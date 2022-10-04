for display only
Is there anyone on BBI who wants Jones option picked up?

Sean : 4/10/2022 12:05 pm
Just a simple question. There are people who think Jones has gotten a raw deal here, and some who think he isn’t good. I’m just curious if there is anyone who would be pleased if the Giants exercised his 5th year option at $22,384,000?

Yes or no - do you want the option picked up? Not looking for any other commentary here.
Not until  
Bill in UT : 4/10/2022 12:10 pm : link
mid-season. If he hasn't shown anything by then, then bye
I dont think there is anyone...  
EricJ : 4/10/2022 12:13 pm : link
who can look themselves in the mirror and say they want the option picked up at this point. He would have to take many steps forward this season before anyone can agree to that.
Yes  
OntheRoad : 4/10/2022 12:14 pm : link
RE: Not until  
TDTONEY : 4/10/2022 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15661842 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
mid-season. If he hasn't shown anything by then, then bye


They have to decide by May 2
What NFL team is going to pay Jones $22 million dollars?  
JohnB : 4/10/2022 12:17 pm : link
What has he done to deserve it?
i'll say no but it's a pretty meaningless decision  
Eric on Li : 4/10/2022 12:22 pm : link
the browns picked up baker's 5th year, how'd that work out?
the panthers picked up D'Arnold's 5th year, and they are the odds on favorite to draft a QB at #6.

if Jones has a good year they will control his rights (tag) with or without the 5th year picked up because of the value of QBs.

the subject is triggering to many but it's minimally foretelling of anything. they could pick it up and move on from him or not pick it up and keep him. medical is a big part of the decision too.
You started a Jones thread...  
Jim in Tampa : 4/10/2022 12:22 pm : link
and you're not looking for any comentary other than a Yes or No answer?

Good luck with that!
RE: RE: Not until  
Bill in UT : 4/10/2022 12:25 pm : link
They have to decide by May 2
Quote:
In comment 15661842 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


mid-season. If he hasn't shown anything by then, then bye



They have to decide by May 2


May 2 is a NO. But if they want to keep him, they should offer him a new contract during the season, not after.
No.  
DonnieD89 : 4/10/2022 12:28 pm : link
If he has a great year, franchise tag him and then negotiate. I would love to see him succeed. It is one less position, which is a very important position, to fill. If he doesn’t do well, move on.
Yes.  
18E : 4/10/2022 12:28 pm : link
In addition to hoping to enjoy many people on this forum eating their words.
Not looking for any other commentary here  
Giants : 4/10/2022 12:31 pm : link
LOL, its not that simple as yes or no. Do I think they should pick up his option at this point, not really. Do I think he got a raw deal, yes. Fix the OL. If DJ proves himself then talk about resigning him. IF DJ fails then draft a QB.
No  
SJGiant : 4/10/2022 12:32 pm : link
If he performs like a franchise quarterback this year then you will have to pay him more. However we should be glad to pay him more if he is a franchise quarterback.
I would like the Giants to have better options at QBs in 2023  
George from PA : 4/10/2022 12:32 pm : link
Than T.Taylor.

If they plan to keep Jones....I would prefer they pay less than more...

Now, I am not sure any NFL player is worth 22 million......or in other words 10% of cap.
Want it, no.  
CV36 : 4/10/2022 12:37 pm : link
Would I be surprised by it, no.
RE: i'll say no but it's a pretty meaningless decision  
UConn4523 : 4/10/2022 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15661860 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
the browns picked up baker's 5th year, how'd that work out?
the panthers picked up D'Arnold's 5th year, and they are the odds on favorite to draft a QB at #6.

if Jones has a good year they will control his rights (tag) with or without the 5th year picked up because of the value of QBs.

the subject is triggering to many but it's minimally foretelling of anything. they could pick it up and move on from him or not pick it up and keep him. medical is a big part of the decision too.


How is it meaningless? It’s a fully guaranteed $22m. Baker Mayfield is dead weight this year, per your example. You think Cleveland would like spending the money elsewhere?
Sean  
Mook80 : 4/10/2022 12:41 pm : link
check your email please
I don't scream and cry  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/10/2022 12:43 pm : link
about a short term contract like many bbi'ers do - maybe if we were a competitive team and one signing could make a big difference.

Factoring in that Jones is fragile, we should be looking to move on soon.
RE: No.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 4/10/2022 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15661869 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
If he has a great year, franchise tag him and then negotiate. I would love to see him succeed. It is one less position, which is a very important position, to fill. If he doesn’t do well, move on.


This. But man does he have to crush it this season. No excuses.

Pick it up  
giantBCP : 4/10/2022 12:45 pm : link
He’s elite.
No  
NYGgolfer : 4/10/2022 12:46 pm : link
.
Want? No  
Hades07 : 4/10/2022 12:49 pm : link
But if the Giants decide to, I won't complain. They just had better be right in whichever decision they make.
yes.  
mfjmfj : 4/10/2022 12:50 pm : link
.
Yes  
mavric : 4/10/2022 12:56 pm : link
Give him a line and a second or two to throw and he'll be amazing. Hard to look good when he gets the ball and is immediately in trouble because the line is a sieve and no time for the receivers to run their routes
It makes no sense to pick up the option  
Snablats : 4/10/2022 12:57 pm : link
before playing for Daboll. Gotta see how he is in this system, and see if he is healthy
Probability Question  
HMunster : 4/10/2022 1:15 pm : link
What’s the likelihood that the Giants will franchise tag him in 2023 if they don’t pick up the option?

The choices are:
A) Pick up the option - guaranteed $30.7M over the next 2 years ($8.3M in 2022 and $22.4M in 2023).
B) The probability of paying $39.8M over the next 2 years ($8.3M in 2022 and franchise tender of $31.5M in 2023).

The Giants may very well look at this as paying Jones $15M per year over next 2 years and choose option A or take the gamble (assume he won’t improve) and only have to pay him the $8M this year. Whatever the answer, emotion won’t be part of the calculus. It’s a pure money decision for them.
RE: Yes  
Fearless : 4/10/2022 1:20 pm : link
HELL YES!!
Quote:

HELL YES!!
RE: Pick it up  
Go Terps : 4/10/2022 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15661884 giantBCP said:
Quote:
He’s elite.


Used to be that you had to be elite before being called elite.

The people that want the option picked up are just tired of always being wrong, and want to finally be proven right about something...even if it results in the Giants continuing to be terrible.
Reasons for yes  
mfjmfj : 4/10/2022 1:27 pm : link
I know I am in a tiny minority. Like most here, I have watched every game Jones has played as a Giant. I see a quarterback who looks solidly middle of the road NFL starter with a decent team. If he is healthy.

To me the biggest evidence of this is last year. With Jones the NYG were a bad team that was competitive in most games. Without him, I am not convinced they could beat Alabama or Georgia. Jones was the best offensive player on the team by a large margin. Good enough to be a top 10 starter? Seems unlikely. Good enough to be in that 15 to 25 range? That is what I saw. Has to stay healthy and needs a supporting cast. That describes most quarterbacks.

$22MM for a year is about right in that range. Franchising is likely to be about $32MM. Additionally, you give up a year of leverage for a franchise. That is in range for 15 to 25 (a little high on a cash basis; just about right on cap hit)

Things go well $22MM is cheap. Things go about as I expect and it is about right and you can keep him or trade him with little or no cap hit. Things go as many of you expect and you can trade him with a big cap hit. Things go really bad and you eat the $22MM.
Yes as well  
Chip : 4/10/2022 1:37 pm : link
also would like Lawrence which is an easier decision considering what contracts are right now. golladays contract doesn't even look that bad. Thats if Jones gets an offensive line.
How can anyone say anything definitively at this point  
mattlawson : 4/10/2022 1:41 pm : link
Truly An unknown
Nein  
JonC : 4/10/2022 1:47 pm : link
.
If Schoen and Daboll decide to do it  
Dr. D : 4/10/2022 1:49 pm : link
I'll support it, they know and see more than I. But I doubt they do it and best case scenario for Jones and the team, is that Daboll and Kafka work some magic, with an improved OL, healthy KG, KT, better TE, coaching and play calling.

It would be better for everyone if DJ finally proves he is the guy (good enough to win a SB) and we're using our 1st rd pick next yr on something other than QB. Might not be likely, but not impossible.
Schoen needs to pick it up before its too late  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/10/2022 1:50 pm : link
he'll look like a prophetic genius like Gettleman and Golladay contract!
Even if you like Jones  
Chocco : 4/10/2022 1:50 pm : link
I would think at this point it makes more sense to extend him than to pick up his option.
DJ has certainly entered the minds of so many here in a malicious and  
plato : 4/10/2022 1:52 pm : link
spiteful way not seen by me since the early days of Conerly, Simms, and of course Brown and perhaps Eli.

I can understand thinking DJ was over drafted but he doesn’t deserve the hate directed at him. He’s got the tools and perhaps they may workout for him and us with a good qb coach and offense. I can see hating in politics but I don’t see it directed towards a kid who works so hard.

So I would extend him just to watch the immolation on BBI. By the way he will be successful with some breaks and help.
RE: Reasons for yes  
Spirit of '86 : 4/10/2022 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15661926 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
I know I am in a tiny minority. Like most here, I have watched every game Jones has played as a Giant. I see a quarterback who looks solidly middle of the road NFL starter with a decent team. If he is healthy.

To me the biggest evidence of this is last year. With Jones the NYG were a bad team that was competitive in most games. Without him, I am not convinced they could beat Alabama or Georgia. Jones was the best offensive player on the team by a large margin. Good enough to be a top 10 starter? Seems unlikely. Good enough to be in that 15 to 25 range? That is what I saw. Has to stay healthy and needs a supporting cast. That describes most quarterbacks.

$22MM for a year is about right in that range. Franchising is likely to be about $32MM. Additionally, you give up a year of leverage for a franchise. That is in range for 15 to 25 (a little high on a cash basis; just about right on cap hit)

Things go well $22MM is cheap. Things go about as I expect and it is about right and you can keep him or trade him with little or no cap hit. Things go as many of you expect and you can trade him with a big cap hit. Things go really bad and you eat the $22MM.


I agree Yes. In fact, I will say that he wasn't just the most valuable offensive player, he was the most valuable on the team.
Further, if you don't want him for a relatively small (for an NFL starter) $22 mil next year, then he probably should not be starting this year.
Take all the draft capital you'd spend to move up and draft another unknown QB next year and build a top 3 Oline.
No  
Rick in Dallas : 4/10/2022 1:59 pm : link
.
For the love of God..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/10/2022 2:29 pm : link
No.
No  
giantstock : 4/10/2022 2:32 pm : link
Unless something miraculous happens throughout the season.

So right now, -- nope.
No  
larryflower37 : 4/10/2022 2:37 pm : link
And I am rooting for him but like many have said they still have control if he reaches his potential this year.
I think you need to take a wait and see approach
RE: No  
Dr. D : 4/10/2022 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15661968 giantstock said:
Quote:
Unless something miraculous happens throughout the season.

So right now, -- nope.

Pretty sure they have to decide before the season starts (early May).
RE: i'll say no but it's a pretty meaningless decision  
Johnny5 : 4/10/2022 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15661860 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
the browns picked up baker's 5th year, how'd that work out?
the panthers picked up D'Arnold's 5th year, and they are the odds on favorite to draft a QB at #6.

if Jones has a good year they will control his rights (tag) with or without the 5th year picked up because of the value of QBs.

the subject is triggering to many but it's minimally foretelling of anything. they could pick it up and move on from him or not pick it up and keep him. medical is a big part of the decision too.

I agree. Franchise him if he plays well. If he doesn't, adios and good luck.
 
christian : 4/10/2022 2:48 pm : link
If they believe in the rhetoric about fair shots, they should pick it up. The unit will not be markedly improved this year.
Yes  
GrMtWoods : 4/10/2022 2:52 pm : link
You are not winning in 23 with a rookie and Taylor.

You can decide to draft a player to sit behind Jones until he gets hurt.

If Jones excels you have pleasant options.
No  
AcesUp : 4/10/2022 3:04 pm : link
And there’s very little debate or drama here, especially with the neck. You don’t lock into any sort of guarantees beyond this year and you make your real decision next year. Most outcomes he either marginally improves or continues to plateau, then you let him walk. If he hits the high end of his range of outcomes and takes a big leap forward, you tag and go from there - you can extend him, let him play it out, trade him or rescind. Even beyond being a year out, the tag is so much more flexible than the option. The qb position is a lightning rod for discussion so writers will write about it and they’ll talk about it on sports radio but this is all pretty boring imo, Id be legitimately shocked if they exercise it and I like Jones more than most.

Dexter Lawrence is a more interesting discussion and I think they do exercise that one.
RE: RE: Pick it up  
joe48 : 4/10/2022 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15661924 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15661884 giantBCP said:


Quote:


He’s elite.



Used to be that you had to be elite before being called elite.

The people that want the option picked up are just tired of always being wrong, and want to finally be proven right about something...even if it results in the Giants continuing to be terrible.

Who cares whether an opinion is right or wrong. It’s just a message board.
No…  
Jarvis : 4/10/2022 3:09 pm : link
1) As mentioned above…if he is that good he can be franchised. Let’s all hope that is the issue.

2) He hasn’t shown to be at best more th at a 15-20 starter and worst to be a backup level player. A 15-20 starter can be had for less than that on the open free agent market

3) Jones hasn’t been able to stay healthy in any year he has played. He has had injury issues dating back to college and he is coming off a neck injury that ended his season. There is risk there on that alone.

4) This entire board and fan base wanted Gettleman fired. He has been regarded as one of the worst GMs ever with how he handled free agency and the draft. I am not sure why we should have faith that he found a franchise player at the most difficult position to find one. There has been minimal on field evidence that Jones is that player (more evidence he isn’t).
Uconn - let's see what happens w/ Mayfield  
Eric on Li : 4/10/2022 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15661879 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15661860 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


the browns picked up baker's 5th year, how'd that work out?
the panthers picked up D'Arnold's 5th year, and they are the odds on favorite to draft a QB at #6.

if Jones has a good year they will control his rights (tag) with or without the 5th year picked up because of the value of QBs.

the subject is triggering to many but it's minimally foretelling of anything. they could pick it up and move on from him or not pick it up and keep him. medical is a big part of the decision too.



How is it meaningless? It’s a fully guaranteed $22m. Baker Mayfield is dead weight this year, per your example. You think Cleveland would like spending the money elsewhere?


there's supposedly trade interest, and if he gets dealt that guaranteed salary for CLE goes to 0. Unless the shoulder is bad i find it hard to believe he won't have more value than Wentz had.

also they may end up needing him if Watson gets suspended for more than half the season.

that would be very untenable so i doubt that, i think he ends up getting traded to Seattle for a day 2 pick. In which case was Cleveland right or wrong to pick up the option even if they had the foresight to know they'd get Watson?

the argument against is if he's a totally tanked asset like Darnold. But if Carolina does draft Pickett it wouldn't be shocking to me if they can trade Darnold for a day 3 pick. He could also make sense in SEA if they don't draft a QB or Cleveland elects to keep Mayfield. Or Pitt if they miss out on a QB in the draft to compete with Trubisky.

Let's remember the positional value of QBs - Case Keenum returned a draft pick this year. Wentz at 30 years old and 28.2m returned 2 third round picks. Tyrod Taylor returned a 3rd round pick for the Bills in 2018 from a team that used the 1OA pick on a QB.
No  
joeinpa : 4/10/2022 3:20 pm : link
But glad he s getting this season
Ugh no  
Scooter185 : 4/10/2022 3:32 pm : link
Him getting 2022 makes me sick enough, I can't fathom 2 more years of awful QB play
RE: Probability Question  
Red Right Hand : 4/10/2022 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15661919 HMunster said:
Quote:
What’s the likelihood that the Giants will franchise tag him in 2023 if they don’t pick up the option?

The choices are:
A) Pick up the option - guaranteed $30.7M over the next 2 years ($8.3M in 2022 and $22.4M in 2023).
B) The probability of paying $39.8M over the next 2 years ($8.3M in 2022 and franchise tender of $31.5M in 2023).

The Giants may very well look at this as paying Jones $15M per year over next 2 years and choose option A or take the gamble (assume he won’t improve) and only have to pay him the $8M this year. Whatever the answer, emotion won’t be part of the calculus. It’s a pure money decision for them.


This^. Nice to see somebody gets it. Picl up the option, it's a 2 year rental and i do NOT think he is the long term solution. I also think we wind up with a better win-loss reccord over the next 2 year period this way.

We knoiw what jonews is. knowing what he is, you'd expect a better line, less pressure, less turnovers more wins. not much, but more. In year 2 i think he'd tack a few more wins onto that. I'd draft a QB next year, or 2024 if i didn't like anyone next year, and move on. I dont think we are best served starting a roookie next year. but i would draft him, and have a few games in at least by seasons end, unless i liked 2024 candidates better. Either way, 30 mil for 2 years of jones and then move on to a new drafted qb. Best move for money and stability.
Wow, some of you saying yes…  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/10/2022 4:21 pm : link
…would make lousy investors or businessmen.
^  
TDTONEY : 4/10/2022 4:22 pm : link
case in point
RE: Yes  
Maryland Blows : 4/10/2022 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15661850 OntheRoad said:
[quote]   [/quot


I do not want them to pick up the option what I want is to extend him 2 more
years for 40 million. He gets an extra year and we get a discount. If they are going to pick it up extend him or let him play it out.
RE: RE: Yes  
TDTONEY : 4/10/2022 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15662086 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15661850 OntheRoad said:
[quote]   [/quot


I do not want them to pick up the option what I want is to extend him 2 more
years for 40 million. He gets an extra year and we get a discount. If they are going to pick it up extend him or let him play it out.


Wait you want to pay him $40M after this year? That’s a big no for me. I’d lose all faith in Schoen before he even had a chance to gain any
What's the QB tag going to be in '23?  
3putt : 4/10/2022 4:49 pm : link
$22 million and a chance to extend for a multi year in '22 could sound reasonable in a year or two.
RE: RE: RE: Yes  
River Mike : 4/10/2022 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15662097 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15662086 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15661850 OntheRoad said:
[quote]   [/quot


I do not want them to pick up the option what I want is to extend him 2 more
years for 40 million. He gets an extra year and we get a discount. If they are going to pick it up extend him or let him play it out.




Wait you want to pay him $40M after this year? That’s a big no for me. I’d lose all faith in Schoen before he even had a chance to gain any


That's 2 more years for 40 mil ... in other words 20 mil a year.
Hell No!!  
Dave on the UWS : 4/10/2022 5:30 pm : link
The only reason Schoen would is if John Rams it down his throat! They are considering Howell in the 2nd rd. That should tell you a lot.
Eric, I see your point on the trade  
UConn4523 : 4/10/2022 5:56 pm : link
and I guess we will have the cap to carry the risk.

Mayfields was picked up last year when he was still in their plans though. And he’s likely their QB if the Watson ordeal didn’t happen so I’m not sure that’s anything other than a random occurrence. A closer comp would be Darnold - does he net anything in a trade given how awful he was? If he does, then maybe it’s an option for us with Jones.
Jones  
TommyWiseau : 4/10/2022 6:01 pm : link
Is a god, give him 45 mil per
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yes  
TDTONEY : 4/10/2022 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15662162 River Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15662097 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15662086 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15661850 OntheRoad said:
[quote]   [/quot


I do not want them to pick up the option what I want is to extend him 2 more
years for 40 million. He gets an extra year and we get a discount. If they are going to pick it up extend him or let him play it out.




Wait you want to pay him $40M after this year? That’s a big no for me. I’d lose all faith in Schoen before he even had a chance to gain any



That's 2 more years for 40 mil ... in other words 20 mil a year.


So three more years total for $47M? Yeah that’s a hard pass for me right now
Big no  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/10/2022 6:09 pm : link
I’ll take a chance he plays lights out and then I may potentially tag him and create options.
RE: Eric, I see your point on the trade  
Eric on Li : 4/10/2022 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15662206 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and I guess we will have the cap to carry the risk.

Mayfields was picked up last year when he was still in their plans though. And he’s likely their QB if the Watson ordeal didn’t happen so I’m not sure that’s anything other than a random occurrence. A closer comp would be Darnold - does he net anything in a trade given how awful he was? If he does, then maybe it’s an option for us with Jones.


right like i said i can see the decision going either way - just that i do see some things that could happen shortly after or during the draft that change the calculus.

if Carolina takes the QB Seattle wants, and then they pivot to trading for Mayfield or Darnold, i think it's fair to think either would be a good approximate value for where jones is right now and the return might be enough upside to carry the financial risk in the future. especially if you have confidence daboll will get the best out of him.

now, is that risk worth it since you can always tag him at a not much higher # and trade him next year if he has value? maybe not. i don't know what the tag projections are next year post-Watson contract (and potentially post Murray/Jackson contracts) so it just depends on how much of a premium that could be. I'd probably decline it and just figure a 20-30% premium on a tag would be a good problem to have because that means Jones had a good season and is in demand. But if those new extensions mean the tag is going to be like 35-40m instead of 22m, that's a lot of risk.
YES!  
Klaatu : 4/10/2022 6:20 pm : link


The meltdown would be glorious!
There is no point in picking it up  
Gman11 : 4/10/2022 6:21 pm : link
because why commit to all that money when they don't have to?

But, you know what? If Glennon was the least bit competent last year with that offense it would make you think that Jones is the problem. After all, Glennon was not a total failure with other teams. He wasn't exactly a star, but he was somewhat competent. The fact that neither he nor Fromm could do anything leads you to think that maybe the rest of the offense was the problem. Maybe in a better offense Jones can flourish. I don't know. I hope so.
RE: Yes.  
Route 9 : 4/10/2022 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15661870 18E said:
Quote:
In addition to hoping to enjoy many people on this forum eating their words.


That is what is important to you?

I don't care one bit about eating words. If anything, I want to go complete opposite direction and see some winning around here, whether it's Jones or an alternative.
RE: Yes.  
Go Terps : 4/10/2022 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15661870 18E said:
Quote:
In addition to hoping to enjoy many people on this forum eating their words.


At what point are the Jones truthers going to eat their words?
The whole 'Yes, just to see the BBI meltdown' thing is so weird  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/10/2022 8:34 pm : link
to me. So you'd rather us stick with a subpar QB & lose & then upgrade & hopefully win? So odd.
Before the start of the season?  
islander1 : 4/10/2022 8:42 pm : link
No.


I don't see a reason to do it, he hasn't earned it.
RE: The whole 'Yes, just to see the BBI meltdown' thing is so weird  
islander1 : 4/10/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15662331 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
to me. So you'd rather us stick with a subpar QB & lose & then upgrade & hopefully win? So odd.


This assumes an upgrade is available.

Fairly big assumption imho, anyway.
RE: Pick it up  
j_rud : 4/10/2022 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15661884 giantBCP said:
Quote:
He’s elite.


Other than straight line speed what exactly does he do that's elite? Jones seems like a great guy. Works hard, intangibles, etc, and it's unfortunate that the majority of the fanbase, myself included, don't believe in him as a player. But to claim he's elite is just a fucking bonkers take. What have you been watching?
RE: Reasons for yes  
allstarjim : 4/10/2022 9:33 pm : link
In comment 15661926 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
I know I am in a tiny minority. Like most here, I have watched every game Jones has played as a Giant. I see a quarterback who looks solidly middle of the road NFL starter with a decent team. If he is healthy.

To me the biggest evidence of this is last year. With Jones the NYG were a bad team that was competitive in most games. Without him, I am not convinced they could beat Alabama or Georgia. Jones was the best offensive player on the team by a large margin. Good enough to be a top 10 starter? Seems unlikely. Good enough to be in that 15 to 25 range? That is what I saw. Has to stay healthy and needs a supporting cast. That describes most quarterbacks.

$22MM for a year is about right in that range. Franchising is likely to be about $32MM. Additionally, you give up a year of leverage for a franchise. That is in range for 15 to 25 (a little high on a cash basis; just about right on cap hit)

Things go well $22MM is cheap. Things go about as I expect and it is about right and you can keep him or trade him with little or no cap hit. Things go as many of you expect and you can trade him with a big cap hit. Things go really bad and you eat the $22MM.


You gave a bunch of reasons for no. Why would you be doing a cost-benefit analysis on a mediocre QB? If he's no better than the 15th best QB in the NFL, and that's the height of optimism, you move on, regardless of the money.

You have Tyrod that'll be passable for less anyway.
I can’t believe how many of you want to pay  
NoGainDayne : 4/10/2022 9:33 pm : link
someone what will amount to I think the 2nd highest salary on the team to someone who has not only ever excelled in the NFL he didn’t even in college either. All because it’s supposedly not his fault just everyone else’s.

Oh and riddle me this John Mara. If the coaching around him was so bad. Why were you on the verge of keeping that coaching staff?
I will go on record as YES  
stoneman : 4/10/2022 9:39 pm : link
can't wait for his rise to stardom :)
RE: Before the start of the season?  
TDTONEY : 4/10/2022 9:40 pm : link
May 2 deadline
Quote:
No.


I don't see a reason to do it, he hasn't earned it.


May 2 deadline
.  
Greg from LI : 4/10/2022 10:00 pm : link
RE: The whole 'Yes, just to see the BBI meltdown' thing is so weird  
Route 9 : 4/10/2022 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15662331 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
to me. So you'd rather us stick with a subpar QB & lose & then upgrade & hopefully win? So odd.


Yep. Couldn't give a fuck less what BBI thinks compared to wanting to see the Giants actually becoming competitive within the next 60 years.
If we are being generous here  
The_Boss : 4/10/2022 10:06 pm : link
And say, at best, Jones could be a middle of the pack QB in this league, why are we even having this discussion? Middle of the pack QB’s don’t win Super Bowls. Shouldn’t that be the goal here? The only answer here is NO.
Ideally...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/10/2022 10:44 pm : link
...no.
Ideally, he gets a new contract because with a rag-tag OL of youngins and cast offs, and a WR crew of rappers, rookies and should-have-beens, DJ led the Giants to the playoffs, amassing 36TDs in a very unlikely 11-6 2022 season.
RE: RE: RE: Yes  
Maryland Blows : 4/10/2022 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15662097 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15662086 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15661850 OntheRoad said:
[quote]   [/quot


I do not want them to pick up the option what I want is to extend him 2 more
years for 40 million. He gets an extra year and we get a discount. If they are going to pick it up extend him or let him play it out.



Wait you want to pay him $40M after this year? That’s a big no for me. I’d lose all faith in Schoen before he even had a chance to gain any


Yes 40 million for the next 2 years, structure the deal so it is really a one year extension and if he fails he is the 2nd year is mute
Yes, I do! I think he can be a legit franchise qb.  
Jack Stroud : 4/10/2022 11:23 pm : link
.
If he’s having a good season 2/3 of the way.  
Giant John : 4/10/2022 11:59 pm : link
Pick it up before he hits FA. Giants already know that though.
RE: If he’s having a good season 2/3 of the way.  
TDTONEY : 12:02 am : link
You can't the deadline is May 2
Quote:
Pick it up before he hits FA. Giants already know that though.


You can’t the deadline is May 2
RE: Reasons for yes  
giantstock : 3:05 am : link
In comment 15661926 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
I know I am in a tiny minority. Like most here, I have watched every game Jones has played as a Giant. I see a quarterback who looks solidly middle of the road NFL starter with a decent team. If he is healthy.

To me the biggest evidence of this is last year. With Jones the NYG were a bad team that was competitive in most games. Without him, I am not convinced they could beat Alabama or Georgia. Jones was the best offensive player on the team by a large margin. Good enough to be a top 10 starter? Seems unlikely. Good enough to be in that 15 to 25 range? That is what I saw. Has to stay healthy and needs a supporting cast. That describes most quarterbacks.

$22MM for a year is about right in that range. Franchising is likely to be about $32MM. Additionally, you give up a year of leverage for a franchise. That is in range for 15 to 25 (a little high on a cash basis; just about right on cap hit)

Things go well $22MM is cheap. Things go about as I expect and it is about right and you can keep him or trade him with little or no cap hit. Things go as many of you expect and you can trade him with a big cap hit. Things go really bad and you eat the $22MM.


If the team is as shitty as you say (no argument there) then what is the point of keeping a mediocre QB that can't lead you anywhere?

The point is, why are you settling for mediocrity if the team is so bad as you say? If he is going to be just mediocre where are you going with a bad football team? What kind of realistic goal are you trying to achieve as a team with talent that can't beta "Alabama" and a mediocre QB?

Why waste your time with mediocrity at the QB if your team is nowhere ready to win when you can get that same mediocrity years later at worst?
RE: Pick it up  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:38 am : link
You're not even good at trolling.
Quote:
He’s elite.

You're not even good at trolling.
Thats a no  
OBJRoyal : 7:33 am : link
for me dog
I'm  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 7:37 am : link
ok with him starting this year if he beats out Tyrod. I'm glad they brought in competition for him this year. However, unless his play improves this upcoming season I'm fine with letting him walk.
RE: I'm  
TDTONEY : 7:38 am : link
There's no competition, Jones is starting
Quote:
ok with him starting this year if he beats out Tyrod. I'm glad they brought in competition for him this year. However, unless his play improves this upcoming season I'm fine with letting him walk.


There’s no competition, Jones is starting
Jones has had quite literally  
Dnew15 : 7:45 am : link
one of the worst starts to any NFL QB in the history of the game...it's hard to find any player who turned it around from where he is right now in every metric.

I can't believe there's actually people who think this is a good idea.
RE: Jones has had quite literally  
TDTONEY : 7:54 am : link
In comment 15662503 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
one of the worst starts to any NFL QB in the history of the game...it's hard to find any player who turned it around from where he is right now in every metric.

I can't believe there's actually people who think this is a good idea.


Lol how are you defining this because it’s definitely not with stats.
No, but he'll get 2022 as a tryout for this new regime and  
chick310 : 8:03 am : link
that will decide his fate as a NY Giant.
Picking up his option right now makes ZERO sense  
BigBlue7 : 8:09 am : link
mainly because if he goes out an has an All-Pro season, we can franchise him for a cost only slightly above the cost of his 5th year option.

There is literally ZERO risk to no picking up his option.
If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
Dnew15 : 8:13 am : link
37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.
RE: If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
Route 9 : 8:29 am : link
In comment 15662521 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.


That many? You have some balls posting these numbers. Believe me or not, but you're going to get some unhappy replies, especially about the 36 fumbles in 37 games stat.

Because Tom Brady fumbles on occasion, Jones fumbling at that rate is no big deal. So yep that's why he gets a pass.

Did I mention he's a good kid and any form a criticism means that it's a personal vendetta?
RE: The whole 'Yes, just to see the BBI meltdown' thing is so weird  
Klaatu : 8:34 am : link
You dare question Kor, the Dahar Master?
Quote:
to me. So you'd rather us stick with a subpar QB & lose & then upgrade & hopefully win? So odd.




You dare question Kor, the Dahar Master?
RE: If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
Dnew15 : 8:45 am : link
In comment 15662521 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.


I would also tack on his propensity for getting injured as yet another reason for moving on.

Here's a legit question - if the Giants as a team were good and DJ was good but not elite, would his injury situation alone be reason to skip out on his 5th year option?
RE: If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
TDTONEY : 8:50 am : link
In comment 15662521 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.


Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…

And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB

And Jones STILL had a better rating lol
RE: RE: If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
Dnew15 : 9:02 am : link
In comment 15662557 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15662521 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.



Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…

And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB

And Jones STILL had a better rating lol


Wait...

You don't think wins and losses are important?
I'm trying to be objective about the situation  
Dnew15 : 9:09 am : link
I have been through my phases of being a Daniel Jones fanboy. I love the kid - he's got a lot traits that make you want to root for him.

BUT - this is my new stance on DJ since the end the middle of last season...the best thing for the NYG organization is to move on from DJ and the best thing for DJ is to move on from the NYG.

At this point - it's like an amicable divorce. The Giants failed (although they did try) to support DJ and likewise, despite giving his all, DJ has failed the Giants.

No one comes back from the kind of start this kid had with the Giants.
RE: RE: If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:13 am : link
In comment 15662557 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15662521 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.



Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…

And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB

And Jones STILL had a better rating lol

If you're going to use stats that are 15 years apart, you need to index them against the league mean and median as a reference point.

QB play, to use a general number, his improved (or let's say "increased") by roughly 20% over those 15 years (in other words. So if the numbers are equal beyond the reference index, that means that DJ is about 20-25% worse than Eli. And that's without considering injury reliability.

It's an insult to Eli to claim that his first three years are similar to DJ's.
RE: RE: RE: If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
TDTONEY : 9:16 am : link
In comment 15662566 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15662557 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15662521 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.



Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…

And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB

And Jones STILL had a better rating lol



Wait...

You don't think wins and losses are important?


Look at the game logs of those wins. It’s like a pitcher getting a win when he gives up 5 runs but the offense put up 6
RE: RE: RE: If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
TDTONEY : 9:18 am : link
Let's see the factual numbers behind this, not "roughly"….
Quote:
In comment 15662557 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15662521 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.



Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…

And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB

And Jones STILL had a better rating lol


If you're going to use stats that are 15 years apart, you need to index them against the league mean and median as a reference point.

QB play, to use a general number, his improved (or let's say "increased") by roughly 20% over those 15 years (in other words. So if the numbers are equal beyond the reference index, that means that DJ is about 20-25% worse than Eli. And that's without considering injury reliability.

It's an insult to Eli to claim that his first three years are similar to DJ's.


Let’s see the factual numbers behind this, not “roughly”….
RE: RE: RE: If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
TDTONEY : 9:20 am : link
In comment 15662566 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15662557 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15662521 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.



Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…

And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB

And Jones STILL had a better rating lol



Wait...

You don't think wins and losses are important?


Almost forgot Eli had a career .500 win percentage. So he was just average?
I get it...  
Dnew15 : 9:32 am : link
I like your defense of DJ there's certainly some merit behind what you're saying...and I'm not going to deny that Eli had a better team and more opportunity to show what he could do with a supporting cast.

Here's what I think is true - to a man, in that locker room, no one thinks DJ is winning them a game. He's not leading them back from behind, he's not making the clutch throw to put the other team away, he's not going to make the decisions necessary to lead the team to victory...he's just not at this point...and that's IF he's even in the game.

It's not all his fault. But he's had A LOT of opportunities to do things mentioned above and he failed in MOST of them.

Both parties just need to move on.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15662590 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15662581 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15662557 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15662521 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.



Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…

And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB

And Jones STILL had a better rating lol


If you're going to use stats that are 15 years apart, you need to index them against the league mean and median as a reference point.

QB play, to use a general number, his improved (or let's say "increased") by roughly 20% over those 15 years (in other words. So if the numbers are equal beyond the reference index, that means that DJ is about 20-25% worse than Eli. And that's without considering injury reliability.

It's an insult to Eli to claim that his first three years are similar to DJ's.



Let’s see the factual numbers behind this, not “roughly”….


League average in 2004-2006: 9,900.9 yards, 63.3 TDs, 48.5 INTs

League average in 2019- 2021:
11,483.1 yards, 78.4 TDs, 38.9 INTs
RE: I get it...  
TDTONEY : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15662603 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
I like your defense of DJ there's certainly some merit behind what you're saying...and I'm not going to deny that Eli had a better team and more opportunity to show what he could do with a supporting cast.

Here's what I think is true - to a man, in that locker room, no one thinks DJ is winning them a game. He's not leading them back from behind, he's not making the clutch throw to put the other team away, he's not going to make the decisions necessary to lead the team to victory...he's just not at this point...and that's IF he's even in the game.

It's not all his fault. But he's had A LOT of opportunities to do things mentioned above and he failed in MOST of them.

Both parties just need to move on.


See here’s where I disagree, because EVERYONE struggled just as much as Jones so it’s impossible to tell. Take Golladay for example…went from an 11TD season two years ago to 0. I don’t care who the QB is guy is a 6’4’’ beast that made a living off jump balls and Garrett had him running 5 yard slants like WTF!!! Judge literally said “we will use him to his strengths” and never did.

I don’t think one player on that team judges any other player on that team based upon having the worst coaches in the NFL. Well what players are left that is
Wow...  
Dnew15 : 9:48 am : link
that's a huge gap.

I'd also venture to guess (I don't have time to do it), that DJ's per game avg.'s are pretty significantly below the league average on a per game basis.
RE: RE: I get it...  
Dnew15 : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15662625 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15662603 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


I like your defense of DJ there's certainly some merit behind what you're saying...and I'm not going to deny that Eli had a better team and more opportunity to show what he could do with a supporting cast.

Here's what I think is true - to a man, in that locker room, no one thinks DJ is winning them a game. He's not leading them back from behind, he's not making the clutch throw to put the other team away, he's not going to make the decisions necessary to lead the team to victory...he's just not at this point...and that's IF he's even in the game.

It's not all his fault. But he's had A LOT of opportunities to do things mentioned above and he failed in MOST of them.

Both parties just need to move on.



See here’s where I disagree, because EVERYONE struggled just as much as Jones so it’s impossible to tell. Take Golladay for example…went from an 11TD season two years ago to 0. I don’t care who the QB is guy is a 6’4’’ beast that made a living off jump balls and Garrett had him running 5 yard slants like WTF!!! Judge literally said “we will use him to his strengths” and never did.

I don’t think one player on that team judges any other player on that team based upon having the worst coaches in the NFL. Well what players are left that is


If you were an athlete any point in time - and you believe that to be true:

I don’t think one player on that team judges any other player on that team based upon having the worst coaches in the NFL.

You were a better teammate than I.
I don't care who the coach was. There were times when I stepped out on the field and looked around and said, "that guy isn't going to get it done if it comes down to it."

I judged...for sure.
Maybe  
AnnapolisMike : 9:51 am : link
Jones is probably going to have a decent season behind a better OL and hopefully healthy weapons. By picking up the option you keep his rights and are more likely to be able to trade him if you decide you want to move on. Jones at worst is going to probably be a decent backup in the league and will have value. The $22M 2023 salary can reduced via extension by an acquiring team. From a financial/trade perspective...if the Giants are confident he is healthy and truly believe he can be a GOOD QB in the league, picking up the 5th year option makes some sense. It's not necessarily a commitment to the player as much as it is a commitment to an asset.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
TDTONEY : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15662614 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15662590 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15662581 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15662557 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15662521 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.



Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…

And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB

And Jones STILL had a better rating lol


If you're going to use stats that are 15 years apart, you need to index them against the league mean and median as a reference point.

QB play, to use a general number, his improved (or let's say "increased") by roughly 20% over those 15 years (in other words. So if the numbers are equal beyond the reference index, that means that DJ is about 20-25% worse than Eli. And that's without considering injury reliability.

It's an insult to Eli to claim that his first three years are similar to DJ's.



Let’s see the factual numbers behind this, not “roughly”….



League average in 2004-2006: 9,900.9 yards, 63.3 TDs, 48.5 INTs

League average in 2019- 2021:
11,483.1 yards, 78.4 TDs, 38.9 INTs


Are you just typing numbers in a calculator? Is there actual documentation that breaks this all down?

I mean Eli had less yards and TDs in 2017 than 2005 so something doesn’t add up
TDTONEY  
Go Terps : 10:00 am : link
Are you suggesting Jones is likely to have a similar career path to Eli?
To make matters worse for DJ  
Dnew15 : 10:02 am : link
is that he's the equivalent of the coach's son, with Mara loving on him publicly every chance he can get. Mara wants so badly for DJ to succeed and it's GOT to be clear to everyone in that locker room - how does it NOT breed contempt at this point given that he's hasn't won a god damn thing.

The DJ situation on this team is just so complicated. There's so many angles to it that the organization has gotten away from the simplicity of - if the kid is good, play him.

Like I said, it's just time for both parties to move along.
RE: RE: Reasons for yes  
mfjmfj : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15662381 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15661926 mfjmfj said:


Quote:


I know I am in a tiny minority. Like most here, I have watched every game Jones has played as a Giant. I see a quarterback who looks solidly middle of the road NFL starter with a decent team. If he is healthy.

To me the biggest evidence of this is last year. With Jones the NYG were a bad team that was competitive in most games. Without him, I am not convinced they could beat Alabama or Georgia. Jones was the best offensive player on the team by a large margin. Good enough to be a top 10 starter? Seems unlikely. Good enough to be in that 15 to 25 range? That is what I saw. Has to stay healthy and needs a supporting cast. That describes most quarterbacks.

$22MM for a year is about right in that range. Franchising is likely to be about $32MM. Additionally, you give up a year of leverage for a franchise. That is in range for 15 to 25 (a little high on a cash basis; just about right on cap hit)

Things go well $22MM is cheap. Things go about as I expect and it is about right and you can keep him or trade him with little or no cap hit. Things go as many of you expect and you can trade him with a big cap hit. Things go really bad and you eat the $22MM.



You gave a bunch of reasons for no. Why would you be doing a cost-benefit analysis on a mediocre QB? If he's no better than the 15th best QB in the NFL, and that's the height of optimism, you move on, regardless of the money.

You have Tyrod that'll be passable for less anyway.



By definition half the teams play with a QB worse than top 15. Take into account injury (i.e. some of the the top are out every year) something like 20 teams are. The reality is the 15th best QB in the league has a cap hit in excess of $20MM. So if he is that, lock him in and you can at worst trade him if you can get something better and keep him if you can't. I understand many think he is not even starter quality. If that is true then obviously no tag. I don't believe that .
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If you're looking to use numbers here's what I got:  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15662643 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15662614 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15662590 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15662581 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15662557 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15662521 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


37 career game starts...12-25 W/L

His per game averages are 1.22 TDs a game, 226 yrds per game, .78 Ints a game, he has 36 fumbles in 37 game starts...

In today's NFL - that's not going to get it done and it's not like we are talking about a small sample size anymore.

I would argue that most NFL franchises would have already moved on from DJ at this point.



Glad you took the bait. This will be easy…show me Eli’s stats through 37 games…

And the record card is meaningless… the year the Giants went 11-5 Eli was average behind a great OL while having Tiki (almost 2400 yards from scrimmage), Shockey, Burress, Toomer, etc. And if you want to bring in his playoff game that year feel free. One of the worst of all time by a QB

And Jones STILL had a better rating lol


If you're going to use stats that are 15 years apart, you need to index them against the league mean and median as a reference point.

QB play, to use a general number, his improved (or let's say "increased") by roughly 20% over those 15 years (in other words. So if the numbers are equal beyond the reference index, that means that DJ is about 20-25% worse than Eli. And that's without considering injury reliability.

It's an insult to Eli to claim that his first three years are similar to DJ's.



Let’s see the factual numbers behind this, not “roughly”….



League average in 2004-2006: 9,900.9 yards, 63.3 TDs, 48.5 INTs

League average in 2019- 2021:
11,483.1 yards, 78.4 TDs, 38.9 INTs



Are you just typing numbers in a calculator? Is there actual documentation that breaks this all down?

I mean Eli had less yards and TDs in 2017 than 2005 so something doesn’t add up

Take total passing yards, TDs, INTs for the entire league for each three year stretch, and divide by 32. This isn't complicated since we're just looking for an comparison index to provide relative context to the two different eras. We're not calculating the average of each individual QB in each season, just the overall landscape of each era's relative passing game bias.

There's a slight adjustment that needs to be made in order to account for the 17th game last year (so the 2019-21 stretch has a total of 49 games per team vs. 48 per team in 2004-06), but that's basically 2% of the aggregate - it doesn't overcome the larger point, but I don't want to ignore that it does exist (but so does the fact that 2020 and 2021 were impacted to some degree by COVID, which was not a factor for 2004-06).

PFR Passing League Totals - ( New Window )
RE: TDTONEY  
TDTONEY : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15662652 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Are you suggesting Jones is likely to have a similar career path to Eli?


No, if you follow the path of the conversation he said Jones had one of the worst first 37 games ever and I countered with facts.

But let’s be honest was Eli elite? Outside of 3-4 years my answer is no. He won 8 playoff games…all in 2 seasons. Let’s not pretend we were close or competing every year with him. He had two of the most remarkable playoff runs we will ever see and I will be forever grateful to have witnessed them. I wouldn’t give them up for anything. I’m just saying outside of those two years and maybe 2015 did you ever actually watch him and think “wow, we’re watching one of the best ever”?
What does any of that say about Jones's path forward,  
Go Terps : 10:48 am : link
and whether it's worth picking up his option?
RE: What does any of that say about Jones's path forward,  
TDTONEY : 10:53 am : link
In comment 15662703 Go Terps said:
Quote:
and whether it's worth picking up his option?


You literally just asked me if I projected Jones to follow Eli? You didn’t follow the conversation we had before asking. What?
If Jones could be a slightly above average QB that won two rings?  
TDTONEY : 10:55 am : link
Yeah I’d take 10+ years of trash for those 2 runs again. Who wouldn’t?
RE: If Jones could be a slightly above average QB that won two rings?  
Go Terps : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15662713 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Yeah I’d take 10+ years of trash for those 2 runs again. Who wouldn’t?


You think Jones has two Super Bowl runs in him because Eli did?
RE: RE: If Jones could be a slightly above average QB that won two rings?  
TDTONEY : 11:05 am : link
In comment 15662719 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15662713 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


Yeah I’d take 10+ years of trash for those 2 runs again. Who wouldn’t?



You think Jones has two Super Bowl runs in him because Eli did?
m

No, we’re clearly not following each other here. I have never once projected Jones to be Eli or follow his path. We were comparing their first 37 starts. That’s it. That was all. No projections. No predictions. It’s all above in writing
To the OP's question, no I don't want option picked up  
mfsd : 11:05 am : link
should by some miracle Daboll and Kafka sprinkle fairy dust and turn him into an elite QB, being forced to pay market rate for him next year will be a nice problem to have

second, the comparison with early career Eli is terrible. Eli took on one of the most complex passing offenses in the league (first under Hufnagel, then Gilbride, but ultimately under Coughlin the whole time) that required both QB and receivers making the right reads both pre-snap and then mid-play based on coverage and DB positioning.

Of course Eli struggled early on with it, but started to show signs of mastering it by the end of 2005.

By 2008 playoffs through his prime, he was elite, but throughout his early career the one thing all his coaches consistently said was Eli always made the right line calls and reads. And his pocket awareness throughout his career spoke for itself.

Jones is almost polar opposite. He looks the part, he's well built, strong, fast, good if not great arm, no doubt about his work ethic and toughness - but the one thing consistently holding him back is inability to master making the right reads and adapting to disguised/changing
coverages. Plus terrible pocket awareness.

And that's all with multiple OCs doing everything possible to simplify it for him

Rant over. I like Jones personally and really wish he could be the guy, but at this point he's shown nothing to prove he can be. And please don't put Jones in the same stratosphere as Eli
RE: RE: RE: If Jones could be a slightly above average QB that won two rings?  
Dnew15 : 11:08 am : link
In comment 15662724 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15662719 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15662713 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


Yeah I’d take 10+ years of trash for those 2 runs again. Who wouldn’t?



You think Jones has two Super Bowl runs in him because Eli did?

m

No, we’re clearly not following each other here. I have never once projected Jones to be Eli or follow his path. We were comparing their first 37 starts. That’s it. That was all. No projections. No predictions. It’s all above in writing


I still think it's an important question.
Do you think DJ has 2 SB runs in him?
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones could be a slightly above average QB that won two rings?  
TDTONEY : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15662727 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15662724 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15662719 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15662713 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


Yeah I’d take 10+ years of trash for those 2 runs again. Who wouldn’t?



You think Jones has two Super Bowl runs in him because Eli did?

m

No, we’re clearly not following each other here. I have never once projected Jones to be Eli or follow his path. We were comparing their first 37 starts. That’s it. That was all. No projections. No predictions. It’s all above in writing



I still think it's an important question.
Do you think DJ has 2 SB runs in him?


Based on what I’ve seen no chance in hell. But I wrote Eli off early on as well and learned my lesson. Eli had the pieces to be successful, was beyond inconsistent, a turnover machine and his first playoff game was one of the worst performances I’ve ever witnessed. But it all came together at the right time a couple years later and he carried us and looked like one of the best to ever do it.
I think that's a fair  
Dnew15 : 11:35 am : link
response.

I don't agree - but it's a fair answer.

So I'm assuming your a no on picking up the option?
thinking about this wrong?  
AnnapolisMike : 11:45 am : link
It not necessarily about whether the Giants consider Jones as a future starter for them. It's whether they consider him to be an asset who has a future as a starting or good backup in the NFL. Picking up the option does NOT commit the Giants to Jones as their starting QB. It buys their rights to him for another year. It might make sense to pick up the option for a player you might want to move on from but who has value.
RE: I think that's a fair  
TDTONEY : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15662756 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
response.

I don't agree - but it's a fair answer.

So I'm assuming your a no on picking up the option?


I see no reason to pick it up. But I also hope they don’t panic for a QB in this draft. Schoen and Daboll were part of the office that picked Allen though so maybe they see something no one else does.
OK, so I'm ignorant on this  
islander1 : 12:49 pm : link
What happens with this option? I've always had assumptions about it, but I want to get it correct.

If we don't pick up his option by May whatever, what happens?

If we do, are we locked into paying him next year no matter what?
RE: RE: I think that's a fair  
Dnew15 : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15662774 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15662756 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


response.

I don't agree - but it's a fair answer.

So I'm assuming your a no on picking up the option?



I see no reason to pick it up. But I also hope they don’t panic for a QB in this draft. Schoen and Daboll were part of the office that picked Allen though so maybe they see something no one else does.


TDTONEY - me and you agree on that one 100%!

There's nothing wrong with the gap QB system until they sure up the rest of the roster and get to a place where they can make a run...that seems like it's far, far away right now!
RE: OK, so I'm ignorant on this  
Go Terps : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15662824 islander1 said:
Quote:
What happens with this option? I've always had assumptions about it, but I want to get it correct.

If we don't pick up his option by May whatever, what happens?

If we do, are we locked into paying him next year no matter what?


If we don't pick it up Jones become a free agent after the 2022 season. If we pick it up he will be on the books for over $20M in the 2023 salary cap.

There is no scenario where picking up his option makes sense.
RE: thinking about this wrong?  
BrettNYG10 : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15662768 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
It not necessarily about whether the Giants consider Jones as a future starter for them. It's whether they consider him to be an asset who has a future as a starting or good backup in the NFL. Picking up the option does NOT commit the Giants to Jones as their starting QB. It buys their rights to him for another year. It might make sense to pick up the option for a player you might want to move on from but who has value.


No, you're correct.
Agreed Go Terps  
Dnew15 : 12:58 pm : link
this idea that they should spend $20 million b/c he might become an asset people would be willing to trade for is REALLY far fetched.
