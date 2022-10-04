Jones is the starter; Taylor the backup

If DJ starts he has a tough hill to climb. 4th year and what happens when he has those 2 Int games in a row and we’re under 500 as a team. There is little room for he’s still growing up in the NFL and he just needs time. His only chance is if he avoids as many bad games as possible and finds a way to the playoffs. Even than I think he needs a win. 5th year what now?
Seems to me to be a no win situation for him at this stage of his career
Papa and O’Hara were analyzing Jones’ play. I m not going to comment on it because the debate that would ensue would just be a rehashing of the same points being made from either side here ad nauseam
I would link but don’t no how, apologies. If so inclined take a look at it, I would be interested in different takes.
You find the link, you copy it, then you paste it beneath your comment where it says "URL of Link:"
If it's a podcast on a non-browser platform (like iTunes or Spotify) you click the "share" button, which will also provide you with a link. And then you do the same thing as far as pasting that link into the "URL of Link:" field.
Here's the link to the overall NYG video page, which includes the Access Blue videos (although I don't see any of Papa and O'Hara reviewing DJ except his rookie year). But if you can find the video you're referring to, you should be able to link it here pretty easily.
Management not really knowing what they have in a QB, fans not being able to differentiate whether the starter is better than the backup. Ownership publicly promoting a guy, despite hiring a gm to fix this mess. Oy.
Management not really knowing what they have in a QB, fans not being able to differentiate whether the starter is better than the backup. Ownership publicly promoting a guy, despite hiring a gm to fix this mess. Oy.
As of today, what material upgrades have the Giants made to his cast?
I’d say they have a 1 better offensive guard, and potentially a moderate upgrade at center.
They are no better at any of the skill positions and the line is still a patchwork and work in progress.
This is why I believe they will take his 5th year option. It’s going to take a lt least another offseason to field a decent cast.
I said the same thing last year. Jones' poor 2020 was apparently due to the supporting cast and new offensive system. 2021 had the same poor supporting cast and so will 2022, barring hitting an early home run in the draft.
And I agree with your above point. The constant excuse making from Mara is tiring.
I found Daboll's comments incredibly innocuous. He's saying nothing tangible on Jones.
Christian you are missing forrest from the trees re upgrades
the material upgrade is hopefully coaching - and that's the biggest upgrade any organization can make.
im not saying they made it, we don't know. nobody does because they hired another rookie coach. but that's the theoretical upgrade.
better coaching gets better performance out of an entire roster.
crappy coaching gets worse performance out of an entire roster
like say Kenny Golladay going from 13 tds in his previous 21 games to 0 tds in 14 and getting very few targets in the end zone - I can literally only remember 2 from last year and i think both were DPI's that led to 1 yard tds.
im not in any way justifying the golladay signing just pointing out the reality of how poor the offensive production was if you go player by player in the system the past 2 years vs. any system they were in prior whether it's jones, slayton, golladay, barkley, engram, even rudolph. And it's not like any of those guys were on the KC Chiefs prior.
Kenny Golladay also went from Stafford to Jones. It's not like he had great coaching in Detroit.
exactly GD matt patricia (bevell was OC) shouldn't be a high bar
Kenny Golladay also went from Stafford to Jones. It's not like he had great coaching in Detroit.
Look at his catch percentages and separation distance in Detroit and then here. Garrett had NO CLUE how to use him.
I'm not a Jones truther, his inability to stay on the field and elevate his team puts him on shaky ground, but his supporting cast and coaching has been terrible. The idea a journeyman like Taylor, who isn't even an elite back up, should start over Jones is the dumbest idea of the off season.
First time head coach, first time OC, first time QB coach.
New system, likely 4/5 new lineman, perennially injured RB and no. 1 WR. No TEs to speak of.
If it were up to me, I'd pick Willis and build from the ground up.
But if this is about giving Jones a real shot, I won't be surprised in the least if they give him two years.
this is what you (and others) miss imo, it's not about "giving jones a real shot".
the job of a head coach is to win football games or they get fired. period.
Shurmur had Jones playing real well and he got fired.
Judge had things seemingly going in the right direction and he got fired.
Daboll will either be a good coach and win games - like Stefanski, Siriani, Reich, McDermott all did, even in their first years with mediocre inherited rosters and mediocre QBs.
or he will join patricia, judge, wilks, shurmur, fangio, and countless others and be back on the coordinator carousel 20 months from now. I don't think many realize how much any rookie head coach is on the clock from day 1.
if jones gives them the best shot to win they will play him, if not they will play taylor. if they really like howell they will draft him. and they will try to give whoever plays QB "a real shot" as best they can. step 1 in giving all players at all positions "a real shot" is having a good coach.
and they have made some evaluations. As they work into the offseason program and camp they will be able to understand his thought processes and how they apply to live action as the season progresses. Processing Decision Making Execution. Somewhere in the equation is off and they have to figure out the why. Coaching will hopefully make make the evaluation very clear as some better performances from the supporting cast. Be patient imv.
The fact they have done some work on QB's in the draft probably says they have concerns.
Is Siriani/PHI fully committed to Hurts? Who knows?
The Browns/Stefanski obviously weren't committed to Baker.
McDermott/Beane/Schoen/Daboll weren't committed to Tyrod in 2018 after making the playoffs.
The Colts traded Wentz after 1 year.
Mara's comments don't matter in any of their interpretations. Daboll isn't going against his own judgement for Mara's in who he plays, Schoen isn't going against his own judgement in the draft, and neither of them are having his influence seep into their minds. if they are then they were bad hires and are doomed already.
Mara's hiring decisions impact the franchise a lot more than his comments to the media - but with each new comment that gets forgotten.
I’m not missing anything. I believe Mara’s comments on their face that he’s personally in favor and influencing Jones getting a fair shot. He’s been crystal clear in successive off seasons what that means: more weapons, better offensive line, continuity in a system, his own physical health.
The primary difference between what you and I believe seems to be: I think John Mara historically and currently can’t help himself from applying pressure to his staff when it comes the QB.
You seem to believe Schoen and Daboll can operate with autonomy when it comes to the quarterback and don’t have to entertain this influence.
I’ve worked with plenty of owners and investors like John Mara in my career. There are only so many times a Mara pulls this shit with a GM, coach, and QB, before you have to believe it’s his MO.
Maybe this is the time the 67-year-old, myopic, architect of a decade of losing changes his stripes.
2 DAYS after the draft to make a decision. If they take Howell in Rd 2, I HIGHLY doubt they pick up the option. If they don’t, they probably will. I’m not too concerned over a fifth year option. What concerns me is a contract extension and major bucks. Unless a minor miracle happens, that would screw them.
I was not happy with the pick when they drafted him, but he has won me over. I don't know if he will be the QB we need, but the posters spewing hate have tipped me over to rooting for him. No, I have not seen outstanding play and the ability to drag a horrible, poorly coached and injury riddled team to the playoffs. But aside from the backlash I feel towards the absolute haters, it would be the best thing for the Giants if he comes through as a legit starting QB, and it is the smart thing to give him that chance. And yes, I know, a cadre of haters is convinced he already had that chance but I disagree.
I see Mara's MO as hiring crappy coaches. The rest of the NFL agrees with that assessment by the way. McAdoo only just got another shot to call the shots and it's on the RMS Titanic. Shurmur is currently unemployed. Garrett is currently unemployed. Gettleman obviously unemployed. Reese/Ross unemployed for 6 years.
You see someone who interferes because he makes his preferences public but I don't think any of those comments hold a candle to the impact of those hiring decisions.
the only concern i have re mara is whether or not he finally got it right with schoen/daboll. what he says to the media is beyond meaningless.
It’s not his comments on their own. It’s his pattern of behavior that’s been directly proportionate to his comments. He’s personally interceded in the last two quarterback changes. Allowing his staff to make that decision without his influence would be a change in behavior.
Play this out: Barkley misses a quarter of the season to a leg injury, Golladay is banged up for most of the year, Shepard struggles to get on the field, the oline struggles with continuity, the TEs are no good, Daboll and Kafka have growing pains in their new roles. Jones has a mediocre season.
Are those outcomes low or high odds? Is Daniel Jones the QB in 2023?
I think the Giants are selecting a QB in the 2023 draft if Jones struggles and the team does poorly this year - both things I expect to happen.
I think the job demands of Schoen/Daboll overrule Mara's annoying comments.
Geno Smith & Eli in 2017?
Eli getting replaced by Jones after week 2 in 2019?
I was not happy with the pick when they drafted him, but he has won me over. I don't know if he will be the QB we need, but the posters spewing hate have tipped me over to rooting for him. No, I have not seen outstanding play and the ability to drag a horrible, poorly coached and injury riddled team to the playoffs. But aside from the backlash I feel towards the absolute haters, it would be the best thing for the Giants if he comes through as a legit starting QB, and it is the smart thing to give him that chance. And yes, I know, a cadre of haters is convinced he already had that chance but I disagree.
No one hates Jones. They hate losing. Jones is a losing quarterback.
Not true Terps. The level of vitriol I have seen against him on a personal level is over the top. Criticize his play, fine, but the low ball insults definitely reek of a visceral hatred. For quite a while, the term "hater" was used for anyone who expressed a negative opinion. I never bought into that. But some of the posts I have seen about Jones go way beyond legitimate criticism of his play, and whether intentional or not, indicate hatred.
But if this is about giving Jones a real shot, I won't be surprised in the least if they give him two years.
I have little doubt that Mara subscribes to the idea that a QB needs at least two years with the same HC/OC/QBC. And with this very public campaign the last two weeks by Mara to support and endorse Jones, he's setting the stage for Jones to play and start '22 and '23.
As much as I'd like to begin the process of getting out of this QB Hell, it feels like this is trending very much for that 5th year option to be exercised in three weeks.
I was not happy with the pick when they drafted him, but he has won me over. I don't know if he will be the QB we need, but the posters spewing hate have tipped me over to rooting for him. No, I have not seen outstanding play and the ability to drag a horrible, poorly coached and injury riddled team to the playoffs. But aside from the backlash I feel towards the absolute haters, it would be the best thing for the Giants if he comes through as a legit starting QB, and it is the smart thing to give him that chance. And yes, I know, a cadre of haters is convinced he already had that chance but I disagree.
+1. Btw. When did Giants fans start sounding like whiney yankee fans who wanted Cole cut after he gave up 1 run in the first inning?
It wasnt always like this here. Understand the frustrstion but it just feels no no one here WANTS him to succeed. He feels like such a cultura fit with gianys qbs of the past too. I hope he gets it
No one hates Jones. They hate losing. Jones is a losing quarterback.
I can't recall one personal shot anyone has taken at Jones.
criticism of Jones has been professional, not personal, as it should be. In fact, I think even his most ardent critics acknowledge that he is dedicated, hardworking, and extremely tough. Jones has played through a lot of injuries.
The problem is his results are lacking. Whether that is because of him or the wretched OL around him is the core issue of this debate. My own view is that it is about 50/50. But I also think that the debate is largely irrelevant. Absent injury, Jones will be the starting QB this year when the season begins. Whether that continues depends on his performance, and Daboll will likely and correctly not hesitate to bench him for Taylor. Daboll is a first year head coach and didn't draft Jones. He has no loyalty to him. Neither does Schoen.
But even if he plays the whole year, I think 2022 will be Jones's last year with the Giants. He would need a remarkable season to justify using the FT on him next spring, something that seems extremely unlikely.
I also think 2022 will be Barkley's last year with the Giants.
Failure of ownership to provide coaching and talent to needed to evaluate the QB position. Jones inability to stay on the field by probably trying to do too much.
Jones will at least benefit monetarily and will likely be picked up by another team if the Giants go with another QB.
Some posters have ripped Jones going on 3 years and will be able to say they were right if he gets replaced.
Taylor was dismissed in Buffalo under Schoen and company. Gotta think they know what they have in him, a career backup. He can win a game in relief if needed but he's not the future. Everybody should be able to see that.
Jones is 24 and 2022 is his make or break season. He has to get the starts in the current scenario. He still has some possibility of being the future but you've gotta play him to decide.
Christian you are smart enough to see through how thin your arg is
Whether he was wrong or right is immaterial. The question is whether he’s a principal in the decision.
Wrong. And of course owners are principals in franchise level decisions, unless you are naive to think:
the browns owner wasn't involved involved in drafting mayfield or trading for watson
jerry jones wasn't involved in the decision to start dak over romo
kraft wasn't somewhat involved when belichek let brady walk
I guarantee Tepper is and has been involved in Carolina's QB decisions right now.
and Irsay in the Wentz/Ryan decisions, along with Arthur Blank in the Watson/Ryan decisions.
He included himself in the group of people deciding whether Jones’s option gets picked up.
It’s fine if you think it’s cool he’s involved, but don’t pretend like he’s not.
again, nobody is pretending he isn't involved in QB decisions since that's a franchise level decision, it's you who is pretending that's uncommon. and that there's a track record of intervention. there isn't, other than the geno smith debacle.
I don’t follow other NFL team closely enough to posit on the frequency.
I think it’s counter productive for ownership to weigh in on personnel decisions both implicitly and explicitly. I think Mara is particularly active when it comes to quarterback decisions.
Where his involvement falls on the spectrum, and his batting average, all things considered isn’t important to me. Ownership should virtually never be involved in personnel decisions because there’s no accountability for the outcome.
If involvements a vote of no confidence in Schoen (and his predecessors) as you’ve mentioned a number of times, seems like you might have your own answer there.
You seem fine with Mara operating on the spectrum of involvement of personnel decision making, which seems like a contradiction to your other belief that indicates a lack of faith in Schoen.
My view is simple, I think Mara is passively involved in the decision making when his staff generally agree with him, and actively when they do not.
I don’t think the Giants have a made good decision at quarterback since 2016. I’d prefer Mara exclusively stick to the rules committee and philanthropy.
im honestly having trouble tracking your counter arguments
There’s literally nothing to attack, he’s a professional that puts in the work and does and says all the right things. The problem is he was picked too high and out on an awful team. He’s shown glimpses of being a guy to work with and also the opposite. He’s received unfair criticism and also unfair optimism about being a foundational piece. The QB will always be the scapegoat to lazy fans regardless of the surrounding situation.
Giants need to build around a QB PERIOD, doesn’t matter who it is right now.
I think all owners operate on a continuum of involvement regarding the QB position.
I'm happy Mara ruled out Watson, personally. I'm not happy with his comments ruling out other QB alternatives (Wilson, for example), etc. I didn't even want Wilson but Mara's comments continuously seem to be of someone too involved in the decision making process for my liking. Those shouldn't be his decisions.
I also think Mara as a meddling owner is a bit overdone relative to the alternatives. Ross, Snyder, Haslam, Jones all seem much, much worse. Doesn't mean he's perfect.
so i'll end with 2 questions that aren't based on historical interpretations of prior regimes personnel decisions.
1. do you think Mara preferred Flores to Daboll prior to hiring Schoen?
2. why do you think Brian Daboll was chosen as head coach?
surely we can agree the hiring of gms and coaches are decisions on the spectrum of those where owners typically have some level of involvement.
If I had to guess, Mara preferred Flores, and was open to Schoen convincing him on Daboll.
I have zero concern with how Mara has handled the head coaches after McAdoo. I think Mara has been quite diplomatic with the head coaching hires. I believe Shurmur, Judge, and Daboll have been consensus picks, with the GM having a major vote.
That all feels perfectly appropriate for the owner and CEO.
The line for me is simply personnel. It’s as simple as that.
I’ll restate my initial point on this thread — I believe Jones will get two years to prove himself because Mara won’t believe the improvements this year constitute a fair chance. And that’s rotten.
I’ll be thrilled if proven wrong. Like I posted above, I was certain Abrams would be GM. I’m thrilled I was wrong there.
takes personal shots at Jones. As Terps said, many of us hate losing and the only consistent thing about Jones is that he is a losing QB. We all know he is a hard worker. We all know he is a mod citizen. We all know he is a great teammate. None of that trumps losing. Jones defenders perceive these criticisms and personal insults. They aren’t. It’s fine if you want to have optimism and belief in him. But, thus far, this is what he is.
takes personal shots at Jones. As Terps said, many of us hate losing and the only consistent thing about Jones is that he is a losing QB. We all know he is a hard worker. We all know he is a mod citizen. We all know he is a great teammate. None of that trumps losing. Jones defenders perceive these criticisms and personal insults. They aren’t. It’s fine if you want to have optimism and belief in him. But, thus far, this is what he is.
I mean there have been personal insults thrown out at anyone that objectively defends Jones with opinions or stats. Some that say Jones isn’t the answer talk in absolutes and say the ones defending him are clueless. No one can say for certain if the problem has been Jones, the surrounding talent and coaches or BOTH. People seem to forget there is a good chance it’s both
I think all owners operate on a continuum of involvement regarding the QB position.
I'm happy Mara ruled out Watson, personally. I'm not happy with his comments ruling out other QB alternatives (Wilson, for example), etc. I didn't even want Wilson but Mara's comments continuously seem to be of someone too involved in the decision making process for my liking. Those shouldn't be his decisions.
I also think Mara as a meddling owner is a bit overdone relative to the alternatives. Ross, Snyder, Haslam, Jones all seem much, much worse. Doesn't mean he's perfect.
I may be in the minority but I would have done an equivalent Wilson trade and I may have missed something but I didn't hear mara rule that out the way he did Watson. From what i've seen Wilson was unlikely to approve a trade anywhere outside of Denver because he wanted a roster ready to win and to stay out west.
agree with the rest of what you said (including Watson). Mara seems to clearly articulate that he views his veto power as an off the field decision, like Watson, not onfield decisions. I mean he allowed his GMs to draft Eli Apple, Deandre Baker, and Kadarius Toney with first round picks. None strike me as Mara/Giants type players. In FA I have seen a lot more evidence of coaches signing players they like/know than Mara being involved at the individual player level.
takes personal shots at Jones. As Terps said, many of us hate losing and the only consistent thing about Jones is that he is a losing QB. We all know he is a hard worker. We all know he is a mod citizen. We all know he is a great teammate. None of that trumps losing. Jones defenders perceive these criticisms and personal insults. They aren’t. It’s fine if you want to have optimism and belief in him. But, thus far, this is what he is.
I mean there have been personal insults thrown out at anyone that objectively defends Jones with opinions or stats. Some that say Jones isn’t the answer talk in absolutes and say the ones defending him are clueless. No one can say for certain if the problem has been Jones, the surrounding talent and coaches or BOTH. People seem to forget there is a good chance it’s both
A contingent of people talk in absolutes about everything. And the few games Jones has played well, Jones defenders threw mud at Jones “haters”. Its all encompassing. This is what QB hell looks like. “No one knows what we have in Jones” despite 3 years of data. Optimists want to see more, realists have had enough. It is what it is.
Be on whichever side you want to be on. My post was just pointing out no one really takes personal shots at DJ.
I’ll restate my initial point on this thread — I believe Jones will get two years to prove himself because Mara won’t believe the improvements this year constitute a fair chance. And that’s rotten.
and i'll restate mine:
Schoen is going to make the final call on drafting whoever he thinks is best from his first pick to his last.
Daboll is going to play whoever he thinks gives them the best chance of winning games from game #1.
and there's no evidence Mara has ever stood in the way of his previous GMs or HCs doing just that. He let Reese/Gettleman draft Apple, Webb, Lauletta, Jones, Baker, Toney. He let Shurmur replace Eli after 2 weeks.
Schoen and Daboll's careers are on the line with every decision they make. If they allow anything to interfere with such key decisions then they are already done for and were the wrong guys for the job.
I think all owners operate on a continuum of involvement regarding the QB position.
I'm happy Mara ruled out Watson, personally. I'm not happy with his comments ruling out other QB alternatives (Wilson, for example), etc. I didn't even want Wilson but Mara's comments continuously seem to be of someone too involved in the decision making process for my liking. Those shouldn't be his decisions.
I also think Mara as a meddling owner is a bit overdone relative to the alternatives. Ross, Snyder, Haslam, Jones all seem much, much worse. Doesn't mean he's perfect.
I may be in the minority but I would have done an equivalent Wilson trade and I may have missed something but I didn't hear mara rule that out the way he did Watson. From what i've seen Wilson was unlikely to approve a trade anywhere outside of Denver because he wanted a roster ready to win and to stay out west.
agree with the rest of what you said (including Watson). Mara seems to clearly articulate that he views his veto power as an off the field decision, like Watson, not onfield decisions. I mean he allowed his GMs to draft Eli Apple, Deandre Baker, and Kadarius Toney with first round picks. None strike me as Mara/Giants type players. In FA I have seen a lot more evidence of coaches signing players they like/know than Mara being involved at the individual player level.
I actually misremembered the quote - I went looking after your post - he mentioned the salary cap as a limiting factor on Watson but didn't mention Wilson. So I take that back.
I don’t believe 3rd or 4th round picks enter into serious decision making debate, so I have no opinion or view on their relationship to this discussion.
I believe Taylor was signed for 2 years for the exact reason Mara described — as a backup for Daniel Jones. I believe he will be ultimately be the back up to Daniel Jones for two years.
I believe the Giants will do their homework on all the options, but ultimately will pickup Jones’s 5th year option.
I think Mara was more willing to draft Jones because despite his deep wish it wasn’t true, Manning was at the end of his career. Jones is not.
if schoen and daboll have willis as the #1 player on the board do you think they will pick him at #5?
If they do Mara should fire them on the spot lol
Why?
Because he won’t be the BPA
Hmmm… seems like you are “speaking in absolutes” regarding Willis ( see how this can be applicable to everyone and everything on BBI?). Regardless, the goal of every NFL team, every season, theoretically is to win the Super Bowl. As such, the key to that goal lies heavily with the Quarterback. I believe most people here, if polled, would likely conclude the odds of DJ being a Super Bowl QB aren’t high. Even many of his defenders. If that is so, shouldn’t the goal each and every season be to exhaustively search for an upgrade?
We don’t know what Schoen and Daboll truly think about Jones. Maybe they absolutely do see a championship QB. But if they don’t, wouldn’t drafting Willis, a move that would point to them see a SB winning QB in him, be the right one even at 5? I would be ecstatic if they had that kind of belief in QB in either this year’s or next year’s draft.
I agree with a good part of your thoughts but I think Mara heavily influenced sticking with Eli after he was benched. He was going to finish his contract imv and Mara was not doubling down on the first mistake after the blowback he and the franchise took. EA had a bigger role then some think imv.
Giants are going BPA. Until the Giants start reestablishing competitiveness and hopefully an advantage on the OL/TE and front 7 don't expect a great deal of change regardless of QB. I still believe a new QB will be in place in 2023/24. As some stated, drafting one in round 2 is probably a insurance (capable starter with potential upside) but won't stop them from addressing the position again if needed and able to.
if schoen and daboll have willis as the #1 player on the board do you think they will pick him at #5?
If they do Mara should fire them on the spot lol
Why?
Because he won’t be the BPA
Hmmm… seems like you are “speaking in absolutes” regarding Willis ( see how this can be applicable to everyone and everything on BBI?). Regardless, the goal of every NFL team, every season, theoretically is to win the Super Bowl. As such, the key to that goal lies heavily with the Quarterback. I believe most people here, if polled, would likely conclude the odds of DJ being a Super Bowl QB aren’t high. Even many of his defenders. If that is so, shouldn’t the goal each and every season be to exhaustively search for an upgrade?
We don’t know what Schoen and Daboll truly think about Jones. Maybe they absolutely do see a championship QB. But if they don’t, wouldn’t drafting Willis, a move that would point to them see a SB winning QB in him, be the right one even at 5? I would be ecstatic if they had that kind of belief in QB in either this year’s or next year’s draft.
You’re right I did and if he’s there guy I will support it but I guess I’m playing the odds on this one because I haven’t seen one credible scout says he’s worthy of a top 10 pick unless some team is desperate enough to reach. Kiper has him behind Pickett…he has him going 18th and said he would have been his 6th QB in last years class. Remember the last time we reached for a QB when we were desperate but our GM was in full bloom love when most scouts said day 2 or later?
If DJ starts he has a tough hill to climb. 4th year and what happens when he has those 2 Int games in a row and we’re under 500 as a team. There is little room for he’s still growing up in the NFL and he just needs time. His only chance is if he avoids as many bad games as possible and finds a way to the playoffs. Even than I think he needs a win. 5th year what now?
Seems to me to be a no win situation for him at this stage of his career
The accepted timetable for a young QB to make that jump to being a franchise player is by third season. I think it’s fair to say that last season was NOT a season that lent itself to the evaluation of anyone on the team. So I’m looking at year 4 as year 3. Financially you CAN’T do that so I’m expecting them to punt the 5th year option and just negotiate a contract if he pans out. But in regards to truly evaluating him to decide if he has a future on this team? I think you have to. Also, Jones having success doesn’t mean the team has to win a certain percentage of games. It just means the ones we lose can’t be traceable back to Daniel Jones.
if schoen and daboll have willis as the #1 player on the board do you think they will pick him at #5?
If they do Mara should fire them on the spot lol
Why?
Because he won’t be the BPA
Hmmm… seems like you are “speaking in absolutes” regarding Willis ( see how this can be applicable to everyone and everything on BBI?). Regardless, the goal of every NFL team, every season, theoretically is to win the Super Bowl. As such, the key to that goal lies heavily with the Quarterback. I believe most people here, if polled, would likely conclude the odds of DJ being a Super Bowl QB aren’t high. Even many of his defenders. If that is so, shouldn’t the goal each and every season be to exhaustively search for an upgrade?
We don’t know what Schoen and Daboll truly think about Jones. Maybe they absolutely do see a championship QB. But if they don’t, wouldn’t drafting Willis, a move that would point to them see a SB winning QB in him, be the right one even at 5? I would be ecstatic if they had that kind of belief in QB in either this year’s or next year’s draft.
You’re right I did and if he’s there guy I will support it but I guess I’m playing the odds on this one because I haven’t seen one credible scout says he’s worthy of a top 10 pick unless some team is desperate enough to reach. Kiper has him behind Pickett…he has him going 18th and said he would have been his 6th QB in last years class. Remember the last time we reached for a QB when we were desperate but our GM was in full bloom love when most scouts said day 2 or later?
Fair enough. I respect this take and your honesty here.
if you believe schoen/daboll would be coerced against their #1 player at 5 then you have no belief in them.
I've responded to you on this before. This is a more nuanced set of circumstances than your zero sum view.
Schoen is a first-time GM who is building his credibility with ownership.
This isn't simply about who's at the top of his board. This is about changing the trajectory of the organization, and who the starting QB will be for the future.
This is exactly the type of decision I believe Mara has intervened historically. And with two first-timers in their seats, I think he will again.
This has zero to do with my faith in Schoen, this has everything to do with my experiences in situations like this with CEOs just like John Mara.
the hypothetical is that they have Willis - who they have brought in for a top 30 - as the #1 player on their board. Not their top QB, the #1 overall player in the draft. Who also happens to be a QB.
If you think they are passing on the player who has both their highest grade and plays the position of most importance then you can use whatever circular logic you want - it's plain old incompetence and you have zero faith in the new regime.
It wouldn’t be them passing it would be Mara. What he said is historically accurate, Mara has intervened in cases like this before when he claimed it was the GM and coaches call. Again based on the track record of Mara…not Schoen and Daboll. Let’s pray it’s different this time around but Mara’s words to the media have led us to believe nothing has yet
Lines of scrimmage do you mean after the geno smith start?
I agree with a good part of your thoughts but I think Mara heavily influenced sticking with Eli after he was benched. He was going to finish his contract imv and Mara was not doubling down on the first mistake after the blowback he and the franchise took. EA had a bigger role then some think imv.
Giants are going BPA. Until the Giants start reestablishing competitiveness and hopefully an advantage on the OL/TE and front 7 don't expect a great deal of change regardless of QB. I still believe a new QB will be in place in 2023/24. As some stated, drafting one in round 2 is probably a insurance (capable starter with potential upside) but won't stop them from addressing the position again if needed and able to.
if so I agree and I believe Mara has admitted as much. The way I remember his public telling of the story, he was at some kind of league meeting that week and had what he thought to be a not that significant conversation with Reese about getting younger guys playing time at the end of blowouts since they were out of playoff contention and the season was over. The younger guy in question being rookie 3rd round pick Davis Webb who they'd talked up, not knucklehead journeyman Geno Smith. And certainly not with the intention of insulting Eli/ending his starting streak.
Jerry Reese had been an employee of the organization for 20+ years and won 2 SBs so I'm pretty sure Mara only fired him the way he did before the season ended because he genuinely felt blindsided by the embarrassing way everything ended up playing out with Eli basically putting his foot down and neutering Mcadoo.
In that telling of the story imo Mara was correct in principle - Eli should not have been benched for Geno but they should have had Davis Webb prepared to get reps. The fact that they started Geno (reese/mcadoo) probably bc they already knew they wasted a pick on Webb does not reflect any better on them.
give me an example where Mara intervened on a football decision for non-off field reasons.
If you think they are passing on the player who has both their highest grade and plays the position of most importance then you can use whatever circular logic you want - it's plain old incompetence and you have zero faith in the new regime.
There’s nothing circular about the logic.
If the principal decision maker believes the team has the answer already at the position, they won’t draft a player at that position. Same as if Jacksonville has Willis number one on their board.
I simply believe Mara likes Jones, wants to build around him, and won’t approve drafting a quarterback in the first round. It’s an extremely simple belief.
I have faith in Schoen in other areas, but I don’t believe he has dominion over Mara and Mara’s desire to have Jones succeed.
Again, I think it’s a more nuanced situation than you want to believe.
I hope you’re right and I am wrong. It wouldn’t be the first time.
we don't need to go around anymore but i completely disagree
If the principal decision maker believes the team has the answer already at the position, they won’t draft a player at that position. Same as if Jacksonville has Willis number one on their board.
I simply believe Mara likes Jones, wants to build around him, and won’t approve drafting a quarterback in the first round. It’s an extremely simple belief.
Jacksonville picked Trevor Lawrence last year, a consensus #1OA who was viewed as a phenom since he was a freshman. He was possibly the highest thought of 1OA pick since Luck. That's very different.
Zack Wilson sucked and I think he's already clearly a bust but even that is different because the regime who chose him is still there. If they have a highly graded QB though they should move off though, because Wilson looked overmatched and if that continues they aren't getting another shot.
The only horse Daboll and Schoen have in the race is their own careers and if they took a job where they aren't allowed to make important decisions then john mara hired perhaps the only 2 guys in the NFL with a softer spine than his. the only reason they aren't picking a qb at 5 is if they don't see a franchise QB in this draft (which is the consensus belief).
It wouldn’t be them passing it would be Mara. What he said is historically accurate, Mara has intervened in cases like this before when he claimed it was the GM and coaches call. Again based on the track record of Mara…not Schoen and Daboll. Let’s pray it’s different this time around but Mara’s words to the media have led us to believe nothing has yet
give me an example where Mara intervened on a football decision for non-off field reasons.
I mean recently he made Judge hire Garrett and then didn’t let him fire him….
He’s always talking about trades or keeping guys and his approval even when it’s “100% the GM and coach”…
"It was a reluctant approval on my part because I happen to like Odell very much and I recognize the unique talent that he has, and it's not easy to trade that player to another team," he said. "But I understand also that we have a lot of holes that we need to fill and if we make the right decisions with that first pick and with the third pick, and we obviously like Jabrill Peppers a lot, and that filled a need too … So ultimately I gave my 50 percent share of the approval."
and judge tried to hire daboll but got denied. so the issue with judge hiring garrett wasn't that mara suggested it, it was that he was too inexperienced to have a longer list of coaches he preferred than "brian daboll" if he got blocked in the first place.
same as Shurmur missing out on Stefanski/Fangio. Yes it was unfortunate, especially in the case of stefanski since it was a promotion. But it's nobody's fault but his that the guys he settled for were garbage (especially bettcher).
the only personnel move i think mara vetoed was tunsil because of the gas mask - which is an off the field thing like watson.
Do you not see the irony in any of this and proving exactly what we are talking about?
I meant Mara was going to have him play out his final two years and EA was a part of it. No way was he cutting Eli and or not starting him in 2018.
At best to draft one in 2018 they would have had to have had a consensus on a PM type of QB was available which was not the case.
JS and BD are in new positions now. They are responsible and not part of the responsibility. Big difference being in those roles compared to prior positions and I think drafting a QB is most applicable and they will act accordingly. You can navigate missing a QB in round 2/3. Missing on 5 or 7 is trouble imv.
Do you not see the irony in any of this and proving exactly what we are talking about?
no because again it comes down to the coaches decision. Judge defeated himself by not having a better choice. Same as Shurmur.
so the only irony I see is if you think Daboll and Schoen are going to make the same mistakes as Judge - which as I've said is a legitimate concern since they are first timers same as he was. but the hypothetical I proposed was that they have a definitive choice in Malik Willis. Just like Mara didn't stand in the way of Judge attempting to hire Daboll > Garrett, I don't think he'd tell his GM he can't make a draft pick he wants to make unless there's an off field issue.
Mara asked both Reese and McAdoo to draw up a plan for Eli to sit in Oakland. And then he approved the plan. So, he knew everything. Led everything.
But when the media and fans revolted after the game, Mara went into CYA mode - clearly lied when he said he couldn't connect with Reese before the game to revisit the plan (was apparently out of town with limited access) - and he needed fall guys to end the crisis. It was Mara at his most classless.
Mara deserves no credit for how that situation was handled.
The only horse Daboll and Schoen have in the race is their own careers and if they took a job where they aren't allowed to make important decisions then john mara hired perhaps the only 2 guys in the NFL with a softer spine than his. the only reason they aren't picking a qb at 5 is if they don't see a franchise QB in this draft (which is the consensus belief).
I think you greatly simplify a complex situation.
This is a first-time head coach and a first-time GM, with an owner who flat out said he's part of the decision making process and has planted his flag in favor of the incumbent.
This isn't a measure of spine, it's a measure of building credibility and influence as a new principal, in a situation where much more experienced players have got pushed around.
My last thought is the same as my first: Mara wants to build around Jones and will. I hope I am wrong.
came up when they were interviewing Schoen? For everyone that’s clinging to the argument that Mara is the only fan of Jones in the organization, can you explain to me how that conversation might have played out? Did Schoen lie to Mara about Jones to appease him?
The only horse Daboll and Schoen have in the race is their own careers and if they took a job where they aren't allowed to make important decisions then john mara hired perhaps the only 2 guys in the NFL with a softer spine than his. the only reason they aren't picking a qb at 5 is if they don't see a franchise QB in this draft (which is the consensus belief).
I think you greatly simplify a complex situation.
This is a first-time head coach and a first-time GM, with an owner who flat out said he's part of the decision making process and has planted his flag in favor of the incumbent.
This isn't a measure of spine, it's a measure of building credibility and influence as a new principal, in a situation where much more experienced players have got pushed around.
My last thought is the same as my first: Mara wants to build around Jones and will. I hope I am wrong.
it wouldn't be oversimplified if it was your job on the line.
and your kids/family that were going to suffer the abuse of being a public figure in failure, and packing up and moving to a new school in 2 years.
and starring down the difference of a $5-10m+ AAV salary for the next decade like Sean McDermott, or the various situations people like McAdoo, Judge, Shurmur, Patricia, Culley are now in. And all these guys know that because they are all friends. Daboll was almost Judge's OC.
before they make the picks in 2 weeks their palms are gonna be sweaty knees weak and arms heavy - and they should be for good reason. these 2 top 10 picks have the chance to define their futures. this post has 0 exaggeration. Do you think Ben McAdoo doesn't wish he had a time machine to go back and get Mahomes? Or Shurmur to get Josh Allen? Or Dabes former comrades Judge/Patricia/Flores who all passed on Herbert?
if they see another Josh Allen there is a 0% chance they pass on that. anything else would be self-sabotage.
I'd add to Eric's point - Schoen and Daboll were guys in demand. This isn't Gettleman who would have never received a GM interview again.
If I had to guess what was said to Mara, I'd bet that there was pessimism in this year's QB crop, an intention to evaluate Jones 'fairly', and comments that they are not sold on him as the long-term solution.
I think if they believe in Willis (or whoever) he'll be picked later this month.
Simply not see a top QB in this draft. He can maneuver this year in the draft and set things up for the future. He has no pressure. Mara stated he likes Jones. I imagine JS told him he sees some positives with him . I doubt he said he’s convinced he’s a top QB.
Best case is Jones wax a untapped star. Worst case is he addresses QB in 2022/23. Maybe a hedge 2nd rounder this year.
Where he hurts himself is forcing a QB this year and busts. Improve the team and the next QB will have a better chance.
Allen: Elite size, arm talent, competitiveness, overcame obstacles, smart and super athletic . I doubt he sees any QB this year with that profile.
"John Mara isn't going to hire a coach that doesn't believe Daniel Jones can be his quarterback."
Old quote, but Mara seems lately like he is going to die on the DJ hill. God help us.
If that's the case, he's going to die soon one way or the other. If they pay him they're going to be faced with firing Daboll and possibly Schoen already after the 2023 season after two more years of terrible offensive football. They're not going to that. Instead they'll eat a bunch of dead money and cut Jones.
I don't see that playing out though. I think Jones is gone after 2022, and a year from now we'll just be asking why they wasted one more year on him.
The Giants were an attractive landing spot for Schoen. It’s a cornerstone franchise, much more attractive location than his previous job, and historically patient with the GM.
On the spectrum of flawed owners, Mara isn’t on the bad side of the bell curve. There are some truly abhorrent or crazy people who own football teams. Also, on a good year there are 4-5 gigs available, many years less.
Mara’s major flaw is getting too close to certain characters, and overstepping his role. That’s a manageable situation — but it requires time and patience to manage.
"John Mara isn't going to hire a coach that doesn't believe Daniel Jones can be his quarterback."
if you believe that to be the case then as I've been saying the issue is with Schoen/Daboll. It is on them if they believe that and don't force the issue. It's their jobs on the line not Mara's.
And I agree and any smart GM or coach taking the job here should have negotiated the decision making hierarchy in their contract. Here’s the problem, Mara would never agree and a first time GM and coach are not going to do this probably. Nor are they going to burn bridges during or after. Mara either seems to hire previous Giant yes men or guys with no experience. Maybe it’s not a coincidence
They knew it was an unhealthy cap situation and a terrible roster. While I don't agree with it philosophically, they certainly knew they could throw 2022 away on Jones at little cost to the long term plan. A benefit would be placating Mara and finally putting the ridiculous Jones saga to bed.
I think even if the Giants don't draft a QB that this is the last season for Jones. That only changes if he has an incredible season, which is extremely unlikely. Even Mara will understand that unless that happens, Jones will not be worth the FT. Mara is a meddler, but his desire to win is greater than his affinity for Jones. At least it will be in all likelihood by the end of this season.
Jones is the presumptive starting QB right now, but Daboll won't hesitate to bench him if he plays poorly.
From what I hear, I’ll bet money on them picking up Jones option.
They knew it was an unhealthy cap situation and a terrible roster. While I don't agree with it philosophically, they certainly knew they could throw 2022 away on Jones at little cost to the long term plan. A benefit would be placating Mara and finally putting the ridiculous Jones saga to bed.
if they pass on the next josh allen there's a cost.
put yourself in their (schoen/daboll) shoes, is there any world where they are passing if they see that?
Do you have any doubt this wasn't on Mara's mind when he hired Schoen/Daboll?
are schoen/daboll simpletons who didn't think to ask if they were going to be allowed to pick their own players? they both had other choices, do you think they took the job that set least them up for success?
are schoen/daboll simpletons who didn't think to ask if they were going to be allowed to pick their own players? they both had other choices, do you think they took the job that set least them up for success?
Did they actually have other choices?
I'm absolutely sure they asked that they have control of picking their players. And I could hear Mara saying yes, but he retains veto power on specific players.
or unreasonable demand that rookie GM's can't expect to get.
if they have a player at #1 on their board with no off the field issues, want to pick that player, and are blocked from doing so they may as well pack their stuff and walk. they made a terrible choice for their careers and it's only a matter of time until mara is looking for their replacements. in fact it would be better for their careers to walk now before the stink of losing defines them. same is true if as head coach daboll wants to start a different player. the bears were interested in Schoen, the dolphins were interested in Daboll, there were several other teams with openings at both gm/hc, and this was the situation they chose. if they did so with their hands knowingly tied they chose wrong.
these are not little decisions we are talking about in the hypothetical - they are decisions that directly impact wins and losses. passing on a player you suspect to be a franchise QB is career suicide.
for as many people in this thread who seem to seriously believe that's what would happen this year if they see a QB they want, i haven't seen 1 credible suggestion of when it's ever actually happened that mara stood in the way of a pick. you can disagree with whatever decision schoen/daboll make without it having to be some conspiracy out of their control. or you can think so little of them that they chose the pinocchio life.
the fact that john mara was on the phone recruiting BC's own brian flores before schoen was even hired, and schoen was still able to get his guy as head coach is a pretty big fact being dismissed for the pinocchio believers.
Of course that is what everyone is going to say at this point.
Not sure why this is news to anyone.
I don't know how Jones or Taylor will stack up after the preseason, but every position should be an open competition even going into week 17.
I would link but don’t no how, apologies. If so inclined take a look at it, I would be interested in different takes.
The Giants aren’t playing possum. They really like Jones. No one should be surprised if they pick up his option.
What is so hard to understand? Nobody is saying Jones is starting opening day.
I would link but don’t no how, apologies. If so inclined take a look at it, I would be interested in different takes.
The Giants aren’t playing possum. They really like Jones. No one should be surprised if they pick up his option.
I wouldn't be at all either. The Giants are fucking stupid.
What is so hard to understand? Nobody is saying Jones is starting opening day.
Correct, in every way. There's way too much literal thinking on here that simply spouts group-think, either pro or con.
Existing as the same terrible franchise they've been for the past 10+ years
I would link but don’t no how, apologies. If so inclined take a look at it, I would be interested in different takes.
Sorry
Taylor is probably the better player, though.
I’d say they have a 1 better offensive guard, and potentially a moderate upgrade at center.
They are no better at any of the skill positions and the line is still a patchwork and work in progress.
This is why I believe they will take his 5th year option. It’s going to take a lt least another offseason to field a decent cast.
Seems to me to be a no win situation for him at this stage of his career
The Giants want to see what he can do with a decent supporting cast then make a decision at the end of the season. Taylor was signed as a pure backup
Taylor is probably the better player, though.
I think so too, but they both have been pretty injury prone lately. Hope they have a plan for drafting a QB this year or next, because we aren’t going anywhere without getting a quarterback.
I would link but don’t no how, apologies. If so inclined take a look at it, I would be interested in different takes.
You find the link, you copy it, then you paste it beneath your comment where it says "URL of Link:"
If it's a podcast on a non-browser platform (like iTunes or Spotify) you click the "share" button, which will also provide you with a link. And then you do the same thing as far as pasting that link into the "URL of Link:" field.
Here's the link to the overall NYG video page, which includes the Access Blue videos (although I don't see any of Papa and O'Hara reviewing DJ except his rookie year). But if you can find the video you're referring to, you should be able to link it here pretty easily.
Link - ( New Window )
+1
I’d say they have a 1 better offensive guard, and potentially a moderate upgrade at center.
They are no better at any of the skill positions and the line is still a patchwork and work in progress.
This is why I believe they will take his 5th year option. It’s going to take a lt least another offseason to field a decent cast.
I said the same thing last year. Jones' poor 2020 was apparently due to the supporting cast and new offensive system. 2021 had the same poor supporting cast and so will 2022, barring hitting an early home run in the draft.
And I agree with your above point. The constant excuse making from Mara is tiring.
I found Daboll's comments incredibly innocuous. He's saying nothing tangible on Jones.
im not saying they made it, we don't know. nobody does because they hired another rookie coach. but that's the theoretical upgrade.
better coaching gets better performance out of an entire roster.
crappy coaching gets worse performance out of an entire roster
like say Kenny Golladay going from 13 tds in his previous 21 games to 0 tds in 14 and getting very few targets in the end zone - I can literally only remember 2 from last year and i think both were DPI's that led to 1 yard tds.
im not in any way justifying the golladay signing just pointing out the reality of how poor the offensive production was if you go player by player in the system the past 2 years vs. any system they were in prior whether it's jones, slayton, golladay, barkley, engram, even rudolph. And it's not like any of those guys were on the KC Chiefs prior.
im not saying they made it, we don't know. nobody does because they hired another rookie coach. but that's the theoretical upgrade.
better coaching gets better performance out of an entire roster.
crappy coaching gets worse performance out of an entire roster
like say Kenny Golladay going from 13 tds in his previous 21 games to 0 tds in 14 and getting very few targets in the end zone - I can literally only remember 2 from last year and i think both were DPI's that led to 1 yard tds.
im not in any way justifying the golladay signing just pointing out the reality of how poor the offensive production was if you go player by player in the system the past 2 years vs. any system they were in prior whether it's jones, slayton, golladay, barkley, engram, even rudolph. And it's not like any of those guys were on the KC Chiefs prior.
Kenny Golladay also went from Stafford to Jones. It's not like he had great coaching in Detroit.
the material upgrade is hopefully coaching - and that's the biggest upgrade any organization can make.
im not saying they made it, we don't know. nobody does because they hired another rookie coach. but that's the theoretical upgrade.
better coaching gets better performance out of an entire roster.
crappy coaching gets worse performance out of an entire roster
like say Kenny Golladay going from 13 tds in his previous 21 games to 0 tds in 14 and getting very few targets in the end zone - I can literally only remember 2 from last year and i think both were DPI's that led to 1 yard tds.
im not in any way justifying the golladay signing just pointing out the reality of how poor the offensive production was if you go player by player in the system the past 2 years vs. any system they were in prior whether it's jones, slayton, golladay, barkley, engram, even rudolph. And it's not like any of those guys were on the KC Chiefs prior.
Kenny Golladay also went from Stafford to Jones. It's not like he had great coaching in Detroit.
Look at his catch percentages and separation distance in Detroit and then here. Garrett had NO CLUE how to use him.
First time head coach, first time OC, first time QB coach.
New system, likely 4/5 new lineman, perennially injured RB and no. 1 WR. No TEs to speak of.
If it were up to me, I'd pick Willis and build from the ground up.
But if this is about giving Jones a real shot, I won't be surprised in the least if they give him two years.
First time head coach, first time OC, first time QB coach.
New system, likely 4/5 new lineman, perennially injured RB and no. 1 WR. No TEs to speak of.
If it were up to me, I'd pick Willis and build from the ground up.
But if this is about giving Jones a real shot, I won't be surprised in the least if they give him two years.
this is what you (and others) miss imo, it's not about "giving jones a real shot".
the job of a head coach is to win football games or they get fired. period.
Shurmur had Jones playing real well and he got fired.
Judge had things seemingly going in the right direction and he got fired.
Daboll will either be a good coach and win games - like Stefanski, Siriani, Reich, McDermott all did, even in their first years with mediocre inherited rosters and mediocre QBs.
or he will join patricia, judge, wilks, shurmur, fangio, and countless others and be back on the coordinator carousel 20 months from now. I don't think many realize how much any rookie head coach is on the clock from day 1.
if jones gives them the best shot to win they will play him, if not they will play taylor. if they really like howell they will draft him. and they will try to give whoever plays QB "a real shot" as best they can. step 1 in giving all players at all positions "a real shot" is having a good coach.
The fact they have done some work on QB's in the draft probably says they have concerns.
The fact they have done some work on QB's in the draft probably says they have concerns.
Is Siriani/PHI fully committed to Hurts? Who knows?
The Browns/Stefanski obviously weren't committed to Baker.
McDermott/Beane/Schoen/Daboll weren't committed to Tyrod in 2018 after making the playoffs.
The Colts traded Wentz after 1 year.
Mara's comments don't matter in any of their interpretations. Daboll isn't going against his own judgement for Mara's in who he plays, Schoen isn't going against his own judgement in the draft, and neither of them are having his influence seep into their minds. if they are then they were bad hires and are doomed already.
Mara's hiring decisions impact the franchise a lot more than his comments to the media - but with each new comment that gets forgotten.
The primary difference between what you and I believe seems to be: I think John Mara historically and currently can’t help himself from applying pressure to his staff when it comes the QB.
You seem to believe Schoen and Daboll can operate with autonomy when it comes to the quarterback and don’t have to entertain this influence.
I’ve worked with plenty of owners and investors like John Mara in my career. There are only so many times a Mara pulls this shit with a GM, coach, and QB, before you have to believe it’s his MO.
Maybe this is the time the 67-year-old, myopic, architect of a decade of losing changes his stripes.
Or maybe they give Jones two years.
You see someone who interferes because he makes his preferences public but I don't think any of those comments hold a candle to the impact of those hiring decisions.
the only concern i have re mara is whether or not he finally got it right with schoen/daboll. what he says to the media is beyond meaningless.
Play this out: Barkley misses a quarter of the season to a leg injury, Golladay is banged up for most of the year, Shepard struggles to get on the field, the oline struggles with continuity, the TEs are no good, Daboll and Kafka have growing pains in their new roles. Jones has a mediocre season.
Are those outcomes low or high odds? Is Daniel Jones the QB in 2023?
Play this out: Barkley misses a quarter of the season to a leg injury, Golladay is banged up for most of the year, Shepard struggles to get on the field, the oline struggles with continuity, the TEs are no good, Daboll and Kafka have growing pains in their new roles. Jones has a mediocre season.
Are those outcomes low or high odds? Is Daniel Jones the QB in 2023?
I think the Giants are selecting a QB in the 2023 draft if Jones struggles and the team does poorly this year - both things I expect to happen.
I think the job demands of Schoen/Daboll overrule Mara's annoying comments.
Play this out: Barkley misses a quarter of the season to a leg injury, Golladay is banged up for most of the year, Shepard struggles to get on the field, the oline struggles with continuity, the TEs are no good, Daboll and Kafka have growing pains in their new roles. Jones has a mediocre season.
Are those outcomes low or high odds? Is Daniel Jones the QB in 2023?
Geno Smith & Eli in 2017?
Eli getting replaced by Jones after week 2 in 2019?
I think the Giants are selecting a QB in the 2023 draft if Jones struggles and the team does poorly this year - both things I expect to happen.
I think the job demands of Schoen/Daboll overrule Mara's annoying comments.
What if Jones and the offense are decidedly average and there are a ton of mitigating factors?
It’s not his comments on their own. It’s his pattern of behavior that’s been directly proportionate to his comments. He’s personally interceded in the last two quarterback changes. Allowing his staff to make that decision without his influence would be a change in behavior.
Play this out: Barkley misses a quarter of the season to a leg injury, Golladay is banged up for most of the year, Shepard struggles to get on the field, the oline struggles with continuity, the TEs are no good, Daboll and Kafka have growing pains in their new roles. Jones has a mediocre season.
Are those outcomes low or high odds? Is Daniel Jones the QB in 2023?
Geno Smith & Eli in 2017?
Eli getting replaced by Jones after week 2 in 2019?
That’s your answer?
No one hates Jones. They hate losing. Jones is a losing quarterback.
I think the job demands of Schoen/Daboll overrule Mara's annoying comments.
is there any world where this isn't the case other than Schoen/Daboll being poor hires in the first place?
that's the iceberg we need to be worried about. the entire 53 man roster is deck chairs comparatively.
That’s your answer?
no that's my question. my answer is the same as i've been saying - daboll and schoen are going to pick the QB they believe to be best.
that could be malik willis or sam howell in a couple weeks.
it could be Daniel Jones or it could be tyrod taylor week 3.
or it could be Bryce Young or Tyler Van Dyke in 12 months.
Mara's comments are as meaningless as his comments that he still believed in Eli ahead of the 2019 draft.
or his comments in November that he believed in Judge.
Are those outcomes low or high odds? Is Daniel Jones the QB in 2023?
I think the Giants are selecting a QB in the 2023 draft if Jones struggles and the team does poorly this year - both things I expect to happen.
I think the job demands of Schoen/Daboll overrule Mara's annoying comments.
What if Jones and the offense are decidedly average and there are a ton of mitigating factors?
I think that still results in moving on for Jones. I don't think Daboll or Schoen are willing to tie themselves to an even average QB.
I think Jones has to have a top ten QB caliber season to return in 2023.
I was not happy with the pick when they drafted him, but he has won me over. I don't know if he will be the QB we need, but the posters spewing hate have tipped me over to rooting for him. No, I have not seen outstanding play and the ability to drag a horrible, poorly coached and injury riddled team to the playoffs. But aside from the backlash I feel towards the absolute haters, it would be the best thing for the Giants if he comes through as a legit starting QB, and it is the smart thing to give him that chance. And yes, I know, a cadre of haters is convinced he already had that chance but I disagree.
No one hates Jones. They hate losing. Jones is a losing quarterback.
Not true Terps. The level of vitriol I have seen against him on a personal level is over the top. Criticize his play, fine, but the low ball insults definitely reek of a visceral hatred. For quite a while, the term "hater" was used for anyone who expressed a negative opinion. I never bought into that. But some of the posts I have seen about Jones go way beyond legitimate criticism of his play, and whether intentional or not, indicate hatred.
I think the job demands of Schoen/Daboll overrule Mara's annoying comments.
is there any world where this isn't the case other than Schoen/Daboll being poor hires in the first place?
that's the iceberg we need to be worried about. the entire 53 man roster is deck chairs comparatively.
I mean, it's possible Mara says Jones has to be the 2023 starting QB. But realistically, no. I don't think Jones is here this year due to Mara influence.
I think that still results in moving on for Jones. I don't think Daboll or Schoen are willing to tie themselves to an even average QB.
I think Jones has to have a top ten QB caliber season to return in 2023.
stop talking crazy brett, that's only exactly what they did in 2018. and exactly what mara "allowed" in 2019 with Eli/Jones in Shurmur's 2nd year.
then what you are actually saying is you have zero belief in schoen/daboll.
which is fair btw, but you should just say that.
But if this is about giving Jones a real shot, I won't be surprised in the least if they give him two years.
I have little doubt that Mara subscribes to the idea that a QB needs at least two years with the same HC/OC/QBC. And with this very public campaign the last two weeks by Mara to support and endorse Jones, he's setting the stage for Jones to play and start '22 and '23.
As much as I'd like to begin the process of getting out of this QB Hell, it feels like this is trending very much for that 5th year option to be exercised in three weeks.
which is fair btw, but you should just say that.
That’s not what I mean at all, actually. You’re applying zero sum, simple reasoning to a complex situation. I know very little about Schoen or Daboll (as do you).
I don’t believe Mara will let Schoen unilaterally decide Jones’s future or decide the next starting quarterback because 1) what’s he directly said 2) his pattern of behavior.
You’ve debated in circles this notion that believing Mara will be involved in decisions is somehow a value judgement of Schoen a few times and you keep losing.
I have a neutral level of belief in Schoen. I have a decade of knowledge of Mara involving himself in quarterback decisions.
then what you are actually saying is you have zero belief in schoen/daboll.
which is fair btw, but you should just say that.
That’s not what I mean at all, actually. You’re applying zero sum, simple reasoning to a complex situation. I know very little about Schoen or Daboll (as do you).
I don’t believe Mara will let Schoen unilaterally decide Jones’s future or decide the next starting quarterback because 1) what’s he directly said 2) his pattern of behavior.
You’ve debated in circles this notion that believing Mara will be involved in decisions is somehow a value judgement of Schoen a few times and you keep losing.
I have a neutral level of belief in Schoen. I have a decade of knowledge of Mara involving himself in quarterback decisions.
which QB decisions did he involve himself in besides the Geno/Eli mess? Was he wrong about that one?
John Mara may be the most spineless boogeyman ever projected.
I’d like nothing more than to be dead wrong about Jones and the option. I was dead wrong about Abrams and Judge getting the keys this offseason so there is hope!
Reason I believe I’m right is the unequivocal defense and excuse making. And consistency from the whole crew.
I’d almost say the communications guys were involved in this, but we know that can’t be true.
+1. Btw. When did Giants fans start sounding like whiney yankee fans who wanted Cole cut after he gave up 1 run in the first inning?
It wasnt always like this here. Understand the frustrstion but it just feels no no one here WANTS him to succeed. He feels like such a cultura fit with gianys qbs of the past too. I hope he gets it
Whether he was wrong or right is immaterial. The question is whether he’s a principal in the decision.
He approached Reese and McAdoo about seeing what the young guys had. He fired Reese and McAdoo for how they handled it.
He hired a GM who was unrelenting in his belief in Manning.
He reportedly gave Shurmur his blessing to play Jones after the Giants/Bills home game.
He included himself in the group of people deciding whether Jones’s option gets picked up.
It’s fine if you think it’s cool he’s involved, but don’t pretend like he’s not.
Whether he was wrong or right is immaterial. The question is whether he’s a principal in the decision.
He approached Reese and McAdoo about seeing what the young guys had. He fired Reese and McAdoo for how they handled it.
He hired a GM who was unrelenting in his belief in Manning.
He reportedly gave Shurmur his blessing to play Jones after the Giants/Bills home game.
He included himself in the group of people deciding whether Jones’s option gets picked up.
It’s fine if you think it’s cool he’s involved, but don’t pretend like he’s not.
Yep he pretends it’s up to the GM and coach when it’s really not. Let’s hope this time is different but I’ll believe it when I see it
Works for me.
I can't recall one personal shot anyone has taken at Jones.
There was a thread last week I think about people hating Mara. And frequently accusations of hating Jones.
In my observation there are only a few posters who hold personal bad feelings for either. People hate their favorite team losing for a decade.
It’s an immature conflation of hatred and skepticism.
I’m skeptical Jones will do something he’s never done (play a consistent season of good football).
I’m skeptical Mara will do something he’s recently not done (completely stay out of the decision making process at QB).
But I definitely hated Gettleman. That I’ll own up to.
The problem is his results are lacking. Whether that is because of him or the wretched OL around him is the core issue of this debate. My own view is that it is about 50/50. But I also think that the debate is largely irrelevant. Absent injury, Jones will be the starting QB this year when the season begins. Whether that continues depends on his performance, and Daboll will likely and correctly not hesitate to bench him for Taylor. Daboll is a first year head coach and didn't draft Jones. He has no loyalty to him. Neither does Schoen.
But even if he plays the whole year, I think 2022 will be Jones's last year with the Giants. He would need a remarkable season to justify using the FT on him next spring, something that seems extremely unlikely.
I also think 2022 will be Barkley's last year with the Giants.
Jones will at least benefit monetarily and will likely be picked up by another team if the Giants go with another QB.
Some posters have ripped Jones going on 3 years and will be able to say they were right if he gets replaced.
Jones is 24 and 2022 is his make or break season. He has to get the starts in the current scenario. He still has some possibility of being the future but you've gotta play him to decide.
Wrong. And of course owners are principals in franchise level decisions, unless you are naive to think:
the browns owner wasn't involved involved in drafting mayfield or trading for watson
jerry jones wasn't involved in the decision to start dak over romo
kraft wasn't somewhat involved when belichek let brady walk
I guarantee Tepper is and has been involved in Carolina's QB decisions right now.
and Irsay in the Wentz/Ryan decisions, along with Arthur Blank in the Watson/Ryan decisions.
again I ask, was it wrong in a lost season to not want to see what young guys had? including Davis Webb who Reese/McAdoo had just drafted in the 3rd round and said they had a higher grade on?
also if this is a fact in your argument, isn't it a kind of inconvenient fact that goes against the prior narratives that eli (and now Jones) are sacred cows?
so unrelenting he made an enormously unpopular draft pick of a a QB in his second draft?
how is this not the end of the discussion right here? he let his head coach make the decision to bench Eli for real after 2 weeks, and an entire offseason talking up the KC model.
It’s fine if you think it’s cool he’s involved, but don’t pretend like he’s not.
again, nobody is pretending he isn't involved in QB decisions since that's a franchise level decision, it's you who is pretending that's uncommon. and that there's a track record of intervention. there isn't, other than the geno smith debacle.
I think it’s counter productive for ownership to weigh in on personnel decisions both implicitly and explicitly. I think Mara is particularly active when it comes to quarterback decisions.
Where his involvement falls on the spectrum, and his batting average, all things considered isn’t important to me. Ownership should virtually never be involved in personnel decisions because there’s no accountability for the outcome.
If involvements a vote of no confidence in Schoen (and his predecessors) as you’ve mentioned a number of times, seems like you might have your own answer there.
You seem fine with Mara operating on the spectrum of involvement of personnel decision making, which seems like a contradiction to your other belief that indicates a lack of faith in Schoen.
My view is simple, I think Mara is passively involved in the decision making when his staff generally agree with him, and actively when they do not.
I don’t think the Giants have a made good decision at quarterback since 2016. I’d prefer Mara exclusively stick to the rules committee and philanthropy.
1. do you think Mara preferred Flores to Daboll prior to hiring Schoen?
2. why do you think Brian Daboll was chosen as head coach?
surely we can agree the hiring of gms and coaches are decisions on the spectrum of those where owners typically have some level of involvement.
Giants need to build around a QB PERIOD, doesn’t matter who it is right now.
I'm happy Mara ruled out Watson, personally. I'm not happy with his comments ruling out other QB alternatives (Wilson, for example), etc. I didn't even want Wilson but Mara's comments continuously seem to be of someone too involved in the decision making process for my liking. Those shouldn't be his decisions.
I also think Mara as a meddling owner is a bit overdone relative to the alternatives. Ross, Snyder, Haslam, Jones all seem much, much worse. Doesn't mean he's perfect.
1. do you think Mara preferred Flores to Daboll prior to hiring Schoen?
2. why do you think Brian Daboll was chosen as head coach?
surely we can agree the hiring of gms and coaches are decisions on the spectrum of those where owners typically have some level of involvement.
If I had to guess, Mara preferred Flores, and was open to Schoen convincing him on Daboll.
I have zero concern with how Mara has handled the head coaches after McAdoo. I think Mara has been quite diplomatic with the head coaching hires. I believe Shurmur, Judge, and Daboll have been consensus picks, with the GM having a major vote.
That all feels perfectly appropriate for the owner and CEO.
The line for me is simply personnel. It’s as simple as that.
I’ll restate my initial point on this thread — I believe Jones will get two years to prove himself because Mara won’t believe the improvements this year constitute a fair chance. And that’s rotten.
I’ll be thrilled if proven wrong. Like I posted above, I was certain Abrams would be GM. I’m thrilled I was wrong there.
2. why did Malik Willis and Sam Howell get top 30 visits?
3. if schoen/daboll want to draft willis or howell, will they be stopped from doing so unlike gettleman/shurmur in 2018 + 2019 with Lauletta/Jones or Reese/Ross in 2017 with Webb? if so why?
4. if daboll wants to play taylor/willis/howell in week 3, will they be allowed to like shurmur was? if not why?
I mean there have been personal insults thrown out at anyone that objectively defends Jones with opinions or stats. Some that say Jones isn’t the answer talk in absolutes and say the ones defending him are clueless. No one can say for certain if the problem has been Jones, the surrounding talent and coaches or BOTH. People seem to forget there is a good chance it’s both
I'm happy Mara ruled out Watson, personally. I'm not happy with his comments ruling out other QB alternatives (Wilson, for example), etc. I didn't even want Wilson but Mara's comments continuously seem to be of someone too involved in the decision making process for my liking. Those shouldn't be his decisions.
I also think Mara as a meddling owner is a bit overdone relative to the alternatives. Ross, Snyder, Haslam, Jones all seem much, much worse. Doesn't mean he's perfect.
I may be in the minority but I would have done an equivalent Wilson trade and I may have missed something but I didn't hear mara rule that out the way he did Watson. From what i've seen Wilson was unlikely to approve a trade anywhere outside of Denver because he wanted a roster ready to win and to stay out west.
agree with the rest of what you said (including Watson). Mara seems to clearly articulate that he views his veto power as an off the field decision, like Watson, not onfield decisions. I mean he allowed his GMs to draft Eli Apple, Deandre Baker, and Kadarius Toney with first round picks. None strike me as Mara/Giants type players. In FA I have seen a lot more evidence of coaches signing players they like/know than Mara being involved at the individual player level.
takes personal shots at Jones. As Terps said, many of us hate losing and the only consistent thing about Jones is that he is a losing QB. We all know he is a hard worker. We all know he is a mod citizen. We all know he is a great teammate. None of that trumps losing. Jones defenders perceive these criticisms and personal insults. They aren’t. It’s fine if you want to have optimism and belief in him. But, thus far, this is what he is.
I mean there have been personal insults thrown out at anyone that objectively defends Jones with opinions or stats. Some that say Jones isn’t the answer talk in absolutes and say the ones defending him are clueless. No one can say for certain if the problem has been Jones, the surrounding talent and coaches or BOTH. People seem to forget there is a good chance it’s both
A contingent of people talk in absolutes about everything. And the few games Jones has played well, Jones defenders threw mud at Jones “haters”. Its all encompassing. This is what QB hell looks like. “No one knows what we have in Jones” despite 3 years of data. Optimists want to see more, realists have had enough. It is what it is.
Be on whichever side you want to be on. My post was just pointing out no one really takes personal shots at DJ.
I’ll restate my initial point on this thread — I believe Jones will get two years to prove himself because Mara won’t believe the improvements this year constitute a fair chance. And that’s rotten.
and i'll restate mine:
Schoen is going to make the final call on drafting whoever he thinks is best from his first pick to his last.
Daboll is going to play whoever he thinks gives them the best chance of winning games from game #1.
and there's no evidence Mara has ever stood in the way of his previous GMs or HCs doing just that. He let Reese/Gettleman draft Apple, Webb, Lauletta, Jones, Baker, Toney. He let Shurmur replace Eli after 2 weeks.
Schoen and Daboll's careers are on the line with every decision they make. If they allow anything to interfere with such key decisions then they are already done for and were the wrong guys for the job.
I believe Taylor was signed for 2 years for the exact reason Mara described — as a backup for Daniel Jones. I believe he will be ultimately be the back up to Daniel Jones for two years.
I believe the Giants will do their homework on all the options, but ultimately will pickup Jones’s 5th year option.
I think Mara was more willing to draft Jones because despite his deep wish it wasn’t true, Manning was at the end of his career. Jones is not.
I believe Taylor was signed for 2 years for the exact reason Mara described — as a backup for Daniel Jones. I believe he will be ultimately be the back up to Daniel Jones for two years.
I believe the Giants will do their homework on all the options, but ultimately will pickup Jones’s 5th year option.
I think Mara was more willing to draft Jones because despite his deep wish it wasn’t true, Manning was at the end of his career. Jones is not.
if schoen and daboll have willis as the #1 player on the board do you think they will pick him at #5?
I don’t believe 3rd or 4th round picks enter into serious decision making debate, so I have no opinion or view on their relationship to this discussion.
I believe Taylor was signed for 2 years for the exact reason Mara described — as a backup for Daniel Jones. I believe he will be ultimately be the back up to Daniel Jones for two years.
I believe the Giants will do their homework on all the options, but ultimately will pickup Jones’s 5th year option.
I think Mara was more willing to draft Jones because despite his deep wish it wasn’t true, Manning was at the end of his career. Jones is not.
if schoen and daboll have willis as the #1 player on the board do you think they will pick him at #5?
If they do Mara should fire them on the spot lol
as he has acknowledged he does with every other recent first round pick.
do you think he would give his blessing on that pick or not?
Why?
I believe the Giants will pick an offensive lineman at 5 with the explicit purpose of giving Jones more of a fair shot, and as much will be explicitly expressed in the press conference.
I believe the Giants will pick an offensive lineman at 5 with the explicit purpose of giving Jones more of a fair shot, and as much will be explicitly expressed in the press conference.
then what you are actually saying is you have zero belief in schoen/daboll.
which is fair btw, but you should just say that.
it absolutely defies any and all logic that any coach/GM passes on a QB they have at #1 on their board, unless they are incompetent.
if you believe schoen/daboll would be coerced against their #1 player at 5 then you have no belief in them.
In comment 15662062 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15662060 christian said:
Quote:
I don’t believe 3rd or 4th round picks enter into serious decision making debate, so I have no opinion or view on their relationship to this discussion.
I believe Taylor was signed for 2 years for the exact reason Mara described — as a backup for Daniel Jones. I believe he will be ultimately be the back up to Daniel Jones for two years.
I believe the Giants will do their homework on all the options, but ultimately will pickup Jones’s 5th year option.
I think Mara was more willing to draft Jones because despite his deep wish it wasn’t true, Manning was at the end of his career. Jones is not.
if schoen and daboll have willis as the #1 player on the board do you think they will pick him at #5?
If they do Mara should fire them on the spot lol
Why?
Because he won’t be the BPA
I think all owners operate on a continuum of involvement regarding the QB position.
I'm happy Mara ruled out Watson, personally. I'm not happy with his comments ruling out other QB alternatives (Wilson, for example), etc. I didn't even want Wilson but Mara's comments continuously seem to be of someone too involved in the decision making process for my liking. Those shouldn't be his decisions.
I also think Mara as a meddling owner is a bit overdone relative to the alternatives. Ross, Snyder, Haslam, Jones all seem much, much worse. Doesn't mean he's perfect.
I may be in the minority but I would have done an equivalent Wilson trade and I may have missed something but I didn't hear mara rule that out the way he did Watson. From what i've seen Wilson was unlikely to approve a trade anywhere outside of Denver because he wanted a roster ready to win and to stay out west.
agree with the rest of what you said (including Watson). Mara seems to clearly articulate that he views his veto power as an off the field decision, like Watson, not onfield decisions. I mean he allowed his GMs to draft Eli Apple, Deandre Baker, and Kadarius Toney with first round picks. None strike me as Mara/Giants type players. In FA I have seen a lot more evidence of coaches signing players they like/know than Mara being involved at the individual player level.
I actually misremembered the quote - I went looking after your post - he mentioned the salary cap as a limiting factor on Watson but didn't mention Wilson. So I take that back.
I've responded to you on this before. This is a more nuanced set of circumstances than your zero sum view.
Schoen is a first-time GM who is building his credibility with ownership.
This isn't simply about who's at the top of his board. This is about changing the trajectory of the organization, and who the starting QB will be for the future.
This is exactly the type of decision I believe Mara has intervened historically. And with two first-timers in their seats, I think he will again.
This has zero to do with my faith in Schoen, this has everything to do with my experiences in situations like this with CEOs just like John Mara.
Hmmm… seems like you are “speaking in absolutes” regarding Willis ( see how this can be applicable to everyone and everything on BBI?). Regardless, the goal of every NFL team, every season, theoretically is to win the Super Bowl. As such, the key to that goal lies heavily with the Quarterback. I believe most people here, if polled, would likely conclude the odds of DJ being a Super Bowl QB aren’t high. Even many of his defenders. If that is so, shouldn’t the goal each and every season be to exhaustively search for an upgrade?
We don’t know what Schoen and Daboll truly think about Jones. Maybe they absolutely do see a championship QB. But if they don’t, wouldn’t drafting Willis, a move that would point to them see a SB winning QB in him, be the right one even at 5? I would be ecstatic if they had that kind of belief in QB in either this year’s or next year’s draft.
Giants are going BPA. Until the Giants start reestablishing competitiveness and hopefully an advantage on the OL/TE and front 7 don't expect a great deal of change regardless of QB. I still believe a new QB will be in place in 2023/24. As some stated, drafting one in round 2 is probably a insurance (capable starter with potential upside) but won't stop them from addressing the position again if needed and able to.
You’re right I did and if he’s there guy I will support it but I guess I’m playing the odds on this one because I haven’t seen one credible scout says he’s worthy of a top 10 pick unless some team is desperate enough to reach. Kiper has him behind Pickett…he has him going 18th and said he would have been his 6th QB in last years class. Remember the last time we reached for a QB when we were desperate but our GM was in full bloom love when most scouts said day 2 or later?
Seems to me to be a no win situation for him at this stage of his career
The accepted timetable for a young QB to make that jump to being a franchise player is by third season. I think it’s fair to say that last season was NOT a season that lent itself to the evaluation of anyone on the team. So I’m looking at year 4 as year 3. Financially you CAN’T do that so I’m expecting them to punt the 5th year option and just negotiate a contract if he pans out. But in regards to truly evaluating him to decide if he has a future on this team? I think you have to. Also, Jones having success doesn’t mean the team has to win a certain percentage of games. It just means the ones we lose can’t be traceable back to Daniel Jones.
Fair enough. I respect this take and your honesty here.
if you believe schoen/daboll would be coerced against their #1 player at 5 then you have no belief in them.
I've responded to you on this before. This is a more nuanced set of circumstances than your zero sum view.
Schoen is a first-time GM who is building his credibility with ownership.
This isn't simply about who's at the top of his board. This is about changing the trajectory of the organization, and who the starting QB will be for the future.
This is exactly the type of decision I believe Mara has intervened historically. And with two first-timers in their seats, I think he will again.
This has zero to do with my faith in Schoen, this has everything to do with my experiences in situations like this with CEOs just like John Mara.
the hypothetical is that they have Willis - who they have brought in for a top 30 - as the #1 player on their board. Not their top QB, the #1 overall player in the draft. Who also happens to be a QB.
If you think they are passing on the player who has both their highest grade and plays the position of most importance then you can use whatever circular logic you want - it's plain old incompetence and you have zero faith in the new regime.
It wouldn’t be them passing it would be Mara. What he said is historically accurate, Mara has intervened in cases like this before when he claimed it was the GM and coaches call. Again based on the track record of Mara…not Schoen and Daboll. Let’s pray it’s different this time around but Mara’s words to the media have led us to believe nothing has yet
Giants are going BPA. Until the Giants start reestablishing competitiveness and hopefully an advantage on the OL/TE and front 7 don't expect a great deal of change regardless of QB. I still believe a new QB will be in place in 2023/24. As some stated, drafting one in round 2 is probably a insurance (capable starter with potential upside) but won't stop them from addressing the position again if needed and able to.
if so I agree and I believe Mara has admitted as much. The way I remember his public telling of the story, he was at some kind of league meeting that week and had what he thought to be a not that significant conversation with Reese about getting younger guys playing time at the end of blowouts since they were out of playoff contention and the season was over. The younger guy in question being rookie 3rd round pick Davis Webb who they'd talked up, not knucklehead journeyman Geno Smith. And certainly not with the intention of insulting Eli/ending his starting streak.
Jerry Reese had been an employee of the organization for 20+ years and won 2 SBs so I'm pretty sure Mara only fired him the way he did before the season ended because he genuinely felt blindsided by the embarrassing way everything ended up playing out with Eli basically putting his foot down and neutering Mcadoo.
In that telling of the story imo Mara was correct in principle - Eli should not have been benched for Geno but they should have had Davis Webb prepared to get reps. The fact that they started Geno (reese/mcadoo) probably bc they already knew they wasted a pick on Webb does not reflect any better on them.
It wouldn’t be them passing it would be Mara. What he said is historically accurate, Mara has intervened in cases like this before when he claimed it was the GM and coaches call. Again based on the track record of Mara…not Schoen and Daboll. Let’s pray it’s different this time around but Mara’s words to the media have led us to believe nothing has yet
give me an example where Mara intervened on a football decision for non-off field reasons.
There’s nothing circular about the logic.
If the principal decision maker believes the team has the answer already at the position, they won’t draft a player at that position. Same as if Jacksonville has Willis number one on their board.
I simply believe Mara likes Jones, wants to build around him, and won’t approve drafting a quarterback in the first round. It’s an extremely simple belief.
I have faith in Schoen in other areas, but I don’t believe he has dominion over Mara and Mara’s desire to have Jones succeed.
Again, I think it’s a more nuanced situation than you want to believe.
I hope you’re right and I am wrong. It wouldn’t be the first time.
If the principal decision maker believes the team has the answer already at the position, they won’t draft a player at that position. Same as if Jacksonville has Willis number one on their board.
I simply believe Mara likes Jones, wants to build around him, and won’t approve drafting a quarterback in the first round. It’s an extremely simple belief.
Jacksonville picked Trevor Lawrence last year, a consensus #1OA who was viewed as a phenom since he was a freshman. He was possibly the highest thought of 1OA pick since Luck. That's very different.
Zack Wilson sucked and I think he's already clearly a bust but even that is different because the regime who chose him is still there. If they have a highly graded QB though they should move off though, because Wilson looked overmatched and if that continues they aren't getting another shot.
The only horse Daboll and Schoen have in the race is their own careers and if they took a job where they aren't allowed to make important decisions then john mara hired perhaps the only 2 guys in the NFL with a softer spine than his. the only reason they aren't picking a qb at 5 is if they don't see a franchise QB in this draft (which is the consensus belief).
It wouldn’t be them passing it would be Mara. What he said is historically accurate, Mara has intervened in cases like this before when he claimed it was the GM and coaches call. Again based on the track record of Mara…not Schoen and Daboll. Let’s pray it’s different this time around but Mara’s words to the media have led us to believe nothing has yet
give me an example where Mara intervened on a football decision for non-off field reasons.
I mean recently he made Judge hire Garrett and then didn’t let him fire him….
He’s always talking about trades or keeping guys and his approval even when it’s “100% the GM and coach”…
"It was a reluctant approval on my part because I happen to like Odell very much and I recognize the unique talent that he has, and it's not easy to trade that player to another team," he said. "But I understand also that we have a lot of holes that we need to fill and if we make the right decisions with that first pick and with the third pick, and we obviously like Jabrill Peppers a lot, and that filled a need too … So ultimately I gave my 50 percent share of the approval."
same as Shurmur missing out on Stefanski/Fangio. Yes it was unfortunate, especially in the case of stefanski since it was a promotion. But it's nobody's fault but his that the guys he settled for were garbage (especially bettcher).
the only personnel move i think mara vetoed was tunsil because of the gas mask - which is an off the field thing like watson.
same as Shurmur missing out on Stefanski/Fangio. Yes it was unfortunate, especially in the case of stefanski since it was a promotion. But it's nobody's fault but his that the guys he settled for were garbage (especially bettcher).
the only personnel move i think mara vetoed was tunsil because of the gas mask - which is an off the field thing like watson.
Do you not see the irony in any of this and proving exactly what we are talking about?
At best to draft one in 2018 they would have had to have had a consensus on a PM type of QB was available which was not the case.
JS and BD are in new positions now. They are responsible and not part of the responsibility. Big difference being in those roles compared to prior positions and I think drafting a QB is most applicable and they will act accordingly. You can navigate missing a QB in round 2/3. Missing on 5 or 7 is trouble imv.
and judge tried to hire daboll but got denied. so the issue with judge hiring garrett wasn't that mara suggested it, it was that he was too inexperienced to have a longer list of coaches he preferred than "brian daboll" if he got blocked in the first place.
same as Shurmur missing out on Stefanski/Fangio. Yes it was unfortunate, especially in the case of stefanski since it was a promotion. But it's nobody's fault but his that the guys he settled for were garbage (especially bettcher).
the only personnel move i think mara vetoed was tunsil because of the gas mask - which is an off the field thing like watson.
Do you not see the irony in any of this and proving exactly what we are talking about?
no because again it comes down to the coaches decision. Judge defeated himself by not having a better choice. Same as Shurmur.
so the only irony I see is if you think Daboll and Schoen are going to make the same mistakes as Judge - which as I've said is a legitimate concern since they are first timers same as he was. but the hypothetical I proposed was that they have a definitive choice in Malik Willis. Just like Mara didn't stand in the way of Judge attempting to hire Daboll > Garrett, I don't think he'd tell his GM he can't make a draft pick he wants to make unless there's an off field issue.
But when the media and fans revolted after the game, Mara went into CYA mode - clearly lied when he said he couldn't connect with Reese before the game to revisit the plan (was apparently out of town with limited access) - and he needed fall guys to end the crisis. It was Mara at his most classless.
Mara deserves no credit for how that situation was handled.
I think you greatly simplify a complex situation.
This is a first-time head coach and a first-time GM, with an owner who flat out said he's part of the decision making process and has planted his flag in favor of the incumbent.
This isn't a measure of spine, it's a measure of building credibility and influence as a new principal, in a situation where much more experienced players have got pushed around.
My last thought is the same as my first: Mara wants to build around Jones and will. I hope I am wrong.
The only horse Daboll and Schoen have in the race is their own careers and if they took a job where they aren't allowed to make important decisions then john mara hired perhaps the only 2 guys in the NFL with a softer spine than his. the only reason they aren't picking a qb at 5 is if they don't see a franchise QB in this draft (which is the consensus belief).
I think you greatly simplify a complex situation.
This is a first-time head coach and a first-time GM, with an owner who flat out said he's part of the decision making process and has planted his flag in favor of the incumbent.
This isn't a measure of spine, it's a measure of building credibility and influence as a new principal, in a situation where much more experienced players have got pushed around.
My last thought is the same as my first: Mara wants to build around Jones and will. I hope I am wrong.
it wouldn't be oversimplified if it was your job on the line.
and your kids/family that were going to suffer the abuse of being a public figure in failure, and packing up and moving to a new school in 2 years.
and starring down the difference of a $5-10m+ AAV salary for the next decade like Sean McDermott, or the various situations people like McAdoo, Judge, Shurmur, Patricia, Culley are now in. And all these guys know that because they are all friends. Daboll was almost Judge's OC.
before they make the picks in 2 weeks their palms are gonna be sweaty knees weak and arms heavy - and they should be for good reason. these 2 top 10 picks have the chance to define their futures. this post has 0 exaggeration. Do you think Ben McAdoo doesn't wish he had a time machine to go back and get Mahomes? Or Shurmur to get Josh Allen? Or Dabes former comrades Judge/Patricia/Flores who all passed on Herbert?
if they see another Josh Allen there is a 0% chance they pass on that. anything else would be self-sabotage.
i actually think we already know because brian daboll is the head coach and not brian flores.
i actually think we already know because brian daboll is the head coach and not brian flores.
I mean it wouldn’t Have been a Mara hire without some form of tie to the Giants right?! Probably was the deciding factor lol.
Not sure about the head coach part, Daboll was always the obvious choice as he was under Schoens staff in BUF and built an amazing offense
If I had to guess what was said to Mara, I'd bet that there was pessimism in this year's QB crop, an intention to evaluate Jones 'fairly', and comments that they are not sold on him as the long-term solution.
I think if they believe in Willis (or whoever) he'll be picked later this month.
Best case is Jones wax a untapped star. Worst case is he addresses QB in 2022/23. Maybe a hedge 2nd rounder this year.
Where he hurts himself is forcing a QB this year and busts. Improve the team and the next QB will have a better chance.
Allen: Elite size, arm talent, competitiveness, overcame obstacles, smart and super athletic . I doubt he sees any QB this year with that profile.
When it comes to starting quarterback, especially a quarterback the owner explicitly likes and believes in, I don’t think Schoen has unilateral power. I think the owner does.
Some decisions are more complex and have different power dynamics.
How many inches of copy on other players has Mara generated?
Old quote, but Mara seems lately like he is going to die on the DJ hill. God help us.
"John Mara isn't going to hire a coach that doesn't believe Daniel Jones can be his quarterback."
Old quote, but Mara seems lately like he is going to die on the DJ hill. God help us.
If that's the case, he's going to die soon one way or the other. If they pay him they're going to be faced with firing Daboll and possibly Schoen already after the 2023 season after two more years of terrible offensive football. They're not going to that. Instead they'll eat a bunch of dead money and cut Jones.
I don't see that playing out though. I think Jones is gone after 2022, and a year from now we'll just be asking why they wasted one more year on him.
"John Mara isn't going to hire a coach that doesn't believe Daniel Jones can be his quarterback."
Old quote, but Mara seems lately like he is going to die on the DJ hill. God help us.
I'm confident that DJ will prove beyond a shadow of a doubt he's a bad QB this season. Just sucks we're all going to have to suffer through it because of John Mara's blind spot
In comment 15662295 Go Terps said:
Quote:
"John Mara isn't going to hire a coach that doesn't believe Daniel Jones can be his quarterback."
Old quote, but Mara seems lately like he is going to die on the DJ hill. God help us.
I'm confident that DJ will prove beyond a shadow of a doubt he's a bad QB this season. Just sucks we're all going to have to suffer through it because of John Mara's blind spot
This year is a wash regardless of who plays QB. The offense got a lot worse when Jones got hurt last year…weird
On the spectrum of flawed owners, Mara isn’t on the bad side of the bell curve. There are some truly abhorrent or crazy people who own football teams. Also, on a good year there are 4-5 gigs available, many years less.
Mara’s major flaw is getting too close to certain characters, and overstepping his role. That’s a manageable situation — but it requires time and patience to manage.
if you believe that to be the case then as I've been saying the issue is with Schoen/Daboll. It is on them if they believe that and don't force the issue. It's their jobs on the line not Mara's.
"John Mara isn't going to hire a coach that doesn't believe Daniel Jones can be his quarterback."
if you believe that to be the case then as I've been saying the issue is with Schoen/Daboll. It is on them if they believe that and don't force the issue. It's their jobs on the line not Mara's.
And I agree and any smart GM or coach taking the job here should have negotiated the decision making hierarchy in their contract. Here’s the problem, Mara would never agree and a first time GM and coach are not going to do this probably. Nor are they going to burn bridges during or after. Mara either seems to hire previous Giant yes men or guys with no experience. Maybe it’s not a coincidence
I think even if the Giants don't draft a QB that this is the last season for Jones. That only changes if he has an incredible season, which is extremely unlikely. Even Mara will understand that unless that happens, Jones will not be worth the FT. Mara is a meddler, but his desire to win is greater than his affinity for Jones. At least it will be in all likelihood by the end of this season.
Jones is the presumptive starting QB right now, but Daboll won't hesitate to bench him if he plays poorly.
From what I hear, I’ll bet money on them picking up Jones option.
What other voices are you hearing?
Mara is a reasonable guy. I’d bet the tone with Jones was: weigh every option, all outcomes are on the table, it’ll be a collective decision.
if they pass on the next josh allen there's a cost.
put yourself in their (schoen/daboll) shoes, is there any world where they are passing if they see that?
Do you have any doubt this wasn't on Mara's mind when he hired Schoen/Daboll?
"John Mara isn't going to hire a coach that doesn't believe Daniel Jones can be his quarterback."
Do you have any doubt this wasn't on Mara's mind when he hired Schoen/Daboll?
are schoen/daboll simpletons who didn't think to ask if they were going to be allowed to pick their own players? they both had other choices, do you think they took the job that set least them up for success?
Do you have any doubt this wasn't on Mara's mind when he hired Schoen/Daboll?
are schoen/daboll simpletons who didn't think to ask if they were going to be allowed to pick their own players? they both had other choices, do you think they took the job that set least them up for success?
Did they actually have other choices?
I'm absolutely sure they asked that they have control of picking their players. And I could hear Mara saying yes, but he retains veto power on specific players.
But of the two he took, one was with lunatic George McCaskey and the other John Mara. There’s a bit of a buyer’s market as owner if you’re aren’t a lunatic.
It’s a bit silly to think a candidate asked for or expected carte blanche from John Mara. Schoen’s handlers know the deal with the Giants.
There are football decisions that have sat with ownership since at least the time John took over as CEO.
The trade off with the Giants is you get an owner with a good heart, has no issue spending, tolerates a lot from his GM — but has his favorite players and reserves a vote on the big decisions.
There are far, far worse GM gigs in the NFL.
if they have a player at #1 on their board with no off the field issues, want to pick that player, and are blocked from doing so they may as well pack their stuff and walk. they made a terrible choice for their careers and it's only a matter of time until mara is looking for their replacements. in fact it would be better for their careers to walk now before the stink of losing defines them. same is true if as head coach daboll wants to start a different player. the bears were interested in Schoen, the dolphins were interested in Daboll, there were several other teams with openings at both gm/hc, and this was the situation they chose. if they did so with their hands knowingly tied they chose wrong.
these are not little decisions we are talking about in the hypothetical - they are decisions that directly impact wins and losses. passing on a player you suspect to be a franchise QB is career suicide.
for as many people in this thread who seem to seriously believe that's what would happen this year if they see a QB they want, i haven't seen 1 credible suggestion of when it's ever actually happened that mara stood in the way of a pick. you can disagree with whatever decision schoen/daboll make without it having to be some conspiracy out of their control. or you can think so little of them that they chose the pinocchio life.
the fact that john mara was on the phone recruiting BC's own brian flores before schoen was even hired, and schoen was still able to get his guy as head coach is a pretty big fact being dismissed for the pinocchio believers.