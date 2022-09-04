Vacchiano speculates the possibility of a day 2 QB in draft

But there is some logic behind the Giants taking a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft. There is obvious uncertainty about Jones’ future, so much so that the Giants seem unlikely to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023, which they must decide on by two days after the draft. And there is no potential long-term replacement on the roster since his backup, Tyrod Taylor, will be 33 in August, and third-stringer Davis Webb hasn’t thrown a pass in a game in the five years since the Giants took him in the third round in 2017.



Taylor signed a two-year deal with the Giants, so he could be the “bridge starter” next season as the Giants develop whatever young quarterback they draft in 2023. But there is no guarantee they’d even be in position to draft a quarterback they really like then.



So if they like Howell – a 6-1, 218-pound three-year starter who scouts say has all the tools, but lacked the consistency in college – why not add him to the quarterback room now? It gives him a year to learn Brian Daboll’s offense, and a year for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to evaluate his potential.



Maybe he’d develop into a potential future starter if they bail on Jones. Or maybe he just gives the Giants another option to consider at the NFL’s most important position. And the new Giants regime certainly seems interested in keeping all their options open for the future at that spot.