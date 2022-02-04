Safety Position

With much of the discussion centered around the offensive line and edge (rightfully so), I kind of lost sight of the fact that after losing Peppers and cutting Ryan the only safeties on the roster are McKinney and Love.
McKinney looks like a good one, but I don’t really see Love being the starter week 1. With all of these gaps in the roster it makes you wonder if the Giants really will trade down from either 5 or 7 to amass more picks in the first three rounds. I suppose Hamilton is a possibility at 7, but after running the slow 40 at his pro day you have to think he’s slipping outside the top 10.
Can’t wait for the draft to start.
We need another vet and we need to draft a safety in the first four rounds.
8th round pick in 1990 was the equivalent of low 6th round pick this year (218th pick).
This is true. We also had a fifth round pick (Gibril Wilson) and a seventh round pick (James Butler) logging starter level snaps when they won SB 42.
with an 8th round pick as their starting safety. You can get decent safeties in the later rounds if you coach them up. Kyle Hamilton is my biggest remote thrower in this draft.
The offense won Super Bowl 25, and the pass-rush was the dominant factor in Super Bowl 42.
Anyway...I began a thread back in February suggesting that drafting a Safety at #36 would be a good move, and that was before they cut Ryan. In my view, it's become an even better move now, and it's a good draft to make it happen.
with an 8th round pick as their starting safety. You can get decent safeties in the later rounds if you coach them up. Kyle Hamilton is my biggest remote thrower in this draft.
Yes, but... we had Bill Belichick coaching everyone up. And now we don't.
I would seriously consider taking a starting caliber S in Rd 2. I prefer Pitre and I'm not sure he makes it to Rd 3.
I feel like our Rd. 2 pick is such a wildcard. You've got 4 NYG scouts going to Sam Howell's Pro Day, whispers from PFN that Tyler Linderbaum may fall out of Rd. 1, and any other assortment of what-ifs.
I like going S in rd 2 but you can find guys later. Sam Garnes was a Rd. 5 pick.
I can hear it now... why didn't the Giants address (insert position) in the draft?!!?? Idiots!!!
More to your point, we won with two second year safeties, one a 3rd pick and one and 8th Rd pick..
When you need help at every position I'm not sure he's the guy. His pre-draft process hasn't helped him either.
The lazy media and some dumb teams are beholden to months old Kiper mock drafts, like for Dwayne Haskins and Darnold.
That was almost 35 years ago, don’t you think the game has changed a bit?
All of those poo-pooing the value of safeties are not keeping up with NFL trends. The position is more important than ever, you can see that by how much safeties are getting paid, almost as much as non-ER LB’s. That’s because they basically are a 4th or 5th LB, and the value of having 2 interchangeable safeties is incalculable.
I doubt Hamilton will be the guy, but drafting Sauce and a 2nd round safety wouldn’t surprise me at all. We can argue that Schoen shouldn’t build a defense based on Wink’s preferences, but building from back to front is how many NFL teams are going.
He drafted Lawrence in the first, Hill in the 3rd, made the trade for Williams, signed Johnson, and inherited Tomlinson. The Giants arguably had the best defensive line in the conference in 2020.
Look at the value the league assigned Tomlinson, Hill, and Johnson. The Giants could have kept all three of those guys for roughly what they paid Williams.
He drafted Lawrence in the first, Hill in the 3rd, made the trade for Williams, signed Johnson, and inherited Tomlinson. The Giants arguably had the best defensive line in the conference in 2020.
All DTs and he traded Hill who went on to be a lot more productive with CIN. They had one of the lowest pressure and sack numbers in the league with that crew…. And below average run defense
The Giants were 9th in defensive rush Y/A against, 10th in rush yards against, 10th pressure percentage, and 12th in sacks in 2020.
All DTs and he traded Hill who went on to be a lot more productive with CIN. They had one of the lowest pressure and sack numbers in the league with that crew…. And below average run defense
Where are you getting these numbers and how are they equivalent to best in the NFC that year? Also how many of those sacks and pressures came from the DL and not a LB or S?
It's weird how during their last two Super Bowl seasons their first pick in those two drafts were CB's.
They've got more than one draft pick, and only one starting-caliber Safety. As I said above, drafting another one would be a good move.
He's a good guy to have on the bench because of his versatility, but he's not a starter. At best he's your third Safety.
I’d have to compile the individual numbers for the other teams, but 22 of the Giants 39 sacks, and 82 of 169 pressures came from Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Johnson and Hill.
This data is all available on Pro Football Reference.
He's a solid safety who doesn't get out of position. The team will definitely look to add at the position because Wink prefers to play three safeties much of the time. This doesn't mean they need add a premium pick at the position.
He's a good guy to have on the bench because of his versatility, but he's not a starter. At best he's your third Safety.
Thing is he’s not just a safely, he can play all over which Martindale maximizes players effectively
Right and no need to label him a bench player or 3rd “safety” before we even know how he’s going to be utilized. It’s like called Dexter Lawrence a 3rd DE because he is versatile and lined up there sometimes. He will be a true NT under Martindale. We can’t really evaluate past positions or performances under dogshit schemes fairly
Right and no need to label him a bench player or 3rd “safety” before we even know how he’s going to be utilized. It’s like called Dexter Lawrence a 3rd DE because he is versatile and lined up there sometimes. He will be a true NT under Martindale. We can’t really evaluate past positions or performances under dogshit schemes fairly
Sure we can. You just don't want to.
I don't question or unfairly label McKinney. Love is what he is, and what he isn't, which is a starting Safety (or a starting CB, for that matter). His value is as a bench player who comes in on sub-packages.
Also, your Lawrence analogy is way off. Lawrence may be better utilized as a NT, but plenty of DT's play DE in a base 3-4 (Sy compared him to Haloti Ngata, pre-draft). He does have 9 sacks and 30 QB hits in three years, which isn't totally crappy. It's not like he's a slug, in danger of dropping down two spots on the depth chart.
Right and no need to label him a bench player or 3rd “safety” before we even know how he’s going to be utilized. It’s like called Dexter Lawrence a 3rd DE because he is versatile and lined up there sometimes. He will be a true NT under Martindale. We can’t really evaluate past positions or performances under dogshit schemes fairly
And that’s great and all but what other guys have done doesn’t mean you force every DT with a quick first step to play all over the line assuming he’s a great pass rusher or will become one. Maybe Lawrence will be used as one but Carl banks and analysts seem to think that’s not where he should be.
Martindale always has a NT like Pierce or Williams that aren’t designed to pass rush. Look who Martindale had us sign…Justin Ellis
I would seriously consider taking a starting caliber S in Rd 2. I prefer Pitre and I'm not sure he makes it to Rd 3.
I feel like our Rd. 2 pick is such a wildcard. You've got 4 NYG scouts going to Sam Howell's Pro Day, whispers from PFN that Tyler Linderbaum may fall out of Rd. 1, and any other assortment of what-ifs.
I like going S in rd 2 but you can find guys later. Sam Garnes was a Rd. 5 pick.
You forgot Daxton Hill of Michigan
Seems pick 36 will be a prime spot to take a safety. Of course if Bradbury is gone and they go OL/edge at 5/7, then they will need a CB at 36
We cannot win games with no RT, no TE, no backup RB, no OL depth, WRs that can't stay healthy.
By all means take the safety if clearly BPA in a given round but in a close call fix the OL and address the horrendous offense.
Someone posted about positional value in the draft and average cost to replace via free agency. Not sure where that thread is but suggest looking at that again. I remember seeing safety as a position to fill later without wasting draft capital.
In my opinion, that kind of thinking is out-of-date, and the positional value of Safeties in the draft has shifted up somewhat (as it has for IOL's). With more teams employing 3 and 4 WR sets (not to mention TE's who are more pass-catchers than blockers), the frequency of defenses countering with sub-packages (nickel, dime, and all manner of variations) has increased.
Coverage ability and good range have become key, as it has for ILB's, where the classic "thumper" has become marginalized, relegated to two-down players at best. I don't think it's acceptable anymore to simply take a CB who's lost a step or two and plug him in at Safety.
+1. The Giants have been trying to build from the back for years, particularly under Gettleman, and it's worked about as well as punching a wall with a broken hand.
Makes you think they like McKinney better at SS (the position he played in college). McKinney isn't slow, and has excellent range, but he is not a natural FS. With McKinney's length, he is able to play on the strongside and match up with TE's. And he can play deep well enough to disguise coverages and use the S's interchangeably.
How do you explain the Giants having the 2nd highest paid IDL in the NFL, a 1st round IDL, a 2nd round edge rush linebacker, and the Giants losing 3 IDL over the last 2 off seasons on 7-10M AAV contracts?
The reality is Gettleman dumped a bunch of resources into the front four.
+1. The Giants have been trying to build from the back for years, particularly under Gettleman, and it's worked about as well as punching a wall with a broken hand.
I'm talking about drafting Beal and Baker in successive drafts who never amounted to anything years with the Giants and big contracts to Ryan, Bradberry, and Jackson (McKinney and Love appear decent so far).
As far as the front is concerned, only the defensive tackles; you can't rely on a NT like Dexter Lawrence to net you 8 sacks a season and we've had to rely on Leonard Williams for pass rush up the middle. As far as the edges are concerned, Lorenzo Carter didn't amount to much here (unless you consider an average of 4 sacks a season a good number), neither has Ximines who hasn't had a sack in 2 years. Ojulari has been the only one who's been up to snuff while the rest of the significant players at that spot have been on one-year flyers like Markus Golden and Kyler Fackrell, and it took until Gettleman's fourth offseason to do anything about it. I know Rome wasn't built in a day (dahlin), but it barely looks like he tried to build it at all.
Gettleman unequivocally tried to build the front four and seven. He put lots of resources into it. He just wasn’t very good at his job. He didn’t go cheap, he tried.
He traded for poured tons of money into Williams, paid Martinez well, traded for Ogletree and paid him well, signed Kareem Martin and paid him well. He peppered in mid-tier players like Johnson, Sheard, Fackrell and Golden.
He then spent a 1st, 2nd, and 3 thirds on four drafts on edge and line players.
Not to mention the number of lottery tickets he spent on the 4th round and later on linebackers.