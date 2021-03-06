NYG Offseason Program Starts - Media Call with Daboll

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
Daboll with every player-----"It's a clean slate"
Whatever happened last season doesn't matter.
#Giants #Daboll on Toney playing catch up as a rookie - says it's a clean slate with every player....players will consume a lot of playbook info and they'll have to be on top of it
#Giants #Daboll on draft - "ideally, we're going to try to select the best player available"....coaches will sit with the scouts next week...."let's not reach for a position just because it's a position of need to build our roster"
Brian Daboll had a 20-minute team meeting to open the offseason program. It was his first as head coach of the Giants, "25 years" in the making for Daboll.
Discussed, among other things, dress code for players in the building. "Casual" - essentially, wear Giants gear.
#Giants #Daboll on injury situation- had plenty of meetings about improving it...looked back at the last two years to see how things were done ... need players to be as healthy as they can be on sundays
#Giants #Daboll on #DanielJones this spring - needs to communicate well in no-huddle, know his teammates, have input in as to what he likes and then handle various situations as they come up
#Giants #Daboll on jackson - he's a good player....happy he's here...he's energetic
#Giants have had assistant coaches at Pro Days, which Brian Daboll said is important for evaluations. Assistants rarely, if ever, went to Pro Days the last 4 years. Daboll says he's had too much to do in facility to go but watches all of the workouts on tape.
Brian Daboll has stayed off the Pro Day circuit, but he's dug into his own evaluation of prospects on video - not just game film, but he has access to all video from Pro Days from #Giants personnel in attendance.
The face-to-face will happen during Top 30 visits this month.
I hear ya... and I can see how my post "reads" like Toney is not there. I was being sarcastic about Toney not getting there early. But I should have been clearer about me not knowing whether or not the guy will be there.
Daniel Jones on John Mara’s comment about screwing him up: “My focus is on preparing myself. I take full responsibility for how I’ve played. We haven’t won enough games. We haven’t scored enough points. I take responsibility for that as a quarterback.” #Giants
Asked Daniel Jones if he agreed with firing the previous coaching staff. He says that wasn't his decision. Won't answer it. Says he's looking to the future.
Daniel Jones: I think the playbook is great. It is a tremendous opportunity to learn a lot and different ways to do it, and see different approaches. This system has had a ton of a success and there's a reason for that.
#Giants #DanielJones - this is a chance to learn a new playbook....knows this system had a ton of success in buffalo and there was a reason for it.....it's an awesome opportunity... you can see things on tape - the system has a lot and you can do a lot of different things
#Giants #DanielJones - watched a lot of Buff and KC playoff games and tried to pick up things .... these offenses have scored a lot of points and created a lot of explosive plays and a lot of success....will build it here around what these guys do well
#Giants #DanielJones on Tyrod Taylor - he's got a lot of pro experience and played a high level....looking forward to working with him....will be great for both of us, the offense and the team
#Giants #DanielJones on allen and mahomes - you don't want to be someone else or do things that aren't you or compare yourself to others....you can pick up things from what they did well and look at the system
#Giants #Shepard on the new offense - just got hands on the playbook.....has seen the WRs operate in offense and "it's got a chance to be explosive - we just have to do our part"
Sterling Shepard on the pay cut: "They wanted me here and I wanted to be here.” #Giants
Sterling Shepard said wide receivers in Daboll's offense can be explosive, and they just have to do their part.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard on his decision to accept a huge pay cut to remain with the Giants: "They wanted me here. I wanted to be here. We were able to work something out that made sense for both sides."
#Giants #Shepard on roster churn - it's part of the game...engram is like a brother - tough not to see his face, but happy for him.....still have contact with him and many of the others who were here
More from Sterling Shepard on taking the pay cut: "I did the pros and cons and the pros outweighed the cons by a landslide. … If everything goes the way that I hope it goes, hopefully I’ll be here for a little bit longer."
Sterling Shepard said he doesn't have a timetable on his return. He's taking it day by day to get back out there with his guys.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard doesn't know when he'll be cleared to return to the field as he recovers from the torn Achilles he suffered in December. He said "I'm doing everything in my power to get back on the field."
#Giants #Shepard on the injury - went through a lot mentally and emotionally at first.....past it and focused on getting better now......listening to the trainers and doing everything they ask
#Giants #Shepard on new staff wanting him back - "was a part of my decision on coming back"...wanted to be where he was wanted.....you take a chance in free agency and don't know......says he knows many in this building
#Giants #McKinney - expects it to be really fun in this news defense because it is so aggressive
Xavier McKinney said he thinks it will be "really fun" playing in Wink's defense.
Xavier McKinney on Logan Ryan getting released: “That’s my guy … it sucked. I’ve seen a lot of different things in my two years … these two years feel like I’ve been in the league for six years.”#Giants
Xavier McKinney says it "sucked" to see Logan Ryan released. McKinney, a 3rd year player, says he told James Bradberry when they were speaking yesterday that it feels like he's been in the NFL 6 years with all the Covid measures, staff changes, etc. #Giants
#Giants #McKinney on bradberry - says he's another one of his guys but things are out of his control.....very close to him and will keep trying to keep getting knowledge from him, no matter what happens
#Giants #McKinney - from day 1, been a leader, so nothing changes no matter who is here or gone....will continue to improve and get better....prides himself on consistency and how he improves and leads every day
This is Xavier McKinney's third season with the Giants but his first day in the building without COVID protocols. He said he didn't even know where the actual position meeting rooms were (the players met in tents in the field house last two years).
Giants LB Blake Martinez on his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last September: "For me right now, I’m just focusing day by day. All I can say is it’s going well."
#Ginats #Martinez on injury - ":it's going well" and taking it day by day with the trainers......says maybe his worn-out cleats were the reason he lost his grip on the turf and got hurt..
#Giants #Martinez - super excited about the way Martindale commands the room and his style of defense....the contract re-do - "came down to my family"...knew what the coaches were bringing and wanted to go out and prove the type of player he is as he comes back
Both Sterling Shepard and Blake Martinez brought up their family as major reason for staying in NJ and with the Giants. Both took substantial pay cuts to make it happen. Fans don’t often understand how often this plays into equation. You don’t have to move, uproot your life, etc.
When asked about Kadarius Toney, Daboll did say: "there’s a lot of information right now to consume for these players ... playbook wise. So each person’s gonna be responsible to making sure they’re on top of the information." #Giants
#Giants #Daboll on WRs - got to learn the installs and play fast....can line them up in different spots....they need to see the game thru the QB's eyes and get on the same page
The media is not at the complex.
Giants.com - ( New Window )