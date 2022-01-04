for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Sy tweets about the edge rushers

Snablats : 4/1/2022 9:01 pm
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
1h
Hard to watch Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker, and Kayvon Thibodeaux without easily seeing which one leaves some in the tank when it comes to effort

And now we have confirmed athletic testing + production differences?

This is an easy stack.
Which means...  
bw in dc : 4/1/2022 9:05 pm : link
1. Walker
2. Hutch
3. KT
RE: Which means...  
TDTONEY : 4/1/2022 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15653120 bw in dc said:
Quote:
1. Walker
2. Hutch
3. KT


How so when Walker was the least “productive” of the 3?
Sy’56  
Joe Beckwith : 4/1/2022 9:14 pm : link
Apparently we need another hint.
If this is another Thibodeaux takes plays off narrative  
TDTONEY : 4/1/2022 9:18 pm : link
The next piece of film to prove it will be the first. Then we just need the rest to prove it’s a regular occurrence
RE: RE: Which means...  
bw in dc : 4/1/2022 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15653122 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15653120 bw in dc said:


Quote:


1. Walker
2. Hutch
3. KT



How so when Walker was the least “productive” of the 3?


I'm not sure he was based on the role Smart/Lanning asked him to play.
Well, Sy is a professional scout who watches film  
Snablats : 4/1/2022 9:29 pm : link
and he just tweeted that Thibs doesnt give the max effort that Hutch and Walker give

So clearly he saw that on film

RE: Well, Sy is a professional scout who watches film  
TDTONEY : 4/1/2022 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15653141 Snablats said:
Quote:
and he just tweeted that Thibs doesnt give the max effort that Hutch and Walker give

So clearly he saw that on film


So let’s see the film….

I think I see what you did there Sy…  
Giant John : 4/1/2022 9:32 pm : link
I’ll be waiting on those ratings.
RE: Well, Sy is a professional scout who watches film  
section125 : 4/1/2022 9:35 pm : link
In comment 15653141 Snablats said:
Quote:
and he just tweeted that Thibs doesnt give the max effort that Hutch and Walker give

So clearly he saw that on film


I'm taking Thibs over Walker 6 days a week and twice on Sunday. One is an edge player and the other is a 4-3 DE, IMV as an amateur wannabe.
In fact, as an edge, I'm taking Johnson over Walker in a 3-4 defense.
Didn’t Myles garrett take a few plays off too  
Payasdaddy : 4/1/2022 9:37 pm : link
He turned out pretty good!
is KT getting overanalyzed? Most players take a few plays off
I don’t mind it here and there, not everyone goes 100% each play.
if KT plays 50 snaps a glass out 40 of them with a handful of so so snaps, I can live with it. Talent level is really good.
That being said, JJ May be a safer pick with similiar, more consistent results
OT at 5, JJ or walker at 7.
Myles Garrett...  
bw in dc : 4/1/2022 9:41 pm : link
had over 30 sacks in his three years at A&M. KT had 19 in his three years.

RE: RE: Well, Sy is a professional scout who watches film  
bw in dc : 4/1/2022 9:43 pm : link
In comment 15653147 section125 said:
Quote:

In fact, as an edge, I'm taking Johnson over Walker in a 3-4 defense.


Johnson is better than KT as an all-around player. He sets the edge very well against the run. A terrific edge player defending the run.
RE: RE: RE: Well, Sy is a professional scout who watches film  
section125 : 4/1/2022 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15653155 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15653147 section125 said:


Quote:



In fact, as an edge, I'm taking Johnson over Walker in a 3-4 defense.



Johnson is better than KT as an all-around player. He sets the edge very well against the run. A terrific edge player defending the run.


KT is just quicker and probably a better pass rusher, but I have absolutely no problem with Johnson being a Giant. I watch FSU having had two kids graduate from there and he stood out like a sore thumb.
As a FSU  
ripdumaine : 4/1/2022 9:57 pm : link
Fan I am biased. But JJ is an awesome kid on and off the field. He is what being a Giant was all about in our glory years. He plays the run better than all of the others and makes plays when it counts. I would love having him as our DE
Add Jermaine Johnson to that  
BigBlueBuff : 4/1/2022 10:00 pm : link
list and go ahead and tell me which of the four gives the best effort plus plenty of production.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2022 10:01 pm : link
Sy knows far better than I do. And bw in dc watches way more college football.

But taking Walker in the top 10 would scare me.
Question for Sy about Hutch, Michigan, and his dad?  
Rico : 4/1/2022 10:04 pm : link
Hutch grew up wanting to play for Michigan. His dad had a similarly productive career at UM, which begs two questions:

1) Does Hutch bring the same passion we saw at UM to an NFL team? Michigan was in his blood. Will he feel as motivated for a team he is not as connected to?

2) Hutch's dad was in camp with the Browns as an UDFA and never played in the NFL. Is that a cause for concern for Hutch given that their college careers were pretty similar?
RE: ...  
section125 : 4/1/2022 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15653163 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Sy knows far better than I do. And bw in dc watches way more college football.

But taking Walker in the top 10 would scare me.


I just don't see Walker as an edge and not sure he is stout enough for 3-4 DE. Let's face it, most of us only see a couple to a few games per year with these players. To me, Thibs and Johnson just look the part.
section125  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2022 10:07 pm : link
Kayvon looks like the better athlete to me vis a vis Hutchinson.

I'd be really comfortable with Hutchinson if we ran a 4-3 defense. I think he can play 3-4 end, but Kayvon just looks like a guy who play 3-4 edge to me.

Walker? Man, you're making a lot of assumptions there.
should  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2022 10:08 pm : link
read 3-4 linebacker (Hutchinson)
Let’s see what Schoen thinks if he has a choice.  
BillT : 4/1/2022 10:09 pm : link
But what I’ve seen of KT I’d take him without a second thought. There are alternatives though so that’s a good thing.
one thing  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2022 10:10 pm : link
about Sy is he is plugged into scouting community so he's probably heard things.

RE: section125  
section125 : 4/1/2022 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15653168 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Kayvon looks like the better athlete to me vis a vis Hutchinson.

I'd be really comfortable with Hutchinson if we ran a 4-3 defense. I think he can play 3-4 end, but Kayvon just looks like a guy who play 3-4 edge to me.

Walker? Man, you're making a lot of assumptions there.


I agree with you on Thibs vs Hutch. But virtually everyone has Hutch ahead...to me Thibs looks like Vonn Miller or Khalil Mack - a real pass rusher.

Walker - just my opinion not really an assumption. I can only speak to what I "see". Walker never really jumped off the screen at me. He had some plays vs Alabama yes. But Dean and the LB Walker (Quay?) seemed to be the play makers for Georgia. Again just watching the game, not studying it(I wouldn't know what to study anyway.)
RE: RE: RE: RE: Well, Sy is a professional scout who watches film  
bw in dc : 4/1/2022 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15653158 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15653155 bw in dc said:

KT is just quicker and probably a better pass rusher, but I have absolutely no problem with Johnson being a Giant. I watch FSU having had two kids graduate from there and he stood out like a sore thumb.


I like the second-tier guys a lot - Ebiketie and Bonitto. I would throw Sam Williams in there, too, but he his off-field issue with the sexual assault (that was dropped) is a concern. Williams had a great year with Ole Miss.

Williams has Dallas written all over him. And watch him kill it... ;)
Still waiting on just one clip of a play off  
TDTONEY : 4/1/2022 10:27 pm : link
All these scouts have them in abundance so come on just one…

Kind of a puff piece, but  
Giantgator : 4/1/2022 10:47 pm : link
lazy isn’t how his trainer describes KT.
Young Man Works - ( New Window )
RE: Kind of a puff piece, but  
TDTONEY : 4/1/2022 10:59 pm : link
In comment 15653182 Giantgator said:
Quote:
lazy isn’t how his trainer describes KT. Young Man Works - ( New Window )


Puff piece or not there’s an actual source and examples as opposed to an anonymous source that can’t provide an ounce of evidence lol. A narrative with no proof is just noise. YAWN
Just draft Gardner and BPA RT  
rasbutant : 4/1/2022 11:00 pm : link
Then grab Boye with a trade back into the 1st.
RE: RE: Kind of a puff piece, but  
Sy'56 : 4/1/2022 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15653185 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15653182 Giantgator said:


Quote:


lazy isn’t how his trainer describes KT. Young Man Works - ( New Window )



Puff piece or not there’s an actual source and examples as opposed to an anonymous source that can’t provide an ounce of evidence lol. A narrative with no proof is just noise. YAWN


Both Utah games are the ones that have some concerned.

One could make the case it was his ankle. One could make the case he was ready to be done with college.

Don't shoot the messenger - but it has been mentioned to me multiple times.

If we want talk about pure talent and who looks the best at their best, Thibodeaux is likely EDGE1. Simply more to it than that, though. And he had the easiest opponents to work against of them all.

I won't look down on anyone that has Kayvon as the top player in the entire draft. But you must accept it is personal preference and there are warts on all these guys. None are in the elite tier and they can rightfully be stacked multiple ways.
With what we expect to see with Wink's scheme  
Sy'56 : 4/1/2022 11:32 pm : link
I have a hunch Walker will be the best fit.

No inside info there at all. Walker has his warts too and is more projection based than the others. But looking at what he did - and what he can do - he is the most versatile DL talent in the class and nobody is close. I have to think that is the fit in a scheme that absolutely feeds of confusing the opposing offense.
Sy what do you think of Josh Paschal?  
Eric on Li : 4/1/2022 11:35 pm : link
if there's an under the radar edge who seems to fit Wink very well the more i look at him the more it fits. his combine was pretty impressive too.
Thibodeaux is the kind of prospect that Boylhart usually dislikes...  
Milton : 4/1/2022 11:38 pm : link
But instead he is a big fan. He has this to say about the effort issue...
Quote:
Kayvon doesn’t take downs off but at times seems to get bored because of all the times the play is going away from him and this frustrates hi....when Kayvon’s first move is neutralized, he struggles to continue making any secondary moves to free himself up and continue with his pass rush until he hears the whistle. All of these issues are concerns and are disturbing but his pure athletic talent and character will override most of them for most teams.
Quote:
From an athletic standpoint, there is no better ER in this draft but as I always say it takes more than talent to play in the NFL...That being said, this is NOT another Jadeveon Clowney (See Profile in Archives) situation...it is a situation where Kayvon might not live entirely up to his top-dog billing.

full profile - ( New Window )
Team Walker all the way  
allstarjim : 4/1/2022 11:50 pm : link
The athletic profile is off the charts.

Particularly for a man his size and with that wingspan. Tested well better than JPP, who was an athletic marvel coming out of USF.
Here's a link to Utah v Oregon  
Bill in UT : 4/1/2022 11:55 pm : link
in the Pac 12 Championship game. You can check out Thibs for yourself. Good luck finding him :)
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: section125  
allstarjim : 4/1/2022 11:55 pm : link
In comment 15653176 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15653168 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Kayvon looks like the better athlete to me vis a vis Hutchinson.

I'd be really comfortable with Hutchinson if we ran a 4-3 defense. I think he can play 3-4 end, but Kayvon just looks like a guy who play 3-4 edge to me.

Walker? Man, you're making a lot of assumptions there.



I agree with you on Thibs vs Hutch. But virtually everyone has Hutch ahead...to me Thibs looks like Vonn Miller or Khalil Mack - a real pass rusher.

Walker - just my opinion not really an assumption. I can only speak to what I "see". Walker never really jumped off the screen at me. He had some plays vs Alabama yes. But Dean and the LB Walker (Quay?) seemed to be the play makers for Georgia. Again just watching the game, not studying it(I wouldn't know what to study anyway.)


Lots of guys made plays on that defense. It was a national championship defense. They easily could have 7 guys just from that defense go before the 3rd round, and 4, maybe even 5 by the end of the first.

I would have no problem with Walker at Edge.
Boylhart has this to say about Walker...  
Milton : 4/2/2022 12:10 am : link
Quote:
Travon’s workouts and interviews at the combine will move him up quickly in this draft and his production and stats will become less of an issue. He looks to me on film to be a quality football player who tried to do too much on the field, playing too many different positions and being rotated, and that lead to him not being as productive as his athletic talent suggested. Travon will be a plug-and-play type of player for the team that selects him and once he settles into playing just one position, he will impact very quickly...He has remarkable athletic talent, the type that makes the hair on the back of your neck not only stand up, but spin you around 180% so the hair can see Travon play for itself.


full profile - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Kind of a puff piece, but  
Snablats : 4/2/2022 1:14 am : link
In comment 15653189 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15653185 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15653182 Giantgator said:


Quote:


lazy isn’t how his trainer describes KT. Young Man Works - ( New Window )



Puff piece or not there’s an actual source and examples as opposed to an anonymous source that can’t provide an ounce of evidence lol. A narrative with no proof is just noise. YAWN



Both Utah games are the ones that have some concerned.

One could make the case it was his ankle. One could make the case he was ready to be done with college.

Don't shoot the messenger - but it has been mentioned to me multiple times.

So Sy confirms what many of us have said since January about the Utah games for Thibs - his double no- show spoke volumes. And that is the concern
RE: With what we expect to see with Wink's scheme  
Dankbeerman : 4/2/2022 5:37 am : link
In comment 15653190 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I have a hunch Walker will be the best fit.

No inside info there at all. Walker has his warts too and is more projection based than the others. But looking at what he did - and what he can do - he is the most versatile DL talent in the class and nobody is close. I have to think that is the fit in a scheme that absolutely feeds of confusing the opposing offense.


What are your thoughts on the kid from South Carolina, Engabare? I feel like he would be a good chess piece as well for wink that could be added in the middle of draft.
Sy is a great contributor  
Dave on the UWS : 4/2/2022 6:15 am : link
here. But he’s still human. I seem to remember he wasn’t a fan of Parsons last year because of “concerns”. That worked out pretty well for Dallas. To get a “special” talent at some point they will have to roll the dice. Schoen is doing more than the standard amount of due diligence on him. If they select him, than they are confident they can push the correct buttons.
Yes I am human  
Sy'56 : 4/2/2022 7:04 am : link
And I have no issues discussing my misses. I will continue to do so.

But that just isn't true re: Parsons. After PHI took DeVonta Smith, I was all about Parsons, Slater, or Paye.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Kind of a puff piece, but  
section125 : 4/2/2022 7:07 am : link
In comment 15653203 Snablats said:
Quote:


So Sy confirms what many of us have said since January about the Utah games for Thibs - his double no- show spoke volumes. And that is the concern


Could be, or if you read it, he could have had an ankle issue and being that close to the end of the season was protecting his draft spot. (Remember what happened to OBL trying to play on a weakened ankle)

IMV Thibs, Johnson or Walker would be fine. I do not know Martindale's defense which seems to need top CBs and DBs more than LBs and ERs.

If Bradberry is traded, Gardner and possibly Stingley become a higher priority and could be ahead of OL or ER.
Sy, you're up early this morning  
Dave on the UWS : 4/2/2022 7:31 am : link
I re-read all your posts on this thread (now that I'm fully awake). Very fair and objective. It is a personal preference. I'm a little older and remember when LT came on the scene. He didn't need any buttons to be pushed, but when Parcells got his hands on him, he knew ALL the right ones to push. I trust that Wink would too. Biggest boom or bust of the edge's would be fair I would think.
Sy- crap I forgot to ask this  
Dave on the UWS : 4/2/2022 7:33 am : link
what CAN you tell us about his ankle and foot injuries. All I've heard is it was a season long issue. that would concern me if I was Schoen.
RE: Sy- crap I forgot to ask this  
Sy'56 : 4/2/2022 7:37 am : link
In comment 15653232 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
what CAN you tell us about his ankle and foot injuries. All I've heard is it was a season long issue. that would concern me if I was Schoen.


I don't have much there, sorry. Ankle sprains can linger all year, however. Hard to rest those.
Thibs being unproductive  
GNewGiants : 4/2/2022 7:46 am : link
Against Utah is the same as saying like Hutch was non existent against Georgia. I am sure shitnlike that happens all the time.

And both games were blowouts so maybe he did take plays off?

I mean he had 7 tackles in one game and a sack in the other. That’s production.
The one thing I do like about  
section125 : 4/2/2022 7:53 am : link
Schoen/Daboll, they keep everyone guessing on what direction they are headed in round one. Yes the Giants have huge needs all over, but unlike previous years, no one has drawn a bead on what they will do.
Even inside the likely projections, there is doubt as to which player is their preference among those most likely to be available.
RE: Thibs being unproductive  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/2/2022 8:38 am : link
In comment 15653237 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Against Utah is the same as saying like Hutch was non existent against Georgia. I am sure shitnlike that happens all the time.

And both games were blowouts so maybe he did take plays off?

I mean he had 7 tackles in one game and a sack in the other. That’s production.


I'm sure Sy will make this point, but there is a big difference between Georgia and Utah.

Sy watches entire games. I tend to watch highlights/lowlights (videos that show what the player does right/wrong). So he's far more comprehensive.

My main effort is to get a feel for the player athletically combined with his disruptiveness to the offense. Kayvon just looks like a problem for offenses from the standup position. Hutch does too (both guys make big plays in the backfield against the pass and the run)... it just seems to me Kayvon moves a bit more naturally to me. That's my SUBJECTIVE impression.

Walker is the best athlete, but I just worry about taking a player in the top 10 who is PROJECTED to do something he hasn't.
I'll  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/2/2022 8:41 am : link
give you an example of another guy who I was concerned about because of his size: Aaron Donald.

I loved his productivity and disruptiveness in college, but wondered if he could do the same at the pro level due to his size.

Way, way, way off on that one.
Are the Giants really going to draft another KT  
ColHowPepper : 4/2/2022 8:55 am : link
in Round 1, top notch athlete/player but potential (not imagined) red flags?? oy
RE: Are the Giants really going to draft another KT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/2/2022 9:10 am : link
In comment 15653274 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
in Round 1, top notch athlete/player but potential (not imagined) red flags?? oy


It's that not cut and dry. Some people think Kayvon is the only true elite, blue chip player in this draft. Others think football is not the most important thing in his life.

If he goes onto become a dominate defensive force in the NFL, the Giants will have passed on Parsons and KT in back-to-back drafts. That would be oy.
RE: Are the Giants really going to draft another KT  
GNewGiants : 4/2/2022 9:17 am : link
In comment 15653274 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
in Round 1, top notch athlete/player but potential (not imagined) red flags?? oy


We did pass on Micah Parsons last year. How did that turn out?
All edge rushers take plays off IMO  
giantBCP : 4/2/2022 9:22 am : link
When your 250 pounds going against an OT that weighs 320, it’s not physically possible to go all out every play.
RE: RE: Are the Giants really going to draft another KT  
Klaatu : 4/2/2022 9:26 am : link
In comment 15653279 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15653274 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


in Round 1, top notch athlete/player but potential (not imagined) red flags?? oy



It's that not cut and dry. Some people think Kayvon is the only true elite, blue chip player in this draft. Others think football is not the most important thing in his life.

If he goes onto become a dominate defensive force in the NFL, the Giants will have passed on Parsons and KT in back-to-back drafts. That would be oy.


Unless they pass on Thibs and draft, say, Jermaine Johnson II, and he becomes a dominant defensive force in the NFL. Who knows? I certainly don't. I respect Sy's opinion, along with guys like Jeremiah and Pauline, but there's really only one person's opinion that really matters - Martindale's. Whomever the Giants draft for their defense, and whenever they're drafted, I believe Schoen will look for Wink's seal of approval first before pulling the trigger.
Klaatu  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/2/2022 9:30 am : link
Certainly.

I'm not advocating for drafting one player over the other. I stopped doing that years ago. I have my favorites but I'm a fan who runs a website.

I'm merely pointing out this is not as cut and dry as a lot of people think.

When I watch Thibodeaux's highlights, I'm like "holy shit!" But those are highlights. If the guy is another Odell Beckham in terms of attitude, I don't want him. Odell was one of my least favorite Giants players in recent memory. But I also wonder if teams are dropping crap on Thibodeaux in order to get him to slide.
My concerns about Parsons were more of Deandre Baker hangover  
gersh : 4/2/2022 9:47 am : link
I knew Parsons wanted to be a great football player (I also underestimated how good he would be)

My concerns with KT are that in the interviews I saw - he seems very self-centered. I am concerned, especially on a bad team like the Giants for now, he will be very unmotivated. He doesn’t seem like team player to me. But I will be happy if Schoen/Daboll spoke to him and know he will fit here.
RE: Question for Sy about Hutch, Michigan, and his dad?  
FStubbs : 4/2/2022 9:49 am : link
In comment 15653165 Rico said:
Quote:
Hutch grew up wanting to play for Michigan. His dad had a similarly productive career at UM, which begs two questions:

1) Does Hutch bring the same passion we saw at UM to an NFL team? Michigan was in his blood. Will he feel as motivated for a team he is not as connected to?

2) Hutch's dad was in camp with the Browns as an UDFA and never played in the NFL. Is that a cause for concern for Hutch given that their college careers were pretty similar?


Cooper Kupp's dad was a bust with the Giants. Should anyone have been concerned?
not calling bs on sy, but if the nfl scouts are hung up on the 2 utah  
Eric on Li : 4/2/2022 9:54 am : link
games that seems a little silly to me. are they also hung up on hutchinson/ojabo getting shut down vs. UGA in their last games?

because the same thing happened, their teams offense got destroyed and as a team they were playing from behind all game. hard to rush the passer when your team is down by 20 at halftime and the other team is just running the clock out.

also ahead of the pac12cg cristobal was negotiating his departure from oregon to take the miami job. when those situations happen usually those teams know it and get rolled. when coaches are making business decisions kids start making them too.

i havent watched every thibodeaux snap this year but those 2 particular games strike me as a horrible evaluation environment unless you are specifically hoping to find plays that look like business decisions, because that's generally what happens in blowouts.
I watch a lot of college football  
arniefez : 4/2/2022 10:00 am : link
but I'm aware I have no idea how to scout players and how they will transfer from Saturday to Sunday.

From what I've watched which was on TV not all 22's the Michigan kid is all motor but not an athletic freak. I don't see him winning one on one on 3rd and long against top NFL OTs. But my option is nothing more that. He could be the next JJ Watt.

The Oregon kid is an athletic freak IMO, with a big personality but a motor that turns on and off. When he's paid big bucks under a big spotlight will it stay on all the time? That's for the Giants front office to decide not me.

I think both will be drafted before the Giants pick but it will be interesting to follow them.

As far as any of the Georgia and Alabama players go I never have any idea how they'll do in the NFL when everyone has their talent level. So much of their film is against teams that can't physically compete with them and they're playing with a half a dozen other NFL level players. How do you evaluate that?
What you can say is Schoen/Daboll are doing their  
Dave on the UWS : 4/2/2022 10:01 am : link
due dilligence, and then some. The had a "lengthy" interview with KT at the Senior Bowl. Schoen flew across the country to watch his pro-day. If Wink wasn't on-board, I doubt they invest this much time and effort. Yeah, he could bust, maybe more likely than some. BUT, as Eric pointed out, he may be the best player in this draft. There was a point before the season, he was thought to be the top pick. The talent is there. Getting it out of him is the big question.
arnie - the exact same was said about myles garrett  
Eric on Li : 4/2/2022 10:05 am : link
when he was coming out, and to a degree there was talk about parson's cockiness/personality last year too (though i dont recall any questions about him taking plays off).

the questions about thibodeaux are fair but entirely psychological. im not sure a few business decisions on tape are the definitive answer. especially if he was playing through injury in the first place.

kenny pickett made a business decision to skip his team's bowl game to get ready for the senior bowl. it would have been his first game against a ranked team all year and he's the first qb to my knowledge who has ever sat his team's bowl game. that doesn't get talked about at all but was pretty egregious imo considering the leadership responsibilities that go along with a QB.
RE: Klaatu  
Klaatu : 4/2/2022 10:14 am : link
In comment 15653289 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Certainly.

I'm not advocating for drafting one player over the other. I stopped doing that years ago. I have my favorites but I'm a fan who runs a website.

I'm merely pointing out this is not as cut and dry as a lot of people think.

When I watch Thibodeaux's highlights, I'm like "holy shit!" But those are highlights. If the guy is another Odell Beckham in terms of attitude, I don't want him. Odell was one of my least favorite Giants players in recent memory. But I also wonder if teams are dropping crap on Thibodeaux in order to get him to slide.


That's a good question. Could be teams playing "Game of Draft BS," or they could have legitimate concerns. I don't know. I do worry about the risk, though. Schoen can't afford to screw this draft up, and I'd feel a lot more comfortable with "safe" picks at the top. Usually, I take a "no guts, no glory" approach, so that's a little odd for me.
Klaatu  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/2/2022 10:18 am : link
I guess what I'm dancing around is unless the Giants want Kayvon in round one, I would pass on the edge rushers in round one. I don't think Hutchinson will be there and I'm not completely sure he's the best fit for this defense. Walker scares me more than Kayvon simply because everyone is projecting him to something new.

I'd rather get the OT, maybe Gardner (though I'm starting to think he won't be there). I would not abandon the idea of Hamilton. I would also be very interested in trading down if they could get a really good deal (that's a big if).
RE: Klaatu  
Eric on Li : 4/2/2022 10:22 am : link
In comment 15653341 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I guess what I'm dancing around is unless the Giants want Kayvon in round one, I would pass on the edge rushers in round one. I don't think Hutchinson will be there and I'm not completely sure he's the best fit for this defense. Walker scares me more than Kayvon simply because everyone is projecting him to something new.

I'd rather get the OT, maybe Gardner (though I'm starting to think he won't be there). I would not abandon the idea of Hamilton. I would also be very interested in trading down if they could get a really good deal (that's a big if).


im entirely on the same page with this.

i think im most excited to Sy reviews of all the day 2 edge rushers.

Ebitekie or Mafe in round 2 would seem an awful lot like Wink's selection of Oweh last year at the end of round 1.

Josh Paschal from kentucky seems an awful like Zadarius Smith and a lot of his scouting reports indicate he has the kind of versatility Jihad Ward described for Wink's D.

I worry Gardner won't be there, but if he is i like him and an OT with those top 2 picks. Or a trade down like you said because I think Nakobe Dean is going to be a steal for someone and there seems to be real good depth through the top 15-20 of this draft (I believe Sy said he had Jermaine Johnson at 15).
RE: Klaatu  
Klaatu : 4/2/2022 10:33 am : link
In comment 15653341 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I guess what I'm dancing around is unless the Giants want Kayvon in round one, I would pass on the edge rushers in round one. I don't think Hutchinson will be there and I'm not completely sure he's the best fit for this defense. Walker scares me more than Kayvon simply because everyone is projecting him to something new.

I'd rather get the OT, maybe Gardner (though I'm starting to think he won't be there). I would not abandon the idea of Hamilton. I would also be very interested in trading down if they could get a really good deal (that's a big if).


You know, Lance Zierlein has KT ranked very high. But there's one thing about his analysis that troubled me - this quote at the end:
Quote:
"He's not fluid like (Jadeveon) Clowney, but he has the same type of upside coming out ... He's going to get better as a rusher but he might top out at 10 or 11 sacks -- I don't see him as a 'dude' in that area." -- Personnel director for NFC team

If I'm taking a guy in the top ten, he'd better be "the dude." But that's just, like, my opinion, man.
I have a "feeling" that  
Dave on the UWS : 4/2/2022 11:04 am : link
when the Jets are on the clock at 4, they will have to pick between an OT, Sauce and KT. They can only take 1. If Carolina takes Pickett (as has been projected), we could conceivably take the other 2.
I think  
Rave7 : 4/2/2022 11:15 am : link
Sy or other scouts having questions about KT are legit and Giants probably had it too.
During combine, KT said how Giants grilled with tough questions bc I think they are concerned or have questions regarding to his so called on and off motor in the tape. Some scouts or pundits talked about his streaky sack record.
I think Giants wanted to know how KT is wired mentally and if there is an explanation from him. I’m sure talent perspective Giants are very interested on KT but Giants have to make sure he’s gonna be a good fit for Giants. Giants are not a good team and it’s in biggest market in this country and media are not kind to bad performance by high 1st rounder.
So we will see in few weeks what Schoen found about KT if we have a chance to draft KT or not. I’m more and more thinking KT will be off the board before Giants at 5.
For the second time...  
bw in dc : 4/2/2022 11:23 am : link
in this Myles Garrett comp, Garrett had 30+ sacks in his three years at A&M in the SEC.

KT had 19 sacks in three years in the mediocre PAC12.

Garrett, despite the concerns about his personality, was still hugely productive. Unlike KT.
RE: Klaatu  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/2/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15653289 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Certainly.

I'm not advocating for drafting one player over the other. I stopped doing that years ago. I have my favorites but I'm a fan who runs a website.

I'm merely pointing out this is not as cut and dry as a lot of people think.

When I watch Thibodeaux's highlights, I'm like "holy shit!" But those are highlights. If the guy is another Odell Beckham in terms of attitude, I don't want him. Odell was one of my least favorite Giants players in recent memory. But I also wonder if teams are dropping crap on Thibodeaux in order to get him to slide.


Give me guys like Ickey/Neal/Penning who want to bury guys in the ground. Pair them up with a kid who has his head screwed on straight and best potential natural team leader in the last decade like AT and lets see what happens.
RE: RE: RE: section125  
Section331 : 4/2/2022 11:36 am : link
In comment 15653197 allstarjim said:
Quote:

Lots of guys made plays on that defense. It was a national championship defense. They easily could have 7 guys just from that defense go before the 3rd round, and 4, maybe even 5 by the end of the first.

I would have no problem with Walker at Edge.


With all of that talent around him, shouldn’t he have flashed more often? I’m empathetic to the argument that he was asked to do too many things - I felt that way about Paye last year - and I haven’t watched a ton of his film, but I see a guy who gets caught up in the wash too often.

That said, I’d prefer to go OT and DB if they stay at 5 and 7 (assuming Sauce is still there). Taking an ER later and putting him in the mix with Ojulari, Roche, etc would work.
Georgia is so loaded  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/2/2022 11:44 am : link
they have to decide between Olujari and Jordan Davis on 3rd long.

"Hey coach, what about this Jermaine Johnson kid we have on the bench?"

"Who? Fuck him, let him go to Florida State."
Not a fan of Walker  
Dave on the UWS : 4/2/2022 1:12 pm : link
pull up the YOU tube of him and Neal battling. He kept trying to bull rush, and was somewhat successful a few times, but Neal pushed him off the ball a lot. He has ZERO secondary moves. He is a project. and I don't want one of those in the top 5. Hope he goes at 1 or 2 to solve that problem for the Giants.
I think what I said about Thibodeaux  
Sy'56 : 4/2/2022 1:14 pm : link
is being taken out of context.

I will bow out until the Edge preview in a few weeks. See you there.
Look forward to writeups Sy  
Jimmy Googs : 4/2/2022 3:36 pm : link
Would be fine with Walker with one of our first two picks as long the other one was an OT. Walker just really shows better effort and you can see the upside if he develops some additional pass rush moves.

Really have only limited interest in Hutch or Thibs in either of our two draft spots if they were still on the board. Just enough concerns with both in the games I saw them play, or should I say "didn't see them"...
RE: RE: Klaatu  
Strahan91 : 4/2/2022 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15653361 Klaatu said:
Quote:

If I'm taking a guy in the top ten, he'd better be "the dude." But that's just, like, my opinion, man.

A lot of people would argue that there is no "the dude" in this draft, hence the frequently repeated "no blue chippers" line.
RE: I think what I said about Thibodeaux  
Ira : 4/2/2022 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15653527 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
is being taken out of context.

I will bow out until the Edge preview in a few weeks. See you there.


I'm looking forward to reading your final word on the subject.
RE: RE: RE: Klaatu  
Klaatu : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15653708 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 15653361 Klaatu said:


Quote:



If I'm taking a guy in the top ten, he'd better be "the dude." But that's just, like, my opinion, man.


A lot of people would argue that there is no "the dude" in this draft, hence the frequently repeated "no blue chippers" line.


Yeah, I don't know that I necessarily buy that. I go back to what I've said in other threads about the draftniks being susceptible to groupthink. One guy says it, and it's repeated over and over again by the others.

Anyway, that unnamed NFC personnel director could have been Chris Mara, in which case I'd absolutely run to the podium to draft the kid.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 