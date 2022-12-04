Saints interested in moving up for QB?

Jordan Schultz
Could the #Saints package 16+19 to move up for Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett? League sources say they’re high on both QBs and will consider trading up to secure one of them. ⚜️
Young is pretty talented in my opinion. Not sure about that frame but has some plus qualities for certain.
Not a problem in my view if Schoen doesn't "see" a QB worth taking at some point in this draft. But I don't subscribe to targeting/pining for anyone particular for a draft that is 13 months away either...
i wouldn't wait if they see a QB they like and i don't think anyone needs to get overly strategic mapping out QBs. It's binary - if you see one you like you pick them. end of story.
but if Young was in this draft he'd 100% be my pick over Willis/Pickett. The other guy id also consider is Van Dyke but he hasn't played a full season and faced a much weaker comp level (like Pickett). But i would say i'd take him over Pickett because he's got a much higher upside.
isn't the next season of cheer featuring you waving pom poms for pickett? what stands out about him other than the aarp membership?
you don't seem to understand the predicament the Giants are in. I like Bradberry and I'm indifferent on Jackson but i'd say there's a 100% chance one wont be on the 2023 roster (and almost 100% for the 2022 roster) and a 50% chance both won't be here next year. So you are going to need a CB next season (or 2) and rookies corners tend to need a season to be relied upon.
Do you think Wink is being dishonest in wanting CB's over Edge? He also never said he wants only 2, I believe it was along the lines of "you can never have too many" so its very much a need for us in 2022 and beyond. Its also 1 pick, you still have the other to take a tackle or Edge and 36 still exists to do the same. You are way too locked in on this.
Perhaps I am...but having 2 lockdown corners like Bradbury and jackson and our 2 biggest needs for the past few years have been on both lines of scrimmage..no??
Let’s be careful calling Bradberry a lockdown man corner after last year. He’s approaching that fall off a cliff age for corners too
Even the best CBs of all time can only stay on their man for so long...that's why I pound the table on getting an Edge
But you may be correct sir!
I mentioned above I'm off Pickett as an option at 5 or 7. His hand size and glove use are negatives to me.
On a scale of 3-7 he called it a 5 which is ave./plus.
"The anticipation -- I'd rather take somebody with A-plus
anticipation and a 5-plus arm than the other way around," Jeremiah said. "This guy's got as good a vision as any quarterback in a long, long time. I wrote 'swagger' -- exclamation point. I remember talking to somebody who said he's somebody that if you went to the driving range with him, you wouldn't think anything. Then he goes and shoots a 68. When the game starts, that's when he wows you. I thought the guy was an assassin. You want to put the ball in his hands."
Go figure, not a lot of tool talk. Instead of using "it factor" like Ernie used describing Eli he chooses the "wow" factor.
Expect Young to have a similar draft profile although I think his arm is at least equal to Burrow's at this point and he is 20. Not 23 when he came out.
i see his arm as functional but not a selling point
a lot like Watson. you might remember back at his combine there was a big deal made out of him having poor velocity by MPH. but in games he can make the throws. like i said brees was an even better comp because they are both more accurate than watson was.
his bomb to jameson williams vs. UGA was 65 yards in the air behind double coverage. that's enough to get the job done.
they were down 2 scores with a minute left and he had no receivers. it wasn't that dramatic of a pick 6.
that's why i'd take van dyke over pickett. it's hard to project off guys who have only played 1 year like young/van dyke, but i'd take both over pickett. van dyke because of the tools and young because he was a lot more impressive on the field against tougher competition and the tools are arguably better. Pickett's arm leaves a lot to be desired.
willis is the only QB i'd be excited about this year if daboll believes in him, but it's all mental so i have no ability to read his chances for success. he's a bigger project than allen was so ill trust with whatever daboll does. im glad they gave him a top 30 and not pickett (yet at least).
I think they did have a private workout with Pickett and Howell
Lol.. Have you even watched Pickett? He has a very good NFL arm, certainly better than Daniel Jones' arm. Pickett does the hardest things a QB is asked to do and he does them very well. He is excellent in the pocket. He is a progression reader. He throws with excellent timing and anticipation. He throws a great ball, with great placement. All things that Jones does poorly, and most of the rest of this QB class. Plus he's an excellent athlete with second reax ability. It's funny to hear people consistently run Pickett down. Willis had the best wow throws at the combine, but overall Pickett threw most consistently, and with decent power, and he lapped the group in ball placement.
Pickett is certainly the most likely QB in this class to succeed. He is the most likely QB in this class to break into the top-10/12. And he is pretty much ready to go from day 1. The team that gets him will be pretty lucky I think.
I understand the excitement over Willis' attributes. He has the coolest upside. But sleeping on Pickett is a mistake. He can be a great QB in this league.
No Div1 school wanted him . Went to junior college and then Wyoming. Also put on about 40 pounds. This tells you something about him outside of tools.
No big Div 1 wanted him as a QB. Other than Malzahn. He chose not to compete and put the work in. He even says he was watching film. After being told he was no longer in the QB completion he went to Liberty. This also tells you something about him outside tools.
We will see how JS/BD ultimately evaluate him but I think it’s more smoke than interest.
Is anyone else leery of recent 'Bama QBs? Tua & Hurts haven't exactly take the NFL by fire. Mac Jones had his moments this season, but-gun to head-does anyone think he's ever in that Mahomes-Burrow-Herbert class? I don't.
Is anyone else leery of recent 'Bama QBs? Tua & Hurts haven't exactly take the NFL by fire. Mac Jones had his moments this season, but-gun to head-does anyone think he's ever in that Mahomes-Burrow-Herbert class? I don't.
I try to look at each prospect through an independent lens, but it is an interesting variable to consider here. USC has had some of the this (outside of Palmer) and so does Ohio State.
Despite some nice moments, I didn't think Mac Jones was that great last year. And I'm even less impressed with Tua. Hurts is a very good runner, but he's got a long, long way to go as a thrower. Let's face it, there are so many pieces in place at Alabama that it's a very good environment for QBs to succeed.
Which makes it very difficult to evaluate these guys like Young.
Is anyone else leery of recent 'Bama QBs? Tua & Hurts haven't exactly take the NFL by fire. Mac Jones had his moments this season, but-gun to head-does anyone think he's ever in that Mahomes-Burrow-Herbert class? I don't.
I think if you follow people close to the program you would learn that Young was elevating his teammates. They were very talented at the Wr spot but this was not a top Bama line and they didn’t have the deep gifted RB group like most years. Mac had a much better overall group and Tua showed a lot of warts when the competition got tight. Young also lost one of his top Wr’s and second one in the NCG.
I think Mac will have a very good career. I also think BB had a unique scouting advantage with his best buddy Saban and he will maximize his talent like Saban did.
i have but you know what i haven't watched him do? play well against a good defense. and im not alone in that because it's basically never happened even though he's been at pitt so long dan marino hosted his recruiting visit.
there's a certain romo-ish-ness to him where if you squint he's maybe ok enough at everything that it can work. if he can take jordan addison with him. but the hardest game on his schedule this year was probably miami at home and he choked that away with 2 red zone turnovers. and miami's d was garbage. not a single player that will get drafted ahead of day 3.
if you want to be the guy who bets the magical light bulb went on i praise your fortitude. im more inclined to bet that he put his near decade in college and 3 years with a solid QB coach (Whipple) to good use learning an offense well enough to get the ball to his superstar against a bunch of under talented defenses that couldn't stop him. Oh and the bowl game opt out was lame. I can't think of any other first round QB that's done that.
Next year, Young, Stroud, VanDyke, and B Armstrong
Would all be better than this years class. Watch any games with Young and you can see he is not working with the same Alabama talent as years past. Stroud had a WR crew around him that was special this year, but he throws a nice ball. VanDyke I would put 4th on the list looks good in limited action. Armstrong is the best of the bunch, but who knows if he can stay healthy, think he would have gone number one overall if he came out this year.
SFGF it's a more nuanced answer bc Saban's offense changed
Is anyone else leery of recent 'Bama QBs? Tua & Hurts haven't exactly take the NFL by fire. Mac Jones had his moments this season, but-gun to head-does anyone think he's ever in that Mahomes-Burrow-Herbert class? I don't.
for years he just ran power so he didn't get dynamic QBs because it wasn't a good offense for them to show their abilities. He had greg Mcelroys, and some kind of high profile recruits turned busts like Mccarron, and Sims. he'd get his 1 super star WR like Julio or Cooper but they were rarely dynamic offenses. They were massive OL's with massive RBs who ran the ball down people's throats and played elite defense.
Lane Kiffin changed that when he made them more of a spread team and started getting 3-5 blue chip WRs every year. that led them to getting higher end QBs - which clicked with Tua and the '17 NC game where as a freshman he replaced hurts (under offensive coordinator brian daboll). that year's freshman WR class had included all 3 of Ruggs, Devonta Smith, and Jeudy, all 5 stars. that was the inflection point. waddle was a 5 star the next year. then jameson williams/metchie. after kiffin left saban felt comfortable letting Daboll, then Sarkisian, then Bill Obrien continue running a more wide open attack. and they got a lot smarter about getting QBs who could see the whole field and distribute like Mac/Bryce Young as opposed to Saban's previous dual threat type. bryce young did also happen to be the #1 recruit/#1 qb in 2020.
when they say Pickett is a progression reader. He shows that on tape. He's capable of it at a high level. None of the other QBs show this ability at a high level on tape yet. it's just not there. His mechanics are great. His ball placement is consistently good. He's accurate. The reason why Cosell likes Pickett is he has isolated traits that are important for success in the NFL.
Offensive changes. I would also add Malzahn had a very big impact on changing Sabans philosophy. He found it more difficult to deal with the spread option and the tempo and recognized he would be able to always play great defense more challenging since he loses great players early and he runs a complex D scheme.
So he said okay. You wanna play. I’ll play and off he and Bama went and became a offensive juggernaut.
game in the Saban era other than his first year. The reason why Young has received the praise he has is because of what he accomplished in spite of that. The offense ran through him. Typically the offense ran through the running game.
This has been said time and time again. Then he lost the first top Wr and then the second one. Perhaps if the has a typical Bama line and backs they would have been able to overcome the WR loses but they didn’t.
were those traits invisible in his first 4 years? is it possible he just got really comfortable in year 3 in the same system, with a bilitnekoff winner, and a soft schedule? case keenum can kind of go through progressions also.
like i said im taking my chances on guys with better tools (willis, van dyke) or who weren't below average for 4 years. Bryce Young stepped right into the best conference in america and he goes through progressions better than pickett. he lit up a defense that may have claim to being the best in the modern era and pickett was giving away games to an unranked and untalented miami team.
Watch any games with Young and you can see he is not working with the same Alabama talent as years past.
I'll write it again. In three weeks...
Neal is going round one.
Williams is going round one.
Mitchie is going round two.
Robison is going round two.
Bolden is going round four.
And in 2023, Latu and Billingsley will be top TE prospects.
Young was playing with one of the best LTs in the country, a great WR core, a very good RB and a good cast of TEs.
In other words, outside of maybe Ohio State, Young played with THE most talent in the country in 2021.
lol. and last year bama lost Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Alex Leatherwood, Najee Harris, Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown. oh and Mac Jones. And the only thing that slowed them down this year were 2 knee ligaments.
whatever impact players they don't get recruiting they will fill in through the portal just like they did with Jameson Williams. Transfer season is about to hit full force.
It doesn't matter what Bama lost the prior year. How is that pertinent?
The point is - again - Bama was loaded as the most talented offense in the country this year, and that will manifest itself in the upcoming draft. Young played QB in the most ideal setting in the country.
He doesn't believe Saints will move up in draft for a QB. He said they want a OT, WR, & QB. Picks 16 and 19 will be used to cover 2 of those positions, see link below. Draft Season: NFL Draft Buzz & Pro Day Wrap-Up - ( New Window )
i tend to think this is the case too. They gave up so much nobody has defended the saints side in terms of value, and i think you only do that if your getting something you want. not as a step towards another deal. so maybe they just think the top 20 is very strong this year?
is it crazy to possibly believe a bunch of penning, cross, jameson williams, burks, and garrett wilson are top 10 talents, and this just happens to be a deep draft? if so maybe it makes sense to give up the equivalent of more trade value because you think your getting back picks with more value than a typical 16/19.
that wouldnt bode well for the giants having an abundance of teams looking to trade up. and maybe that's why we heard the rumor trickle out today that they havent had any conversations.
Pickett played at Pitt and Young played at Alabama.
I'm not here to defend Pickett like Producer, but he played with a talent core significantly less than Young's. So trying to suggest there is some equal playing field here for success is laughable.
he had last year's bilinekoff winner and a TE who will likely get drafted.
and he didn't play a single ranked team.
the difference between the UGA defense and whoever you want to call the least shitty defense pickett played is bigger than any other difference. bryce young would have done just fine with jordan addison instead of jameson williams or metchie.
the only contention was that a player who takes a big jump in his senior year shouldn't have that count against him. It's not a good argument to say, "well he suddenly got great as a senior". And Joe Burrow is an example of that. That's all it is. Nobody is saying Pickett is Burrow because they both got great as seniors. We're saying that fact shouldn't be held against him. You can criticize him for other reasons, but not that.
He doesn't believe Saints will move up in draft for a QB. He said they want a OT, WR, & QB. Picks 16 and 19 will be used to cover 2 of those positions, see link below. Draft Season: NFL Draft Buzz & Pro Day Wrap-Up - ( New Window )
i tend to think this is the case too. They gave up so much nobody has defended the saints side in terms of value, and i think you only do that if your getting something you want. not as a step towards another deal. so maybe they just think the top 20 is very strong this year?
is it crazy to possibly believe a bunch of penning, cross, jameson williams, burks, and garrett wilson are top 10 talents, and this just happens to be a deep draft? if so maybe it makes sense to give up the equivalent of more trade value because you think your getting back picks with more value than a typical 16/19.
that wouldnt bode well for the giants having an abundance of teams looking to trade up. and maybe that's why we heard the rumor trickle out today that they havent had any conversations.
Some of the conventional wisdom about this draft is that there is value in the top-8 and then a lot of the value is similar going into the second round. So mid-first doesn't look like great value, compared to early in round one and later in round one and early round two.
he had last year's bilinekoff winner and a TE who will likely get drafted.
and he didn't play a single ranked team.
the difference between the UGA defense and whoever you want to call the least shitty defense pickett played is bigger than any other difference. bryce young would have done just fine with jordan addison instead of jameson williams or metchie.
A "TE who will likely get drafted"...Brilliant. How fortunate for Pickett. What a lucky guy.
Again, for the daft, Young played with two first rounders, two second rounder and a fourth rounder this year. And two TE prospects who will be drafted in 2023.
If Addison was in this draft, does he go ahead of Williams, Wilson, Olave, London, Burks, Dotson? Considering this attempt to make it seem that Pickett was playing in football Xanadu in western PA, you just might...
No idea what the Willis-Burrow comp is.