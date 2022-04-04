QB Malik Willis met with the Giants

Adam Schefter
Liberty QB Malik Willis is scheduled to visit next week with, amongst others, the Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and Carolina Panthers (No. 6), per source.
Willis already has met with the Steelers, Saints, Giants, Titans and others.
Exactly. I think I heard a head coach or GM talk on NFL Radio how they don't use all interviews on guys they intend to draft. Sometimes there is someone who intrigues them but they don't have a spot now and are looking at having the intel for 4 or 5 years down the road or if you are doing something like the Giants trade for Ben Bredeson.
Some rumors around he will not make it to the 4th pick.
Or is this in reference to a visit to Jints Central?
some discomfort from certain posters.
Some rumors around he will not make it to the 4th pick.
Some sites showing him not going until end of 1st, though I think it's unlikely. Some QB desperate team will jump up to get him. The take originally going into this draft was the IS no elite QB's in it.
But the whole thing's a crap shoot, and anything could happen.
2. They signed Tyrod Taylor who could be a starter this year/mentor for Malik.
3. The Eagles would seem to me to be huge Willis fans and have three first round picks to move up to 4.
Just some things........
Exactly. Much ado….
Regarding the 1st point, Schoen/Daboll do get the benefit of the doubt from me if they do like a QB. They were part of the front office/coaching staff that selected and developed Josh Allen.
Holy F I didn’t realize the Eagles had 3 top 20 picks in the first. Trading up for a guy similar to Hurts is risky. I think Willis is more athletic and has a stronger arm he just really needs to learn how to read a defense.
Malik Willis is WAY more raw than Josh Allen was.
That raises an interesting tangent ...
When the Giants and the Maras say "once a Giant, always a Giant", does that apply to Philip Rivers, who was a Giant for about 2 minutes?
Willis is not Josh Allen. Willis does not have Allen's size nor his decisionmaking ability. If you watch Allen's collegiate film he could make plays with his legs, but his eyes were always downfield looking for where to throw the ball. Willis's gametime shows no ability to read defenses. If his first read was not open he dropped his eyes and took off. There were plays where his WR was running free, but because he did not look to that side of the field Willis did not see the WR.
If the Giants want to be competitive again, you can argue they need a quality starting quarterback.
can not draft a qb! Way to many pressing needs.
If the Giants want to be competitive again, you can argue they need a quality starting quarterback.
Which Willis is not
No, they need to stop overdrafting Day 2 QB's who haven't performed because they remind you of someone else.
1. They took a major chance on drafting Josh Allen and basically took a raw QB and made him a star!
Willis is not Josh Allen. Willis does not have Allen's size nor his decisionmaking ability. If you watch Allen's collegiate film he could make plays with his legs, but his eyes were always downfield looking for where to throw the ball. Willis's gametime shows no ability to read defenses. If his first read was not open he dropped his eyes and took off. There were plays where his WR was running free, but because he did not look to that side of the field Willis did not see the WR.
This is a fact according to almost every scouting report. And his film against good defenses apparently
Yup, who needs a QB to win games.
Willis is not Josh Allen. Willis does not have Allen's size nor his decisionmaking ability. If you watch Allen's collegiate film he could make plays with his legs, but his eyes were always downfield looking for where to throw the ball. Willis's gametime shows no ability to read defenses. If his first read was not open he dropped his eyes and took off. There were plays where his WR was running free, but because he did not look to that side of the field Willis did not see the WR.
This is a fact according to almost every scouting report. And his film against good defenses apparently
Willis is not Josh Allen. Willis does not have Allen's size nor his decisionmaking ability. If you watch Allen's collegiate film he could make plays with his legs, but his eyes were always downfield looking for where to throw the ball. Willis's gametime shows no ability to read defenses. If his first read was not open he dropped his eyes and took off. There were plays where his WR was running free, but because he did not look to that side of the field Willis did not see the WR.
This is a fact according to almost every scouting report. And his film against good defenses apparently
The word "fact" does mean what you think it means.
Does or doesn’t lol? I did say according to and apparently after that.
So let me rephrase. It seems to be a common concern amongst scouts… “The biggest concern scouts will likely have with Willis is his ability to read defenses. This issue arose in a couple of different ways in his last game including throwing three interceptions on the day, which is the third time in the past five games he has thrown three picks in a game. It also hurt him at times by forcing him to hang onto the ball too long which is one of the reasons he was sacked a total of nine times on the day.”
can not draft a qb! Way to many pressing needs.
Yup, who needs a QB to win games.
Cannot win laying flat on your back with a 300lber on your chest.
Fix the line 1st. Take a Qb in 2nd or 3rd round, fine.
So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?
16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times
Stands, the line must be fixed this time. No more putting it off. No, they will not get 2 OL in round one. But they need either ER or CB. Willis in round 2, fine.
Willis is NOT a good QB, yet. He is not overcoming a bad line.
we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.
So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?
16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times
I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...
Willis is not Josh Allen. Willis does not have Allen's size nor his decisionmaking ability. If you watch Allen's collegiate film he could make plays with his legs, but his eyes were always downfield looking for where to throw the ball. Willis's gametime shows no ability to read defenses. If his first read was not open he dropped his eyes and took off. There were plays where his WR was running free, but because he did not look to that side of the field Willis did not see the WR.
This is a fact according to almost every scouting report. And his film against good defenses apparently
The word "fact" does mean what you think it means.
Does or doesn’t lol? I did say according to and apparently after that.
So let me rephrase. It seems to be a common concern amongst scouts… “The biggest concern scouts will likely have with Willis is his ability to read defenses. This issue arose in a couple of different ways in his last game including throwing three interceptions on the day, which is the third time in the past five games he has thrown three picks in a game. It also hurt him at times by forcing him to hang onto the ball too long which is one of the reasons he was sacked a total of nine times on the day.”
Willis was the entire offense and he faced a zero blitz almost play because it was the only way to stop him. Willis played a lot of sandlot ball because he was told to "go win" He threw interceptions but every win Liberty had was all Willis.
Generally, I am against appeals to authority. Make your point, no need to back it with, scouts say, or most scouts say. What do you say and why? While Willis does have deficiencies in reading defense(All college QB prospects all do) he has 2 plus traits that will play in the NFL. He is elusive and has top 5 in the NFL arm talent. He lacks prototypical height.
He needs to be used like first year Josh Allen or L. Jackson. Better passer than Jackson entering the NFL. I might be wrong about Willis but I think the juice is worth the squeeze.
I have no facts on this matter.
Feel free to calculate the odds of Willis coming here…
we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.
So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?
16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times
I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...
I know that’s why I was asking the guy that said good QBs can overcome bad OL play
Feel free to calculate the odds of Willis coming here…
Willis had a good OL at Liberty??
Did you write that with a straight face?
we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.
So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?
16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times
1. My statement wasn’t about Willis, it was about Quarterbacks and not waiting to take one you like because your line isn’t done.
2. I can’t help you; didn’t watch and you likely didn’t either. Players have bad games though, and I never claimed Willis is a can’t miss prospect, but I like him for a number of reasons which I’ve stated enough the past couple months. You might want to try the same, your posting is all the same with no variation, I can practically type what you are going to say for you.
I know that’s why I was asking the guy that said good QBs can overcome bad OL play
Comparing college situations to pro situations are worthless because of the disparity in talent.
In the pros, the talent is much more evenly spread.
can not draft a qb! Way to many pressing needs.
Yup, who needs a QB to win games.
Cannot win laying flat on your back with a 300lber on your chest.
Fix the line 1st. Take a Qb in 2nd or 3rd round, fine.
No. You guys drive me fucking crazy with this.
The draft isn't about need. Take what the board gives you.
I'm not on the Willis train, but the notion that you can't draft skill positions until the line is "done" is stupid.
I mean, clueless fanboy bullshit.
So the thought process is important when the scouts but most will not be very good at this level.
Little bit like how a great assist player in bball sees things. Or count to three Mississippi and try to think how many things occur on the defensive side while being cognizant of your own guys and rush.
No. You guys drive me fucking crazy with this.
The draft isn't about need. Take what the board gives you.
I'm not on the Willis train, but the notion that you can't draft skill positions until the line is "done" is stupid.
I mean, clueless fanboy bullshit.
Clearly you haven't gotten the memo that after the 2022 NFL Draft the Giants are barred from adding and subtracting players until the end of the 2027 season.
So the thought process is important when the scouts but most will not be very good at this level.
Little bit like how a great assist player in bball sees things. Or count to three Mississippi and try to think how many things occur on the defensive side while being cognizant of your own guys and rush.
Recent history says differently. Both Josh Allen and Justin Herbert had questions about their ability to see the field coming out but those teams bet on the elite traits which so far is paying off quite nicely.
Realizing that processing is not something that will improve as much as some think. Normally the bigger adjustment is the speed and tighter windows you have to throw to at the NFL level. Lot of natural instincts involved.
So the thought process is important when the scouts but most will not be very good at this level.
Little bit like how a great assist player in bball sees things. Or count to three Mississippi and try to think how many things occur on the defensive side while being cognizant of your own guys and rush.
Recent history says differently. Both Josh Allen and Justin Herbert had questions about their ability to see the field coming out but those teams bet on the elite traits which so far is paying off quite nicely.
Really? I remember that about Herbert but not Allen…
“Since Josh Allen has already proven to scouts that he can read defenses, call plays and perform three, five and seven-step drops, he is leagues ahead of his peers, and is ultimately a much safer bet to have a successful pro career”
Just telling a reality that it is not something that corrects easily. There is a natural ability. Throw the speed and complexity on top you have a exceptionally difficult problem to solve. For any QB.
If they like him and draft him, I'll root like hell for him to be great.
Just telling a reality that it is not something that corrects easily. There is a natural ability. Throw the speed and complexity on top you have a exceptionally difficult problem to solve. For any QB.
This is just not true. Here is Cosell on Allen pre-draft:
“Allen is not a naturally accurate passer. He has ball-placement issues and scattershot tendencies. He’s also not a natural anticipation thrower, or a touch thrower. There are questions about how well he sees the field. He needs a lot of work eliminating what’s not there, because of the defense’s coverage, and isolating what the defense will give him. There were too many snaps in which Allen saw everything, and saw nothing at the same time. That’s why I say he’ll need to be in an offense, at least early on, in which his reads are well defined.”
and his scouting report on Herbert - ( New Window )
Allen’s issues were mechanical and accuracy. Herbert’s concerns were he was hesitant from what I remember.
Just telling a reality that it is not something that corrects easily. There is a natural ability. Throw the speed and complexity on top you have a exceptionally difficult problem to solve. For any QB.
This is just not true. Here is Cosell on Allen pre-draft:
“Allen is not a naturally accurate passer. He has ball-placement issues and scattershot tendencies. He’s also not a natural anticipation thrower, or a touch thrower. There are questions about how well he sees the field. He needs a lot of work eliminating what’s not there, because of the defense’s coverage, and isolating what the defense will give him. There were too many snaps in which Allen saw everything, and saw nothing at the same time. That’s why I say he’ll need to be in an offense, at least early on, in which his reads are well defined.” and his scouting report on Herbert - ( New Window )
This has been my argument - the NFL will be drafting a lot more players that fit this profile because more of them exist. The ones who "see the field well" are rare, and some of them play in elite offenses where they don't see much pressure. Pick your poison on which scenario is worse but the prospects are changing, and as a result the NFL will have to adjust to that (and its already stating to).
I wouldn't agree with it, but at least this guy has a real ceiling and would be paired with coaches that have developed QB talent.
1) Willis Inability to read a blitz where defense sent more than 5 rushers
2) Liberty WR not running hot routes, as QBs didn’t communicate an alert, or WRs not good enough to realize a CB blitz means check back to QB.
3) Willis trying to run and runs outside into a tackler, a DE or DT being blocked outside by his OL
4) Liberty RBs inability to pass pro, or chip before running into the flat.
5) Willis inability to step up into a pocket, as opposed to being a Jack rabbit and running whenever he can.
He wasn’t and isn’t a scrambler like Tarkington, trying to extend a play. If the primary isn’t open, he’s running.
Willis is a gifted athlete who can sling the ball, but cannot go through the progressions and find receivers because he’s not very tall.
we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.
So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?
16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times
I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...
LOL! So when that happened to Jones almost every single passing down the last two years (having a bottom 5 OL will cause that, after all), the narrative is “Jones still sucks, he should be able to elevate his team”. But when it happens to a player you like, the narrative is “well you can’t really judge him, he has a terrible OL”.
Good to see you don’t have an agenda or anything
🙄🙄🙄
we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.
So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?
16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times
I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...
LOL! So when that happened to Jones almost every single passing down the last two years (having a bottom 5 OL will cause that, after all), the narrative is “Jones still sucks, he should be able to elevate his team”. But when it happens to a player you like, the narrative is “well you can’t really judge him, he has a terrible OL”.
Good to see you don’t have an agenda or anything
🙄🙄🙄
Liberty roster vs Ole Miss roster.
How many Ole Miss players have played in the NFL?
Liberty?
See the difference?
I get why he's a polarizing prospect but we hired 2 coaches in particular who have experience and a high degree of success in this realm. If Daboll and Kafka like Willis, you should be excited about it.
we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.
So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?
16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times
I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...
LOL! So when that happened to Jones almost every single passing down the last two years (having a bottom 5 OL will cause that, after all), the narrative is “Jones still sucks, he should be able to elevate his team”. But when it happens to a player you like, the narrative is “well you can’t really judge him, he has a terrible OL”.
Good to see you don’t have an agenda or anything
🙄🙄🙄
It’s comical at this point. Willis sucks under pressure, had trouble reading defenses and panics with f his first read isn’t open. Yet I’m sure he’d flourish here with an OL that can’t block, Golladay that was top 5 in least separation last year, another WR that would rather be rapping and a journeyman TE. 😂
If we took a QB this year it wouldn’t be to play behind the 2021 OL. In this scenario we have a high likelihood of also drafting a top Tackle. We also have the rest of the draft + future offseasons. If you aren’t going to consider any of that what’s the point of posting? We get it, you think Willis sucks, how many times do you need to say it?
What seems to be missing is that the mind of a QB is what is going to ultimately determine his success. Processing and decisions making at almost real time to start. Lot of innate ability or maybe you call it the "it" factor.
If you want to see a college QB who has it in this department you watch Bryce Young. Redshirt Freshman. Think Willis comes anywhere close to beating him out or for that matter even wins a backup role?
It's true that's not the only way to go through life, and recent seasons have shown us that blindly following leaders can bring frustratingly unexpected outcomes, but if you're going to be a fan and pin any hope at all on the current top of the organization, it seems you should trust Schoen and co. on making any kind of personnel decisions.
Including QB.
Alas, it seems too much to ask.
What seems to be missing is that the mind of a QB is what is going to ultimately determine his success. Processing and decisions making at almost real time to start. Lot of innate ability or maybe you call it the "it" factor.
If you want to see a college QB who has it in this department you watch Bryce Young. Redshirt Freshman. Think Willis comes anywhere close to beating him out or for that matter even wins a backup role?
I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...
LOL! So when that happened to Jones almost every single passing down the last two years (having a bottom 5 OL will cause that, after all), the narrative is “Jones still sucks, he should be able to elevate his team”. But when it happens to a player you like, the narrative is “well you can’t really judge him, he has a terrible OL”.
Good to see you don’t have an agenda or anything
🙄🙄🙄
I'd like to say I'm surprised you can't see the difference, but that can't be further from the truth.
The NFL is professional football. It is the best of the best players and coaches. While the talent distribution is not perfect, the distribution is much, much better than the college game. By a large factor.
In other words, at the college level you are going to have games where the talent difference is so wide that it's impossible for a team to compete. And that's exactly what we saw when Willis and Liberty played Ole Miss. The Liberty OL was completely over-whelmed by the Ole Miss front seven making it nearly impossible for Willis and the O to function. The Liberty OL made the NYG OL look like the '93 Cowboys.
That was exactly what I saw when I watched the game. But because I'm accused of having an agenda, I decided to quote the highly respected Daniel Jeremiah.
I hope that adds color to your world and clears up your confusion.
Link - ( New Window )