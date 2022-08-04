All the talk about drafting Ahmad Garnder or Kyle Hamilton M.S. : 4/8/2022 9:41 am



almost seems to overlook something very fundamental about the Giants. This is a team that is just starting the process of building from the ground up. And I don't think you build such a team starting with the back line.



After QB, one can argue about position priority, but IMO the most fundamental questions are:



(1) Who can protect my QB?

(2) Who can get after the opposing team's QB?



Charles Cross and Jermaine Johnson are better answers than Ahmad Gardner and Kyle Hamilton. Way better.



