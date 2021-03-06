Giants restructure Adoree' Jackson's contract

Zack Rosenblatt
✔
@ZackBlatt
Joe Schoen reached his “last resort”: The #Giants converted $8.965M of CB Adoree’ Jackson’s contract into a signing bonus (with a void year added), creating $5.98M in cap space, per @FieldYates.
@Patricia_Traina
Truth be told, the Giants were going to need to redo one of Leonard Williams, Adoree Jackson or Kenny Golladay’s contracts any way, even if they moved on from Bradberry. It’s interesting that Jackson’s was the one that was redone.
....tweets about the Giants needing to clear $12M+ a bunch of space to sign draft picks. I don't think it's correct - I believe both Spotrac and the official NFLPA report include placeholders for the rookie cap (I know Spotrac does and given their # is close to the NFLPA # I image they do do).
By contract OTC lists our top 51 at $180.3M just based on players under contract which would leave room for the rookie pool and reflects the Jackson restructure.
Everyone hoping for a losing 2022 can take a hike. Let's kick the can some more and keep Bradberry so we can start winning next year, not in some imaginary "rebuild" that takes several years.
Respectfully, I can't believe takes like this exist lol.
No one is hoping for a losing 2022 season, I read BBI alot recently and it seems like people at the most just acknowledge that this is a year the team might struggle while the new regime tries to rid themselves of the old one. Admitting that this season may not have many wins does not equal "hoping to lose". Not for nothing, did you hope to lose the last 4 years? Because even when "going for it", this team put up 4 wins a year LOL.
If you're trolling us, then ya got me lol. But you want to add years to a player thaat will be on the wrong side of 30 and declining?
He's not trolling, he just never gets tired of being excruciatingly wrong.
last season, and the offseason we're seeing indicates that the new regime thinks that they can work with it.
With better coaching we could have won a few more games before Jones went down (Atlanta, Washington, KC, possibly even Denver). It's hard to even evaluate what happened after injuries piled up and Jones went down.
Holy guacamole -- I don't know which team you were watching -- but my eyeballs were bleeding after three games last year
....tweets about the Giants needing to clear $12M+ a bunch of space to sign draft picks. I don't think it's correct - I believe both Spotrac and the official NFLPA report include placeholders for the rookie cap (I know Spotrac does and given their # is close to the NFLPA # I image they do do).
By contract OTC lists our top 51 at $180.3M just based on players under contract which would leave room for the rookie pool and reflects the Jackson restructure.
they do.
But you are also including are 20 MM in dead cap space. That gets us to 200 MM. Then our draft class with be about 12.5 MM. Then you need 5-10 in season.
So currently right now without inseason and just our draft we are landing around 212-213 MM including the draft. The cap is set for 208 MM. So we currently wouldn't be able to sign our entire class.
Then we will need to sign UDFA, injuries in season ect...
A Bradberry trade has to happen and it'd be damn nice if they could move down from both 5 and 7 and still nail them both.
A lot to ask/hope for.
2023 cap will be fairly, if not plenty flush, even if we extend LW and franchise jones (hope we dont ) but I dont want a spending spree. Maybe one fairly big signing and a few mid tier to solidify some positions. This team needs to be built thru the draft
could see KG being dealt or cut in 2023
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
Remember when we were told to wait and see how Gettleman's moves are going to play out? That was fun.
Because cutting talent just to save money isn't always the smartest move or even necessary.
Plus, you aren't getting fuck all for Jones or Barkley so why do it? You literally have nothing to gain by dumping these guys right now other than what they just gained by moving money around, cap space.
A Bradberry trade has to happen and it'd be damn nice if they could move down from both 5 and 7 and still nail them both.
A lot to ask/hope for.
2023 cap will be fairly, if not plenty flush, even if we extend LW and franchise jones (hope we dont ) but I dont want a spending spree. Maybe one fairly big signing and a few mid tier to solidify some positions. This team needs to be built thru the draft
could see KG being dealt or cut in 2023
Who is going to trade for Golladay and his ridiculous contract?! Also, cutting him next year only saves $6M and is $14M in dead cap. Not ideal but possible.
This is largely gamesmanship between Schoen and suitors for Bradberry
Jackson is younger, cheaper, and fits into the scheme. Bradberry is the better corner no doubt. This signals they're going to make a move because they have to. So bring your best offer to the table because we're going to move Bradberry.
But the damage of restructuring and moving some cap hit to next year doesn’t happen when the contract is restructured, it happens when you spend the money. For example if they free up more space by restructuring Williams and trading Bradberry, and they end up not spending all the money they free up, the space gets rolled over to next year. Correct? I understand they have to sign the draft class and you need money to operate, but they could potentially free up more money than they end up needing.
both had shown something in their rookie years, but nothing since. In fact Ximines hasn’t sniffed the QB in two years and Slayton has probably dropped more balls then he’s caught. There are definitely players with more upside and should be provided opportunity that Slayton and Ximines would get.
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
LOL - still beating that drum I see. Those guys suck - Jones is the worst QB in the league, remember? - so who exactly is going to trade for either one of them?? Unfortunately, Gettleman isn't a GM for another team, so there is zero chance of finding someone dumb enough to take a QB who sucks and running back who can't stay healthy or pass block to save his life.
But go ahead and keep banging on the Giants for not trading two guys who are completely untradeable....
But the damage of restructuring and moving some cap hit to next year doesn’t happen when the contract is restructured, it happens when you spend the money. For example if they free up more space by restructuring Williams and trading Bradberry, and they end up not spending all the money they free up, the space gets rolled over to next year. Correct? I understand they have to sign the draft class and you need money to operate, but they could potentially free up more money than they end up needing.
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
LOL - still beating that drum I see. Those guys suck - Jones is the worst QB in the league, remember? - so who exactly is going to trade for either one of them?? Unfortunately, Gettleman isn't a GM for another team, so there is zero chance of finding someone dumb enough to take a QB who sucks and running back who can't stay healthy or pass block to save his life.
But go ahead and keep banging on the Giants for not trading two guys who are completely untradeable....
LOL right!!! Trade the worst players in the league for two firsts come on Schoen WTF are you doing!!!!
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
Remember when we were told to wait and see how Gettleman's moves are going to play out? That was fun.
Because cutting talent just to save money isn't always the smartest move or even necessary.
Plus, you aren't getting fuck all for Jones or Barkley so why do it? You literally have nothing to gain by dumping these guys right now other than what they just gained by moving money around, cap space.
If the Giants dont want to pay Jones and Barkley who the hell else does?
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
Remember when we were told to wait and see how Gettleman's moves are going to play out? That was fun.
Because cutting talent just to save money isn't always the smartest move or even necessary.
Plus, you aren't getting fuck all for Jones or Barkley so why do it? You literally have nothing to gain by dumping these guys right now other than what they just gained by moving money around, cap space.
Cap space matters. It matters more to the Giants' long term picture than those two guys do. Also, calling them "talent" is a stretch.
When speedywheels and TDTONEY see things the same way you do it's not a good thing.
Influenced this decision at all. He's not the player that Howard is but the open market corners got blah contracts (JC Jackson getting less than Christian Kirk) until Howard came in with the reset - Ramsey is no longer an outlier. Corner contracts to this point didn't make sense to me given how aggressive teams are in the draft with them, there was a disconnect there. I imagine you're going to see those players start to get bigger deals so this contract made much more sense to restructure than Golladay (which looks god awful) and Williams (really good player, overpaid).
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
Remember when we were told to wait and see how Gettleman's moves are going to play out? That was fun.
Because cutting talent just to save money isn't always the smartest move or even necessary.
Plus, you aren't getting fuck all for Jones or Barkley so why do it? You literally have nothing to gain by dumping these guys right now other than what they just gained by moving money around, cap space.
If the Giants dont want to pay Jones and Barkley who the hell else does?
after how many pitiful seasons in the rear view mirror, still kicking the cap can down the road because of awful past management and tactical decisions, still with an awful roster ... but there's nothing to see here for some.
the cap situation and loyalties being what they are ... 2022 is a sacrificial lamb either way, as they don't appear ready to really finish the house cleaning.
There is nothing sacrificial about 2022. You'll see, once the additions from the draft are factored in, the mood here will be far different, all of a sudden you'll see posts about being competitive and winning the division. But the Giants need to stay relatively healthy to stand a chance. Can't afford another injury plagued season like the last two or three.
the cap situation and loyalties being what they are ... 2022 is a sacrificial lamb either way, as they don't appear ready to really finish the house cleaning.
There is nothing sacrificial about 2022. You'll see, once the additions from the draft are factored in, the mood here will be far different, all of a sudden you'll see posts about being competitive and winning the division. But the Giants need to stay relatively healthy to stand a chance. Can't afford another injury plagued season like the last two or three.
Agree to disagree, some of the poor performers remain and in vital spots, and injuries alone are not killing the Giants on yearly basis. What the BBI sheep think about the 2022 season doesn't compel me, no offense intended to you.
RE: RE: The team wasn't as bad as is being portrayed
last season, and the offseason we're seeing indicates that the new regime thinks that they can work with it.
With better coaching we could have won a few more games before Jones went down (Atlanta, Washington, KC, possibly even Denver). It's hard to even evaluate what happened after injuries piled up and Jones went down.
The team was woefully inept on offense all season long and, if I'm not mistaken, led the league in giving up points in the two minutes before halftime.
The key words in giantBCP's post are: "with better coaching...". I agree with him. We were in some of those games; some of them were winnable (before Jones went down), despite some really bad coaching.
In all my years of watching the Giants, I've never seen bad in game coaching decisions play such a large part in so many losses. And in retrospect, other decisions, e.g., barely playing starters in preseason, Garrett's playbook, PG's gameplan of - bend and often break D (especially right before the half), etc., also contributed to losses.
I would say, overall the coaching was worse than the Shurmur or McAdoo years. I think both of them would've done better with last years roster (before the injuries mounted). Not that I want either back, we're all hoping Daboll is several steps above all of them.
Because they could have done this with Bradburry and didn't. They have cap next year, so this isn't that big a deal, but if anything it kind of shows where they stand in that they are unlikely to just cut Bradburry but be also isn't in the long term plans.
the cap situation and loyalties being what they are ... 2022 is a sacrificial lamb either way, as they don't appear ready to really finish the house cleaning.
There is nothing sacrificial about 2022. You'll see, once the additions from the draft are factored in, the mood here will be far different, all of a sudden you'll see posts about being competitive and winning the division. But the Giants need to stay relatively healthy to stand a chance. Can't afford another injury plagued season like the last two or three.
Injuries haven't been the problem. A horrendous roster has been.
the cap situation and loyalties being what they are ... 2022 is a sacrificial lamb either way, as they don't appear ready to really finish the house cleaning.
There is nothing sacrificial about 2022. You'll see, once the additions from the draft are factored in, the mood here will be far different, all of a sudden you'll see posts about being competitive and winning the division. But the Giants need to stay relatively healthy to stand a chance. Can't afford another injury plagued season like the last two or three.
Those posts will be as delusional as they've been the past few years.
It was disappointing. Regardless they should have won the Atlanta and Washington games.
The Giants didn't seem prepared for Denver. Maybe the fact many of our starters barely played in preseason (pretty sure Denver's did) had something to do with that. That was a coaching decision.
My guess is Daboll will play starters in preseason and won't be saying that joint practice ("practice, we're talking practice") with the Patriots are better than live game experience (you know, when the QB isn't wearing a special "don't touch me" colored jersey).
It gets rosy around here right before the season starts.
Yup. And if you disagree you're called miserable. Then the team wins 4 games and those people act like their opinions should still be taken seriously. Or they leave for a few months, trickle back, and hope everyone forgets what they said.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@Patricia_Traina
Truth be told, the Giants were going to need to redo one of Leonard Williams, Adoree Jackson or Kenny Golladay’s contracts any way, even if they moved on from Bradberry. It’s interesting that Jackson’s was the one that was redone.
By contract OTC lists our top 51 at $180.3M just based on players under contract which would leave room for the rookie pool and reflects the Jackson restructure.
Quote:
Everyone hoping for a losing 2022 can take a hike. Let's kick the can some more and keep Bradberry so we can start winning next year, not in some imaginary "rebuild" that takes several years.
Respectfully, I can't believe takes like this exist lol.
No one is hoping for a losing 2022 season, I read BBI alot recently and it seems like people at the most just acknowledge that this is a year the team might struggle while the new regime tries to rid themselves of the old one. Admitting that this season may not have many wins does not equal "hoping to lose". Not for nothing, did you hope to lose the last 4 years? Because even when "going for it", this team put up 4 wins a year LOL.
If you're trolling us, then ya got me lol. But you want to add years to a player thaat will be on the wrong side of 30 and declining?
He's not trolling, he just never gets tired of being excruciatingly wrong.
With better coaching we could have won a few more games before Jones went down (Atlanta, Washington, KC, possibly even Denver). It's hard to even evaluate what happened after injuries piled up and Jones went down.
Holy guacamole -- I don't know which team you were watching -- but my eyeballs were bleeding after three games last year
Yale wasn't built in a day dahlin
By contract OTC lists our top 51 at $180.3M just based on players under contract which would leave room for the rookie pool and reflects the Jackson restructure.
they do.
But you are also including are 20 MM in dead cap space. That gets us to 200 MM. Then our draft class with be about 12.5 MM. Then you need 5-10 in season.
So currently right now without inseason and just our draft we are landing around 212-213 MM including the draft. The cap is set for 208 MM. So we currently wouldn't be able to sign our entire class.
Then we will need to sign UDFA, injuries in season ect...
A Bradberry trade has to happen and it'd be damn nice if they could move down from both 5 and 7 and still nail them both.
A lot to ask/hope for.
2023 cap will be fairly, if not plenty flush, even if we extend LW and franchise jones (hope we dont ) but I dont want a spending spree. Maybe one fairly big signing and a few mid tier to solidify some positions. This team needs to be built thru the draft
could see KG being dealt or cut in 2023
wondering why slayton still on team
No more excuses already. Bring in players and form a fucking identity in 2022.
Quote:
In comment 15654869 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
Remember when we were told to wait and see how Gettleman's moves are going to play out? That was fun.
Because cutting talent just to save money isn't always the smartest move or even necessary.
Plus, you aren't getting fuck all for Jones or Barkley so why do it? You literally have nothing to gain by dumping these guys right now other than what they just gained by moving money around, cap space.
Quote:
that 2023 won't be as cap flush as some assume.
A Bradberry trade has to happen and it'd be damn nice if they could move down from both 5 and 7 and still nail them both.
A lot to ask/hope for.
2023 cap will be fairly, if not plenty flush, even if we extend LW and franchise jones (hope we dont ) but I dont want a spending spree. Maybe one fairly big signing and a few mid tier to solidify some positions. This team needs to be built thru the draft
could see KG being dealt or cut in 2023
Who is going to trade for Golladay and his ridiculous contract?! Also, cutting him next year only saves $6M and is $14M in dead cap. Not ideal but possible.
It may make it really hard for them to give DJ a 5th year option and/or extend Barkley, if that's part of the plan.
This is the second year in a row the Giants have had to do unwise maneuvering to operate.
And for the billionth time — cap hell doesn’t mean you can’t make room — it means you make room by losing good players or kicking the can on overpaid players.
Totally agree. I say bye bye to both.
Anyone know how much $ that would save?
Quote:
In comment 15654869 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
LOL - still beating that drum I see. Those guys suck - Jones is the worst QB in the league, remember? - so who exactly is going to trade for either one of them?? Unfortunately, Gettleman isn't a GM for another team, so there is zero chance of finding someone dumb enough to take a QB who sucks and running back who can't stay healthy or pass block to save his life.
But go ahead and keep banging on the Giants for not trading two guys who are completely untradeable....
I believe so yes. I found this….
We had the lowest rollover in the league from last year with only $13K 😂😭 - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15654873 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15654869 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
LOL - still beating that drum I see. Those guys suck - Jones is the worst QB in the league, remember? - so who exactly is going to trade for either one of them?? Unfortunately, Gettleman isn't a GM for another team, so there is zero chance of finding someone dumb enough to take a QB who sucks and running back who can't stay healthy or pass block to save his life.
But go ahead and keep banging on the Giants for not trading two guys who are completely untradeable....
LOL right!!! Trade the worst players in the league for two firsts come on Schoen WTF are you doing!!!!
Quote:
In comment 15654873 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15654869 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
Remember when we were told to wait and see how Gettleman's moves are going to play out? That was fun.
Because cutting talent just to save money isn't always the smartest move or even necessary.
Plus, you aren't getting fuck all for Jones or Barkley so why do it? You literally have nothing to gain by dumping these guys right now other than what they just gained by moving money around, cap space.
If the Giants dont want to pay Jones and Barkley who the hell else does?
Quote:
In comment 15654873 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15654869 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
Remember when we were told to wait and see how Gettleman's moves are going to play out? That was fun.
Because cutting talent just to save money isn't always the smartest move or even necessary.
Plus, you aren't getting fuck all for Jones or Barkley so why do it? You literally have nothing to gain by dumping these guys right now other than what they just gained by moving money around, cap space.
Cap space matters. It matters more to the Giants' long term picture than those two guys do. Also, calling them "talent" is a stretch.
When speedywheels and TDTONEY see things the same way you do it's not a good thing.
Quote:
In comment 15654886 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15654873 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15654869 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
they could have just traded barkley and cleared even more money
It seems that Barkley's enjoying a bit of favored son treatment. The pushback from Shoen saying they were never looking to trade him smells funny.
Giants can free up $15M by trading Jones and Barkley. Wonder why that's not happening...
Remember when we were told to wait and see how Gettleman's moves are going to play out? That was fun.
Because cutting talent just to save money isn't always the smartest move or even necessary.
Plus, you aren't getting fuck all for Jones or Barkley so why do it? You literally have nothing to gain by dumping these guys right now other than what they just gained by moving money around, cap space.
If the Giants dont want to pay Jones and Barkley who the hell else does?
NOBODY. Delusional 🤡’s all of them
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
This still isn't nearly enough for the Giants to avoid moving James Bradberry, which would clear $12.1M off the books.
They need $12.5M just for their draft class and probably another $8-10M for practice squad players, injury replacements, etc. Restructures were inevitable.
Exactly. More moves still need to happen. The only thing this move signals is that Jackson will most likely be a Giant this year.
That was never in doubt. Wink needs him plus there would have been cap hit.
No more excuses already. Bring in players and form a fucking identity in 2022.
You constantly pick the strangest hills to die on.
p.s.--I really hate the continual Gettleman bashing. It's unseemly.
Quote:
Going to take years to go away. Shame we waited to see how it played out.
You won't say that when the Giants win a Super Bowl with a roster half full of Gettleman picks.
p.s.--I really hate the continual Gettleman bashing. It's unseemly.
Its not unseemly, its just stupid at this juncture to keep saying the same thing over and over as if its news. Yes, we know, Gettleman stunk. Move on already
Quote:
the cap situation and loyalties being what they are ... 2022 is a sacrificial lamb either way, as they don't appear ready to really finish the house cleaning.
There is nothing sacrificial about 2022. You'll see, once the additions from the draft are factored in, the mood here will be far different, all of a sudden you'll see posts about being competitive and winning the division. But the Giants need to stay relatively healthy to stand a chance. Can't afford another injury plagued season like the last two or three.
Agree to disagree, some of the poor performers remain and in vital spots, and injuries alone are not killing the Giants on yearly basis. What the BBI sheep think about the 2022 season doesn't compel me, no offense intended to you.
Quote:
last season, and the offseason we're seeing indicates that the new regime thinks that they can work with it.
With better coaching we could have won a few more games before Jones went down (Atlanta, Washington, KC, possibly even Denver). It's hard to even evaluate what happened after injuries piled up and Jones went down.
The team was woefully inept on offense all season long and, if I'm not mistaken, led the league in giving up points in the two minutes before halftime.
The key words in giantBCP's post are: "with better coaching...". I agree with him. We were in some of those games; some of them were winnable (before Jones went down), despite some really bad coaching.
In all my years of watching the Giants, I've never seen bad in game coaching decisions play such a large part in so many losses. And in retrospect, other decisions, e.g., barely playing starters in preseason, Garrett's playbook, PG's gameplan of - bend and often break D (especially right before the half), etc., also contributed to losses.
I would say, overall the coaching was worse than the Shurmur or McAdoo years. I think both of them would've done better with last years roster (before the injuries mounted). Not that I want either back, we're all hoping Daboll is several steps above all of them.
Quote:
the cap situation and loyalties being what they are ... 2022 is a sacrificial lamb either way, as they don't appear ready to really finish the house cleaning.
There is nothing sacrificial about 2022. You'll see, once the additions from the draft are factored in, the mood here will be far different, all of a sudden you'll see posts about being competitive and winning the division. But the Giants need to stay relatively healthy to stand a chance. Can't afford another injury plagued season like the last two or three.
Injuries haven't been the problem. A horrendous roster has been.
This team is bereft of talent.
Exactly. It's been the continued inability to hit on draft picks that has led us into this rabbit hole.
Quote:
the cap situation and loyalties being what they are ... 2022 is a sacrificial lamb either way, as they don't appear ready to really finish the house cleaning.
There is nothing sacrificial about 2022. You'll see, once the additions from the draft are factored in, the mood here will be far different, all of a sudden you'll see posts about being competitive and winning the division. But the Giants need to stay relatively healthy to stand a chance. Can't afford another injury plagued season like the last two or three.
Those posts will be as delusional as they've been the past few years.
The Giants didn't seem prepared for Denver. Maybe the fact many of our starters barely played in preseason (pretty sure Denver's did) had something to do with that. That was a coaching decision.
My guess is Daboll will play starters in preseason and won't be saying that joint practice ("practice, we're talking practice") with the Patriots are better than live game experience (you know, when the QB isn't wearing a special "don't touch me" colored jersey).
Yup. And if you disagree you're called miserable. Then the team wins 4 games and those people act like their opinions should still be taken seriously. Or they leave for a few months, trickle back, and hope everyone forgets what they said.
Hate restructuring contracts on players that are not slam-dunks...
Hate restructuring contracts on players that are not slam-dunks...
Add in Jones and I couldn't agree more.
Tired of half-assing the situation. Bring in the cranes and wrecking balls and let's level it all now. Take the cap pain, go 2-15, and start to be a competitive franchise in '23.
Quote:
for highest and best bid (whatever that is) and let's move on.
Hate restructuring contracts on players that are not slam-dunks...
Add in Jones and I couldn't agree more.
Tired of half-assing the situation. Bring in the cranes and wrecking balls and let's level it all now. Take the cap pain, go 2-15, and start to be a competitive franchise in '23.
I agree. My only question is are any of them, other than Bradberry, actually tradeable at this point?
Quote:
for highest and best bid (whatever that is) and let's move on.
Hate restructuring contracts on players that are not slam-dunks...
Add in Jones and I couldn't agree more.
Tired of half-assing the situation. Bring in the cranes and wrecking balls and let's level it all now. Take the cap pain, go 2-15, and start to be a competitive franchise in '23.
I didn't add in Jones because assumed there wouldn't be an offer until 100% medically cleared. And even then, not sure...