Giants tipped their hat attending Howell’s Pro Day

It can’t be overlooked that Daniel Jones has missed games every season and is coming off and neck injury that kept that ended his season last year. Tyrod Taylor has had injury issues his previous 3 teams that has actually cost him his starting job. The Giants do have Davis Webb, but adding another QB that has potential could be a good thing. I happen to think getting Howell in the 2nd round is acceptable and the 3rd round is valuable.
I try to keep an open mind. I’ve mocked teams in the past notably Seattle for “reaching” for prospects that either were expected to go later for numerous reasons yet many went on to more than justify their draft selection.
The truth is many of these main stream scouting services engage in group think and don’t have players rated as the actual professionals in NFL front offices.
still think it would be surprising if they drafted him, but in his defense, he lost a lot of NFL talent last year. He compensated by dramatically increasing his rushing yards. He also had a terrific 2020.
The Giants obviously won't draft him if they think his ceiling is Chase Daniel, but that is just Zierlein's opinion. I don't get the Josh Allen comparisons. Allen is much bigger and thicker. From a physical standpoint, Howell more closely resembles Mayfield.
If they do draft him, then I would think that increases the chance that Jones is traded, although the could perhaps keep all three to give Howell a real redshirt year. Webb would be out in that situation, but could go to the PS. The Giants won't carry four QBs on the 53.
Agreed. I'm frankly not sure I can think of anything else on which so much money is spent with such a low chance of success. The NFL draft, and probably all sports drafts, lead in that regard. And that's true even after subtracting out players whose careers are unfortunately ended because of injuries. Victor Cruz is a good example. He wasn't even drafted, but played like a first round pick for a few years.
Agreed. I'm frankly not sure I can think of anything else on which so much money is spent with such a low chance of success. The NFL draft, and probably all sports drafts, lead in that regard. And that's true even after subtracting out players whose careers are unfortunately ended because of injuries. Victor Cruz is a good example. He wasn't even drafted, but played like a first round pick for a few years.
Howell is the best QB prospect after Willis. Howell is only 21, Pickett for example turns 24 before training camp, also so I would not be opposed to them using their 2nd on him especially if they trade down in round 1. Now I am a strong believer in not using a 2nd or 3rd round pick on a QB but if the Giants took Howell I would be happy.
Taking Howell does not prevent them from taking a QB next year. It just gives them another shot of finding their franchise QB. There is a lot to like about Howell.
Agreed Eric, I do not understand this Chase Daniel comp at all. Sam is a great athlete, fast and quick, has a Plus arm and decent accuracy. His roster this year was atrocious and so was the offensive scheme. You put him on Cincinnati I bet that is a different game.
Bryce Young if he so chooses. So why do you waste a pick on a QB now. We will more than likely have a top 5 pick next year especially after they figure out how to sign the draft picks and have money for injuries during the season. We drafted a QB to early in Jones instead of waiting for a chance at Herbert. Patience can be a virtue.
was my favorite QB after his freshman year. He played out of his mind. And then he backed it up with an even better sophomore year.
But I thought he lost some velo this year and made some horrible decisions. Now, I completely understand - because I wrote about during the season - the overhaul of talent on the offense was a factor. So, it was good to see that Howell did get better as the season progressed.
Yes I remember you discussing all the weapons he lost from last season. I wasn’t a fan of Howell early in the year but I admit I didn’t watch him much. The more I watch the more intriguing I find him.
So you can see why the Giants may want to send a sizable delegation (even Rapaport said it was something to note) to look at him in person.
That is, unless you are a firm believer in Daniel Jones. I forget where you stand on him?
In a nutshell, you are arguing a QB can't succeed unless he is drafted in the first round. That's stupid.
Beyond that, again, this is NOT a science. Scouts and GMs are making their best guesses.
Go back and look at ANY draft from ANY year round-by-round and look who went where.
As a matter of fact, most scouts and GMs get it wrong.
No, Im saying look at the odds. Of all the QBs taken 2nd round or later in the last 20 years, how many became Super Bowl QBs? Brady, Wilson, Foles if you want to count his run. Now, count up how many QBs were drafted 2nd round and later
If 2nd round or later QBs fail to become Super Bowl QBs 97% of the time, why use the 36th pick on one? And if 97% fail, then maybe the scouts do know what they are doing
Not to mention this isnt regarded as a good QB draft. So now you are taking a 2nd round QB in a mediocre QB draft
Your entire logic seems to be "you never know"
And for AcidTest - how many UDFAs become Cruz compared to how many 1st and 2nd round picks become the starters they were expected to become?
No one is saying its an exact science. But there is one Cruz for every 200 UDFAs compared to plenty of 1st and 2nd round picks being good players
just 10 years ago, and you can argue 5, it was thought you had to have a prototype QB to win in the league. Well that’s completely out the window now in terms of what the ideal NFL QB is. Same goes for top picks, you are going to see more and more succeed outside of those top 1 or 2 QBs every year. And of those top 1 or 2, how many of them need to bust to know they are also big gambles?
just 10 years ago, and you can argue 5, it was thought you had to have a prototype QB to win in the league. Well that’s completely out the window now in terms of what the ideal NFL QB is. Same goes for top picks, you are going to see more and more succeed outside of those top 1 or 2 QBs every year. And of those top 1 or 2, how many of them need to bust to know they are also big gambles?
I believe the stat I saw was that 15 of 31 QBs taken in the top 15 in the last 10 years busted. So if 50% of the top 15 are busting, and damn near every 2nd round or later QB busts, then why take one in a mediocre QB draft?
the key point here is the Giants are intensively scouting a QB.
They didn't send some area scout to just visit him.
Yeah, it's almost more important that they are scouting the QBs than which one they might be focusing on drafting. Even if they are inclined wait until next year to draft a QB, they might not be able to draft the one the want at that time.
doesn't stink. I just don't think he's worth #36, but the Giants have to make that decision, and until proven otherwise I will give the new regime the benefit of the doubt if they draft him.
Because he played well in 2020, and lost so much talent in 2021, the Giants may see him as a first round talent. If that's the case, then they might trade back into the bottom of the first round to draft him, especially since that would give them the fifth year option.
Of course, they could just be doing their "due diligence" on the QBs, especially since it is the most important position in football.
I think any of the top 5 could be that 1 guy that stats tells us will be an NFL starter. Howell and Ridder have just as much of a chance as Willis and Pickett.
I am all for grabbing one at #36, if they like Howell then fine (they are the experts). This was they get a top OL, maybe a top Edge, and a potential future QB. They probably expect Pickett and Willis to be gone by Rd 2, so they are figuring out who they like of the remaining three players
my opinion that QBs past mid first round are a longshot to turn into quality starters. On a team such as the Giants, with massive needs everywhere, lower first, and 2nd/3rd round picks are best spent on positions where a player is more likely to be a quality contributor.
IF they are of firm belief that one such as Howell could be an outlier on the chart, go for it. But don't use a pick lightly.
Although I'd shoot for a starter elsewhere first, we are going to need a backup in a year or two, so even if he doesn't buck the odds and become the starter, he'd still have value.
Plus, no guarantee we'll be in range of a top QB prospect next year, so a Howell could be the guy for a year or two.
I think the mindset should be 'maybe a starter, most likely a backup'.
If they have a very strong conviction about a certain qb, I can see
No, I'm not just saying "you never know". Some teams draft QBs past round one that end up in the Hall of Fame. But even those teams that drafted on them passed on those QBs multiple times. You make educated choices, but it subjective.
Joe Montana probably should have been drafted before the 3rd round.
Beane, Schoen, and Daboll thought Josh Allen was worth a shot in the 1st round even though a bunch of people thought he had a lot of warts. If Schoen and Daboll look at Howell (who again, has performed at a very high level in college in previous years) and think they can develop into a starter, why would you not consider taking him in the second round?
once again.. it seems this regime is unconvinced about Daniel Jones.
Tim McDonnell and Shea Tierney were at UNC’s pro day. QB coaches for the Texans, Seahawks, Commanders, and Eagles were also there. Howell will be scheduling another throwing session after the owners meeting. Direct quote from the article, “Given the unlikelihood that the Giants draft a quarterback in 2022, the purpose of the trip is more about establishing GM Joe Schoen’s evaluation process for 2023.”
RE: According to an article by Serena Burks at msn.com four days ago
Tim McDonnell and Shea Tierney were at UNC’s pro day. QB coaches for the Texans, Seahawks, Commanders, and Eagles were also there. Howell will be scheduling another throwing session after the owners meeting. Direct quote from the article, “Given the unlikelihood that the Giants draft a quarterback in 2022, the purpose of the trip is more about establishing GM Joe Schoen’s evaluation process for 2023.”
Playing devils' advocate... Rapaport said their were four Giants officials there... and how does the MSN writer know the Giants are unlikely to draft a QB?
Something tells me that yes, way more QBs were chosen from rounds 2 to 7 than in round 1.
Remind me somewhat of Baker Mayfield. I wouldn’t have a problem taking a chance on him in the 2nd but, I’d hope if we do we traded down with one our firsts and acquired additional picks. I just don’t think the Giants are in a position to waste picks on boom or bust prospects, that’s what got us to where we are now. Have to hit on this draft and start building a roster from top to bottom.
The top of the second round is too high to draft the most important position on the field? If a QB is taken after #15 or so they can’t become a solid starter?
This view explains a lot about the Daniel Jones fascination here. “Well if he was taken at #6 he is really good, so there must be another reason he looks so bad every week!”
The Giants didn’t send four guys to the pro day to see if this guy could be a solid backup. They went to evaluate him because they think he can fit into the Giants future plans. Maybe they put a a mid-second round grade on him and they don’t take him. Maybe they put a late first and look to trade into a spot like that (either up or down) to get him.
Remind me somewhat of Baker Mayfield. I wouldn’t have a problem taking a chance on him in the 2nd but, I’d hope if we do we traded down with one our firsts and acquired additional picks. I just don’t think the Giants are in a position to waste picks on boom or bust prospects, that’s what got us to where we are now. Have to hit on this draft and start building a roster from top to bottom.
That’s actually a spot on comparison although Baker is more accurate, or at least he was more accurate coming out of college
Seems like there's a lot of Howell level prospects
Remind me somewhat of Baker Mayfield. I wouldn’t have a problem taking a chance on him in the 2nd but, I’d hope if we do we traded down with one our firsts and acquired additional picks. I just don’t think the Giants are in a position to waste picks on boom or bust prospects, that’s what got us to where we are now. Have to hit on this draft and start building a roster from top to bottom.
They're all boom or bust prospects. You don't think the OL or the Edge you are drooling over at 5 or 7 can't bust? Is your memory that short? The Giants have had many in recent history. And the guys they are talking about with those top 2 picks all have bust potential. every single one of them. Neal is too large, Travon Walker couldn't produce sacks, Icky might not make it as a tackle. And on and on.. It's hilarious some people don't want to take a QB due to the bust factor but will you feel better if we bust out on an Edge or an OL? It is what it is. The draft is a crap shoot. Every single guy the Giants select will have a chance to be a bust.
You are never going to change this in most people. I learned a long time ago not to get attached to any particular player. Sure there are some I like more than others. But the way I look at the prospects now is what can they add to the Giants if they are picked. This way I can get excited over anyone they draft even if they don't take the players I prefer.
Remind me somewhat of Baker Mayfield. I wouldn’t have a problem taking a chance on him in the 2nd but, I’d hope if we do we traded down with one our firsts and acquired additional picks. I just don’t think the Giants are in a position to waste picks on boom or bust prospects, that’s what got us to where we are now. Have to hit on this draft and start building a roster from top to bottom.
They're all boom or bust prospects. You don't think the OL or the Edge you are drooling over at 5 or 7 can't bust? Is your memory that short? The Giants have had many in recent history. And the guys they are talking about with those top 2 picks all have bust potential. every single one of them. Neal is too large, Travon Walker couldn't produce sacks, Icky might not make it as a tackle. And on and on.. It's hilarious some people don't want to take a QB due to the bust factor but will you feel better if we bust out on an Edge or an OL? It is what it is. The draft is a crap shoot. Every single guy the Giants select will have a chance to be a bust.
I can agree with your point but there is a much higher likelihood of high graded prospects working out over 2nd round and later. My point is we have to draft better period. I’m not drooling over anyone. I just want the best players that will improve the team. I don’t think I’ve ever gone into a draft saying the giants have to get this guy. Look at the history of drafting qbs after the first round the chances of getting the next Tom Brady aren’t very good.
and have seen many Howell games at UNC. Not once have I ever thought, "I just wish the Giants could get this guy." I would be pissed it he ends up a 2nd round pick...could maybe accept him as a 4th round pick.
RE: The key is they draft Howell or any other QB...
I would hope so considering next years QBs class is elite compared to this one and odds are we will be near the top of the 1st round again
I’m a fan of Howell but I am all in on a QB next year. Next years class looks great but I am willing to take a chance on Howell at 36 because it’s another chance of finding the franchise QB.
If Detroit doesn’t take a QB at 2 I don’t think that they would pass on Howell at 32. Howell has a lot of good qualities especially his mobility especially in the pocket.
I think Howell is flying under the radar because he doesn’t really do one thing great but he pretty much does everything well overall. And last year had a lot of variables with his “poor” performance…. Worth a read - ( New Window )
they should keep their minds open if a QB they like is available in 2023.
When attempting to match value with need in a draft, one should always base it on an evaluation of the current roster and not on their evaluation of the roster from a season ago (which would be kind of stupid, don't you think?). How aggressively they pursue a QB in next year's draft will depend on what they think of the QBs on their roster at the end of the 2022 season and not what they think of their QBs in April or May of 2022.
they should keep their minds open if a QB they like is available in 2023.
When attempting to match value with need in a draft, one should always base it on an evaluation of the current roster and not on their evaluation of the roster from a season ago (which would be kind of stupid, don't you think?). How aggressively they pursue a QB in next year's draft will depend on what they think of the QBs on their roster at the end of the 2022 season and not what they think of their QBs in April or May of 2022.
Only they have no QB on the 2023 roster as of now other than a 33 year old backup who will be on the last year of his contract so is that really the smart thing to do? It doesn’t mean you don’t act now or get a guy now you like but it certainly should be a factor
You'd think Glennon would be enough of a lesson, but apparently not.
Tyrod Taylor is a bridge, whether he's QB2 or QB1. But there's room for a developmental QB who could become a QB1, but might just be a cheap, effective QB2 for a few years.
Some teams strike gold with a solid backup QB that they find on day 3. That should always be the goal, if you're only looking for a backup. But the Giants are probably keeping all their options open right now, so this is exactly when intriguing day 2 QBs are of particular value.
I've been on record for a while as saying I think Howell is the best QB in this class, so I won't be upset if the Giants pick him. Do I think he's a franchise QB? I'm not sure. But I like his tools and his makeup. If the downside is having a David Carr backup on a rookie contract while the next attempt at QB1 is installed (or if DJ progresses), there's very little harm in that. If the upside is that he turns into another Brees (a day 2 stud QB), there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.
QB is the most important position on any NFL roster, and we won't win another Super Bowl without a good one. That might be DJ with good coaching, but he also has injury concerns, so a solid backup will always be a necessity with him even if he blossoms. There should be no complaints about stacking the QB room at the top of a rebuild just to find some foundational stability.
RE: RE: RE: The key is they draft Howell or any other QB...
they should keep their minds open if a QB they like is available in 2023.
When attempting to match value with need in a draft, one should always base it on an evaluation of the current roster and not on their evaluation of the roster from a season ago (which would be kind of stupid, don't you think?). How aggressively they pursue a QB in next year's draft will depend on what they think of the QBs on their roster at the end of the 2022 season and not what they think of their QBs in April or May of 2022.
Only they have no QB on the 2023 roster as of now other than a 33 year old backup who will be on the last year of his contract so is that really the smart thing to do? It doesn’t mean you don’t act now or get a guy now you like but it certainly should be a factor
Taylor isn't on the 2023 roster.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The key is they draft Howell or any other QB...
they should keep their minds open if a QB they like is available in 2023.
When attempting to match value with need in a draft, one should always base it on an evaluation of the current roster and not on their evaluation of the roster from a season ago (which would be kind of stupid, don't you think?). How aggressively they pursue a QB in next year's draft will depend on what they think of the QBs on their roster at the end of the 2022 season and not what they think of their QBs in April or May of 2022.
Only they have no QB on the 2023 roster as of now other than a 33 year old backup who will be on the last year of his contract so is that really the smart thing to do? It doesn’t mean you don’t act now or get a guy now you like but it certainly should be a factor
Which of those players would you pass on to take a flyer on a QB?
Thank you. Again, how many second round or later quarterbacks have taken their team to the Super Bowl in the last 20 years? Brady, Wilson. Foles if you want to count his run. Let's say we forgotten to others. 5 total in the last 20 years. Now how many quarterbacks have been taken in that time frame 2nd round or later. At least 100. That means the second round or later quarterback has a 5% chance of taking your team to the Super Bowl. With so much talent at pick 36 on the board, and with so many holes on the roster, it makes no sense to take a quarterback
Again, how many second round or later quarterbacks have taken their team to the Super Bowl in the last 20 years? Brady, Wilson. Foles if you want to count his run. Let's say we forgotten to others. 5 total in the last 20 years. Now how many quarterbacks have been taken in that time frame 2nd round or later. At least 100. That means the second round or later quarterback has a 5% chance of taking your team to the Super Bowl. With so much talent at pick 36 on the board, and with so many holes on the roster, it makes no sense to take a quarterback
That may be the worst analysis I've ever seen on this board. There's a huge difference between a QB drafted in the 2nd round and those drafted on day 3 or even 3rd rounders. I'm pretty sure no GM who waits until drafting a QB until day 3 is convinced that player is a QB who can lead the team to a Super Bowl. He's being drafted as a backup. To lump those players in with 2nd rounders is ridiculous. Sure, in the futire, will be some 2nd round QBs who fail miserably (as with any other position) but there will also be some 2nd rounders who turn into long term starters, even SB QBs (of those still active there is at least Garapollo). The hit rate won't be high but you're 5% assertion is off.
they should keep their minds open if a QB they like is available in 2023.
When attempting to match value with need in a draft, one should always base it on an evaluation of the current roster and not on their evaluation of the roster from a season ago (which would be kind of stupid, don't you think?). How aggressively they pursue a QB in next year's draft will depend on what they think of the QBs on their roster at the end of the 2022 season and not what they think of their QBs in April or May of 2022.
I'm talking about a matter of policy every year. If you like Howell, by all means go and pick him. Next year if you like CJ Stroud (as an example) and he's the top player on your board, don't let the fact you picked Howell last year stop you from picking Stroud.
We are in the self-imposed QB hell of chasing a lost cause with Jones. Need to get out of that mindset.
NFL GMs just don’t agree with you. They will continue to take QBs outside of round 1 because it does happen and when it does it’s an enormous win. And my argument is that it’s going to happen more because of the direction the league is headed. I don’t really care how many non 1st rounders have won a title, it’s a tiny sample size and one that’s very dated.
I dont think attending a player's pro day is tipping your hand...
otherwise, you could say that about every player that you visit with. What is the alternative? Not showing public interest in players who you really do have interest in? Then, at some point NOT going to a player's pro day is then tipping your hand.
I don't have an opinion either way but I find it hysterical that
why would you think your 4th round QB would make it? Its a wasted pick
Why is that so hard to understand? If you have a 1% chance of hitting on the pick, why make that pick? The Giants wasted those picks on Bomar, Lauletta, and Nassib. There was no reason to pick them. No one except their parents thought they had any shot to be a Super Bowl QB
The problem is that the nature of the QB position has changed in the past decade and the Giants have failed to recognize it. Prior to Schoen they scouted the position like it's still 1986 - I suspect Chris Mara is a big problem here. The proof is Daniel Jones. They didn't draft him in the second round. They drafted him 6th overall despite his being a day 3/UDFA level player. They did that because of what he looks like.
Remember - they called Ernie Accorsi to get his feedback on picking Jones. Tell you all you need to know about their methodology.
The problem is that the nature of the QB position has changed in the past decade and the Giants have failed to recognize it. Prior to Schoen they scouted the position like it's still 1986 - I suspect Chris Mara is a big problem here. The proof is Daniel Jones. They didn't draft him in the second round. They drafted him 6th overall despite his being a day 3/UDFA level player. They did that because of what he looks like.
Remember - they called Ernie Accorsi to get his feedback on picking Jones. Tell you all you need to know about their methodology.
So why did Sy have him as a day 1 QB, second best in the draft?
Why did every scouting report say things like this “ Jones looks like a consensus first-round pick from speaking with team sources. He could become a franchise quarterback and be a good pro starter. Three general managers told me they thought that Jones would rise in the leadup to the draft and be the first quarterback taken. Regardless of if he is the initial signal-caller to go off the board, Jones should be a top-20 pick. ”
and we’ve been a very bad team for about a decade now, a main reason being their drafting. We’ve been picking the wrong players including the QBs in those mid rounds. Other teams picking mid round QBs get solid backups with upside, we’ve gotten trash. I also don’t know why titles is your barometer. I don’t like Kirk Cousins or Dak Prescott but they were absolute steals on their rookie deals. Sign me up for that any day of the week.
If you can’t separate the Giants woes from how the NFL actually operates than you are going to be disappointed for the remainder of your Giants (or football) fandom.
Just look at who won Super Bowls over the past 20+ years. Obviously you can find them outside Round 1 (Brady, Wilson, Brees), but the odds of hitting on a SB winning QB outside of round 1 are lower than the odds of hitting on a SB winning QB in Round 1.
I am not talking find a serviceable QB in later rounds, I am talking about finding a Super Bowl winning QB. The later you take a QB, the lower the expectations should be that they will pan out.
Now maybe it becomes a little bit of a self fulfilling prophecy with QBs being 'overdrafted' in Round 1.
Look at TE; hasn't been a HOF TE drafted in the first round since Tony Gonzalez. Could Kyle Pitts be that once in 25 year prospect? Sure, but the odds are low and if you take him as high as ATL did, they better be sure he is the guy to break the mold.
RE: RE: The problem hasn't been picking midround QBs
The problem is that the nature of the QB position has changed in the past decade and the Giants have failed to recognize it. Prior to Schoen they scouted the position like it's still 1986 - I suspect Chris Mara is a big problem here. The proof is Daniel Jones. They didn't draft him in the second round. They drafted him 6th overall despite his being a day 3/UDFA level player. They did that because of what he looks like.
Remember - they called Ernie Accorsi to get his feedback on picking Jones. Tell you all you need to know about their methodology.
So why did Sy have him as a day 1 QB, second best in the draft?
Why did every scouting report say things like this “ Jones looks like a consensus first-round pick from speaking with team sources. He could become a franchise quarterback and be a good pro starter. Three general managers told me they thought that Jones would rise in the leadup to the draft and be the first quarterback taken. Regardless of if he is the initial signal-caller to go off the board, Jones should be a top-20 pick. ”
Because everyone (myself included) looked at the wrong things. They looked at Cutcliffe, they looked at the weak supporting cast, they looked at the Senior Bowl, and they looked at the Pro Day. They didn't look at him being a 0 star recruit. They didn't look at him never making third team All-ACC.
Everybody missed. It happens. That's not what's unforgivable. The unforgivable part comes in coming ourselves into thinking his rookie year was good, and not asking the hard questions about ball security, seeing the field, and pocket presence that were clear to see his rookie year.
We needed to be honest with ourselves at the end of 2019 that we probably missed, and we weren't. That's the unforgivable part.
Thank you. Someone else who gets it
Uconn - this isnt about finding a "backup QB with upside". Its about finding a Super Bowl QB, as Eric put it. And the odds of finding those outside of the first round are slim and none. Look at the number of QBs taken vs the ones who made the Super Bowl outside of the first round.
Hell, its a 50/50 bet on top 15 QBs. After that the odds drop like a rock. So why waste pick 36, or a 3rd rounder, on a QB that odds are super long wont be a Super Bowl QB when you can get solid players at other positions on a roster that badly needs those solid players
And I don’t disagree but some of those things were facts. He had a 61% completion percentage combined with the most drops in 2018 so his supporting cast is worth noting. Take a look at Golladays drops and lack of separation last year, both near the top In the NFL. And his TE drops pretty much cost us a playoff spot. I’m not saying Jones is a franchise QB I just think it’s absurd that you guys act like we reached for a bust AT THE TIME. Yes now we should realize he’s probably not the one. Everyone seemed to think he was the one after his rookie season, he has shown signs. I think with a good OL and guys that can actually catch he’d be a reliable starter like a Tannehill. Never great but good. And yes that doesn’t warrant an extension
RE: RE: RE: The key is they draft Howell or any other QB...
I'm talking about a matter of policy every year. If you like Howell, by all means go and pick him. Next year if you like CJ Stroud (as an example) and he's the top player on your board, don't let the fact you picked Howell last year stop you from picking Stroud.
What if Howell replaces an injured Jones and lights up the league? What if Jones starts the season 10-0 and they give him a five year extension in December? If CJ Stroud is the top player on the Giants board next year, chances are he will be long gone by the time the Giants are on the clock. Or maybe the Giants go 0-16 with Jones, Taylor, and Howell all shitting the bed and so of course the Giants would go QB with the pick.
The Giants will fashion a QB strategy in 2023 based on what they see out of their roster of QBs in 2022, not based on what was done in 2021. And none of us have a crystal ball.
That's been proven since. I didn't see it when we picked him, but by the end of that season I did say we had a problem with Jones. The issues were plain to see if you weren't busy kidding yourself about 4 good games against terrible defenses.
This is the first time I can remember raising significant doubts on Jo
"When I said it was a fair read, I was talking about his review of Jones's entire season in his 3 closing thoughts: "He has a ways to go and I think he can be the guy, but I am not labeling him the guy yet."
That's a fair assessment. Not killing him, not anointing him. People are posting that Jones is the guy for 10-15 years...
And concerning Jones's performance against the Redskins, haven't you learned yet what games are real and which are bullshit? We went through this in '18 with people going nuts over offensive production against dead teams in the second half of the season.
This game against Philly was a real game, against real coaches (Schwartz's defense once again owning the Giants), against a real team that was playing for high stakes. That's what the season opener is going to look like next year...not the Redskins with an interim coaching staff.
I've said it in a bunch of threads...I like Jones, but the problems with his game are real: ball security and pocket presence. And I'm not sure they can ever get coached away...they weren't with Eli in 16 years.
I take umbrage with people calling this a great rookie season for Jones. It wasn't by any stretch. A 6.6 YPA, all the turnovers, and a 3-9 record as a starter don't scream "franchise QB" to me. Sorry." Link - ( New Window )
I mean you linked to a thread where Sy made the assessment, not you. The same guy that had him as a first round pick right behind Haskins. And Jones did improve his ball security and turnovers so I’m not sure what you’re trying to prove with this
How many 2nd rounders have become Super Bowl QBs vs how many have been drafted? And put that against the odds of a non-QB pick 36 being a good player for a team with so many holes
Since 2000, 15% have become Super Bowl QBs (Brees, Garapollo, Kapernick). Another 2 -3 have become long term starters (Carr, Dalton, Chad Henne if you want to count him.). So that's 30% of the QBs drafted in the 2nd round since 2000 that have become long term starters. That's quite a bit different than the 5% figure you threw out there.
As far as non-QB picks, that has absolutely nothing to do with me calling you out for your 5% comment.
However, I will say two things;
- you can plug all the other holes you want, Yes you will improve your team overall but you're not sniffing a Super Bowl without *at least* an above average QB. Currently, we don't have one.
- secondly, if Daboll & Schoen are sold on a 2nd round QB being the answer and they are correct, that pick is incredibly more valuable than any other player who was available at that time.
I'm pointing out facts - Jones was hugely overdrafted, he was never any good to begin with, and the Giants and their fans haven't been honest with themselves on this issue.
Nor have the ones thinking any other QB would have been successful with the dumpster fire of a roster and coaches this team had. Why do yoI think Schoen has purged everyone he could from the roster he inherited? There’s a chance there are like less than 10 guys from 2021 that will be on the roster in 2023. This team was trash and a QB wasn’t making any difference. Drafting a QB and wasting his rookie contract with this team would have been pointless
you are posting like a fan, and that’s fine, if you weren’t so adamant about being right. NFL GMs aren’t drafting every player thinking they are all pro SB winners. Their goal is to constantly improve the team and that doesn’t live and die with the 1st round of the draft.
So does your opinion of Howell changed if he is drafted in the first round?
Is that how it works?
I have no opinion of Howell or any QBs in this draft. I have no clue how to properly evaluate QB talent. All I'm saying is that the odds of a QB becoming a SB winning QB decrease after the first round. So any QB the Giants draft in the first round I'll expect that the Giants think he can win a Super Bowl. If not, I'll not really have any expectations of them like Davis Webb and Kyle Lauleta.
This doesn't mean that you can draft Joe Nobody in the first round and he'll be a franchise QB, obviously talent evaluation plays a large part in the process.
there's a decent chance they trade up to the bottom of the first to take him in order to trigger the fifth year option possibility.
Agreed. It's a big advantage to get that 5th yr option.
Howell is somewhat interesting. He's young and a bit raw with good tools. The youth is the best thing about him. He has time to grow and learn.
I think Pickett will be the best QB from this class. I don't see why people are down on him to the degree they are. He does the hardest things a QB can do, very well. Willis, for sure, has more upside.
Keep in mind Pickett has a bit of "it" factor. He's upbeat and players play for him. He's a leader. He is great in the pocket. Reads the field, goes through progressions and throws with anticipation. That alone makes him an NFL QB. You can add that he is a great athlete, runs well, and can throw on the run.
People like to compare him to Cousins but he has that whole second reaction part of his game that Cousins doesn't possess. Give that to Cousins and he might be a hell of a QB.
What's more likely to happen, Giants find a Super Bowl winning QB in the third round or find a plus starter at DE/WR/CB instead?
We all know the draft is a numbers game, and just based on historical results, the odds are better that you get better value taking a position other than QB later in the draft. Doesn't mean it can't happen, obviously.
But you need to consider the converse argument. If you hit on a top QB in rounds 2 thru 5 you hit a jackpot bigger than any reward you get by drafting any other player. No risk, no reward.
was my favorite QB after his freshman year. He played out of his mind. And then he backed it up with an even better sophomore year.
But I thought he lost some velo this year and made some horrible decisions. Now, I completely understand - because I wrote about during the season - the overhaul of talent on the offense was a factor. So, it was good to see that Howell did get better as the season progressed.
So you can see why the Giants may want to send a sizable delegation (even Rapaport said it was something to note) to look at him in person.
That is, unless you are a firm believer in Daniel Jones. I forget where you stand on him?
I really haven't like Jones since April 25, 2019. I'm disappointed you have to ask... ;)
The best thing that can happen to this organization and Daniel Jones is that he's no longer part of this organization as soon as possible.
think is likely the last year for Jones, Barkley, and possibly Golladay.
I agree that if the Giants want Howell they will trade back into the bottom of the first round to get him. That would give them the fifth year option as GT says, and of course, they won't want to risk losing him. The question is whether they would then trade Jones if they did so.
think is likely the last year for Jones, Barkley, and possibly Golladay.
I agree that if the Giants want Howell they will trade back into the bottom of the first round to get him. That would give them the fifth year option as GT says, and of course, they won't want to risk losing him. The question is whether they would then trade Jones if they did so.
Cutting Golladay next year results in dead cap of $15M while saving $6M so that would be tough to swallow even with having a ton of cap space. But if he has another year of drops and zero separation then it’s likely. Jackson and Williams are much smaller hits and much bigger savings so I wouldn’t be shocked if they don’t have a good year under Martindale. I think they will though
But you need to consider the converse argument. If you hit on a top QB in rounds 2 thru 5 you hit a jackpot bigger than any reward you get by drafting any other player. No risk, no reward.
Not really. You only get four years of control vs 5 with a first rounder. So you're going to have to pay him after year 4 if he's the real deal. The savings you get on a 3rd round QB vs first is small comparatively speaking to the position. And if you are drafting a QB in round 2+, you probably already have an expensive vet on the roster.
How many 2nd rounders have become Super Bowl QBs vs how many have been drafted? And put that against the odds of a non-QB pick 36 being a good player for a team with so many holes
Since 2000, 15% have become Super Bowl QBs (Brees, Garapollo, Kapernick). Another 2 -3 have become long term starters (Carr, Dalton, Chad Henne if you want to count him.). So that's 30% of the QBs drafted in the 2nd round since 2000 that have become long term starters. That's quite a bit different than the 5% figure you threw out there.
As far as non-QB picks, that has absolutely nothing to do with me calling you out for your 5% comment.
However, I will say two things;
- you can plug all the other holes you want, Yes you will improve your team overall but you're not sniffing a Super Bowl without *at least* an above average QB. Currently, we don't have one.
- secondly, if Daboll & Schoen are sold on a 2nd round QB being the answer and they are correct, that pick is incredibly more valuable than any other player who was available at that time.
This converstation started as all QBs after round 1. If what you say is correct, then only 20 QBs have been taken in the 2nd round since 2000. Assuming 32 picks in each 2nd round for 22 drafts (2000-2021), thats 704 2nd round picks and only 20 QBs taken (that means 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 were QBs)
So why only 20. And only 5 of those 20 were good NFL QBs (Henne does not count. And 2 of those - Kap and Brees - played for HOF level coaches, just like that 6th round pick named Brady). And only 3 of those became Super Bowl QBs
Its because teams know that 2nd round QBs have a slim to none chance of being a Super Bowl QB. They take their shots in the 1st round knowing if a QB reaches the 2nd round, its because no one thinks they are a Super Bowl QB
Only 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 have been QBs. And only 3 of those were Super Bowl QBs
The odds of a 2nd round QB being a Super Bowl QB are very, very long. The odds of that same pick 36 being a non-QB and becoming a good player are much better
The percentages clearly say a 2nd round QB is not a good use of the pick. Add in the Giants roster situation and the fact that this is a mediocre at best QB draft class, and it makes no sense to take one in this draft
This converstation started as all QBs after round 1. If what you say is correct, then only 20 QBs have been taken in the 2nd round since 2000. Assuming 32 picks in each 2nd round for 22 drafts (2000-2021), thats 704 2nd round picks and only 20 QBs taken (that means 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 were QBs)
So why only 20. And only 5 of those 20 were good NFL QBs (Henne does not count. And 2 of those - Kap and Brees - played for HOF level coaches, just like that 6th round pick named Brady). And only 3 of those became Super Bowl QBs
Its because teams know that 2nd round QBs have a slim to none chance of being a Super Bowl QB. They take their shots in the 1st round knowing if a QB reaches the 2nd round, its because no one thinks they are a Super Bowl QB
Only 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 have been QBs. And only 3 of those were Super Bowl QBs
The odds of a 2nd round QB being a Super Bowl QB are very, very long. The odds of that same pick 36 being a non-QB and becoming a good player are much better
The percentages clearly say a 2nd round QB is not a good use of the pick. Add in the Giants roster situation and the fact that this is a mediocre at best QB draft class, and it makes no sense to take one in this draft
Wow...you could teach a course on convoluted logic.
There's no sense in continuing this discussion.
they looked at Howell to evaluate as potential 3rd round choice. QB is the most important position so if the physical traits are their he may be worth a later day two pick. I do not see them using the #36 pick on a guy that is not going to immediately help. He did obviously have a much better 2020 when he had better players around him then in 2021. So does that mean he couldn't elevate the players around him or was the talent that seriously bad. It may very well be they went their to see if he is a 2nd or 3rd round player.
I will not mind if they do take a QB in the 2nd or 3rd round. Jones is simply not the answer and I think by May 2nd we will know that when they pass on the 5th year option.
This converstation started as all QBs after round 1. If what you say is correct, then only 20 QBs have been taken in the 2nd round since 2000. Assuming 32 picks in each 2nd round for 22 drafts (2000-2021), thats 704 2nd round picks and only 20 QBs taken (that means 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 were QBs)
So why only 20. And only 5 of those 20 were good NFL QBs (Henne does not count. And 2 of those - Kap and Brees - played for HOF level coaches, just like that 6th round pick named Brady). And only 3 of those became Super Bowl QBs
Its because teams know that 2nd round QBs have a slim to none chance of being a Super Bowl QB. They take their shots in the 1st round knowing if a QB reaches the 2nd round, its because no one thinks they are a Super Bowl QB
Only 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 have been QBs. And only 3 of those were Super Bowl QBs
The odds of a 2nd round QB being a Super Bowl QB are very, very long. The odds of that same pick 36 being a non-QB and becoming a good player are much better
The percentages clearly say a 2nd round QB is not a good use of the pick. Add in the Giants roster situation and the fact that this is a mediocre at best QB draft class, and it makes no sense to take one in this draft
Wow...you could teach a course on convoluted logic.
There's no sense in continuing this discussion.
It's not convoluted and I'm sorry you can't figure it out. The fact is you are one of the I hate Jones guys so you want to take a quarterback no matter what. Over the last 20 years the NFL has not taken quarterbacks in the second round. There is a reason for that
Stats from the last few years are the only that have any merit. 22 years ago 1st round QBs sat for a year or two still. You could hit QBs back then. You could spear and head shot WRs.
And it’s still changing. Lamar Jackson going at the end of round one ended up changing how QBs are drafted. No chance a guy like Hurts gets drafted in the 2nd round if this was even a few years ago. No way a player like Kyler Murray goes #1 overall either. Not sure why you ignore the evolution of the game other than jamming in your narrative.
Im giving you mathematical facts. And no running QB has ever won anything. You still have to be able to throw the ball to win at QB. Lamar Jackson still cant do that. His regular season success is due to the Ravens completely changing their offense to fit his running. That hasnt worked in the playoffs. And everyone says RB shelf life is short, so how long will the life be for a QB who is a RB like Jackson (and RG3)
Steve Young ran a lot for his day, but his highest rushing yards total was in the 500s. Lamar ran for over 1000yds twice already. Young is in the HOF because he was a passer. There is a big difference between scrambling QB and running QB. Russell Wilson is a Steve Young, a scrambler who can really pass the ball
You keep pushing your narrative of running QBs being the new NFL. But all anyone wants to know is if Willis can read defenses and throw well enough
If Hurts is so good and the cutting edge of the new NFL QB, then why did Philly try to trade for Watson? Hurts isnt going to lead the Eagles anywhere because he cant read defenses and cant throw. Why waste a 2nd round pick on that?
Everyone keeps saying you dont need RBs because its now a passing league, yet you keep saying the new NFL is having a QB who cant pass
Stats from the last few years are the only that have any merit. 22 years ago 1st round QBs sat for a year or two still. You could hit QBs back then. You could spear and head shot WRs.
And it’s still changing. Lamar Jackson going at the end of round one ended up changing how QBs are drafted. No chance a guy like Hurts gets drafted in the 2nd round if this was even a few years ago. No way a player like Kyler Murray goes #1 overall either. Not sure why you ignore the evolution of the game other than jamming in your narrative.
Lamar Jackson had a Wonderlic score of like -34 and will never learn how to read a defense hence the reason he’s a pathetic choke artist in the playoffs
how the league is changing, what’s so hard to follow here?
Snablats, you are incredibly dense. I’m not pushing a running QB argument I’m pushing the league rules have opened the door for QBs with different skill sets argument. You are so dug in that you are mis quoting and completely taking everything I say out of context.
You still didn’t answer my question. When we take a top 10 QB next year and if he busts, then what? What’s all your math tell you we should do?
RE: You are the one with the narrative you are pushing
Im giving you mathematical facts. And no running QB has ever won anything. You still have to be able to throw the ball to win at QB. Lamar Jackson still cant do that. His regular season success is due to the Ravens completely changing their offense to fit his running. That hasnt worked in the playoffs. And everyone says RB shelf life is short, so how long will the life be for a QB who is a RB like Jackson (and RG3)
Steve Young ran a lot for his day, but his highest rushing yards total was in the 500s. Lamar ran for over 1000yds twice already. Young is in the HOF because he was a passer. There is a big difference between scrambling QB and running QB. Russell Wilson is a Steve Young, a scrambler who can really pass the ball
You keep pushing your narrative of running QBs being the new NFL. But all anyone wants to know is if Willis can read defenses and throw well enough
If Hurts is so good and the cutting edge of the new NFL QB, then why did Philly try to trade for Watson? Hurts isnt going to lead the Eagles anywhere because he cant read defenses and cant throw. Why waste a 2nd round pick on that?
Everyone keeps saying you dont need RBs because its now a passing league, yet you keep saying the new NFL is having a QB who cant pass
you are like Debaser, you misquote people (you just did it again) and move goal posts and take a hard stance on something with no room for normal discourse. Disagreement is fine, others disagree and I have normal conversations with them. But when you start doing what you do it’s pointless.
I havent moved any goalposts. You are the one doing that.
Ive said all along that taking a QB with pick 36 or later is dumb because the odds are very very long that he will be a Super Bowl QB
You have said over and over that running QBs like Jackson are the new NFL. I disagree. You also said repeatedly in the past that you wanted the Giants to draft Willis, so its clear you are the one with the narrative
I havent moved any goalposts. You are the one doing that.
Ive said all along that taking a QB with pick 36 or later is dumb because the odds are very very long that he will be a Super Bowl QB
You have said over and over that running QBs like Jackson are the new NFL. I disagree. You also said repeatedly in the past that you wanted the Giants to draft Willis, so its clear you are the one with the narrative
Wrong again. Those are separate opinions that means separate things. I like Willis, I’d like them to draft him. That doesn’t mean I think running QBs are the only way to win, in fact my argument this entire time is that the NFL is set up to be won by multiple types of QB. Allen couldn’t read defenses, Mahomes played in an unideal offense, they both refuted their games in the NFL. That isn’t an outlier, it will be the norm soon enough.
Willis and Howell are different QBs but where they are similar is their off script capability. That’s why I’d like either over a Pickett, for example.
And you still, after all this time, refuse or are unwilling to answer my question. When our next 1st round QB busts, how are you handling that?
Would the Giants really take a QB in round #2 of this draft?! Are they really that high on Sam Howell? Do they actually see him as a franchise QB? Due diligence is good, however, are they really that interested to send a whole contingent down to see him? This smells fishy.
Would the Giants really take a QB in round #2 of this draft?! Are they really that high on Sam Howell? Do they actually see him as a franchise QB? Due diligence is good, however, are they really that interested to send a whole contingent down to see him? This smells fishy.
A 2nd round pick is a tiny investment compared to a top 10 pick. If they like him they should take him at 36.
Linky - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
Not to belabor the point, but here is the arguement they presented in the article
Im in
The point is to find a starting NFL quarterback who can lead the team to the Super Bowl.
I'm not sure how you don't get this, but Zierlein and no one else out there can predict what is going to happen with any draft prospect at the NFL level. They are making educated guesses.
Entering 2021, Howell was considered to be the top QB prospect by some.
You are suggesting that it is known that he will never regain his old form again.
Yes and no. If they send four guys to look at someone, that's a pretty significant investment in time and energy.
Quote:
Scouting draft prospects is business as usual. We saw the Giants scouting QBs in the middle of Eli's career. It tips nothing.
Yes and no. If they send four guys to look at someone, that's a pretty significant investment in time and energy.
Fair enough but tipping their hat? Not convinced.
Howell, Ridder if available at 36 would be enticing upside plays.
Quote:
You want to waste the 36th pick on that? In the linked article the guy says it would add depth to the quarterbacks on the roster. The 36th pick has to be a starter, not a 4th QB
I'm not sure how you don't get this, but Zierlein and no one else out there can predict what is going to happen with any draft prospect at the NFL level. They are making educated guesses.
Entering 2021, Howell was considered to be the top QB prospect by some.
You are suggesting that it is known that he will never regain his old form again.
Howell is my favorite QB this year, but what do I know ...
I try to keep an open mind. I’ve mocked teams in the past notably Seattle for “reaching” for prospects that either were expected to go later for numerous reasons yet many went on to more than justify their draft selection.
The truth is many of these main stream scouting services engage in group think and don’t have players rated as the actual professionals in NFL front offices.
The Giants obviously won't draft him if they think his ceiling is Chase Daniel, but that is just Zierlein's opinion. I don't get the Josh Allen comparisons. Allen is much bigger and thicker. From a physical standpoint, Howell more closely resembles Mayfield.
If they do draft him, then I would think that increases the chance that Jones is traded, although the could perhaps keep all three to give Howell a real redshirt year. Webb would be out in that situation, but could go to the PS. The Giants won't carry four QBs on the 53.
🤣
Quote:
You want to waste the 36th pick on that? In the linked article the guy says it would add depth to the quarterbacks on the roster. The 36th pick has to be a starter, not a 4th QB
I'm not sure how you don't get this, but Zierlein and no one else out there can predict what is going to happen with any draft prospect at the NFL level. They are making educated guesses.
Entering 2021, Howell was considered to be the top QB prospect by some.
You are suggesting that it is known that he will never regain his old form again.
By this logic the Giants should take the 10th rated QB at 36 because "you never know, the scouts could be wrong".
How many QBs have been taken 2nd round or later in the draft over the last 20 years? How many of those taken became, as you said earlier in this thread, a guy who can lead you to a Super Bowl?
So you are saying to hell with what the scouts say, just draft anyone anywhere because you never know
Agreed. I'm frankly not sure I can think of anything else on which so much money is spent with such a low chance of success. The NFL draft, and probably all sports drafts, lead in that regard. And that's true even after subtracting out players whose careers are unfortunately ended because of injuries. Victor Cruz is a good example. He wasn't even drafted, but played like a first round pick for a few years.
That may have been THE worst QB ranking ever, btw, with Slovis. What a disaster he was this year.
He got the hell out of USC when Caleb Williams arrived. Williams in going to be the top pick in 2024. Great QB who played at Gonzaga HS in DC.
Taking Howell does not prevent them from taking a QB next year. It just gives them another shot of finding their franchise QB. There is a lot to like about Howell.
Agreed Eric, I do not understand this Chase Daniel comp at all. Sam is a great athlete, fast and quick, has a Plus arm and decent accuracy. His roster this year was atrocious and so was the offensive scheme. You put him on Cincinnati I bet that is a different game.
Quote:
in October, Ourlads had Howell rated as their #2 quarterback in the entire draft behind Kedon Slovis.
That may have been THE worst QB ranking ever, btw, with Slovis. What a disaster he was this year.
He got the hell out of USC when Caleb Williams arrived. Williams in going to be the top pick in 2024. Great QB who played at Gonzaga HS in DC.
I never understood the hype surrounding Slovis last year. He looks like a lesser Darnold coming out. I didn’t see anything special there.
But I thought he lost some velo this year and made some horrible decisions. Now, I completely understand - because I wrote about during the season - the overhaul of talent on the offense was a factor. So, it was good to see that Howell did get better as the season progressed.
But I thought he lost some velo this year and made some horrible decisions. Now, I completely understand - because I wrote about during the season - the overhaul of talent on the offense was a factor. So, it was good to see that Howell did get better as the season progressed.
Yes I remember you discussing all the weapons he lost from last season. I wasn’t a fan of Howell early in the year but I admit I didn’t watch him much. The more I watch the more intriguing I find him.
Russell and Dak would call him an asshole.
But I thought he lost some velo this year and made some horrible decisions. Now, I completely understand - because I wrote about during the season - the overhaul of talent on the offense was a factor. So, it was good to see that Howell did get better as the season progressed.
So you can see why the Giants may want to send a sizable delegation (even Rapaport said it was something to note) to look at him in person.
That is, unless you are a firm believer in Daniel Jones. I forget where you stand on him?
Big difference.
They didn't send some area scout to just visit him.
They didn't send some area scout to just visit him.
Exactly.
I believe the stat I saw was that 15 of 31 QBs taken in the top 15 in the last 10 years busted. So if 50% of the top 15 are busting, and damn near every 2nd round or later QB busts, then why take one in a mediocre QB draft?
The answer to that question is obvious.
Maybe could get him in 3rd round - ( New Window )
They didn't send some area scout to just visit him.
Yeah, it's almost more important that they are scouting the QBs than which one they might be focusing on drafting. Even if they are inclined wait until next year to draft a QB, they might not be able to draft the one the want at that time.
i don't think they tipped their hand at all
Because he played well in 2020, and lost so much talent in 2021, the Giants may see him as a first round talent. If that's the case, then they might trade back into the bottom of the first round to draft him, especially since that would give them the fifth year option.
Of course, they could just be doing their "due diligence" on the QBs, especially since it is the most important position in football.
They didn't send some area scout to just visit him.
It's a huge smokescreen.
This is the guy they really want.
I am all for grabbing one at #36, if they like Howell then fine (they are the experts). This was they get a top OL, maybe a top Edge, and a potential future QB. They probably expect Pickett and Willis to be gone by Rd 2, so they are figuring out who they like of the remaining three players
IF they are of firm belief that one such as Howell could be an outlier on the chart, go for it. But don't use a pick lightly.
Although I'd shoot for a starter elsewhere first, we are going to need a backup in a year or two, so even if he doesn't buck the odds and become the starter, he'd still have value.
Plus, no guarantee we'll be in range of a top QB prospect next year, so a Howell could be the guy for a year or two.
I think the mindset should be 'maybe a starter, most likely a backup'.
Joe Montana probably should have been drafted before the 3rd round.
Beane, Schoen, and Daboll thought Josh Allen was worth a shot in the 1st round even though a bunch of people thought he had a lot of warts. If Schoen and Daboll look at Howell (who again, has performed at a very high level in college in previous years) and think they can develop into a starter, why would you not consider taking him in the second round?
Playing devils' advocate... Rapaport said their were four Giants officials there... and how does the MSN writer know the Giants are unlikely to draft a QB?
Which is why he seems to be a more interesting prospect than most of the QBs in this draft.
It drives me nuts if I let it. When I see the word I'm scrolling and skipping.
Quote:
You still don't get it.
Something tells me that yes, way more QBs were chosen from rounds 2 to 7 than in round 1.
Agreed, unless someone says "we need everything."
Our very own Sy can attest to that…he had Haskins and Rosen as the best in their classes
This view explains a lot about the Daniel Jones fascination here. “Well if he was taken at #6 he is really good, so there must be another reason he looks so bad every week!”
The Giants didn’t send four guys to the pro day to see if this guy could be a solid backup. They went to evaluate him because they think he can fit into the Giants future plans. Maybe they put a a mid-second round grade on him and they don’t take him. Maybe they put a late first and look to trade into a spot like that (either up or down) to get him.
That’s actually a spot on comparison although Baker is more accurate, or at least he was more accurate coming out of college
They're all boom or bust prospects. You don't think the OL or the Edge you are drooling over at 5 or 7 can't bust? Is your memory that short? The Giants have had many in recent history. And the guys they are talking about with those top 2 picks all have bust potential. every single one of them. Neal is too large, Travon Walker couldn't produce sacks, Icky might not make it as a tackle. And on and on.. It's hilarious some people don't want to take a QB due to the bust factor but will you feel better if we bust out on an Edge or an OL? It is what it is. The draft is a crap shoot. Every single guy the Giants select will have a chance to be a bust.
I’d say he moves a little more than well with over 800 rushing yards and 11 rushing TDs last year. He’s also very accurate
You are never going to change this in most people. I learned a long time ago not to get attached to any particular player. Sure there are some I like more than others. But the way I look at the prospects now is what can they add to the Giants if they are picked. This way I can get excited over anyone they draft even if they don't take the players I prefer.
No reason to go crazy here in Rd 1 or trading back up into Rd 1 either, but maybe day 2 pick somewhere.
We certainly need to find/develop a QB, along with about everything else so what the hell...
Quote:
Remind me somewhat of Baker Mayfield. I wouldn’t have a problem taking a chance on him in the 2nd but, I’d hope if we do we traded down with one our firsts and acquired additional picks. I just don’t think the Giants are in a position to waste picks on boom or bust prospects, that’s what got us to where we are now. Have to hit on this draft and start building a roster from top to bottom.
They're all boom or bust prospects. You don't think the OL or the Edge you are drooling over at 5 or 7 can't bust? Is your memory that short? The Giants have had many in recent history. And the guys they are talking about with those top 2 picks all have bust potential. every single one of them. Neal is too large, Travon Walker couldn't produce sacks, Icky might not make it as a tackle. And on and on.. It's hilarious some people don't want to take a QB due to the bust factor but will you feel better if we bust out on an Edge or an OL? It is what it is. The draft is a crap shoot. Every single guy the Giants select will have a chance to be a bust.
I can agree with your point but there is a much higher likelihood of high graded prospects working out over 2nd round and later. My point is we have to draft better period. I’m not drooling over anyone. I just want the best players that will improve the team. I don’t think I’ve ever gone into a draft saying the giants have to get this guy. Look at the history of drafting qbs after the first round the chances of getting the next Tom Brady aren’t very good.
no matter how much it's difficult for some to admit, need is always a factor in the draft. In a perfect world, the need is down the road. Giants are far from a perfect world.
need is factored in with tier level, value, position, and so on.
need is just another term for desire for improvement at a position, but a lot easier to write.
I agree, if they take Howell it should have no affect on what they do in 2023.
Quote:
they should keep their minds open if a QB they like is available in 2023.
I agree, if they take Howell it should have no affect on what they do in 2023.
I would hope so considering next years QBs class is elite compared to this one and odds are we will be near the top of the 1st round again
They didn't send some area scout to just visit him.
I think it s likely the Giants are not at all sure Jones is the answer going forward, it would be irresponsible not to do due diligence on that position.
I would hope so considering next years QBs class is elite compared to this one and odds are we will be near the top of the 1st round again
I’m a fan of Howell but I am all in on a QB next year. Next years class looks great but I am willing to take a chance on Howell at 36 because it’s another chance of finding the franchise QB.
If Detroit doesn’t take a QB at 2 I don’t think that they would pass on Howell at 32. Howell has a lot of good qualities especially his mobility especially in the pocket.
Quote:
I would hope so considering next years QBs class is elite compared to this one and odds are we will be near the top of the 1st round again
I’m a fan of Howell but I am all in on a QB next year. Next years class looks great but I am willing to take a chance on Howell at 36 because it’s another chance of finding the franchise QB.
If Detroit doesn’t take a QB at 2 I don’t think that they would pass on Howell at 32. Howell has a lot of good qualities especially his mobility especially in the pocket.
I think Howell is flying under the radar because he doesn’t really do one thing great but he pretty much does everything well overall. And last year had a lot of variables with his “poor” performance….
Worth a read - ( New Window )
It's a little early to evaluate 2021 2nd RD picks, but here are the tyes of players drafted around the same spot (2nd RD) in 2020:
36-Xavier McKinney
38-Gross Matos
39-Robert Hunt
41-Jonathan Taylor
44-Grant Delpit
45-Antoine Winfield
49-Chase Claypool
51-Trevon Diggs
Which of those players would you pass on to take a flyer on a QB?
Link - ( New Window )
It's a little early to evaluate 2021 2nd RD picks, but here are the tyes of players drafted around the same spot (2nd RD) in 2020:
36-Xavier McKinney
38-Gross Matos
39-Robert Hunt
41-Jonathan Taylor
44-Grant Delpit
45-Antoine Winfield
49-Chase Claypool
51-Trevon Diggs
Which of those players would you pass on to take a flyer on a QB?
You are assuming it’s a flyer, why? Because the QBs aren’t obvious and there’s no consensus?
I saw that earlier this week.
People are going to think I'm advocating for Howell. But it's hard not to think that Daboll looks at Howell's mobility and wants to run the same plays he did with Josh Allen (the designed runs).
Quote:
they should keep their minds open if a QB they like is available in 2023.
When attempting to match value with need in a draft, one should always base it on an evaluation of the current roster and not on their evaluation of the roster from a season ago (which would be kind of stupid, don't you think?). How aggressively they pursue a QB in next year's draft will depend on what they think of the QBs on their roster at the end of the 2022 season and not what they think of their QBs in April or May of 2022.
Only they have no QB on the 2023 roster as of now other than a 33 year old backup who will be on the last year of his contract so is that really the smart thing to do? It doesn’t mean you don’t act now or get a guy now you like but it certainly should be a factor
You'd think Glennon would be enough of a lesson, but apparently not.
Tyrod Taylor is a bridge, whether he's QB2 or QB1. But there's room for a developmental QB who could become a QB1, but might just be a cheap, effective QB2 for a few years.
Some teams strike gold with a solid backup QB that they find on day 3. That should always be the goal, if you're only looking for a backup. But the Giants are probably keeping all their options open right now, so this is exactly when intriguing day 2 QBs are of particular value.
I've been on record for a while as saying I think Howell is the best QB in this class, so I won't be upset if the Giants pick him. Do I think he's a franchise QB? I'm not sure. But I like his tools and his makeup. If the downside is having a David Carr backup on a rookie contract while the next attempt at QB1 is installed (or if DJ progresses), there's very little harm in that. If the upside is that he turns into another Brees (a day 2 stud QB), there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.
QB is the most important position on any NFL roster, and we won't win another Super Bowl without a good one. That might be DJ with good coaching, but he also has injury concerns, so a solid backup will always be a necessity with him even if he blossoms. There should be no complaints about stacking the QB room at the top of a rebuild just to find some foundational stability.
Quote:
It's a little early to evaluate 2021 2nd RD picks, but here are the tyes of players drafted around the same spot (2nd RD) in 2020:
36-Xavier McKinney
38-Gross Matos
39-Robert Hunt
41-Jonathan Taylor
44-Grant Delpit
45-Antoine Winfield
49-Chase Claypool
51-Trevon Diggs
Which of those players would you pass on to take a flyer on a QB?
If they draft Howell in the second, it won't be taking a "flyer". They will be taking a guy they believe is good enough to become our starting QB. They aren't going to make a dart throw at pick 36.
It's a little early to evaluate 2021 2nd RD picks, but here are the tyes of players drafted around the same spot (2nd RD) in 2020:
36-Xavier McKinney
38-Gross Matos
39-Robert Hunt
41-Jonathan Taylor
44-Grant Delpit
45-Antoine Winfield
49-Chase Claypool
51-Trevon Diggs
Which of those players would you pass on to take a flyer on a QB?
Thank you. Again, how many second round or later quarterbacks have taken their team to the Super Bowl in the last 20 years? Brady, Wilson. Foles if you want to count his run. Let's say we forgotten to others. 5 total in the last 20 years. Now how many quarterbacks have been taken in that time frame 2nd round or later. At least 100. That means the second round or later quarterback has a 5% chance of taking your team to the Super Bowl. With so much talent at pick 36 on the board, and with so many holes on the roster, it makes no sense to take a quarterback
Displaying Howell's mobility and quick decision making. Howell can let it rip when he needs to. Link - ( New Window )
That may be the worst analysis I've ever seen on this board. There's a huge difference between a QB drafted in the 2nd round and those drafted on day 3 or even 3rd rounders. I'm pretty sure no GM who waits until drafting a QB until day 3 is convinced that player is a QB who can lead the team to a Super Bowl. He's being drafted as a backup. To lump those players in with 2nd rounders is ridiculous. Sure, in the futire, will be some 2nd round QBs who fail miserably (as with any other position) but there will also be some 2nd rounders who turn into long term starters, even SB QBs (of those still active there is at least Garapollo). The hit rate won't be high but you're 5% assertion is off.
Obviously, it was not.
Quote:
they should keep their minds open if a QB they like is available in 2023.
When attempting to match value with need in a draft, one should always base it on an evaluation of the current roster and not on their evaluation of the roster from a season ago (which would be kind of stupid, don't you think?). How aggressively they pursue a QB in next year's draft will depend on what they think of the QBs on their roster at the end of the 2022 season and not what they think of their QBs in April or May of 2022.
I'm talking about a matter of policy every year. If you like Howell, by all means go and pick him. Next year if you like CJ Stroud (as an example) and he's the top player on your board, don't let the fact you picked Howell last year stop you from picking Stroud.
We are in the self-imposed QB hell of chasing a lost cause with Jones. Need to get out of that mindset.
I hope he threw a lot of outs in his work out. Just not sure how good Howell's arm is for that level. If that isn't a question mark, that will help his stock.
Very good between the hashes though...
That’s the nice thing about taking a QB in day 2. First off, it’s better value when there isn’t a clear cut QB1. Second, you aren’t married to him. Can easily go after another QB in next year’s draft.
I like the idea of going QB with the 2nd round pick.
Uconn - you mean how the Giants wasted picks on Bomar, Lauletta, and Nassib? What was the point of those picks?
And yes, Warner wasnt even drafted, so just sign UDFAs for QB. It worked out once out of 500 times so that is a good strategy
I have to say, talking to you is like talking to a brick wall.
Why is that so hard to understand? If you have a 1% chance of hitting on the pick, why make that pick? The Giants wasted those picks on Bomar, Lauletta, and Nassib. There was no reason to pick them. No one except their parents thought they had any shot to be a Super Bowl QB
Why is that so hard to understand?
Remember - they called Ernie Accorsi to get his feedback on picking Jones. Tell you all you need to know about their methodology.
Remember - they called Ernie Accorsi to get his feedback on picking Jones. Tell you all you need to know about their methodology.
So why did Sy have him as a day 1 QB, second best in the draft?
Why did every scouting report say things like this “ Jones looks like a consensus first-round pick from speaking with team sources. He could become a franchise quarterback and be a good pro starter. Three general managers told me they thought that Jones would rise in the leadup to the draft and be the first quarterback taken. Regardless of if he is the initial signal-caller to go off the board, Jones should be a top-20 pick. ”
If you can’t separate the Giants woes from how the NFL actually operates than you are going to be disappointed for the remainder of your Giants (or football) fandom.
Our very own Sy can attest to that…he had Haskins and Rosen as the best in their classes
I am not talking find a serviceable QB in later rounds, I am talking about finding a Super Bowl winning QB. The later you take a QB, the lower the expectations should be that they will pan out.
Now maybe it becomes a little bit of a self fulfilling prophecy with QBs being 'overdrafted' in Round 1.
Look at TE; hasn't been a HOF TE drafted in the first round since Tony Gonzalez. Could Kyle Pitts be that once in 25 year prospect? Sure, but the odds are low and if you take him as high as ATL did, they better be sure he is the guy to break the mold.
Quote:
The problem is that the nature of the QB position has changed in the past decade and the Giants have failed to recognize it. Prior to Schoen they scouted the position like it's still 1986 - I suspect Chris Mara is a big problem here. The proof is Daniel Jones. They didn't draft him in the second round. They drafted him 6th overall despite his being a day 3/UDFA level player. They did that because of what he looks like.
Remember - they called Ernie Accorsi to get his feedback on picking Jones. Tell you all you need to know about their methodology.
So why did Sy have him as a day 1 QB, second best in the draft?
Why did every scouting report say things like this “ Jones looks like a consensus first-round pick from speaking with team sources. He could become a franchise quarterback and be a good pro starter. Three general managers told me they thought that Jones would rise in the leadup to the draft and be the first quarterback taken. Regardless of if he is the initial signal-caller to go off the board, Jones should be a top-20 pick. ”
Because everyone (myself included) looked at the wrong things. They looked at Cutcliffe, they looked at the weak supporting cast, they looked at the Senior Bowl, and they looked at the Pro Day. They didn't look at him being a 0 star recruit. They didn't look at him never making third team All-ACC.
Everybody missed. It happens. That's not what's unforgivable. The unforgivable part comes in coming ourselves into thinking his rookie year was good, and not asking the hard questions about ball security, seeing the field, and pocket presence that were clear to see his rookie year.
We needed to be honest with ourselves at the end of 2019 that we probably missed, and we weren't. That's the unforgivable part.
I think you had it right the first time.
Thank you. Someone else who gets it
Uconn - this isnt about finding a "backup QB with upside". Its about finding a Super Bowl QB, as Eric put it. And the odds of finding those outside of the first round are slim and none. Look at the number of QBs taken vs the ones who made the Super Bowl outside of the first round.
Hell, its a 50/50 bet on top 15 QBs. After that the odds drop like a rock. So why waste pick 36, or a 3rd rounder, on a QB that odds are super long wont be a Super Bowl QB when you can get solid players at other positions on a roster that badly needs those solid players
And I don’t disagree but some of those things were facts. He had a 61% completion percentage combined with the most drops in 2018 so his supporting cast is worth noting. Take a look at Golladays drops and lack of separation last year, both near the top In the NFL. And his TE drops pretty much cost us a playoff spot. I’m not saying Jones is a franchise QB I just think it’s absurd that you guys act like we reached for a bust AT THE TIME. Yes now we should realize he’s probably not the one. Everyone seemed to think he was the one after his rookie season, he has shown signs. I think with a good OL and guys that can actually catch he’d be a reliable starter like a Tannehill. Never great but good. And yes that doesn’t warrant an extension
I'm talking about a matter of policy every year. If you like Howell, by all means go and pick him. Next year if you like CJ Stroud (as an example) and he's the top player on your board, don't let the fact you picked Howell last year stop you from picking Stroud.
The Giants will fashion a QB strategy in 2023 based on what they see out of their roster of QBs in 2022, not based on what was done in 2021. And none of us have a crystal ball.
I mean you linked to a thread where Sy made the assessment, not you. The same guy that had him as a first round pick right behind Haskins. And Jones did improve his ball security and turnovers so I’m not sure what you’re trying to prove with this
Since 2000, 15% have become Super Bowl QBs (Brees, Garapollo, Kapernick). Another 2 -3 have become long term starters (Carr, Dalton, Chad Henne if you want to count him.). So that's 30% of the QBs drafted in the 2nd round since 2000 that have become long term starters. That's quite a bit different than the 5% figure you threw out there.
As far as non-QB picks, that has absolutely nothing to do with me calling you out for your 5% comment.
However, I will say two things;
- you can plug all the other holes you want, Yes you will improve your team overall but you're not sniffing a Super Bowl without *at least* an above average QB. Currently, we don't have one.
- secondly, if Daboll & Schoen are sold on a 2nd round QB being the answer and they are correct, that pick is incredibly more valuable than any other player who was available at that time.
Nor have the ones thinking any other QB would have been successful with the dumpster fire of a roster and coaches this team had. Why do yoI think Schoen has purged everyone he could from the roster he inherited? There’s a chance there are like less than 10 guys from 2021 that will be on the roster in 2023. This team was trash and a QB wasn’t making any difference. Drafting a QB and wasting his rookie contract with this team would have been pointless
Is that how it works?
Is that how it works?
I have no opinion of Howell or any QBs in this draft. I have no clue how to properly evaluate QB talent. All I'm saying is that the odds of a QB becoming a SB winning QB decrease after the first round. So any QB the Giants draft in the first round I'll expect that the Giants think he can win a Super Bowl. If not, I'll not really have any expectations of them like Davis Webb and Kyle Lauleta.
This doesn't mean that you can draft Joe Nobody in the first round and he'll be a franchise QB, obviously talent evaluation plays a large part in the process.
Agreed. It's a big advantage to get that 5th yr option.
Howell is somewhat interesting. He's young and a bit raw with good tools. The youth is the best thing about him. He has time to grow and learn.
I think Pickett will be the best QB from this class. I don't see why people are down on him to the degree they are. He does the hardest things a QB can do, very well. Willis, for sure, has more upside.
Keep in mind Pickett has a bit of "it" factor. He's upbeat and players play for him. He's a leader. He is great in the pocket. Reads the field, goes through progressions and throws with anticipation. That alone makes him an NFL QB. You can add that he is a great athlete, runs well, and can throw on the run.
People like to compare him to Cousins but he has that whole second reaction part of his game that Cousins doesn't possess. Give that to Cousins and he might be a hell of a QB.
But you need to consider the converse argument. If you hit on a top QB in rounds 2 thru 5 you hit a jackpot bigger than any reward you get by drafting any other player. No risk, no reward.
Quote:
was my favorite QB after his freshman year. He played out of his mind. And then he backed it up with an even better sophomore year.
But I thought he lost some velo this year and made some horrible decisions. Now, I completely understand - because I wrote about during the season - the overhaul of talent on the offense was a factor. So, it was good to see that Howell did get better as the season progressed.
So you can see why the Giants may want to send a sizable delegation (even Rapaport said it was something to note) to look at him in person.
That is, unless you are a firm believer in Daniel Jones. I forget where you stand on him?
I really haven't like Jones since April 25, 2019. I'm disappointed you have to ask... ;)
The best thing that can happen to this organization and Daniel Jones is that he's no longer part of this organization as soon as possible.
I agree that if the Giants want Howell they will trade back into the bottom of the first round to get him. That would give them the fifth year option as GT says, and of course, they won't want to risk losing him. The question is whether they would then trade Jones if they did so.
I agree that if the Giants want Howell they will trade back into the bottom of the first round to get him. That would give them the fifth year option as GT says, and of course, they won't want to risk losing him. The question is whether they would then trade Jones if they did so.
Cutting Golladay next year results in dead cap of $15M while saving $6M so that would be tough to swallow even with having a ton of cap space. But if he has another year of drops and zero separation then it’s likely. Jackson and Williams are much smaller hits and much bigger savings so I wouldn’t be shocked if they don’t have a good year under Martindale. I think they will though
Quote:
Not really. You only get four years of control vs 5 with a first rounder. So you're going to have to pay him after year 4 if he's the real deal. The savings you get on a 3rd round QB vs first is small comparatively speaking to the position. And if you are drafting a QB in round 2+, you probably already have an expensive vet on the roster.
When you haven’t had a good draft in 15 years that’s what happens.
This converstation started as all QBs after round 1. If what you say is correct, then only 20 QBs have been taken in the 2nd round since 2000. Assuming 32 picks in each 2nd round for 22 drafts (2000-2021), thats 704 2nd round picks and only 20 QBs taken (that means 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 were QBs)
So why only 20. And only 5 of those 20 were good NFL QBs (Henne does not count. And 2 of those - Kap and Brees - played for HOF level coaches, just like that 6th round pick named Brady). And only 3 of those became Super Bowl QBs
Its because teams know that 2nd round QBs have a slim to none chance of being a Super Bowl QB. They take their shots in the 1st round knowing if a QB reaches the 2nd round, its because no one thinks they are a Super Bowl QB
Only 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 have been QBs. And only 3 of those were Super Bowl QBs
The odds of a 2nd round QB being a Super Bowl QB are very, very long. The odds of that same pick 36 being a non-QB and becoming a good player are much better
The percentages clearly say a 2nd round QB is not a good use of the pick. Add in the Giants roster situation and the fact that this is a mediocre at best QB draft class, and it makes no sense to take one in this draft
Reese’s first two drafts were amazing and Gettlemans last two were pretty solid, in between is horrifying to look back on outside of 2014 kind of
whereas Gettleman was always the sucker at the table, maybe Schoen is trying to distort the narrative a bit.
This converstation started as all QBs after round 1. If what you say is correct, then only 20 QBs have been taken in the 2nd round since 2000. Assuming 32 picks in each 2nd round for 22 drafts (2000-2021), thats 704 2nd round picks and only 20 QBs taken (that means 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 were QBs)
So why only 20. And only 5 of those 20 were good NFL QBs (Henne does not count. And 2 of those - Kap and Brees - played for HOF level coaches, just like that 6th round pick named Brady). And only 3 of those became Super Bowl QBs
Its because teams know that 2nd round QBs have a slim to none chance of being a Super Bowl QB. They take their shots in the 1st round knowing if a QB reaches the 2nd round, its because no one thinks they are a Super Bowl QB
Only 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 have been QBs. And only 3 of those were Super Bowl QBs
The odds of a 2nd round QB being a Super Bowl QB are very, very long. The odds of that same pick 36 being a non-QB and becoming a good player are much better
The percentages clearly say a 2nd round QB is not a good use of the pick. Add in the Giants roster situation and the fact that this is a mediocre at best QB draft class, and it makes no sense to take one in this draft
Wow...you could teach a course on convoluted logic.
There's no sense in continuing this discussion.
I will not mind if they do take a QB in the 2nd or 3rd round. Jones is simply not the answer and I think by May 2nd we will know that when they pass on the 5th year option.
This converstation started as all QBs after round 1. If what you say is correct, then only 20 QBs have been taken in the 2nd round since 2000. Assuming 32 picks in each 2nd round for 22 drafts (2000-2021), thats 704 2nd round picks and only 20 QBs taken (that means 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 were QBs)
So why only 20. And only 5 of those 20 were good NFL QBs (Henne does not count. And 2 of those - Kap and Brees - played for HOF level coaches, just like that 6th round pick named Brady). And only 3 of those became Super Bowl QBs
Its because teams know that 2nd round QBs have a slim to none chance of being a Super Bowl QB. They take their shots in the 1st round knowing if a QB reaches the 2nd round, its because no one thinks they are a Super Bowl QB
Only 2.84% of 2nd round picks since 2000 have been QBs. And only 3 of those were Super Bowl QBs
The odds of a 2nd round QB being a Super Bowl QB are very, very long. The odds of that same pick 36 being a non-QB and becoming a good player are much better
The percentages clearly say a 2nd round QB is not a good use of the pick. Add in the Giants roster situation and the fact that this is a mediocre at best QB draft class, and it makes no sense to take one in this draft
Wow...you could teach a course on convoluted logic.
There's no sense in continuing this discussion.
It's not convoluted and I'm sorry you can't figure it out. The fact is you are one of the I hate Jones guys so you want to take a quarterback no matter what. Over the last 20 years the NFL has not taken quarterbacks in the second round. There is a reason for that
Stats from the last few years are the only that have any merit. 22 years ago 1st round QBs sat for a year or two still. You could hit QBs back then. You could spear and head shot WRs.
And it’s still changing. Lamar Jackson going at the end of round one ended up changing how QBs are drafted. No chance a guy like Hurts gets drafted in the 2nd round if this was even a few years ago. No way a player like Kyler Murray goes #1 overall either. Not sure why you ignore the evolution of the game other than jamming in your narrative.
Steve Young ran a lot for his day, but his highest rushing yards total was in the 500s. Lamar ran for over 1000yds twice already. Young is in the HOF because he was a passer. There is a big difference between scrambling QB and running QB. Russell Wilson is a Steve Young, a scrambler who can really pass the ball
You keep pushing your narrative of running QBs being the new NFL. But all anyone wants to know is if Willis can read defenses and throw well enough
If Hurts is so good and the cutting edge of the new NFL QB, then why did Philly try to trade for Watson? Hurts isnt going to lead the Eagles anywhere because he cant read defenses and cant throw. Why waste a 2nd round pick on that?
Everyone keeps saying you dont need RBs because its now a passing league, yet you keep saying the new NFL is having a QB who cant pass
Stats from the last few years are the only that have any merit. 22 years ago 1st round QBs sat for a year or two still. You could hit QBs back then. You could spear and head shot WRs.
And it’s still changing. Lamar Jackson going at the end of round one ended up changing how QBs are drafted. No chance a guy like Hurts gets drafted in the 2nd round if this was even a few years ago. No way a player like Kyler Murray goes #1 overall either. Not sure why you ignore the evolution of the game other than jamming in your narrative.
Lamar Jackson had a Wonderlic score of like -34 and will never learn how to read a defense hence the reason he’s a pathetic choke artist in the playoffs
Snablats, you are incredibly dense. I’m not pushing a running QB argument I’m pushing the league rules have opened the door for QBs with different skill sets argument. You are so dug in that you are mis quoting and completely taking everything I say out of context.
You still didn’t answer my question. When we take a top 10 QB next year and if he busts, then what? What’s all your math tell you we should do?
Steve Young ran a lot for his day, but his highest rushing yards total was in the 500s. Lamar ran for over 1000yds twice already. Young is in the HOF because he was a passer. There is a big difference between scrambling QB and running QB. Russell Wilson is a Steve Young, a scrambler who can really pass the ball
You keep pushing your narrative of running QBs being the new NFL. But all anyone wants to know is if Willis can read defenses and throw well enough
If Hurts is so good and the cutting edge of the new NFL QB, then why did Philly try to trade for Watson? Hurts isnt going to lead the Eagles anywhere because he cant read defenses and cant throw. Why waste a 2nd round pick on that?
Everyone keeps saying you dont need RBs because its now a passing league, yet you keep saying the new NFL is having a QB who cant pass
⬆️ nailed it
You think running QBs will take over the NFL. I dont because it has never worked before
You are like "soccer guy" who says "soccer will take over as the next major sport in America" every 5 years. They've been saying it since the late 1970s. And it has never happened
Ive said all along that taking a QB with pick 36 or later is dumb because the odds are very very long that he will be a Super Bowl QB
You have said over and over that running QBs like Jackson are the new NFL. I disagree. You also said repeatedly in the past that you wanted the Giants to draft Willis, so its clear you are the one with the narrative
whereas Gettleman was always the sucker at the table, maybe Schoen is trying to distort the narrative a bit.
You don't bluff by sending 4 people to check out a second round QB. That's a silly bluff and waste of resources. If you're bluffing QB it's Willis or Pickett.
Ive said all along that taking a QB with pick 36 or later is dumb because the odds are very very long that he will be a Super Bowl QB
You have said over and over that running QBs like Jackson are the new NFL. I disagree. You also said repeatedly in the past that you wanted the Giants to draft Willis, so its clear you are the one with the narrative
Wrong again. Those are separate opinions that means separate things. I like Willis, I’d like them to draft him. That doesn’t mean I think running QBs are the only way to win, in fact my argument this entire time is that the NFL is set up to be won by multiple types of QB. Allen couldn’t read defenses, Mahomes played in an unideal offense, they both refuted their games in the NFL. That isn’t an outlier, it will be the norm soon enough.
Willis and Howell are different QBs but where they are similar is their off script capability. That’s why I’d like either over a Pickett, for example.
And you still, after all this time, refuse or are unwilling to answer my question. When our next 1st round QB busts, how are you handling that?
A 2nd round pick is a tiny investment compared to a top 10 pick. If they like him they should take him at 36.
Commanders, Saints Had Large Presence At Sam Howell's Pro Day - ( New Window )
I have to imagine that if we make a second-round investment in Howell, Jones has to be gone. An invest that high sends a very strong signal.
I have to imagine that if we make a second-round investment in Howell, Jones has to be gone. An invest that high sends a very strong signal.
Gun to my head, they are not taking Howell.
But the level of interest is worthy of note, even Rapaport was slightly taken aback by it.
I agree with you...selecting Howell would suggest Daniel is on his way out. Daboll really talked up Webb's influence this past week, plus you have Taylor.