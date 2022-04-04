for display only
QB Malik Willis met with the Giants

Eric from BBI : 4/4/2022 2:14 pm
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Liberty QB Malik Willis is scheduled to visit next week with, amongst others, the Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and Carolina Panthers (No. 6), per source.

Willis already has met with the Steelers, Saints, Giants, Titans and others.
Nothing Would Surprise Me  
Samiam : 4/4/2022 2:20 pm
I would wonder if this is a ploy to get Carolina to want to move up in the draft and pay something for the 5th pick but doesn’t look like he’s visited Carolina. Still plenty of time.
tells you nothing  
KDavies : 4/4/2022 2:21 pm
should meet with him if interested, or if not to drum up trade interest and let other teams believe you are
RE: tells you nothing  
Mike in NY : 4/4/2022 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15655328 KDavies said:
Quote:
should meet with him if interested, or if not to drum up trade interest and let other teams believe you are


Exactly. I think I heard a head coach or GM talk on NFL Radio how they don't use all interviews on guys they intend to draft. Sometimes there is someone who intrigues them but they don't have a spot now and are looking at having the intel for 4 or 5 years down the road or if you are doing something like the Giants trade for Ben Bredeson.
Yup,  
Big Blue '56 : 4/4/2022 2:26 pm
ploy and to drum up interest
No thanks  
jeff57 : 4/4/2022 2:26 pm
.
I'm sensing  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2022 2:28 pm
some discomfort from certain posters.
It’s called due diligence......  
Simms11 : 4/4/2022 2:34 pm
.
RE: I'm sensing  
Maryland Blows : 4/4/2022 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15655343 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
some discomfort from certain posters.


Some rumors around he will not make it to the 4th pick.
.  
arcarsenal : 4/4/2022 2:44 pm
It'd be in the Giants' best interest to have other teams believe there's a chance they'd take him.
Where did they meet?  
bw in dc : 4/4/2022 2:46 pm
Senior bowl? Combine? Both?

Or is this in reference to a visit to Jints Central?
RE: RE: I'm sensing  
TC : 4/4/2022 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15655365 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15655343 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


some discomfort from certain posters.



Some rumors around he will not make it to the 4th pick.

Some sites showing him not going until end of 1st, though I think it's unlikely. Some QB desperate team will jump up to get him. The take originally going into this draft was the IS no elite QB's in it.

But the whole thing's a crap shoot, and anything could happen.
Explore all options  
Biteymax22 : 4/4/2022 2:51 pm
And leave no stone unturned.
A pre-draft player meeting is for more than the coming draft.  
Red Dog : 4/4/2022 2:56 pm
In addition to being a possible indication of a real interest in the guy as well as possibly being a smoke screen, smart teams want to establish rapport and obtain additional information about somebody interesting who could also be available to them at some point in the next few seasons.
Fuck. Yes.  
UConn4523 : 4/4/2022 2:57 pm
I’ll ride the 1% chance if us drafting him until he’s selected by someone else.
Good  
Johnny5 : 4/4/2022 2:58 pm
As it should be, hopefully they meet with at least the top 3 rated guys, or whoever they would also consider in later rounds.
If he will a great QB ....draft him.  
George from PA : 4/4/2022 2:59 pm
I suspect it has more to do with increasing value, improving trade down
He would be a swing for the fences  
Sy'56 : 4/4/2022 3:01 pm
.
Consider these points....................  
GiantBlue : 4/4/2022 3:05 pm
1. They took a major chance on drafting Josh Allen and basically took a raw QB and made him a star!

2. They signed Tyrod Taylor who could be a starter this year/mentor for Malik.

3. The Eagles would seem to me to be huge Willis fans and have three first round picks to move up to 4.

Just some things........
RE: tells you nothing  
TDTONEY : 4/4/2022 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15655328 KDavies said:
Quote:
should meet with him if interested, or if not to drum up trade interest and let other teams believe you are


Exactly. Much ado….
RE: Consider these points....................  
KDavies : 4/4/2022 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15655418 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
1. They took a major chance on drafting Josh Allen and basically took a raw QB and made him a star!

2. They signed Tyrod Taylor who could be a starter this year/mentor for Malik.

3. The Eagles would seem to me to be huge Willis fans and have three first round picks to move up to 4.

Just some things........


Regarding the 1st point, Schoen/Daboll do get the benefit of the doubt from me if they do like a QB. They were part of the front office/coaching staff that selected and developed Josh Allen.
Even if they draft him  
allstarjim : 4/4/2022 3:56 pm
He might not be a Giant through the end of Thursday night.
RE: He would be a swing for the fences  
Thegratefulhead : 4/4/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15655412 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.
I agree. I want them to swing anyway. If you could guarantee me a top 2 pick next year, I "might" pass. Mind you, only take Willis that high if you are going to use him. Think Josh Allen year 1 or Lammar Jackson type of offense. Willis is an elite runner and built to carry a load. I would run him a lot and force teams to account for him in the box to open up down the field. Willis has legit arm talent and the courage to throw it.
RE: Consider these points....................  
TDTONEY : 4/4/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15655418 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
1. They took a major chance on drafting Josh Allen and basically took a raw QB and made him a star!

2. They signed Tyrod Taylor who could be a starter this year/mentor for Malik.

3. The Eagles would seem to me to be huge Willis fans and have three first round picks to move up to 4.

Just some things........


Holy F I didn’t realize the Eagles had 3 top 20 picks in the first. Trading up for a guy similar to Hurts is risky. I think Willis is more athletic and has a stronger arm he just really needs to learn how to read a defense.
I don’t want a QB in round 1  
Jay on the Island : 4/4/2022 4:56 pm
I’d rather wait until 36 and select Howell if he falls there. If Daboll and Schoen think they can develop Willis into a great QB then I will support the selection.
I'm doubtful that the Giants would go this route,  
Strahan91 : 4/4/2022 5:01 pm
but if they did love Willis and wanted to draft him, the way they've played this so far would be exactly the way you'd want to go about it to avoid giving up assets to move up.
RE: Consider these points....................  
FStubbs : 4/4/2022 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15655418 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
1. They took a major chance on drafting Josh Allen and basically took a raw QB and made him a star!

2. They signed Tyrod Taylor who could be a starter this year/mentor for Malik.

3. The Eagles would seem to me to be huge Willis fans and have three first round picks to move up to 4.

Just some things........


Malik Willis is WAY more raw than Josh Allen was.
RE: Even if they draft him  
FStubbs : 4/4/2022 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15655522 allstarjim said:
Quote:
He might not be a Giant through the end of Thursday night.


That raises an interesting tangent ...

When the Giants and the Maras say "once a Giant, always a Giant", does that apply to Philip Rivers, who was a Giant for about 2 minutes?
RE: Consider these points....................  
Mike in NY : 4/4/2022 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15655418 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
1. They took a major chance on drafting Josh Allen and basically took a raw QB and made him a star!

2. They signed Tyrod Taylor who could be a starter this year/mentor for Malik.

3. The Eagles would seem to me to be huge Willis fans and have three first round picks to move up to 4.

Just some things........


Willis is not Josh Allen. Willis does not have Allen's size nor his decisionmaking ability. If you watch Allen's collegiate film he could make plays with his legs, but his eyes were always downfield looking for where to throw the ball. Willis's gametime shows no ability to read defenses. If his first read was not open he dropped his eyes and took off. There were plays where his WR was running free, but because he did not look to that side of the field Willis did not see the WR.
If the Giants want to get back to being competitive they simply  
Jack Stroud : 4/4/2022 5:41 pm
can not draft a qb! Way to many pressing needs.
RE: If the Giants want to get back to being competitive they simply  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2022 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15655692 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
can not draft a qb! Way to many pressing needs.


If the Giants want to be competitive again, you can argue they need a quality starting quarterback.
RE: RE: If the Giants want to get back to being competitive they simply  
Snablats : 4/4/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15655693 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15655692 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


can not draft a qb! Way to many pressing needs.



If the Giants want to be competitive again, you can argue they need a quality starting quarterback.

Which Willis is not
RE: If the Giants want to get back to being competitive they simply  
Mike in NY : 4/4/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15655692 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
can not draft a qb! Way to many pressing needs.


No, they need to stop overdrafting Day 2 QB's who haven't performed because they remind you of someone else.
RE: RE: Consider these points....................  
TDTONEY : 4/4/2022 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15655661 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15655418 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


1. They took a major chance on drafting Josh Allen and basically took a raw QB and made him a star!

2. They signed Tyrod Taylor who could be a starter this year/mentor for Malik.

3. The Eagles would seem to me to be huge Willis fans and have three first round picks to move up to 4.

Just some things........



Willis is not Josh Allen. Willis does not have Allen's size nor his decisionmaking ability. If you watch Allen's collegiate film he could make plays with his legs, but his eyes were always downfield looking for where to throw the ball. Willis's gametime shows no ability to read defenses. If his first read was not open he dropped his eyes and took off. There were plays where his WR was running free, but because he did not look to that side of the field Willis did not see the WR.


This is a fact according to almost every scouting report. And his film against good defenses apparently
RE: If the Giants want to get back to being competitive they simply  
UConn4523 : 4/4/2022 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15655692 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
can not draft a qb! Way to many pressing needs.


Yup, who needs a QB to win games.
RE: RE: RE: Consider these points....................  
Thegratefulhead : 4/4/2022 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15655701 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15655661 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15655418 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


1. They took a major chance on drafting Josh Allen and basically took a raw QB and made him a star!

2. They signed Tyrod Taylor who could be a starter this year/mentor for Malik.

3. The Eagles would seem to me to be huge Willis fans and have three first round picks to move up to 4.

Just some things........



Willis is not Josh Allen. Willis does not have Allen's size nor his decisionmaking ability. If you watch Allen's collegiate film he could make plays with his legs, but his eyes were always downfield looking for where to throw the ball. Willis's gametime shows no ability to read defenses. If his first read was not open he dropped his eyes and took off. There were plays where his WR was running free, but because he did not look to that side of the field Willis did not see the WR.



This is a fact according to almost every scouting report. And his film against good defenses apparently
The word "fact" does mean what you think it means.
Big time project to turn into a NFL QB that you can win with.  
Jimmy Googs : 4/4/2022 6:30 pm
Shouldn’t be ignored though, except of course with our first two picks...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Consider these points....................  
TDTONEY : 4/4/2022 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15655724 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15655701 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15655661 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15655418 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


1. They took a major chance on drafting Josh Allen and basically took a raw QB and made him a star!

2. They signed Tyrod Taylor who could be a starter this year/mentor for Malik.

3. The Eagles would seem to me to be huge Willis fans and have three first round picks to move up to 4.

Just some things........



Willis is not Josh Allen. Willis does not have Allen's size nor his decisionmaking ability. If you watch Allen's collegiate film he could make plays with his legs, but his eyes were always downfield looking for where to throw the ball. Willis's gametime shows no ability to read defenses. If his first read was not open he dropped his eyes and took off. There were plays where his WR was running free, but because he did not look to that side of the field Willis did not see the WR.



This is a fact according to almost every scouting report. And his film against good defenses apparently

The word "fact" does mean what you think it means.


Does or doesn’t lol? I did say according to and apparently after that.

So let me rephrase. It seems to be a common concern amongst scouts… “The biggest concern scouts will likely have with Willis is his ability to read defenses. This issue arose in a couple of different ways in his last game including throwing three interceptions on the day, which is the third time in the past five games he has thrown three picks in a game. It also hurt him at times by forcing him to hang onto the ball too long which is one of the reasons he was sacked a total of nine times on the day.”
RE: RE: If the Giants want to get back to being competitive they simply  
section125 : 4/4/2022 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15655717 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15655692 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


can not draft a qb! Way to many pressing needs.



Yup, who needs a QB to win games.


Cannot win laying flat on your back with a 300lber on your chest.

Fix the line 1st. Take a Qb in 2nd or 3rd round, fine.
I’ve read that more times than I can count  
UConn4523 : 4/4/2022 6:43 pm
we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.
RE: I’ve read that more times than I can count  
TDTONEY : 4/4/2022 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15655737 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.


So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?

16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times
RE: I’ve read that more times than I can count  
section125 : 4/4/2022 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15655737 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.


Stands, the line must be fixed this time. No more putting it off. No, they will not get 2 OL in round one. But they need either ER or CB. Willis in round 2, fine.
Willis is NOT a good QB, yet. He is not overcoming a bad line.
RE: RE: I’ve read that more times than I can count  
bw in dc : 4/4/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15655740 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15655737 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.



So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?

16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times


I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Consider these points....................  
Thegratefulhead : 4/4/2022 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15655731 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15655724 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 15655701 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15655661 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15655418 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


1. They took a major chance on drafting Josh Allen and basically took a raw QB and made him a star!

2. They signed Tyrod Taylor who could be a starter this year/mentor for Malik.

3. The Eagles would seem to me to be huge Willis fans and have three first round picks to move up to 4.

Just some things........



Willis is not Josh Allen. Willis does not have Allen's size nor his decisionmaking ability. If you watch Allen's collegiate film he could make plays with his legs, but his eyes were always downfield looking for where to throw the ball. Willis's gametime shows no ability to read defenses. If his first read was not open he dropped his eyes and took off. There were plays where his WR was running free, but because he did not look to that side of the field Willis did not see the WR.



This is a fact according to almost every scouting report. And his film against good defenses apparently

The word "fact" does mean what you think it means.



Does or doesn’t lol? I did say according to and apparently after that.

So let me rephrase. It seems to be a common concern amongst scouts… “The biggest concern scouts will likely have with Willis is his ability to read defenses. This issue arose in a couple of different ways in his last game including throwing three interceptions on the day, which is the third time in the past five games he has thrown three picks in a game. It also hurt him at times by forcing him to hang onto the ball too long which is one of the reasons he was sacked a total of nine times on the day.”
I am sure you likely watched most of his games to have such a nuanced opinion.

Willis was the entire offense and he faced a zero blitz almost play because it was the only way to stop him. Willis played a lot of sandlot ball because he was told to "go win" He threw interceptions but every win Liberty had was all Willis.

Generally, I am against appeals to authority. Make your point, no need to back it with, scouts say, or most scouts say. What do you say and why? While Willis does have deficiencies in reading defense(All college QB prospects all do) he has 2 plus traits that will play in the NFL. He is elusive and has top 5 in the NFL arm talent. He lacks prototypical height.

He needs to be used like first year Josh Allen or L. Jackson. Better passer than Jackson entering the NFL. I might be wrong about Willis but I think the juice is worth the squeeze.

I have no facts on this matter.
Willis had a good OL at Liberty…  
STLGiant : 4/4/2022 6:59 pm
4/5ths of the Giants OL is a train wreck.

Feel free to calculate the odds of Willis coming here…
RE: RE: RE: I’ve read that more times than I can count  
TDTONEY : 4/4/2022 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15655748 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15655740 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15655737 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.



So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?

16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times



I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...


I know that’s why I was asking the guy that said good QBs can overcome bad OL play
RE: Willis had a good OL at Liberty…  
bw in dc : 4/4/2022 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15655751 STLGiant said:
Quote:
4/5ths of the Giants OL is a train wreck.

Feel free to calculate the odds of Willis coming here…


Willis had a good OL at Liberty??

Did you write that with a straight face?
RE: RE: I’ve read that more times than I can count  
UConn4523 : 4/4/2022 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15655740 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15655737 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.



So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?

16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times


1. My statement wasn’t about Willis, it was about Quarterbacks and not waiting to take one you like because your line isn’t done.

2. I can’t help you; didn’t watch and you likely didn’t either. Players have bad games though, and I never claimed Willis is a can’t miss prospect, but I like him for a number of reasons which I’ve stated enough the past couple months. You might want to try the same, your posting is all the same with no variation, I can practically type what you are going to say for you.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’ve read that more times than I can count  
bw in dc : 4/4/2022 7:08 pm : link
In comment 15655753 TDTONEY said:
Quote:


I know that’s why I was asking the guy that said good QBs can overcome bad OL play


Comparing college situations to pro situations are worthless because of the disparity in talent.

In the pros, the talent is much more evenly spread.
A lot of people dismissing this  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/4/2022 7:32 pm
because they don't want to believe it is a possibility.
I don't see it happening  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/4/2022 7:33 pm
.
RE: RE: RE: If the Giants want to get back to being competitive they simply  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/4/2022 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15655734 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15655717 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15655692 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


can not draft a qb! Way to many pressing needs.



Yup, who needs a QB to win games.



Cannot win laying flat on your back with a 300lber on your chest.

Fix the line 1st. Take a Qb in 2nd or 3rd round, fine.


No. You guys drive me fucking crazy with this.

The draft isn't about need. Take what the board gives you.

I'm not on the Willis train, but the notion that you can't draft skill positions until the line is "done" is stupid.

I mean, clueless fanboy bullshit.
I think some are not  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/4/2022 7:39 pm
Realizing that processing is not something that will improve as much as some think. Normally the bigger adjustment is the speed and tighter windows you have to throw to at the NFL level. Lot of natural instincts involved.

So the thought process is important when the scouts but most will not be very good at this level.

Little bit like how a great assist player in bball sees things. Or count to three Mississippi and try to think how many things occur on the defensive side while being cognizant of your own guys and rush.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If the Giants want to get back to being competitive they simply  
Strahan91 : 4/4/2022 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15655791 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:

No. You guys drive me fucking crazy with this.

The draft isn't about need. Take what the board gives you.

I'm not on the Willis train, but the notion that you can't draft skill positions until the line is "done" is stupid.

I mean, clueless fanboy bullshit.

Clearly you haven't gotten the memo that after the 2022 NFL Draft the Giants are barred from adding and subtracting players until the end of the 2027 season.
RE: I think some are not  
Strahan91 : 4/4/2022 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15655792 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Realizing that processing is not something that will improve as much as some think. Normally the bigger adjustment is the speed and tighter windows you have to throw to at the NFL level. Lot of natural instincts involved.

So the thought process is important when the scouts but most will not be very good at this level.

Little bit like how a great assist player in bball sees things. Or count to three Mississippi and try to think how many things occur on the defensive side while being cognizant of your own guys and rush.

Recent history says differently. Both Josh Allen and Justin Herbert had questions about their ability to see the field coming out but those teams bet on the elite traits which so far is paying off quite nicely.
Not a fan but I could get onboard with  
Dave on the UWS : 4/4/2022 8:01 pm
Howell in rd 2. So might the Giants since they sent 4 people to watch his pro-day, including the QB coach.
RE: RE: I think some are not  
TDTONEY : 4/4/2022 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15655797 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 15655792 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Realizing that processing is not something that will improve as much as some think. Normally the bigger adjustment is the speed and tighter windows you have to throw to at the NFL level. Lot of natural instincts involved.

So the thought process is important when the scouts but most will not be very good at this level.

Little bit like how a great assist player in bball sees things. Or count to three Mississippi and try to think how many things occur on the defensive side while being cognizant of your own guys and rush.


Recent history says differently. Both Josh Allen and Justin Herbert had questions about their ability to see the field coming out but those teams bet on the elite traits which so far is paying off quite nicely.


Really? I remember that about Herbert but not Allen…

“Since Josh Allen has already proven to scouts that he can read defenses, call plays and perform three, five and seven-step drops, he is leagues ahead of his peers, and is ultimately a much safer bet to have a successful pro career”
I think those of you taking the possibility of us  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/4/2022 8:04 pm
taking Willis @ 5 or 7 need to chill. I'd be STUNNED if that happened. Literally stunned. And there's no chance in hell he's lasting until we're picking in the second round. Let other teams think we're interested in him.
Strahan91  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/4/2022 8:07 pm
Allen’s issues were mechanical and accuracy. Herbert’s concerns were he was hesitant from what I remember.

Just telling a reality that it is not something that corrects easily. There is a natural ability. Throw the speed and complexity on top you have a exceptionally difficult problem to solve. For any QB.

I root for the jersey  
adamg : 4/4/2022 8:11 pm
Giving the FO the benefit of the doubt for now.

If they like him and draft him, I'll root like hell for him to be great.
I don't think it will happen  
Scooter185 : 4/4/2022 8:38 pm
But boy it will be fun around here if it does
RE: Strahan91  
Strahan91 : 4/4/2022 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15655809 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Allen’s issues were mechanical and accuracy. Herbert’s concerns were he was hesitant from what I remember.

Just telling a reality that it is not something that corrects easily. There is a natural ability. Throw the speed and complexity on top you have a exceptionally difficult problem to solve. For any QB.

This is just not true. Here is Cosell on Allen pre-draft:

“Allen is not a naturally accurate passer. He has ball-placement issues and scattershot tendencies. He’s also not a natural anticipation thrower, or a touch thrower. There are questions about how well he sees the field. He needs a lot of work eliminating what’s not there, because of the defense’s coverage, and isolating what the defense will give him. There were too many snaps in which Allen saw everything, and saw nothing at the same time. That’s why I say he’ll need to be in an offense, at least early on, in which his reads are well defined.”
and his scouting report on Herbert - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Strahan91  
UConn4523 : 11:31 am : link
In comment 15655902 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 15655809 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Allen’s issues were mechanical and accuracy. Herbert’s concerns were he was hesitant from what I remember.

Just telling a reality that it is not something that corrects easily. There is a natural ability. Throw the speed and complexity on top you have a exceptionally difficult problem to solve. For any QB.



This is just not true. Here is Cosell on Allen pre-draft:

“Allen is not a naturally accurate passer. He has ball-placement issues and scattershot tendencies. He’s also not a natural anticipation thrower, or a touch thrower. There are questions about how well he sees the field. He needs a lot of work eliminating what’s not there, because of the defense’s coverage, and isolating what the defense will give him. There were too many snaps in which Allen saw everything, and saw nothing at the same time. That’s why I say he’ll need to be in an offense, at least early on, in which his reads are well defined.” and his scouting report on Herbert - ( New Window )


This has been my argument - the NFL will be drafting a lot more players that fit this profile because more of them exist. The ones who "see the field well" are rare, and some of them play in elite offenses where they don't see much pressure. Pick your poison on which scenario is worse but the prospects are changing, and as a result the NFL will have to adjust to that (and its already stating to).
I wouldn't be that shocked  
widmerseyebrow : 11:41 am
Not after Daniel Jones.

I wouldn't agree with it, but at least this guy has a real ceiling and would be paired with coaches that have developed QB talent.
bc in dc  
STLGiant : 12:58 pm
If you watched the games, as I did as my neighbor’s kid plays RG, you’ll note that the majority of Willis sacks were due to the following:

1) Willis Inability to read a blitz where defense sent more than 5 rushers
2) Liberty WR not running hot routes, as QBs didn’t communicate an alert, or WRs not good enough to realize a CB blitz means check back to QB.
3) Willis trying to run and runs outside into a tackler, a DE or DT being blocked outside by his OL
4) Liberty RBs inability to pass pro, or chip before running into the flat.
5) Willis inability to step up into a pocket, as opposed to being a Jack rabbit and running whenever he can.

He wasn’t and isn’t a scrambler like Tarkington, trying to extend a play. If the primary isn’t open, he’s running.


Willis is a gifted athlete who can sling the ball, but cannot go through the progressions and find receivers because he’s not very tall.
RE: RE: RE: I’ve read that more times than I can count  
speedywheels : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15655748 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15655740 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15655737 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.



So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?

16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times



I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...


LOL! So when that happened to Jones almost every single passing down the last two years (having a bottom 5 OL will cause that, after all), the narrative is “Jones still sucks, he should be able to elevate his team”. But when it happens to a player you like, the narrative is “well you can’t really judge him, he has a terrible OL”.

Good to see you don’t have an agenda or anything

🙄🙄🙄
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’ve read that more times than I can count  
Thegratefulhead : 2:45 pm
In comment
In comment 15656622 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15655748 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15655740 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15655737 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.



So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?

16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times



I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...




LOL! So when that happened to Jones almost every single passing down the last two years (having a bottom 5 OL will cause that, after all), the narrative is “Jones still sucks, he should be able to elevate his team”. But when it happens to a player you like, the narrative is “well you can’t really judge him, he has a terrible OL”.

Good to see you don’t have an agenda or anything

🙄🙄🙄
FFS.In a salary cap league the Giants have the same opportunity that other teams do in building their roster.

Liberty roster vs Ole Miss roster.

How many Ole Miss players have played in the NFL?

Liberty?

See the difference?
an't speak for him  
UConn4523 : 2:51 pm : link
but Willis has + traits, Jones doesn't (other than size) so waiting for the light to go off year 4 seems far fetched. Willis on the other hand may struggle adapting to the NFL but has the + traits to build around, and lean on while learning. It will come down to coaching - which teams think they can refine his game.

I get why he's a polarizing prospect but we hired 2 coaches in particular who have experience and a high degree of success in this realm. If Daboll and Kafka like Willis, you should be excited about it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’ve read that more times than I can count  
TDTONEY : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15656622 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15655748 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15655740 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15655737 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


we aren’t drafting 2 OL with 5 and 7 so Willis or no Willis we aren’t “fixing” the OLine in the first round of only the 2022 draft. And good QBs can overcome limited OLines, tons of examples throughout the league.



So what happened with Willis vs. Ole Miss?

16-25 for 173 yards, 0TD 3INT and sacked 9 times



I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...




LOL! So when that happened to Jones almost every single passing down the last two years (having a bottom 5 OL will cause that, after all), the narrative is “Jones still sucks, he should be able to elevate his team”. But when it happens to a player you like, the narrative is “well you can’t really judge him, he has a terrible OL”.

Good to see you don’t have an agenda or anything

🙄🙄🙄


It’s comical at this point. Willis sucks under pressure, had trouble reading defenses and panics with f his first read isn’t open. Yet I’m sure he’d flourish here with an OL that can’t block, Golladay that was top 5 in least separation last year, another WR that would rather be rapping and a journeyman TE. 😂
Your schtick is old  
UConn4523 : 3:10 pm : link
how can you think this OL would doom anyone but at the same time expect the new QB (whoever it is) to handle a bad OL? Doesn’t make much sense, they are contradicting statements.

If we took a QB this year it wouldn’t be to play behind the 2021 OL. In this scenario we have a high likelihood of also drafting a top Tackle. We also have the rest of the draft + future offseasons. If you aren’t going to consider any of that what’s the point of posting? We get it, you think Willis sucks, how many times do you need to say it?
People are dug in  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:31 pm : link
one way or the other regarding this QB. I think most everybody acknowledges that physical traits are very important at the NFL level.

What seems to be missing is that the mind of a QB is what is going to ultimately determine his success. Processing and decisions making at almost real time to start. Lot of innate ability or maybe you call it the "it" factor.

If you want to see a college QB who has it in this department you watch Bryce Young. Redshirt Freshman. Think Willis comes anywhere close to beating him out or for that matter even wins a backup role?
Sometimes the certainty of this place astounds me...  
Dan in the Springs : 4:19 pm : link
I guess that's how a lot of people go through life. It just seems that more people should be deferring to the professionals on this one.

It's true that's not the only way to go through life, and recent seasons have shown us that blindly following leaders can bring frustratingly unexpected outcomes, but if you're going to be a fan and pin any hope at all on the current top of the organization, it seems you should trust Schoen and co. on making any kind of personnel decisions.

Including QB.

Alas, it seems too much to ask.
RE: People are dug in  
Thegratefulhead : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15656700 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
one way or the other regarding this QB. I think most everybody acknowledges that physical traits are very important at the NFL level.

What seems to be missing is that the mind of a QB is what is going to ultimately determine his success. Processing and decisions making at almost real time to start. Lot of innate ability or maybe you call it the "it" factor.

If you want to see a college QB who has it in this department you watch Bryce Young. Redshirt Freshman. Think Willis comes anywhere close to beating him out or for that matter even wins a backup role?
When I saw Tua play at Alabama, I thought he was a near perfect prospect. They blitz Willis on almost every play. Go look at his highlights, 4 rushers are a very rare thing.`
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’ve read that more times than I can count  
bw in dc : 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15656622 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15655748 bw in dc said:

I'll summarize Daniel Jeremiah - nearly every time Willis went back to pass the Ole Miss pass rush was in his face. The OL play was horrible...


LOL! So when that happened to Jones almost every single passing down the last two years (having a bottom 5 OL will cause that, after all), the narrative is “Jones still sucks, he should be able to elevate his team”. But when it happens to a player you like, the narrative is “well you can’t really judge him, he has a terrible OL”.

Good to see you don’t have an agenda or anything

🙄🙄🙄


I'd like to say I'm surprised you can't see the difference, but that can't be further from the truth.

The NFL is professional football. It is the best of the best players and coaches. While the talent distribution is not perfect, the distribution is much, much better than the college game. By a large factor.

In other words, at the college level you are going to have games where the talent difference is so wide that it's impossible for a team to compete. And that's exactly what we saw when Willis and Liberty played Ole Miss. The Liberty OL was completely over-whelmed by the Ole Miss front seven making it nearly impossible for Willis and the O to function. The Liberty OL made the NYG OL look like the '93 Cowboys.

That was exactly what I saw when I watched the game. But because I'm accused of having an agenda, I decided to quote the highly respected Daniel Jeremiah.

I hope that adds color to your world and clears up your confusion.
To further BW's point,  
Strahan91 : 5:57 pm : link
this is against North Texas of all teams
Link - ( New Window )
