Is there anyone on BBI who wants Jones option picked up?

Just a simple question. There are people who think Jones has gotten a raw deal here, and some who think he isn’t good. I’m just curious if there is anyone who would be pleased if the Giants exercised his 5th year option at $22,384,000?
Yes or no - do you want the option picked up? Not looking for any other commentary here.
They have to decide by May 2
the panthers picked up D'Arnold's 5th year, and they are the odds on favorite to draft a QB at #6.
if Jones has a good year they will control his rights (tag) with or without the 5th year picked up because of the value of QBs.
the subject is triggering to many but it's minimally foretelling of anything. they could pick it up and move on from him or not pick it up and keep him. medical is a big part of the decision too.
mid-season. If he hasn't shown anything by then, then bye
May 2 is a NO. But if they want to keep him, they should offer him a new contract during the season, not after.
If they plan to keep Jones....I would prefer they pay less than more...
Now, I am not sure any NFL player is worth 22 million......or in other words 10% of cap.
How is it meaningless? It’s a fully guaranteed $22m. Baker Mayfield is dead weight this year, per your example. You think Cleveland would like spending the money elsewhere?
Factoring in that Jones is fragile, we should be looking to move on soon.
This. But man does he have to crush it this season. No excuses.
The choices are:
A) Pick up the option - guaranteed $30.7M over the next 2 years ($8.3M in 2022 and $22.4M in 2023).
B) The probability of paying $39.8M over the next 2 years ($8.3M in 2022 and franchise tender of $31.5M in 2023).
The Giants may very well look at this as paying Jones $15M per year over next 2 years and choose option A or take the gamble (assume he won’t improve) and only have to pay him the $8M this year. Whatever the answer, emotion won’t be part of the calculus. It’s a pure money decision for them.
HELL YES!!
Used to be that you had to be elite before being called elite.
The people that want the option picked up are just tired of always being wrong, and want to finally be proven right about something...even if it results in the Giants continuing to be terrible.
To me the biggest evidence of this is last year. With Jones the NYG were a bad team that was competitive in most games. Without him, I am not convinced they could beat Alabama or Georgia. Jones was the best offensive player on the team by a large margin. Good enough to be a top 10 starter? Seems unlikely. Good enough to be in that 15 to 25 range? That is what I saw. Has to stay healthy and needs a supporting cast. That describes most quarterbacks.
$22MM for a year is about right in that range. Franchising is likely to be about $32MM. Additionally, you give up a year of leverage for a franchise. That is in range for 15 to 25 (a little high on a cash basis; just about right on cap hit)
Things go well $22MM is cheap. Things go about as I expect and it is about right and you can keep him or trade him with little or no cap hit. Things go as many of you expect and you can trade him with a big cap hit. Things go really bad and you eat the $22MM.
It would be better for everyone if DJ finally proves he is the guy (good enough to win a SB) and we're using our 1st rd pick next yr on something other than QB. Might not be likely, but not impossible.
I can understand thinking DJ was over drafted but he doesn’t deserve the hate directed at him. He’s got the tools and perhaps they may workout for him and us with a good qb coach and offense. I can see hating in politics but I don’t see it directed towards a kid who works so hard.
So I would extend him just to watch the immolation on BBI. By the way he will be successful with some breaks and help.
To me the biggest evidence of this is last year. With Jones the NYG were a bad team that was competitive in most games. Without him, I am not convinced they could beat Alabama or Georgia. Jones was the best offensive player on the team by a large margin. Good enough to be a top 10 starter? Seems unlikely. Good enough to be in that 15 to 25 range? That is what I saw. Has to stay healthy and needs a supporting cast. That describes most quarterbacks.
$22MM for a year is about right in that range. Franchising is likely to be about $32MM. Additionally, you give up a year of leverage for a franchise. That is in range for 15 to 25 (a little high on a cash basis; just about right on cap hit)
Things go well $22MM is cheap. Things go about as I expect and it is about right and you can keep him or trade him with little or no cap hit. Things go as many of you expect and you can trade him with a big cap hit. Things go really bad and you eat the $22MM.
I agree Yes. In fact, I will say that he wasn't just the most valuable offensive player, he was the most valuable on the team.
Further, if you don't want him for a relatively small (for an NFL starter) $22 mil next year, then he probably should not be starting this year.
Take all the draft capital you'd spend to move up and draft another unknown QB next year and build a top 3 Oline.
So right now, -- nope.
I think you need to take a wait and see approach
Pretty sure they have to decide before the season starts (early May).
I agree. Franchise him if he plays well. If he doesn't, adios and good luck.
You can decide to draft a player to sit behind Jones until he gets hurt.
If Jones excels you have pleasant options.
Dexter Lawrence is a more interesting discussion and I think they do exercise that one.
He’s elite.
Who cares whether an opinion is right or wrong. It’s just a message board.
2) He hasn’t shown to be at best more th at a 15-20 starter and worst to be a backup level player. A 15-20 starter can be had for less than that on the open free agent market
3) Jones hasn’t been able to stay healthy in any year he has played. He has had injury issues dating back to college and he is coming off a neck injury that ended his season. There is risk there on that alone.
4) This entire board and fan base wanted Gettleman fired. He has been regarded as one of the worst GMs ever with how he handled free agency and the draft. I am not sure why we should have faith that he found a franchise player at the most difficult position to find one. There has been minimal on field evidence that Jones is that player (more evidence he isn’t).
the browns picked up baker's 5th year, how'd that work out?
How is it meaningless? It’s a fully guaranteed $22m. Baker Mayfield is dead weight this year, per your example. You think Cleveland would like spending the money elsewhere?
there's supposedly trade interest, and if he gets dealt that guaranteed salary for CLE goes to 0. Unless the shoulder is bad i find it hard to believe he won't have more value than Wentz had.
also they may end up needing him if Watson gets suspended for more than half the season.
that would be very untenable so i doubt that, i think he ends up getting traded to Seattle for a day 2 pick. In which case was Cleveland right or wrong to pick up the option even if they had the foresight to know they'd get Watson?
the argument against is if he's a totally tanked asset like Darnold. But if Carolina does draft Pickett it wouldn't be shocking to me if they can trade Darnold for a day 3 pick. He could also make sense in SEA if they don't draft a QB or Cleveland elects to keep Mayfield. Or Pitt if they miss out on a QB in the draft to compete with Trubisky.
Let's remember the positional value of QBs - Case Keenum returned a draft pick this year. Wentz at 30 years old and 28.2m returned 2 third round picks. Tyrod Taylor returned a 3rd round pick for the Bills in 2018 from a team that used the 1OA pick on a QB.
The choices are:
A) Pick up the option - guaranteed $30.7M over the next 2 years ($8.3M in 2022 and $22.4M in 2023).
B) The probability of paying $39.8M over the next 2 years ($8.3M in 2022 and franchise tender of $31.5M in 2023).
The Giants may very well look at this as paying Jones $15M per year over next 2 years and choose option A or take the gamble (assume he won’t improve) and only have to pay him the $8M this year. Whatever the answer, emotion won’t be part of the calculus. It’s a pure money decision for them.
This^. Nice to see somebody gets it. Picl up the option, it's a 2 year rental and i do NOT think he is the long term solution. I also think we wind up with a better win-loss reccord over the next 2 year period this way.
We knoiw what jonews is. knowing what he is, you'd expect a better line, less pressure, less turnovers more wins. not much, but more. In year 2 i think he'd tack a few more wins onto that. I'd draft a QB next year, or 2024 if i didn't like anyone next year, and move on. I dont think we are best served starting a roookie next year. but i would draft him, and have a few games in at least by seasons end, unless i liked 2024 candidates better. Either way, 30 mil for 2 years of jones and then move on to a new drafted qb. Best move for money and stability.
I do not want them to pick up the option what I want is to extend him 2 more
years for 40 million. He gets an extra year and we get a discount. If they are going to pick it up extend him or let him play it out.
I do not want them to pick up the option what I want is to extend him 2 more
years for 40 million. He gets an extra year and we get a discount. If they are going to pick it up extend him or let him play it out.
Wait you want to pay him $40M after this year? That’s a big no for me. I’d lose all faith in Schoen before he even had a chance to gain any
That's 2 more years for 40 mil ... in other words 20 mil a year.
Mayfields was picked up last year when he was still in their plans though. And he’s likely their QB if the Watson ordeal didn’t happen so I’m not sure that’s anything other than a random occurrence. A closer comp would be Darnold - does he net anything in a trade given how awful he was? If he does, then maybe it’s an option for us with Jones.
So three more years total for $47M? Yeah that’s a hard pass for me right now
right like i said i can see the decision going either way - just that i do see some things that could happen shortly after or during the draft that change the calculus.
if Carolina takes the QB Seattle wants, and then they pivot to trading for Mayfield or Darnold, i think it's fair to think either would be a good approximate value for where jones is right now and the return might be enough upside to carry the financial risk in the future. especially if you have confidence daboll will get the best out of him.
now, is that risk worth it since you can always tag him at a not much higher # and trade him next year if he has value? maybe not. i don't know what the tag projections are next year post-Watson contract (and potentially post Murray/Jackson contracts) so it just depends on how much of a premium that could be. I'd probably decline it and just figure a 20-30% premium on a tag would be a good problem to have because that means Jones had a good season and is in demand. But if those new extensions mean the tag is going to be like 35-40m instead of 22m, that's a lot of risk.
The meltdown would be glorious!
But, you know what? If Glennon was the least bit competent last year with that offense it would make you think that Jones is the problem. After all, Glennon was not a total failure with other teams. He wasn't exactly a star, but he was somewhat competent. The fact that neither he nor Fromm could do anything leads you to think that maybe the rest of the offense was the problem. Maybe in a better offense Jones can flourish. I don't know. I hope so.
That is what is important to you?
I don't care one bit about eating words. If anything, I want to go complete opposite direction and see some winning around here, whether it's Jones or an alternative.
At what point are the Jones truthers going to eat their words?
I don't see a reason to do it, he hasn't earned it.
This assumes an upgrade is available.
Fairly big assumption imho, anyway.
Other than straight line speed what exactly does he do that's elite? Jones seems like a great guy. Works hard, intangibles, etc, and it's unfortunate that the majority of the fanbase, myself included, don't believe in him as a player. But to claim he's elite is just a fucking bonkers take. What have you been watching?
You gave a bunch of reasons for no. Why would you be doing a cost-benefit analysis on a mediocre QB? If he's no better than the 15th best QB in the NFL, and that's the height of optimism, you move on, regardless of the money.
You have Tyrod that'll be passable for less anyway.
Oh and riddle me this John Mara. If the coaching around him was so bad. Why were you on the verge of keeping that coaching staff?
I don't see a reason to do it, he hasn't earned it.
May 2 deadline
Yep. Couldn't give a fuck less what BBI thinks compared to wanting to see the Giants actually becoming competitive within the next 60 years.
Ideally, he gets a new contract because with a rag-tag OL of youngins and cast offs, and a WR crew of rappers, rookies and should-have-beens, DJ led the Giants to the playoffs, amassing 36TDs in a very unlikely 11-6 2022 season.
Yes 40 million for the next 2 years, structure the deal so it is really a one year extension and if he fails he is the 2nd year is mute
You can’t the deadline is May 2
If the team is as shitty as you say (no argument there) then what is the point of keeping a mediocre QB that can't lead you anywhere?
The point is, why are you settling for mediocrity if the team is so bad as you say? If he is going to be just mediocre where are you going with a bad football team? What kind of realistic goal are you trying to achieve as a team with talent that can't beta "Alabama" and a mediocre QB?
Why waste your time with mediocrity at the QB if your team is nowhere ready to win when you can get that same mediocrity years later at worst?
You're not even good at trolling.
There’s no competition, Jones is starting
I can't believe there's actually people who think this is a good idea.
Lol how are you defining this because it’s definitely not with stats.
There is literally ZERO risk to no picking up his option.
His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...
In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.
I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.
That many? You have some balls posting these numbers. Believe me or not, but you're going to get some unhappy replies, especially about the 36 fumbles in 37 games stat.
Because Tom Brady fumbles on occasion, Jones fumbling at that rate is no big deal. So yep that's why he gets a pass.
Did I mention he's a good kid and any form a criticism means that it's a personal vendetta?
You dare question Kor, the Dahar Master?
I would also tack on his propensity for getting injured as yet another reason for moving on.
Here's a legit question - if the Giants as a team were good and DJ was good but not elite, would his injury situation alone be reason to skip out on his 5th year option?
Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…
And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB
And Jones STILL had a better rating lol
37 career game starts...12-25 W/L
Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…
And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB
And Jones STILL had a better rating lol
Wait...
You don't think wins and losses are important?
BUT - this is my new stance on DJ since the end the middle of last season...the best thing for the NYG organization is to move on from DJ and the best thing for DJ is to move on from the NYG.
At this point - it's like an amicable divorce. The Giants failed (although they did try) to support DJ and likewise, despite giving his all, DJ has failed the Giants.
No one comes back from the kind of start this kid had with the Giants.
37 career game starts...12-25 W/L
Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…
And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB
And Jones STILL had a better rating lol
If you're going to use stats that are 15 years apart, you need to index them against the league mean and median as a reference point.
QB play, to use a general number, his improved (or let's say "increased") by roughly 20% over those 15 years (in other words. So if the numbers are equal beyond the reference index, that means that DJ is about 20-25% worse than Eli. And that's without considering injury reliability.
It's an insult to Eli to claim that his first three years are similar to DJ's.
Look at the game logs of those wins. It’s like a pitcher getting a win when he gives up 5 runs but the offense put up 6
Let’s see the factual numbers behind this, not “roughly”….
Almost forgot Eli had a career .500 win percentage. So he was just average?
Here's what I think is true - to a man, in that locker room, no one thinks DJ is winning them a game. He's not leading them back from behind, he's not making the clutch throw to put the other team away, he's not going to make the decisions necessary to lead the team to victory...he's just not at this point...and that's IF he's even in the game.
It's not all his fault. But he's had A LOT of opportunities to do things mentioned above and he failed in MOST of them.
Both parties just need to move on.
League average in 2004-2006: 9,900.9 yards, 63.3 TDs, 48.5 INTs
League average in 2019- 2021:
11,483.1 yards, 78.4 TDs, 38.9 INTs
Here's what I think is true - to a man, in that locker room, no one thinks DJ is winning them a game. He's not leading them back from behind, he's not making the clutch throw to put the other team away, he's not going to make the decisions necessary to lead the team to victory...he's just not at this point...and that's IF he's even in the game.
It's not all his fault. But he's had A LOT of opportunities to do things mentioned above and he failed in MOST of them.
Both parties just need to move on.
See here’s where I disagree, because EVERYONE struggled just as much as Jones so it’s impossible to tell. Take Golladay for example…went from an 11TD season two years ago to 0. I don’t care who the QB is guy is a 6’4’’ beast that made a living off jump balls and Garrett had him running 5 yard slants like WTF!!! Judge literally said “we will use him to his strengths” and never did.
I don’t think one player on that team judges any other player on that team based upon having the worst coaches in the NFL. Well what players are left that is
I'd also venture to guess (I don't have time to do it), that DJ's per game avg.'s are pretty significantly below the league average on a per game basis.
I like your defense of DJ there's certainly some merit behind what you're saying...and I'm not going to deny that Eli had a better team and more opportunity to show what he could do with a supporting cast.
Here's what I think is true - to a man, in that locker room, no one thinks DJ is winning them a game. He's not leading them back from behind, he's not making the clutch throw to put the other team away, he's not going to make the decisions necessary to lead the team to victory...he's just not at this point...and that's IF he's even in the game.
It's not all his fault. But he's had A LOT of opportunities to do things mentioned above and he failed in MOST of them.
Both parties just need to move on.
See here’s where I disagree, because EVERYONE struggled just as much as Jones so it’s impossible to tell. Take Golladay for example…went from an 11TD season two years ago to 0. I don’t care who the QB is guy is a 6’4’’ beast that made a living off jump balls and Garrett had him running 5 yard slants like WTF!!! Judge literally said “we will use him to his strengths” and never did.
I don’t think one player on that team judges any other player on that team based upon having the worst coaches in the NFL. Well what players are left that is
If you were an athlete any point in time - and you believe that to be true:
I don’t think one player on that team judges any other player on that team based upon having the worst coaches in the NFL.
You were a better teammate than I.
I don't care who the coach was. There were times when I stepped out on the field and looked around and said, "that guy isn't going to get it done if it comes down to it."
I judged...for sure.
League average in 2004-2006: 9,900.9 yards, 63.3 TDs, 48.5 INTs
League average in 2019- 2021:
11,483.1 yards, 78.4 TDs, 38.9 INTs
Are you just typing numbers in a calculator? Is there actual documentation that breaks this all down?
I mean Eli had less yards and TDs in 2017 than 2005 so something doesn’t add up
The DJ situation on this team is just so complicated. There's so many angles to it that the organization has gotten away from the simplicity of - if the kid is good, play him.
Like I said, it's just time for both parties to move along.
You gave a bunch of reasons for no. Why would you be doing a cost-benefit analysis on a mediocre QB? If he's no better than the 15th best QB in the NFL, and that's the height of optimism, you move on, regardless of the money.
You have Tyrod that'll be passable for less anyway.
By definition half the teams play with a QB worse than top 15. Take into account injury (i.e. some of the the top are out every year) something like 20 teams are. The reality is the 15th best QB in the league has a cap hit in excess of $20MM. So if he is that, lock him in and you can at worst trade him if you can get something better and keep him if you can't. I understand many think he is not even starter quality. If that is true then obviously no tag. I don't believe that .
Take total passing yards, TDs, INTs for the entire league for each three year stretch, and divide by 32. This isn't complicated since we're just looking for an comparison index to provide relative context to the two different eras. We're not calculating the average of each individual QB in each season, just the overall landscape of each era's relative passing game bias.
There's a slight adjustment that needs to be made in order to account for the 17th game last year (so the 2019-21 stretch has a total of 49 games per team vs. 48 per team in 2004-06), but that's basically 2% of the aggregate - it doesn't overcome the larger point, but I don't want to ignore that it does exist (but so does the fact that 2020 and 2021 were impacted to some degree by COVID, which was not a factor for 2004-06).
PFR Passing League Totals - ( New Window )
No, if you follow the path of the conversation he said Jones had one of the worst first 37 games ever and I countered with facts.
But let’s be honest was Eli elite? Outside of 3-4 years my answer is no. He won 8 playoff games…all in 2 seasons. Let’s not pretend we were close or competing every year with him. He had two of the most remarkable playoff runs we will ever see and I will be forever grateful to have witnessed them. I wouldn’t give them up for anything. I’m just saying outside of those two years and maybe 2015 did you ever actually watch him and think “wow, we’re watching one of the best ever”?
You literally just asked me if I projected Jones to follow Eli? You didn’t follow the conversation we had before asking. What?
You think Jones has two Super Bowl runs in him because Eli did?
Based on what I’ve seen no chance in hell. But I wrote Eli off early on as well and learned my lesson. Eli had the pieces to be successful, was beyond inconsistent, a turnover machine and his first playoff game was one of the worst performances I’ve ever witnessed. But it all came together at the right time a couple years later and he carried us and looked like one of the best to ever do it.
I don't agree - but it's a fair answer.
So I'm assuming your a no on picking up the option?
I don't agree - but it's a fair answer.
So I'm assuming your a no on picking up the option?
I see no reason to pick it up. But I also hope they don’t panic for a QB in this draft. Schoen and Daboll were part of the office that picked Allen though so maybe they see something no one else does.
If we don't pick up his option by May whatever, what happens?
If we do, are we locked into paying him next year no matter what?
TDTONEY - me and you agree on that one 100%!
There's nothing wrong with the gap QB system until they sure up the rest of the roster and get to a place where they can make a run...that seems like it's far, far away right now!
If we don't pick up his option by May whatever, what happens?
If we do, are we locked into paying him next year no matter what?
If we don't pick it up Jones become a free agent after the 2022 season. If we pick it up he will be on the books for over $20M in the 2023 salary cap.
There is no scenario where picking up his option makes sense.
No, you're correct.