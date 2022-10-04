Is there anyone on BBI who wants Jones option picked up? Sean : 4/10/2022 12:05 pm

Just a simple question. There are people who think Jones has gotten a raw deal here, and some who think he isn’t good. I’m just curious if there is anyone who would be pleased if the Giants exercised his 5th year option at $22,384,000?



Yes or no - do you want the option picked up? Not looking for any other commentary here.