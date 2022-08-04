All the talk about drafting Ahmad Garnder or Kyle Hamilton

almost seems to overlook something very fundamental about the Giants. This is a team that is just starting the process of building from the ground up. And I don't think you build such a team starting with the back line.
After QB, one can argue about position priority, but IMO the most fundamental questions are:
(1) Who can protect my QB?
(2) Who can get after the opposing team's QB?
Charles Cross and Jermaine Johnson are better answers than Ahmad Gardner and Kyle Hamilton. Way better.
Isn't going secondary 5 and 7 a bit overboard? I can live with one secondary guy and a LOS guy in Round One... but two secondary guys??? Never.
That said, you implicitly are making a good point regarding RT in Round 2. At the end of the day, the Giants need to optimize the best mix of players (and positions) at 5, 7 and 36 (not to mention the other rounds as well.)
but would like to see the Giants draft both Garnder and Hamilton. Then draft a RT in round 2.
Not taking an OL in the first round would be the worst decision that could be made for this franchise. They have no money and no RT on the roster right now. Relying on a 2nd round rookie would be borderline criminal.
I think the Giants could get Raimann (very athletic OT) or Tyler Smith in round 2. I love defense and would love to have a great secondary.
I certainly wouldn't pass up on Darrelle Revis. But I'm not prepared to say Jermaine Johnson = Romeo Okwara. Neither is Thibodeaux. And who says Ahamd Gardner = Darrelle Revis?
This team is so weak throughout the lineup that any position drafted will be an improvement.
Would you pass up the next Darrelle Revis for the next Romeo Okwara? Because if you would, that's not very smart.
I certainly wouldn't pass up on Darrelle Revis. But I'm not prepared to say Jermaine Johnson = Romeo Okwara. Neither is Thibodeaux. And who says Ahamd Gardner = Darrelle Revis?
Put on the Notre Dame tape and tell me if you see an All Pro talent from Jermaine Johnson. And believe me, I do think he's going to be a useful player. Romeo Okwara is a useful player. If there was a re-draft, Romeo would likely go in the first round.
But even though Johnson is the cat's meow to many on this site, I don't see the huge upside. Nice player, sure. And I say this as a big Florida State fan, that's my college team, bud. Johnson sets the edge well, he has a really good motor, he's strong. But I don't see him bend, don't see him use any pass rush moves. He's just a push the tackle back to the QB kind of guy. I think the team that gets Johnson, if they take him before, say pick 20...they're going to be disappointed. I watched Boye Mafe and I have to say, I like him better as a pass rusher.
As for Gardner, he has everything you want in a lockdown corner. Length in height and wingspan. He has long speed, and quick change of direction. He has production...never gave up a TD in college. Teams didn't want to challenge him. He has swagger. Nobody knows what will happen with this players. But if you're doing an honest evaluation, Gardner is closer to Revis than Johnson is to the next Terrell Suggs.
You bet on the best horse. With respect to some of these posters, Johnson isn't close to being a top pass rushing prospect. If I were guessing what kind of grade Sy is going to give him, it's probably and 80-82.
You saw Gardner's grade...it's a Pro Bowl level player grade at 86. That's a better grade than any corner that came out last year, better than Surtain, better than Jaycee Horn. It's better than all but one in 2020. Better than any corner in 2019. I said he's the most impressive CB prospect since Ramsey came out. You can't pass on a talent like this if he's there unless you're bowled over with a trade you can't refuse. If he's there, and that's speculative at best, you take him. We aren't winning in 2023 anyway, so get the best players you can get so when you do get your QB, you have a playoff caliber team that he can win with.
I get the sneaking suspicion that someone ahead of us might go for Stingley's potential.
Or you are going to give up a lot of 70 yards touchdown passes.
We haven't had a defensive coach like Wink in decades.
Would you pass on Tristan Wirfs for Jeff Okudah? Okudah was the latest sure-fire, can't miss CB prospect, and a much higher regarded prospect than either Gardner, Stingley or Hamilton. Okudah has been injured, but when he's played he's been unimpressive. Do you think Detroit would want a redo on that pick?
My point is that these are all crapshoots. I am not saying Gardner, Stingley or Hamilton will be bad picks. But saying any of Garnder or Stingley will be the next Revis, or Hamilton will be the next Ed Reed is silly, and not a reason why the Giants should ignore either OT or pass rusher with one of their top picks.
The real issue is if I sit the LBs is as good as a Luke Keuchly why not one of them? That's the GMs job. This positional value shit has had the giants pass on HOF level guys like Booby Wagner Even in rd 2.
Draft the best fucking players. This needs to be rediscovered
Would you pass up the next Darrelle Revis for the next Romeo Okwara? Because if you would, that's not very smart.
Would you pass on Tristan Wirfs for Jeff Okudah? Okudah was the latest sure-fire, can't miss CB prospect, and a much higher regarded prospect than either Gardner, Stingley or Hamilton. Okudah has been injured, but when he's played he's been unimpressive. Do you think Detroit would want a redo on that pick?
My point is that these are all crapshoots. I am not saying Gardner, Stingley or Hamilton will be bad picks. But saying any of Garnder or Stingley will be the next Revis, or Hamilton will be the next Ed Reed is silly, and not a reason why the Giants should ignore either OT or pass rusher with one of their top picks.
I love Wirfs coming out and if you went back and found draft threads from 2020 I didn't want anything to do with Okudah.
My top OT was Wills. Wirfs I had slightly downgraded because we needed a LT and he played RT. But my full man-crush was on Isaiah Simmons.
Okudah got hurt, it's too early to say he was a bad pick for the Lions, anyway. He may yet fulfill his enormous potential that Sy saw in him. But to me, Sauce is better. Watch the film on him. He's incredible. And even though in that Bowl game, Alabama ran the ball a lot against Cincinatti, Sauce was up to the task against Jameson Williams. He acquitted himself very well. You can see the quick instincts and reaction time in a big time TFL against Williams on a swing pass in that game. Against Notre Dame, he didn't give up a catch, had a PD and an INT.
Now, you mentioned OT. I too want an OT. Since I only expect one of the big three OTs to be taken in the top 4, I would take Sauce at 5, knowing I can get one of the big 3 at 7. If Sauce is there, of course.
But if Neal is there at 5, I probably just take Neal because he's my top tackle. But I'd have Sauce as the fourth player on my Giants big board (if I had such a thing):
Walker
Hutchinson
Neal
Sauce Gardner
but would like to see the Giants draft both Garnder and Hamilton. Then draft a RT in round 2.
Not taking an OL in the first round would be the worst decision that could be made for this franchise. They have no money and no RT on the roster right now. Relying on a 2nd round rookie would be borderline criminal.
My $.02: yes, the team for 2022 would probably be better if they upgraded RT; it's an obvious weakness, perhaps the biggest on the roster. But I care more about the team for 2023 and 2024. If two tackles go in the top 4 and they don't like the 3rd tackle, I wouldn't force the pick. Take the top guys on your board, upgrade the talent level, and fill holes in future years. (They will have all the money and cap space they want in free agency next year to upgrade whatever they deem their worst position.)
Interesting. I know they've invested high in pass rushers recently. Don't think they've had a big hit there yet.
Would you pass up the next Darrelle Revis for the next Romeo Okwara? Because if you would, that's not very smart.
Would you pass on Tristan Wirfs for Jeff Okudah? Okudah was the latest sure-fire, can't miss CB prospect, and a much higher regarded prospect than either Gardner, Stingley or Hamilton. Okudah has been injured, but when he's played he's been unimpressive. Do you think Detroit would want a redo on that pick?
My point is that these are all crapshoots. I am not saying Gardner, Stingley or Hamilton will be bad picks. But saying any of Garnder or Stingley will be the next Revis, or Hamilton will be the next Ed Reed is silly, and not a reason why the Giants should ignore either OT or pass rusher with one of their top picks.
Also, you're wrong about Okudah being a "much higher regarded prospect" than Stingley and Gardner. Similar? Sure. But Stingley, had he not gotten hurt, would have a very strong chance of being the #1 player taken in this draft. And this is a deeper draft at the top end than 2020. Also, Okudah as a Frosh and Sophomore...zero INTs, then had 3 INTs his Junior year. Gardner had 3 INTs every season. In terms of measurables, Sauce is superior to Okudah in every physical measurement except for weight, which is mostly a non-factor for DB as long as you're not too light. Sauce is taller, has a better wingspan, bigger hands, and faster 4.41 40 vs Okudah 4.48.
But at any rate, basing any argument off of Okudah, who's played in only a handful of professional games as a rookie before getting injured in week 1 of last season, is a worthless argument.
Finally, you said "the previous can't miss CB prospect." How about some guys with a little more track record on 'em? Because the 3 previous to Okudah that were "can't miss CB prospects" were Denzel Ward, Marshon Lattimore, and Jalen Ramsey.
They all turned out to be outstanding. And if I had to put them all in a draft, I'd take Sauce before all of them except for Ramsey.
But at any rate, basing any argument off of Okudah, who's played in only a handful of professional games as a rookie before getting injured in week 1 of last season, is a worthless argument.
So your comparison of Stingley or Garnder to Revis is super smart, but any comparison to Okudah is worthless. Got it, thanks!
You might have missed it, but this has been discussed around here. There is basically little distinction between LT and RT anymore in the NFL. You need both to be very good pass protectors, because most teams have the ability to send really good pass rushers from either side.
The only factor (and it is significant) is that the LT is protecting the QBs blind side (for most QBs), whereas they can better see the pass rush coming off the RT. But you still need a good one over there, and absolutely you can take a RT that high nowawadays. It's a premium position in the modern NFL. To the point, the Bucs took Wirfs to play RT at #13 overall. It could be well-argued the Jets, in particular, would've been better off taking Wirfs over Becton at 11.
If you can't cover, you're screwed.
Also, Wink's system won't work if you can't cover.
The problem, as i see it, is that coverage has been the strength of this team for the past couple years. Losing Logan Ryan and probably Bradberry will do what for this team? I get that this is supposed to be considered a rebuilding year, but I'm not thrilled that with all the Giants have put into the secondary the past few years, they are going to draft another DB when other areas are so pressing.
I get the strong impression that, if it comes down to Ahmad Gardner and Kyle Hamilton, it is Gardner who many BBIers would prefer at 5 or 7. Not so much Hamilton, and even fewer advocating for BOTH at 5 and 7.
Wink's response was, “I want as many cover corners as you can have, ‘cause the game is the passing game now ... Talking philosophically now, this is my opinion on it. I think sacks is one of the most superficial rankings there is ... when you look at sacks, there’s a lot of things that go into that ... my philosophy is - personally - I’d rather have a corner that could cover, then a guy that could rush. I’ll get guys to hit quarterbacks; that’s our job as a staff.”
I just don't see Daboll or Schoen going against their new DC. I believe they will allow Wink to pick the guys that fit his system best.
But at any rate, basing any argument off of Okudah, who's played in only a handful of professional games as a rookie before getting injured in week 1 of last season, is a worthless argument.
So your comparison of Stingley or Garnder to Revis is super smart, but any comparison to Okudah is worthless. Got it, thanks!
I'm not comparing them as comps, but the level of excellence that is possible. Okudah is worthless because you're saying he was a bad investment for the Lions. No, he got hurt. We know what Revis was. We don't know what Okudah is in the NFL yet, it's too soon, he suffered a major injury, and he hasn't had a chance to start a lengthy period yet in the NFL.
You're going off a player that has yet to play a full season's worth of games in the NFL. Okudah yet may be a future All-Pro as far as anyone knows. That's why your comparison is worthless.
I get the strong impression that, if it comes down to Ahmad Gardner and Kyle Hamilton, it is Gardner who many BBIers would prefer at 5 or 7. Not so much Hamilton, and even fewer advocating for BOTH at 5 and 7.
Count me on board with that. Gardner is on the short list for me, Hamilton not as much. I think there will be an OT available that I would prefer at #7 over Hamilton, so I can't see any scenario where he'd be the guy. If for some reason, the top 3 tackles are off the board and Hamilton is there at 7, I'd probably prefer a trade down and target Penning, maybe Jordan Davis or Nakobe Dean (that's probably my order of preference based on my study to date), but by no means set in stone. I would even be happy with Boye Mafe in a trade down to the mid-late teens.
Nothing wrong with Hamilton. But I think for the cost-benefit of what he'd bring to the defense, I think the impact to wins would be greater with Davis, a quality RT, and very similar in impact to what Nakobe Dean would bring to the defense.
In order to do that, he needs the horses on the backend.
You almost make it sound as though the pass rush is predicated more on a monster secondary than it does on monster pass rushers.
It is anymore. If you take away the first 2 progressions because of coverage you have time for your rush to get there.
teams are now sending 4-5 targets out on pass plays and asking QBs to get rid of the ball before the pass rush can get there.
If you can't cover, you're screwed.
Also, Wink's system won't work if you can't cover.
The problem, as i see it, is that coverage has been the strength of this team for the past couple years. Losing Logan Ryan and probably Bradberry will do what for this team? I get that this is supposed to be considered a rebuilding year, but I'm not thrilled that with all the Giants have put into the secondary the past few years, they are going to draft another DB when other areas are so pressing.
Again, the Giants have been running the opposite of what Wink does for decades. Spags wasn't even a heavy blitz guy.
Our last DC? Did you see how he played his secondary?
Wink's response was, “I want as many cover corners as you can have, ‘cause the game is the passing game now ... Talking philosophically now, this is my opinion on it. I think sacks is one of the most superficial rankings there is ... when you look at sacks, there’s a lot of things that go into that ... my philosophy is - personally - I’d rather have a corner that could cover, then a guy that could rush. I’ll get guys to hit quarterbacks; that’s our job as a staff.”
I just don't see Daboll or Schoen going against their new DC. I believe they will allow Wink to pick the guys that fit his system best.
Graham said the same stuff back when he got the Giants' DC job in 2020. Things didn't get better.
Defensive backs are just as important as pass rushers in todays NFL. We’re not talking about a running back here.
Good pass rushers tend not to last after Round 2 or 3.
Wink Martindale when he was asked, "Are cornerbacks or edge defenders more important?"
Wink's response was, “I want as many cover corners as you can have, ‘cause the game is the passing game now ... Talking philosophically now, this is my opinion on it. I think sacks is one of the most superficial rankings there is ... when you look at sacks, there’s a lot of things that go into that ... my philosophy is - personally - I’d rather have a corner that could cover, then a guy that could rush. I’ll get guys to hit quarterbacks; that’s our job as a staff.”
I just don't see Daboll or Schoen going against their new DC. I believe they will allow Wink to pick the guys that fit his system best.
Graham said the same stuff back when he got the Giants' DC job in 2020. Things didn't get better.
I don't think you understand the philosophical differences between Martindale and Graham.
Graham said the same stuff back when he got the Giants' DC job in 2020. Things didn't get better.
I don't think you understand the philosophical differences between Martindale and Graham.
Eric beat me to it. Martindale and Graham are not the same.
Graham said the same stuff back when he got the Giants' DC job in 2020. Things didn't get better.
I don't think you understand the philosophical differences between Martindale and Graham.
Graham originally wasn't like that; while he was under Flores in Miami Graham blitzed up to 41% of the time, third highest in the league, and often in a Cover 1 system. Judge seemed to have changed things around to less blitzing than he did.
Film Study: Patrick Graham's defensive philosophy - ( New Window )
Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches' scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )
Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches' scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )
Graham was a 1st-year DC in Miami, and Flores let him walk. What we know about him is based his one year in Miami and his two years with the Giants. And he was pretty darn passive in the secondary.
Wink is going to press man people and bring the kitchen sink. We know that based on four years in Baltimore as DC, six years in Baltimore as LB coach... he's from the Buddy Ryan school. I don't know how old you are, but if you know Buddy Ryan, you can pretty know what is coming.
about scheming up pass rush after the draft.
Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches' scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )
Graham was a 1st-year DC in Miami, and Flores let him walk. What we know about him is based his one year in Miami and his two years with the Giants. And he was pretty darn passive in the secondary.
Wink is going to press man people and bring the kitchen sink. We know that based on four years in Baltimore as DC, six years in Baltimore as LB coach... he's from the Buddy Ryan school. I don't know how old you are, but if you know Buddy Ryan, you can pretty know what is coming.
I'm 25 and grew up while Strahan, Hammer, and Umenyiora, then Tuck and JPP were causing trouble for offenses; in the case of Buddy Ryan however, he had players he could rely on to bring pressure, like Dent and Hampton(Bears) and White (Eagles). I'm having a hard time thinking of players on the current Giants that I really trust, especially with the edges. And it seems nothing's going to change.
Pass rushers are important, elite pass rushers make a team better.
Gotta cover in the league. QBs are moving around more and getting the ball out quicker than they did in 2007 much less 1985.
Look, there is more than 1 way to skin a cat, no? You know what I am saying? With a great back end, you blitz players from anywhere and send more than they can block. This should be intuitive for BBI posters, we are well informed.
There is no one mantra on how to win, Patriots have their way, the Rams do it completely differently, and the Steelers have their way. Ravens another whole philosophy.
If you like Johnson, you better have corners like Sauce Gardner.
Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches' scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )
Apologies but I do think you are missing the point. Whatever Graham said is irrelevant. Actions speak louder than words. He DID NOT blitz a lot as the DC for the Giants. Historically, by his actions, even when he did blitz a lot with Miami, was not successful.
Wink Martindale on the other hand, does blitz a lot. His actions prove as such. He's been very successful at it. Again, due to his success, I can't see Daboll asking him to do otherwise as you suggest Judge may have done with Graham.
I'm really not seeing the comparison between Graham and Martindale. I just don't. Regardless of what either has said.
Here's a recent article from the Las Vegas Chronicle on what to expect from Graham.
https://lvchronicle.com/raiders/breaking-down-the-patrick-graham-defensive-scheme/
Wink Martindale has a very long resume that shows he is a blitz heavy DC and a successful one at that. Graham has a short history as more of a bend but don't break defense and an even shorter history (less than a full season) of a blitz heavy defense. The more recent defense he showed is bend but don't break without a lot of blitzing. Until Graham shows otherwise AND is successful doing so, he's not a blitz heavy DC.
If you like Johnson, you better have corners like Sauce Gardner.
I’m watching a few on YouTube as I type this. His 10 yard split time tells you a lot about his first step quickness
Now, his defense may give up the 80 yard bomb at the end of the first half, but he's not going to play passive defense.
That's why he needs corners.
over Sauce or Stingley, you should realize that Jermaine Johnson's sacks are coverage-related. I'm still waiting to see the tape of him explode off the line, beat his block with speed and sack the QB.
If you like Johnson, you better have corners like Sauce Gardner.
I’m watching a few on YouTube as I type this. His 10 yard split time tells you a lot about his first step quickness
The tape says he has average ball get-off. What he does in pads is what's important.
Watch Arnold Ebikitie and then go back to Jermaine Johnson. Great explosion vs Johnson just running into the chest of the tackle play after play.
I’m watching a few on YouTube as I type this. His 10 yard split time tells you a lot about his first step quickness
The tape says he has average ball get-off. What he does in pads is what's important.
Watch Arnold Ebikitie and then go back to Jermaine Johnson. Great explosion vs Johnson just running into the chest of the tackle play after play.
Don't know what tape you watched, but Johnson certainly wasn't just running into some OL's chest.
I’m watching a few on YouTube as I type this. His 10 yard split time tells you a lot about his first step quickness
The tape says he has average ball get-off. What he does in pads is what's important.
Watch Arnold Ebikitie and then go back to Jermaine Johnson. Great explosion vs Johnson just running into the chest of the tackle play after play.
Can we get a link to this? Thanks!