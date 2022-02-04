Safety Position eric2425ny : 4/2/2022 9:31 am

With much of the discussion centered around the offensive line and edge (rightfully so), I kind of lost sight of the fact that after losing Peppers and cutting Ryan the only safeties on the roster are McKinney and Love.



McKinney looks like a good one, but I don’t really see Love being the starter week 1. With all of these gaps in the roster it makes you wonder if the Giants really will trade down from either 5 or 7 to amass more picks in the first three rounds. I suppose Hamilton is a possibility at 7, but after running the slow 40 at his pro day you have to think he’s slipping outside the top 10.



Can’t wait for the draft to start.