Vacchiano speculates the possibility of a day 2 QB in draft

| But there is some logic behind the Giants taking a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft. There is obvious uncertainty about Jones’ future, so much so that the Giants seem unlikely to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023, which they must decide on by two days after the draft. And there is no potential long-term replacement on the roster since his backup, Tyrod Taylor, will be 33 in August, and third-stringer Davis Webb hasn’t thrown a pass in a game in the five years since the Giants took him in the third round in 2017.
Taylor signed a two-year deal with the Giants, so he could be the “bridge starter” next season as the Giants develop whatever young quarterback they draft in 2023. But there is no guarantee they’d even be in position to draft a quarterback they really like then.
So if they like Howell – a 6-1, 218-pound three-year starter who scouts say has all the tools, but lacked the consistency in college – why not add him to the quarterback room now? It gives him a year to learn Brian Daboll’s offense, and a year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to evaluate his potential.
Maybe he’d develop into a potential future starter if they bail on Jones. Or maybe he just gives the Giants another option to consider at the NFL’s most important position. And the new Giants regime certainly seems interested in keeping all their options open for the future at that spot.
Just can't get my arms around any of them in round one though...
if the Giants went defense at both 5 and 7?
The reason being that Daniel Jones will have that much less help this season, thus increasing the odds he doesn't pan out in 2022, thus a QB at #36 ready to step in 2023.
And if they see a star in Willis, Corral or Pickett and draft one of them in the first, you think they don’t know what they are doing?
I’d be surprised if they take a QB in the top 10, but if they do I will be excited that we have a guy they think can be a star in this league at the most important position. I think someone like Howell at the top of the 2nd is much more likely.
Howell had an incredible junior year, and aside from height has most of the other tools you look for. He seemed to take a step back as a senior, but if Schoen and Daboll are convinced he has the tools, getting him in the second would be great.
I do like Corral more, but I don’t think he will be there in the second. I am not high on Ridder at all.
How does this make any sense. So you think they would intentionally set him up for failure? This team needs a big improvement in the OL and if you can do it this year you do it. What good is it to have any body playing QB either this year or next year if the OL still sucks? Also if they truly want to find out if Jones can do it you need to put together the best possible surroundings to do the evaluation.
I'm not opposed to the Giants drafting a QB, but I think Corral and Ridder are better prospects.
Howell had an incredible junior year, and aside from height has most of the other tools you look for. He seemed to take a step back as a senior, but if Schoen and Daboll are convinced he has the tools, getting him in the second would be great.
I do like Corral more, but I don’t think he will be there in the second. I am not high on Ridder at all.
Also Howell is very young. He's been great in the past and may have room to learn and grow given his age and plus tools.
That leaves Howell. I frankly would not be surprised if the Giants traded back into the bottom of the first round to take Howell since I don't think he'll make it to #36, especially if the other four QBs are gone. I would pass on all the QBs, but I am becoming increasingly convinced that the Giants won't. Whether they would then trade Jones is obviously unknown, but I tend to think not.
Howell is a better prospect than Corral IMO. Howell has a sturdier frame and had an incredible 2020. His footwork is excellent and he has good accuracy, especially on short throws. His passing statistics declined in 2021 because he lost a lot of talent to the NFL. His OL was also poor. He compensated by dramatically increasing his rushing yards to 828, along with 11 TDs. But like Corral, I have concerns about his size, especially his height. He also too often locks onto one target.
I’d actually love to see the Giants move up from 36 into the mid-20s and draft Ridder. If they can get their with 36 and 81, that’s my preference.
It wouldn't be "intentional." It would just follow that failure would be more likely if Daniel Jones is not given immediate help with Round One offensive talent. But not intentional.
Its a mediocre at best QB draft. Its Goff/Trubisky/Wentz all over again
Im sure Ralph wrote this because he reads BBI. They all do. Write about what the public is talking about so you get clicks
Yes. There will be too many quality players on day 2 at positions of need to waste a pick on a mediocre QB.
Agree. I think I would invest more in a quarterback like Ridder or Coral, than Howell in the second round. They seem very much intrigued with Howell, though. They did sign Tyrod Taylor to a two-year contract which says something about the Giants uncertainty of QB in the next two years.
Its a mediocre at best QB draft. Its Goff/Trubisky/Wentz all over again
Im sure Ralph wrote this because he reads BBI. They all do. Write about what the public is talking about so you get clicks
Do you still not realize that the “draft class” is irrelevant? Wasn’t 2018 supposed to be a great draft class? 4 years later and it ended up being a 75% bust rate for the top 4 guys. Lamar was going to be a 2nd rounder if the Ravens didn’t trade up for him.
The class is irrelevant, if a good QB is in a bad class who gives a shit?
My preference is the Giants pick Willis at 5 -- but there is an awful lot of recent success with great QB play on the offensive staff -- so I'd wager these guys can make a good decision on QB talent.
Same goes for Jones. If they see an All Pro in the making there, they should execute his 5th year option.
Is it possible that they look at Howell as simply a back-up QB, but one that next year allows them to save money on Tyrod Taylor?
There is no bigger need on the team than QB. We shouldn’t let it go until we have an above average player.
I'm not opposed to the Giants drafting a QB, but I think Corral and Ridder are better prospects.
Is it possible that they look at Howell as simply a back-up QB, but one that next year allows them to save money on Tyrod Taylor?
A relatively high draft pick for a backup QB? That doesn't make sense to me. If that's all they want they could draft Jack Coan in the 5th Round.
to get Ridder or Howell? You have lost your minds. If it happens I will tip my cap to you, but that's not good use of your draft picks
Its a mediocre at best QB draft. Its Goff/Trubisky/Wentz all over again
Im sure Ralph wrote this because he reads BBI. They all do. Write about what the public is talking about so you get clicks
Do you still not realize that the “draft class” is irrelevant? Wasn’t 2018 supposed to be a great draft class? 4 years later and it ended up being a 75% bust rate for the top 4 guys. Lamar was going to be a 2nd rounder if the Ravens didn’t trade up for him.
The class is irrelevant, if a good QB is in a bad class who gives a shit?
A good Quarterback in a bad draft class is going to go in the top 10, if not the top five
That being said, the one later round kid I like and would take a flyer on is Skylar Thompson from KSU. From what limited videos I have seen I like his feet and how he keeps his eyes downfield. Toughness and athletic ability is there too but so is an injury history.
^^^THIS^^^
Gil Brandt's "Top 100" came out and Howell is ranked 77th.
Howell is going to be a career backup/fringe starter.
How was it a great class? I’d only build around Allen. 3 of the other top 5 are backups or unemployed and the other wants a record contract even though he turns into a pumpkin every postseason
Thing is we may not have to trade up as far as a lot of teams looking for a QB like MIA and PHI. Obviously Stroud and Young go 1 and 2 but the rest of the class is pretty ridiculous too
This is doesnt make any sense to me. The Giants are not a good football team. This will not be fixed in 1 year. In all likelyhood we will be picking top 10 next year. And there has to be plenty of QBs that grade higher then a 2nd rounder this year.
I rarely feel like I am more tuned in than other posters, but on this quarterback thing I think that might be the case.
Giants are not drafting a quarterback in rounds 1 or 2
Since 2011 the hit rate on top 15 drafted quarterbacks is 50%. Mayfield and Allen make up 50%. The Jets ruined Darnold. How many quarterback classes considered mediocre going into the draft turned out franchise quarterbacks?
Has the physical tools. He’s built like a tank. If he was 4 inches taller, he would still go top 10.
If Jones isn't the guy, get a top pick next year.
I thought he had last year to prove it. If he doesn't play well this year, does he get next year to prove it because it was his 1st year in Daboll's system? When will the excuses end?
The need is real and in my opinion, the most pressing one.
I'm not advocating for a QB at #5 or #7. However, if Schoen & Daboll believe in a guy, I'm okay with it. If Corral or Ridder is there at #36, either guy is well worth the gamble.
There is no guarantee that the Giants will be in a position to land a (supposedly) franchise QB in the 2023 draft. There are already several teams that have multiple 1st round picks in 2023, that may be looking for a QB.
A QB selected in the 1st or 2nd round, would mean Schoen & Daboll have seen the future and it doesn't include Daniel Jones. That would make me very pleased with the 2022 draft.
If Jones isn't the guy, get a top pick next year.
QB is not a real need? When was the last time you watched a Giants game?
How do you suggest the Giants just ‘get a top pick next year.’ There are several bad teams that already have multiple first round picks next year.
Too many real needs to waste yet another effing pick on a so-so QB prospect.
If Jones isn't the guy, get a top pick next year.
QB is not a real need? When was the last time you watched a Giants game?
How do you suggest the Giants just ‘get a top pick next year.’ There are several bad teams that already have multiple first round picks next year.
And odds are we will be higher than most in a draft with probably 5 QBs better than this one…
that’s your opinion, not at all factual. How come 2018 was so bad despite being a great class?
Since 2011 the hit rate on top 15 drafted quarterbacks is 50%. Mayfield and Allen make up 50%. The Jets ruined Darnold. How many quarterback classes considered mediocre going into the draft turned out franchise quarterbacks?
Mayfield isn’t a hit.
Neither have equal traits to Allen, who is freakish in his size/arm-strength/speed, but they are both in the ballpark and might entice them to take a shot.
To suggest prayer in drafting a player out of round 2 is incredibly dumb for a rebuilding team.
Is this sarcasm ?
To draft a QB and pray that he develops.
Is this sarcasm ?
Nope.
It's dumb to take a QB on a rebuilding team in which you don't love him and oyu are taking him as a flyer. That's the definition of dumb.
The team is REBUILDING.
You can't go and waste picks if you are just going to pray he might turn out fine. Day 2 picks in early round 2 for a rebuilding team are supposed to be starters.
Our new GM was an assistant GM on the rebuilding Bills when they drafted Josh Allen who they knew was a project. Remind me how that turned out?
He was NOT a "project!" He was considered a 1st round lock and I can recall Simms young and old saying he would be best and/or be very good on what was considered very good Qb class. .
Lol being a round 1 pick doesn’t mean you’re not a project and being the first pick in the second round doesn’t mean you are. Teams often draft based on their ceiling and potential just like the Bills did so he had time to develop while they built around him.
There’s a hundred different articles just like this one about Allen…
“ Can he overcome the young-player flaws in his game and forge his considerable gifts into a long-term, franchise-quarterback career? Some team's future may ride on the answer to those questions. Thursday night, we'll know which team that is. It'll be awhile before we know whether Allen is the guy his big right arm makes them hope he can be.”
But you’re right he was a lock
Josh Allen is the ultimate boom-or-bust NFL draft prospect - ( New Window )
YEah right--hundreds of them.
YEah right--hundreds of them.
Yeah have you heard of Google? They fixed him and built around him at the same time….
“ Under Palmer’s tutelage, Allen learned to keep his feet closer together, and made a number of other physical changes. Allen practiced on the beach to make his upper-body mechanics more consistent. He spoke with Tony Romo about tucking his left arm in and keeping his head in the same place on every throw. And he worked with Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach, Ken Dorsey, to bend his knees more, like a boxer.”
“ Allen’s metamorphosis likely came from a mix of better footwork, a dash of mechanical fixes (that may or may not have stuck), and a lot of help from a front office dedicated to giving him the right supporting cast of coaches and teammates. “Calm feet and calm mind have led to [Allen’s] improvement,” Tice says.”
How Much Can You Really Develop a Quarterback in the NFL? - ( New Window )
Yeha right "hundreds" knew he would suck, right? But no one knew he'd be any good?
The Simms, Kiper, Prisco, Rob Rang -- it's all here. But yeah keep inventing a false narrative. Way to go.
https://buffalonews.com/sports/bills/a-completely-different-quarterback-nfl-analysts-draft-experts-revisit-josh-allen-projections/article_b405a13a-045b-11eb-8541-bbb14e5526d7.html
Not one ever said he sucked nor did I. Are you drunk?
You're asking me if I ever heard of google when you selectively ignored what I just sent you? It would have ben easy for you to find. But it didn't support your flase narrative, did it??????? You make up "hundreds" as a defense. Hundreds, right? WHo are hundreds - you and some on BBI that pretend you are a GM???
Hundreds. hahahahaha
C'mon you can do better than "hundreds" can't you? C'mon isn't it a few million?>
I cna ram all the quotes bakc at you from the post I just sent you.
Not one ever said he sucked nor did I. Are you drunk?
You're asking me if I'm drunk? Youi make a comment of hundreds?
If you didn't think he'd suck then what are you arguing with me about. Buffalo clearly didn't think he was a project. I've shown you analysts that had him in the top and felt the cricitism of him was a joke.
SO what in your drunk state/ or pot-filled state are you arguing with me about?> Why would Buffalo give a fuck for anyone that didn't know Allen would be good?