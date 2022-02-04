for display only
Safety Position

eric2425ny : 4/2/2022 9:31 am
With much of the discussion centered around the offensive line and edge (rightfully so), I kind of lost sight of the fact that after losing Peppers and cutting Ryan the only safeties on the roster are McKinney and Love.

McKinney looks like a good one, but I don’t really see Love being the starter week 1. With all of these gaps in the roster it makes you wonder if the Giants really will trade down from either 5 or 7 to amass more picks in the first three rounds. I suppose Hamilton is a possibility at 7, but after running the slow 40 at his pro day you have to think he’s slipping outside the top 10.

Can’t wait for the draft to start.
Glad  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/2/2022 9:32 am : link
you brought this up. Safety has gone from a strength to a huge need. I also don't really want Love starting. I think he's a very good (and important) role player.

We need another vet and we need to draft a safety in the first four rounds.
Jalen Pitre from baylor  
Earl the goat : 4/2/2022 9:40 am : link
In the third if he lasts would be a great pick
It appears like Wink uses a lot if cover one  
Simms11 : 4/2/2022 9:46 am : link
and so McKinney would probably thrive in that role, but there's like 0 depth right now with Logan Ryan gone as well. I can definitely see a safety being drafted in the first three rounds, a definite need.
Giants won the Super Bowl in 1990  
WillieYoung : 4/2/2022 9:50 am : link
with an 8th round pick as their starting safety. You can get decent safeties in the later rounds if you coach them up. Kyle Hamilton is my biggest remote thrower in this draft.

8th round pick in 1990 was the equivalent of low 6th round pick this year (218th pick).
Pitre will never get to the third round Earl  
Rick in Dallas : 4/2/2022 9:50 am : link
If the Hiants are interested in him they need to pick him at number 36 imv.
This discussion would be valid  
Dave on the UWS : 4/2/2022 9:52 am : link
for almost every spot in the lineup. I can see a lot of UDFA playing during the course of the season. Depth is not gonna be great during the season.
The saving grace is.....plenty of unsigned FA  
George from PA : 4/2/2022 9:52 am : link
I suspect when they settle on disposition of Bradberry ....they will sign a safety with links to Wink
RE: Giants won the Super Bowl in 1990  
eric2425ny : 4/2/2022 9:58 am : link
In comment 15653305 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
with an 8th round pick as their starting safety. You can get decent safeties in the later rounds if you coach them up. Kyle Hamilton is my biggest remote thrower in this draft.

8th round pick in 1990 was the equivalent of low 6th round pick this year (218th pick).


This is true. We also had a fifth round pick (Gibril Wilson) and a seventh round pick (James Butler) logging starter level snaps when they won SB 42.
RE: RE: Giants won the Super Bowl in 1990  
Klaatu : 4/2/2022 10:05 am : link
In comment 15653315 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15653305 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


with an 8th round pick as their starting safety. You can get decent safeties in the later rounds if you coach them up. Kyle Hamilton is my biggest remote thrower in this draft.

8th round pick in 1990 was the equivalent of low 6th round pick this year (218th pick).



This is true. We also had a fifth round pick (Gibril Wilson) and a seventh round pick (James Butler) logging starter level snaps when they won SB 42.


The offense won Super Bowl 25, and the pass-rush was the dominant factor in Super Bowl 42.

Anyway...I began a thread back in February suggesting that drafting a Safety at #36 would be a good move, and that was before they cut Ryan. In my view, it's become an even better move now, and it's a good draft to make it happen.
RE: RE: Giants won the Super Bowl in 1990  
M.S. : 4/2/2022 10:06 am : link
In comment 15653315 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15653305 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


with an 8th round pick as their starting safety. You can get decent safeties in the later rounds if you coach them up. Kyle Hamilton is my biggest remote thrower in this draft.

8th round pick in 1990 was the equivalent of low 6th round pick this year (218th pick).



This is true. We also had a fifth round pick (Gibril Wilson) and a seventh round pick (James Butler) logging starter level snaps when they won SB 42.

Yes, but... we had Bill Belichick coaching everyone up. And now we don't.
Any thoughts on the depth at the  
AROCK1000 : 4/2/2022 10:12 am : link
Safety position this draft?
Cine/Pitre/Brisker/Joseph/Cross  
batwood06 : 4/2/2022 10:24 am : link
You've gotta think that one of those prospects are on our radar.

I would seriously consider taking a starting caliber S in Rd 2. I prefer Pitre and I'm not sure he makes it to Rd 3.

I feel like our Rd. 2 pick is such a wildcard. You've got 4 NYG scouts going to Sam Howell's Pro Day, whispers from PFN that Tyler Linderbaum may fall out of Rd. 1, and any other assortment of what-ifs.

I like going S in rd 2 but you can find guys later. Sam Garnes was a Rd. 5 pick.

Are there any players on the current roster that could be move to  
arniefez : 4/2/2022 10:28 am : link
safety? Love started out as a CB.
the Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/2/2022 10:28 am : link
have more needs than draft picks.

I can hear it now... why didn't the Giants address (insert position) in the draft?!!?? Idiots!!!
Rome wasn't built in a day dahlins'!  
Optimus-NY : 4/2/2022 10:36 am : link
RE: Giants won the Super Bowl in 1990  
jvm52106 : 4/2/2022 10:43 am : link
In comment 15653305 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
with an 8th round pick as their starting safety. You can get decent safeties in the later rounds if you coach them up. Kyle Hamilton is my biggest remote thrower in this draft.

8th round pick in 1990 was the equivalent of low 6th round pick this year (218th pick).


More to your point, we won with two second year safeties, one a 3rd pick and one and 8th Rd pick..
We definitely do not need a S  
jvm52106 : 4/2/2022 10:44 am : link
Picked in the top 10. Just would not be prudent with this roster and needs everywhere.
Hamilton would give you a starting SS  
jeff57 : 4/2/2022 10:50 am : link
.
I prefer mid to later round picks  
Mattman : 4/2/2022 10:55 am : link
Or converted cbs to play safety. It is one of lowest paid positions on the field with higher injury rates where smarts > athletic ability.
Kyle Hamilton at 5/7  
batwood06 : 4/2/2022 11:07 am : link
Would be a premium pick. I'm surprised to see him mocked so often to Houston at 3. At 13? Sure.
When you need help at every position I'm not sure he's the guy. His pre-draft process hasn't helped him either.
RE: Kyle Hamilton at 5/7  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/2/2022 11:17 am : link
In comment 15653406 batwood06 said:
Quote:
Would be a premium pick. I'm surprised to see him mocked so often to Houston at 3. At 13? Sure.
When you need help at every position I'm not sure he's the guy. His pre-draft process hasn't helped him either.


The lazy media and some dumb teams are beholden to months old Kiper mock drafts, like for Dwayne Haskins and Darnold.
RE: Giants won the Super Bowl in 1990  
Section331 : 4/2/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15653305 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
with an 8th round pick as their starting safety. You can get decent safeties in the later rounds if you coach them up. Kyle Hamilton is my biggest remote thrower in this draft.

8th round pick in 1990 was the equivalent of low 6th round pick this year (218th pick).


That was almost 35 years ago, don’t you think the game has changed a bit?

All of those poo-pooing the value of safeties are not keeping up with NFL trends. The position is more important than ever, you can see that by how much safeties are getting paid, almost as much as non-ER LB’s. That’s because they basically are a 4th or 5th LB, and the value of having 2 interchangeable safeties is incalculable.

I doubt Hamilton will be the guy, but drafting Sauce and a 2nd round safety wouldn’t surprise me at all. We can argue that Schoen shouldn’t build a defense based on Wink’s preferences, but building from back to front is how many NFL teams are going.
Building from back to front is how the GIANTS went from  
Red Dog : 4/2/2022 1:16 pm : link
a Super Bowl Champion to one of the worst teams in the league.
Buliding from the back first  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/2/2022 2:38 pm : link
is presumably modeling yourself after Patriots D. But its like they had little choice always drafting late and you do have Revis's and Gilmores available in FA, and never a top tiered ER. All the more reasons to draft front first.
 
christian : 4/2/2022 4:04 pm : link
Dave Gettleman absolutely built the defensive line.

He drafted Lawrence in the first, Hill in the 3rd, made the trade for Williams, signed Johnson, and inherited Tomlinson. The Giants arguably had the best defensive line in the conference in 2020.

Look at the value the league assigned Tomlinson, Hill, and Johnson. The Giants could have kept all three of those guys for roughly what they paid Williams.
RE: …  
TDTONEY : 4/2/2022 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15653676 christian said:
Quote:
Dave Gettleman absolutely built the defensive line.

He drafted Lawrence in the first, Hill in the 3rd, made the trade for Williams, signed Johnson, and inherited Tomlinson. The Giants arguably had the best defensive line in the conference in 2020.

Look at the value the league assigned Tomlinson, Hill, and Johnson. The Giants could have kept all three of those guys for roughly what they paid Williams.


All DTs and he traded Hill who went on to be a lot more productive with CIN. They had one of the lowest pressure and sack numbers in the league with that crew…. And below average run defense
RE: RE: …  
christian : 4/2/2022 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15653687 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
All DTs and he traded Hill who went on to be a lot more productive with CIN. They had one of the lowest pressure and sack numbers in the league with that crew…. And below average run defense


The Giants were 9th in defensive rush Y/A against, 10th in rush yards against, 10th pressure percentage, and 12th in sacks in 2020.
RE: RE: RE: …  
TDTONEY : 4/2/2022 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15653705 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15653687 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


All DTs and he traded Hill who went on to be a lot more productive with CIN. They had one of the lowest pressure and sack numbers in the league with that crew…. And below average run defense



The Giants were 9th in defensive rush Y/A against, 10th in rush yards against, 10th pressure percentage, and 12th in sacks in 2020.


Where are you getting these numbers and how are they equivalent to best in the NFC that year? Also how many of those sacks and pressures came from the DL and not a LB or S?
RE: Building from back to front is how the GIANTS went from  
Klaatu : 4/2/2022 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15653528 Red Dog said:
Quote:
a Super Bowl Champion to one of the worst teams in the league.


It's weird how during their last two Super Bowl seasons their first pick in those two drafts were CB's.

They've got more than one draft pick, and only one starting-caliber Safety. As I said above, drafting another one would be a good move.
I like Love a lot  
ElitoCanton : 4/2/2022 4:51 pm : link
He's a solid safety who doesn't get out of position. The team will definitely look to add at the position because Wink prefers to play three safeties much of the time. This doesn't mean they need add a premium pick at the position.
RE: I like Love a lot  
Klaatu : 4/2/2022 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15653730 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
He's a solid safety who doesn't get out of position. The team will definitely look to add at the position because Wink prefers to play three safeties much of the time. This doesn't mean they need add a premium pick at the position.


He's a good guy to have on the bench because of his versatility, but he's not a starter. At best he's your third Safety.
 
christian : 4/2/2022 4:58 pm : link
Giants were 6th in pressure percentage in NFC, 9th in sacks, 7th in the NFC in rushing Y/A against in the NFC, 7th in rush yards against.

I’d have to compile the individual numbers for the other teams, but 22 of the Giants 39 sacks, and 82 of 169 pressures came from Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Johnson and Hill.

This data is all available on Pro Football Reference.
RE: RE: I like Love a lot  
TDTONEY : 4/2/2022 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15653733 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15653730 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


He's a solid safety who doesn't get out of position. The team will definitely look to add at the position because Wink prefers to play three safeties much of the time. This doesn't mean they need add a premium pick at the position.



He's a good guy to have on the bench because of his versatility, but he's not a starter. At best he's your third Safety.


Thing is he’s not just a safely, he can play all over which Martindale maximizes players effectively
Yeah, hence the part about his versatility.  
Klaatu : 4/2/2022 5:01 pm : link
.....
RE: Yeah, hence the part about his versatility.  
TDTONEY : 4/2/2022 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15653739 Klaatu said:
Quote:
.....


Right and no need to label him a bench player or 3rd “safety” before we even know how he’s going to be utilized. It’s like called Dexter Lawrence a 3rd DE because he is versatile and lined up there sometimes. He will be a true NT under Martindale. We can’t really evaluate past positions or performances under dogshit schemes fairly
RE: RE: Yeah, hence the part about his versatility.  
Klaatu : 4/2/2022 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15653744 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15653739 Klaatu said:


Quote:


.....



Right and no need to label him a bench player or 3rd “safety” before we even know how he’s going to be utilized. It’s like called Dexter Lawrence a 3rd DE because he is versatile and lined up there sometimes. He will be a true NT under Martindale. We can’t really evaluate past positions or performances under dogshit schemes fairly


Sure we can. You just don't want to.

I don't question or unfairly label McKinney. Love is what he is, and what he isn't, which is a starting Safety (or a starting CB, for that matter). His value is as a bench player who comes in on sub-packages.

Also, your Lawrence analogy is way off. Lawrence may be better utilized as a NT, but plenty of DT's play DE in a base 3-4 (Sy compared him to Haloti Ngata, pre-draft). He does have 9 sacks and 30 QB hits in three years, which isn't totally crappy. It's not like he's a slug, in danger of dropping down two spots on the depth chart.
RE: RE: RE: Yeah, hence the part about his versatility.  
TDTONEY : 4/2/2022 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15653790 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15653744 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15653739 Klaatu said:


Quote:


.....



Right and no need to label him a bench player or 3rd “safety” before we even know how he’s going to be utilized. It’s like called Dexter Lawrence a 3rd DE because he is versatile and lined up there sometimes. He will be a true NT under Martindale. We can’t really evaluate past positions or performances under dogshit schemes fairly



Sure we can. You just don't want to.

I don't question or unfairly label McKinney. Love is what he is, and what he isn't, which is a starting Safety (or a starting CB, for that matter). His value is as a bench player who comes in on sub-packages.

Also, your Lawrence analogy is way off. Lawrence may be better utilized as a NT, but plenty of DT's play DE in a base 3-4 (Sy compared him to Haloti Ngata, pre-draft). He does have 9 sacks and 30 QB hits in three years, which isn't totally crappy. It's not like he's a slug, in danger of dropping down two spots on the depth chart.


And that’s great and all but what other guys have done doesn’t mean you force every DT with a quick first step to play all over the line assuming he’s a great pass rusher or will become one. Maybe Lawrence will be used as one but Carl banks and analysts seem to think that’s not where he should be.

Martindale always has a NT like Pierce or Williams that aren’t designed to pass rush. Look who Martindale had us sign…Justin Ellis
Pick Nick Cross  
terptacular : 4/2/2022 11:32 pm : link
And profit
RE: Cine/Pitre/Brisker/Joseph/Cross  
Snablats : 2:11 am : link
In comment 15653353 batwood06 said:
Quote:
You've gotta think that one of those prospects are on our radar.

I would seriously consider taking a starting caliber S in Rd 2. I prefer Pitre and I'm not sure he makes it to Rd 3.

I feel like our Rd. 2 pick is such a wildcard. You've got 4 NYG scouts going to Sam Howell's Pro Day, whispers from PFN that Tyler Linderbaum may fall out of Rd. 1, and any other assortment of what-ifs.

I like going S in rd 2 but you can find guys later. Sam Garnes was a Rd. 5 pick.

You forgot Daxton Hill of Michigan

Seems pick 36 will be a prime spot to take a safety. Of course if Bradbury is gone and they go OL/edge at 5/7, then they will need a CB at 36
Here is my view  
English Alaister : 8:16 am : link
We can regularly win games with Love starting at safety. He is starter quality.

We cannot win games with no RT, no TE, no backup RB, no OL depth, WRs that can't stay healthy.

By all means take the safety if clearly BPA in a given round but in a close call fix the OL and address the horrendous offense.
Safety is an easier position to replace via free agency...  
EricJ : 8:58 am : link
and we often see good corners transition to safety as they get older.

Someone posted about positional value in the draft and average cost to replace via free agency. Not sure where that thread is but suggest looking at that again. I remember seeing safety as a position to fill later without wasting draft capital.
RE: Safety is an easier position to replace via free agency...  
Klaatu : 9:29 am : link
In comment 15654054 EricJ said:
Quote:
and we often see good corners transition to safety as they get older.

Someone posted about positional value in the draft and average cost to replace via free agency. Not sure where that thread is but suggest looking at that again. I remember seeing safety as a position to fill later without wasting draft capital.


In my opinion, that kind of thinking is out-of-date, and the positional value of Safeties in the draft has shifted up somewhat (as it has for IOL's). With more teams employing 3 and 4 WR sets (not to mention TE's who are more pass-catchers than blockers), the frequency of defenses countering with sub-packages (nickel, dime, and all manner of variations) has increased.

Coverage ability and good range have become key, as it has for ILB's, where the classic "thumper" has become marginalized, relegated to two-down players at best. I don't think it's acceptable anymore to simply take a CB who's lost a step or two and plug him in at Safety.
RE: Buliding from the back first  
Angel Eyes : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15653609 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
is presumably modeling yourself after Patriots D. But its like they had little choice always drafting late and you do have Revis's and Gilmores available in FA, and never a top tiered ER. All the more reasons to draft front first.

+1. The Giants have been trying to build from the back for years, particularly under Gettleman, and it's worked about as well as punching a wall with a broken hand.
Pure speed  
mittenedman : 1:31 pm : link
It seems they're looking to get more speed at FS. Both the S's the Giants have shown heavy interest in (Pitre - Baylor and Brisker - PSU) have great range and aggressive play styles. They both project best as FS's who can cover a lot of ground.

Makes you think they like McKinney better at SS (the position he played in college). McKinney isn't slow, and has excellent range, but he is not a natural FS. With McKinney's length, he is able to play on the strongside and match up with TE's. And he can play deep well enough to disguise coverages and use the S's interchangeably.
RE: RE: Buliding from the back first  
christian : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15654221 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
+1. The Giants have been trying to build from the back for years, particularly under Gettleman, and it's worked about as well as punching a wall with a broken hand.


How do you explain the Giants having the 2nd highest paid IDL in the NFL, a 1st round IDL, a 2nd round edge rush linebacker, and the Giants losing 3 IDL over the last 2 off seasons on 7-10M AAV contracts?

The reality is Gettleman dumped a bunch of resources into the front four.
RE: RE: RE: Buliding from the back first  
Angel Eyes : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15654282 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15654221 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


+1. The Giants have been trying to build from the back for years, particularly under Gettleman, and it's worked about as well as punching a wall with a broken hand.



How do you explain the Giants having the 2nd highest paid IDL in the NFL, a 1st round IDL, a 2nd round edge rush linebacker, and the Giants losing 3 IDL over the last 2 off seasons on 7-10M AAV contracts?

The reality is Gettleman dumped a bunch of resources into the front four.

I'm talking about drafting Beal and Baker in successive drafts who never amounted to anything years with the Giants and big contracts to Ryan, Bradberry, and Jackson (McKinney and Love appear decent so far).

As far as the front is concerned, only the defensive tackles; you can't rely on a NT like Dexter Lawrence to net you 8 sacks a season and we've had to rely on Leonard Williams for pass rush up the middle. As far as the edges are concerned, Lorenzo Carter didn't amount to much here (unless you consider an average of 4 sacks a season a good number), neither has Ximines who hasn't had a sack in 2 years. Ojulari has been the only one who's been up to snuff while the rest of the significant players at that spot have been on one-year flyers like Markus Golden and Kyler Fackrell, and it took until Gettleman's fourth offseason to do anything about it. I know Rome wasn't built in a day (dahlin), but it barely looks like he tried to build it at all.
 
christian : 2:07 pm : link
You’re conflating input and outcomes. I think what you probably mean is the Giants sucked upfront for 3/4 years Gettleman was GM.

Gettleman unequivocally tried to build the front four and seven. He put lots of resources into it. He just wasn’t very good at his job. He didn’t go cheap, he tried.

He traded for poured tons of money into Williams, paid Martinez well, traded for Ogletree and paid him well, signed Kareem Martin and paid him well. He peppered in mid-tier players like Johnson, Sheard, Fackrell and Golden.

He then spent a 1st, 2nd, and 3 thirds on four drafts on edge and line players.

Not to mention the number of lottery tickets he spent on the 4th round and later on linebackers.
