Vacchiano speculates the possibility of a day 2 QB in draft

Sean : 4/9/2022 9:20 am
Quote:
But there is some logic behind the Giants taking a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft. There is obvious uncertainty about Jones’ future, so much so that the Giants seem unlikely to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023, which they must decide on by two days after the draft. And there is no potential long-term replacement on the roster since his backup, Tyrod Taylor, will be 33 in August, and third-stringer Davis Webb hasn’t thrown a pass in a game in the five years since the Giants took him in the third round in 2017.

Taylor signed a two-year deal with the Giants, so he could be the “bridge starter” next season as the Giants develop whatever young quarterback they draft in 2023. But there is no guarantee they’d even be in position to draft a quarterback they really like then.

So if they like Howell – a 6-1, 218-pound three-year starter who scouts say has all the tools, but lacked the consistency in college – why not add him to the quarterback room now? It gives him a year to learn Brian Daboll’s offense, and a year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to evaluate his potential.

Maybe he’d develop into a potential future starter if they bail on Jones. Or maybe he just gives the Giants another option to consider at the NFL’s most important position. And the new Giants regime certainly seems interested in keeping all their options open for the future at that spot.

Link - ( New Window )
Said it yesterday that I would be fine with a 2nd round pick  
Jimmy Googs : 4/9/2022 9:25 am : link
on one of these QBs. That is where is see the value/risk lining up with several of the top ones in this draft.

Just can't get my arms around any of them in round one though...
Whatever Shoen/Daboll want after round 1 is fine with this fan  
Big Blue '56 : 4/9/2022 9:26 am : link
.
Schoen  
Big Blue '56 : 4/9/2022 9:27 am : link
.
If they do  
Giantophile : 4/9/2022 9:27 am : link
I hope it's ridder or corral. I wouldn't mind this strategy at all
Would a QB at 36 be more likely  
M.S. : 4/9/2022 9:28 am : link

if the Giants went defense at both 5 and 7?

The reason being that Daniel Jones will have that much less help this season, thus increasing the odds he doesn't pan out in 2022, thus a QB at #36 ready to step in 2023.
Howell seems like he's worth the gamble in the third.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/9/2022 9:31 am : link
I'm not sure about the 2nd.
RE: Whatever Shoen/Daboll want after round 1 is fine with this fan  
Mike from Ohio : 4/9/2022 9:32 am : link
In comment 15660963 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.


And if they see a star in Willis, Corral or Pickett and draft one of them in the first, you think they don’t know what they are doing?

I’d be surprised if they take a QB in the top 10, but if they do I will be excited that we have a guy they think can be a star in this league at the most important position. I think someone like Howell at the top of the 2nd is much more likely.
 
christian : 4/9/2022 9:35 am : link
My preference is drafting Willis at 5. If not, I’d like them to move into round one and draft Ridder.
I don't get the love for Howell.  
Klaatu : 4/9/2022 9:57 am : link
I'm not opposed to the Giants drafting a QB, but I think Corral and Ridder are better prospects.
Hopefully the new regime is a lot smarter than this.  
Spider56 : 4/9/2022 10:01 am : link
... Address the real needs, not the imagined ones.
RE: I don't get the love for Howell.  
Mike from Ohio : 4/9/2022 10:02 am : link
In comment 15660985 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I'm not opposed to the Giants drafting a QB, but I think Corral and Ridder are better prospects.


Howell had an incredible junior year, and aside from height has most of the other tools you look for. He seemed to take a step back as a senior, but if Schoen and Daboll are convinced he has the tools, getting him in the second would be great.

I do like Corral more, but I don’t think he will be there in the second. I am not high on Ridder at all.
RE: Would a QB at 36 be more likely  
Bruner4329 : 4/9/2022 10:12 am : link
In comment 15660968 M.S. said:
Quote:

if the Giants went defense at both 5 and 7?

The reason being that Daniel Jones will have that much less help this season, thus increasing the odds he doesn't pan out in 2022, thus a QB at #36 ready to step in 2023.


How does this make any sense. So you think they would intentionally set him up for failure? This team needs a big improvement in the OL and if you can do it this year you do it. What good is it to have any body playing QB either this year or next year if the OL still sucks? Also if they truly want to find out if Jones can do it you need to put together the best possible surroundings to do the evaluation.
I like Howell a lot  
Jay on the Island : 4/9/2022 10:14 am : link
Coming into the year he was discussed as a possible top 5 pick. He didn’t have as good of a year as expected but if Daboll/Schoen think that he can be a franchise QB in time then that is more than worth a 2nd round pick.
Prefer  
Spider43 : 4/9/2022 10:16 am : link
A day one pick, I still have my sights set on Ridder in a trade down.
RE: RE: I don't get the love for Howell.  
Producer : 4/9/2022 10:19 am : link
In comment 15660990 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15660985 Klaatu said:


Quote:


I'm not opposed to the Giants drafting a QB, but I think Corral and Ridder are better prospects.



Howell had an incredible junior year, and aside from height has most of the other tools you look for. He seemed to take a step back as a senior, but if Schoen and Daboll are convinced he has the tools, getting him in the second would be great.

I do like Corral more, but I don’t think he will be there in the second. I am not high on Ridder at all.


Also Howell is very young. He's been great in the past and may have room to learn and grow given his age and plus tools.
As  
AcidTest : 4/9/2022 10:20 am : link
I posted in an earlier thread, there is apparently a growing consensus that Ridder will be taken in the first round. I assume that Corral, Pickett, and Willis will as well. Teams always overdraft QBs.

That leaves Howell. I frankly would not be surprised if the Giants traded back into the bottom of the first round to take Howell since I don't think he'll make it to #36, especially if the other four QBs are gone. I would pass on all the QBs, but I am becoming increasingly convinced that the Giants won't. Whether they would then trade Jones is obviously unknown, but I tend to think not.

Howell is a better prospect than Corral IMO. Howell has a sturdier frame and had an incredible 2020. His footwork is excellent and he has good accuracy, especially on short throws. His passing statistics declined in 2021 because he lost a lot of talent to the NFL. His OL was also poor. He compensated by dramatically increasing his rushing yards to 828, along with 11 TDs. But like Corral, I have concerns about his size, especially his height. He also too often locks onto one target.
RE: Prefer  
christian : 4/9/2022 10:24 am : link
In comment 15661001 Spider43 said:
Quote:
A day one pick, I still have my sights set on Ridder in a trade down.


I’d actually love to see the Giants move up from 36 into the mid-20s and draft Ridder. If they can get their with 36 and 81, that’s my preference.
RE: RE: Would a QB at 36 be more likely  
M.S. : 4/9/2022 10:31 am : link
In comment 15660996 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In comment 15660968 M.S. said:


Quote:



if the Giants went defense at both 5 and 7?

The reason being that Daniel Jones will have that much less help this season, thus increasing the odds he doesn't pan out in 2022, thus a QB at #36 ready to step in 2023.



How does this make any sense. So you think they would intentionally set him up for failure? This team needs a big improvement in the OL and if you can do it this year you do it. What good is it to have any body playing QB either this year or next year if the OL still sucks? Also if they truly want to find out if Jones can do it you need to put together the best possible surroundings to do the evaluation.

It wouldn't be "intentional." It would just follow that failure would be more likely if Daniel Jones is not given immediate help with Round One offensive talent. But not intentional.
like the idea in theory but not this year  
GiantsFan84 : 4/9/2022 10:34 am : link
these QBs this year stink
Now people want to trade UP into round 1  
Snablats : 4/9/2022 10:49 am : link
to get Ridder or Howell? You have lost your minds. If it happens I will tip my cap to you, but that's not good use of your draft picks

Its a mediocre at best QB draft. Its Goff/Trubisky/Wentz all over again

Im sure Ralph wrote this because he reads BBI. They all do. Write about what the public is talking about so you get clicks
RE: like the idea in theory but not this year  
jeff57 : 4/9/2022 10:55 am : link
In comment 15661026 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
these QBs this year stink


Yes. There will be too many quality players on day 2 at positions of need to waste a pick on a mediocre QB.
RE: Howell seems like he's worth the gamble in the third.  
DonnieD89 : 4/9/2022 10:56 am : link
In comment 15660971 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I'm not sure about the 2nd.


Agree. I think I would invest more in a quarterback like Ridder or Coral, than Howell in the second round. They seem very much intrigued with Howell, though. They did sign Tyrod Taylor to a two-year contract which says something about the Giants uncertainty of QB in the next two years.
RE: Now people want to trade UP into round 1  
UConn4523 : 4/9/2022 11:02 am : link
In comment 15661042 Snablats said:
Quote:
to get Ridder or Howell? You have lost your minds. If it happens I will tip my cap to you, but that's not good use of your draft picks

Its a mediocre at best QB draft. Its Goff/Trubisky/Wentz all over again

Im sure Ralph wrote this because he reads BBI. They all do. Write about what the public is talking about so you get clicks


Do you still not realize that the “draft class” is irrelevant? Wasn’t 2018 supposed to be a great draft class? 4 years later and it ended up being a 75% bust rate for the top 4 guys. Lamar was going to be a 2nd rounder if the Ravens didn’t trade up for him.

The class is irrelevant, if a good QB is in a bad class who gives a shit?
Don't waste the pick.  
Since1965 : 4/9/2022 11:17 am : link
Many more pressing needs. Jones has this year to prove it, and they have a capable backup for two years. Let it go.
...  
christian : 4/9/2022 11:34 am : link
Daboll and Kafka have made their careers on the backs of All Pro QBs who were not the consensus top QBs in their respective drafts.

My preference is the Giants pick Willis at 5 -- but there is an awful lot of recent success with great QB play on the offensive staff -- so I'd wager these guys can make a good decision on QB talent.

Same goes for Jones. If they see an All Pro in the making there, they should execute his 5th year option.
RE: I don't get the love for Howell.  
Gruber : 4/9/2022 11:42 am : link
In comment 15660985 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I'm not opposed to the Giants drafting a QB, but I think Corral and Ridder are better prospects.


Is it possible that they look at Howell as simply a back-up QB, but one that next year allows them to save money on Tyrod Taylor?
RE: Don't waste the pick.  
UConn4523 : 4/9/2022 11:45 am : link
In comment 15661076 Since1965 said:
Quote:
Many more pressing needs. Jones has this year to prove it, and they have a capable backup for two years. Let it go.


There is no bigger need on the team than QB. We shouldn’t let it go until we have an above average player.
RE: RE: I don't get the love for Howell.  
Klaatu : 4/9/2022 11:47 am : link
In comment 15661103 Gruber said:
Quote:
In comment 15660985 Klaatu said:


Quote:


I'm not opposed to the Giants drafting a QB, but I think Corral and Ridder are better prospects.



Is it possible that they look at Howell as simply a back-up QB, but one that next year allows them to save money on Tyrod Taylor?


A relatively high draft pick for a backup QB? That doesn't make sense to me. If that's all they want they could draft Jack Coan in the 5th Round.
RE: RE: Now people want to trade UP into round 1  
Snablats : 4/9/2022 11:53 am : link
In comment 15661052 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15661042 Snablats said:


Quote:


to get Ridder or Howell? You have lost your minds. If it happens I will tip my cap to you, but that's not good use of your draft picks

Its a mediocre at best QB draft. Its Goff/Trubisky/Wentz all over again

Im sure Ralph wrote this because he reads BBI. They all do. Write about what the public is talking about so you get clicks



Do you still not realize that the “draft class” is irrelevant? Wasn’t 2018 supposed to be a great draft class? 4 years later and it ended up being a 75% bust rate for the top 4 guys. Lamar was going to be a 2nd rounder if the Ravens didn’t trade up for him.

The class is irrelevant, if a good QB is in a bad class who gives a shit?

A good Quarterback in a bad draft class is going to go in the top 10, if not the top five
My preference  
Mark from Jersey : 4/9/2022 12:27 pm : link
is to accumulate picks next year to possibly move up as I like the 2023 draft class better, at least at the top, better than this year.

That being said, the one later round kid I like and would take a flyer on is Skylar Thompson from KSU. From what limited videos I have seen I like his feet and how he keeps his eyes downfield. Toughness and athletic ability is there too but so is an injury history.
I like Howell as much as any of them  
PatersonPlank : 4/9/2022 12:33 pm : link
IMO they are all grading out equally, so if one is still there at #36 why not?
How about this …  
morrison40 : 4/9/2022 12:58 pm : link
A Brady clone in round 6 ! Otherwise rebuild the rest of the offense .
RE: Howell seems like he's worth the gamble in the third.  
Tom in NY : 4/9/2022 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15660971 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I'm not sure about the 2nd.


^^^THIS^^^

Gil Brandt's "Top 100" came out and Howell is ranked 77th.
Howell is going to be a career backup/fringe starter.
Snablats  
UConn4523 : 4/9/2022 1:10 pm : link
that’s your opinion, not at all factual. How come 2018 was so bad despite being a great class?
And oddly enough  
UConn4523 : 4/9/2022 1:11 pm : link
The 2 QBs from 2018 with the most success are the ones that had the most question marks as passers.
RE: Snablats  
TDTONEY : 4/9/2022 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15661208 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
that’s your opinion, not at all factual. How come 2018 was so bad despite being a great class?


How was it a great class? I’d only build around Allen. 3 of the other top 5 are backups or unemployed and the other wants a record contract even though he turns into a pumpkin every postseason
Eli, Ben, Rivers  
TDTONEY : 4/9/2022 1:21 pm : link
That’s a great class
Their  
AcidTest : 4/9/2022 1:24 pm : link
thinking could be that even if they acquire a second #1 in 2023 that they still may not able to trade up to draft a QB. Or they may not want to. Drafting a QB also means that player would presumably have a greater chance to compete to be the starting QB in 2023 than a rookie.
This team has a ton of holes  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/9/2022 1:35 pm : link
Wasting a 2nd round pick on a QB doesn’t seem like the best use of resources IMO. If the kid hits, that’s great, but it’s very very unlikely.
RE: Their  
TDTONEY : 4/9/2022 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15661228 AcidTest said:
Quote:
thinking could be that even if they acquire a second #1 in 2023 that they still may not able to trade up to draft a QB. Or they may not want to. Drafting a QB also means that player would presumably have a greater chance to compete to be the starting QB in 2023 than a rookie.


Thing is we may not have to trade up as far as a lot of teams looking for a QB like MIA and PHI. Obviously Stroud and Young go 1 and 2 but the rest of the class is pretty ridiculous too
RE: This team has a ton of holes  
mphbullet36 : 4/9/2022 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15661238 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Wasting a 2nd round pick on a QB doesn’t seem like the best use of resources IMO. If the kid hits, that’s great, but it’s very very unlikely.


This is doesnt make any sense to me. The Giants are not a good football team. This will not be fixed in 1 year. In all likelyhood we will be picking top 10 next year. And there has to be plenty of QBs that grade higher then a 2nd rounder this year.

don't have a problem with the philosophy  
Greg from LI : 4/9/2022 1:56 pm : link
But I'm not a Howell fan.
If Giants draft a quarterback in round 2  
joeinpa : 4/9/2022 1:57 pm : link
I m thinking they believe he can be a franchise guy going forward. If that happens I ll be 100% hoping for that to be the case, while at the same time hoping the same for Daniel.

I rarely feel like I am more tuned in than other posters, but on this quarterback thing I think that might be the case.

Giants are not drafting a quarterback in rounds 1 or 2
If Richardsons knee is good and he keeps progressing  
TDTONEY : 4/9/2022 2:00 pm : link
He’s going to keep being one to look at
RE: Snablats  
Snablats : 4/9/2022 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15661208 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
that’s your opinion, not at all factual. How come 2018 was so bad despite being a great class?

Since 2011 the hit rate on top 15 drafted quarterbacks is 50%. Mayfield and Allen make up 50%. The Jets ruined Darnold. How many quarterback classes considered mediocre going into the draft turned out franchise quarterbacks?
RE: This team has a ton of holes  
Mark from Jersey : 4/9/2022 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15661238 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Wasting a 2nd round pick on a QB doesn’t seem like the best use of resources IMO. If the kid hits, that’s great, but it’s very very unlikely.
Exactly...Later rounds makes more sense but not in the 2nd. I still wait until next year.
If they are going  
Dave on the UWS : 4/9/2022 2:25 pm : link
to take a shot for someone, Howell is the guy. He was mentioned as a top 10 pick coming into 2021. He has a lot more development to go through (doesn’t use his lower body nearly well enough), doesn’t take what the defense gives him often enough leading to too many sacks.
Has the physical tools. He’s built like a tank. If he was 4 inches taller, he would still go top 10.
Don't waste YET ANOTHER PICK on a QB.  
Red Dog : 4/9/2022 2:26 pm : link
Too many real needs to waste yet another effing pick on a so-so QB prospect.

If Jones isn't the guy, get a top pick next year.
RE: Don't waste the pick.  
BlueVinnie : 4/9/2022 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15661076 Since1965 said:
Quote:
Many more pressing needs. Jones has this year to prove it, and they have a capable backup for two years. Let it go.

I thought he had last year to prove it. If he doesn't play well this year, does he get next year to prove it because it was his 1st year in Daboll's system? When will the excuses end?

The need is real and in my opinion, the most pressing one.

I'm not advocating for a QB at #5 or #7. However, if Schoen & Daboll believe in a guy, I'm okay with it. If Corral or Ridder is there at #36, either guy is well worth the gamble.

There is no guarantee that the Giants will be in a position to land a (supposedly) franchise QB in the 2023 draft. There are already several teams that have multiple 1st round picks in 2023, that may be looking for a QB.

A QB selected in the 1st or 2nd round, would mean Schoen & Daboll have seen the future and it doesn't include Daniel Jones. That would make me very pleased with the 2022 draft.
The Carolina-Duke angle would write itself.  
regischarlotte : 4/9/2022 2:55 pm : link
And make me nauseous.
RE: Don't waste YET ANOTHER PICK on a QB.  
Mike from Ohio : 4/9/2022 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15661294 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Too many real needs to waste yet another effing pick on a so-so QB prospect.

If Jones isn't the guy, get a top pick next year.


QB is not a real need? When was the last time you watched a Giants game?

How do you suggest the Giants just ‘get a top pick next year.’ There are several bad teams that already have multiple first round picks next year.
RE: RE: Don't waste YET ANOTHER PICK on a QB.  
TDTONEY : 4/9/2022 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15661335 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15661294 Red Dog said:


Quote:


Too many real needs to waste yet another effing pick on a so-so QB prospect.

If Jones isn't the guy, get a top pick next year.



QB is not a real need? When was the last time you watched a Giants game?

How do you suggest the Giants just ‘get a top pick next year.’ There are several bad teams that already have multiple first round picks next year.


And odds are we will be higher than most in a draft with probably 5 QBs better than this one…
RE: RE: Snablats  
UConn4523 : 4/9/2022 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15661280 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15661208 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


that’s your opinion, not at all factual. How come 2018 was so bad despite being a great class?


Since 2011 the hit rate on top 15 drafted quarterbacks is 50%. Mayfield and Allen make up 50%. The Jets ruined Darnold. How many quarterback classes considered mediocre going into the draft turned out franchise quarterbacks?


Mayfield isn’t a hit.
If Daboll wants someone with similar traits to Josh Allen  
SirYesSir : 4/9/2022 5:41 pm : link
I could see them taking Ridder or Howell on day two and beginning to work with them.

Neither have equal traits to Allen, who is freakish in his size/arm-strength/speed, but they are both in the ballpark and might entice them to take a shot.
Howell took a huge step back this fall.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/9/2022 7:27 pm : link
A lot of it can be attributed to the Heels losing a lot of firepower on offense.
As a passer he did  
UConn4523 : 4/9/2022 8:24 pm : link
but he showcased his ability to rush and score when things weren’t optimal. He’s not as interesting of a prospect without the ability to go off script which wasn’t really there prior to 2021. Don’t know why that is, but it’s a plus IMO.
Another dumb idea  
giantstock : 4/9/2022 8:43 pm : link
To draft a QB and pray that he develops.

To suggest prayer in drafting a player out of round 2 is incredibly dumb for a rebuilding team.
RE: Another dumb idea  
TDTONEY : 4/9/2022 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15661522 giantstock said:
Quote:
To draft a QB and pray that he develops.


Is this sarcasm ?
RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
giantstock : 4/9/2022 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15661522 giantstock said:


Quote:


To draft a QB and pray that he develops.



Is this sarcasm ?


Nope.

It's dumb to take a QB on a rebuilding team in which you don't love him and oyu are taking him as a flyer. That's the definition of dumb.

The team is REBUILDING.

You can't go and waste picks if you are just going to pray he might turn out fine. Day 2 picks in early round 2 for a rebuilding team are supposed to be starters.
So if Daboll and Co like Howell and take him at 36  
UConn4523 : 4/9/2022 9:11 pm : link
it means they are praying? I don’t even know how anyone can come to that conclusion. And when should a team try to upgrade at QB if not when they are “rebuilding”? Should teams with established QBs do it instead?
RE: RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
TDTONEY : 4/9/2022 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15661532 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661522 giantstock said:


Quote:


To draft a QB and pray that he develops.



Is this sarcasm ?



Nope.

It's dumb to take a QB on a rebuilding team in which you don't love him and oyu are taking him as a flyer. That's the definition of dumb.

The team is REBUILDING.

You can't go and waste picks if you are just going to pray he might turn out fine. Day 2 picks in early round 2 for a rebuilding team are supposed to be starters.


Our new GM was an assistant GM on the rebuilding Bills when they drafted Josh Allen who they knew was a project. Remind me how that turned out?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
giantstock : 4/9/2022 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15661539 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15661532 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661522 giantstock said:


Quote:


To draft a QB and pray that he develops.



Is this sarcasm ?



Nope.

It's dumb to take a QB on a rebuilding team in which you don't love him and oyu are taking him as a flyer. That's the definition of dumb.

The team is REBUILDING.

You can't go and waste picks if you are just going to pray he might turn out fine. Day 2 picks in early round 2 for a rebuilding team are supposed to be starters.



Our new GM was an assistant GM on the rebuilding Bills when they drafted Josh Allen who they knew was a project. Remind me how that turned out?


He was NOT a "project!" He was considered a 1st round lock and I can recall Simms young and old saying he would be best and/or be very good on what was considered very good Qb class. .

The only “prayer”  
UConn4523 : 4/9/2022 9:31 pm : link
is thinking we are going to hit on all our picks this year, but suck enough to get a top pick next year, and use that pick for a QB that we will hope is a franchise player.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
TDTONEY : 4/9/2022 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15661543 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15661539 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661532 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661522 giantstock said:


Quote:


To draft a QB and pray that he develops.



Is this sarcasm ?



Nope.

It's dumb to take a QB on a rebuilding team in which you don't love him and oyu are taking him as a flyer. That's the definition of dumb.

The team is REBUILDING.

You can't go and waste picks if you are just going to pray he might turn out fine. Day 2 picks in early round 2 for a rebuilding team are supposed to be starters.



Our new GM was an assistant GM on the rebuilding Bills when they drafted Josh Allen who they knew was a project. Remind me how that turned out?



He was NOT a "project!" He was considered a 1st round lock and I can recall Simms young and old saying he would be best and/or be very good on what was considered very good Qb class. .


Lol being a round 1 pick doesn’t mean you’re not a project and being the first pick in the second round doesn’t mean you are. Teams often draft based on their ceiling and potential just like the Bills did so he had time to develop while they built around him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
giantstock : 4/9/2022 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15661549 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15661543 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661539 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661532 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:


Quote:




Lol being a round 1 pick doesn’t mean you’re not a project and being the first pick in the second round doesn’t mean you are. Teams often draft based on their ceiling and potential just like the Bills did so he had time to develop while they built around him.


lol just because you aren't a star in your 1st year doesn't mean you should classify them as "being a project."

There was NOT a question if Josh Allen would be good. While there is a question whether a 2nd round pick in a weak class will be.

Read the OP again. What he states per below -- "give time to evaluate." That IS PRAYER. It is not NEAR what you are implying with Allen.

Asa result, the mostly god team teams draft in round 1 have a certain level of confidence/.belief that the player they choose will be able to eventually start/have an impact. The smart teams / good teams have a certain "expectation."

Again read the post from the OP and below again. There is NO expectation. It's based on "let's see what we have and evaluate then." That's a pick then that’s based on prayer. It's not even close to the Allen example you gave. With Alen it was NEVER “let’s see what we might have.” It was always “HE will be good. . . “ OFC they couldn’t know he would be this great.

------------
"It gives him a year to learn Brian Daboll’s offense, and a year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to evaluate his potential."
------------------------


RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
TDTONEY : 4/9/2022 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15661574 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15661549 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661543 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661539 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661532 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:


Quote:




Lol being a round 1 pick doesn’t mean you’re not a project and being the first pick in the second round doesn’t mean you are. Teams often draft based on their ceiling and potential just like the Bills did so he had time to develop while they built around him.



lol just because you aren't a star in your 1st year doesn't mean you should classify them as "being a project."

There was NOT a question if Josh Allen would be good. While there is a question whether a 2nd round pick in a weak class will be.

Read the OP again. What he states per below -- "give time to evaluate." That IS PRAYER. It is not NEAR what you are implying with Allen.

Asa result, the mostly god team teams draft in round 1 have a certain level of confidence/.belief that the player they choose will be able to eventually start/have an impact. The smart teams / good teams have a certain "expectation."

Again read the post from the OP and below again. There is NO expectation. It's based on "let's see what we have and evaluate then." That's a pick then that’s based on prayer. It's not even close to the Allen example you gave. With Alen it was NEVER “let’s see what we might have.” It was always “HE will be good. . . “ OFC they couldn’t know he would be this great.

------------
"It gives him a year to learn Brian Daboll’s offense, and a year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to evaluate his potential."
------------------------


There’s a hundred different articles just like this one about Allen…

“ Can he overcome the young-player flaws in his game and forge his considerable gifts into a long-term, franchise-quarterback career? Some team's future may ride on the answer to those questions. Thursday night, we'll know which team that is. It'll be awhile before we know whether Allen is the guy his big right arm makes them hope he can be.”

But you’re right he was a lock
Josh Allen is the ultimate boom-or-bust NFL draft prospect - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
giantstock : 4/9/2022 10:38 pm : link
In comment 15661577 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15661574 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661549 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661543 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661539 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661532 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:


Quote:




Lol being a round 1 pick doesn’t mean you’re not a project and being the first pick in the second round doesn’t mean you are. Teams often draft based on their ceiling and potential just like the Bills did so he had time to develop while they built around him.



lol just because you aren't a star in your 1st year doesn't mean you should classify them as "being a project."

There was NOT a question if Josh Allen would be good. While there is a question whether a 2nd round pick in a weak class will be.

Read the OP again. What he states per below -- "give time to evaluate." That IS PRAYER. It is not NEAR what you are implying with Allen.

Asa result, the mostly god team teams draft in round 1 have a certain level of confidence/.belief that the player they choose will be able to eventually start/have an impact. The smart teams / good teams have a certain "expectation."

Again read the post from the OP and below again. There is NO expectation. It's based on "let's see what we have and evaluate then." That's a pick then that’s based on prayer. It's not even close to the Allen example you gave. With Alen it was NEVER “let’s see what we might have.” It was always “HE will be good. . . “ OFC they couldn’t know he would be this great.

------------
"It gives him a year to learn Brian Daboll’s offense, and a year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to evaluate his potential."
------------------------





There’s a hundred different articles just like this one about Allen…

“ Can he overcome the young-player flaws in his game and forge his considerable gifts into a long-term, franchise-quarterback career? Some team's future may ride on the answer to those questions. Thursday night, we'll know which team that is. It'll be awhile before we know whether Allen is the guy his big right arm makes them hope he can be.”

But you’re right he was a lock Josh Allen is the ultimate boom-or-bust NFL draft prospect - ( New Window )


YEah right--hundreds of them.


RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
TDTONEY : 4/9/2022 10:44 pm : link
In comment 15661578 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15661577 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661574 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661549 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661543 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661539 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661532 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:


Quote:




Lol being a round 1 pick doesn’t mean you’re not a project and being the first pick in the second round doesn’t mean you are. Teams often draft based on their ceiling and potential just like the Bills did so he had time to develop while they built around him.



lol just because you aren't a star in your 1st year doesn't mean you should classify them as "being a project."

There was NOT a question if Josh Allen would be good. While there is a question whether a 2nd round pick in a weak class will be.

Read the OP again. What he states per below -- "give time to evaluate." That IS PRAYER. It is not NEAR what you are implying with Allen.

Asa result, the mostly god team teams draft in round 1 have a certain level of confidence/.belief that the player they choose will be able to eventually start/have an impact. The smart teams / good teams have a certain "expectation."

Again read the post from the OP and below again. There is NO expectation. It's based on "let's see what we have and evaluate then." That's a pick then that’s based on prayer. It's not even close to the Allen example you gave. With Alen it was NEVER “let’s see what we might have.” It was always “HE will be good. . . “ OFC they couldn’t know he would be this great.

------------
"It gives him a year to learn Brian Daboll’s offense, and a year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to evaluate his potential."
------------------------





There’s a hundred different articles just like this one about Allen…

“ Can he overcome the young-player flaws in his game and forge his considerable gifts into a long-term, franchise-quarterback career? Some team's future may ride on the answer to those questions. Thursday night, we'll know which team that is. It'll be awhile before we know whether Allen is the guy his big right arm makes them hope he can be.”

But you’re right he was a lock Josh Allen is the ultimate boom-or-bust NFL draft prospect - ( New Window )



YEah right--hundreds of them.



Yeah have you heard of Google? They fixed him and built around him at the same time….

“ Under Palmer’s tutelage, Allen learned to keep his feet closer together, and made a number of other physical changes. Allen practiced on the beach to make his upper-body mechanics more consistent. He spoke with Tony Romo about tucking his left arm in and keeping his head in the same place on every throw. And he worked with Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach, Ken Dorsey, to bend his knees more, like a boxer.”

“ Allen’s metamorphosis likely came from a mix of better footwork, a dash of mechanical fixes (that may or may not have stuck), and a lot of help from a front office dedicated to giving him the right supporting cast of coaches and teammates. “Calm feet and calm mind have led to [Allen’s] improvement,” Tice says.”
How Much Can You Really Develop a Quarterback in the NFL? - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
giantstock : 4/9/2022 10:44 pm : link
In comment 15661577 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15661574 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661549 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661543 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661539 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661532 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:


Quote:




Lol being a round 1 pick doesn’t mean you’re not a project and being the first pick in the second round doesn’t mean you are. Teams often draft based on their ceiling and potential just like the Bills did so he had time to develop while they built around him.



lol just because you aren't a star in your 1st year doesn't mean you should classify them as "being a project."

There was NOT a question if Josh Allen would be good. While there is a question whether a 2nd round pick in a weak class will be.

Read the OP again. What he states per below -- "give time to evaluate." That IS PRAYER. It is not NEAR what you are implying with Allen.

Asa result, the mostly god team teams draft in round 1 have a certain level of confidence/.belief that the player they choose will be able to eventually start/have an impact. The smart teams / good teams have a certain "expectation."

Again read the post from the OP and below again. There is NO expectation. It's based on "let's see what we have and evaluate then." That's a pick then that’s based on prayer. It's not even close to the Allen example you gave. With Alen it was NEVER “let’s see what we might have.” It was always “HE will be good. . . “ OFC they couldn’t know he would be this great.

------------
"It gives him a year to learn Brian Daboll’s offense, and a year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to evaluate his potential."
------------------------





There’s a hundred different articles just like this one about Allen…

“ Can he overcome the young-player flaws in his game and forge his considerable gifts into a long-term, franchise-quarterback career? Some team's future may ride on the answer to those questions. Thursday night, we'll know which team that is. It'll be awhile before we know whether Allen is the guy his big right arm makes them hope he can be.”

But you’re right he was a lock Josh Allen is the ultimate boom-or-bust NFL draft prospect - ( New Window )



Yeha right "hundreds" knew he would suck, right? But no one knew he'd be any good?

The Simms, Kiper, Prisco, Rob Rang -- it's all here. But yeah keep inventing a false narrative. Way to go.

https://buffalonews.com/sports/bills/a-completely-different-quarterback-nfl-analysts-draft-experts-revisit-josh-allen-projections/article_b405a13a-045b-11eb-8541-bbb14e5526d7.html

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
TDTONEY : 4/9/2022 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15661584 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15661577 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661574 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661549 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661543 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661539 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661532 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:


Quote:




Lol being a round 1 pick doesn’t mean you’re not a project and being the first pick in the second round doesn’t mean you are. Teams often draft based on their ceiling and potential just like the Bills did so he had time to develop while they built around him.



lol just because you aren't a star in your 1st year doesn't mean you should classify them as "being a project."

There was NOT a question if Josh Allen would be good. While there is a question whether a 2nd round pick in a weak class will be.

Read the OP again. What he states per below -- "give time to evaluate." That IS PRAYER. It is not NEAR what you are implying with Allen.

Asa result, the mostly god team teams draft in round 1 have a certain level of confidence/.belief that the player they choose will be able to eventually start/have an impact. The smart teams / good teams have a certain "expectation."

Again read the post from the OP and below again. There is NO expectation. It's based on "let's see what we have and evaluate then." That's a pick then that’s based on prayer. It's not even close to the Allen example you gave. With Alen it was NEVER “let’s see what we might have.” It was always “HE will be good. . . “ OFC they couldn’t know he would be this great.

------------
"It gives him a year to learn Brian Daboll’s offense, and a year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to evaluate his potential."
------------------------





There’s a hundred different articles just like this one about Allen…

“ Can he overcome the young-player flaws in his game and forge his considerable gifts into a long-term, franchise-quarterback career? Some team's future may ride on the answer to those questions. Thursday night, we'll know which team that is. It'll be awhile before we know whether Allen is the guy his big right arm makes them hope he can be.”

But you’re right he was a lock Josh Allen is the ultimate boom-or-bust NFL draft prospect - ( New Window )




Yeha right "hundreds" knew he would suck, right? But no one knew he'd be any good?

The Simms, Kiper, Prisco, Rob Rang -- it's all here. But yeah keep inventing a false narrative. Way to go.

https://buffalonews.com/sports/bills/a-completely-different-quarterback-nfl-analysts-draft-experts-revisit-josh-allen-projections/article_b405a13a-045b-11eb-8541-bbb14e5526d7.html


Not one ever said he sucked nor did I. Are you drunk?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
giantstock : 4/9/2022 10:53 pm : link
In comment 15661583 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15661578 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661577 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661574 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661549 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661543 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661539 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661532 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:


Quote:




Lol being a round 1 pick doesn’t mean you’re not a project and being the first pick in the second round doesn’t mean you are. Teams often draft based on their ceiling and potential just like the Bills did so he had time to develop while they built around him.



lol just because you aren't a star in your 1st year doesn't mean you should classify them as "being a project."

There was NOT a question if Josh Allen would be good. While there is a question whether a 2nd round pick in a weak class will be.

Read the OP again. What he states per below -- "give time to evaluate." That IS PRAYER. It is not NEAR what you are implying with Allen.

Asa result, the mostly god team teams draft in round 1 have a certain level of confidence/.belief that the player they choose will be able to eventually start/have an impact. The smart teams / good teams have a certain "expectation."

Again read the post from the OP and below again. There is NO expectation. It's based on "let's see what we have and evaluate then." That's a pick then that’s based on prayer. It's not even close to the Allen example you gave. With Alen it was NEVER “let’s see what we might have.” It was always “HE will be good. . . “ OFC they couldn’t know he would be this great.

------------
"It gives him a year to learn Brian Daboll’s offense, and a year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to evaluate his potential."
------------------------





There’s a hundred different articles just like this one about Allen…

“ Can he overcome the young-player flaws in his game and forge his considerable gifts into a long-term, franchise-quarterback career? Some team's future may ride on the answer to those questions. Thursday night, we'll know which team that is. It'll be awhile before we know whether Allen is the guy his big right arm makes them hope he can be.”

But you’re right he was a lock Josh Allen is the ultimate boom-or-bust NFL draft prospect - ( New Window )



YEah right--hundreds of them.





Yeah have you heard of Google? They fixed him and built around him at the same time….

“ Under Palmer’s tutelage, Allen learned to keep his feet closer together, and made a number of other physical changes. Allen practiced on the beach to make his upper-body mechanics more consistent. He spoke with Tony Romo about tucking his left arm in and keeping his head in the same place on every throw. And he worked with Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach, Ken Dorsey, to bend his knees more, like a boxer.”

“ Allen’s metamorphosis likely came from a mix of better footwork, a dash of mechanical fixes (that may or may not have stuck), and a lot of help from a front office dedicated to giving him the right supporting cast of coaches and teammates. “Calm feet and calm mind have led to [Allen’s] improvement,” Tice says.” How Much Can You Really Develop a Quarterback in the NFL? - ( New Window )


You're asking me if I ever heard of google when you selectively ignored what I just sent you? It would have ben easy for you to find. But it didn't support your flase narrative, did it??????? You make up "hundreds" as a defense. Hundreds, right? WHo are hundreds - you and some on BBI that pretend you are a GM???

Hundreds. hahahahaha

C'mon you can do better than "hundreds" can't you? C'mon isn't it a few million?>
I cna ram all the quotes bakc at you from the post I just sent you.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another dumb idea  
giantstock : 4/9/2022 10:57 pm : link
In comment 15661587 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15661584 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661577 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661574 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661549 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661543 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661539 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15661532 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15661526 TDTONEY said:


Quote:




Lol being a round 1 pick doesn’t mean you’re not a project and being the first pick in the second round doesn’t mean you are. Teams often draft based on their ceiling and potential just like the Bills did so he had time to develop while they built around him.



lol just because you aren't a star in your 1st year doesn't mean you should classify them as "being a project."

There was NOT a question if Josh Allen would be good. While there is a question whether a 2nd round pick in a weak class will be.

Read the OP again. What he states per below -- "give time to evaluate." That IS PRAYER. It is not NEAR what you are implying with Allen.

Asa result, the mostly god team teams draft in round 1 have a certain level of confidence/.belief that the player they choose will be able to eventually start/have an impact. The smart teams / good teams have a certain "expectation."

Again read the post from the OP and below again. There is NO expectation. It's based on "let's see what we have and evaluate then." That's a pick then that’s based on prayer. It's not even close to the Allen example you gave. With Alen it was NEVER “let’s see what we might have.” It was always “HE will be good. . . “ OFC they couldn’t know he would be this great.

------------
"It gives him a year to learn Brian Daboll’s offense, and a year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to evaluate his potential."
------------------------





There’s a hundred different articles just like this one about Allen…

“ Can he overcome the young-player flaws in his game and forge his considerable gifts into a long-term, franchise-quarterback career? Some team's future may ride on the answer to those questions. Thursday night, we'll know which team that is. It'll be awhile before we know whether Allen is the guy his big right arm makes them hope he can be.”

But you’re right he was a lock Josh Allen is the ultimate boom-or-bust NFL draft prospect - ( New Window )




Yeha right "hundreds" knew he would suck, right? But no one knew he'd be any good?

The Simms, Kiper, Prisco, Rob Rang -- it's all here. But yeah keep inventing a false narrative. Way to go.

https://buffalonews.com/sports/bills/a-completely-different-quarterback-nfl-analysts-draft-experts-revisit-josh-allen-projections/article_b405a13a-045b-11eb-8541-bbb14e5526d7.html




Not one ever said he sucked nor did I. Are you drunk?


You're asking me if I'm drunk? Youi make a comment of hundreds?

If you didn't think he'd suck then what are you arguing with me about. Buffalo clearly didn't think he was a project. I've shown you analysts that had him in the top and felt the cricitism of him was a joke.

SO what in your drunk state/ or pot-filled state are you arguing with me about?> Why would Buffalo give a fuck for anyone that didn't know Allen would be good?
Drafting a quarterback presents an interesting dilemma  
GeofromNJ : 4/10/2022 11:43 pm : link
If the Giants draft one this year, they can't waste a 1st or 2nd round selection and forego filling more urgent needs. On the other hand, if they draft lower, they risk drafting another version of Ryan Nassib or Kyle Lauletta. If they wait for next year, they may win 7 or 8 games this year and not have a high first round selection in 2023. So - if they're dead set on drafting a QB this year, my preference would be Carson Strong in the 3rd round (#81) or later.
