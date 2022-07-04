Daniel Jones and Other Giant Dilemmas (Football Outsiders

|
|Conspiracy theories aside, the Giants sounded the "Jones is gonna be just fine" sirens soon after Judge and Gettleman were gone in January. They did not, however, exercise the fifth-year option on Jones' rookie contract, something teams routinely do when they are completely satisfied with the progress of any young player, particularly a quarterback (unless they offer that player a hefty new deal instead).
Jones ranked 26th in DVOA last year, his third straight season in the bottom quartile among starters. He ranked third-worst in failed completions and dead last among 34 qualified starters in ALEX.
There were extenuating circumstances, like the inscrutable Judge, paint-by-numbers coordinator Jason Garrett, and another season behind a flimsy offensive line. There were also a few positive indicators. Per Sports Info Solutions, Jones ranked fifth in adjusted net yards per attempt on 15-plus-yard passes, ahead of Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. Still, there aren't nearly enough splits to suggest that Jones is some undiscovered Josh Allen. Even Jones' rushing was a net negative according to DVOA and DYAR.
The fifth-year option would cost the Giants a little over $22 million guaranteed in 2023. Failure to exercise the option makes Jones a free agent at the end of the 2022 season. If Jones enjoys a breakout year under Daboll and his staff, the Giants will probably be forced to franchise tag him at a salary of around $35 million. But if Jones cements his status among the bottom quartile of NFL starters and/or suffers through another injury-marred season, the Giants can move on for free.
The Giants have until May 2 to decide. As of now, it sure appears that they are hedging in the direction of not anticipating that breakout season.
Schoen and Daboll might simply have been waiting to see Jones in the building for a few days, healthy and bushy-tailed, before making their contract decision. Perhaps they are waiting until they process more contracts for players like Adoree' Jackson before they commit any 2023 money to Jones (and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, whose fifth-year option will cost the Giants around $11 million to exercise). They possibly have one eye on Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo if one becomes available for a third-day draft pick.
There are also political factors. Owner John Mara, who hates being portrayed as a meddler but not enough to stop, thinks of Jones as Eli Manning Junior and his Giants as grand custodians of the sport who approach the development of young quarterbacks with old-fashioned patience and care. Mara has made it clear that he wants Jones to get an "intelligent evaluation" under better conditions.
Daboll, meanwhile, has his Josh Allen-certified quarterback guru reputation to protect and enhance. Mara hired Daboll to turn Jones into Allen. Daboll knows it. So Daboll must be diplomatic about any potential pivot to Plan B.
In summary, Jones isn't the Giants starting quarterback in 2022 because he's still a top prospect. He the Giants starter because: a) he's cheap in 2022; b) any replacement would cost money and resources the team doesn't have; and c) the guy who signs the checks loves him.
My disagreement with his detractors is the certainty with which opinions are presented as facts.
Fact - he has not played well.
Opinion,- he never will.
Presenting the latter as fact is what I rail against, but I never seem to win that debate with the dissenters
I wouldn't interpret it that way, actually.
His detractors, like me, look at three years of ineffective play and assume that the odds for another ineffective year are very high.
Could Jones pop? Absolutely. There is probably a 15-20% chance. But would you bet your mortage on it?
I m neither convinced he is or is not the answer ,but am in the camp of being convinced going with him this season makes the most sense.
I'd agree, but some of the detractors here also want him gone now, and a new QB at any cost. I disagree with that, because its robbing peter to pay paul. The options the Giants have are limited, and Schoen is acting like it, appropriately.
This is where I stand.
I m neither convinced he is or is not the answer ,but am in the camp of being convinced going with him this season makes the most sense.
Yea, my mortgage is very small at this stage of life. 🥴
I m neither convinced he is or is not the answer ,but am in the camp of being convinced going with him this season makes the most sense.
Which is probably about the odds of any of the quarterbacks in the upcoming draft to succeed.
This is why many of us favor keeping Jones for this season. We pretty much get the same odds and we get a premium draft pick at a different position.
Opinion: my dog will never be a good quarterback in the NFL.
Your reasoning is summed up by Lisa Simpson:
Fact: ignoring existing evidence to chase a desired outcome when implementing policy is bad management.
Opinion: my dog will never be a good quarterback in the NFL.
Your reasoning is summed up by Lisa Simpson:
Fact: ignoring existing evidence to chase a desired outcome when implementing policy is bad management.
Thus you reinforce the last point of my post
Never saw this Simpson thing though, enjoyed it
Fact: my dog has never shown she can be a good quarterback in the NFL.
Opinion: my dog will never be a good quarterback in the NFL.
Your reasoning is summed up by Lisa Simpson:
Fact: ignoring existing evidence to chase a desired outcome when implementing policy is bad management.
Thus you reinforce the last point of my post
Never saw this Simpson thing though, enjoyed it
I wouldn't interpret it that way, actually.
His detractors, like me, look at three years of ineffective play and assume that the odds for another ineffective year are very high.
Could Jones pop? Absolutely. There is probably a 15-20% chance. But would you bet your mortage on it?
Which is probably about the odds of any of the quarterbacks in the upcoming draft to succeed.
This is why many of us favor keeping Jones for this season. We pretty much get the same odds and we get a premium draft pick at a different position.
No. You could not trade Jones and get a 1st or 2nd. Puckett will cost a 1st.
Pickett is more valuable than Jones. And more likely to succeed.
I wouldn't interpret it that way, actually.
His detractors, like me, look at three years of ineffective play and assume that the odds for another ineffective year are very high.
Could Jones pop? Absolutely. There is probably a 15-20% chance. But would you bet your mortage on it?
Which is probably about the odds of any of the quarterbacks in the upcoming draft to succeed.
This is why many of us favor keeping Jones for this season. We pretty much get the same odds and we get a premium draft pick at a different position.
Precisely
You can apply the logic you're using on Jones to any depth chart QB in the NFL: "Just because we haven't seen it doesn't mean it's not there."
Which is probably about the odds of any of the quarterbacks in the upcoming draft to succeed.
This is why many of us favor keeping Jones for this season. We pretty much get the same odds and we get a premium draft pick at a different position.
The odds for Jones are far lower. He isn't a random dice throw.
Further, it doesn't have to be a premium pick. You could trade Jones for a 7th, use that 7th on Bailey Zappe, and you've gained cap space and three years of a rookie QB contract.
What have you lost?
Which is probably about the odds of any of the quarterbacks in the upcoming draft to succeed.
This is why many of us favor keeping Jones for this season. We pretty much get the same odds and we get a premium draft pick at a different position.
The odds for Jones are far lower. He isn't a random dice throw.
Further, it doesn't have to be a premium pick. You could trade Jones for a 7th, use that 7th on Bailey Zappe, and you've gained cap space and three years of a rookie QB contract.
What have you lost?
I disagree. Zappe is a lesser version of Lauletta or Fromm, both of whom are worse than Jones. His arm strength is nowhere near NFL caliber.
You lost a good deep ball thrower and gained the worst
You gain cap space. You gain years. You lose a year of Daniel Jones.
You gain cap space. You gain years. You lose a year of Daniel Jones.
Considering Tyrod Taylor has never made it through a season healthy when they played 16 games there is no 7th Round pick that I feel comfortable inserting. That negates any cap savings and keeping Jones but taking someone next year gives us an additional year of 1 QB on a rookie contract.
I don’t get it either, Jones is what he is, but unfortunately there isn’t a better option for less cost for this year at this point.
Thus you reinforce the last point of my post
Never saw this Simpson thing though, enjoyed it
You haven’t been paying attention if you really believe that.
But this is not the first time you resort to attacking the poster for dissenting points of view, it s your M. O. It s all good though
In a year where the Giants are scraping the barrel for cap space, and seemingly committed to limiting the amount of money they kick down the can, there certainly is reason to consider this.
The lack of confidence the fans who like him can muster is telling. Virtually no one can say I think he’ll play well next year.
Just keeping him while he's cheap and letting him hold a place while the GM uses the premium pick (not used on a 2022 QB) on a different premium player.
In a year where the Giants are scraping the barrel for cap space, and seemingly committed to limiting the amount of money they kick down the can, there certainly is reason to consider this.
The lack of confidence the fans who like him can muster is telling. Virtually no one can say I think he’ll play well next year.
True, but really only opinion that matters probably doesn’t read BBI.
In a year where the Giants are scraping the barrel for cap space, and seemingly committed to limiting the amount of money they kick down the can, there certainly is reason to consider this.
The lack of confidence the fans who like him can muster is telling. Virtually no one can say I think he’ll play well next year.
Right so why would anyone trade for him?
What is your dissenting point of view? I saw you just a few days ago mock a poster for criticizing Jones' ability to process the field - a common criticism that guys like Sy and JonC have also made. You seem to just want to whine and bitch about any Jones criticism.
Your contribution to this thread - that we don't 'know' about Jones - is one of the more useless things posted here. Instead of articulating a cogent case in support of Jones you criticize others for voicing theirs. We have three years of data to use to try to analyze and project Jones' future. But somehow you got nothing out of those three years - and are also upset that others seemingly did.
True, but really only opinion that matters probably doesn’t read BBI.
If this is the conclusion to the debate — is there really any reason to discuss things among fans?
There are only a handful of posters delusional enough to believe how they feel impacts things. But then again that’s probably a few than actually think Jones will play well.
It’s a good thing we didn’t use Eli’s first three years to project his future. PHEW!
Trading Daniel Jones before the 3rd day of training camp saves the Giants 4.2M dollars and nets whatever it nets in comp.
In a year where the Giants are scraping the barrel for cap space, and seemingly committed to limiting the amount of money they kick down the can, there certainly is reason to consider this.
The lack of confidence the fans who like him can muster is telling. Virtually no one can say I think he’ll play well next year.
Right so why would anyone trade for him?
With all due respect, this is such a vapid reply.
Who cares why anyone would trade for Jones. Do you think a GM says to another GM, "Gee, I know were trying to trade this guy, but why the hell do you want him?"
There is enough past intel with other QBs similar to Jones that tells us there is very likely a market.
Right so why would anyone trade for him?
Easy. Plenty of teams aren’t pathetically cash strapped this year. Jones can sit and learn behind a genuine pro, and if he rehabs his reputation get a second shot like Trubisky, which can net a comp pick.
A market for a guy coming off a neck injury making like $5M that “won’t play well next year” and is then a free agent? Cool, can’t wait to take advantage of said team!
You mean Manning’s 2nd year where he was 4th in TDs and 5th in yards and went to the playoffs? Or his 3rd year where he was 11th in yards and 4th in TDs and went to the playoffs?
But Jones’s situation is a little more complicated—and “complicated” is just a nice way of saying it’s been downright shitty.
...
And as bad as the coaching has been, the talent surrounding Jones hasn’t been any better. Not last season anyway.
...
Those personnel deficiencies showed up all over the field. Jones finished last in the league in targets thrown to open receivers, which is hardly surprising if you’ve watched film of the 2021 Giants offense. The offensive line wasn’t good enough to hold up in protection on long-developing pass plays—New York had the highest rate of blown blocks on five- and seven-step dropbacks, per Sports Info Solutions—so opposing secondaries didn’t have to worry about the deeper areas of the field. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was unable to coach around those limitations, so he just called a bunch of hitches and out-breaking routes instead.
...
Those are risky throws, and they’re even harder to make when the defenses can sit on them without having to worry about throws over the top. As the season wore on, defenses squeezed the Giants passing game more and more, forcing Jones to grow more and more conservative:
Before defenses started to clamp down on the passing game, Jones had been playing solid football—even if his traditional stat line didn’t reflect it.
Through the first five weeks of the season, he ranked sixth in Pro Football Focus’s grading, ahead of Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes. But even when things were going well, Jones didn’t have it easy. There were no “layups” provided by Garrett’s scheme, and if Jones needed more time in the pocket or space to make a throw, he had to create it for himself. Good NFL quarterbacks are expected to do those things every so often; for Jones, it was required on most plays.
...
Jones was playing with the difficulty turned up all season. That he was able to get through it without completely imploding is an encouraging sign for a quarterback who had been criticized for erratic decision-making under pressure before last season.
The Ringer: How Will the Giants Answer Their Daniel Jones Question? - ( New Window )
I disagree in the allocation of blame the author places on the surrounding environment but I thought this was a thoughtful article. Thanks for posting.
The lack of confidence the fans who like him can muster is telling. Virtually no one can say I think he’ll play well next year.
Right so why would anyone trade for him?
Easy. Plenty of teams aren’t pathetically cash strapped this year. Jones can sit and learn behind a genuine pro, and if he rehabs his reputation get a second shot like Trubisky, which can net a comp pick.
The Bears got a 7th round comp pick for Trubisky, the Bills nothing . So trade a 7th and get a 7th back? That’s the reason?
It’s a good thing we didn’t use Eli’s first three years to project his future. PHEW!
You mean Manning’s 2nd year where he was 4th in TDs and 5th in yards and went to the playoffs? Or his 3rd year where he was 11th in yards and 4th in TDs and went to the playoffs?
Yes that 2nd year.,..4th lowest completion percentage and 2nd most INTS. And look at how many of those yards were dumpoffs to Tiki.
And I’m not sure you want to mention that playoff game…
And don’t
The Bears got a 7th round comp pick for Trubisky, the Bills nothing . So trade a 7th and get a 7th back? That’s the reason?
If Jones plays even a menial amount of snaps and earns a moderate contract he can net a comp pick. He can also play the part of supportive, smart backup (probably his destiny), which is a fine value for 4.2M for a year.
Of course they’ve said publicly they like Jones. Any professional with half a brain would know to never say otherwise until the time comes to make a hard decision
Mara heard that, and as it was exactly what he wanted to hear, he spent a couple weeks telling everyone he talked to the Giants like Jones
As others said above, that adds significant undue pressure on Schoen, as a decision to move on from Jones will give the media ample grist for the mill to amp up a Mara-Schoen internal rift.
And we all know how over-sensitive Mara is to how he thinks he’s perceived publicly
And so the game Schoen has to play begins…
m
The Bears got a 7th round comp pick for Trubisky, the Bills nothing . So trade a 7th and get a 7th back? That’s the reason?
The Bills haven't gotten a comp pick because the 2023 comp picks haven't been awarded.
With all due respect, this is such a vapid reply.
Who cares why anyone would trade for Jones. Do you think a GM says to another GM, "Gee, I know were trying to trade this guy, but why the hell do you want him?"
There is enough past intel with other QBs similar to Jones that tells us there is very likely a market.
A market for a guy coming off a neck injury making like $5M that “won’t play well next year” and is then a free agent? Cool, can’t wait to take advantage of said team!
I can think of four teams who could use Jones as a back-up - Seattle, Cincinatti, Tennessee, and Jax.
Cincinnati makes the most sense. Tennessee would be a solid possibility, but they probably can’t afford to pay his roster bonus. If the Giants pay Jones’s bonus — I’d trade Jones and a 7th for a 5th to Tennessee.
He played like 10 snaps and basically signed for backup money, that’s not getting them anything even if the formula is in their favor
That's not how it works. His contract value with Pittsburgh and his playing time in Pittsburgh will determine whether Buffalo receives a comp pick.
In a year where the Giants are scraping the barrel for cap space, and seemingly committed to limiting the amount of money they kick down the can, there certainly is reason to consider this.
The lack of confidence the fans who like him can muster is telling. Virtually no one can say I think he’ll play well next year.
I didn’t know trades counted in the comp formula. Wow! I learn something new every day from these postings. Next, someone will opine that trading a QB somehow increases the salary cap by twice the player’s salary.
Thought it was pretty clear my point of view….Giants should go with him this season, because it makes the most sense given the options
I often disagree with points to the contrary, I try to do so without attacking the poster.
Name calling kills dialogue, it s why I don’t like it or participate. Surpised you think I do
Trading Daniel Jones before the 3rd day of training camp saves the Giants 4.2M dollars and nets whatever it nets in comp.
In a year where the Giants are scraping the barrel for cap space, and seemingly committed to limiting the amount of money they kick down the can, there certainly is reason to consider this.
The lack of confidence the fans who like him can muster is telling. Virtually no one can say I think he’ll play well next year.
I didn’t know trades counted in the comp formula. Wow! I learn something new every day from these postings. Next, someone will opine that trading a QB somehow increases the salary cap by twice the player’s salary.
They don’t
Huh?