wills were great prospects but they played RT.
Becton was clearly a big risk, boom or bust.







Eric - Would you happen to have the RAS scores for Neal, Cross and maybe Penning? I’d be really curious to see them.

The Icky foot speed questions really come out of the RAS score summary. He’s also much shorter than most OTs.


Neal didn’t do enough to get a RAS ascot which is a bummer but here are the rest and some Ekwonu footwork film
Penning um is pretty athletic lol - ( New Window )
RE: Remember  
Milton : 4/1/2022 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15652381 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Thomas grades out well in the run game. Of course you want two tackles than pass & run block at an elite level but thats hard to find. You can't run 100% of the time to the left but a dominant run blocking tandem will open up counters and cutbacks to the other side.

If Cross can be very good/elite at pass pro while being at least average to above average in the run game, I'll live with that.


The Giants used to run left a lot in the days of Jumbo Elliot and Rodney Hampton.
