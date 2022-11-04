Jermaine Johnson

I’ve been reading all of these mocks by so called experts and BBIers
And it’s crazy how no one has this guy in the top 7 or much less the top 10
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again that he will be the best defensive player in this draft and I’m betting that SY gives him a monster grade
And as Forrest Gump said. “That’s all I have to say “
Not to mention that JJ is 24 yrs old playing against boys.
Having a 2-5 year age advantage at that age is a big deal.
Neal and Johnson - ( New Window )
You know there's more tape on Johnson that exists aside from the Jacksonville State tape, right?
If I draft him, I'm hoping he becomes Kenny Holmes. Third round talent, which means he wouldn't make it to me.
Until he gets drafted
You know there's more tape on Johnson that exists aside from the Jacksonville State tape, right?
If I draft him, I'm hoping he becomes Kenny Holmes. Third round talent, which means he wouldn't make it to me.
Third round talent Jim ? Your on drugs
Quote:
threads are you going to keep posting this on... He isn't better than the other top 3 Edge players... sorry.
Not to mention that JJ is 24 yrs old playing against boys.
Having a 2-5 year age advantage at that age is a big deal.
He just turned 23 in January. When his season finished he was 22 years old. Enough with the exaggeration
It was the only game that I saw where Icky looked out played
Johnson beat him with speed and power and made him whiff many times
Quote:
threads are you going to keep posting this on... He isn't better than the other top 3 Edge players... sorry.
Not to mention that JJ is 24 yrs old playing against boys.
Having a 2-5 year age advantage at that age is a big deal.
Turned 23 just 3 months ago
you may not agree with it, but it does matter to some teams
you may not agree with it, but it does matter to some teams
And what is the age that they won't spend a pick on? Christian Wilkins was drafted at age 23 and is one of the better DT's in football. It's not like this kid is 25+
How about Tito?
he he
You know there's more tape on Johnson that exists aside from the Jacksonville State tape, right?
If I draft him, I'm hoping he becomes Kenny Holmes. Third round talent, which means he wouldn't make it to me.
Yeah, let's take all those guys who had no production in college before the guy with by far the best production of ANY edge in this draft.
Karlaftis? You're kidding, right? Remember when he was top 5 or 6? He'll be lucky to go top 20. He's been exposed. He was big cause people wanted another Bosa. Walker? Might turn into something, but a great athlete with no production at all. Neal neutralized him in the SEC championship and the national championship. Great players don't disappear in big games.
Johnson just turned 23. So what? I guess you're willing to wait two years for the others with much less production to hopefully catch up?
Suggesting he is third round talent sounds a bit silly...
It was the only game that I saw where Icky looked out played
Johnson beat him with speed and power and made him whiff many times
Exactly. While Walker did nothing against Neal in two games. Well, he had seven tackles in the championship game, but no QB hurries, hits or sacks. He had a defensive tackle type game. Not exactly what you're looking for in an edge picked at no. 5.
Trying to be impartial, and I'm no scout either, but I think it is a stretch to say he is better than Hutchinson, Hamilton, Gardner, Thibodeaux, and maybe even Walker.
You also have to consider potential and ceiling. As an example, sure, Travon Walker might be a risk with his limited production, but he could be ascending whereas we may have already seen the best of Johnson already.
So you’re a troll huh?
Quote:
there are teams if you listen to Jeremiah and Brooks, who have a policy that they won't spend a 1st round pick on players over a certain age
you may not agree with it, but it does matter to some teams
And what is the age that they won't spend a pick on? Christian Wilkins was drafted at age 23 and is one of the better DT's in football. It's not like this kid is 25+
i don't recall the exact age and I don't care enough to go back and sift through the podcasts but it was either 21 or 22
Quote:
oline he should not be considered before the 3rd rd.
So you’re a troll huh?
Says the retread from 3/22
Quote:
In comment 15663206 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
there are teams if you listen to Jeremiah and Brooks, who have a policy that they won't spend a 1st round pick on players over a certain age
you may not agree with it, but it does matter to some teams
And what is the age that they won't spend a pick on? Christian Wilkins was drafted at age 23 and is one of the better DT's in football. It's not like this kid is 25+
i don't recall the exact age and I don't care enough to go back and sift through the podcasts but it was either 21 or 22
So I guess they never would have drafted Burrow who played his first NFL season at age 24
Quote:
In comment 15663245 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
oline he should not be considered before the 3rd rd.
So you’re a troll huh?
Says the retread from 3/22
Hi cupcake!
It is not a big deal. If he gets a 5 year contract he will be 29 at the end, note end, of the season. So what?
Not sure that is true.
Quote:
4th best edge at best. Should be a target if we trade into the teens. Theres nothing special about this guy. Theres a jermaine johnson in every draft.
Not sure that is true.
And you’re not sure it isn’t.
Quote:
In comment 15663357 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
4th best edge at best. Should be a target if we trade into the teens. Theres nothing special about this guy. Theres a jermaine johnson in every draft.
Not sure that is true.
And you’re not sure it isn’t.
So tell us who the Jermaine Johnson was last draft so we can compare
You said there’s one in every draft so let’s compare. Also be turned 23 three months ago
Quote:
I'd rather have Karlaftis, Mafe, AND Ebikitie, and throw an injured Ojabo on there as well.
You know there's more tape on Johnson that exists aside from the Jacksonville State tape, right?
If I draft him, I'm hoping he becomes Kenny Holmes. Third round talent, which means he wouldn't make it to me.
Third round talent Jim ? Your on drugs
*You're* not watching enough tape with a critical eye.
I may be low on him, but you're definitely high, and it wouldn't surprise me in the least if he ends up a 2-down/goalline specialist in the NFL.
So you can’t name one player he’s like even though they are in every draft, got it!
3/22 retread. I've scraped better matter off the bottom of my shoes.
Quote:
You are a hell of a troll man. Last time i’ll be wasting my time on you.
3/22 retread. I've scraped better matter off the bottom of my shoes.
🫖
Quote:
In comment 15663191 allstarjim said:
Quote:
I'd rather have Karlaftis, Mafe, AND Ebikitie, and throw an injured Ojabo on there as well.
You know there's more tape on Johnson that exists aside from the Jacksonville State tape, right?
If I draft him, I'm hoping he becomes Kenny Holmes. Third round talent, which means he wouldn't make it to me.
Third round talent Jim ? Your on drugs
*You're* not watching enough tape with a critical eye.
I may be low on him, but you're definitely high, and it wouldn't surprise me in the least if he ends up a 2-down/goalline specialist in the NFL.
Since you’re usually wrong, this is probably a good omen Johnson turns into an all-pro. Sign me up.
Quote:
In comment 15663196 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In comment 15663191 allstarjim said:
Quote:
I'd rather have Karlaftis, Mafe, AND Ebikitie, and throw an injured Ojabo on there as well.
You know there's more tape on Johnson that exists aside from the Jacksonville State tape, right?
If I draft him, I'm hoping he becomes Kenny Holmes. Third round talent, which means he wouldn't make it to me.
Third round talent Jim ? Your on drugs
*You're* not watching enough tape with a critical eye.
I may be low on him, but you're definitely high, and it wouldn't surprise me in the least if he ends up a 2-down/goalline specialist in the NFL.
Since you’re usually wrong, this is probably a good omen Johnson turns into an all-pro. Sign me up.
In what way am I usually wrong?
I called LaQuon Treadwell a bust in the pre-draft when ppl were saying we should take him in the first. I called Rosen a bust. I called Allen the closest thing to Elway I've ever seen and said the tape doesn't show him to be really all that inaccurate when that was the narrative, due to the number of drops from his receivers.
Back in the day when ppl were saying Donald was too small I said there's nothing left to see on him, you run to the podium and go get him.
Last year I was pounding the table for Parsons.
I had Michael Thomas above Sterling Shepard. I had Justin Simmons above Darian Thompson.
I have lots of hits, and a few misses. But I' put my track record up here against anyone.
It was the only game that I saw where Icky looked out played
Johnson beat him with speed and power and made him whiff many times
This is completely not true. Now, Johnson did find success in that game working the right side of that line against #56 Bryson Speas and occasionally #52 Timothy McKay, but mostly, against Ekwonu, Johnson was bullied.
He did have one where he flushed QB Devin Leary to his right in which he made a good throw for the 1st down, but Ickey held the block long enough, but I would call that rep a win for Johnson.
Another time, he caught Ickey lunging with a spin move. Leary stepped up and ran up the middle for a first. The spin move was the only time in that game Ickey looked bad against Johnson. He did get worked by #4 Keir Thomas on a sack. But this is also why I don't like Ickey as the top OT. Pass pro is the weak part of his game, he gets lungy and off-balance a little too much. This game showed that.
But what Ickey does do is things like this, also against Johnson:
https://youtu.be/aJpLxLY0pxY?t=473
In case you don't want to click on the link, that's Ekwonu taking Johnson's lunch money and putting him on his 5th point of contact.
I'm not saying Johnson's a bad player, but all this production you guys are talking about came in basically 3 games. Jacksonville State, Notre Dame, and Miami.
Against Miami, he beat up on RT Jarrid Williams, who is draft eligible, but will likely be a UDFA. This is not a good player he's beating.
Against Notre Dame, Josh Lugg (RT) and Blake Fisher (LT, freshman) were the starters.
He beat Lugg a few times, Lugg is not a premier tackle prospect. He's going back to ND and may not start next season.
Fisher did well, but suffered a knee injury sometime late in the first or early second, and played on it, you can see he was not moving well in that 2nd quarter and Johnson beat him where Fisher at that point was just about a statue.
That play is right here, and you can tell Fisher, a true freshman who was a prized recruit, just can't move. He left the game shortly after that, and he never returned that season. Fisher remained in the game for a few minutes following this play, and he actually still held his own against Johnson, even with the bum wheel. But it's clear he was compromised.
https://youtu.be/6twJXBTR_N8?t=271
Michael Carmody came in and played in Fisher's absence and he fared very well against Johnson. Once again, I thought Keir Thomas flashed against Carmody more than Johnson.
I'm not saying Thomas is a better prospect than Johnson because he's not. I'm not saying Johnson is a bad prospect. If you're drafted in the 2nd or 3rd round, you should be a good football player.
But I don't see where he's this dominant, top half of the first round type of player. A lot of his sacks are against inferior competition and/or coverage sacks.
But he does do some things well. He has good power. He sets the edge well and plays the run well. What I don't like about him is he has average ball get-off, he doesn't have a lot of pass rushing moves. I've seen the spin move and he has this move where he runs upfield, and then uses the tackles momentum to throw him further into the backfield while he cuts inside. Other than that, he uses his power often for a bull rush. That's his primary go-to, and that's a little concerning as to how it will translate where his power isn't going to be as overwhelming against NFL tackles.
I don't see a lot of refined hand technique. He's just limited as a pass rusher, I don't know what to tell you. He's going to have a big jump in competition where he faces a guy like Ekwonu every week, and what he is right now isn't going to cut it in the NFL.
But he is a powerful player, lots of strength, and he has a great motor, plays with a lot of enthusiasm. That's why I still like him in the 2nd half of the 2nd round or 3rd round type of dude. And that's not a knock. It's not his fault he's being overhyped by the mocks. And yeah, probably some team is going to draft him in the first round, because he has some good tape, his production numbers are pretty good, and good measurables, he tested well.
We'll see what happens, but by no means should he be in play for the Giants in the top 10, and I hope not anywhere in the first round because I think there is a lot of better players in the first round than him.
If you're asking me would I draft Jermaine Johnson over Jordan Davis? Jordan Davis ALL DAY. I would take Nakobe Dean over him ALL DAY. To me, it's obvious these are just flat out better players. It's just the tape on Johnson, while not an eyesore, I don't see a dynamic player at the next level. I'd take him in front of Kingsley Enagbare, but I'd take Boye Mafe and Arnold Ebikitie ahead of him.
Azeez has alot of work to do in defending the run game. Johnson is strong against the run and always has been.
Next
And just what is stupid so we can revisit this later?
He just turned 23. My god, he's ancient. Hutchinson will be 22 before the season starts. I guess he's almost ready for his AARP card too. Johnson is one year older than the No. 1 edge prospect. Someone said other edge guys were 20? Which ones? His special trait is production, both getting to the QB and tackling anyone with the ball. He plays the run and pass equally well. And there are no questions about his desire.
Johnson had 12 sacks and 70 total tackles (more of both than Walker had over 29 games at Georgia) in 12 games. There was no other real pass rush threat at FSU as only one other guy from FSU had more than 4 sacks (6.5) Hutchinson, in two more games, had 14 and 62 and benefitted from having Ojabo opposite him who had 11 sacks. Walker, in one more game, had half the production Johnson had with 6 sacks and 37 tackles in 13 games (watch him against Neal, the third best of the three OTs at pass blocking). You say Walker was limited by the system at Georgia? A year ago, in 7 games at Georgia, Johnson had 5 sacks in 7 games. This year Thibodeaux had 7 and 49. And Johnson has proven he can play standing up or with a hand on the ground
Johnson ran a 4.58 40, the same as Thibodeaux while Hutch was at 4.74. He had 27 reps on the bench, which tied Thibs for the most of any edge at the combine. Hutch did 28 at his pro day, but there was concern his spotter was aiding him on his last few. Walker didn't lift at the combine OR his pro day (hmm, interesting, yet people blast Thibs for not doing all the drills at the combine). Johnson had a 10-5 broad jump at 260 pounds, while Hutchinson had a 9-9 and Walker was 10-3 (at 270).
To discount Johnson and say he has no special traits is a silly. He might not be one of the top two or three, but the Giants could do a lot worse than Johnson at 7 (e.g., Karlaftis, he of no production and 21 reps on the bench, who many here still consider a top 10 pick).
He was 22 during the season. I think guys like Mac Jones and Najee Harris were around his age not positive. Noteworthy but I don’t think it will change too many teams thinking
Quote:
He doesnt have any special traits that makes him a must draft. Hes a good player, but not special. Plus as stated he’s 24. Last years edge class was kinda weak, but is there anything that puts him way over jaelen phillips? Azeez? Jason oweh? Greg rousseau? He’d fit right in, but that edge class was nothing special. None of those guys have Hutchinson, Thibbs, or travon walker level traits imo.
He just turned 23. My god, he's ancient. Hutchinson will be 22 before the season starts. I guess he's almost ready for his AARP card too. Johnson is one year older than the No. 1 edge prospect. Someone said other edge guys were 20? Which ones? His special trait is production, both getting to the QB and tackling anyone with the ball. He plays the run and pass equally well. And there are no questions about his desire.
Johnson had 12 sacks and 70 total tackles (more of both than Walker had over 29 games at Georgia) in 12 games. There was no other real pass rush threat at FSU as only one other guy from FSU had more than 4 sacks (6.5) Hutchinson, in two more games, had 14 and 62 and benefitted from having Ojabo opposite him who had 11 sacks. Walker, in one more game, had half the production Johnson had with 6 sacks and 37 tackles in 13 games (watch him against Neal, the third best of the three OTs at pass blocking). You say Walker was limited by the system at Georgia? A year ago, in 7 games at Georgia, Johnson had 5 sacks in 7 games. This year Thibodeaux had 7 and 49. And Johnson has proven he can play standing up or with a hand on the ground
Johnson ran a 4.58 40, the same as Thibodeaux while Hutch was at 4.74. He had 27 reps on the bench, which tied Thibs for the most of any edge at the combine. Hutch did 28 at his pro day, but there was concern his spotter was aiding him on his last few. Walker didn't lift at the combine OR his pro day (hmm, interesting, yet people blast Thibs for not doing all the drills at the combine). Johnson had a 10-5 broad jump at 260 pounds, while Hutchinson had a 9-9 and Walker was 10-3 (at 270).
To discount Johnson and say he has no special traits is a silly. He might not be one of the top two or three, but the Giants could do a lot worse than Johnson at 7 (e.g., Karlaftis, he of no production and 21 reps on the bench, who many here still consider a top 10 pick).
Good post. One of my good friends who is a huge Giants fan is also a lifelong FSU fan and follows them pretty intently and also watches a pretty good amount of film. Says Johnson is the real deal, has multiple power pass rush moves and does very well against the run. If the Giants took him I would be quite happy to have an addition like him on the edge.
Forgive a digression, but in a scale I read there is no player who gets a seven or better among this year's crop. The last player (and the highest rated since Peyton) was Saquon Barkley who was stratosphere gliding at 7.5 . Just sayin'