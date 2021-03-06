Giants restructure Adoree' Jackson's contract Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:49 am : 8:49 am

Joe Schoen reached his “last resort”: The #Giants converted $8.965M of CB Adoree’ Jackson’s contract into a signing bonus (with a void year added), creating $5.98M in cap space, per @FieldYates.