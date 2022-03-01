for display only
I’d take a serious look at trading Toney

Sean : 10:48 am
I don’t know what his value is, but I just don’t see this ending well. After all the drama of last season plus the durability concerns, for him not to show up yesterday is frustrating.

I’d call up Kansas City and see what they would offer. Toney and a bad team concerns me. I never loved the pick, it felt forced to try to bring in weapons for Jones. I think it is worth looking into.
It's entirely plausible  
JonC : 12:53 pm : link
we're not all wired the same, and he's clearly marching to his own drummer.
There's a clear pattern here  
AcesUp : 12:53 pm : link
I think a lot of this stuff is exaggerated by fans but not in this case. There was a lot of this in college too, then all of a sudden in his draft year he stays on the field and excels. Are we going to see this kind of inconsistency until he's close to his contract year?

And who is advising him here? With all the questions surrounding him and new coaching staff - somebody should have been in his ear about the importance of attending this. Full stop, this is a mistake by him and a big red flag.
So Daboll said he has FaceTimed with Toney  
TDTONEY : 12:56 pm : link
And that Toney sent him some of his music…..

Maybe they are closer than we think 😂
RE: RE: At the end of the day...  
Brown_Hornet : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15656448 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15656403 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


... We really know very little about this guy.

Whole lot of emotions going on right now.



The emotions are from the superfans who want to believe our players are way better than they actually are.
OK.

Thanks.
Another horrific pick  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:59 pm : link
This fucking team can’t catch a break.
RE: RE: At the end of the day...  
Chris684 : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15656433 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15656403 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


... We really know very little about this.



Here are things I think I know about the guy:

- He brought an air rifle to a gun fight in college
- He skipped OTAs last year presumably because of his contract, despite the CBA guaranteeing his comp
- He seemingly got Covid twice
- He appealed for public sympathy for a guy who killed a woman in a car crash
- He didn’t show up to meet his new coach yesterday

He’s a smart kid. Former QB, graduated high school early. He’s creative and he’s pretty funny too. He knows better.


Not for anything, one of these things doesn't fit with the others.

Got Covid twice? Should he wear a scarlet letter for having gotten a virus?

Also, I'd argue that on a list of big deals, you're only going 2 convince me a couple of those items qualify.

Let's see what happens in the totality of year two. If he turns out to be a worthless clown, no one will say it louder than me. I did with Beckham.
RE: RE: RE: At the end of the day...  
Go Terps : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15656488 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15656448 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15656403 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


... We really know very little about this guy.

Whole lot of emotions going on right now.



The emotions are from the superfans who want to believe our players are way better than they actually are.

OK.

Thanks.


No problem. For someone who is as wrong as often as you are it's presumptuous to accuse other people of being emotional.
I think Schoen and Daboll won't mess around with player moves  
PatersonPlank : 1:04 pm : link
Any smart manager knows you make your changes early, while you are still on your "honeymoon period". He can say what he wants to the media, but if a high profile player like Toney isn't going help them I bet they move on. They should be able to trade him for something.

Boy this was a horrendous pick, they could have had a number of other players instead.
RE: RE: RE: At the end of the day...  
Chris684 : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15656490 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15656433 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15656403 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


... We really know very little about this.



Here are things I think I know about the guy:

- He brought an air rifle to a gun fight in college
- He skipped OTAs last year presumably because of his contract, despite the CBA guaranteeing his comp
- He seemingly got Covid twice
- He appealed for public sympathy for a guy who killed a woman in a car crash
- He didn’t show up to meet his new coach yesterday

He’s a smart kid. Former QB, graduated high school early. He’s creative and he’s pretty funny too. He knows better.



Not for anything, one of these things doesn't fit with the others.

Got Covid twice? Should he wear a scarlet letter for having gotten a virus?

Also, I'd argue that on a list of big deals, you're only going 2 convince me a couple of those items qualify.

Let's see what happens in the totality of year two. If he turns out to be a worthless clown, no one will say it louder than me. I did with Beckham.


**going to**
Daboll Article  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 1:07 pm : link
This article came off as a new coach trying to build rapport with a player who may need a clean slate. A smart decision for any leader to gauge buy-in and to see if the relationship is salvageable.

Toney can be a unique talent but is the juice worth the squeeze?

If he was a no show, this seems like strike one for dependability.
Article - ( New Window )
Miss practice  
Grizz99 : 1:08 pm : link
Because of cleats...as a single angular event it means nothing; on context
....
He’s certainly not off to a good start in his career.  
Giant John : 1:19 pm : link
I don’t have any information on his injuries but if this continues he will be viewed as injury prone. It is hardly in his best interest to not show up at these voluntary organized events. If he continues on this path then he will not be around long. There are so many talented players that want to be on the field.
Uh huh  
Gman11 : 1:25 pm : link
The guy sucks and he's always injured so trade him because there are a bunch of teams out there looking for a player like that.
too early to do anything like this...  
BillKo : 1:25 pm : link
....unless he's really being a disruption which we have no evidence of.

Definitely needs another year for a full evaluation IMO.
RE: Uh huh  
TDTONEY : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15656526 Gman11 said:
Quote:
The guy sucks and he's always injured so trade him because there are a bunch of teams out there looking for a player like that.


LOL it’s like the “Jones is the worst QB in the NFL TRADE HIM NOW” crew
Lol  
RicFlair : 1:27 pm : link
Lololol.
RE: He is a player  
TyreeHelmet : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15656394 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:
that has Tyreek Hill, game breaking potential and had an injury riddled rookie season.

Most NFL draft picks trend toward bust.

I don't think he a bust, he has talent, he can play in the NFL. He just needs to stay healthy. You found a guy who you know can play. He is a 1,000 yard receiver even last year if he stayed healthy.

Why trade him for probably a 2nd or 3rd rounder, and try this lottery again.


Tyreek Hill potential? Come on now. He flashed some last year but do you know how many players in this league have 1 or 2 big games than fall back to earth?

I think Giants fans have no surpassed Knicks fans in overrating their young players.
RE: I'm sorry,  
Del Shofner : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15656407 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
but there is some insane talent displayed here. I get that it's few and far between and there are red flags, but the shiftiness is special and elite level. Toney Giants highlights - ( New Window )


I'm no big fan of Toney for all the reasons discussed above, but a few of those highlights are eye-opening. He's very fast, or sudden, along with having crazy moves. Hopefully he'll show up eventually and play well. But I don't have rose-colored glasses on as to the likelihood of that.
You guys want to trade anybody that is a little different  
Paulie Walnuts : 1:47 pm : link
Shockey, Beckham, now Toney "The varsity Athlete"

He's on a cheap deal, no point in trading him right now, you get nothing for him

lets see how he does this year
Its the Jessie Jackson "The question is moot" SNL skit from way back  
Snablats : 1:55 pm : link
As has been pointed out several times on this thread, the Giants would actually lose cap space if they trade Toney now - so the question is moot

RE: RE: RE: At the end of the day...  
christian : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15656490 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15656433 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15656403 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


... We really know very little about this.



Here are things I think I know about the guy:

- He brought an air rifle to a gun fight in college
- He skipped OTAs last year presumably because of his contract, despite the CBA guaranteeing his comp
- He seemingly got Covid twice
- He appealed for public sympathy for a guy who killed a woman in a car crash
- He didn’t show up to meet his new coach yesterday

He’s a smart kid. Former QB, graduated high school early. He’s creative and he’s pretty funny too. He knows better.



Not for anything, one of these things doesn't fit with the others.

Got Covid twice? Should he wear a scarlet letter for having gotten a virus?


The NFL and the world at large provided common sense approaches to not miss games.

The vast majority of NFL players found a way to not get on the Covid reserve list at all.

No scarlet letter, just practice the common sense most of your co-workers did.
RE: RE: Uh huh  
Scooter185 : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15656530 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15656526 Gman11 said:


Quote:


The guy sucks and he's always injured so trade him because there are a bunch of teams out there looking for a player like that.



LOL it’s like the “Jones is the worst QB in the NFL TRADE HIM NOW” crew


There's always someone who will take a flyer on a reclaimation project.
RE: You guys want to trade anybody that is a little different  
OBJ_AllDay : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15656560 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Shockey, Beckham, now Toney "The varsity Athlete"

He's on a cheap deal, no point in trading him right now, you get nothing for him

lets see how he does this year


Well said. Its an organizational problem as well. Its not just the fanbase. How quickly it was alluded to that some of the most productive previous players of the Giants were labelled as problems even including DRC towards the end of his run with the Giants. Other teams don't jettison talent because they don't fit in the mold of their Kentucky Derby owner or their "down in front" fanbase Mr. People on here always making fun of teams like the Cowboys drafting headcases or people who have had run ins with the law. But they consistently have had winning teams the last few years...
Toney is nothing  
Thegratefulhead : 2:17 pm : link
Until he shows up and produces. His year one production did not come close to matching his draft slot. You have outside interests fine, OTA are voluntary, skip that time with the staff again, fine.

Your bed.

Shut the fuck up and produce, this year or the media and fans are going to run you out of town.
 
christian : 2:21 pm : link
The Giants need to both get more out of players with flawed personalities and those players need to do fewer stupid things.

The Coughlin Giants had a bunch of guys who did stupid stuff and who won a ring — Toomer, Strahan, Boley, Diehl, McKenzie etc.
RE: Terps is right  
The Jake : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15656374 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Everyone should see him for what he is. Last year, while supposedly rehabbing his injury to get on the field, he was also apparently finishing his latest rap album. Never made it on the field, but the album came out within a month of season's end. That's where his focus is: his music career. Football is just a way to pay the bills until he becomes a "star". He will (mostly) do the mandatory stuff, and keep finding injuries so he really doesn't have to play.
"Smart, durable, dependable"- those are Schoen's mantras and Toney gets a big fat goose-egg for all three. The sooner they get his ass out of here, the better.
Oh and there were a gazzilion photos on giants.com of everone important who showed up. I'm SURE that if Toney was there, someone would have snapped a pic.


not sure I'm seeing the connection between what Toney chooses to do in his free time (rap) and his value to the organization as a player. unless you think that he skipped team-required rehab workouts to rap? in which case, do you have any proof of that?

lots of players skip voluntary workouts for various reasons. it's not a good look for a young player, but the overreactions are part of the problem with this fanbase.

everything is a dumpster fire. no patience, no vision for the future. no desire to work with someone who is different from the version of the ideal player in your mind. just react to everything that happens with the utmost outrage.

if you think that is a blueprint for getting back to a Super Bowl any time soon, I wouldn't hold your breath on that. the sport has evolved past us. it's on us to catch up with the sport, not to force the sport to devolve back to us.
RE: RE: RE: RE: At the end of the day...  
Brown_Hornet : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15656495 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15656488 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


In comment 15656448 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15656403 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


... We really know very little about this guy.

Whole lot of emotions going on right now.



The emotions are from the superfans who want to believe our players are way better than they actually are.

OK.

Thanks.



No problem. For someone who is as wrong as often as you are it's presumptuous to accuse other people of being emotional.
I'm sorry, I've been wrong?

You're mistaken.
RE: RE: Terps is right  
Snablats : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15656615 The Jake said:
Quote:
In comment 15656374 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


Everyone should see him for what he is. Last year, while supposedly rehabbing his injury to get on the field, he was also apparently finishing his latest rap album. Never made it on the field, but the album came out within a month of season's end. That's where his focus is: his music career. Football is just a way to pay the bills until he becomes a "star". He will (mostly) do the mandatory stuff, and keep finding injuries so he really doesn't have to play.
"Smart, durable, dependable"- those are Schoen's mantras and Toney gets a big fat goose-egg for all three. The sooner they get his ass out of here, the better.
Oh and there were a gazzilion photos on giants.com of everone important who showed up. I'm SURE that if Toney was there, someone would have snapped a pic.



not sure I'm seeing the connection between what Toney chooses to do in his free time (rap) and his value to the organization as a player. unless you think that he skipped team-required rehab workouts to rap? in which case, do you have any proof of that?

lots of players skip voluntary workouts for various reasons. it's not a good look for a young player, but the overreactions are part of the problem with this fanbase.

everything is a dumpster fire. no patience, no vision for the future. no desire to work with someone who is different from the version of the ideal player in your mind. just react to everything that happens with the utmost outrage.

if you think that is a blueprint for getting back to a Super Bowl any time soon, I wouldn't hold your breath on that. the sport has evolved past us. it's on us to catch up with the sport, not to force the sport to devolve back to us.

This post describes what's wrong with society today. We keep lowering standards instead of making people rise to the standard they should be held to. Schools are suffering from the same problem. Everyone's afraid to hold people accountable
RE: …  
Thegratefulhead : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15656612 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants need to both get more out of players with flawed personalities and those players need to do fewer stupid things.

The Coughlin Giants had a bunch of guys who did stupid stuff and who won a ring — Toomer, Strahan, Boley, Diehl, McKenzie etc.
CHristain, To quote JonC, I can stomach "Knuckheads and Ding Dongs" if they consistently produce. Ding Dongs that don't produce are just limp and useless.
Hold people accountable to what?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:10 pm : link
The league says this is voluntary. The team says this is voluntary. The coach says this is voluntary. The contract says this is voluntary.

If you want something done, put it in writing.

Voluntary but not voluntary unwritten rules aren't professionalism. It's like playing the "I don't want a gift for my birthday" wife game.

If you want to hold people to a standard, then put the standard in black and white on paper. This is true for everything in the professional world from the board room to legal to manufacturing quality.
RE: RE: Terps is right  
uther99 : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15656615 The Jake said:
Quote:
In comment 15656374 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


Everyone should see him for what he is. Last year, while supposedly rehabbing his injury to get on the field, he was also apparently finishing his latest rap album. Never made it on the field, but the album came out within a month of season's end. That's where his focus is: his music career. Football is just a way to pay the bills until he becomes a "star". He will (mostly) do the mandatory stuff, and keep finding injuries so he really doesn't have to play.
"Smart, durable, dependable"- those are Schoen's mantras and Toney gets a big fat goose-egg for all three. The sooner they get his ass out of here, the better.
Oh and there were a gazzilion photos on giants.com of everone important who showed up. I'm SURE that if Toney was there, someone would have snapped a pic.



not sure I'm seeing the connection between what Toney chooses to do in his free time (rap) and his value to the organization as a player. unless you think that he skipped team-required rehab workouts to rap? in which case, do you have any proof of that?

lots of players skip voluntary workouts for various reasons. it's not a good look for a young player, but the overreactions are part of the problem with this fanbase.



Skipping OTAs as a rookie is almost unheard of. Lots of veterans skip voluntary workouts, which I am fine with. KT started his career skipping them and is repeating foolishness that this year.
RE: RE: RE: Terps is right  
TDTONEY : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15656670 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15656615 The Jake said:


Quote:


In comment 15656374 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


Everyone should see him for what he is. Last year, while supposedly rehabbing his injury to get on the field, he was also apparently finishing his latest rap album. Never made it on the field, but the album came out within a month of season's end. That's where his focus is: his music career. Football is just a way to pay the bills until he becomes a "star". He will (mostly) do the mandatory stuff, and keep finding injuries so he really doesn't have to play.
"Smart, durable, dependable"- those are Schoen's mantras and Toney gets a big fat goose-egg for all three. The sooner they get his ass out of here, the better.
Oh and there were a gazzilion photos on giants.com of everone important who showed up. I'm SURE that if Toney was there, someone would have snapped a pic.



not sure I'm seeing the connection between what Toney chooses to do in his free time (rap) and his value to the organization as a player. unless you think that he skipped team-required rehab workouts to rap? in which case, do you have any proof of that?

lots of players skip voluntary workouts for various reasons. it's not a good look for a young player, but the overreactions are part of the problem with this fanbase.





Skipping OTAs as a rookie is almost unheard of. Lots of veterans skip voluntary workouts, which I am fine with. KT started his career skipping them and is repeating foolishness that this year.


Don’t bother, I remember when people laughed at the scouts that said this kid had red flags and look now. It was only fitting Gettleman overlooked them and Judge had some consultant say he was a good kid in high school to sign off on him. 😂😂😂
RE: I disagree about Toney.  
BlueVinnie : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15656358 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
He showed an elite shiftiness last year. I get that's just 1 aspect of a WR, but it's not like he looked bad elsewhere. I think with an improved offense, Toney should only improve on his current low value.

Oh boy...
so we have another fairly high 1st round pick who needs the team around him to improve (ala Daniel Jones).
I thought the high 1st round offensive picks are the ones who are supposed to improve the offense.
Gettleman bought garbage with prime assets,  
Go Terps : 3:44 pm : link
and now fans expect other teams to spend prime assets to buy or garbage. Doesn't work that way.

Jones and Barkley only saw their value diminish with every day that passed. The same is likely to happen with Toney - I expect he'll never be more valuable than he is now.
*our garbage  
Go Terps : 3:44 pm : link
.
To me he is the second coming of OBJ  
kelly : 3:49 pm : link
Great Talent, loves football.

But at the end of the day he is a head case.

Good luck with that.
i’ll stop short  
The Jake : 3:50 pm : link
of trying to diagnose society, but i appreciate the attempt.

suffice to say i have the exact opposite viewpoint, snablats, on the team.

keep holding 2022 players up to that 1986 Giants standard, if that’s how you derive enjoyment as a fan. it won’t help a lick when it comes to winning games though.
RE: To me he is the second coming of OBJ  
TDTONEY : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15656724 kelly said:
Quote:
Great Talent, loves football.

But at the end of the day he is a head case.

Good luck with that.


It’s actually the complete opposite concern, Toney doesn’t love football at all
cmon guys  
djm : 3:54 pm : link

For every kid that never reaches potential and showed problematic signs early and often, there are countless guys that STILL turned into HOF players despite those same early struggles. And you know this is true.

Any scout or football exec that acted short sighted like this would regret it before too long. Sometimes you do have to exhibit patience and work with problematic younger players. Sometimes they aren't worth it.

Bill Belichick and Parcells both won big on the backs of turning some problem players around, and that includes younger players.

I love how easy some of you make this look. It's not that easy.
why are we still talking about gettleman  
djm : 3:54 pm : link
move on guys.
RE: why are we still talking about gettleman  
Go Terps : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15656737 djm said:
Quote:
move on guys.


Because this team is still comprised almost entirely of Gettleman's garbage.
RE: Terps is right  
djm : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15656374 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Everyone should see him for what he is. Last year, while supposedly rehabbing his injury to get on the field, he was also apparently finishing his latest rap album. Never made it on the field, but the album came out within a month of season's end. That's where his focus is: his music career. Football is just a way to pay the bills until he becomes a "star". He will (mostly) do the mandatory stuff, and keep finding injuries so he really doesn't have to play.
"Smart, durable, dependable"- those are Schoen's mantras and Toney gets a big fat goose-egg for all three. The sooner they get his ass out of here, the better.
Oh and there were a gazzilion photos on giants.com of everone important who showed up. I'm SURE that if Toney was there, someone would have snapped a pic.


Uhh...he's a rookie. See him for what he is? Maybe some of you folks should try that for real.

ROOKIE. In a terrible situation.

What the fuck do we have to gain by cutting this guy? The trade is make believe so let's move to the real world part of this discussion.

Nothing to gain by cutting this guy. literally...NOTHING. And we aren't trading him for jack shit so let's move on and hope this guy develops in his 2nd year. Sorry for saying hope, but again, we're living in the real world. That's how shit works with young players.
Who's saying to cut Toney  
Go Terps : 4:05 pm : link
?
RE: Anyone else notice  
Scuzzlebutt : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15656284 Debaser said:
Quote:
You can say completely stupid stuff on here like trading a 1st round pick ; who hasn't played barley a year yet, but g-d forbid you want to move from Jones and Barkley there will be a mob of Dave Gettleman's dopples on here telling you to take your meds; attacjing you personally ; acting like you are an obnoxious person; acting like you are a bafoon etc.

There must be 20 RBs ahead of barkley and 20 QBs ahead of Jones.

And here is another thing: that shit that worked on your high school team ; work hard ; great attitude that doesn't translate much on elite athlete league like the NFL. Give me a loafer with superstar Super Bowl altering talent any day over some blue collar no talent like Jones any day.


Hard work doesn’t translate to the NFL? Ummm… ok.
RE: Hold people accountable to what?  
rsjem1979 : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15656668 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
The league says this is voluntary. The team says this is voluntary. The coach says this is voluntary. The contract says this is voluntary.

If you want something done, put it in writing.

Voluntary but not voluntary unwritten rules aren't professionalism. It's like playing the "I don't want a gift for my birthday" wife game.

If you want to hold people to a standard, then put the standard in black and white on paper. This is true for everything in the professional world from the board room to legal to manufacturing quality.


Toney is well within his rights not to show up at a voluntary workout, but for a guy who had all kinds of issues finding his way onto the field last summer, and then during the regular season, you can at least understand why some people would question his motivation, can't you?

He's 23 with no wife and no family - I'm sure his calendar is booked solid all thru the spring.
 
christian : 4:39 pm : link
If a receiver shows up every day during the off season or plays catch in a park with Daniel Jones — lots of writers and posters think that’s awesome.

So isn’t the opposite then not awesome?

Nothing Toney’s done is a tragedy. It’s just south of what you’d expect from a first round pick in these circumstances.
The people here defending him are laughable  
Dave on the UWS : 4:40 pm : link
You're trying to rationalize this guy's behavior. Let me spell it out for you. He doesn't give a crap about football, he only cares about his rap career. That was the buzz about him pre draft last year, and the evidence is piling up that this is indeed the case.
If Schoen, is trying to create a culture of " smart and dependable", this guy is like poison in the room.
He's anything but. Get him out of here any way you can. It sends a message you are not screwing around with this mantra.
RE: i'll stop short  
Snablats : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15656728 The Jake said:
Quote:
of trying to diagnose society, but i appreciate the attempt.

suffice to say i have the exact opposite viewpoint, snablats, on the team.

keep holding 2022 players up to that 1986 Giants standard, if that’s how you derive enjoyment as a fan. it won’t help a lick when it comes to winning games though.

So holding people accountable for making sure the team comes first and personal stuff come second is not good for winning?
RE: RE: Hold people accountable to what?  
TDTONEY : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15656767 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15656668 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


The league says this is voluntary. The team says this is voluntary. The coach says this is voluntary. The contract says this is voluntary.

If you want something done, put it in writing.

Voluntary but not voluntary unwritten rules aren't professionalism. It's like playing the "I don't want a gift for my birthday" wife game.

If you want to hold people to a standard, then put the standard in black and white on paper. This is true for everything in the professional world from the board room to legal to manufacturing quality.



Toney is well within his rights not to show up at a voluntary workout, but for a guy who had all kinds of issues finding his way onto the field last summer, and then during the regular season, you can at least understand why some people would question his motivation, can't you?

He's 23 with no wife and no family - I'm sure his calendar is booked solid all thru the spring.


I mean it probably is just not for football related stuff. He’s got a new rap album and merch line to promote
BBI is kind of funny sometimes  
NoGainDayne : 5:01 pm : link

DJ doesn't produce and people want to soften that blow because of his work ethic and character

Toney doesn't produce and people want to ignore the fact that there are legitimate concerns about his work ethic

Newsflash to these groups: if you aren't producing it absolutely makes it way worse if there are questions about your work ethic. And what is also true is having a good work ethic is a plus but if it doesn't translate it matters way less. Also I can't understand for the life of me why people are still making so many excuses for people. We suck because our players don't produce, we aren't going to stop sucking until we have players that do. Is it such a crazy idea to want to clear out the non-producers at fair value to make room for people that could possibly produce?

Some of you are like DG except you are falling in full bloom love with anyone who puts on the Giants uniform and I'm not sure why you can't also see that, that is probably our biggest problem. Mara does that.
