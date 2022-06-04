Kadarius Toney

are gutless cowards and failures if they don't exit him immediately from the Giants premises.
Mara/Tisch are like "oh gosh, there's that bad luck again!" No, this is the kind of shit we giggle gleefully, clap our hands and point to the Jets and Jags as things that always happen to shitty run organizations, which they'll never understand.
He looked like he might have been a gadget player coming out, but his ball skills and downfield receiving ability were beyond what I was expecting. Runs hard for someone of his size as well, and his agility is not even debatable.
Do we trade him? Maybe if we can get a top 10 pick in return.
We'll find out soon but once again he's not off to a good start.
It's voluntary but new coach and in a new system he should be there. It set him behind last year and once again here we go. I didn't like the pick last year. All I had to do was read what Sy had to say which he actually didn't go into very deeply and then everything else I read and I thought "here we go". Another wasted pick. Now I don't like to talk in absolutes because I'm not close enough to the situation for him but everything I do see and read isn't good. Hope he proves me wrong. But did DG vette these guys at all? they trade down and take him with his history? I'm not expecting much so anything we get from him will be a plus.
Toney's issues don't seem to be physical (on the surface at least)
He isn't available (healthy)
He doesn't seem to have the drive/desire
The NFL is full of athletic freaks. What makes the difference a lot of times is who really wants it and puts in the effort, and who can stay healthy. We see this over and over (and over) again league-wide.
RE: Geez, we have some real sensitive posters on BBI.
yep, the shoes thing was a very small thing at the time...but a perfect summary of everything with him in year 1. it was all stuff that basically had nothing to do with actual football play that he was concerned with.
"I don't think Kadarius is a tradable piece," the new GM said, per ESPN.com. “He's a good, young player who our coaches really like. We've been in constant contact with him and we're excited to see what he can do."
I'd wager we'll see before long football's really not as important to him as it needs to be in order for him to reach his draft potential. His approach to his job is the polar opposite of what you want from him if you're running a sports team operation.
What's "dumb, arrogant, and ugly" are some of these comments. I'll add ignorant as well. After acknowledging Toney's obvious talent and playmaking ability, the expectation that Daboll, Kafka, et. al. would write this kid off on the second day of OTCs is absurd.
You guys absolutely suck. Yes, let’s get rid of our best receiver, while selling low.
Seems like a majority on here would rather have a bunch of Corey Washington's on the roster who are better at giving PC media responses than ballplayers.
When you say "ballplayers," are you referring to Toney? Because there's a chance he may not really be much of one.
I've seen enough tape on him to know he is one. Going back to his Florida days as well. Some of the routes he ran and quick separation he gained on Treyvon Diggs in the Dallas game - not many players in the nfl can blender a CB like that. The burst he showed on another play in that game slicing to the 1 yard line before being tackled was impressive as well. He can stop and cut on a dime. He can play from the wildcat. He can return punts. And now a bunch of people want him out the door because of an injured plagued 1st season (something that has happened to many players before him) and because he's not throwing up a few weights on day 1 of INVOLUNTARY workouts. He has the highest potential outside of SB on a team devoid of talent and people want to quit on the kid after 1 year. Its laughable.
I can accept a player skipping Voluntary workouts, if he’s an established vet with an established coaching staff and system.
This is the opposite of that. You want to impress the new staff, be in the meetings, give yourself the best chance to succeed.
You do what Toney has done (actually from day 1) when you don’t give a crap, because you’re focus is elsewhere. Actually this was the reports about him coming out, but DG was tone deaf
Until the team responds differently, this is where I am.
Sometimes what looks like smoke is fire...
... Sometimes what looks like smoke Is hot air.
It would be nice if the coaches could talk to him without having to be on a phone.
RE: There is a lot of racist dog-whistling going on in this thread
upset he's not there, but it is VOLUNTARY! I'd bet guys like Markus Kuhn were at all the voluntary stuff. Who cares, he will have a chance to prove himself come September. I could care less what he's doing in early April.
I think the reason so many people want to "quit" on the kid is because his penchant for milking injuries and not showing a desire to actually put in the work is kind of Toney "quitting" on his teammates
RE: There is a lot of racist dog-whistling going on in this thread
WTF is wrong w/ some of you? God forbid a 23-year-old kid has some interests that lie outside of football. Get a fucking grip.
Question Blue: How is it deemed Racist when we are talking work ethic here? This guy doesn't practice or he makes excuses for not practicing with his bread and butter employer. If anyone does that to an employer it;s going to get flagged and talked about in a negative light regardless of race.
Texting him and getting no reply is constant contact, right?
The smart thing would have been to trade him even before the start of practice.
Bake Off even Daniel Jones and his legendary work ethic is struggling.
If football isn't your first career priority by a good margin your chances of making it are severely reduced.
I don't know what is so hard for people to get. It isn't just that he seems to have other interests it's that he does and he also wasn't prepared seemingly mentally to start the season, he missed a lot of time.
I'm not saying everyone but almost everyone wouldn't care about his rapping if he played in all the games and performed.
Toney is a smart guy. His HS coaches and mentors raved about his on and off field IQ. He graduated HS early and had a good shot at being QB at UF.
His issue isn’t intelligence. It’s judgement.
I don’t think anyone is debating his intelligence, it’s a matter of his priorities and desire to play football combined with an injury history that is ultimately the concern for most. It was a common concern amongst scouts and what’s transpired so far hasn’t done anything to alleviate those concerns
at times. One play keeps you sucked into him and makes you overlook everything else.
He was the wrong pick at that point in the draft... period. It was a head scratcher for all of us.
Let's set the injuries aside because if legitimate, those are not his fault. It is also not his fault we drafted him too high.
Now, some here have called him our slot WR and suggested we dump Shep because we have Toney. The most important connection that a QB has with any player on the team (other than the center) is the slot receiver. This means the two of them need to be throwing together all of the time. Both guys missed a lot of time last year which means they need to get on the field now.
I personally do not have the patience to deal with a player's mental issues. It hurts the team. If he cannot get his shit together immediately then I am fine with packaging him in a trade.
To those who called him our best WR... based upon what exactly? One nice game and some shifty moves that impressed you? Some of you live shiny things. What I do like about him is his ability to get open and his nose for the sticks.
Shep is our best WR on the team right now (unfortunately). He is the only guy who has proven to be reliable (when healthy) and has done it before for this team. He is a professional slot WR and also has the right attitude also. This also means we need some serious improvement in the WR dept.
You kind of lose me when you say Shepard has proven to be reliable. He's certainly easy to root for, but he's not reliable at all. He misses time nearly every year.
I'm personally not a fan of Toney and don't see him sticking here. Yes, he has elite change of direction and cutting abilities, but he was constantly banged up and there's a troubling pattern of no-shows and seeming like a guy who isn't really buying into "team" a whole lot.
Voluntary is voluntary. He's free to not show up. But, I think as a fan, you want to see a guy who had the tumultuous rookie year he did come in with a chip on his shoulder and wanting to prove himself.
As a supplementary weapon on a team already "there," I think he'd be valuable.
For what the Giants are right now, I don't. If there were any reasonable avenues to trade him, I'd do it.
that Toney is both very talented and very immature.
A good coaching staff will figure out how to work with and motivate their players. Parcells was a master at this. Not every player comes in with a fire to play, particularly in today's age. It would be great if all our players were intrinsically motivated but you can't assume all are. This, to me, is part of Daboll and crew's job. If they can figure out how to get Toney focused, we may have something special there. We'll know soon enough either way.
RE: RE: He is exciting for people to watch on TV...
You kind of lose me when you say Shepard has proven to be reliable. He's certainly easy to root for, but he's not reliable at all. He misses time nearly every year.
I said ---> (when healthy)
When the ball is snapped he absolutely is reliable.
and I understand Toney's rookie season, and what he's demonstrated so far behaviorally, I would be looking for positive changes in behavior and maturity from Toney. Actions that begin to put the team first, or at least higher on his purview.
So far, it's another strike and no change.
It makes no sense to sweep it under the rug. I'm interested to see how they address it, how they try to appeal to him and also apply some pressure and see how he responds.
What they SHOULD be doing is planning to move ahead without him.
I don't know, can he?

Exactly! Toney is a bad apple! He should be benched for David Freaking Sills!!!
Do we trade him? Maybe if we can get a top 10 pick in return.
That is kind of the point, isn't it?
Nobody has questions his play on the field. We are questioning his desire to actually WANT to be on the field
I hope he can be a contributor but i'm not optimistic.
Ah no.
This is what happens when you are in coaching hell and have a string of sloppy second coaches nobody wants and call QB sneaks on 3rd and 9.
Could it be DG's fault? Sure, but I'm not sure I want a GM or scout making these calls, I guess I'm just used to the luxury of Parcells and Coughlin.
That’s the problem. He can’t show up for 6 games.

Stefon Diggs HUNGRY After Bills Practice, PUTS IN MORE WORK! - ( New Window )



Exactly, what the hell is wrong with people?
It's okay not to know how to be a professional during the first year or so, but it's not okay to continue to exhibit unprofessional behavior.
Difficult not to project another bumpy year for KT, but hopefully he puts the doubts to rest and he gets his head on straight as to what matters.
very dumb IMHO
This is the opposite of that. You want to impress the new staff, be in the meetings, give yourself the best chance to succeed.
You do what Toney has done (actually from day 1) when you don’t give a crap, because you’re focus is elsewhere. Actually this was the reports about him coming out, but DG was tone deaf
Sometimes what looks like smoke is fire...
... Sometimes what looks like smoke Is hot air.
Dumb? Ugly?
Yikes.
I'm actually majorly concerned about Toney. He seems completely unreliable. Between the no-shows, the injuries. His head just isn't in the game. I don't see him as a long-term fixture here at all.
But let's keep this about football. Calliing the guy dumb or ugly is really not necessary. Grow up.

Dumb, arrogant and ugly. All the worst qualities of OBJ without the deliverables.UNLOAD
Dumb? Ugly?
Yikes.
I'm actually majorly concerned about Toney. He seems completely unreliable. Between the no-shows, the injuries. His head just isn't in the game. I don't see him as a long-term fixture here at all.
But let's keep this about football. Calliing the guy dumb or ugly is really not necessary. Grow up.
I'd counter he is smart, he turned his athletic ability into 14 million dollars. Not too shabby for never having to play football again. I still don't like him
Terrible draft pick.
Bullshit.
He's a 1st Round draft pick getting paid millions of dollars on a team that needs all hands on deck, not every man for himself. It has nothing to do with his race.

WTF is wrong w/ some of you? God forbid a 23-year-old kid has some interests that lie outside of football. Get a fucking grip.
Bullshit.
He's a 1st Round draft pick getting paid millions of dollars on a team that needs all hands on deck, not every man for himself. It has nothing to do with his race.
THIS
It would be nice if the coaches could talk to him without having to be on a phone.
Maybe it’s not race, but the fact that you have to refer to this 23 year old millionaire as a kid.





+1
How is he the best?? What statistical and empirical evidence can you provide???
sus





I think the reason so many people want to "quit" on the kid is because his penchant for milking injuries and not showing a desire to actually put in the work is kind of Toney "quitting" on his teammates
Question Blue: How is it deemed Racist when we are talking work ethic here? This guy doesn't practice or he makes excuses for not practicing with his bread and butter employer. If anyone does that to an employer it;s going to get flagged and talked about in a negative light regardless of race.
Texting him and getting no reply is constant contact, right?
The smart thing would have been to trade him even before the start of practice.
If football isn't your first career priority by a good margin your chances of making it are severely reduced.
I don't know what is so hard for people to get. It isn't just that he seems to have other interests it's that he does and he also wasn't prepared seemingly mentally to start the season, he missed a lot of time.
I'm not saying everyone but almost everyone wouldn't care about his rapping if he played in all the games and performed.
When is Golladay? When are the rest of our WRs and TEs?
You give stars a little leeway. If you want be flaky or whatever you want to call it then be a star.
He is not a star as of yet.
This is definitely a dog whistle.

I question the on the field ability. He’s a very shifty possession WR with injury problems who lacks NFL deep speed. Yawn.
When is Golladay? When are the rest of our WRs and TEs?
Touche!
But he should be there...
He actually was 1 of like 5 and the rest were backups and our kicker lol
Did the other no-shows do everything they could last year to avoid practice and games? Did they show that their outside interests may be important than football?
His issue isn’t intelligence. It’s judgement.
His issue isn’t intelligence. It’s judgement.
I don’t think anyone is debating his intelligence, it’s a matter of his priorities and desire to play football combined with an injury history that is ultimately the concern for most. It was a common concern amongst scouts and what’s transpired so far hasn’t done anything to alleviate those concerns
Agree. I think only a couple guys said that and one is clearly a troll or probably has a pointy white hat in this closet
This.
The name that comes to my mind is Tavon Austin.
Because they've never done that for any player ever.

in day three of the voluntary workouts? Why haven’t the Giants issued any kind of statement on his status?
Because they've never done that for any player ever.
And probably because they are voluntary. Just a guess
You kind of lose me when you say Shepard has proven to be reliable. He's certainly easy to root for, but he's not reliable at all. He misses time nearly every year.
I'm personally not a fan of Toney and don't see him sticking here. Yes, he has elite change of direction and cutting abilities, but he was constantly banged up and there's a troubling pattern of no-shows and seeming like a guy who isn't really buying into "team" a whole lot.
Voluntary is voluntary. He's free to not show up. But, I think as a fan, you want to see a guy who had the tumultuous rookie year he did come in with a chip on his shoulder and wanting to prove himself.
As a supplementary weapon on a team already "there," I think he'd be valuable.
For what the Giants are right now, I don't. If there were any reasonable avenues to trade him, I'd do it.
A good coaching staff will figure out how to work with and motivate their players. Parcells was a master at this. Not every player comes in with a fire to play, particularly in today's age. It would be great if all our players were intrinsically motivated but you can't assume all are. This, to me, is part of Daboll and crew's job. If they can figure out how to get Toney focused, we may have something special there. We'll know soon enough either way.

You kind of lose me when you say Shepard has proven to be reliable. He's certainly easy to root for, but he's not reliable at all. He misses time nearly every year.
I said ---> (when healthy)
When the ball is snapped he absolutely is reliable.
So far, it's another strike and no change.
It makes no sense to sweep it under the rug. I'm interested to see how they address it, how they try to appeal to him and also apply some pressure and see how he responds.