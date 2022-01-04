Sy tweets about the edge rushers

David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
1h
Hard to watch Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker, and Kayvon Thibodeaux without easily seeing which one leaves some in the tank when it comes to effort
And now we have confirmed athletic testing + production differences?
This is an easy stack.
2. Hutch
3. KT
2. Hutch
3. KT
How so when Walker was the least “productive” of the 3?
Quote:
1. Walker
2. Hutch
3. KT
How so when Walker was the least “productive” of the 3?
I'm not sure he was based on the role Smart/Lanning asked him to play.
So clearly he saw that on film
So clearly he saw that on film
So let’s see the film….
So clearly he saw that on film
I'm taking Thibs over Walker 6 days a week and twice on Sunday. One is an edge player and the other is a 4-3 DE, IMV as an amateur wannabe.
In fact, as an edge, I'm taking Johnson over Walker in a 3-4 defense.
is KT getting overanalyzed? Most players take a few plays off
I don’t mind it here and there, not everyone goes 100% each play.
if KT plays 50 snaps a glass out 40 of them with a handful of so so snaps, I can live with it. Talent level is really good.
That being said, JJ May be a safer pick with similiar, more consistent results
OT at 5, JJ or walker at 7.
In fact, as an edge, I'm taking Johnson over Walker in a 3-4 defense.
Johnson is better than KT as an all-around player. He sets the edge very well against the run. A terrific edge player defending the run.
Quote:
In fact, as an edge, I'm taking Johnson over Walker in a 3-4 defense.
Johnson is better than KT as an all-around player. He sets the edge very well against the run. A terrific edge player defending the run.
KT is just quicker and probably a better pass rusher, but I have absolutely no problem with Johnson being a Giant. I watch FSU having had two kids graduate from there and he stood out like a sore thumb.
But taking Walker in the top 10 would scare me.
1) Does Hutch bring the same passion we saw at UM to an NFL team? Michigan was in his blood. Will he feel as motivated for a team he is not as connected to?
2) Hutch's dad was in camp with the Browns as an UDFA and never played in the NFL. Is that a cause for concern for Hutch given that their college careers were pretty similar?
But taking Walker in the top 10 would scare me.
I just don't see Walker as an edge and not sure he is stout enough for 3-4 DE. Let's face it, most of us only see a couple to a few games per year with these players. To me, Thibs and Johnson just look the part.
I'd be really comfortable with Hutchinson if we ran a 4-3 defense. I think he can play 3-4 end, but Kayvon just looks like a guy who play 3-4 edge to me.
Walker? Man, you're making a lot of assumptions there.
I'd be really comfortable with Hutchinson if we ran a 4-3 defense. I think he can play 3-4 end, but Kayvon just looks like a guy who play 3-4 edge to me.
Walker? Man, you're making a lot of assumptions there.
I agree with you on Thibs vs Hutch. But virtually everyone has Hutch ahead...to me Thibs looks like Vonn Miller or Khalil Mack - a real pass rusher.
Walker - just my opinion not really an assumption. I can only speak to what I "see". Walker never really jumped off the screen at me. He had some plays vs Alabama yes. But Dean and the LB Walker (Quay?) seemed to be the play makers for Georgia. Again just watching the game, not studying it(I wouldn't know what to study anyway.)
KT is just quicker and probably a better pass rusher, but I have absolutely no problem with Johnson being a Giant. I watch FSU having had two kids graduate from there and he stood out like a sore thumb.
I like the second-tier guys a lot - Ebiketie and Bonitto. I would throw Sam Williams in there, too, but he his off-field issue with the sexual assault (that was dropped) is a concern. Williams had a great year with Ole Miss.
Williams has Dallas written all over him. And watch him kill it... ;)
Young Man Works - ( New Window )
Puff piece or not there’s an actual source and examples as opposed to an anonymous source that can’t provide an ounce of evidence lol. A narrative with no proof is just noise. YAWN
Quote:
lazy isn’t how his trainer describes KT. Young Man Works - ( New Window )
Puff piece or not there’s an actual source and examples as opposed to an anonymous source that can’t provide an ounce of evidence lol. A narrative with no proof is just noise. YAWN
Both Utah games are the ones that have some concerned.
One could make the case it was his ankle. One could make the case he was ready to be done with college.
Don't shoot the messenger - but it has been mentioned to me multiple times.
If we want talk about pure talent and who looks the best at their best, Thibodeaux is likely EDGE1. Simply more to it than that, though. And he had the easiest opponents to work against of them all.
I won't look down on anyone that has Kayvon as the top player in the entire draft. But you must accept it is personal preference and there are warts on all these guys. None are in the elite tier and they can rightfully be stacked multiple ways.
No inside info there at all. Walker has his warts too and is more projection based than the others. But looking at what he did - and what he can do - he is the most versatile DL talent in the class and nobody is close. I have to think that is the fit in a scheme that absolutely feeds of confusing the opposing offense.
full profile - ( New Window )
Particularly for a man his size and with that wingspan. Tested well better than JPP, who was an athletic marvel coming out of USF.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Kayvon looks like the better athlete to me vis a vis Hutchinson.
I'd be really comfortable with Hutchinson if we ran a 4-3 defense. I think he can play 3-4 end, but Kayvon just looks like a guy who play 3-4 edge to me.
Walker? Man, you're making a lot of assumptions there.
I agree with you on Thibs vs Hutch. But virtually everyone has Hutch ahead...to me Thibs looks like Vonn Miller or Khalil Mack - a real pass rusher.
Walker - just my opinion not really an assumption. I can only speak to what I "see". Walker never really jumped off the screen at me. He had some plays vs Alabama yes. But Dean and the LB Walker (Quay?) seemed to be the play makers for Georgia. Again just watching the game, not studying it(I wouldn't know what to study anyway.)
Lots of guys made plays on that defense. It was a national championship defense. They easily could have 7 guys just from that defense go before the 3rd round, and 4, maybe even 5 by the end of the first.
I would have no problem with Walker at Edge.
full profile - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15653182 Giantgator said:
Quote:
lazy isn’t how his trainer describes KT. Young Man Works - ( New Window )
Puff piece or not there’s an actual source and examples as opposed to an anonymous source that can’t provide an ounce of evidence lol. A narrative with no proof is just noise. YAWN
Both Utah games are the ones that have some concerned.
One could make the case it was his ankle. One could make the case he was ready to be done with college.
Don't shoot the messenger - but it has been mentioned to me multiple times.
So Sy confirms what many of us have said since January about the Utah games for Thibs - his double no- show spoke volumes. And that is the concern
No inside info there at all. Walker has his warts too and is more projection based than the others. But looking at what he did - and what he can do - he is the most versatile DL talent in the class and nobody is close. I have to think that is the fit in a scheme that absolutely feeds of confusing the opposing offense.
What are your thoughts on the kid from South Carolina, Engabare? I feel like he would be a good chess piece as well for wink that could be added in the middle of draft.
But that just isn't true re: Parsons. After PHI took DeVonta Smith, I was all about Parsons, Slater, or Paye.
So Sy confirms what many of us have said since January about the Utah games for Thibs - his double no- show spoke volumes. And that is the concern
Could be, or if you read it, he could have had an ankle issue and being that close to the end of the season was protecting his draft spot. (Remember what happened to OBL trying to play on a weakened ankle)
IMV Thibs, Johnson or Walker would be fine. I do not know Martindale's defense which seems to need top CBs and DBs more than LBs and ERs.
If Bradberry is traded, Gardner and possibly Stingley become a higher priority and could be ahead of OL or ER.
I don't have much there, sorry. Ankle sprains can linger all year, however. Hard to rest those.
And both games were blowouts so maybe he did take plays off?
I mean he had 7 tackles in one game and a sack in the other. That’s production.
Even inside the likely projections, there is doubt as to which player is their preference among those most likely to be available.
And both games were blowouts so maybe he did take plays off?
I mean he had 7 tackles in one game and a sack in the other. That’s production.
I'm sure Sy will make this point, but there is a big difference between Georgia and Utah.
Sy watches entire games. I tend to watch highlights/lowlights (videos that show what the player does right/wrong). So he's far more comprehensive.
My main effort is to get a feel for the player athletically combined with his disruptiveness to the offense. Kayvon just looks like a problem for offenses from the standup position. Hutch does too (both guys make big plays in the backfield against the pass and the run)... it just seems to me Kayvon moves a bit more naturally to me. That's my SUBJECTIVE impression.
Walker is the best athlete, but I just worry about taking a player in the top 10 who is PROJECTED to do something he hasn't.
I loved his productivity and disruptiveness in college, but wondered if he could do the same at the pro level due to his size.
Way, way, way off on that one.
It's that not cut and dry. Some people think Kayvon is the only true elite, blue chip player in this draft. Others think football is not the most important thing in his life.
If he goes onto become a dominate defensive force in the NFL, the Giants will have passed on Parsons and KT in back-to-back drafts. That would be oy.
We did pass on Micah Parsons last year. How did that turn out?
Quote:
in Round 1, top notch athlete/player but potential (not imagined) red flags?? oy
It's that not cut and dry. Some people think Kayvon is the only true elite, blue chip player in this draft. Others think football is not the most important thing in his life.
If he goes onto become a dominate defensive force in the NFL, the Giants will have passed on Parsons and KT in back-to-back drafts. That would be oy.
Unless they pass on Thibs and draft, say, Jermaine Johnson II, and he becomes a dominant defensive force in the NFL. Who knows? I certainly don't. I respect Sy's opinion, along with guys like Jeremiah and Pauline, but there's really only one person's opinion that really matters - Martindale's. Whomever the Giants draft for their defense, and whenever they're drafted, I believe Schoen will look for Wink's seal of approval first before pulling the trigger.
I'm not advocating for drafting one player over the other. I stopped doing that years ago. I have my favorites but I'm a fan who runs a website.
I'm merely pointing out this is not as cut and dry as a lot of people think.
When I watch Thibodeaux's highlights, I'm like "holy shit!" But those are highlights. If the guy is another Odell Beckham in terms of attitude, I don't want him. Odell was one of my least favorite Giants players in recent memory. But I also wonder if teams are dropping crap on Thibodeaux in order to get him to slide.
My concerns with KT are that in the interviews I saw - he seems very self-centered. I am concerned, especially on a bad team like the Giants for now, he will be very unmotivated. He doesn’t seem like team player to me. But I will be happy if Schoen/Daboll spoke to him and know he will fit here.
1) Does Hutch bring the same passion we saw at UM to an NFL team? Michigan was in his blood. Will he feel as motivated for a team he is not as connected to?
2) Hutch's dad was in camp with the Browns as an UDFA and never played in the NFL. Is that a cause for concern for Hutch given that their college careers were pretty similar?
Cooper Kupp's dad was a bust with the Giants. Should anyone have been concerned?
because the same thing happened, their teams offense got destroyed and as a team they were playing from behind all game. hard to rush the passer when your team is down by 20 at halftime and the other team is just running the clock out.
also ahead of the pac12cg cristobal was negotiating his departure from oregon to take the miami job. when those situations happen usually those teams know it and get rolled. when coaches are making business decisions kids start making them too.
i havent watched every thibodeaux snap this year but those 2 particular games strike me as a horrible evaluation environment unless you are specifically hoping to find plays that look like business decisions, because that's generally what happens in blowouts.
From what I've watched which was on TV not all 22's the Michigan kid is all motor but not an athletic freak. I don't see him winning one on one on 3rd and long against top NFL OTs. But my option is nothing more that. He could be the next JJ Watt.
The Oregon kid is an athletic freak IMO, with a big personality but a motor that turns on and off. When he's paid big bucks under a big spotlight will it stay on all the time? That's for the Giants front office to decide not me.
I think both will be drafted before the Giants pick but it will be interesting to follow them.
As far as any of the Georgia and Alabama players go I never have any idea how they'll do in the NFL when everyone has their talent level. So much of their film is against teams that can't physically compete with them and they're playing with a half a dozen other NFL level players. How do you evaluate that?
the questions about thibodeaux are fair but entirely psychological. im not sure a few business decisions on tape are the definitive answer. especially if he was playing through injury in the first place.
kenny pickett made a business decision to skip his team's bowl game to get ready for the senior bowl. it would have been his first game against a ranked team all year and he's the first qb to my knowledge who has ever sat his team's bowl game. that doesn't get talked about at all but was pretty egregious imo considering the leadership responsibilities that go along with a QB.
I'm not advocating for drafting one player over the other. I stopped doing that years ago. I have my favorites but I'm a fan who runs a website.
I'm merely pointing out this is not as cut and dry as a lot of people think.
When I watch Thibodeaux's highlights, I'm like "holy shit!" But those are highlights. If the guy is another Odell Beckham in terms of attitude, I don't want him. Odell was one of my least favorite Giants players in recent memory. But I also wonder if teams are dropping crap on Thibodeaux in order to get him to slide.
That's a good question. Could be teams playing "Game of Draft BS," or they could have legitimate concerns. I don't know. I do worry about the risk, though. Schoen can't afford to screw this draft up, and I'd feel a lot more comfortable with "safe" picks at the top. Usually, I take a "no guts, no glory" approach, so that's a little odd for me.
I'd rather get the OT, maybe Gardner (though I'm starting to think he won't be there). I would not abandon the idea of Hamilton. I would also be very interested in trading down if they could get a really good deal (that's a big if).
I'd rather get the OT, maybe Gardner (though I'm starting to think he won't be there). I would not abandon the idea of Hamilton. I would also be very interested in trading down if they could get a really good deal (that's a big if).
im entirely on the same page with this.
i think im most excited to Sy reviews of all the day 2 edge rushers.
Ebitekie or Mafe in round 2 would seem an awful lot like Wink's selection of Oweh last year at the end of round 1.
Josh Paschal from kentucky seems an awful like Zadarius Smith and a lot of his scouting reports indicate he has the kind of versatility Jihad Ward described for Wink's D.
I worry Gardner won't be there, but if he is i like him and an OT with those top 2 picks. Or a trade down like you said because I think Nakobe Dean is going to be a steal for someone and there seems to be real good depth through the top 15-20 of this draft (I believe Sy said he had Jermaine Johnson at 15).
I'd rather get the OT, maybe Gardner (though I'm starting to think he won't be there). I would not abandon the idea of Hamilton. I would also be very interested in trading down if they could get a really good deal (that's a big if).
You know, Lance Zierlein has KT ranked very high. But there's one thing about his analysis that troubled me - this quote at the end:
If I'm taking a guy in the top ten, he'd better be "the dude." But that's just, like, my opinion, man.
During combine, KT said how Giants grilled with tough questions bc I think they are concerned or have questions regarding to his so called on and off motor in the tape. Some scouts or pundits talked about his streaky sack record.
I think Giants wanted to know how KT is wired mentally and if there is an explanation from him. I’m sure talent perspective Giants are very interested on KT but Giants have to make sure he’s gonna be a good fit for Giants. Giants are not a good team and it’s in biggest market in this country and media are not kind to bad performance by high 1st rounder.
So we will see in few weeks what Schoen found about KT if we have a chance to draft KT or not. I’m more and more thinking KT will be off the board before Giants at 5.
KT had 19 sacks in three years in the mediocre PAC12.
Garrett, despite the concerns about his personality, was still hugely productive. Unlike KT.
I'm not advocating for drafting one player over the other. I stopped doing that years ago. I have my favorites but I'm a fan who runs a website.
I'm merely pointing out this is not as cut and dry as a lot of people think.
When I watch Thibodeaux's highlights, I'm like "holy shit!" But those are highlights. If the guy is another Odell Beckham in terms of attitude, I don't want him. Odell was one of my least favorite Giants players in recent memory. But I also wonder if teams are dropping crap on Thibodeaux in order to get him to slide.
Give me guys like Ickey/Neal/Penning who want to bury guys in the ground. Pair them up with a kid who has his head screwed on straight and best potential natural team leader in the last decade like AT and lets see what happens.
Lots of guys made plays on that defense. It was a national championship defense. They easily could have 7 guys just from that defense go before the 3rd round, and 4, maybe even 5 by the end of the first.
I would have no problem with Walker at Edge.
With all of that talent around him, shouldn’t he have flashed more often? I’m empathetic to the argument that he was asked to do too many things - I felt that way about Paye last year - and I haven’t watched a ton of his film, but I see a guy who gets caught up in the wash too often.
That said, I’d prefer to go OT and DB if they stay at 5 and 7 (assuming Sauce is still there). Taking an ER later and putting him in the mix with Ojulari, Roche, etc would work.
"Hey coach, what about this Jermaine Johnson kid we have on the bench?"
"Who? Fuck him, let him go to Florida State."
I will bow out until the Edge preview in a few weeks. See you there.
Really have only limited interest in Hutch or Thibs in either of our two draft spots if they were still on the board. Just enough concerns with both in the games I saw them play, or should I say "didn't see them"...
If I'm taking a guy in the top ten, he'd better be "the dude." But that's just, like, my opinion, man.
A lot of people would argue that there is no "the dude" in this draft, hence the frequently repeated "no blue chippers" line.
I will bow out until the Edge preview in a few weeks. See you there.
I'm looking forward to reading your final word on the subject.
Quote:
If I'm taking a guy in the top ten, he'd better be "the dude." But that's just, like, my opinion, man.
A lot of people would argue that there is no "the dude" in this draft, hence the frequently repeated "no blue chippers" line.
Yeah, I don't know that I necessarily buy that. I go back to what I've said in other threads about the draftniks being susceptible to groupthink. One guy says it, and it's repeated over and over again by the others.
Anyway, that unnamed NFC personnel director could have been Chris Mara, in which case I'd absolutely run to the podium to draft the kid.