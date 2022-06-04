for display only
Kadarius Toney

Giants : 4/6/2022 10:18 am
anyone know if he reported to camp
there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2022 10:24 am : link
is no media access right now.
He won’t be a Giant prior to 2023 season, this is my prediction.  
MartyNJ1969 : 4/6/2022 10:27 am : link
This GM isn’t going to deal with his skylarkings.
Another DIVA. WR  
MeanBunny : 4/6/2022 10:33 am : link
Dumb, arrogant and ugly. All the worst qualities of OBJ without the deliverables.UNLOAD
Lmao  
Straw Hat : 4/6/2022 10:38 am : link
You guys absolutely suck. Yes, let’s get rid of our best receiver, while selling low.
Shchoen and Dabool  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/6/2022 10:41 am : link
are gutless cowards and failures if they don't exit him immediately from the Giants premises.

Mara/Tisch are like "oh gosh, there's that bad luck again!" No, this is the kind of shit we giggle gleefully, clap our hands and point to the Jets and Jags as things that always happen to shitty run organizations, which they'll never understand.
RE: Lmao  
OBJ_AllDay : 4/6/2022 10:43 am : link
Seems like a majority on here would rather have a bunch of Corey Washington's on the roster who are better at giving PC media responses than ballplayers.
Geez, we have some real sensitive posters on BBI.  
Gmen703 : 4/6/2022 10:45 am : link
Can the dude play 6 game stretch before we throw him to the wolves?
Because of their cap situation  
Dave on the UWS : 4/6/2022 10:47 am : link
they might have to trade him. If they cut him now for not showing up for voluntary stuff the NFLPA would be furious.
What they SHOULD be doing is planning to move ahead without him.
RE: Geez, we have some real sensitive posters on BBI.  
rsjem1979 : 4/6/2022 10:49 am : link
I don't know, can he?
RE: RE: Lmao  
Straw Hat : 4/6/2022 10:50 am : link
Exactly! Toney is a bad apple! He should be benched for David Freaking Sills!!!
Do you follow anything?  
Bob in Newburgh : 4/6/2022 10:55 am : link
Claiming that unloading a 1st rounder entering his 2nd year will somehow improve the cap situation should be beneath comment.
Top prospect  
giantBCP : 4/6/2022 10:59 am : link
He looked like he might have been a gadget player coming out, but his ball skills and downfield receiving ability were beyond what I was expecting. Runs hard for someone of his size as well, and his agility is not even debatable.

Do we trade him? Maybe if we can get a top 10 pick in return.
We'll find out soon but once again he's not off to a good start.  
Blue21 : 4/6/2022 11:00 am : link
It's voluntary but new coach and in a new system he should be there. It set him behind last year and once again here we go. I didn't like the pick last year. All I had to do was read what Sy had to say which he actually didn't go into very deeply and then everything else I read and I thought "here we go". Another wasted pick. Now I don't like to talk in absolutes because I'm not close enough to the situation for him but everything I do see and read isn't good. Hope he proves me wrong. But did DG vette these guys at all? they trade down and take him with his history? I'm not expecting much so anything we get from him will be a plus.
Toney's issues don't seem to be physical (on the surface at least)  
PatersonPlank : 4/6/2022 11:02 am : link
He isn't available (healthy)
He doesn't seem to have the drive/desire

The NFL is full of athletic freaks. What makes the difference a lot of times is who really wants it and puts in the effort, and who can stay healthy. We see this over and over (and over) again league-wide.
RE: Geez, we have some real sensitive posters on BBI.  
BigBlue7 : 4/6/2022 11:06 am : link
That is kind of the point, isn't it?

Nobody has questions his play on the field. We are questioning his desire to actually WANT to be on the field
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/6/2022 11:07 am : link
said it when he was drafted that it was a risk. seems like a fine dude but just thought football was not going to be the #1 thing with him. seems like that's playing out.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/6/2022 11:08 am : link
someone who is constantly checking on his body after every play and always nursing things is not someone who is actually focused on playing football, IMO.
From day 1  
cjac : 4/6/2022 11:23 am : link
when he showed up at the first workout and his shoes were bothering him something didnt seem right with this kid.

I hope he can be a contributor but i'm not optimistic.
I would be against releasing him now.  
Giant John : 4/6/2022 11:25 am : link
So he could sign with another team that he may actually want to play for?
Ah no.
Head case…  
Giant John : 4/6/2022 11:27 am : link
What bothers me is how did DG/Judge not know about him before they made him our first round pick? I will say his lack of performance is making that drop last year from 11 to 20 look bad.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/6/2022 11:31 am : link
yep, the shoes thing was a very small thing at the time...but a perfect summary of everything with him in year 1. it was all stuff that basically had nothing to do with actual football play that he was concerned with.
Joe Schoen on Toney  
giantBCP : 4/6/2022 11:34 am : link
"I don't think Kadarius is a tradable piece," the new GM said, per ESPN.com. “He's a good, young player who our coaches really like. We've been in constant contact with him and we're excited to see what he can do."
RE: Head case…  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/6/2022 11:40 am : link
He's exhibited a strong pattern of flakiness  
AcesUp : 4/6/2022 11:40 am : link
I wouldn't fault a fan for being concerned with that. Hell, call him a flake, I think that's fair. However some fans should dial down the ways they vent their frustration.
Why the hate on him  
big_blue : 4/6/2022 11:45 am : link
I don’t understand.
RE: Geez, we have some real sensitive posters on BBI.  
Ivan15 : 4/6/2022 11:49 am : link
That’s the problem. He can’t show up for 6 games.
I don't like Toney  
uther99 : 4/6/2022 11:53 am : link
but cutting him now is just hurting the cap more. Maybe trade him to get his salary off the books, but then we need a replacement.
I hate  
Beef Wellington : 4/6/2022 11:53 am : link
Heeeem!
RE: RE: Lmao  
santacruzom : 4/6/2022 11:54 am : link
When you say "ballplayers," are you referring to Toney? Because there's a chance he may not really be much of one.
Aces +1  
JonC : 4/6/2022 11:55 am : link
I'd wager we'll see before long football's really not as important to him as it needs to be in order for him to reach his draft potential. His approach to his job is the polar opposite of what you want from him if you're running a sports team operation.
I already see it  
JonC : 4/6/2022 11:56 am : link
but many here will take longer to remove those blue-colored glasses and admit it, but I'd wager it's coming.
Re Another Diva. WR  
clatterbuck : 4/6/2022 11:57 am : link
What's "dumb, arrogant, and ugly" are some of these comments. I'll add ignorant as well. After acknowledging Toney's obvious talent and playmaking ability, the expectation that Daboll, Kafka, et. al. would write this kid off on the second day of OTCs is absurd.
Compare and contrast  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/6/2022 12:01 pm : link
You would hope Dabboll/Shoen would "get it".
Stefon Diggs HUNGRY After Bills Practice, PUTS IN MORE WORK! - ( New Window )
Sit back and watch.  
AnnapolisMike : 4/6/2022 12:02 pm : link
He will be a part of the Giants roster all year. He can't be cut or traded without negative implications to the cap. All we can do is hope he stays healthy and makes some contribution.
RE: RE: RE: Lmao  
OBJ_AllDay : 4/6/2022 12:02 pm : link
I've seen enough tape on him to know he is one. Going back to his Florida days as well. Some of the routes he ran and quick separation he gained on Treyvon Diggs in the Dallas game - not many players in the nfl can blender a CB like that. The burst he showed on another play in that game slicing to the 1 yard line before being tackled was impressive as well. He can stop and cut on a dime. He can play from the wildcat. He can return punts. And now a bunch of people want him out the door because of an injured plagued 1st season (something that has happened to many players before him) and because he's not throwing up a few weights on day 1 of INVOLUNTARY workouts. He has the highest potential outside of SB on a team devoid of talent and people want to quit on the kid after 1 year. Its laughable.
RE: Lmao  
LS : 4/6/2022 12:14 pm : link
Exactly, what the hell is wrong with people?
He’s out…..  
thrunthrublue : 4/6/2022 12:21 pm : link
Trying on spikes that fit……
Talent shown is unmistakeable but unfortunately so  
chick310 : 4/6/2022 12:23 pm : link
is the immature behavior and lack of readiness.

It's okay not to know how to be a professional during the first year or so, but it's not okay to continue to exhibit unprofessional behavior.

Difficult not to project another bumpy year for KT, but hopefully he puts the doubts to rest and he gets his head on straight as to what matters.
Its ridiculous  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/6/2022 12:35 pm : link
that he is not attending, even just in street clothes to meet the new staff

very dumb IMHO
Read what Jon said  
Dave on the UWS : 4/6/2022 12:46 pm : link
I can accept a player skipping Voluntary workouts, if he’s an established vet with an established coaching staff and system.
This is the opposite of that. You want to impress the new staff, be in the meetings, give yourself the best chance to succeed.
You do what Toney has done (actually from day 1) when you don’t give a crap, because you’re focus is elsewhere. Actually this was the reports about him coming out, but DG was tone deaf
Isn't it where you pick up your playbook?  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/6/2022 12:48 pm : link
So he still doesn't have the new playbook?
All players I believe  
Dave on the UWS : 4/6/2022 12:51 pm : link
have teaching tablets, but he has to figure it out himself. It’s just a bad bad look anyway you slice it.
RE: Joe Schoen on Toney  
Brown_Hornet : 4/6/2022 12:56 pm : link
Until the team responds differently, this is where I am.

Sometimes what looks like smoke is fire...
... Sometimes what looks like smoke Is hot air.
RE: Another DIVA. WR  
arcarsenal : 4/6/2022 1:00 pm : link
Dumb? Ugly?

Yikes.

I'm actually majorly concerned about Toney. He seems completely unreliable. Between the no-shows, the injuries. His head just isn't in the game. I don't see him as a long-term fixture here at all.

But let's keep this about football. Calliing the guy dumb or ugly is really not necessary. Grow up.
RE: RE: Another DIVA. WR  
uther99 : 4/6/2022 1:05 pm : link
I'd counter he is smart, he turned his athletic ability into 14 million dollars. Not too shabby for never having to play football again. I still don't like him
There is a lot of racist dog-whistling going on in this thread  
Bluenatic : 4/6/2022 1:08 pm : link
WTF is wrong w/ some of you? God forbid a 23-year-old kid has some interests that lie outside of football. Get a fucking grip.
Another great draft pick by DG.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/6/2022 1:15 pm : link
Lets draft someone who has little to no interest in playing football or getting better, or you know, staying on the field.

Terrible draft pick.
RE: There is a lot of racist dog-whistling going on in this thread  
Klaatu : 4/6/2022 1:18 pm : link
Bullshit.

He's a 1st Round draft pick getting paid millions of dollars on a team that needs all hands on deck, not every man for himself. It has nothing to do with his race.
When he was on the field, he was usually  
Will Shine : 4/6/2022 1:33 pm : link
dynamic. Let's see what he does this year before dumping him (and/or, on him).
I wish Toney...  
Blue 32 : 4/6/2022 1:45 pm : link
had Evan Engram's attitude...I'm very worried he's just gonna be another first rounder of ours to flame out, except with him it'd be tragic cuz he has so much potential
no eyebrows  
bluefin : 4/6/2022 1:46 pm : link
unusual grooming choice
RE: RE: There is a lot of racist dog-whistling going on in this thread  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/6/2022 2:20 pm : link
THIS
Like i Said, the team is stuck with him this year  
MartyNJ1969 : 4/6/2022 2:26 pm : link
But before start of next year i think he will be traded or released. He doesn’t have the work ethic to succeed long term in NFL.
Aren’t we now  
Mayo2JZ : 4/6/2022 2:28 pm : link
in day three of the voluntary workouts? Why haven’t the Giants issued any kind of statement on his status?
RE: Joe Schoen on Toney  
Bill in UT : 4/6/2022 2:55 pm : link
It would be nice if the coaches could talk to him without having to be on a phone.
RE: There is a lot of racist dog-whistling going on in this thread  
chick310 : 4/6/2022 2:56 pm : link
Maybe it’s not race, but the fact that you have to refer to this 23 year old millionaire as a kid.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Lmao  
clatterbuck : 4/6/2022 2:57 pm : link
+1
RE: Lmao  
jvm52106 : 4/6/2022 3:08 pm : link
How is he the best?? What statistical and empirical evidence can you provide???
RE: no eyebrows  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/6/2022 3:09 pm : link
sus
While I get why some are  
RollBlue : 4/6/2022 3:13 pm : link
upset he's not there, but it is VOLUNTARY! I'd bet guys like Markus Kuhn were at all the voluntary stuff. Who cares, he will have a chance to prove himself come September. I could care less what he's doing in early April.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Lmao  
BigBlue7 : 4/6/2022 3:16 pm : link
I think the reason so many people want to "quit" on the kid is because his penchant for milking injuries and not showing a desire to actually put in the work is kind of Toney "quitting" on his teammates
RE: There is a lot of racist dog-whistling going on in this thread  
MartyNJ1969 : 4/6/2022 3:44 pm : link
Question Blue: How is it deemed Racist when we are talking work ethic here? This guy doesn't practice or he makes excuses for not practicing with his bread and butter employer. If anyone does that to an employer it;s going to get flagged and talked about in a negative light regardless of race.
RE: Joe Schoen on Toney  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/6/2022 4:13 pm : link
Texting him and getting no reply is constant contact, right?

The smart thing would have been to trade him even before the start of practice.
So when is he going to score a TD?  
cosmicj : 4/6/2022 4:22 pm : link
I question the on the field ability. He’s a very shifty possession WR with injury problems who lacks NFL deep speed. Yawn.
I don't care if he's rapping or participating in the Great British  
NoGainDayne : 4/6/2022 4:22 pm : link
Bake Off even Daniel Jones and his legendary work ethic is struggling.

If football isn't your first career priority by a good margin your chances of making it are severely reduced.

I don't know what is so hard for people to get. It isn't just that he seems to have other interests it's that he does and he also wasn't prepared seemingly mentally to start the season, he missed a lot of time.

I'm not saying everyone but almost everyone wouldn't care about his rapping if he played in all the games and performed.
cosmic  
JonC : 4/6/2022 4:29 pm : link
+1
Perhaps I missed it  
Mayhap : 4/6/2022 4:31 pm : link
but did anyone actually confirm whether he is there or not?
RE: So when is he going to score a TD?  
TDTONEY : 4/6/2022 4:52 pm : link
When is Golladay? When are the rest of our WRs and TEs?
I like his talent  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/6/2022 7:30 pm : link
But the injuries are a big concern. Good leadership challenge for Daboll and the team will be watching.

You give stars a little leeway. If you want be flaky or whatever you want to call it then be a star.

He is not a star as of yet.

RE: Another DIVA. WR  
FStubbs : 4/6/2022 7:51 pm : link
This is definitely a dog whistle.
RE: RE: So when is he going to score a TD?  
section125 : 4/6/2022 7:59 pm : link
Touche!

But he should be there...
Didnt read through all of this...  
John In CO : 4/6/2022 10:42 pm : link
But from the tone of what I did read ....I assume that Toney was the only player who didnt show up for the voluntary workouts???? If not, then where is the vitriol for the others who didnt show up?

RE: Didnt read through all of this...  
TDTONEY : 4/6/2022 11:00 pm : link
m

He actually was 1 of like 5 and the rest were backups and our kicker lol
RE: Didnt read through all of this...  
Snablats : 4/6/2022 11:03 pm : link
Did the other no-shows do everything they could last year to avoid practice and games? Did they show that their outside interests may be important than football?
 
christian : 4/6/2022 11:43 pm : link
Toney is a smart guy. His HS coaches and mentors raved about his on and off field IQ. He graduated HS early and had a good shot at being QB at UF.

His issue isn’t intelligence. It’s judgement.
RE: …  
TDTONEY : 12:01 am : link
I don’t think anyone is debating his intelligence, it’s a matter of his priorities and desire to play football combined with an injury history that is ultimately the concern for most. It was a common concern amongst scouts and what’s transpired so far hasn’t done anything to alleviate those concerns
 
christian : 12:07 am : link
Cool, so let’s leave dumb out of it.
RE: …  
TDTONEY : 12:18 am : link
Agree. I think only a couple guys said that and one is clearly a troll or probably has a pointy white hat in this closet
RE: So when is he going to score a TD?  
Go Terps : 12:50 am : link
This.

The name that comes to my mind is Tavon Austin.
He is exciting for people to watch on TV...  
EricJ : 7:43 am : link
at times. One play keeps you sucked into him and makes you overlook everything else.

He was the wrong pick at that point in the draft... period. It was a head scratcher for all of us.

Let's set the injuries aside because if legitimate, those are not his fault. It is also not his fault we drafted him too high.

Now, some here have called him our slot WR and suggested we dump Shep because we have Toney. The most important connection that a QB has with any player on the team (other than the center) is the slot receiver. This means the two of them need to be throwing together all of the time. Both guys missed a lot of time last year which means they need to get on the field now.

I personally do not have the patience to deal with a player's mental issues. It hurts the team. If he cannot get his shit together immediately then I am fine with packaging him in a trade.

To those who called him our best WR... based upon what exactly? One nice game and some shifty moves that impressed you? Some of you live shiny things. What I do like about him is his ability to get open and his nose for the sticks.

Shep is our best WR on the team right now (unfortunately). He is the only guy who has proven to be reliable (when healthy) and has done it before for this team. He is a professional slot WR and also has the right attitude also. This also means we need some serious improvement in the WR dept.
RE: Aren’t we now  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:11 am : link
Because they've never done that for any player ever.
RE: RE: Aren’t we now  
TDTONEY : 8:13 am : link
And probably because they are voluntary. Just a guess
Can anyone tell by the photos taken  
STLGiant : 8:53 am : link
Who showed up and who didn’t?
RE: He is exciting for people to watch on TV...  
arcarsenal : 9:01 am : link
You kind of lose me when you say Shepard has proven to be reliable. He's certainly easy to root for, but he's not reliable at all. He misses time nearly every year.

I'm personally not a fan of Toney and don't see him sticking here. Yes, he has elite change of direction and cutting abilities, but he was constantly banged up and there's a troubling pattern of no-shows and seeming like a guy who isn't really buying into "team" a whole lot.

Voluntary is voluntary. He's free to not show up. But, I think as a fan, you want to see a guy who had the tumultuous rookie year he did come in with a chip on his shoulder and wanting to prove himself.

As a supplementary weapon on a team already "there," I think he'd be valuable.

For what the Giants are right now, I don't. If there were any reasonable avenues to trade him, I'd do it.
It appears  
HMunster : 9:02 am : link
that Toney is both very talented and very immature.

A good coaching staff will figure out how to work with and motivate their players. Parcells was a master at this. Not every player comes in with a fire to play, particularly in today's age. It would be great if all our players were intrinsically motivated but you can't assume all are. This, to me, is part of Daboll and crew's job. If they can figure out how to get Toney focused, we may have something special there. We'll know soon enough either way.
RE: RE: He is exciting for people to watch on TV...  
EricJ : 9:39 am : link
I said ---> (when healthy)

When the ball is snapped he absolutely is reliable.
If I'm Daboll/Schoen  
JonC : 9:46 am : link
and I understand Toney's rookie season, and what he's demonstrated so far behaviorally, I would be looking for positive changes in behavior and maturity from Toney. Actions that begin to put the team first, or at least higher on his purview.

So far, it's another strike and no change.

It makes no sense to sweep it under the rug. I'm interested to see how they address it, how they try to appeal to him and also apply some pressure and see how he responds.
